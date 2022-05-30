'Hannity' on Texas shooting response, Biden's energy policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to this special edition of HANNITY. I'm Tammy Bruce in for Sean.



And tonight more breaking news out of south Texas where the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety is admitting that authorities made the wrong decision when waiting to breach the classroom door of Robb Elementary as the gunman went on a deadly rampage.



Here with the latest is FOX's own Jeff Paul -- Jeff.



JEFF PAUL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, Tammy, and the more we learn about this shooting, the harder it gets for this community to digest a minute by minute timeline what led to 19 students and two teachers being killed.



And one of the most glaring new pieces of information that we're receiving deals with the fact that investigators believe kids at the time of the shooting inside the school were calling 911. Investigators say they were begging operators to send police in to help and investigators say this happened multiple times throughout this entire ordeal.



All of this happening according to investigators while there were 19 officers huddled up in the hallway of the school now more than minutes went by before border agents got a master key to open up the classroom door where they then entered and shot and killed the suspect.



The question remains, despite investigators saying that most of the shots happened in the first few minutes, how many kids could have been saved if officers had managed to get inside that classroom earlier?



Texas DPS says while the incident commander at the time thought there was no longer a threat to the kids and that this mass shooting turned into a barricaded suspect. They believe that was not the right call.



COL. STEVEN MCCRAW, DIRECTOR, TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY: Clearly, there was kids in the room, clearly, okay, they're at risk. And oh, by the way, even when you go back to shooting, there may be kids that are injured -- okay, they may have been shot but injured and it's important for life- saving purposes to immediately get there and render aid.



PAUL: Now what is unclear right now at the moment Tammy is how many of those students and teachers who were in that classroom died during that 48- minute span from when all those officers were in the hallway to the moment they got into that classroom and took down the suspect. All of that very much under investigation -- Tammy.



BRUCE: Jeff, thank you so much. The entire thing clearly is obscene and those questions make it even just more awful, doesn't it? Just really unbelievable and inexplicable.



So, Texas police are under intensifying scrutiny tonight for their apparent failure to immediately confront the gunman even after many 911 calls from inside the building. Parents and all of us rightly are demanding answers and demanding to know why there was such a delayed response while school children were gunned down in cold blood.



And get this, according to a new report, the elite border patrol tactical team that the -- that killed the school shooter, that was the one that engaged him, was initially prevented, you guys, from the building by local police. That the local police kept them from getting into the building at first. Now, full examination of the police response is still ongoing, but earlier today, Governor Abbott said he was livid about the officer's response.



GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R), TEXAS: I was misled. I am livid about what happened. I was on this very stage two days ago and I was telling the public information that had been told me in a room just a few yards behind where we're looking right now. And when I came out here on the stage and told the public what happened, it was a recitation of what people in that room told me, whether it'd be law enforcement officials or not law enforcement officials, whatever the case maybe. And as everybody has learned, the information was given turned out in part to be inaccurate. I'm absolutely livid about that.



BRUCE: Yes, and he should be.



The tragedy is also raising questions about what we can do to better secure our schools, to keep kids safe, and to harden those soft targets. Proposals, of course, include armed resource officers in every school, single points of entry in school buildings, and multiple layers of security inside and outside of the building.



But amid the sickening and evil massacre, we are also hearing story of heroism and sacrifice, like the story of Father Jacob Albarado, an off-duty border patrol agent who was getting a haircut when his wife, a teacher, texted him, quote, there's an active shooter, help, I love you.



He got up from the barber's chair, grabbed the barber shotgun and headed for the school. He entered the building, he began clearing rooms and evacuated his own daughter and other students.



Here now for reaction, national security expert Aaron Cohen, along with former D.C. homicide detective and FOX News contributor, Ted Williams.



You know, Aaron, let me say I think all of us know even if we're not trained, the instinct is we've seen with some of these parents including the mother that hopped the fence and ran into that building before it was cleared and rescued her own two children that the law it -- well, the training is that you go in and you don't stop until you get that shooter. What is your take on what you heard today, which clearly is very concerning I think to a lot of people?



