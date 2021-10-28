'Hannity' on day 74 in Afghanistan

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on October 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

HANNITY: All right. Day 74, Americans abandoned by your President Joe Biden. Day 58, Joe Biden has not mentioned those he abandoned. In fact, today, Joe didn't do anything, he didn't mention anything. He had zero public events, not a -- not one.



Now, for most Americans, it was a normal work day. But not for Joe, he apparently just does nothing. Keep in mind, this is not an uncommon occurrence. There have been days so far this month alone where Joe has done absolutely positively nothing.



Now, generally Biden spends a lot of time indoors taking it easy and for good reason his mental and physical capacity appear to be extremely limited. Many in the U.S. media, oh, it's only taken them months but they finally caught up to this show and are now saying that which they would say privately publicly and admit that Joe is a cognitive mess.



Last night, he was up way too late for Joe by his standards, at least nine p.m., four whole miles away from the White House, campaigning for his good friend Terry McAuliffe. And let's just say predictably did not go very well. His speech was slurred. It was completely disjointed -- at times he forgot what he was talking about mid-sentence.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're emerging from this pandemic, we want to expand pre-K for three and four-year-olds, millions of pre-K students.



Forty percent of all products coming into the United States of America on the West Coast go through Los Angeles and -- what am I doing here?



I commuted every single day for 37 years as president -- vice president United States.



I'll tell you what? I don't like --



This job, this jobs, the jobs, that are going to be created here.



I want to thank -- the former general -- I keep calling him general -- my, my, the guy who runs that outfit over there.



I'm running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.



I got in trouble when we're running against the senator who was a Mormon, the governor, okay?



We hold these truths to be self-evident all men and women created by the -- go -- you know, the -- you know the thing.



If you agree with me, go to Joe 30330.



We choose truth over facts.



Play the radio, make sure the television -- excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night. The phone -- make sure the kids hear words.



HANNITY: What am I -- what am I doing here? Come on, man. Are you a junkie?



Anyway, Joe Biden obviously sadly is not doing well. But think for a second, just stand back and think about this, think about how dangerous this is for this country, and think about how dangerous this really is for the world, to have a clearly obviously cognitively compromised president of the United States of America.



But there's one thing that Joe Biden does seem to remember. We learned last night, Donald Trump. In fact, it might be all he seems to think about because last night, Joe Biden barely mentioned Terry McAuliffe or Glenn Youngkin. But he did obsess incessantly about Donald Trump, calling him out by name a whopping 24 times. We were counting. Take a look.



HANNITY: Now, Donald Trump obviously takes up a lot of space in Joe's incapacitated brain. One reason for Joe's obsession is, Trump supporters are seemingly everywhere Biden goes along every motorcade route outside of his events. And even last night at, yup, Terry McAuliffe's rally, listen closely, because Trump people were there.



BIDEN: That's all right. Let him go, let him go. That's okay. That's all right. Why don't you hang out and talk to me after this is over, okay? Well, thank you. Look -- thank you, thank you, thank you. That's right. This is not a Trump rally. We let him holler.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Junkie.



Anyway, according to FOXNews.com, at one point, the protesters were chanting "we love Trump," the only thing missing was let's go Brandon.



And, of course, now, Joe Biden is desperately trying to use Donald Trump as a political distraction. After all, Joe's first nine months in office have been catastrophic, one dumpster fire after another. And today, Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland completely humiliated on Capitol Hill and rightly so.



From the moment that he's been sworn in, Garland turned that DOJ into a partisan political weapon. You might remember, first, he targeted Georgia's completely legitimate and very accessible election integrity laws that frankly didn't go far enough, all while ignoring Delaware's very restrictive election laws.



And we can't forget, in the 5,000-plus years Joe Biden represented Delaware, he never once lifted a finger to make voting more accessible in his home state. By the way, Georgia is 17 days in state early, in person early voting. None in Delaware.



Every precinct, drop box in Georgia, none in Delaware. Both states require voter ID.



Then Garland's DOJ is now encouraging law enforcement to investigate parents that speak out at school board meet -- meetings and outside, you know, groups compared -- comparing them to domestic terrorists? It involves parents critical of some of the curriculum like critical race theory, the mistreatment of children, including that one father whose daughter, you know allegedly raped in a Loudoun County public school, confirmed by the police department, that an investigation is fully underway? Take a look.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Do you understand why a parent would be upset when your daughter is raped at school, the school board covers it up and then lies to you and claims there have been no assaults, we have no instances of assaults in our bathroom? And that was a flat out lie as the court concluded this week. Do you understand why the parent would be upset?



