'Hannity' on Democrats' panic

And tonight, our live coverage from the freedom convoy in Ottawa, Canada continues. And it is now spreading worldwide. The truckers, they're not going anywhere. And calls grow for the very weak cowardly pathetic Justin Trudeau to end all mandates.



Looks to me like the truckers are going to win. Anyway, Sara Carter, as you can see, is having a good old time with the truckers. She'll check in with us any moment.



But first, back here at home. Democrats, they're in a full-blown panic. After spending trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars on handouts, our economy is on fire but not in a good way. Breaking today, inflation hit a brand new 40-year high on top of last month's 40-year high. It's even worse, accelerating to 7.5 percent in January.



As "MarketWatch" put it, quote, high inflation has jacked up the cost of food, gas, cars, rent, and there's little relief in sight. In fact, Americans are paying almost twice as much now to fill up their tanks under Biden than they were under President Trump. By the way, he predicted that.



And according to "The Wall Street Journal," gas prices will only continue to rise.



Democrat Joe Manchin called it an inflation tax. It is, quote, draining the hard-earned wages on every American and it's causing real and severe economic pain that can no longer be ignored.



And get this, a new study from a senior economist at Moody's found the average American household is now spending an additional 276 bucks a month because of record-setting inflation.



The pain is obviously hurting the poor and the middle class in the country the hardest, and Obama's own economic adviser, Lawrence Summers, he sees a full-blown recession in his crystal ball is on its way.



And today, a very frail-looking Joe -- well, he made his way all the way down to central Virginia. He really went far, where he's greeted by large crowds of protesters including one man with a very special sign that reads, quote, build crack better.



During a speech, Biden vowed to work like the devil to get these prices under control. Take a look.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm going to work like the devil to bring gas prices down which I'm going to work in to make sure that we keep strengthening the supply chains to bring the cost of energy and everything else and the goods that come to America down by helping the ports 24/7, by changing a whole range of things that -- you know, what's happened with COVID, COVID has caused significant increase in prices in the supply chain.



We're in a situation now where -- you know, you should have peace of mind. I know food prices are up and we're working to bring them down. As I said, I grew up in a family where the price of the pump went up, you filled it, and I understand, but these things are necessities.



HANNITY: Joe's going to work like the devil himself, but just don't ask him any tough questions about it. Take a look.



LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Back in July, you said inflation was going to be temporary. I think a lot of Americans are wondering what your definition of temporary is.



BIDEN: Well, you're being a wise guy with me a little bit, I understand that's your job.



HANNITY: Being a wise guy? A little testy, Joe?



In case you're wondering, Biden's plan to curb inflation was to spend $3 trillion that in real money was over $5 trillion, and guess what? That we don't have any more socialist build back broke handouts. By the way, Manchin did him a favor, so did Sinema.



Now, Chuck Schumer is terrified of a primary challenge from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is ready, willing to ram through any spending proposal no matter how large, no matter how irresponsible.



Senator Manchin, he's been standing in the way. Schumer is reportedly very angry with his colleague from West Virginia. But Manchin is literally stopping his own party from completely destroying the economy, which there are -- just kind of on the verge of collapse as it is. It's about time because the American people have seen enough.



Look for yourself.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you approve of President Biden's job performance? Well, look at how bad these numbers are for the president. Only four in 10 Americans, 41 percent at the moment, approve of his job performance. Nearly six in 10, 58 percent disapproved. That's a tough number, early in the midterm election year for the president United States.



Now, why is this happening? This is fascinating. We ask people, what has President Biden done for you that you approve of? Fifty-six percent of Americans, nearly six in 10 Americans, that means a decent amount of Democrats said nothing. They disapprove of everything that has happened.



HANNITY: Even fake news CNN says nearly 60 percent of Americans think Joe Biden has done absolutely nothing right, nothing at all.



Now with the midterms fast approaching, Joe's fellow Democrats, they're trying to pull a fast one on you. They're trying to turn 180 on almost every issue.



COVID-19 mandates, all of a sudden, two weeks ago when Republicans were doing it, it was a disaster. It was irresponsible. They were going to kill people. Now, all of a sudden, they agree with those Republican governors and they are now following suit.



And, of course, schools they're saying we need to open the schools back, as soon as -- as soon as possible, and most of the talk about climate change and socialism and new green dealism and -- oh, that's right packing the courts and D.C. statehood. All of a sudden, now all that talk has gone away.



