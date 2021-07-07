'Hannity' on Democrats bashing America over July 4th holiday

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on July 6, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker, and thank you.

And welcome to HANNITY.

By the way, I hope all of you had a wonderful July 4th weekend, and we're one of the millions that actually celebrated Independence Day. Hopefully, had a cookout, a lot of fireworks, even a few drinks, maybe Tito's, wine, beer whatever your drink of choices.

Unfortunately, on the left, at the mob, the media -- well, they use the holiday as yet another excuse, the latest excuse to trash this country and the men and women who dedicated their lives to creating a more perfect union. We're going to show you the worst of the worst straight ahead.

Also, my message to the star athlete that was left off the U.S. Olympic team. I have a message for her, and others tonight.

But, first, we begin with a very serious question. This isn't a joke. Who is in charge at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? Look at this Trafalgar. That's Robert Cahaly and Convention of States poll, one of the most accurate posters in the country. A

A majority of the American people believe that it is definitely not Joseph Biden. A whopping 57 percent think that Joe is not fully executing the duties of the office of president. In other words, Joe's not making the decisions. He's not in charge.

I know at times on this program, I have joked about this, but honestly, starting tonight, this stops. That stops. Joke -- this is not a joking matter. America has a president that is now obviously, cognitively compromised and not only the country sees it, our enemies see it. And this cannot be good for anyone.

According to this poll, look at these numbers, 58 percent of independents, they see it. Even 32 percent of Democrats understand Joe's not really the one in charge. That's right, a third of voters, Joe's own party, believe Joe's not capable of executing his duties in the office of president. And, of course, they see what we all see, and that is somebody that is weak and frail and a cognitive mess and a shell of his former self. And it only appears to be getting worse.

The main question now, okay, if he's not in charge and the polls show that most people don't think, he is who is in charge. Who knew about Joe's condition and what did they know and when did they know it? Over the weekend more struggles as Biden pulled out two note cards in an unsuccessful attempt to answer a pretty simple basic fundamental question.

This is like a softball. You just knock it right out of the park. Not Joe he's got to refer to the cards. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: With the most recent hack by the Russians, would you say that this -- this means that --

JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're not sure it's the Russians.

REPORTER: Okay --

BIDEN: I've got brief as I was on the plane, that's why I was late getting off the plane. I'll be in better shape to talk to you about it -- I'll tell you what they sent me, okay? That the idea -- first of all, we're not sure who it is for certain, number one. And what I did, I directed the full resources of the government to assist in a response if we determine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That wasn't a hard question. That didn't need notes. Every hostile actor, every hostile regime in the world, they're studying him every day, and they're also becoming more emboldened every day. Look at this report, Chinese state media, they're now publicly boasting about a three-part plan to invade Taiwan. In case you don't know, America's top ally in the region.

In a long belligerent speech, China's -- well, hostile actor, dictator, Xi, actually said that he is committed to the hostile takeover of Taiwan. Also vowing at any country that stands in China's way will, quote, have their heads bashed bloody against the great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.

Now, keep in mind, China is now also -- media is ignoring this -- they have teamed up with Russia and they're now supplying the mullahs in Iran with dangerous weapons that they're using in their proxy wars all over the Middle East. Now, European leaders, they're voicing grave concerns over Iran's nuclear program as the country will now soon again begin to produce enriched uranium and a massive violation of Obama's previous and precious nuclear deal. You know, billions of dollars, cargo planes of cash and other currency.

No word on how Biden plans to respond to any of these situations just like it appears there appears to be a plan of action against the Kremlin. What's Joe going to do after yet another likely Russian-based cyber attack? Up to

1,500 businesses were targeted this time. The Republican National Committee allegedly breached.

So another serious question tonight -- Joe, what are you going to do? Or maybe the question doesn't go to Joe, whoever is actually making decisions at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, what are you planning to do? Maybe you'll divulge who you are publicly.

And, of course, no one in the media mob is going to hold Biden accountable, ever ask a tough question. Just like no one on fake news CNN, three broadcast channels. MSDNC, "New York Times", "Washington Post", they won't dare ask questions about the mental capabilities or lack thereof of their dear leader. Just like they denied riots for riots, just like they protected candidate Joe Biden in his basement bunker, now president Joe.

