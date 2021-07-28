'Hannity' on updated mask guidance, immigration

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

And tonight, the CDC's credibility is in the toilet and it is now circling the drain with the American people, in what is now yet another policy reversal. The CDC is now recommending that unvaccinated and vaccinated Americans wear masks indefinitely. They're also demanding that children of all ages wear masks in school indefinitely.



And Biden meanwhile is floating vaccine mandates and new lockdowns for federal employees.



Now, you see where this is headed. You see that the cowards in the administration, they're in a full panic mode. They don't seem to be as interested in, quote, the science mantra anymore.



We'll explain all of this coming up.



But, first, we begin tonight with the latest political charade on Capitol Hill and that is Nancy Pelosi's January 6th commission.



And literally, it has one mission and one mission only -- oh, let's see if we can impeach and smear and slander Donald Trump one more time and, of course, the GOP one more time on national television.



To that end, the likes of Adam Schiff, the congenital liar, Adam Kinzinger, Liz Cheney and every other Trump-hating politician, they're now hard at work. All the evidence points to this being a biased one-sided investigation with a predetermined outcome.



Now, Congressman Jim Jordan and Congressman Jim Banks, they were barred from the committee.



And to be clear, very clear, we've always condemned. The unlawful riot what happened on January the 6th. What happened on that day can never ever happen again. Why? That's the people's house, our institutions and every lawmaker doesn't matter what your politics are, they must be protected.



Attacks on law enforcement are never and should never be acceptable ever, not at the Capitol and not anywhere. Remember last summer, violent riots rocked almost every major American city. Even the White House was besieged. It got so bad there, the Secret Service was forced to evacuate the president and his family.



Next door, the historic St. John's Church, that was lit on fire. Hundreds of other buildings throughout the country were being targeted by these radical arsonists .A federal courthouse in Portland was vandalized and lit on fire on multiple occasions, a police precinct the Minneapolis -- yeah, that was burned to the ground in case you forgot.



Nearly a hundred police cars were torched, over 2,000-plus police officers were injured, rioters pelting bricks and rocks and frozen water bottles and Molotov cocktails. Twenty-five Americans were killed during these riots last summer.



Retired Police Captain David Dorn, remember, he was murdered by looters in St. Louis while working security local store. Remember teenager Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr., remember he was murdered in the autonomous Seattle, CHAZ, CHOP, summer of love spaghetti potluck dinner zone, right near police precinct that had, that the city surrendered to the -- to the rioters at that point.



The delinquent mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkin, never even bothered to reach out to the victim's family until Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr. appeared on this show.



Joe Biden made no mention of last summer's 574 violent riots during the DNC, not one word. Kamala Harris, not only did she not condemn them, she was busy promoting a bail fund to help the rioters get out of jail quicker, on Twitter.



Other Democrats, they either said nothing or downplayed the violence and in some cases, even actively supporting the violence.



Where's this commission as you watch this?



REPORTER: Respectfully, shouldn't that be done by a commission or the city council, not a mob in the middle of the night throwing it into the harbor?



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: People do what they do.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's violence across the whole country. Do you disavow the violence from Antifa that's happening in Portland right now, that's --



REP. JERRY NADLER (D-NY): That's a myth that's being spread only in Washington D.C.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: About Antifa in Portland?



NADLER: Yes.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: They're not going to stop before Election Day in November and they're not going to stop after Election Day. And that should be -- everyone should take note of that on both levels, that this isn't -- they're not going to let up and they should not.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is a mostly protest -- it is not -- it is not generally speaking unruly, but fires have been started.



REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there is unrest in our lives and unfortunately, there's plenty to go around.



HANNITY: They're not going to stop. They're not going to let up, and you better take note of that, nor should they stop.



Needless to say, there was no congressional commission on last summer's 574 officially declared riots all around the country and the Democrats were almost completely silent or even complicit and supportive. Dozens were killed, thousands were injured, hundreds of businesses were burned to the ground, widespread looting, widespread vandalism. But Democrats, they didn't care one bit.



It's not politically, what, expedient for them so it's not a priority for them. If you were injured, if you lost a loved one or you watched your business get looted or burned to the ground, you're not a priority. No need for a commission and Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues in Congress on this.



For them, this is -- you know, the House in Washington in the swamp. No, they have -- you know, their house is much more important than your house or your business or your relative. That's a police officer or you that are that are working in police work.



