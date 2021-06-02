‘Hannity’ on cyberattacks, Hunter Biden

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY this Tuesday night.



Tonight, we begin with a bombshell report in "The New York Post". It reveals Joe Biden did, in fact, meet with zero experience Hunter's business associates, foreign associates from Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, all while Joe was vice president. This in spite of the numerous claims by Joe himself that he never, ever, talked to zero experienced Hunter about his overseas business dealings.



Why did you lie, Joe? We need to know the truth? What's going on?



And, Joey, if your last name was Trump, well, you know what that would mean. You'd be impeached and probably indicted. There'd be a grand jury summoned immediately. By the way, if you even know what that means anymore.



We're going to unpeel the layers of this report coming up. We'll ask an important question. Is the corrupt Biden family syndicate now impacting U.S. foreign policy?



Interesting. Russia, China, Ukraine, Kazakhstan seems like it potentially may be because they're compromised.



Also, another week, another massive cyberattack from the hostile regime of Vladimir Putin and the hostile actors that are in Russia, making a fool out of sippy cup Joe, and it's about to get much worse.



Later, the extremely expensive and exclusive Dalton School in New York City, this private school showing -- well, this cartoon to six-year-old kids in first grade that teaches them how to touch themselves. Viewer warning, this was shown to first graders, six year olds, but probably not appropriate for children. That's my recommendation.



Three -- if you don't want them to see it -- one, I would just put it on off but come back in seconds. Here's a preview. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARTOON CHARACTER: Sometimes, I touch my penis because it feels good.



CARTOON CHARACTER: Sometimes when I'm in my bath or when mom puts me to bed, I like to touch my vulva too.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Okay, beam me up, there's not intelligent life anymore in New York City. We'll play all of this extremely disturbing tape. It will shock your conscience, coming up.



But, first, over the Memorial Day weekend, millions of us, we all honored the heroic service of the brave men and women that died defending our freedoms, our liberties and our country. For many families, it was a somber weekend of remembrance for those loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.



When we do quietly reflect on the blessings that are liberty that we all kind of usually take for granted if we're honest, so many people made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us. But for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, oh, it's just a nice long weekend. Have a great long weekend. No Joe and no Kamala.



On Friday, Biden kicking off the national holiday tweeting a picture of himself with an ice cream cone and a caption that reads: Stay cool this weekend, folks. And not to be outdone is Kamala Harris tweeting a picture of herself smiling from ear to ear enjoy the long weekend with no mention of why we have a long weekend, which would be Memorial Day, whatsoever.



That kind of brings back memories of Obama. He didn't know the difference between Veterans Day, Memorial Day. Remember he referred to Navy corpsman, Navy corpsman. He did it three times in one speech and the DNC which tweeted out this celebratory Memorial Day picture of Obama with an ice cream cone in 2015.



Well since so many liberals seem to have such a difficult time honoring our fallen heroes or remembering what Memorial Day is all about, maybe they could learn a thing or two from the Indy 500, because here's how they kicked off their Memorial Day race. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(PLAYING "TAPS")



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: How refreshing. I did notice that every person was standing. Of the 150,000 people, I didn't see anybody take a knee and complete silence of 150,000 people during the taps and then of course the national anthem that was played thereafter.



Reverence, appreciation, respect, thankfulness. There's a powerful moving tradition from the Indy 500. We give them all the credit in the world.



In case you were wondering, Joe eventually honored our fallen soldiers and then celebrated the long weekend by staying cool at a French restaurant in Washington, D.C. called Le Diplomate.



And on Friday, Joe also spoke to our military members in a base in Virginia but his prepared remarks went off the rails when Joe made more creepy remarks about a very young girl in the audience. Then, of course, he stammered and stumbled and bumbled like he usually does. But, yeah, this was particularly creepy.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm especially honored to share the stage with Brittany and Jordan and Nathan and Margaret Catherine. I love those barrettes in her hair, man. I tell you what look at her. She looks like she's 19 years old sitting there with her like a little lady in her legs crossed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: OK, that kind of makes my skin crawl, don't know about you. If it doesn't, I don't know what will. At least we have improvement, no hair sniffing, no unsolicited back rubs like usual.



