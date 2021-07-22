'Hannity' on Cuban protests, democracy

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Joining us first is the Governor of, actually, the no-income tax state of Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis.



Governor, good to see you.



GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): Thanks for coming. Thank you.



DESANTIS: Thank you.



HANNITY: Let's -- let's start with the basics.



Almost on day one, Joe Biden's State Department said, oh, no, this is about COVID. OK, that was a lie, in case anyone is interested. This was a -- this been a freedom moving that is building.



It's very dangerous for the people that are taking to the streets. How do you assess it?



DESANTIS: So, from day one, the people of Cuba have been protesting and demonstrating against the communist dictatorship in Havana.



It's not because of vaccines. It's not because of these side issues. They want a new government. They want a free Cuba. And it's, I think, incumbent upon us in the United States to be supportive of those efforts.



I have called on Joe Biden. The communist regime has shut down Internet. Let's work to beam Internet onto the island of Cuba, so these folks have a fighting chance to converse with one another, to send what's going on to the outside world. Let's build an international coalition, so that the regime knows the free world stands with the people of Cuba.



And you know, Sean, I think it's a -- it's great that you're here in Florida. We take pride in being the free state of Florida, right? This is the beating heart of freedom in Florida, in Little Havana, because everybody in this community has been affected in one way or another by the communist dictatorship.



Maybe they have had loved ones that have been killed by the regime, imprisoned by the regime. And, obviously, all of their relatives at one point fled a very evil regime.



And so I think you're seeing people take to the streets here because we understand, after 62 years, something is different on that island right now. We have an opportunity to really take a new chapter in history.



And I think you pointed out in your monologue Cuba would be a phenomenal ally of our country if it was free. They would boom like probably few countries in the Caribbean. It would be a boon for the people of Cuba, and it would also be great for relations with the United States.



HANNITY: And I tell you, without the communications abilities, there are friends and families and loved ones, number one, that they would like to know that are OK. They're not free to communicate, nor are -- they're trying to suppress the truth of what's really happening.



You said, while the people of Cuba are showing incredible courage, the Biden administration said the exact words that I believe are showing cowardice. What should Joe Biden be doing?



DESANTIS: Step up and be on the side of freedom.



The Internet access is something we have the capability of doing. We have companies in the U.S. that want to do it, but they need the OK of the federal government. He has it within his authority to do that. He could make it happen.



And if he's willing to do that, I think it will make a positive difference. As it stands now, he's basically just sitting there doing nothing. He's leaving these folks out to dry. And what's going to end up happening, if they're -- they don't get any type of assistance, the regime will continue to clamp down, and they will eventually stamp this out, and then they will remain even stronger in power.



And that will be a huge blow to the cause of freedom.



HANNITY: You said the people of Cuba need the truth, that they're -- by stifling -- the lack of information flow or a free press, it makes everything very difficult. It makes organizing in Cuba difficult, although, albeit, it is illegal, but the communications aspect.



What other things could be happening? Senator Rubio, who will join us in a minute, rightly pointed out that the embargo works. On the other hand, if the embargo -- if things get progressively worse, then people that are already struggling to get bare necessities, they will even be in more trouble.



So, it's a -- you got to balance it.



DESANTIS: We got to understand, our policy should be to be against the regime before the people. That means obviously doing things on the island.



It also means not relaxing sanctions on Venezuela, which will help the regime in Havana. They're tied at the hip together. So let's get real here. Let's understand who the people are that are on the right side of freedom. Let's stand with them. And let's tighten the screws on this regime.



You know, I think one of the reasons this is happening now is because Trump turned the screws on the regime in Havana and in Venezuela. Biden wants to liberalize all that. And I think all that will do is entrench the regime in power, and really, really make tyranny rule on the island even more.



HANNITY: You're talking about there's a lot of similarities here. I mean, with all the natural resources in Venezuela, they should be one of the richest countries on Earth and the people should all share in the wealth.