Still, January 6 committee, it's not raising several important questions. Like, for example, where were the reinforcements? Why on six separate occasions, six separate requests from the Capitol police chief for additional security, why were they ignored? Why were they so unprepared for these massive riots?



They knew that there was going to be a march on the Capitol. This was a huge day at the Capitol. They knew in advance they knew the night before. Everyone knew that thousands of demonstrators were descending on Washington. They knew that Mike Pence was attending the Capitol in front of a joint session of Congress.



So what happened? Who was ultimately in charge of Capitol security in that plan? And what role is the commission going to have looking into this?



What role did Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the house, play? What should her role have been?



And by the way, those that did trespass and riot at the Capitol, they're now being held accountable by the FBI? On the other hand, 574 riots last summer, we're now hearing from prosecutors, even though we have overwhelming incontrovertible evidence, video evidence of the crimes they're committing, the vast majority of those that rioted last summer that we can identify -- well, we're now told they're not going to be charged at all.



Is that a dual system of justice? Where's the commission on all the riots, all 574 from last summer? Why no commission? The Democrats' silence at the time and now is deafening.



Now, violence in these major cities is on the rise. This weekend alone, 12 were murdered and 70-plus shot in Chicago. And sadly, do you know the names of anybody? That's just a typical weekend in the Windy City.



We have been scrolling these names since Joe Biden was vice president and Obama was president and this was his hometown. Democrats, they don't seem to care. They don't seem to care about the names of the -- what, 150 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty so far this year. Apparently, it's not politically advantageous for them. So they just ignore it.



It's the same massive double standard that we always see on the left. They'll say, oh, we can't -- we can't have Russia collusion. Russia, Russia, Russia, unless Hunter Biden is taking millions from a Russian oligarch and the former first lady of Moscow. They didn't seem to care about Russia collusion when Hillary got the dirty Russian misinformation dossier that was used to then spy on a presidential candidate and a president.



They staged an impeachment over a fake Ukrainian quid pro quo that never happened, and ignoring the real quid pro quo -- that would be Joe Biden's quid pro quo -- that he bragged about on tape demanding, leveraging a billion taxpayer dollars to get a prosecutor in Ukraine fired for investigating his zero experienced son, making millions for nothing.



And the call -- of course, they call the Georgia voting bill Jim Crow 2.0, now we've weaponized the DOJ. They're ignoring Delaware's restrictive voting laws way more restrictive than Georgia, but they're going after Georgia instead.



They use the filibuster over 200 times during Donald Trump's presidency, but now under Biden, they call the filibuster racist. And they demand that you wear a mask and you get vaccinated and you socially distance and you follow all the rules while allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants into this country, just processing them, without even testing most of them. And a third of them when offered a vaccine turn it down.



On this program, we are consistent. We condemn violent riots, what happened on January 6th, what happened last summer, whenever it happens, it must be condemned by people of good will. It shouldn't be political.



We spoke out against the brutal murder of George Floyd and, of course, David Dorn and Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr., and that sad interview I had with his father. Unfortunately, Democrats, their friends in the media, big tech media mob, they don't seem to care about truth, fairness, logic, science, justice. For them, it's politics and power, that's all that seems to matter.



Here with more is the author of "Do What You Said You Would Do", Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. He was supposed to be on the January committee but he's not any longer, along with New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.



So, Jim Jordan, you and Jim Banks, you were going to be on this committee. But they took you off this assignment to replace you with let's see -- Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger --



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Yeah.



HANNITY: -- both that hate Donald Trump and that will come to the predetermined collusion -- conclusion that that Nancy Pelosi wants.



JORDAN: No, I think you're right. This is all political.



And a great monologue, Sean. And you're right. You've condemned the violence all the time. You've been consistent, last summer and on January 6.



Elise has done the same thing. Republicans have done the same thing.



But because Democrats haven't as you pointed out, because last summer, they actually normalized anarchy and said it was okay for rioters and looters to attack the police, they defunded the police, they tore down businesses and then Democrats raised money to bail them out of jail.



Because of all that, they're afraid -- they're afraid to ask the fundamental question, which is: why wasn't there a proper security posture that day?



