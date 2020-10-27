Hannity: This is the 'biggest tipping point election in history'





This is a rush transcript from “Hannity" October 26, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.



We start with a FOX News alert. Judge Amy Coney Barrett has now officially

been confirmed by the U.S. Senate. And in moments, she will be sworn in as

the newest member of the United States Supreme Court, a lifetime

appointment.



And we're now awaiting that swearing-in ceremony from the White House. We

will take you there live as it happens. And tomorrow, after taking her

official judicial oath, she will be able to fully participate as the newest

member of the Supreme Court.



My opening monologue is straight ahead. But first joining us now -- he

guided the whole process as promised -- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman

Lindsey Graham is with us.



Well, I did notice a little bit of a temper tantrum and there were a lot of

threats going on about packing the court and ending the legislative

filibuster, and amnesty, a lot of power grabs. Not easy.



(LAUGHTER)



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, the Internet is melting down. I mean,

there is an absolute desire to take me out. I need your

help now more than ever.



But to the American people, you're the biggest winner tonight. You have a

constitutional conservative woman who understands the difference between my

job and being a judge. She's one of the most highly educated people ever to

go on the court.



She is not from Harvard. She is not from Yale. She is a normal person.

She's going to do an awesome job.



Thank you, President Trump.



But the big winner tonight is conservative women. To all those conservative

women who go through hell for being conservative, who get beat up by the

mainstream media for embracing your faith, being pro-life, being

traditional in your family structure, you're a winner tonight. There's a

seat at the table for you.



This is not a glass ceiling being broken. This is a concrete barrier being

broken.



Amy Barrett represents every aspiration of a young conservative woman. She

is going to do awesome. I cannot wait for her to be on the Supreme Court

tomorrow.



HANNITY: In many ways, I suspect, I've been watching this process. And we

all saw what happened with now Justice Kavanaugh. The Democrats, had it not

be so close to an election, would've smeared, slandered, besmirched, and

they would have -- they wouldn't do what they did to Kavanaugh, or would

have done.



GRAHAM: Absolutely.



HANNIY: And Justice Thomas who will administer the oath tonight and what

they did to Robert Bork. If they could, they would have.



But instead, I want to get your take on this, we're going to pack the

courts. Everything is on the table -- end the legislative filibuster. D.C.,

Puerto Rico statehood, full on amnesty. I assume something of value.



GRAHAM: Yeah.



HANNITY: They would appreciate votes in future elections.



That to me now talk -- speaks of one-party rule and they'll do it.



Your thoughts?



GRAHAM: They're going to do it. Now, the only reason they won't do it is

that the American people stop them. We must maintain control within the

United States Senate.



You got Joni Ernst on the ballot from Iowa. You've got Martha McSally, two

great conservative women.



You got Susan Collins who's been just terrific senator from Maine. Helped

Judge Kavanaugh, helped us with the tax cuts.



So, help all of us. We cannot turn over the entire government to this

radical left.



Schumer's speech tonight was disgusting. He's the guy that started the

filibuster with Bush 43. He's a guy along with Senator Kennedy who declared

war on all things conservative.



It's Alito, it's Kavanaugh, it's Thomas, it's Bork. It's not the process.

They tried to destroy Judge Kavanaugh's life.



Amy Barrett is probably a beneficiary from the Kavanaugh hearings. It blew

up in their face. The American people hated what they did to Kavanaugh, so

I think they were more respectful to Judge Barrett.



But let me just say this -- the Internet is on fire tonight. They are

raising money like crazy to take back the Senate and beat President Trump.

My opponents raised $109 million, the most in the United States -- history

of the United States Senate. Let's all fight back together.



But let's celebrate tonight.



President Trump, you put three great conservative justices on the court,

250 (ph) judges in the first term.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: This is so pivotal, though.



GRAHAM: Yes.



HANNITY: Conservatives need to understand what court-packing would mean,

what D.C., Puerto Rico statehood would mean.



GRAHAM: Oh my God.



HANNITY: What all of these paragraphs -- by the way, we've been given the

one minute, the White House swearing in of Amy Coney Barrett. The swearing-

in will be done by Justice Clarence Thomas.



GRAHAM: Yeah.



HANNITY: By the way, if you never read his book, "My Grandfather's Son,"

it's a great book. I should tell everybody all the time.



GRAHAM: Yeah.