Even Beto Bozo Francis O'Rourke who vowed to confiscate guns -- damn right we're going to take your guns in Texas, as late as 2021, he's now vowing to protect and cherish the Second Amendment. Okay, watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BETO O'ROURKE, FORMER U.S. CONGRESSMAN: Americans will -- who own AR-15s, AK-47s, will have to sell them to the government.



I fully expect our fellow Americans to turn in their AR-15s and their AK- 74s.



CHRIS CUOMO, TV HOST: Are you in fact in favor of gun confiscation?



O'ROURKE: Yes.



Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.



I'm not interested in taking anything from anyone. What I want to make sure that we do is defend the Second Amendment.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Hell yes, now we're going to defend the Second Amendment.



Like almost every other Democrat in the country, you got to understand what's happening here. They're only changing their opinions because of politics and they love their power that is more important than anything else even for example compromising every so-called principle they have.



The base of the Democratic Party is filled to the brim with actual socialists. Most Democrats don't actually have any firm beliefs at all. They just do whatever they think will make them popular, increase their political power, get them reelected.



But they can't rewrite history. No amount of smoke and mirrors and flip- flops can change reality.



Joe Biden, he caused America's terrible 40-year high inflation. Joe Biden literally has once again made us dependent on energy, the lifeblood of our economy, killed the XL -- Keystone XL pipeline, restricted oil and gas drilling all over, and exploration all over.



Joe Biden caused the crisis at the southern border. It was easily preventable. Joe Biden abandoned Americans in Afghanistan and buckle up, because Biden is about to abandon more Americans abroad in Ukraine. They're even telling us that. Look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HOLT: What are your plans toward American citizens who are in Ukraine and might be there during an invasion? What scenarios would you put American troops to rescue and get Americans out?



BIDEN: They're not. That's a world war, when Americans and Russians start shooting at one another. We're in a very different world than we've ever been in.



HOLT: Not even on behalf of simply evacuating Americans.



BIDEN: No, how do you do that? How do you even find them? This is not like I'm hoping that if in fact he's foolish enough to go in, he's smart enough not to in fact do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens.



HOLT: Have you told him that?



BIDEN: Yes.



HOLT: You've told him to that Americans would be a line that they can't cross?



BIDEN: Well, I didn't have to tell him that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Yeah, this is the guy that said we had all the leverage against the Taliban and abandoned Americans there, and nobody talks about it but this show. Maybe a couple others.



Now, when you think it can't get any worse at the White House, think again, because Joe Biden is probably -- I'm not trying to be rude here, but one of the dumbest least capable presidents we've ever had. His cognitive decline is precipitous at this point.



Now, Joe is steering the country right off a cliff abroad and right here at home. And never forget, it was Biden along with his many Democratic colleagues who called for the police to be defunded and dismantled. They're now trying to rewrite history on this also.



You may remember. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): Yes, I support the defund movement because this is about the investment in our communities which have historically been divested.



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): One that I'm actively engaged in in advocacy for is the reduction of really truly talking about the reduction of our NYPD budget and defunding a six billion dollar NYPD budget.



REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): This model of saying not only do we need to defund but we need to dismantle and start anew allows us to really re-imagine what public safety should look like in our community.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You know, in many cities in America, over one-third of their city budget goes to police. So we have to have this conversation, what are we doing?



BIDEN: The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood, it's like the military invading. They don't know anybody. They become the enemy. They're supposed to protecting these people.



So my generic point is that --



HOST: But can we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?



BIDEN: Yes, absolutely.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Yes, we'll redirect the funding away from the police and police become the enemy.



Okay, like almost every other idiotic plan pushed by Democrats in the last three years, all the results on this have been catastrophic. Violent crime is soaring in every major city, and can you believe it? Democrats are pretending that they have nothing to do with the spike in crime. They want you to believe that it's totally out of their control.



Again, they do not care about truth. They don't care about principles. They only want to say these things to get reelected and care about their power.



To that end, a brand new bulletin from Biden's DHS warns that anyone who spreads misinformation about the U.S. government might be a terrorist. In other words, if you dare to disagree with the administration, you might be labeled a domestic terrorist by Mayorkas and his DHS. That is beyond chilling and dangerous.



And by the way, you know, the summer of 2020 when all those riots took place that they ignored, when Democrats fully supported nationwide mostly peaceful protests that killed dozens of people, injured thousands of cops, created billions of property damage, arson and looting. Well, those protests were -- we were told were important part of democracy, even when they were violent and deadly and costly.



