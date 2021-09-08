'Hannity' on the Taliban, Americans left in Afghanistan

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Tonight, Americans abandoned. They're held hostage behind enemy lines in the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan -- more appropriate name "hell on earth". Planes stopped on the tarmac, up to a thousand U.S. of our fellow citizens in hiding.



Thousands more U.S. visa holders, they're left behind. All are Afghan allies, tens of thousands, they're left behind. Each and every one abandoned by Joe Biden. God help them all, as Joe Biden now has turned his back on every single one of them in what is officially one of the absolute worst foreign policy debacles sadly in U.S. history.



At this hour, terrorists from the Taliban, ISIS, ISIS-K, al-Qaeda, they're now hunting anyone and everyone with ties to this country, the United States of America.



But after a nice long weekend in Delaware, the mumbling, bumbling, muttering, full in the White House, that guy Joe, is now completely ignoring what is happening, what the reality is for each and every person we're talking about. Not a peep out of Biden on any effort to save Americans he abandoned behind enemy lines.



It is now day 24 of the worst hostage situation in American history.



REP. MIKE MCCAUL (R-TX): We have six airplanes at Mazar-i-Sharif airport, six airplanes with American citizens on them as I speak also with these interpreters and the Taliban is holding them hostage.



ANTONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE: We've been able to identify a relatively small number of Americans who we believe are seeking to depart from Mazar-i-Sharif with their families the Taliban has not denied exit to anyone holding a valid document but they have said that those without valid documents at this point can't leave.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We don't have a great deal of understanding of every individual on these manifests.



MCCAUL: They are not clearing the airplanes to depart. They've sat at the airport for the last couple days. We know the reason why is because the Taliban wants something in exchange.



HANNITY: Day 24 of the Biden administration, they still don't know how many Americans officially been left behind and there is zero plan to get them out. While these hostages were abandoned by Joe Biden, they have not been abandoned by their fellow Americans. Six charter planes from great Americans around the country, including retired special ops officers on the ground risking their lives and other private organizations are now on the tarmac in an airport in northern Afghanistan. They're ready to take off carrying Americans and our allies to Qatar.



According to various reports, these planes are now being blocked by the Taliban and others and have been blocked in some cases for six long days. And even the U.S. State Department is not helping. The Taliban is apparently demanding a ransom payment from the U.S. government. The State Department reportedly refusing to grant approval for private evacuation flights to land in other countries that is insane.



Not only is the Biden State Department doing nothing to rescue our fellow Americans that they abandoned now they are reportedly obstructing private rescue missions by a lot of retired ops guys, special ops forces that are willing to put their own lives at risk to help the Americans that he abandoned.



The Americans who were supposed to board these planes, they showed up at the airport, they forked over their papers to the Taliban. And once again tonight, they are in hiding, now more vulnerable than ever.



One unnamed person involved with this the extraction efforts telling FOX News, quote: if one life is lost as a result of this, the blood is on the White House's hands. Their blood is on their hands. Adding, quote: It is not the Taliban that is holding this up as much as much as it sickens me to say. It is the U.S. government.



This is so bad even Democratic senator, huge liberal, Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut, is blasting the administration over their incompetence.



Are you okay with this Ron Klain, Tony Blinken? Joe Biden, if you're awake? Susan Rice? Is this -- is this one of the contingencies that you plan for also, or do you just not care that you abandoned Americans and left them pretty much for dead to fend for themselves, that's right, under terrorist rule.



Thankfully, tonight, we have some good news to report out of Afghanistan. There is an American mother from Texas, her three children, they were rescued by a man named Cory Mills. He will join us on this program in a moment. And his private team of other military vets in a successful cross- border operation.



But now despite having no involvement in the rescue mission, guess what? The Biden administration, they attempted to take credit for something they had nothing to do with. According to the State Department, the United States has facilitated the safe departure of four U.S. citizens by overland route from Afghanistan.



Now, the organizer of this rescue mission is calling that statement a complete and total lie. The U.S. government did nothing to rescue these Americans, absolutely nothing. And, of course, Joe Biden doesn't seem to care about any of this because today, after a long weekend of getting as much needed west and relaxation in Delaware while Biden toured flood damage in New York and New Jersey at every stop, he was met by protesters carrying anti-Biden signs, waving Trump flags and demanding accountability over Afghanistan and more.