Our state of Alaska, for example, they share the revenue from the natural resources. Instead of paying state income taxes, they write you a check as being a citizen of Alaska.



I would argue, if this movement is successful -- tell me if you agree or disagree -- in five years, the amount of money that would be invested to build resorts and hotels and vacation spots, in five years, this country would be remade at a level that nobody could imagine.



Good prediction?



DESANTIS: I agree. And not only that. It would have ramifications throughout the Western Hemisphere.



Any time you have malign actors acting in any part of the Western Hemisphere, it almost always has a connection to the regime in Havana. That regime falls, and you have a free Cuba, that's going to have ramifications for all these other countries that have suffered under Cuban influence.



HANNITY: OK.



We're going to introduce -- let's give a warm Miami welcome, should we? Shall we?



DESANTIS: Yes.



HANNITY: Because -- and Governor DeSantis is going to stay with us.



We'd like to welcome up Senator Marco Rubio. We have a chair for him.



DESANTIS: And when you and I -- when you and I talked about -- you called me. You said, we got to do something in Miami.



We wanted, obviously, Marco here. But he had to have Senate votes. And so he got on a plane...



HANNITY: Yes.



DESANTIS: ... rushed down here to be able to be here.



HANNITY: You barely made it, but...



DESANTIS: And he's carrying a lot of load up in Washington on this idea. I'll tell you that.



HANNITY: You really are.



You -- I remember a number of times over the years -- we have known each other a long time -- and your family's story, which many people relate to. And I think there's a percentage of the population in America that may not understand what it is we're explaining here that has happened.



Tell us the story.



SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Well, first of all, Cuba is a failure because socialism doesn't work. Marxism doesn't work. Marxism is about power, and nothing to do with prosperity. It's about controlling people.



A Marxist system wants to keep people poor, because poor people are easier to control. A Marxist system is about leveraging people, basically saying, you're not going to have food, you're not going to have medicine, you're not going to have any benefits unless you agree to do what we want. So that's the first thing.



The second thing, it's a tyranny. Tyranny doesn't promote competence. The leaders of Cuba aren't just evil. They're incompetent people, because, in Cuba, you don't get promoted for being smart. You get promoted because you're loyal, because you're compliant, because you give in.



The third is, they're liars. Marxism and socialism always has to lie. Fidel was a liar. And every one of them are liars. There is no U.S. embargo against the Cuban people.



If a Cuban tonight wants to open up a Versailles in Cuba, they can, and we can sell them stuff. The only embargo is on the Cuban regime, because they own everything. Every business, every hotel, every restaurant, they own it. They own every single one of them.



And what President Trump did is, he said, very -- and the policies he put in place, it was very simple. If you're a private citizen of Cuba, you can open up a private business, and we can do trade with you. But we're not going to do trade with military-owned companies, because all that money goes into their pocket.



So that's what's happening here. The people of Cuba, especially now that they have had access to the Internet, they realize -- they see how their cousins, their families are living outside of Cuba.



You know, Cuban Americans are less than half of 1 percent of the United States population. They have been presidents and CEOs of major corporations, presidents of universities. They have been ambassadors. They have been members of the Cabinet, successful in every field, entertainment, art.



They even represent 3 percent of the United States Senate, even though we're half of 1 percent of the U.S. population, and that intelligence...



RUBIO: ... and that talent employed to rebuild that country.



HANNITY: The interesting thing is, so, Obama lifted the embargo. Now Biden's lifting the embargo, but he's doing it to Venezuela, Iran. Iran is now enriching uranium again, and now the same thing with Cuba.



And you have pointed out, I believe rightly so, the negative impact of that decision. It will not help this effort to advance the cause of liberty in Cuba.



RUBIO: Well, in fact this is what tyrannies do. And that's what Marxism does. They hold people hostage. The Cuban people are their hostages. And so they say look, these people are going to starve. These people are going to suffer unless you send more money. It goes through our hands.



