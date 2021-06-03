'Hannity' on Fauci's emails, Biden's Tulsa remarks

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 2, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.

All right, buckle up. Tonight, America's enemies, they're testing Joe Biden. And as per usual, yes, your very frail, weak, cognitively struggling commander-in-chief, yeah, it doesn't seem like he's up to this task.

While sippy cup Joe is enjoying a restful midweek getaway at his beach house in Delaware, well, America's food costs are now soaring. Why? Because of another Russian-based cybersecurity attack.

And meanwhile, China is now threatening, get this, an all-out nuclear war. And they are now allegedly expanding their nuclear arsenal in preparation for what they see as an intense showdown with United States of America.

Now this, of course, after the world was finally recovering from a pandemic that China definitely caused. They did protect their own country with a travel ban. Couldn't travel out of Wuhan province, to China. Couldn't travel from China, other parts of China, at the Wuhan province, but you could leave Wuhan province and go to the rest of the world.

Now, of course, this deadly disease likely originated, as we are now discovering, from this lab, the Wuhan virology lab.

Nearly 600,000 Americans are dead because of, yes, what China did and how they handled it. Millions more around the globe are dead because of what China did here and didn't do here. Everyone's life was upended for more than a year, thanks to the communist Chinese government, hostile actors, a hostile regime, a hostile president in President Xi.

And not only did they probably create the virus, and as we call gain of function and then release it into the world, but then they tried to cover it up with the help of the World Health Organization that you helped fund. How nice.

The malignant government of China must be held accountable. Sippy cup Joe, your president doesn't seem to while doing anything. A good first step for the Biden administration would be a little straightforward honesty about the origins of COVID-19. But in order for that to happen, well, first, that guy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the so beloved expert, follow the experts, he now needs to be fired immediately.

Now, four months at the start of this pandemic, we gave Dr. Fauci the benefit of the doubt. We had him on the show, radio and TV. We listened to his advice.

But after months of serious miscalculations, flip-flops, cruise ships, masks, lockdowns, the origins of COVID-19, the models, projections, everything was wrong. Well, rightly now, our trust in Dr. Flip flop Fauci is nonexistent, who, like the governor of New York, is apparently writing a book and making money. We'll have more on that in a moment.

But now, thanks to the Freedom of Information Act request, a trove of newly unearthed emails are painting a picture of the America's highest-paid bureaucrat. That's Fauci. In one email, January 31st, 2020, it's only ten days after the first known case of coronavirus in the U.S., a team of America's top scientists studying COVID-19, they warned Dr. Fauci directly that, quote, some of the features of the virus look engineered. This is ten days after the first identified case in this country. The exact day that Donald Trump put that xenophobic hysterical travel ban into effect.

One day later, Fauci and a top deputy at the National Institutes of Health exchanged frantic emails about what we now know to be gain of function research.

Now, for reference, gain of function, if you don't know, that research often involves manipulating viruses for the purpose of making them more dangerous, more infectious, and more lethal. The practice is so risky that it was actually temporarily halted by our government from 2014 to '17. According to Fauci's emails, it appears that the doctor was not only worried that the virus was a result of gain of function research, but also that his NIH, that you the taxpayers could have funded it.

One email to Fauci reads, quote, the paper you sent me says the experiments were performed before the gain of function pause, but have since been reviewed and approved by the NIH. And, quote, someone at the NIH will try to determine if we have any distant ties to this work abroad. Yeah, you gave them money.

But in the following weeks, Fauci threw cold water on the theory that COVID originated in this Wuhan virology lab. In other words, it kind of reads to me like Fauci possibly new damn well that the U.S. could have helped fund this. Really? And it seems like he wanted to cover it up with the -- oh, the appearance of distance.

Well, in May, he told "National Geographic" that he's very, very strongly leaning toward a conclusion that the virus could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated. Wrong again. On multiple occasions, Fauci strongly implied that the virus originated in nature.

And in an email to Dr. Fauci in April, the NIH director, Francis Collins, referred to the lab leak theory as a FOX News-fueled conspiracy theory. Apparently, that's gone mainstream.

In the same month, the scientist named Peter Daszak profusely thanked Fauci in an email, I want to say a personal thank you for publicly standing up and stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for COVID-19 from bat to human spillover, not a lab released from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

He continued: From my perspective, your comments are brave and coming from your trusted voice will help dispel the myths being spun around the virus' origins.

