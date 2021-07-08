'Hannity' on the Biden family, Big Tech

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Welcome to HANNITY.



Tonight, we are tracking multiple breaking stories.



Miranda Devine, she will be here.



We have a brand-new report on one of the sleaziest, most corrupt families in America. That would be the Bidens and only the media tech mob gives them a pass because we also have a two-tiered justice system in America. Sadly, I report that tonight. One for Democrats, one for Republicans. We will explain.



I do have good news. A patriotic moment that will put chills down your spine. That's straight ahead.



But also tonight, the world is growing more hostile by the day. Haiti's president was just assassinated. A massive explosion rocked the port in Dubai. Russia is hacking American businesses, well, every other day so it seems. China now threatening to destroy bases, invade Taiwan for, quote, "reunification". The Iranians are back enriching uranium at a rapid pace.



Can -- whoever is in charge at that place, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, can you please to something, anything at this point? We've got to keep America's enemies in check.



We now have 57 percent of Americans believe that people other than Joe Biden are actually running the White House. And when you think of the media blackout of Joe's cognitive weakness, that number would be staggering and people who are seeing the things we show you every night.



We have a lot more.



Coming up, Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana.



But first tonight, President Trump is fighting back against big tech and today, he announced a brand-new class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google.



Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT: We're asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to social media companies' illegal, shameful censorship of the American people and that's exactly what they're doing.



We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, and canceling that you know so well.



If they can do it to me, they can do it to anyone, and in fact, that is exactly what they are doing. They're taking people off who don't even realize they were taken off. They have no idea why they were taken off.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, with a team of high-powered attorneys, President Trump is now taking aim at what we have discussed at length on this program. That Section 230 protections. Now, it's enjoyed by many big tech giants because supposedly they don't involve themselves in editorial. But in reality, they do.



But this Section 230 is a legal liability shield and it protects these platforms -- they are not content providers anymore, they are editors -- from being held liable for the content posted by their users, but they edit.



But now that Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, et cetera, are all editorializing content with so-called fact-checkers and everything, who fact checks the fact-checkers? And warning labels, even suspensions for things they deem inaccurate even when they're wrong or not up to their political standards, then shouldn't these tech companies be treated like any other news editorial outlet?



After all, even fake news CNN, MSDNC, the three broadcast networks, "New York Times," "Washington Post," they don't fall under the Section 230 umbrella. They don't have that liability protection.



Member the same social media companies, they censored what was now -- we now know was completely accurate. That was "The New York post" reporting about Hunter Biden's laptop from hell before the election. Why did they do it? To protect Joe Biden and hurt Donald Trump. You can't even begin to quantify in terms of dollar donations how much in-kind money that meant to Joe Biden's campaign.



And now the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has banished completely. He is banned from Twitter and Facebook and YouTube, but guess was not banished?



Look at this, the supreme leader of Iran. That's right. The Ayatollah Khamenei. Yeah, he frequently tweets about death to America, death to Israel, often calls for the extermination of, quote, "the Jews". He is he leader of the world's number one state sponsor terrorism.



@Jack at Twitter, I guess you're happy to have him.



Iran's mouthpiece, President Rouhani, is also on Twitter. He's also very active. So, are multiple fake news propaganda outlets run by the communist party of China.



A few months ago, while conservatives -- well, yes, a lot of my friends -- were getting banned left and right, my team won't even let me have access to my social media and haven't for a long time.



But as conservatives were being censored for tweeting about, oh, the Wuhan lab leak, Chinese propaganda accounts were spreading an insane conspiracy theory, actually accusing the United States and our soldiers of personally planting COVID in Wuhan. What? In the virology lab, they had access to that?



By the way, @Jack at Twitter, care to comment?



And, by the way, notorious anti-Semite, racist Louis Farrakhan, he's also still on Twitter. He's not been banned, you know, despite rhetoric about the white devil and the, quote, "Jewish termite," virulent anti-Semitism.



There's something fundamentally wrong with it company that bans a duly elected president of the United States but gives an enormous platform to America's foreign enemies and other distributable individuals.



