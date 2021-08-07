'Hannity' on Cuomo lounging by the pool amid crisis

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on August 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEW HOST: All right. Welcome to "Hannity".

A lot of breaking news this Thursday night.

Tracking multiple developing stories, including calls for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign or to be impeached. But Cuomo doesn't seem too concerned.

Of course, the legal issues he's facing are worse than anything.

But there he is lounging by the pool with an aide. These photos exclusively obtained by "The New York Post" for some much needed I guess west and relaxation. We'll have a lot more on this later in the show.

Also tonight, more rampant hypocrisy on Capitol Hill -- shocking, I know, right? This time, Congresswoman Cori Bush is actually facing criticism for she was hiring private security while leading the "defund the police"

movement, you can't make it up. You'll definitely want to see her unhinged response, coming up.

Also, we have the very latest from the recall election in California where Gavin Newsom, the current governor, is actually underwater in one poll as they have tightened considerably. Larry Elder who is leading in the polls could very well be the next governor of the Golden State. That's all coming up, straight ahead.

And later, Dan Bongino, Geraldo Rivera, they will be here to throw down over what is the single biggest largest most massive super spreader event, and that is our southern border. That is the Biden super spreader.

But, first, it is official. Biden's dark summer is now upon all of us, and Dr. Doom and Gloom Flip-Flop Fauci is predicting that it's all about to get a whole lot worse.

And, of course, despite promising to get covert under control, getting three vaccines handed to him and therapeutics like Regeneron handed to him and vowing that life would return to normal -- well, this delta variant is now raging -- Democrats eagerly ramping up restrictions all across the country, maybe somebody might think -- hey, maybe we should close the border with there's a high rate of COVID positivity, just a thought.

Comrade de Blasio in New York announcing vaccine passports or you will be shut out of New York City. Los Angeles now is moving in a similar direction with a similar mandate for restaurants, bars, gyms, even retail locations and, of course, concerts, sporting events.

And breaking tonight, the entire state of California will soon mandate vaccines for all of its 2 million health care workers. Hold on a second.

The very people that risked their own lives every single day during this pandemic to save the lives of others, you're going to mandate that they get the vaccine now? What if those medical heroes contracted COVID? What if they have what's called natural immunity or T-cell immunity?

Well, we now know the prestigious Cleveland Clinic, they now say if in fact, you had COVID-19, you don't need any vaccine. What about people with rare conditions that prevent them from getting the vaccine? What happens to them? Are they shut out too?

Forget medical privacy, forget doctor-patient confidentiality, forget about the freedom that America used to have to make your own decisions based on your own unique medical history, your current medical condition. Democrats now want to force your hand and it's kind of like no matter, what one size fits all medicine for everybody -- led, of course, by the non-medical professional politicians in the swamp and the non-medical professional members in the media mob.

You had one MSDNC host not understanding why the Biden-approved vaccine mandates, why could these things be so controversial? Where do I begin?

Take a look.

HANNITY: It's the same network that doesn't want you to provide voter ID. I just think that's a little hypocritical.

Now, of course, why not listen to the idiots all the great doctors over at MSDNC.

And not to be outdone, one fake news CNN analysts are pushing for unvaccinated Americans to be banned from flights. You mean like the travel ban for people that are identified as potential terrorists, they can't fly?

And more medical geniuses on TV.

And then to make matters worse, the Biden administration is still flirting with the possibility of, yep, you got it, new lockdowns. Now, in-person learning may not actually return in certain school districts, that's almost a certainty by now. The White House is attempting to roll out an in-school vaccination program for the schools that are open.

So, parents now have to worry that they might not be consulted and that the schools will be vaccinating their children without parental consent? I mean, please tell me that's not even a possibility, that left-wing radical authoritarians would go that far. I guess time will tell. I've been -- well, I've been kind of shocked along the way. So why not be shocked again.

Either way, following the CDC's new guidance, many schools will require children as young as three to wear masks at all times. In fact, Biden's so- called health experts, the ones that have been wrong the whole time they're advising that all Americans vaccinated, unvaccinated wear masks in any crowded setting. But, of course, don't expect Joe Biden or Kamala Harris to actually follow their own guidelines, because today, yep, more mass confusion at the White House because you see there, not a mask in sight among the adults, and definitely no social distancing.