Now, Daszak has deep ties to China, and, of course, the World Health Organization that you pay for and his nonprofit helped steer NIH grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

So let me make this easy. Let me break it down. Millions of your tax dollars ended up at the Wuhan Institute of Virology between 2014 and 2019 when gain of function research on coronaviruses were taking place. In other words, the lab that probably created and leaked this virus.

2012, Fauci even said, oh, yeah, it's dangerous, but it is certainly worth the risk to do gain of function research.

But the real question tonight is, what did Dr. Fauci know? When did Dr. Fauci know it? And was he engaged in some type of scientific cover-up? If not, then why was America's top infectious disease expert so wrong for so many months?

And of course, as we mentioned, just like Andrew Cuomo, Dr. Flip-flop while she is trying to profit from the pandemic in a book hilariously titled "Expect the Uninspected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service and the Way Forward".

Thankfully, the book is only 80 pages long.

So, Joe Biden, do you care to comment? Do you still have all that great faith and confidence in Dr. Fauci? I'll do it if Dr. Fauci says so, you kept telling us.

Because I hate to tell you, Joey, I know you're asleep right now. I know you have had your warm milk and your little sippy cup, presidential label and everything. But we the American people do not have faith in flip-flop Fauci who now must based on what we have learned be fired.

Here with more, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Congressman Jim Jordan, along with former Trump White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Now I would imagine, Mark Meadows, in your position as chief of staff, that you likely know a lot more than the average American about what we knew, when we knew it, about this lab, about gain of function, about the NIH, and about the NIH funding this Wuhan Institute of Virology.

MARK MEADOWS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, I can tell you that what needs to happen is ranking member Jordan and his Senate counterparts need to have another hearing where they actually bring back in Dr. Fauci to look at some of these key questions.

Part of the troubling thing that we're seeing with these emails that are coming out is not only do they seem to correspond with what President Trump said and what Secretary Pompeo said in terms of the origins of the virus, but it indicates that Dr. Fauci had knowledge or at least a suspicion of things not happening in an evolutionary manner very early on. And he didn't share that with the task force. That's very troubling and something that we do need to get to the bottom of.

HANNITY: Mike Pompeo said, Jim Jordan, that in fact, Fauci had access to everything he was seen. And he had a very different interpretation of what we now know Fauci had come about these emails seem to reveal a level of panic in Dr. Fauci.

Do you sense the same thing?

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Well, I also say, what a cozy relationship. Dr. Daszak, as you point out, has this close ties to China and the World Health Organization. And, of course, he praises Dr. Dr. Fauci after Dr. Fauci throws cold water on the whole lab leak theory, and after Dr. Fauci has approved American tax dollars going to Dr. Daszak's organization EcoHealth. How convenient for everyone.

And so, they downplay it even though you have people in real time saying it was a real possibility that this virus started from a lab leak in Wuhan, China. They downplay all of that.

So you're -- Mark is exactly right. I wish we'd have some more hearings. I hope Fauci comes back in front of the select committee on coronavirus so we can ask him some pointed questions about what he knew when this whole thing started.

And he approved our tax dealers going to this, which raises obvious questions, Sean, why are we sending money to a lab in China in the first place? And why is Joe Biden putting us back in to the World Health Organization?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: And why are we funding it? Great question. Yeah, Mark?

MEADOWS: Sean, one of the other things is some of the testimony that Dr. Fauci gave just the other day before the Senate are now -- it's now called into question. You know, when he's suggesting that there was no gain of function research that was paid for, that they said, don't do it, and they got a confirmation back that said, oh, we're not going to do it -- I don't think that those conversations actually took place. Show us the emails where that actually took place.

I can tell you it was Donald Trump who said cut off the funding and had he not done that, we would have still been funding this research in the Wuhan lab.

HANNITY: Well, there's a lot that Donald Trump did because Donald Trump also put the travel ban, the xenophobic, hysterical one in place 10 days after the first identified case.

It was Donald Trump that saved New York's ass -- and that means the incompetent Governor Cuomo -- and the entire Northeast because he built the hospitals, manned the hospitals, converted the hospitals to COVID-19, provided the manpower and all the PPE that was needed, and he launched Operation Warp Speed that now gave us not one, not two, but three vaccines and therapeutics like Regeneron -- Jim Jordan.