These same Democrats are now vilifying the real peaceful freedom convoy in Canada. There's no violence. There's no racism. In fact, far left government officials across the border in Ontario they have successfully frozen donations to the truckers in an effort to freeze them out so they can't get fuel for their trucks, so they can have heat inside of their cabins that they sleep in the back of their truck.



Here with more is Texas Senator Ted Cruz.



Senator, I see this as a moment and it's now gone international -- in Europe, New Zealand, it's coming to America, and it's remained peaceful and I understand why. It's called freedom.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): I think it is powerful what we're seeing happening with the Canadian truckers. I think it's really a reflection of a groundswell that's coming.



Coming from the ground up, people are fed up with these petty totalitarian government officials, these left-wing Democrats who believe they have the power to control every aspect of your life, to shut down your business, to shut down your kids' schools, to force you to wear a mask, to force you to get a vaccine, to silence your speech. They want to control every aspect of your life and people are sick of it. They're fed up.



You know, you think of Canadians -- I mean, what are Canadians known for? They're known for being polite and nice.



And these Canadian truckers are pissed, and they should be pissed because their government leaders think they're rulers and dictators and have the ability to say, if you don't get that make the health care choices that we demand you make, you're out of a job and you're fired.



It's abusive. It's wrong, but the good news is, everybody is fed up with it. Everybody. You know, I actually view the Canadian truckers an awful lot like the chants, the "Let's go Brandon" chants or how they started, "F Joe Biden", which were organic.



You went to a football game, you know, when it really hit a moment was when they were chanting "F Joe Biden" at the New England Patriots in Boston, and just spontaneously football fans are frustrated. Oddly enough, people don't like it when government tries to control every aspect of your life.



HANNITY: You have said you believe an investigation is warranted because of GoFundMe, and the idea that --



CRUZ: Yes.



HANNITY: -- oh, they're just going to take the money or cut them off? Sounds a lot like Facebook, Twitter and news -- and other social media platforms.



Why would they have the right to do that?



CRUZ: So they don't, and there's a pattern we're seeing of petty authoritarian government leaders enlisting their buddies in big tech to silence dissent, to -- they can't defend their views on the merits. So they want to use power to shut you up.



So in Canada, the government leaders demanded of GoFundMe, cut off the money. And GoFundMe, another big tech company, happily stole about $10 million that had been given to the Canadian truckers. Initially, they said, we're going to redirect it to the causes we like, to our little left-wing causes. Then the outcry became so great, they said, oh, no, we'll just refund the money.



As you noted, on Sunday, I sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission asking them to investigate GoFundMe for deceptive trade practices. You can't collect $10 million from people for one cause and then just pocket the money and send it where you want. And by the way, it's the exact same thing, Sean, that is happening with the Biden White House and Joe Rogan.



They don't like Joe Rogan for the same reason they don't like the Canadian truckers, because he's saying things that they can't control, that they disagree with. And so, Jen Paki at the White House calls on Spotify -- just take Rogan down, silence him because we don't want the people hearing something that that we, the autocrats, didn't approve.



And it's --



HANNITY: Let me ask you this --



CRUZ: It's abusive but at the same time, it's powerful, because it shows they can't defend what they're doing on the merits.



HANNITY: Obviously, we have a midterm election approaching. Even your buddy Beto Bozo who you defeated in your Senate race against him, all of a sudden, the guy that wanted to confiscate everybody's guns has changed his mind.



Now, Democrats -- so all of a sudden now, they were lifting the draconian COVID measures. All of a sudden, they're distancing themselves from their own words on defunding, dismantling the police and ending no bail laws.



I would say that's called an election year conversion. What say you?



CRUZ: Yeah, yeah. It's -- they can't defend their policies. They've realized they're wildly unpopular and so now, they're running away from them. And certainly, they're trying to claim they were never their policies to begin with.



So, again, the White House press secretary stands up and says, you know, it's Republicans who wanted to abolish the police. What garbage? Like no sentient person believes that nonsense.



I'm waiting for them to say, it was Republicans who put mask mandates in. I mean, they're just -- they're about this far from saying that.



And it's -- I think people are fed up. They know that at this point, they're desperate to say anything.



