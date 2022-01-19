'Hannity' on Virginia's education revolution, crime surge in US cities

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on January 18, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Welcome to HANNITY.



Tonight, the Democratic Party, their close allies in the mob and the media are in an utter state of chaos. Poll numbers imploding, Biden's struggling in every single way. Many are in a state of despair. Some are predicting -- predictably smearing their political opponents as racist. Others in Congress are throwing in the towel, retiring in masse. They want out completely.



At least one media outlet is calling for the National Guard to round up unvaccinated Americans who dare to leave their homes. We have a lot more on that coming up tonight.



Now, as we pointed out last night, almost everyone on all sides of the political spectrum is lashing out at Joe Biden. Even fake news CNN and many others in the media mob, quote, President Joe Biden's 2022 is off to a dreadful start. Prices at the pump could even make it worse.



And here's a headline from "The New York Times". Biden's over-promised, under-delivered on climate. Now, trouble looms in 2022.



One panic-stricken journalist at "The Washington Post" complaining Biden was failing politically and needs to stop spinning his wheels. But according to a report from NBC News, the White House, they're not concerned at all about their failing policies or spiking inflation, rising gas prices, open borders, supply chain crisis or, of course, the Americans they left behind in Afghanistan that we will never forget.



Instead, the administration apparently believes that they have a messaging problem. There's nothing -- just the problem is messaging, and in order to solve the messaging problem, some advisers want Joe Biden to spend more time communicating directly with you the American people. But, quote, while there is unity among advisors about having Biden talk to more people directly, another official said there is no agreement about whether that effort will work.



In other words, even the White House, they know what we've been telling you even in the early days of the election, that Joe Biden is incapable of communicating well, dazed, confused, compounded, mumbling, bumbling, stumbling a complete cognitive mess. This won't work well for any of them.



In fact, at this stage in life, he's really not able to do much of anything well at all. Today, for example, after a long three-day weekend in Delaware, we spent literally a quarter of his presidency so far. Joe Biden was nowhere to be found after no public events the White House called the lid at 1:00 p.m. Over the past four days, Biden has been almost entirely MIA.



Instead of performing the many rigorous duties that presidents perform, Joe has been holed up in an office somewhere, prepping, studying for tomorrow's big press conference. Now think about that.



We have a president who is so mentally incompetent that he has to spend four long days prepping for what would be for anybody else a routine press conference and they're trying to hide it by running it at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, and that would be 1:00 p.m. on the West Coast, right in the middle of the In-N-Out Burger rush that takes place out there.



So make no mistake, Joe Biden is not competent to serve and that is clear and obvious and transparent to everyone. Take a look at this uncomfortable moment with far left Senator Elizabeth Warren in a CBS News interview from earlier today. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay, let me ask you about 2024. Do you believe that President Biden is up for the job?



SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): President Biden's running for reelection, I expect to support him.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: His approval ratings are some of the lowest that they've been for a very long time.



WARREN: I understand that, but remember, we've just finished the first quarter. We're just starting into the second quarter here. So we've got a lot of time, a lot of work in front of us.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, but you only have probably less than a year before you lose both the Senate and the House.



WARREN: Bite your tongue. Bite your tongue.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The polls are very, very, very bad, right? I mean, the Gallup poll recently that showed a preference nationally for Republicans at a five-point margin over Democrats.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Did you notice what I noticed? They used his best poll, not the Quinnipiac poll that has him at a 33 percent approval rating.



Also keep in mind that Biden and his fellow Democrats were polling significantly higher when Republicans swept the three highest state offices in the Commonwealth of Virginia, took back control of the House of Delegates.



At the time, Virginia Republicans ran on getting politics out of the classroom empowering parents, restoring law and order. And now, the newly sworn in attorney general, Jason Miyares, is now keeping his promise with an investigation into the Virginia parole board, another investigation into the woke Loudoun County school board and by immediately purging staffers not aligned with his agenda. Good move.



Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joins us now with more.



First of all, congratulations to you. I'm glad -- especially, we'll start with Loudoun County. So we had this incident. You know, Terry McAuliffe, I think this played a big factor in your victory and now, Governor Youngkin's victory. And that was his comment about parents and schools.



And then we understand a school superintendent denied knowing about an incident that took place in a bathroom at a school and then that student of sexual assault and then that student was transferred to another school and another incident happened. Law enforcement confirmed that it had happened and the superintendent as I understand it still denied any knowledge of that. Is that what you're looking into?



