‘Hannity’ on Fauci’s flip-flops, southern border crisis

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

Tonight, we will bring you a "Hannity" special investigation. The very latest from the crisis from the crisis at our southern border. And you will hear tonight from one 9-year-old unaccompanied minor about the perilous journey alone and why in fact this child took this journey. Spoiler alert: think president sippy cup.

Also, tonight, new tape from a new city -- New York City school that is teaching grammar school kids porn literacy in school. Just run (ph) how its term (ph) rots.

Also, tonight, the great one, Mark Levin, he'll be here. He has a special message for Dr. Flip-flop Fauci, which is where we begin tonight.

More damning revelations surrounding Anthony Fauci and the country of China and what we have been describing as gain of function research. As we explain last night, gain of function research, that involves researchers engineering viruses to make them more potent, and thus more dangerous, more lethal.

The practice is so risky it was banned in the U.S. for several years. In 2012, though, Dr. Fauci, he actually argued that the benefits of gain of function research are worth risking even a global pandemic caused by a lab leak.

Now, less than ten years later, the world was upended by COVID-19, which was likely created through gain of function research at this Wuhan Institute of Virology and leaked into the world, killing millions, 600,000 Americans.

On January 31st, 2020, a team of top scientists warned Dr. Fauci that COVID-19, their research showed them it looked like it had been engineered. This is ten days after the first identified case of coronavirus in the U.S. Also, the same day Trump put in his xenophobic and historical travel ban.

Now, Fauci and the entire world knew that the Wuhan facility was experimenting with gain of function with coronaviruses. Logically, any idiot could have realized on January 31st, 2020, that a Wuhan lab leak was plausible and possibly responsible for the pandemic.

We brought the question up. You are a conspiracy theorist. You're talking about debunked conspiracy theories. Not so debunked anymore, are they?

E-mails now prove that Dr. Fauci knew that everything was happening in the lab, and he was showing great concern that, in fact, NIH money that he was in charge of was being used to do all of this. We may have actually paid for this.

And for months in public, Fauci treated the lab leak hypothesis as a FOX News conspiracy theory. He said there was no scientific evidence the coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab, even though he got that note on January 31st on 2020.

He strongly implied that all signs pointed to the virus originating in nature just the opposite of what he was told. So why did he do this? What did Fauci know and when did Fauci know it?

Again, new e-mails from February 1st, the day after 2020, it shows that Fauci and his colleagues, they were extremely concerned that the NIH may, in fact, have funded this very specific Chinese lab and specifically gain of function research, yeah, into coronaviruses.

According to a new "Vanity Fair" report just out, State Department staffers, they were warned early on not to probe the origins of the coronavirus because it would, quote, open a can of worms. Well, what in the hell went on here?

Even today, Fauci is still urging Americans, don't be too accusatory of China because they are working hard to get to the bottom of what really happened. It's in their best interest to tell the truth. He has e-mails that he got saying that they were covering up the number of people that were killed.

And, in fact, their travel ban prohibited people from leaving Wuhan province and traveling anywhere within China or going to Wuhan province. You got to be kidding. Take a look.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NIAID DIRECTOR: It is obviously in China's interest to find out exactly what it is. And it is of the natural theory, it would be to find that link. So, you have to keep looking for it. I mean, obviously, you want openness and cooperation. One of the ways you can get it is don't be accusatory.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You say it's China's interest, though. Would you agree, though, Dr. Fauci, it is in their interest to hide it if there was a lab leak or worse? If they were designing something in their lab so that the world -- that America didn't know that it came out of their own lab? Wouldn't they want to conceal that?

FAUCI: You know, Willie, I don't want to be speculating on that because every time I say something like that, you know it as well as I, it will be completely taken out of context and go into the Twitter world like crazy.

HANNITY: So, you got Fauci there this morning literally repeating what is Chinese propaganda, communist Chinese government at this point. It's not in China's best interest to be honest?

Well, we have evidence to the contrary, just the opposite. They have every motive to lie as they have been lying. The malignant government of China, they know full well what the origins are. They've known them for a long time. They've known them from the get-go and they've been covering it up for more than a year.

And, by the way, this is definitely not the only thing that flip-flop Fauci got wrong over the last 17 months, starting with masks and projections and models and lockdowns and shutdowns and draconian shutdowns -- pretty much everything he flip-flopped, flailed, kind of like Joe Biden giving a speech sippy cup.