JORDAN: No, you're exactly right, Sean. The other thing, I tell you, Mark is exactly right. We sent a letter today to Chris Hassle (ph), who is the chairman of this board that is supposed to review any research grant money that is gain of function type of research. We know it didn't go to his board. We send a letter to him today with a number of questions.

I would love to question him as well and find out how many of these projects, how many of these grant dollars, these grant applications actually have been in front of his board. We don't know.

So, there's all kinds of important questions the American taxpayer and the American people deserve answers to. And you're right. President Trump did a good job. Unfortunately, Biden got his back in the World Health Organization, which I think is just flat out wrong.

HANNITY: You know, when I look at this, now, Senator Cruz and Senator Kennedy really pressed Fauci. And I want -- I want to go back to what Mark was pointing out.

Mark, I'll go to you first. And at one point, you know, in this very unique way, which we love about Senator Kennedy -- he said, you can't say for certain that you know what they did with that money, can you? And the answer was no.

It was the same with Rand Paul. It was the same with Ted Cruz. He doesn't know.

But it sounds, when I read these emails, to me, like he knew damn well that that possibility existed, doesn't it, Senator -- doesn't it, Congressman?

MEADOWS: Well, it does. And when you start to look at this, when you look at the emails where you have at least probable cause to say that we need to look at it further, it's troubling.

But the bigger part of it is to suggest that Dr. Fauci is making these declaratory statements that he wasn't looking at. Secretary Pompeo and I, we were able to look at intel on a regular basis and to suggest that Dr. Fauci can come out and say there's no "there" there, it just wasn't based on real research.

And I think that's where Jim Jordan and his colleagues need to get to the bottom of it. But they need to hold the Democrats accountable. If they are at all wanting to hold China accountable, it's time that the Democrats call this hearing in the House and let's the truth come out.

HANNITY: And it's just like the three-year Russian hoax when the only collaboration with Russia was Hillary's dirty misinformation dossier, and then -- you know, purposely misleading a FISA court, premeditated fraud, followed by spying on a presidential candidate. Then, the Ukrainian hoax -- Jim Jordan.

JORDAN: Yeah, no, Sean, they told us that the IRS didn't target conservatives. They told us Benghazi was started by a video. They told us the dossier was true.

They told us Trump colluded with Russia. They told us that the Hunter Biden story was Russian misinformation. They told us that there's not really a crisis on the border.

And, of course, they tell us, oh, no, no, the lab leak theory, there was nothing to that. Every time, they're wrong.

I tell people all the time, when you see a headline for the mainstream press that's something the Democrats are pushing, just automatically assume it's not true.

So, that's where we're at. That's -- Mark is exactly right. I hope we do have hearings. I hope the Democrats will do it and we can call these people in and get answers for the American people.

HANNITY: Mark Meadows, don't you think Jim Jordan should run for Senate in Ohio? Because I do.

MEADOWS: Let me just tell you, I would love him to be senator. But I love him in the job he's doing as well. Let me put him up against Dr. Fauci --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Oh, you're ruining the whole routine.

MEADOWS: No, let me put him --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: We had him in the hot seat. We had him pinned down at the mat. You know, he lost -- never lost a match.

MEADOWS: Nobody ever pinned Jim Jordan and I'm not going to pin him.

(CROSSTALK)

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: Yeah. All right, guys. Thank you.

MEADOWS: Thank you.

HANNITY: We appreciate it.

All right. Tonight, Joe Biden pushing against 70 percent of Americans vaccinated by the Fourth of July and is willing to do anything to incentivize Americans. Now, we're offering free beer, free sports tickets. The only thing that Joe won't do is actually credit President Trump and why not just thank him for the massive success that was and is Operation Warp Speed.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor, Dr. Nicole Saphier, FOX News contributor also, Lara Trump, is with us.

Dr. Saphier, we'll start with you.

This whole gain of function, the American taxpayer funding in it, then funding the propaganda arm for China, which is the WHO. Does this sound to you like gain of function is a likely culprit of the origins of COVID-19?

NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, I've been saying for about a year and a half that potential lab leak accident is absolutely plausible scenario. I think that there was a lot of information that was stifled early on by the CCP and then echoed by the World Health Organization. I believe the questions needed to be asked and investigations should have been much earlier. At this point, much of the information if there would be any is lost come.