But according to Joe Biden everybody he thought was happy to see him, the few people that were there. Take a look.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: None of them were shouting or complaining. Every one of them were thanking me as if it was something special -- I mean sincerely -- that I was here.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For this guy to pull this? To leave them in ruins and leave Americans behind! Leave Americans behind!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's crazy.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He will leave you behind! You guys, protecting him. You guys behind.



BIDEN: That's crazy.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Leave no American behind!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ronald Wildrick buried n Arlington. 2011, December 11. For what? He lost his life for what?



HANNITY: Now, finally, Biden had to mention the protesters, but he accused them of being ignorant. Of course, Biden made no mention at all of Afghanistan nothing about the Americans he abandoned nothing about those being held hostage behind enemy lines in northern Afghanistan. Nothing at all. Nothing about the billions of equipment he left behind.



Instead, he focused on a much more pressing and urgent situation. Climate change. Only problem for Joe is he's either too stupid or frankly too impaired to speak coherently. And we've got the videotape evidence and, of course, we'll let you decide.



BIDEN: A group I have standing with me led by Chuck Schumer and your congresswoman -- is this your district?



(CROSSTALK)



BIDEN: End -- have zero emissions, net emissions by 2050, by 2020, make sure all our electricity is zero emissions.



This summer alone, communities with over a hundred million Americans, a hundred Americans call home have been struck by extreme weather.



Each dollar we invest, every dollar we raise, a city block by two feet, flood-proof power stations, sanitations.



HANNITY: Remember, every single day, Donald Trump was president, the left, the media mob, they pretended to be you know feigning so much outrage, embarrassed by a Donald Trump tweet. I'll take a mean tweet any day over abandoning Americans.



Now how humiliating think as an American as you see this all unfold how humiliating, how embarrassing is all of this? You've got a repulsive disgusting and preventable disgrace, an unmitigated disaster all preventable. We watched the Taliban on the march in the month of March and in April and in May and in June and in July when we could have safely evacuated our own fellow Americans all our allies and all our military equipment that they now have in their possession. It is a disgrace. Our allies around the world, they are shocked, they are horrified and America's enemies, they're gloating and they are completely emboldened.



And it's not just the stammering and the confusion from a man clearly in severe cognitive decline, but also -- this is important -- we don't leave our fellow Americans behind. I can tell you this: well, Hannity knows Donald Trump, I do. Donald Trump would have obliterated the Taliban if they made one wrong move, just like he did Baghdadi and associates and the al- Qaeda leader in Yemen and Soleimani and destroyed the entire caliphate in Iraq and Syria.



Joe Biden did nothing as the Taliban was on the march and we knew it for months. Our intel community didn't fail. They warned him every single day. These documents will be revealed.



We don't abandon Americans in hostile foreign countries run by radical Islamic extremists. We don't put the lives of our fellow Americans in their hands. That is not who we are supposed to be or who we are. This is not a partisan issue. This isn't about Democrat/Republican, conservative or liberal.



If every American stuck by an enemy lines is a liberal that wants to get me fired, I want them home trying to get me fired. This is about saving our fellow Americans' lives.



One example, a pregnant woman now in hiding. Why? She got kicked in the stomach by a Taliban fighter while attempting to reach the airport multiple times. And she says that Americans are being hunted all over the country. We have more anecdotal stories day in and day out.



According to Congressman Darrell Issa, there are at least 500 Americans who are still trapped, including multiple students from northern California. And if you add in their family members, guess what, it's over a thousand, that need to be home right here on American soil.



To make matters worse -- get this -- for Gitmo detainees released by Biden and Obama in exchange for -- remember Bo Bergdahl? They're now senior Taliban positions. This is a nightmare, a hostage crisis on a massive scale that will likely continue -- I don't even want to discuss my worst fears here, but think Mogadishu. Think about Daniel Pearl, you know where I'm headed.



I pray to God that I am wrong. I pray that every one of these Americans now trapped behind enemy lines hostage gets home safely. But under this incompetent president, I frankly just fear the worst.



