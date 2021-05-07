Hannity sounds off against media's 'feigned moral outrage' over Cuomo allegations

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," March 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "Hannity".



All right. A lot to cover. A lot of ground we're going to make up tonight.



Now coming up, we're going to bring you the very latest from the crisis at our southern border. Sara Carter has jarring exclusive Hannity brand-new footage of illegal immigrants pouring right into the country. Our cameras were there. We'll share it with you.



Plus, we have a full investigation tonight into the complete and total collapse -- if you even want to use the word "journalism", it's not -- at NBC fake news with an in-depth look at some of the network's most dishonest anchors.



And later, scary new details emerging about the Democrats' election takeover known as H.R.1, a disaster. And, of course, the $2 trillion Pelosi/Schumer payout.



Now, since the election, many of you have asked me -- well, what do we do now?



Here's what everybody needs to do. Right now, is the time you need to engage. You need to call your senator. You need to stop H.R.1. You need to stop the spending atrocity, because these two bills alone will have longstanding, horrible, horrific, nightmarish ramifications for this country for decades to come.



Also, you need to make sure that your state legislators, that they -- and governors -- are resolving any election integrity issues that are in your state.



We'll have a lot more straight ahead.



Now first, we begin tonight with a "Hannity" investigation into the left's dangerous and favorite political tactic, that of dishonesty. It's no secret that the media mob, big tech, the entire Democratic Party, are all purveyors of liars, cover-ups and massive conspiracy theories. But in recent years, it had become that and much worse.



Now, just take a look, for example, Joe Biden. Democrats would have you believe that Joe Biden is as sharp as a tack and he hasn't lost a step. The media mob never dares to question the fact that he looks weak and frail and he's struggling cognitively. They write fluff pieces praising his early-to- bed style up in the residence at 7:00 p.m. His ability to tend to the fireplace in the Oval Office, that he goes to church.



And, of course, anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear, we all see he's weak and frail and he's struggling. And while he's never been the smartest person in the room, it wasn't that long ago that Joe could actually string sentences together and speak with clarity and passion. For comparison, let us do what the mob and the media big tech and Democrats will never do, let's take a quick recent history and look at Joe Biden in 2012 and Joe Biden in 2016 and Joe Biden today. You decide.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES (October 11, 2012): He sent me two letters saying, by the way, can you send me some stimulus money for companies here in the state of Wisconsin? We sent millions of dollars.



(November 7, 2019): Play the radio. Make sure the television -- excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night. The phone -- make sure the kids hear words.



(October 11, 2012): Now they got a new plan. Trust me, it's not going to cost you anymore. Folks, follow your instincts on this one.



(May 4, 2020): We hold these truths to be self-evident, all men and women created by -- go, you know, -- you know the thing.



(July 27, 2016): They put one foot in front of the other. They keep going. That is the unbreakable spirit of the people of America. That's who we are.



(Friday): And representatives, um, Shirley Jackson Lee, Al Green, Silvia Garcia, Lizzie Pinnelli, excuse me, Pinnell, and -- what am I doing here? I'm going to lose track here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: What am I doing here? I'm losing track again.



This is not a medical diagnosis. I'm not a doctor. I won't play one on TV.



But it's pretty clear, transparent, it's obvious, that's not the same guy. His fast ball is gone if he ever had one. His curveball is gone. Even if he had a slow pitch and a knuckle ball, that's gone, too.



Joe Biden is struggling. The media mob bashes me when I make an honest observation. Everyone on earth could see what is happening including our enemies. We now have foreign news agencies doing what your media will not do. They are raising questions about Joe Biden's cognitive issues.



Now, of course, Biden's staffers are clearly aware of his let's call them limitations. They almost never let him take questions from the press. He rarely appears in public. He hasn't held a single press conference since becoming president.



He hasn't even scheduled a joint address to Congress, the State of the Union and just take a look at how Biden's staffers this week, they actually had to pull the plug. Joe said, OK, I'll answer some questions. Wow. Bars and tone. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: So, I want to thank you all. I really mean it. From -- I want to thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you.



And I'm happy to take questions if that's what I'm supposed to do next. Whatever you want me to do.



(BARS AND TONE)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Who shut the feed off? Why did they shut the feed off? What are they hiding? Why are they telling him what to do?



