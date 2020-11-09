Hannity: Trump will fight corrupt institutions for every American

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity” November 6, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Welcome to "Hannity."

We start this busy Friday news night with a FOX News alert.

Breaking from the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Alito has now issued an order requiring that ballots received after 8:00 p.m. on Election Day in Pennsylvania be segregated, secured, and if counted, counted separately from all other ballots. Oh, that would be what the law actually says. We have a lot more on this new development. Jay Sekulow will be joining us in a minute.

First, in coming weeks, this president -- well, will do what he has always done. He's going to fight. He's going to make sure that every legal ballot is counted. He will fight for transparency, accountability, and what is a lot of disasters behind the scenes shady vote-counting process in some states.

It is sad that many of our great states, they run their elections perfectly. Others are a complete and utter mess. We, the people, deserve better.

Now, he'll also fight against the lies and the smears, just like for the last four years and the vitriol out of the media mob and other corrupt institutions. We now see big tech companies silencing those that they disagree with.

By the way, Mark Levin will be with us tonight. They actually took him off Twitter and they banned him because he cited the Constitution. That's scary.

Democrats, the media shocked so many Americans, why? Because they dare to vote for the president they like in record numbers, including minorities.

And we're going to detail shocking examples of election laws being broken.

The great one Mark Levin will explain his analysis, what should happen.

But let's make one thing really clear, every American that is skeptical of this result and this process that we are watching unfold, you have a right to be skeptical. Texas, Florida, so many great states, huge states, they were able to actually calculate, accurate, verified results in a few hours that people have faith and hope and full confidence in the honesty and integrity of.

But about a half a dozen other critical states, it's taking days and days and days to count a few thousand ballots. North Carolina has been locked in at 94 percent for how long?

So, every American has a right to ask themselves, do you have faith in this process? Some locations, we know poll observers come out publicly, they said they were barred from viewing the process. Meanwhile, we are now seeing reports from fraud, irregularities, corruption, not to mention mysterious computer glitches in several of the same states. Wait till you hear the story we have for you tonight.

After years of so many lies, so much deception, such complete bias every second, minute, hour, of every day from America's supposedly trustworthy institutions, why on earth would anyone get this process the benefit of the doubt?

We all watched a Russia hoax consume Washington, D.C., for years. And for years, the media mob and the Democrats, they lied day in and day out. When the lie was exposed, they never said sorry, they never corrected the record. They never said they were wrong, they never apologize.

This is going on now for four years. The mob, the media, lying right to our faces about Hillary Clinton's dirty Russia dossier, you know, the one with Russian disinformation she paid for, the same dirty dossier they ignored that was never verifiable, but then got used to get FISA warrants to spy on a candidate Donald Trump and then a President Donald Trump.

They didn't care, why? Because they were going after Donald Trump, what do they care? They endured a year-long witch hunt, smear campaign against the president. The country has been put through hell pretty much the last four years as a result of this bitter partisanship, a lot of it built on a mountain of lies.

The Mueller probe, then the Ukrainian impeachment hoax, we saw the way they ignored and censored the legitimate Biden family corruption claims. They got zero experience, and to Joe Biden, you're not getting $1 billion unless you fire the prosecutor. No scrutiny from the media the entire campaign.

You've got a guy that is weak and frail and struggling cognitively, and they let him hide in the basement and never answer tough questions. And you have millions of dollars -- a billion and a half dollar deal with the Bank of China, no questions at all, three and a half million dollar money wire transfer, the first lady of Moscow, a Russian oligarch, and then you got a Kazakhstan oligarch, then you got the Ukrainian oligarchs, then you got the Chinese nationals.

What if Hunter Biden's last name was Trump? Do you think they would've gotten the same treatment? Do you see how corrupt institutionally things are?

We see slanted, we see inaccurate, and almost all of America's pundits and posters, more institutional corruption. And at this point, it is perfectly clear that America's institutions will do anything and everything they can do to destroy the president and everyone who supports them.

Now, that's very sad for our country. They just hate -- well, as Joe Biden calls us, we the American people, we're the chumps. We, the people, we the irredeemable, deplorable, smelly, Walmart, Trump supporter shoppers.