HANNITY: But all of this, higher taxes, amnesty. When I say this is the

tipping point of all tipping point elections, you're right.



It's your race. It's Tillis, It's Joni Ernst, it's Martha McSally, it's

Cory Gardner, it's Perdue, it is Mitch McConnell.



GRAHAM: All of us.



HANNITY: Even Susan Collins who I disagree with on this vote. It's all in

the balance because they will do this.



What would that mean to the country?-



GRAHAM: They'll go from -- OK, number one, they're going to take the

number nine and expanded to probably 13 to wipe out the conservative

majority. They will pack with liberals. That means the court loses its

independence.



They will do away with the legislative filibuster. They are going to do

away with the Electoral College which means New York and California pick

the president in perpetuity. Iowa, South Carolina, and Arizona won't count

anymore.



They're going to have open borders and free health care for illegal

immigrants. All of them raised their hand. They will turn this country from

a free enterprise nation to a socialist nation, from the law and order

nation to chaos. They will -- they will reward the most radical agenda in

the history of the country that's trying to take us all out.



Now, we've got a chance to make history. Can you imagine four more years of

President Trump?



HANNITY: All right. Lindsey, that music means the first lady is just --



GRAHAM: The big guy, the big guy.



HANNITY: They're playing that music. That means the president is entering.



Let's go live to the swearing-in ceremony.



(BAND PLAYING "HAIL TO THE CHIEF")



(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you very much.

Appreciate it. Thank you very much.



Distinguished guests and my fellow citizens, this is a momentous day for

America, for the United States Constitution and for the fair and impartial

rule of law. The Constitution is the ultimate defense of American liberty.

The faithful application of the law is the cornerstone of our republic.

That is why as President, I have no more solemn obligation and no greater

honor than to appoint Supreme Court Justices.



On this October evening, and it is so beautiful, the First Lady and I

welcome you to the White House to bear witness to history. In a few

moments, we will proudly swear in the newest member of the United States

Supreme Court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett.



(APPLAUSE)



She was one of our nation's most brilliant legal scholars, and she will

make an outstanding justice on the highest court in our land. Justice

Barrett's oath will be administered by the court's longest serving member

currently on the bench, a man whose allegiance to the law has earned him

the respect and gratitude of all Americans, Justice Clarence Thomas.



(APPLAUSE)



Our country owes a great debt of thanks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch

McConnell. We appreciate it very much, Mitch. Thank you.



(APPLAUSE)



And we are grateful as well to the Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsay

Graham. Thank you, Lindsey.



(APPLAUSE)



Also with us, Senators Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun, Bill Cassidy, Kevin

Cramer, Ted Cruz, Steve Daines, Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Mike Lee, and

Martha McSally. And I hope I didn't leave anybody out.



(APPLAUSE)



And a very special thanks to our great Vice President, Mike Pence. Thank

you, Mike.



(APPLAUSE)



Also, I want to thank White House Counsel, Pat Cipollone. Thank you, Pat.



(APPLAUSE)



And very importantly, I want to welcome Justice Barrett's husband, Jesse.

Thank you, Jesse. Thank you.



(APPLAUSE)



Let me also recognize your seven children, your great, beautiful children

who have become really just very, very popular in this nation. People have

been watching them and loving them and they're watching right now back home

in Indiana. Thank you very much.



(APPLAUSE)



And I speak to everyone when I say that the Barrett family has captured

America's heart. It is highly fitting that Justice Barrett fills the seat

of a true pioneer for women, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



Tonight, Justice Barrett becomes not only the fifth women to serve on our

nation's highest court, but the very first mother of school-aged children

to become a Supreme Court Justice. Very important.



(APPLAUSE)



Over the past few weeks, the entire world has seen Justice Barrett's deep

knowledge, tremendous poise, and towering intellect. She answered questions

for hours on end. Throughout her entire confirmation, her impeccable

credentials were unquestioned, unchallenged, and obvious to all.



Justice Barrett earned a full academic scholarship to Notre Dame Law

School, graduated first in her class and served as a clerk for Justice

Antonin Scalia. She was a beloved professor at Notre Dame Law School for 15

years before I very proudly appointed her to the US Circuit Court of

Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in 2017. The American people have been

profoundly impressed to learn of her achievements, her compassion, her

generosity, her faith, and her sterling character.