And as President Trump just stated, well, if the tech giants can sense of the president, there's nothing stopping them from doing it to you. As a matter fact, they are.



Here with more, the author of "The Case Against the New Censorship," Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, along with FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.



All right. Both of you are very bright legal minds. I will defer to you on this.



Professor, I will start with you. Now, class action suits --



ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR: This is --



HANNITY: -- are usually difficult. We know that. My understanding is you have some of the tobacco attorneys involved in that class action suit involved in this case. It seems like a strong case, but obviously nothing is a slam-dunk.



DERSHOWITZ: This is the most important first amendment case of the 21st century and it's important because it pits freedom of speech on the one hand against the First Amendment on the other hand. That may sound paradoxical.



But remember, it's the high tech giants that are banning freedom of speech. They are censoring, but they're claiming the right to do so under the First Amendment. So they're using the First Amendment as a sword against freedom of speech.



That's why I call this the new censorship. The old censorship was easy to fight. It was the government censoring. We had the First Amendment on our side. I argued part of the Pentagon Papers case, the "I am curious" case, the Chicago seven case -- we won all those cases because we had the First Amendment on our side.



But the tech giants are now claiming the First Amendment gives them the right to censor. That is the First Amendment which is designed to open the market place of ideas is now being used as a sword to close the marketplace of ideas to anybody who disagrees with the giant tech people. That's why this is such an important case. Nobody can predict the outcome.



There's never been a case like this previously presented. There are cases, precedents going both ways and no one can predict what the outcome would be. But I think it will be a great, great educational experience for Americans to see the First Amendment put on trial.



HANNITY: You know, Gregg Jarrett, that's a pretty profound statement that Professor Dershowitz made. This is the most important case of the 21st century in terms of a First Amendment case. Do you agree with that assessment?



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: A hundred percent. I mean, the argument that Trump makes in his lawsuit is a compelling one. The First Amendment free-speech principal should apply to private big tech goliaths because they are not so private and in fact they have been behaving as a de facto arm of government agents and agencies and received enormous benefits bestowed on them by Congress to which in a billions of dollars worth of liability and immunity.



And so, I think that this is a solid argument to be presented in court, but more importantly, Sean, it opens the door to what Clarence Thomas has argued, that these companies are unlawful monopolies, they should be strictly regulated and treated as common careers akin to of public utilities and that is the only way to stop the repression of ideas and information otherwise known as free speech.



The other alternative more aggressive, which I've argued for months in columns and on your program is that because they are unlawful monopolies, they need to be broken up into pieces. They protect a partisan allies, they punish political opponents, there is no question that under any antitrust analysis, they are not bullies by virtue of their sheer size, the tyranny they exert in their anti-competitive practices. So I think that would be the best solution of all.



HANNITY: When you think of the Iranians --



DERSHOWITZ: And remember, the First Amendment doesn't --



HANNITY: Go ahead, Professor.



DERSHOWITZ: Go ahead -- the First Amendment doesn't always protect the speaker, Donald Trump. It protects you and me, the listener, the viewer.



And what's happening now is big tech is depriving us, the American citizens, of the right to hear and see information because if it's banned from the social media. We have no access to it and that's why this is such an important case involving every citizen and it's not only President Trump that's been banned, I've been banned.



I had a debate with Bobby Kennedy. Here you have two liberal Democrats debating, I debated in favor of more vigorous vaccination, he was more skeptical of vaccination. They took down the debate. They didn't like what he said so they took down the debate and they deprived the American public of the right to see a very thoughtful, educational debate.



And they're doing it more and more and if they're not stopped, this will be the end of freedom of speech as we know it because these companies now control the market place of ideas.



HANNITY: Gregg, we've got about 30 seconds. You get the final word.



JARRETT: Well, these tech goliaths are behaving identically to the railroad barons and the oil tycoons of a century ago, and Teddy Roosevelt moved to break them up and succeeded in doing so.



Several decades ago, same thing with AT&T, abusive monopolistic practices. This selective censorship of ideas with which you disagree is abhorrent. It needs to stop, and the only way to do it, I think, because Congress won't do it, is through the federal court system and ultimately the United States Supreme Court.