MERRICK GARLAND, ATTORNEY GENERAL: Absolutely, and any expressions of upset are completely protected by the First Amendment.



CRUZ: Except you just called him a domestic terrorist.



GARLAND: I never called him that. That's not correct.



CRUZ: This letter calls him a domestic terrorist. You based a direction to the FBI, an official direction from the attorney general on this list.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): He was cited by the school board association.



GARLAND: That's fine.



COTTON: He's a domestic terrorist which we now know that letter and those reports were the basis for your --



GARLAND: No, no, Senator. That's wrong.



COTTON: Judge, this is shameful. This testimony, your directive, your performance is shameful.



GARLAND: That's not --



COTTON: Thank God you're not on the Supreme Court. You should resign in disgrace, Judge.



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): The FBI and the Department of Justice, your U.S. attorneys are now collecting and cataloging all the ways that they might prosecute parents like Mr. Smith because they want to be involved in their children's education and they want to have a say in their elected officials. It's wrong. It is unprecedented to my knowledge in the history of this country and I call on you to resign.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Speaking out against school boards, that is not domestic terrorism. You think school districts welcome input from caring and loving and concerned parents. Protecting your kids is not domestic terrorism, demanding accountability from your local elected government officials, that is not domestic terrorism.



Senator Hawley, Senator Cotton, who will both join us in a minute, they are dead on accurate, as was Ted Cruz. And, by the way, Garland should resign and take responsibility. It happened on his watch and especially because the AG Merrick Garland has a serious conflict of interest here, while the attorney general was busy looking into the potential -- parents that are threatening to school boards, these are parents that have concerns about the curriculum, CRT.



His family happened to be making a lot of money creating CRT curriculum for schools. Oh, that's called the conflict where I grew up. Take a look.



CRUZ: Your son-in-law makes a very substantial sum of money from a company involved in the teaching of critical race theory. Did you seek and receive a decision from an ethics advisor at the Department of Justice before you carried out an action that would have a predictable financial benefit to your son-in-law?



GARLAND: This memorandum is aimed at violence and threats --



CRUZ: I just asked a question, did you see --



GARLAND: It has no predictable --



CRUZ: Did you seek an ethics opinion? Yes or no, did you seek an ethics opinion?



GARLAND: This memorandum has nothing --



CRUZ: Did you seek an ethics opinion?



GARLAND: This memorandum has nothing to do with --



CRUZ: General, are you refusing to answer if you sought an ethics opinion?



GARLAND: I'm telling you that there's no possible --



CRUZ: So you're saying no? Just answer it directly, you know how to answer a question directly.



HANNITY: Checkmate Ted Cruz. Why not answer the question, Merrick?



Did you seek the exemption or not? And what do you have to hide? Of course, there's not going to be a resignation. No one in the Biden administration ever resigns for anything. The world's imploding literally in front of our eyes and all around us and Joe Biden's poll numbers have never been worse. And yet here they are pretending oh everything's fine.



It's not fine. Afghanistan, no, that's not fine. We learned last weekend, still hundreds of Americans abandoned behind enemy lines. Gas prices, a buck 50 more a gallon. Everything you buy in every store you purchase, anything, you're paying more for.



Grocery prices, nationwide shortages, supply chain issues, COVID-19, more deaths in 2021 than 2020, a depressed labor market, crisis at our southern border, enemies all over the globe that hate us emboldened, China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, more hostile, more aggressive than ever.



And back here at home Biden's Build Back Better/New Green Deal socialist spending bill would only exacerbate all of these economic problems. Look at this new government study, trillions of dollars in government assistance over the past few decades has caused a massive workforce exodus.



Now, we go to Build Back Better socialism? And they're going to give trillions more to Americans that choose not to work? If that's passed, our workforce will be decimated. Supply shortages will get worse. The rate of inflation will increase, and Americans who do work will suffer even more.



The only good news Democrats seem can't seem to come to an agreement on their new green deal Build Back Better socialism. Now, despite having majorities in the House, the Senate, and control the White House, Democrats still -- well, they can't seem to get it all done. Now, there is a serious battle between actual Bolshevik style socialists, they want to use this bill to help end capitalism completely in America, and then liberal Democratic socialists, only slightly less socialist.