As we now see from the recent emails from Dr. Fauci, the reason that Dr. Fauci came out in March saying that it was not likely was based on a study by virologists, which was partially funded by the NIH, the same group of virologists who just a month earlier said to Dr. Fauci in an email that they suspected it could have been engineered. I would like to look into that a lot more. I would like to know what their relationship is.

And why was Dr. Fauci only listening to this one group of virologists when he still had other virologists saying that there were some very interesting aspects of this virus that could have been engineered.

HANNITY: You know, if you think about this, Lara Trump, if -- if your father-in-law likes something, the media, the medical community was against it. Remember, the two most cited articles condemning hydroxychloroquine, it's a 65-year-old medicine. Dr. Daniel Wallace, the foremost expert in Cedars-Sinai, biggest lupus practice, rheumatoid arthritis practice, 250 peer-reviewed articles. The risk is nil, hydroxychloroquine.

Now we have the Henry Ford study and about eight other studies taken early, it can mitigate some of the impact of coronavirus. Donald -- they had to resend the two prestigious medical journal articles that stated otherwise.

Why is it that if Donald Trump likes it, nobody want -- you know, they would politicize even a therapeutic when we had nothing else to offer people?

LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, and go try and find hydroxychloroquine. Go try and get a prescription for it right now, Sean. It is nearly impossible. People are being threatened with losing their medical licenses for prescribing it. You have to go through such chaos just to get a prescription for it. Gosh, if you're going to a country and you want to forget malaria, still very hard to get.

But you're right. I think we all know the way that Donald Trump, anything he does is demonized, even if it is so helpful, even if it would save lives, Sean. They don't want to admit it.

And you're right. Thankfully, we have a vaccine now. You just talk about this. Thanks to President Donald Trump, you won't hear him get any credit. You won't hear him get credit that life is finally going back to normal.

But you go in places now like Target, I went to target earlier today, a lot of people without masks in target because people are getting vaccinated. We are coming out of this thanks to President Donald Trump.

But don't worry because if you don't want to get vaccinated, Joe Biden is going to offer you a beer, America. So, that should be your incentive to get it.

HANNITY: OK, I can afford my own beer. Thanks a lot, you know?

But no thanks to Joe or any of the Democrats, Dr. Saphier, you address a lot of the politics. Dr. Oz had a good line. He said when politics and medicine intersect, politics always wins. That happened here, didn't it?

SAPHIER: Oh, it certainly did. And hydroxychloroquine was one of the most embarrassing scandals to come out of academic and scientific medicine, and all because President Trump decided to mention it because he was hopeful about it while Americans were dying every day. The knee-jerk anti-Trumpism just went rampant and just completely upended the entire medical community.

HANNITY: You know, and, Laura, when you think of like the Russia hoax, the Ukraine double standard, there's a real quid pro quo. That's Joe leveraging a billion dollars to protect a zero experience son getting paid millions. Now we know with pictures that Joe is actually meeting, he denied three times that he ever knew anything or questioned or talked to Hunter about his foreign business dealings. But now we know he was meeting with these guys, oligarchs in restaurants all over Washington, D.C.

Imagine if it was your father-in-law.

L. TRUMP: Oh, well, I can't, because they would have gone absolutely berserk about it. But don't worry because you won't hear Joe Biden get questioned about this, Sean, because journalism is dead. You always say it.

It is so sad that journalists don't do their job. They are not out there seeking facts and seeking truth, and trying to deliver that to the American people. They are pushing forward an agenda. You're going to see Joe Biden do more of these, you know, ice cream photo ops where he talks about his chocolate, chocolate chip ice cream.

If this were Donald Trump, it would be a completely different story. The world would be on fire. But we know that they will give Joe Biden the softball questions, ask him about his burger, ask him about his French fries, and his ice cream. That's all we can expect.

HANNITY: I actually ordered a bunch of these. I'm going to send you, your young son a sippy cup with the presidential seal on it. Courtesy, I will even sign it Joe Biden, president sippy cup.

All right, thank you, Laura. Appreciate it.

Dr. Nicole, congrats on the book.

Up next, an explosive report on the border. An investigative report coming up straight ahead, as we talk with human smugglers on camera and Texas Governor Greg Abbott declaring a disaster over the border crisis. He will join us.