JASON MIYARES (R), ATTORNEY GENERAL OF VIRGINIA: Yeah, Sean, you're exactly right.



And really what happened in Virginia was parents deciding to rise up and say, listen, parents matter. And that's exactly what Governor Youngkin ran on. That's exactly a lot of what I ran on.



And in Virginia, what's so unique is when Terry McAuliffe said, hey, parents don't have a say in the education of their children, this guy used to be governor of Virginia. That's in our Virginia Constitution, actually says parents have a fundamental right to the upbringing and education of the children, and that you have a right to an education in Virginia.



Well, one of the first steps is if I'm a parent and I drop my child off at school. That when I drop that child off, they're going to be safe.



And what we saw was a school board that went woke and I like to say once you go woke, you go broke. They went woke and they decided in my opinion what I've seen on the outside is they've played politics with our children's safety. And they passed a policy and obviously as you noted, there was a tragic violent sexual assault that happened.



The victim was only 14 years old and they just transferred this perpetrator to another school where the second alleged assault took place. And what's even tragically is when the parent of the first assault tried the voice of displeasure at the school board, this individual was arrested. And so, if there's any frustration people feel in government right now is there's no accountability and there's no transparency.



Well, that stopped on day one. I'm so proud that Governor Youngkin within an hour of us getting sworn in, we popped up on the third floor of the Capitol, signed the executive order, give me the authorization investigate the Loudoun County School Board, as well as the parole board, which is another disaster in Virginia.



But it's this entire mentality of a criminal first victim last mindset. They don't care about the victims. They're much more concerned about the criminals.



And when it comes to public safety in our schools, there's no line that -- that's going to cause a bigger red line with me that if you're messing with our kids.



HANNITY: Wasn't the individual involved found guilty of raping this girl in a school bathroom and then was transferred to another school? And as it relates to the parole board, didn't they break the law when they were letting out murderers and rapists and cop killers early on their sentences?



MIYARES: Yeah.



HANNITY: And not as the law requires, identifying and calling the victims and telling them this was happening? They broke the law that flagrantly?



MIYARES: Correct. This was what happened the last two years is you had a far left liberal monopoly in Richmond that pushed a entire woke social justice agenda that made Virginians less safer. Murder rate was the highest it's been in two decades.



I talked to one shopkeeper. Had his store partially destroyed during the riots in Richmond, and he said, listen, it's easy to wash away graffiti. It's hard to wash away fear.



And Virginians felt a lot of anxieties and then it really culminated with this woke social justice parole board they got appointed by Ralph Northam. And what did they do, they let out cop killers murderers and rapists, sometimes with decades on their sentence, and they never even bothered to notify the victim.



Somebody like Patrick Schooley who had not one, not two, but three life sentences without the possibility of parole for the brutal home invasion, rape and murder of a 78-year-old beloved grandmother Bessie Rountree in Suffolk, Virginia. Bessie's family found out that their loved one's killer got released when they heard about it on the news.



That's in violation the law. You have to get input from the family of the victim. They didn't do that. And so, it goes back again to accountability and transparency. Desperately needed in government, that's on day one.



The governor also authorized me to investigate the parole board, shortly after he fired all the current members. We're putting actually victim first mindset on that parole board, instead of a criminal first mindset. And so, again, Virginia at the end of the day, there's a new sheriff in town as attorney general. There's a new governor in town.



We're all about keeping Virginians safe and that's what we're aiming to do from starting on day one.



HANNITY: You know, America is now going to get an opportunity to compare and contrast real law and order, accountability, upholding the laws of the land of the Constitution of the Commonwealth, versus defund, dismantle, no bail laws, and not sentencing even people using weapons in the commission of a crime like in New York City.



So, Mr. Attorney General, great to have you. We wish you luck in your work, and we'll be able to see which -- which plans work better. It'd be interesting to see the results one year from now.



All right. Now, today, while Joe Biden was busy studying for his upcoming big presser tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, not a time that most presidents choose to have a press conference, his Twitter account issued the following statement: Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and election subversion. It's a -- it's about making it harder to vote, who gets to count the vote and whether your vote counts at all. We have to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.



In other words, support my unconstitutional federal takeover of elections or you're a racist.



