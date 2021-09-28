'Hannity' on illegal immigrants being released into the US

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY. FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker, and thank you.



And welcome to HANNITY.



ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage, Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines, Day 44.



HANNITY: Americans held hostage 44 days behind enemy lines. No light and sight for them to get out. Hundreds of Americans, legal residents with green cards, they have the right to be here. All of their families, thousands of our Afghan allies -- yup, they remain abandoned behind enemy lines.



Joe Biden -- he's turned the page, we will not forget.



Sadly, the situation on the ground, it gets worse every single day. Taliban terrorists are now once again hanging people in the public square. But they're doing it very professionally and business-like, according to the Biden administration. Including one man who is reportedly strung up from a tall crane right in the middle of the city -- professional and business- like. We've turned the page.



As we speak, anyone who assisted the U.S. in any way is being hunted down and will soon face a similar fate.



Sadly, Joe Biden is not working at all to lift a finger to rescue our fellow citizens. In fact, he's barely working in on anything at all. Last week, four days on the job, jets off to Camp David, another restful weekend.



Today, they call a lid at 2:48 p.m. in the afternoon after refusing to answer any questions about Afghanistan, the crisis at our southern border, begging OPEC for more oil production -- you know, the usual things that he ignores, or the horrific state of the economy.



REPORTER: How would you define "success," legislatively, by the end of this week?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, it may not be by the end of the week. I hope it's by the end of the week. But as long as we're still alive and long we got three things to do: the debt ceiling, continue resolution and the two pieces of legislation. We do that, the country's going to be in great shape.



HANNITY: Just walks off, you know, like a robot. He's not allowed to answer questions, he gets yelled at.



And tonight, instead of addressing the crisis at the border, the Biden administration, they are outright lying, deflecting, hoping the crisis will magically resolve itself like Afghanistan, we just won't pay attention anymore. Joe Biden thinks he did a great job in Afghanistan. He did not.



The same with the border. For example, in March, Biden's Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas proclaimed the border was closed and he said, quote, we are expelling families, we are expelling single adults. He was lying to you the American people.



The following months, more than a million and a half illegal immigrants have poured across that border illegally and, of course, Mayorkas refuses to even now use the term "illegal alien" or "illegal immigrant". Instead, he calls them undocumented non-citizens -- keyword "non-citizens".



For months now, these undocumented non-citizens or illegal immigrants or aliens have been dispersed all over the U.S. with little to no vetting. For example, almost everyone in the recent wave of Haitian migrants, they were admitted into the U.S. without so much as a simple COVID test, because they're not going to be here very long. That would be another lie. Take a look.



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: How many have been released into the U.S.?



ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, DHS SECRETARY: They're released on conditions and approximately I think it's about 10,000 or so, 12,000.



WALLACE: Have been released?



MAYORKAS: Yes.



WALLACE: And of the 5,000 that are still in process?



MAYORKAS: We will make determinations whether they will be returned to Haiti based on our public health and public interest authorities.



WALLACE: So are we talking about a total of 12,000 or could it be even higher?



MAYORKAS: It could -- it could be even higher. The number that a return could be even higher.



HANNITY: I want to be clear about one thing. I'm actually 100 percent, I'm pro-legal immigration. All four of my grandparents, they came here from Ireland. Like so many immigrants, they were dirt poor. Both my parents grew up with next to nothing. Irish Catholics, they faced discrimination at the time. And I knew -- I know I stand on their shoulders, I'm grateful.



Now, if you're an immigrant, I'll be very honest. I don't care what country you come from, what continent you come from. I don't care what you sound like, what you look like, we're all God's children.



But no country on earth is without borders. People have got to respect our laws, our borders and our sovereignty, period, no exceptions. We must be a nation of laws. In fact, most countries have very strict immigration laws.



Look at this, in Australia, asylum seekers, they're not even allowed on shore. They will stop you and they will take you to a camp in a different island, they'll give you food and water and medical assistance if you need it, and then they'll send you home.



It is so difficult for these refugees to ultimately immigrate to Australia, that the U.S., they've been resettling Australian-bound migrants stuck in offshore asylum camps near Australia's mainland. They refused to take illegal immigrants. They uphold the law in their country.



Meanwhile, in western Europe, you have a record high asylum seekers in 2016. Denmark, they said enough's enough. Then they took steps to stop and process migrants again offshore.



