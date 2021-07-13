'Hannity' on Cuban protests

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 12, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Tonight, as America's radical new green deal Democratic socialists yearn for their Marxism, socialism, the people from Cuba who have been suffering under this very ideology for decades, false hope, false promises, everybody will share in the wealth, never worked out for decades, they're now risking their lives in search of freedom -- something we often probably all take for granted.



It's no secret under Castro's murdering Marxist regime, the Cuban people have long faced dire shortages of food and other basic supplies, even toothpaste, medicine, soap. There's a reason they're still driving cars from the 1950s, barely held together by like string and superglue. Everything from energy to eggs, it's all rationed. Every Cuban citizen is only allowed five eggs a month, that's it.



Needless to say, the quality of life in Cuba -- outside of the ruling elite, they do great -- it is abysmal.



And during the ongoing, unprecedented nationwide protests in Cuba, demonstrators, they're not calling for more eggs or more rice. Instead, they are chanting "freedom" and "down with communism." They're carrying Cuban and they are carrying American flags.



Yep. You know, the same American flags that we watched on the Fourth of July and we see a lot, we saw it last summer, many leftists in America trash. Yeah, those American flags.



Even in the face of a massive government crackdown with mass arrests risking lives, Cubans continue to take to the streets, risking their lives every minute in the process. Many likely will be murdered as a result of these brave efforts that they are involved in.



Back here at home in the U.S., oh, America's top radical socialist, they are, well, predictably yet eerily silent. Lifelong communist -- you know, the guy that honeymooned in the former Soviet Union, Bolshevik Bernie Sanders, praised Castro's literacy programs and frequently attacks Republicans, he's been completely silent about the ongoing demonstrations in Cuba.



So, Senator, do you stand with the people of Cuba for liberty, for freedom?



Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, the real speaker of the House, missing in action.



The left social justice warriors, they too are missing in action even still tonight.



One time backup quarterback turned woke profiteer Colin Kaepernick -- see him right there decked out in his Fidel Castro shirt, he doesn't seem to care about those that are now crying out, risking their lives for freedom in communist Cuba.



Colin, by the way, the guy on the shirt that you're wearing in that picture right there, that guy? Yeah, he was no ruthless mass murder. Colin, maybe that is something to take a knee about, maybe some solidarity for Cuba's freedom movement that's going on. So far, it's crickets.



One "New York Times" columnist claiming, quote, shouting freedom and other antigovernment slogans -- freedom and other antigovernment slogans. Poorly worded, do you think?



Thousands of Cubans took to the streets. Other anti- -- I can't get over that -- freedom and other antigovernment slogans. In "The New York Times", I guess freedom is an antigovernment slogan. That shows you how far they've sunk in the sewer.



Anyway, no, this is a call for human rights. In other words, we talk about rights -- we believe in this country. We are endowed by our -- not thing, but God, the creator of everything natural, God-given rights, not government rights, in the face of a tyrannical communist dictatorship, a murdering dictatorship. It's not just some general antigovernment stance that's going on in Cuba.



Meanwhile today, Joe Biden frankly had to be shamed and barely mustered the courage to give a short statement to manage the freedom from this murderous regime. One spineless Biden State Department official actually lying, blaming the protest on COVID-19, quote: Peaceful protest are growing in Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases and medicine shortages.



Well, first of all, let's start with the fact that statement was and is a complete lie. There is no right to assembly in Cuba. You'd think the State Department of Joe Biden might know that.



There are no rights in Cuba, period, Joe. You might want to tell the people that work under you, if you ever know what day it is.



Any expression against the government in Cuba can land you in prison and you could end up dead and never to be seen or heard from again. Now, that's what these protests are about, not COVID, not supply shortages. The Cuban people are demanding freedom over tyranny.



Then, Press Secretary Jen Psaki, she just advances the Biden administration lie that the Cuban people just need a few more vaccines, that will do it. Take a look.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: One of the issues that protesters are justifiably out there in the streets protesting about is hunger, lack of access to vaccines, et cetera. We certainly recognize and understand that access to vaccines is one of the issues that a number of individuals in the streets is voicing concern about, but we have to determine what the mechanism would be to work with the Cuban people to get vaccines to them. That's something we're working through.



HANNITY: No, Jen, they actually need freedom. Again, another lie for gutless Joe.



