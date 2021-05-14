Hannity asks why Biden administration would give a dime to a country trying to destroy Israel

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Tucker, as always, thank you.



Welcome to "Hannity."



Tonight, the Biden administration is in a full-on panic mode after botching

one major crisis right after another. We're told Joe's nap time has been

more restless than ever, and now, he's desperately in search of some good

news.



And so, today, lo and behold, wow, the scientist at the CDC suddenly, they

have decided that you, the American people, can finally ditch your mask if

you're fully vaccinated. What a coincidence.



Now, Joe even took a walk outside, look, he's doing it without his precious

mask on. Look at him. He's going -- good job, Joe.



Now may be the corrupt CDC can stop making policies dictated by Joe's big

donors in the teachers unions. That would be progress too. We'll have a lot

more coming up tonight.



Also, tonight, an exclusive interview, Rush Limbaugh's longtime radio

producer, call screener, our dear friend James Golden, aka Bo Snerdley. He

will join us live to speak out on Rush's life, legacy, 33 years with Rush,

talent a loan from God. That's straight ahead.



But, first, the Colonial Pipeline is back online but America has been

exposed in a massive way. This pipeline system was hijacked by Russian

criminals shutting off fuel to the entire East Coast of the United States.

Gas prices which were already on the rise spiked even further. Thousands of

stations still out of gas as we speak, and things likely, we are told,

won't be back to normal until sometime around Memorial Day. That's a couple

of weeks from now.



And tonight, we are learning that Colonial, get this, they paid a $5

million ransom in their desperate attempt to get their system back online.



Joe, where was the federal government on this? Why was Colonial left to

fend for itself against international Russian criminals? Or did your

administration actually approve the ransom payment to Russian criminals?



Because, you know, ransom payments, and in case you didn't know, that

incentivizes future attacks. Why not do it again? Clearly worked the first

time.



And, by the way, what are you going to do about Russia, Joe? What are you

going to do about your friend Vladimir Putin? Have you called Vladimir? Did

you even ask zero experience Hunter to call his Russian oligarch friends

that paid his company millions of dollars for no experience? Or maybe just

too tired, Joe.



But here's your nightly reminder. Joe, you're the president of the United

States. We're going to have to respond here, Joe. What are you going to do?



Now, true to form, today, the cognitive mess that is Joe Biden, he didn't

seem to know anything about pretty much anything. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And as for the people who

carried out this attack, the FBI has released details on the attack, so

others can state steps to prevent from being victimized like a Colonial has

been. We do not believe, I emphasize, we do not believe the Russian

government was involved in this attack, but we do have strong reason to

believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia. That is

where it came from, were from Russia.



We have been in direct communication with Moscow about the imperative for

responsible countries to take decisive action against these ransomware

networks.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Can we get the $5 million back in ransom? No clarity, no

strength, no leadership whatsoever.



That means America's enemies, they see all of this happening and unfolding,

and they also see how weak Joe Biden is, and now, we are living the Jimmy

Carter nightmare all over again, frankly, on steroids.



Inflation, look at this come up a whopping 4.2 percent in April. That is

the highest number in 12 years. That means every single consumer good you

buy at the grocery store, at your drugstore, Lowe's, Home Depot, it's going

to cost you more every single day.



Massive gas shortages up and down the East Coast. Look at your screen. Half

of all gas stations, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina are out. Seventy

percent of stations ran out of fuel in North Carolina. Even more, 73

percent in Washington, D.C.



Good thing winter is over because Joe would be telling you to turn down the

thermostat and put on your sweater to conserve fuel. Just like Jimmy Carter

did.



Now, when America's enemies are walking all over us, when they can see a

weak, frail, cognitively struggling president, and when they know his

fledgling administration is ready, willing to appease wherever, whenever

possible, they will and they are already all taking full advantage.



Joe foolishly already reinstated, what, hundreds of millions of dollars in

aid to the Palestinians, 40 days ago, likely being funneled to Hamas in

these attacks against our ally, Israel. They are attempting to ease

sanctions against the world's biggest state sponsor of terror, Iran. They

are the one supplying the rockets now being used to strike Israel and

commit acts of terror nationwide, worldwide, rather.



And thanks to Joe's war on American oil and gas -- well, we are now buying

more fuel from come of all places, Russia. You can't make it up. Which

along with Iran and China, supplying weapons to Yemen for the proxy where

that they're fighting in the Middle East there.



