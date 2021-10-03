'Hannity' on Dems in disarray amid spending bill impasse

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on October 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY this Friday night.



A lot of breaking news coming up tonight. Shocking new video showing the horrific shooting of a Wisconsin police officer. Thankfully, the officer survived. It is a harrowing tape. We will show it to you in full. Pretty scary times.



First, our sad countdown continues.



ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage, Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines, Day 48.



HANNITY: Day 48, the single most preventable event foreign policy disaster in the history of this country. That's Joe Biden abandoning hundreds of Americans, thousands of our allies their families, green card holders, thousands of them, their families. Everybody abandoned by Joe left to wither on the vine in a country ruled by terrorists and Joe Biden's abandonment is nothing but a repulsive disgrace, one of, if not the biggest foreign policy debacle in the history of this great country, this republic.



Joe Biden doesn't care, doesn't care if they live or die, doesn't care if they suffer. He hasn't uttered a single word about the people he's abandoned in over a month, 32 days to be exact. Joe Biden is much more worried about his sinking poll numbers.



As "The New York Post" editorial board put it, it's time to now shoot straight with you the American people. It's not just one debacle, eight months in, Joe Biden's presidency is collapsing and it's collapsing on every front this has gone so bad so fast, I can't believe it.



Now, I did predict in my book last year the first book I had written in years because I thought the moment needed it. "Live Free or Die: America and the World on the Brink", this is the on the brink part that I was warning about.



Border crisis, it's a disaster. Jobs crisis, that's a disaster. Inflation crisis, the highest in 30 years, yep, a disaster. The abandonment of Americans in Afghanistan, that withdrawal, an utter unmitigated failure. Crisis in the Washington swamp, as his fellow socialist Democrats are in a full-on civil war at this hour.



And that's why today, he limped over to the Capitol and beg lawmakers to pass his insane $3.5 trillion Build Back Better socialist spending insanity proposal that will bankrupt your kids, your grandkids, and even your great- grandkids. What could go wrong, pretty much everything Joe Biden touches, turns out, oh, just great.



And, of course, this is a piece of legislation that allocates billions of dollars, even for illegal immigrants and billions more for government housing and billions more for government paid family leave and government paid child care and government health care. Boy, Obamacare worked out so well and government jobs for young climate warriors out there. Government, government, government, government -- cradle to grave, womb to the tomb.



Joe thinks this big government socialist spending extravaganza bill will be a historic political win for him, he doesn't care that it will cause massive inflation, on top of his historic inflation that we're now experiencing. I explained it to you last night, what is inflation? You pay more for everything, that's called the tax in another way.



He doesn't care about your grocery bill. That's going to get more expensive, doesn't care that America's energy bills are rising. A buck 50 more a gallon at the gas pump, you pay more to heat and cool your home. He doesn't care about your quality of life. Joe Biden cares about Joe Biden and Democrats, they want to control the country and they think they can run everything.



The same people that did a horrific job, they bankrupted Social Security and Medicare, they can't keep cities safe and secure. They don't believe in law and order. They destroyed our public school system. We spend more per capita than any country in the world with the worst results and the same people that said keep your doctor plan and you'll all save money that none of that came true.



So, of course, Mr. Unity, Joe Biden, he doesn't give a flying rip about getting one Republican on board. And with the control of the House, the Senate, and the White House, Democrats are attempting to ram through this in the middle of the night with no Republican support.



Why 15 Republicans in the Senate went along with raising the debt ceiling one day is beyond any comprehension I have. That shows Republican weakness. The only problem this bill is so radical they can't even get Democrats on board. Care to explain?



Let's go to the White House chief propagandist, circle back Jen Psaki.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Look, he was in the Senate for 36 years. You know, he is making clear that if they partner together, if we work together, we can get this done for the American people and going to their caucus meeting -- something by the way he did in the Senate. It's not -- it's not unheard of. It's something presidents have done in the past is a way for him to go and make the case for his agenda.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Circle back Jen Psaki would later blame Republicans for refusing to rubber stamp Biden's radical socialist agenda. You control the House, the Senate, and the White House, that's up to you. That's on you. The debt you want to put on our children and grandchildren, that is on you.