Justice Barrett made clear she will issue rulings based solely upon a

faithful reading of the law and the Constitution as written, not legislate

from the bench. The equal, impartial and constitutional rule of law that we

enjoy every day in America is one of the crowning achievements in the

history of human civilization. It is the triumph of reason, experience, and

the values which are eternal and everlasting. Our devotion to this

inheritance is what has made America the most just, exceptional, and

glorious nation ever to exist.



I want to every American child watching to understand that this is a very

special and important ceremony. We are fulfilling the duty that passes to

each new generation to sustain the national traditions and virtues that

make possible everything we have achieved before that we will do tomorrow.

Because of our Constitution and our culture of freedom, you live in a land

where anything is possible and where any dream can come true. No matter who

you are, no matter your background, in America everyone is entitled to

equal protection under our laws, and your sacred rights can never, ever be

taken away.



The march of liberty that began with the American Revolution continues

onward this evening. Tonight at the White House, we carry forward the cause

of freedom, equality, and justice for which so many generations of

Americans have given so much.



We honor the cause for which men died to win the Civil War and for which

they jumped out of airplanes and shed their blood on distant battlefields.

We honor the immortal principles, inspired millions in the struggle for

Civil Rights. And we take special pride in the nation that inspires

billions of people all over the world.



We must never take this radiant inheritance for granted. We must never lose

confidence in our history, our heritage, or in our heroes. To reach for the

stars, we must stand upon the strong and sturdy foundation built by those

incredible Americans who came before.



Justice Barrett, as you take your oath tonight, the legacy of our ancestors

falls to you. The American people put their trust in you and their faith in

you, as you take up the task of defending our laws, our Constitution, and

this country that we all love.



We ask God to give you wisdom and courage. I know you will make us all

very, very proud.



As long as we are loyal to our founding and to our fellow citizens,

America's future will be bright, America's destiny will be great and

America's people will forever and always be free.



I now ask Justice Thomas to administer the oath. Thank you very much.



(APPLAUSE)



CLARENCE THOMAS, U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: I do solemnly swear --



AMY CONEY BARRETT, U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: I, Amy Coney Barrett, do

solemnly swear.



THOMAS: That I will support and defend the Constitution of the United

States.



BARRETT: That I will support and defend the Constitution of the United

States.



THOMAS: Against all enemies, foreign and domestic.



BARRETT: Against all enemies, foreign and domestic.



THOMAS: That I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.



BARRETT: That I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.



THOMAS: That I take this obligation freely.



BARRETT: That I take this obligation freely.



THOMAS: Without any mental reservation.



BARRETT: Without any mental reservation.



THOMAS: Or purpose of evasion.



BARRETT: Or purpose of evasion.



THOMAS: And that I will well and faithfully discharge.



BARRETT: And that I will well and faithfully discharge.



THOMAS: The duties of the office on which I'm about to enter.



BARRETT: The duties of the office on which I am about to enter.



THOMAS: So help me God.



BARRETT: So help me God.



(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)



BARRETT: Thank you. Thank you so very much. Thank you all for being here

tonight and thank you, President Trump, for selecting me to serve as an

associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.



It's a privilege to be asked to serve my country in this office, and I

stand here tonight, truly honored and humbled.



Thanks also to the Senate for giving its consent to my appointment. I am

grateful for the confidence you have expressed in me and I pledge to you

and to the American people that I will discharge my duties to the very best

of my ability. This was a rigorous confirmation process. And I thank all of

you, especially Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham for helping me to

navigate it.



My heartfelt thanks go to the members of the White House staff and

Department of Justice who worked tirelessly to support me through this

process. Your stamina is remarkable, and I have been the beneficiary of it.



Jessie and I are also so grateful to the many people who have supported our

family over these last several weeks. Through ways both tangible and

intangible, you have made this day possible. Jesse and I have been truly

awestruck by your generosity.



I have spent a good amount of time over the last month at the Senate, both

in meetings with individual senators and in days of hearings before the

Senate Judiciary Committee. The confirmation process has made ever clearer

to me one of the fundamental differences between the federal judiciary and

the United States Senate. And perhaps the most acute is the role of policy

preferences.



It is the job of a senator to pursue her policy preferences. In fact, it

would be a dereliction of duty for her to put policy goals aside.



By contrast, it is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences. It

would be a dereliction of duty for her to give into them. Federal judges

don't stand for election, thus they have no basis for claiming that their

preferences reflect those of the people.