The remittances -- the remittances go to a bank that they set up, the military set up in Panama, OK? You send the money, they take 10 percent off the top. Then they take your dollars away from you, they turn it into this Cuban currency that's worthless. It's worthless in Cuba, imagine everywhere else.



And then they keep the dollars. It's a scheme. And they're walking us right into the trap and you've got the two people in charge of Cuba policy right now. And the Biden administration want to open it all up.



One of them, the lady at the State Department was the one organizing trips to take congressmen and senators to Cuba to fawn and grovel all over the Cuban regime, so of course these policies are schizophrenic. The people in charge of it are sympathizers.



HANNITY: OK, let's look at the big picture here and the Governor we'll let, we'll bring you back into the discussion on this because OK, we're firing career, the great jobs in the Keystone XL pipeline by the, you know, stroke of a pen while simultaneously giving a waiver for Putin to build his pipeline -- I'm trying to understand this -- while we're being threatened by China and they're threatening our military bases and quote: reunification with our ally Taiwan, they're basically saying we will bomb military bases of Japan and the United States.



They get rewarded by the administration. We know that Putin's been rewarded. Now we have a case, the way the Iranians that are rich in uranium (ph), why, what is the Biden doctrine to kiss the ass of every single solitary dictator in the world?



DESANTIS: Well, and you also did mention have a completely open southern border. I was down there last weekend. You have people, it's not just people from Mexico coming. You have people from over 100 countries.



They know the quickest way to get in the United States there. When I was there, there were people from the Middle East. There were people from Haiti. I mean, you name it, it was a huge amount and it's a huge number of people.



So I think every step of the way, they seem to be taking steps that make our country less secure, less energy secure, less secure against potential adversaries and now, less secure on our own borders of our country.



HANNITY: You know, I'm having a hard time understanding these policies. You can't make heads or tails of it either.



RUBIO: Oh, I understand it clearly. We live in the freest, most prosperous nation in human history. And yet, somehow, we have a segment of the population overrepresented in the radical base of the Democratic Party that thinks behind every problem in the world, it's America's fault. Behind every problem in the world, America must be doing something wrong to cause this probably around the world.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Jean Kirkpatrick, Blame America First.



RUBIO: Well, these people exist and they're real. And I'm not saying that the majority of the Democratic Party, I'm saying they're the ones that raise the money, that knock on the doors and that are many of the key posts in this administration. So, I've got to tell you I understand it because they're crazy.



HANNITY: You sent out a Tweet this week and agreed --



HANNITY: -- you sent out a Tweet this week and I really thought deeply about it. You said what if Joe Biden, I'm sorry, what if Vladimir Putin sent a thousand troops to Cuba? To squash this liberty movement that's going on down there? I thought deeply about it.



Doesn't sound like an impossibility to me. Actually, I wouldn't be surprised. What would he do? What is the Biden (INAUDIBLE)?



RUBIO: Well, I think if some of these people in the Biden administration have their way, they'll probably want to send the Russians remittances, too. I mean that's how, that's their thought process about all of this, is how can we, you know, what's the big deal?



Look, the Russian presence in Cuba is real. It's already there. They have a major spy station there in Lourdes. It's a SIGINT station that collects signals intelligence on SouthCom, Southern, Special Operations Command, Southern Command, NASA, everything you want, they're already there. It wouldn't surprise me if they sent some of these military contractors they use all over the world.



But in the end, it's not going to save this regime. This regime has been mortally wounded. It's lost its legitimacy. I'm not telling you it's going to quick and it's going to be easy. But it's a dying animal. And we need to do everything we can to expedite its passing.



HANNITY: So -- agreed. So what we're going to do, the Governor and Senator Rubio, they will be with us for the full hour. And we will also -- there's a huge crowd outside that this, the Versailles, apparently the best restaurant in town, a lot of people have told me.



And we're going to talk to and have a little bit of a Town Hall with the people that have come to support the people in Cuba that are fighting for freedom. We'll get to all of that straight ahead because now, just as the Biden administration is allowing hundreds of thousands of Central American migrants to pour across the Southern border, it is forcefully warning migrants from Cuba, if you arrive by sea, we're going to send you back.