Joining us now, U.S. Army combat veteran, he rescued Americans from Afghanistan, also a congressional candidate from Florida -- Cory Mills is with us. He's at an undisclosed location right outside Afghanistan.



Well, I -- Cory, first of all, I want to say this to you. Apparently, somebody told me just before the show time people are criticizing me for saying this on my radio show. The fact that you and retired special ops guys are willing to put yourself behind enemy lines to save Americans, I am in awe of the courage and commitment and love of country that you're showing. I wish our president shared that love. Thank you for your efforts. I hope we can help you in these efforts.



My question to you is, they're now taking credit for what you've done. You have a pretty strong response to them.



CORY MILLS, VETERAN WHO RESCUED AMERICANS FROM AFGHANISTAN: Well, first off, thanks so much for having me, Sean, and I appreciate what you had to say. I was not the organizer or the leader. There was no real leader when it came to our team we are a group of individuals who have very special skill sets and backgrounds. I was honored to be a member of that team to help with facilitating and coordinating some of the operations that went on in order to save this family.



But you're exactly right, Sean, if the U.S. administration had done what they were supposed to do, it wouldn't be necessary for guys like myself or the brave members of our team, we've got guys on our team who speak five languages. We've got guys who spent decades in special operations. And, you know, fortunately, we were able to rescue this mother and her three children but again no single American should have been left behind there are more Americans that are still behind the line.



Now, we found some great coordination when it came to the local State Department that was in the country that we were actually getting them out. But when it came to D.C. taking full credit, it's just untrue.



HANNITY: So tell me about to the extent you can and I know of things that I really don't want to talk about, the American people will learn about heroism at a level that will inspire them. I can say that. But there are people that have put themselves in harm's way, trained soldiers, the best of the best, to save Americans.



How do we possibly save -- if Darrell Issa is right -- 500 fellow Americans? How do we do that?



MILLS: Well, Sean, I'll tell you that you know we have quite a few that that we've compiled on our list. We know there's other teams that are trying to execute some of the same things that we're doing. My understanding was is even Glenn Beck who, you know, great American, he's also tried to get over 100 people.



The six planes that were at Mazar-i-Sharif, they were fully manifested. So there is zero doubt that there are hundreds of Americans still behind the line that still need our help and again, no one left behind.



HANNITY: Okay. What about the State Department obstruction of this rescue flights from Afghanistan? They refused to grant official approval for the private evacuation flights. I've read about Glenn Beck. I'm very appreciative of his efforts, anything we can do to help him -- Glenn, if you're watching please let us know, I'll do anything you need.



And the department conceded that official authorization would likely be needed. Why would there be any delay for such a rescue mission, knowing what we're dealing with here?



MILLS: Well, again, I'm not really sure why they would prevent such things. But I can tell you that I observed two of these incidents myself. We had a natural aircraft that was flying in had an approved PPR. We had an FAA flyover approvals, everything that was necessary to land. We were about 9,000 feet off the deck landing gear down into the descent and we were told to do a go-around and that our PPR was disapproved.



We were able to through some of the amazing guys on our team applied for another PPR while in the air, get three more PPR's that were approved that were immediately disapproved at which point, we were told that the only way we're landing is if we get approval from the chairman of the joint staff, General Milley, himself.



We had circled for about minutes in the pattern. I asked the pilot to land -- the pilot basically radioed in, that he was going to land, and at that stage, that's whenever they said if you land, we will take your pilot's license. We'll take your aircraft certificate and even had an F-16 up in the air at the time.



So that was one of the incidents that you know that aircraft itself could have held Americans. They said that the excuse was that our aircraft wasn't big enough. Sean, here's the thing, when you've got a PPR approval, that means you already have a guaranteed landing slot. There wasn't coming, you know, someone coming in and replacing our landing slot. So that meant that that's 25 Americans that we had at the gate that we had ready to go that basically had to find an alternate method or an alternate route.



Now, the second time after we made all of our coordinations, that our team gathered everyone up in a safe house and securely moved them over into Mazar-i-Sharif, that's where we had an aircraft that was already allocated. Manifest was finished, they were all ready to go and the State Department, CentCom command, and the Taliban had approved for this flight to leave. And at the last minute as Americans were getting ready to get on that freedom bird, that's when the State Department said, nope, we have to vet the manifest once more.