Busy night tonight on HANNITY. Thank you for being with us.

HANNITY: So, now, President sippy cup Joe Biden's reckless open borders agenda is a gift to human traffickers, drug traffickers, a boom for the drug cartels, emboldening human smugglers, even those smuggling young teenage girls into prostitution. The consequences are devastating to this country. All the heroin, 90 percent of it, all 90 percent of the fentanyl comes from that southern border.

Look at your screen, heart-wrenching footage. A young child abandoned at the Texas border, crying out after being smuggled and begging for help. That child is a victim of this open border policies of Joe. And that child deserves better and probably be put in one of Joe Biden's new cages where they are not top of each other in the middle of a pandemic.

Now, our own Sara Carter actually spoke with one human smugglers on the ground in Texas. Here is what he had to say on the ground and his investigative report.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR (translated): How many people you bring across from Miguel Aleman?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (translated): I could have two -- I could have four -- I could have five. It depends on what they give me.

CARTER (translated): But you don't work alone?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (translated): I work to feed myself, but I basically work for somebody else.

CARTER (translated): How much do they pay you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (translated): It depends how much they pay me. Sometimes it's more sometimes it's less.

CARTER (translated): But you work for other people?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (translated): Yes.

CARTER (translated): Who is the boss?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (translated): That I'm not going to tell you. I'm not going to say. I can't tell you anything.

CARTER: You see the guy on the phone. He is in communication with somebody further upriver and he said while they have been talking to us, they moved the people up across the river. So I guess the people that are running this operation across the way sent them to kind of bait us away from whatever they are doing downriver.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Investigative reporter, Sara Carter, is with us.

Not exactly easy work interviewing human smugglers. But it was revealing in many ways. Tell us what else you learned in this interview.

CARTER: Well, you're right, Sean. It isn't easy because I have met so many of the young people that have been smuggled across the border, those who have been human trafficked, young people who have been harmed, possibly raped, and others. Mothers with their children, children that you've seen abandoned.

These smugglers were very brazen. In fact, I'm at Roma Blas (ph) right now in Roma, Texas. And right behind me, you may see or hear cars moving. They are kind of taunting us. They taunt the National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, who were out with us last night.

This area, Miguel Aleman, is an area actually run by the Gulf cartel as well as an offshoot of Los Zetas, known as Cartel Northeastern. These are deadly, brutal cartels that have killed, maimed, and left people for dead.

Last night, it wasn't just the smuggler that was harrowing, Sean. What happened shortly after he spoke to us as we could hear people in the distance that were trying to make their way across the river away from him coming across the river and they began to drown. I want you to watch and listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SCREAMING)

CARTER: They are drowning. They are drowning. They are drowning.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm drowning! I'm drowning!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You see the shadow over here.

CARTER: Yeah. I know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARTER: Sean, this is a crisis. It was terrifying. But everyone that you saw in that video survived. The Texas DPS National Guard as well as the Border Patrol, they were getting ready to go in and rescue them but the smuggler put them back in the boat. That is a little of what we experienced last night, Sean.

HANNITY: That's a typical night and that's all across the border.

Sara Carter, thanks for getting us that report.

CARTER: Right.

HANNITY: Texas Governor Greg Abbott issuing a disaster declaration amid this out-of-control border crisis. Now, the move allows the use of all available state resources to assist local law enforcement and protecting Texans from criminal activity, property damage while the Biden administration is doing nothing to protect Texans from this growing threats. Just the opposite. They are actually aiding and abetting the lawbreaking.

But the mob, the media, they continue to launch cheap shot after cheap shot at red state governors. Look at this reprehensible lower third, the man over at propaganda MSDNC, Pravda USA, reading, quote, Texas two-step during a segment about Governor Abbott.

The governor joins us now. By the way, also endorsed by President Trump for his upcoming reelection campaign.

By the y governor, I second that. If it hurts you, tell me you don't want it. But you've been a great governor for the state of Texas.

GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R), TEXAS: Sean -- the deal about that, Sean, is we're in a competition here in the United States where governors are trying to get you to come to their states. I want you to be in Texas --

HANNITY: I'm getting out of here. I'm telling you, I'm leaving. I can't take it anymore.

(CROSSTALK)

ABBOTT: -- and vote here in the Lone Star State.