Who is in charge here? Is it Ron Klain? Is it, let's see, Kamala Harris? Who is really in charge in this instance?



Is it the vice president? Is it Ron Klain? She's been taking the one on one calls, Kamala Harris has, with world leaders. Chief of staff Ron Klain, according to a "Hill" report, is apparently pulling all of these strings.



As far as I know, nobody voted for Ron Klain for anything. Is it congressional Democrats? Because dozens have already tried to take away Biden's nuclear codes.



Is anybody in the media mob outside of me and just a couple of others -- there's not many of us -- are they actually going to do their job and raise what are serious questions?



Now, if you're afraid to do it, we can go back and show you all of the Democrats, all the members of the media mob and what they did to Ronald Reagan and said about Ronald Reagan the age question as they referred to it. They did the same thing to John McCain, but I don't expect them to do it here. Do you?



Just look at the coverage surrounding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. We have been reporting on this deadly nursing home fiasco for almost a year, his executive order. The media mob, they helped sweep it under the rug and now that he's facing a federal criminal investigation into his handling and cover-up of COVID-19 in these nursing home deaths, you know, there's tepid coverage. There's also light, feigned moral outrage surrounding his sexual misconduct allegations, very different of that of Kavanaugh.



None of this is going to stop Andrew Cuomo from lying through his teeth. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D), NEW YORK: I want you to know this from me directly, I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: He never touched anyone inappropriately. OK. What about that? OK. I guess that's how you define "is."



Who does that? You know, who grabs a stranger by the neck in the face and pulls them in and tries to kiss them? You can look at the expression and decide for yourself. Clearly inappropriate to me. It's almost as bad as Joe Biden sniffing people's hair and getting in people's faces and kissing everybody and grabbing everybody the way he did.



And, by the way, listen to how another accuser is describing Cuomo in the sexual harassment in the workplace. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



NORAH O'DONNELL, CBS ANCHOR: Do you believe that he was propositioning you?



CHARLOTTE BENNETT, GOV. CUOMO ACCUSER: Yes.



O'DONNELL: For what?



BENNETT: Sex.



So he goes, you were raped. You were raped. You were raped and abused and assaulted.



He asked if I had trouble enjoying being with someone because of my trauma.



O'DONNELL: This is -- seems highly inappropriate.



BENNETT: Yeah. The governor asked me if I was sensitive to intimacy.



He asked me if age difference mattered. He also explained that he was fine with anyone over 22.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, one must ask at this time, considering what happened in Kavanaugh's case, where is the I-believer caucus after that interview?



Now, in this program, we are consistent. We're not going to change. We believe in due process. We believe in the presumption of innocence. We believe allegations should be taken seriously and an investigation needs to be done but you don't rush to judgment.



Lo and behold, almost everybody in the media mob, the Democratic Party, oh, now all of a sudden now they agree with me, because in 2018, they were all feigning moral outrage and lying in order to block Kavanaugh's nomination and right out they say I believe, I believe, I believe.



They tried to ruin Kavanaugh's entire life in front of his wife and daughters. They did it for political gain. They minimized the seriousness of important issues like this by playing politics with it and, of course, because Cuomo is a Democrat, he's not getting the same treatment at all by them.



And, by the way, another big example of all of this, the political lie on the left involved the clear and growing crisis at our southern border. Well now, we have the DHS secretary and Joe Biden saying there's no crisis at all. That reminds me of over the summer when they acted like the far left riots that we were witnessing with our own eyes were actually peaceful protests.



Remember the scene fake news CNN? That scene right there? Not a fire but mostly peaceful protests after the police shooting. Standing in front of a building burning to the ground in Kenosha decked out in riot gear, a banner reading "fiery but mostly peaceful protests after police shooting."



Saw the same thing over there at conspiracy TV MSDNC in Minneapolis where the anchor claimed the situation wasn't generally unruly while standing outside of another raging fire.



And the Seattle mayor, Jenny Durkan, calling the violent occupation of city blocks in a police precinct, oh, a summer of love, autonomous, CHAZ, CHOP, spaghetti potluck dinner zone. This is until multiple African-American teens were shot and killed, police begging to offer medical attention. They had to beg on a bull horn.



Joe Biden meanwhile made no mention, none whatsoever, of the nationwide riots -- and they were riots -- during the DNC. Just pretended like it wasn't happening.