But it's not going to work. November is going to be a tidal wave. Republicans are going to retake the House. I think we're going to retake the Senate also because people are fed up with policies that don't work, and we haven't even touched the disastrous economy, inflation out of control, the chaos at the southern border and the utterly incoherent weakness of foreign policy like everything Biden touches goes to crap.



HANNITY: Pretty much well said. I think we'll freeze frame that.



Senator, good to see you. Thank you.



In an effort to rewrite history, many Democrats are now lifting COVID-19 restrictions under the guise the science has changed. In fact, the science has not changed, but the polls have.



Still, one powerful teachers union president is demanding that your kids continue to wear masks in school in perpetuity. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RANDI WEINGARTEN, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS: The one governor who I think is doing it absolutely the right way was Governor Hochul in New York. She lifted the adult mask mandate effective immediately, like the Nevada governor did. But she said when it comes to -- you know, students and schools and other congregate settings and transportation, she kind of listed the four or five different things that they're looking at so that we all know it, with a goal towards doing that lifting this mandate by the end of February, beginning of March.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Children are the least likely to get seriously ill or die from COVID-19. So what's happening here?



Here with reaction, Pennsylvania Senate candidate, Dr. Oz.



Dr. Oz, all right, so the two -- your two worlds are colliding here and that is politicizing OCOVID. All of a sudden, the polls show the American people have had it. They're watching these convoys build not only in Canada, around the world and even here in the USA. Now, all of a sudden, they're pulling back and saying, no, we're going to lift these draconian measures. Is it politics or is it science, the reason behind it?



DR. MEHMET OZ (R), CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE IN PA.: Oh, it's not science. They're following the political science and this one-size-fits-all mandate that we've been looking at with masks fails. It will fail in general.



And what really happened was the federal government replaced the American physician. Patients were told, just go home and, you know, go to the emergency room if you turn blue. No treatments were given to doctors. And so, they started throwing problems in our way.



For example, wear masks. That'll make you safe. But doctors weigh complications as well as best benefits, they customize care for masks. There is no good respected study that shows meaningful benefit of masks the way they're used by kids. They're not the right masks. No one wears them all day long, there's major issues when they get wet, when if you wear a mask in a three-year-old's mouth all day long, it's not going to be dry.



And in return, kids are not learning to speak correctly. Five percent of kids wear glasses, glasses fog up when you're wearing a mask. But also kids aren't learning to socialize appropriately. They're learning disabilities. They are now, in evidence, they're going to last far beyond COVID.



HANNITY: Let me ask you about that.



(CROSSTALK)



OZ: So I'm here thinking about what are you going to do? So -- yeah?



HANNITY: Yeah, because the John Hopkins study said everything that they did do not only didn't work but was harmful and should never ever be considered again as policy.



Now, if you follow that science, that would mean all of this would end, wouldn't it? If you follow the science?



OZ: It should end. And here's the reality of it, there's -- because of the downsides, we shouldn't be looking at mask mandates anymore. I was up in a place called Upper Saint Clarice near Pittsburgh on my Senate campaign, these parents were really angry, so angry they changed the school board.



The governor was prevented from passing mandates like this, but guess what? Now, the legal profession is involved. The judge is going to decide if their kids get their masks off. Enough is enough.



The teachers union has to acknowledge what you said. There are limitations to the value of masks. They're no longer going to benefit us. The damage is outweighed. Fauci and the CDC have got to stop being myopic about masks, about vaccines or they will risk being irrelevant.



Even the blue state governors are saying, we got it -- we read the polls. We also looked at the signs for once. We're going to back off of draconian measures --



HANNITY: All right. So --



OZ: Government authoritarianism does not work.



HANNITY: How is it that after Christmas -- that's when I first noticed -- we had no tests available for anybody? We ran out of monoclonal antibodies and the antivirals you have told me and every doctor I know has told me that they would be very effective if we had them in our arsenal. You can't find any of these things anywhere.



And I noticed that right after Christmas -- how is it possible they still have not mass-produced all of these things?



OZ: I've called the companies. It takes months to actually tool up, especially when a lot of the equipment is not even made in America anymore. The Biden administration should have six months ago said, we have pretty good data on this stuff. We think we're going to approve it. We're going to go ahead and give you the funding for this.



That's what the Trump administration did. That's why we got vaccines almost immediately after they were approved.



HANNITY: All right. Dr. Oz, who I am supporting for the Senate, I'm watching your race very closely. We appreciate you being on, as always, thank you.