This separation of duty from political preference is what makes the

judiciary distinct among the three branches of government. A judge declares

independence, not only from Congress and the president, but also from the

private beliefs that might otherwise move her. The Judicial Oath captures

the essence of the judicial duty. The rule of law must always control.



My fellow Americans, even though we judges don't face elections, we still

work for you. It is your Constitution that establishes the rule of law and

the judicial independence that is so central to it. The oath that I have

solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any

fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political

branches and of my own preferences. I love the Constitution and the

democratic republic that it establishes, and I will devote myself to

preserving it.



Thank you.



(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)



(MUSIC)



HANNITY: All right. That concludes the swearing in now of what is the

103rd associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. The honorable

Amy Coney Barrett with, of course, Clarence Thomas, the longest-serving

justice now on the court, administering the oath.



There will be a private ceremony tomorrow. Chief Justice Roberts will

administer. And, by the way, that will happen in the east conference room

of the Supreme Court. Upon the administration of that oath, she will begin

to participate in the work of the court.



Justice now Barrett went out of her way to point out the differences

between the Senate and the executive branch of government, the legislative

branch and the judiciary branch and how the Senate for example would be

dereliction -- would be a dereliction of duty if they don't pursue policy

preferences. That's not the duty of a judge.



She went out of her way to confirm what she said during the confirmation

hearings about she will not allow private beliefs or pressure from either

the executive or legislative branch of government to interfere with her

decision-making. And she pointed out, although I'm not elected as judge,

but it's an appointment, that she still works for we the people, without

fear or favor.



We've got a final comment from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey

Graham.



Senator, pretty powerful reinforcement of what she had said during the

hearing.



GRAHAM: She gave the most articulate statement of what a conservative

justice is all about. Liberals have the absolute opposite view. They think

judges should accomplish policy preferences that fail at the ballot box.

It's a great night for conservatism.



I haven't slept in two weeks. I've been fearful of a Kavanaugh moment when

it came to her. The highlight of my time in the Senate is to shepherd her

through the Senate and help Mitch McConnell, the president get her

confirmed.



This is what I do what I do. To my Senate Judiciary Republicans, thank you.

But I've been living in fear and it is now over. She is on the court.

Mission accomplished. The left is going nuts tonight.





HANNITY: All right, Senator, thank you.



Twenty-nine times at election years, there's been openings on the U.S.

Supreme Court in all 29 times presidents have nominated justices.



Thank you, Lindsey, for being with us.



You just witnessed history in the making. Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed

as the newest U.S. Supreme Court justice. The originalist judge will now be

the third Trump appointee to serve on the court.



And tonight, we are only eight days away from what is the biggest tipping

point election in history. Buckle up. This is just the beginning of what

will be a very pivotal week. The president hitting the campaign trail

harder than ever.



Earlier today, he held three massive rallies. Tomorrow, he will be in

Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. From now until the election, President

Trump will be working around-the-clock, crisscrossing the nation, multiple

rallies daily in all the important states. What we call swing states.



And keep in mind, that is on top of his regular duties as commander-in-

chief.



Joe Biden, on the other hand, he's probably asleep right now, probably

taking his, well, later afternoon nap that goes into the late evening.



He looked absolutely pathetic earlier today. Zero energy. You have to give

him a little bit of credit today, though. Got to give credit where it's

due. He managed to travel 5 miles across the Delaware border for a

minuscule event in Chester, Pennsylvania.



And to his credit, Joe Biden, well, very weak and frail, answered three

whole questions from his adoring fans in the media mob.



We are eight days away. You are the ultimate jury. Justice Barrett talking

about we, the people. Well, you the people, we the people. This is your

election.



It's a big story when Joe Biden actually leaves his basement bunker.

Yesterday, another day in hiding. Last week, he barely went outside at all,

taking four days off to prepare for the final presidential debate.



And on Sunday, he held one virtual event from the comfort of, yes, his

basement bunker. Sadly, it was one more than he could handle.



At one point, Joe didn't even quite remember who he was running against,

seemingly confusing president Trump, I don't know, with either George Bush,

George Washington, I don't know, George Lopez. You decide.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: There's a lot on the ballot this

year. I mean, this is the most consequent -- not because I'm running but

because who I'm running against. This is most consequently election in a

long, long, long time.



And the character of the country in my view is literally on the ballot.

What kind of country we are going to be? Four more years of George --

George. We got to find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected,

we're going to -- we're going to be in a different world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Joe, come on, man. You're running against Donald Trump, the

president of the United States.