When these policies fail, you will be blamed, rightly so. Do you really think the American people are that stupid, Jen? Do you think the Republican Party is just going to sign off on $3.5 trillion in their so-called human infrastructure, socialist spending bill, the Bernie-Biden manifesto, the new Green Deal socialism of AOC? Maybe you're living in an alternate reality, I'm not. Sadly, the answer is that's what you expect.



And according to Psaki, illegal immigrants, they don't need to be tested for COVID because they're not going to be here very long. That would be called a lie. According to Psaki, the border is closed. That too would be a lie. According to Psaki, there is no inflation. That is a huge lie. According to Psaki, Joe's $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan cost zero dollars, it won't cost us a penny. According to Psaki, that Afghan withdrawal, abandoning Americans that just went fabulously. Jen Psaki might be the single most dishonest indignant press secretary in American history, but she's just following her boss.



And to her credit, Joe Biden doesn't quite make it easy, does he? Between his cognitive decline, which is so obvious, I mean -- he's a mess, the many naps he takes the long weekends in Delaware his bad temper I'm sure her job's not easy.



Now, make no mistake, Joe Biden is fast becoming the single worst president by far in modern American history, if not the history of this great republic. But today on the Hill, Joe Biden is all smiles. I wonder if he knew it was Friday. Anyway, until he wasn't.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Permission to come aboard?



(INAUDIBLE)



Whoa, whoa, whoa. You asked me a thousand different questions. They're all legit. I'm telling you, we're going to get this done.



REPORTER: When? When?



BIDEN: It doesn't matter when. It doesn't matter whether it's in six minutes, six days or six weeks. We're going to get it done.



Why is it so challenging --



(CROSSSTALK)



BIDEN: Are you serious? 50/50? Come on, man. United the party. 50/50. I got it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: We even got a "come on, man". You -- did you use cocaine? Come on, man, are you a junkie? Anyway we've been missing the come on, mans.



Anyway, no matter what happens on Capitol Hill, this will not end well for the country. Radical socialists, they're in charge of the Democratic Party. Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, they all take orders from them.



These radical socialists, they want to destroy what makes this country great. It's called liberty and freedom, our Constitution, and capitalism. They want control of your means of production. They want to take away your property rights. They want to abolish the concept of borders. They want full and complete redistribution as well. They want to literally turn the United States of America into their little communist communal wasteland.



Believe it or not, you have the power to stop them. It starts at the ballot box with voter integrity measures, you know, voter ID, simple stuff, nothing really complicated. Signature verification, chain of custody controls, you know, updated voter rolls.



Oh, and the laws that allow for partisan observers to watch the vote counts start to finish up close. Not 100 feet away like in 2020. Vote like your country depends on it because it does.



Here with reaction, he's the host of "Kudlow" on the FOX Business Network, Larry Kudlow.



Okay, you have the ability to get in the weeds because this is what you do every day. But if we look at a buck more a gallon for gas, everything we buy now costs more, costs more to heat and cool our homes, fill our tanks and everything we buy. Okay, inflation that adds to the cost of everything as well because that means our paychecks actually buy less, prices increase or pay more on that front.



Then they keep telling us that if you make a year or less, you're not going to pay a penny. Well, we know that's a lie because corporations don't pay taxes, do they, Larry Kudlow? They pass the cost on to we the people.



LARRY KUDLOW, FBN HOST: Well, yeah, that's all true. Look, if you raise a corporate tax, 70 percent of that's going to be paid by the blue-collar middle class. And by the way, don't take my word for it, the government scorekeepers are saying this. Congressional Budget Office joint tax committee.



I mean, look, the inflation thing -- look, part of this is pandemic shortages, OK? I get that. But I think, Sean, a growing part, and this is where the inflation may be picking up steam, not calming down. There's too much government spending, and the Federal Reserve is buying all these government bonds to fund these spending. The Fed is buying like 60 percent of all the bonds. So, they are creating massive amounts of new money.