As Senator Marco Rubio put it, quote: Protest in Cuba are simply about shortages. Socialism, promises guaranteed, food, medicine and income if you give up your freedom. And when as always, it fails to deliver, you don't get your freedom back and that's why the protesters are chanting "liberty."



Senator Rubio will join us in a minute and he's absolutely right.



As I have said many times, yeah, I don't care, socialism, communism, authoritarianism, whatever historically -- whatever name you give it, they promise everything. It's all going to be free, free, free. Sound familiar?



And the promises always end in unfulfilled promises of utopia, more poverty, that's guaranteed, and under many regimes, death and destruction, and then you calculate after the promises have broken how much of your personal freedom do you give up in the name of what would be false security of the government -- and in this case at the hands of an oppressive dictatorship.



Millions of Cuban people now who immigrated to the U.S., they know this all too well.



And joining us now with more from South Florida investigative journalist, FOX News contributor Sara Carter.



She's been -- look at -- look at these flags in the background. The solidarity of the Cuban-American community is strong, it is solid, it is strong.



A lot of these people, Sara, they risk their lives in broken down dilapidated rickety boats, shark infested waters or inner tubes to get one foot on American land for freedom. That's how bad it was for many of them.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It was, Sean and us the daughter of a Cuban immigrant mother who arrived in the United States with their families in the late 1960s, I can attest to you that the most important value that my mother instilled in me was freedom and liberty and all of the hundreds if not more than thousands of people that are out here on the streets today in Calle Ocho, and the iconic area of the Cafe Versailles would tell you the same.



Everyone here, every Cuban immigrate, Venezuelan immigrants, Guatemalan immigrants, people from all over the world that are here want the American people to know one thing and one thing only, that they are walking the streets in solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Cuba and they want to stop the spread of communism throughout Central America, South America and on the Cuban islands.



Take a listen to this.



CARTER: What are you hoping? What are you looking for?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm hoping for everybody to be free in Cuba! To be able to speak, to live life for everything, not like living there miserable life that they are living right now over there.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: People have to unite behind a common goal and the goal is to support the people, to make sure that they are educated, that they are fed and that they are taken care of, as any honest government should do. That is what I hope for.



CARTER: What worries you most? What could happen? What could be the worst that could happen right now in your mind to Cuban people that are out there protesting?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The one thing that is happening right now. The exact thing that is happening right now.



CARTER: Which is?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: -- that they being killed in the streets for trying to protest their rights, their basic human rights that everybody should be able to have.



CARTER: What do you want the United States government to do? With what is happening right now, now that the people are activated, now that they are out here?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think we need more -- more in the sense of like announcing -- like -- announcing like letting the whole world know what's really happening in Cuba.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I hope that Cuba gets freedom that it deserves, that they've been fighting for and they just need that liberty.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Viva Cuba!



CARTER: Sean, I've spoken to family and friends, people in Cuba right now, some are terrified. The Cuban government has actually closed off certain towns in Cuba, not allowing people to go out, using the lie that there's COVID outbreaks. They don't want people in the streets in the village and the town where my mom grew up, in San Jose de las Lajas. There was a bit of a revolt, they turned over a police vehicle and they went after a mayor in that town.



This is a very tenuous situation, but one thing is certain, the Cuban people of Miami are standing behind their families and their brothers and sisters in Cuba and they want the Biden administration to speak up and do something about it.



HANNITY: Sara, please send my love, my support, and complete solidarity with the community down in Miami and our prayers that Cuba may now one day soon be free again. That's our prayer.



All right, thank you, Sara Carter.



Joining us now with reaction, Florida Senator Marco Rubio.



You know, Senator, by the way, I mean what I say.



First things first here. The Castro brothers, this is a murderous -- murdering communist dictatorship. It always has been from the very beginning. They stole land, they oppressed people, and they -- none of the promises given to the people were ever fulfilled. That's about first on the table.



You, last night, had to embarrass -- it's 8:30, still no word from Joe. It's 10:30, still no word from Joe, and then this tepid pathetic statement that he sends out today and then his spokespeople at the State Department and the White House lying and saying this is about COVID.



That was an outright lie, Senator. You forced their hand to even say anything.



SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): I don't know why it's so hard for them to criticize Marxists. I -- look, I do think and it's pretty clear that there people out there who aren't saying anything and the president took a whole day to say this. He finally said something. He's still left out the word "Marxist" and "communist" and "socialist".



What you just described, the murderous nature of the Castro regime, that's the way every Marxist regime has ever been, always because Marxism and socialism is built on this. You go to a people and you say, there's this group of good, noble people and there's this group of oppressors that is trying to destroy them. Give us the power to crush the oppressors and if you give us power, we're going to give you security. We're going to give you a stable economy. We're going to give you all the things you need, but the price of that, of course, is your freedom.



So they win, and then what happens? You don't get those things and you don't get your freedom back. And then if you complain about it, they cracked your head open, they put you in jail, they exile you, or they kill you.



And that's what's happening. And that's what happens everywhere all the time. Socialism is about control, about controlling people and every aspect of their lives.



And the passion you see in the streets of Miami tonight and in other parts of Florida and the country is people that suffered under that evil, saw their families divided, their lives destroyed, their kids have to go overseas, people never saw their parents before they died because of evil. That's what Marxism is.



And I wish we had a president and more leaders in Congress on the Democratic side of the aisle -- we have a few, but not enough willing to say that.



HANNITY: What ways could the United States help the people now achieve the goal of liberty and freedom that they want? Now, I know Americans --



HANNITY: Go ahead. What could we do to help them?



RUBIO: Well, first of all, make it very clear whose side we're on here, OK? And why they're doing this. People are in the street because they want liberty from Marxism and we're with them.



Number two, make abundantly clear to the -- to the regime in Cuba that the Trump policies are going to change, because that's what they are hoping is going to come out of this. Well, you see how bad things are here, if only you guys would lift the embargo, if only you guys lift sanctions, maybe things would be better for the people of Cuba. Come out right now and say, we're done with our review, we're keeping the Trump policies that allow the military to enrich itself at the expense of the people.



Number three, make it the top priority of the U.S. government to provide Internet access using satellite technology or whatever we can get our hands on so that the people of Cuba can speak to each other and show the world what's happening inside of Cuba.



And the fourth thing that I would do is I would make it abundantly clear to the Castro regime that if you guys threaten us with a mass migration or if you encourage a mass migration, like Mariel, like the rafter crisis of '94, that is an act of hostility against the United States and we will act accordingly.



Those four things have to come across.



HANNITY: My understanding is the Cuban government, typical Marxist dictatorship, has now shut down the Internet for the people of Cuba.



Is there way we can help them get a back up and do it for them? Because I think, it's to show solidarity for their freedom movement?



RUBIO: Yeah, a full-court press. First and foremost, the U.S. Office of Information, USAID, all of these agencies we have available should make abundant -- should it make clear to the people of Cuba what these VPNs are that allow you to get around these filters.



By the way, that system in Cuba that shuts down the Internet, guess who gave it to them? China. China built it, China installed it and I believe China operates it on behalf of the Cuban government. So it's a Chinese system that they're using to shut on the Internet.



But I think long-term, it's something we've been pushing for a long time, we're making progress on it when Trump was in office, and that is to provide Internet access, satellite Internet access so Cubans don't have to go through the lines and the cables that the Cuban government can shut on and off, but can actually use satellites to communicate to the world and to each other. That will take some time but that should be our number one priority in terms of what we can do to help the people of Cuba.



HANNITY: Are murdering regimes, they've got all the powers. You don't win -- you don't win revolutions with slingshots. I know Americans -- that nobody has any appetite for foreign conflict, is there ways that the United States could help the freedom movement in Cuba, other ways?



RUBIO: Well, I think that -- listen, you have to understand something. When we talk about the Cuban military, the bulk of the Cuban military are 17, 18 and 19 year olds that are forced by law to serve in the military for a couple of years. And what they're telling those kids right now is, listen, we're going to send you to a town halfway across the country where you don't know anyone and if you don't repress people, you're not going to go to the university.



So that's why think it's so essential for us to message them and say, do not stay in your hands and blood, do not go to some other town and stain your hands and blood and one of the things I hope we do is start a list and, I mean, use these pictures from online that we're getting to name, with name and last name, these people that are out in the street repressing because they need to be banned.