Here's Joe actually once again back to his old habits, sniffing hair and touching every person in sight.

And remember, earlier this week, the NIH director actually recommended that you parents at home, that you wear masks at home in your house to protect your children. I guess that order never made its way to the White House.

If you're confused by all of the evolving rules and regulations seemingly changing by the hour, you're not alone. The mixed messages from the Biden administration have been pretty hard to follow. You might need a calculator at some point to keep up with it.

And especially since they don't actually follow any of their own rules, the only consistent message from team Biden is complete and a total lie because for months, the White House has viciously attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for not imposing more rules, more regulations. He's the one guy that got it right. He mobilized every single state agency early in the pandemic in Florida for the very purpose of protecting the very large elderly population that is in Florida, and they did a darn good job of it.

And all of that freedom in Florida I guess, it's just two alien and dangerous, according to team Biden. And today, after DeSantis rip Biden for allowing thousands of COVID-infected migrants across our border, over a million, Biden responded. Take a look.

HANNITY: Ha, ha, ha. Is that funny? All right. Pretty sad.

But we honestly have to ask, was Biden actually trying to insult DeSantis, or did he actually probably forget who the governor of Florida is?

Now, the good news is Governor DeSantis, he kind of kicked Biden's ass this week and set him straight. But at this point, given Biden's obvious cognitive decline, it is a legitimate question. Either way, while Biden spins in circles with an endless stream of mixed messages every second, minute, hour seemingly of every day, Governor DeSantis, he has been consistent. No lockdowns, no mask mandates, no vaccine mandates, no vaccine passports, no matter what.

And guess what? His schools have been open for in-person learning for an entire year already. Now, at least one major sport is also coming out against mandate. Got to give props to our friend, UFC president Dana White, who just announced that vaccine requirements for the UFC fighters, that's never going to happen. And when Dana says it, he means it, trust me.

And let me be clear: my message has always been consistent. I'm not telling you what to do because I'm not a doctor. Take the virus seriously. It can kill you. Research extensively. Take into account your medical history, your current medical condition, talk to your doctor, doctors, medical professionals you trust. And then with information, you make the decision that is best for you, based on your unique medical history and condition.

This is the United States of America, supposedly the land of the free and the home of the brave. Not the land of Joe Biden government mandates of everything and taking away everyone's freedom -- oh, and one size fits all medicine from people that have zero medical experience.

Our great system relies on a free people making their own decisions, giving up that freedom will not save us. In fact, it will make everything a whole lot worse for years and years to come, the same geniuses that destroyed our school system can't keep their cities safe and secure, that lied about Obamacare and that rated the lock boxes for Medicare and Social Security that are now headed towards insolvency.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Lara Trump, former White House physician, Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson.

Lara, let me start with you on the political side of this, because on the political side of this, let's see -- your father-in-law left not one, not two, but three vaccines. Then, of course, he left a therapeutic known as Regeneron. I've had people that -- a good friend of mine fully vaccinated got tested positive on Saturday, had Regeneron in less than 24 hours, I just talked to him about an hour ago, he's feeling great.

As a matter of fact, he's out fishing alone in his boat happier than he's ever been. He's like yeah I still have seven days to quarantine I'm doing great. He's happy.

But that -- but look at how Joe Biden took all of that that was already done, a million shots going into people's arms a day, when your father-in- law left office, how could they possibly screw it up this bad with open borders and a million people in a high rate of positive COVID cases?

LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It does make you wonder, how could they do it, Sean? The answer is it's because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are supposedly in charge of our country. So, until we get a handle on the immigrants that are free-flowing over our southern border, many of them infected with COVID, many of them never get tested -- they certainly haven't had the vaccine, and until we stop using taxpayer funds to ship them all over the country, we are giving them bus tickets and plane tickets paid for by the American taxpayers to infect the rest of the country -- then I don't think Joe Biden has a leg to stand on here.

It is absolutely insane. It's almost like the southern border itself. All they had to do was leave it alone, Sean, and it was already done for them.

But they couldn't help themselves.

They confused a lot of people, though, during the campaign because don't forget, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris told people, well, we're not sure if we're going to get the vaccine because it was developed under President Donald Trump. Well, how ridiculous a statement is that now?