Hold on. But if you arrive at the Southern border, we will just process you, and we will let you break the law. And then we will probably give you free transportation to one of the 48 states in the continental United States.



Here with the full report, FOX News contributor Sara Carter, who's outside this great restaurant, the Versailles.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, Sean.



Here on Calle Ocho, I can tell you the people are going crazy. They want everyone to know in the United States and in Cuba that they're staying standing behind their brothers and sisters in their fight for liberty and freedom.



But they also want to send a message to President Biden that they contra -- that he has contradicted himself with this policy on Cuba. And they want him to know how much they oppose it. Listen to this.



CARTER: Now, when you hear Biden's policy, basically saying his change in policy now that, if you attempt to come from Cuba to these shores, don't do it, we're going to turn you back, but yet the Southern border is wide open.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Exactly.



CARTER: What is -- what goes through your mind?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's a totally contradiction. It just doesn't -- doesn't -- it's almost unfair to think that something can go that way.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The question is, why? Why would you say no to someone and yes to somebody else?



I disagree with it completely. I think that we would -- we should give everybody a chance to come. And we get a millions of chances, and just because we're citizens. I don't think it should say, yes, it's OK for him and not OK for the other person.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's completely unfair. I feel that the people in Cuba's lives are in danger, while there's people who can get economic relief in their countries from the -- past the Southern border.



And it's not only Central and South Americans that are coming in from the border. It's also people from all over the world.



So this isn't just a Latino thing. This is actually way more than that, even though it's being made out to be and framed in mainstream media as that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Sean, the Cuban people here on Calle Ocho want the Biden administration to really pay attention to what's going on here.



They say the future of Cuba is at stake, as well as the future of the United States. They want the Biden administration to stand up and stand up for the Cuban people's fight for liberty -- back to you, Sean.



HANNITY: All right, Sara Carter just right outside with the crowd that we have here at the Versailles.



Thank you.



Joining us now is a man named Felix Rodriguez. He was born in Cuba. He fled soon after Fidel Castro took power in 1959. He was then recruited by the CIA. Bravely, in 1961, he was smuggled back into Cuba to help coordinate the Bay of Pigs invasion. Felix Rodriguez also took part in a mission that captured communist revolutionary Che Guevara in Bolivia.



And I have a picture of to show -- prove it. He gave it to me tonight. I was very honored.



And, Felix, thank you for joining us. We appreciate it.



What an incredible story.



So, real quick story on my end. I'm broadcasting in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1990 to 1992. I have been at this a couple of years. And I'm there. And I meet this man. And his name was Armando de Quesada (ph). He owned Mando's Pizza (ph). He was an advertiser on my radio show.



His family were wealthy landowners. They were killed. His neighbors were killed, their land stolen, confiscated. You know firsthand. You risked your life to do what you did for the cause of freedom going back that far.



FELIX RODRIGUEZ, FORMER CIA OFFICER: Yes.



This started at the very beginning of the Castro regime. And I say, he started by killing thousands of people in firing squad. Also, he confiscated a lot of the property from all the Cubans.



And he was responsible all the way for hundreds of thousands of political prisoners. So, I think that, especially when I saw -- I was in a school in Pennsylvania. And I saw what's going on with this firing squad -- and I graduated in 1960. I was supposed to go to University of Miami.



But when I saw what was happening in my homeland, I said it was more important to do something than to go to university. That's when I joined the -- what was called later on the Bay of Pigs invasion.



I am glad to be there. I will never change what I have done, the same all of our people from the brigade, goes from all the ages and from all races in Cuba. And we were all united for one cause only, to liberate our country.



And we haven't finished yet, until Cuba is free.



HANNITY: But every person now, there's a window that is now open. And the people of Cuba are standing up.



Thank you for joining us. It's great to see you. Thank you for being here. We appreciate it.