My hunch is, because when you do all that to the police and take those positions they did last summer, it's kind of hard then to say, oh, we need more protection on January 6th for us politicians. It's kind of hard to do that. And so, we didn't have the proper security posture that day.



That is the fundamental question and that that can only be answered by the speaker's office. And I think that's why Jim Banks and myself are not on the committee because we've been consistent and they haven't. They couldn't have the right security position on that important day.



HANNITY: Hey, Jim. We discovered video that this was pre-planned. How do we know it was pre-planned? Because people were placing items in certain locations.



JORDAN: Yeah.



HANNITY: Now, we have that evidence. We now know that the police chief, the Capitol police chief requested and was denied on six separate occasions the reinforcements and the guard that he was asking for.



And we know from our mutual friend, Mark Meadows, that the White House had suggested that they have reinforcements and the guard brought up even before the event happened.



JORDAN: Well, Sean, we know -- according to press reports, it looks like the speaker's office before January vetoed having the National Guard here. Then also according to press reports, it looks like on January 6th, she hesitated before she called up the National Guard.



Now why was that?



That's a fundamental question we need answered. I don't think they're going to do it because Chairman Thompson said that's the only question that's not on the table. Everything else is on the table, he said, but that's the one question that most needs to be answered that I don't think they're going to address.



HANNITY: Let me -- let me ask you, Congresswoman Stefanik.



I noticed Liz Cheney took a shot at you today. And clearly, now, she is sided with people that were you know the ones that were always saying that Bush and Cheney lied and people died and calling her own father a murderer and a torturer, and suggesting he was corrupt with his previous work with Halliburton.



You said that the American people deserve to know the truth, that Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility. There's a specific reason, isn't there, that you make that statement? Can you explain it to people?



REP. ELISE STEFANIK (R-NY): Absolutely. Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility because we know that as early as December, there was information and intelligence that there were potential security threats and that the Capitol was not going to be secure on January 6. Nancy Pelosi refused to act.



We also know that on January 6th, Nancy Pelosi was passed a note by the sergeant-at-arms, her political appointee, asking for her permission to bring in the National Guard. She hesitated.



Jim is exactly right that these important questions deserve to be answered. The American people deserve to know what the speaker's office knew and when and why the Capitol wasn't secure.



And when it comes to Liz Cheney, she is a Pelosi Republican, a Pelosi pawn at this point. She does not represent the Republican conference or Republican voters or the American people.



Republicans are focused on the facts. We are not focused on protecting the speaker of the House, who is a lame duck speaker. We want truth, accountability and we want to make sure that the U.S. Capitol is secure as the People's House and that the violence on January never happens again.



HANNITY: And where is the commission by the way on all the rioting that took place last summer? Where is -- you know, where's that commission? I'd like to see.



One, you have you guys heard of any movement to get that commission started? I haven't.



JORDAN: No --



STEFANIK: Well, you're exactly right, Sean. We need a broad scope commission that's focused on political violence.



What the Pelosi sham commission is focused on is only January 6 and trying to shame over 70 million Americans who were standing up for constitutional and election integrity issues. We need to look at the political violence that occurred all this past year. We need to look at the targeting of Steve Scalise and Republicans on the baseball field. We need to look at the tragic loss of a U.S. Capitol Police officer on Good Friday.



JORDAN: Yeah.



STEFANIK: Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats do not want to investigate that. They want to make this political and partisan.



HANNITY: Last word, Jim Jordan.



JORDAN: No, I can't say anything better than, Elise, did.



But the bottom line is, Sean, what else are they going to talk about? They can't talk about the 12 murders as you brought up on your monologue in Chicago last week. They can't talk about crisis on the border and they certainly can't talk about inflation.



So they're going to continue to focus on this and attack President Trump. That's just who the Democrats are.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you all for being with us. It's a predetermined outcome. Trust me.



All right. Joining us now with reaction is the host of "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino": right here on the FOX News Channel, also now a nationally syndicated radio host, and correspondent at large Geraldo Rivera.



All right, Geraldo, if they want a commission, I would like -- I'd like questions answered. We now have videotapes showing that people pre- positioned weapons around Washington, D.C., evidence that this has been planned by some people. Are they going to get that question answered? Can they answer the question, is being -- why was the police chief -- the Capitol police chief denied six times when he asked for assistance, both before this even began and as it was happening? Can they explain why they didn't anticipate potential problems? And what role would Nancy Pelosi, the sergeant at arms have in preparing for such moments?