And that flight was canceled and since then they haven't had a flight that's gone out.



HANNITY: It's unbelievable. I don't think -- I think most Americans listening cannot believe what they're hearing. I can't believe it but I do sadly.



Cory, Godspeed in your efforts. If we can help you in any way or reach out to our audience to offer you help, if you have any information to pass on, will you please do that?



MILLS: Yes, absolutely, Sean, and I can say that there are a lot of Americans, I'm still left behind. The members of our team are still actually being active and trying to support that. We're all volunteers. We're all here at our own dimes and trying to do what we can. So I'd love to try and come back to you and post something about our foundation so we can try and get more help to get these people out.



HANNITY: Thank you, Cory. I appreciate all your efforts, Godspeed in what you're doing.



Joining us now with reaction, FOX News contributor, former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.



Mr. Secretary, you never would have allowed it to get to this point when the Taliban moved four inches out of where their space was allocated in an agreement we know what would have happened. The fate of Soleimani, the fate of Baghdadi, the fate of the al Qaeda leader in Yemen and the fate of the ISIS caliphate would have been their fate.



So they watched this unfold for months, 20 percent, 50 percent of the country and they didn't lift a finger. Then they took Kabul, and still Joe Biden, when he had an opportunity to get everyone out and get them out while he had control, he didn't do it. Your reaction?



MIKE POMPEO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, this debacle didn't have to be. This is a direct result of an arbitrary political decision to set a firm date to get out without even considering how you're going to get every American out. The fact that we're hearing from Americans who are still on the ground we've got great Americans now risking their own lives to try and help extract them after the United States has given up all of its leverage, all of its capacity to get these people home. This isn't a debacle of extraordinary proportions and the fact that our commander-in-chief has chosen not even to talk about this ongoing challenge of returning what is likely to be hundreds and hundreds of U.S. persons from Afghanistan is truly tragic.



HANNITY: Somebody just hands me (INAUDIBLE) Hannity supports militias. No, we have -- we have retired special ops. We have some of the best trained American soldiers, retired, that are now willing to go back in the field, go out behind enemy lines and support Americans.



They get them to a plane. They want to take off. Qatar's willing to take them and the State Department -- you know, the State Department -- says no. They become an obstacle? How is that possible?



POMPEO: Sean, it's incomprehensible. It is -- it is so confounding to think that it's not even about being an obstacle. Why the entire United States government is not focused on getting every single American out of there? Lifting every -- every stone, demanding that the Taliban release these folks, not bribing them, not begging them, but imposing American power on them.



This is -- this is what our administration would have done. We would have made very clear that if you touch an American, threaten America, and you don't allow an American to get on an airplane and get home, we're going to make your life miserable. Instead, it seems like legal niceties, statements, press releases. This is -- this is the stuff of American power under president -- under President Biden.



This is an enormous mistake. It will cause more Americans to be at risk all across the world. And sadly, these U.S. persons who are sitting inside Afghanistan today who want just to get back to freedom are going to struggle to do so.



And I fear -- I fear for the worst, I hope for the best.



HANNITY: Should Americans support these organizations, retired military that are willing to risk their lives? I want to support them. I'm grateful. I'm in awe of their bravery and courage.



POMPEO: I'm deeply grateful for their efforts. The United States should support them. The United States government should support them. When they've got an aircraft, as described before, with a couple of dozen seats, for a couple dozen Americans to go home to their families, this kind of thing the us government should not only encourage but should applaud.



We should thank them for their efforts. We should support everything they're doing to try and assist every one of these Americans to get home.



HANNITY: God willing, from your -- we wouldn't abandon them. We would have -- you would have obliterated with Donald Trump, that I can tell every American.



POMPEO: We would have never been here, Sean.



HANNITY: Never, in a million years. Thank you, Mr. Secretary.



When we come back, wait until you see this new evidence, new documents, explosive, exposing massive lies from -- that's right -- the great Dr. Anthony Fauci. Senator Rand Paul was right all along. He will join us and it will take your breath away, as we continue. Thank you for being with us.



