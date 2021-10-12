'Hannity' special edition: The left's radical agenda

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on October 11, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, thank you, Tucker. Great to see you and happy Columbus Day to you, sir.



And to everyone, welcome aboard, everyone, to this special edition of HANNITY: THE LEFT'S RADICAL AGENDA. I'm Tammy Bruce, in for Sean.



And tonight, we begin at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue here the Biden administration is facing yet another lingering crisis. This time, it's a crisis in confidence. Three new polls show Joe Biden underwater by double digits and for good reason.



Nearly nine months in and the president has failed on literally everything. The southern border is a nightmare, the Afghan withdrawal was a disaster, COVID-19 is not under control, and the economy is struggling mightily. Inflation is through the roof, energy prices are reaching record levels, food prices are at a 10-year high, and America's supply chain is in a state of chaos, cargo ships off the coast of California and New York are unable to unload because of a lack of dock workers, meanwhile goods and products are now piling up in warehouses because of a lack of truck drivers, American retailers are facing nationwide shortages -- just in time for Christmas, of course.



It's so bad that some large corporations are actually chartering private cargo ships, a costly move that will be paid for by guess who by you the consumer but that's not all travel delays are also wreaking havoc nationwide. Over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled over a thousand flights. The airline is blaming inclement weather. But many are wondering if staffing issues linked to the company's employee vaccine mandate are really to blame.



Joining us now is the author of "Beyond Biden: Rebuilding the America We Love", that is an inspirational and optimistic title. It sounds great. Former Speaker of the House, FOX News contributor, Newt Gingrich.



Mr. Speaker, thank you very much for being here with me. I never thought --



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's good to be with you.



BRUCE: You know, I never thought with that litany very briefly that I laid out here for everyone, everyone's experienced it. This is not -- you know, the average American knows about the food prices, they know about the gas prices, they know about the violence going on. We see it all around us.



When you were speaker and you've had some terrific speeches, your approach was always an inspirational, optimistic, look forward. What do you make now as our problems continue to back up?



GINGRICH: Well, I have to start by saying that a friend of mine Sue Roberts just wrote us and said, I don't usually brag about going to expensive places, but I just left the gas station and I thought that kind of captured --



BRUCE: Oh, no.



GINGRICH: I had the same experience this morning. I filled up my truck and it was like $64, it used to be $40. And that's the Biden inflation tax on all of us. So when he said he wouldn't tax anybody under $400,000, it just plain -- it would be a lie if Biden had any idea what he was saying. But I'm increasingly convinced that the entire left lives in a fantasy world where none of these facts matter and it's a very hard thing to explain to people.



They're big government socialists. They know they can't be honest about it. So they invent all of these things. A good example is what's happening with the border. The problem is there's less and less Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The problem now is Haitians who fly from Port-a-Prince into Ecuador, come up through Colombia, cross the Darien Gap, and end up literally coming all the way up. It's Africans who are coming into Brazil and coming on up.



The word is out around the planet. Joe Biden wants you to break the law. He wants you to come to the U.S. illegally. So people are going, hey, why not? I mean, if your choice is Port-au-Prince or New Orleans, there's no question which is the better life for you and your family.



BRUCE: You know and this is I think our goal --



GINGRICH: You see this on every front.



BRUCE: It isn't our goal -- of course, there's a reason why they're coming here, right? Because America is the greatest country on earth, but what these policies are doing is threatening that, is the nation of people escaping those these totalitarian frameworks where they want to live free and find their American dream is impossible at this point because of crime because of the inflation you describe, the inability for people because of food inflation to get even the right food to their children.



Doesn't this show us that the system itself the bureaucracy thinks that it's really running the country, isn't this really showing us that a single American leader matters, that leadership at the top in the presidency as we see the juxtaposition between Trump and Biden, that that is what matters when it comes to leadership and what happens in this country?



GINGRICH: Well, I think it's the president, I also think it's the Congress. I also think it's governors and state legislatures. You know, we have a we are a remarkable country of allowing people to be engaged in self-government.



And what you're seeing is an amazing split. You have California doing insanely stupid things, driving people out of California towards states that have rational government. The gap between the red states and the worst of the blue states is as though they were two totally different countries. The red states with Republican governors, Republican legislators, lower taxes less regulation, favoring work, favoring job creation. They're going to go do great, but they also have schools that actually work.