We have one serious question tonight. Where are the disenfranchised voters exactly? And why in all his decades, Joe Biden -- I think he served the state of Delaware 587,278 days as a senator and then vice president -- why did he not one time, not a single time that we can find ever lift a finger to make voting more accessible in what he calls "my state is a slave state" and that has the most restrictive voting laws in the country? He never lifted a finger. This was never an issue to him.



You have voter ID laws. No early in-person voting. You have to have an excuse if you want a mail-in ballot in Delaware. All the other states are far more accessible in terms of voting.



Now, to date, Democrats have failed to produce a single example of any American who was prevented from lawfully casting a ballot. In the last two national elections, not a single one, not in any state.



And, of course, the hosts over at MSDNC can never let facts get in the way of a good political narrative. Take a look at this clip from Joy Reid. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: That is exactly what the old version of the Dixiecrats said back during the 1950s and `60s. Oh, no one's being prevented from voting, you just have to tell us how many jelly beans are in this jar and you can vote. Just read this complicated passage and you totally vote. Now, of course, we're going to make sure your schools are awful and you're barely even taught to read, let alone anything like this passage. But no one stone's keeping you from voting. The more Dixiecrats interpositionists and nullificationists change, the more they stay the same.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: This is NBC News. They're okay with that? She's calling more than half of America, including two Democrats in the Senate racist Dixiecrats.



Now what about this clip from MSDNC, former Republicans so he thinks, he represented John McCain and ran his campaign, Steve Schmidt. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEVE SCHMIDT, POLITICAL STRATEGIST: Is it fair to look at it and say that this is the legacy of, this is the descendant of a George Wallace rally? Is this the descendant of a Bill Connor rally? I think it is fair to say that in substantial measure.



Is it an extremist movement? Does it have fascistic markers? Is it appropriate to say it's fascist, that it's -- that it's an autocratic movement? I think it is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Okay, it's real simple. As a conservative, I could tell you what you want and need if you want voter integrity and the people of this country to have confidence in the results. You need voter ID laws like they have in Joe state of Delaware.



You need, let's see, signature verification. What's wrong with that? You need to make sure the chain of custody for mail-in ballots. Put them in a room so everybody could watch it, 24 hours a day and then nobody can tamper with those ballots.



Updated voter rolls, that makes sense, and I believe as most states have laws that partisan observers, people from every party get to watch the vote count from start to finish, up close where they can see it, not five thousand feet away. So a lot of people over at MSDNC are kind of losing it and following Biden's lead.



But let not your heart be troubled, last week, Jen Psaki told us that Biden wasn't trying to offend anyone when he called them domestic enemies and compared them to Bull Connor, Jefferson Davis and Democrat George Wallace. After all, George Wallace was an old friend, right, Jen?



Here now with more, the founder of Outkick, Clay Travis, along with FOX News contributor Leo 2.0 Terrell.



You're looking healthy, Clay. That means, I'm assuming, that COVID is over and you're feeling better?



CLAY TRAVIS, FOUNDER OF OUTKICK: Yeah, thanks for asking, Sean. I'm 2-0 against COVID. I had it in November of 2020, beat it and now I think I had the omicron version last week, 100 percent back, ready to roll and to tee off here on the absurdity of all the things that you just laid out.



Here's the big story, Sean, here is what is going on. I bet Leo's going to agree with this too and I love the Leo 2.0 hat. I need to get one myself. Here's the deal, all right? The Democrats managed even in the middle, even in the middle of using COVID to drag Joe Biden from his basement across the finish line in the Electoral College.



If you go look at the tally of votes that are out there, Sean, 20,000 votes in Wisconsin, 10,000 votes in Georgia, 10,000 votes in Arizona. If 20,000 people changed their mind in this country, out of the 300 million -- 330 million that we have, after 150 million plus who voted, 20,000 people, that's an NBA or an NHL arena full of fans, right now, Donald Trump would be your president.



And so, Democrats, with all the fix in, with the big tech rigging that they had, with all of the changes that they made to balloting because of COVID, they won by 40,000 total votes, 20,000 people changed their mind, out of 150 million plus who voted. They are terrified because they know what's going to happen, a red wave in 2022, and complete destruction for their party in a 2024 election.



That's where we're trending and they are terrified and they're doing everything they can to try to keep it from happening and that's really what this entire week is all about, Sean.



HANNITY: Leo, I'll add one more item to my list. In New York City, for example, illegal immigrants can vote in municipal elections. And other states are trying to adopt similar measures and cities.