And I think they will be amenable to the very arguments that Clarence Thomas has conveyed in a recent opinion on this.



HANNITY: You guys are phenomenal. Great analysis. Gregg Jarrett, Professor Dershowitz, thank you both for being with us.



Now, tonight, remember, when almost everyone in the Democratic Party -- remember they were calling voter ID racist and Jim Crow 2.0? Well, all of a sudden prominent Democrat James Clyburn says that he was always in favor of voter ID. Really? We will fact this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. JAMES CLYBURN (D-SC): I got a voter registration card, and I always president that voter registration card when I go to vote. And that is voter ID. We are always for voter ID. We were never for disproportionate voter ID. I don't know of a single who is against ID and themselves when they go to vote.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Oh, really? Maybe, I don't know, the suspicious nature I have, may be new polling numbers are driving this dramatic Democratic turnaround because last fall, James Clyburn actually tweeted the following quote: long voting lines, closed polling locations, voter ID laws. They're all voter suppression.



Clyburn's colleagues joined him in bashing voter ID laws, particularly the new election law that is more inclusive than Delaware, that would be the new law in Georgia. Stacey Abrams cost that state, according to estimates, $100 million by calling it Jim Crow 2.0. Joe Biden said the same, called it the law Jim Crow of the 21st century.



They joined a chorus of Democrats who called voter verification measures racist. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Some of these voter suppression laws in Georgia and other Republican states smack of Jim Crow, rearing its ugly head once again.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It is the most pernicious thing. This makes Jim Crow look like Jim eagle. I mean, this is gigantic what they're trying to do.



STACEY ABRAMS, FAIR FIGHT ACTION: The resurgence of Jim Crow-style voter suppression measures sweeping across state legislatures.



SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT): What we are seeing in Georgia right now and in other states run the country in those 361 restrictive laws that have been opposed is beyond a rainstorm, it is a tsunami threatening democracy.



BIDEN: Parts of our country are backsliding to the days of Jim Crow.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Really, Jim Crow, Joe?



What all these Democrats are failing to mention but we will tell you the truth, Delaware's voting laws -- now, Joe has were presented Delaware for probably 500, 5,000 years, who knows at this point? The laws of Delaware are far more restrictive than Georgia's new so-called Jim Crow 2.0 racist new rules. It's far more inclusive in Georgia, far more accessible for voting in Georgia.



The state of Georgia, their new law, that mandates -- mandates 17 days of in person early voting. That's accessibility. Delaware has zero in-person early voting.



In Georgia, anybody without any reason can vote absentee. In Delaware, you must meet specific requirements. You need to give a reason.



In Georgia, they have drop boxes for absentee ballots. They are available at county election offices all throughout the state. Delaware has no drop boxes for absentee ballots.



Both states, interestingly, require voter ID. But Delaware is run by Democrats and it's Joe Biden's home state and he hasn't lifted a finger in the 5,000 years he's represented that state to make voting more accessible. As a matter fact, the state of Delaware is one of the most restrictive states in terms of voting accessibility.



Now, I've been saying this. This is important. This needs to be done this year, before 2022 and the important midterms.



Five things that I think every American of goodwill would want for our elections, to ensure integrity in our elections that we all can have confidence in the results. One would be voter photo ID. Two, signature verification. Three, when people mail in ballots and they are obtained, we got to have chain of custody integrity, both sides should be able to watch where those ballots go and records kept.



Four, got to update the voter rolls every election, make them current. And five, most states have statutory legal language that allows partisan observers from all political sides and they provide them an opportunity to watch the vote count. That needs to happen. It didn't happen in 2020, needs to happen -- up close, start to finish, the entire account. No counting behind closed doors.



And, of course, more and more top Democrats are about to suddenly abandon their positions on voter ID laws. Look at this. New poll numbers show you, the American people, overwhelmingly support these measures. As a matter of fact, 80 percent according to Gallup.