All right. When we come back, Sara Carter live on the ground. She's in Ottawa. She's having a block party. You can see all the truckers there with her as they continue their protest of the draconian vaccine mandates.



Justin Trudeau, where are you?



Sara's report is coming up next.



HANNITY: The freedom convoy of Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates is not backing down. And now, there are reports that the Department of Homeland Security is warning that an American trucker convoy could start this weekend at the Super Bowl.



Our very own Chad Pergram is reporting that the concern is now growing in Washington among lawmakers about a coordinated trucker convoy going to D.C., and as support for the freedom convoy grows, liberals -- well, they're losing their minds.



One CNN fake news commentator tweeted today, slash their tires? Hmm, isn't that a threat? Are those kind of threats legal?



Our own Sara Carter is live again in Ottawa with the freedom convoy.



Sara, a lot of support from our viewers last night. For all those people there, please send our best.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, Sean Hannity sends his best, a lot of support from the viewers.



Sean, I got to tell you, I spent the day with a lot of the families, a lot of the truckers in the convoy just outside of Ottawa as they prepared to convoy from where they were at, a small town just outside here, towards the city. And I've had the opportunity to spend time with all of you here in the city and I've been able to see what's been happening.



You know, a lot of the trackers here and their families are concerned about the government. They're concerned about the police taking their private property without any reason. They've told me about their concerns for their own children, but they say they are not going to move. They are going to continue to make their stand, despite what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.



And I want you to take a listen to what they had to say today.



CARTER: What drove you to join the convoy? I mean, when was it that you said, okay, this is it, I'm coming -- I'm joining the convoy, I'm joining Chris and the rest of you?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I've been kind of praying for something to happen for a couple years already. I mean -- I don't know if I'm supposed to say this, but I mean, this country's been under the grasp of a tyrant since he got in. So, right?



So, I mean -- I do want to say though, I do have to -- I do have to thank the, man, though because of the unity he's brought Canada. I mean, Quebec, everybody's together now. So you know what? Thank you, Trudeau.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, they come at us with the jerry cans downtown, you're not allowed to touch a jerry can, you could be arrested with it. We've turned that into a mockery.



There's people downtown running around with empty jerry cans tied around their necks with police chasing them all over the place, just for the pure enjoyment of trying to trip those up. So --



CARTER: Well, that's what's interesting. Those gas cans -- I was there yesterday when the police went in and took a whole load of gas cans and nothing was happening. I mean, nobody had done anything to provoke that. So you kind of turned that into almost --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A big joke.



CARTER: Did you ever think the truckers that y'all would be like the on the front lines of soldiers for liberty and freedom?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, this is -- this is like a dream. Every day is an adventure, a mind game adventure and it's fun.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Sean, I have Mat McKenzie with me here. He's been with the convoy since the very beginning. He's been here in Ottawa. His truck is parked right in front of parliament.



And, Matt, I want to ask you a question. For the majority of people here have been warm, welcoming, really standing up for what they believe is freedom. How do you think the last two weeks have reflected on what's happened in the United States now with the convoy starting up there?



MAT MCKENZIE, CANADIAN TRUCKER PROTESTING IN OTTAWA: I think it's wonderful to see and I think it took strong Canadians to get this movement moving and I think it's spread worldwide. It's not just the United States.



We love our brothers and sisters who've come up here to give their support to us as well, but this is a worldwide movement. I don't think it can be stopped.



CARTER: What about the prime minister? How do you feel about Prime Minister Trudeau?



MCKENZIE: Where do I start? That's -- I don't think we have enough time. I think that is a little bit frustrating when you hear some of the rhetoric that's being spread around and the rumors that have been going around about us and his opinion --



CARTER: Sean has a question -- Sean.



MCKENZIE: Yeah, go ahead.



HANNITY: Sara, what I want to ask -- I want you to ask the whole crowd. I want -- what they think of the gutless, spineless, cowardly Prime Minister Trudeau? I want to know how they feel about him.



CARTER: I'm going to try to remember that.



HANNITY: Gutless, spineless, cowardly.



CARTER: Okay, Sean wants to hear from the crowd, how you feel about the gutless, spineless cowardly Prime Minister Trudeau?



(BOOS)



CARTER: Did I do it right?



HANNITY: I think you got it.



CARTER: I think you get the message, Sean. I think you get the message.