Emails show Fauci was even furious with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for not heeding his expert advice on lockdowns. Thank God that the governor didn't listen to him because he was predicting that Florida's open bars and beaches would be a disaster. Wrong again, Dr. Fauci.

Perhaps Fauci was wrong so often because he didn't actually listen to the experts that were writing him and telling him exactly what was happening. For example, in March 2021, one such expert sent Fauci a detailed email warning him that China was purposely severely under counting their COVID-19 death toll and that the outbreak is way past the point of containment, contradicting what he said earlier today that China knows it's in its best interest to tell the truth.

No, Dr. Fauci, they've been lying the whole time and you were warned from the get-go, and you've been less than honest and clearly you wanted these tough questions to go away.

This expert also recommended -- oh, multiple safe, potentially effective treatments, oh, including hydroxychloroquine. Fauci eventually responded too long for me to read. I guess Dr. Fauci was too busy. He had more important matters to attend to like appearing on pretty much every single television show that would have them on and emailing with celebrities like Morgan Fairchild, pushing for a feature film about his great life and giving keynote addresses at Cornell and Qatar (ph) and other institutions, and last but not least writing a book. Does that sound familiar? But about his tremendous leadership.

One has to wonder how Fauci found the time to do anything legitimately constructive he was too busy enjoying his newfound celebrity status. I think it is safe to say nobody enjoys seeing Dr. Fauci on TV more than Dr. Fauci.

Fauci has not served this country well in any of this. He needs to go. But he also needs to answer questions and he needs to respond to why he did not listen to the experts, why didn't he follow the science that was being mailed to him in other words.

And the malignant government of China, they've got to be held accountable. They put this country and the world through hell. In a statement today, if somebody stands up to China, President Trump did.

He wrote, quote: Now everyone, even the so-called enemy -- I'm sure he's talking about the mob in the media -- are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China virus coming from the Wuhan lab. The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anybody to ignore. China should pay $10 trillion to America and the world for all the death and destruction that they have caused.

I agree with him.

Unfortunately, for America -- yeah, sippy cup Joe Biden doesn't have that same resolve. President sippy cup Joey is just too incompetent, too weak, I don't even know if he knows what day it is, never mind standing up to China.

According to Rasmussen, a plurality now of Americans they now see what I see and they believe that Joe Biden is the weakest president in their lifetime.

And also, one has to wonder if Hunter Biden has led to the entire family being compromised by let's say China and Russia -- oh, yeah they got approval for their pipeline. We took away high paying career jobs at the Keystone XL pipeline. But compromised by China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan because after all, according to that Senate report, Ron Johnson and Senator Grassley, zero experience Hunter, remember, he got millions of dollars, that one point billion dollar deal with the Bank of China. He got the hundred thousand dollar choppy -- a shopping spree for his family, with a Chinese national, again connected to the Communist Party and the Bank of China.

A Chinese national gifted the Biden family of Hunter a hundred grand for an international shopping spree. Wouldn't you like that deal? With no experience?

Now, as for the $1.5 billion deal for Hunter with the Bank of China, let me ask you a question, knowing as much as we know about Hunter Biden, what about Goldman Sachs, Chase Morgan, Stanley -- I'm sorry Chase, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, don't you think that they were -- were they less qualified than Hunter, the crack addict? Just like Hunter also collected over $3.5 million from a Russian oligarch known as the first lady of Moscow? Huh, I guess maybe is that why is that why Joe granted the waiver for Vladimir to build his pipeline after he killed jobs in this country on the Keystone XL pipeline?

As of now, Joe apparently is doing nothing about the two devastating Russian cyberattacks. According to our sources, we've been told that Hunter Biden's hard drive, yep, it still has a trove of disturbing and damning information. It's so bad, my lawyers won't let me get my own copy of it. He said, otherwise, they would fire me as a client. That's how bad they think it is.

If America's enemies are somehow using this as leverage, is that a far- fetched thing? Because if it was Donald Trump as president, you know the media mob and others would be saying it?

Here with more, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

All right. You've been saying it. Ted Cruz has been saying it. Senator Kennedy has been saying it. And Senator Rand Paul has been saying it, and I credit all of you.

It -- why -- let's start with the basics, why -- please tell me, in the name of Jesus in Heaven, why would we give China and their Wuhan lab of virology one single solitary penny? Let's start there.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, number one, it seems to me, China's got a lot of money. They can pay for their own research.

