'Hannity' on media praising Biden for Putin summit, latest on border crisis

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.

Tonight, straight ahead, multiple major exclusive HANNITY show investigative reports. Sara Carter has a disturbing report, sex trafficking -- that's right, even young kids, operations at the southern border.

Also, Lara Logan, she'll be here with more from her border tour with Texas officials.

Make no mistake, this crisis is even worse than we knew or we thought, and now, tonight, we have discovered anyone that simply makes an application for asylum -- in other words, we haven't confirmed it, just an application, Joe, his radical socialist, they're going to pay for air transportation for their entire family to come to the United States. You will pay for that.

And later, explosive allegations out of West Point. We have an exclusive report and exclusive interviews on how unvaccinated cadets are being targeted with threats and harassment.

And tonight, our video of the day, it will give you chills. Go Islanders! There's a hint.

HANNITY: There's a message being sent with that. Without a doubt, the NHL has some of the best fans in America. We'll play the full video. You don't want to miss it.

But, first, we start tonight, president sippy cup, your president, Joe Biden, probably resting comfortably after his big summit with Vladimir. As predicted by any objective measure, the meeting was an utter train wreck.

Putin basically gave Joe nothing, the United States nothing. He made not a single concession. There were zero agreements.

And after the meeting, Putin held a solo press conference where let's see he mocked and trashed the U.S. at length.

Then Biden gave a short scripted speech, probably written before the summit, took a handful of questions from -- oh, as always, pre-selected reporters and then got very cranky and lashed out at reporters, which tends to happen when you don't get your warm milky.

Even Stephen Colbert, radical that he is, brutally mocking Grandpa Joe last night. But don't worry, because Joe proudly announced that he presented Putin with a list of 16. Now, pay attention here, this is important, 16 critical areas of American infrastructure that Vladimir and the Russians better not target with a cyberattack, that includes telecommunications, healthcare, food and energy.

Okay, first point, how dumb is it to give a hostile actor, an evil guy like Vladimir Putin 16 specific things a road map that would cripple the USA? That's pretty dumb.

Second, Russia has already launched just in recent weeks not one but two cyber attacks against our energy sector and our food sector, and Biden, he didn't respond in any way. So, question, what would stop Putin from going after the other 14 sectors.

And third, all cyber attacks against America and Americans -- Joe that already should be off limits. You should have lectured him loudly. There should be consequences, not waivers to build pipelines -- really, really dumb, even for Biden.

But as per usual, the mob, the media, they're trying so hard to keep the Biden protection program going, although we're starting to see cracks here and there, even late night comics are beginning to realize this guy is not really with us, is he?

"New York Times" reporting after meeting Putin, a Biden trait shows itself again, stubborn optimism.

And look at this from "The Washington Post", Biden wiped the smirk off Putin's face. Yeah, okay. Of course, the high praise continued on fake news TV networks all around the country. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I can't think of a more successful diplomatic trip in the 21st century than this one.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My insight watching the press conference yesterday was there was a kind of poetry in his prose.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that this contrast that we saw today between president Trump and President Biden is an attempt for the administration to say, look, we are now -- we are the adults in the room.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And I think that Joe Biden is the man of the moment and yes, he turned on Kaitlan Collins, fine, for a moment. And then he apologized. He's such a nice guy, he apologized. Did you ever once hear Trump apologize to a reporter?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's just an interesting posture. I viewed it at one point, I wrote professor Biden because I thought he was trying to basically be above it, be above the meeting and explain, look, guys, he's playing a game.

HANNITY: I'm having a really hard time not reaching to my left picking up this trash barrel right here and puking in it.

Fox News -- CNN's Jeff Zeleny continued the Pravda style praise on Twitter writing, quote, Joe Biden carried himself with a seasoned air of confidence that new president seldom possessed.

On air, CNN reporter had a rare moment of honesty though however because he did go after Kaitlan Collins. He was very mean to her. Take a look.

JEFF ZELENY, CNN CHIEF NATIONAL AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: We've not seen him do is answer questions like that without his aides screaming at him to stop. I have never seen a president, covering the last four of them, who is so protected by his aides in terms of often not wanting him to answer some questions. They were silent today.

