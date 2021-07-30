'Hannity' on Pelosi's mask-wearing orders, new CDC guidelines

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Anyway, welcome to "Hannity". I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro, in for Sean.



And tonight, we begin with a look back from just two months ago in May

2021, at the time, Joe Biden proudly announced that his dark winter was

finally over. He vowed that Americans who took the vaccine could remove

their masks and return to a normal life.



Since then, 45 million more Americans received the vaccine. But now, after

new murky guidelines from the CDC, the Biden administration is vowing to

crack down on we, the people. This includes new mask rules and so-called

COVID-19 hot spots, vaccine mandates for federal employees, and maybe, just

maybe a universal vaccine mandate.



REPORTER: Why not push for vaccine mandates in states, private companies,

schools? Do you want to see those entities pass vaccine mandates?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, I'd like to see them

continue to move in that direction and that's why I pointed out, I had

asked the Justice Department to determine whether that is -- they're able

to do that legally and they can. Local communities can do that, local

businesses can do that. It's still a question whether the federal

government can mandate the whole country, I don't know that yet.



PIRRO: So vaccines and restrictions maybe even new COVID lockdowns. And if

you're visiting the Capitol building without a mask, you could be arrested

-- which prompted this response from Congresswoman Nancy Mace. Watch.



REP. NANCY MACE (R-SC): In the tunnels this morning, socially distant from

anybody else, I had COVID, I've had two vaccinations. I'm washing my hands.

I'm even wearing my mask inside the chamber, but I'm not going to wear it

anywhere else. So, Madam Speaker, come and get me.



PIRRO: Joining us now with more is South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy

Mace.



Congresswoman, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



I must tell you, I was very impressed with the line "come and get me".



Now, she is serious about this. We don't know what the new guidelines are

based upon, and we don't have any of the data other than the CDC saying,

well, it seems that even if you've been vaccinated, even if you had COVID,

you know, the delta variant is contagious, and you may give it to somebody

else.



What is Nancy Pelosi doing here and why is she doing this?



MACE: Well, Nancy Pelosi is totally off the rails, I mean, to advise the

Capitol Hill police that staff and visitors to Capitol Hill will be

arrested for not wearing a mask, she has gone totally nuts on this thing.

And I can think of no worse incentive than telling the American people that

if you're vaccinated and you must still wear a mask because do vaccinations

work or do they not.



And the CDC guidance that they're supposedly basing it on requiring House

members to be masked up and yet when you cross over to the Senate side,

there's no COVID because there's no masks required over there.



PIRRO: Right.



MACE: And the other thing is with the CDC guidance is they're basing it on

data, number one, that they won't share with the American people or those

who are elected to office in Congress. But they're supposedly basing it on

data from another country on a vaccine that is not made by companies here

in the United States, which is how we're vaccinated.



I don't understand. This is not science. It's actually anti-science.



PIRRO: Well, it's anti-science but, you know, this is America. It's not

the America that we know.



But do people in Congress talk to each other? I mean, do you say to the

Democrats, you know, has she flipped her lid or what is the end game here?

What are they looking to do and why now?



MACE: Well, they're certainly virtue signaling. And one of the things I

learned today which is really scary is that if you're a citizen of the

United States and you travel to Mexico and you want to come home -- come

back home after vacation, our country, the United States of America

requires its citizens to test negative for COVID-19.



So when the left and Nancy Pelosi and President Biden, Chuck Schumer talk

about the delta variant and spreading COVID, what do you think they're

doing along the border? They're allowing in illegal immigrants who have

COVID, they're not being tested, they're not getting vaccinated and you

sure as heck know that we're not requiring them to wear masks when they

cross the border.



So, this is an agenda that is un-American, they're pro-inflation, they're

pro-taxes -- and this is just another example of them totally going off the

rails on us.



PIRRO: All right. Congresswoman, just the last question. What -- you have

business to do in Congress.



MACE: Absolutely.



PIRRO: What Nancy Pelosi has told the Capitol Police is if they're not

masked, you arrest them if they don't leave?



Now, you've got a choice and your choice is this -- if you're going to work

in Congress, she's saying you have to wear a mask and if you don't, they're

going to arrest you.



How does this play out? How do you work?



MACE: Well, I -- yeah, I advise my staff to work from home today. And I

will tell you -- I saw some of the faces of the Capitol Hill Police. I

mean, they're just -- I just -- they don't they don't feel the same way.

They don't want to do that.



PIRRO: Yeah.



MACE: It's not true to who we are.



PIRRO: Right.



MACE: We have work to do.



And she doesn't want to talk about the failures. They can't get an

infrastructure package together. They want to raise taxes on the American

people. They want one of the largest spending packages in American history.