Of course, the vaccines work. Of course, they're safe. But last time I checked -- I liked your monologue, Sean -- we live in the United States of America. We have freedoms here to decide what is best for us. So if we're going to start mandating everything, then I guess let's get rid of alcohol again, let's get rid of high calorie foods. Heck, let's get rid of cars because people could injure themselves in cars too.

They've got to let people start being Americans again and start living life again.

HANNITY: You know, Dr. Jackson, and 57 percent of Americans actually don't think Joe's running the White House. But that's a side note.

But we now have well over a million illegal immigrants. We're not testing anybody. We have a high -- Joe built the cages that were overcrowded in the middle of a pandemic, no testing at whatsoever, no vaccinations, no mandates for the people in Joe's cages. No, they get a bus or a plane ticket to the city of their choice and they're now being spread out all across the U.S.

And I would assume that many Americans actually now got COVID positive test results because of Joe's open border policies with that larger number of people and a high percentage of COVID positive rates. Is that a good assumption on my part?

REP. RONNY JACKSON (R-TX): Absolutely, Sean. I mean, we had -- there's the report was that there were 7,000 COVID positive people that were released into the city of McAllen just over the last few months, in like 1,500 just over the last week or so. I've been on planes. I've been out to the border multiple times.

Every time I get on a plane from the border, it's packed with these people that are flying all over the country. And now we know a lot of them are COVID positive.

I told you before, when I was out there, they were documenting to me that

25 percent of everybody that crossed the border was COVID positive, 20 percent when they engaged them, and 5 percent during their time with either the border patrol or HHS.

So there is a huge problem on the border, a huge number of these people coming across, they're almost all unvaccinated. So a large proportion of them do have the virus, and they're infected with it. And they're being shipped out all over this country.

And the Biden administration treats it like it's a completely separate reality what's going on down in the border and the risks down there versus the rest of us. It's crazy.

HANNITY: Isn't it about -- isn't it over 150 countries?

You know, if we're worried about variants from different countries, you know, shouldn't we have -- if you're coming to America, some -- if we're going to mandate Americans get a vaccine, a mandate they wear a mask, mandate parents wear masks in their own homes with their kids, maybe we should be mandating that you get tested and maybe we should first enforce the laws of the land, when you have over a million illegal immigrants, then dispersed to all the states around the country.

Now, I would argue, tell me if I'm wrong, Doctor, if this sounds logical to you, if anyone gets COVID as a result of Joe allowing -- not enforcing the laws, allowing illegal immigrants with COVID in the country and people get sick and dying, does he play a role in that death?

JACKSON: Oh, absolutely. He's totally responsible for that. And, you know, right now, if we're in this public health crisis that we're obviously in right now, it's his responsibility, his duty right now to shut that border down right now. That border is a huge problem right now.

And if this does take off, I'm telling you, that we are going to be able to trace it right back to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their border policy.

That's what's driving this right now and it needs to be shut down. It's going to be a huge problem for this country and he's absolutely responsible.

HANNITY: You know, Laura, I know that -- you know, you have a lot more sense than I do. Don Jr. was on last night, I told him the same thing. You got out of New York brilliantly and I'm the idiot that's still here and I mean that. I'm -- I'm totally dumb to stay here.

But you're down there. Now, could you imagine if the same rules were applied down in Florida? I don't think the people of Florida would take it.

L. TRUMP: Oh, absolutely -- absolutely not. There's a reason that there are so many people flocking to Florida. It is because it is a free state.

And, gosh, what a success story when you look at COVID and the way it was handled in the state of Florida. You just pointed out -- kids have been in school in Florida in person. Small businesses have not been forced to shut down and are never going to reopen. Look at the housing market in Florida right now, it is skyrocketing through the roof.

And you contrast that with these Democrat-run states like the state of New York. It is absolutely abysmal and terrible. What has happened in these states -- so sad -- should have never happened. Everyone should be taking a page out of the Ron DeSantis playbook and start running their states a little bit more like Florida.

HANNITYT: Yeah, I doubt you're wearing a mask around your precious kids. I know you have two beautiful kids.

I tend to think in your own home, you're probably not wearing that mask that that NIH director is recommending. Can't see mom and dad, where's your mask in inside your house?