The hatred is apparent in the media mob, one following the election. One former MSDNC host tweeting, quote, if you're a Trumper, I hope the pain and anxiety you feel now is excruciating. You voted against America, and for cult leader who has no redeeming or admirable qualities, and he's a cretin who cares nothing about the country, and don't -- and you don't either. You deserve all that pain and more.

It's so nice and loving.

And according to one article in "The Boston Globe," black people voted for democracy while Trump supported -- we voted for white supremacy.

Of course, the vitriol didn't stop there. Look with your own eyes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The past four years, this president has shown us that he is a misogynist, that he is homophobic, that he is racist. It's 50 percent of America saw all of that, and looked at the other way to their brothers and their sisters and said, I'm going to vote for him anyway.

That, I think, is despicable. It's un-American.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That is the president of the United States, that is the most powerful person of the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun realizing his time is over.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The president's words for what they are, which is the most incendiary and the most dangerous and the most flagrantly false lies among the most flagrantly false lies he's told as president, at a moment when this country is in a fraught political state, it's really serious stuff.

HANNITY: OK. Blah, blah, blah, we've heard the same for four years. Always telling us, we got to go with the moderate Republicans that always lose.

They want you to believe that this week's vote and same vote counting process is totally normal and it's above board. Do you really believe that?

They want you to ignore the irregularities, lack of transparency, serious instances where the law was broken and ignored. They want you to ignore the poll watchers, barred from doing the jobs that the law allows them to do.

They want you to believe that an election with millions of mail-in ballots, many with no postmark is totally safe and secure way to conduct and election.

And apparently, they also want you to ignore a massive computer glitch in Michigan that could have election altering ramifications, because breaking

today, software that was used to tabulate ballots in one Michigan county

caused at least 6,000 Republican votes, oh, for Donald Trump, to be counted for Democrats.

It's a huge story. Why? It wasn't just that one county. There are 40-some- odd counties apparently that might have been 47 counties out of the 80 counties in Michigan that used the exact same software and may have suffered a similar glitch.

Here is what Michigan's GOP chair had to set a press conference earlier today. Take a look.

LAURA COX, MICHIGAN GOP CHAIR: In Antrim county, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing 6,000-vote swing against our candidates. The county clerk came forward and said tabulating software glitch and caused a miscalculation of the vote.

Since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software in the same capacity.

Antrim County had to hand count of the ballots. These counties that used of the software to closely examine the results for similar discrepancies.

HANNITY: That was Michigan. The same critical battleground date that decided to board up the windows and one of its polling locations, which the law specifically says the public has a right to watch so nobody could observe the process. In Pennsylvania, chaos continues to unfold, particularly surrounding the topic of mail-in ballots. According to state officials, ballots without a postmark are, quote, presumed to have been mailed by Election Day.

Are we really just supposed to sit back and trust the level of oversight in a state that could be decided by a razor-thin margin? Sadly, that is what the Democrats and the media wanted. In fact, look at this -- on September 23rd, House Republicans actually issued a warning about the very issue in a report, entitled, how Democrats are attempting to sow uncertainty, and accuracy the delay in the 2020 election.

According to the findings in September, Democrats are seeking to change state election laws and procedures at the last minute to advantage themselves in the 2020 election cycle. These late changes will only increase the likelihood for potential election-related crime and errors and put at risk the integrity of the nation's electoral process.

The report went on to detail how widespread mail-in ballots cause very serious issues surrounding election integrity because of inaccurate voter rolls, ballot harvesting, and because of concerns surrounding an increased reliance on the Postal Service.

Now, naturally, even before the 2020 presidential election, we experienced numerous issues with mail-in voting, including problems in statewide races in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Wisconsin. Look at your screen, time and time again, ballots cause real big problems.

And, of course, it's only one more example why election oversight verification and true faith and fidelity to a fair process is critical for everybody. To that end, every single state has laws on the books that allow poll watchers from both parties to observe all of the vote counting process. According to a summary for example, the law in Pennsylvania -- partisan observers may observe at polling locations and may still until the time that the counting of the votes is complete.

Partisan observers may stay until the voting -- of the counting of the vote is complete. Let's take a look at how poll watchers were actually treated across the country. You ask yourself, without law broken?

Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The official came out and asked us to sign documents.