Democrats have made everything more expensive in this country, and Nancy

Pelosi is letting her Democrat members vote by proxy from their boats,

their yachts and in their boxers. They're not here to do the work of the

people.



I got elected because I work hard and I want to work. I'll work with

anybody who's willing to work with me. But that's not -- the sentiment is

just not the same from her office.



PIRRO: All right. Very impressive. Congresswoman Nancy Mace, thank you for

being with us.



And tonight, the Biden administration is once again vowing to follow the

science. But for some reason, they won't let any of us actually see the

science. The CDC has yet to release any data behind the new mask reversal.

Still, many cities are full steam ahead with new mask mandates, including

Washington, D.C., which suffered a grand total of zero COVID deaths over

the last week.



Now, the president of one of the largest teachers unions is flirting with

the possibility of not opening schools in the fall. Watch this.



RANDI WEINGARTEN, TEACHER UNION HEAD: Kids not being able to get vaccines

and under has really thrown this curveball that says that while vaccine is

vaccination is the number one gold standard that we need to, you know,

bring back our mask for schools. So the bottom line is, we're going to keep

kids safe. We're going to keep our members safe and we're going to try to

open up schools and we're going to try to move through this political

battlefield.



PIRRO: Joining us now with the reaction are FOX News medical contributors,

Dr. Nicole Saphier and Dr. Janette Nesheiwat.



All right. Good evening, Doctors. Good to be able to speak to both of you

this evening.



I'll start with you, Dr. Saphier.



What do you interpret from what Randi Weingarten is saying? To me, she's

giving herself a big out in case something comes up, something is created

where they don't want to go back to school.



DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Judge, she did

seem to say in her statement a bit to give themselves an out, saying, well,

for the schools that can open. You know, that's a bit frustrating as a

mother of three myself. There is no reason that schools should not be open

full-time in person, absence like a local outbreak within that school or

community.



And for Randi Weingarten to still give some credence to that is absolutely

wrong and it is criminal.



But, Judge, I can tell you -- the landscape has changed when it comes to

the delta variant. But the best we can do is look to the U.K., India,

Israel, all the other places that are coming down from their delta wave.



Here's the great news, Judge. Yes, it is much more contagious and yes,

we're seeing higher viral loads. But the great news is we have seen a

drastic uncoupling of severe disease and new cases.



And the CDC unfortunately is doing a disservice by keeping people in a

paralyzed state of fear that does not match reality. And specifically when

you talk about Randi Weingarten, we have to look at the children, Judge. If

we look at the England who just came down from their delta wave, they had

schools open, kids were not wearing masks.



The good news is for the -- since the beginning of the pandemic, this

COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, kids are not being severely affected by it. Yes, any

child can get sick, but the good news is it is extremely low risk of a

severe outcome for children.



Children should absolutely be back in school and I personally believe

younger children should not be wearing masks. I do not think there is a

benefit in mask wearing to these children, especially when teachers can be

vaccinated and if they want, they can wear a high-grade medical mask to

give themselves even more protection if they so choose.



PIRRO: Exactly, exactly.



And, Dr. Nesheiwat -- I mean, the concept of children who we know are not

as vulnerable uh as adults are and certainly older adults as it relates to

COVID, and even the delta variant as Dr. Saphier said, which is -- you

know, it's more contagious but it's certainly not as dangerous or lethal.



I mean, how do they move that to the children who are the least vulnerable

of all?



DR. JANETTE NESHEIWAT, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR Yeah, absolutely. And

that's what upsets me. We should not be putting the burden of protection on

our children. The mortality rate in children is less than half a percent

when it comes to coronavirus.



And under no circumstance should we be closing schools because of

coronavirus. It's the school closures that kill our kids, that's causing an

increase in teen suicide, childhood depression, anxiety, increase in

substance abuse. Ninety percent of our teachers are vaccinated. That is

what we needed in the first place.



So instead of even thinking about closing down these schools, we just need

to continue to encourage vaccinations. That was the goal in the first

place. They should not be moving and shifting the goal post. That is just

unacceptable at this point.



PIRRO: But what can parents do about that, Dr. Saphier, I mean, what -- I

mean, other than move your child to another school, what if you can't go to

another school? What if you can't afford a private school?



SAPHIER: Well, you know, Judge, and like you've seen some of those school

board meetings. You see the parents yelling at the principals and the

teachers. But you have to remember, their hands are tied. They have to

listen to their local public health authorities.



So it really comes from the governor's office. If you want to make a

difference, you need to be getting on the phone talking to your governor,

because ultimately, it is up to the governor what the local municipalities

are doing and ultimately, what the schools are doing.