JACKSON: Sean?

HANNITY: Yeah, and quick.

JACKSON: I'm going to tell you too. I just want to say real quick. I want you to have me back on.

They better not start making our kids -- mandatory for our kids to have this vaccine. That is going to -- that's going to be over the top, and that's coming. You mark my words. But that is going to be horrible when that happens.

HANNITY: It's got to be a tipping point. American people, they've been lied to. They've been told A, B, C, and D, and they're wrong every time. I'm sick of it. And so are many Americans.

Lara, thank you. Ronny Jackson, thank you.

We turn now, yep, to Joe Biden's super-spreader event of all super spreader events at our southern border -- with the latest live from McAllen, Texas,

7,000 cases of COVID positive illegal immigrants in that city alone. Our own Bill Melugin is down there.

Bill, the latest?

BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, good evening to you.

I can tell you that local politicians here in Hidalgo County, many of whom are Democrats are not happy with the Biden administration. They say the feds are failing to do their job here at the border. So they got to fill that void and they got to do it for them.

Take a look at this video we shot with our FOX drone. We'll show you what they're doing. We first showed you this emergency tent compound that was built in the middle of McAllen last night.

Well, overnight, they moved it to here in Mission, Texas, and we've now confirmed what they're using it for is to house COVID-19 positive illegal immigrants who have been released from federal custody. Now, this is Anzalduas Park here, and local officials say they have to do this because the federal government has been dropping off so many migrants in downtown McAllen, many of which later test positive for COVID, that they can't handle it anymore.

Take a look at this video we shot on the ground. Some of the migrants already started showing up today. Right now, this compound has a capacity of 250. They said they expect to expand it all the way up to 650.

What we've been told by officials is just in the last week alone, the feds have dropped off more than 1,500 COVID-19 positive migrants into the city of McAllen. They say they had to build this.

Take a listen to what some of the local politicians had to say, including a Democratic county judge.

MELUGIN: And, Sean, one quick point to add I reached out to the local Catholic charity out here that has been housing those COVID positive migrants in local hotels quarantining them. I asked one of their representatives at that press conference today, how many migrants do you guys currently have quarantined in hotels throughout the Rio Grande Valley here?

He told me he didn't know and he advised I reached out to the charities director. I did that. I asked her. She told me that she has been advised not to comment about it. Who advised her not to say anything? We don't know.

We'll send it back to you.

HANNITY: All right. Bill Melugin, thank you.

Here with more is former Texas governor, former energy secretary, our friend Rick Perry.

I did a show with you down at the border.

Now, there are people that are going to likely die because of what Joe Biden's doing down there. And Governor Abbott is bending over backwards trying everything he can possibly do to stop this and Joe insists on the open borders in your home state of Texas.

How does this end? How do we protect the people of Texas and then the rest of the country because they're dispersing them in the dark of night?

RICK PERRY, FORMER TEXAS GOVERNOR: I think one of the outcomes of this is that Texas is going to be an incredibly red state for a long, long time because this is now past a Republican or a Democrat. This is about human beings and as you saw with those judges, people who've chosen to be on the Democrat ticket through the years and they have a president that doesn't care about them.

And I think that's going to drive a lot of people to a party that does give individuals choice, does give people uh the ability to decide whether or not they're going to take vaccines.

HANNITY: But, Governor -- but, Governor, we got a more immediate problem.

Burdensome mandates on every American citizen and no control at all, they weren't they haven't even been testing people and -- that they're processing every day, over a million, and they're just dispersing them all around the country, Governor, high rate of COVID positivity. People are going to die because of Joe Biden.

PERRY: Completely and totally irresponsible. I don't know how the man goes to sleep every night and lays his head on the pillow without his conscience really hurting him, recognizing that what he's doing is putting American -- maybe he just doesn't care about these border states. I don't know.

HANNITY: I don't even think he knows what day of the week it is, Governor.

I really don't. They -- 57 percent of Americans don't even think he's making decisions.

PERRY: You know, these governors that are standing up understanding what the 10th amendment, is pushing back on this president and on this federal government, God bless them, whether it's DeSantis, whether it's Abbott, you know, wherever, governors recognize that their responsibility and their allegiance to the United States Constitution is a -- well, we know Biden doesn't give a tinker's damn about the Constitution.