AARON COHEN, NATIONAL SECURITY EXPERT: Well, there's been a very clear active shooter protocol in place since Columbine which is 30-plus years ago, which essentially led the law enforcement community to developing a pretty basic but functional active shooter response plan which basically stated that whoever shows up on the scene, Tammy, makes entry into the school, that the law enforcement officers are armed, they're trained typically to what's to do what's called forming up into a diamond formation they can get more than two or three officers with them at a time breach or go into the school and then begin to head towards the direction of the fire. The sole purpose is to neutralize the threat.



BRUCE: Right.



COHEN: You cannot put -- you can't -- you can't save somebody on an airplane sitting next to you unless you put your gas mask or your oxygen mask on first. So that's been in place for a very long time.



So, clearly, the protocol with this -- and I want to be careful not to not to pooh-pooh all of law enforcement across the country because this agency happens to be taking heat right now, I'm very pro-law enforcement, I've been training law enforcement for almost 20 years. And it just seems that for whatever reason this particular agency didn't have the appropriate protocols in place --



BRUCER: Yeah --



COHEN: -- or didn't have the confidence to be able to pull off making entry with single two or three uh officers. And for whatever reason, the bottleneck in that hallway leads me to believe that they didn't have the stress training to be able to engage that shooter and then froze under duress. What I mean by that is there's a massive chemical dump that happens, we go into tunnel vision, we're going to auditory exclusion, so they --



BRUCE: I understand but that's what training is for. Training is to get you used to an environment so whether it's adrenaline that gives you amnesia or any other stress hormones, don't drop because you're whether you're taking a test or if you're training for an active shooter, you do it over and over -- in the military, over and over and over again so when you're really doing it, it's you know normal.



You know, Ted --



COHEN: You're capable of functioning under that stress. I agree with you 100 percent. So --



BRUCE: That's the point and let me let me just let me just say that we all hear, we clearly don't need to reassert our support uh even though we do every day for law enforcement. I am known for this.



Ted, you, sir, are every one watching this network but that support, Ted, works when we because we have standards and that we -- as a result support law enforcement and the military, but it also has to be that when those standards are breached, that we are free to be able to note when there is a problem.



I mean, Ted, I think that this is what we're dealing with here. It's only - - we've got to address what happened here because it's serious and so many people died.



TED WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You're absolutely right, Tammy. It must be addressed. And I got to tell you where I would like to start is from the governor who says that he was misled, yet he's not told us who misled him, or he is not no heads have rolled to this department of -- this department of safety officer who came on the day and said that it was the wrong decision where they decided to a hole up and have a barricade resident to go in.



I think what is needed and necessary here is an independent investigation. You had 19 angels, 19 angels and you had two teachers to die as the result of police officers -- 19 of them, 19 law enforcement officers sat around twittering their fingers instead of going in.



And you had brave young girl who was on the telephone on this 911 call and she was trying to get some help. She was saying I need help there are kids in here and they are alive. Please send somebody, please send somebody, and nothing was happening.



That must be investigated, Tammy.



BRUCE: Yeah, you know, and even today, Aaron, at the press conference, there was an FBI representative there, a field agent who said if we -- if we find that there's a federal nexus, we will investigate. But clearly, either it's the state or if it's the federal government, which certainly they don't have a history at this point of being really an entity we can trust either, but my goodness something did happen with that -- with either leadership or someone else when you have this magical decision that no more children are at risk, it's now a different thing.



That seems like inexplicable. Is there any way to explain that?



COHEN: It is inexplicable and I think that the really important piece of meat to hang on to here is the lack of fundamental response again. The responder has one goal. We've been dealing with this in Israel for years. It doesn't matter whether it's a terrorist or whether it's an active shooter -- the motive doesn't matter, the action gets addressed the same way.



BRUCE: Right.



COHEN: Which is to spot the threat, neutralize the threat and sweep the area and look for more threats until that entire school has been swept and even then the property doesn't get sterilized until a special entry team goes in and methodically opens up every closet.



