Hannity: This is the 'biggest tipping point election in history'
October 26, 2020.
SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.
We start with a FOX News alert. Judge Amy Coney Barrett has now officially
been confirmed by the U.S. Senate. And in moments, she will be sworn in as
the newest member of the United States Supreme Court, a lifetime
appointment.
And we're now awaiting that swearing-in ceremony from the White House. We
will take you there live as it happens. And tomorrow, after taking her
official judicial oath, she will be able to fully participate as the newest
member of the Supreme Court.
My opening monologue is straight ahead. But first joining us now -- he
guided the whole process as promised -- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman
Lindsey Graham is with us.
Well, I did notice a little bit of a temper tantrum and there were a lot of
threats going on about packing the court and ending the legislative
filibuster, and amnesty, a lot of power grabs. Not easy.
(LAUGHTER)
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, the Internet is melting down. I mean,
there is an absolute desire to take me out. I need your
help now more than ever.
But to the American people, you're the biggest winner tonight. You have a
constitutional conservative woman who understands the difference between my
job and being a judge. She's one of the most highly educated people ever to
go on the court.
She is not from Harvard. She is not from Yale. She is a normal person.
She's going to do an awesome job.
Thank you, President Trump.
But the big winner tonight is conservative women. To all those conservative
women who go through hell for being conservative, who get beat up by the
mainstream media for embracing your faith, being pro-life, being
traditional in your family structure, you're a winner tonight. There's a
seat at the table for you.
This is not a glass ceiling being broken. This is a concrete barrier being
broken.
Amy Barrett represents every aspiration of a young conservative woman. She
is going to do awesome. I cannot wait for her to be on the Supreme Court
tomorrow.
HANNITY: In many ways, I suspect, I've been watching this process. And we
all saw what happened with now Justice Kavanaugh. The Democrats, had it not
be so close to an election, would've smeared, slandered, besmirched, and
they would have -- they wouldn't do what they did to Kavanaugh, or would
have done.
GRAHAM: Absolutely.
HANNIY: And Justice Thomas who will administer the oath tonight and what
they did to Robert Bork. If they could, they would have.
But instead, I want to get your take on this, we're going to pack the
courts. Everything is on the table -- end the legislative filibuster. D.C.,
Puerto Rico statehood, full on amnesty. I assume something of value.
GRAHAM: Yeah.
HANNITY: They would appreciate votes in future elections.
That to me now talk -- speaks of one-party rule and they'll do it.
Your thoughts?
GRAHAM: They're going to do it. Now, the only reason they won't do it is
that the American people stop them. We must maintain control within the
United States Senate.
You got Joni Ernst on the ballot from Iowa. You've got Martha McSally, two
great conservative women.
You got Susan Collins who's been just terrific senator from Maine. Helped
Judge Kavanaugh, helped us with the tax cuts.
So, help all of us. We cannot turn over the entire government to this
radical left.
Schumer's speech tonight was disgusting. He's the guy that started the
filibuster with Bush 43. He's a guy along with Senator Kennedy who declared
war on all things conservative.
It's Alito, it's Kavanaugh, it's Thomas, it's Bork. It's not the process.
They tried to destroy Judge Kavanaugh's life.
Amy Barrett is probably a beneficiary from the Kavanaugh hearings. It blew
up in their face. The American people hated what they did to Kavanaugh, so
I think they were more respectful to Judge Barrett.
But let me just say this -- the Internet is on fire tonight. They are
raising money like crazy to take back the Senate and beat President Trump.
My opponents raised $109 million, the most in the United States -- history
of the United States Senate. Let's all fight back together.
But let's celebrate tonight.
President Trump, you put three great conservative justices on the court,
250 (ph) judges in the first term.
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: This is so pivotal, though.
GRAHAM: Yes.
HANNITY: Conservatives need to understand what court-packing would mean,
what D.C., Puerto Rico statehood would mean.
GRAHAM: Oh my God.
HANNITY: What all of these paragraphs -- by the way, we've been given the
one minute, the White House swearing in of Amy Coney Barrett. The swearing-
in will be done by Justice Clarence Thomas.
GRAHAM: Yeah.
HANNITY: By the way, if you never read his book, "My Grandfather's Son,"
it's a great book. I should tell everybody all the time.
GRAHAM: Yeah.
HANNITY: But all of this, higher taxes, amnesty. When I say this is the
tipping point of all tipping point elections, you're right.