HANNITY: I want to slow you down though, because were talking about quantitative easing.



KUDLOW: Yes, yes.



HANNITY: That means were going to print dollars, OK? And the government is going to buy those dollars. But that actually causes inflation. That actually means the money you make, the amount of money you're taking home, if it stays where it is, you're taking home less. Your dollars are worth less than they were, correct? And prices will go up.



KUDLOW: Yeah. The money in your wallets and pocketbooks, it gets smaller. That's when inflation does because the prices go up.



Now, the Fed should stop printing new money. The government should stop printing new spending.



And somebody should tell President Biden that the United States has oil and natural gas. We don't have to go begging to Saudi Arabia and Russia. We have plenty right here at home.



The trouble is the Green New Deal and a lot of that's in the budget would stop production. So we haven't moved above million barrels a day. We're capable a couple years ago with Trump, we were at 13.5 million barrels. That difference is the rise in price and gasoline because gasoline is driven by the world oil price.



Why go to the Saudis? Somebody needs to tell President Biden we have plenty of oil and that's what is right here.



HANNITY: Well, Larry, okay, Donald Trump handed him energy independence. We were -- we did -- we did not import a single barrel of oil in the final months of the Trump presidency. He achieved energy independence for the first time in 75 years.



So if we went back to the Trump energy plan became energy independent, now we're not -- we're now artificially lowering the supply of energy in the world, okay? Supply and demand crisscross dictates the price, lower supply, that means demand remain constant, that means the price goes up. Simple math.



So if Joe Biden would go back to the Trump energy plan of independence, if he would secure our border and not offer everything free to illegal immigrants on top of the pandemic issues that are involved in this, that would save the American taxpayers. And if he just kept taxes at the level they're at, what would that do for the economy those three things?



KUDLOW: Actually, the economy would boom. Actually, you should have made the Trump tax cuts permanent. That would have been the single best policy this Congress could do for economic growth, and you should encourage all forms of energy production so we can supply as much fuel to power the economy as businesses and consumers want.



It's real simple, don't get in the way.



Trouble with the Biden group is, they believe in government, they believe in big government socialism and they do not believe in the private free enterprise capitalist system that Trump touted and lay unleashed.



So sure, let's let nature take its course.



Look, the only thing you forgot in your opening, I just wanted to raise this, is they've now nominated this woman from the USSR who got her college degree from Moscow State University on a so-called Lenin scholarship -- I thought everything was free -- and she's going to be the controller of the currency and she wants to take over the entire banking system.



So look what you got. They want to nationalize energy. They want to nationalize health care and they want to nationalize the banking system. This is crazy stuff, and it is doomed to fail.



And, by the way, Sean, I'm glad Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema is fighting back, some blue dog Democrats. I'm glad. They're not perfect, they're not like us, they're not supply-siders, but at least somebody's stepping in front of this train.



HANNITY: All right. Larry Kudlow, good advice. I hope people listen.



Here with more reaction, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, FOX News contributor Jason Chaffetz.



Reince, let's start with you.



You know, the Trump policies on energy, that was a huge accomplishment, energy independence. The lowest number of illegal immigration, immigrants coming into the country in 25 years, Mayorkas -- and we'll get to this later -- is predicting as many as 400,000 plus in the month of October alone. We cannot handle. This bill provides almost everything for free to illegal immigrants.



Now, so we had the border secure, we had energy independence, we had COVID under control, and everything is now a disaster and then you see the Democratic infighting. How does it end?



REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, look at what's happening to Joe Biden too. I mean, look, his numbers with independence are cratering. He's at 37 percent. That's because the base of the Democrat Party still isn't convinced that he's nuts enough for them. The independence thinks that what's happening is nuts so they don't like what they're seeing.



What's happening here, Sean, is what you kind of hit on big time in your monologue, it's pure evil. For the past 80 years, the Democrats have been purposely enslaving Americans to with the idea of giving away government programs it makes it much easier to target those voters. This is elective politics.