And this brings us back full circle to what is a real crisis on the southern border. Once again, Biden, his DHS secretary, Democrats, the mob and the media, they are pretending that it is not happening, and it's no big deal. But according to leaked federal documents obtained by "Axios", U.S. Border Patrol is handing over 320 kids, children each day to the Department of Health and Human Services. That's up from around 40 in January.



And get this, the same documents revealed the same shelter system at the border is already operating at almost full capacity. You know, already full. As a record 117,000 unaccompanied minors are expected out across the border this year alone.



Make no mistake, the Biden administration is completely, totally, utterly unprepared and it is a crisis. We've all seen the images of child migrant detention centers right there. I don't see much social distancing or mask wearing either by the Biden administration.



We saw the cargo shipping containers, you know, with the tiny windows and bars on it, and then we saw -- by the way, they're not letting media in at all. They're telling us there are butterflies on the walls and everything. And then the tarps and the tents and foil blankets for kids.



Now, if Donald Trump were president, this hysteria would be rampant. The mob, the media, Democrats would likely accuse the president of putting kids back in cages. Those are the ones Biden and Obama built but then blamed on Trump.



Once again, we're now seeing this is more feigned, phony, moral outrage by all parties here. And many on the left are trying to cover up this crisis. After all, their policies are causing this terrible situation at the border.



Biden vowed to give amnesty to millions, vowed to expand asylum visas, halted all border wall construction, losing American jobs. He now reintroduced the policy, the idiocy known as catch and release.



In other words, after an adult illegal immigrant is intercepted at the border and Border Patrol does their job, they just process them and then release them into American cities, many without even getting screened for COVID which is now a bigger problem than we knew. More than 100 of those migrants have tested positive for COVID-19.



But that's far from the only serious problem that this border surge is now causing. As we speak, we have Mexican cartels, they're getting rich, and they are now trafficking so many illegal immigrants across the border that they're using a wristband system to keep track of their customers.



This is a recipe from mitigated disaster. It poses incredible risk to people on both sides of the border. Sara Carter is going to join us live from Texas with a report. That's upcoming.



First, here with reaction is the host of "Justice", Judge Jeanine Pirro, along with FOX News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera.



Geraldo, I love you. You're a dear friend of mine. But you know what?



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: I love you too, Sean.



HANNITY: But over a long period of time, you know, you have been way more sympathetic to this cause than I have been and as much as we need borders, we need laws obeyed, we need to keep our sovereignty, we need background checks, we need health checks and we need to know people could take care of themselves before they come into this country.



RIVERA: I agree with all of those things, Sean, but you have to recognize that be accurate. In 2019 when Donald Trump was president, there were far more illegal crossings then in 2019 than there are today. That is a reality. Anyone could check it.



The problem right now on the Texas border particularly is these children. The coyotes have figured out that the kids f you send the kids, the kids have a darn good chance of making it to the other side as they're doing. They're flooding the area with children -- with child migrants, with the hope that the kid will be absorbed by relatives in the United States and maybe even be reunited with parents, that the kid could draw into the United States. It is a problem that is awful.



HANNITY: Legal --



RIVERA: But the problem is this, Sean --



HANNITY: Do it legally.



RIVERA: Here is the problem. Cruelty works on the border. Kind and compassion and always rewarded with the situation becoming worse.



How you fix that is a problem I don't know. One possible solution, at least partial -- go ahead.



HANNITY: Cargo shipping containers, what? Tinfoil blankets?



RIVERA: Lopez Obrador and -- Lopez Obrador and Biden had a conversation where the Mexican president said how about we expand the legal temporary work visa, the Bracero program.



You like lettuce, I like lettuce, onions, broccoli. If we're eating California lettuce --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Geraldo, we have 17 million Americans out of work, Geraldo.



RIVERA: -- it was harvested.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Seventeen million Americans out of work right now.



RIVERA: They're not going to go to the fields, Sean. They're not going to go to the fields. You've got to be realistic. You have to be realistic.



HANNITY: I'm being realistic.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: They're not going to go back to the lettuce fields. They're not going to go back to the onion fields.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: I did all of those jobs.



Jeanine?



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST, "JUSTICE": All right, look, guys, we've got a humanitarian problem at the border. We've got a health crisis at the border. We've got a drug crisis at the border and we have got a national security crisis at the border.