And a few moments later, we are asked to leave. Well, I find it ironic when we were asked to leave, within ten to 12 minutes when there is an hour and a half left to do.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're further away than I am from you all here, 100 -- at least 100 feet away from open ballots that go back out of our sight and we can't see them, we don't know what's happening to them. It's just -- there's just no way for us to meaningfully observe the process.

PAM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: They have refused to let us have meaningful -- a meaningful view of the vote count. They have continued to count the votes because -- because they have done nothing to help us.

They are not letting every legal vote count.

HANNITY: Of course, the law was broken. Now, why should we as a country be okay that this can happen? You just sit back and accept, what, this is the new normal? Why do we have laws when people just pick and choose when we apply them?

Now, if you deleted, for example, 30,000 subpoenaed emails and wipe your hard drive clean, what do you think would happen to you? I guess you see how that works, one set of rules for one group of people, one set for another.

Now, you have poll watchers. They are barred. Others not allowed within 20 feet, which means basically the law isn't being enforced. You have up windows blocked from public view. You have mail-in ballots here, there, everywhere., postmark, no postmark.

Is this really the best we can do when we have companies like Microsoft and Apple and to Silicon Valley and to some of the best, brightest tech minds in the world?

Is this a system that instills trust and confidence? Of course not.

Especially after four years of nonstop lies, conspiracy theories -- now censorship from the America's most powerful institutions.

Regardless of who you voted for here, regardless of what your party affiliation is, America deserves, and we better demand better. Free, fair, legitimate voting is the very basic when it comes to our Democratic republic.

Here with more, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and Michigan GOP chairwoman, Laura Cox.

Good to see you both.

Laura, let me start with you. So, in your county, tell us what happened, you found a software glitch that literally reversed 6,000 votes, and it's also used in about 47 other counties, the same software. What happened?

LAURA COX, MICHIGAN GOP CHAIRWOMAN: So, when we were working, following the votes, watching the trends in different counties, Antrim County is a Republican county, a very Republican, usually 70 percent Republican. We noticed that it was way off, our numbers were way off. And so, we kind of looked into it further.

And after further investigation on the ground, in coordination with our war room, we discovered that Antrim County clerk said there was a glitch in the software and that they were going to hand-count all the ballots, which ended up being a 6,000-vote flip back to the Republican candidate, which would be what would be on trend for that community.

From there, I looked at the -- looked at -- did a little investigation on this software and discovered that the company puts on their website that they have clients of 47 counties for election software across the state of Michigan. And we have 83 counties. So, that's more than half of the counties in the state have that same software, which one would think it would have the same glitch in all of the returns. We're very concerned.

HANNITY: Right.

Laura, let me -- let me go through this. So, once you found the glitch,

6,000 votes switched?

COX: Yes.

HANNITY: To Republican?

COX: Yes.

HANNITY: OK, and that same software --

COX: And that was strikingly, yeah --

HANNITY: -- is used in 47 other counties.

Has anybody maybe gone to court and said, judge, we need to check the software, can you please preserve the ballots so we can redo this? Has anyone checked the other counties yet?

COX: Well, what we're doing is we're plowing through all of the returns, doing deep dives as fast as we can and collecting information and putting that forward to our legal team, and then we'll make decisions from there.

And we're sharing that with the campaigns as well.

HANNITY: All right. Ronna McDaniel, look, we see these problems. The law -- and I have a copy of the law in every state in front of me. I got Pennsylvania. I got Michigan. I got Wisconsin.

Almost all of them have virtually the same language about partisan observers allowed to watch the counting of the votes, and yet, it's not happening in many places. That would be a violation of law.

Now, OK, have we been able to chronicle enough of this where you could take it into court?

We know that Judge Alito has now weighed in on the law in Pennsylvania and said, this has to be segregated and separated -- which by the way, they determined on their own that they weren't going to follow.

So, is this now being applied to all of the states that are -- that are close?

RONNA MCDANIEL, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIRWOMAN: Yeah, Sean. I'm in Michigan right now. We actually are taking statements from hundreds of individuals that were at TCF in downtown Detroit who are documenting irregularities they saw, and also their inability to observe in a meaningful way.