Joe's weak, his feckless policies are so terrible that now 44 Senators have

written a letter to Joe. Hey, Joey, they are begging him not to lift

sanctions on Iran, as the mullahs are funding and supplying the ongoing

Hamas terror attack to our friends in Israel.



Why on earth would you give a dime, a penny to a country that is actively

trying to destroy your greatest ally in the Middle East? The number one

state sponsor of terrorism worldwide. You know, death to Israel, death to

America, burning Israeli flags, American flags, it's not just a meaningless

chant. It is backed up by constant terrorist actions, weapons training.



Could you imagine what would happen if Iran ever develops nuclear

capability? That cannot happen. That could end in a modern-day holocaust,

when you marry radical fanaticism of the mullahs in Iran with weapons of

mass destruction, that is a danger too eerie to think about, too chilling

to think about.



But according to the radical socialist base of the Democratic Party, oh,

they are standing firm on their belief that Israel, the victim, is evil

here. Led by the squad leader, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she

wants you to believe that Israel isn't even a country, just an occupier of

stolen land.



Apparently, she wants the millions of in Israel to just get lost and hand

over the keys of their thriving democracy to the terrorists and Hamas.



AOC's fellow Squad members, in this case, Congresswoman Omar -- well, she

just accused Israel of ethnic cleansing. Congresswoman Tlaib said that

Benjamin Netanyahu should be tried for war crimes. You can't make any of it

up. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): This is a person that needs to be held

accountable for war crimes. People need to understand, I'm not asking you

to stand against -- you know, that there is people there, but the leader

there is promoting this kind of violence that is leading to the

continuation of killing of, you know, children and just the continuation of

just the pain and the harm and oppression and violence towards

Palestinians. That is -- that is something that has continued to be enabled

and supported by this prime minister.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: So, from the squad, we see it before, we see at now, and that is,

yeah, virulent anti-Semitism.



Remember what I've been telling you, the Squad runs the Democratic Party,

the New Green Deal socialism, that is the Squad's plan. Nancy Pelosi,

Chuckie Schumer, Joe Biden fear the Squad and when they say jump, well,

they are just asking how high.



Given this kind of logic, rhetoric, is anyone really surprised that an

anti-Israeli protest in New York, well, that erupted in violence, as the

crowd attacked a passerby, leaving this man bloodied and bruised. Keep in

mind, the left rarely has anything negative to say about Hamas. They are a

terrorist organization that oppresses the Palestinian people, uses them as

human shields. The often fire their rockets from schools and hospitals.



They bow in their own charter to wipe Israel off the face of the planet as

part of their, quote, "struggle against the Jews", unquote.



Thank God for the Iron Dome, which you can see here in action. We showed

you last night. This technology was developed in partnership between our

allies, Israel, and the United States, in a better time and a better place.

It shoots rockets right out of the sky.



And so far, Hamas has launched a whopping 1,200 plus projectiles into

Israel, many of them aimed at high population areas. Why? For maximum

impact and maximum damage and death and injury against innocent civilians.

Without the Iron Dome, the human cost would be unimaginable.



And breaking tonight, as we speak, there are now Israeli troops amassing at

the border with Gaza.



With the very latest, he is on the ground, he is in Israel, our very own

Trey Yingst is with us.



Trey, looks like Prime Minister Netanyahu is not backing down, and this

time, there will be massive repercussions for this unprovoked attack.



TREY YINGST, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, good evening.



That's right. The Israeli military tonight is preparing for the possibility

of a ground operation into Gaza, 9,000 reserve troops have been called up

and combat soldiers are being told not to leave their bases. This as the

Israeli military and their air force continues a massive barrage, a

response to the rockets that have been coming into Gaza. Off in the

distance, it does sound like they are resuming some of those air strikes in

Gaza.



A senior Hamas official speaking to FOX News today says that more than a

hundred Palestinians inside the strip have died so far, many of them

children. Seven Hamas antitank units were taken out today, though the real

lasting effects that you have to consider when you see the video coming out

of Gaza is the infrastructure.



The Israelis are targeting many of these tall, high-rise buildings that

have military offices in them, and there are civilians that live there, so

when they take a building like this down, suddenly, hundreds of people

become homeless, and it's going to be a humanitarian crisis that the U.S.

administration in some ways will be linked to in terms of the aid money

they send to this region. Tonight, there were heavy rocket barrages taking

place as the Israelis were responding, trying to intercept some of those

with their missile defense system, the Iron Dome.