HANNITY: All right, when we come back, we will continue with Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and Senator Marco Rubio.



We will also bring in an activist who is fighting back against the communist Cuban regime. And Congresswoman Maria Salazar will be here, as we continue.



We're at the Versailles restaurant, Little Havana.



Thank you for being with "Hannity."



HANNITY: All right, welcome back to "Hannity." We continue from beautiful Miami. No income tax state Florida. And we are here with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, who really worked hard to get here in spite of working all late this afternoon. And also joining us now is the daughter of political refugees from Cuba, Florida Congresswoman, she has been a friend of the show for a long time and a friend of my radio show, Maria Salazar.



Great to see you.



REP. MARIA SALAZAR (R-FL): Thank you very much for -- and welcome to Little Havana, the heart of my district, the heart of the Cuban exile community. And we really wish that the Biden administration would be paying attention to us the same way that you are, so we thank you very much for doing this, putting the spotlight on what is happening in Cuba.



(APPLAUSE)



HANNITY: You are very welcome. It's my pleasure. At the time I met all three of you, you were all passionate about this issue. One question I have, when Joe Biden -- now they have been facilitating this law-breaking at our southern border and basically nobody gets sent back.



You just get, OK, it's not even catch and release. It's just, write down your name, release, and we will ship you off to another state. But if you come by sea, Joe is saying, no, you will be sent back. Am I to read anything into that?



SALAZAR: Well, I think what you read into it is that he is not paying attention to those people that are screaming on the streets of Havana "libertad." You know, they're not saying down with the embargo or we want more vaccines or we want more food.



No, they are saying we want freedom. And something that my colleagues said here is that many demonstrations, you see the American flag. So what a coincidence that you see the American flag for people that feel the oppression of socialism. While in this country, unfortunately, some people are spitting on it.



HANNITY: Yes.



SALAZAR: So that goes to show you that the socialism, regardless of what word you put in front or behind it, it doesn't work. And what I'm saying, Sean, and once again, we thank you, is that the Biden administration needs to pay attention to us.



HANNITY: Does everybody agree, Biden has been missing in action? Everyone agree?



HANNITY: You know, I think back, there was a time in this country when Ronald Reagan supported the freedom fighters in Nicaragua to fight their own battle. But they were fighting for the freedom movement there. And beyond the internet, which is brilliant, we need communication, should that be on the table? The Miami mayor even said very aggressively, what are your thoughts, Senator?



RUBIO: Well, I mean, the first thing is, it took Biden 24 hours just to issue a statement and then another 72 hours to say a second thing. And then they did some Zoom call with some people and then came back with some third weekend statement. So I don't think you can -- right now, we can't even get him to do the internet, how are we going to get him to do anything else? It's a real challenge here with all of this.



HANNITY: By the way, if you missed Senator Rubio's Twitter timeline, it was, it's now 8:30, not a word from Biden, it's now 10:10, not a word from Biden. I mean, I really think singlehandedly you embarrassed him into finally making a statement.



RUBIO: Yes, it's just not a priority for them. And you have to understand, again, there is a segment of his voting base that actually thinks the regime is good, that actually brags about the regime. People that openly say it. I mean, the Black Lives Matter Foundation said that how great. And I said that's great, my office will help the Black Lives Matter Foundation emigrate to Cuba. We stand ready to help out.



HANNITY: Great point.



Governor, you are right, every -- there are people that I have -- that were nearly crying that I've met on the way in here. They can't communicate now with their loved ones and their friends and their family. And the internet is crucial. I agree with you. You've been right about that. And I think there is great cowardice of Biden. Is there more we can do? What should the doctrine be if we talk about a doctrine?



DESANTIS: Well, this is Western Hemisphere. I mean, you know, Monroe Doctrine. We want to have no influence of places like Russia and China. And I can guarantee you, if Biden is missing in action more, you are going to see China and Russia and some of those have even more influence on the island of Cuba without question. So I think you can work with Organization of American States. I think you can work with other members of the international community to stand together and support people who are being oppressed.