These blue states, California, Chicago, Illinois, New York, they're disasters and they're all going to get worse because their policies don't work. Their ideology doesn't work. Their union allies are destroying the system, and I think it's a real crisis of the American system. And whether or not we ultimately over the next five or six years eliminate this radical a big government socialism go back to a traditional American model where work matters taxes ought to be low, you ought to be responsible for your own life.



BRUCE: Yeah.



GINGRICH: And you saw it in Virginia when you had the Democrat candidate for governor -- for governor say parents should not be involved in the schools. I mean, for Terry McAuliffe to say that in a debate tells you how deeply the unions want to own the school room and your child and how much they hate having parents be involved.



BRUCE: Well, I think it also is a signifier of the contempt with which the Democrats now hold the average American. That this suggestion even that parents do not have a say are not the ones in control of their children. That this now is so common at least within perhaps their conversations at cocktail parties that it slips out at a debate because this is what they discuss with their friends.



Or even the Ralph Northam dynamic with post-birth abortion, these conversations that have shocked the conscience of the average American radicalizing parents as we've seen with the DOJ reaction to their involvement at school board meetings, the fact that parents are getting so uppity that they want to control what their children learn. Do you see this -- what the DOJ as an example is doing in this reaction, that McAuliffe comments? Is this the radicalization of parents that can take this country back and move us back into the traditional framework that has made us a country worth coming to?



GINGRICH: Oh, sure. Right, look, it's -- I think when you realize I think there's a poll out today that 58 percent of the American people regard the federal government as a threat to their freedom, what you're beginning to move towards is a war between I don't mean a physical war but a cultural war between the bureaucracy the academic world and the news media and the rest of us.



And the truth is there are more of us than there are of these big government socialist radicals uh who want to impose a very weird worldview and who are apparently prepared to fight the American people. I mean, in the long run in a free society -- you know, maybe in China or in Russia or in Nazi Germany, you could use the power of the state and get away with it. In a free country, you can't, and the rebellion starting with the election in Virginia this year and extending I think into '22 and '24 is going to be astonishing.



BRUCE: Yeah.



GINGRICH: And these radical Democrats of which Terry McAuliffe, you know, at his career, he was once sort of a centrist. He now has to be a radical because otherwise you can't run as a Democrat.



BRUCE: What a collapse of a legacy and of a history and of any kind of sense of what people thought was real because, boy, we've certainly got a wake-up call.



Newt Gingrich, great stuff. Great new book coming up.



GINGRIC: Thank you.



BRUCE: Thank you so much for coming up tonight. I appreciate it.



Now, tonight, for some reason, despite battling multiple crises at home and abroad, Joe Biden rarely works a full day. This afternoon he called a lid around 4:00 p.m., and each weekend, Joe typically jets off to the beach after a strenuous three or four day workweek.



Meanwhile, his cabinet is not much better. After months of silence, his Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Mayor Pete, shrugged off America's supply chain crisis as something that will take years to resolve. Meanwhile, border czar Kamala Harris is completely avoiding anything related to the border. Last week, she skipped out on a border security meeting in Mexico City, and recently she participated in a bizarre video about far away planets.



Take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I just love the idea of exploring the unknown. We just haven't figured out or discovered yet. To think about so much that's out there that we still have to learn, I love that. I love it. So, I'm very excited about the Space Council. We're going to learn so much as we increasingly I think are curious and interested in the potential for the discoveries and the work we can do. So that's one of the things I'm most excited about. But you guys are going to see, you're going to literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes. With your own eyes, I'm telling you. It is going to be unbelievable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BRUCE: Wow, wow. Talk about cringy, remarkable.



Joining us now with reaction is former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp.



Gentlemen, I -- it is remarkable. I felt that if Kamala Harris was just an authentic normal person, wasn't just thinking about '24 or didn't think that she was on -- you know, had achieved the goal of just simply being elected, but every single thing she does is odd. There is an affectation that is artificial. There is this strange emotional artificiality.



Matt, how do you explain the nature of -- you know, we've all seen in politicians we like and we don't like. This is a -- it seems to be a wholly different issue. What's your take on what's what she's up to?



MATT SCHLAPP, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION CHAIRMAN: Well, I don't know anybody who hangs around a lot of kids like Reince and I do. That's not how you treat kids. And all I could do when I think of kamala Harris talking to kids of various ages is think about how when Brett Kavanaugh was that age, she accused him of some of the most heinous things ever.