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE: First of all, Sean let me say how nice it is to be back with you and my friend Dan. I'm sure we'll have a very erudite discussion tonight. I can also not hesitate to say that I think you've been with all due respect and I love you gaslighting -- changing the subject.



The subject is January 6th and what happened to the United States Capitol and why it happened. Those two things, the fact that the Capitol was targeted and that the prime instigator, the one who unleashed the mob was the president of the United States.



For God's sakes, Sean --



HANNITY: Geraldo, you just made an accusation against me. We're friends a long time.



HANNITY: Wait a minute, you just told me I'm gaslighting or something.



RIVERA: I accused the president of the United States --



HANNITY: The president said that day, many of you -- let me quote him. He said, many of you will know peacefully and patriotically march to the Capitol so your voices will be heard.



Now, you say that I'm changing the subject. I am saying that a riot is a riot and if it's wrong on January 6 as I believe it is, then the 574 riots that took place that Democrats were silenced about -- silent about, why isn't there a commission on that? We lost 25 people, thousands of cops were injured, police stations burned to the ground, businesses looted and burned to the ground, and we barely heard a peep out of them. I think a riot is a riot, Geraldo. They're comparable to me.



RIVERA: You and I stood shoulder to shoulder through that entire period condemning the rioters, condemning the looting --



HANNITY: Where's the commission?



RIVERA: -- and condemning the Democrats for ignoring it. But, Sean, the president bears --



RIVERA: -- the president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding. That was Kevin McCarthy on January 13th.



The mob was fed lies.



HANNITY: Okay, I understand that. I understand your position.



RIVERA: -- tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding --



HANNITY: Are riots always wrong?



RIVERA: -- which they did not like.



HANNITY: Are riots always wrong?



RIVERA: Come on, Sean.



HANNITY: How come I'm consistent? And I'll condemn riots in whatever form they take and how come the Democrats were silent. You were silent.



HANNITY: Harris was complicit by aiding and assisting the bail reform -- the bail money raising to people involved in it.



(CROSSTALK)



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: OK. Fine, we bring you for your opinion. Dan Bongino?



RIVERA: -- leading up to the despicable events of January 6th. On January 6th, he did something where he owes the American people, the world and history an apology.



HANNITY: And we need answers -- we need answers on all of it. Geraldo? Dan Bongino?



DAN BONGINO, HOST OF "UNFILTERED WITH DAN BONGINO": Yeah, Geraldo's wrong on both fronts, profoundly wrong. How the president -- I have his transcript of what he said. We're going to go march to the Capitol peacefully and patriotically is inciting a riot is quite confusing. I don't know if you need a thesaurus, a dictionary, I don't know where you get -- why you're just making that up.



I mean, I understand like the narrative goes back and forth between this was a planned insurrection to then Trump incited an insurrection, despite the fact that Trump said go march peacefully and patriotically. Again, I don't know why you're making that up. And, yeah, I was a friend to President Trump -- well, with friends like you, you know, who needs enemies? I mean that's being a friend?



And then secondly, this comment you made about, you know, listen this is about January 6. Listen, I have been like Sean and everyone else. Let me say again for the record, any violence against law enforcement -- I absolutely an unequivocal terms condemn.



Everybody, got that? Crystal clear. I was a cop. No excuses.



But you know what I find out, Geraldo? The Democrats don't seem remotely interested in the insurrection that happened in the White House during the BLM riots where my Secret Service friends were texting me saying, you have no idea how bad it's getting here, we're seriously --



RIVERA: I don't disagree with that. I don't disagree with that.



BONGINO: Geraldo, can you let me just finish my point? Can you just let me finish my point?



No, but I'm just suggesting to you that these things matter too and Sean's point is not to diminish the violence on the 6th. His point is to say if we're going to discuss political violence as a problem in this country as a principled issue, then let's discuss it all. Not just the ones you think benefit you politically. I'm done.



RIVERA: But how do you explain Kevin McCarthy days afterwards saying the president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters? That's Kevin McCarthy saying that. That's not me.



The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president, says Mitch McConnell, who was the majority leader of the United States Senate at the time.



RIVERA: These are two leading Republican that changed their -- that chickened out. They chickened out because the Republican Party wrapped itself around President Trump.