And many other countries, you know, citizenship is such of how high worth, immigrants will pay and purchase citizenship. By the way, some Americans they give up their citizenship and buy citizenship in other countries, because why? Citizenship, especially to this country, is of great value for people coming from countries that do not have the freedoms we often take for granted.



When you look at St. Lucia, for example, it's roughly about 250 grand. You can get a passport and be a citizen.



Dominica, the price tag is a hundred thousand per passport. Antigua, Barbuda, yeah, it's about a little over 134 grand. Cyprus is asking a whopping two and a half million, they call them donations and investments and you can buy citizenship.



In New Zealand, you've got to invest two million dollars over four years and be there x number of days. Malta, it's $1.1 million in investments and donations. Even Canadian residency, you can purchase residency for a few hundred thousand bucks worth of government bonds.



Citizenship is a valuable coveted thing all around the globe. America, the greatest country in the country, how much would people pay to be a citizen here. Maybe we should also get in on this action, and maybe charged people to be citizens. Every other country appears to be doing it.



Here in the U.S., where we let in more immigrants than anywhere else on Earth, we don't ask for a penny. Instead in theory, we merely ask immigrants to follow our laws and we need to do more.



For example, I don't care where you come from, everybody coming into this country should undergo a security vetting to make sure you don't have radical associations. In the middle of a pandemic, it would be a pretty wise thing to make sure we do a health vetting, so you're not COVID positive or don't have any other disease. In most cases, immigrants also should prove they have the ability if we're generous enough to invite them in, that they have to be able to take care of themselves financially not be a burden on the American people.



We cannot put that burden, we can't afford to put that burden on the American people. Ideally, they would also possess a coveted skill or a trade. We can't drive the wages of American workers down either.



Unfortunately, Democrats block Donald Trump's merit-based immigration bill like they have in countries like Australia. Now, Joe Biden is refusing to enforce any of our existing immigration laws. He's not only enforcing the laws, he's aiding and abetting the law breaking, which he swore not to do.



No background checks, no health checks. Many are a huge financial burden to you the American taxpayer we just can't afford Joe Biden's open borders and his lawlessness. Our southern border is a free-for-all. He's made it that way.



The administration doesn't know exactly who they're letting in, just a future requested court date -- it's a requested court date. They don't even require you to appear now under Joe Biden. In other words, most immigrants, they're not going to -- they're not going to abide by the request, they don't have to. This has massive security implications.



And as once -- the once lucid Joe Biden stated in 2007, much different Joe Biden than we see today, no country can be secure without controlling their borders. Let's listen to Joe back in the good old days.



BIDEN: What do I think about the control of our borders, what would I do about it? Ladies and gentlemen, no great country can say it is secure without being able to control its borders, period. What I would do about it was that I proposed to do about it almost 13 years ago. I would radically ramp up the number of border security guards we have, the use of electronic surveillance material we have to guard the border and a number of what they call virtual fences.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Joe Biden we see today looks pretty weak, frail and is a cognitive mess in comparison, isn't he? But that's a sideshow. Unfortunately, Biden now cares less about a secure America and more about the radical socialist base that is the modern Democratic socialist party, because that's socialist base, they don't believe in borders and whether they put any value on it. They want a complete, unfettered immigration no matter what.



Now, why, ask yourself, the Democrats they try to sneak amnesty into the Senate reconciliation bill, free citizenship -- until the Senate parliamentarian stepped in -- that's something of great value for Democrats? Is it their hope that, oh, we're going to give you something that other countries charge hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars for, we'll give it to you, but you're going to vote Democrat, right, and you're not going to vote for those mean, old Republicans that follow the law and believe that you should respect our law and our sovereignty and our borders, you're not going to vote for them. I don't care where you come from, just do it legally.



Forget that mass migration drives down wages for low-income workers, forget the health and security implications in the middle of a pandemic, forget the abuse, the rape, the human trafficking that goes on during these massive caravans through Mexico and other countries, forget the mass migration drives down all of these wages, et cetera, et cetera.



You know, all of this - you know, is done again and again and again and Joe Biden has no clue. Apparently, none of these things matter to the radical left.



So instead of securing the border and telling migrants not to come, Biden is deflecting, he's lying and he's blaming everyone else, especially Donald Trump, blaming the border patrol agents on horseback, falsely accusing them of whipping migrants. Even the photographer that took the picture said that didn't happen. That is a lie.