A lot of these people wind up coming to America two or three years from now saying, oh, I'm a political prisoner, oh, I'm fleeing oppression. But we've got people in this country that were part of those repressive operations in the past. We have to know who they are, identify them, unmask them and put them on a list so not only now, but in the future, they have to face justice.



HANNITY: It's time for this murdering -- murdering Marxist regime to fall.



Senator, I hope this is the time for the sake of the great people of Cuba. Thank you for being with us.



All right. Tonight, despite the massive failure of the communist regime in Cuba, there are still those right here in America on the left, they want the U.S. to emulate -- yeah, Cuba's radical socialist communist paradise. Make no mistake: These radical beliefs are rooted in hatred for our country and even our great American flag. They seem to hate our system.



Many of these radical groups hate our way of life. Many of these groups deplore capitalism, individualism. They don't want to improve America. They want to fundamentally transform it.



One Pulitzer Prize-winning "Washington Post" journalist has even seemingly trying to cancel -- you guessed it -- the Statue of Liberty. Why didn't I expect that was coming next, calling it, quote, a sign without significance, or worse, a symbol of hypocrisy or unfilled promises.



Meanwhile, a "New York Times" columnist writing that flying the American flag is a clue to a person's political affiliation and a symbol of unity that may no longer unite.



And according to our sources, get this, just breaking right now, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, there actually have been considering a redesign of the American flag for all of their official documents and promotional materials. If they approve this new design, yeah, that would strip the U.S. flag or the flag of at least most of the stars & stripes.



We reached out to Kate Hartman, who is a spokesperson for the Olympic Committee, she told us, at least she responded, that the committee is in the early design stages and brainstorming on a variety of concepts with stakeholders.



I have a message to your stakeholders. Stop wasting your time and your money with a redesign of the United States of America and the U.S. flag. It's an awful idea, because our stars & stripes should be the only flag representing this country at the Olympics and the Paralympics.



So many amazing athletes and champions that we are all so proud of and they represent the United States of America. We don't need your new flag, we already have our own.



And with the exception of a few far left woke socialist, most Americans love their country. Recently, we showed you the inspirational scene from the Islanders games and the Tampa Lightning -- Tampa Bay Lightning. In these games, fans, they loudly, they proudly, they unapologetically took over the singing of the national anthem.



And over the Fourth of July weekend, shoppers in a Texas Walmart -- yep, they did the same thing. By the way, I love Walmart, Target, Kmart, Costco -- I love all those stores. I'm a smelly Walmart shopper, proud of it. Guilty as charged.



I was there two weeks ago, take a listen.



(SINGING OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM)



(CHEERS)



HANNITY: Here with reaction, the host of "Lara Logan has No Agenda: Big Tech Brother" on foxnation.com, investigative journalist, Lara Logan, along with FOX News contributor, Mike Huckabee.



Mike, what's happening of these hockey games, what's happening -- what happened in that Walmart, what happened at the Islanders game, Tampa Bay Lightning, I don't think this is by accident. I think people have had it up to here and I would like to see Americans do this in every arena, every stadium, baseball, basketball, football, you name the sport, the Olympics.



Let the fans take over the singing of the anthem. If some of the players want to take a knee or hang out in the locker room, they can stay right there and do whatever the hell they want.



MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You're exactly right. I mean, I think most Americans generally are proud of the country they live in. If they wanted to live somewhere else, they could. Nobody boxes them in and forces them to stay. That's what they do in places like Cuba.



And, by the way, I was so glad you had the footage because I will tell you, Sean, the most freedom-loving people I've ever met are the American people who came from Cuba or their families did. This is a culture that you just can't help but love and embrace. These people love freedom because they understand what it's like not to have it. And I wish they would go to every high school in America and just tell their story.



But in the meantime, these athletes that don't have pride in the flag and pride in the country, let's just ask them, for which country would you like to compete? We'll send you there, good luck, Godspeed, but we want some people who when they stand on most platforms and compete with money that Americans gave, they are proud of the country they represent. Simple as that.



HANNITY: I mean, there's a reason -- even we see -- I have full understanding, Lara, you've done a lot of work on the border, why people risk their lives, a perilous journey, or people from Cuba -- I've talked -- I've interviewed people many times over the years. They are getting in inner tubes and broken down dilapidated rickety boats, shark infested waters, risking their lives because they want to get the hell out of there and they want what we take for granted, what the left apparently, some, hate in his country, like our flag and our anthem.