This is the same reason many Democrats are now abandoning this big power grab of theirs and their precious defund the police movement. As it turns out, yeah, Americans believe in law and order and safety and security and now, top Democrats, they are actually laughably trying to accuse Republicans of wanting to defund the police, a claim that even the liberal "Washington Post" had to give a bunch of Pinocchios to.



Now, remember, local Democrats, they're the ones that slashed police budgets. They are the ones that said re-imagine law enforcement. They're the ones that defunded police departments or cut their budgets significantly.



New York City, they got rid of posting any bail whatsoever. You get arrested, they process you and they will let you out to go rob another bank even. Five times in one case.



The city also dropped all charges against hundreds of rioters and looters and we have actually real evidence, overwhelming, incontrovertible videotape, pictures, and it's not just New York.



After a wild shoplifting spree in San Francisco, one former mayoral candidate is finally standing up to the far left Democrats who run his city. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RICHIE GREENBERG, FORMER SAN FRANCISCO MAYORAL CANDIDATE: This is the far left wing governed city. There's virtually no conservative -- even centrist candidates that really win, especially on the city council and board of supervisors. This city is controlled completely by left-wing ideologues.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, sadly, the radical left won't stop at defunding local police. They also want to defund anyone, everyone, who protects our borders. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): So, the answer to that question is we must eliminate funding for our CBP, ICE and their parent organization DHS. Time after time, we have seen it, as advocates on the ground, as human sources agency on the ground, to continue to see over and over again that these agencies are inapt.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, it's Republicans. They're the ones defunding law enforcement. It's almost as if she's lying.



She is lying. Defund, dismantle, no bail, no prosecution, no enforcement of the law, that's the New Green Deal socialist platform that her boss is pushing and supporting.



Joining us now with more, FOX News contributor Leo 2.0 Terrell, Salem nationally syndicated radio host, Larry Elder.



You know, Leo, I don't know if you read what I read. I read today that Larry, our friend, mutual friend, might be running for governor in the state of California. I had not known this secret until today. Is that any truth to that, Mr. Elder, sir?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I got, yes -- Larry?



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Larry? That would be for Larry.



LEO ELDER, SALEM NATIONALLY SYNDICATED RADIO HOST: First of all, le me say, Sean, that was an excellent monologue and that is exactly why am considering running this race, this recall race, to get rid of this Governor Gavin Newsom. I'm asking people to drop me an email at LarryAElder@gmail.com, LarryAElder@gmail.com. Let me know what you think.



But, Sean, the race card has got to stop. You're right about these numbers. That's why Clyburn has done a 180. The numbers show that blacks want voter ID, too. Blacks do not want to defund the police either. They are the ones who will be disproportionally hurt by this.



And whenever they want to win an argument as Gavin Newsom is trying to do with this recall election, they say it's because of Trump's white nationalists. Do I look like a white nationalist to you?



This is outrageous and the Democrats are using blacks as Malcolm X used to say as political chumps to advance whatever issue they want to advance.



It you don't like voter ID? Call it racist. You don't like the police? Say anybody who's opposed to -- anybody who wants to back the police, they are racist. You don't like critical race theory? You're a racist.



This is sickening and it's got to stop and we are going to stop it right here in California, God willing, if I enter this race, Sean.



HANNITY: Leo 2.0 Terrell, before I get your response, are you going to support Larry if he runs?



TERRELL: Oh, come. Let me see. Yes! Yes! I am! Yes, we need --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Look at that! Larry, we never would have thunk it, let's put it that way.



All right. Leo, I let you response.



TERRELL: Let me, let me be -- I disagree with Larry on one thing. Jim Clyburn did do a 180, let's call that what it is. He's lying. He is reversing his pos -- he's a liar.



Psaki is a liar. The White House is lying, Stacey Abrams is lying.



You don't hear Jim Crow 2.0 anymore because the polls don't lie. See, what they did was this. They allowed AOC, Tlaib, Omar, to lead the Democratic Party over the cliff they're going to get annihilated that the midterms. They know it and they can't backtrack.



Joe Biden was in Chicago today. Was he talking about crime? No, he's pushing more and more and more government spending.



