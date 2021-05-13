Hannity on Liz Cheney being ousted from role as House GOP Conference chair

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," May 12, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: What a big warm welcome and introduction. How

can -- I can't blow it from here. All right. Good night, folks, that's it.

I can't get any better.



Thank you, Tucker.



Welcome to HANNITY.



It's 9:00 on the East Coast, 6:00 on the West Coast.



Joe Biden, I'm sure once again, fast asleep. We are past his beddy time. He

had his warm milky from his sippy cup. He had cookies around, you know,

7:00, said, night-night to everybody.



Now, he's probably resting comfortably, totally oblivious, unbothered by

what a real multitude of serious crisis that are now unfolding in this

country and abroad.



Clearly not concerned that thousands of gas stations are now completely out

of fuel, thousands around the country.



Not concerned that inflation, it is getting out of control, as of been

telling you. Prices for lumber, prices for just abut everything soaring.



He's not concerned Americans are choosing to stay home, collect the

generous government handouts while millions of jobs are left unfilled that

is hurting businesses trying to come back from the pandemic.



Obviously, obliviously not concerned about the crisis at our Southern

border, and you better believe he's not losing any sleep over now the

thousand-plus rockets that have been raining down on Israel, our closest

ally.



And as we speak, yes, Israel under attack yet again. It took Joe days to

even say anything mildly supportive of our number one ally in the Middle

East. Now, did you need to wait and see what President Trump said first,

Joe, before it was time for you to go? Because you're supposed to go first

but I guess congratulations are in order. You said something somewhat

supportive. More cookies and milk in your sippy cup tomorrow night at

night-night time.



Now, of course actions, they do speak louder than words, and tonight, Joe

should halt all funding to Palestine, the Palestinian Authority, since it

is clearly being funneled to Hamas. $235 million Joe just gave, what, 40

days ago and guess what's happening? Coincidence? You tell me.



Why are you funding an organization like Hamas that calls for the

destruction of our closest ally because in Hamas' charter, well, what you

should stop all aid, it says yes, that they want to destroy the state of

Israel.



Now, we're going to do it tonight or wake up in the morning and maybe deal

with this problem? Maybe you could find the courage to call the Democrats

from "The Squad" who are now openly anti-Semitic and openly offering aid

and comfort to this terrorist group that are firing on and killing innocent

civilians in Israel.



But yet, maybe Joe could actually hold Iran accountable because they are

also responsible for fund in Hamas and supplying them with weapons and

rockets instead of appeasing them. What's next, Joe, another $150 billion

you're planning to give the Iranian mullahs? Is that what you're preparing?



Because Iran's top terrorist group in Gaza, Hamas, is lobbing these rockets

into neighborhoods and towns and cities all over Israel has we speak. What

are you going to do now that Iran has partnered with China, Russia, and is

providing weapons their proxy war out of Yemen, Joe? What are you going to

do?



In Israel, multiple civilians already killed by Iran-sponsored attacks,

including a 16-year-old girl and her father. A direct hit on an apartment

building and a car and now, Israel's response is already underway. A top

Hamas commander was just killed in an air strike -- I had a top IDF

spokesman on my radio show today. They have gotten four Hamas -- 40 Hamas

leaders in the time that this has all started.



Prime Minister Netanyahu vowing, rightly so, to defend his country with an

iron fist.



Here with the very latest on the ground in Israel, our very own Trey Yingst

is with us.



Trey, what's the story tonight?



TREY YINGST, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, good evening.



As we are talking right now, the Israeli air force is striking targets

behind me in the Gaza Strip. We are very close to the border in a small

town. This is a significant -- resuming rocket fire towards central Israel,

even trying to hit the Ben-Gurion Airport next to Tel Aviv. More than 1,500

rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel since Monday night.



We know inside Gaza amid Israeli responses, nearly 60 people are dead, many

of them children on this side of the border. As you note, two people were

killed overnight in rocket fire. Today, a six year old boy, and this

morning, a 21-year-old Israeli Defense Forces soldier killed in an antitank

missile attack.



We got to the hospital just after those soldiers arrived. They were being

treated for them severely injured and spoke with the E.R. doctor. He was

not able to save one of them. He described the injuries saying that Hamas

is getting more advanced weapons, clearly getting support from other

places.



Now, we have interviewed Hamas inside the Gaza Strip as recently as 2019

and they've told FOX News they are receiving weapons, money, and support

from the Iranian regime.



Another scene today we saw as we were reporting throughout southern Israel

in the city of Ashkelon, a rocket slipped by the missile-defense system,

the Iron Dome, and slammed into a residential building. There were a number

of injuries there. No one was killed but it showed just quite the

destruction that a single rocket can do.