Because I can tell you, if the local public health department is saying

they have to wear mass or they have to do this, it's really -- it's going

to be very difficult for a school to make any other decisions because if

something goes wrong, which we know it's not going to but if something were

to happen, they would have some sort of liability. So you have to get on

the phone to the governor's office.



And the CDC has to get back to a normal level of risk. Children have more

chance of getting in a severe car accident driving to school than they do

from COVID-19. Keep it in perspective.



PIRRO: All right. Yeah , but, Dr. Nesheiwat, you know, first of all, I'm

not so sure about the liability issue, when the CDC doesn't even have any

basis upon which to, you know, rack things up again. But with children in

masks, are there any exceptions that any of the schools that you know of or

are accepting to exempt kids from wearing masks? Like asthma or -- they do

it for religious exemptions in colleges I understand. What can a frustrated

parent do other than go yell at the school board? And by the way, everybody

go vote for members of the school board. Make sure you have input.



But go ahead, Dr. Nesheiwat.



NESHEIWAT: Yeah, yeah, absolutely. We need to have some exemptions and

alternatives. For example, if a child has already had COVID and they have

protection through antibodies, they don't need to be wearing a mask. They

are protected. They got that immunity.



And also, there are children that have allergies. They may have allergic

reactions. So we have to take all these factors into consideration, and

understand the risks and the benefits.



Right now, the benefit is children must be in the classroom. It affects

them mentally, emotionally, physically, and in every single way

psychologically. That is the most important thing, and we're causing a

detrimental impact on our children by not having them in the classroom.



And we have data that shows that the risk of keeping them at home is more

detrimental than having them in the classroom.



PIRRO: No doubt.



Doctors Nicole Saphier and Janette Nesheiwat, thanks so much for being with

us tonight.



NESHEIWAT: Thank you.



PIRRO: All right. And as the Biden administration floats more lockdowns,

migrants, many infected with COVID-19, continue to pour across the southern

border. Now, two whistleblowers are accusing the Biden administration of

trying to cover up a COVID outbreak at Fort Bliss among migrant children.



Joining us now is nationally syndicated radio host, Dana Loesch, along with

host of the "Rubin Report", Dave Rubin.



All right. Good evening to both of you.



Dana, I'll start with you. Tell us about the whistleblowers.



DANA LOESCH, NATIONALLY SYNDICATED RADIO HOST OF "THE DANA SHOW": Oh

goodness. Yeah, two whistleblowers who are government employees or civil

servants, they were -- they were they were asked to essentially lie on

behalf of the administration concerning the infection rates of people who

are illegally entering at the southern border -- these migrant children

taken to Fort Bliss.



And then from there, we've even had a problem here in the republic of Texas

with these same individuals who you either -- you don't know if they've

been tested, you don't know their infection rates.



And in fact what these two government workers were saying is that, yeah,

the infection rate is way worse than what's being reported in the media

and, in fact, when they were coming to the end of their term, end of their

time working with these kids at these facilities, they were asked to

basically sign off on make -- painting this like kittens and sunshine happy

little picture of what was really happening there, that infection rates

were out of control, that people were getting sick and that it definitely

was not -- it definitely was not at all being managed.



So, government -- and, Judge, I -- this is what angers me so much because

the government right now is trying to cast dispersions on the characters of

millions of Americans who are vaccine hesitant due to a lack of

transparency and an absolutely disastrous messaging from this government

where it concerns the rollout of this vaccine.



And now, you have government employees coming forward saying that the

government was trying to make them lie to the public about what was really

happening with infection rates. This is pretend theater, pretend care

theater from the administration.



PIRRO: Well --



LOESCH: If this administration really cared about getting the delta

variant under control, Judge, they'd be at the border, they'd be shutting

this down.



PIRRO: Well, there's no question.



And, Dave Rubin, look, the issue that we have right now is -- look, we knew

from the beginning that Biden didn't want anyone to see what was going on

in these crowded rooms that were -- had like 10 times as many people in

them as they should have had. So I don't know how surprised we should be

with this.



But at the same time, you would think the government would be concerned

because Border Patrol is getting sick, Border Patrol is taking it home to

their families. Everyone is working for the government, people busing them,

flying them, non-government. And they're infecting everyone.



Does the government not care?



DAVE RUBIN, HOST OF "THE RUBIN REPORT": No the government doesn't care

because the government knows that it can get away with this, with its

allies in the mainstream media. That this will only really be covered on

FOX or on a couple podcasts and YouTube channels like mine, and that really

is it.