But the most stunning thing out of your monologue to me was the idea that Dr. Fauci doesn't believe that it's in China's interest to lie about the leak from their lab. The person from NBC asked him, isn't it in their interest to lie to the world and not admit it came from their lab because it'd make them look terrible? If you can't figure that out, then you've got a real problem on your hand.

Candor and openness and transparency do not go in the same sentence when it comes to China.

So, what to do? Call Dr. Fauci before the Senate and the House, allow the people in the State Department who were silenced about pushing the lab leak theory to have their say, hold those responsible who shut down this conversation, make sure they're fired and get to the bottom of what happened. And finally, introduce sanctions, bipartisan, against China, if they don't cooperate with an international community. They will never tell you the truth until they're made to do so.

HANNITY: He was told January 31st, ten days after, the first identified case of corona in the U.S. He was told by the day that Donald Trump put in place that xenophobic hysterical travel ban that probably saved countless hundreds of thousands of lives, the one that Joe called xenophobic, hysterical and all that.

GRAHAM: Yeah.

HANNITY: Ten days in, he was told it looks engineered, that that the sequence of the virus shows every indication that, in fact, this gain of function had happened, ten days in.

Now, the question is --

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: This is why we need --

HANNITY: Go ahead.

GRAHAM: This is why when we need to call Dr. Fauci before the -- doesn't this remind you a little bit about the dossier?

HANNITY: Yeah, a lot.

GRAHAM: They knew it was bad and they kept -- why? Okay, they knew it was bad, but they had an outcome they wanted which was to blame Trump, right?

Well, they shut down the idea that it could have come from the lab because the Chinese scientists will never admit to that because it makes them look incompetent, and the American scientists who have a working relationship with the Chinese scientists, it would make them look incompetent.

We need somebody outside the science world to get to the bottom of this and I think this is a job for Congress.

HANNITY: Senator, we now have evidence -- and first, we played this tape many times, Joe Biden, three separate occasions. I never talked to my son Hunter about his foreign business dealings not one time, never.

Now, we got pictures of Joe in restaurants with oligarchs from Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia, et cetera, et cetera.

GRAHAM: Yeah, yeah.

HANNITY: Does America now have to worry that the Chinese have compromising material on the Biden family?

Because in my view, there's no rational reason that the president would give a waiver for Putin to build his pipeline while taking away American jobs and American energy independence. On the other hand, it doesn't make any sense why Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan and Chase, that they didn't get the $1.5 billion deal with the Bank of China that Hunter got it, the crack addict.

So, you explain, do we have to worry about this administration compromised? Because if it was Donald Trump as president, that would be the narrative every single second, hour of every 24-hour day.

GRAHAM: Absolutely, Sean, because you have irrational business relationships. Why would a bank in China give Hunter Biden money except for the fact that he has connections to Vice President Biden? Why is he on Burisma's board in the Ukraine if he doesn't know anything about the oil and gas business? Because of his last name and the fact that Vice President Biden was in charge of rooting out corruption in the Ukraine.

It defies common sense that these are normal business deals. Is it illogical to think that somehow, due to his activity in the Ukraine and China, he may have been compromised? I can guarantee you, if a Republican president's son had done this or a vice president -- Republican vice president's son had done these things, it'd be front page news all over the world.

And you ask a good question -- has he been compromised? What explains allowing Russia to build a pipeline and you shut one down in your own country? How does that make sense?

HANNITY: Well, it doesn't.

You just got back from Israel, real quick, a summary because I see nothing but an unmitigated disaster, a weak American president and no Bibi on the world stage.

GRAHAM: Yeah. Well, Bibi -- don't count him out.

But no matter what happens, the right, the middle and the left in Israel, they're very worried about the Iran nuclear deal. They hate the JCPOA.

And here's what Biden is doing -- he's going to create a nuclear arms race if we go back into the Iran agreement because the Arabs are going to want their own enrichment capability, and then we'll have a nuclear arms race.

Secondly, Israel will not tolerate an enrichment program in Iran. We're headed for a war between Israel and Iran. If we go back into JCPOA, we're going to have a nuclear arms race between the Arabs and the Iranians, and you're going to put Israel in a bad spot where you'll have a war between Iran and Israel if we go back into this bad deal.

And I heard that from everybody in Israel, not just Bibi.