This agency knows that there was a major colossal failure. I think to add to your other guest's point here, I do think there needs to be an independent investigation. I also think that the leadership of this police agency should take the brunt of the responsibility and step down I think that would be the right thing to do at this point. And let's get some fresh blood in there.



And this is a tactical -- this is a tactical situation here which listen, for every second wasted another innocent person is killed so that's how long it takes to pull a trigger --



BRUCE: You know, Aaron, thank you.



COHEN: -- which means that these officers need to be flying to the threat. That's it.



BRUCE: Thank you.



COHEN: That's your job.



BRUCE: You know, I think we're all where this nation also can learn a great deal is from Israeli police, Israeli military, the Israeli approach in dealing with dynamics I think could be very useful. But we're going to have to be looking at this across the board. Gentlemen, thank you very much.



Now in the aftermath of the massacre in Texas, President Biden is turning his attention to the so-called gun lobby and earlier today said this about the Second Amendment. Watch.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You must ask when in God's name will we do what needs to be done to not completely stop fundamentally change the amount of the carnage that goes on in this country. The Second Amendment is not absolute. The idea that an 18-year-old can walk into a store and buy weapons of war designed and marketed to kill is I think just wrong. It just violates common sense.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BRUCE: All right. On Sunday, the president and first lady will travel to Texas to meet with the families of the victims.



And meanwhile over in Washington, far left Democrats are intensifying their calls for more firearm restrictions, like Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey who says it's time to pack the Supreme Court to make sure that gun control laws aren't struck down. Take a look.



SEN. ED MARKEY (D-MA): We have to take very seriously the threat which an illegitimate far-right Supreme Court poses to gun safety in our country. We have to expand the Supreme Court to get back to two stolen seats that the Republicans and Donald Trump took from the American people so that we can ensure that when we put gun safety laws on the books, they are not overridden by the Supreme Court of the United States.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



But earlier tonight, at the NRA convention in Houston, the 45th President Donald Trump warned against disarming law-abiding citizens and laid out his plan for school safety. Here it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



What we need now is a top to bottom security overhaul at schools all across our country.



(APPLAUSE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BRUCE: All right. Well, here for reaction, Republican Senate candidate in Nevada and former attorney general in his state, Adam Laxalt, along with Arizona Senate candidate Mark Brnovich who is the current attorney general of the Grand Canyon State.



Gentlemen, welcome aboard.



Let me start with you, Adam, if I could. You know, when I hear this is -- what -- we've -- we see this people complain that these things keep happening, there's never any change, part of it is because all this political rhetoric sucks all the air out of the room. Nobody gets to -- to the -- I suppose more boring solutions like school safety, you know, doors -- hardening those targets and you can't raise money on that necessarily. And so we go from one to the other with these people who've been in Washington for 50 years and then they still complain about it.



How do you see this playing out when everyone still returns to legislation, politics, blaming, et cetera?



ADAM LAXALT (R), U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE FOR NEVADA: You know, people want leadership and for President Biden to rush to the cameras that night without the full information and once again blame 100 million law abiding gun owners is an absolute disgrace people want to know why we can't fix these things because Washington trots out the same attacks over and over.



We looked at this when I was attorney general, we met with law enforcement and the exact same solutions you're hearing today we proposed a few years ago. Every time you see a breakdown of communication, you usually see that the school and the local law enforcement did not have proper training, they didn't have a shooter response, you don't have single entrance and you need to make sure the door the classroom doors actually close.



We have been asking for armed guards in schools for a very long time. It's Democrats that refuse to allow that.



And so, this is a tired deal and I hope that Americans will reject this because this is not going to protect our kids. We need real solutions and we need them now.



BRUCE: You know, it's understandable, Mark, you know, we've -- we're understandably emotional. We understandably want major solutions. We want things that are going to make a difference.



And yet we do notice that it's almost as though some problems the politicians don't want to have go away, right? We also know that we can have these ideas but they also have to be implemented, right? They -- you can throw money at a problem, have these strategies, but if people don't implement them properly, we have an issue.