I don't want to hear that we need workers, Geraldo. We got 10 million, 17 million, however many million Americans are out of work. Biden invited those people in during the campaign. They're wearing t-shirts that actually say "Biden, please let us in" and they're demanding to be let in pursuant to the campaign promise of Joe Biden.



So let's not kid each other. I just got off the phone with Sheriff Finelas (ph). He runs 83 miles of the Mexico/Arizona border. And he said, by Joe Biden stopping the construction of the wall, by taking back border patrol, what is happening is the drug cartels are coming through, the coyotes are coming through, the human traffickers are coming through.



Joe Biden reversed the humanitarian decisions that Donald Trump made. And make no mistake, every one of these kids, 117,000 projected for this year is part of a chain migration to bring in a whole new family.



People can't afford to live. They're losing their businesses. They're losing their hopes and dreams and ambitions. We've got people being held at the border right now who have COVID --



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: Wait a minute, I listened to you. You listen to me!



They've got COVID. They've got all kinds of diseases. They are being released into the United States!



Now, you're not going to tell me that a governor is going to shut me down and not allow me to do my job and let in illegals because we've got a heart? Mexico ought to have a heart! Mexico stopped then and now Joe Biden has convinced Obrador not to stop them!



RIVERA: In March of 2020, hundreds of thousands of these undocumented workers were deemed essential. ICE and the Homeland Security were s told to lay off. Why? Because they were picking our lettuce and our onions and our broccoli. They were feeding America.



PIRRO: Who deemed them essential?



RIVERA: They were deemed essential workers a year ago.



PIRRO: Are you saying Trump made an exemption --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: A year ago during the height of the pandemic, they were deemed essential workers. Are they less essential now than they were then?



PIRRO: No!



RIVERA: We have to be balanced about the border.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: Yes. We've got a pandemic. We've got 17 million Americans out of work. We do not need illegals. We need Americans to work.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: Seventeen million Americans are out of work are not going to go back to picking lettuce. They're not going to go back to the meatpacking plant or the poultry processing plant!



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: I don't -- look, Geraldo, we could barely afford our taxes now.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: I agree the children are the problem. The children are the humanitarian problem. I don't know how to solve it.



HANNITY: I know how to solve it! Wait, I got the answer!



Whoa. Whoa. Whoa. Hold on, judge! I have the answer!



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: If they cared about their kids, they won't send them with coyotes.



HANNITY: Here is the answer. You uphold the laws of this country, you finish building the border wall and you have a system for legal immigration.



There's your answer, Geraldo. But they're not enforcing it. They're not enforcing it.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: What they're now doing is they're now facilitating more illegal immigration and that's why you see the dramatic increase -- that's why -- that's why the problem is worse.



All right, last words.



PIRRO: Human trafficking --



HANNITY: Judge?



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: You have human trafficking. You have coyotes and drug cartels. Who are we kidding here?



All right. OK. Wait a minute, Cesar Chavez, what do we want to do? We need them to pick the lettuce! What are you talking about, Geraldo?



RIVERA: We -- Janine --



HANNITY: Geraldo, 30 seconds. Last statement.



RIVERA: Jeanine, we deemed them essential workers for a reason. They were feeding America. When we were afraid to go to the corner store, how do you think the lettuce was getting there? The broccoli was getting there? The onions were getting there?



Because these people were risking their lives to pick the fruits and vegetables that were feeding Americans during the height of the pandemic.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: They were risking their lives? You think that's why they're here, to risk their lives for us?



RIVERA: They did risk their lives for us! That's why they were deemed essential. Now, listen, I think that the children are real humanitarian crisis.



(CROSSTALK)



PIRRO: For us? I disagree. That's -- no, they were deemed essential if they were deemed -- OK. If they were deemed essential, Geraldo, it's because of some lobbyist or somebody was a farmer who needed workers. Right now, because of E-Verify, they cannot work here.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: We've got to end it here. Thank you, both. Judge, thank you. Geraldo, thank you.



Judge Pirro's show, don't miss it. "Justice", Saturday night, 9:00 p.m. She's got a great line-up this weekend as always.