I just want to raise taxes spend money at a slightly less accelerated pace. Coming up, we'll have a lot more on the infighting in the Democratic Party. It looks like tonight that AOC and the squad are now completely caving to the establishment Nancy Pelosi, Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, and Joe Biden.



Apparently, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and company and the Squad are all talk and no action. We'll explain, straight ahead.



First, joining us more with -- on tonight's top story, Senator Tom Cotton is with us.



Senator, good to have you.



I want to go to your comments in particular that we just played and you said -- you know, that letter and you're referring to the letter about parents and school boards and domestic terrorists, you called his -- his directive, his performance shameful and thank God you're not on the Supreme Court and you should resign.



I sat back and I was grateful you said it, Senator, because it is a disgrace and I didn't see him give an answer that made me feel comfortable that he understood the severity of what went out here.



COTTON: No, he didn't, Sean, and thank goodness Merrick Garland is not on the Supreme Court because he's revealed himself to be a far-left ideologue in the job of attorney general.



He sicced the FBI and the national security division of our Department of Justice on parents who simply want to express their opinions at school boards.



Can those meetings be contentious and heated? Yes, but a school board association accused them of being domestic terrorists, and on that basis alone, he directed the FBI and the national security division, U.S. attorneys across the country to investigate and potentially prosecute parents, because they're worried about their school indoctrinating their kids to hate America, or their kids being forced to wear masks, or not being in person in class.



Or in one particularly egregious case, you had the woke school board and superintendent in Loudoun County, Virginia, who covered up the rape, Sean, the rape of a 15-year-old girl by a boy wearing girl's clothing because they wanted to pass a transgender policy during Pride Month. Well, I'm not surprised her father got a little heated at that board meeting.



HANNITY: By the way, as he should.



Now, what's interesting about that is that -- that supervisor, the guy down the board of supervisors, that should know better, denied no -- any knowledge of it, but yet the local police department acknowledged that it had been investigating it from the from the first day. Isn't that correct?



COTTON: Yeah, and, Sean, a juvie court judge just announced that this was in fact a sexual assault.



And, Sean, that school board and superintendent transferred that boy to another school where he sexually assaulted another girl all because they didn't want it to interfere with passing a transgender policy during pride month.



You know, Sean, if there ever is actual violence or the threats of violence at a school board, I'm very confident that local police and sheriff's deputies can handle it. Maybe Merrick Garland's department of justice should be looking into Loudoun County School Board and superintendent who can't protect young girls from being raped by boys pretending to be girls.



HANNITY: You know, and it's a big issue for parents and we'll see I guess -- we'll know maybe a week from tonight what happened in Virginia because this is a big issue for parents in all of the commonwealth of Virginia.



I was really grateful that you pressed him and he didn't give a particularly good answer on Anthony Fauci and whether or not he was truthful. Now, we have Anthony Fauci's emails. We have the 900 pages of documents from "The Intercept". And now we have the NIH letter that came out.



Do you have any doubt gain of function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan virology lab was funded by tax dollars and that Anthony Fauci knew?



COTTON: Not at all, Sean. Speaking of people who should resign in disgrace, Tony Fauci should resign in disgrace. He repeatedly lied to the American people and the Congress, saying that his agency did not fund this risky, dangerous research in China, of all places.



Now, his agency has admitted that. He has lost all moral authority to serve in this administration and to give any kind of guidance to the American people. His next public appearance shouldn't be at the Congress. It should be in the federal courthouse.



HANNITY: When you look at Joe Biden's overall presidency from Afghanistan, to the border, to more people dead in 2021 of COVID, inflation, the economy, energy, foreign policy -- can you name a single success, Senator? Because I read and watch every day, every detail of what he's doing, and I don't see one area where I can say, wow, he's doing a good job here, or here, or here. I don't see it.



COTTON: No, Sean, although I guess he seems to have generated a lot of enthusiasm at college football games every Saturday, given the chants of young college students all across the country expressing the opinion that many Americans have of the Biden administration.



HANNITY: Yeah.



COTTON: But, no, it's been a total shambles. No, Joe Biden's been in Washington for 50 years. No one thought he was ever up for the job of president, and we've seen that in spades over the last nine months.