And if we like with that man that ran from the barbers with the barber's rifle in order to make a difference, those would be the guns that would be gone, that that we would be relying on just the police and we've seen in this particular instance what happens when you're relying just on the police with the firearms.



MARK BRNOVICH (R), U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE FOR ARIZONA: Yeah, Tammy, all of our hearts broke when we saw the story. I know that many of us have been praying for comfort for the families and praying for peace in our community and our world. And I think one of the things we're not talking enough about is what has happened in this country in the last years that this evilness that's kind of perpetuating to younger and younger kids, and whether it's the effect of the media or video games, it is having an impact.



And at the end of the day, the Biden administration, the Democrats are trying to politicize this issue. But if more gun laws worked, Chicago would be the safest city in America. And we know that there are places like your previous guest was talking about in Israel, if you go to places like (INAUDIBLE) or I have been the border Gaza, every single one of the members of that community is armed because of the worry or the of terrorist attacks. They harden targets.



And we know here in America, we guard our banks. We guard our money. We guard casinos with armed security and yet what are we doing to our most precious resource, our children? And that's why local communities need to come up with solutions that include, you know, making sure doors are locked, making sure that we have the proper security in those classrooms including police officers.



BRUCE: Adam, it's interesting. A lot of people did pull out of the NRA conference and there's a thing called projected identity where one side projects -- we know about projection in general. But projects an accusation about who someone else is and if you hear it enough that someone else adopts the false projected identity, and I see conservatives doing this on issues of morality, on issues of what -- who they are and what matters, if you hear you're racist long enough, maybe you'll begin to believe it.



I -- you know, people pulled out of the NRA convention when in fact it is American citizens who are members, that that's the lobby, and it's a continual kind of libeling of the average American citizen when this is exactly where we go each time.



LAXALT: This is a time for courage, not a time to back down when the media, when the Democrats, when Hollywood, from professional sports franchises, when they go all in on something, you better believe they're wrong on the issue. Our voters and Americans want us to stand up for them. They are the voiceless.



And so, we went through this with BLM, too. You know, as a former top cop, to watch Republicans not stand up against the BLM riots, to not stand up and defend law enforcement, it took weeks before they thought it was safe enough to go out and defend these institutions.



We need people out there today, right now, and those that did speak today like Senator Cruz and President Trump, you know, God bless them because it's the law-abiding citizens that deserve to be respected. They deserve to be spoken for.



And guess what? In the last few years, a lot more people have understood that self-defense is paramount in our community, and we need more defense for our schools, not less.



BRUCE: Yes and we -- you know, law enforcement, the police clearly have been under fire, have been denigrated. You can understand how that's depressing, has an impact on their sense of self, and also the desire to become law enforcement. All of this has to change as Biden is attacking law enforcement again and as they saying they want to take firearms away from law-abiding citizens -- everything they do gentlemen makes everything worse and this is no different.



Adam and Mark, thank you very much.



Now, while the Biden administration is telling you to get an electric car, there are reports that blackouts may be possible this summer. We'll tell you about that, next.



And later, a terrifying new video from the New York City subway. Larry Elder and Leo Terrell will be here to react.



Stay with us.



BRUCE: Welcome back to this special edition of HANNITY.



Now, tonight, the Biden economy is going from bad to worse as new data released just yesterday reveals that the us economy contracted by 1.5 percent in the first quarter of this year, more than previously reported. So after one full year of the Biden presidency, the economy is shrinking for the first time since the start of the pandemic. And if the economy contracts again like that, America will officially be in a recession.



And meanwhile, Americans are facing more pain at the pump this Memorial Day weekend, as the average price for a gallon of gas hit $4.59, a dollar fifty, a buck and a half higher than last year.



But, of course, nobody in the Biden administration can be bothered to care because first they don't. And apparently, it's your fault for not leasing an electric car and some solar panels.



Just listen to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



But get this you guys, according to a new report from a power industry group, a big portion of the nation is now at a high risk of summer blackouts. So ask yourself, if you can't afford solar panels like the secretary, but you can somehow get your hands on an electric car, how are you supposed to charge it if the power is out?