Now, tonight, the Israeli security cabinet has confirmed, they voted in a

positive manner to move forward with more severe strikes against Hamas, the

group in control of Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

preparing for days of fighting against Hamas, a group who says they are not

interested in a cease-fire at this moment -- Sean.



HANNITY: All right, thank you.



Let's go back to this videotape that you're looking at on your screen right

now. Those red circles that you see, that is the antimissiles that is known

as the Iron Dome. We showed it to you when we were in Israel in one of our

trips during conflicts that were taking place a few years ago and every red

dot is stopping a rocket. Without that Iron Dome, all of those muscles, you

know, now, estimates up to 1,500, would have made it into Israeli towns and

cities and that is one of the greatest military defense pieces ever put

together.



Okay. We are going to cover the ongoing issues there in just a moment but

down to the ongoing gas crisis in a second as well.



But, first, we briefly address the story that the media mob and Democrats

are obsessing about, wall-to-wall coverage, 48 hours and counting. Yes,

Congresswoman Liz Cheney was booted from her GOP leadership position after

months of nonstop negative remarks about Trump and those who support him.



Now, the media mob and Democrats are treating the Congress and like she has

some modern day martyr. She is not.



I see Liz today your hero -- you actually gave me the first interview to

MSDNC, NBC, the first exclusive. Wow, that's the same network I believe, if

we go back -- yeah, it was referring to your dad as a war criminal, and

should be tried in a criminal -- with Halliburton, and all sorts of other

allegations. You may want to refresh your memory.



Too bad as a Republican leader, you never showed the same passion fighting

the radical socialist Democrats that bribe Iranian mullahs, abandon our

ally Israel with its same type of passion and psychotic rage that you have

against all things Donald Trump.



Now, my message to you, Liz, is have fun. I'm sure you have to love all the

praise and attention you're receiving, but remember, you're receiving it

from the very same people, the Democrats and the media, that called your

father a war criminal. The very people that helped put Scooter Libby -- I

think he's a friend of yours -- in jail, and the same people that accused

your dad of numerous crimes and felonies related to his work at

Halliburton.



Perhaps you've forgotten. I have not.



Here with a quick refresher, might help you remember. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MIA LOVE, FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: Liz Cheney is not going to go away.

She is going to continue to stand up for what she believes in, and as long

as she is there and as long as she has a microphone, she's going to be able

to -- she's going to say, I'm not going to go away.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Once upon a time, it was just the liberals who used to

scream "war criminal" at Dick Cheney in public. Now it's something the

whole family can enjoy.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), HOUSE SPEAKER: I do commend her for her courage,

her patriotism and I wish her well. Perhaps this challenge will make her

stronger, I don't know.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If we go back to Dick Cheney, Darth Vader tactics, then

President Obama thinks it's not going to work.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Liz Cheney is daring them to do this. Daring them.

She's telling the truth. She's telling the truth and saying fine, kick me

out.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All right. Liz, enjoy the sanctimonious ranks of the never-

Trumpers. I'm sure you will love Joe's New Green Deal socialism and his

weak appeasement foreign policy that will make the world and the United

States less safe and less secure. Let's see how long it takes before they

start trashing you and your father again.



And by the way, for the record, you are not canceled. You were removed from

leadership because you put your selfish agenda ahead of the party's agenda

and the caucus fired you from your leadership position for your failure to

lead the agenda. You will likely be canceled, but it will be the people of

Wyoming that cancel you, but that's not until Election Day. You have plenty

of time to soak in all the love from Democrats and your new friends in the

media that were so kind and so loving to you and your family and your dad

and your mom, just wonderful people. Good luck with your new friends.



We turn to a much more important story and that's Joe Biden's ongoing gas

crisis now causing what is dire issues up and down the entire East Coast of

the United States.



Look at these maps. Today, over 50 percent of all stations in Virginia,

they ran out of gas. North Carolina, 70 percent of gas stations out of

fuel. Georgia, 40 percent of stations ran out of fuel.



Look at this map Erick Erickson tweeted out earlier today. This is Atlanta,

those red dots there, yeah, they show many stations don't have any

gasoline.



Multiple states, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, D.C. and about a half a dozen

others, also experiencing serious shortages Sunday. Meanwhile, extremely

long lines forming at the stations that still had fuel. Joe Biden didn't

want to talk about it. He was too worried and concerned he would get in

trouble if he answered too many questions and his staff threatened I guess

not to give him his hot cocoa before his afternoon nappy. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you.