Meanwhile, Vice President Harris, she had a cringe-worthy moment of her own. During a commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy on Friday, she obsessed about green energy, made a woke joke that almost nobody found funny except for her. And then she did what she usually does starts laughing, somewhat uncontrollably, somewhat uncomfortably. Look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You are electrical engineers who will soon help convert solar and wind energy into power, convert solar and wind energy into combat power. And just ask any marine today, would she rather carry 20 pounds of batteries or a rolled up solar panel. And I am positive she will tell you a solar panel and so would he.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: It wasn't funny and I don't think they got it.



With China, Russia, Iran all teaming up an unholy alliance against the us and every country besides them in the Middle East, meaning the Iranians, waging war, cyber attacks, proxy wars around the world, members of our military facing serious challenges, woke Kamala seems more interested in solar panels and the fight for social justice. It's not only tone deaf but also kind of scary and chilling.



Hostile actors in Russia just pulled off what is a second major cyberattack. First, it was against America's largest oil and gas pipeline system, impacting the entire East Coast of the United States. Biden did nothing.



Now, the world's largest meat supplier has been disrupted again, according to reports, by Russian hackers. JBS processes a quarter of America's beef, one-fifth of our country's pork and they operate a couple of dozen chicken processing facilities all across the country. Matter of fact they probably have fed every one of you watching tonight.



That's not good and it means that already high meat prices, they're just going to get higher and higher and higher.



So, Joe, you're president, what the hell are you going to do to the hold the Russians, this hostile regime, this hostile actor Putin accountable? And sadly, it appears that Joe per usual is going to do nothing? In fact, his one-on-one meeting with Putin, now, it's still on the books for June the 19th.



Make no mistake and let me go on record up here and just lay it out. This summit's a bad idea. Putin will be assessing and he's not going to see Joe through the prism of the media mob and big tech. He will be assessing Joe Biden and I'm pretty confident he'll come to the same conclusion that many of you have that Joe is weak, he is frail, a total, complete cognitive mess and a hollow shadow of his former self. And Putin will use that firsthand assessment and walk all over him and the U.S. and he probably will leave laughing at our country and leave embolden, feeling he can get away with anything.



For once, I would argue Joe needs to take his little sippy cup, go to the basement, take a nappy. If he's really good, we'll give him a bedtime story.



Meanwhile, according to an explosive report from "The New York Post", in 2015, the vice president, then Biden, was a regular at this D.C. hot spot where he frequently met with his son's sketchy foreign business partners. That includes oligarchs, other individuals from Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Russia, which brings us to a couple of serious unanswered questions.



Why was the vice president meeting with zero experienced Hunter's sketchy business partners? And why did Joe lie again and again and again and again and say he's never discussed his foreign business dealings with Hunter?



Clearly, those foreign nationals were paying for access. Did Joe get a cut? You know, where's the special counsel looking into this corruption?



So is the corrupt Biden family syndicate business now impacting America's foreign policy? And is anybody in the media mob will you ever once actually build up a little bit of courage ask Joe the questions that you know you'd be asking every second, every minute, of every hour, of every day if it was Trump? Of course, you'll need to head to Delaware and shout the question from the beach because tomorrow, Joey is taking a sippy cup back to his beach house, marking the 12th trip to Delaware in four months.



Now, keep in mind, he only starts his day at 9:30, starts getting ready for biddy bye at 7:00. He's never seen the show that I know of as president. Zero experience Hunter is now under a criminal investigation but he's a liberal, he'll probably get away with it. Only conservatives get life in jail for jaywalking.



Of course, Hunter's charges, international money laundering, tax fraud. But outside "The New York Post", FOX, a couple of other outlets Biden is protected by the Democrats the media mob and of course big tech people that pretend to be journalists.



Here with reaction from the Trump Organization, Eric Trump.



Imagine if it was your father. We already know the answer, Eric.



And this is a problem I have -- I could no longer say honestly to the American people that I believe we have equal justice under the law. I cannot say because I don't believe it that we have equal application of our laws, because if we did, quid pro quo Joe would be held responsible for firing the prosecutor investigating his zero experienced son being paid millions, and all of these other instances now where he's been caught red- handed lying about knowing anything about Hunter's foreign business dealings.



ERIC TRUMP, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION: Sean, I agree completely. Listen, I'm on the receiving end of it every single day.