Crime is an issue in this country and to defund the police is anti- American. And more important is this, you listen to five things, Sean, that you think are appropriate for election. It didn't have any race in it. It didn't have any motivation by color. It was five things that were color- blind.



And that's what's driving the Democrats over the cliff. They see race in everything.



HANNITY: I just wish we would get to the point -- yes, the color-blind society that we all believe in natural law, we are all created by God and the human experience is one of okay, one's heart, good or evil. We all make choices.



All right. Larry, we'll be watching that very closely. You have your first endorsement apparently with Leo.



All right. Straight ahead, in response to more Russia --



TERRELL: Larry A. Elder --



HANNITY: -- to more Russian cyberattacks against the U.S. infrastructure. Joe Biden saying he will personally deliver a message to Vladimir Putin. I'm sure he's shaking in his boots.



Senator John Kennedy, he is a trip.



And we have some good news tonight, patriotism that I hope catches on, for the sake of the country -- straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now a shocking story out of Haiti tonight where President Jovenel Moise was assassinated by a squad of gunmen and his wife wounded in an overnight raid at their home. Now, the killing has sparked unrest, chaos, confusion, in a country that is already grappling with violent crime and poverty and protests against authoritarian rule. We'll have more straight ahead.



But also tonight, Iran is raising more concerns after they now say they have further enriched their uranium. Now, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said it was, quote, another unfortunate step backwards.



Well, actually, it's more predictable than unfortunate. This is what a weak foreign policy begets. It emboldens our enemies.



But remember, if this it administration, they want to go back to the most insane Iranian nuclear deal ever and want to go back to the status quo and not hold mullahs in Tehran accountable for its export of terror as the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism and their refusal to ever negotiate in good faith, you know, anyplace, anytime inspections, that would be a pretty good start.



Meanwhile, still little clarity from team Biden amid a wave of cyberattacks against U.S. cyber infrastructure. But don't worry, Biden said, quote, after he took his time, ordered his ice cream, I'm late because they -- they were just briefing me and -- what am I going to do about it -- they made me write it down. Let me read it. I will personally deliver the message to Vladimir Putin himself, when asked about his plans to send the Russian leader, whatever that means.



Anyway, then look at China tonight. Remember, Russia and China are providing Iranians weapons to fight their proxy war in the Middle East. That is a dangerous trifecta there. But in China, Beijing is making more threats. Their geographical ambitions are on full display.



Now, they are threatening the United States, they are threatening war to any U.S. action defending Taiwan. They are planning on reunification with Taiwan and ask yourself, what weight to any of Biden's words carry when they see his struggles, when they see his lack of mental acuity, alertness, awareness, and when they see his lack of a clear foreign policy vision.



Here know what the reaction, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.



All right. So you've got cyberattacks from Russia. The Iranians enriching again. You've got Russia and China providing the Iranians arms.



And China is now saying, yeah, we're going for reunification just like they shut down Hong Kong, it's about to get worse. And if you mess with us, we have 1.5 billion people and we will take out your military sites.



What's Joe going to do, Senator?



SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): I don't understand President Biden's foreign policy. He keeps talking about rule-based order. I don't know what that means. Nobody is opposed to rules-based order. That would be like opposing golden retrievers, but don't know what it means.



The question he needs to be asking is, what does American want from his foreign policy?



I know what I want. I want a foreign policy that helps create an America in which people can continue to prosper and Americans can live their lives as they see fit and as a moral principle, I'm for that for every other country.



How do you achieve that?



Two rules. Number one, don't be a bully, and number two, don't tolerate bullies. I'm talking about Iran and Russia and China.



How do you achieve that?



Weakness invites the wolves. The reason bullies fear us is because America is the strongest country militarily in all of human history. We're also the wealthiest country in all of human history. We need to maintain it.



President Biden is undermining it. He's proposing massive tax increases, which will destroy wealth. He spent and is proposing to spend trillions of dollars that we don't have on things we don't need.



Number two. He's proposing to cut the military. We need to be increasing our military spending.