Up next, our own Sara Carter will join us live from the border with exclusive video. Sara up close watching a group of suspected illegal immigrants crossing into the country with young children. We have that video, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now despite mounting evidence of a real migrant surge and a real crisis at the border, strained resources, all the chaos we're witnessing, the Biden administration still steadfastly is refusing to acknowledge what is, in fact, reality a full-blown crisis. As new documents obtained by "Axios" show how the Biden administration's resources at the border are already stretched to capacity, that the HHS shelter system is on track to hit 100 percent capacity this month alone. And this is just the beginning.



Now, we have our own investigative reporter Sara Carter. She is live again at the border on ground in Texas with the latest, even watching the apprehension of illegal immigrants earlier today -- Sara.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Sean. I've been here all day. I'm in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in McAllen, Texas, actually, just several miles from the Mexico border.



And we ran into immigrants earlier today. Actually, the majority of them were young children here in this sector. They are flooding into the country.



Sean, I can tell you this. There's roughly between 700 to 1,000 undocumented migrants, some of them unaccompanied minors pouring into Texas daily. The Border Patrol agents in this sector are overwhelmed with the amount of people that are coming in. Remember, there's a crisis as well on the southern border with the drug cartels battling it out as well as human traffickers. I think the hardest part today, Sean, was running into the young children.



There were children as young as four years old in this group. Many of them were traveling by themselves without any adults. Some of them met up with adults on the journey to the United States. All of the children that I ran into were from Honduras. They had been traveling for approximately three months.



Many of them spent time on top of the trains. They talked about La Bestia. It's a train that runs through Mexico that the kids jump on top of and try to make their way to the U.S./Mexico border.



They told me horror stories about children that had fallen off the train, children that disappeared while they were on the road with them, that this is a real humanitarian crisis.



But I thought what was more interesting is that the children actually knew President Biden. I asked them, do you know who the president of the United States is? They said, yes, of course, it's President Biden.



And they misinterpreted his thoughts on deportations for 100 days as being an invitation to arrive to the United States. They said that the human traffickers, the cartels, the people that were moving them into the United States basically said it was about 100 days to get here to freedom, so that once they got here, they would have amnesty.



These kids were willingly turning themselves into Border Patrol. I can't tell you how heartbreaking it is, though, when you know none of the children -- at least the ones that I spoke to -- had seen doctors. Many of them said that their parents were still back in Honduras, that they were trying to find family here in the United States and their parents sent them ahead of them.



Some of these children, we don't even know if they were actually traveling with their actual parents. We actually believe they may be traveling with strangers, that their parents were paid to bring them on this journey.



I spoke with Chris Cabrera, he is a national border patrol council vice president for the union. And here's what he had to say.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: As a BP agent, what goes through your might not when you see this? When you see this influx of young people and know they've traveled probably one of the most dangerous routes to get to the United States?



CHRIS CABRERA, NATIONAL BORDER PATROL COUNCIL VICE PRESIDENT: It's heartbreaking to see that, you know? I mean, you think about these kids and what they go through on the journey. How many of these kids don't make it? How many don't make the full journey, because there's nobody there watching out for them, what's in their best interest.



CARTER: What kind of surge are you expecting this year?



CABRERA: We're expecting thousands a day. Right now we're between 700 and 1,000 daily and we're seeing that number increase for the most part daily. I mean, it ebbs and flows. It's steadily increasing.



And the unique part is years ago this was something we dealt with just in the Rio Grande, not the rest of the United States. Now we're seeing it from the Rio Grande Valley sector all the way to San Diego. It's happening all over the border. They're coming in in large groups in Laredo, in Big Bend, in El Paso, in Arizona.



Huge groups are coming in because they know that they're going to be let go. And once they get here, no matter what our politicians say, don't come right now, we'll send you back, as long as one person gets through, they call back home and say this is what we did. We got through and more are going to follow.



What I would tell President Biden or anybody else up in D.C. that has any type of authority is this needs to stop being a partisan issue. I'm not saying it's a partisan issue on him. I'm just saying in general with the Republicans and the Democrats, if you want to solve this problem, you have to leave your partisan hat at the door.



They have a fence around the capitol now. So, I mean, if it's good for these folks, it should be good for the rest of America. It should be for our country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Yeah, Sean, I mean, the crisis couldn't be any worse. They say they're expecting these numbers to increase by the thousands come springtime. There's a lot of concern here about where they're going it house these children. And more and more undocumented children are coming across the border.