Notice, his wife Jill sitting there kind of an agony, trying to whisper

Trump's name under her breath.



Let's be clear, there's no great mystery as to why Joe Biden is barely

campaigning at all. He's not -- well, he seems weak and frail, not mentally

or seemingly physically capable of the rigorous schedule as a candidate,

never mind the hardest job in the world.



He needed five out of six days off just to be able to do one 90-minute

debate. At times, he forgets what state he's in. He definitely mixes up

numbers and dates all over the place, days of the week, forgets whether

he's running for the Senate or president. His irritability is off the

charts.



On Saturday, while screaming into a microphone, Joe Biden repeatedly called

Trump supporters chumps. I guess this is his irredeemable, deplorable

latest moment.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: By the way, we don't do things like those chumps are doing, the

Trump guys. It's about decency. Look, we've got to come together.



I'll work as hard for those who don't support me as those who do, including

those chumps with the microphone out there. Look, that's the job of the

president.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I will bring all those people together, even those chumps back

there.



All right, we are all irredeemable deplorable chumps, smelly Walmart

shopping chumps. Clinging to our God and Second Amendment, Bible, and

religions, chumps.



But don't worry, Joe wants you to know he's going to work for you unless

you work in the oil and gas industry, the energy industry, repeatedly

vowing to get rid of fracking if elected. At the debate, took it a step

further and promise to phase out the fossil fuel industry altogether.

That's millions of high paying career jobs for American, which, by the way,

also means we're less inclined to have to get into foreign conflicts and

wars over the battle of the free flow of oil at market prices.



So, when Biden attempts to do damage control and pretends that he doesn't

really want to destroy the oil and gas industry, we know he's lying. Take a

look yourself.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I've never said I oppose fracking.



TRUMP: You said it on tape.



BIDEN: I did -- show the tape. Put it on your website.



TRUMP: I'll put it on.



BIDEN: Put it on the website.



DEBATE MODERATOR: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including

coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?



BIDEN: No. We would -- we would work it out. We would make sure it's

eliminated.



I guarantee, we're going to end fossil fuel.



No more, no new fracking.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: No fracking, eliminated, no fossil fuels.



Let's just state the obvious. Joe Biden is lying. And like many career

politicians, he's been in the swamp for 47 years. Lying is pretty much just

a way of life for Joe Biden.



Lied about his academic record, lied about marching the civil rights

movement, lied about getting arrested in South Africa, lied about NAACP

endorsements, lied about attending an historically black college, lied

about you got to keep your doctor, keep your plan and payless, lied about t

the president's travel ban, which he did call xenophobic, until late March,

lied about his own involvement in his son's pay-for-play schemes.



You just saw him lying about fracking which brings us to yet another major

lie pointed out by even Bolshevik Bernie Sanders, his new BFF. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Have you been on the floor of the Senate? You

are in the Senate for a few years.



BIDEN: Yeah.



SANDERS: Time and time again talking about the necessity with pride about

cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare, cutting veterans programs.



BIDEN: No.



SANDERS: You never said that?



BIDEN: No.



When I argued that we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social

Security as well. I met Medicare and Medicaid. I meant every single

solitary thing in the government.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: He's been running ads saying the Trump will do this. No, he's the

one that's been trying it for 40 years, trying to cut Social Security,

Medicare, veterans benefits. Who knows?



What we do know is now he's partnered with Bolshevik Bernie because

Bolshevik Bernie is now his economics are and he plagiarized most of his

plan. We know the radical AOC in her Green New Deal, she'll be the New

Green Deal czar.



Bozo, Beto, damn right will take your guns. Well, he is the guns czar. And

Kamala Harris, his VP, is more left than Bernie Sanders, the most left-wing

senator in Washington. We'll have more on her in a second.



In the case of Biden, he seems to be help trickle heavily influenced by

everybody. He is caved to the hard-core left. Don't forget his history on

race also.



In the 1970s, he worked hand-in-hand with segregationists to slow the

integration of schools. He tried to stop it. He called the former Ku Klux

Klan member, the guy that filibuster the Civil Rights Act and was against

the Voting Rights Act, Robert Byrd, one of his friends and mentors enjoyed

with him to stop the integration of schools in the 90s.