HANNITY: Now breaking today, explosive new reporting on 900 documents seems to reveal what is a massive lie from Dr. Doom and Gloom, flip-flop Fauci, because look at this, according to "The Intercept", the NIH did in fact fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan virology lab. Now with the newly obtained documents showing that the NIH issued a bat coronavirus grant in 2014 and 2019 to Eco Health Alliance for a total of $3.1 million. They then sub-contracted with the Wuhan lab. In other words, that's where your money went and around $600,000 was used in part to identify and yes alter bat coronaviruses likely to infect humans. That's called gain of function.



So it looks like tonight, Rand Paul was right all along. Dr. Fauci was not only wrong but he knew he was wrong. Yes, the U.S., you did fund gain a function at the Wuhan lab. But there's even a bigger question tonight.



Did Fauci lie to Congress? Now, here's what he said just back in May. You might remember and you might be able to decide. We'll let you.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entitled entirely and completely incorrect that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Did they fund Dr. Baric?



FAUCI: We do not fund --



PAUL: Did you fund Dr. Baric's gain of function research?



FAUCI: Dr. Baric does not doing gain of function research.



HANNITY: And one of the scientists that talked to "The Intercept", Dr. Richard Ebright, he tweeted, quote, the documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director Francis Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci that the NIH did not support gain of function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at the Wuhan lab are untruthful



Fauci needs to be fired immediately and now also investigated for lying to Congress. But I guess that only happens to Republicans and conservatives if they lie to Congress. Then you get 30 guys, tactical gear, pre-dawn raid and sometimes even fake news CNN cameras.



And, of course, all of these explosive findings bolster the evidence supporting the lab league theory. The theory that Dr. Fauci downplayed even as he was warned as early as January 31st, the same day Donald Trump put his travel ban in effect the racist, and xenophobic and hysterical one, in 2020.



Meanwhile, Joe Biden and his cabal of failures of the CDC, they continue to spin in a million different directions amid what is a poorly executed virus response strategy. Remember, it was just back in March, Director Walensky definitively stated that, quote, our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus. Don't get sick.



Of course, now, they've done a complete 180 again, like everything else. They've gotten nothing right and with the administration failing on every front. Biden is now planning to deliver what they're calling a six-point plan to address. COVID, which is expected to include new mandates and restrictions and, of course, distract from the fact that he left Americans behind as hostages behind enemy lines with the Taliban controlling their fate.



Here with reaction, senator and also medical doctor, Rand Paul.



You know, Senator, we knew from the emails that he was first warned that it looked like human manipulation of one of the genomes in the January 31st 2020 note to Dr. Fauci. We also saw the feverishly written emails back-and- forth worried that, in fact, NIH money supported this, not only lab but gain of function, correct?



RAND: Yeah. When Dr. Fauci first heard about this on January 31st, the emails were being exchanged all through the night and I think he was truly worried that this came from the lab. That's when the cover-up began.



Immediately, the next day, all of a sudden, four or five virologists were saying it looks like gain of function. It looks like it came out of the lab, and then, all of a sudden, the next morning, things are changing.



Most of the rest of the emails have been redacted so we haven't gotten the full discussion of how he convinced them to change their position. But you have to realize this is the same Dr. Fauci who in 2012 said that even if a pandemic occurred, the research was worth it. He has always been an advocate of gain of function research and he said, even if it were to leak from a lab, infect a scientist and cause a pandemic.



So I find that hard to believe that we still would have someone with such poor judgment who believes that even a pandemic would be worth it, that that person is in charge of research for our government. I find it astounding.



HANNITY: It's beyond astounding and you were right the whole time and good for you.



My understanding is, is that even today because you had a bill that I believe passed unanimously in the Senate, we were talking about it earlier that in fact would stop funding the Wuhan virology lab, we're still funding that lab today?



PAUL: Well, that's what these new documents show us. That they're -- they have another set of funding that's going to last from 2020 to 2025.



But just in August, I passed a unanimous amendment to stop it. You know, Dr. Fauci's been asked about this. Senator Kennedy asked him in committee, do you trust the scientists, and he said that's where the viruses are. We have to and we have to keep investing there.



But what if it leaked and what if they didn't help us with a leak and what if it originated they knew it all along and failed to tell us, would we still not -- would Dr. Fauci not reassess his trust of the Chinese communists in their lab?