But Hamas today fired the whole way towards Eilat, which is about 150 miles

from this location. I do want to show you what it looks like at our

position earlier today, as the Iron Dome was activated, trying to intercept

rocket rounds fired toward the city of Ashdod.



It looks like we don't have the video there, but there was incoming, right

to where we were out, Sean, and it was really something to see because you

could see often the distance, those rounds coming in and then suddenly, the

Iron Dome intercepting many of them. One of them landing next to where we

are along the beach, but able to pick out a very sophisticated, whether or

not a rocket is going to hit a populated area. If it's not, it will let it

explode, slamming into the ground, and if it is going to hit a civilian

area, it is 90 percent successful at intercepting it mid air, exploding

around, and making sure those civilians underneath are safe -- Sean.



HANNITY: All right, Trey, thank you. Let's turn our attention back to the

hack of the Colonial Pipeline.



Joining us now with analysis, ex-hacker from the NSA, founder and CEO of

TrustedSec and Binary Defense, David Kennedy is with us.



David, welcome back. Good to have you back.



Okay, America now has had hacking going on in some capacity for decades. Is

that true?



DAVID KENNEDY, FOUNDER AND CEO OF TRUSTEDSEC AND BINARY DEFENSE:

Absolutely. We've been dealing with this type of warfare from nation

states, organized crime, ransomware groups for quite a long time. This has

been one of our largest challenges that we face as a nation.



HANNITY: DOD, NASA, government agencies all been hacked in the past. My

question is, okay, hack us once, shame on you. Twice, shame on you. The

fact that decades later, they're still able to hack into our systems, I

blame us. And I blame a lack of urgency for -- and not fixing the problem.



KENNEDY: I would agree with that analysis, Sean. We really haven't done

enough, both to protect critical infrastructure, and know that 85 percent

of our critical infrastructure is owned by private businesses, so private

businesses aren't protecting themselves, but also, how we handle ourselves

on this type of warfare side. How both from the nation state perspective,

and how we go after these organized crime groups, really needs a complete

rehaul, and we need to start focusing on taking on these groups are

prohibiting organizations from being able to pay ransom and cut the money

sources from them completely.



But you're absolutely right. I mean, we have been hacked nonstop. I mean,

Russia, most specifically the SolarWinds hack, where they hacked into

SolarWinds and then hacked into Microsoft, Intel, VMware, Cisco, you name

it. I mean, these are big hacks that are taking down some of the largest

companies in the world.



It's a severe problem that we're facing right now.



HANNITY: All right. Trey, we appreciate your expertise. Thank you for that

update.



Now let's turn to another festering Biden crisis. That is the crisis that

is our southern border, an unmitigated mess. For two straight months, the

U.S. set records for illegal border crossings, the worst numbers in over

two decades.



According to Nancy Pelosi, borders are Kamala Harris, has it completely

under control. Let's see, she said she was not briefed on it, she has not

been to the border. I don't quite see what Nancy is seeing.



But unlike Vice President Harris, our own Sara Carter now has been down to

the border numerous times, up close and personal, bringing us different

investigative reports regularly. She joins us now with the latest

investigative report.



In Texas tonight -- Sara Carter.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, just to give you an idea of

what's been happening here.



And just today, the Mexican military, Mexican marine corps units were

actually on the other side of the river, actually apprehending what they

call coyotes, or smugglers on the other side. There were families on the

other side of the river that were frightened and afraid, and this is an

area, here in Del Rio, Texas, where people have been crossing by the

hundreds, by the hundreds, daily, and especially this week, so it's

interesting to see that crackdown.



But the Democrat mayor of a Del Rio, Texas, has a strong message for

President Joe Biden, his Democrat colleague. I want you to hear what he has

to say.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR BRUNO LOZANO (D), DEL RIO, TEXAS: So, this administration is telling

the American people, taxpaying citizens, that it's under control. How is an

increase of 396 percent under control? When this time last year, there was

approximately 18,000 detainees, we are at 97,000 in this sector alone.



CARTER: Does it upset you that the majority of media isn't even covering?



LOZANO: It upsets me, absolutely. There is no accountability, there's no -

- there's no deterrence. There's no -- not even a slap on the wrist. You

capture and you release. It's that simple.



CARTER: And they are sending that message home.



LOZANO: Sending it home.



I was elected to do a duty and that's to protect my community, and if it

means calling out a person from the same party, then so be it. I'm not

going to back down.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Sean, you can hear the frustration in this Democrat mayor's voice.

He really wants the administration to listen.