HANNITY: Listen, it's really come down to Florida and Texas. I'm down to those two. But I strongly support your reelection, Governor. You've done a great job for the people of Texas and I know you'll continue to.

ABBOTT: Listen, I appreciate the president's endorsement.

If you look at it, it was more than just yeah, I endorsed Greg Abbott. Look at the words he used it to talk about how he is endorsing me and how we partnered up together to do things like secure the border, to make America greater, to create so many jobs in Texas that are now being crushed by the Biden green new disaster.

And this is exactly why we -- why President Trump is so appreciative of Texas. Remember, he was able to get votes in counties along the border that other Republican presidential candidates had never been able to get. He won counties along the border that no Republican candidate for president had ever won. And it's because people who live on the border, Hispanics who live on the border, they wanted to have their border secured.

It's contrary to the Democrat narrative where the Hispanics on the border, they want open borders. That's false. It's not true.

President Trump proved that people of all backgrounds who lived on the border, who lived in land in Texas and America, they want a secure border. And that is what I am trying to step up and achieve.

HANNITY: We showed our audience these videos tonight. We have shown our audience the videos of these kids on top of each other in Biden's cages that he's building for kids in the middle of a pandemic. Ninety percent of the heroin in this country and fentanyl comes across that border.

Your own Child Protective Services was denied access from doing its job. You are being prevented from upholding the law as a governor of your state because Joe Biden and his administration is aiding and abetting the lawbreaking and making it easier for drug traffickers, human traffickers, gangs and everyone else to do other nefarious things on the border.

ABBOTT: And so, now, we have 34 counties on the border who asked me to declare their county a disaster, which I did. Normally, gubernatorial disaster declarations are for things like hurricanes. I don't think this has ever happened before where a disaster declaration was made for border counties because of the influx of people coming across the border.

But I did because we're about to change the way that Texas addresses the challenges on the border and we're going to start by helping these 34 counties respond by increasing arrests. We've got a new game in town in the state of Texas. It's going to begin next week and that is we're going to start --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Governor, why can't you just say you're not allowed in and just protect the border and say, go back?

ABBOTT: I'd be very clear with you, Sean, and that is -- you may remember this. I know you did interviews more than a decade ago when you talked to Jan Brewer. When Jan Brewer was governor of Arizona, Arizona passed laws that did exactly that, where they would send people back and they would not accept people.

And the law that Arizona passed went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in a case called Arizona versus the United States, where the United States Supreme Court said Arizona does not have that.

You know the attorney general that I used to be and so I followed the law and the law that I'm going to use will be legal ways in which Texas is going to start arresting everybody coming across the border, not just arresting them, but because this is not going to be aggravated trespass. They're going to be spending half a year in jail if not a year in jail as well as other actions that I will be announcing next week.

HANNITY: Governor, I applaud all your efforts. I know you're trying to protect the people of your state and the United States. You've done a great job in spite of having handcuffs put on you by the Biden administration.

Thank you for being with us. Good luck in your reelection. You've done a great job for the people of Texas, sir.

ABBOTT: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: All right, yet another massive cyber attack. Who's to blame and what's Joe going to do about Putin? Ron Johnson, next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: A massive cyber attack against JBS. They are the world's largest meat producer. Now, it forced the company to shut down all of its U.S. beef plants earlier this week. Beef prices already have been going through the roof.

And while JBS says it is now going back online, it is believed to be another example according to many reports of Russian aggression and a Russian ransomware attack and failure to properly secure cybersecurity infrastructure here and abroad.

And as former CIA Moscow station chief, our friend Dan Hoffman explained, quote, all of this is Vladimir Putin's resurgent strategy.

So, sippy cup, Mr. President, this may be something to bring up at your big June 16th summit when Vladimir schools you and sees how weak and what a cognitive mess you are, and maybe you'll get a chance to be extra -- maybe you should just take the night off. Maybe not a good idea for you to go.

Anyway, don't, you know, forget by the way, as forward with this, your warm milky and your sippy cup.

Now, when is -- Joe, when are you going to ask basic questions about the new evidence that you met with your son's foreign business partners on multiple occasions despite telling we the American people over and over and over again that you had never discussed with Hunter anything about his foreign business dealings?

We have a new report from "The Daily Mail" that has uncovered yet more lies from the chronicles of zero experience Hunter and the Biden family syndicate as a woman named Lunden Roberts who Hunter had a child with, initially denied was his, and wants nothing to do with the child, we now discovered that the woman was actually on the payroll as an assistant at his firm Rosemont Seneca.