This should be a no-brainer given the history of 62 years of repression. Instead, you have Biden's administration having our own country be criticized for racism. They are inviting that. That's their priority rather than helping folks who could really make a difference. So, it's bizarre.



HANNITY: It's very bizarre.



HANNITY: All right. Now we turn to the radical organization known as Black Lives Matter, which recently voiced support for Cuba's murdering communist dictatorship. Joining us now with a full report, and there have been others that have praised Cuba over the years, oh, let's see, Bernie Sanders, Michael Moore bragging about their great health care system, one of the dumbest things he has ever said. AOC and others. Full report, our own David Webb is outside tonight with us here in Miami -- David.



DAVID WEBB, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hey, Sean, and by the way, I have been out here since this began. First when they came out to the streets on a Sunday afternoon into the night. This is not going to end any time and it shouldn't. It's Cuba's cry for freedom is what we are seeing.



But here in America, we have a Marxist-based organization, Black Lives Matter, say they care about Black lives, what about Afro-Cubans? They don't because communism doesn't know color. And Marxists like Black Lives Matter have come out not tacitly but outwardly in support of the Cuban regime against the people. They are a fraud. It's a grift. But they are a dangerous fraud and grift.



And I went up and down Calle Ocho, spoke to so many people including visitors, Cubans, sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters. I also spoke to people who had survived prison in Cuba. And believe me, they don't understand -- but they do understand communism. They don't understand how anyone in this country, anyone supported by the Democrat (ph) Socialists of America can support communism. And we have that in Congress. And we have that in the United States Senate.



I spoke to this one young woman. Just watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WEBB: A lot of people in this country not only are concerned about this, but on the other side there are people who follow the Black Lives Matter movement. Now they say they are for Black lives. They say they support the people. But yet they just came out in support of the communist government in Cuba. What you say to Black Lives Matter?



(UNKNOWN): I believe that if you fight for injustice against a group of people, what the Cubans are going through is injustice. So how can you allow or support injustice against a group of people that are oppressed? If they are fighting against oppression of the colored people, guess what, there is colored people in Cuba too. What about their lives? Do their lives not matter?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



WEBB: She said it well, Sean. The world should be listening. Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi, Patrisse Cullors are multimillionaire communists supporting the Cuban regime.



Back to you, Sean, from outside Cafe Versailles.



HANNITY: All right, David, thank you.



Joining us now is a Cuban-born democracy activist, founder of Cuba Decide, Rosa Maria Paya is with us, as we also continue with Senator Marco Rubio, Governor Ron DeSantis is with us.



Great to see you. You know, I will tell you, with all of the people that I've talked to out there, I find it inspiring. You know, we take things for granted, right? We probably should all wake up every day and before our feet hit the ground think, you know, the rest of the world doesn't live free. When I read the statistics about the poverty, widespread, it is so preventable. And yet, the suppression goes on, and murder, and death, and no freedom.



ROSA MARIA PAYA, FOUNDER, CUBA DECIDE: Exactly, and not just -- that, in addition to that, there is a huge propaganda machinery for (INAUDIBLE) very oppressive dictatorial -- totalitarian dictatorship, as the one that we have in Cuba, as a beacon of happiness, liberty, and even health care system when the people in Cuba cannot even find aspirin.



HANNITY: Yes, and you know, I really believe, and I discussed this earlier, that, can you imagine Cuba five years from now, if this was a successful freedom, liberty movement, could you imagine the investment, first of all, what beautiful geography. What incredible resorts will be built. What money and investment would go into the coastal towns, the jobs created, the wealth created. You know, people finally now prospering. They would have their first chance.



PAYA: The Cuban people also imagine that. We also imagine so and that's why we are asking for freedom and the end of the dictatorship. That's the only thing that we need to produce medicine and food and buildings, and to be prosperous and a beautiful country that actually could be an example in the world.