And, remember, these were the same idiots who were the biggest proponents of all they wanted to talk about was -- oh the 25th Amendment and whether or not Donald Trump will get a cognitive test all throughout the Trump presidency. In fact, it wasn't that long ago that the armchair psychologist on the left and in the media had no problem diagnosing the president of the United States and demanding his removal from office for a variety of issues.

You might recall -- let's go, as Warner Wolf, said to the videotape.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Rosenstein discussed recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th amendment to the U.S. Constitution to remove Mr. Trump from office for being unfit.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: People close to him during the campaign told me had early stages of dementia. Now, listen, you can get mad at me if you want to.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You can say that's not okay to say but --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But it is okay to say.

REP. ADRIANO ESPAILLAT (D-NY): He is unfit. Invoke the 25th Amendment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This "New York Times" article basically showed us how Trump is not only in the early stages of dementia, but he is in cognitive decline.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Watching this president from here, I discussed the 25th Amendment at the end of the first month of the Trump presidency.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th amendment.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is unfit and he should step aside and it may take a 25th Amendment to get him to step aside.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: If we applied those standards to Joe, we'd be invoking the 25th Amendment and asking him to step aside.

Now, despite Biden's obvious everyday cognitive struggles, the media mob is suddenly unconcerned with the mental capabilities of the president of the United States. They're also totally unbothered by the corrupt Biden family syndicate. And yet another explosive report, I can't wait for a book to come out, Miranda Devine, texts from Hunter's laptop from hell show the president's son complaining that he Hunter had to pay for, quote, everything for the this entire family for years, including daddy apparently, while vice president.

Other documents revealing that Hunter purportedly paying for his father's cell phone bill, phone bill, other household expenses.

Now why on earth would Hunter we know at the time a struggling crack addict and prostitution addict apparently, why would he be paying his prominent father's bills when he's wealthy? It's almost as if the big guy was just taking his cut of the pie.

Here with more, former White House physician who called for Joe Biden to take a cognitive test, Congressman Ronny Jackson. He was the White House physician from both President Obama and President Trump, along with California Congressman Devin Nunes.

Doctor, Congressman, let me start with you and talk about the cognitive side of things. Donald Trump took that cognitive test. You told me that he passed it with a perfect score, 30 of 30. You told me it's a hard exam. You told me that you want Joe Biden to take one.

What has been the response?

REP. RONNY JACKSON (R-TX): None, I haven't heard a single thing, Sean. And you're right. This is not a laughing matter anymore. I've been saying this ever since he was candidate, candidate Biden. And, you know, we have to know what's going on at this particular point. It's sad.

What about your hypocrites you showed on TV? We had the far left, the liberal mainstream media, all the self-appointed elites in academic medicine demanding -- demanding that President Trump have a cognitive test just because they didn't like the nature of his tweets, not because of any cognitive issues whatsoever. Now, they're completely ignoring this, and it's sad.

We're being tested. Just like you said, every day, we're being tested, whether it's Iran or China or Hamas, or you know, or Russia, whatever it is, we're being tested on the -- on the -- on the national and global stage every single day. And he's failing miserably. And it really is, at this point, we've got to figure out what's going on.

I feel -- I feel bad, Sean, because the White House has been transformed from a symbol of power and authority into what looks like at this particular point an assisted living facility. And the American people are that -- they are they're going to start demanding at some point the very near future, that we know what's going on. It's already starting to happen and we need to know.

HANNITY: Fifty-seven percent, Doctor, think that somebody else is in charge in the White House, including 58 percent of independents and a third of Democrats think that he's not making the decisions. How does a -- how does a country function if the president's incapable of performing his duties? That's what the poll says.

My personal poll -- everybody I talk to talks about it.

JACKSON: Yeah. Well, Sean, we can't -- we can't function. I mean, we're spending money like it's going out of style right now. We at least need to know that our commander-in-chief, our head of state and our president knows what's going on in that regard.

And then on a world stage, we're failing miserably. He's not inspiring confidence in the American people. He's not inspiring confidence in our allies and he's sending the absolute wrong message to our adversaries.

Our adversaries are taking advantage of us. We draw a line in the sand, they crossed the line. He draws another line, they crossed the line.

That did not happen in the Trump administration. When President Trump, drew a line in the sand, our enemies, our adversaries knew -- they knew -- they knew exactly what would happen if they crossed that line, and we don't have that anymore. And we're going to -- we're going to pay a price for it.