Right now, I am here at Harris Ranch. It's in Uvalde County. I spoke today

to a rancher, John Sowell (ph), who said that his frustration is spilling

over, like everyone else here in the county. They feel like they're not

being heard. They feel like the president isn't paying attention. They feel

like the vice president has not been here and is not listening to them, and

they want the rest of America to understand what they are actually going

through.



Listen to the frustration in John's voice as he describes what they are

going through every single day here in his county and on his ranch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: I want you to describe to me what has been happening over the past

three months.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, you know, I would just say, it's an unprecedented

migration. I've never seen it this bad. I've been here 25 years.



What I don't want is all the problems. You know, we are hearing stories of

guns and hearing the stories of confrontations. We're getting

confrontational. The people are getting confrontational with us. That's not

the norm.



CARTER: Are you afraid that you might lose your way of life here?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, for sure. Yeah, for sure. We have already lost our

way of life, you know? Every day having to battle this, go to bed at night

and know that there's two, four, six, or eight of 'em coming up your fence,

potentially coming to your house.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Sean, I spoke to so many families out here, families that are

terrified. They say, look, they've always had people migrating across the

border, but it's never been like this. They have literally meant showing up

at their doors, banging on their doors in the middle night. They want to

protect their children.



Many of the ranchers out here feel alone, but the most important message

that they have for President Biden and for the White House is get a plan

together, get a plan, make it public, and bring them in on it. They want

this resolved.



HANNITY: Wow. Investigative reporter Sara Carter, thank you for that

report. Unbelievable.



Here with reaction to all of tonight's breaking news, former Trump White

House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.



Mark, I will start with you tonight.



Last year in April, 17,000 border crossings. This April, nearly 200,000.

The highest in over 20 years, on top of the record-setting month, larger

than the record-setting month of march of this year.



So, obviously, the Biden administration's plan is to aid and abet

lawbreaking? Because I don't see them enforcing the law. Last I read, the

law says you're not allowed to enter this country illegally. You had to

respect our laws, our borders, and sovereignty.



Did something change that I didn't know about?



MARK MEADOWS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, the Biden

administration is missing in action here. When you think about it, we have

no jobs. We have no border. We have no gas. And we have no leadership in

the Middle East.



And so, what we see tonight is they've not deployed any one to the southern

border, but they've also not deployed Secretary of State Blinken to the

Middle East. The only thing they have deployed is a bunch of negotiators

trying to negotiate with Iran on a nuclear deal that has actually promoted

the kind of violence that we're seeing in the Middle East.



HANNITY: And, Senator, I would think nearly 200,000 illegal immigrants,

I'm assuming they don't have money for food, water, shelters, health care,

and education, and I assume that what, the American taxpayer will foot that

bill? Joe just leaves it wide open.



What message does that send the rest of the world, come on in, we're wide

open now?



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Yeah, Sean, of course, it sends the message. Ally

Ally oxen free at the border, come on in.



Two hundred thousand persons crossing our border in a single month is a

shocking number.



I was down at the southern border a few weeks ago. I saw Sara Carter there.

When I left, fly out of the McAllen airport, there were dozens of migrants

carrying envelopes saying, "I don't speak English, please help me go in the

right flight."



Who do you think is paying for those fights? As you said, who do you think

is going to pay for their housing? Who's going to pay for their welfare

programs that support them when they get to their final destination?



The American taxpayer is going to be supporting the illegal migrants that

Joe Biden is inviting to our country. And Joe Biden's main complaint about

his government so far was that they could not get them in fast enough, that

there were bottlenecks at the tents and at facilities on the southern

border, rather than trying to stop them from coming in the first place.



HANNITY: Yeah. Mark, let me go to this issue of the hacking that took

place and Joe dismissive of Russia's potential knowledge and involvement

thereof. I didn't get the sense that Joe was being particularly harsh on

Vladimir, or had even talked to him, but add that story about the hacking

to the new alignment, I call it an unholy alliance, and that is Iran

getting weaponry from Russia and China and shipping it off to Yemen to

fight the proxy war in the Middle East there.



That is beyond troubling. That is a new development.



MEADOWS: Well, it's a new development, but it is the same old story with

the Biden administration, Sean, when we start to look at this, this is not

about American greatness, this is about American weakness. And the Biden

administration would much prefer to sit at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and not

do anything.



Had this been the Trump administration and Russia hacking -- Russian

hackers were involved, you know, this would be the biggest scandal of all

time. We would have mainstream media everywhere saying, well, why aren't

you doing something?