This is a phony baloney, Dayquil, hyped up kind of performance. And what the thing is that they don't get, Tammy, and I'm sure Reince agrees, is like we have all these crises going on all over the country in the world. Afghanistan, the border, the cargo ships outside the ports in California. Trump would have fixed that in like minutes, and why in God's green earth would they put out this outrageous video.



It makes people feel like they don't take the problem seriously.



BRUCE: Yeah, I think that's exactly the issue, Reince, because we have a legitimacy problem. Biden's numbers on every issue are down precipitously, including on the issue of trust, and this is why he supposedly was elected. People are realizing that they were taken as uh schmucks and they we don't like that.



But here you've got this literally, this bad theater. It's -- it's bad theater while we are dealing with so many crises. You know, your experience in the White House, the nature of the choices that have to be made, what do you think the Biden administration is doing at this point? Do they realize the kind of trouble they're in beyond the polls that this is uh almost irretrievable and that kamala is not going to help?



REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, they're -- Tammy, they're certainly leaking on each other in "Politico". So the Biden administration is leaking on Kamala Harris and they're leaking on the Biden administration. And, you know, a lot of times in the White House, sometimes the vice president's office can operate a little bit independently from the actual president's office and, you know, their teams are separated actually.



And I think in the case of the video, Matt's right -- I mean, this thing's about, you know, over produced and as fake as the Biden -- the Biden sets in the White House I mean it really is the Truman show. But I think what's going on here is that Kamala Harris is separating herself from Joe Biden and his 38 percent. She's supposed to be the border czar, she's not there. She's supposed to be this vaccine czar, nothing's happening. She's doing fluff news like, you know, on "The View". She's doing videos like this.



She's almost gotten herself to the point where she too is unusable. You mentioned the Virginia race in the Newt interview, both Biden and Kamala can't go to Virginia because they're in their numbers with independents are below 40. They're unusable.



BRUCE: It's shocking, it's just nine months in. The ability to reverse what the polls were even on COVID, he's now underwater. On the border, it is significantly underwater.



And then what we see unfolding here, you'd think these are all unforced errors, Matt. These are things done because of their bad policies, like the cargo ships. The domino effect of that as we're dealing with this economic problem is shocking.



Mayor Pete, don't forget, he was going to be the you know the nominee to be the ambassador to China, right? And so, here's this guy who's in charge of transportation, the ports, the airports, shipping, and he's like shrugging at this point. Do they not realize this is it? Either they don't realize the domino effect or they don't care and they like the results? Which one is it?



SCHLAPP: I like what you said which is these are unforced errors and you know the border was secured by Donald Trump and they don't have to like Donald Trump. But, boy, that's sure better for a president, even Obama realized the negative consequences when you have uncontrolled illegal immigration at the border.



If you look at Afghanistan, another unforced error. And now, they haven't even done budget and taxes yet, which is going to really cripple an economy. I think it's very fragile.



But the other thing, Tammy, to focus on is these poll numbers. Remember, Biden always is graded on the curve in his poll number. So you know that even the Pew and all these polling companies, they're giving him a few points, it's very hard for a president to come back this early in his presidency when it's a universal decision in this country that goes along the following -- he's not up to the job and he's just not connecting to them on how serious it is that you can't get a flight.



I'm in Florida. I don't know if I'm going to fly out tomorrow. If I rent a car, if you can rent a car, which is hard to do these days, you're going to be paying up to five bucks a gallon for gas. Like the American people are hurting and they're putting about videos about the moon.



BRUCE: Yeah, yeah. Reince, I'll give you the last words here, is that we've got and we -- the irony that they're passing is supposedly fighting over an infrastructure bill, when the mistakes they're making -- the choices they're making is what's responsible for a collapse of our actual infrastructure. What do you think, Congress -- are the Republicans actually going to try to stop the nature of what they're doing?



Because every single thing they've done has been a disaster. This bill $3.5 trillion will pile on to this. We've don't we have a moral responsibility, don't the Republicans to actually take aggressive action to stop this instead of just letting the Democrats fight amongst themselves?



PRIEBUS: Yeah, this is -- we're not talking about nipping around the edges here, Tammy. This is about changing American culture. What they want -- what the Democrats are proposing is permanent changes --



BRUCE: Exactly.