When you give away almost a trillion dollars for free pre-K kindergarten, about a half a trillion dollars for free college, obviously you mentioned amnesty for illegal immigrants -- all of that, number one, is never going to go away, and all of those people are going to be targeted. They're all going to be targeted by the Democrats. They're targeting all of these people on the free -- on free government programs, it's the government welfare state. They're playing with our country, our future, our Constitution.



And you're right. When you pour all of this extra money back into the economy, the best way I can describe inflation is, you pour in a lot more money, chasing the same amount of product. And when a lot more money chases the same amount of product, the prices go up, gas goes up, groceries go up, your restaurant bill goes up, and they're going to pay the price. There will be a price to pay number one hopefully we can survive, but 2022 is coming.



HANNITY: Well, I mean, it's prime for Republicans to take the House. We do -- look, we need an election integrity measures. It's simple as I said. Voter ID, signature verification, updated voter rolls, chain of custody control, and partisan observers as the law provides for, watch the count start to finish, I'd start there. Every state legislature needs to put that in place that's key.



But then now we've got to have good candidates. But not only do we have a shot at the House, Jason Chaffetz, you got Florida, you've got Georgia, North and South Carolina. You've got Pennsylvania, you've got New Hampshire, you've got Wisconsin, you've got Ohio, you've got Nevada, you've got Arizona. Now, if that's not a bellwether of swing states for and Senate races I don't know what is.



JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, Republicans have a golden opportunity because I think every Democratic seat is vulnerable at this point. The Democrats are overreaching. They have a commander-in-chief who cannot communicate. One of the worst, if not the worst vice president in the history of this nation.



The economy will not be going in the direction that it should be going or it could be going. The open borders people understand that law enforcement is going the absolute wrong direction. If Republicans can't put together a winning campaign and a winning message in this atmosphere, you probably won't be able to do it, because the American people I think are fed up with this.



The other thing that's going to happen, Sean, with all this growth in government regulators, more regulators. Eighty billion dollars going to the IRS for instance, regulation out of control.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you both. Reince and Jason Chaffetz, thank you.



All right. Straight ahead tonight, on this Friday night, breaking news, disturbing report: how many migrants the White House fears may cross the southern border this month, an all-time record. Sara Carter, an exclusive report from the border and Dana Loesch weighs in as well.



Later, this will shock you. You will see the video we've got it on tape a police officer shot at point-blank range, shot multiple times. We're going to show you the entire footage. Viewer warning alert, straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Now, the Joe Biden open border super spreader event at our southern border is worsening by the hour tonight. Failed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is now asking whether the department is prepared for the worst case scenario. He is now saying a whopping 400,000 plus illegal immigrants could cross that border illegally in the month of October alone. That would shatter the record that he already sent this summer.



And remember, the Biden administration is making it clear many of these illegal immigrants will be released into the interior of the country with no certainty that they will ever show up for their court proceedings. They're not even requiring people to show up they only request would you mind if you have time pretty, pretty pleased with sugar on top will you show up.



Where's their vaccine passport? Where's their proof of a negative COVID test? The biggest surge on our border in decades in the middle of a pandemic and now they're predicting it's going to get worse, and they're not sending anybody home. They just process and then they disperse into the rest of the country -- all caused because of Joe Biden's policies and his border neglect, high rate of COVID positivity of illegal immigrants.



It's impossible to calculate how many Americans will get COVID as a result of Joe's super spreader of all super spreaders events.



Now, remember, it was Mayorkas that said well it might be as high as one in five illegal immigrants that have COVID positivity. But we don't test them. There's no vaccine mandate for them. They get preferential treatment over American citizens.



Well, how many Americans might catch COVID from these illegal immigrants they're dispersing without a test or a vaccine all over the country. How many might die. You know, while some Americans are losing their jobs for not getting the mandated vaccine, illegal immigrants stroll right into the country, no vaccine mandate for them, no proof of a negative test, they get preferential treatment.



As we told you last night, border patrol agents are now being told get the vaccine by November first or you'll be fired, but they don't test the people that they're dealing with every day. That makes a lot of sense. Preferential treatment to illegal immigrants, it is chaos it's insanity and it's all caused by Joe Biden.