You know, Congressman Nunes, the geopolitical territorial ambitions of China seem to -- seem to be at no end here. We see what they're outlining and plans for Taiwan. We've seen the crackdown in Hong Kong. We see that they've partnered with the Russians to arm the Iranians so they can fight their proxy wars in the Middle East. That's a dangerous trifecta in my mind.

As you look at these, now, and then now, Joe grants a waiver for Putin to build the pipeline while simultaneously canceling our pipeline in the Keystone XL pipeline can you explain any of this and how nervous are you as a member of the House Intel Committee?

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): Well, I think I can explain it, Sean. The way that I look at this is, is that you have the Pravda style media in this country that the Democrats control. And then you run that through a filter, which are the social media companies and it makes it easy to govern as long as you're doing it in the United States.

So, you run a campaign, you hide in your basement, you don't answer any tough questions. The same thing happens here in the United States. He's been snapping at his own press people that they control, and that's even when they're giving him cards to try to tell him how to answer certain questions.

But here's the problem, Putin knows exactly how this works. He's a former KGB guy. He runs his press in his country.

The same with -- the same thing with President Xi, he does the same thing with the Chinese Communist Party propaganda that's all throughout the globe.

So when he sits down with these people, they laugh at him because they know his cognitive decline. They're probably some of the only people that get to sit one-on-one with him like Putin got to for an hour or two. You know, very few members of Congress have even sat down with him for any length of time.

So I guess the way I would explain it is, is that when you get out to the real world, where people will kill others, they will take over companies.

They will -- they will take over economies, things get real, Biden and the Democrats just can't --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me take it to -- let me take this question to one another direction.

If 57 percent of the American people in this Trafalgar poll -- Robert Cahaly, is a great pollster -- if the 57 percent don't think he's in charge, and then you add to the equation that social media is not showing the video clips that we just showed, and that we've been showing, I would argue that the number would be dramatically higher except you have big tech and the media mob not showing their audiences what's really going on when the struggles he's really having. They're protecting him.

NUNES: No, that is exactly right, and that's why I keep bringing the attention of the American people to how big tech is really the big tech the biggest danger to our democracy right now. It's not only the Pravda media but it's also coupled with big tech.

And a lot of people think Republicans are going to have a great year next year and I think we are. We're recruiting candidates across the country.

We're doing a great job. We're getting phenomenal people that are standing up to run like Dr. Jackson did in the last in the last Congress and last campaign.

But you're right, I think if the social media companies weren't covering up Biden tripping going up Air Force One, his -- the whispering thing --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Congressman, be fair, be fair. You're being unfair. The wind blew him over not once, not twice, three times. That's what they said. It was a very windy day. You got to be fair.

NUNES: But then also explain the strange whispering deal, the strange whispering thing.

If Donald Trump or -- I did that, I mean, or if you did that, we'd be mocked from now to the end of time. It would be like the old -- the old misspelling of potato with Vice President Dan Quayle, it would never end.

HANNITY: Congressman, what do you -- what do you mean by that? Yeah, very strange indeed.

And -- I'm serious. I'm not going to call him sippy cup anymore, because it's -- honestly, I'm very worried. This is not a joke anymore.

Congressman Jackson, thank you. Congressman Devin Nunes, thank you.

Now, I often quote the great late Barry Farber, one of the -- one of the founding pioneers of talk radio. Never in the history of mankind has there been a place like the United States that has accumulated more power and abused it less than this country. And I often add my words and there's no country that has done more to advance the human condition than this country.

We get three vaccines. We're sharing hundreds of millions of doses for free, with the rest of the world. World War II, Nazism, fascism, Imperial Japan, communism, radical Islamic terrorism, America leads. We can and should always as a country strive to create a more perfect union, right wrongs, correct injustices.

That was the beauty of our Framers and Founders. We believe in natural rights, God-given rights. Not government-given rights or not rights from -- you know, God, the thing, you know, the thing, God the creator of everything. These rights are enshrined in our Constitution. That is the foundation of our rule of law.

America, by far, no doubt, the greatest country in my view that God has ever given man. The evidence is overwhelming, it is incontrovertible.

Are we a perfect country? No, we're not, but we're always striving to become a more perfect union, and we are and have and will continue to right wrongs and correct injustices.

Well, people on the left, the media mob, they don't see it that way. We saw it over the weekend. (INAUDIBLE) elected Congresswoman Cori Bush stating:

When they say that the fourth of July is about American freedom, remember this, the freedom they're referring to is for white people.