It's your race. It's Tillis, It's Joni Ernst, it's Martha McSally, it's
Cory Gardner, it's Perdue, it is Mitch McConnell.
GRAHAM: All of us.
HANNITY: Even Susan Collins who I disagree with on this vote. It's all in
the balance because they will do this.
What would that mean to the country?-
GRAHAM: They'll go from -- OK, number one, they're going to take the
number nine and expanded to probably 13 to wipe out the conservative
majority. They will pack with liberals. That means the court loses its
independence.
They will do away with the legislative filibuster. They are going to do
away with the Electoral College which means New York and California pick
the president in perpetuity. Iowa, South Carolina, and Arizona won't count
anymore.
They're going to have open borders and free health care for illegal
immigrants. All of them raised their hand. They will turn this country from
a free enterprise nation to a socialist nation, from the law and order
nation to chaos. They will -- they will reward the most radical agenda in
the history of the country that's trying to take us all out.
Now, we've got a chance to make history. Can you imagine four more years of
President Trump?
HANNITY: All right. Lindsey, that music means the first lady is just --
GRAHAM: The big guy, the big guy.
HANNITY: They're playing that music. That means the president is entering.
Let's go live to the swearing-in ceremony.
(BAND PLAYING "HAIL TO THE CHIEF")
(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you very much.
Appreciate it. Thank you very much.
Distinguished guests and my fellow citizens, this is a momentous day for
America, for the United States Constitution and for the fair and impartial
rule of law. The Constitution is the ultimate defense of American liberty.
The faithful application of the law is the cornerstone of our republic.
That is why as President, I have no more solemn obligation and no greater
honor than to appoint Supreme Court Justices.
On this October evening, and it is so beautiful, the First Lady and I
welcome you to the White House to bear witness to history. In a few
moments, we will proudly swear in the newest member of the United States
Supreme Court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
(APPLAUSE)
She was one of our nation's most brilliant legal scholars, and she will
make an outstanding justice on the highest court in our land. Justice
Barrett's oath will be administered by the court's longest serving member
currently on the bench, a man whose allegiance to the law has earned him
the respect and gratitude of all Americans, Justice Clarence Thomas.
(APPLAUSE)
Our country owes a great debt of thanks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell. We appreciate it very much, Mitch. Thank you.
(APPLAUSE)
And we are grateful as well to the Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsay
Graham. Thank you, Lindsey.
(APPLAUSE)
Also with us, Senators Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun, Bill Cassidy, Kevin
Cramer, Ted Cruz, Steve Daines, Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Mike Lee, and
Martha McSally. And I hope I didn't leave anybody out.
(APPLAUSE)
And a very special thanks to our great Vice President, Mike Pence. Thank
you, Mike.
(APPLAUSE)
Also, I want to thank White House Counsel, Pat Cipollone. Thank you, Pat.
(APPLAUSE)
And very importantly, I want to welcome Justice Barrett's husband, Jesse.
Thank you, Jesse. Thank you.
(APPLAUSE)
Let me also recognize your seven children, your great, beautiful children
who have become really just very, very popular in this nation. People have
been watching them and loving them and they're watching right now back home
in Indiana. Thank you very much.
(APPLAUSE)
And I speak to everyone when I say that the Barrett family has captured
America's heart. It is highly fitting that Justice Barrett fills the seat
of a true pioneer for women, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Tonight, Justice Barrett becomes not only the fifth women to serve on our
nation's highest court, but the very first mother of school-aged children
to become a Supreme Court Justice. Very important.
(APPLAUSE)
Over the past few weeks, the entire world has seen Justice Barrett's deep
knowledge, tremendous poise, and towering intellect. She answered questions
for hours on end. Throughout her entire confirmation, her impeccable
credentials were unquestioned, unchallenged, and obvious to all.
Justice Barrett earned a full academic scholarship to Notre Dame Law
School, graduated first in her class and served as a clerk for Justice
Antonin Scalia. She was a beloved professor at Notre Dame Law School for 15
years before I very proudly appointed her to the US Circuit Court of
Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in 2017. The American people have been
profoundly impressed to learn of her achievements, her compassion, her
generosity, her faith, and her sterling character.