So, remember, we cared about kids in cages when it was Donald Trump who was

president. Then when we saw kids in cages, suddenly, they weren't cages and

even though they were as you pointed out at some points ten times

overcrowded and there was obviously no social distancing, and people

weren't wearing masks and just in the last few days, we suddenly see all of

these people pouring in through the southern border.



And they're not just from Mexico. By the way, many of them are telling

reporters that they're from Haiti and from all over the place --



PIRRO: Right.



RUBIN: -- walking in without masks, not socially distancing and everything

else. There is no lie at this point that is too big for the administration,

for the Democrats or the mainstream media. They will keep lying to us. They

will keep gaslighting us.



That's the -- whatever it is, whether it's COVID, whether it's the border,

whether it's anything from Brett Kavanaugh's a rapist, to the Covington

kids are racist or Jussie Smollett was lynched, whatever it is, they will

lie and they will just keep doing it.



PIRRO: Well, and you know, Dana, right now, you've got Governor Abbott

saying that he's going to use the National Guard to assist in making

arrests. But I'm not so sure he's got jurisdiction over what to make an

arrest for.



LOESCH: Well, at the very least, he should be able to direct law

enforcement in Texas to not be loading people that are infected with

coronavirus or the delta -- and the delta variant onto buses or planes, et

cetera, and taking them all throughout the Republic of Texas. I mean, for

crying out loud.



And Merrick Garland just came out today saying, oh, he's really standing

against Abbott's decision to do this.



PIRRO: Yeah.



LOESCH: He says it's dangerous and it's unlawful for Abbott to do this.



So it's official that the Biden administration, they're only pretending to

care once again about the spread of this variant because they have no

problem with people coming in at the southern border. So I guess the rule

is this, Judge -- you know, if people want to get by the mask mandate and

any kind of mandatory injections from the government, just go down to the

southern border --



PIRRO: Exactly.



LOESCH: -- in Texas and then come back in and then you'll be you'll be

totally fine.



PIRRO: Yeah.



And, finally, Dave, in just a few seconds that that we have left -- I mean,

the fact that non-government agencies or offices are get -- like Catholic

charities -- are then sending these people into hotels and then they end up

going to a restaurant and infect everyone at the restaurant, I mean, this

is -- this is a dereliction of duty at the very least, and we can't stop

it.



RUBIN: Well it, of course, it is. It's an absolute dereliction of duty,

but we're just watching our trusted class in America completely collapse.

Fauci says one thing one day, then the next day, he says something

completely opposite. And then we watch a media that fuels it, and there is

so little trust in our institutions that I don't know how we get past this.



PIRRO: Yeah.



RUBIN: And if you want to know if this is really -- sort of a made-up

problem or not -- you know, there's an awful lot of people that would love

to get out of Canada right now, which has been in endless draconian

lockdowns -- are we just letting people walk in from Canada? I don't think

so.



So why are we letting them walk in from our southern border? Has anyone

talked about that?



PIRRO: Well, it could -- yeah, it could because they'll vote Democrat.



Dana Loesch, Dave Rubin, thanks so much for being with us tonight. Right.



And coming up, Ari Fleischer and Charlie Hurt will be here to react to

another week of Biden blunders and gaffes, you won't believe what he said

this time. It's very entertaining.



Stay with us.



PIRRO: Now, the ever struggling Joe Biden was caught in yet another

bizarre moment this week after claiming he used to drive an 18-wheeler

semi-truck. Take a look.



PIRRO: The only problem? There's no evidence he ever did.



With the White House claiming that Biden did ride in an 18-wheeler back in

1973. But, of course, it gets even worse as Biden this week confused Donald

Trump and Barack Obama, and couldn't quite remember the three reasons he

ran for president in the first place. Take a look.



BIDEN: I said I was running for three reasons. One, to restore the soul of

this country, a sense of decency and honor. But secondly, to rebuild the

backbone of the country, hard-working middle-class folks who built this

country.



The president asked me to be in charge of managing that piece, then

President Trump -- excuse me, Freudian slip, that was the last president.

He calls -- anyway, that was President Obama when I was vice president.



PIRRO: Joining me now for reaction, FOX News contributors Ari Fleischer

and Charlie Hurt.



All right. Ari, I'll start with you. Do you believe the president when he

said he used to drive an 18-wheeler?



(LAUGHTER)



ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: He also used to be a track driver --

a race car driver too, right?



Look, Judge, I mean, the problem here is when he's not plagiarizing, he's

lying about himself, and he's been doing it forever. I just pulled this up.

It's so easy to find.



He was arrested in South Africa, don't forget that. He finished in the top

half of his law school class, got three undergraduate degrees, got an

academic scholarship. He said all that, none of that is true.



PIRRO: None is true.



FLEISCHER: He claimed he was the first in family to go to college. That's

not true.