My father gets subpoena after subpoena. We do as a family, they attack us. They go after us. We're doing absolutely nothing wrong. We gave up business when my father went to the White House.



They did the exact opposite. When Joe Biden became vice president, Hunter Biden got into business. But yet every single day, my family is attacked and they look for any comma that's out of place and the prosecutorial misconduct in this country is out of control.



But yet, because we're Republicans, they attack us and they do absolutely nothing to the other side.



And we've talked about this a thousand times. I mean, Hunter Biden gained three and a half million dollars from the -- you know, Moscow mayor's wife. Could you imagine if I took three cents from Russia, right? I mean, you'd have another Russian collusion hoax.



I mean, why didn't he get charged with that? Could you imagine if I threw away a loaded firearm in a dumpster outside a grocery store? Could you imagine if I smoke crack? Could you imagine if I did 1/100th of what this kid does?



And you know what, there is unequal justice in this country and people are sick and tired of it as they watch our family who has done nothing wrong get prosecuted every single day and they see others get away with absolute murder.



HANNITY: And now, you know, now, we got a grand jury convened in the case in New York.



And then you got on tape Joe's saying you're not getting a billion U.S. tax dollars unless you fire a Ukrainian prosecutor who's looking into Burisma, the millions of dollars of payment to Hunter who goes on GMA and says no experience in oil, gas, energy, Ukraine.



Now how do you get millions of dollars when you have no experience whatsoever in that field of endeavor? How do you get that deal? I'd like that deal. How do I get that deal?



E. TRUMP: Well, Sean, why is no one asking the question? Well, let me ask you another thing, why is no one asking the question that once Joe Biden was out of office, once he was no longer vice president U.S., why did Hunter Biden's salary get cut in half?



So, January of 2017, Hunter Biden's salary got cut in half, right? Immediately when Joe Biden was out of power, they cut his salary in half. I mean, what do you think that they were paying for?



And again, no one's investigating him. The media carries their water. The guy -- I mean, your opening monologue was genius.



I mean, it was -- it's unbelievable. You're right. Putin is literally licking his chops right now knowing that he's going to be meeting this guy. He's going to be sizing him up.



He's looking at the weakness in this country in terms of fuel prices going, you know, sky high, lumber prices going sky high, food prices, everything. He's looking at inflation. He's looking at you know how effective, you know, they've been in terms of hacking pipelines and meat processing plants and every single -- you know, everything else.



They're looking at the Middle East, Sean, and, you know, the mess in the Middle East because of the lack of U.S. leadership right now.



You never had any of these problems under Donald Trump. You had the exact opposite.



And, you know, you better believe that Putin is licking his lips and a lot of other adversaries around the world are doing the same thing, because they're seeing a weak leader and it's -- it's very, very scary. Very scary.



HANNITY: So, we'll have a weak leader in Washington and this guy Bennett in Israel who's a total complete liar and idiot is going to take over as prime minister with the weakest coalition in the history of Israel since the U.N. partition plan and we expect what, how -- none of this is going to end well.



Eric Trump, thank you, sir. Thanks for being with us.



Now, we turn to a disturbing story out of South Carolina. Look at this, over the weekend, apparent far left anarchist vandalizing the home of Congresswoman Nancy Mace. They graffitied her property with personal attacks, profane language and anarchist symbols with two young kids at home. These images are extremely chilling. The congresswoman will join us in a moment, along with Sean Parnell. He's now running for Senate in Pennsylvania.



Now, I do wonder the stories out there about what fake Jake Tapper over at fake news CNN thinks about this. Remember, Tapper, now he likes to claim that he's a fair and balanced and objective journalist. Well, apparently, he begged Parnell not to run against Conor Lamb and in the House in a series of private messages on Twitter.



Now, I think private messages should be private but I guess they're not. Let me be clear, if fake Jake wasn't a liar and didn't claim to be something he's not, a journalist, it wouldn't be a big deal. Now, I'm a case in point. I am a member of the media. That's right, a member of the press.



I am a talk show host. We have thousands of hours of straight news I can produce on radio and TV, thousands of hours of investigative reporting that we've done, thousands and thousands of hours of opinion that I give, and thousands of times where I state up front, completely honest, I'm a conservative. And we do sports and culture. I'm like the entire newspaper.