And what do we have under Joe Biden is an incoherent statement about what

may or may not have happened. And no plan to fix it, you know? So, we'll

see more attacks like this, sadly.



HANNITY: Yeah, I think -- tell me if I'm wrong and I'm going to follow-up

with you, Mark, then we'll get the senator's take.



I believe Putin, President Xi, Kim Jong Un, the mullahs in Iran, genuinely

feared or had a healthy respect for Donald Trump's ability to keep his word

and act. There was a healthy and necessary fear, and I don't think that

exists any longer.



MEADOWS: Well, it doesn't exist any longer. I was in the room for many of

those conversations with world leaders, and I can tell you this -- not only

was President Trump decisive, but he was always one that was willing to

stand up for the best interests of America, and they knew that he was

willing to do that, and perhaps do it in unconventional ways.



What we have with the Biden administration is, you know, they're just

folding up their tent and going home. I've never seen a foreign policy more

inapt in the first 120 days than this Biden administration.



HANNITY: What would you suggest Joe Biden do, Senator?



COTTON: Well, Sean, Joe Biden needs to respond decisively against Russia.

You know, when they said it was a Russian criminal cyber gangs, there are

no such things in Russia. They're not -- they're (ph) not connected to the

intelligence services.



Just like in Israel, who do you think has been funding those missiles to

Israel's north and south? It's Iran.



It's time to bring our negotiating team home, just take decisive action in

the Gulf if Iranian ships attacked our ships, and make it clear that we are

no longer going to appease the ayatollahs or Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping.



HANNITY: Yeah, I --



MEADOWS: The senator is absolutely right. Absolutely right.



HANNITY: All right. Senator, thank you. Mark Meadows, great to have you

back.



When we continue, the CDC -- wow, they released new guidelines for fully

vaccinated people. I don't know. I had anonymity with my mask. I guess it's

gone.



But it's actually good news. The political timing is questionable. We'll

highlight Biden's flipping and flopping and flailing on the issue of masks.

We'll check in with Dr. Saphier, Judge Jeanine, straight ahead.



Stay with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Well, looky here. The CDC today finally updated its mass guidance

saying that vaccinated Americans can go maskless indoors and outdoors with

few exceptions. While it's nice to see the CDC catching up to the science,

and reality, especially after all of their inconsistent, ever-changing

standards, remember, just in March, the CDC director warning of impending

doom.



And of course, flip-flop Fauci has been on every side of the mask issue --

no mass, one mass, two masks, now annual masks.



Now, will this mean that Joe Biden, little Joey, will focus on his own CDC

guidance, or will he be in a mask when he is sitting alone with a zoom call

with world leaders in the future? Or when he's walking outside socially

distant, fully vaccinated, to go see a 96-year-old former president and

former first lady that's 93 without any mask or social distancing. That was

a great moment.



Here with reaction, Dr. Nicole Saphier, along with the host of "Justice,"

Judge Jeanine Pirro.



Thank you both for being with us.



Doctor, we'll begin with you. The science has been clear for some time. I

thought it was a little bit of a mixed message. There are people that are

hesitant about vaccines. Does this do anything to perhaps put aside their

fears?



DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, I can tell you it's

a great step forward that the CDC is recognizing that the risk of

transmission and severe disease and death after vaccination is exceedingly

low and therefore, masks should be coming off, not just outdoors but

indoors, as well.



But I will say that President Biden put out what I believe to be a

dangerous tweet a few hours ago. He said, essentially, if you get

vaccinated, great. If you're not getting vaccinated, you have to wear a

mask until you get vaccinated, and the choice is yours.



That's dangerous, and let me tell you why that's also neglecting science.

What are about the people covered with natural immunity? What about

children? What about people who have contraindications or just choosing not

to get the vaccine?



That is completely neglecting a huge population of Americans and I think

that is dangerous. And that is completely ignoring what the actual

definition of herd immunity is. When you're trying to get a sufficient

amount of the population immune to protect the rest of the population who

are not immune, that is the goal of herd immunity. It is not about 100

percent vaccination, it is about enough of the population that gets

vaccinated.



And I can tell you with about 60 percent of American adults with at least

one vaccine dose now, and probably over 100 million Americans who have

recovered from COVID-19, we are quite close to that herd immunity. So I

think it is dangerous to say that you need 100 percent of people to be

vaccinated to take off that mask. That is not true, and the CDC is going to

have to crack that.



HANNITY: Judge, I would expect now that every restaurant should be able to

open it every child should be able to go to school at this point, wouldn't

you?