We're also seeing a lot of family units. There's a big concern here as well with the spread of COVID and the fact that the majority of people coming through are not being tested.



HANNITY: And, remember, the DHS secretary, Sara, said we want to you come, but just don't come right now. So just to be clear, these families with children -- it's tragic.



This is a perilous journey, one where people are dying making this journey, they feel there's an open invitation by the president of the United States to come, A, and, B, they still won't let you get inside the cargo ship containers with a little window with bars on it. You have no access to that. You have tried, correct?



CARTER: Absolutely we've tried, correct, and we have not heard a response back from the DHS.



I can tell you this, a DHS secretary, Mayorkas, a lot of people are very concerned about the message that he's putting across, about the message that there isn't a crisis. I can tell you that the Border Patrol agents here in the Rio Grande valley sector are doing a tremendous job. They're doing everything they can to stop the flow and by the way, they're doing everything they can to comfort these children and at the same time fend off the drug cartels. There's no doubt that these are real heroes on the U.S./Mexico border here.



HANNITY: OK, Sara, thank you.



Meanwhile, the White House doubling down after Biden called governors who ended their mask mandates as, quote, pushing Neanderthal thinking for actually wanting their states to reopen and actually wanting to let people make decisions for themselves. That sounds a lot like deplorable, Joe.



Anyway, joining us with reaction, Texas Governor Greg Abbott.



Well, Governor, if you're a Neanderthal, I can only imagine what they call me at the White House. Sure, it's not very pleasant, but I can handle it, like you can. I know you're a tough guy.



But let me first start with this report we just had because these policies are greatly impacting your home state. And we have over 100 people now tested positive with COVID.



You know, Biden's attacking you because you want to open your state. His mask mandate, he wants, he wants draconian shutdowns. Meanwhile, he's letting people in that have not socially distanced, have not been tested and they're not wearing masks.



GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): Right.



Two things: first, the president obviously doesn't know what he's talking about as it concerns what's going on in Texas, because if you look at the recoveries that we've had, if you look at the reduced hospitalizations, if you look at the vaccinations that we've administered, you will see that hospitalizations are going down. We're getting -- in the last week, more than 1.2 million people were vaccinated, almost a quarter of a million people were vaccinated in one single day. And about half of our senior population has received a vaccine shot.



So, as far as addressing COVID by the state of Texas is concerned, we're doing a good job.



However, the president is making it far more difficult -- and he's endangering not just Texans, he's endangering people across the entire country because of what has happened is people come across the border. And the Border Patrol will process their paperwork. They get on a bus. And they scatter across the entire country. And as you now know, many of them have tested positive for COVID.



So what President Biden is doing, he's allowing people to come in here who are testing positive for COVID and they're going across the entire country. Who knows how many people they're infecting?



This is a very dangerous situation. We're calling on the president to end this scheme right now.



HANNITY: Yeah, well -- and by the way, governors like yourself -- every state had its difficulties. Every state hit the bumps in the road, but you, like Governor DeSantis, like Governor Noem and many other Republican governors, you protected the elderly population in the great state of Texas.



But on the other hand, people are dying. They're suffering. Their businesses are shutting down. Jobs are lost. Wages are gone. They want to get back to living life.



Everybody understands, Governor, in the state of Texas about masks and social distancing. So you're saying, to use your good common sense and the knowledge we've accumulated, correct?



ABBOTT: Correct. Sean, Texans as well as Americans, they've been going through this challenge for an entire year now. They have heard the messaging from doctors, top to bottom, and they know exactly what to do to be safe until they get a vaccine -- wear a mask, maintain your distance, wash your hands. Every person can rattle that off immediately.



But importantly as you pointed out, while some states have dozens of different categories of people that they provide vaccines to, our goal was singular and that is to reduce deaths and hospitalizations. All of the math shows that almost all of the people who are hospitalized or lose their life to COVID are 65 or older.



That's why we've really accelerated the process of vaccinating those who are 65 and over. Every person who is 65 and older in Texas who wants a vaccine will get a vaccine by the end of this month.



HANNITY: All right. Great job, Governor Abbott. And our best to our friends in the great state of Texas. You're making the right decision.



Just everybody be smart. We know the rules. Take care and protect the elderly population.



Thank you, sir.