Here with the latest on the ground, at the border in South Texas, FOX News investigative reporter Sara Carter,



I just can't believe that this is their ultimatum and I can't believe Mayorkas is now -- by the way, he doesn't -- he doesn't admit this publicly. This was done behind closed doors. We may have as many as 400,000 plus in October alone.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, Sean, I mean, we're looking at possibly even 800,000 within the next few months is what they're looking at. I mean, 400,000 is low-balling it. I'm hearing that, I'm here on McAllen, Texas, right behind me is you see is the open border wall. Just before I came on with you, at least 12 people ran through that opening and made their way out in the field.



You can see behind me, no border patrol, why? Because the majority of the border patrol agents have been reassigned to Del Rio and other parts to handle the 15,000, remember, that came in of Haitians, that were crossing through the Del Rio sector. We now have about 85,000 Haitians waiting in Panama, in Colombia as well, making their way here towards the United States.



And with those 400,000 that are expected to cross this month, the situation is dire. I spoke earlier today to retire to border control sector chief, he's head of the Border Patrol agent out here in Rio Grande, and here he is what he had to say.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Right now, we're looking at the possibility of 4,000 more people coming in if Title 42 goes away.



ROSENDO HINOJOSA, RETIRED CBP CHIEF PATROL AGENT: It's not going to be pretty, you know? If you think that there's 95,000 or so in Panama right now that are waiting to come, this is just going to be a bull horn saying now's the time.



CARTER: And that's it?



HINOJOSA: That's it.



CARTER: So what happens to our agents?



HINOJOSA: Well, they're stuck until there's a policy change in Washington, D.C. And from what I see, the person that's in charge of border security is nowhere to be found. The president says that we're going to get control of the border. His definition unfortunately of control is we're going to catch and release them as soon as possible so you don't fly a drone and see that we've got 15,000 people in inhumane conditions under a bridge.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Sean, Title 42 was a restriction, a COVID restriction that was put in place in March 2020, by President Trump. And now, the fear is that it is going to be gone by next week, possibly by Thursday if the courts lift that mandate. That's what they're worried about. That's the reason why border patrol agents and officials believe more than 400,000 people could come across the border illegally this October.



What they were telling me is they just don't have the resources or the manpower to stop it and it's going to be a dire national security, as well as humanitarian crisis -- Sean.



HANNITY: All right. Sara, great work for us down at the border. Thank you.



And here with reaction, nationally syndicated radio talk show host, Dana Loesch is with us.



You know look at this, Dana. And now, Mayorkas is saying 400,000 in the month of October alone, okay. House Democrats, they just voted -- nobody seems to pay attention to this, they've rejected an amendment to mandate COVID tests for illegal immigrants. Now, they're giving a deadline on November 1st to our border agents, either you take the shot or you're going to get fired but they don't test the illegal immigrants and they don't demand a vaccine for the illegal immigrants.



I don't know, Dana, that does doesn't make sense to me to give preferential treatment to people not respecting our laws, our borders, our sovereignty.



DANA LOESCH, SYNDICATED RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: I agree, Sean. It's pure insanity. Let's for one second remove the variable of the origin the country of origin for these people who are illegally crossing the border, let's remove whether or not they are legal citizens or not and let's just put out there on the table that you have 400,000, Sara was saying it could be up to 800,000 in the next couple of months, people who are crossing the border who do not have to -- who aren't being tested -- who don't have to show any kind of vaccine passport, who don't even have to show a negative coronavirus test to even get in the country or go anywhere else.



If this was any other group, if all of these people were conservatives or if they were all wearing, Sean, Trump hats, the media and this administration would be going insane right now. They would be screaming from the rooftops about more mandates, but that apparently. This doesn't concern them.



I find their concern about the pandemic and mitigating all of this to be complete -- it's a joke. It's absolutely a joke, and the fact that they would say and give an ultimatum to border patrol agents who they couldn't even convince, they can't convince enough people to go out there and patrol this border they treat them horribly, they don't have the backs of our border patrol agents. Our agents are completely overwhelmed because of the lawlessness of the federal government.