Your reaction?



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST: You know, Sean, it's not just Cubans. It's Venezuelans as well. And you're absolutely right. I mean, I talk to them fairly often. I talked to people from all over different communist countries and they all say the same thing, they are terrified and really alarmed at what they see happening here.



And you know, what seems to be getting lost in this whole conversation about the flag and what makes me kind of -- I don't know, it sticks in my craw, do you know any? It makes me really just upset, is that I remember the days, I remember being on the battlefield in Afghanistan and Iraq and I know what it looks like when soldiers have stepped on IEDs and there's pieces of them scattered in every direction and soldiers have to actually walk that ground looking for little bits of bone and flesh and put them back together and put them into little boxes to send them home to their families.



And, you know, this is a free country, people don't have to represent the flag if they don't want to come up. But doesn't mean that they have the right to disregard millions of Americans who have sacrificed and who do remember what that flag stands for. It doesn't just stand for the things -- these horrible things that people want to talk about all the time now and shove all of this down our throats.



And you know, it's not just left and right, this isn't a left-right thing. There's people from the left, people from the right, people from every race in his country who have served and who have suffered and who are still suffering every single day and they deserve to be remembered as well and not disrespected like this.



HANNITY: Socialism fails, whatever name or form it has.



Thank you both. Governor Huckabee, thank you. Lara Logan, thank you.



When we come back we're going to show you what President Trump said at CPAC yesterday and Colorado Congressman Lauren Boebert was attacked by AOC, she responds tonight, straight ahead.



HANNITY: So, summer CPAC this weekend took over Dallas and President Trump took the stage yesterday, laid out his plan to take on the new, extreme, radical, New Green Deal, socialist left. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT: With the help of everyone here today, we will defeat the radical left, the socialist Marxists and the critical race theorists. Whoever thought we would be using that term.



We will secure our borders, we will stop left-wing cancel culture, we will restore free speech and fair elections, and we will make America great again. It's very simple.



But today, that heritage is under threat like never before. Who would have thought this could have happened? Even Bernie Sanders is saying I never thought this could happen. He's mild by comparison.



In a matter of mere months, Joe Biden has brought our country to the brink of ruin. Right here in Texas we are the epicenter of a border and migration crisis unlike anything anyone has ever seen before in the history of our country. At the same time, they have totally obliterated your energy industry -- I told you.



HANNITY: The president's polls are slipping at 98 percent approval rating -- 98 percent on the straw poll by well over 50 points, but of course big tech is doing everything they can do to try and silence the America First MAGA agenda. YouTube reportedly deleting the video of the president's speech, even froze the official CPAC account.



Our very own Sara Carter was down in Dallas over the weekend, spoke with attendees, got their reaction. Take a look.



CARTER: How did you feel about President Trump's speech?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Honestly, it was quite inspirational, really powerful. I mean, he speaks nothing but the truth. He's very humble, he's a great man of character and honestly he's inspiring to a lot of us.



CARTER: How did you feel about his speech today? Do you feel like it really resonated with the audience?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, absolutely. I think it just energized us. It definitely us motivated to keep going and just doing what we do.



CARTER: What is it that you want more? Do want the GOP -- what do you see for the future of the GOP? Do think it's changed, do you think there is something different? Is it just the beginning?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is just the beginning but it needs to change. Trump's movement I think will compel everybody to start changing the right direction.



CARTER: What you think about President Trump? Do you think you should run again in 2024? What do you think? Who do you think should run if not him?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I really think he should run again, I think it's got so much wind behind him as far as that goes and the night and day difference between what's going on with Biden and the Trump presidency is so clear that we need him back.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think he would run again because I think he loves our country so much that I think what he's going to do is run again so that he can truly keep America great and bring it back that level of respect that we once had.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And meanwhile, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez picking a fight with Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and targeting her over her Twitter remarks about the dangers of government dependency.



Here with the reaction, he's with the American Conservative Union, he's their chairman, Matt Schlapp, along with the Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is with us.



I don't know, I don't think I'd mind if Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, the real speaker of the House, you know, started taking shots at me. I think we -- that would be a great pay-per-view event debate. I'd love to see it.