We are bundling that, getting affidavits. We actually had sent complaints over to the U.S. attorney of the Eastern District court of Michigan. We have an individual who's come forward as a whistle-blower, not a poll watcher, an election official in Detroit, who was told to backdate ballots.

They were so concerned, they came forward. This is a patriot who was told to change the date of the ballots. They were empty, and to back date them to November 2nd or November 3rd, so they could be counted. This individual had said this was the instruction given to all people there.

She -- this person has put this in an affidavit under oath. This is very, very serious. And these are the types of things that we're pursuing.

And we have said to the press, one, be patient. You know, you only rush to judgment when it's anonymous, an anonymous source, when it's a fake dossier, when you're calling Arizona, when you're saying there's no fraud.

You know why you rush to judgment? Because Donald Trump is on the other end.

This is a time to be patient and pursue these irregularities because it is our election integrity and it affects the whole country.

HANNITY: All right. I have one quick last question. How -- how -- how many states have you been able to chronicle, the people have been denied access to ballot counting, and that you know and you have enough people that will sign legal affidavits under the threat of perjury?

MCDANIEL: They are going through it right now. In Michigan, we have over 100. In Philadelphia, the same thing. Georgia is going to have a recount, so we are mostly focusing on Pennsylvania and Michigan right now to make sure we documented these quickly before, especially, Pennsylvania gets called the other way.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

Ronna, thank you. Laura Cox, we'll be watching closely.

Also breaking tonight, Justice Sam Alito has now issued an order requiring that ballots received after 8:00 p.m. on Election Day in Pennsylvania be segregated, secured, and if counted, counted separately from other ballots.

Shannon Bream, who's covered the Supreme Court for us for years, has details -- Shannon.

SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Sean. So, today, the Pennsylvania Republican Party went to the court asking for an emergency order. They said, listen, this is already supposed to be happening. The secretary of commonwealth there had told, county boards of elections, they've got to segregate these ballots. They come in late after those timelines.

They said, these county boards of the elections may choose not to follow the secretary's guidances in the fast pace and chaotic pace of post- election events in Pennsylvania. It's unclear whether 67 county boards of elections are currently segregating late arriving ballots. They said we need the court to step in, they've said that they had reached out, they are trying to get confirmation from the county boards, they are actually doing this and at last 25 of them didn't reply and tell them.

This could be thousands, maybe tens of thousands of ballots they don't know about. So, tonight, Justice Alito acknowledged, and he said: The application received today informs the court that neither the applicant nor secretary has been able to verify that all boards are complying with the secretary's guidance, which it is alleged is not legally binding on them.

So, some of these county boards may be saying, it's not even legally binding, it's just guidance, we're not doing it. Well, now, they have an order from Justice Alito saying you got to segregate them, you got to secure them.

Now, the party also wanted the Republicans in Pennsylvania for them to stop counting the ballots. Justice Alito didn't go that far, but he is referring this entire thing to the court. He is asked for a response from the other side by 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

So, Sean, expect some activity on this, this weekend.

HANNITY: By the way, I just got a note from a high-ranking source that that which software in Michigan may have been used in other states as well, as many as 30. We will watch that story.

Shannon, thank you.

Joining is now with more is President Trump's attorney, Jay Sekulow, also with the American Center for Law and Justice, my own personal attorney which he is ashamed of.

Let's talk about this ruling.

JAY SEKULOW, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY: Not at all.

Yeah, so let me just clarify one thing from Shannon's report, and that is Justice Alito actually did order, in addition to the ballots being segregated, and I read specifically what he said -- he said all such ballots, if counted, have to be counted separately.

In other words, they cannot be added to the general count that you are seeing on your screen as we're talking to you right now.

So, the importance of this also is found in the very first line of the order. Justice Alito writes this: All county boards of elections are hereby ordered, pending further order of the court to comply with the guidelines.

And he sets forth those two guidelines, segregate the ballots, and don't include them -- you can count them, but you can't include them. They've got to be counted separately. Don't include them in the general account.

Here's what's important. Not only is the order itself important, Justice Alito also ordered that the counties respond to this order by 2:00 tomorrow.

So, we've got a situation, Sean, where some of these counties did not respond to the lawyers request when our teams of lawyers sent out the request to make sure there was compliance with segregating these ballots that have been coming in, which by the way, are probably being counted as we speak and may well be included in that list of numbers.