REPORTER: What's your take on the end of your meeting, sir? Were you

optimistic coming out of it today?



BIDEN: Which one of the 12 I've had?



(LAUGHTER)



REPORTER: Pelosi, Schumer and the crew. Infrastructure, sir. And in

particular --



BIDEN: You guys are bad. I'm not supposed to be answering all these

questions. I'm supposed to leave, but I can't resist your questions.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Joe, who are you going to get in trouble with? Joey, I know you

forget, try and remember, if you work really hard you can remember, you're

the president. If you practice every day, over time you should be able to

recall that at a moment's notice. Let's make that a big goal for the

future.



Now, finally, when Joey addressed the crisis, his remarks were actually

pretty bizarre. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: Mr. President, what do you say to Americans who are worried

about the supply of gas and rising prices right now?



BIDEN: I think what this shows is that I think we have to make a greater

investment in education as it relates to being able to train and graduate

more people proficient in cybersecurity.



Look, what's the one thing people are concerned about with gas? Gasoline,

prices going up. Exactly right. And it matters if you make $40,000 a year.

It matters if you are a two-family person making $80,000, $90,000 -- two

wage earners. It matters.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Excuse me. Apparently, the pipeline is coming back online. Great.



But remember, this happened, Joey, because Russia -- yeah -- linked hackers

did it to this country, Joe. What are you going to do about it? The people

in Putin's Russia, what are you going to do about Vladimir, your buddy,

your friend? Did you call him?



If you didn't, maybe you can enlist Hunter to call him. He's friends with

Russian oligarchs. He's even convinced Russian oligarchs to send him

millions of dollars with no experience. Maybe he can do this job.



And Russians, by the way, Joe, they are shutting down our country, you

haven't said a word. Not a peep, Joey. Not a word. Didn't you promise to be

tough on Russia? Now was a good time.



Every hostile regime in the world sadly knows that Joe is weak and frail,

and they also know what all of you know, that he's a cognitive mess,

unfortunately.



The world is more dangerous with a weak president. Sad, but it's true. And

now you, the American people, we are all paying the price. We'll have to

fend for ourselves in a word to world full of shortages, inflation, global

turmoil, it looks a lot awful lot like Jimmy Carter in the '70s all over

again.



Here with a report on gas and the crisis we now face at the pump, our own

Trace Gallagher -- Trace.



TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, we haven't seen gas prices

this high since 2014, which is a big reason Apple's GasBuddy app which

helps you find lower prices is now number one on the App Store.



Look at these averages. California, $4.11 a gallon although right outside

our door here in L.A., it's up to $4.89 a gallon. Illinois, $3.23 a gallon;

$2.87 in Virginia, $2.85 in North Carolina.



But in North Carolina, 70 percent of gas stations are out of fuel. In

Virginia, more than 50 percent of stations and in Georgia and South

Carolina, it's almost 50 percent.



And when gas gets low, panic gets high and tempers flare. At a gas station

in North Carolina, witnesses say a woman tried to cut the line and hit the

side of another car. The woman then walked over and spit on the driver of

the other car. The driver spit back in the wrestling and fighting was on.



Today, President Biden said he'd be getting this whole thing under control

in the next 24 hours, which is news to many governors, including Brian Kemp

of Georgia, who knows that even with the pipeline back up and running, it

will be several days before the fuel actually begins to flow again -- Sean.



HANNITY: Trace Gallagher, thank you.



With more now is the head of the petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De

Haan, is with us.



Patrick, why don't you explain what this app is, because it is

significantly helpful at this time.



PATRICK DE HAAN, HEAD OF PETROLEUM ANAYSIS, GASBUDDY: Well, thanks, Sean.

The app is exactly what is mentioned, it helps people find fuel and with so

many stations seeing huge outages, even D.C., 40 percent of stations in

D.C., the nation's capital, are without fuel, and it's helping people

figure this out because they need fuel, they need to get to their jobs,

they need to get around and in addition, we help people find the lowest

price. So who doesn't want the lowest price and to find fuel? If the

trifecta.



HANNITY: Yeah. Well, now, people want to go -- I get to go to the App

Store, you download Gas Buddy.



Is there any fee associated with it or is it all free?



DE HAAN: No, it's all free. In exchange of course we have a couple ads in

there but the best part is the tracker is something we have together, back

during hurricane Super Storm Sandy about 10 years ago, and, you know,

overnight now, the tracker portion, as you may have seen the screenshots,

does a terrific job of pointing people in the right direction so they don't

have to waste time, waste fuel driving around looking for. We show them

exactly where it is.



HANNITY: All right. Very helpful. Thank you. We appreciate it.