He referred to thousands of inner-city minority as predators on our

streets. He cosponsored a crime bill that was responsible for the mass

incarceration of African-Americans and minorities. Flash forward to 2020,

now, Joe is surrounded by radical, far left socialists, including his

running mate, Kamala Harris.



Over the weekend, Senator Harris was asked about her socialist agenda and

she erupted into what I would only describe as nervous laughing fits.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



INTERVIEWER: You're considered the most liberal United States senator.



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I -- somebody said

that. It was Mike Pence on the debate stage but --



(LAUGHTER)



INTERVIEWER: Yeah. Well, actually, nonpartisan GovTrack track has rated

you as the most liberal senator. You supported the Green New Deal, you

supported Medicare-for-All, you've supported legalizing marijuana. Joe

Biden doesn't support those things.



So, are you going to bring the policies, those progressive policies that

you supported a senator into a Biden administration?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Not sure what's so funny, Kamala Harris. But destroying America's

economy, trillions of dollars on the Green New Deal, everything is free,

promises that will never be fulfilled, massive tax increases under a

Harris-Biden administration, government confiscation of wealth and

property. Is that funny?



And, of course, we're still waiting for a reporter to address several big

and important issues now, and topics with the senator, like the time that

Harris said she believed that sexual misconduct allegations against Joe

Biden or the time she publicly humiliated Biden on the Democratic debate

stage over his praise of segregationists, saying she wouldn't be a senator

if they had their way. She brought up the issue of integration of schools

and busing.



And Harris was the one that said, I was one of those little girls on those

buses. Was it all an act? Or is Joe Biden the racist that she previously

suggested?



Does Harris still support -- she was the cosponsor of the Green New Deal.

That's the bill that she literally had her signature on. Does she still

want to ban plastic straws? Does she have anything to say about the

treatment of Justice Kavanaugh, the way she treated him or executive action

to eliminate gun rights in this country or the blatant disregard for the

presumption of innocence in the Kavanaugh case? Does she still want to

confiscate guns through executive order?



Tonight, make sure you take a long, hard look at Kamala Harris' beliefs and

agenda, because one way or another, if elected, she will be the driving

force behind the most radical administration in American history. Nothing

off the table, as she Schumer says. Court packing, statehood for D.C.,

elsewhere, ending the legislative filibuster, vanishing the Electoral

College, is that next? They'll do anything for power in perpetuity and once

they get it in America as we know it, if their stated policies are

implemented, becomes unrecognizable.



Here with reaction, author of the new book "Trump of the American Future,"

former speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich.



I have known you for -- since 1990. That's a long time. How you've stayed

friends with me is a mystery in and of itself.



We've been through an election or two together. How do you assess this one?

And how do you -- I've never seen a more radical ticket that I've never

seen a candidate that hides in the basement like this candidate.



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Let me say first of all what an honor

it was to have been able to participate by television with Justice Barrett

being confirmed by the Senate. I thought her speech was frankly the base

for an entire college course on the Constitution and the separation of

powers. I think she will be, there are three or four decades of a dominant

force on the court because of her intellect and her personality.



So, this is a great evening for conservatism and a great evening for

America.



I have to say Bob Walker, who you know, former congressman from Lancaster,

called me and said there is a video on a channel in Lancaster of Biden

standing in the street today talking to a couple people. Behind him on

camera, you see people going in and out of the store, and they're not

paying any attention at all. He doesn't exist. They have no idea who he is.



And I think that captures the great threat to the Biden campaign. This was

a campaign which thought as long as people hate Trump enough, we'll win so

we can hide. But the problem is there's almost nobody who's for Joe Biden.



And I think that's really from their perspective extraordinarily dangerous

because there's no pressure. If you are sitting there thinking, do I really

want to go and stand in line for an hour for Joe Biden? Probably not.



On the other hand, if you're for Trump, you'll stand in line for a day or

two days or three days. People stand in line for a day just to get into a

rally. I think that in balance, I've seen polls today.



For example, in Pennsylvania, up three, in Arizona, up three, in North

Carolina, up two. Tillis is now ahead in North Carolina.



I am seeing things begin to move. And part of it is a theory that some

people told me many years ago, that when you get in the last week or two,

it's a little bit like buying a car buying a house. You can look at lots of

ads when you're not really getting ready. But when it's time to get ready,

you suddenly shrink to what's possible and what's practical.