HANNITY: Senator, you -- there were a few of you that did a great job today. You're one of them and we appreciate what you did. Thank you. I know Ted Cruz was great and also this man Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who joins us now.



Senator, you equally had strong remarks and going back to this case of this supervisor in the school and this memo about domestic terrorism for parents. You said that all I can conclude is either you're not in control of your department or more likely I think to be the case is that you knew full well exactly what would happen. Meaning the memo going after and targeting parents that are concerned about what's being taught in their kids schools.



HAWLEY: Yeah. What we saw, Sean, is that the Department of Justice, federal prosecutors are already drawing up a list, 13 crimes on this one particular list, 13 crimes that parents could be charged with. These are federal crimes, by the way, Sean.



So you got the attorney general standing up there saying, oh, we're only concerned about violence. Meanwhile, his prosecutors are drawing up lists of crimes that parents can be charged with that have nothing to do with violence. One of them was making an annoying phone call to a school board member. That's on the list of something a parent could be charged with by a federal prosecutor.



I mean, you talk about an attempt to chill speech, to shut down speech. That's it.



HANNITY: You made a good legal argument because the Supreme Court has been clear that the word intimate -- with the word intimidation and with respect to the constitutional protection and that it directs a threat to a person with the intent of placing a victim in fear of bodily harm or death. These are parents saying, no, we want age appropriate information that are -- that's given to our kids. We don't want critical race theory, and we don't think parents speaking out ought to be labeled or looked at or investigated as domestic terrorists.



HAWLEY: You know, parents have every right, Sean, to go to a school board meeting. I've got three little kids of my own.



They've got every right to go to a school board meeting and say, hey, I don't want my kids taught critical race theory. I don't want my kids forced into mass mandates that aren't right for them, or vaccine mandates that aren't good for them.



I don't want -- they can express their opinion on anything, Sean. They pay the taxes, these parents do. They're voters.



And the idea that the Biden administration, Merrick Garland would weaponize the FBI against parents to try and silence speech -- I mean, man, that is a new low, not just for this administration but in American history. Joe Biden owns it. Merrick Garland owns it, and I think history's going to remember them unkindly for it. And more than that, I think the voters are going to remember them on kindly forward and express their views here pretty soon.



HANNITY: We just got an internal memo within FOX News from Chad Pergram and, apparently, Joe Biden is going to the Capitol tomorrow for the Democratic Caucus meeting at 9:00 a.m. and then the president I guess is headed to Glasgow on this summit this -- I don't know, whatever, energy summit or climate change summit. Anyway, so there is a push.



There seems to be this intramural battle within Democratic ranks. You got the progressive wing and then you got the less progressive wing, but it's a matter of degrees of socialism, right? It seems that they can't come to an agreement. It seems that they really want to spend trillions and they don't have any means to pay for it. It seems the talking point that $3.5 trillion will cost you zeros not particularly gone over well with the American people.



Where do you see this headed?



HAWLEY: Well, I think the real problem here is is that the American people look at this, and it's desperately unpopular. I mean, the American people look at what Joe Biden has given America -- runaway inflation, a foreign policy that's in total shambles, a border that is a source of crime and drugs pouring across it, people can't get basic supplies, they can't buy Christmas gifts, they can't get their car repaired, that's Joe Biden's America.



And now, the Democrats want to double down on it. That's their real problem, Sean. It is so unpopular.



And some of the Democrats in Congress are starting to realize that. They're like, whoa, people don't want this and yet some other Democrats want to drive it right over the cliff.



So they are fighting among themselves because the American people don't want what they're selling. And again, I think that pretty soon, the American people -- whether it's at Virginia here next week and in the races to come, they're going to get to weigh in. I think they're going to send a loud message.



HANNITY: I'll ask you the last question I asked Senator Cotton.



Afghanistan disaster, border disaster, more people Americans dead of COVID this year than last year, inflation, the economy, giving up energy independence, we have hostile regimes, Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, they don't seem intimidated by Joe. You ever think you can get this bad in 10 months?



HAWLEY: No, but I tell you one thing he has been successful at, which is discrediting woke liberalism for the joke that it is. I mean, the woke liberals want to remake this society. They want to change America from top to bottom. They want to impose their value system on this country, economic socialism, hollow out the working class.



And now, Bidens expose that for what it is -- a total and complete disaster.



HANNITY: Great job today. A few of you did an amazing job. You did a great job. Cotton did a great job. Cruz did a great job. Lindsey did a great job.