GasBuddy, downloaded from the App Store.



Thank you, Patrick.



Tonight, so many unanswered questions swirling around the Biden

administration. So, Joe, what are you going to do with the Iranians? What

are you going to do about China and Russia? They're providing weaponry,

they give it to Iran and Iran is shipping it to fight a proxy war around

the world in the Middle East and in this case, Yemen?



Hey, Joe, what you going to do, if anything, to support our closest allies,

Israel? Hey, Joe, what the hell are you going to do about our own border?



Last month, we broke a record. More illegal crossings at the southern

border than ever before. More than the last 20 years, 179,000 people

apprehended and that's only up from a mere 17,000 last year when Donald

Trump was the president.



And keep in mind, dangerous cartels, human smugglers, yeah, they're getting

rich from these crossings and children and babies, there being abandoned in

the hot desert, left to die. The world is imploding around you, Joe. Time

to wake up, get out of your stupor, you know, drink a cup of coffee, maybe

a Red Bull or an energy drink.



You know, take a break from the warm milk sippy cup and it's time to do

your job. If not, appoint somebody that knows what the hell they're doing.

Clearly can't be Kamala Harris, she's doing every other aspect of your job

except the borders, because she won't even bother to go down and see what's

going on.



But let's not let our hearts be totally troubled because we will end on

some good news tonight. We've been able to confirm here at FOX News that

construction on President Trump's border wall which was halted by Biden,

that racist wall will continue to be built and will resume after pressure

from local residents and politicians.



Joe, repeat after me, Donald Trump was right. And somebody can rehearse in

the morning with you.



Here now, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, along with FOX News contributor Lara

Trump.



You know, I'm -- let's start on the world stage. We're watching what's

going on in Israel, Jim Jordan. We now see an unholy alliance of all unholy

alliances, and that's China, Russia providing arms to Iran which is now

shipping it to fight the proxy war in Yemen against the rest of the Middle

East. That is not good.



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): No, it's not, Sean, and your monologue was right

on target. Look, in a little over a hundred days, we went from a secure

border to crisis. We went from energy independence to the lines at the

pump. And now, we went from peace in the Middle East to hundreds of rockets

fired by terrorists on our best ally, actually over a thousand rockets

being fired on our best ally, Israel.



This is exactly what happens, as you said, when we project weakness from

the Oval Office. It is not a good situation.



But the American people see it for what it is and that's why they're

demanding change. And I think as we look ahead, frankly, you're going to

see the Republicans take back the House next year because of all the

turmoil they see coming as a result of this administration's policies.



HANNITY: Lara, let's break this down for what it means for American

families. Every single thing we buy, everything you get at Lowe's,

everything you get at Home Depot, everything you get your drugstore,

everything you get at your grocery store, now higher gas prices.



That means we're going to pay more for everything. And we'll pay more for

filling up the gas in our cars or trucks and heating and cooling our home.



That would be an unmitigated disaster. Joe said he was not going to do this

to the American people but that's the net result of his policies.



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. Well, he also says he's not

supposed to be answering questions.



Are you kidding me, Joe Biden? You're the president of the United States.

You owe it to the American people to talk to us about what is going on.



You got us into a disastrous situation and as Congressman Jordan just

pointed out, in 100 days, we have gone from some of the -- you know, the

best times in the history of America under Donald Trump.



Don't forget it was President Donald Trump that not only gave us energy

independence, we were net energy exporter. We had some of the lowest

unemployment numbers in the history of our country. We had far more jobs

than we had people to fill them.



And now, we are here, lines at the pump, people fighting for gas? Gosh, I

don't know, Sean, it feels like terrifyingly close to something called

socialism, full reliance on the government, not giving people what they

need unless the government can provide it.



We're giving handouts to people. They don't want to get jobs. It is

terrifying to see and one person needs to answer for this. It's Joe Biden.

He better start answering some questions.



HANNITY: Okay, the Iranians, Jim Jordan, they supply the weaponry to

groups like Hamas. They're fighting the proxy war in Yemen. They've

obviously aligned with China and Russia because they're giving them the

weapons.



What is Joe going to do to our closest ally in the Middle East? What is he

going to do for Israel?



JORDAN: We better stand behind them. We better stand behind our true

friend over there. We better understand that this is the one country in the

Middle East that embraces democracy, and embraces human rights, we better

stand behind them. And the American people understand that.



I mean, again, crisis the border, crisis in the Middle East, lines at the

gas pump -- this doesn't even count what we see them trying to do with

election law, what they're trying to do with packing the court, what

they're trying to do to make D.C. a state. And as Lara Trump pointed out,

Lara pointed out, this is -- this is as close to socialism as it gets.