And that's why conservatives, as a general rule, tend to gain ground very

rapidly in last month of a campaign because suddenly, people look up and

go, I don't want Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris is a San Francisco radical. I

don't want her.



And Poor Joe Biden, he can't remember who is running against. I mean, if

somebody comes out and calls Donald J. Trump "George" twice, you have to

really wonder. It's not like it's a one-time thing. We have routinely seen

that Vice President Biden is no longer capable of dealing with complicated

ideas without a teleprompter. I don't see how you elect a person like that

president.



HANNITY: I want to -- look, I don't want to put too much stock in the

polls. I have always said and you know this bears out to be true. I can't

help it. It's the Irish part of me, the Irish Catholic in me that was

raised Irish Catholic. It's part of me who also thinks he next -- you know,

whatever is going to drop.



But the reality is you've got to win Florida, Georgia, North Carolina. You

got to win Ohio, you got to win Iowa, you got to win Arizona.



You know, some of these states are tight. I look at that, then comes the

hard part. I saw the insider advantage poll which had Donald Trump up two

in Pennsylvania. I don't know if that factors in cheating in certain areas

of Philadelphia, which historically accusations have occurred. Or Michigan,

Wisconsin, combination. May be Minnesota is in play, maybe Nevada is in

play, maybe New Hampshire is in play, Nebraska, too, Maine, too.



But it always comes down to run the table, it's always hard. Your thoughts

on where we are in terms of this election and its outcome.



GINGRICH: Look, I think Donald Trump wanes. I think he wins. You could add

new Mexico to that that because of -- you know, when Trump slowed down

enough in the last debate to allow Biden to talk, they gave Biden the

opportunity to totally blow his election which he did. I mean, you come out

and say, remember, all the different ramifications of energy in the state

of Pennsylvania is 600,000 jobs. Energy in southern New Mexico is the

dominant job for everybody in that region.



You know, you're talking about western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio. You

start talking about eliminating oil and gas. What do you say to the people

of New Hampshire about the price they're going to pay for heating oil in

the Biden administration? Two, three, four times what they're paying right

now?



And so, all of a sudden, you see people when you get -- it's like what

happens if you're thinking about buying a car or buying a house. All of a

sudden, you get practical. When people start to get practical, they move

away from Biden. They moved towards Trump.



Now, the biggest thing which we have no deep proof of yet but in a number

of polls, African-Americans really reacted strongly to the president

statements of how many things he had done. When he was asked that question

and he came back and he talked specifically about criminal justice reform,

helping historically black colleges, creating thousands of opportunities

zones. He went through item after item after item.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: The platinum plan, record low unemployment.



GINGRICH: Yeah, right. And all of a sudden, people who've never heard this

before.



So, let me get this straight, here's Joe Biden who passed the bill to lock

up hundreds of thousands of young African-American males in a totally

unfair way and hears Donald Trump who is actually done all these good

things. We have seen in the last four or five days and amazing shift in the

black community in terms of favorability towards President Trump.



So, I think I'm reasonably confident Trump is going to win and I think the

question now is if we can get every American to understand just how crooked

the Biden family is, whether it's in China or Russia, Ukraine, you name it.

I think Biden would collapse totally and you have an election landslide

that you wouldn't -- you wouldn't quite be able to explain it.



HANNITY: From your lips.



All right. Act like your six points down, no timeouts, you're on your own

20. You've got to march down the field 80 yards. You've got to cross the

plane, kick the extra point. That's how my mind works. Act like you're

behind.



GINGRICH: Yeah.



HANNITY: Have urgency.



Thank you, Mr. Speaker.



When we come back, Lara Trump.



Also, you won't believe what Hillary Clinton said.



And Dave Bossie, Corey Lewandowski and Lawrence Jones is outside Joe

Biden's house. Maybe he'll come out and say hello. We keep offering him

airtime for free, free -- straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, the entire Trump family is all hands on deck. Eight days

until the biggest choice election in our lifetime. You will be the ultimate

jury. First Lady Melania Trump is hitting the campaign trail in

Pennsylvania.



Here with reaction, Trump campaign advisor Lara Trump, the authors of a

brand-new book, "Trump: America First", Corey Lewandowski, Dave

Bossie.



Lara, I watched the president all weekend, all these rallies, three in

Pennsylvania today, tonight's ceremony, seeming -- endless energy, would

wear out all four of us combined in my opinion.



You're on the campaign trail. What are you seeing?