He said -- and this is he said it on the word of a Biden, that he pinned a

Silver Star on a Navy captain in Kunar province but the captain didn't want

it. None of that, not one sentence in that was true.



And he also said he got a start at a historical black college or

university, Delaware State. He didn't go there.



PIRRO: Yeah, well --



FLEISCHER: The man is a serial liar about himself and the press just kind

of laughs along with him.



PIRRO: Well, and you know, the thought of this guy sitting down Charlie

with Xi Jinping or sitting down with Putin -- and I mean, he doesn't even

know what he's talking about. What do you think those guys are thinking

when they're sitting across the room from him?



CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think that they're probably

very relieved that they're dealing with this guy now instead of the last

guy.



But I also kind of wonder if -- you know, after four years of one of the

most consequential presidents we've ever had in modern times, it's almost

like the swamp is back to sort of make the argument that it doesn't matter

who's president. You -- even this guy can be president because he says the

dumbest things and for some reason, it doesn't matter. But as you point

out, it does matter when he does sit down with the leaders of China or

Russia or the European Union, any of these places. It does matter and it's

an embarrassment.



But here's the real thing that I think is very strange about Joe Biden. Joe

Biden has been at this for 50 years. He's been in politics for 50 years.

He's been running his mouth for years. He's been running for president for

most of that time, and he's really bad at it. He's terrible at it. He

doesn't know whether he drove an 18-wheeler, the White House said, well, it

was a school bus.



If the guy doesn't know the difference between driving a 18-wheeler and a

school bus -- I mean, how would you let this guy be in charge of anything?



But then he says things like -- you know, the Freudian -- he doesn't even

know what a Freudian slip is. And then and then and it's like the most

basic thing -- when you start off to list three things, you're supposed to

always list three things.



PIRRO: Three things.



HURT: And that's my point. He's so bad at it. What -- he should have

gotten out a long time ago.



PIRRO: Well, you know, and the shame of it is, you know, when he's talking

about those three things he says -- when, you know, he got into the race,

nobody thought he could win. Well, I guess that the plan was that he would

win.



And so, Ari, I'll go to you. I mean, you've trained enough politicians,

worked with enough of them that, you know, those three reasons that you

give like -- the first question why do you want to run for president? Why

do you want to run for governor? Why do you want to run for this?



I mean, you know, the guy doesn't pass the basic fundamentals. And yet no

one in the media cares -- I know because the media's in with them.



What's your take on him?



FLEISCHER: Well, this is what bothers me so much. We do see a president

who is about to turn 79, and legitimate questions should be raised about

how he's doing, how his mental health is, how his acuity is. You watch him

in the -- in his speech, in the news conference today, he can be sharp,

there's no question about it. He can go back and forth with reporters and

hear their questions and give lucid answers to it.



But when he constantly gets things wrong too, there should be a scrutiny.

The press should cover it.



But the mainstream media has just seen fit to give him a total pass. They

don't hold him to account when he makes up all these lies about himself.

They kind of just chuckle. They'll note it maybe in passing once and then

move on to the next pro-Biden story that they write.



This is the problem too. Why do they have to protect and cover for him,

instead of criticize him and draw attention to his frailties the way they

would for any other president?



PIRRO: And you know, Charlie, the whole idea of Joe Biden coming up and

coming out and saying that what he wants is he wants, you know, he's

building back better and everything is great again -- you know, he blames

everything on Trump that he doesn't think is good, just like Obama blamed

everything on Bush.



HURT: Right.



PIRRO: I don't ever remember the Republican presidents doing this blaming

them on the Democrats before them, although I could be wrong, I don't know.



But, you know, when Joe Biden comes out and says, you know, I'm not

supposed to -- I'm not supposed to take any more questions or I'm not

supposed to answer that, he still can't stop saying that so they must spank

him or something when he goes back from a press conference.



HURT: Well, that -- that's the one part about being a politician he's very

good at, he's very good at blaming other people for his mistakes. But Ari

puts his finger on something that's very important here, the fact that he

can be lucid sometimes is almost more problematic because, you don't know

whether you're getting lucid Joe Biden or completely insane Joe Biden.



And that -- and that makes it in a lot of ways even more frightening

because it raises the question, okay, so if he can -- if he's all over the

place in terms of his mental abilities and his ability to sort of be with

it, then who's actually in charge when he does lose his mind? Is there

somebody there? And who is that person?



We -- this is a free country where we elect our leaders and that means we

get to know we get to pick our leaders and we know who's in charge. And

right now, we have no idea who's in charge when he's behind closed doors

eating ice cream and talking about a fantasy of driving an 18-wheeler or

whatever it is. It's pretty alarming.