All right, when we come back, MSDNC, oh, let's see, they've got lyin' Brian, conspiracy theorists like Rachel Maddow. Oh, and then we've got Joy Reid making other new outrageous and divisive comments. Wait until we tell you what she said this time.



Leo Terrell and Pavlich react, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now the mob and the media is finding more ways to destroy any credibility they might have remaining. Tonight, look at, for example, MSDNC host Joy Reid tweeting the following. Quote: People on the right, they would rather trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the N- word like in the good, old days.



No, that's not true. That's actually nothing but an outright lie. And that's spewing misinformation.



Anyway, that's false. I'm a conservative, Joy. I believe every human being was created by the same God, each with special gifts and talents from God. And every conservative I know feels the exact same way. There's not one conservative I know that wants anything to do with people that are racist jackasses like you are describing with your broad, sweeping generalization.



But I guess that tweet is exactly the type of frankly shameless, fact-free, fake news you get on a primetime show on NBC because unfortunately these days, NBC, MSDNC, the conspiracy channel, well, being a serious news organization, that's long gone. The days of Brokaw, Russert or sincere efforts to get to the truth, that's gone as well.



You know, if the dog bites, bee stings, feeling sad, just blame, smear, slander, besmirch any and all conservatives and Republicans and always Donald Trump.



Here's a short trip down memory lane.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This to me looked like a rally from the early 30's. You know, Joe, I was watching the first hour, and as Jeh Johnson was talking about comparing it to Hitler.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president is raising an illegal white nationalist terrorist army that he wants to go out there and intimidate people.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The world is laughing at the president of the United States and Donald Trump's America has become the butt of the big joke.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Does this president really physically not like dogs?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump really has revealed something which is not just the racism -- that's the stuff he's been doing. That is white nationalism, is it not? He's saying this is a white country. If you're not white, you're not really an American.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Lies told by the media mob that conspiracy theories never end. What was said there is false, defamatory. Joy should owe conservatives an apology, but don't hold your breath.



Joining with us reaction is FOX News contributors Leo 2.0 Terrell and Katie Pavlich.



You know, Leo, you're a conservative now. I'm a conservative. Katie's a conservative. I can -- I think I can speak for all three of us.



We deplore racists and racism. This is a big lie. Democrats use it every two years and every four years to spread false information in the hopes of voting blocs will go out and vote for Democrats. True or false?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely true. And you summarized it with your opening monologue.



Let me be as clear as possible. I want to make sure Joy Reid hears this. Joy Reid doesn't get a pass based on her skin color to make these racist, outrageous conduct -- statements against white Republicans and black Republicans. I know you, Katie, I was at CPAC.



Do you know what Donald Trump did this year or last year? He increased the number of minorities who voted Republican. I voted Republican for the first time. This is a party of inclusion.



I was at CPAC. So, what I'm telling you is that Joy Reid is desperate because the Democratic Party is losing their stranglehold on minorities, based on the turnout in November 2020 when Donald J. Trump received more minority votes than any other Republican candidate ever.



And to your final point, Joy Reid needs to revisit her tweet on her homophobic comments she made a couple of years ago.



HANNITY: Yeah.



Your take, Katie?



KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Uh-huh. Uh-huh.



Well, I loved everything that Leo said, but you have to remember this is about the left having standards for everybody else that they claim are their own standards of tolerance and unity and loving everybody and being not hateful, and yet this is the kind of language they spew against their fellow Americans.



Let's not forget that the left is the side of the political isle that's tried to repeatedly erase Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from history. They tried to downplay the significance of Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and the work he tried to do with criminal justice reform.



Then when it comes to getting radicals into the federal government into President Biden's cabinet, they use race and gender as a weapon and say that if you oppose anyone who happens to be a female, a female of color or any individual nominee who is someone who is a minority, you are, of course, racist or misogynistic around judging them based on their experience, what they would bring to the cabinet, whether they can work with senators on Capitol Hill. That's what we've also seen from Joy Reid.



And Leo's right. I mean, let's not forget that Joy Reid opened up an FBI investigation a couple years ago because she claimed her blog was hacked after it was discovered she had posted a number of things that were horrifically homophobic. And yet, the left just let it go, they forgave her and they moved on.



And yet, when it comes to anyone else, they want them canceled, they want them on the street. They want them never to be able to speak ever again.



HANNITY: By the way in that record, I said at that moment don't cancel her show. Give her another chance.