Here with reaction, FOX business contributor Phil Flynn.



Phil, we see this. Americans don't seem to somehow connect and certainly the left doesn't remind them that electricity is required to charge up your electric car and that, of course, comes from coal and then you've got to be able to get to it.



I mean, there's -- if there's rolling blackouts and I remember in Texas, in that in the winter, there was the freezing of the wind turbines and so they had no electricity. How do you explain this obsession that doesn't make much sense?



PHIL FLYNN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's absolutely crazy and somebody who, of course, when you drive on sunshine, that's a good thing. Hey, I'm driving on sunshine, everything's cool.



BRUCE: Yeah.



FLYNN: You know? But what if Mr. Sunshine doesn't shine, are you going to have a bad day, right, if it's rainy and stuff?



And this -- listen, this is the first time in the history of the world in economics that usually when we have technology, we usually replace an older technology with the better technology.



BRUCE: Right.



FLYNN: This is the first time ever we're going to more inefficient technologies and replacing technologies that don't work, and that's why we're seeing this craziness in the world.



You know, we're talking about not just California risking blackouts this summer or Texas where you've heard it, we're talking about major parts of the entire Midwest, in the East Coast. You know, we're talking about gasoline prices, right? They're already at a record high.



And, you know, whether or not technically we're in a recession, a lot of people feel they're in a recession every time they go to the gas pump and have to make a decision do I fill my gas tank or do I buy more food? And this is bad economics. It's bad for the environment believe, it or not. And at the end of the day, the Biden administration is paying the price for it with their poll numbers.



BRUCE: Well, you know, this seems inexplicable to people because as you've said, it makes no sense for us to go backwards. I mean, the left always says you don't want to go back to the `50s and yet that's where they seem to be sending us when it comes to energy, or the `70s, right, the Jimmy Carter era. I mean, for the damage that's done it almost seems, of course, deliberate.



Phil, thanks for that perspective. I appreciate it, was so little time tonight. But it's -- it is inexplicable.



Now, meanwhile, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that America's largest cities lost more of their population last fiscal year as eight of the top ten largest cities lost residents. New York City led the way with a 3.5 percent decline, I think it would be more, which comes amid surging crime particularly on the subway.



For example, now just watch this stunning video of a woman begging her fellow passengers for help while they stand back and watch. So, a viewer warning, this can be hard to watch. Here it is.



BRUCE: My goodness. That was a stranger taking that stranger that woman he did not know by her hair and moving her through, and everyone's just sitting there.



Here now with reaction, Larry Elder and Leo 2.0 Terrell.



Gentlemen, I think if either one of you or I would like to say myself as well, we're on that train, it may have been a little bit different.



Larry, let's start with you. What -- can you explain and give us some perspective of the nature of what's unfolding in most of our major and important American cities?



LARRY ELDER (R), FORMER CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Well, Tammy, in your segment before, you put your finger on it when you talked about the police being demonized and being demoralized. Looking at New York City, they're down hundreds of officers, officers have retired. They're having very a great deal of difficulty recruiting people because of this perception that the police are engaging in systemic racism. You have a D.A. who's soft on crime.



I bet you anything when the dust settles, if they ever apprehend this man, you're going to find out he had a very long criminal record, probably should not have been on the streets.



As far as watching this thing, it's hard to watch. It seems to me it would be even harder to watch sitting there and doing absolutely nothing. You know, I'm not some tough guy. I don't have a CCW. I don't have a degree in martial arts.



But I'm healthy and I'm fit, and there were a number of other men on that subway who are healthy and fit and it seemed to me somebody should have done something, including and especially the gentleman who had peace of mind to film the thing but didn't do a damn thing to try and stop it.



BRUCE: Yeah, I'll tell you, Leo, at the same time just a couple weeks ago, a man randomly was shot dead in a subway car and there's a point where you just don't know what's going to happen to you because of the level of violence. It's one thing for people to engage in fights, right? But this was something, Leo, that -- including in Los Angeles, the kind of violence and follow home robberies and the brazenness of the kind of violence we're seeing. What's your take on this?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I'll tell you, Tammy. You and Larry are spot on.