Meanwhile, during a rambling, unhinged series of tweets, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, voicing a similar complaint claiming that only white men have rights.

According to "The New York Times", the American flag is now apparently a partisan symbol. Quote: Today, flying the flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue albeit imperfect one to a person's political affiliation in a deeply divided nation.

Not to be outdone, you helped pay for NPR -- well, they used the Fourth of July to trash our own Declaration of Independence, calling it, quote, a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies. Keep in mind, you pay for it.

This is the kind of self-hatred. This -- it's just sick. On the Fourth of July, we should be celebrating, our country, our people, our history. Not the imperfections but all of America's greatness to always get better.

A vast majority of Americans are good people. They're decent human beings.

They deplore racism. They deplore fascism. They fought against these evils.

But for the United States, Nazism, fascism, communism, imperial Japan, what would the world look like if we didn't lead the war against radical Islamic terrorism? How do we reconcile ever with those that think America is fundamentally evil how do we as a country you know how do you negotiate and reconcile with those that want to fund the police versus defund and dismantle the police, teach critical race theory in school, abolish capitalism and individualism? You know, what do we say to those that think patriotism is a partisan act.

Here with the full -- well, investigative report, FOX News contributor Sara Carter, our investigative reporter -- Sara.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, here in old town Alexandria, actually one of the oldest cities in our union and in our nation, 1749, you didn't hear that kind of divisive rhetoric. They steered clear of what you heard coming out of Maxine Waters and from Capitol Hill.

I want you to hear what some of the folks in Alexandria had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARTER: Strangely enough, there's been a lot of controversy over the American flag the symbol, and I'm just asking everybody, what do you feel when you see an American flag? What does it mean to you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just hope and freedom.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a home of the brave and home of the free. It's that simple.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wherever I was overseas and I could get back to American flag on a post, I was safe. I was safe.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's weird seeing how much we have it everywhere, just it's consistent. Every street has an American flag which I love, but I think it's a little aggressive sometimes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The divisiveness is still exists not just in politics. So there's still a lot that needs to be worked on and we need to recognize that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I can kind of see where people are coming from when they don't believe in the flag anymore, but at the same time, you should have faith and have hope in the flag because you know this is your home, even if you're not from here, you came here. This is your home.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is not really my country but I love how you guys love like the Fourth of July and all that.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You are so patriotic like --

CARTER: Where -- what's your country?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm from El Salvador.

CARTER: What symbolizes this country?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I love it. It's like so united like the name, like that's the one day you guys all come together to celebrate America and everybody in it -- like that's how it should be every day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARTER: Sean, one of the things that was uh said by all people I interviewed was that they hoped that lawmakers would stop the rhetoric, that they would find ways to unify the nation. I think that's one of the issues that concerns Americans most is that we are being divided, extraordinarily divided, and people want it to stop.

All right. Sara Carter, thank you for that report.

Well, joining us now with more reaction, FOX News contributor Leo 2.0 Terrell, "FOX and Friends" weekend co-host Pete Hegseth.

You know, Pete, I'll start with you. How many fought, bled and died? People like you that serve your country, how is it that many countries build walls to keep people in? We're building walls because we can't take on the world's population that is dying to get in. I think that speaks volumes.

PETE HEGSETH, FOX AND FRIENDS WEEKEND CO HOST: Well, it sure does, Sean.

Millions have worn the uniform because they understand that we don't hate what's in front of us, we love what's behind us. W fight to defend it because we know it's the last hope for freedom in the world.

And I -- for those Marxist members of Congress, and that's really what it is, that's what the entire movement is, putting these tweets out about the Fourth of July -- I always ask sincerely the question, where else would you rather go? Where are you going to go? Pick one, somewhere else, because if you want to fundamentally transform America, which Barack Obama said and was the manifestation of their thought process, it means you think it's fundamentally flawed and must be remade. And that's, of course, what they believe.

And I love -- in moments like this, Sean, I think of Martin Luther King. I think of his call to not reject America because of its sins of the past, but to fulfill the promise of our Founders in 1776 who said -- who if all men are created equal endowed by their Creator with inalienable rights among them life liberty and pursuit of happiness, we hold these truths to be self-evident because they are and they not everyone was equal then but we fulfill that promise with every generation.

They are throwing the baby out with the bath water. Reject -- that's a Marxist principle in our schools, in our Congress and the Fourth of July is the ultimate haters' holiday for them. They have to hate on it because it represents celebration of our experiment.