You see fake Jake claims to be something that he's not. He claims to be a journalist. No, he's not. He's a political activist or maybe he's a talk show host wannabe who just really needs to be honest with his viewers and say, I have opinions, these are my opinions -- you know, like most people in the news media claim to be objective journalists and they're full of, you-know-what, Adam Schiff.



Here with more two veterans, South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace, Pennsylvania senatorial candidate Sean Parnell.



Nancy, first, I'm sorry what happened to you. Nancy, I'm sorry what happened to you and your family and, you know, tell us about what happened. How scary is it?



I've been in the immediate 33 years. I've lived through a lot myself. It's not fun.



REP. NANCY MACE (R-SC): No, it's not, and it was -- it's been a jarring day. This was invasive. This was my home and it was quite frankly scary.



This is the home where I live. I'm a single mom and I have two kids and I'm sad for my kids because they had -- they had to see this.



And I'm sad for my neighbors. They didn't ask for this to happen.



But this is a left coming after the right, coming after us conservatives. And earlier today, I'm conservative, first thing I did was talk to local law enforcement, got them to my house.



And there was a former Obama staffer, you know, forging conspiracy theories on social media today saying I didn't even file a police report.



What do you think I did, Sean? The very first thing I did was file a police report.



And so, if your viewers want to see that police report, they want to see the photos, the photographic evidence and videos that I took when this happened, then go online to my website at nancymace.org. This is wrong and this is the left coming after the right, and it's got to stop.



HANNITY: Yeah, it's just -- it's terrible.



Sean Parnell, did fake Jake Tapper over at fake news CNN advise you not to run in that congressional race you ran in?



SEAN PARNELL, GOP CANDIDATE FOR SENATE IN PENNSYLVANIA: Yes, yes, Sean. But I think that --



HANNITY: Doesn't he claim to be a journalist? He doesn't say that he's a talk show host or an advocacy journalist or an opinion host, right? He claims that he's a journalist, fair and balanced, objective.



PARNELL: Yes. Yes, correct, correct. But, Sean, I think that this speaks to a much larger issue in our national discourse. Many in the media today, they're not fair and balanced. They don't care about the truth.



Look at every single major story that came out last year, impeachment one, hoax. Impeachment two, based on a lie. Our troops are losers and suckers, lie, right? The Russian bounty stories, lie.



President Trump said that we'd have a vaccine for coronavirus in a year, the media said that he was a conspiracy theorist and liar that was based on no evidence. That was untrue.



And I think the most egregious example of this, Sean, is that last year, President Trump said that there was a really great possibility that the coronavirus came from Wuhan, a lab in Wuhan. The media for a year called him a conspiracy theorist. And ultimately, that cost American lives.



Imagine where this country would be if we were investigating the origins of COVID over a year ago and -- over a year ago? And the only reason why the media did this is not because they have a commitment to the truth. It was because they did not want President Trump to get reelected.



And if you think it stops there, it doesn't. Big tech is just as bad. They are the enforcement arm of the Democrat Party. They are the enforcement arm of the media. If you step out of line, if you think critically, if you question the narrative, they call you a conspiracy theorist and they censor you.



Sean, they're doing it to me. Have your viewers Google Sean Parnell U.S. Senate Pennsylvania, you won't find my website there, which makes it hard for me to raise money.



And so, clearly, the Democrats and big tech and the media have their finger on the scale here and are wading things toward the Democrats, and it's a problem. And ultimately, Sean, the American people are the ones that lose.



HANNITY: Nancy, I don't care what your -- what your politics are. Every one of our elected officials needs to be protected.



Are you getting in the protection you rightly deserve? And I would say this to -- that it should be available to any Democrat threatened this way.



MACE: Absolutely. And no one, regardless of your political beliefs, everyone should feel safe at home.



But look at what's happened over the years. They shot Steve Scalise, Rand Paul was left in a hospital and has part of his lung missing now, and we're seeing the left burn, loot and destroy our cities and our property.



This is not the first time that I've been attacked with vandalism. They -- they keyed my car last year when I was campaigning for Congress on the day of one of my debates. And now, they're on my front doorstep.