PRIEBUS: -- from cradle to grave, taking care of Americans free pre-K, free college, no college debt. This is about the future of our country.



By the way, you talk about the border. You know, one of the things I think Republicans need to realize is that this is -- I don't think these that the Democrats in their mind, they're not mishandling the border.



BRUCE: Right, exactly.



PRIEBUS: This is what they believe. They want this country to be the home of any person that wants to come here.



Republicans believe in the rule of law, and the fact that you ought to know a few things about this country and you ought to wait in line and do things the proper way. They're being successful. This is what they want.



BRUCE: Yes, that's a great point.



PRIEBUS: This is now a cultural war. Newt Gingrich hit it right. This is a cultural war for who we are as Americans now and then so Republicans got to fight like crazy.



BRUCE: They've got to. There's no reason. They do not have a mandate. Americans do not want this and the Republicans have got to step up. There's got -- forget about `22 and `24. It's about saving -- this American framework and the American dream.



Gentlemen, thank you very much.



A lot on our plate, but Americans have faced even more in the past. We can do it.



Now, straight ahead, Biden's border crisis continues to spiral. Griff Jenkins joins us from Panama where he spoke to migrants making their way to our southern border. We'll also get reaction from Lara Logan and Dana Loesch.



Plus, you won't believe what Hillary Clinton said today about her future in politics. Stay with us as this special edition of HANNITY continues.



BRUCE: Welcome back to this special edition of HANNITY.



Developing tonight, officials in Panama tell FOX News that a massive migrant caravan with migrants is making its way toward our southern border. FOX News's Griff Jenkins gained exclusive access to one of the migrant camps. Here with the latest on the ground in Panama is Griff -- Griff.



GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS CORRESPNDENT: Good evening, Tammy.



There is a Panamanian pipeline full of Haitians that starts way south of our U.S. southern border. That's why we came here to a migrant camp in southern Panama and Lajas Blancas.



We are the first TV journalists to come here since the camp opened in May of 2020. You can see behind me, hundreds of people lining up to get onto a bus. They have all just crossed the most deadly trek through the Darien Gap, a lawless jungle ruled by drug traffickers, smugglers and bandits who prey on the migrants as they move from Colombia to Panama before they head to the U.S.



We spoke to one of those migrants named Junior who talked about how just hard the journey was.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was really difficult but we just had to deal with it. If you're -- if you're looking at the way, the mountain, the water or the death, the dead body, so it was really horrible.



JENKINS: You saw dead bodies?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, so many dead bodies.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



JENKINS: And, Tammy, Panama's foreign minister, Erika Mouynes, says that there's some sixty thousand migrants currently passing through Panama headed to the U.S. And the IOM, the International Organization of Migration, says that more than 91,000 have passed through here this year alone. Mouynes also says that some 52 individuals with links to terrorist groups have passed this year.



As for where these migrants behind me will go, they'll go to the Costa Rican border where they'll be let out. The cost for a ride, about $40 -- Tammy.



BRUCE: Wow. Griff, thank you very much, sir. Biden's open borders agenda is clearly failing on every front, failing to protect the U.S. border, failing to protect our safety and security, and failing to send a message to the rest of the world that America is a sovereign nation.



And just look at this exclusive -- this new exclusive footage showing over million dollars worth of unused border wall materials. The FOX flight team captured this footage of roughly steel panels that have been sitting unused since Biden took office and it's just more evidence of the all-out neglect of the Biden administration and more evidence of their destructive open borders agenda.



So, ask yourself, amid the wave of vaccine mandates, mask rules and never- ending COVID rules for law-abiding Americans, where are the rules for these migrants? Where are their vaccine passports? Where is the proof of a negative test? Is it a complete?



Well, I think it's obvious. It is a complete breakdown of law and order, of security and frankly of common sense. One of the most basic responsibilities of governing is the protecting of the country and protecting of the borders, and it's the one responsibility that the Biden administration strangely is the least concerned with. It's dangerous. It's destructive, but unfortunately, it's not at all surprising.



Here now for reaction, FOX Nation host, Lara Logan, along with radio talk show host Dana Loesch.



Ladies, I have to say that -- you have to take this kind of in small bites because it is so shocking, you heard Griff mention that -- and talking with that one migrant, Dana, of passing by dead bodies, lots of dead bodies. And yet we're told that this kind of immigration is the compassionate thing, that this is what we you know -- people want this and Americans want this.