Sound familiar? It should be. That was in "Secret Empires" by Peter Schweizer.

According to texts now discovered by "The Daily Mail" from Hunter's hard drive from hell, after she had his baby but he denied, he reportedly kicked her off the company health insurance plan despite his claims about having no recollection of her at all.

Here with reaction to all of this, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

Senator, let me start with Hunter because it was you and Senator Grassley that discovered that it was much larger than Ukraine and China, that it was Russian oligarchs, Chinese nationals shopping spree, more than the Bank of China. That it was Kazakhstan oligarchs and that this runs deeper.

Now we know Joe Biden lied, because he was meeting with all these people when he was vice president. What if his last name was Trump, Senator?

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Well, first of all, Sean, we knew that Joe Biden lied about the fact that he said he had never spoken to Hunter about his business overseas connections. We revealed that in our report.

There were a couple of instances which proved that pretty conclusively. Now, the meeting at Cafe Milano certainly proves the fact that he knew about this and is probably intimately aware of what was happening with many of these foreign financial entanglements which Tony Bobulinski said compromised the Biden administration.

We tried to warn America but the media suppressed it. They censored it. They wouldn't let the American public to understand the truth, just like they haven't allowed the American public to understand the truth of the Chinese complicity in the origin of the Wuhan virus. Quite honestly, they also suppressed early treatment using things like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

So, the press is fully complicit in this. And, unfortunately, the American public was never made aware of it.

HANNITY: OK. So, now, we have proof positive that Joe lied, that Joe as vice president was meeting with these oligarchs from these countries. So, now, we also know Joe leveraged a billion taxpayer dollars in a real quid pro quo to get a prosecutor in Ukraine fired for investigating zero experience Hunter.

What's the Senate going to do about that, Senator Johnson? I know you're trying. I'm not being critical of you at all. You've been great on this.

JOHNSON: Out of control (ph) -- Democrats would do what the mainstream media is going to do about it, nothing. They're going to completely ignore it. And, you know, Sean, I don't think all these cyber attacks, I don't think the -- you know, Hamas' attack against Israel, I don't think these things are coincidence. I think the world is testing Joe Biden because they know he will be weak.

As Obama's Defense Secretary Robert Gates said, Joe Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy and major national security for the last 40 years. That wasn't just describing history. That was predictive on what was going to happen under a Biden administration. And now, we're seeing it play out in all its gory detail.

HANNITY: Isn't it pretty obvious, and the mob and the media can deny it. The American people see it. There was even a Rasmussen poll with Joe (ph) said that Joe is weaker than any modern day president.

But don't you -- don't we know that the likes of Putin and President Xi and the mullahs in Iran, and Kim Jong Un, all hostile regimes, hostile actors, they see a weak Joe Biden, a frail Joe Biden? They're not stupid. They might be evil, but they're not stupid.

JOHNSON: No, they're not missing what the press is not reporting. There's no doubt about that.

And then when you also take a look at Biden's actions, basically begging Iran to reenter the deal, doesn't impose a sanction to stop Nord Stream 2. Now Iran is sending ships towards Venezuela, into the Caribbean.

What's the reaction going to be? Probably what the Obama administration reaction was to say there's going to be serious consequences and then do nothing. Draw redlines and do nothing when those lines are crossed.

HANNITY: Senator, when are you going to announce you're running for reelection? Because I know you're the number one target of Democrats.

JOHNSON: It will be a while, Sean. To give me encouragement (ph), RonJohnsonforSenate.com.

HANNITY: All right, Senator, we appreciate you being with us. Thanks for the great work you've been doing. It's important work. We don't have equal justice under the law in this country anymore. That's just a fact, sad truth.

All right, straight ahead, Biden needs to watch what's coming up. He made bizarre comments about African-American entrepreneurs yesterday. Yeah, really Joe?

Leo 2.0, Larry, they respond next, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: President Sippy cup was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, yesterday where yet again he made an insensitive remark about African-Americans actually suggesting that black Americans -- well, they would be great entrepreneurs, except they don't have accountants and lawyers. Huh? Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Imagine, instead of denying millions of entrepreneurs the ability to access capital and contracting, made it possible to take their dreams to the marketplace to create jobs and invest in our communities. The data shows young black entrepreneurs are just as capable in succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are. But they don't have lawyers. They don't have -- they don't have accountants. But they have great ideas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joey, as he likes to say, come on, man. Really, President Sippy Cup?