PIRRO: Yeah and also alarming is how does he go from being so

discombobulated to being loosened? You know, what happens to get him there?



HURT: Right.



PIRRO: Ari Fleischer and Charlie Hurt, thanks so much for being with us

tonight.



And after the break, Congressman Michael Waltz is set to introduce a bill

aimed at providing more transparency into Hunter Biden's shady business

dealings. He'll join us next with a full breakdown.



Plus, Lara Trump will be here with reaction as "Hannity" continues.



PIRRO: Welcome back -- welcome back to ‘Hannity".



it was another day of controversy for Hunter Biden as his art show

continues to raise mounting ethics concerns. Experts are now saying these

amateur art pieces some expected to sell for as much as $500,000 are

significantly overpriced. And Florida Congressman Michael Waltz is set to

introduce a bill aimed at providing greater transparency into Hunter's

secretive business dealings requiring presidents and vice presidents to

provide financial disclosures for their non-dependent children.



Congressman Waltz joins us now with the latest, along with FOX News

contributor Lara Trump.



All right. Congressman Waltz, first of all, congratulations to you because

they kept saying, it's all fine. No one will ever know who's selling, who's

buying, who's paying. So, kudos to you for at least thinking of a bill.



What will your bill do?



REP. MICHAEL WALTZ (R-FL): Well, you know, Hunter Biden is -- he's an

artist. He's a con artist. He's that type of artist he is.



And let's just review very quickly his masterpiece. His gallery of

corruption that are full of masterpieces.



Exhibit A, Burisma. Vice President Biden, then in charge of reducing

corruption in the Ukraine, Hunter Biden on the board of one of the most

corrupt companies in the country.



Exhibit B, China. Flies with Vice President Biden to China on official

business, on Air Force Two, and months later, $1.5 billion dollars

invested, partnered with the Central Bank of China. And to this day, Judge,

to this day, is an equity holder in the Chinese nuclear supplier group

which is blacklisted for trying to steal warhead technology from the United

States.



And then, of course, exhibit C. This, you know, absolutely corrupt new art

business.



Enough is enough. Let's get to the bottom of it. This bill would force

disclosure, I want to know who's circumventing the law and getting to the

White House through buying this -- I even put air quotes around art.



PIRRO: Well, you know, he seems to be an expert, Lara, at being able to

bring in money and, you know, the laptop which he certainly -- we all know

was his -- and he didn't deny it, gives 10 percent to the big guy.



You know, as a Trump, you know, as Congressman Waltz was walking through

that with us, I couldn't help but think how the left tried to make every

day hell for President Trump. I mean, what's your take on how this family

has been able to get away with it?



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it's -- I mean, all of it is a

shame. All of it is a sham. All of it is terrible for America.



And Congressman Waltz's bill I think is a great idea. Unfortunately, we

have had to get here -- in America, you've got to force transparency in the

Biden administration because no one knows who is buying these outrageously

priced art pieces.



And by the way, I didn't need the experts to tell me that they were

overpriced, Judge. I love that whole part of it.



But it's really sad because what the bill ultimately would do is I guess

for future non-dependents of presidents, it's going to -- and vice

president -- it's going to force them to disclose their financial

information. This is like the one kid that can't behave at recess so the

whole class has to get punished. But it would be nice to know what is

happening behind the scenes.



As Congressman Waltz just walked through, we know that Hunter Biden has

been dependent on Joe Biden and his position in government for many, many

years, and to the tune of millions and billions of dollars of profit for

the Biden family.



So, hopefully, we can get to the bottom of this. He certainly had no

experience that got him the job at Burisma. That was because his dad was

vice president.



Certainly getting money from China, from Russia, all because his dad was

vice president. Had nothing to do with his skill set whatsoever. So, it

would be nice to get to the bottom of exactly what he's making all that

money for.



PIRRO: And, you know, Congressman Waltz, I don't know about you, but I

really don't have a lot of faith in the Department of Justice getting to

the bottom of anything as Lara is saying. I mean, she's absolutely right.

We need to get to the bottom of it. I don't know that the DOJ will.



What do you think the chances are of your bill getting passed?



WALTZ: Well, you know, I agree with you on the DOJ. I mean, the fact that

he was under investigation during the 2020 election and the DOJ to stay un-

apolitical decided not to reveal any of that.



Well, that was a political decision. The American people deserve to know

that before they cast their vote.



But I don't think we see this actually move -- to be candid with you, Judge

-- until we fire Nancy Pelosi in 15 months and send her back to her ice

cream in California.



But I have to tell you, when we do take the majority, we are going to get

to the bottom of these business dealings from the House of Representatives,

because what I want to know is what kind of businesses are the Chinese

directing Hunter to give them access to.