HANNITY: Jeff, take it to the next level, why are they controlling him? Oh, I'm going to get in trouble if I take another question, I can't take another question. Why?

Because his own staff knows, he's not capable of giving a coherent answer. Anyone with common sense knows what's going on here. Joe Biden gets agitated at the drop of a hat. He gets cranky without his warm milky and his sippy cup, frequently forgets what he's saying mid-sentence.

At times, he seems totally lost, dazed and confused and that's why sippy cup staff prevents him from answering too many questions because they hate cleaning up the mess that he makes.

And tonight, our country needs a capable leader, not a mumbling bumbling idiot.

America is facing serious problems. A crisis at our southern border, it's real. The rising threat of China, Iran, Russia, war in the Middle East, spiking inflation -- by the way, rightly so. Seventy percent of Americans think Biden's policies are making it worse.

And, of course, inflation is not -- well, a concern for the big guy because the Biden family syndicate business, that's booming. Zero experience Hunter is now an artiste and despite no formal training, no degree, no experience, no talent even, Hunter's paintings are expected to fetch up to $500,000 a piece. I don't know, maybe we'll call it portraits of a crackhead turn political influence peddling.

Now, the buyers will remain anonymous. Of course, they got to keep up this pay-to-play scheme they've got going.

Hunter once again is selling access, just like he did with Ukraine and Burisma Holdings, with no experience just like the $1.5 billion deal with the Bank of China, the hundred thousand dollar shopping spree -- how many of us get a hundred thousand dollar shopping spree with the Chinese national?

And don't forget the money from Russia, $3.5 million, with the Russian oligarch, former first lady of Moscow. Then there's the Kazakh oligarchs that he got money from.

Joe Biden just claimed that Ukraine -- now think about this, is too corrupt to be a NATO, but apparently not corrupt for his son to do business and make millions with Ukraine or for him to demand that they fire a prosecutor or they're not getting our tax dollars. Wow, that whole thing seems corrupt.

No legitimate person, no entity would ever pay Hunter Biden a single penny for his expertise in anything. His art I'm sure is not that good. Hunter is a long time degenerate crack addict banned from a southern California hotel. Why?

Smoking crack, allegedly kicked out of a D.C. strip club, it's kind of hard I would imagine to get kicked out of a strip club -- I'm just guessing I don't go -- for what? Oh smoking crack again.

According to "The Daily Mail", he repeatedly called his white lawyer the N- word. Imagine if Don Jr. or Eric Trump did that. Other texts showing Hunter using other racial slurs against Asian-Americans, recently denied at first and then tried to abandon his newborn child. Then he did something really incredible, he kicked the mother of his child off of her health insurance shortly after the child was born. Joey's pride and joy, Hunter.

And, by the way, Hunter also reportedly -- oh, yeah, he lied on his gun application. That would be called the felony. Then later, he took the firearm and ditched it in a dumpster. Thank God a responsible citizen found it.

Hunter Biden is seriously troubled but that never stopped his father Joe Biden from using his son to fill the Biden syndicate family coffers. And, of course, Joe Biden denies this. On multiple occasions, Joe Biden claimed never, not one time ever did he speak to Hunter Biden, zero experience Hunter, about his foreign business dealings, not once he said.

Take a look.

REPORTER: Mr. Vice President, how many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?

JOE BIDEN (D), THEN-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.

I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses, period.

REPORTER: Do you stand by your statement that you did not discuss any of your son's overseas business?

BIDEN: Yes, I stand by that statement.

HANNITY: Never, not once. Well, Joe Biden now we know is lying. A picture has emerged in the last two weeks and a picture speaks a thousand words, this picture shows Joe and Hunter together with Hunter's foreign business dealing from Kazakhstan. They gave Hunter money too.

Multiple pictures, eyewitness accounts, troves of emails and texts from Hunter's laptop reveal that the big guy Joe was an integral part of Hunter's business activities while he was vice president, highly unethically -- unethical, definitely corrupt.

And now the important part, that actually compromises our country. It puts our country at risk. At the very least, the appearance of impropriety is through the roof.

We all know that the media would treat this differently if it was a Trump, and by the way, a good decent human being would not exploit his troubled son for his own financial gain. How serious is it?