You're all great today and we need Republicans to stand strong like this and united, and Merrick Garland should resign. We'll see what happens.



Thank you, Senator. Appreciate it.



When we come back, it appears progressives are all talk, no action.



AOC, what happened? I thought you were going to be the great fighter.



Kevin McCarthy, Congressman, will join us next. And Senator Lindsey Graham.



Will Joe Biden get his Build Back Better/New Green Deal socialism built through? Apparently, he's headed to Capitol Hill, he's got to get up really early tomorrow, 9:00 a.m., straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Now, just days to go until the Democrats' self-imposed Halloween deadline, there is still no House vote in sight for the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure package, no deal on the massive Build Back Better/New Green Deal socialist spending orgy either, and the infighting the frustration the rage is now hitting a boiling point.



One moderate Democrat telling FOX News, quote, it is the effing progressives. I guess now, we have a moment to see, is the Squad real or not real? What are they really made of? Because they're losing almost everything they say they needed, demanded and wanted.



Now, is the progressive squad led by AOC all talk and no action? Has AOC and the squad been rolled by Pelosi and Schumer and Biden? Because it looks that way. Is -- it's going to be okay with the squad that Manchin and Sinema, they've been getting all the attention of the Democratic Party leadership?



In other words, has AOC and the Squad already -- you know, given up and become Washington swamp creatures, they're allowing Pelosi to stab them in the back? And do they even know what's going on?



Because as it stands tonight, everything they say they were going to fight for, the hill that they were going to die on, it's not happening. It's all falling apart. Joe Manchin has poured cold water on a scheme to tax the unrealized gains of billionaires and millionaires, paid leave. That's been scrapped. No agreement on Medicare expansion or closing the Medicaid gap. No consensus on the repeal of SALT, State and Local Taxes. No agreement on even a top line number.



And we're still waiting to see whether Democrats still try to sneak in amnesty through the back door.



Now, earlier today, Senator Sinema, Senator Manchin, they had a two-hour meeting with the White House and their officials, but it's clear that huge obstacles remain. Far left progressives, they're pointing the fingers straight at the so-called moderates, or pointing the finger right back at them. But it seems the most face time with Biden and Pelosi and Schumer seem to be with the Senators Manchin and Sinema.



We're also learning tonight about Biden's plan to include the elimination of cash bail in his so-called Gender Equity Plan, eliminating cash bail for violent criminals and putting them back on the street, just like they did in New York and elsewhere, even as crime is rising. Is this how Democrats think that what we're going to have law and order and safety and security?



Here with reaction, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.



Well, I guess it didn't take long, because I thought the Squad, they claimed to be principled and it looks like that Pelosi, Schumer and Biden have decided to go along with Manchin and Sinema and they seem to be rolling over the Squad and the Squad seems to be allowing it. So I guess maybe they're all talk and no action, Congressman.



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): We don't know. We'll see tomorrow.



But the one thing -- even when the president had a meeting up in Delaware this weekend, he didn't bring any of the progressives with them. It was Manchin and Schumer.



You know, the president's coming back to the White House -- I mean, back to the Capitol. The last time he did that, the Democrats walked out demoralized. They said he couldn't answer the questions. He didn't inspire them. All he said was, we can't get it done.



I mean, he walked in to raise the white flag to say it's over and said that both bills need to be passed together. They're doing it again tomorrow. And I think the same thing's going to happen. They're going to walk out demoralized, fighting among themselves, because their policies are wrong.



Think about this -- they open up the border so now they want amnesty. They create inflation so now they want to make everything more expensive for every single American. They have overreaching big government, now they want 85,000 IRS agents to spy on your bank accounts.



This is what they want to go champion to the American public? And could they bring the president into their district? His ratings are so low. They can't bring the vice president, nobody can find her.



And Nancy Pelosi, she's been on a farewell tour. She's a lame duck speaker, and she's probably going to walk away after she tries to put her members up on a vote that they know they will lose.



HANNITY: You know, you've been talking a lot, rightly so, about supply chain issues. We've all been talking about inflation. We've all been looking at the horrific state of the economy. Everything we buy, everything we purchase, we're paying more for.



I think one of the great accomplishments of Donald Trump that he never got credit for was bringing this country into energy independence.



MCCARTHY: Yes.