My question is, is there anything wrong with any one of the six things I mentioned to have confidence in election results and integrity in the entire process? Because I'm trying to understand why people that want vaccine passports and want to mandate vaccines, you know, don't want you to show a voter ID, you need one to get into the White House, you need to want to get into the Capitol, you need one to get into the DNC convention, I needed to buy a jewel pod for myself, I need it if I want to buy a bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer for crying out loud.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: First of all, let me just answer, that I want to be as clear as possible I agree with everything Clay just said, and there's nothing wrong with what you're asking for. Here's the problem, the Democrats are totally disconnected from the everyday voter.



Sean, no one in America is talking about, boy, I hope they passed that voting right bill. Boy, I need to vote.



You know what they're talking about in their homes? They're talking about the crime. They're talking about the schools being taken over by the government. They're talking about immigration. They're talking about inflation.



No one's talking in America about Voting Rights Act except Joe Biden. You know why? Because they want to distract from all the issues.



Joe Biden may not even know that there's crime in all these cities. You know what? Someone needs to give him a FOX News Channel and then watch it for an hour, because no one's talking about Jim Crow in American household. It is a red herring. It's a distraction, because he cannot talk about the economy. He cannot talk about these things.



I hope and I pray he gives Peter Doocy more than one question because he's going to get lollipops tomorrow at this press conference.



HANNITY: Jesus.



(LAUGHTER)



HANNITY: Any special -- is it getting a tootsie roll or you know?



All right. Let me go to the -- let me go to the issues that you're bringing up here because you're bringing up a lot of good points. Sure, it's a great distraction. There's not a single thing that I've mentioned that in any way prohibits any American from ever voting. As a matter of fact, voter ID is standard in almost everything, updating voter rolls. What is more fair, Clay, than partisan observers watching the vote count up close to make sure it's legitimate on every party gets to watch? Well, you know, what part of this is corrupt that people would be so against it and accuse others that don't support it of being racist, or people that do support of being racist?



TRAVIS: Sean, you're 100 percent right. The Jim Crow 2.0 argument doesn't hold water and Leo's right about white, black, Asian and Hispanic people all over this country. They overwhelmingly support the idea of voter ID laws. This isn't even something that Joe Biden's most ardent base of voters is in favor of.



They are using this as a distraction and, Sean, I think you made a good point here. Think about what Democrat-run cities are saying right now. They are saying, hey, if you want to take your kids out to go get some chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac at McDonald's, you have to show an ID, a COVID vaccine card to a be able to go to McDonald's, okay?



You -- they are saying simultaneously should not show an ID to vote. If you go out and you poll the average American right now in this country, and you say, hey, which one do you think you need voter ID for? Do you need to show ID for? To go to McDonald's and go get your kids something to eat or to go cast a ballot for the next leader of the free world.



Democrats have it backwards, right? The COVID vaccine cards and all of the ID laws that they are embracing right now surrounding vaccination show the blatant hypocrisy involved in these voting bills.



They've got everything backwards. People are not supportive of these, not even their most ardent supporters, black, white, Asian, Hispanic. We have a lot more in common here when it comes to voting security than the Democrats want to acknowledge. This is all a big distraction.



HANNITY: Every minority, every demographic supports it, overwhelmingly.



Leo, you get the last word.



TERRELL: Last word -- very simply, no -- I want to be clear about this. No one in America has been denied the right to vote. If you are a legal citizen in this country, an ID, you have the right to vote. No one's being denied.



Joe Biden may be denied but no one in this country is being denied. It is a total red herring. Inflation, crime -- those are the issues they're trying to distract from.



HANNITY: By the way, Leo, Clay gave me a "let's go, Brandon" t-shirt. He sent it to my house.



TERRELL: Right.



HANNITY: I wear it when I work out. I don't have a Leo 2.0 hat.



TERRELL: I am personally.



HANNITY: I don't have a Leo 2.0 hat to work out in. So, I wear my fireman's hat. My --



TERRELL: Personally --



HANNITY: Yeah?



TERRELL: I am personally delivering a 2.0 hat to Sean Hannity and Clay Travis.



HANNITY: When? When?



TERRELL: I am personally delivering it.



TRAVIS: I can't wait. I'm coming out for the Super Bowl, Leo. I'm going to see you out in L.A.



HANNITY: Clay, here's some advice. Don't hold your breath because he's been promising it -- I mean this for a year.



TERRELL: Personally delivered.