(CROSSTALK)



BONGINO: Geraldo, but that you didn't get to my point, though. You still haven't -- you deflected to Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell without addressing the core of the issue, the question I asked you. How does telling people to march peacefully and patriotically, how is that inciting a riot? You understand that makes no sense at all. I don't know where you're getting that.



RIVERA: I believe in the bottom of my heart that the depths of my sincerity that the president knew what was going to happen. I believe the president --



HANNITY: So you're saying those --



HANNITY: Wait, wait, you're saying the president saying peacefully and patriotically to so your voices will be heard, you're just going to ignore that and say I don't believe them? That's your argument?



RIVERA: I was -- did you see what happened? Did you see who was in that crowd? Did you see how many --



HANNITY: I didn't ask you, peacefully and patriotically, what part of that is confusing, because it doesn't make sense?



RIVERA: Sean, you have Kevin McCarthy on the show on a regular basis. Mitch McConnell --



HANNITY: I got that. What part of it peacefully and patriotically --



RIVERA: -- Liz Cheney -- this was a shame.



BONGINO: He's not answering your question.-



RIVERA: This was an embarrassment. This will live in history what happened on January 6th.



And I -- listen --



I absolutely believe that the -- I agree with that 100 percent and the fact that that the liberals are allowing all these --



HANNITY: You should call for commission to end --



RIVERA: -- in this ghetto civil war --



HANNITY: -- violence wherever it happens.



RIVERA: Every Monday -- every Monday, I announced the body count in Chicago, in Philadelphia, in New York.



HANNITY: All right. I got to go guys. Thank you.



After the break, the CDC is flip-flopping yet again, and now, they are reimposing mask guidance, and now, Joe wants, yep, mandates on vaccines. Our medical A-team is next, and the great one, Mark Levin.



HANNITY: All right. Now, the completely discredited Biden CDC is retreating yet again tonight, more mixed messages because just two months after Joe Biden called it a, quote, great day for America when the CDC eased their mass guidance in May, the agency is now reimposing that mass mandate, even for vaccinated Americans in areas with, quote, substantial and high transmission. They also want kids massed up in every school.



The CDC director said today that vaccinated Americans can transmit the virus after they were saying just the opposite just a couple of months ago.



So I'll ask yet again, why more flips been flops and flailing and ups and downs? Why all the misdirection? Why all the inconsistencies?



These ever changing standards has created great uncertainty. They are creating confusion among the American people with their ever changing standards. And also they talk a lot -- a lot about, for example, vaccine hesitancy. They like to blame conservatives for that, when in fact they're the ones responsible.



Remember, Biden tweeted May 13th, quote, the rule is now simple. Get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours.



And frankly, I'm just going to ask a very blunt question why are the so- called experts so awful at their jobs and why do they get everything seemingly wrong on every aspect of this, changing the message? Why do they keep changing the standards?



Now, you all tell us one thing and it always becomes something else. Now, you've -- all you've done here is create confusion and mess it up. Your projections, no mask, one mask, two masks, no mass outdoors, no mask indoors. Now, we're going to mask everywhere again even if you're vaccinated. If you get the vaccine, you won't need a mask.



Ask yourself, is team Biden so concerned about transmission? All right, if they are, then why at our southern border, why is it wide open? Why isn't every illegal immigrant that they're just processing into the country as they don't enforce the laws? Why aren't they being checked for their vaccination status? And why aren't they all being tested, because they're not? Why is there one set of rules for law-abiding American citizens and another for illegal immigrants that they are letting in by not enforcing the laws at our border.



And remember, I told you last week that once Biden signaled -- oh, yeah, it's okay for corporations and schools and universities to mandate vaccination, I told you, it's now a matter of time it would spread as a new report is saying -- yep, "The Washington Post" will require vaccination by mid-September and just like clockwork, we're also learning that Biden is expected to require all federal employees to get vaccinated against COVID or undergo regular testing.



And here's what he said earlier today, which was different than what he was saying -- well, just weeks and months ago.



REPORTER: Will you require all federal employees to get vaccinated?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: That's under consideration right now. But if you're not vaccinated, you're not nearly as smart as I thought you were.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And as I've been saying, at a minimum, Americans deserve choice in consultation with their doctors, doing their own research, based on their unique medical history that Dr. Joe knows nothing about. Their current medical condition that Dr. Joe and doctor media mob people know nothing about.