HANNITY: Did they know the extent -- here's the question I have. Do they know the extent to which the American people are supporting them? Are they surprised an American convoy is starting? Are they surprised one in New Zealand is starting? Are they surprised that they're popping up all over Europe?



HANNITY: Do you -- Sean wants to know again, do you understand that because this started here, do you understand the extent that this has reflected on America, that an American convoy is starting that -- that the new people in New Zealand are rising up, that people in Australia --



(CHEERS)



CARTER: Sean, I've got to tell you.



HANNITY: I'm going to ask the bravest question of all time. Ask them if they care --



CARTER: Oh, wait, the bravest.



HANNITY: Ask them if they care at all that I'm a Rangers and an Islanders fan?



CARTER: Do you care at all that he's a Rangers and an Islanders fan?



(LAUGHTER)



CARTER: I think -- I think you've got a lot of support here and a lot of love, Sean, even you're a Rangers fan.



HANNITY: I do, but you know what? But tell them I can't stand their cowardly prime minister, so I stand with them on the important issues.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sean, seeing that you're a Rangers fan, why don't you see if you can get Ron MacLean, Kelly Hrudey, Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, all these guys that we supported all our lives to support us. We need the NHL. We need the NHL.



(CHEERS)



HANNITY: I played hockey my whole life. So --



CROWD: Where are the boys?



CARTER: I got to tell you, Sean, I could barely hear you now.



HANNITY: All right, Sara, great job as always. Send our solidarity, love and -- well, support for all of the brave people that are there. Don't give up, don't let people portray you as something you're not, and don't let anybody get out of control. Keep it peaceful and you'll win.



Anyway, coming up, fueled by radical far-left policies, the homelessness crisis continues to spiral out of control in our nation's cities. Now, we've got a proposal out of San Francisco. Residents are now being asked to open their homes to the homeless. I am asking Nancy Pelosi to lead the way.



Adam Carolla will get the show in trouble, coming up, next straight ahead.



HANNITY: Now, out on the West Coast, crime, homelessness are nothing new. But the liberal Democrats who run cities like San Francisco -- well, they've done nothing to fix the problem. In fact, their far left policies are likely the cause.



Look at this one homeless man telling author Michael Shellenberger that he actually gets paid to live on the streets. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you're going to be homeless, it's pretty easy here. I mean, if we're going to be realistic, they pay you to be homeless here.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you said that San Francisco pays people to be homeless, what did you mean by that? You mean that literally?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah. I mean, I get 620 bucks a month, dude.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: From general assistance or would you -- how was that hard to get?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Phone call, bro, phone call. Do you want food stamps and 620 bucks cash a month?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wow.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Forget about it. Why wouldn't I do it?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: He's not wrong. San Francisco's adult assistant program actually does give eligible adults 620 bucks per month plus a free transit pass and much more.



But apparently, that's not enough for San Francisco liberals. Charities now reportedly are asking people to open their doors, open -- openly welcome their homeless right into their homes to live with them.



Okay, I say we start with Nancy Pelosi's house. Then we'll go neighbor to neighbor to neighbor inside her gated mansion and see how many of her neighbors adopt one of the homeless people.



Here with reaction, author of the new book, "Everything Reminds Me of Something," which by the way you can now get on amazon.com, adamcarola.com.



Adam Carolla is back with us, likely to get us about 400,000 articles written after his last appearance. In case you didn't notice, I just -- I'm wondering ahead of time how much trouble you're going to get me in tonight.



But on a serious note, the idea liberal -- I always say liberals are generous with other people's money, and they don't put up their own money. Nancy Pelosi lives in a gated community, rich, wealthy community, and then one mile from her house is where all the homeless people congregate, shoot up and all that stuff. In a mile in the other direction is her office.



Why isn't she adopting a homeless person? Why isn't she cleaning up her backyard?



ADAM CAROLLA, HOST OF "THE ADAM CAROLLA SHOW": Well, first thing, I guarantee that Nancy Pelosi's double-wide, sub-zero refrigerator is worth more than all the belongings that all the homeless people have in her entire district. So they should go over there and get themselves some dove bars.



Number two, really the problem is homeless advocates. There's these so- called homeless advocates, experts on homelessness who are always wrong. And they're not experts, they're advocates. That's what they call themselves.



I'm an advocate for my Labrador dog Phil, but I'm not a veterinarian. I don't know what I'm doing. I like him but I need a professional to help him.