The Chinese Communist Party isn't giving him a billion dollars to buy a

shoestring factory in Michigan. They want robotics. They want advanced

materials. They want artificial intelligence.



They want things their military can use to then dominate the United States.

And if there was a circumvention of their export controls and trying to

protect that IP, that's what I want to get to the bottom of. And I think

there's a lot more shoes to drop here.



PIRRO: Well, I don't think there's any question there's a lot more shoes

and -- to drop.



But, Lara, you know, Laura, the last question to you -- I mean, with

respect to Hunter Biden and the sales of this so-called art, I mean, do you

think we'll ever be able to find out? Let's assume that the bill doesn't

pass, will we ever get to the bottom of that or will they just be shoveling

in millions through that that funnel called art?



L. TRUMP: Unfortunately, we probably will never know. It'll be just like

everything else with the Biden family, cover-up after cover-up, help, of

course, from the DNC, help from the marketing arm for the Democrat Party

also known as the mainstream media. We will never get to the bottom of

this.



And, unfortunately, it is terrible for America. What a bad precedent

something like this could set. And it's incredibly frustrating to see

because as you know, as I continue to say and you continue to hear from our

family, when my father-in-law was president, we went out of our way to make

sure that there was full transparency.



We didn't have to do it, but we paid every dollar that any foreign entity

spent at a Trump property back to the United States Treasury because we

didn't want to have the faintest hint of impropriety when we wanted

everything to be above board.



They still came after us. They still continue to come after President

Trump. The prosecutors out there in New York are absolutely disgraceful,

letting criminals go and yet going after Donald Trump and the Trump

Organization for nothing. It is absolutely outrageous.



PIRRO: Sometimes, it's hard to recognize this country as America.



Congressman Waltz, Lara Trump, thanks so much to both of you.



WALTZ: All right. Stay tuned (ph).



PIRRO: All right. And after the break, amid a nationwide crime wave,

liberal leaders are now calling for more police. We'll explain next. You

won't want to miss it.



PIRRO: Welcome back to "Hannity".



Last summer, America's major cities were overrun with riots and looting and

some neighborhoods became autonomous zones, where police were not allowed.

Most of us were horrified but Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called it a,

quote, summer of love.



Now, after a year of violence, the mayor is desperate for more cops on the

streets and she's not the only one. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser

also wants to hire more officers after several high-profile shootings in

her city. That should be welcome news to D.C Metropolitan police chief who

said this last week.



CHIEF ROBERT CONTEE, DC POLICE: Our department right now is 200 officers

short, and where we were this time last year, and we are projected to be

less than that --



(CROSSTALK)



CONTEE: I'm not -- sir, what I'm saying is that's where we are. We're 200

some offices short of where we were last time. So what is the community's

response to that and who are we talking to about that? Is that acceptable?

I got a --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: None of that.



CONTEE: -- absolutely it's not.



PIRRO: Joining us now, FOX News contributor Leo Terrell, Dallas Police

Sergeant Tre Pennie and FOX Nation host Tomi Lahren.



All right, everyone. Now to what do you attribute -- and I will start it

with the sergeant -- to what do you attribute this turnaround? Do you think

that these Democrats who believe in the summer of love or defunding police

just now realize that, oh, it's not right, we've got to get police back on

the street, or is this just politics before 2022?



TRE PENNIE, PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL FALLEN OFFICER FOUNDATION: It's all

politics before 2022. I mean, look, I mean that's the reality of where we

are right now. We've seen a tremendous amount of violence in these cities

our officers are faced with unprecedented hardships in dealing with the

levels of violence.



And in fact, a lot of these cities nationally, we've seen 15 percent

increase in the murder rate.

So, look, bottom line is they're paying politics with our police officers

and we're simply tired of it. I'm tired of them holding this over our

officer's head, and these guys have -- they're trying to go home to their

families and just live like regular people. But they can't because they

have limited resources that they're dealing with.



And these politicians are constantly taking more and taking more. Now, they

want to hold -- they want to they want to dangle a carrot in front of their

face saying that they're going to give them money. Look, that's not --

that's not enough, because we're already short and giving them new money is

only going to help them fill a little gap of the short -- the shortness

that was already there to begin with.



PIRRO: Exactly, exactly.



And, Tomi, you know, when we've got Jenny Durkan in the summer of love

nonsense from last year, I mean, she was saying that at a time when the

autonomous zone -- I mean, there were fires, people were getting injured, I

think someone was killed -- one or two people were killed there. I mean,

what does she realize now that she didn't realize last summer?