Justice Barrett made clear she will issue rulings based solely upon a
faithful reading of the law and the Constitution as written, not legislate
from the bench. The equal, impartial and constitutional rule of law that we
enjoy every day in America is one of the crowning achievements in the
history of human civilization. It is the triumph of reason, experience, and
the values which are eternal and everlasting. Our devotion to this
inheritance is what has made America the most just, exceptional, and
glorious nation ever to exist.
I want to every American child watching to understand that this is a very
special and important ceremony. We are fulfilling the duty that passes to
each new generation to sustain the national traditions and virtues that
make possible everything we have achieved before that we will do tomorrow.
Because of our Constitution and our culture of freedom, you live in a land
where anything is possible and where any dream can come true. No matter who
you are, no matter your background, in America everyone is entitled to
equal protection under our laws, and your sacred rights can never, ever be
taken away.
The march of liberty that began with the American Revolution continues
onward this evening. Tonight at the White House, we carry forward the cause
of freedom, equality, and justice for which so many generations of
Americans have given so much.
We honor the cause for which men died to win the Civil War and for which
they jumped out of airplanes and shed their blood on distant battlefields.
We honor the immortal principles, inspired millions in the struggle for
Civil Rights. And we take special pride in the nation that inspires
billions of people all over the world.
We must never take this radiant inheritance for granted. We must never lose
confidence in our history, our heritage, or in our heroes. To reach for the
stars, we must stand upon the strong and sturdy foundation built by those
incredible Americans who came before.
Justice Barrett, as you take your oath tonight, the legacy of our ancestors
falls to you. The American people put their trust in you and their faith in
you, as you take up the task of defending our laws, our Constitution, and
this country that we all love.
We ask God to give you wisdom and courage. I know you will make us all
very, very proud.
As long as we are loyal to our founding and to our fellow citizens,
America's future will be bright, America's destiny will be great and
America's people will forever and always be free.
I now ask Justice Thomas to administer the oath. Thank you very much.
(APPLAUSE)
CLARENCE THOMAS, U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: I do solemnly swear --
AMY CONEY BARRETT, U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: I, Amy Coney Barrett, do
solemnly swear.
THOMAS: That I will support and defend the Constitution of the United
States.
BARRETT: That I will support and defend the Constitution of the United
States.
THOMAS: Against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
BARRETT: Against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
THOMAS: That I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.
BARRETT: That I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.
THOMAS: That I take this obligation freely.
BARRETT: That I take this obligation freely.
THOMAS: Without any mental reservation.
BARRETT: Without any mental reservation.
THOMAS: Or purpose of evasion.
BARRETT: Or purpose of evasion.
THOMAS: And that I will well and faithfully discharge.
BARRETT: And that I will well and faithfully discharge.
THOMAS: The duties of the office on which I'm about to enter.
BARRETT: The duties of the office on which I am about to enter.
THOMAS: So help me God.
BARRETT: So help me God.
(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)
BARRETT: Thank you. Thank you so very much. Thank you all for being here
tonight and thank you, President Trump, for selecting me to serve as an
associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
It's a privilege to be asked to serve my country in this office, and I
stand here tonight, truly honored and humbled.
Thanks also to the Senate for giving its consent to my appointment. I am
grateful for the confidence you have expressed in me and I pledge to you
and to the American people that I will discharge my duties to the very best
of my ability. This was a rigorous confirmation process. And I thank all of
you, especially Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham for helping me to
navigate it.
My heartfelt thanks go to the members of the White House staff and
Department of Justice who worked tirelessly to support me through this
process. Your stamina is remarkable, and I have been the beneficiary of it.
Jessie and I are also so grateful to the many people who have supported our
family over these last several weeks. Through ways both tangible and
intangible, you have made this day possible. Jesse and I have been truly
awestruck by your generosity.
I have spent a good amount of time over the last month at the Senate, both
in meetings with individual senators and in days of hearings before the
Senate Judiciary Committee. The confirmation process has made ever clearer
to me one of the fundamental differences between the federal judiciary and
the United States Senate. And perhaps the most acute is the role of policy
preferences.
It is the job of a senator to pursue her policy preferences. In fact, it
would be a dereliction of duty for her to put policy goals aside.
By contrast, it is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences. It
would be a dereliction of duty for her to give into them. Federal judges
don't stand for election, thus they have no basis for claiming that their
preferences reflect those of the people.
This separation of duty from political preference is what makes the
judiciary distinct among the three branches of government. A judge declares
independence, not only from Congress and the president, but also from the
private beliefs that might otherwise move her. The Judicial Oath captures
the essence of the judicial duty. The rule of law must always control.