But really think about it this way, Sean, like philosophically. Los Angeles, Venice Beach, California, San Francisco, when you see the homeless population and you see the mess that's outside, doesn't that just mean the whole city's a mess? I mean, couldn't we really judge a city by its homeless population?



If you see someone going down the street in their car and it's a mess and there's a broken window and there's foil over it, they're using a coat hanger for an antenna, and there's fast food on the dash, don't you just go that person's a mess? That person doesn't know what they're doing, I wouldn't want them running my business.



Imagine how they run their city. You can see how they run their city by going outside, but imagine all the other horrible decisions they're making inside.



HANNITY: You know, this guy said in this interview, he gets 200 bucks a month in food stamps, 620 bucks a month cash. He says it wasn't hard to get. He said all I had to do is make a blanking phone call to get the cash.



On top of that, he gets -- let's see -- other benefits, free transit passes, a state ID, career counseling, mental health counseling.



Now I don't believe the Biden administration when they're going to spend $30 million, they said oh we're not buying the crack pipes, but the program originally said that in fact they were, along with syringes.



Now, I don't know about you, but I don't want to aid and abet in somebody's suicide, because if you're smoking meth, you smoking crack, you're shooting heroin, you're committing suicide. You're doing it more slowly, but you're killing yourself, and I don't want to assist in your suicide. Is that fair?



CAROLLA: I'm with you and their problem of throwing money at the problem is the problem. I mean, they do it with everything. They do it with schools. They do it with homelessness. They just go, we're going to throw more money at it, and it never fixes the actual problem.



The problem is mental health. It's drug addiction. It's family and education. That's the way you solve this.



They won't even say what the problem is. These are addicts with mental illness. It's not a mother of three who got fired from a job at the book bindery, and is now living on the streets.



That person doesn't exist. It's all drugs. It's all mental illness. Now call it what it is and start working on the problem.



HANNITY: Why -- if Nancy Pelosi, one mile from her office in one direction one mile from her home in the other direction and she lives with all millionaires.



Why doesn't she say, I'm going to -- I'm going to donate a million, how much can you donate, go around the neighborhood, get some money, build a facility, put in some showers, serve a hot meal a day and put in a couple of drug counselors that can maybe guide people in the right direction, to get off this crap that's going to eventually kill them.



CAROLLA: Well, maybe Nancy's just for the needle program because she wants to save some money on the Botox.



HANNITY: There you go. You couldn't control yourself an entire segment, you just couldn't. I knew you would.



But the reality is liberals are only generous with other people's money. That's the point and the point is, if they really cared -- oh, we're going to throw billions of taxpayer dollars in this program and that program, when it's there -- it's right in their neighborhood, and they don't lift a finger. It's that kind of hypocrisy that drives me insane.



But I'll give you the last word.



CAROLLA: Well, I'm in L.A., and the Super Bowl is coming on Sunday, and they have cleaned -- they cleaned up the homeless.



HANNITY: Are you going?



CAROLLA: No, but I -- they've cleaned up the homeless encampments between LAX and SoFi Stadium. So when they are motivated and they want to put on a good face for the world and the country, they will activate and motivate. So it can be done. They just don't do it unless the Super Bowl rolls into town.



HANNITY: Well said.



Adam Carolla, thank you. Appreciate you being with us.



When we come back, if you are a parent with kids in school, you don't want to miss this next segment. I can't believe I am saying this. Eight graders in one class are asked to share their personal sexual desires by using pizza toppings as a metaphor. The rest of the Howard Stern show continues.



HANNITY: All right. This is an interesting one. The woke indoctrination of nation's students continues. Tonight, we're learning, 8th graders in one Connecticut two were given an assignment entitled "pizza and consent".



The assignment included a number of disturbing instructions where students were encouraged to use their favorite and least favorite toppings to represent their sexual preferences. The handout went so far as to list two examples, including, quote, olives equal giving oral, and cheese equals kissing.



On Tuesday, following widespread backlash over the outrageous assignment, the school superintendent was forced to admit that it was a mistake during a school board meeting.



Here with reaction, "FOX and Friends" weekend co-hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth, both parents.



I was a real wise ass, Pete, I'd ask, what's your favorite topping? But I'm not going there. I'm not that person.



But I will say this, these kids can't read, write, do math, science and a little to no American history. This is what we are doing in 8th grade?