Look, let's be very clear -- people are leaving these cities not because of COVID, because of the quality of life is poor. I mean you got homelessness you got crime and you got this going on in these Democratic cities.



And let me be clear, it started during the summer of 2020 with these riots and defunding the police and it's been ongoing for the last two years. It's tolerated in these cities and with the progressive prosecutors, these Democrats, they don't care. They're going to get their lunch in November, but up until this point, they don't care, and they're doubling down.



And on that -- on that bus, I would have taken action, I don't care, I would have taken action. It is immoral not to take action. That woman was a victim and no one took any action.



BRUCE: You know, Larry, I think there's also an understanding that if somebody stopped that guy, the police, maybe wouldn't even have arrested him, or if they did, he'd be out in five minutes and be coming back to look for the people that called the police or stopped him. This is the other thing is that it's this revolving door that if you stand up to crime, the criminals aren't going to be kept away from you, they're going to come back for you.



ELDER: Absolutely. You've got these soft on crime DA's. You have these DA's that believe in cashless bail. They believe that bad guys are victims of society as opposed to victimizing people who in our society.



And one more point, Tammy, another reason that people are leaving if there's any silver lining behind the COVID pandemic, it's that parents were able to see because of the virtual learning how crappy their education is. If you're a young family, you cannot buy a house, you have unfunded pension liabilities because in these blue cities, they have these unions that they keep giving money away to, and you have a poor quality of schools where in California, half of all third graders cannot read at state proficiency levels and the math scores are not much worse. You add it all together, it's a perfect storm that's causing people to leave.



BRUCE: Leo, final word here, you're Californian. You see it it's a beautiful state. It's my home state. It's heartbreaking. How do you see this playing out there?



TERRELL: I'll tell you right now, unfortunately, here's the sad part, Newsom's going to get re-elected. It's a blue state.



I mean, we got to retire Nancy Pelosi in November, but I'm telling you, it's horrible in California and I don't see any silver lining.



We got to rebuild the Republican Party. We had Elder for governor -- running for governor. We got to rebuild the Republican Party in California.



BRUCE: Well, gentlemen, thank you. I mean there's so much --



ELDER: I tried, Tammy.



BRUCE: But I know but there's going to be plenty more -- plenty more opportunities plenty, more opportunities. But you know, we've got to realize -- Americans have to realize that this is about leadership. These are unforced errors done by policy. America has not lost her mind. This can change. This can change.



All right. Gentlemen, thank you.



Coming up, that's right, the jury has begun deliberations in disgraced ex- Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann's case. Trump Attorney Alina Habba and Gregg Jarrett will tell you and me what we should expect to have happen next. Stay right there.



BRUCE: Welcome back to this special edition of HANNITY. I'm Tammy Bruce.



Now, the Michael Sussmann case is now in the hands of the jury who began deliberations earlier this afternoon. The jury will decide whether or not Sussmann lied when he said he wasn't working for the Clinton campaign while pushing the phony Trump Alfa Bank hoax to the FBI.



Joining us now with reaction, attorney for President Trump, Alina Habba and FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.



Gregg, someone noted online earlier that it might have been McCarthy, I'm not sure, or Jonathan Turley, that the defense's argument to the jury at the end was this doesn't count as a lie because the people he was peddling it to knew it was a lie so I guess that lies don't count if you figure it out, isn't that right? Can -- give us an idea of what we can expect from this point forward from that particular jury and what they might come back with.



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yeah, a lie is not a lie if the recipient of the lie realizes it's a lie.



BRUCE: Right.



JARRETT: And that's the most cockamamie explanation for rationalization for a lie that I've ever heard and that was basically endemic of the entire argument for the defense that, oh, this is a fine honorable man sitting here accused he's innocent and these were just blanket denials. At one point in time, he contradicted himself and incriminated his own client by saying, first, he really wasn't representing Hillary Clinton during that FBI meeting and then in the next breath he said, but because the FBI figured out he was representing Hillary Clinton in that meeting, it's not really a lie.