Number three, six months ago, Sean, we were on a glide path as a country to energy independence. President Biden stopped that for sure.



Number four, he needs to tell his people to stop apologizing for America. We have nothing to apologize for. We're not perfect, but we're good.



When his U.N. ambassador in her first speech to every country in the world and at the U.N. in New York says that white supremacy is woven through the fabric of America's founding principles, that's not helpful.



You mentioned Russia. Here's what we need to do with Russia -- President Biden told Putin to stop the cyberattacks. The cyberattacks have continued. He needs to hit Putin with a serious cyber attack. Two wrongs don't make it right but they do make it even.



Number two, he needs to re -- he meaning President Biden -- needs to reimpose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2.



You mentioned Iran. Iran knows what we want. No nuclear warhead, no missile technology, and stop exporting terrorism.



President Biden needs to give Iran six months. We'll continue to talk with them, but no more than six months. And if Iran doesn't agree with additional sanctions, President Biden needs to hit them so hard that even Google can't find them.



China --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Let me ask you this.



KENNEDY: Go ahead.



HANNITY: You have -- Putin gets a waiver to build his pipeline while we're simultaneously canceling jobs at the Keystone XL pipeline. You have the Iranians, he lifts the sanctions.



And to be very honest, I think it now becomes a pivotal question, is there a good chance that the $1.5 billion Bank of China deal that zero experience Hunter got might have compromised the Biden family with China? And what will Joe do when the reunification with Taiwan comes, Senator?



And my last part is, 57 percent of Americans, 58 percent of independents, a third of Democrats believe Joe is not running the show. Do you believe he's running the show? Robert Cahaly and Convention of States.



KENNEDY: Sean, I don't know.



HANNITY: Yeah?



KENNEDY: I don't know. I judge the man by his actions. He's -- President Biden is responsible whether he's running the show or not.



And I can tell you with respect to China, it's also true with Iran and Russia, weakness invites the wolves. If he wants to get President Xi's attention in China, President Biden should do two things immediately. Number one, he should negotiate and sign a trade agreement with Taiwan. Whoa. That will get China's attention.



And number two, he needs to publicly back Australia. Australia has tried to stand up to China. China is boycotting all Australian goods and Australian sends a lot of its exports to China.



We need to come to the aid of Australia, and we need to speak loudly and clearly and tell the European Union we expect their help.



HANNITY: I don't see -- I agree with much of your analysis. I don't see it happening.



KENNEDY: There's one other thing we can do, Sean.



HANNITY: Last word, go ahead.



KENNEDY: This is going to be controversial. We need -- America needs to vaccinate the world. You don't have to take the vaccine if you don't want it, but it's the right thing to do and it will make friends all over the world. And every vial, every syringe needs to have "made in the USA" on it.



HANNITY: I think for the sake of the world to give people that option, that shows once again -- I would argue we showed it all throughout our history, we abuse power less than any great country. We advance the human condition. We share such invention and innovation scientifically, medically, with other countries for free.



I would say that makes America not perfect but good.



(CROSSTALK)



KENNEDY: Let's show the world -- let's show the world --



HANNITY: Yeah, the greatest country God gave man.



KENNEDY: Let's show the world what American leadership is all about.



HANNITY: Senator, thank you.



Coming up, emails from Hunter Biden's laptop from hell reveal -- yeah, while he was profiting off his father's name, he was also paying Joe Biden's bills, while he was vice president. We'll explain, get reaction. Miranda Devine, Lara Trump are next.



And a moment that will make you proud to be an American, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, the more we learn about Hunter Biden and the Biden family foreign crime syndicate, the more the mob and the media and, of course, big tech mob wants to pretend like this story doesn't even exist, like it never happened.



Because in another new explosive report from "The New York Post," Miranda Devine, she has a book coming out on this, I can't wait to see it, texts from hunter's hard drive from hell actually show Hunter whining that he had to pay for, quote, everything for this entire family for 30 years.



Could have spent that money on crack and prostitutes, I guess. Apparently, he's paying daddy's bills while daddy was vice president. Hmm.