We better stop this. We better stand with our allies. And that's what we're

supposed to do and let's hope they -- let's hope they do it.



HANNITY: Lara, Israel never had a better ally, better supporting president

than your father-in-law, Donald J. Trump.



L. TRUMP: Yeah. That is so right, and it is really sad to see how quickly

that has slipped away. People know that when President Trump was in office,

you don't mess with Israel because guess who's right behind Israel should

you decide to do that? The United States of America.



And now, it feels like a very different situation. Where are we helping out

our ally? Where are we in this? Where is Joe Biden, the president of the

United States?



Shame on him for allowing this to happen. We better get it together. This

is disgraceful.



HANNITY: I don't have a lot of confidence, to be honest, but we can all

pray.



All right. Thank you both. Lara, thank you. Jim Jordan, thank you.



When we come back, sippy cup Biden, he continues to implement his America

last immigration agenda. Wait until you see our own Sara Carter with an

incredible investigative report and update.



And we'll bring you the latest on the skyrocketing crime that's happening

all across America.



And an announcement about our friend Dan Bongino, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, Sippy cup Biden and the extreme Democrats continue to spread

their lies about the state of the southern border with officials now in the

administration claiming the border is closed even amid what is a 20-year

high of migrant apprehensions in April, up from the 20-year high from March

and nothing but chaos, nothing but confusion, an all-out security crisis

across the southern border. Remember, April's numbers were higher than

March, which is also a two-decade high.



The borders are wide open, thanks to Joe Biden, his promise of blanket

amnesty. No security checks, no health checks, no enforcement of the laws

in our country, no respect for our sovereignty, borders, or our laws. But

Joe is building plenty of cages for kids so they can live on top of each

other in the middle of a pandemic and then ship them around the country and

offer them free health care, free education in New York or California or

New Jersey, even get checks for being an illegal immigrant.



Our own Sara Carter, investigative reporter, talked to one Texas farmer.

Well, he found five abandoned migrant girls including a baby crying out for

help on his property. She joins us to explain.



Sara, that's heartbreaking.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It really is, Sean. It was actually

gut-wrenching when you hear the family talk about it themselves. I spent

the day with Katie and Jimmy Hobbs (ph) and their granddaughter on their

beautiful farm. They have an onion and watermelon farm here in Quemado,

Texas. I'm standing along the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas.



But what they experienced on their farm they said they had never

experienced before. It's far worse than anything they can ever imagine and

their family has been there for generations. Take a listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: There were five young children found here on your property. I

mean, so what is that you're doing consistently?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are dealing without all the time. This is the first

time we've actually found the little babies by themselves.



CARTER: Described to me the day that you all found him.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I had one guy working in this area and I thought I will

go check on him. About 8:30, the way we came in right there and just

happened to look over and there they were. And they had been there since

the afternoon before, so they had been there all night.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So they were out here all night alone, no food, no

water, no supervision or anything.



CARTER: What would your message be to President Biden and to his

administration about how serious the situation is here?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, he needs -- he needs to shut it down. I mean,

it's just going to get worse and worse. I mean, there's no end to it,

there's not going to be.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't feel like we're even -- we are a sovereign

nation anymore. We don't have a border down here in the south, there is no

border.



CARTER: What you think he needs to do?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Shut it down, stop it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Go back to at least like --



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Trump had.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: -- Trump had, it's working pretty good.



CARTER: And what is your worst fear if he doesn't?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's going to get bad this summer.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are going to find them dead around here. Luckily, I

found those alive.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Sean, you can imagine how terrifying it must've been for Jimmy

Hobbs to find those five little girls abandoned and alone, the youngest was

11-month-old, the oldest being eight years old out there all night in the

elements and the danger.



And I got to tell you this, just before we came on the air, right across

the river is Mexico and along these canyon areas where men in ATVs actually

watching us from a distance. There's also people camped out in tents. So it

is a very dangerous situation, people are coming from all over the world

and crossing the border.



And Katie Hobbs wanted to send out a another message. She said she is

scared for her family, scared for her granddaughter, she doesn't know who

the people are that are coming on her property and she worries that we're

going to lose our country if the administration doesn't do something about

it.



HANNITY: All right. Sara carter, investigative reporter. Sad, but they are

right, ranches do find dead bodies on their ranches.



Joe, you've got to -- you've got to maintain law and order. You just don't

get to pick and choose which laws you want to enforce and which laws you're

not going to enforce.