Look at the CDC mandates. He doesn't care and we got to stand up as a people and fight back hard using the 10th Amendment, using everything that we've got to send the message to Washington, D.C. Not here, not now.

HANNITY: Burdensome mandates on Americans and open doors for illegal immigrants and we won't even test you. Governor, former Secretary Rick Perry, thank you, my friend.

When we come back, Geraldo Rivera, Dan Bongino debate Joe's super-spreader event at the southern border.

Also tonight, exclusive photos -- we got them -- they were obtained by "The New York Post" of Andrew Cuomo lounging all day with his blonde assistant at the pool. It's good to be Andrew Cuomo I guess.

HANNITY: All right. So, so I asked again tonight if Joe Biden really cared about COVID, your family, your safety, why would he be pushing to ramp up restrictions, mandates, vaccine mandates, mask mandates, shutdown mandates, even no-fly lists being discussed against we the American people, against all of you, but leave the border wide open, no testing, no vaccine mandates, nothing? Now already released well over a million illegal immigrants since January 20th, hundreds of thousands of people every month, tens of thousands of COVID positive migrants, yeah, then dispensed to the interior of the entire country. It is beyond a dereliction of duty.

People will get sick and people will die. Science, fact, it's math, it's sad. These are real Americans, real lives. It's a disgrace, it's an attack on American sovereignty and it comes all while vaccine mandates for you law-abiding Americans are coming coast to coast.

Joe Biden -- well, he seems to want more COVID restrictions everywhere for every American but not illegal immigrants that don't respect our laws, our borders and our sovereignty.

And Joe Biden isn't the only far left failure who's imploding. Look at these new photos obtained by "The New York Post" -- we'll get to this later

-- showing disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo lounging poolside in Albany amid growing calls for him to resign and, of course, the trustee aide with -- by the pool with him, and multiple criminal investigations throughout New York state.

Dan Bongino, Geraldo Rivera.

Geraldo, if you -- if you go there you try and defend Joe as much as I love you, I'm going to burst a blood vessel --

(CROSSTALK)

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORREPONDENT AT LARGE: I think you can ask me about Andrew.

HANNITY: Well, no, I'm going to ask you about open borders --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: OK, I don't want your --

HANNITY: -- no testing, no vaccine mandates, dispersing people all over the country, Geraldo, our fellow Americans will die because of this stupidity.

RIVERA: Talking about stupidity -- actually, I reject that characterization, that harsh characterization.

HANNITY: Oh, it's brilliant, it's smart.

RIVERA: Let's -- it's absolutely foolhardy, and --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: It's asinine. He's a jackass for doing it.

RIVERA: I believe, I believe in vaccine mandates. I believe in vaccine passports. I believe that everybody coming into this country, legal, illegal, alien, earth person, wherever they are from, if they're coming into this country, I insist that every one of them are -- is vaccinated. I want mandated vaccinations for every immigrant.

HANNITY: Call Joe, call the White House, call Joe Biden. Look at the camera and tell Joe that Americans will die because he's not testing them.

RIVERA: Mr. President, I want everyone who is crossing into the United States whether by land, sea or air to be vaccinated. If they don't want to be vaccinated, turn them around right there.

But let me also say this, I heard Lara Trump speaking, extolling the virtue of Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida who is really focused on this done the best job arguably --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let me bring Dan --

RIVERA: This relates to that. On Tuesday in Florida, there were over 16,

000 new COVID infections. Yesterday, Wednesday, in Florida, there were nearly 17,000 new --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Ron DeSantis saved every older person, he used every state agency, no this is not bash Ron DeSantis --

RIVERA: There were 17,000 --

HANNITY: A lot of these cases are coming here because of Joe.

Dan Bongino?

RIVERA: This is this has nothing to do with Joe.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Dan?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Geraldo doesn't -- about Ron DeSantis, he doesn't know the numbers I live here. And Florida's 26th in COVID deaths.

RIVERA: What do you mean don't -- I just look at the numbers.

HANNITY: Dan, it's Dan's turn.