HANNITY: Let me ask you a quick question of our crowd. Show of hands or clap, maybe clap, it would be easier. How many people here have loved ones, friends, neighbors, relatives that you send money to because you know how badly they are suffering? A lot of people help people out in Cuba that are in Cuba now that you are helping?



You are all raising your hand. But they can't see them all on TV.



HANNITY: But they are helping a lot of people that are pretty desperate.



All right. We are going to take a break. Now this is going to be fun. We are going to go outside. A lot of demonstrators. They have been outside from day one as this liberty movement has started, speaking out against the evils of communism in Cuba. They will have their opportunity to talk to Governor DeSantis and Senator Rubio as we continue live in Miami. It's "Hannity" on the FOX News Channel.



HANNITY: All right. Welcome back to "Hannity." All right. So we're at Versailles Restaurant with Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, and we're going to begin our town hall portion of this. And we're going to move back here.



You can come with me.



HANNITY: Where is the governor?



Hi.



Hi.



Now, this -- this is...



Guys, tell me what this...



(CROSSTALK)



(UNKNOWN): ... fighting for freedom, people that (inaudible) their voice, using their voice.



HANNITY: They're missing?



(UNKNOWN): Correct. They're taking them away. We don't know where they're at. There's more than 154 of them literally missing. There's not enough space...



HANNITY: How recently are they missing?



(UNKNOWN): Since July 11th (inaudible) they've gone missing. So...



(UNKNOWN): They're political prisoners...



HANNITY: Governor and Senator...



(UNKNOWN): Absolutely.



HANNITY: I mean, what a (inaudible)



RUBIO: It is. And I mean, I'm not (inaudible) we have (inaudible) over 500 or some people documented that have been arrested, many of them (inaudible)



HANNITY: Have you all noticed there's almost been a media blackout of this story?



(UNKNOWN): It is. But it (inaudible)



HANNITY: And if have you felt (inaudible)



(UNKNOWN): Absolutely. Absolutely.



HANNITY: And if have you felt (inaudible)



(UNKNOWN): Absolutely. Absolutely.



HANNITY: Hold on. Shh. Does anybody have a question for the governor and senator?



Anybody have a question for the governor or senator?



QUESTION: So the question's about the Internet. I've called on President Biden. We have the capability to do it. We need Biden to support it, and we will get Internet to the people of Cuba.



HANNITY: Let me ask the crowd, are you angry at Joe Biden?



OK. You -- you wanted to ask a question or make a comment?



QUESTION: (inaudible) help Venezuela? What can we do now for the people of Venezuela, so it doesn't become the new -- the next Cuba?



RUBIO: Well, the first thing I would say about Venezuela is there is no Maduro without -- without Cuba supporting him there.



QUESTION: Of course.



RUBIO: But the second thing is, have people forgotten -- on the -- the day after -- the day after the protests, they tried to basically kidnap the -- the actual interim president of Venezuela. They tried to move hard on those people.



So I think we have to stay on the -- and, unfortunately, on that day, Biden -- the same time as they were trying to abduct Juan Guaido, Biden was lifting one sanction that Trump had put in place.



(UNKNOWN): The only question is, Biden, are you willing to help?



HANNITY: When you think about it, the minute -- think about this -- the minute Cuba is free, that could then be a domino effect, maybe?



DESANTIS: They're the number one source of support for the Maduro regime. They're the number one support for Nicaragua. They've been the source of everything bad in the Western Hemisphere for 60 years.



RUBIO: Now, without Cuba, there is no Maduro; there is no Ortega; there is none of these guerrillas trying to destabilize Colombia. They are the source of all evil in this Western Hemisphere.



DESANTIS: Yes.



HANNITY: OK. All right. Let's move over here, a little bit. I want to say this -- let me get to this guy -- this person.



OK, I'll tell you what. You see -- look -- if we can get the camera -- when we come back, you're dressed in blood. Freedom across here. We'll continue. We are at the Versailles. We're in Little Havana. We're in Miami, as people standing in solidarity with the people and the freedom movement going on in Cuba, which has been under-reported by the news media and frankly ignored by the president, for the most part.