With more, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

All right. Senator, these pictures now emerging just in the last two weeks, okay, that means Joe Biden lied about ever talking to Hunter not one time about his foreign business dealings. You and Charles Grassley, you did a deep dive. You discovered Kazakhstan oligarchs, the Russian oligarch, first lady in Moscow, Chinese national shopping spree, the Bank of China, Burisma.

Now, he's the commander-in-chief. Is this a conflict of interest?

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Well, of course, it is, and it was back then even though the press declared that it wasn't.

But no, Joe Biden outright lied to the American public repeatedly about the fact that he didn't discuss with Hunter the overseas business transactions, but we -- you know, we proved they lied in our report, and we uncovered a vast web of foreign financial entanglements that should have troubled every American, obviously didn't trouble the press. .

But as Tony Bobulinski stated -- and he, by the way, had dinner with Joe Biden -- said that the Bidens are compromised.

And, Sean, I have to admit, this latest -- it's pretty imaginative the way they're figuring out how to cash in on the family name, but we've we know the Bidens are shameless but the press just won't call him on it.

HANNITY: Okay, I'm a little bit troubled about this because we know that Joe got nothing for with his summit with Vladimir Putin. Okay, he didn't get anything, but Vladimir got something of great worth and great value, even though we now know that the State Department of Joe Biden recommended that he not give a waiver to the Nord Stream pipeline which would allow Russia to get rich again, and Putin to supply energy to our allies, that we are paying the bulk of freight defending from Russia, making Russia rich again.

He signed off on the pipeline but the extra twist is he did it while simultaneously cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline, and along with it, high paying career energy jobs.

Now, I'm having a hard time understand. Vladimir gets the waiver to build his pipeline. Our workers get pink slips. Can I -- would I be wrong to interpret that that maybe Joe thinks that Russia has him compromised?

JOHNSON: Well, you wouldn't be wrong to be suspicious that maybe that's the problem there.

But, Sean, what really concerns me is all the policies that the moderate Joe Biden is enacting -- no radical Joe Biden, is weakening America. The spending spree, the massive trillion dollars of debts that he's already pushed and proposed, but what he's proposing in the future, and they're four or five, six trillion dollars more, it weakens America. The fact that we have open borders weakens America.

And, of course, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, waving the sanctions on that will put enormous geopolitical pressure on Ukraine and other European nations and really put Vladimir Putin in the driver's seat from that standpoint.

So, all the actions, he's taken weakens America, strengthens our enemies, and puts our nation at risk.

HANNITY: We're about to do two investigative reports on the border. When the president of the United States not only doesn't enforce the laws of the land and they're letting people in this country illegally, then they aid and abet the law breaking by giving them transportation to any state I guess that they want to go to.

Now that if you claim -- make a claim of amnesty, now, we're going to fly in your family to be with you when you enter the country illegally, and we haven't -- we haven't been able to sort through if that asylum request is valid. What is Washington to do when an administration does not uphold the laws of the land?

JOHNSON: Well, we just need to press -- push back on it. But, yeah, you know, Sean, we've, over the last three months, we've apprehended about 6,000 people per day, each and every day for the last three months. And we have probably about a thousand gotaways that we know about, we don't know how many other people get away.

As you're pointing out, the human depredations, the inhumanity of those individuals that are in the hands of human traffickers, the sex slaves, the involuntary servitude, Biden knows all these things, and yet he's still basically facilitating that evil business model, of you know, multi-billion dollar business model, some of the most evil people on the planet. That's what Kamala Harris, that's what Joe Biden are facilitating and with full knowledge.

HANNITY: Yeah. All right, Senator, thank you. Keep up the good work.

We have a lot -- a lot to unpeel here, and there's -- an onion, one layer at a time. Thank you.

We turn now to the southern border, and breaking today, a memo from Biden's associate attorney general will now expand just who is eligible for asylum. This is what I was asking Senator Johnson about, including those fleeing their own relatives. Remember, we're getting reports that the federal government is now paying for flights for illegal immigrants that just entered our country without respecting our laws, borders or sovereignty.

This is likely yet another draw for migrants who are continuing to pour across the border in record numbers, where journalist Lara Logan is conducting a major investigation. Recently during an exclusive tour of the border, one Texas DPS official told Lara that, in fact, conditions at the border have never been worse. Take a look.

LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST: Is there anything different now about this? I mean, I know it ebbs and flows and it changes, but does this feel different in any way?

STACY HOLLAND, CHIEF PILOT, TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY: It does in terms of sheer number and volume of immigrant traffic. I've never seen one this wide open where the numbers were overwhelming so fast. When I was first down here, there was nothing to hide. It was broad daylights, they would bring boats loaded in broad daylight with no pressure. Now, today, 10, 12 years later, there's a lot of pressure.

LOGAN: Right.

HOLLAND: And you have helicopters, you have airplanes, you have aerostats, you have UAVs, you have horses. There's layers and layers of assets and tools, and it's still not enough.

LOGAN: Wow.

HOLLAND: You know, I mean there's a lot of asset --

LOGAN: So what does that say?

HOLLAND: Well, it's overbearing, that the influx is overwhelming. I mean, it's a sheer numbers thing, right? I mean, I don't think the general population quite understands how organized these people are.

One of the unique things in my career that I've seen down here is what I call suicide loads. I've literally been over groups where there's three stolen vehicles that are load vehicles and they load them all right in front of you, because they know you can only stay with one of them, right?

LOGAN: Right.

HOLLAND: And they so they'll sacrifice that load, I've actually seen suicide loads where they're like okay, well, you know give it your best shot, you might get one or two of us, you're not going to get all three. That's pretty brazen.

LOGAN: Yeah. It really is brazen, and the thing -- the one thing you know for sure though is that when the board is wide open the way it is now, and the cartels have so little fear of law enforcement, it's more, right?

HOLLAND: Well, sure. I mean, the way it's going right now. I mean, you know, it's a successful business model for them. It's about commerce and damn if they're not successful, when they're charging $4,000 to $8,000 dollars a head, and then look at the numbers of what what's known, what's known. That number of apprehensions, we'll just do the math on that.

Then you could do a little figure -- you could figure out a little bit of math for what's the got away, right, or what's unknown.

HANNITY: Joining us now with more, investigative journalist, FOX Nation host, Lara Logan.

Okay. The American people need to know -- I mean, is this a problem going to be able to solve?

LOGAN: You have to recognize that it's a problem in order to solve it, Sean. In fact, what you have this time around that has never happened in the lifetimes of any of us or any of the agents working on the border is that you have an administration in Washington that first created the problem, then denied that there is a problem and then is refusing to take any other action because the only action they've taken is to create the problem that obviously they want.

If they didn't want it and if they wanted to fix it, there are plenty of things that they can do but they've chosen not to.

HANNITY: Yeah. Lara Logan, great report. Thank you.

We turn now to Sara Carter. She joins us with her exclusive and shocking report about the rise of sex trafficking over the border.

Sara, everything I've learned from people I've interviewed over the years, we're talking about teenage girls, in part, are sold into prostitution even.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, we're talking about children as young as eight years old sold into prostitution. It's just horrific.

Think about this, across the globe, more than 25 million people are subjected to human trafficking and slavery, Sean. In the United States, it's tens of thousands, when you think about the number of people coming across the border, and flooding into our cities, those that we don't even know.

Even those that have been apprehended, women and children who are being released and border patrol agents, I've reported on this in the past, have said we release them and we don't even know if these are the real families.

Many times here in Texas and particularly in Houston which happens to be a hub for human trafficking unfortunately, they find that out and it's very, very disturbing. I want you to listen to Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Craig Cummings as he talks about some of the horrifying operations that they've been. On this one in particular, 10 women were rescued.

And I got to tell you, for those of you who are sensitive to information, just watch when you listen to this.

LT. CRAIG CUMMINGS, TEXAS DPS: We had a human trafficking operation was going on and we had some women that would become pregnant in this particular case.

CARTER: So they were -- actually, there were pregnant women being forced to work the sex trade here?

CUMMINGS: One of them was actually eight months pregnant --

CARTER: Oh God.

CUMMINGS: -- and being forced to engage in sex for money here.

CARTER: And all these women were illegal. They were trafficked into the U.S.

CUMMINGS: Yes.

CARTER: To do this specifically.

CUMMINGS: Yes, yeah, they're trafficked into the U.S. to engage in this sex trafficking and it -- and the sad part is, is that they were required to work six days a week to pay off their debt, and if they did not get to work all six days, whatever money that they would have made, that would have went to pay that debt is erased for that week.