This is like a death march. When you think about what we don't know and what is reported by single individuals who are moving through, what's your take on everything that we're observing up to this point?



DANA LOESCH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Right. Tammy, I think that you nailed it, and thanks for having me. I think that that's the perfect description of it. I can't imagine anything less compassionate than what this administration because of these lack of -- the lack of enforcement, the lack of regulation, and just letting it all fall to pieces at the southern border.



I can't imagine anything less compassionate than what those policies and that that lack of regulation is leading to and causing and provoking. People who are undertaking dangerous journeys, I know that you've talked about this. People are well familiar with this.



I mean, especially, younger children, especially women. The trek to get to the border is incredibly dangerous. I've heard so many different insane stories that break your heart, especially involving kids, from border patrol agents, and also people who are in these border towns that are helping.



And about -- I have to say about that steel that $120 million worth of steel that's sitting there, Tammy, you know that we probably it's way more than that probably because of the contracts that have been canceled as a result. I'm sure we've paid those in full, and these are the same people that want us to continue to give them a blank check to fund a multi- trillion dollar infrastructure deal. Well, you know what, the wall's infrastructure too.



BRUCE: Yeah, that that is a great point.



You know, this is a chaos, Laura, across the uh the board here, not just financially, but the incompetence. But also the almost intentional destruction that seems to be implemented here. Your career has taken you to many different countries.



You've seen human catastrophes unfold in a variety of places. We know about the human condition, and yet this is the United States of America. We've got now -- just this issue when it comes to, yes, diseases, things that are not being tested for beyond COVID.



You've got the dynamic of sex trafficking, of human trafficking, the abuse of children in this process. Karmically, I don't want to think about what this is doing to all of us.



But we also are dealing now with the vaccines you know in general when it comes to America, the flights, you know, the pilots and all of that. What do you -- is this a general meltdown that we're seeing here? And especially since the Biden administration doesn't have -- isn't giving an indication that they know it's wrong and they want to fix it. That's one of my biggest concerns.



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST: Well, Tammy, if you look at this you know very closely as I have from the beginning, right, what you see is that the Biden administration has never acknowledged a crisis at the border. They won't use those words. They say that there is no problem at the border.



And what they do is the moment it shows up on the TV screens and you can actually see the scale of what is happening, they get rid of it. They erase it as fast as they can, they make it go away.



And what's happening at the very same time is that, you know, we allow things like open borders and the Open Border foundations right, those things exist, and we don't ever follow it to its logical conclusion. If you don't believe in a border, then you don't believe in a sovereign nation.



And then you look at the demonization of anyone who is patriotic. You know, if you're patriotic these days, you're a white supremacist. If you're a parent who objects to critical race theory, you're a domestic terrorist. You cannot show any pride or even a support for the idea of sovereignty without being some kind of threat to the United States of America, which is obviously just political nonsense and a smear campaign but very, very targeted.



And so, these things are happening by design and what the Biden administration is doing is implementing the policy that it wants on the southern border, and Americans really are missing the fact that every single day, the border is escalating and escalating and escalating.



And, for example, there are now hits taking place, cartel hits taking place on U.S. soil. There have been two confirmed by Texas law enforcement where you know enforcers from one of the cartels came across and murdered an American citizen in two separate Texas counties in the last few months, and you have the cartel coming up fully armed with all their chest rigs and everything, coming up and mocking the border agencies mocking law enforcement.



They are reflecting the policies of the Biden administration, which has no regard for its law enforcement, no regard for the border agencies. They've thrown those agents under the bus.



And I want to use every time I'm on television, I'm going to remind people, they threw the horse patrol under the bus because it is the symbol of law enforcement, a hundred years a century of securing the southern border that they want to obliterate.



(CROSSTALK)



BRUCE: But let me get quickly -- let me get quickly to Dana because we've also got, I think, that all of what we get distracted by, this is the news. This is the sign of what matters because they don't want you to see it, you're absolutely right, Lara.



Dana, at the same time, you've got Fauci out there saying things every now and then that I think are really meant to be distractions. They're meant to get us upset to be looking at Halloween and if he approves of Christmas. Dana, would you agree in that regard that you know when we're dealing with this that all these other things in fact are to get us to look away from the things that are in fact destroying the country?