And to make that already really bad situation worse by putting even more restrictions on them and saying you're not, we're not -- we're just going to go, you either have to get tested or you got you're going to get fired, we're going to have fewer agents at the border, I just -- I -- I'm just stunned by all of this. It's stunning to me.



HANNITY: Dana, thank you. Appreciate it.



All right. When we come back, terrifying video of a police officer you will see being shot multiple times, including point blank range. We've got the whole video. Democrats, they just continue to demonize these police officers. We'll show you the footage.



Pete Hegseth, Leo 2.0 Terrell, next.



HANNITY: And also breaking tonight, police in Greenfield, Wisconsin, this is a suburb of Milwaukee. They have released a video from a shocking incident this took place back in August in which one of their officers was nearly killed. It is a stark reminder that every one of our police officers put their lives on the line every single solitary day to protect us, and there's no such thing as a typical stop with a police officer or interaction with a police officer.



By the way, viewer warning, this video is very graphic. You will see a police officer get shot multiple times.



Look at this.



(VIDOE CLIP PLAYS)



HANNITY: Now, moments later, you can hear the injured officer literally begging his fellow officer to save his life. This is heartbreaking. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



POLICE OFFICER 1: Are you okay?



POLICE OFFICER 2: No, I'm hit.



POLICE OFFICER 1: You're hit?



POLICE OFFICER 2: Yeah.



POLICE OFFICER 1: He's hit. Where? Sit down, sit down. Sit down! Got hit in the leg. Sit down.



POLICE OFFICER 2: Please don't let me die, okay? I'm hit in the hand, the chest.



POLICE OFFICER 1: In the chest?



POLICE OFFICER 2: And the leg. Get the tourniquet first.



POLICE OFFICER 1: Yes.



POLICE OFFICER 2: Get this off me. OK, I'm having trouble breathing. Pease don't let me die. I'm begging you. I believe --



POLICE OFFICER 1: I got you. I got you.



One in the leg, one in the chest, and one the finger.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Please don't let me die.



Sadly, this is not a unique situation. On this program, we have shown you countless examples of officers in danger. We've scrolled the names of the officers that we've lost in the line of duty so far this year. How many of you know the names of the over 200 police officers that have been killed in action, 45 of them have been shot dead.



But the Democrats, they just want you to believe police are the dangerous ones. Here's a reminder.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Because of smart phones so many Americans have now seen the racial injustice that black Americans have known for generations.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The last thing you need is an up armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood. It's like the military invading. They don't know anybody. They become the enemy.



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): This model of saying not only do we need to defund but we need to dismantle and start anew allows us to really re-imagine what public safety should look like.



REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): And I cannot begin to approximate the number of black lives that have been lynched, brutalized, murdered, surveyed, profiled from 1999 to now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: You know, Democrats they claim they have such an interest in investigating riots, January 6, January 6, January 6.



We condemned the riot on January 6. That can't happen. We can't have our institutions and have riots and have destruction of property or what happened there. But nor can we have the, what, the over 500-plus riots in the summer of 2020.



Where is that committee? Where is Liz Cheney asking for that committee? Where's Nancy Pelosi asking for that committee? You know, investigating Kamala Harris promoting a bail fund for people caught rioting, you know, when they took over city streets, burned police precincts to the ground.



You know, the ones that killed dozens of Americans and thousands of police officers pelted with bricks and rocks and bottles and Molotov cocktails that Democrats never talked about and never wanted to identify his riots.



By the way, the Wisconsin officer in that video thank God is out of the hospital.



Here with reaction, the co-host of "FOX and Friends Weekend", Pete Hegseth, and FOX News contributor Leo 2.0 Terrell.



You know, Leo, I'm going to start with you. So that all I hear is January 6, January 6, January 6. I've condemned January 6th, so of you, so is Pete. That can't happen in our country.