HANNITY: The low cost of energy reduced the cost of everything we purchased. Now, with Joe Biden, Jen Psaki admitting he's going to go to Glasgow and beg OPEC to produce more energy yet again after they turned him down.



Now, the question is, instead of begging OPEC, why doesn't he beg Texas and Oklahoma and North Dakota and Alaska?



Senator Barrasso actually says we get more oil from Putin than we're getting from Alaska.



Why don't we look to our own resources and lower the price and increase the supply of energy here?



MCCARTHY: That's exactly what you do. We could actually look to California to produce in my own district as well. You know California is more reliant on Ecuador 60 percent of getting foreign oil into California, different than the `70s. We were energy independent, remember that what that means. The price of gasoline lower.



It's now averaging over three dollars a barrel -- in California -- a gallon. In California, it's over five dollars.



We had more Americans working, but also we were supplying the rest of the world.



Remember this when the Democrats shut down a pipeline which is the safest best environmental way to move petroleum or natural gas, they shut it down the East Coast, we now have Russian natural gas coming into the East Coast. American natural gas is 42 percent cleaner.



Why would we ever look to OPEC to answer our questions? Why wouldn't we look to America?



God has blessed us with the natural resources. Why don't we utilize them? They're more environmentally sound, more American jobs are created and the world becomes safer when America leads.



HANNITY: Will you please tell your counterpart in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, when you happen to run into him, to please stop caving and raising the debt ceiling after telling conservatives all across the country for two months that he would never ever go along with raising the debt ceiling? Can you -- I don't know, could you pass on a little message from your friend Sean. I'd appreciate it.



MCCARTHY: I'll pass on all your messages, Sean.



But the one thing I will tell you the Senate has been united. You watch what those senators did today. We are not raising this debt ceiling because we've got a credit card already charged up and all they want to do is expand it further. Why do we have inflation? The runaway wasteful Washington spending that the Democrats have created.



HANNITY: Yeah.



MCCARTHY: We've got to change the course of history here.



HANNITY: All right. Leader McCarthy, thank you.



Now, also tonight, hundreds of Americans still trapped behind enemy lines in Afghanistan, abandoned by Joe Biden. We learned last weekend that there are hundreds of them still there. They've been lying to us, all while he tries to act like this mess never even happened. He's turned the page.



Earlier today, Lindsey Graham grilled the attorney general on the terror threat created by this botched withdrawal. Take a look.



GARLAND: Every day, I'm briefed by the FBI.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): No, my question is specific. Has anybody briefed you about the increased likelihood of an attack emanating from Afghanistan by ISIS or al Qaeda because of our complete withdrawal?



GARLAND: We are worried about the risk of attack by --



GRAHAM: I know. It's one thing to be worried. Has anybody told you the likelihood of an attack is greater because of our withdrawal or not?



GARLAND: We have different views about the degrees of likelihood. That doesn't change our posture.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here now, the senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham.



Senator, it is -- we learned this weekend that we abandoned hundreds of Americans, thousands of green card holders and their families. They lied to us.



GRAHAM: Right. Well, not only did they lie to us about the number of Americans left behind, there's no plan to get them out. Thank God for Sean Hannity to remind the American people that we have American citizens held by terrorists that we have thousands of Afghans who fought along our side that are being abused as I speak.



But here's what I want you to know -- the worst is yet to come. You went down a laundry list of the last months, the parade of horribles, I'm here to tell you the worst is yet to come.



When it comes to Afghanistan, the Taliban has refused to help us with al Qaeda and ISIS. The attorney general is the only guy in town that doesn't understand the Taliban being in charge of Afghanistan makes a terrorist attack on our country more likely. Everybody said that and the attorney general apparently doesn't know that.



So al-Qaeda and ISIS are roaming freely in Afghanistan, our border is beyond broken. The attorney general went there last week and asked him what was his reaction to the catch and release program that's led to a surge -- the historic surge of illegal immigrants? He says, I don't recall being told that.



So he would have you believe that he went to the border in Arizona and nobody in the border -- nobody in the border patrol told him, oh, by the way, the catch and release policy, canceling remain in Mexico --



HANNITY: Senator --



GRAHAM: -- has led to a complete overrun of our border.



HANNITY: You know, you asked him what would he tell people coming to this country illegally, and he said, I tell them not to come.



Here's the problem -- our Constitution, and you're a lawyer, you tell me where I'm wrong here, is based --



GRAHAM: Yes, yeah.