So it was hypocritical. It was contradictory. He incriminated his own client.



So I agree with Professor Jonathan Turley as he said earlier today, this is the worst jury for a prosecutor he has ever seen in his life. And the professor is correct. This is a jury that is stacked with Hillary Clinton's supporters three Hillary Clinton donors for God's sakes. The problem is, there really are no Republicans in Washington, D.C. from which the jury is drawn. You'd have a better chance of spotting a unicorn than a Republican in Washington, D.C.



And so, you know, the defendant is hoping they will acquit him simply because he hates Donald Trump and they do too.



BRUCE: Well, you know, we're going to find that out, Alina. You've got a fascinating client. You've got a man who's the target of everyone because he threatens the status quo and this kind of absurdity that has been -- we've been drowning in now for generations. There's one guy who is saying enough is enough and it is a threat because of the impact of simply calling it out.



But we do have and Americans are noticing this, that there is two systems of justice that it seems to be in fact rigged against President Trump. Does he -- does he realize -- I'm sure he does -- but the fact is, is that this kind of proves his point and his arguments about what the system really is made of. I -- he grasped that, right, that this is tough but in fact it's because he's been correct.



ALINA HABBA, TRUMP ATTORNEY: He not only grasps it, he's been saying it from before he was even elected as president. I mean, the man knows how corrupt it is and that's why he's so passionate about defending this country and correcting the country.



You know he just went and spoke at the NRA at a time that it's not popular to speak at the NRA because he cares about this country and he said every child's name that was shot and rang a bell for them. Now, that is what a president does and what we're dealing with right now is beyond corruption. I feel like I just sat through two weeks of the soap opera about the demise of America. It was despicable and to see a jury that I hope they come to their senses.



When you have a text message that so obviously states, hey, I'm about to lie to you, you know, how can you not call that a lie. But they -- the defense literally had to speak about David Copperfield and present that this case as a David Copperfield trick. That was the best they had.



If I ever as an attorney and you know have to do that plea, Gregg, come get me and tell me tell me to step down, that's my defense, because it was it was a sad moment.



BRUCE: It seems like, Gregg, that they actually think that like they don't have to try hard that this is going to be a given. What is the worst thing that could happen to Sussmann?



JARRETT: Well, Sussmann could be convicted and, you know, he could actually be sentenced to a couple of years behind bars for lying to federal government agencies. He's actually very lucky that he wasn't charged with conspiracy to defraud the government by knowingly and willingly peddling phony information to the government. That's defrauding the government and he did it with others including Hillary Clinton. And they should all have been charged with a conspiracy to defraud the government.



BRUCE: Isn't that interesting, isn't that interesting that in fact they weren't? And doesn't that tell you everything else we need to know, right?



JARRETT: Yeah, it really does. That you know Lady Justice peeks beneath the blindfold and waits the scales of justice if you're a Republican, it's weighted against you, if you're a Democrat, it's in your great favor.



BRUCE: Well, well, you know, look, this is going to be extraordinary thing to watch. It's great to have you both here, terrific insight. President Trump is well taken care of.



Thank you, Alina. Gregg, thank you so much.



Now, this weekend we will be celebrating memorial day to honor our fallen heroes. After the break, we'll speak with a couple who are helping veterans find hope while fighting PTSD. Stay right there.



BRUCE: Welcome back. On Monday, the nation will observe Memorial Day, a sacred day to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in honor of this country.



Ahead of this important day, FOX News Digital spoke to Tom Satterly, an Army veteran who served during the battle of Mogadishu which was portrayed in the film "Black Hawk Down" where American soldiers lost their lives.



Here's Tom reflecting on that fateful day.



TOM SATTERLEY, ARMY VETERAN: We went to Mogadishu, Somalia, to try to stop a warlord Mohamed Farrah Hassan Aidid from starving millions of people to death. Early on, then it started to get heated up, and then one helicopter gets shot down, and I saw it falling overhead, could hear it crash off in the distance. We just -- everything changed, you know, everything changed. It was now a rescue mission.