A number of these, as Shannon said, did not respond, 27 of the election areas did not respond.

So, what this court order does -- this is, by the way, this is the first -- and they didn't (ph) approach this way. This was a glaring constitutional error in Pennsylvania. The merits of it will still be addressed, we believe, later on. But this at least gets the status quo protected.

There are other problems in other jurisdictions, as you know. People not being allowed to monitor appropriately as you mentioned. Those are violations of the law as well. Those will be challenged.

I think a lot of these that will be outcome determinative. My goodness, and as close as these races are, these -- all of these could be outcome determinative.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Hey, Jay.

SEKULOW: Yeah.

HANNITY: Yeah, I want to go back. I mean, that computer glitch I'm told that other states -- we have not confirmed it yet, we're working on the report.

SEKULOW: Yeah.

HANNITY: That they might be as many as 30 states that use that software.

Now, that's one thing.

(CROSSTALK)

SEKULOW: I want to say this. Sean, you said something really important, really important. If 30 states have used this software that has already proved to be a glitch of 6,000 votes in one balloting area, and now you've got over 30 states using it, lawyers should be -- for the campaign and every one of those jurisdictions demanding the fix and demanding a manual recount.

HANNITY: Let me ask you --

SEKULOW: This is what happens -- post-election litigation is important to protect the integrity of the election process, as the president said, and to protect the Constitution, frankly.

HANNITY: When it says partisan observers can watch and observe all the counting, and they are denied access, that's -- how do you remedy that?

Because nobody knows -- we don't know what happened or what might've been done when nobody was watching because they decided not to obey the law.

What do you -- how do you remedy that?

SEKULOW: Well, I mean, for instance, one of the remedies might be, you go back in with the recount with the people right there watching, and you start testing the ballots. And, look, it may take time, but some states amazingly move fast, some states amazingly move slow.

But let me tell you what does not change, the United States Constitution's requirements.

And while the Constitution allows the states to have authority and how these elections are done, they have to comply with the overall mandates of the federal constitution. That's what's lacking here, and whether it's a situation like you mentioned Michigan, whether it's the situation now with Pennsylvania, let's talk about those two states.

If this has an impact in Pennsylvania and Michigan, this is a very different election in 24 hours. So, you know, I'm telling you, this is the beginning. Lawyers should be -- hopefully they are, involved in every one of these states to make sure this does not happen. If it did, seek the remedy, which is to comply --

HANNITY: I ask a hundred times --

(CROSSTALK)

SEKULOW: -- you don't get legal ballots.

HANNITY: Yeah, you're right. I ask -- I would ask people in the campaign, do you have poll watchers? Do you have lawyers? I was told they do, I don't know if that's true.

Jay, thank you. We appreciate it.

When we come back, Mark Levin, the great one, wait until you hear what he has to say, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now, the author of "Unfreedom of the Press", "Life, Liberty, Levin", I call him the great one every Sunday night, number one show, syndicated radio host, Mark Levin.

Did I read this correctly? Twitter banned the great one Mark Levin after you quoted --

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN": No.

HANNITY: No?

LEVIN: They slapped me.

HANNITY: They slapped you?

LEVIN: I quoted the Constitution, and they slapped me.

(LAUGHTER)

LEVIN: Well, Twitter can go to hell, and Facebook can go to hell. Of course they would. They don't believe in the Constitution.

HANNITY: But you quoted the Constitution in a tweet, right? That's what they --

LEVIN: Yes, yes.

HANNITY: We are in trouble, we are doomed.

LEVIN: Look, the reason Alito did what he did, and let's pray to the Good Lord that there are five justices who are constitutionalists on the courts, because Roberts clearly is not -- it's because of Article 2, Section One, Clause Two of the Constitution.

And the left and the Democrats hate this clause because, why? What does it say? Each state shall appoint in such manner as the legislature they are made direct and number of electors equal to the number of senators and their representatives.

This is really the only place in the Constitution where it where the framers of the Constitution and the ratifiers go into the federal constitution and say, not the state courts, not the federal courts, not the governor, not the bureaucracy, not Congress, but the states are going to make the election laws on determining how to choose the electors for president of the United States.

So, the Democrats have spent their careers trying to destroy that section of the Constitution, why? Because they want to win states like Pennsylvania.