CARTER: Are they paying their human traffickers back or their -- basically for their entry into the United States?

CUMMINGS: Uh-huh, that's exactly what's happening. Folks here are -- they're engaged in human trafficking are forced to pay back that debt to come into the United States.

CARTER: How old are these women?

CUMMINGS: A lot of the women that are engaged in sex trafficking are, you know, younger than 18, up to about 25 or so. And they're coming here looking for a dream and find a nightmare in places like this.

CARTER: Sean, it is a nightmare and those nightmares are happening in neighborhoods all across the United States. This cantina in particular was right in the middle of a neighborhood here in Houston. It was in operation for years before the Texas DPS, along with the federal and state and local agencies were able to find someone to report it. This is happening all across the country, Sean, and this won't be the end of our reporting on it. We're going to do this from Texas, all the way to the Midwest.

HANNITY: Yeah, as all the resources now are dealing with the 25-year record of influx of immigrants now, of course, those resources are not available to deal with the drug cartels, the human traffickers and the gangs. Sara, sad but good report.

CARTER: Absolutely.

HANNITY: People need to know.

All right. When we come back, unvaccinated cadets at West Point, they are being subjected to a harsh disciplinary action at the hands of leadership, even their own classmates. Three concerned parents of West Point cadets, they'll join us with reaction.

And stay tuned, the great one, Mark Levin, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Breaking news tonight out of the West Point Military Academy where multiple sources tell this program exclusively, unvaccinated cadets, including those with natural immunity are being subjected to punitive COVID restrictions, harassment, coercion from West Point leadership and even from their fellow cadets.

Now, sources are telling us that the restrictions being put on these cadets is actually more draconian, more restrictive that at any other point during the pandemic. For example, these cadets are allegedly under stricter mask requirements than ever. Look at your screen. Official mask rules issued by West Point for this summer's CST training that includes strict instructions for unvaccinated cadets to wear masks while in the shower, the bathroom, how do you wear a mask in a shower? And even when swimming if not six feet apart.

Now, West Point tried to clarify in a statement to us tonight saying unvaccinated cadets, quote, are required to wear a mask when not performing personal hygiene, and get this, several cadets this month were formally disciplined with what's called a negative counseling report for sitting outside on bleachers while not wearing a mask. Now, we're also told that unvaccinated cadets at CFT, they've been segregated into their own platoon for summer training. Other cadets have allegedly been instructed not to socialize with them. They have been repeatedly called names like dirty and treated as the other.

And when the recently returned to campus, they suffered under isolation quarantine requirements that sources say are the strictest they've ever been. We can also exclusively report that a spreadsheet was disseminated around campus divulging personal medical information of those who were and were not vaccinated.

West Point tells us they're evaluating the scope of the dissemination.

And perhaps the most explosive allegations surround the behavior and the conduct of medical officer and COVID coordinators on campus. Name is Colonel Laura Dawson, who's accused of berating multiple cadets, allegedly threatening them, calling them selfish, even suggesting that they may have to get the shot or get out, and leave the academy entirely.

Now, West Point did confirm to us in a statement that the official policy is that vaccines are optional. Remember, many of these cadets already have natural immunity. They have antibodies.

West Point also said in their statement in part, quote, any harassment abuse, threats, punitive measures targeting unvaccinated personnel as antithetical to the West Point policy.

Well, parents are speaking out. They're demanding answers.

Joining us now, we have three parents of current West Point cadets. Elita Perusek who herself by the way '94 graduate of West Point. Mathias Sampson served 20 years active duty in our U.S. Army. And Brian McDonald also the father of a West Point cadet.

Thank the two of you for your service.

Brian, I'm going to start with you -- by the way, I understand you run an MMA academy. That's my passion. I do it five days a week, an hour and a half a day. I'm a lunatic.

Now, your daughter is going there. She has natural immunity. Now they keep saying follow the science --

BRIAN MCDONALD, WEST POINT PARENT: Yes.

HANNITY: -- didn't the Cleveland clinic this week say that if you have natural immunity, you don't need the vaccine? That's what I read.