Now, the border patrol union, the agents are fighting back and they're demanding an apology. He's blaming Congress for not passing comprehensive immigration reform. Joe, you're the president, you get it done. You have both houses of Congress and your party runs the whole show. That's also a lie.



Donald Trump controlled the borders we had what a 40-year low of illegal immigrants, why because he put in place measures like building a border wall, stay in Mexico policy, ending catch-and-release, which you have now turned into process and release, All of this and more.



Biden is also blaming Trump for directly handing him a god-awful mess at the border. No, he actually handed you secure borders. He also handed you energy independence. He also handed you a world that was secure, an Afghanistan that was secure.



And Joe even blamed the weather claiming that the migrant surge was seasonal and would end during the summer months that actually got worse. And I can report the migrant surge didn't end during the summer. It continues this day, August, 200,000 people alone.



Our own Griff Jenkins at in Mexico tonight traveling north with the latest wave of migrants.



Griff, looks like it's not stopping at all.



GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: No signs of slowing down, Sean, and we are here in Tapachula Mexico. It's the southernmost Mexican town, along the Guatemala border. And every single one of the 15,000 Haitians that crossed into Del Rio last week came right through this town center where I am standing.



If you just look over my shoulder, Sean, you can see Haitians already gathering here. And tonight, Mexican officials confirmed to FOX News, Sean, they are preparing for an onslaught of a caravan of as many as migrants gathered in Colombia headed this way, mostly believed again to be Haitians.



Now, let us show you a little bit of video from earlier today when we were outside the refugee office. Officials say there are already some 10,000 Haitian migrants right now in town trying to get asylum papers and work permits. But ultimately, their goal, of course, is to get to the U.S.



Now, let me show you a picture we shot of a migrant man we met here on the streets behind me. You can see the shirt "Biden let us in". That's the same shirt, Sean, we saw in Tijuana months ago. And clearly motivated by this administration and President Biden's open call that now is the time to come.



Now, we spoke to several Haitian migrants who told us this pipeline from south America to Texas is anything but slowing down. Take a listen to what they said.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: More Haitians are coming. And the Panama, Colombia, yeah, are coming. I see a lot of Haitians here. A lot of people are Haitian, living in Mexico, in Tapachula. But it's not the destination. The destination of all the people who are Haitian is in United States.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



JENKINS: Sean, Mexican officials also told me they've never seen anything like this. I told them I was here in 2019, during those caravans. Is it worse than that? They said it pales in comparison.



So much so, we've learned that tomorrow morning, they will open up a soccer stadium to begin processing the migrants, because it's such overwhelming numbers -- Sean.



HANNITY: All right. Griff Jenkins in Mexico tonight, thank you.



Joining us now, former Texas governor, former energy secretary, Rick Perry, our friend.



I was down at the border a number of years ago with you, as bad as it was then, it's worse now. We've had Governor Abbott on the program a lot of times. He's called up the National Guard. He's allocated $3 billion in Texas funds, Texas taxpayers paying, he's actually created miles of his own wall using patrol cars from law enforcement, and he's at every step of the way, his battle is really with the federal government aiding and abetting the law breaking. What other options does the governor have at this point?



RICK PERRY, FORMER TEXAS GOVERRNOR: Sean, let me just say one thing before we get off on to that. Thank you for telling the American people the truth. As I flip through channels, it's really difficult to find the truth about what's going on on the southern border.



This is a devastating wave that's hitting our southern border. This administration is lying about it, and I think it's really important that that you and your network, others, tell the truth and hold Joe Biden accountable, hold Mayorkas accountable.



I mean, they're literally looking in the face of the American people and lying to them about what's going on on that southern border.



HANNITY: Yeah, outright lying.



(CROSSTALK)



PERRY: -- families who are being devastated because of this.



HANNITY: Right.



PERRY: And, you know, maybe what we ought to do is just hire every bus that we can we can hire in the state of Texas, hire every charter aircraft, bring the National Guard C-130s to the border and load these individuals up and take them to Maryland and leave them there and maybe --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Why don't we leave them at Lafayette in D.C.?



The reality is, you know, you're hitting on something important here, Governor, or Secretary, I don't know what you I don't know which you prefer whatever title you like, you own them all. But the important thing is, is once they're here and Joe lets them in, we don't have the ability to deport them, because that's supposed to be the role the federal government to enforce the law, they don't do it.



Then they disperse people, high rate of COVID positivity, no test, no vaccine mandate all around the country, and then people come without any money, then states bear the burden of food and shelter and education and health care.