My fellow Americans, even though we judges don't face elections, we still
work for you. It is your Constitution that establishes the rule of law and
the judicial independence that is so central to it. The oath that I have
solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any
fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political
branches and of my own preferences. I love the Constitution and the
democratic republic that it establishes, and I will devote myself to
preserving it.
Thank you.
(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)
(MUSIC)
HANNITY: All right. That concludes the swearing in now of what is the
103rd associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. The honorable
Amy Coney Barrett with, of course, Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving
justice now on the court, administering the oath.
There will be a private ceremony tomorrow. Chief Justice Roberts will
administer. And, by the way, that will happen in the east conference room
of the Supreme Court. Upon the administration of that oath, she will begin
to participate in the work of the court.
Justice now Barrett went out of her way to point out the differences
between the Senate and the executive branch of government, the legislative
branch and the judiciary branch and how the Senate for example would be
dereliction -- would be a dereliction of duty if they don't pursue policy
preferences. That's not the duty of a judge.
She went out of her way to confirm what she said during the confirmation
hearings about she will not allow private beliefs or pressure from either
the executive or legislative branch of government to interfere with her
decision-making. And she pointed out, although I'm not elected as judge,
but it's an appointment, that she still works for we the people, without
fear or favor.
We've got a final comment from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey
Graham.
Senator, pretty powerful reinforcement of what she had said during the
hearing.
GRAHAM: She gave the most articulate statement of what a conservative
justice is all about. Liberals have the absolute opposite view. They think
judges should accomplish policy preferences that fail at the ballot box.
It's a great night for conservatism.
I haven't slept in two weeks. I've been fearful of a Kavanaugh moment when
it came to her. The highlight of my time in the Senate is to shepherd her
through the Senate and help Mitch McConnell, the president get her
confirmed.
This is what I do what I do. To my Senate Judiciary Republicans, thank you.
But I've been living in fear and it is now over. She is on the court.
Mission accomplished. The left is going nuts tonight.
HANNITY: All right, Senator, thank you.
Twenty-nine times at election years, there's been openings on the U.S.
Supreme Court in all 29 times presidents have nominated justices.
Thank you, Lindsey, for being with us.
You just witnessed history in the making. Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed
as the newest U.S. Supreme Court justice. The originalist judge will now be
the third Trump appointee to serve on the court.
And tonight, we are only eight days away from what is the biggest tipping
point election in history. Buckle up. This is just the beginning of what
will be a very pivotal week. The president hitting the campaign trail
harder than ever.
Earlier today, he held three massive rallies. Tomorrow, he will be in
Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. From now until the election, President
Trump will be working around-the-clock, crisscrossing the nation, multiple
rallies daily in all the important states. What we call swing states.
And keep in mind, that is on top of his regular duties as commander-in-
chief.
Joe Biden, on the other hand, he's probably asleep right now, probably
taking his, well, later afternoon nap that goes into the late evening.
He looked absolutely pathetic earlier today. Zero energy. You have to give
him a little bit of credit today, though. Got to give credit where it's
due. He managed to travel 5 miles across the Delaware border for a
minuscule event in Chester, Pennsylvania.
And to his credit, Joe Biden, well, very weak and frail, answered three
whole questions from his adoring fans in the media mob.
We are eight days away. You are the ultimate jury. Justice Barrett talking
about we, the people. Well, you the people, we the people. This is your
election.
It's a big story when Joe Biden actually leaves his basement bunker.
Yesterday, another day in hiding. Last week, he barely went outside at all,
taking four days off to prepare for the final presidential debate.
And on Sunday, he held one virtual event from the comfort of, yes, his
basement bunker. Sadly, it was one more than he could handle.
At one point, Joe didn't even quite remember who he was running against,
seemingly confusing president Trump, I don't know, with either George Bush,
George Washington, I don't know, George Lopez. You decide.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: There's a lot on the ballot this
year. I mean, this is the most consequent -- not because I'm running but
because who I'm running against. This is most consequently election in a
long, long, long time.
And the character of the country in my view is literally on the ballot.
What kind of country we are going to be? Four more years of George --
George. We got to find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected,
we're going to -- we're going to be in a different world.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: Joe, come on, man. You're running against Donald Trump, the
president of the United States.