Here with reaction, FOX News medical contributors, Dr. Nicole Saphier, Dr. Marty Makary is with us.



You know, Dr. Nicole, I want to start with -- because we're getting these mixed messages on all fronts here. You know, the CDC revising their guidance yet again number one. Now, they started with universities and businesses. Now, it looks like the federal government's going to require vaccinations.



All right, does that include people that already had COVID? Does that include people with rare medical conditions that that this vaccine might not be right for them? Does that take away freedom of Americans for whatever reason their doctor, their decision, their research tells them they don't trust the science yet? You know, do we still have freedom in the country?



DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, geez, that's a lot to unpack in this very short segment. But, so, first of all, let's talk about the fact that the CDC updated their guidance today, and the reason they did that is because of the now prevalent delta variant.



The motivation behind the updates as it pertains to delta variant, that's a good idea. Unfortunately. the messaging was completely lost. Their messaging should have been insisting that adults um increase the vaccination rates to help lower the transmission. Unfortunately, that got muddied in the fact that they're saying vaccinated individuals now if you're in high transmission areas have to go back to wearing mask.



And they did this because they're stating some pre-print data showing that of those very rare breakthrough cases of people who have been vaccinated, that the delta variant is causing such a high viral load in them that it is possible that they can transmit it to someone else.



But here's the problem, Sean, we have a lot of possibilities. We have very poor data collection. So we don't actually have a lot of facts.



And so, what the message should have been was you know encouraging people to go out and get vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, especially if you are vulnerable you should consider wearing a high-grade medical mask. But that unfortunately got a little muddied.



When it comes to vaccine mandates, it still astonishes me that the CDC has not acknowledged the robust protection that comes following natural immunity. We have more and more data that show us that natural immunity from prior infection likely is going to be just as long lasting if not more than the vaccine-induced immunity.



So I think a first step forward is to acknowledge those who have already recovered from COVID-19 to add them to the protection pool. Just like France is doing. Just like many other countries are doing. But the United States isn't there yet.



I also am concerned with vaccine mandates outside of health care scenarios especially under the emergency use authorization. I think they need to really push forward, get that full FDA approval and then you may see more of the hesitant going out and getting vaccinated.



HANNITY: Dr Makary, I noticed that even the Cleveland Clinic said, if you already had COVID, you don't need any vaccination. Are they going to force those people to get it too? Are they going to -- or they're going to follow the science?



But the confusion the -- ever-changing, you know, messages. It's created a lot of anger, confusion for the American people. Why can't they get there - - why can't they get this straight?



DR. MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, they chose a certain agenda to get every human being vaccinated and what they ended up doing was ignoring natural immunity. And I agree with Dr. Saphier.



If you look at the data on natural immunity, not only is it going strong a year and a half, but there's no signs of it letting up. And in fact, a study out of Israel recently showed that it may be better than vaccinated immunity. We don't know. But for now, those who have natural immunity have a very reasonable proposition to not get the vaccine based on that natural immunity.



If the government wants to get more people vaccinated, which is what all of us want. We want those who are not immune to get vaccinated and in the interim wear a mask and indoor public gatherings. There's consensus there.



But if the government wants to get more people vaccinated, stop sending a mixed message by having an emergency use authorization and at the same time telling people it's safe. They need full approval right now and it's being held up for political reasons.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you both. We appreciate it.



When we come back, a "New York Times" reporter wanting to categorize Trump supporters as enemies of the state. When we come back, the great one, he has a message for -- well, that reporter and for Democrats. Please stay with us.



HANNITY: All right. Now, even more disturbing than Biden's non-stop blunders is the Democrats, the media mobs, and their push to use the tools of intelligence to target political opponents.



Now, look at one "New York Times" reporter, Katie Benner is her name, tweeting, quote: Today's January 6 select committee underscores the America's current essential national security dilemma work to combat legitimate national security threats now entails calling a politician supporters enemies of the state.



Calling Trump supporters enemies of the state. They're not even trying to hide it over there anymore. She has just recently apparently deleted that tweet.



Here with reaction, author of "The New York Times" number one bestseller "American Marxism". This book has been out less than two weeks and already over a half a million copies sold. More than the 15 highest next best- selling books combined. That's why we call him "the great one", Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty and Levin".