REP. LAUREN BOEBERT (R-CO): Absolutely, Sean. And if anything, if the socialist Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez wants to be talk about anything right now, it should be Cuba. Let's see her trying to defend what's going on there right now.



She can't do it. This is a murderous regime and they are demanding liberty and freedom, and all she's doing is sitting on Twitter picking fights.



HANNITY: You know, Matt, I've been to many CPAC event. Ninety-eight percent approval rating for Donald Trump. I would say he's slipping.



MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIRMAN, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: Yeah.



HANNITY: I mean, in all -- in the history of that poll, has there ever been 98 percent?



SCHLAPP: No, no. I had the great pleasure of briefing President Trump on the numbers before he took the stage. It's great when you can brief a leader on numbers like this. It's like, hey, they found one guy may be who said you're not doing quite as good as everyone else thinks. It was kind of amazing.



And, you know, what I -- what I thought about President Trump at this particular CPAC was he's, you know, finding his new stride. It was much less about being the leader of the Republican Party and much more about being the movement of this MAGA movement, of this conservative movement. He hit those themes and the Congresswoman Boebert knows that because she was there, over and over and over again.



And now, we have this big issue of the border, he is there as the leader, as the -- giving the pushback on the open border. When it comes to the question of taking on big tech, he's there as the leader. CPAC has joined him on this lawsuit.



And, of course, what does Google do and YouTube as soon as we join the lawsuit? Mysteriously, Sean, all of our CPAC programming can't be on YouTube. I'm shocked. I mean, can you imagine?



HANNITY: Let me -- yeah, exactly. Then that should be a concern for everybody because that's just an in-kind donation and nothing but political support for an agenda with Section 230 liability protection.



I do like the fact that you've taken CPAC out of the swamp, out of the sewer. I hope you keep it out of there forever moving forward.



SCHLAPP: I like it.



HANNITY: And obviously a very successful event, and, again, I've had the honor of participating in many over the years and you've been very gracious inviting me.



SCHLAPP: We want you back.



HANNITY: I'll come -- I'm there, I'll be there. I can't go every time but I'm going as often as I can.



Congresswoman, I'd like to see that debate. So if I offered airtime -- I'll stay out of it completely, I'll give a half hour airtime, just you and Cong -- I'll even give an hour -- you versus Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.



BOEBERT: Let's do it.



HANNITY: No moderator, I'll just sit there and say, all right, guys, we've got to take a break, we'll be right back. Introduce you and then shut up. We can -- or throw out a topic, the economy, throw in a topic.



(CROSSTALK)



BOEBERT: This is a dream come true, Sean.



HANNITY: What's that?



BOEBERT: Yes. Well, you know, one thing that she was accusing me of is dismantling America's safety nets and I would like to make it very clear that the only ones who are dismantling America's safety nets are people like AOC with their $93 trillion Green New Deal and her -- her woke cohorts with a $6 trillion infrastructure plan.



These safety nets are not going anywhere, Sean. This is not what makes America great. Handouts and welfare doesn't make America great, freedom does.



HANNITY: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the ball is in your court, you're welcome. A free-flowing, real live debate, no moderator, just you and Congresswoman Boebert for the full hour. Would you like to join us?



All right. Matt, good to see you as well. Thank you.



Despite promoting the defund, dismantle police agenda, Biden actually invited police officials to the White House today to discuss a nationwide crime wave. Leo 2.0 Terrell and Melody will join us well, Jimenez, and also be here with reaction, that's straight ahead.



HANNITY: So, Joe Biden today invited police officials from across the country to the White House to discuss surging crime in city after city. Most of them cities that are run by Democrats for decades, states run by Democrats for decades, but unfortunately, the Biden White House refuses to take any responsibility for their role in spewing the defund police agenda and their role in making communities less safe, less secure, more violent.



For example, Washington, D.C., marked a grim milestone over this past weekend after it hit 100 homicides by July the 10th. That's the earliest a city has hit that number sense, get this, 2003. Chicago, 11 killed, 35 wounded, violence over the weekend.



In other words, a typical weekend in the Windy City. Do you know any of the names of any of the people that were shot and shot and killed this weekend in Chicago? I doubt it. Why? Because the left in his country as we have pointed out for years on this show only seems to care about the lives of people killed when they can then use their death to politicize an issue.



Is the real slogan for Democrats Black Lives Matter only when we can politicize it? Where is Mayor Lori Lightweight? This happens every weekend.