But I want to say one thing, if the folks that did this, the person or persons that came onto my front doorstep that did this, thinks that I'm going to be intimidated -- well, they thought wrong. I'm going to work harder and stronger and fight more for my convictions and my core values and my beliefs and protecting my kids and my country. They're all worth saving.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you both for being with us. Sorry you went through that. Sean, thank you.



Coming up, shocking video. Wait until you see this. Shown to six-year-olds, first graders at one of New York City's most prestigious schools. You're not going to believe this one, I promise you. Kayleigh McEnany, Mike Huckabee weigh in, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: We now turn to what is an absolutely pretty disgusting, disturbing, downright sickening story in New York City where first graders, in other words, kids that are six years old, at the very prestigious Manhattan $55,000 a year per student Dalton School, reportedly, where they showed a series of videos last fall that discussed -- let's see -- masturbation, sexual expression, other explicit and sensitive topics, oh, with no consultation from parents.



According to "The New York Post," this is the video that was shown to first graders, that's right, six-year-olds. Now, I will give you a view of discretion as advised, so if kids are watching, I'll give you three seconds. We'll count it down and if you want them to watch. That's up to you, but you've been warned.



Anyway, we report, you decide. Three, two, one.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CARTOON CHARACTER: What's so funny you, two?



CARTOON CHARACTER: He said PP.



(LAUGHTER)]



CARTOON CHARACTER: Do you notice that when you say PP, you giggle, but when you say penis, you say it in a serious voice?



CARTOON CHARACTER: I never noticed that before.



CARTOON CHARACTER: Some children and adults feel uncomfortable when they talk about their private parts. So, they make up cute or funny names for them.



CARTOON CHARACTER: What's one for a girl's private parts?



CARTOON CHARACTER: Vajayjay.



CARTOON CHARACTER: But what does Scoops mean when he says vajayjay?



CARTOON CHARACTER: He means vulva.



CARTOON CHARACTER: That's right, Kayla. It's important to use the proper words for our private parts.



CARTOON CHARACTER: Hey, how come my penis gets big sometimes and points up in the air?



CARTOON CHARACTER: That's called an erection.



CARTOON CHARACTER: Sometimes I touch my penis feels good.



CARTOON CHARACTER: Sometimes when I'm in my bath or when my mom puts to bed, I like to touch my vulva, too.



CARTOON CHARACTER: You have a clitoris there, Kayla, that probably feels good to touch the same way Keith's penis feels good when he touches it. But have you ever noticed that older kids and grown-ups don't touch their private parts in public?



CARTOON CHARACTER: They don't?



CARTOON CHARACTER: That's right, Keith. It's okay to touch yourself and see how different body parts feel but it's best to only do it in private.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: we're also learning that the woman heading up this apparent effort to sexual lies young children, her name is Justine Fonte is the same woman who last month led a controversial explicit porn literacy workshop at another elite New York grammar prep school, grammar school. Great.



We reached out for comment for Dalton. We haven't heard back. Shocker.



School spokesperson did tell "The Post", quote, as part of Dalton's comprehensive health curriculum for students, a lesson on gender and bodies included two evidence-based age-appropriate videos approved for students four years and older. These videos align with nationally recognized methodologies and standards. So they tell us.



Anyway, the ever so-called prestigious Dalton School thinks the video is appropriate for students as young as four.



Okay, here with reaction, "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany, who happens to be a parent, along with -- we already know -- FOX News contributor who happens to have a daughter that will outperform him as governor in the great state of Arkansas, so I think you know a thing or two about parenting.



If I recall, Governor, you were also a pastor at one point in your life, correct me, if I'm wrong. I'll start with you. That doesn't sound particularly age-appropriate for me, and I don't think -- I think if you want to show this, I think you kind of need to get parent's permission. But what do I know? Maybe the state should just raise our kids.



MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's where we're headed. It would be bad enough it was in the it was in a public, but the fact that people are paying $55,000 a year for their kids to be subjected to this stuff? First of all, pull your kids. Secondly, yank the money out of this school. And third, don't put up with it.



And I would just say, you mentioned being a pastor. Well, the Apostle Paul had a great expression of people like this in Romans Chapter 1, professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.



And you got people who in the name of education pretend that they know something, pretend to be intellectual. This is not intellectualism. This is a fool's errand. And it's embarrassing and disgusting.