Notice, his wife Jill sitting there kind of an agony, trying to whisper
Trump's name under her breath.
Let's be clear, there's no great mystery as to why Joe Biden is barely
campaigning at all. He's not -- well, he seems weak and frail, not mentally
or seemingly physically capable of the rigorous schedule as a candidate,
never mind the hardest job in the world.
He needed five out of six days off just to be able to do one 90-minute
debate. At times, he forgets what state he's in. He definitely mixes up
numbers and dates all over the place, days of the week, forgets whether
he's running for the Senate or president. His irritability is off the
charts.
On Saturday, while screaming into a microphone, Joe Biden repeatedly called
Trump supporters chumps. I guess this is his irredeemable, deplorable
latest moment.
Take a look.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: By the way, we don't do things like those chumps are doing, the
Trump guys. It's about decency. Look, we've got to come together.
I'll work as hard for those who don't support me as those who do, including
those chumps with the microphone out there. Look, that's the job of the
president.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: I will bring all those people together, even those chumps back
there.
All right, we are all irredeemable deplorable chumps, smelly Walmart
shopping chumps. Clinging to our God and Second Amendment, Bible, and
religions, chumps.
But don't worry, Joe wants you to know he's going to work for you unless
you work in the oil and gas industry, the energy industry, repeatedly
vowing to get rid of fracking if elected. At the debate, took it a step
further and promise to phase out the fossil fuel industry altogether.
That's millions of high paying career jobs for American, which, by the way,
also means we're less inclined to have to get into foreign conflicts and
wars over the battle of the free flow of oil at market prices.
So, when Biden attempts to do damage control and pretends that he doesn't
really want to destroy the oil and gas industry, we know he's lying. Take a
look yourself.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: I've never said I oppose fracking.
TRUMP: You said it on tape.
BIDEN: I did -- show the tape. Put it on your website.
TRUMP: I'll put it on.
BIDEN: Put it on the website.
DEBATE MODERATOR: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including
coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?
BIDEN: No. We would -- we would work it out. We would make sure it's
eliminated.
I guarantee, we're going to end fossil fuel.
No more, no new fracking.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: No fracking, eliminated, no fossil fuels.
Let's just state the obvious. Joe Biden is lying. And like many career
politicians, he's been in the swamp for 47 years. Lying is pretty much just
a way of life for Joe Biden.
Lied about his academic record, lied about marching the civil rights
movement, lied about getting arrested in South Africa, lied about NAACP
endorsements, lied about attending an historically black college, lied
about you got to keep your doctor, keep your plan and payless, lied about t
the president's travel ban, which he did call xenophobic, until late March,
lied about his own involvement in his son's pay-for-play schemes.
You just saw him lying about fracking which brings us to yet another major
lie pointed out by even Bolshevik Bernie Sanders, his new BFF. Take a look.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Have you been on the floor of the Senate? You
are in the Senate for a few years.
BIDEN: Yeah.
SANDERS: Time and time again talking about the necessity with pride about
cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare, cutting veterans programs.
BIDEN: No.
SANDERS: You never said that?
BIDEN: No.
When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social
Security as well. I met Medicare and Medicaid. I meant every single
solitary thing in the government.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: He's been running ads saying the Trump will do this. No, he's the
one that's been trying it for 40 years, trying to cut Social Security,
Medicare, veterans benefits. Who knows?
What we do know is now he's partnered with Bolshevik Bernie because
Bolshevik Bernie is now his economics are and he plagiarized most of his
plan. We know the radical AOC in her Green New Deal, she'll be the New
Green Deal czar.
Bozo, Beto, damn right will take your guns. Well, he is the guns czar. And
Kamala Harris, his VP, is more left than Bernie Sanders, the most left-wing
senator in Washington. We'll have more on her in a second.
In the case of Biden, he seems to be help trickle heavily influenced by
everybody. He is caved to the hard-core left. Don't forget his history on
race also.
In the 1970s, he worked hand-in-hand with segregationists to slow the
integration of schools. He tried to stop it. He called the former Ku Klux
Klan member, the guy that filibuster the Civil Rights Act and was against
the Voting Rights Act, Robert Byrd, one of his friends and mentors enjoyed
with him to stop the integration of schools in the 90s.
He referred to thousands of inner-city minority as predators on our
streets. He cosponsored a crime bill that was responsible for the mass
incarceration of African-Americans and minorities. Flash forward to 2020,
now, Joe is surrounded by radical, far left socialists, including his
running mate, Kamala Harris.