Here with reaction to all of this, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino. We

have a big announcement. He will now next month begin hosting on all new

Saturday prime time program, 10:00 Eastern, right here on the FOX News

Channel and his radio show will be simulcast on FOX Nation.



Mr. Bongino, take a bow, sir. Welcome to the family, although you've been a

member of the family. You've got a major promotion in the family.



DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, listen, it's really been a long

journey. I mean, I've been doing appearances on Fox for ten years. You were

gracious enough to have me -- remember the great American panel? It's 2011.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: All right. You don't have to be a wise guy about it, attack me

because I'm old. That's not fair.



BONGINO: Remember the great American -- you had the football, you had

Penny Nance on the panel, I'll never forget it, it was my first appearance

on your show, and on Fox at all in prime time, and you know, you took a

chance on me. I know you don't take compliments well.



HANNITY: No, stop.



BONGINO: You hate it. It's too bad, you're going to have to eat this one.



So, no, you really took a chance on me early. I appreciate it. I want to

thank Fox and the management, too, for having, you know, faith in me and my

content an and I won't disappoint the audience, we are going to bring it

every Saturday night at 10:00, I am beyond excited. It's been a long

journey here.



HANNITY: It has been. Just comment on the overall state of things because

Mark Levin, I can see him in the monitor, he's literally chomping at the

bit. He joins us next, our mutual friend.



BONGINO: Yeah.



HANNITY: You know, I'm looking at all that's going on with Israel. I'm

looking at what's going on with China, Russia, and Iran. I'm looking at the

border. I'm looking at, you know, a hack, a cyber attack that shuts down

our energy supply.



I'm looking at energy jobs lost, stroke of a pen and a war on energy jobs,

and I'm nervous for this country right now and this guy is asleep in the

White House.



BONGINO: Sean, you know, you should be. We are really at the red line

right now. We are at 9,000 RPMs and everyone needs to pay attention.

Everything we warned what happened. You, me, the great one Mark Levin, and

other ones before the election, if Biden did X, we said Y would happen.



Well, Y is happening right now. We warned them.



Unbelievable spending levels and government blowouts would lead to

inflation, 4.2 percent headline inflation this month. We warned them, you

know, disrupt the growing energy industry in this country, what are we

going to have? We're going to have a gas crisis. What happens? We are

having a gas crisis now.



You know, we warned them don't open of the schools, you're going to get a

bunch of parents really upset can find a way to educate their kids. What

happened? It's happening now.



We warned them international weakness overseas was going to lead to global

disruption. What happened? You're seeing it now.



Folks in the mainstream media, you've got to wake up, this is serious. This

isn't political. Some of the things happening -- well, sadly, everything is

political. Let me (INAUDIBLE), sadly.



But this is an existential threat, some of the stuff to that's happening to

the United States. If we don't have a stable dollar, a stable economy,

educated kids and a country not constantly biting at each other because the

left wants to paint everyone of their opponents as a racist, you know, I

don't know what future we have and believe me, it gives me absolutely no

pleasure in saying this.



HANNITY: All right. Dan, congrats on the promotion. We need your voice,

thank you for being with us as always.



When we would come back, we'll hear from a great one, Mark Levin, as he

outlines all of Biden's failures as president. That's straight ahead. You

don't want to miss that.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now warm milk sippy cup Joe is floundering tonight in the face of

multiple crises. Now, the conditions on the southern border are worsening

by the hour. The pipeline cyber attack raises serious questions about real

vulnerabilities to our energy and our infrastructure and what you going to

do with Russia?



America's adversaries like Hamas, they are emboldened, as emboldened as

ever. The unholy alliance, Iran, China, Russia, fighting proxy wars,

joining forces together.



Here at home, it's inflation fears, of course, raising concerns about more

economic uncertainty for American workers. American workers that don't want

to work because they make more staying home. Interest rates, they are about

to go through the roof and start climbing, and the stock market is

beginning to tank.



What's Joe Biden's strategy? To downplay, deflect, not answer questions,

not take responsibility, all while surrendering his agenda to the radical

New Green Deal socialists and the appeasers of the Middle East.



Anyway, here with reaction, he's a nationally syndicated radio host, host

of number one show Sunday night here on the FOX News Channel, "Life,

Liberty and Levin," his new book I have had the pleasure of leaving two

chapters of it, it's called "American Marxism". I'm going to predict it's

going to be Mark's biggest and most important book ever. It is -- it is a

book for its time and if we don't know what we are dealing with and how to

find the solutions, we're all in trouble.



The great one, Mark Levin, sir. A lot to digest and there, I will let you

take it anywhere you want.



MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN": You know, Sean, every

one of these crises you mentioned were created by Joe Biden. Joe Biden is a

human pandemic. That's exactly what he is, from the border to the currency,

to inflation, the price of food, the price of gasoline, the price of toys

and plastics and steel. Go right down the list. He has opened the Pandora's

box to inflation and that is a hell of a tough box to shut.



But the Democrats are used to these sort of things since they create

inflation and recession and depressions all the time, taking our money and

taking money that doesn't even exist and throwing it all over the place to

give money to its base as they follow this Marxist ideology of class

warfare and oppression, oppressor.



I want to talk about Israel for a minute.



Donald Trump was the biggest offender of Israel in the history of the

Israeli state. Obama and Biden were the worst -- the worst allies that

Israel ever had and they sided frequently with Israel's enemies. In fact

they cut off the supply of arms to Israel when Israel was under attack at

some point. They gave the most heinous speech on the way out against the

state of Israel and they treated the prime minister like crap.



Donald Trump changed all that. In September, just seven or eight short

months ago, peace was breaking out. Peace deals were being signed on the

south lawn of the White House. Israel was on the precipice of having a

peace agreement with Saudi Arabia.



Now, look, now, look, Biden comes in and surrounded himself with more

Israel haters than there are fans in Yankee Stadium. They're Obama-ites and

worse. And what did they decide to do? Immediately give hundreds of

millions of dollars to the Palestinians which Trump had cut off because

they wouldn't commit to not using the money for terrorism.



What else did they do? They're looking to find and support the Iranian

regime which is trying to have long-distance missiles with nuclear warheads

that cannot only hit Israel, but the United States.



This Iron Dome stops about 90 percent of the missiles. Can you imagine if

one nuclear missile gets through?



Well, our enemies see this. Joe Biden is the greatest president not for our

allies, but for enemies. Hamas sees it. Islamic Jihad sees it.



The Palestinian terrorists see it. That's why they're doing what they're

doing.



The communist Chinese see it. They thumb their nose at Biden. Putin sees

it, they all see it.



It's a much more dangerous world as a result of Biden being in the Oval

Office. He is absolutely pathetic.



He's undermined our military. He's undermined law enforcement, the borders

are wide open. He's killing the currency. Inflation is going through the

roof.



He's the Jimmy Carter of our economic -- he is the Hugo Chavez of our

economic system. His foreign policy is much like Jimmy Carter's foreign

policy.



Now, I have a question to ask. I have a question for President George W.

Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney. Where the hell are you guys? Can't you

get the chips off your shoulders?



Donald Trump defeated their candidates and defeated your brother fair and

square. The American people supported you. Those of us who are watching

now, many patriotic Americans, tens of millions voted for you, supported

you, you ask them for your support. They defended you when you came under

attack by the same people who attacked Donald Trump and you have done

nothing. You've said nothing about what Joe Biden is doing.



Are you not concerned about what Joe Biden and his party is doing in our

classrooms and indoctrinating our children on racism? Are you not concerned

about what's going on at the border, the drugs, MS-13, the sexual attacks

that are going on? Are you not concerned about the efforts to destroy the

independence of the judiciary and the Supreme Court?



Are you not concerned about their efforts to pack the Senate for all time?

To undermine the Electoral College? Are you not concerned about their

effort to steal our electoral system so Democrats can't win -- can't lose

any time in our history?



Where are you, George W. Bush? Where are you, Dick Cheney?



George W. Bush had a big article about how his best friends with Michelle

Obama. Have you read her tweets about how she hates America? Why don't you

speak up?



Dick Cheney, with all due respect, I supported you, I supported your

daughter, of course. Your daughter, did she not see what's going on in this

country, that we are facing these forces that seek a destruction of our

system, our economic system, our immigration system, that she has such a

hate on for Donald Trump and Donald Trump supporters? That they had to

remove her as the third top Republican, the Republican leadership because

she wasn't leading?



This Never-Trumper crap has to stop. You Never-Trumpers, you left-wing

Democrats and, of course, the media and the rest, you brought us to this

point.



This country was flying high. The economy was turning around, the borders

were secured. Our military was being reinforced, our cops were respected.



Everything that could go wrong is going wrong. Not because of nature, not

because these things are just happening, but because the Democrat Party,

the Democrat Party is ruining this country and the guy in the Oval Office

is ruining this country.



One final word to you, Joe Biden. The Israelis have been hit with 1,500

missiles produced by the Iranians. They are aiming at their population

centers, whereas the Israelis are trying not to. And the best you can say,

Joe Biden, is the Israelis have the right to defend themselves?