MCDONALD: Yes, that's correct, Sean. That is our current science, and I don't understand what the leadership at West Point is doing right now.

So, quick thing on my daughter. She loves the Lord. She loves her country. And all she wants to do her dream is just to serve both at West Point right now.

She is in a position where she's had COVID. She recovered from COVID. She has the antibodies for COVID, and West Point is putting a ridiculous amount of pressure on her to take the vaccine for COVID.

Now my understanding is --

HANNITY: Yeah, go ahead.

MCDONALD: Go ahead, Sean.

HANNITY: No, they're not following the science. I mean, the Cleveland Clinic, read what they came out with last week.

MCDONALD: Yeah, it's clearly not about the science anymore, Sean. I don't know what it's about. You know, this is -- this is a whole new field for me. As her father, I'm very worried for her, but I'll tell you more importantly and why I'm on this show I think tonight, is as an American citizen, I'm deeply concerned about what's happening in the military academies right now.

HANNITY: Yeah. Let me -- let me go -- Elita, let me go to you.

Now, by the way, your son is in his final year at West Point. I bet you're very proud. You went to West Point. God bless you. Thank you for your service.

He has COVID antibodies and the same -- why is he being pressured? Whatever happened to follow the signs? And, by the way, weren't we told that everybody if they got the vaccine they don't have to worry about people that might be infectious at that point. So everyone has the choice to take it if they want to.

ELITA PERUSEK, WEST POINT PARENT: That's correct. My son is a first class cadet and he is very much looking forward to being an officer and defending the rights of fellow Americans and their his right to not take the vaccine. He -- his status is different than the other cadets that we were talking about before they're all plebes are now being yearlings.

But he didn't want to take the vaccine. So he didn't take the vaccine he has been tested at there on post and has antibodies. So he was counseled before he left West Point by his tactical officer who told him that because he'd chosen to exercise his right to not take the vaccine, that he would be called a susceptible status. He'd have a susceptible status and that he would be have to submit to a restriction of movement throughout the summer, which meant that he would have to give up some of his leave.

It's exactly seven days that the cadets have to return back early from their leave. If you know anything about this past year, they were -- they were locked down. So they covet the ability to take leave and spend some time at home. And so, he was punished with having to come back seven days early, and then he was submitted to this type of -- I say it's a quarantine but I called it -- it was isolation.

He had to be in his room for 23 hours. He was allowed to leave for an hour to exercise, but he wasn't allowed to talk with anyone, to interact with anyone for those seven days.

And no one in the chain of command --

HANNITY: OK, not --

PERUSEK: -- came to visit him or anything. Go ahead.

HANNITY: Yeah, none of this makes any sense.

Mathias, let me go to you. By the way, 20 years active duty, U.S. Army, including you were in Afghanistan. Now, your daughter never got COVID. She's been called names like disease and dirty by other cadets.

That doesn't sound like what I know of West Point, you know? And young people are not as susceptible to the real harm as older people are or people with pre-existing conditions or co-morbidities or compromised immune systems. Isn't that her choice not to take the vaccine?

MATHIAS SAMPSON, WEST POINT PARENT: Exactly, Mr. Hannity, it is her choice.

And I do want to say thank you, Mr. Hannity, for giving us this opportunity to speak on the behalf of our cadets. And yes, my daughter has valid concerns about this vaccination, concerns pertaining to fertility, long- term effects. The CDC nor West Point have answers to these concerns.

HANNITY: Yeah. No, I mean, I understand. It's so sad -- first of all, you've got to be the proudest parents. I'm -- I'm -- I have two children I'm very proud of my kids.

PERUSEK: Yes.

HANNITY: And your kids are -- have made a decision to serve their country. I mean, an incredible decision. You know, everything that defines their decision is based on courage and bravery. I'm going to ask the people at West Point follow the science and leave these kids alone because these kids have the right to medical privacy. They have a right not to be harassed. They have a right to make their own medical decision, in consultation with their doctors, and this is now getting draconian.

And you're putting these kids in a horrible position. It's not fair. So I wish all of you the best and our prayers are with your -- your kids, and all the kids at West Point. Thank you.

All right, coming up Buckhead in Atlanta, they want to separate from Atlanta. They want their own city, following a recent crime surge. The great one Mark Levin, is there growing in this country something called irreconcilable differences? We'll talk about it and the constitutional aspects of it, next.