Where is the account billing for these far left failures? New York City this weekend, a 13-year-old, 19-year-old, they were killed, seven others injured in six shootings over 14 hours across the city of New York.



Unfortunately, rather than bluntly acknowledge the role that Democrats anti-police defunding policies are causing and fueling this crime surge, Democratic nominee for mayor, well, his name is Eric Adams, the Democrat, praising Biden's commitment to, quote, redefine the ecosystem of public safety, whatever that means.



Now, thankfully, there is independent Republican named Curtis Sliwa who is running on refund the police and bring back the policies that worked under Rudy Giuliani. Let's take a look at the Democrat.



ERIC ADAMS (D), NEW YORK CITY MAYORAL CANDIDATE: We can't continue to respond to symptoms. It's time to respond to the underlying causes of violence in our cities. This president is making it clear he's going to redefine the ecosystem of public safety and that includes a defined role of police, schools, families, resources, employment. This is where we need to go as a country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Well, first, let's be honest, this president makes nothing clear. One activist in the Bronx and New York's said these communities need help and need to reduce the tension between officers and the community. She's pushing back against the defund agenda.



Here to explain more is community activist Melody Jimenez is with us, along with Leo 2.0 Terrell.



Ms. Jimenez, thank you so much for being with us. I was glad you said what you said. They cut a billion dollars from the New York police department. We now are shattering last year's record in terms of violence and murders, injuries to cops and deaths, et cetera.



Defund, dismantle, reimagine -- I don't know, why don't we go back to what brought the murder rate from nearly 3,000 to 300 and that's stop and frisk and funding the police, what do you think?



MELODY JIMENEZ, FOUNDER OF NO VOICE UNHEARD: I can definitely say I agree with what you just stated. I think it's important that we keep public safety number one priority in New York City. The crime rate has spiked. And I think it's time for a mayor that is willing to ensure that NYPD is founded the correct way where they are comfortable to come out and do their jobs because their jobs are difficult. They come out every day and risk their lives. And I think it's something that people need to pay attention to when we speak on NYPD.



HANNITY: Well, let me ask.



JIMENEZ: Yes?



HANNITY: Are you under fire for the statements that you're making because you want to save lives and you want strong policing?



JIMENEZ: At this moment, Sean, I'm not under fire. I have a great connection with the community. I work with mothers that lose their kids affected by gun gang and street violence. So, as of this point, I have support of the mothers and local members of the community.



HANNITY: I'll take the support of moms. They -- you know what? We all love our children, don't we? We want them to be -- we want law and order --



JIMENEZ: Yes.



HANNITY: -- and safety and security, so every child in America can actually pursue happiness. Without it, you can't.



Leo 2.0 Terrell, by the way, big news tonight, Larry Elder 1.0 apparently has announced he's running for governor. Are you going to be supporting our friend?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTIRBUTOR: I will be providing as much support as I can.



JIMENEZ: I'm going to take a look.



TERRELL: I will be providing as much support as I can, with my current duties.



HANNITY: Okay. You can speak out on this show, Leo, there's no rules here, okay? You can say what's on your mind.



TERRELL: Yes.



HANNITY: Let's talk about this. Another weekend, more violence and this is all noise to me, this reimagining stuff, because Joe Biden said --



TERRELL: Yeah.



HANNITY: -- he would reallocate funds from -- away from the police. We know that he didn't mention it all last summer when the riots were going on. We know that kamala Harris, you know, promoted a bail fund so riders could back on the streets and back to the activities of throwing bricks and rocks and bottles, et cetera, and starting fires and everything else we saw.



TERRELL: Let me be as clear as I can, that meeting in Washington, D.C., at the White House, that was a dog and pony show. Nothing was done there. Talk about gun control, gun rights, no. It is crime allowed by Democrats and Democratic cities.



And I'm -- sad news for New Yorkers. Eric Adams, he went to Washington, D.C., to kiss the ring of Joe Biden. I mean, until he criticized AOC -- until he criticized the defund the police -- until he articulates his position separate from the progressive left, he's just like de Blasio.



So he's never going to change. He got excited going to the White House and kissing Joe Biden's ring. The problem is this, the issue about crime is going to be an issue for 2022 and the Democrats have lost that issue and I really feel sorry for Ms. Jimenez because honestly, she's not getting any support from the lawmakers in New York City.