HANNITY: -- our rule of law is based on our Constitution and Joe Biden is picking and choosing what laws to enforce and not enforce. And not only is he not enforcing the law at our border, he's aiding and abetting the law- breaking and he's making every excuse in the book for it. This is supposed to be our top law enforcement official.



Now, if he's not going to uphold the laws of the land, why is he in that job?



GRAHAM: Well, number on, does he understand the nature of the problem? If you believe what he told me under oath, the Border Patrol never informed him that the remain in Mexico policy worked, and when it was changed, we're being overrun.



If you believe what he said, he's not sure that the Afghan -- that Taliban be in charge of Afghanistan puts us more at risk. How could he not know these things?



Let me tell you why the worst is yet to come. We have no plan to turn things around in Afghanistan. When it comes to the border, we've stopped deportations. When it comes to inflation, we're about to pour gasoline on the fire by spending more money. Everything that you catalog tonight is a problem is about to get worse.



And the one that keeps me up more than all others -- school boards, FBI agents going after parents, is the fact that a terrorist safe haven exist in Afghanistan --



HANNITY: Oh, it's bad.



GRAHAM: -- people who want to destroy this country, nobody's doing a damn thing about it.



HANNITY: You said Biden's presidency -- and we'll close with this -- is a disaster for America. I -- as bad as I predicted in "Live Free or Die: America and the World on the Brink", a book I wrote for the first time in 10 years, bad as I thought it would be, it's even worse. Why is it a disaster and what options do we have to fix it?



GRAHAM: In 2022, you can take the power away from the Democrats in the House and the Senate. In 2024, you can elect a new president.



I wrote a piece today talking about the last year. When Trump was president, we had the lowest border crossings in the history nation, now we have the largest. When Trump was president, the Taliban were not in charge, we had a counter-terrorism force on the ground in Afghanistan.



Everything that Biden has done has blown up in his face and the worst is yet to come.



HANNITY: Yeah, a few mean tweets and some strength would be pretty good prescription right about now.



Thank you, Senator. Appreciate it.



When we come back, Project Veritas strikes again, a new tape that could be damaging for New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. Six days from now, they got that gubernatorial election. And by the way, if you're against vaccine mandates, you don't want to miss this tape.



Plus, the latest on the Virginia gubernatorial race as we continue. Thanks for being with us.



HANNITY: And now, explosive developments tonight in the New Jersey governor's race, six days from now, after Project Veritas appears to have caught Democratic operatives admitting that vaccine mandates are likely coming in the state but they won't announce that until after the election. Now, of course, we always let -- we report, you decide. Here's the video from Project Veritas.



WENDY MARTINEZ, SENIOR ADVISOR FOR PHIL MURPHY: He's going to do it, but he couldn't do it before the elections.



MARIANI, ASSISTANT TO SENIOR ADVISOR: Exactly.



MARTINEZ: Because of the independents and the undecideds.



JOURNALIST: The independents and the undecided would not vote for him if he did the mandates.



MARTINEZ: Because they're all into the (EXPLETIVE DELETED). My rights, (EXPLETIVE DELETED). And they don't care if they kill everybody.



JOURNALIST: After he wins, then he'll do the mandates. The vaccines mandates.



MARTINEZ: He will, but right now is about him winning. It will be fine.



MATTHEW URQUIJO, MANAGER, NJ FORWARD: I think so. I think the problem right now is because it's election season, he's not going to have people say, like, we're going to have a mandate now cause, you know, that's -- for some people that's -- it's going to piss them off.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, Murphy's team is trying to say that they -- quote, this video does not in any way -- does not depict any member of the administration or anyone involved in public health policy but are they with the associated with the campaign completely they don't want to answer that question.



The governor's office cannot speak to the video or anyone involved the administration has never had plans nor is it making plans for a blanket COVID 19 vaccine. Oh like Pelosi said it and Fauci said it and Biden said it, and then they did it, anyway?



You remember the woman you just saw in the video? She's a paid advisor for the campaign. We also reached out to her, we haven't heard back yet.



Here for reaction to this, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, along with Leo 2.0 Terrell.



Pam, oh, she's just associated with the campaign, not part of the campaign, but just associated and speaks for the campaign and is part of it. So she knows nothing and we don't like her anymore.