HANNITY: All right. Straight ahead, as Biden's crisis mount, the president nowhere to be found. We'll detail a shocking report about how often he's away from D.C. Even Jen Psaki, she couldn't defend him. Ari Fleischer, Laura Trump next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, as the ever struggling Joe Biden jets off to Delaware weekend after weekend after weekend, the White House is still refusing to make the Delaware visitor logs public.



Now, here's how circle back chief propagandist Jen Psaki reacted when pressed earlier today. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: In light of President Biden's first year coming to a close, the data indicates that he spent a quarter of his days at least partially in Delaware. In light of that, will the White House be reconsidering the decision not to release visitor log information from his Delaware residences?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, the president goes to Delaware because it's his home. It's also where his son and his former wife are buried, and it's a place that is obviously close to his heart. A lot of presidents go visit their home when they are president. We also have gone a step further than the prior administration and many administrations and releasing visitor logs of people who visit the White House and will continue to do that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, in his first year in office, according to "The New York Post" Biden spent all or part of 101 days in Delaware and, of course, has given fewer formal press conferences and his predecessors, and is this why we haven't seen much of Joey so far this week.



Joey is being prepped -- every day, he's got prep sessions for his big 4:00 p.m. Eastern, 1:00 Pacific Time press conference tomorrow, in the middle of a In-N-Out Burger rush out on the West Coast. Of course, amid never-ending flubs, failures and far-left lunacy.



Here with reaction, FOX News contributors Ari Fleischer, and Lara Trump is with us.



Lara, all right, 25 percent of his time in Delaware first year. He dodged questions about why he always goes to his home what's close to his heart and where his late son and wife are buried and claim the White House is open with White House visitor logs so much more than other administrations. Isn't it probably that far fewer people visit, he has bedtime early after he gets to watch his cartoons and eat ice cream and cereal?



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: And his sippy cup, don't forget the sippy cup, Sean. You always like to talk about that one.



Look --



HANNITY: I've been ordered not to say that from a friend, yeah.



L. TRUMP: Okay, I'm old enough to remember when we had a president who worked all day every day for the American people, and by the way, took no salary. Of course, I'm talking about President Donald Trump who in four years in office made four dollars. That's right, because he had to take one dollar a year.



And I struggled to figure out any job where you could just not show up for a quarter of the days and keep your job, do a good job, but I think that's the problem here. People wouldn't be really upset about this if the country felt like it was working if things felt like they were going well in America. They obviously are not.



And now, I remember when the press and the Democrats would go crazy if Donald Trump got anywhere near a golf course. Now, he clearly wasn't golfing a quarter of his presidency.



But let me refresh everybody's mind out there about what had happened at about this same point in Donald Trump's presidency. One year into office, the American people had the biggest tax cuts in American history under President Donald Trump. He had removed so many regulations on businesses, small businesses were booming, companies were moving their factories from overseas back to America at a historic rate one year into Donald Trump's presidency. Oh and he had also gotten rid of ISIS one year into his presidency.



Now, obviously, you contrast that with Joe Biden who every single thing he has done has hurt the American people. We know we have a 40-year high of inflation, gas prices through the roof. You go to the grocery store if you can even find what you want there, you can't even afford to pay for it at this point for so many people.



Open southern border, we don't know who's coming into this country, embarrassment after embarrassment on the world stage. And then he handed over the reins to an entire country to the terrorist Taliban.



So I think it's time to stop vacationing Joe Biden. I think instead of walking your dog, masked up on the beach in Delaware. By the way, we still don't know what happened to the first dog, it's time to roll your sleeves up, get to work in the White House because vacationing clearly is not working.



HANNITY: By the way, Ari Fleischer, communications expert, I think you would agree with me that if Lara Trump -- she's going to kill me for this - - ran for senator in North Carolina, that speech alone would have put her over the top. That was well done, Lara.



Ari, you are our communications expert. He's not capable. If they -- if they're believing that messaging is the problem and he needs to go to the American people more, I don't think anybody in America believes he's capable of doing it.



ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, the problem is the president. That's the root cause of the problem. It's his judgment. It's as bad judgment the fact that he took over in an incredibly close election, he lost seats in the House of Representatives, has a 50-50 Senate, and he thought he could run and govern from the far, far progressive left, terrible judgment.



And we've seen it in foreign policy. We've seen it in Afghanistan. We've seen it on the border, I'm waiting for one issue in which his judgment actually shows that it's got some depth and strength to it. He did it on COVID.