Over the weekend, Senator Harris was asked about her socialist agenda and
she erupted into what I would only describe as nervous laughing fits.
Take a look.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
INTERVIEWER: You're considered the most liberal United States senator.
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I -- somebody said
that. It was Mike Pence on the debate stage but --
(LAUGHTER)
INTERVIEWER: Yeah. Well, actually, nonpartisan GovTrack track has rated
you as the most liberal senator. You supported the Green New Deal, you
supported Medicare-for-All, you've supported legalizing marijuana. Joe
Biden doesn't support those things.
So, are you going to bring the policies, those progressive policies that
you supported a senator into a Biden administration?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HANNITY: Not sure what's so funny, Kamala Harris. But destroying America's
economy, trillions of dollars on the Green New Deal, everything is free,
promises that will never be fulfilled, massive tax increases under a
Harris-Biden administration, government confiscation of wealth and
property. Is that funny?
And, of course, we're still waiting for a reporter to address several big
and important issues now, and topics with the senator, like the time that
Harris said she believed that sexual misconduct allegations against Joe
Biden or the time she publicly humiliated Biden on the Democratic debate
stage over his praise of segregationists, saying she wouldn't be a senator
if they had their way. She brought up the issue of integration of schools
and busing.
And Harris was the one that said, I was one of those little girls on those
buses. Was it all an act? Or is Joe Biden the racist that she previously
suggested?
Does Harris still support -- she was the cosponsor of the Green New Deal.
That's the bill that she literally had her signature on. Does she still
want to ban plastic straws? Does she have anything to say about the
treatment of Justice Kavanaugh, the way she treated him or executive action
to eliminate gun rights in this country or the blatant disregard for the
presumption of innocence in the Kavanaugh case? Does she still want to
confiscate guns through executive order?
Tonight, make sure you take a long, hard look at Kamala Harris' beliefs and
agenda, because one way or another, if elected, she will be the driving
force behind the most radical administration in American history. Nothing
off the table, as she Schumer says. Court packing, statehood for D.C.,
elsewhere, ending the legislative filibuster, vanishing the Electoral
College, is that next? They'll do anything for power in perpetuity and once
they get it in America as we know it, if their stated policies are
implemented, becomes unrecognizable.
Here with reaction, author of the new book "Trump of the American Future,"
former speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich.
I have known you for -- since 1990. That's a long time. How you've stayed
friends with me is a mystery in and of itself.
We've been through an election or two together. How do you assess this one?
And how do you -- I've never seen a more radical ticket that I've never
seen a candidate that hides in the basement like this candidate.
NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Let me say first of all what an honor
it was to have been able to participate by television with Justice Barrett
being confirmed by the Senate. I thought her speech was frankly the base
for an entire college course on the Constitution and the separation of
powers. I think she will be, there are three or four decades of a dominant
force on the court because of her intellect and her personality.
So, this is a great evening for conservatism and a great evening for
America.
I have to say Bob Walker, who you know, former congressman from Lancaster,
called me and said there is a video on a channel in Lancaster of Biden
standing in the street today talking to a couple people. Behind him on
camera, you see people going in and out of the store, and they're not
paying any attention at all. He doesn't exist. They have no idea who he is.
And I think that captures the great threat to the Biden campaign. This was
a campaign which thought as long as people hate Trump enough, we'll win so
we can hide. But the problem is there's almost nobody who's for Joe Biden.
And I think that's really from their perspective extraordinarily dangerous
because there's no pressure. If you are sitting there thinking, do I really
want to go and stand in line for an hour for Joe Biden? Probably not.
On the other hand, if you're for Trump, you'll stand in line for a day or
two days or three days. People stand in line for a day just to get into a
rally. I think that in balance, I've seen polls today.
For example, in Pennsylvania, up three, in Arizona, up three, in North
Carolina, up two. Tillis is now ahead in North Carolina.
I am seeing things begin to move. And part of it is a theory that some
people told me many years ago, that when you get in the last week or two,
it's a little bit like buying a car buying a house. You can look at lots of
ads when you're not really getting ready. But when it's time to get ready,
you suddenly shrink to what's possible and what's practical.
And that's why conservatives, as a general rule, tend to gain ground very
rapidly in last month of a campaign because suddenly, people look up and
go, I don't want Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris is a San Francisco radical. I
don't want her.