And we can we can't balance our budget, Governor. It's not -- it's not complicated math here.



PERRY: Well, but the all of this big infrastructure bill is not going to cost anything.



I mean, I heard that president look into the camera and say this is going to cost zero and, Sean, that's lying to the American people. I mean, he's playing Americans for chumps, and people who voted for him, they need to really take a deep breath, think about what this individual is doing to this country.



It is staggering what's happening along that border, the -- you know, those have historically been Democrat voters in those counties along the Rio Grande, I'll tell you one thing, they're rethinking that today and they're looking at Joe Biden and going, this is potentially the biggest mistake we ever made in our lives, to let this individual become the president of the United States.



HANNITY: I'll add to that, abandoning Americans in Afghanistan when he said he wouldn't.



Governor Perry, we always appreciate having you on. Thank you, sir.



Here with more nationally syndicated radio talk shows Dana Loesch.



Dana, I'm looking they're now putting the governors of these border states like Arizona and Texas in a difficult position. Now, Governor Abbott spending $3 billion Texas dollars. Governor Abbott is building his own little wall with cars. Governor Abbott's called up the National Guard.



But once Joe lets him in, Governor Abbott doesn't have the authority to send them back, that's a problem.



DANA LOESCH, NATIONALLY SYNDICATED RADIO TALK SHOW: No, it is. And, Sean, you're exactly right. I'm so glad that you pointed out that that's Texas taxpayer dollars that's being used to do what the federal government won't do, which I think that everyone in Texas should send an invoice to Joe Biden and everybody who's responsible for this, Mayorkas, and everyone else, because this is what our taxes are going to.



But you bring up a really good point and once -- once people are illegal, once they've illegally entered, then really the governor has -- I mean, his hands are tied. You could say, and I'm of the position that if the federal government's going to choose which laws that they want to follow, I think that the Texas governor should be able to do as well.



I understand that people are trying to be above board and all this stuff and avoid endless litigation, which is what the White House what the administration would absolutely tie Texas up in. But at the same time, you know, everyone's hands are tied. I mean what do you do after people come in here illegally?



And then you have Border Patrol agents and, Sean, this is a huge point. I'm so glad that you've been talking about Alejandro Mayorkas because here's the guy who is not doing his job and he gets to keep his job, Sean. He gets to stay as secretary of DHS.



But yet these border agents who were just riding horses on rough terrain, and trying to do the best they could with an overwhelmed border, thanks to this administration -- they're smeared, their characters are impugned, they're ridiculed in front of the nation by elected officials because they're not doing their jobs. I mean it's cats and dogs living together, it's mass hysteria, it's crazy.



HANNITY: Let me ask you this: so you look at these other countries and there's so many of them, they actually sell citizenship, or you invest in real estate or you invest in business or you give a donation. You know, we -- if Australia can charge millions and Cyprus can charge millions, we could charge probably a fortune and make money, which I don't think we should do. I'm an -- I believe in legal immigration.



But now we have an administration that aids and abets and law breaking. They're assisting in this. If you did it, I'd have to you know bail you out of jail with a cake and a file in it.



LOESCH: You, yeah, you would, Sean. You'd have to you have to bake me a nice little cake and put a nail file in it for me to bust out. No, that's true though. I mean every other country why is it that every other country in on God's Green Earth is able to have borders and able to have the sovereign process to determine who gets in -- who gets in legally and who doesn't. But yet, the United States isn't afforded that same opportunity that -- I mean, Mexico for crying out loud all these other countries have very, very strong immigration laws.



But the United States -- and, Sean, you bring up a good point with us and if I may the United States is such a unique country because we recognize that our greatness comes from being able to unite around freedom. We're not united around a faith. We're not united around an ethnicity. We are united by the simple principle of liberty.



Do you want to be free? Yes or no? Start the process, observe the law, we're all equal before the republic and underneath it when the law is broken. That's how you become an American.



And we love that tradition. We love that. I don't know why Democrats hate it so much.



HANNITY: It's a great question. Dana, we always appreciate you being with us. Thank you.



All right. Straight ahead, an exclusive report about what Joe Biden wants to do with your money this week. Big battle on Capitol Hill, we'll give you all the details, we'll break it down. And Newt Gingrich will weigh in, Larry Kudlow will weigh in and react to the bizarre claim that the spending package won't cost us anything, $5 trillion won't cost you a penny. Great math, straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Crunch time for Congress this week as Biden Schumer Pelosi try and ram their radical, what ultimately really $5 trillion, but $3.5 trillion tax increase, social spending package. It's now gotten so big, so expensive now, even some Democrats, they're saying they won't support it. I don't believe it until the votes are cast.