PAM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Yeah, she knows exactly what she's talking about and legally of course this is an extreme case of government overreach, and it's a drastic power grab. And we're looking closely at America First policy Institute, Sean, at all these cases, and you know what she said? We need to win first. If that's all they care about, then they're going to come in and destroy these small businesses that are trying to fight back after COVID, that's what they care about -- winning and then shutting their state down again.



So, hey, everybody, move to Florida.



HANNITY: That's good. That's actually a great point.



But and then he even admitted at one point, well, if you're against high taxes, New Jersey's not your state. I'm like, okay, why don't we just put up a sign saying, if you like limited government, lower taxes, and less regulation, leave this state. That's a great state model, Leo.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'll tell you, Sean. This is -- it's very scary. New Jersey, listen to me, you don't want to make the same mistake, as we did in California. We're a blue state. It's terrible here, with mandates.



New Jersey, Murphy's people are lying to you. They don't respect your liberty, they don't respect your freedom, you do not want to turn into another California where we have homelessness, mandates, they're after your kids.



You're right, Pam is absolutely right. Florida is the model. Independents, Republicans, do not vote for Murphy. You saw that tape. You don't want another California on the East Coast.



HANNITY: Oh great point. Last 30 seconds, Pam.



BONDI: Yeah, it's unbelievable, Sean, what he's doing and again, with at all costs. People, is that the governor that you want to be there who's going to keep saying that? And these businesses have got to get back in business. It is illegal to do that yet he doesn't care. He just cares about winning.



HANNITY: All right. Pam Bondi, thank you. Leo, thank you.



Coming up, a Santa Fe district attorney says criminal charges not being ruled out in the shooting death of the cinematographer killed on the set of Alec Baldwin's movie, "Rust". What does that mean for him? Straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: New developments tonight in the Alec Baldwin film set shooting as the Santa Fe county sheriff is now revealing that three guns, 500 rounds of ammo were recovered from the set of "Rust." The sheriff specified that one of the guns was a non-functioning firearm and according to the district attorney, criminal charges are in fact on the table.



Here with reaction, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, along with weapons expert Bryan Carpenter.



Is that normal to have live ammunition on the set like that and as many incidents as we've been able to chronicle with people fearing the environment on the set, is that normal too, Bryan?



BRYAN CARPENTER, WEAPONS MASTER: No. A live round anywhere near a set is - - as I said previously -- would be -- the nuclear option, it's the worst possible scenario, never to be anywhere near that. When you have complaints like that from cast and crew on a show that's run normally, it would be addressed by the producers. There would be obviously department head meetings where everyone would sit down and ascertain what's going on here, why are we having these problems and what can we do to put a stop to it, prior to moving forward at all?



HANNITY: I was trained -- my parents were in law enforcement, Gregg, as you know, and my mom was a prison guard and since a young kid, I was trained in firearms safety. If I was in charge of a weapon on a set, there would be no access to any live ammunition by anybody at any time on that set, and yet the only -- I would never have a bullet -- a live bullet out there available for anyone to get near or to touch even if -- I doubt even bringing on the set.



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yeah, but this appears to be a movie set, out of control, run amok with acts of gross negligence and recklessness and somebody died as a result.



I mean, just take a look at this list -- a young novice is hired to be the armorer. She has self-doubts and says she's still learning. There is, as you point out, live ammunition on the set where there shouldn't be, a target shooting is taking place at tin cans. That's absolutely forbidden.



Guns were not properly checked and secured. There were two accidental gun discharges on the set before the fatal shooting. The assistant director was fired from another film for a gun mishap that injured a crew member. He admitted to police in this case he failed to fully check the gun and he shouldn't have been touching the gun at all.



So I think the assistant director as well as the armorer are most at risk for criminal charges, but so is Alec Baldwin because he wasn't just an actor relying on assurances, no, he was an on location producer with that added responsibility comes an added duty to protect the safety of the crew. Failure to do so is a crime. It's called involuntary manslaughter.



HANNITY: It seems like a lot had gone on leading up to this and none of it created a safe environment for a firearm. Thank you both.



When we come back, Mayor Lori lightweight is tonight's villain of the day. We'll tell you why, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Our villain of the day, Chicago Mayor Lori lightweight mercilessly booed by a group of union workers. Take a look.



HANNITY: That's all the time we have left.



In the meantime, not let your heart be troubled, Laura Ingraham introduces us to the puppy tonight.