The Israelis don't need you who've been in Washington for half a century to

tell them they have a right to defend themselves. The Jews have been

defending themselves for 4,000 years without your permission.



Why don't you state out front tomorrow, we stand with our ally Israel and

against the terrorists were shooting missiles against them? Why don't you

tell Tlaib and Omar and AOC in your party, these anti-Semite Marxists? Why

don't you lecture them about what they are having to say and so forth?

Where is the Democrat Party today?



You're destroying America, you're undermining our ally. And let me say it

again, if Donald Trump were present, none of this would be happening. I'm

done.



HANNITY: Mark's new book coming out soon, "American Marxism." https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__Amazon.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=4vcmYejgcIcTi4YwRW6vcZcjviIG6YuwBoHmkk3i37g&s=m9WFUCtsCf75gN8KGS0Oz90e-6FkHI3InXZhxZBXrvY&e=

if you want a first run edition. Mark's show, "Life, liberty & Levin", this

Sunday 8:00. Don't miss it.



Great one, thank you.



When we come back, as the left tries to force critical race theory into our

educational system, some parents, they are pushing back. We are joined by

one of those parents as well as Larry Elder, as we continue.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Parents all across the country tonight continuing their pushback

against the destructive critical race theory that seeks to indoctrinate

American schoolchildren with dangerous hate-filled ideologies.



Listen to one parent in Loudon County in Virginia laying it all out. Take a

look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SHAWNTEL COOPER, LOUDOUN COUNTY SCHOOL PARENT: CRT is racist. It is

abusive. It discriminates against one's color.



Let me educate you. An honest dialogue does not oppress. An honest dialogue

does not implement hatred or injustice. It's to communicate without

deceiving people.



Today, we don't need your agreement. We want action and a backbone for what

we ask today, to ban CRT. We don't want your political advertisements to

survive (ph) our children or belittle them. Think twice before you

indoctrinate such racist theories. You cannot tell me what is or is not

racist. Look at me!



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Joining us, syndicated radio host, Larry Elder, along with the

parent you just saw in that video, Shawntel Cooper.



Shawntel, let me begin. First, I admired your passion. Let's talk about the

impact of this.



COOPER: Hello, thank you for having me.



HANNITY: Thank you for being here.



COOPER: As an American mother, it is my duty to ensure that every child

has the opportunity to have the successful -- shoot.



HANNITY: Shawntel, let me --



(CROSSTALK)



COOPER: I can't hear.



HANNITY: By the way, most people, their biggest fear is being on TV and

radio. Let me -- I want you to just speak from your heart because you are

living this.



COOPER: OK.



HANNITY: You showed such passion in that video and you don't need a

script. Your passion came through and it was infectious. Why do you think -

- just tell us why you think this is bad for our kids.



COOPER: Okay. Well, I have a biracial family, so does this mean they

should recent their white ethnicity and take advantage of the current

narrative? Perhaps the white half of my children should reflect on their

guilt and shame for something that they have no control over. I think not.



So I'm fighting against this prejudice. I encourage parents to research

CRT. The keyword to look out for his equity. Culturally responsive

framework, culture competence. If you have any questions in regards to

recalling for the CRT, reach out to ParentsagainstCRT@gmail.com.

Factsmatter123@icloud.com.



HANNITY: Let me give Larry -- you said that beautifully, by the way, great

job.



Larry, I want to get your response. We only have about a minute,

unfortunately.



LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: Well, critical race

theory -- critical race theory effectively is teaching white people that

they are eternal oppressors and black people that they are eternal victims.

And it's an outrage.



I remember when the young man named Barack Obama became president of the

United States. There were colored photographs in the front pages of "The

New York Times" and the "L.A. Times" with black parents saying for the

first time I can truly tell my kid if he or she works hard, he or she can

be anything they want to be. Whatever happened to that?



If these critical race cabal would spend a fraction of time telling people

to pursue what a left-wing think tank, the Brookings Institution, called

the success sequence we wouldn't be having these problems. Finish high

school, don't have a kid until you get married. Get a job, avoid the

criminal justice system, you will not be poor.



That ought to be the message instead of you are a victim. It's an outrage

to teach black people that they are eternal victims and white people are

eternal oppressors. Outrageous.



HANNITY: Larry, thank you. I wish we had more time.



Shawntel, your courageous message, people will hear. I hope you'll come

back. You did a great job. Thank you.



Our video --



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. We ran out of time for a video of the day.



Please set your DVR, never miss an episode, and let not your heart be

troubled.



Laura Ingraham, big show tonight.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All

materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not

be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You

may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from

copies of the content.