Why on earth are we sending free COVID kits to everybody now that we don't really aren't going to need them anymore as omicron was starting to come down? He should have had that ready and stockpiled so we could have gotten them as --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Wait a minute, Ari, be fair --



FLEISCHER: -- in early December.



HANNITY: They didn't see that coming they said. How could you not see the next variant coming? I mean, it's almost scientifically impossible.



I'll ask you this and then we'll get Lara's take on it. You got a 33 percent approval rating, that's kind of hard to get to.



FLEISCHER: Right.



HANNITY: You've got the worst inflation in years a disaster at the border, you lose in the Supreme Court. There's no fear in Putin, the ayatollahs or in President Xi and China.



I -- when you can't name a single thing that this guy has done well, and then you're saying that the problem is messaging, that's just not rooted in reality. Why do they believe that or do they?



FLEISCHER: And it gets back to your first point too. I'm really not concerned about where he is. I'm much more concerned about what he's doing and it doesn't matter to me where he does it because he's not doing it right or doing it well.



The issue here is when everything is going against you, White House staffs have to resort to something. And typically, what it means is they say there's a communications problem, because it's not a communications problem. It's a substance problem. It's a policy problem.



Or it's a personal problem. It's the man in charge, the judgment of the commander-in-chief. And that's where they are.



So they have to blame communications because it's all they've got. That's what happens when things go this badly wrong.



HANNITY: Last word, Lara.



L. TRUMP: Well, I guess this is what America gets whenever you allow a guy to campaign from his basement. You never really press him on anything you figure out what ice cream flavors he likes and you move right on and this is what you get in the United States of America.



HANNITY: You sure you don't want to run for Senate? I'm just to ask you one last time, I figured I'd throw that out. Ari will work with you.



L. TRUMP: Come on back to me another day.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.



Coming up, you're not going to believe what "The Salt Lake Tribune" wants to happen to the unvaccinated in Utah. We'll expose a stunning proposal.



Dr. Oz is next with reaction, also talk about his race for the Senate and the great state of Pennsylvania, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



[21:38:36]



HANNITY: All right. So, now, the mob in the media tonight is doubling down on their relentless attempts to smear and slander and attack Americans easy about vaccine mandates. For example, let's look at "The Salt Lake Tribune" editorial board. They're now calling for the National Guard to actually enforce mandates by preventing those who are not vaccinated from pretty much doing anything. That's what the paper writes.



Quote: The governor's next move would be to find a way to mandate the kind of mass vaccination campaign we should have launched a year ago, and going as far as to deploy the National Guard to ensure that people without proof of vaccination would not be allowed -- well, anywhere.



Wow. That's tyranny, authoritarianism, you name it, and downright terrifying.



It's just like I've been saying. This is a party hell-bent on taking over every single aspect of your life. This sounds like home imprisonment. Every -- even attacking every single one of your freedoms, even when opposing data is staring them right in the face, a new landmark trial and Israel is now finding that even a fourth dose is not good enough to stop the omicron variant.



Now, ask yourself, why push mandates, why push more restrictions if it's not going to stop transmission which Biden and Fauci lied about when they said, oh, if you get the vaccine, you're never going to get COVID? They've been wrong on everything. Where's the honesty? Where's the transparency?



Because we're now learning that a group seeking key data from Fauci's financial and professional history may only get the disclosure spread out over a year. Oh, okay, I thought he said it was right there for you to see. We'll continue to follow that.



And also developing tonight, it looks like not only is no the number one tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic out of the Australian Open, it looks like he will not be allowed in the French Open either, all because he will not comply with draconian rules restrictions vaccine mandates.



But to the media mob, they're okay with all of it, but is it based on science or we only follow the science when the science is convenient to our political narrative that we want to advance. Vaccinated, boosters, natural immunity, people like the unvaccinated -- yes, they're all infecting other people, follow the science. Or by the way, is it all just another reason to attack perceived political enemies.



Listen to the ladies of that hard-hitting news show "The View" slamming Novak Djokovic. Look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, THE VIEW: Every time you sneeze or talk, you are spreading more hassle for them. They're trying to clean their country up. They're trying to put everybody in the mask and here you come, and you think tennis needs you that badly? No, honey, no.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here with reaction, Pennsylvania Senate candidate, better known as Dr. Oz to the regular world.



So if fully vaccinated people now can -- they're getting COVID. Fully vaccinated people, boosters are getting COVID. And people fully vaccinated and boosters and even natural immunity are getting COVID.