BONGINO: Geraldo, it's not my fault you never know what you're talking about. It's not my fault --

RIVERA: Oh, you were so full of crap. You're so full of crap.

BONGINO: -- that you never research anything before you come on the air.

RIVERA: You are so full of it. You know, that's why I hate coming on with you, because --

BONGINO: Folks, please look it up --

RIVERA: -- because you are such a cruel cheap.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: -- how are silly this guy is.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Geraldo, let Dan talk. Dan?

BONGINO: Geraldo -- he doesn't like to do that, Sean, because he always gets caught never knowing what he's talking about.

RIVERA: Stick to the facts.

BONGINO: And he's embarrassed and he's position on the border --

RIVERA: Speak to the story. You're so full of it.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: I did stick to the facts. You don't know them.

RIVERA: I'm embarrassed to be on this air with you. That's why I'm embarrassed.

BONGINO: You never know them and then you -- it's unbelievable and you're -

-

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Do you want to me to bet a thousand dollars, you want to bet a thousand dollars. You want to put your money where you money is? You want to put your money where your mouth is? Sixteen thousand infections --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Geraldo, let him talk.

RIVERA: As long as he's not talking about me, I'll let him talk.

HANNITY: Talk, Dan.

BONGINO: You're on this segment with me you duns, how am I not going to talk about you? What is wrong with you? Are you okay?

Listen, on the border his position is ridiculous. So let me get this straight, you want to take away the rights of American citizens to put a medicine or a treatment in their body while simultaneously granting super rights to non-citizens who get to cross our border and get a free vaccination despite --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Were you not listening? Were you not listening?

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: No, no, I heard exactly what you said.

RIVERA: I want everyone coming across the border to be vaccinated, everyone.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: No, no, I want to everyone to cross the border legally first. Why don't you cross --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: I don't care if they cross legally or illegally, I want them vaccinated. The most important thing is they get vaccinated..

BONGINO: OK, there you go, there you go, there you go. So you just proved my point, you just proved my point. You want to grant a set of rights to non-citizens, right, you want to allow them to walk in and out of the country while I have to stop at a line at a passport station to come back as a citizen, while you want to take away actual citizens' rights over controlling --

RIVERA: Gaslighting, gaslighting.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: -- medicines are going in.

Geraldo, your position is so ridiculous, same people around the country are looking and clawing at their faces right now. What is this guy talking about?

RIVERA: Did you take the bet? I don't remember, did you take the bet on the

17,000 infections yesterday?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Geraldo, slow down, let me -- Geraldo, Geraldo --

BONGINO: Notice how he changes --

HANNITY: No governor -- hold on a sec. this is important -- no governor in this country took every state urgency agency and immediately protected the most vulnerable population, got them the vaccine first and that was Ron DeSantis. Every state has had a hot spot. With the delta variant, now we're learning, oh, people that are even vaccinated, they're now getting the virus.

But I talked to Ron DeSantis and Ron DeSantis has already mobilized every state agency again to make Regeneron and therapeutics for fully vaccinated people that get breakthrough cases of COVID so that they won't go to the hospital or die. No other state is doing it, Geraldo. It's happening down in Florida.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Sean, pretty close to 100 percent in the country, Geraldo.

RIVERA: My turn, my turn, my turn, my turn. Pretty close to of 100 percent all hospitalizations in Florida as in the rest of the country are unvaccinated people. And when you, Sean --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Who did better? I got a question, who did better New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan or Florida? What state did better, Geraldo?

BONGINO: Florida.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Florida, Texas, South Dakota.

RIVERA: Let me speak. You asked me a question, let me answer it. Until recently, until recent weeks Florida did a great job. I would -- Governor DeSantis did a great job.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I want to remind people, hold on, Dan's show this weekend "Unfiltered", how could you imagine Dan Bongino -- anyway, President Donald Trump will be his guest right here on the FOX News Channel. That's Saturday night, 10 p.m.

All right. We'll take a deep breath. When we come back, Congresswoman Cori Bush says she's happy to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on her own personal security, but wants to still defund the police for everybody else.

Wait until you see this tape.