I can't believe somebody thinks this is appropriate for 4-year-old children.



HANNITY: Your reaction, Kayleigh?



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS ANALYST: This is stomach churning.



You know, my husband, Sean, and I, we try to guard anything our daughter watches. He's 1-1/2 years old. We have to screen the cartoons these days because we don't know what Hollywood is putting together. Never in a million years would you think you would need to screen your private school for a video like this as the governor points out, you're paying $55,000 a year.



This is wholly inappropriate but it's part of the trend, Sean. You know, you go to science class and you learn about disgusting things like this, 6- year-olds do. Then you go to another class where you're taught critical race theory, where you're taught that you're irredeemably an oppressor based on the color of your skin. This is toxic ideology.



And we need parents, instead of complaining anonymously, as the parents did in that FOX News article I read, in "The New York Post" article I read to supplement it, they need to complain vocally, loudly, take your child out of the school. Put your name to your words. Be bold enough to say, we are raising a generation of children in a toxic environment and they will never recover if they learn these heinous, heinous, poisonous theories throughout the entirety of their education.



HANNITY: You know, I look at the fact, not even bringing the parents into the process here, Governor, and I find that disturbing.



You know, on a side note, people outside of New York wouldn't understand this because the public schools are so bad, not as bad as Baltimore where they have, I think, 13 high schools where not a single kid is proficient in math and science -- I'm sorry, math and reading, even though we spend more per capital in Baltimore. It's the second highest per capital spending per student in the world with the worst results, can you imagine 13 public high schools, not a single kid proficient in reading and math? That's pretty -- you really can't get worse than that but a lot of New York public schools are that bad.



So the competition for parents to start, they have to set up interviews and testing for kids to get into kindergarten so they can get into the right kindergarten which will set them up to get into the right grammar school and high schools, and then they will have a decent shot at an education and a chance at a decent college.



But now, so the parents are like -- one parent in one story at "The New York Post" said, well, if I speak up, I know I'm going to get canceled, and there's 15,000 other parents who has a kid that they want to take that spot. So the parents are cornered here. It's their values or the highway pretty much.



HUCKABEE: They're not cornered. They may think they are, but their kids will be better off in virtually any school in America than for them to shell out that kind of money, 55 grand a year, to have every value that they hold dear undermined rather than undergirded.



That's not an education. That's an indoctrination. Parents need to wake up and quit surrendering their children and turning them over to some outfit that will absolutely destroy their very children's future.



This isn't a hard decision. Parent need to act like parents and start speaking up, standing up, and get their kids out of places like that, and put them into a decent school and we demand every place in the country give parents a choice for their kids' education.



HANNITY: Last word, Kayleigh.



MCENANY: Yeah, and with that choice, put your kid in inaugural Catholic school. That's where I went. The nuns taught us nothing of this sort, nor would they ever.



Sadly, the public school doesn't seem to be the answer, the private school. But indeed, the parochial school.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you, both. Appreciate it, Mike Huckabee, Kayleigh McEnany.



When we return, Dr. Flip-flop Fauci following in the governor of New York's footsteps, cashing in on a book deal. Senator John Kennedy who just announced his 2022 re-election bid, he'll join us next with reaction. That's straight ahead. Stay with us.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, tonight, following the path of New York Governor Cuomo, Dr. Doom, Gloom, Flip-flop Fauci is now using his pandemic failures to cash in on a book deal about, quote, "truth in service."



Now, remember, it was just last week that Fauci flipped and flopped and flailed on the lab leaked theory. Oh, maybe it is possible.



Of course, we've documented right here on this program, he's flip-flopped on everything from masks can't fix anything, they won't do anything, to one masks, to two masks, to mask once a season. He flip-flopped on ventilators, schools and reopenings and the risk of outdoor transmission to the threshold needed for herd immunity and so on and so forth.



And then, of course, the issue of the gain of, yeah, gain of function research being done at the Wuhan lab at the NIH, apparently, partly funded. Now, the book's reportedly only 80 pages long. No word on whether it will address all the controversy surrounding gain of function research and now, Fauci still refuses to give a straight answer on that.



But back in 2012, Fauci claimed the benefits of this controversial gain of function research outweighed any risk of a pandemic. Dr. Fauci, you still believed that?