HANNITY: Now, we are also learning more tonight about Buckhead. Now, it's a suburb of Atlanta, part of Atlanta. I used to do my radio show from there at one point in my career, to try and separate from Atlanta, the city, over recent crime surge.

Now, the nation is so divided, so many issues, prosperity, freedom, capitalism, versus socialism, New Green Dealism versus, oh, energy independence. Open borders, amnesty versus secure borders, defunding the police versus law and order. It's a trend now that you apparently are seeing more and more and more of.

I mean, the way New York and California look to a lot of the country, it's almost unrecognizable from the lives they're living. Localities are now separating one -- from another with the country literally dividing itself.

Believe it or not, the 19th century federal congressional resolution that admitted the state of Texas into the Union contains language that Texas, if they wanted, could split into five different states. Of course, for that to happen, it would likely still need a congressional approval but that's up for constitutional review.

That's why we've brought in the great one. He's the host of the number one show, "Life, Liberty & Levin", every Sunday night. That book over his shoulder on your screen right now, "American Marxism," yeah, that book is the antidote and a salvation for this country, it gives you the answers coming out soon. Mark Levin, the great one.

You know, we get to a point where we've had such -- we've had differences brought this country. I want us to be the United States of America, Mark, I know you do too. But I hear this chatter, this talk more. You hear -- you look at Buckhead, they don't want to be a part of Atlanta, if the Democrats in fact -- if they put D.C.-Puerto Rico statehood. I've heard a lot of people talking about Texas separating into five separate states.

Any truth to this? Let's talk about the legality, the constitutionality thereof.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN": Well, it's not so simple because we fought a civil war and so whatever statute was passed prior to the civil war, they really have no meaning whatsoever. The Democrats have put this into play with sanctuary cities and sanctuary states and nullification, which they barred from their Democrat Party ancestors during the Confederacy.

I think the problem here, Sean, is the centralization of power and the effort to destroy federalism in this country. And federalism is the glue that keeps the country together because people are mobile. They can move for one state to the other. If you like high taxes, lots of crime and you don't support property rights, you can move to California or New York.

If you like liberty and low taxes and that sort of thing, you can move to Florida and Tennessee and so forth.

What's happening is the failing states, the failing ideology, the Democrat Party is seeking to universalize and devour all those who disagree with it. You can see it in their proposals, the centralization of power, the centralization of health care, the centralization of court decisions, open borders, no matter what the states think, and this is obviously quite contrary for the constitutional construct.

I wanted to mention something -- you mentioned my book, "American Marxism." We have the chief of naval operations, his name is Admiral Michael Gilday. And he may have been a great warrior as an admiral. He needs to be fired. He won't be fired because he's Joe Biden's lackey.

But this is a man who is encouraging personnel in the Navy to read one of the most racist books in modern times by this fellow by the name of Kendi. And Kendi isn't writing about civil liberties and civil rights and real diversity or anything of the sort, people need to understand something -- and I want to take a minute here, and when we do the book later in a month or so I want to take a lot of time on it.

Critical race theory is a Marxist-based ideology. It's not even about race. It's about destroying the existing society using race, using gender, using the climate, using immigration, whatever it is. It was developed by Marxists in Berlin, some of whom came to the United States, some of whom became tenured professors.

One in particular, he was behind the new left movement in the 1960s and he was behind this movement that's taking off now.

Critical race theorists reject, listen, Martin Luther King. They believe if you believe in a color-blind society, you are a sellout. You're part of the white supremacy-dominant society. They reject the 1964 and `65 Civil Rights Acts as half ways measures to cover up for white supremacy. They reject the outcomes of the Civil War. All the advances that have been made, they reject.

So when you see fools out there, fools, whether they are basketball players or professors, whether they're politicians or the president of United States embracing this ideology, they are rejecting all the advances of the civil rights movement, of the Supreme Court decisions, all the advances in Congress. They are rejecting that which has taken place in this country and they are embracing Marxism.

Now, why am I bringing up the chief of naval operations of our Navy? Admiral Michael Gilday is promoting a book that's written by Kendi, who is an absolute, out of the closet bigot, in my opinion.