HANNITY: All right. Senator, great to see you. Thank you.

GRAHAM: It wasn't long ago, the far left, anti-free speech lunatics at Twitter and Facebook, they were censoring the truth about the origins of COVID-19 because it didn't fit their preferred pro-Democratic socialist New Green Deal narrative. Now, there are renewed calls for these tech giants to lose their special legal protection. We've told you all about Section 230.

Joining us now with more, pretty good insight into all this -- Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.

Senator, by the way, you have an important race in 2022. Unless it hurts you -- I support your winning. We need you in Florida. We need you in Washington.

So, thanks for being back with us.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Thanks, Sean. I appreciate it. Thank you.

HANNITY: Let's get into -- big tech withheld information on Hunter's laptop before the election. That to me would be an in-kind donation, right?

RUBIO: Yeah.

HANNITY: They're choosing sides. Why do they get this protection?

RUBIO: They've become the new sort of gatekeepers of the public square in American politics. If you think about -- we've never been here before. Five companies in America now have the power to basically wipe anybody out and silence anyone.

You know, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Twitter, you know, they all get together, and they decide -- Apple, they get together and decide, we're going to wipe somebody out, you're done. There's nowhere for you to communicate. You can't even get web services, and you can't communicate to the outside world your views.

More than that, they now have put themselves in a position of determining what news can be re-reported. We remember those articles about Hunter Biden, and they quashed "The New York Post" stories. They wouldn't let it be spread.

And now for the first time, we've seen them have to go back and remove a ban on stories about the origins of the COVID-19 virus because they've proven to be untrue. This is the danger here is you have a bunch of unelected, unaccountable, anonymous people deciding what we're allowed to say to one another and what we're allowed to share. That's a very dangerous moment. They have assumed basically governmental type powers without being accountable to anyone.

HANNITY: Let me ask you -- let me move on to the coronavirus and what we're discovering and what Fauci knew and when he knew it and gain a function and NIH money going to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

I don't know about you, Senator, but this makes my blood boil, that in fact we could have actually paid for this.

RUBIO: Let me tell you, here's what we knew from the very beginning, right? This is what we knew from the very beginning. And you put all the circumstantial evidence together and then it leads to some level of conclusion at least, okay?

You have a virus that we know the Chinese are experimenting within that lab and a lab we know that has -- that has safety problems. We know for a fact that messing around with viruses and lab accidents have led to outbreaks in the past. That happened with SARS back in the day, that two different outbreaks from researchers that were infected.

And, by the way, coincidence out of coincidence, this outbreak started in the very city where that lab is located. There isn't a bat cave -- and Wuhan is in enormous city. It's like the size of Manhattan. There's no bat caves there.

And by the way, under SARS, they found the animal that spread it within four months. Under MERS, they found the animal that spread it within nine months. Still, to this day, the Chinese have not said this is the animal that that first spread it over to a human being.

And you put all of that together, and that's why there are a lot of people that say at a minimum -- at a minimum, the lab leak theory is at least as credible as the fact that it would carry over naturally, if not more so because of the circumstantial evidence.

HANNITY: Let me ask you the same question I asked Lindsey Graham. With Hunter's work and now Joe's been proven to have lied to everybody saying he never talked to his son about his foreign business dealings, with no experience making all this money in Ukraine and Kazakhstan and Russia and China -- do we have to worry about this president being compromised potentially on national security issues?

Because I'm pretty certain that the media the mob that they are, if it was a Republican president, would be all over this conflict of interest, shall we call it, and lying.

RUBIO: It will be the leading story. It will be the leading story in every outlet tonight. I pre -- if that were Donald Trump, I would be sitting in the Senate right now on a third impeachment trial. We would be in impeachment proceedings right now.

It would be leading the newscast and every major media outlet in this country, except for maybe FOX and a couple others, but it would be the top story in the country. They'd be all over it, absolutely.

HANNITY: Yeah.

RUBIO: And I think it shows two things something to be concerned about. We need to learn more about this and especially now this new evidence has emerged. But I think it also exposes the extraordinary hypocrisy.

Journalism in America is on its deathbed. There's no journalism anymore. These are activists masquerading as journalists.

HANNITY: I actually said journalism is dead in the year 2007, which probably means I've been on the air too long.