Now, as other documents reveal, Hunter was purportedly paying for his father's cell phone bills, household bills, you name it.



But the bizarre developments surrounding Biden don't stop there as a new report from "The Intercept" is revealing high-powered consulting firm called WestExec, that they are staffing the Biden administration. Secretary of State Blinken, Press Secretary Jen Psaki and previous roles -- all had previous roles at WestExec.



And as "The Intercept" explains, quote: WestExec clients have controversial interests in tech and defense that intersect with the policies their former consultants are now in a position to set and to execute.



Ask yourself, replace the name Biden with Donald Trump, how do you think the media mob would be covering it?



Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Lara Trump, along with "New York Post" columnist, FOX News contributor, Miranda Devine.



Let's start with the news, Miranda. So we had Joe Biden three times, he never once talked to Hunter about his foreign business dealings but now we have pictures to prove he went out to dinner with him. Now, we got Hunter whining that he's paying daddy's bills while daddy is vice president with the money he's making, thanks to his connection to daddy.



I will ask Lara about what if it was Trump? But the obvious question is how -- why won't anyone cover this?



MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Look, I don't know, and I think that eventually they will have to cover it and then the White House will have to respond. The evidence is just overwhelming on the laptop and the latest story that you've just mentioned is really quite significant because, you know, we've already laid out a lot of the meetings that Joe Biden had with Hunter Biden's foreign business associates. And many of them, we have photographs from five of them and we've written a lot of stories about that.



And that's just incontrovertible now and that goes against Joe Biden's repeated claims that he knew nothing about Hunter Biden's business dealings. But what's significant about this new story is that we found emails and documents on the laptop that show that Hunter Biden wasn't giving money -- paying bills to his father, for his father, for his AT&T bills --



HANNITY: Isn't that nice?



DEVINE: -- about $180 a month, but also maintenance and upkeep on his very lavish home that he has in Wilmington, in Delaware.



And, you know, the thing about Joe Biden is although he says that he is always maintaining he is the poorest member of Congress, he does have champagne tastes. He lives in a magnificent mansion and he dresses very well and he has a lovely holiday house. So he's never lacked for anything.



HANNITY: No. The lawsuit today dovetails nicely into this, Lara. And good to see you, welcome back.



But I think of the Trump last name and I think things would be very different. "The New York Post" was right before the election. That story was censored. That was the Biden protection -- candidate protection program.



I don't care if it's lying on a gun application, smoking crack, seeing prostitutes, putting guns in dumpsters, I don't care if it's money from Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, or China if the last name Trump is there instead of Biden, what is the reaction?



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, we know exactly what the reaction will be.



First of all, I want to say kudos to Miranda and "The New York Post" because you're right, there are very few media outlets actually covering this. This is very important stuff. Joe Biden has told us numerous times that he had no knowledge of his son's foreign business deals.



We very clearly see that is not the case. He knew about them whether it's 10 percent for the big guy, whether it's emails thanking Hunter for the dinner they had with his dad, photos with people, we know very clearly see that was a lie and if it were Donald Trump, I mean, people would be going crazy.



I think the frustrating thing for people in our family is that it was a very different scenario when Donald Trump was in the White House. When my father-in-law became president, we took it very, very seriously, although we were actually in international business before he became president, very different than the Biden family, who got into international business after Joe became vice president.



We said, you know what, no new foreign business deals. We went so far as to pay back the United States Treasury every year a check for any foreign dignitaries who spent money at Trump properties, Sean. We went out of our way to make sure that there was no hint of impropriety and it is the opposite of what we see the Biden family do. They get a pass though because we know the media will never call them on it.



Thank you to Miranda. Thank you to "The New York Post". Keep it up. We need to know about this stuff.



HANNITY: You know, Lara, it is -- it is -- I'm saying this sadly. This is our country. We don't have equal justice and equal application of our laws anymore. You've got one set of standards for conservative Republicans and another set of standards for liberal socialist, Democrats.



That's sad. That means we don't have the rule of law, we lose the country.



Last word.