The governor of Pennsylvania who is a left wing kook Democrat tried to get the legislature to change the deadlines to move them out for mail-in voting. He wanted to get rid of the comparison on signatures. The secretary of state wanted to cure the ballots, go back and tell people how to fix their ballots, among other things. The Republican legislature said no.

So, the Democrats go where? To the Democrat controlled and elected Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, which is a rogue court as much as be Florida Supreme Court was a rogue court. And that court gives them what the legislator would not. In fact, that court said that the deadline among other things was unconstitutional because of the virus. It is an utterly rogue court.

The Democrats have gone into state after state after state -- as a matter of fact, the Democrats have brought over lawsuits and their left-wing friends brought over 300 lawsuits during this election to change the election rules and states, and they did change a lot of them.

The Biden campaign specifically brought 60 lawsuits beginning in August.

So, what did they do? They wanted to change the rules.

So, let me answer Chris Christie and Alan Kinzinger, whatever the hell his name is, and all of the other Republicans who are out there saying, show me the evidence of fraud. I will show the evidence of fraud, boys. They changed the rules. Why did it take until 2:00 a.m. or 3:00 a.m. the morning after the election in 2016 to know who the winner is, but we're still counting votes today?

Now, why were the rules changed by the Democrats? Because they believe in good government, because they wanted to help Republicans? No, they fixed the rules to help Democrats. That's why Alito and hopefully four other justices are saying, segregate those votes. Those were done by the state Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in violation of the federal Constitution of the United States.

Look, I have a lot more to say, but let me just say this before I lose my time. There is more evidence of voter fraud than there was ever evidence of Russian collusion. So, those who keep saying, let's see the evidence, where the hell were you the last four years? You are nowhere.

The Democrats want earlier and earlier voting and later and later counting.

Now, why do they want that? More time, more time to fix the system. I don't mean to reform it -- I mean fix it in their favor.

They believe in flooding the system, create chaos. They've done this in the number of places. Grab power, and then accuse your opponent of misbehavior.

Where does that come from? Two Marxist professors, Cloward and Piven, that was their ideology. The Democrats have embraced this for years and years.

Now, we're supposed to have unity. Let me tell you something. I'm part of the new resistance, God forbid if our president doesn't win. They didn't give this man one minute of peace when he was president, not one minute.

State criminal investigations, federal criminal investigations, congressional investigations, phony impeachment, coup attempts, the Obama- Biden administration with the FBI spies and all the rest -- no time during the last four years did Joe Biden say, let's unite around our president.

So, Mr. Biden, God forbid if you're president, but I personally will treat you the way Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Jim Acosta, Fredo Cuomo and all the rest of them treated my president.

So, you're not -- I am not uniting around this man anymore than they united around our man. But it ain't over until it's over. And let's see what the Supreme Court does, and let's see what happens in these other cases, because they are vital.

And, by the way, in 2000 when we had the challenge, Al Gore had to 37 days in one state chasing. We have multiple states, the president needs more time. That's it.

HANNITY: All right. Great one, Mark Levin, Sunday night, 8:00 Eastern, number one show on cable, "Life, Liberty & Levin" here on FOX.

All right. Up next, House Republicans warned us about the Democrats plot to sow chaos with the election's mail-in ballots. Now, it appears that their predictions are coming to fruition. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, David Bossie will join us and more, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now, Republicans, they have been warning about the problems and risk with massive mail-in voting for months. For example, back in September, Jim Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee, released an explosive report about how Democrats were attempting to sow uncertainty, accuracy and delay in the 2020 election, laying out how last-minute changes was a recipe ripe for disaster, and would only increase the likelihood of election- related crimes and put at risk the integrity of the ballot.

As a committee explained, weaponized ballot harvesting outdated voter registration lists. And a lack of proper oversight is right for chaos.

Here to explain more is Jim Jordan; author of the brand-new book "Firebrand", that will be Congressman Matt Gaetz; and the coauthor of

"Trump: America First," David Bossie.

I have it right here in front of me, Jim Jordan, I'm holding it in my hands

-- how Democrats are attempting to so uncertainty, inaccuracy, and delay in the 2020 election.

Jim Jordan, you helped author that.