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Leo 2.0 Terrell responds, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Well, now, some shocking honesty from far left squad Congresswoman Cori Bush who is saying that she could have all the private security she wants but that we need to defund the police for we, the little people, I guess. All of us. You know, not her.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): You want to see me die? You know, because that could be the alternative. So either I spent seventy thousand dollars on private security over the last few months and I'm here standing -- here standing now and able to speak, able to help save 11 million people from being evicted, or I could possibly have a death attempt on my life.

If I end up spending $200,000, if I spend 10 more dollars on it, you know what? I get to be here to do the work. So suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we're trying to save lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Would you like to see the threats I get? I'm sure they're they might shock you.

Anyway, I guess safety, security is only the aristocrats in the swamp and the sewer, and not for the rest of us.

Joining us now with reaction, Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Leo 2.0 Terrell.

Congressman, you know, probably all of us, right now, I would assume -- Leo, it's probably happened to you. Dan, it's probably happened to you.

I've been doing this 33 years, it's happened more than a few occasions with me. Yeah, you get threats if you're a public figure and you express political opinions -- Dan.

REP. DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX): Yeah, that's right, and look, I'm happy that she has private security. But I just wonder if the citizens of St. Louis can afford $70,000 a year.

HANNITY: By the way, by the way, so am I.

(CROSSTALK)

CRENSHAW: Exactly.

HANNITY: I want nothing to happen to her.

CRENSHAW: But I wonder if the citizens that she represents could actually afford $70,000 a year in private security and God knows they need it. St.

Louis is one of the most dangerous cities in America. You have a 1 in 51 chance of being a victim of a crime in St. Louis.

There's been 109 murders there this year and a hundred of those victims have been black people. Okay? And they're not being killed by cops. They're being killed by criminals and murderers.

And you know who chases criminals and murderers? Well, it's cops and that's exactly who she wants to defund.

This goes directly against where her community actually wants and needs.

Eighty-one percent of the black community favors the same or more policing.

And here's the big takeaway here. We have to do away with this notion that that the Democrats are not this radical party. They are a radical party.

This isn't some fringe activist that you just played on TV. That was a Democrat member of Congress and a very popular one at that, right?

Member of the squad, they have the highest social media following. They have real influence into the Democrat Party. Defunding the police is not just some radical talking point. It's happened across the country and in American cities, murders have gone up 33 percent this year. It's because of defunding the police, it's because of this sort of social justice bail reform where they're letting criminal criminals out on bail instead of putting them in jail and our communities are being killed and hurt, and she doesn't seem to care, she doesn't seem to care.

She relies on these horrible social justice talking points and she's doing exactly what her -- what her citizens and the people she represents don't want.

HANNITY: Leo, I want to be very clear. I want Congresswoman Bush, every elected official, I don't care what your politics are, they -- we need to protect our elected officials.

But we also need neighborhoods that are safe and secure and that have law and order, because without those things you cannot pursue happiness, can you? And the hypocrisy is, fine, she'll get the private security, we'll pay for it, but she's simultaneously defunding the police that protects the rest of the country.

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Let me first of all say I agree. I don't want any harm to occur to Congresswoman Bush.

But how dare she? She talks about flaunting $70,000, $80,000, $100,000 of her private security, and what about the black people in Chicago, L.A., in Washington, D.C., they don't have a hundred thousand dollars. They're just trying to put food on the table.

And she is not helping black people. She's gaslighting -- gaslighting black people. She needs to pick a side. Either she helps the black people in her community or she picks -- goes with the criminals.

It is insulting for her to sit there and say she's doing the work. She's doing the work for no one. She is destroying black communities by taking away their only line of defense. Police -- black people want police.

And so, for her to go up there and talk about her ability to spend $70,000, $80,000, $100,000, who in her community have a hundred thousand dollars to spend? It is insulting. She doesn't represent anyone and she doesn't represent black people. She represents criminals.

HANNITY: When we come back -- thank you, Leo, thank you, Congressman Crenshaw.

When we come back, oh, we got uh photos from "The New York Post", Governor Andrew Cuomo poolside with an aide, and California Governor Newsom complaining about the recall effort against him. He's not polling well.

Larry Elder is. He'll weigh in next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now failed far left governor and supreme hypocrite Evan Newsom he is in real recall danger in that zone tonight.

A new poll out shows only 40 percent of a thousand people polled -- it was in SFGate.com -- actually want him to remain in office.