Last question, forgive me for asking you. You made comments recently about UFOs and I'm just intrigued by the topic and I just wanted to -- you know, they're saying now, oh, there's no evidence of that, and then you see all these videos and I'm beginning to think, what is that?

RUBIO: Well, we don't know. And look, every time, people immediately start thinking about extraterrestrials and little green men. We're not at that stage here. What we're saying is there are things that are not ours -- there are things that are not ours flying over military installations --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Be careful, Senator, you got to be called racist if you know -- just saying.

RUBIO: Is it the green part or the little part?

HANNITY: I have no idea, probably on every part --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Exactly.

RUBIO: No, no, they're talking about these things flying around. We just don't know what they are. We need to know what they are.

HANNITY: All right. I agree with you.

Senator, we're going to be following your race very closely. It is critical in 2022.

RUBIO: Thank you. I appreciate it. Thank you.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you for being with us.

Directly ahead, an exclusive report from our own investigative team. Sara Carter never before seen footage, human smuggling, and actual interview with the nine-year-old that made this perilous journey alone, and why this person did this.

And Dan Bongino with an announcement.

And also, tonight, buckle up, the great one Mark Levin, he's got a special message for flip-flop Fauci, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. More of our "Hannity" investigation reporting on the ground at the Texas-Mexico border tonight, as we have a harrowing story from our own Sara Carter. Get this -- she encountered a nine-year-old boy traveling without any parents, without any guardians whatsoever from Guatemala.

He was actually talking to Sara Carter, says he hasn't seen his mother since he was two years old. He had a phone number. He called it. Sara gave him her phone and called his mother.

Here's what happened. Take a look at this.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: His mother left and he was living with his grandmother. And about three years ago, he thought he was going to be reunited with his mom again, but then she disappeared and he felt that his mother abandoned him. So he's made this journey he's saying by himself to find his mother.

(translated): Talk to your mom, you poor little boy.

MOM (translated): Hello?

BOY (translated): Hello, mama, how are you?

MOM (translated): I'm good, my love. How are you?

BOY (translated): Good.

MOM (translated): Where are you?

BOY (translated): I'm here now.

CARTER (translated): He's here in the United States. He's here in the United States.

That was really tough. He was talking to his mom for the first time and I don't know I was kind of overwhelmed.

HANNITY: All right. Sara Carter, investigative reporter, joins us now.

Well, that's pretty heartbreaking. He didn't talk to his mother. How did -- I mean, it sounded like there was familiarity there. That's seven years since they've spoken and she immediately recognized his voice.

But more importantly, he did this trip on his own. I mean, he caught up with other people that were going, but they're strangers to him, right?

CARTER: Right, so what had happened to this young Guatemalan boy was that, you know, and it was -- it was very emotional for me, Sean. I mean, he was trying to talk to me. He was trying to tell a story.

He was very nervous. Obviously, he's very young. I'm a mother. I know what it feels like when your children are hurting or when any child's hurting. You just want to be able to comfort them.

And you really wanted to speak with his mother. He did speak with his mom before making this journey he did reunite with her on the phone. He has not seen his mother since he was two years old. So he left his grandmother's home even though his grandmother wanted him to stay and he made the journey alone, and it appeared that of course family members paid for him to be smuggled to the United States.

But this is the bigger picture, right? We have children coming across our border, he's really only one of 20,000 children that are now in our custody, probably more than 20,000 in over 200 shelters across the United States.

And, Sean, when you talk to people about this, when you talk to border patrol agents, national guardsmen, people that are working on the front lines, the detective -- like the Texas Department of Public Safety, they'll tell you that this is the worst part of Biden's policies, that they have opened up these borders, have given false hope to so many people.

And so many children have lost their way. Last night, after the show, we went back out on the river. That's where we ran into this young man.

I'm not saying his name just to keep the privacy but the roads were filled, filled with people. You could see across the river just -- you could hear them in the darkness, making their way with the smugglers, down along the river. And then the smugglers loading people up into rafts, bringing them across the river with no indication of fear or worry that they were going to be arrested.

Who was waiting on the other side of the river? Our national guardsmen, who were there all night. And they kept saying, you know, where they're coming.

Boat after boat after boat, and we were watching young people get off, pregnant women, families. This is a very serious crisis but I could tell you this, Sean. One of the biggest issues being here on the border for all this time is the fact that it is the policies themselves that are driving the people here to the United States and endangering the lives of these children and endangering the people on these journeys, because remember, this young boy is one of the lucky ones. He actually made it.