And we went on foot, the secondary element went on foot to the crash site to secure it and try to you know save lives and recover the bodies that didn't make it. And that's when they pinned us down. That feeling of being trapped and you just want to go home, like I want this to be over, and that's when you realize it's real combat. You can't just go home and they don't want you to go home. They want you dead right there.



If you can imagine thousands of people that want you dead. It's just the most horrifying thing you've ever been through.



BRUCE: Wow. Now, after a career in the Special Forces, Tom experienced severe PTSD that even led to thoughts of suicide. His life was saved by the love of his life, his wife, Jen. And together they created the All Secure Foundation to help his fellow veterans heal from the trauma of war.



And I'm honored to have Tom and Jen join me right now.



Great to meet both of you and I have to say especially we know Memorial Day is for those who did not make it home.



But, Tom, we live in a world now with war and with medical help and with flight where we are surviving. Our troops, you can go there, you can get severely injured, you survive and we're able to bring you home or even with the IEDs and everything.



So we have more of our troops coming home who in World War II would have would have died on the scene leaving us with individuals who've had inexplicable and usually unknowable experiences that we never would have had before. This is I think what really we're now dealing with here in the country and what your foundation addresses.



T. SATTERLEY: Absolutely, Tammy, thank you for having us on. It's -- it's -- we used to call the invisible wounds of war but now we know you can conduct brain scans and it's no longer an invisible wound. It's actually an injury that can be treated. So there is hope for many people out there that typically would think this is a life sentence.



BRUCE: You know, Jen, we -- you know, we're seeing a lot it's been a difficult week for the country with everything we're dealing with, but one thing we've seen -- well, for years now, is that it is women who begin to make the difference, who are working in partnerships with their husbands, with their loved ones, with their families, defending their children, looking to the future.



When you saved your husband's life and you started up this business to save more people, was this something you imagined doing? Is this something that came natural for you or was it -- was it kind of difficult and a surprise?



JEN SATTERLEY, ALL SECURE FOUNDATION: I think it's both. I -- you know, I started serving alongside Tom in Special Operations as a camera and film person and got a really inside look. And once I started learning about the epidemic of the suicides that were plaguing this community, I just couldn't turn the other way.



So I don't think that this was something that I grew up dreaming about but I'm certainly glad that I'm here and honored to be here.



BRUCE: Well, you know, God has a funny way of having a plan for us, right? What's he the little adage of like we make plans and God laughs, right? I mean, this is -- and this is you know it's about following you know our path even though it's one we could not have imagined.



So what does your foundation do? We know -- we're beginning to understand PTSD, just that it exists and now we have to understand, how do we help? What is what does your foundation do exactly? And what do you see is really the great approach, the best approach to help our wounded warriors?



J. SATTERLEY: So All Secure Foundation serves special operations, active duty and veterans, not only the warrior but the entire family and healing from that war trauma. And that could be many different things. Every single individual is different so the approach to healing from PTS is very individual. And our foundation, we look at it that way. It's an individual injury and it's something that absolutely can be healed from.



BRUCE: And how -- how do they -- and, Tom, are you involved in working with the individuals and the families? Are both of you involved in this? Do you have volunteers? Who is part of the team that makes this work for the people coming to you for help?



T. SATTERLEY: We consider ourselves the lighthouse. We share our story. We share that -- we share our modalities of healing that I've gone through to let everybody else know it's not as scary as it looks, and then we pass things along and share it. But we have coaches that are licensed clinical social workers that actually do the healing and the help work.



BRUCE: All right. Great. Well, all through this conversation, we've had on the screen allsecurefoundation.org. Thank you both very much. Have a good Memorial Day weekend.



More of this special edition after the break.



BRUCE: Welcome back to this special edition of HANNITY. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left this evening. I want to thank sean and his entire team for having me in the chair. Thank you for joining us.



Remember you can catch my show "Get Tammy Bruce" streaming exclusively on FOX Nation. You can also read my column at AMAC.us., and you can find me at tammybruce.locals.com.



Have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend as we join together to honor all the fallen troops who've made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Have a good night, everyone.