Aren't they equally at risk of spreading COVID as the unvaccinated?



DR. MEHMET OZ (R), CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE IN PA: Of course, as someone made the argument because the symptoms are less, it might be more likely.



But let's just go through the science real quick because I think that that "Salt Lake Tribune" article just reflects the hysteria, the idea of studying a national guard in, a police state to address something that doesn't have a lot of scientific merit. The vaccine does not seem to be as effective as we would like against spread.



I think it's good to have the vaccination because it'll protect you, but it's not going to help people around you as much as we thought. The durability much shorter with a omicron than we ever expected, that Israeli studies highlighting that as well. And remember, 90 percent of folks over 65, the vulnerable population, they got vaccinated. So people who should be worried were worried and got the vaccine.



I believe that we're blaming the failure of the medication on non-users. I mean, how does that work? If the medication works, it should protect you. It doesn't work, don't blame the people who didn't take the product. And we're hiding the real crisis here.



The true treatment of omicron was to have the tests that aren't around. You can't find them, and they have the treatments that include the antibody cocktails which we know work incredibly effectively and we have two FDA approved pills, go try to find them. I have been looking, it's tough.



So it's created another economic burden. It's continuing to grow. And I'll tell you, Sean, here in Pennsylvania, more and more voters are asking me about reparations from China. They agree with President Trump, that something's got to give here. We're not able to deal with this with the traditional pathways and we keep running up the bill.



HANNITY: So how is it now in our third year that we ran out of tests? Which are easily we could have anticipated you know with Hanukkah and Christmas and the New Year, people are going to get together. So you would think you'd ratchet up you know having enough tests available.



Then we never ran short at all of monoclonal antibodies. Now, the federal government gets involved. Now, all of a sudden, there's a shortage. The one therapeutic that I would argue that I have anecdotally seen works but I would ask people to ask their own doctor.



You've talked about these antivirals, there's not a single doctor I've spoken to that doesn't rave about them and how good they are but they're not available anywhere.



OZ: Imagine reducing by percent the chance of having complications from COVID by taking a pill. And remember, some of these pills -- like the Merck pill -- existed way before COVID started. So we can examine the entire timeline of what took so long.



Now, here -- this is the answer real quick, the only answer coming out of Washington and Washington got this wrong was vaccine. Vaccine -- no matter what the question was, the answer was vaccine.



I'm a doctor. I like to treat the problem if it happens to break through the preventive strategy. In this case, we've got COVID that's causing issues. We should be able to treat it. We did not treat this problem the way doctors minister to their patients. It was a major disconnect and I have to blame the people leading the public health charge, including Dr. Fauci for not being aware of and predicting appropriately what was going to happen because most people on the ground as a clinician you'd expect this to happen.



And then we complicate things like with the Djokovic story that you mentioned, where we're not willing to admit that natural immunity has a benefit. If you're a young person who has natural immunity, you can't ban these people from life. Here in Philadelphia, you can't go to a restaurant if you don't have full vaccination, which again if you're a highly vulnerable population is really important. If you're 12 years old, I don't know how critical that is. I -- you know, maybe yes, maybe no, it's up to you your parents and the doctor.



HANNITY: Well, I haven't seen the science. Isn't the CDC numbers about kids 5 to 11, it shows a pretty comparable rate of real sickness and potential death is fairly similar every time I've looked.



OZ: Well, the reality is one of the members of the original panel that looked at the vaccines for young kids did not think that his own son should have a booster shot. Now, again, that's not how you make medical decisions. But it calls into attention the fact that we've run the game on boosters and vaccinations as the only solution.



I'm in favor of vaccines. I've said that many times, but no doctor has a treatment strategy that is only based on prevention.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: You also believe in people's -- you believe in people's freedom. You believe in medical privacy, and I'm sure you believe in doctor-patient confidentiality, no?



OZ: Without question. And as some as a conservative Republican -- and by the way, DrOz.com has all my strong beliefs in this area, please check it out -- I'm able to articulate that and people resonate to it. Which is why it's so shocking that a country like Australia would accept the authoritarian overreach so comfortably, putting people basically in your immigration quarantine prison for real reasons that are sort of dubious.



If you look at that Djokovic case, forget about what the ladies of "The Views" are saying, the guy is three weeks out from COVID, actually even longer. How can you possibly quarantine them? You're not helping anybody. It's just optics. It's virtue signaling.