HANNITY: Leo, how do you interpret all that we watched and heard this weekend?

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIOBUTOR: Embarrassing, as a -- as an American.

More embarrassing because I'm a civil rights attorney and as a black American, for Cori Bush to say that blacks aren't free, how did Barack Obama become president? She's drawing a salary of $170,000. Who owns Cori Bush? No one owns anyone in this country.

But when you hear Maxine Waters and Cori Bush talk about us being enslaved

-- no, it's just a outright lie and they're reaping the benefits of this country from its initial days, through all the constitutional amendments, through the civil rights movement, through the Voting Rights Act. They're reaping the benefits and it's not enough.

One final point which is very important, I condemn Nancy Pelosi. White liberals on the Democratic side are allowing these racist comments to take place and they won't criticize them. Why? Because they're afraid of being cancelled.

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, all the white progressives should criticize them but they're afraid of being cancelled.

HANNITY: All right. I appreciate it, Leo 2.0 Terrell and Pete Hegseth. We live in the greatest country God gave man, I'll stand by that every single day.

When we come back, what can Republicans do to contain this radical left?

Kevin McCarthy will join us.

And later, big problems at ESPN. Larry Elder, Joe Concha, they'll be here, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Here now to respond to Maxine Waters and Congresswoman Cori Bush's despicable comments about the Fourth of July, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Well, every time a Republican says something that the media mob deems inappropriate, that they're demanding removal from a committee assignments and censure and -- how come that never happens on the other side, ever?

Virulent anti-Semitism of some, others, what we heard this weekend?

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Because it's not just a few Democrats, it's what the Democratic Party believes. Why would the Democrats not take pride in the progress as we strive for a more perfect union? Why do they want to divide us? It's just disgusting.

Are they trying to not show what they have done from opening the borders, from the inflation and others? I mean, think about this -- this isn't a few members of Congress. This is the Democratic Party that continues to say this. They have a leader in Speaker Pelosi who has said nothing, who has defended what they said, their anti-Semitism, their comments about America.

And if they were really serious about this, Maxine Waters or Cori Bush, why wouldn't she move to change the name of the Democratic Party that fought to defend slavery while the Republicans fought against it?

HANNITY: You know, it's interesting to me because I think Nancy Pelosi is afraid she'll -- she won't be speaker if she takes on the Squad. I think Chuck Schumer is afraid that he'll get primaried by AOC, and she will win and I don't think Joe doesn't know what day of the week it is.

Which brings me to the original segment with Ronny Jackson. Fifty-eight percent of the American people do not believe that Joe Biden is in charge as president. That is a staggering number, Congressman. Should something be done?

MCCARTHY: It is a very staggering number. What's very concerning is, our adversaries. If they feel that exact same way as the majority of Americans, will they take advantage of it? Well, the answer is yes.

Because watch what Russia is doing. Russia hacks into our companies and what does Joe Biden say? Just protect a few, you can go after the others.

I'll provide you a pipeline that President Trump had stopped you for having to have power over Europe, but I'll stop America from becoming energy independent which only makes Russia and China stronger.

China will take advantage of this. Iran is taking advantage of this --

HANNITY: Well, Congressman, may I interrupt --

(CROSSTALK)

MCCARTHY: -- time and time again. So, it's not just America.

HANNITY: China is planning reunification with Taiwan. We know about the crackdowns in Hong Kong. They're threatening any nation that will oppose them in any way.

What's Joe going to do with Taiwan? How's Joe going to stop Iran and Russia and China from providing the Iranians arms?

These are not insignificant issues because if they see Biden the way -- well, 57 percent of Americans see him and 58 percent of independents and a third of Democrats see him, then I'm guessing they're emboldened at this point.

MCCARTHY: They see weakness. They see the President Biden say he was going to send our warships into the Black Sea, but back away from Putin. Putin has met him one-on-one and he watched that Joe Biden wouldn't stand with Putin, to hold him accountable.

What did they come away after Joe Biden threatened Putin? They hacked more companies in America, and what has Biden done?

We watched China take on Hong Kong when they said they would not. We watched three million people in Hong Kong carry an American flag because they understood that America is more than a country, America is an idea.

They understand what that flag stood for -- the freedom of speech.

We watched it more than 32 years ago, a million college students in China go to Tiananmen Square and chant up to their tanks because they understood what America meant. But we watched them get crushed.