Now, rather than constantly trying to fuel division, racial division, why don't you finally take some responsibility for your history of disgusting racial remarks? Why does the mob and the media give you a pass?

You know, like when you praise and work with a former Klansman to stop the integration of schools. You are worried about schools becoming racial jungles, Joe. Because everyday Americans, all races, they are tired of the constant playing of the race card to finding all of us.

Joining us with reaction, radio talk show host, Larry Elder, FOX News contributor, Leo 2.0 Terrell.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: If I'm an African-American --

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I want to go first.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Are you both lawyers?

Wait a minute. So, you don't take on African-Americans -

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Okay. Go ahead.

TERRELL: Oh, listen, Joe Biden, look at me. I'm black. I'm a lawyer. Larry is a lawyer. There's thousands of black lawyers.

This is insulting. This is offensive. I'm black. I'm a lawyer, 30 years as a lawyer.

And here's another part about it that is so insulting. It makes a faux assumption, a racist assumption that blacks only go to black lawyer. I have black clients, white clients, yellow clients.

This guy plays the race card. He -- somebody needs to tell him he's a racist. Somebody needs to -- I'm black. I'm a lawyer.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I mean, I thought of both of you guys today because you are both friends of mine. I'm like, man, I can't wait for tonight. Larry?

TERRELL: This is crazy.

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: Sean, how about -- Sean, how about this part? Studies have shown that black entrepreneurs are just as capable as white entrepreneurs. While, duh, Joe. And, Sean --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Poor kids are just as smart as white kids. I'm like, what? It's so gone.

(CROSSTALK)

ELDER: And Charlemagne tha God, you ain't really black if you don't know whether you want to vote for me or vote for -- or vote for Joe Biden. Look, this is a man who has never even run a lemonade stand and he's giving business advice.

Sean, here are the numbers to keep in mind. Four, six, eight, 12. Four percent is the percentage of the black vote that Republicans got in 2008 when Obama ran. Six percent is what he got when he ran for reelection presiding over the worst economic recovery since 1949.

Eight percent is what Republicans got when Donald Trump said what you have to lose? And 12 percent is what Trump got for reelection when he delivered in economy with the lowest unemployment rate for blacks in history.

They are scared to death. That number get to 15 to 20 percent, these guys are toast and they know it, so they are pulling out the race card.

HANNITY: Yeah. You know --

TERRELL: Breaking news, I'm black. I'm a lawyer. I'm black. Breaking news, on FOX, on HANNITY. I'm black. I'm a lawyer.

HANNITY: FOX News alert, civil rights attorney --

(CROSSTALK)

TERRELL: He's crazy. Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden he's a racist. Joe Biden is a racist.

HANNITY: I just want to know, there are great services out there. I have a radio advertiser 1-800-accountant. They take on any client. We all know about legalzoom.com. It's a great service, very inexpensive.

Larry and Leo, they cost a lot of money per hour. I'm just saying.

Larry --

TERRELL: No, I take a lot of clients. I'm black. I'm a black lawyer, 30 years.

ELDER: Hey, Sean --

HANNITY: Larry, last word.

ELDER: -- if Biden really want to help, why doesn't he get behind vouchers, K-12? Get behind vouchers K-12.

TERRELL: Yes.

ELDER: Biden went to a Catholic prep school. One of his sons go to a Catholic prep school. Give everyone else an opportunity to do the same thing. Vouchers, Joe. Vouchers. That will create a lot more black entrepreneurs.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Larry, I know why he never ran a lemonade stand, because he had zero experience Hunter having to meet all the oligarchs that he said he didn't know anything about.

All right guys, thank you both.

Up next, our villain of the day, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Congresswoman AOC at it again with more far left hypocrisy tweeting a photo of her grandma's home in Puerto Rico that she says was ravaged by Hurricane Maria. I'm genuinely sorry to hear that. Blamed former President Trump, he blocked relief money for Puerto Rico.

No, Trump actually gave Puerto Rico $13 billion in aid in 2020. But you can sell your Tesla and give your grandma that money. Just an idea.

Let not your heart be troubled. Laura, hi.