Sir, welcome back. You're an enemy of the state.



MARK LEVIN, HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN": Thank you, Sean. I wouldn't exp -- yeah, well, you know, look who's talking. They are. That -- those -- that's the same newspaper that promoted Stalin, promoted the Third Reich, and promoted Castro. So I guess we are.



January 6. You know, Joe Biden likes to say that what happened on January 6 was the worst attack since 9/11. Liz Cheney agrees with him.



I want to give a little bit of history to the historically illiterate. In 1979, Jimmy Carter released from prison three Puerto Rican terrorists who shot at members of Congress from the House gallery in 1954, wounding, in some cases seriously, five members of the House of Representatives.



There's more. On the last day of his presidency, Bill Clinton granted a full pardon of Susan Rosenberg. Who is she? Sixteen years into a 58-year sentence for possession of guns and over 700 pounds of explosives, a member of the Weather Underground and numerous of its succeeding splinter groups.



She allegedly participated in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Capitol. That explosion blew off Senate Minority Leader Robert Byrd's door, ripped through a painting of Daniel Webster and damaged the Senate cloak room as Daniel Flynn wrote at "The American Spectator".



Oh, there's more. A year after Bill Ayers, his girlfriend, and two of his friends blew themselves up in Greenwich Village townhouse-turned-bomb factory, he took part in the 1971 bombing at the U.S. Capitol. He wrote, we already bombed the Capitol. He wrote in his memoir, and we cased the White House. The Pentagon was like two of the trifecta.



Now, who is Bill Ayers? I seem to recall he helped launch Barack Obama's career. So, first of all, let's stop lying about the history what's going on in this Capitol. There's been a lot of horrible things that's happened to the Capitol and the people in the Capitol. that's number one.



Number two, this is nothing like 9/11. Joe Biden, even in his good day when he had wits, was an idiot. And now, we have Liz Cheney saying the same thing.



There were no weapons fired in the Capitol, not by the protesters, by one police officer who apparently randomly killed a protester. We don't defend what happened in the Capitol building. Unlike our opponents on the other side, but they do defend violence. They're busy pardoning terrorists. They defend violence in Portland.



How come we don't have any of the federal law enforcement from Portland there testifying when Nancy Pelosi called them storm troopers or when Jim Clyburn called them storm troopers? Of course, Adam Kinzinger who's in the pocket of Pelosi, he'll never bring it up. And Liz Cheney's in such a hate mode, she'll never bring it up either.



There's a lot that can be brought up about this as a matter of fact. And as you all pointed it out, what did Nancy Pelosi do? She was in charge of security of that building, and she was told about potential problems in that building. What did the FBI do? They had information from the NYPD and the Norfolk office. She doesn't want to know anything about that.



Now, I got to move fast. I got three minutes left.



COVID, I have a question for the CDC. You're busy issuing all kinds of orders to American citizens. Vaccinated citizens are supposed to wear masks? Don't you understand when you tell people that, they're not going to get vaccinated? On the one hand, you say hurry up and get vaccinated, on the other hand we're going to treat you as if you're not vaccinated?



That's not science. That's stupidity. And we've had a lot of stupidity out of federal scientists and medical directors over the course of the last 18 months.



But you want to know big stupidity -- we have an open southern border. People are pouring into this country so fast we don't know how many. COVID cases among migrants in the Rio Grande Valley sector surge 900 percent at the border, numbers continue to rise.



We don't know how many illegal aliens have it. We know they're not tested. We know they're poor. They're coming from poor countries, but they don't have access to vaccines.



Maybe that's the problem. Maybe because our southern border is open by design. People coming across the border, we don't know the health situation. We're being overwhelmed.



You look at the red map the CDC director puts out there. What do you see? The southeastern United States is getting hit hardest, southern California's getting hit hardest. How come they're not getting hit in North Dakota? How come they're not getting hit on the northern border the way they are, on the southern border? Well, we have some ideas about this, don't we?



Now, the CDC is so out of control that it ordered not long ago, landlords not to raise rates or to remove tenants. And the federal court said, you're the CDC, you don't have the power to do that.



Hey, CDC, Joe Biden, I have a question for you. For health purposes, CDC, why don't you issue orders to secure the southern border, so we can make sure people who are coming across don't have the virus, and aren't spreading it in the United States? Why don't you do that? That would be a lot more substantive.