But the 500 and, what, riots where dozens of Americans died, thousands of police officers injured, arson, looting, madness, mayhem, we have no committee to investigate that? Who is going to investigate these shootings? Who knows the names of the 200 cops that have been killed so far this year in the line of duty, Leo?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, we know it on FOX News. We know it because you scroll the names. But you're not going to get any investigation into those criminals because those criminals represent the Democratic base.



I want to be very clear about this. Black Lives Matter, the Biden administration, the Squad, should be in a straightjacket in a room and watch this horrific video. That thug was on a suicide mission to kill. Eighteen times, they told him put his hands up, and you have a police officer begging for his life.



This is what -- there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop. This is what the Squad, Black Lives Matter refused to acknowledge. What you saw there are the best and the brightest of law enforcement protecting us 24/7.



It's just an outright shame that what happens on the left is to ignore the 98 to 99 percent of police officers who protect us 24/7.



HANNITY: Yeah, you know, Pete, you were actually I know in D.C and maybe elsewhere too, you were out in the middle of the rioting in 2020. I'm -- you know, we keep showing this video. I mean, you see the power and the force. I've been a pistol marksman since I'm 11 years old.



This guy got hit. He got hit multiple times and then the guy got out of the car and shot him at point-blank rage. He's lucky he's alive today.



PETE HEGSETH, FOX AND FRIENDS WEEKEND CO-HOST: He sure is and yet you see him keep his head about him relying on his partner who's going to be there with him no matter what.



And, Sean, you're right, I've never been a police officer, but I did hold a riot shield for a few nights in Washington, D.C. during those riots, getting a tiny, tiny bit of a glimpse of what police officers not just experienced last summer to which no one was held for account, but what they what they face every single day because you see in that clip, emboldened criminals. You see criminals who believe they will not be held to account, who believe Democrat politicians ultimately will bail them out or not hold them for account or will be on their side, even if they had every opportunity to put their hands in the air and surrender peacefully.



When you tolerate a culture of criminality, you get more criminality. And just seeing that one glimpse of what it means to stand on that thin line with other with other men and women of all races and all backgrounds with a shield, you realize how precarious and dangerous that role is. They do it every night and we should do nothing but thank them, pin awards on their chest and honor them for the service they give.



Instead, we put them in more vulnerable situations because of the messages our politicians send criminals in this country.



HANNITY: Yeah, defund and dismantle. That's the mantra, right, Leo?



HEGSETH: That's right.



TERRELL: Absolutely and it's just embarrassing and you know what's bothersome, you know, the old boogeyman, the all-white police department does not exist. You're looking at Democratic cities with diversity in police department black, white, brown and yellow, and they still -- the Democratic Party still attack the police department claiming lying that it's systemically racism.



I am so sick of that term because it's a lie that the Democrats continue to propagate throughout the entire country.



HANNITY: It's unbelievable. Pete, we'll give you the last word.



HEGSETH: No, Leo's right. You know the most vile words I heard spoken were against black law enforcement officers and black members of our National Guard who were standing that line. It's not about systemic racism, it's about tearing down our country lock stock and barrel out by the roots. It has nothing to do with systemic racism.



This is Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Marxist organizations who hate our country.



HANNITY: All right. Pete Hegseth, we'll be watching tomorrow morning and Leo 2.0 Terrell, great to have you.



When we come back straight ahead, flip-flop Fauci facing now mounting scrutiny and was just asked if he would step aside. Should he? Absolutely. We'll get Clay Travis's take. He joins us next, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Now, Dr. Doom, Dr Gloom, flip flop Fauci is seeing yet another one of his dire predictions fail miserably as his suggestion that packed college football stadiums would lead to mass COVID infections has failed to materialize so far this season. Remember, he's the guy at the baseball game without a mask last year.



Now, ask yourself has Fauci actually ever admitted how many things he's gotten wrong? Has he ever or anybody at the NIH or CDC, have they ever admitted to the mixed messaging, the flipping, flopping, flailing? Now, Fauci was asked about all of this by a friend of this show radio host Hugh Hewitt. And here's what he said. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLP)



HUGH HEWITT, HOST: I've lost confidence in the CDC and the FDA, and I actually believe a lot of Americans, a significant part of America now have lost confidence in you, Dr. Fauci. Is there a point where you will say, I do more harm than good because people don't listen to me anymore and step aside?