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Right. The only thing we had wrong in that report, Sean, it's worse than we thought.

I've been in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the last three days. I want you to think about this -- over 100,000 provisional ballots, record number in the state of Pennsylvania, allowing votes to be counted after the election contrary to state law, contrary, as Mark Levin pointed out, to the U.S.

Constitution; allowing those votes to come in after Election Day, to not be separated as was required and the basis of Judge Alito's decision tonight.

Cured ballots, issue number four, cured ballots, remedy ballots -- some counties allowed people to correct their ballots. Some counties did not.

That is -- that is a direct contradiction to what happened in Bush v. Gore back in 2000, and directly on point.

And, finally, the fifth issue is the transparency issue that you brought up, Sean. You're allowed to be in there and to see. But they were keeping Dave Bossie and other people out and going in and looking at what was going on with the counting of the election.

So, this is the first time in American history where you have a party systematically set out to win an election after the election, and that's what they're doing, and it has to be stopped. It has to be stopped, just like Mark Levin said.

HANNITY: You know, you had a great point about Georgia, Congressman Matt Gaetz. We've got a lot of military absentee ballots, for example, in Georgia, and, you know, they haven't been counted yet.

How is it possible that Florida, your great state, and Ron DeSantis, can do

-- run a perfect election, everybody has full faith and confidence in the results, and we know within one hour after the polls close, and nobody else can do what you do?

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): It's about when you count the ballots. You see, we count mail-in ballots in Florida before the Election Day. That way, there's no opportunity for fraud feasers (ph) to figure out how many ballots they need to manufacture in order to sway the outcome of an election.

There's a difference between a recount and an audit. Every state legislature seeing these irregularities should demand an audit, and they should not be willing to certify electors to the Electoral College until those audits have been completed.

And it's important to recognize, President Trump is not just fighting for his own political fortune, he's fighting for the rest of us, because if we allow dead people to vote, if we allow people who have moved out of their state to vote in that state, if we allow illegal ballots to be counted, and if we allow ballots to be counted without the transparency and observation that the law requires, Republicans will never win another election ever again. That is what's at stake.

There are some Republicans who are ready to throw in the towel now and fight for a future election. There is no future for the Republican Party if we do not stand and fight in this critical moment.

HANNITY: You know, Dave Bossie, I had asked many people in the campaign numerous times if they had enough poll watchers and enough attorneys on site, especially in areas that we thought cheating could potentially happen. I was assured that there were. In retrospect, I'm wondering if that was in place.

DAVE BOSSIE, 2016 DEPUTY TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, Sean, it has nothing to do with our people being there. We had plenty of people there, they were not allowed in in Pennsylvania. That is a problem.

We have ballots where there were no observers. That's in direct violation of the law, and of judge's order. And so, we're going to be looking at that very closely. The campaign is figuring out exactly what her legal remedies are, and we're going to be making sure that we are fighting for this president every minute.

Look, this corruption must end. What Matt and what Jim were just talking about, it must end. This president, he has been fighting for the American people for the last four years, and he has had 70 million American warriors vote for him on Election Day in numbers that have never been seen before.

And we're not going to let him down. And I got to tell you, we're going to fight for every single legal vote, and we're going to make sure we fight for those illegal votes to be thrown out, whether it's in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, it doesn't matter. President Trump won on election night, and he is going to be reelected president, and we are here to make sure we fight for him every minute.

HANNITY: All right. Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, I'll ask you as lawmakers. When you have laws that say that -- and again, I'll go back to the law -- and basically every state has the same law, oh, partisan observers are permitted to watch the whole process start to finish, and they're not allowed, Jim Jordan.

That's a violation of law. How do you remedy that?

JORDAN: Yeah. You remedy -- just like Speaker Gingrich said last night on this very show, Sean. You don't let those votes count.

But you got to be able to get in and figure out which on -- which votes they are. So, the good news is today, the speaker of the house and the president here in the state of Pennsylvania --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What good it is after the fact, if you weren't allowed to watch it as it's being open? You don't know what they did with it in the meantime.

JORDAN: Right, that's the point. That's the point. Those votes can't count.

The speaker said that last night, and he's exactly right because it's a violation of federal law.

HANNITY: Yeah. Matt, real quick.