And one of the senators who has been forcing Fauci to actually answer the tough questions, he's from the great state of Louisiana, Senator John Kennedy.



And, by the way, Senator, I strongly -- unless you ask me not to -- strongly support your re-election. You have done a phenomenal job as a senator from the great state of Louisiana and you become a true leader in the Senate and I have a great admiration for you, sir.



SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Well, thank you, Sean.



My campaign people would beat me about the head and shoulders if I didn't ask folks to -- to go to my website JohnKennedy.com, JohnKennedy.com. I put up some cool new pictures and some -- some admonitions to folks like pretty please with sugar on top, stand your ass up for the national anthem, and that sort of stuff.



(LAUGHTER)



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Go ahead.



KENNEDY: But can I say a word about Dr. Fauci?



HANNITY: Yes, sir.



KENNEY: Let me -- let me say this about Dr. Fauci. I know Dr. Fauci. I like Dr. Fauci. I respect Dr. Fauci.



But karma as they say is a witch. For the record that's W-I-T-C-H.



The evidence has finally caught up with the Chinese communist party with Dr. Fauci and with the other permanent Washington types who for over a year have said that the idea that the coronavirus came from a China lab leak was a conspiracy theory and that anybody believed that was circus freak crazy.



Well, it wasn't a conspiracy theory and people aren't circus freak crazy. It was a reasonable question to ask from day one, suspicious facts have existed from day one if people cared to look pointing to that possibility.



The Chinese communist party and Dr. Fauci -- and I'm going to be blunt here -- have said for over a year, look, nothing to see here. The coronavirus came from an animal.



Except after a year, no one's been able to prove that. And as "The Economist" magazine put it this week, no one has found anything close to a smoking bat.



Not to put too fine a point on it, but a year ago this month, in May of 2020, my friend Dr. Fauci gave a number of interviews and in them he dismissed the lab leak theory.



Now, I want to be fair to him. I know the press was all over him and he did it under pressure from the press, but Dr. Fauci should have told the press to stick it up their fact checker that I'm going to follow the science and he didn't. And we've lost a year here.



And I don't know if we'll ever find the origin of the virus now. It's not a question, Sean, of keeping score, who was right or nah, nah, nah, you were wrong, we need to know this, so that we can keep it from happening again. And I don't know now if we'll ever find out, and that's a -- that's a bloody shame.



HANNITY: You know, he's flipped and flopped and failed.



Now, the comments in 2012 about gain of function, this is significant. In other words, labs that actually -- they manipulate -- and I'm using layman's terms here forgive me, Senator, I'm not a doctor and I'm not a medical researcher. But manipulate viruses, but it causes the --



KENNEDY: Yeah.



HANNITY: It can potentially and he acknowledged that it can potentially cause a pandemic that gets out of control. He said it was worth the effort.



KENNEDY: Yeah.



HANNITY: He was in charge of the NIH. He gave money to the Wuhan lab. He can't say based on your questioning of him whether or not any of that money was used that way.



Is that correct, sir?



KENNEDY: Yes, and I don't know that that's Dr. Fauci's call or the call of any other scientist or Washington, D.C. insider.



Look, this is what we discovered. Scientists all over the world are creating Frankensteins. That's what gain of function research is.



In gain of function research, a scientist in a lab takes a harmless, benign pathogen and turns it into a deadly contagious virus to learn from it. And this is happening all over the world and labs leak, and we didn't know about it.



And Dr. Fauci and his colleagues, they're going to have to step up and tell us what's going on here and whether the American people are paying for it.



HANNITY: All right. Well, congratulations again, Senator, on your announcement for your reelection. We always love having you on. Appreciate you being -- pushing this issue hard.



KENNEDY: Thanks, Sean.



HANNITY: We need to know. Thank you, sir.



All right. Directly ahead, shocking crime in New York City. Does Comrade de Blasio even care? Wait until you hear the rise that we see nationwide of Asian-American hate crimes, virulent anti-Semitism.



Larry Elder, Leo 2.0 Terrell, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Sadly from coast-to-coast, violent crime in broad daylight is plaguing many liberal cities and blue states all across the country. Look at your screen. Out in San Francisco, look at this, bystanders on Friday -- they had to rescue a police officer after a brazen attack by a homeless man. The officer, who is Asian, suffered a bloody nose and minor injuries during the attack. But police have yet to say whether it will be investigated as a hate crime.