We'll continue, straight ahead, from Miami.



(UNKNOWN): Freedom for Cuba!



HANNITY: All right. Welcome back to "Hannity."



As we are in Miami, the world-renowned Versailles Restaurant. We have Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Senator Marco Rubio.



The mayor of the great city of Miami, you've been so passionate and so outspoken. Thank you for joining us.



MAYOR FRANCIS SUAREZ (R), MIAMI, FLORIDA: Thank you so much for being here, for highlighting this issue to the world.



You know, the Cuban people have no means to defend themselves. And this is something that impacts the entire hemisphere. And it's so sad to see a lack of U.S. leadership. When you see --



HANNITY: The crowd, look at it, they are furious about it.



SUAREZ: It is.



HANNITY: And they have every right to be.



SUAREZ: Absolutely, Sean.



HANNITY: This incredible woman that we met here, who's next to Governor DeSantis, you came here when you were six years old, but your mom had to stay back in Cuba?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, we came on. I was six years old in Freedom and Liberty Flight, 1966, my mom stayed and I came alone with my sister and dad. We didn't have family here. But some family took us. And I love the United States.



But what we're asking for is a free Cuba so I can go to my hometown and actually, you know, see what Cuba is all about.



We've never gone back. I will not go back until it's a free Cuba. And that's what we're asking for, because my parents, they took away their houses. They took away their businesses. And that's what the people are asking for -- freedom.



HANNITY: By the way, these are really peaceful protests, right?



RUBIO: Yeah.



HANNITY: Everyone has been peaceful.



HANNITY: OK. You guys are scaring me. I mean -- but you're making a point. Tell us.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This chain represents the dictatorship in Cuba. This blood represents the blood that is going to be on the hands of those who would stand next to the dictatorship and not next to the Cuban people.



Joe Biden, Cuban wants freedom. They need freedom. They don't want vaccines. They don't want food. They need freedom.



That's what the Cuban people deserve. And that's what they want. And the United States has to stand next to the Cuban people, not to the dictatorship.



HANNITY: Is this all happening because there's not enough coverage or action from Washington?



You've got -- you have great representatives. You've got Rick Scott. You've got Marco Rubio. You have a great mayor and you have a great governor.



But Washington, your message?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Cuba needs freedom. Freedom. Enough is enough. The only vaccine the Cuban people is needing is freedom. Please help.



HANNITY: You know, it goes back to what we all discussed earlier, and that is that, if they have communications, I would believe that tonight would inspire the freedom movement, the liberty movement in Cuba.



Real quick.



RUBIO: Yeah, the regime is telling them no one cares. They've moved on.



This is important. The world cannot forget and we can't stop until Cuba is free and it has liberty.



HANNITY: Congresswoman?



SALAZAR: Well, I have the same message. And as I was telling you, we are very frustrated. We are very upset, because we have called respectfully. And we have told the Biden administration, this has nothing to do with political parties.



HANNITY: Can you not meet with Joe Biden? Will he not with you?



SALAZAR: He will not meet with us.



RUBIO: We've asked for meetings. It hasn't happened so far.



SALAZAR: Yeah. I am asking the White House three times --



HANNITY: That's despicable.



SALAZAR: Three times a day, Sean.



HANNITY: I've got to take a break. More from Miami is "Hannity" on the ground, the calls of liberty and freedom for the people of Cuba -- as we continue.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left from Florida tonight.



I'd like to thank Senator Rubio.



Thank you so much for what you're doing.



Governor, great job.



DESANTIS: Thank you.



HANNITY: I need to move here.



Mr. Mayor, thank you.



SUAREZ: Thank you so much, Hannity.



HANNITY: Congresswoman, thank you.



SALAZAR: My pleasure. And thank you.



HANNITY: To all of you, thank you all. Freedom for Cuba.



Let not. your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham takes you -- well, to a late night with a great show. Laura, take it away