"The Intercept" documents also showed that this came out of a biosafety 3 lab which is a lab that nobody believes is secure enough to be dealing with these deadly pathogens. And, yes, they were taking viruses that were not as transmissible to humans. They were adding S proteins which is how the virus attaches to the cell from bat viruses out of a cave, and lo and behold, they created viruses that are not found in nature that were more transmissible than what they started -- the very definition of gain of function.



And you've never heard one of the journalists that gets to interview Dr. Fauci, you've never heard one of them ask why is it not gain of function? He just says, oh, it isn't. Why is it not gain of function? The viruses are more transmissible to human. Why is it not gain of function?



HANNITY: Last question, if I were to lie to Congress, I'm pretty sure -- I'm pretty certain that I'd be charged with the crime. You've been saying that your belief is under oath that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress. Last time I checked, that's against the law.



Isn't it, Senator?



PAUL: It's a felony punishable with five years in jail. We've referred it to the Department of Justice. I don't think Biden's Department of Justice will do anything with it. But, yes, it is -- it is very dangerous to have public officials who we need to have trust in coming and lying to us. But he has lied dozens of times.



Usually, he tells us that it's for our own good. But yes, he has dissembled, he has obfuscated, there's other nicer words, but he has definitely lied to the American public. And he should be held responsible.



But not just that -- the judgment that we should continue to fund this lab and that the virus in all likelihood came from the lab I think is such incredibly poor judgment that he should be immediately removed.



HANNITY: Senator, very revealing. Thank you for being ahead of the curve and telling us the truth. We appreciate it.



When we come back, it has not been a good few days for Joe Biden. Blunder after blunder after blunder, today, he said we don't use the term tornadoes anymore. Why not? We've got the tape, straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Another day, another stream of bewildering moments from the ever cognitively struggling Joe Biden.



Now, look at this moment earlier today, in New Jersey when Joe Biden -- shockingly never happens -- he got confused, talking about tornadoes. Take a look.



BIDEN: You know, the members of Congress know from their colleagues in Congress that, you know, the looks like a tornado -- they don't call them that anymore -- that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country, and in Iowa and Nevada -- and I mean, it's just across the board.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I'm so tired. I could barely hold my head out -- oh I'm sorry.



And, of course, that's not all because during a trip to survey hurricane damage in Louisiana, Biden was once again caught relying on his trusty cheat sheet with pictures and names of local officials. Why does the president of the United States who's ignoring the disaster he created in Afghanistan need a cheat sheet for basic simple information, constantly having to rely on notes for every single remark, he makes.



We have Donald Trump on this program regularly. He talks for 40 straight minutes. No problem at all.



And it gets much worse, as Biden tonight is caught in yet another lie after falsely claiming that he visited you know the tree of life synagogue and Pittsburgh following the mass shooting there in 2018, well that forced the White House to admit, no, he never actually visited. Ask yourself, why lie about something like that?



And remember, it's not the first time Biden has done this and go on for hours but he lied about getting arrested going to see Nelson Mandela in South Africa, not something you'd get wrong.



Then, of course, Neil Kinnock, he plagiarized his speech. Not the first time he did that either. And during the campaign caught spewing a false story about his experiences in Afghanistan, that never happened, just like Lyin' Brian Williams on NBC.



Now, common sense Americans we're taking notice of all of this, as Biden's approval rating is underwater, cratering in just the past few weeks. How he can recover from one of the worst foreign policy disasters in U.S. history I don't know.



But FOX News contributors Tammy Bruce and Lara Trump, they hopefully know.



You know, Lara, we had your father-in-law on this program once -- twice in three weeks. He has no trouble talking for 45 minutes and I've known him for 25 -- I guess now years. And all the time I've known him. He can talk for hours and hours, no trouble whatsoever and he doesn't need notes, does he?



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, he does not need notes. You would hope that your commander-in-chief would be prepared enough, that they wouldn't need a cheat sheet, that they wouldn't need to ask permission to call on certain people, to talk to the media. But that is what you get in Joe Biden.



I'd like to know, what are we calling tornadoes now, Joe? I'd love the answer to that and gosh it almost makes you laugh. And you would laugh, Sean, if it wasn't so sad and frightening for America. This is our president. This man is certainly not up to the task of running America, certainly not up to the task of being our commander-in-chief, as evidence with his debacle over in Afghanistan.