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST, "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE": Absolutely,

but the question is, Sean, why today? We have known for six months that if

you're vaccinated, and you're two weeks after the last shot, that you were

immune, and in fact, Joe Biden came out a few weeks ago and said, you know,

if you're vaccinated, you don't have to wear the mask in public, and yet,

he put his mask on, and when a reporter said to him, you know, why are you

wearing a mask? He said well, it is a patriotic duty.



The messages have been ridiculous. And today, I think it is very curious

that after he had a town hall last night on MSNBC, or as you call it, DNC,

with Fauci and the surgeon general, that they didn't even address this

issue.



So the question is why, when we have all known all along that if you took

the vaccine, you're okay, you don't need to wear a mask. And the truth is,

it's distraction week for team Biden.



What we've got is we've got an economy about to face incredible inflation,

open about what is going on in Israel and with Hamas, then we've also got a

pipeline disaster with the president makes believe he doesn't even know is

the ransom has been paid, and then we've got a border that is in a mess.



So, this is -- this is all theater. I mean, what if they did today, if they

said, let's have a happy dance today. Let's tell America they don't have to

wear the mask, and everyone will be happy, and life is good in America, and

we can smile again.



It is so simplistic, it's ridiculous. He ought to be worried about the fact

that his energy secretary has admitted that transporting the fuel through

the pipeline is one of the best ways of doing it, and so did John Kerry. He

said the same thing.



So, you know, Rand Paul was right. This is all theater. Let's just, you

know, move on from this.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: W can hire back the Keystone XL pipeline guys.



Dr. Nicole, let me ask you this question. We had a case now, four New York

Yankees, fully vaccinated come have contracted and tested positive for

COVID-19. Now we know the efficacy rates for Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J.



My question is this: do we have enough people who are fully vaccinated

that then test positive for COVID-19 that die? Are you aware of any cases

of that? We know the efficacy rate is not 100 percent on any of the three,

but they are high. But getting it after full vaccination, and then, you

know, do they have to worry as in the past that they could possibly die

from this?



SAPHIER: Well, sure, absolutely, and I would say that all the vaccine

companies, no one has guaranteed 100 percent efficacy but what they have

shown is out of about 160 million doses that have been given, you have had

a little bit over 9,000 breakthrough cases. Now, about -- about half of

those are in those over 60 years of age, but a third of them are

asymptomatic, and less than 1 percent of them die.



So if you really look at the risk ratio there, when you have someone who is

older than age 65, they have a higher risk of severe disease and dying with

COVID-19. When you have the vaccine and their risk at that point of dying

from COVID-19 is now less than that 1 percent, it's probably less than 0.5

percent, that is much lower than the risk of actually dying from COVID-19.



So again, the risk benefit for those, especially those over 55, over 65,

far -- the benefit far outweighs the risk when it comes to getting the

vaccine. Yes, there is always going to be breakthrough cases, but I don't

care about this breakthrough cases and the CDC is actually updating the

fact they don't care about breakthrough cases. They only care about,

starting next week, they are only going to start counting severe cases,

breakthrough cases, and deaths.



They don't -- the asymptomatic cases, again, we don't care. We weren't

trying to get to zero cases. We are trying to save lives. We have to stop

testing so many people because these asymptomatic cases which we now know

their viral loads are lower, they're not transmitting the virus. It doesn't

matter.



HANNITY: Let me --



SAPHIER: All it does is cause fearmongering when you keep seeing these

headlines showing that there are breakthrough cases.



HANNITY: Judge, we have 30 seconds. Dr. Nicole is right, the breakthrough

infections of fully vaccinated people, the CDC, 9,245, of which they

recorded 132 deaths. Not that high. Your thoughts?



PIRRO: Right. Well, my thoughts are that schools should be open,

restaurants should be open. I understand now, New York, Cuomo is not going

along with the federal guidelines.



This is all about control and power. It's time for America to get back to

work. It's time for all of us to start trying to realize our dreams again.

And that means doing what we want to do.



HANNITY: All right, Judge, great to see you. Dr. Nicole Saphier, thank

you, as always.



Coming up, the left never misses an opportunity to talk about racism, but

why did they ignore it from their own side? Wait until you see what MSDNC's

Joy Reid said.