GAETZ: A full audit is absolutely necessary. We should get injunctions if necessary.

And if I have to do it, I'll fight on the floor of the House of Representatives to stop the Electoral College from being certified. We only need one senator to join to ensure that that challenge will then be subject to a full vote of the Congress and the Senate.

HANNITY: America needs a system that they can have honest, free, fair elections, win, lose or draw. We've been doing this 33 years, I've been on all sides of this, but they can have faith in, trust in, confidence in.

JORDAN: Well-said.

HANNITY: I don't see a lot of that in a lot of these areas. That's really sad for all of us. Thank you all.

When we come back, the mob, the media, they just cannot believe President Trump expanded support among African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans and won as many states as he did.

Vernon Jones, Leo Terrell respond, next.

HANNITY: All right. So, Democrats, the media mob continued to spew never- ending hatred against the president and his supporters, all putting out baseless claims of racism.

Let's listen to NBC host Joy Reid.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: I think even though we intellectually understand what America is at its face, there is a great amount of racism, anti-blackness, anti-wokeness, the idea that political correctness is some sort of a scheme to destroy white America, right? We know what this country is.

I realize it, that's not happening. We are still who we thought, you know, unfortunately.

HANNITY: Now, it's been outdone only by Charles Blow at "The New York Times" who tweeted it's, quote, personally devastating President Trump's surge with black and LGBT voters.

The president, in fact, is growing the Republican Party. It's now a party that is more supported for minorities and more working-class Americans and setting records. I would think this is something to celebrate.

Joining us with reaction are black voices for Trump advisory board member, Vernon Jones, civil rights attorney, we call him Leo 2.0.

The president now goes up dramatically and support, Leo, as we talked about before the election with African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans. And you can see the Democratic Party now being the coastal elitist party. And the new Trump coalition is working men and women, manufacturing, energy sector, African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans -- he sent all of these records pre- COVID. If you take COVID out of the equation, we have a whole different election.

So, my question to you is, does the Republican Party learn from this?

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: I hope so, because let me be very clear, I am a Trump supporter for the rest of my life. This guy has redefined the Republican Party. He has made the Republican Party a workingman's party.

I was on your show during the RNC convention, it was beautiful. The DNC was a nightmare, and we have black elitists like Joy Reid and Charles Blow, who are upset that black Americans, and people of color are drifting to the Republican Party.

Let me be very clear, how could Trump be a racist when minorities are voting for him? This is why the Democrats are in shatters, because they are disappointed, they are angry. They can't understand why people like myself, Herschel Walker, Vernon Jordan, Burgess Owens, we are -- we found a permanent home within the Republican Party.

I want to be very clear to all of the Republicans -- keep the Trump playbook, because that's what drove me to the Republican Party. That's why I feel very comfortable. But the Democratic Party has lost the black vote, they can play the race card because people of color have now joined the Republican Party.

HANNITY: Vernon, you know, I look at this, I like that party. I'm a former dishwasher and busboy and bartender and contractor. And I like the idea of one glorious nation under God as the president would say in his rallies.

VERNON JONES, GEORGIA STATE REPRESENTATIVE: Well, let me tell you something, Sean. I am a country boy, born and raised on a farm, my parents are third grade education, born and delivered by a midwife in our four-room cinder block home with no indoor plumbing.

Only in America can you achieve what I've been able to achieve. My father was a World War II veteran. And I never said anything against this country.

He always said, this is the greatest country on the earth.

What you have, Sean, are those liberals who have hijacked black people, from Joy Reid to Charles Blow. I'd like to join Charles individually and personally, but they are being paid to carry out the narrative. They are what I call agent provocateurs and white liberals have them to keep us or tried to keep us on the plantations or on their narrative.

I like Maxine Waters, but for her to say that she can't forgive white people to support Donald Trump, that's the worst thing I've heard.

HANNITY: We'll continue I promise this important discussion in the days and weeks ahead.

We'll continue.

HANNITY: That is all the time we have left this evening. You know what? We have a lot of ground to cover, a lot of time to get this is right as possible, make sure the laws are followed, and we as a country, we do know how to do this properly. We need to fix this permanently. We are the United States.

Have a great weekend, we'll see you back here on Monday.

Let not your heart be troubled, Laura is on next.