HANNITY: All right. We are going to keep our eye on this --



JIMENEZ: I'm optimistic and I'm okay with that because sometimes you have to fight for change. And at this moment, the local politicians are very aware of how I feel and they seem to scatter when I give statements but they are understanding the importance of NYPD --



HANNITY: Definitely, I hope -



JIMENEZ: -- because I definitely go to different -- yes?



HANNITY: I hope -- I hope you stay active and I hope your voice is loud, because lives need to be saved.



This is our national treasure, these are our kids. This is our American family.



JIMENEZ: Yes.



HANNITY: Lives are lost every weekend. We can predict every weekend how many. It's sad, it's pathetic, and it's preventable.



Leo, Melody, thank you.



After the break -- all right, now, you've heard about life after life and a tunnel and a light and a warmth and choirs of angels. What about a pastor that claims he had an out-of-body experience except he went to Dante's inferno? He visited and had a vision of hell and was in it. He's here to tell us that harrowing story, next.



HANNITY: All right. Shifting gears tonight, we've all here and of near- death experiences, the light, the tunnel, the flashing light before your eyes, choirs of angels, pearly gates, I've read "90 Minutes in Heaven". I've read -- I watched the movie that heaven is real. I believe in an afterlife.



Well, there is a pastor who says he had an out-of-body experience but was dragged to hell, literally, and back. That's a -- that's a different experience. He's now speaking out offering details of his experience and what it means for his walk in faith. In other words, he had his own experience with Dante's inferno.



Joining us now to explain, the author of "23 Questions About Hell", Bill Wiese.



Well, not exactly an experience I want. I do believe in these life-after- life stories, "90 Minutes in Heaven", the one I mentioned. What was it like?



BILL WIESE, MINISTER: Hi, Sean. Great to be with you.



It was far worse than you can ever imagine. This was not a near-death experience, this was an out-of-body experience, it's classified as a vision in the bible.



And I had never study the topic of hell. I've never gone to dark movies. I've never drank, I've never taken drugs, it was not a result of any of those things, just the Lord chose to show me this horrible place.



But I saw prison cells like a dungeon, I saw demonic creatures that had the most ferocious demeanor about them, and extreme hatred for God and man. I saw this big pit of fire. And this is where I could first see people.



There were hundreds, maybe thousands of people inside this pit burning and screaming. The screams were so loud and deafening. You want to get away from that, but you can't.



You are physically exhausted and hell, you have no physical strength. You are isolated, you want to talk to a person but you can't. You're kept apart from people.



The stench is the most foul, putrid, disgusting odors. There's not enough air to breathe and hell. You are in total fear and in total and complete darkness. Your hungry, you never get to eat. You never get to have a drop of water like the rich man in hell Jesus talked about.



And you're completely alone and by yourself and you have no purpose, no destiny. It's just a complete useless wasting away but the worst part of hell --



HANNITY: Why do you think this happened though? Why? We only have about 30 seconds.



WIESE: Well, the only reason is because the Lord wanted me to point people to the Scriptures. Many churches are talking about the Bible today, Scripture, about hell.



And so, I'm just a signpost to point people to the Scriptures so they can check those out. It's not important they believe my experience, only the word of God.



HANNITY: A fascinating read, it reminded me of Dante's inferno, thank you.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: So, a special ad featuring Jim Crow 2.0 Biden being aired during the MLB all-star games. Some friends of mine launched this GetGeorgiaRight.com. It's a new website with this ad, we reported last week.



Here's the final cut.



AD ANNOUNCER: Tonight's all-star game was supposed to be in Atlanta, but Democrats who opposed voter ID lied about our election laws and pressured baseball to move the game.



STACEY ABRAMS, FAIR FIGHT ACTION: I do absolutely agree that it's racist. It is a redux of Jim Crow.



SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D-GA): Some people don't want some people to vote.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do you think about the possibility that baseball decided to move their baseball game out of Atlanta?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would strongly support them doing that.



AD ANNOUNCER: Aren't you tired of Democrats pushing politics in sports?



Get Georgia Right is responsible for the content in this advertising.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Yeah, Delaware is more restrictive.



Let not your heart be troubled. Here's Laura. Happy Monday.