We've now been watching an alarming increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans and what's a dramatic screens in virulent anti-Semitism in the U.S. and worldwide.



Of course, it's just the latest act of violence under the California city's failed far left leadership.



In New York City, yet another shocking crime caught on tape. Look at this. As this woman, look at this, literally knocked unconscious in Chinatown, New York, yesterday. Again, a viewer warning, it's extremely violent. Take a look.



(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)



HANNITY: And it gets worse. The homeless man was arrested today in the attack, reportedly arrested a whopping eight times for assault last year alone, has dozens of prior arrests.



The big question is, for the governor of New York and the mayor of New York City, why in God's name was this guy out on the street?



NYPD's police commissioner says the state's far left socialist no bail laws that let criminals roam the streets, well, that's partly to blame. I would add that the billion dollars in cuts to the NYPD are to blame.



Ask yourself, where are you Democrats, media, mob, where are all these activists groups? BLM? They claim to care about the most vulnerable. Where are the protests for the victims of these anti-American Asian hate crimes? You know, the victims here?



How come -- how come there is no-bail law? How is that working out? How is this billion dollar cut to the NYPD working out?



Well, one Black Lives Matter whistleblower is coming forward with some answers, and revealing that the group is not at all what it claims to be. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FORMER BLM LEADER: In 2015, I was a founder of Black Lives Matter in St. Paul. I believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies. Black lives do matter.



However, after a year on the inside, I learned they had little concern for rebuilding black families and they cared even less about improving the quality of education for students in Minneapolis. That was made clear when they publicly denounced charter schools alongside the teacher's union.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: By the way, the gentleman who said that will be on "FOX & Friends" tomorrow.



Joining us with reaction, radio talk show host Larry Elder, Leo 2.0 Terrell is with us.



Larry, I mean, my blood just boils, it really does. That switch me as -- you know, a student of martial arts and self-defense, you know, these people are getting away with this every time.



LARRY ELDER, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Yes, Sean, where do you start with all of this? A dirty little secret, of course, is that the majority of these perpetrators against these Asian Americans are people of color, and that is one of the reasons why the media has been downplaying all of this.



But regarding the gentleman who has had an epiphany about Black Lives Matter, he ought to have an epiphany about the premise behind Black Lives Matter which is bonus.



And the premise is that the police are out killing blacks just because they're black. There's been ample studies showing the reverse that the police if anything are more hesitant more reluctant to pull the trigger on a black suspect than a white suspect.



Now, normally, left-wing lies don't really matter a whole lot but this one does, because bad guys know the police are pulling back because the police are fearful of being called racist and good black guys are being taught to be afraid of officers and therefore don't cooperate and as a result a an ordinary encounter ends up becoming something a lot more serious because a young black man has been taught that the guy pulling him over is an enemy, is a villain and wants to kill you. That's what's going on here.



HANNITY: Leo?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'll tell you right now. I'm glad this guy came out because he -- this is the beginning of the end to Black Lives Matter. He made a key point. Education is meaningless to Black Lives Matter. There are profiteer.



Last week, the co-founder quietly resigned because people who have been used by Black Lives Matter, they're sick of it. They're tired of it.



And so, Black Lives Matter is the beginning the end. They have been exposed.



Regarding the hate crimes on the East Coast, West Coast, Larry's right. It's because the perpetrators are black.



Andrew Yang, you're running for mayor. Stand up. Put on your big boy pants say something but he's afraid of being canceled. I mean, this is outrageous and has to stop, but it's not going to stop in Democratic cities because they're afraid of being canceled.



HANNITY: Yeah. All right. You, by the way, both of you deserve praise because you both have been saying this for a long time. Thank you both.



When we come back, you won't believe what a woman had to do to keep her dog safe. Our video of the day, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Video of the day, a brave teen saving her dog's lives yesterday, going head-to-head with a bear in the backyard of her California home. Security footage captured the heroic rescue as she shoved the bear off of the fence allowed her dogs to run to safety. Fortunately, she was able to do it.



Please DVR. Never miss a show.



In the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.