LOESCH: Oh, Tammy, you're a thousand percent right. I completely agree with that.



It all is. It's a it's a way to get people watch -- you know, what the right hand does, you got to watch what the left hand is doing, and the right hand might be doing something to hold your attention, but it's really the left hand that you have to watch because that's when they're using that opportunity just like this administration is doing to do things a little bit more malicious to American sovereignty.



You know, and I think everybody distracting sending Fauci out and him talking about, oh, well you can go trick-or-treating. No one's talking about trick-or-treating. We're not talking about going door-to-door right now.



We're talking about all the people coming across our border, especially in Texas, especially when we're not testing. I have to have a vax pass or I have to show a negative test to get back into my country but people who are not legal citizens of this country do not have to?



We have a two standards of law in this country right now. This administration needs to pick which one to follow.



BRUCE: Yeah, I -- the great point and I think that Anthony Fauci who is effectively the village troll, a tiny tyrant is going to find out I think he already has that we don't care. We just do not care. I mean, Americans know the score, we know the score, we know the seriousness of COVID. We're the greatest country on earth because we understand what's at stake and the border right now is key. And they don't want us to think about it, which means we must.



Ladies, thank you very much for joining me.



So as the border worsens, inflation surges, and America standing in the world weakens, what's the Biden administration most concerned with? More draconian COVID rules and more restrictions on your day-to-day life, because tiny tyrant flip-flopper Fauci is in fact at it again, yes, and telling us it's tough to predict when we can go maskless indoors.



But don't worry, he still says it's okay to go trick-or-treating. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASE: I think that particularly if you're vaccinated, but you can get out there, you're outdoors for the most part, at least when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating and enjoy it.



HOST: How long do you think it will be until it's safe for vaccinated people to once again be indoors without a mask?



FAUCI: You know, I -- it's always tough to predict that. I hope that soon but I can't give a prediction of a date on that, Dana.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BRUCE: Right, no, thank you, Doctor. But we never ask for your permission. He is not the permission giver.



Now, here for reaction, former HUD secretary and founder and chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute, Dr. Ben Carson.



Dr. Carson, we remain -- every week, there seems to be something new, something ridiculous and it's important I would ask you if you would agree, that it's important to remind the American people that no one elected Dr. Fauci to tell us what to do in our day-to-day lives. It's the most antithetical aspect of the American life about what it is that we should be doing. What's your take on this when it comes to freedom and how we can also stay safe and keep ourselves healthy?



DR. BEN CARSON, FORMER HUD SECRETARY: Well, thank you, Tammy. You know what we've done is we've given common sense over to so-called experts and you know we're smart people. A lot of these people just assume that the American people are very naive and that they will accept anything.



There are a lot of people who recognize what's going on here. A lot of this is not about COVID. It's not about vaccines. It's about basic fundamental freedoms, the very thing that people came to this country for in the first place and we're allowing all this subterfuge to get in the way.



The fact of the matter is COVID crisis is not really a crisis anymore. It's dissipating very quickly. You know, what about all these super spreader- events that was supposed to occur with these full stadiums when football season started. They haven't occurred, have they?



BRUCE: Good point.



CARSON: A lot of the things that were predicted have not happened, they're done to frighten people and to control people. And I think the American people are getting sick and tired of it quite frankly.



BRUCE: Yes, I think that what they presumed would happen is that we would all simply collapse and say "yes, sir" or "yes, ma'am" and give off our freedom. It -- this is -- it's not in our DNA to surrender our freedom and that we've fought and died for this.



CARSON: Well, it's not science either. You know, the fact of the matter is, many studies have demonstrated that natural immunity is just as good as immunity induced by vaccines and probably even better because it affects more of the immune system in a positive way..



And yet, Dr. Fauci knows that, the CDC knows that, and yet they're just completely ignoring it. And I think if they would deal truthfully with these things, put the real facts out, people would do the right thing. People are smart, but they don't like being manipulated, and that's exactly what's going on right now, manipulation of the people.



BRUCE: Well, and just your description is perfect because we do know, it's almost like saying, you know, we're doing a study and we find that natural immunity is very strong. It's like saying, well, we've done a study and somebody on Twitter but made a very good point, that this would be the equivalent of a study proving that the earth is round. You know, it's like we've known this with -- this has been obvious and yet the people pretending as though this is not clear. It does generate a lack of trust.