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Well, Judge, I'll tell you what? Democrats

are like overgrown toddlers. They break something and then they act as

though they don't know how it got broken.



I think we understand exactly how this happened. This is what happens when

you bow down and you placate to BLM for the last five years. This is what

you're going to get -- lawlessness in the streets.



But furthermore, it's not enough just to hire more officers. You also have

to stop demonizing the ones you have left and you have to stop demonizing

officers in general so that you have those men and women that are willing

to step up and take that calling to serve and protect their communities.



The last thing I'll say on this, Judge, is -- you know, the Democrats, they

are receiving a private protection courtesy of the American taxpayer in

their cities. But you notice when they're receiving their private

protection paid for by you and me, they're not using social workers.

They're using actual security detail.



So it just goes to show they place their service and their security over

the American people. And it's enough of this. And the culture of

lawlessness, stop demonizing officers, start hiring more officers and stop

coddling criminals.



PIRRO: Absolutely.



And, Leo, you know, the thing about Jenny Durkan, the Seattle mayor, that

I'm still harping on her because I'm furious with her, she was actually a

prosecutor. So she knows better. So she bowed to the political left at the

cost to people in Seattle.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You're absolutely right. She bowed to

the political left, but the political left has lost this battle.



Basically, the whole idea of defunding the police judge has backfired. The

Democratic Party have surrendered the argument of defunding the police. You

ask why. The poll numbers, the people in those cities are upset. They're

going to lose in 2022, that's a fact.



And so, the defunding the police, you won't hear that other than from the

Squad, from the socialist congressional district. But these big-time

Democratic mayors in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Atlanta and in Los

Angeles, they have felt the anger from their own party and that's why they

are reversing course.



And I guarantee from now to 2022, other than the loudmouth AOC and Tlaib

and Omar, the Democratic mayors are going to support the law enforcement

because they are in trouble right now politically.



PIRRO: Well, and back to the Dallas Sergeant Pennie.



You know, Sergeant, a bull's eye has been put on the backs of a lot of

police officers. They've retired. They've quit. It's going to take a

generation I believe for police to get back their -- their -- how can we

say it? You know, their strength, their confidence, the society's belief in

them.



What are you seeing with the Dallas police?



PENNIE: Yeah. I mean, we've also dealt with this decrease in -- and law

enforcement officers leaving the profession. You know, we've seen the

increase in crime. I mean, every city across the nation is dealing with

this, and Dallas is not uh exclusive to that -- very problem. But more

importantly, I think we need to talk about the politics involved in this

and look at how we have -- these politicians and people like George Soros

that are promoting these anti-police agendas.



I mean, I saw this past week, that he donated over a million dollars to

defund the police. I mean, you think about that kind of stuff and you look

at what we're dealing with -- I mean, that's why I filed a lawsuit back in

2016 against Black Lives Matter and George Soros because I knew they were

inciting violence against our police.



Look, I was on the front line dealing with this -- these radicalized

agenda. In 2016, we lost police officers. We lost five officers, killed in

the line of duty in a domestic terrorist attack. And all that is fueled by

this anti-police agenda.



So you have police not want to enter the profession because they know that

they're not being protected, they know that these politicians are against

them, they know that these radical agendas are being funded by massive

amounts of money and they don't have a chance. So I'm doing everything I

can through the National Fallen Officer Foundation, make sure that we are

raising attention to these issues and trying to do everything that we can

to advocate for the interest of police in this country, and I'm going to

keep doing that.



PIRRO: All right. Well, good for you.



And, Tomi, very quickly -- I mean, are you talk -- you talk to a lot of

young people. Are any of them talking about going into law enforcement?



LAHREN: I still think that there are a number of young people out there

that still want to serve and protect their community. But it's going to

take again, like you said, a generation of Americans that are not only

proud of their police officers and law enforcement but proud of their

country, because in order to answer that call, you want to serve and

protect your community and your country.



And that's going to start in our schools. We have to end the indoctrination

and we have to make Americans proud to be Americans again. I think we'll

start to see a radical change.



PIRRO: All right. Leo, 15 seconds -- are you hopeful for police in

America?



TERRELL: Yes, because I'll tell you right now, every civilized society,

Judge, has law enforcement to protect society. And notwithstanding this

fringe element that hijacked the Democratic Party --



PIRRO: Yes, they are.



TERRELL: Ninety-eight percent, 90 percent of people, they want law

enforcement. The Democratic Party does not represent everyday American

citizens.



PIRRO: They certainly don't.

More "Hannity" after the break.



PIRRO: Welcome back to "Hannity".



Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left for tonight. Make sure you

check out my show, "Justice with Judge Jeanine" every Saturday night at

9:00 p.m. Eastern.



Have a great night.