And sue me, pal, because I'll prove it and I'll counter-sue you and I'll get all the proceeds from your damn book.

Now, here's the thing: this admiral in charge of the Navy is pushing a Marxist ideology. It you want to push a book, Admiral? Push this one. That's the enemy. You're promoting the enemy in the United States military.

Joe Biden is promoting the enemy throughout the United States government. It is shocking what's taking place in this country and it's not just him. And he should be out if he doesn't even know who the enemy is.

You have an attorney general by the name of Merrick Garland who doesn't merit being attorney general of the United States. Thank God he didn't wind up on the United States Supreme Court. They promoted him as a moderate, this judicial figure. He is a radical and he has radicals under him.

The Civil Rights Division is now led by a racist, anti-Semitic bigot based on her own writings and her own statements. He wants to double her staff so they can sue Republican legislatures, you know, because they want it to be like the Robert Kennedy era where he's going after the segregated South. That's what they're trying to do.

This man made a speech the other day which he -- yes, we can do this next time.

HANNITY: No, Mark's book "American Marxism" --

LEVIN: I'll deal with him later.

HANNITY: -- is in bookstores soon, Amazon.com, Hannity.com. Every Sunday night, "Life, Liberty & Levin", 8:00 p.m. here on the channel.

When we come back, a former White House physician, Congressman Ronny Jackson wants Biden to undergo a cognitive test. He'll tell us why.

HANNITY: Former White House physician, current Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson is calling on President sippy cup Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test. You might recall Donald Trump did and passed with flying colors. And, by the way, then to share the results with you the American people.

Here to explain, Republican congressman and doctor from Texas, Ronny Jackson.

All right, you saw what happened at the G7. We've been watching this unfold and then you see these flashes of real anger. You know, are you a junkie? You know, come on, man and what happened with Kaitlan Collins.

Do you suspect what many Americans suspect that he's in a cognitive -- he's cognitively weak and in decline?

REP. RONNY JACKSON (R-TX): Absolutely, Sean. You know, after this most recent embarrassing performance overseas, I thought it was time to come out.

We can't sit on this any longer. I've been saying this for a year and a half, Sean. I took care of three presidents over 15 years in the White House, including being the physician to the president for both Barack Obama and Donald J. Trump. And, you know, I know what the rigors of this job are both physically and cognitively. It's demanding.

And after this performance -- we've been saying this for a year and a half now. I've been saying that Joe Biden is not -- he's not physically or cognitively fit to be our president right now.

And I just think that he's not inspired confidence in the American people. He's not inspiring confidence in our allies overseas. And more importantly, it sends the wrong message to our adversaries overseas. This is a dangerous situation right now, I feel like we really need to know what's going on, Sean.

I think if you remember, the mainstream media and the far left and the Democrats, they were -- they were relentless in their pursuit of me when I was taking care of President Trump, just demanding that he have a cognitive test, he have a physical exam that included a cognitive test. They said that every president should have that. It should be the new standard, that we should know that our commander in chief at our head of state is capable of leading the nation. And so we did, we submitted to that.

President Trump, as you mentioned, he had a perfect score on his cognitive test, an outstanding performance.

And I'm just saying now, I'm saying, that is the new standard, that the precedent has been set, and I'm asking Joe Biden and his medical team to get out there and to get this physical exam done and get this cognitive testing done, and get the results to the American people. We need to know that we can trust our president and we need to know that he's in charge of what's going on and that someone else is not pulling the strings from behind the scenes because that's the way it looks like happening right now.

HANNITY: You know, I know some of it you can laugh at, but when you look at the real side of it, there's a real serious side to this whole thing that is actually frightening.

I agree with you, Dr. Jackson.

JACKSON: Part of it is sad, Sean, sad.

HANNITY: Something is obviously very off. I don't know what it is. I'm not a medical doctor. I won't play one on TV. Let's see what happens.

Thank you, sir.

All right, if you're a patriot, you're going to love our video of the day right after this break.

HANNITY: So, last week, New York Islanders fans, they came together and they rocked the house, singing the national anthem. The result, inspiring. Tonight, they did it again. I hope this catches on.

(NY ISLANDERS FANS SINGING NATIONAL ANTHEM)

HANNITY: Go Islanders.

And let not your heart be troubled.