Our own Chad Pergram is standing by with the latest.



Where things stand tonight? I read this a civil war breaking out. I read that, all right, Nancy has decided to go with the $1.2 trillion bill first, then the $3.5 trillion, then the Squad threatening not to support it. Where are we?



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: There's a lot of discrepancies about where they are right now. This is a mammoth agenda for the Democrats. Democrats hope to transform the nation with this agenda.



Pelosi spoke to her caucus tonight, and she said her members are, quote, idealistic.



Now, let's think about what they're trying to do here. This is more ambitious than FDR's new deal programs and provisions of LBJ's Great Society plan, and here's what's in the social spending package. $4 billion for distance learning, $12 billion for electric cars for federal employees and postal workers on the job. A big provision to beef up IRS enforcement.



The bill also provides money for paid family and medical leave, plus billions for the environment. Liberals say the bill must remain at $3.5 trillion.



REP. RO KHANNA (D-CA): Two hundred and ten House Democrats want to pass Biden's agenda, 48 senators do. There are a few holdouts. They need to get on board. Of course, we're open to negotiation. There is not a red line at $3.5 trillion. We need a counteroffer for those who are opposed to the $3.5 trillion, which is Biden's agenda.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: Democrats are fighting with themselves, notably moderate Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): I mean, I would actually like them to make their demands clear so that we can engage with that. It is saddening to see them use Republican talking points. We obviously didn't envision having Republicans as part of our party.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM: Moderate Democrats say this bill should probably be about $2 trillion. It must shrink if it's going to pass.



Now, tonight, in the Senate, Republicans block starting debate on a bill to fund the government and also lift the debt limit. It needed 60 votes. Republicans are saying to the Democrats, do it on your own if you're going to spend all this money -- Sean.



HANNITY: All right, Chad, thank you.



And at all that chaos on Capitol Hill is just the latest crisis facing the Biden administration. now, Joe's record of failure is starting to catch up with him in the polls. Not only is he underwater on approval in the latest Pew research poll, but a majority by the way of respondents, 56 percent -- yeah, they think Joe Biden is not mentally sharp.



And, by the way, I don't know who this other 40 percent are or what you're thinking.



And by the way, the vaccine mandates that Biden is so eager to impose on everyone, they could soon be having disastrous consequences for the Democrats. Look at New York state, for example. They're preparing to actually call up the National Guard to fill in for hospital workers, you know, the ones in March and April and May of 2020 in the middle of the COVID Schiff show of all Schiff shows -- yeah, they're thinking of firing them, many that got COVID, that jumped on COVID grenades every day to save the lives of their fellow citizens. Yeah, they're all about to be fired for refusing to get the vaccine.



It sounds like Biden could have yet another crisis of his own making, on his hands, before he even knows it. Here with reaction, author of "Beyond Biden: Rebuilding the America We Love", I can hope and pray, well-written book, I have my copy. Thank you, Mr. Speaker, FOX News contributor Newt Gingrich.



All right. We got to get beyond Biden. It's never been this bad. We never abandoned Americans. We never begged OPEC to produce more oil, giving up energy independence. You see the mess at the border. You see inflation.



My question is, you see this fight going on with the Squad versus so-called moderates, who wins?



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think the country loses and I think first of all, with very few exceptions, maybe Manchin and Sinema, there aren't any real moderates in the Democratic Party. When push came to shove in August, every single Democrat in the Senate, every single Democrat in the House, voted for a big socialist bill that big government socialist bill that Bernie Sanders wrote.



I mean, how can you have a clearer message than to have an open socialist write a bill? Which, by the way, probably scores at $5 trillion, not $3.5 trillion. It has three trillion dollars in tax increases, hires 85,000 new IRS agents to harass taxpayers, apparently according to one reading provides for free community college for illegal immigrants.



So all these people at the border will get to go to college at the taxpayers expenses. Nothing's free, that means it's a taxpayer provided college. It's a taxpayer provided health care.



And so, I think that this is going to be a fascinating week uh Pelosi's been very tough she runs a dictatorship. She's been twisting arms. She's now starting to break them. Presently, she'll start kneecapping people and whether that's enough --



HANNITY: But it seems like the squad is basically saying it's our way or the highway, and they have control over her speakership.