PAVLICH: Right, because you're consistent.



HANNITY: Also on MSDNC, all that matters is black and brown people get their behinds into the factory, make my steaks, make my stuff, get there, do my nails, work, get back, work now and do things that a comfortable affluent person needs.



PAVLICH: Like Geraldo said, pick my lettuce. Geraldo laid it out earlier today. So, pick my lettuce, get in the fields, pick my food for me. I mean, it's really insulting to hear him say that today.



HANNITY: Last word, Leo?



PAVLICH: Joy Reid is a black -- Joy Reid is a black elitist. She doesn't represent black folks. She doesn't represent me. She doesn't represent the working class of people who love this country. She's on another planet right now.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.



Coming up, eBay refusing to let people resell the canceled Dr. Seuss books but we've done a little research. You won't believe the books the website is allowing people to buy.



Pete Hegseth, congressman, troublemaker, Matt Gaetz, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Cancel culture segment. Online marketplace eBay, they're actually removing listings for what is now a huge bestseller, the Dr. Seuss titled books. They're no longer being published but they're still allowing books right there on eBay, "Mein Kampf", "The Anarchist Cookbook", the works of Louis Farrakhan to be bought and sold.



So, according to eBay, Dr. Seuss' "The Cat's Quizzer", that's got to be bad. But, you know, Hitler gets to stay. A book on how to build a bomb can stay. The rantings and ravings of a racist and virulent anti-Semite, that stays also.



Here with reaction, author of the best seller "Firebrand", kind of an appropriate title, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. Along with his fellow, well, firebrand weekend co-host to "FOX & Friends," Pete Hegseth.



I don't know what it was like with the two of you in CPAC, but I'm sure no good happened. That's all I know, and the crowd that was there.



All right. Matt, we'll start with you.



Really, "Mein Kampf", "The Anarchist Cookbook" can stay but Dr. Seuss kicked out and cancelled?



REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): When a married couple had a newsletter that criticized eBay, some eBay executives sent them a book about how to survive the murder of your spouse, a book that is still available on eBay. But Dr. Seuss is a bridge too far.



Michelle Obama read Dr. Seuss to children. I don't want to live in a world too woke for Michelle Obama. But should it really surprise us? Mr. Potato Head now apparently has to go by Potato X.



And the whole point of Mr. Potato Head is that you can move the parts around. He was America's first transgender doll, and even he got cancelled.



I think our society is reaching the point of herd immunity with cancel culture. And really, it's not a culture at all. It's a cult and it's a cult with no grace.



HANNITY: Only Matt Gaetz would come up with that analysis. Only -- that's uniquely you.



Pete, your take?



(LAUGHTER)



PETE HEGSETH, HOST, "FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND": He's not wrong.



Sean, you missed a few, though. You missed on eBay, you can currently get, I just checked, "The Satanic Bible". You can get a book by Abdullah Azam. He was the Islamism who motivated Osama bin Baden.



Of course, the writings of Mao Zedong who killed tens of millions of people. Throw in some "Penthouse", "Hustler" and "Playboy", and you're good to go.



These are ultimately, totally, weak, spineless corporations that are entirely beholden to the mob because they don't know how to stand up against it.



As -- I love what Matt said. It's not culture. It's a cult and they want to erase the culture to that made America special from the nuclear family to free speech.



Here's a question my wife asked. So, if you can't publish Dr. Seuss and you can't sell it, at what point are you not allowed to own it? And that's the scary logical extent of the Second Amendment as well, manufacturing, selling, and then what can I own as an individual.



That pesky Bill of Rights is there for a reason. It's for the stuff you don't like, and it should be Dr. Seuss? My goodness.



HANNITY: And Mr. Potato Head. You can't make it up.



All right. Pete Hegseth -- I don't know. I can see a show here. Pete and Matt Gaetz, there's something there. Thanks, guys.



Our villain of the day is next. We'll tell you who, we'll tell you why, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Our villain of the day is Beto Bozo Robert Francis O'Rourke, this week became unhinged when he talked about the end of Texas' mask mandate. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FORMER REP. BETO O'ROURKE (D), TEXAS: They want to sacrifice the lives of our fellow Texans. It's hard to escape the conclusion that it's also a cult of death.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: We're always independent. We're never the media mob.



Good news. Let not your heart be troubled.