And if that continues that you don't have the strength out of this White House, you will watch China take a move on Taiwan.

HANNITY: Do you agree with that poll? Do you think --

MCCARTHY: They try to wrap it around as slowly.

HANNITY: Do you agree with that poll? And --

MCCARTHY: What --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What, sorry?

MCCARTHY: Look, I've sat -- I've sat with this president. I know who this president was when he was vice president. He's not the exact same man that he was.

But you can't make a threat without carrying it forward. We've watched what Obama had done when he put that line in the sand and then when they cross it, he would do nothing. Your adversaries will become stronger, America will become weaker. That is what has transpired in this short amount of time.

HANNITY: All right.

MCCARTHY: He is more concerned of watching, of allowing them to come after our companies through hacking than he is about making America energy independent, putting Americans back to work, back to school and back to health.

HANNITY: Leader McCarthy, thank you. Appreciate you being with us.

And also this holiday, yet another weekend a bloody carnage and violence in America's Democratic-run cities. For example, over two dozen shot in New York City. And in Chicago, at least were shot. A whopping shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend.

Where's the outrage? Where the protests for all these lives? Do you know the names of any of the people that were shot?

This is our American treasure, our fellow Americans. Without real accountability, law and order, safety and security, there's no pursuit of happiness.

Unfortunately, the situation on the ground is only going to get worse because -- get this -- we're also learning tonight that the second teenage girl, remember this case that pled guilty in connection with the brutal death of that UberEATS driver in D.C. back in March? Yeah, sentenced to juvenile detention. That means she'll get out at the age of 21, the latest.

Here with reaction, the host of "Unfiltered" right here on FOX Saturday night, Dan Bongino is with us.

Dan, well, it was a weekend of carnage. Same predictable locations, the same defund, dismantle and no bail laws, and here we are again and nobody I bet in the country can name one person that was shot or killed this weekend.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, Sean, I mean, if you had a wish list of things. If you were intentionally trying to cause chaos and anarchy in a city, in a destructive situation where people's lives are in danger every day, the liberals running America's big cities they're like nine out of ten. I'll give maybe there's one more left they haven't done, I haven't figured out what that thing is yet. But maybe they haven't done that.

So Chicago, 92 shot, 16 killed. You may say what this year? No, no, this weekend. No that's this weekend. And then they lie about it.

So not all these liberal mayors and the liberal governors that run the states in many places like New York, not only have they decimated America's great cities and descended this country into crime chaos, then they lie to your face about it. I'm glad you're scrolling these names again, because yeah, when do they get some recognition. Does anybody know? Again, Juanita Holliman, everybody ignores that story, right? But what happens here?

Then they lie about it. You had Mayor Lightfoot from Chicago say in a press conference, oh, crime is trending down. That's totally ridiculous. There's a record number of shootings and killings this weekend. Then they lie and they blame it on the guns, Sean.

But they make conservative arguments while lying. They say things like, oh, people are going to states with less restrictive gun laws, buying their guns, and then coming here.

Yeah, you're making our point, not yours. So you're telling me where you have these really restrictive gun laws where people can't get guns to defend themselves, criminals would rather go and buy guns out of state and then commit crimes where the gun laws are really restrictive? Because no one else can protect themselves, and yet liberals still think they're making an argument for gun control there.

It's the most dishonest --

HANNITY: Decisions now made --

BONGINO: -- crowd I've ever seen.

HANNITY: No bail, defund the police and, oh, we're not going to prosecute these crimes and as long as you steal less than a thousand dollars, it's okay, we won't prosecute you.

I don't know, maybe the logical conclusion is they're just going to steal

$990 worth of crap and then walk out and say well you can't prosecute me.

You said you need to steal a thousand dollars.

BONGINO: Yeah. You know, I've listened to you -- you almost slipped there, yeah, it's the first time I've heard that. I know you must be really pissed about this topic. So, yeah, I don't blame you.

This is reverse broken windows, Sean. Reverse broken windows. Broken windows policing was the exact opposite.

You prosecute the little crimes. I've given this example a thousand times, because the guy who jumps the turnstile on the train is the guy who goes on the train and commits the robbery. It's the same guy. When you get him for the petit larceny for stealing, you know, lipstick out of a CVS or a deodorant stick or whatever they steal, it's the same person who goes down the street and breaks into a house. It's the same guy.

HANNITY: Yeah.