GINGRICH: Well, they only do in the sense that they have enough votes that she probably can't pass a purely Democratic bill without their votes. But, look, what they've done. For the last year, they've decided everything by themselves. In fact, they even reached over and kicked a Republican off a committee, something which had never been done before. They created an investigating committee and they controlled Republican appointees.



So, now, they turn, it's like it's like having somebody -- if your teenage son or daughter had run off with a credit card ran around and charged everything, bought a Ferrari, bought you know round trip airline tickets, stayed at five star hotels, then showed up one morning and said, gee, dad, why don't you pay all of my bills? And that's where the Republicans are now saying no. We're not part of this. We weren't in on the takeoff, we're not going to be on the landing, and the Democrats have made no effort to reach out to the Republicans and actually try to share power.



So I would ask --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: All right. Here's my questions now --



GINGRICH: -- and Senate, be calm and see what happens.



HANNITY: I don't think any Republicans should vote to increase the debt ceiling. They have the House, they have the Senate.



GINGRICH: Right.



HANNITY: They want to spend all this money, Republicans don't. There is no opportunity to work with a Republican. I don't think one Republican should vote to increase it by a penny.



Now, Democrats are going to say, oh, you're going to shut down the government and the full faith and credit of the U.S. government is going to be at stake, that's not true. They have control of Congress. They have control of the purse strings. They get to decide.



So, it'll be up to them whether or not they raise the debt ceiling, correct?



GINGRICH: Yeah, I mean, you know, if I were the Republican leadership, I'd say, look, you can get our votes, drop the $5 trillion spending bill, drop the $3 trillion tax increase, drop the idea of 85,000 new IRS agents. You know, you want to talk about us helping you -- well, this is what it's going to cost for us to decide to help you.



And if you don't want us -- if you don't want to meet us and negotiate, why would we give you our votes? I mean, no Republican should vote for the debt ceiling increase. That's the Democrats' problem. It is their disaster and frankly, if they keep putting poison pills into the continuing resolution, no Republicans should vote for the continuing resolution and you have to very careful.



HANNITY: You have a great pulse of how things are working in D.C. It seems like Democrats, the civil war is going on. So what happens in the House? Will Manchin and Sinema hold the line? Because I think ultimately, their arms are going to get twisted so hard, they'll probably rip them out of the socket to get their votes.



GINGRICH: Well, I think they have a hard time doing that. They're offering a bill which will destroy West Virginia's economy totally. They're offering some ideas which are deeply opposed in Arizona.



Remember, big government socialism only has about 16 percent support. One out of every six Americans.



Now, it may be that the lemming is replacing the donkey as the Democratic Party symbol and they may all be about to run off a cliff together. But I think this is going to be very unpopular in the country. And my guess is they're not going to get it through because in the end, they can't satisfy those who aren't moderates but they want to survive and those who are radicals in districts where it doesn't matter. I think it's an almost impossible job for Pelosi.



HANNITY: Did you ever think it'd get this radical, ever think we'd abandon Americans across enemy lines?



GINGRICY: No.



HANNITY: Did you ever think we'd have that kind of chaos at the border? Do you ever think that we'd be begging OPEC after we finally achieved energy independence for to produce more oil and they turn us down? Pretty embarrassing, Mr. Speaker.



GINGRICH: Look, I think you're faced with the weirdest political coalition in modern American history. I think that they are totally out of touch with reality. I think the damage they're doing is unimaginable and I really worry that these guys could stumble into a big war not a small war.



And I worry particularly about China because the Chinese dictatorship has to be looking at this chaos and just thinking, this guy is old, he's weak, he's confused, people under him are nuts. I think that's dangerous.



HANNITY: It makes those -- it makes those Donald Trump tweets that everyone in the mob, in the media characterized as mean seemed pretty appealing actually about right now, because he actually -- he instilled fear in other countries and he actually got us to energy independence, controlled of the borders, lowered taxes and things worked better.



Mr. Speaker, thank you.



All right. Unfortunately, the Biden administration isn't just incompetent, they're also wildly as we've been pointing out dishonest. For example, Joe repeatedly promising he will not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year, even giving his word as a Biden. You mean like you did to the people you abandoned in Afghanistan?