HANNITY: Yeah, all right, Dr. Oz always good to have you. Thank you.



When we come back, straight ahead, California nightmare, cargo train robberies up a whopping 300 percent. Major rail companies blaming L.A. soft on crime D.A.



Plus, an update on the UCLA grad student who was fatally stabbed while working at a furniture store. She was getting her master's degree. Larry Elder will join us. That's all coming up, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, more disturbing evidence tonight of the lawlessness taking over America's Democratic-run cities.



For example, look at your screen. Out in Los Angeles, thefts against cargo trains are now spiking and the Union Pacific Railroad is now blasting failed far left District Attorney George Gascon for lenient sentences that downgrade serious theft charges to a lesser offense. And according to Union Pacific, train container theft increased by a whopping 160 percent just from 2020 to 2021 in L.A. County.



And, of course, it's not only property. L.A.'s failure to address growing crime -- well, that's costing lives nearly every single day. Tonight, we're continuing to follow the murder of grad student. UCLA graduate student, her name is Brianna Kupfer, who's fatally stabbed over the weekend while working at an L.A. furniture store. The LAPD is now offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of this suspect, now identified as 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith.



But I'll ask again tonight, how many more of these stories do we have to cover before far-left district attorneys start taking this seriously? You got Democratic-run cities and states failing to protect people and failing to protect property and failing to lawlessness from completely taking over.



Here with reaction, nationally syndicated radio talk show host, founder of Elder for America PAC, and former gubernatorial candidate, Larry Elder.



You know, Larry, I look at this young woman. She's killed. I look what's happening with the railroads. Correct me if I'm wrong, when they defunded the LAPD and cut its budget, wasn't it Vice President Kamala Harris that praise the LAPD?



LARRY ELDER, NATIONALLY SYNDICATED RADIO HOST: Well, that's right. Kamala Harris said that we need to reimagine the police department and they diverted a lot of funds for so-called youth programs. And shortly after Gavin Newsom survived the recall election, Sean, he signed a bunch of bills.



One of them was to reduce crime enhancement because he felt that a large number of these bad guys are gang members and they're black and brown people and therefore they are victims of systemic racism because too many of them are black and brown. Never mind that the very victims that they claim that they care about are also disproportionately black and brown.



And regarding this young lady from UCLA, this graduate student, and these train robberies, they're all connected. They can be traced right back to our soft on crime D.A. Gavin Newsom -- George Gascon, that Gavin Newsom supported and that George Soros supported.



And guess who else supported? Maxine Waters, Maxine Waters lives in Hancock Park. This is the upscale area where this young lady was working in a furniture store.



So the very policies and people that that people like Maxine Waters supported are coming very close to home. So maybe now they'll reconsider some of their policies that have imperiled the lives of citizens in L.A. County and in Los Angeles.



HANNITY: I don't think so, Larry. I mean, because it is getting worse. I mean, I see they double down on the defund-dismantle, they double down on no bail laws, they double down on charging series with people with serious crimes and reducing the charges to misdemeanors. That is common now in pretty much in every blue city and Democratic-run state in the country.



ELDER: Yeah, but a growing number of people are being reconsidering things like Proposition 37 that allows you to steal up to 950 bucks a day, not just a day, but per store, and if you get caught, the first and that happens is that they write you a ticket as a misdemeanor. And, of course, you have cashless bails, so you don't need to show up.



And then we have Proposition 57 that reduces a whole bunch of categories of crime to nonviolent crimes. They include assault on a police officer, that's now a nonviolent crime. Serial arson is now a nonviolent crime. Rape of an intoxicated victim is now a non-violent crime. And felony domestic battery is now a nonviolent crime.



A growing number of people are beginning to reconsider these policies because now it's coming close to home. When I ran for governor, a lot of people said when is California going to hit rock bottom. I said when the crime comes to places like Brentwood and Bel-Air, and Malibu, and now the crime has come to those areas.



HANNITY: And now, Gavin is talking about a single-payer health system and doubling the state tax in California. I mean, you can't make this up.



They had a shot, it could've been a great governor, California is going to be regreting that.



Thank you for being with us. We have more HANNITY right after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have tonight. Thank you so much for joining us. You make the show possible. We never forget it.



Please set your DVR and never miss an episode of HANNITY.



In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled, I'm going to Laura early because she has a question for me. So, I don't want to talk on your time.