BONGINO: If you let the little stuff go, it festers like a cancerous tumor into the bigger stuff. Sean, they know this. These liberals, they're not stupid believe me. Nothing would please me more than to tell you how dumb they are.

They are not stupid, they are deliberately doing this. And I'll say it again -- I know the liberal media goes nuts when I say that on the show. I will say it again, they are doing this and causing this chaos and liberal cities on purpose because they're not stupid. They know exactly what they are doing.

HANNITY: That's a sad commentary. Dan, thank you.

BONGINO: It is.

HANNITY: Straight ahead, scandal engulfing EPSN after an NBA host's diversity comments about her colleague were leaked. Joe Concha, Larry Elder weigh in, straight ahead.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Tonight, we're also following massive drama inside of ESPN as the scandal is now engulfing that network after recording was released of NBA reporter Rachel Nichols criticizing the network for having a colleague Maria Taylor hosts the NBA finals coverage last year with Nichols suggesting it was a decision made for the diversity and racial reasons.

We're also now learning that Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for the NBA finals, raising even more questions about tension inside the network.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor, media genius, he deserves his own show, Joe Concha, along with another radio and TV genius and friend of the program and talk show host in his own right, Larry Elder.

Larry, let's start with you. Your thoughts on this?

LARRY ELDER, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Well, are you going to say I deserve my own show, too? I might accuse you of systemic racism, Sean.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: Let me go on the record, I've already suggested Larry and Leo 2.0, I'm on record.

ELDER: Well, it hasn't happened yet. You got a lot of power there, Sean, so use your influence.

HANNITY: Yeah, that's another fake news myth.

(CROSSTALK)

ELDER: I have no idea what the back story is on ESPN, and I've watched a lot of ESPN, Sean, I got to tell you. Until tonight, I didn't even know who these two people are, and at least we're talking about them.

This reminds me of the Jalen Rose comment a little while ago, another sportscaster. He is black and he accused Kevin Love of being added to the Olympic team as a token because he's white.

Why -- can we get back to sports? When did we start getting into all of his politics? It just shows you how competitive the media is, how jealous people are, how competitive they are --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Does it matter that one employee -- does it matter that one employee felt it was for racial inclusiveness or was a decision that was in part made on, quote, diversity?

ELDER: My suspicion is what's going on is just jealousy. It was a plum assignment. Somebody else probably want it, and was going BMW, which stands, bitch, moan and white about what happen. That's as far as I can tell. It's tempest on a teapot.

Who cares? Who cares?

HANNITY: All right. Joe Concha, you're our media expert. Live up to your billing here. What do you think?

JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I used to work for http://foxsports.com, nbcsports.com, I used to be a sports columnist. So I've known or at least I don't know directly, but I followed Rachel Nichols work for some time.

The problem here is that she made, Sean, the mistake of apologizing and those who run ESPN, which is now the worldwide leader in woke -- no longer sports, but in woke, saw it as a sign of weakness instead of simply forgiving her for these comments that again were caught on a hot mike and I don't think they were all that offensive in the first place in terms of what she was saying.

So, now, they had to make an example of Rachel Nichols who has not sniff -- I've covered this, no controversy ever in her career. And, look, hopefully, her career at ESPN will continue instead of another pointless cancellation.

We see how this works now. She's not on the NBA finals. Before you know it, she won't be covering much at ESPN for what? Because she was caught on tape saying that she was very much lamenting the fact that one woman was pitted against another and maybe it came down to race in terms of that decision.

I think it's just unfair to her and now what's going to happen to Rachel Nichols? We don't know but we should care I think, Larry, in this situation, because, really, this is another example of cancel culture.

HANNITY: It's cancel culture. It's boycott culture. It's everything that we conservatives, Larry -- we kind of started our careers around the same time. You're a lot younger and better looking , but, you know, but we face this as conservatives our entire career. And it's just our -- it's always been our reality.

ELDER: Well, you know, Nichols is being accused of racism but it also shows you, zero tolerance for racism black people, which is the opposite of what the left thinks. There's a former editor of "The National Review" and he said white racism exists, but it's social power is almost null, the social power against white racism, overwhelming. That's what this shows.

That's why this whole woke stuff is nonsense.

Just a few years ago, Barack Obama was president of the United States for crying out loud, got a higher percentage of the white vote than John Kerry did years earlier. Have we forgotten about that? And we all just lighten up? My goodness.