What about all the children that we never see, that we never hear about, the children that don't make this journey?

HANNITY: I mean, that's the common theme, because, Joe, the promise -- this is 20-plus years we've never seen illegal immigration at this level. And Joe Biden's invitation pretty much, an open borders policy, is enticing everybody to come.

Incredible report. It is heart-wrenching. It's sad for the kids and Joe needs to fix this.

Anyway, Sara, thank you.

All right. Now, Vice President Kamala Harris is still refusing to travel to our southern border. Guess she's too busy doing every other job that Joe hands her, because he's too busy sleeping all day with a sippy cup.

Anyway, she won't go see firsthand the crisis and she is -- but she is headed to Guatemala and Mexico this weekend for her first foreign trip as vice president, probably to try and bribe these countries, please try not to let so many people cross the border.

Here with reaction, with a big announcement as well, the host of a brand new show here on the FOX News Channel, "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino". It premieres Saturday at 10:00 p.m., right here on FOX.

By the way, what were we going to call it? Filtered Dan Bongino? You know, you don't know any other speed. You've got one speed.

And it usually gets a little faster though sometimes if you're up against Geraldo. Then it becomes speed on steroids, but go ahead. Welcome aboard. Congratulations.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, yeah, that's a good way to sum it up. Thank you, my friend.

I'm going to take a little tip from you in the show. For those who don't know, Sean, he can rarely stick to the teleprompter ever. He just kind of does his own thing.

So I told him, go light on the copy, I just want to do the Dan Bongino thing, which again is totally unfiltered. You're right., filtering --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Dan Bongino filtered, oh yeah, nobody would watch Dan Bongino filtered. So it's got to be unfiltered.

BONGINO: I don't think there is a Dan Bongino.

HANNITY: I don't think so -- I mean, if --

BONGINO: I'm sorry, that's all you got.

HANNITY: Oh, by the way, everywhere I go, Dan and Geraldo hate each other. I said they don't really hate each other, they just get a little hot under the collar, that's all.

Well, congratulations.

BONGINO: Yeah, that's all right. You know, that happens on TV. Thank you.

HANNITY: Oh I wouldn't know anything about that.

All right. So let me ask you this. You heard Sara's report. You see the highest numbers of illegal immigration coming into this country in over years we see the perilous journey kids are taking alone. We know it's open market for the drug traffickers, human traffickers.

This is as bad as it gets, Dan, and it's all caused by open borders Joe. What do we do?

BONGINO: Yeah, a couple -- a couple of takeaways on this. On the Kamala Harris front, knowing how she'll leverage any political opportunity for a photo-op or a sound bite, you think she's avoiding the border by accident? She's avoiding the border because she knows it's an apocalyptic disaster.

If she thought this was a success story, Sean, she'd be down there tomorrow with "The Washington Post" with a photo-op and "Vogue" or something like that. I mean, give me a break. She, of course, she understands this is a disaster.

Now, the second point on this is, what's really frustrating about this, listening to Sara's report and, you know, on a very serious note, listening this morning to "FOX and Friends", you know, I consume content on the station too, and I just work here, and I heard this story this morning. There was a woman being raped on the border. She got shot. Border Patrol had to rescue her.

This is total anarchy down there. The Democrats talk about this like there isn't an alternative, Sean. Like there isn't an actual legal process for people to go to, like, oh, this is the only option.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: How about "stay in Mexico"? How about the build the walls?

BONGINO: It's insane. Yeah, right, exactly, doing it the legal way. I mean, it makes sense.

HANNITY: Yeah. Congratulations, we're proud of you. It's -- well deserved and look forward to seeing your first show Sunday night, 10:00 p.m. Filtered Dan Bongino is never going to be in existence, that's why it's unfiltered.

Dan, congratulations. Thank you.

When we come back, the great one Mark Levin, he's got a little message for Dr. Flip-flop Fauci. I don't think you're going to want to miss this, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. So, now, Dr. Doom and gloom, flip-flop Fauci's credibility completely wrecked after the explosive emails we talked about earlier, revealing there was a huge gap between his public remarks on the origins of COVID-19 and his private messages with other so-called experts, and that's in addition to his never-ending, yeah, stream of flip and flop and misdirections and wrong calls.