PETE HEGSETH, CO-HOST OF "FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND": These are 13 years old, Sean, 13 years old. And we are encouraging them to choose their topping based on not just their sexual preference but their preferred sexual activity. That's what the assignment was using pizza.



Now, the school district said it was a mistake. We meant to use a revised version. Oh, how wonderful would the revise version had been if you hadn't been caught? We -- the reality is, Enfield, the school district where this -- this is not a suburb of New York. You think Connecticut, you think New York.



This is a town which had a Republican town council until 2021. This is not an outright, left wing, lunatic school district. This is a rank-and-file school district which could go either direction, which they thought it was okay to assign something like this or a revised version of it for our kids.



They're sexualizing our kids to create confusion about identity, just like they do with race. We've been all about -- we've been all over the critical race theory. They are doing the same thing with sex-ed, which was -- you know, anatomy when I was a kid. Now, it's sexual preference and sexual activities.



HANNITY: Rachel, you have kids. What's your reaction?



RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY, CO-HOST OF "FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND": It's outrageous. They said be teaching reading, math and science. And that's not what they're doing. They are grooming and they're indoctrinating.



And Pete is exactly right. This is not an isolated case. I have many, many friends who say in their elementary schools, their kids are being taught the gender bread man as a way of explaining the fake science frankly of gender fluidity.



HANNITY: You can't make this up.



CAMPOS-DUFFY: No, you can't make this up. There is a state senator in Rhode Island. She's a former teacher. Her name is Tiara Mack.



This is what she wrote on Twitter just the other day. Really excited for the house sex-ed bill hearing later today. Teaching comprehensive queer inclusive pleasure based sex-ed was a highlight of my time teaching. And I think the reality is that this is what's happening in schools.



And my answer to this, and this is my opinion, Sean, is get your kids out. Save your kids. Save your grandkids. You know, I'm encouraged by the people fighting, the parents who are going in there. But the changes that are needed to change this rotten system probably won't happen in time to save your kids.



So, Pete and I talk all the time about this. We say stop the bleeding. Take your kids out. I know it's hard.



You're going to have to, you know, make financial and all kinds of sacrifices to do it. Find a good charter, religious or classical school. I don't think there is any hope for these systems.



HANNITY: Yeah, but the problem is even very expensive, hard to get into private schools in New York, for example, I mean, it's like a war. You have kids pre-kindergarten that have to go through interviews to see if they can get into these elite schools because the New York public school system sucks, and then parents won't speak up because they are afraid the kids won't get in the schools. And the reality is, these kids in most schools, many schools aren't learning the basics, Pete.



I mean, am I that old-fashioned, stick to the basics?



HEGSETH: You're totally right, no, you're not. The elite schools are the worst. They are the most woke. So, parents try to escape failing public schools and they pay a bunch of money and they go through interviews and applications to give their kids status. They are giving their kids the false values that they don't need.



And they're not teaching them the real values, biblical values, Western civilization, reading and writing in basics which you can find -- as Rachel said, in Christian classical schools, in classical Catholic schools, if you have to home school. You have to be intentional about it. Otherwise, almost the entire system is compromised. It's a progressive pipeline.



HANNITY: How about this?



HEGSETH: The miseducation of America on Fox Nation lays it out. The progressives are taking it over from Connecticut to Colorado, they got it.



HANNITY: How about, Rachel, we do this, and we have less than a minute. We make it that, OK, you learn the basics, reading, writing, math, science, history and if you want your kids in a sex-ed class with pizza toppings, you parents get to choose to opt in, the parents get to choose, is that fair? Is that realistic?



CAMPOS-DUFFY: No, how about just leaving it up to the parents to teach sex-ed. I don't think this is a role of the school. Listen, I think Pete is 100 percent right. If you send your kids to a public school or woke private schools, all you're going to do is spend your time either fighting school board or deprogramming your kids at dinner every night.



Choose a school that fits your values. It takes time and effort. But your kids are worth it.



HANNITY: I don't know, I think --



HEGSETH: -- the Democrat camp.



HANNITY: I don't think I'm going to look at pizza at same way again. That's stuck in my head.



All right. Thank you both.



HEGSETH: No olives for me.



HANNITY: OK, got to take a break. We'll have more HANNITY straight ahead. Stay with us.



HANNITY: Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left for tonight. Thank you for making the show possible. We hope you'll set your DVR so you never miss an episode of HANNITY. And we're starting early.



In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled, Laura Ingraham takes it away.