Survey USA San Diego, 40 percent, that's it. And Newsom is also now in an all-out desperation. He's claiming the recall effort is unfair and that it its impacts will be felt across the country.

No, Gavin, you'll feel the impact.

Newsom has failed the state. He has shown breathtaking hypocrisy. The state is spiraling out of control. He needs to go.

And by the way, so does Andrew Cuomo -- oh, there he is today. Not exactly the best optics in my humble opinion based on 11 women making accusations against him and the AG report that said, well, he's -- we have now four investigations into criminal behavior and that's state and federal criminal law.

But this footage courtesy of "The New York Post", hanging out poolside with a young aide amid the multiple criminal investigations across the state.

Okay, here with reaction, California gubernatorial candidate, Larry Elder.

I've always doubted if -- I had this doubt that California would get to question two. They get to question two right now, you have a significant lead in the polls. My question is this --

LARRY ELDER, CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Right.

HANNITY: -- do these polls hold? And if so, why?

ELDER: Well, Sean, there's a reason that 45,000 people have contributed to my candidacy. We're going to have the actual fundraising numbers later on put out.

But 2.2 million people signed a petition to have this man recalled. We're talking about 25 percent of them at least independents and Democrats who just voted for him two years earlier. So it's awfully hard to characterize this as some sort of Republican takeover and 53 percent of people say that they don't want Gavin Newsom to have a second term.

And it's because of the crime, because the rising homelessness, because of the outrageous way he shut down this state in the more most draconian way than any of the other 50 states, while sitting up there at that French laundry restaurant with the very people that drafted the mandates, not wearing masks, not socially distancing, but telling everybody else to do just that.

And then you have the outrageous cost of living. The average price of a home in California because of the environmental extremists that he doesn't want to stand down costs 150 percent more than the average price of a home in the United States.

You add it all up -- this guy has got to go. And as you pointed out more people now want him to go they want him to stay and he's very, very nervous.

If Andrew Cuomo isn't, he sure is.

HANNITY: Well, he certainly is, and I mean -- I guess while putting you know draconian restrictions on the people of California, no in-school learning, but his kids had in-school learning, in a private school.

ELDER: That's right.

HANNITY: Or pictures of his kids at a summer camp while everybody else had to mask up, they had no masks apparently. So I think people -- one too many examples of just utter elitism and hypocrisy.

Speaking of Cuomo, let me run "The New York Post" images. I don't know, Larry, maybe -- what do I know? I'm just a talk show host. But, you know,

11 women making serious allegations against you, that a report from the attorney general in New York says is criminal both on the state level and on the federal level, and there he is today poolside with a young aide and uh they're there together. I don't think the optics are exactly ideal.

ELDER: No, they aren't. And the optics out here in California weren't ideal when he had as you pointed out, Gavin Newsom's -- his own kids in summer camp, not wearing mass. Well, just momentarily, he had suggested that everybody else should be wearing masks.

And you mentioned education. Seventy-five percent of black boys in California -- I'm not making this up, Sean -- cannot read at state levels of proficiency and that was pre-pandemic and the levels of proficiency aren't very high. Nearly half of all third graders cannot and they lost a whole year of in-school education while as you pointed out his own kids were enjoying in-person private education.

It is why one of the many things I'm going to do if I'm fortunate enough to be elected governor is to push for choice. The money should follow the child rather than the other way around. The polls show that black and brown parents overwhelmingly want school choice and they keep pulling that lever for the Democratic Party that's not giving it to them. I'm going to change that narrative.

And that's why I'm asking people to go to ElectElder.com, throw a little something in the tip jar because he can raise an unlimited amount of money.

I cannot. I need help from other people. ElectElder.com. I really appreciate it.

HANNITY: All right. Larry Elder, thanks for being with us.

When we come back, a programming announcement. That's straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Somebody's got to do it the media mob won't, we will.

Before we go this programming note, tomorrow night, 9:00 p.m. Eastern, a "Hannity" special, "COVID Confusion: Joe Biden's Pandemic Failures". We will expose the left's rampant COVID hypocrisy, flip-flopping and much more, oh, and open borders. That's all tomorrow night.

Let not your heart be troubled. In the meantime, here's Laura.

Hey, Laura.