We'll get reaction, Dana Loesch, Leo 2.0 Terrell, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: So, earlier this week, MSDNC conspiracy TV host Joy Reid launched

this pretty despicable racial attack at Senator Ted Cruz, proposing that

Democrat's federal election takeover. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: I personally come as a person of color and black

person, and beyond offended that he would dare use the word Jim Crow when

his party is literally a Jim Crow party, at this point. I think that this -

- what you see here on your screen is what Republicans fear in the voting

booth, and they are going to do everything they can to make sure it doesn't

happen, including, you know, Stephen, from "Django Unchained", aka, Ted

Cruz, who's working to stop fellow people of color from voting, which his

amazing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, Senator Cruz, he fired back, tweeting that it is exactly

this type of arrogant condescension that is pushing minority voters towards

the Republican Party. And ask yourself, when will Joy Reid and others take

responsibility for their networks' attacks on prominent African-American

conservatives, like the horrible names called against Senator Tim Scott or

Justice Clarence Thomas, or Kentucky A.G. Daniel Cameron? Here's just a

small reminder.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REID: If somehow they managed to stumble into the Supreme Court, do any of

you guys trust Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to

actually follow the letter of the law? No.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, you can almost see the strings being pulled

behind Senator Scott, as he is articulating the very Orwellian talking

points.



REID: You got to love Tim Scott standing there, to provide the patina of

diversity over that round of words, basket full of words.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Even more egregious, gutless black Republicans who know

what they're doing. What they're doing is there embarrassing the elders.

They are embarrassing the ancestors.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They can't speak for Kentuckians. Let me say this is

a black woman, he does not speak for black folks. He is skin folk, but he

is not kinfolk.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I am just waiting for Joy Reid to call out Joe Biden, you know,

if we are going to use that definition of Jim Crow, her definition. You

know, he served Delaware for over five decades, may have seemed like five

centuries, but he didn't lift a finger to make voting in Delaware more

accessible. Joe never did.



Georgia has 17 days early in person voting. Delaware has zero. Georgia has

voting drop boxes in every precinct. Delaware none. Georgia has no excuse

absentee voting, Delaware you need to present a reason to get an absentee

ballot, and both states require the ever so hated voter ID.



So, Joy, when are you going to ask Joe why he is supporting, quote, your

definition and his Jim Crow 2.0, and less accessibility to voting in his

home state of Delaware? And if you get a chance to ask your friend, Joey,

he's awake, why he partnered with the former Klansman, Robert KKK Byrd, the

guy that filibustered the historic '64 Civil Rights Act, why did Joe

partner with him to stop on integration of schools and busing because he

was afraid schools would become, Joe's words, racial jungles?



Joy, any thoughts on this?



Here with reaction, Dana Loesch, Leo 2.0 Terrell.



I can see Leo is going to be worked out, so we'll start with calm and

reason with Dana tonight.



Dana?



(LAUGHTER)



DANA LOESCH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Dang, that says something.



(LAUGHTER)



HANNITY: Dana, we start with you. I mean, you know, when you actually look

at the facts, the first of all, we have one issue, the horrible names

called conservatives that are African-American. That has to stop. NBC

supports this? One.



Two, the facts. Delaware has far left accessible voting opportunities for

the people of that state than Georgia.



LOESCH: Yeah. No, I agree with you entirely, Sean, on this. Have to say,

are we even actually sure those were Joy Reid's words? I mean, I don't

watch her show. I don't watch that network.



And the only time I ever come across any of her content is when she says

something insane. But -- or was she hacked like her blog was, and she was

excusing saying all this bigoted stuff with her being hacked. And out of

her and Ted Cruz, only one of those two people were actually fired for

bigoted remarks at a bunch of conspiracy theories and lost awards and lost

work over it. She lost a column. I think it was "The Daily Beast," and lost

a bunch of awards.



Ted Cruz was not in that situation. So, I mean, I think she probably needs

a perspective check on that.



But to your point, Sean, about voting, I mean, Georgia's voting law, I

mean, I don't even agree with everything that they passed in Georgia

because I think it's a little bit too lax. But this idea that simply making

sure that the correct people and the correct names are on voter rolls and

making sure that votes are protected, it's the very opposite of

discrimination. That is the very opposite of bigotry, because it's treating

everyone's vote as equal, everyone's vote as the same and protecting as

such under the law.



HANNITY: Why Leo 2.0 Terrell, why do liberals in the media mob and

Democrats get a pass when they say the most vile things about conservatives

that are African-American? Why does Joe Biden get a pass when he partnered

with the Klansman on ending integration of schools, not wanting racial

jungles, how come he gets a pass?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'll tell you, it's very simple,

because they got a D on their name, D for Democrats. That is the reason why

they get a pass.