L. TRUMP: That's exactly right. It is a really scary situation. If things were equal in this country, we would probably have a different president right now and most certainly, Hunter Biden would be in a very different situation. He would likely be locked up in jail.



HANNITY: Miranda, Lara can have the first copy of your book, I want the second copy of your book as soon as it gets out. Can you please get it out? You can't get it out fast enough, so just keep writing. Thank you for your hard work.



DEVINE: For sure.



HANNITY: We appreciate it.



All right. When we come back, stunning hypocrisy again from the Biden administration, this time on the border. Arizona A.G. Mark Brnovich will update us.



Jesse Watters, he saved the world? Apparently.



And a video that will make you proud to be an American. Wow, how rare that is today, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: We are also learning tonight that COVID cases, they are surging in migrant detention centers, the ones that you're building and paying for. Look at this, "New York Times," ICE reported over 7,500 new coronavirus cases in the crowded border camps since April -- in other words, Joe's cages.



But rather than address the growing border crisis, well, Jen Psaki, circle back, says that Biden won't get in the way if states try to do another lockdown. Another one? I thought -- I thought the vaccine prevented that.



Here with an update, Arizona attorney general, now a Senate candidate -- by the way, congratulations, Mr. Attorney General on running, and congratulations on your lawsuit.



OK. So, now, we're talking about more shutdowns in America but I thought the vaccine was -- was supposed to take that fear away. And they're letting them in in the southern border and they're putting in in overcrowded cages for kids? Give us an update.



MARK BRNOVICH, ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, Sean, I think it's as simple as this for all of your -- everyone watching tonight, is the Biden administration is making a choice between migrants and Americans and they're telling the wrong people to stay at home. They literally are trying to shut down our economy.



And I keep emphasizing to folks that the biggest health crisis facing our country today is the Biden the administration because we may have three vaccines for COVID, but there's no cure for stupid. And what the Biden demonstration is doing is just plain dumb, Sean.



You know that there are millions of people illegally crossing our southern border. A small percentage of them have been adequately vaccinated. They're packed into detention centers.



(CROSSTALK)



You see record number -- it's going to be a catastrophe. Not only a public health crisis.



And so, the Biden demonstration, as you know, Sean, is trying to get rid of Title 42 which essentially President Trump used to literally expel hundreds of thousands of people in this country for public health reasons.



So which is it, Joe Biden? Do we have a public health crisis where we can lock -- we are going to lock down our economy, or alternatively, we're going to go ahead and let people in and got Title 42 which is designed to protect public health?



HANNITY: We're following your race closely, Mr. Attorney General, watching that.



BRNOVICH: Thank you, Sean.



HANNITY: Jesse Watters joins us, his new book out.



Okay, its Watters world, we live in it. "How I Saved the World"? I only have one question -- and by the way, congratulations to you, friend.



JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you, Sean.



HANNITY: OK, you saved the world. So, like your bigger than Jesus? You got to help me out here.



(LAUGHTER)



WATTERS: You're not the first person to make the comparison today, so I'll just take it. I saved myself. As you know, Sean, I needed a lot of saving. So, it is my world, I saved it.



The larger point here is that liberals have the savior complex and they're always trying to fix everything in other people's business. They need to look inside themselves, fix themselves and then everything will get better.



So this is a fusion of funny and serious. Remember "The Factor" unleashed me on the country and I was able to study liberals in their natural habitat, the streets of San Francisco up close and personal, on the nude beaches of Martha's Vineyard. And what my observations showed me, these are deeply insecure people, they try to project their insecurities on the rest of us in order to stay relevant and control us.



I fought in the war on women, on the side of women, of course. I won the war on Christmas. You're welcome (ph).



HANNITY: All right. Let me just say this --



WATTERS: And these are stories about hanging with Trump, even hanging with you, Sean.



HANNITY: Amazon.com, bookstores everywhere. You're kicking ass on the "The Five."



WATTERS: Thank you so much.



HANNITY: You're going to love this patriotic tape, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)



HANNITY: All right. The Islanders started this. It happened again in Tampa. It needs to happen to every sport. Take over the anthem.



Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham, that gives me goose bumps.





Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.