Anyway, joining us, he's the host of the number one show Sunday night here on the FOX News Channel, "Life, Liberty & Levin", syndicated radio host. But more importantly, see this book coming up?

Okay, I think I'm the only person in America that has actually read two chapters. This is Mark's new book coming out. It's called "American Marxism". Let me put it this way, the answer to everything this country is going through and how to fix it is in this book.

I think it's probably your best work. Why you won't give me the full copy, I don't know. I mean, you're supposed to be, my friend. I kind of wish you'd send the whole thing over.

But anyway, congratulations.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN": Well, I appreciate that.

HANNITY: The book is out when? So it's out soon, it's on amazon.com, bookstores everywhere soon.

LEVIN: Yeah. People can pre-order it. There's a whole lot of books out right now.

But I would tell our FOX friends that this is my most important book. It's my eighth book, I think, given the times and given what's going on in this country. And you can pre-order a copy and get a first edition now.

You know, Sean, it's not just Dr. Fauci. First of all, it would be one of the most unimaginable ironies in our history if the federal department responsible for protecting us from a pandemic contributed to creating one. And this gets to the heart of the matter, the nature of government, the nature of politicians.

You see Biden and the Democrats want to centralize more and more power. They're trying to destroy the suburbs as I speak. They want to control health care. They want to control energy. They want to control all these things. But they're incompetent boobs. Who are these people in the bureaucracy? Nobody ever gets fired. People aren't necessarily hired based on merit, but they grab more and more of our power. We have vaccines today. Of course, the government contributed to that.

But without the private sector, we wouldn't have vaccines. We wouldn't have masks. We wouldn't have any of these things.

And so, Biden and the Democrat Party's war on the private sector massive taxes, massive economic dislocation, massive regulations and all these other things, they deny us the things that make the life much better.

Now, look at big tech Big tech, look at big media, none of them or very few of them reported on the lab issue or allowed anybody to even discuss it, even if they had scientific backgrounds, even if they were -- they were well known.

You know, one of the great men and he's an unsung hero on this is a fellow by the name of Nicholas Wade who helped blow the lid off this one month ago. In a piece he wrote, "The origin of COVID: Did people or nature open Pandora's box at Wuhan?"

This is the piece that should be credited with all the talk we now hear in the last month. It was in "The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists". I don't know about you, but I'm a regular subscriber and I like to look at the pictures.

But seriously, this man who I had on my Sunday show two Sundays ago, he's a former senior editor at "The New York Times" on science. And he spent a year retired, he's about 80 years old looking into this.

And he's the one that looked at the grant, and he's the one that wondered what happened to the moratorium on this gain of access research. It is -- he is the one that questioned the lack of curiosity of the media and that grabbed the media's attention that one of their own was raising serious questions.

He's the one who pointed out that the grant that went to this third party in New York, part of that was used to fund the Wuhan lab, which investigates what, which does science on coronaviruses, it makes them more lethal, more deadly.

And he is the one that looked at the Lancet publication and another medical publication and raised questions about all these virologists signing on to these letters which was used by the media when he said there's not one scintilla of evidence Mr. Fauci, Dr. Fauci, not one that this was caused from an animal to human a transformation. It never happened. They don't have any evidence.

This has been communist Chinese propaganda and he writes in the article: Science is supposedly a self-correcting community of experts who constantly check each other's work. So why didn't other virologists point out that the Anderson group and these other groups argument was full of absurd large holes, perhaps because in today's universities, speech can be very costly. Careers can be destroyed for stepping out of line. Any virologist who challenges the community's declared view risks having his next grant application turned down by the panel of fellow virologists that advises the government grant distribution agency.

I recommend, seriously, you can go online, you can get it. It's the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientist by Nicholas Wade. Read it. Everything you're hearing on TV and radio is really based on this column.

Now, I want to make a couple other points quickly here. This should inform us when people run around and talk about man-made climate change, and they don't have serious science to back it up, and they close down anybody who raises questions as deniers, and we're supposed to transform our entire free market economy into some kind of Marxist socialist dream, that we're going to destroy fossil fuels and sign on to some crummy deal that we that we just did again in Paris and so forth, we're going to follow the science they say.

Ladies and gentlemen, news flash, the science has been politicized and not by conservatives but by the radical left. They want to destroy our economy based on their science. They want to destroy the private sector, the fossil fuel industry based on their science.

Couple other points very quickly here.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Yeah, we got 30 seconds, Mark.