And in the medical field, in science, trust is the key, isn't it?



CARSON: It's the key, and also, look at all the peripheral effects. You've got all these people who are not going to work, you've got pilots and policemen and nurses and doctors, a lot of people in the health care field know that this is foolishness and that's why they're not doing it. They've had COVID already.



BRUCE: Right.



CARSON: And why would they go ahead and expose themselves to extra risk when it's unnecessary. It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.



BRUCE: Well, and it also I think exposes the hypocrisy --



CARSON: It's all about control.



BRUCE: Yeah, these are people, these are the front line workers, the police officers, the nurses, the doctors who were there when we had no idea what this menace was, putting themselves in the front line and they care about themselves and their families too. And many of them have gotten COVID.



This is a conversation and a reality check that we're going to need to be having for quite some time coming up.



CARSON: Absolutely.



BRUCE: And your leadership, sir, your point of view, is a good juxtaposition when it comes to the madness that we've been experiencing coming up from the establishment politicians.



Dr. Carson, thank you for being with us.



CARSON: Well, thank you.



BRUCE: Thank you, sir.



Now, coming up, after beating the recall, Gavin Newsom wasted no time enacting his radical agenda, of course. Our own Matt Finn joins us with the latest.



Plus, Hillary Clinton's desperate attempt to stay relevant continues. We will explain coming up as this special edition of HANNITY continues.



BRUCE: Now, a wave of new laws out of the state of California, my home state, including a crackdown on lawn mowers, and even new rules for the toy aisles.



Our own Matt Finn is in Los Angeles tonight with all the details -- Matt.



MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Tammy.



Well, here in California, it will soon be against the law to sell traditional gas powered lawn equipment like leaf blowers and grass cutters. Governor Newsom signed a new law that beginning in 2024 or possibly sooner will ban the sale of new gas-powered equipment. It's a large category from lawn mowers to pressure washers that will now have to be electric or plug- in.



The law is a part of Newsom's commitment to zero emissions and cleaner air. $30 million has been approved to offer professional landscaping businesses rebates to switch their gas powered equipment to zero emissions. And Governor Newsom also signed a law that orders large retailers to provide a gender neutral aisle for children's toys. It applies to businesses with 500 or more employees.



They will now need a section that is gender neutral for items like toys or toothbrushes. Clothing is not affected the stores can still have boys and girls sections and stores like Target have already been doing this since 2015 -- Tammy.



BRUCE: Well, Matt, thank you very much. Good old California.



Now, also tonight, twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is letting us know that she's not going anywhere and she isn't getting out of the game of politics anytime soon. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I believe you said it's up to us to make sure the plot stays fictional. After writing this, any interest at all in getting back into the game of politics?



HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: I will never be out of the game of politics. I'm not going to be running for anything, but I really feel, Amy, and I know George was interviewing Adam Schiff before, I really feel like our democracy is at stake.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BRUCE: Well, there you go. But unfortunately for Hillary, Americans are moving on and see her is just another political punch line, as she refuses to take responsibility for her failures and blames everyone else, all while she aimlessly searches for relevance and maybe a chardonnay in the forest and a reason to be in the spotlight.



So here now for reaction, FOX News contributor Leo Terrell, who'll have absolutely no opinion about any of this, along with former acting director of national intelligence, Ric Grenell.



Gentlemen, thank you very much.



Let's start with Matt's report out of California. Ric, you know, I moved to New York from California, going right from the pan into the fire. And California, we love California. It's a great state. But we're looking at like -- let's the toy aisle as an example. We've been talking about distractions to some degree tonight, that the Democrats continue to want to distract people.



California is on fire. It's a dumpster fire, and he wants to talk about what you can have in a toy aisle. What's that all about?



RIC GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Well, I thought it was very troubling to see that if this is such a serious problem, why is it that only businesses that are more than 500 people impacted? If this is a real serious problem, shouldn't everybody be included in this toy aisle?



Look I have a big problem like everybody in California, that our governor is trying to dictate marketing campaigns to stores. Why is he involved here? Why is the Sacramento media allowing him to get involved in these issues?



We've got water problems. We've got energy problems. We don't have a LNG terminal on the West Coast at all. We're not participating in the explosion of liquid natural gas because our governor is literally worried about toy aisles.