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, NIAID DIRECTOR: No, absolutely unequivocally no, Hugh. Sorry.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here with reaction, OutKick founder and the co-host of the "Clay Travis Buck Sexton Show", Clay Travis.



I don't know what the hell background -- what did you -- what are you in like a motorized vehicle of some kind? What is that, a blank wall? We can't get you a better background?



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: I'm just giving you a hard time.



CLAY TRAVIS, OUTKICK FOUNDER: Tuscaloosa, getting you ready.



You know what, Sean? I don't think they're going to cover, 14 and a half points. Here's the deal, amazing scenes, we've been on the road all fall. And Fauci said that COVID was going to feast on college football fans because of no masks, because the full stadium, he's 100 percent wrong, Sean. Cases plummeted all over the South and down percent in Florida. Nobody's talking about it.



Fauci was wrong again. I've got to tell you, people are living their best lives. There's a packed every other street corner right now in Tuscaloosa and never but he gets ready for the biggest game in the college football week.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: The famous barbecue place.



TRAVIS: Dreamland! Dreamland! We are going there for dinner later.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: By the way, the other thing I don't get is, why do you get two pieces of white bread or wonder bread? That's the only part I don't understand. What do you want do with this?



TRAVIS: You've got to mop up the barbecue sauce, you don't want to waste a single drop of the barbecue sauce.



HANNITY: Give me credit, I've been there.



All right. So, flip-flop Fauci is what he is, but he created vaccine hesitancy. The other thing is, Joe Biden never mentioned monoclonal antibodies until two weeks ago. Now, he wants to ration it, but we don't have a shortage of it. And that means governors like DeSantis have to buy their own. So, now, we are playing politics with one therapeutic that doctors are saying and ask your own doctor is most effective?



TRAVIS: I think it's a great point, Sean, recognize how politics are creating weird bedfellows. All the NBA players are coming out and realizing they've got a libertarian tendency and they do not think anybody should have the COVID vaccine mandate.



We have California mandating it going forward for kids. And all of this is madness and its anti-science and Fauci continues to be wrong. And you know what should happen, Sean, he should resign because we need a new person to be the czar of COVID in the White House with Biden and it shouldn't be Fauci. He's a disaster and he knows it. I'm glad he's getting called on it.



And I encourage everybody out there in the NFL stadiums, college stadiums, pack them, burn the masks, let's have a fun time, baby, and get back to normalcy in this country. Football fans are leading us back to sanity. I never would have believed that, Sean.



HANNITY: I just want to know. Why would you ever bet against Nick Saban? One of the greatest college --



(CROSSTALK)



TRAVIS: Fourteen and a half is too many. Two weeks, he's got -- Lane Kiffin has to get ready. You see, last year, they couldn't stop him, 14-1/2 is too many. I think the Tide wins. But Ole Miss cover, Sean, take to the bank!



HANNITY: All right. I'll take you $100. I'm in. I'm going to go with this, with Saban and the Crimson Tide.



TRAVIS: Virtual handshake.



HANNITY: Virtual handshake.



TRAVIS: Yes, 14.5.



HANNITY: When you're with FOX for six months, you'll get a real background. I think I can work out.



(LAUGHTER)



HANNITY: All right.



TRAVIS: They got the prison backdrop for me, it's important.



HANNITY: All right. Well, tell my buddy Buck I said hello, too. Thanks for being with us, Clay Travis.



TRAVIS: For sure, it's going to be awesome.



HANNITY: More HANNITY straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. That is unfortunately all the time we have left this evening. We hope you will set your DVR so you never ever miss an episode and we will have a lot of news next week as well as the Democrats are killing each other.



Anyway, in the meantime, let not, this Friday night, your hearts be troubled. Have a great weekend. Laura Ingraham is up next. We'll see you on Monday. Enjoy the weekend. College football.