LARA TRUMP, SENIOR ADVISOR TO DONALD J. TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT: Yeah. Well,

it's really remarkable to see that President Trump is able to do campaign

rally after campaign rally.



Don't forget, leading up to the debate last week, what did we see? We saw

that Joe Biden had to rest up for like five days, leading into the debate.

And he wasn't planning, by the way, Sean, to even come out today.



But I think he finally felt the pressure. I guess we smoked him out of the

basement, and he's had to come out and do an impromptu event of sorts

today.



But, look, the enthusiasm is undeniable when it comes to President Trump.

You see tens of thousands of people coming out to support him several times

a day. We're going to bump the rallies up to five a day soon for him, and

that is per his request. We know he loves that.



But, it's really astonishing to see the candidate himself on the other

side, Joe Biden, this weekend yelling into an empty parking lot in a very

angry grumpy way. Really didn't do anything for anybody. Didn't help him.



(LAUGHTER)



HANNITY: Yeah. Dave, he looked so weak and frail. And you've been out on

the road with the president, I understand.



DAVE BOSSIE, `TRUMP: AMERICA FIRST" CO-AUTHOR: Absolutely, Sean. All three

of us, Lara, Corey, myself. We've been on the road with this president and

he's tireless. He's got so much energy.



But he got elected to do exactly what he did tonight. He got elected so

that conservatives across America could see him put a third, three Supreme

Court justices on the bench. It is unbelievable. I'm so proud to even be a

little part of this operation. It is so incredible to watch.



So, after a day of three rallies to come back and do this tonight is a

special and historic evening for the American people, because freedom is

breaking out everywhere and we're going to see it next Tuesday.



HANNITY: Corey, you are a numbers guy. Let's look at the numbers.



He was down 12 in Rasmussen three weeks ago. He's up one today, huge 13-

point turn around in three weeks.



COREY LEWANDOWSKI, "TRUMP: AMERICA FIRST" CO-AUTHOR: Sean, there's more to

come.



I was with the president yesterday when he campaigned in New Hampshire. We

up and did an off-the-record up in Maine yesterday with 4,000 people turned

out outside of Bangor. He gets -- he gets stronger as the day goes on.



And the American people want a fighter. That's what Donald Trump has done.



And for all the sweat equity that the members of the Trump train had put

in, it paid off today. We have a historic opportunity now to make sure that

the court system is the way it was designed by our forefathers.



That's what this president fought for. That's what we've all fought for. It

was a big night tonight and there's more to come in the next term, Sean.



HANNITY: I love to use, quickly, we have 30 seconds, Lara, the jumbotron,

or the Trump-o-tron, showing Joe Biden flipping and flopping on fracking

and Medicare and Social Security. I think it's very powerful. Nobody's ever

used that before that I've seen.



L. TRUMP: Yeah, well, we have to get the word out ourselves because we

know that the lying fake news media won't help. They're covering up for Joe

Biden, doing everything they can to bolster him up.



It's not working. The American people are smart. They remember it wasn't

too long ago that he talked about banning fracking. We're showing the

world.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Corey and Lara and Dave Bossie.



All right. Up next, Lawrence Jones live outside of Biden's home. He's

welcome to come to the microphone. We've been inviting him, begging him.



We'll see if he comes, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. The president pounding the campaign trail, three

rallies in front of massive crowds in Pennsylvania today. Joe Biden kind of

shamed into leaving his basement bunker, answered three whole questions

from the mob and the media.



Lawrence Jones on the ground. He's in Delaware.



There's Joe's house. Where is Joe? Did you ask Joe? Did you knock on the

door? LJ?



LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Secret Service won't let me. They

wouldn't let me get up there.



But, Sean, this is a big story because a lot of people are asking, where is

the vice president? He did get out. He's expected to be in Georgia

tomorrow, but a lot of people want to know what is his stand on Medicare

for All? What is his stand on fracking? The Green New Deal?



And as you know, Sean, you noted earlier in the program, on that "60

Minutes" interview, a lot of questions were asked about how Kamala Harris

is going to be influential on vice president if he gets elected. It will

she bring a lot of the progressive policies?



So, a lot of questions we want to ask with eight days on until the

election.



HANNITY: All right. Lawrence Jones, LJ, great work, keep knocking. See

what happens.



All right. Let not your heart be troubled -- by the way, special edition

with Laura Ingraham, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE" from the White House.



Laura?





Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.