Let me be very clear. The Democrats and Joy Reid, they are worried. In the

2020 election, more black males voted for Trump. Look what happened in

Florida and Texas. Hispanics voted for Trump.



They are losing minority voters because people of color see the Republican

Party as the party of opportunity, and that is why they have intensified

their hatred for anyone who leaves the party and goes Republican.



One other point, Joy Reid gets to say whatever she wants, Al Sharpton,

because they've got MSNBC afraid. If they got rid of these two racist

people, they would go to BLM and they would protest MSNBC. MSNBC is afraid

of being canceled by racist people like Joy Reid and Al "shakedown"

Sharpton.



HANNITY: You think they're racist?



LOESCH: Preach.



TERRELL: Yeah. Yeah. No question about it, 100 percent.



HANNITY: Leo 2.0 Terrell --



TERRELL: Two hundred percent, 300 percent.



HANNITY: -- holding back as usual.



OK. Dana Loesch, great to see you.



When we come back I'm honored to have on the program, longtime personal

friend of mine, Rush Limbaugh producer, call screener, Bo Snerdley. James

Golden will join us. He's got a podcast highlighting the life of the

legendary radio host when we return. Don't miss it.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Special announcement tonight. Long-time Rush Limbaugh producer Bo

Snerdley, his real name is James Golden, is unveiling a new podcast called

"Rush Limbaugh: The Man Behind the Golden Microphone."



Here's a preview.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thirty-three years of excellence in broadcasting.



RUSH LIMBAUGH, TALK RADIO HOST: People don't remember what you say. Too

many words flying around. But they never forget how you make them feel.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is rush.



From the very beginning.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Three hours of broadcast excellent straight ahead.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Until now. Posted by James Golden, who you might know

better as Bo Snerdley.



JAMES GOLDEN, LONGTIME RUSH LIMBAUGH PRODUCER: Rush made no secret about

it. He said it. And it was just what it wasn't. I was born to host. And you

were born to listen.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here now to explain more, longtime Rush Limbaugh producer, call

screener, Bo Snerdley, James Golden.



And full disclosure, we've been friends for decades.



Sir, great to have you.



GOLDEN: That's right. Thank you, Sean. Thank you so much.



HANNITY: You weren't able to talk about this publicly at the time.



GOLDEN: Yeah, for the first few days, I couldn't talk at all about it. And

I still get choked up, and I still find myself getting weepy at odd times,

just random times, and something will trigger it. And, you know, it's just

something you have to learn to live with.



HANNITY: You lost your mom the same week. I mean, you got hit with the two

shotguns, you know, double-barreled shotguns.



You talk about Rush. You've been with him almost the whole 33 years, this

incredible journey, this incredible ride. You also talk about the person

that we know. Fair to say that may be a little more shy in real life?



GOLDEN: Rush was very often after the show, at least, quiet, and, you

know, he was always, though -- he was not this braggadocios all the time,

whatever.



There was Rush Limbaugh, the guy that was behind the Golden EIB mike, who

presented an amazing show that continued to grow for 33 years. Think about

that, a show that continues to grow for 33 years.



And then off the mic, he was a very humble, loving, gentle spirit. And he

was generous beyond measure. We are learning stories now as we go for this

podcast series, its 12 podcasts. The first one was launched today. You can

get it on the iHeart app.



What we are learning, we're hearing stories -- I'll tell you one that we

heard just this week.



HANNITY: We got about 30 seconds. Yeah.



GOLDEN: In one of the states where there was a flood, Rush found out about

it, donated to a gentleman that was a liberal storekeeper, so he could get

his business going. No publicity. He didn't want publicity. That's the way

he was, a truly great and humble man.



HANNITY: I would give you more time, and we'll have you back for a much

deeper look at this, but I want people to hear it all on the podcast -- on

the podcast. The iHeart app.



James Golden, you're a dear friend. We lost the greatest of all time, Rush

Limbaugh. Thank you for being with us.



When we come back, our video of the day, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Look at your screen. A television news crew apparently attacked

while shooting a story on crime in Miami Beach, according FOR, WFOR. The

news crew was shoved, punched during the incident. Two men reportedly

arrested, charged with criminal mischief and battery.



All right. Please set your DVR so you never miss an episode. You make the

show possible. We'll always be independent.



And let not your heart be troubled -- Laura, what do you got? What snippy

remark do we get tonight? Come on, hit me on something. I'm waiting.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All

materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not

be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You

may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from

copies of the content.