And I just want to throw this out to the Republicans in Congress. When are we going to get some guts as Republicans and put forward impeachment against Joe Biden, because I get it, we know the Democrats have majority. We know he's ultimately never going to be impeached but let's show that we've got some fight, Sean.



Let's show that if you, let's see, leave Americans stranded in Afghanistan behind enemy lines, like you like to say, sign the death warrant for our Afghan allies, you legitimize a terrorist organization, give them control of an entire country then give them $83 billion dollars of our military equipment, and then, oh, 13 service members get killed because of your decisions -- gosh, I don't know a better reason to impeach somebody.



So let's take this guy out. He can't run the country. He's an embarrassment. He makes us look ridiculous on the world stage and he doesn't even know what tornadoes are. I don't even know what to say.



HANNITY: I don't know what to say either. I will say this, the hardest job on the "Hannity" TV program, just to bring people a little behind the scenes, our teleprompter guy. His name is Thomas. Thomas gives me all my FDNY t-shirts that I wear when I work out every day. I love Thomas.



But it's a hard job because I don't often stay on script, and a different - - I have little signals I send them. One day I'll give you the code.



But anyway, it's a hard job. If you think it's hard for me -- for Thomas, I've been at speeches behind the scenes and the teleprompter operator for Donald J. Trump had by far a harder job because he never stuck to the script, not even close to the script.



Tammy, you add that to what's going to happen to women in Afghanistan, they will be subjugated, they will be used and taken out of homes, young girls, forced to marry, sex slaves --



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah.



HANNITY: -- where's the Me Too movement?



BRUCE: Yeah.



HANNITY: Where were the women's rights groups in America? Because I'm not hearing from them.



BRUCE: Yes. I think that this entire situation is awakening everyone up to the fraud of the entire left, not just the Democratic Party. But they're all of one certain kind of monster, which are those that tell you one thing and then do another, those that pretend that they're your champions but in the meantime are stabbing you in the back, when you're looking at them straight in the face.



This has been a debacle for classical liberals in this country, for everyone who cares about women and our futures, who care about little girls who care about sex trafficking that there's a lot of gestures that happen on the left and they throw one person or another under the bus like a Harvey Weinstein.



But then those are just gestures when it comes right down to it, and it's not just Afghanistan. This attitude and what is happening in Afghanistan not just with terrorism, but it will inspire these kinds of Islamists around the world to treat their women badly, to treat their girls badly, the women in these families will be under a boot if we saw it after the O.J. Simpson killings, that there was this message that you can get away with domestic violence. In this case, you can get away with treating women like they're pieces of meat wearing a potato sack.



You know this is a horrible signal to the civilized world across the board and the American feminists and the American left are complicit in this destruction of women's lives whether they're groups for Hollywood or groups for the gays or anybody else this has been a generational fraud perpetrated on the American people and on the women and the young people and the gays of the world who've relied on America standing up for them as a beacon.



In the meantime, Sean, at Fort McCoy, with major influx of Afghan refugees, there is now measles. Afghanistan is the seventh largest cases of measles in the world and it is now at least one case via foxnews.com at Fort McCoy. This has been such a catastrophe that if you imagine what's coming over the southern border, we are now flying in situations where there's no vetting of any sort, no testing. It's an extraordinarily dangerous time and the reasonable people in Washington must realize these are not people who can be relied on if there's another catastrophe for America.



And let me tell you, Joe Biden seems to be setting them up like dominoes and we've got to be very concerned for women for girls for men for everyone who cares about the condition of humanity, this has got to stop.



HANNITY: Sex slaves for Taliban fighters. Great job, Joe. Sad, all preventable.



Thank you, Tammy. Thank you, Lara.



Straight ahead, the mob and the media, they're in hot water after they put out a viral story that was completely false as usual. We'll explain. We'll get reaction from Joe Concha as we continue. Thanks for being with us.



HANNITY: The media mob tonight spewing more fake news as a piece of "Rolling Stones" cited an Oklahoma doctor who's claiming the hospital in the state is being overrun by patients, overdosing on ivermectin and forcing other patients and gunshot victims to be turned away.