LEVIN: Donald Trump -- all right, we're done. You go ahead. I got it.

HANNITY: I didn't mean to stop you.

LEVIN: Ten seconds left.

HANNITY: All right. By the way, I'm serious I've read all your books. I think this is your best one. "American Marxism", Amazon.com.

LEVIN: Thank you.

HANNITY: Great one Mark Levin. Mark every Sunday night, FOX News, "Life, Liberty & Levin".

When we come back, you're not going to want to miss this. A porn workshop at an elite grammar New York City school. An outraged parent will tell us what's happening behind closed doors and you'll see the tape yourself, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now yet another shocking, sickening story about the disturbing curriculum taking place inside some of New York's most elite private schools. Kids -- parents can't send their kids to public schools in New York because they suck.

Anyways, parents at Manhattan's Columbia Grammar and Prep are now demanding answers after their, well, precious children were subjected to a, quote, porn literacy workshop earlier this month. Seminar for grammar high school students reportedly containing explicit presentation materials about something called a, quote, orgasm gap and contained a slide discussing different porn categories. You know, like incest-themed and barely legal and kink and BDSM.

And there's a portion of the lecture posted anonymously online talking about something called electro porn. Sorry, can't help you with that one. Viewer discretion advice.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Somebody asked, what do I mean by a lot of these? OK, so these are all behaviors that people are into. So electro is like actual like electrocuting, like actual -- that they're doing on porn but people are actually attracted and aroused by it.

So even if it's actually fake and, you know, hopefully, the performers are protected, or we have real people who are searching for that because that's what they get off to.

Because my goals as a sex educator is that my students grades 1 through 100, have safe, fulfilling and pleasurable sexual lives, whenever it is going to be relevant for them.

HANNITY: I don't know how many of you knew what electro porn was.

Here with the reaction a parent at Columbia Prep, Roger Nussenblatt is with us, along with civil rights attorney, FOX News contributor Leo 2.0 Terrell.

Sir, okay, you got kids in grammar in high school. You heard about this. How are you and other parents reacting?

ROGER NUSSENBLATT, PARENT OF STUDENT ATTENDING COLUMBIA GRAMMAR AND PREP: Well we reached out to the school who acknowledged the presentation and said that they didn't know what was going to be presented to the kids, which I find very hard to believe given Ms. Fang's (ph) controversial history at the Dalton School, and there's a large parent group that's formed. A lot of the parents are afraid to speak up for fear of being cancelled or ostracized. And we're planning to push back.

The bigger issue is it's part of the critical race theory that's being fast-tracked into both the curriculum and into the culture at Columbia Grammar Prep.

HANNITY: Mr. Nussenblatt, maybe I'm old-fashioned, wouldn't it be a better thing to focus on reading writing, math, American history? I don't know, maybe I'm old-fashioned.

NUSSENBLATT: I am too, Sean, and I couldn't agree with you more.

HANNITY: Now, Leo knows all about this electro porn. I don't know anything about it. So we brought Leo on as an expert.

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hey, hey, I'm embarrassing --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I've never heard of this crap. I don't even think Howard Stern has ever talked about it.

But seriously, sir, this is your teacher these are your kids. I mean, you really don't have an option. The public schools are not an option for you, are they?

NUSSENBLATT: No, they're really not. We're going to we want to try to fix the implementation of critical race theory. They're really not implemented at all and not have a DEI director, come in and we're trying to get our thoughts together and have a productive conversation with the school.

HANNITY: Leo, last 30 seconds --

TERRELL: I got --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: -- what parents can do -- what parents can do legally here, first graders learning about masturbation?

TERRELL: Well, I'll tell you right now, I got a critical announcement on this. First of all, to answer your question, big withdrawal. They would have to go to another school -- private school. This is ridiculous, to have access to the contract.

But the person who taught that that critical race theory, she got her teachings from the law professor at UCLA, my law professor. I'm embarrassed. This is embarrassing.

HANNITY: It's terrible. Sir, I'm sorry. You -- this is what's happened. Thank you for sharing your story.

More "Hannity" next.

HANNITY: All right. So much left to say but unfortunately, that is all the time we have left. We hope you set your DVR, never miss an episode, 9:00 Eastern, 6:00 Pacific.

I do have good news -- let not your hearts be troubled. Why? Because the news continues, Laura Ingraham, big show tonight.