HANNITY: As long as they don't cancel Stephen A. Smith, I love Stephen A.

He's a buddy, I like him. He's a little hard on my guy Tebow, but, you know, he's always -- I think he's one of the best comments out there today.

All right. Thank you both.

Straight ahead, an absolutely heartbreaking story out of Michigan this week. The CDC launching an investigation after a 13-year-old boy died in his sleep three days after his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Dr.

Nicole Saphier will weigh in.

And, yes, you heard about an Olympic athlete who smoked weed, got denied a position. I will comment on that, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. So now, Joe Biden, fresh off of missing his July 4th vaccine goals now says they are going to literally go door-to-door to convince Americans that have vaccine hesitancy that he likely created. Also tonight, following a developing story out of Michigan where the CDC is now launching an investigation after a 13-year-old boy died in his sleep only three days after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. But meanwhile, Dr. Doom and gloom and the flip-flop Fauci teamed up with his influencer friends on TikTok, begging Americans to get their COVID shots.

Amid the rise of the so-called lambda variant, different than the delta variant, which is a new concern to scientists, claiming such mutations could potentially become resistant to COVID-19 vaccines, you know, the ones they told us would keep us all safe. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: What's up, dudes?

UNIDENTIFIED COUPLE: What's up, Dr. Fauci?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Dr. Fauci, what is the most important reason we should be getting the vaccine? I know it doesn't actually prevent COVID, so what is it preventing because I know a lot of people are confused about that.

FAUCI: No, it does prevent COVID, for sure. I'm getting (ph) vaccinated.

Tell all of your TikTok buddies to get vaccinated.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I will. I'll tell all my besties.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Is there any social platform he has ever turned down?

Here with reaction, FOX News medical contributor, new book, by the way, "Panic Attack" is in bookstores everywhere, Amazon.com. Dr. Nicole Saphier is with us.

All right. So I looked at this case and I want to specifically ask you about it because we know this kid got a second shot in three days later, did an autopsy, performed, that his heart was enlarged, fluid around it when he died. He went to bed complaining of a stomachache, died in his sleep.

I don't want to rush to judgment. Is it very possible this is connected to that vaccine?

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, Sean, undoubtedly, when you look at the autopsy report of the cardiac inflammation as we're seeing rising cases of cardiac inflammation following vaccination in adolescents and young adults, sure, it is definitely possible. We need a little bit more information but it does seem that there is a correlation.

And, you know, one of the biggest failures to come out of the current CDC, and Dr. Fauci's media tour right now is that they have such a myopic focus of doing anything they can to eradicate COVID-19, that they are not looking at the big picture. They are only caring about those COVID-19 numbers.

Yes, these vaccines have been safe. They're efficacious in adults. This is why we have seen that uncoupling from severe disease with new cases.

HANNITY: But what about kids? But kids --

SAPHIER: So, now we have to move on.

HANNITY: Yeah, kids -- it has not been as deadly for kids.

SAPHIER: Well, that's right, Sean, and this is why -- this is why they need to take a pause. They want to reach that vaccine hesitant group, they need to take a pause and actually look at the data right now. We have done an incredible job of bringing cases down, keeping people out of the hospital and saving lives, and that has been the goal.

But to continue this universal push for vaccination of adolescents when we are seeing -- you know, not -- they're not common, but they're certainly not rare, these post-vaccine myocarditis or heart inflammation --

HANNITY: Yeah.

SAPHIER: -- you know, the average population for this age to get that is one and 100,000 following a vaccine right now, it's about one and 4,000.

That's a big difference.

HANNITY: All right.

SAPHIER: The CDC needs to take a pause. They need to be more forthcoming and look at, should we only be vaccinating those who are at high risk for

COVID-19 especially in this population?

HANNITY: Dr. Nicole, thank you.

Straight ahead, sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson no longer competing in the Olympics. I have a message, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Some thoughts on the Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, suspended after testing positive for marijuana use. USA Track and Field released its Olympic roster on Tuesday, and sadly, she was not on it, which means that her positive drug test caused her a chance to compete for gold this Olympics.

She said she did it after losing her mom. I feel sorry for her. I lost both of my parents. But the sad reality is this -- she knew the rules. She chose not to abide by them. I feel bad for her. I admire her incredibly athletic talents. They have to be applied to be equally.

Let not your heart be troubled. Are you back from vacation yet? Are you there? Is that Laura?