Now, everybody should get a vaccine -- well, I've been vaccinated and I think more people should. But what about somebody who has a condition where the vaccine becomes deadly, or what about people who've already had the virus and now they're immune, why would they get vaccinated?



And, of course, we have the health pass -- the health pass for people. That is again, if you're an illegal alien, you don't have to prove whether you've had been vaccinated or not or, of course, if you're a rioter, one of these Marxist BLM members or Antifa, you get a healthcare pass too.



So they don't really mean that everybody should be vaccinated. They just mean that law-abiding American citizens better do what they tell us to do or you're going to be cut off from the rest of society. That's it.



HANNITY: Mark's book, number one "New York Times" bestseller, "American Marxism", it's the number one selling book by far in the country. Don't forget his show, "Life, Liberty, Levin", Sunday nights, the number one show right here on the FOX News Channel.



When we come back, more bad news for Gavin Newsom. Poll numbers show the recall efforts are gaining traction. Larry Elder and his number one supporter, Leo 2.0 Terrell, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Recent polls now showing California Governor Gavin Newsom is in the danger zone that he can in fact be recalled. New poll out of Berkeley finds that likely recall voters are nearly split even on whether to recall Newsom. But who is the best candidate than to replace him?



So far, it looks like voters are turning towards our friend Larry Elder, who is now leading the recall challenger by a whopping 10 points. He's here with reaction. He's now officially a gubernatorial candidate actually on the ballot. They tried to keep him off for some reason.



Larry Elder and his number one fan and supporter, Leo 2.0 Terrell.



I always thought from the beginning that question one was going to be the hard question, will -- do people vote to recall Gavin Newsom? You need 50 percent plus one. Larry, this look now looks like a possibility.



LARRY ELDER, CALIFORNIA GUBERNATIONAL CANDIDATE: Well, that's right it's in the margin of error and that's a dramatic increase from just a couple weeks ago. Look, people have had it. They've had it with these ridiculous mandates that you've been talking about. And recently, the Governor Gavin Newsom has said if you're a state worker and you haven't been vaccinated, you're going to be tested once a week and while at work you're going to wear a mask.



Now, I thought the whole point behind being vaccinated is that you're protected against people who haven't been vaccinated. And now, you're telling people who haven't been vaccinated who've assumed the risk, they're going to wear mass to protect other unvaccinated people who've also assumed the risk. It doesn't make any sense.



And that's why 2.2 million Californians signed this petition, about a quarter of them are Democrats and independents who voted for this guy just two years earlier. And we have been talked about the crime and the rising cost of living and the outrageous homelessness while this guy has his own kids enjoying in school private education, and while he exempted himself from the very mandates he pushed down the throats of the Californians.



That's why I'm urging people to go to electelder.com, throw something in the tip jar because I have expenditure limitations. He can raise and spend as much money as he wants, and most people believe he's going to spend at least $50 million to try to defeat me because he's scared to death.



HANNITY: Leo, I mean this guy goes to restaurants when he tells everyone else not to. His kids are have in-person learning in a private school, draconian shutdowns, you know, the highest taxes in the country. You know, can this be real?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, it is real, I'll tell you why.



First of all, Larry has the ability to resonate with everyday people.



Gavin Newsom administration is a train wreck. He's an elitist. Last week, he lied to the people in California and said crime was on the decline. I don't think Barbara Boxer and people who live in California believe that crime is on the decline.



Then he had the audacity to compare people who may have a medical reason not to get vaccinated to drunk driving. That's how -- the analogy doesn't make sense. He's an elitist.



And as Larry mentioned, his son doesn't follow the rules of wearing a mask. He lied on television again about his kids going to heavy online training. They were in private school. The guys and leaders, his administrations, the train wreck, and Larry resonate with the everyday voter.



HANNITY: Well, this would be a -- you know, I don't know (ph) a lot -- this would be a political earthquake.



All right. More HANNITY after the break.



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. We hope you'll set your DVR. It's simple to do. Never missed an episode.



We're always going to be -- yes, independent. We'll never be that media mob. You get news here you won't get anywhere else, that's what we do.



Anyway, but in the meantime, I have good news because let not your hearts be troubled, because Laura Ingraham is standing by to take over right now - - Laura Ingraham.