You can't make this stuff up, and yet, this is -- this is happening. I just want to say it's shameful that the media in Sacramento are allowing him to get away with this.



BRUCE: Well, that's a very good point and it's to your point about why is it just the larger box stores, it also doesn't apply to clothing. So I'm not sure -- it's like if you're worried about a kid's impression about what they can and cannot wear.



You know, when I was growing up, Leo, I was like the marble champion at school. I -- you know, was wearing pants. I was not going to wear a dress. I didn't like Barbies. I had my -- remember the Hot Wheels track? Yeah, that was my thing. And it was like I like being a girl, I like being a girl right now.



But, Leo, it really comes down into training people to believe that the government knows better than you, that you as a parent or as an influencer with young children are useless and bad and that it's the government who has to tell you what to do about that. What is your take on that?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you just summed it up, Tammy, and Ric is absolutely correct. There should be a lawsuit on this whole toy story because it changes -- it gives a preferential treatment for one set of stores and not the other. It's unfair.



And it also implies that the parents don't know what's best for the kid. It basically insults the parent. The government knows better than the parents in the decision making. It's insulting.



But this is a guy who just fought back a recall, so he's basically on a war path. And he's going to try to more, more and more government control, which means less and less freedom for people in California. It's terrible here in California.



BRUCE: So, only the Democrats --



(CROSSTALK)



TERRELL: -- were smart to leave.



BRUCE: The Democrats would start a war using Barbie. You know, that would be typical for them, right? You know, at the same time, there's another law and I have to admit, there is -- a long time ago, we had these fights about the leaf blowers in California. The sound which was just everywhere, you know, with the sound here in New York, Giuliani got rid of some of the sound. That's all back, because this -- it ruins the quality of life.



But here once again, you've got a dynamic where uh he's talking about lawn mowers, but in San Francisco, you're walking over human feces, needles, people sleeping on the street, the crime -- I'm surprised, you know, you can go into any toy aisle and find toys in an aisle or any products because of the shoplifting that is allowed.



Is there a reason why he's going after the lawnmowers, Ric? Is there any reason why this kind of an issue is a factor or is it just another distraction?



GRENELL: They're allowed in Sacramento -- politicians are allowed to sit around and think of crazy ideas of how to be more progressive. So how do we help the environment even more? And they're just -- they're getting away with it.



And that's the whole troubling part. You know, we've got a lot of parents who are really upset about the schools, and we've got you know people who are upset about the high gas prices. We're conserving water like you can't believe we're told to have brown grass. It's out of control. He's not paying attention to any of the real issues.



BRUCE: You know, and Leo, I have to say as we close this out, we're looking if they really cared about kids, they would have opened those public schools, right, instead of just letting the private schools operate. Keeping kids out of schools, you know, mask mandates in that regard, and we're supposed to believe that they're the compassionate one because they're going to dictate, you know, what your child is going to look at? And, Ric, we've been speaking -- thinking, are you going to put like trucks right next to the Barbies and think are kids going to be confused?



Leo, is there any way out of this other than getting rid of Gavin Newsom?



TERRELL: No, we need to do Fix California now which is Ric's organization. And the problem is this, when you talk about the kids, that's dear to my heart because I'll tell you right now, education is the key to break the poverty cycle. This state is union run, we don't have any school choice.



We don't have a situation here where we can basically take over the state as long as these Democrats are in charge. We need to have a two-party state in California. Right now, it is deep, deep blue, Tammy.



BRUCE: Well, you know, I think that what Californians need and both of you are a very good example of this, is some good rhetoric and representation that reminds people about that it can be different and that there is a future because all of this is radicalizing parents, I think in general. Certainly, the school board stuff is, but when they're telling you about what toothbrush you can buy for your kid, that of course steps over a line.



Gentlemen, thank you.



More of this special edition of HANNITY right after the break. Stay right there.



BRUCE: Welcome back, everyone, to the special edition of HANNITY.



Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. It really flew by. And I want to thank Sean for this opportunity and his entire team for making this so easy.



Make sure you check out Get Tammy Bruce streaming right now on FOX Nation. That's my show which is why it has my name. And you can also find me on locals at TammyBruce.Locals.com.



As always, thank you for joining us. It always an honor and a pleasure and also an honor to be able to hand this off now to Laura Ingraham coming up next.