And Poor Joe Biden, he can't remember who is running against. I mean, if
somebody comes out and calls Donald J. Trump "George" twice, you have to
really wonder. It's not like it's a one-time thing. We have routinely seen
that Vice President Biden is no longer capable of dealing with complicated
ideas without a teleprompter. I don't see how you elect a person like that
president.
HANNITY: I want to -- look, I don't want to put too much stock in the
polls. I have always said and you know this bears out to be true. I can't
help it. It's the Irish part of me, the Irish Catholic in me that was
raised Irish Catholic. It's part of me who also thinks he next -- you know,
whatever is going to drop.
But the reality is you've got to win Florida, Georgia, North Carolina. You
got to win Ohio, you got to win Iowa, you got to win Arizona.
You know, some of these states are tight. I look at that, then comes the
hard part. I saw the insider advantage poll which had Donald Trump up two
in Pennsylvania. I don't know if that factors in cheating in certain areas
of Philadelphia, which historically accusations have occurred. Or Michigan,
Wisconsin, combination. May be Minnesota is in play, maybe Nevada is in
play, maybe New Hampshire is in play, Nebraska, too, Maine, too.
But it always comes down to run the table, it's always hard. Your thoughts
on where we are in terms of this election and its outcome.
GINGRICH: Look, I think Donald Trump wanes. I think he wins. You could add
new Mexico to that that because of -- you know, when Trump slowed down
enough in the last debate to allow Biden to talk, they gave Biden the
opportunity to totally blow his election which he did. I mean, you come out
and say, remember, all the different ramifications of energy in the state
of Pennsylvania is 600,000 jobs. Energy in southern New Mexico is the
dominant job for everybody in that region.
You know, you're talking about western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio. You
start talking about eliminating oil and gas. What do you say to the people
of New Hampshire about the price they're going to pay for heating oil in
the Biden administration? Two, three, four times what they're paying right
now?
And so, all of a sudden, you see people when you get -- it's like what
happens if you're thinking about buying a car or buying a house. All of a
sudden, you get practical. When people start to get practical, they move
away from Biden. They moved towards Trump.
Now, the biggest thing which we have no deep proof of yet but in a number
of polls, African-Americans really reacted strongly to the president
statements of how many things he had done. When he was asked that question
and he came back and he talked specifically about criminal justice reform,
helping historically black colleges, creating thousands of opportunities
zones. He went through item after item after item.
(CROSSTALK)
HANNITY: The platinum plan, record low unemployment.
GINGRICH: Yeah, right. And all of a sudden, people who've never heard this
before.
So, let me get this straight, here's Joe Biden who passed the bill to lock
up hundreds of thousands of young African-American males in a totally
unfair way and hears Donald Trump who is actually done all these good
things. We have seen in the last four or five days and amazing shift in the
black community in terms of favorability towards President Trump.
So, I think I'm reasonably confident Trump is going to win and I think the
question now is if we can get every American to understand just how crooked
the Biden family is, whether it's in China or Russia, Ukraine, you name it.
I think Biden would collapse totally and you have an election landslide
that you wouldn't -- you wouldn't quite be able to explain it.
HANNITY: From your lips.
All right. Act like your six points down, no timeouts, you're on your own
20. You've got to march down the field 80 yards. You've got to cross the
plane, kick the extra point. That's how my mind works. Act like you're
behind.
GINGRICH: Yeah.
HANNITY: Have urgency.
Thank you, Mr. Speaker.
When we come back, Lara Trump.
Also, you won't believe what Hillary Clinton said.
And Dave Bossie, Corey Lewandowski and Lawrence Jones is outside Joe
Biden's house. Maybe he'll come out and say hello. We keep offering him
airtime for free, free -- straight ahead.
HANNITY: Now, the entire Trump family is all hands on deck. Eight days
until the biggest choice election in our lifetime. You will be the ultimate
jury. First Lady Melania Trump is hitting the campaign trail in
Pennsylvania.
Here with reaction, Trump campaign advisor Lara Trump, the authors of a
brand-new book, "Trump: America First", Corey Lewandowski, Dave
Bossie.
Lara, I watched the president all weekend, all these rallies, three in
Pennsylvania today, tonight's ceremony, seeming -- endless energy, would
wear out all four of us combined in my opinion.
You're on the campaign trail. What are you seeing?
LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISOR TO DONALD J. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT: Yeah. Well,
it's really remarkable to see that President Trump is able to do campaign
rally after campaign rally.
Don't forget, leading up to the debate last week, what did we see? We saw
that Joe Biden had to rest up for like five days, leading into the debate.
And he wasn't planning, by the way, Sean, to even come out today.
But I think he finally felt the pressure. I guess we smoked him out of the
basement, and he's had to come out and do an impromptu event of sorts
today.
But, look, the enthusiasm is undeniable when it comes to President Trump.
You see tens of thousands of people coming out to support him several times
a day. We're going to bump the rallies up to five a day soon for him, and
that is per his request. We know he loves that.
But, it's really astonishing to see the candidate himself on the other
side, Joe Biden, this weekend yelling into an empty parking lot in a very
angry grumpy way. Really didn't do anything for anybody. Didn't help him.
(LAUGHTER)
HANNITY: Yeah. Dave, he looked so weak and frail. And you've been out on
the road with the president, I understand.
DAVE BOSSIE, `TRUMP: AMERICA FIRST" CO-AUTHOR: Absolutely, Sean. All three
of us, Lara, Corey, myself. We've been on the road with this president and
he's tireless. He's got so much energy.
But he got elected to do exactly what he did tonight. He got elected so
that conservatives across America could see him put a third, three Supreme
Court justices on the bench. It is unbelievable. I'm so proud to even be a
little part of this operation. It is so incredible to watch.
So, after a day of three rallies to come back and do this tonight is a
special and historic evening for the American people, because freedom is
breaking out everywhere and we're going to see it next Tuesday.
HANNITY: Corey, you are a numbers guy. Let's look at the numbers.
He was down 12 in Rasmussen three weeks ago. He's up one today, huge 13-
point turn around in three weeks.
COREY LEWANDOWSKI, "TRUMP: AMERICA FIRST" CO-AUTHOR: Sean, there's more to
come.
I was with the president yesterday when he campaigned in New Hampshire. We
up and did an off-the-record up in Maine yesterday with 4,000 people turned
out outside of Bangor. He gets -- he gets stronger as the day goes on.
And the American people want a fighter. That's what Donald Trump has done.
And for all the sweat equity that the members of the Trump train had put
in, it paid off today. We have a historic opportunity now to make sure that
the court system is the way it was designed by our forefathers.
That's what this president fought for. That's what we've all fought for. It
was a big night tonight and there's more to come in the next term, Sean.
HANNITY: I love to use, quickly, we have 30 seconds, Lara, the jumbotron,
or the Trump-o-tron, showing Joe Biden flipping and flopping on fracking
and Medicare and Social Security. I think it's very powerful. Nobody's ever
used that before that I've seen.
L. TRUMP: Yeah, well, we have to get the word out ourselves because we
know that the lying fake news media won't help. They're covering up for Joe
Biden, doing everything they can to bolster him up.
It's not working. The American people are smart. They remember it wasn't
too long ago that he talked about banning fracking. We're showing the
world.
HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Corey and Lara and Dave Bossie.
All right. Up next, Lawrence Jones live outside of Biden's home. He's
welcome to come to the microphone. We've been inviting him, begging him.
We'll see if he comes, next.
HANNITY: All right. The president pounding the campaign trail, three
rallies in front of massive crowds in Pennsylvania today. Joe Biden kind of
shamed into leaving his basement bunker, answered three whole questions
from the mob and the media.
Lawrence Jones on the ground. He's in Delaware.
There's Joe's house. Where is Joe? Did you ask Joe? Did you knock on the
door? LJ?
LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Secret Service won't let me. They
wouldn't let me get up there.
But, Sean, this is a big story because a lot of people are asking, where is
the vice president? He did get out. He's expected to be in Georgia
tomorrow, but a lot of people want to know what is his stand on Medicare
for All? What is his stand on fracking? The Green New Deal?
And as you know, Sean, you noted earlier in the program, on that "60
Minutes" interview, a lot of questions were asked about how Kamala Harris
is going to be influential on vice president if he gets elected. It will
she bring a lot of the progressive policies?
So, a lot of questions we want to ask with eight days on until the
election.
HANNITY: All right. Lawrence Jones, LJ, great work, keep knocking. See
what happens.
All right. Let not your heart be troubled -- by the way, special edition
with Laura Ingraham, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE" from the White House.
Laura?