Okay, Joe, I don't really think your word as a Biden is worth very much, considering what Hunter has done to your family name. Secondly, corporations don't pay taxes. We pay them. And thirdly, we're now paying a buck 50 more a gallon and we're paying more for everything we buy because of your policies.



And he's also been telling a new lie that the massive tax hike and spending bill will cause zero dollars, free. Okay, I know you probably come from the era of an abacus, we actually have computers in this day and age and it's hard to really believe that even you think that's true as your party now is fighting each other on it.



Here with reaction, the host of "Kudlow" on the FOX Business Network, Larry Kudlow is with us.



All right. Larry, your analysis if this economic bill gets passed, what are the consequences?



LARRY KUDLOW, FOX BUSINESS HOST: Well, I think it's going to do great harm to the economy. I mean, the tax hikes alone, as you say, companies don't pay taxes, individuals pay taxes. So, by the government's own scoring, the Congressional Budget Office, the Joint Tax Committee, neither of those are supply side havens. But they're saying 70 percent of the corporate tax hike will fall on the blue collar middle class and the Joint Tax Committee has said nearly 70 percent of the middle class will see higher taxes as a result of the bill that came out of the House Ways and Means Committee.



So, it's going to be devastating for the economy. Plus, you're raising the capital gains tax, plus they're talking about taxing unrealized gains which is remarkable. That's a new one historically.



But the other point I want to make, you know, Newt Gingrich was talking about big government socialism -- look at, Sean, this massive wave of new welfare and entitlements, nothing -- whether it's the family leave plan or the basic income plan, universal basic income or these checked at child credits and --



HANNITY: Free college.



KUDLOW: -- there's not one -- yep, free community college -- but there's not one stipulation, not one rule that you have to work. There's no work fare. There's no work requirements, and in fact, Sean, there's no education requirements.



So, you've got massive welfare dependency. It's like the Great Society to the -- I don't know 20th or 30th power. But that will damage the soul of America. That goes to the heart of American culture.



You know, work is dignity. Work holds families together. Work provides opportunities for the least among us, and this damage that they're going to do and it's from the far left, it's from the crazy progressives, this trade a crazy textbook. This is the thing that worries me the most.



I hate the tax hikes. I'm a supply-sider. I believe in the Laffer curve. You jack up tax rates, you're going to get fewer revenues, not more.



But now, we're cutting into the heart of the American soul with all this welfare dependency and Newt is right. It is big government socialism of the worst kind.



HANNITY: Yeah, you know, we just got to see what happens. I think they're going to have a harder time than they think passing it. So they'll just start -- you know, okay, instead of 3.5, we'll go to 2.9. Instead of 2.9, we'll go to 2.5.



We still can't afford it and all of it's going to be wasted and our kids and grandkids will pay it for the rest of their lives.



Last 20 seconds.



KUDLOW: We don't -- we don't need this bill or any part of it, okay? Even if it's a smaller bill. Sean, I'm saying to you, save America, kill the bill. Save America and kill the bill.



We do not need this. It will harm our country at home and it will also harm our country abroad because of the perceived weakness. K the bill, Sean, that's the position I really want you to take.



HANNITY: Okay, repeat after me: kill the bill. I agree.



All right, Larry Kudlow, thank you.



KUDLOW: Yes, yes.



HANNITY: All right. Coming up, after they shamelessly defended him, Biden actually attacked the media last week. Ari Fleischer, Mike Huckabee, they're going to react to this bizarre outburst, straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Now, after they helped him get elected and have shamelessly defended him since he took office, Biden is actually attacking the press. Here's what he said prior to his meeting with the Indian prime minister. Take a look. This is on Friday.



BIDEN: The Indian press is much better behaved in the American press. I got to watch out. They'll (INAUDIBLE). I think with your permission, you should not answer questions because they won't ask any questions on point.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And when pressed today on his refusal to take questions from reporters, circle back Jen Psaki offered this pretty pathetic excuse. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: As he sat down with Prime Minister Modi last week, the president said that the Indian press is better behaved than the U.S. press and then he advised him not to take questions. Can you explain why the American president was criticizing U.S. reporters in that setting?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I would note first that he took questions on Friday and he took questions again today, and I think what he said is that they're not always on point. Now, I know that isn't something that anyone wants to hear in here, but what I think he was conveying is you know today, he might want to talk about COVID vaccine, some of the questions were about that. He might want to talk about -- and some of the questions are not always about the topic he's talking about in that day.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All right. As he continues hiding from the press, Biden has done only nine sit-down interviews, lagging way behind Trump and Obama at this point in there term.



Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Ari Fleischer and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.



OK, Ari, you did this gig before. He took a whopping four questions at that big press conference. Four. That's all he took.



Then we constantly here, they lashed out at Boris Johnson. Now they are telling the Indian prime minister, don't answered questions, and then ask Joe questions. And then he keeps saying over and over, I'm going to get in trouble. They don't -- I get yelled at. They get mad at me and everything. And this is very bad for me. Bad.



ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, this follows a year-long campaign, which is a strategy was to hide in the basement and essentially take no questions from anybody. The few times he did take questions, he got himself in a lot of hot water. Remember that time, he talked to a black journalist and said, what are you, are you a junkie?



So when Joe Biden does speak his mind, his mind and his mouth get him in a lot of trouble. So I understand the wrangling. There is going to always be a difference between a White House and a press corps about what the topic of the day should be. But ultimately, the White House doesn't get to control the press's questions.



And the worst example of this is when the president right before the July 4th holiday was asked about Afghanistan and the Taliban taking over the country at that point, and he said I only want to talk about happy things, and the president failed to prepare the nation for what would happen because he only wanted to talk about happy things. There's a real risk to the White House when they stiff arm the press like this. I get message control, but this is starting to hurt Joe Biden.



HANNITY: You know, by the way, Governor, congratulations on your fifth anniversary. I took quite we all took note of it. Congratulations, well- deserved.



He doesn't want to answer questions. Nobody asks him -- he hasn't -- it's 40, what, two days of Americans behind enemy lines, doesn't even talk about it. There's no plan to get them out. He's turned the page -- you know, he's a -- you know, nobody says a word really about what he calls that the border. He seems to get away with it and they seem to accept it. That's the strangest part to me.



FLEISCHER: Yeah.



MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It is the strangest part. And the fact is that Joe Biden not only wants to control who gets to ask the question, but according to Jen Psaki, he wants to control the questions they even get to ask. And if it's not on the point that he wants to make, which means the one he's scripted for, then he wants to be a no-show.



Sean, vampires see more daylight and sunshine than Joe Biden does when he walks out in front of the press. I've never seen anything like this, and the worst part is the press seems to play along. And I don't know if they've ever get fed up with it.



Contrast this with Donald Trump who would stand out there at the helicopter until they had to refuel the darn thing because he just kept taking questions.



HANNITY: That's true.



HUCKABEE: The press room ran out of donuts and then they finally all walked off.



HANNITY: Listen to the chagrin of his staff, I can tell you that.



Isn't the reality though, Ari, if we're going to be honest and blunt and now it's showing up in polls, Joe Biden is not up to this job.



FLEISCHER: Yeah.



HANNITY: He's weak, and he's a frail, cognitive mess. And they are controlling him, and I don't even think he's making the all the decisions either. That's not a -- that's not a reality that is fully sunk into the country yet, but it's sinking in.



FLEISCHER: Sean, this is the problem with press control, the White House trying to manipulate the press, as all White Houses do, can actually backfire, because the fundamental question now, is Joe Biden capable of standing up there and really taking it? Can he only do three or four things?



HANNITY: What's the answer to that? What do you think? Is he?



(CROSSTALK)



FLEISCHER: There's something wrong with Joe Biden, that he can't do it. And the staff is overtly shielding him from it. This is the problem they are increasingly facing, whether it's his judgment, his age, his potential infirmity or just the thing that has clouded him for 40 years, bad decision making.



It's all adding up to a very unpopular president in every single poll out there now.



HANNITY: Is he up to the job? Thirty seconds, Governor Huckabee?



HUCKABEE: I think we are looking at a remake of the old Charlton Heston movie "El Cid". They prop him up on the horse and rode him to keep the spirits. But the truth is he expired some time ago. And this is the guy who is not into horse is very much as we all know. The truth is, the only time he has been on one was in front of Walmart when he put a quarter in there last weekend in Delaware.



(CROSSTALK)



FLEISCHER: -- just like that too. He was the guy in "Star Trek."



HANNITY: Weekend at Bidens, I don't know. They are propping him up.



Thank you both.



More HANNITY right after this.



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately for us, that's all the time we have left this evening. As always, thank you for being with us. You make this show possible. And please set your DVR so you never miss an episode.



In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled. Why? Laura Ingraham is standing by and she has an awesome show, as always.