One big problem, the doctor quoted in the story, he's not worked at that hospital location for months. The hospital says patients haven't be men and not turned away end.



Now, from the Northeastern Hospital System, quote, all patients who visited our emergency room have received medical attention as appropriate. Our hospital has not had to turn away any patients seeking emergency care. Rolling Stones refusing to even admit their errors and published a quote update stating the obvious, a retraction.



How about the apology part of a false story? We would think they would learn from the UVA case.



Anyway, Joe Rogan who was prescribed, let's see, I understand it, he got one a monoclonal cocktail like Regeneron and ivermectin, by his own doctor, as he recovered from COVID. By the way, Joe, like your show. Glad you are okay, thank God.



He said, we threw everything we had at it and he is sounding off on the fake news media. Good for him and he should sue CNN. He's saying, should I? I say yes, I vote yes. Joe, if you're interested. I'm glad you're better. I mean that. Whatever works for people. I don't want anyone sick from this thing.



Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Joe Concha.



Well, look at this. I can take you back to 20 -- let's see the year is 2015, and ivermectin prescribed for humans won the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2015. Okay, this is between Joe Rogan and Joe Rogan's doctor, who also come I believe, he said he got monoclonal antibodies, like Regeneron, but he is better. Thank God he's better.



What worked for him, worked with his doctor, that's between them. But there is human prescriptions, Joe. Nobody and the media seems to mention that when they talk about horse dewormers.



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, they are tens of millions of people who have taken ivermectin since, you know, this came out and as you said won the Nobel Prize in 2015, American company.



Joe Rogan says, I literally got it from my doctor and they keep saying I'm taking horse dewormer. They must know it is a lie, Rogan says.



And, yes, CNN continually refers to ivermectin in chyron. So, it's little things below us right here as a horse the dewormer. It feels to mention as I said, tens of millions of people actually take it as a reliable life- saving drug.



Now, all that said, there is no tangible evidence it's a cure or preventative treatment for COVID, but Joe Rogan got COVID, and this is the story -- he's in his 50s, he got what his doctor prescribed him and he's fully recovered, and has tested positive for COVID. That should be the end of the story.



And by the way --



HANNITY: He's now negative.



CONCHA: I have seen more reporting -- right, tested negative, I'm sorry.



But by the way I saw more reporting by country mile of Joe Rogan and ivermectin than I did on President Biden asking the Afghan president now former Afghan President Ghani to lie about the situation ahead of the Taliban takeover. And that shows you exactly where most of the media's priorities are in 2020, Sean.



HANNITY: This is why -- the information that you bring us I say you should have your media show here on FOX because you're really good at what you do.



Look, I have interviewed, Doctors. I put people that I agree with, don't agree with, I don't tell people what to do medically. I tell them to take it seriously, look at their own unique medical history, current condition and talk to their doctors. That's my answer, talk to your doctor.



CONCHA: Yeah.



HANNITY: Monoclonal antibodies seemed to be the most underutilized therapeutic in my opinion. Your thoughts?



CONCHA: And COVID, we see the variant to variant, right? Now with delta to Mu, we're just going to have to live with COVID it appears. It's always going to be with us, kind of like the flu. So, treatments are just as important as say the vaccine.



So, just the rolling stone case, just to wrap that up, maybe pick up a phone next time and call the hospital to see if your doctor still, you know, works at the hospital after he hadn't worked there for months, and maybe don't run a photo that shows a line of people waiting outside of the hospital in what was supposed to be 90 degrees weather? Maybe not take the portal of people wearing winter masks, and hats, and gloves like going to Iditarod in Alaska.



Anyway, Sean, if the "Jeopardy" people are watching, I do deserve my own show, and I'm your guy if you need a host.



HANNITY: All right, thank you, Joe, we appreciate it.



CONCHA: Yeah.



HANNITY: And, by the way, Ron DeSantis put them all over Florida for the Regeneron centers, ask your doctor. I'm not a doctor.



More HANNITY next.



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left for tonight. Please set your DVR, 9:00 Eastern, 6:00 Pacific. Never miss an episode and pray for our fellow Americans trapped hostage to the whims of the Taliban and terrorists behind enemy lines.



Again, tonight, and Joe was doing nothing.



