'Hannity' on COVID mandates, crime surge in Chicago

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.



Tonight, the hypocrisy in the Democratic Party, it's actually never, ever been worse. The chairwoman of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund for sexual harassment victims was just forced to resign in disgrace after actually working with Andrew Cuomo to smear apparently one of the accusers. Well, we'll tell you the reports that are out there.



Governor Cuomo himself is of course refusing to resign and now legal charges and impeachment are well on its way. Coming up, a lot more on this.



But first, we want to wish a very happy birthday to Barack Obama. Apparently, my invitation got lost in the mail because of COVID concerns well supposedly his birthday bash was going to be scaled back from over 700 guests to what's estimated now to be only around 300 to 500 of his close and personal friends and family, all famous people.



I'm famous a little bit, kind of, sort of, he used to talk about me a lot.



Anyway, the so-called scale back mini super spreader party was so large that it did cause a major traffic jam on the ever prestigious Martha's vineyard near Obama's 30-acre mansion.



One local officer reportedly, well, said about it, kind of called it the traffic an Adam Schiff show. Inside the party, hundreds of guests, including dozens of major celebrities, they were treated to live music, gourmet food and open bar, not a mask in sight no social distancing delta variants be damned was the theme of the night. Of course, on top of the birthday.



Now, here's Obama. He's rocking it on the dance floor again no social distancing that I'm seeing. No mask that I see.



Look at your screen. Martha's Vineyard is classified as a COVID hot spot. Now, the CDC -- I know they change their mind every second of every minute of every hour of every day, but they say all Americans in these hot spots must avoid large gatherings, wear masks, remain socially distant. But apparently, those mandates don't apply to Obama and his celebrity rich friends.



According to one "New York Times" reporter, Obama should get a free pass or his birthday blowout because his guests they're very sophisticated. But unlike us, irredeemable, smelly Walmart shoppers, I'm a proud Walmart shopper. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANNIE KARNI, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Other people said you know this is really being overblown. They're following all the safety precautions. People are going to sporting events that are bigger than this. This is going to be safe. This is a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd, and this is just about optics. It's not about safety.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I'm sure they would have said the same thing about a Trump party, right?



Always remember, according to the left, the mandates it's for we the little people, we the little people. You know, the ones that cling to god, our father, the creator, our guns, our bibles, our religion.



But not Obama and not his sophisticated friends at Martha's Vineyard. The hypocrisy was so bad even one MSDNC socialist host was apparently left baffled. Why are they surprised? Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: What happened here because it does seem a bit unbecoming or out of step with what is happening in the country with the delta variant. Very high level Democrats, folks in the White House, even were pretty upset about this. It's sending a terrible message that the party doesn't need right now for sure.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, the CDC did say last week, in spite of what they told all of you many, many times before that, yeah, the vaccine no longer prevents people from contracting COVID. I know personally because I have friends of mine fully vaccinated, they're contracted COVID.



And, apparently, not everyone is concerned with Obama's massive blowout party. Matter of fact, the great doctor, Anthony flip-flop Fauci, he hasn't said a word about it. In fact, Fauci didn't even express concern over last week's 400,000-person music festival in Chicago. That was actually attended by that ever genius mayor that they have there, Lori Lightweight.



And, of course, we have Fauci saying nothing about the real, ongoing super spreader event of all super spreader events at our southern border, and that is now over a million illegal immigrants pouring across the border, nobody's enforcing the law, where basically it's no longer catch and release, it's process release, all of them not even checked or most not checked. None are vaccinated.



And that includes thousands upon thousands of illegal immigrants infected with COVID dispersed all over the country by the Biden administration after they spend a lot of time in Biden's overcrowded cages that we've been showing you. Well, they're not chain-link fence like the old cages that Biden and Obama built, but they are plastic cages and they're overcrowded and guess what? It's in the middle of a pandemic and nobody's testing for COVID.



Dr. Fauci, not a word, not a peep, not anything to say about the crisis at our border.



Dr Fauci, calling Dr. Fauci, stat, where are you?



All right. Instead, he's focused on outdoor, you know, the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota. Of course, they're probably Republicans there. We've got to go after them.



Forget the super spreader party at Martha's Vineyard. Forget about the super spreader of all super spreaders at the border. Let's go after the motorcycle riders in South Dakota. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: I'm very concerned, Chuck, that we're going to see another surge related to that rally. I mean, to me, it's -- it's understandable that people want to do the kind of things that they want to do. They want their freedom to do that. There comes a time when you're dealing with a public health crisis that could involve you, your family and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Nothing to say about the million person music festival, Dr. Fauci? Nothing at all? Nothing to say about the birthday party? How about, oh, let's see, the largest influx of illegal immigrants in the middle of a pandemic with a high rate of COVID positivity on our southern border? But you go on national TV laying out the panic about an outdoor motorcycle rally in South Dakota.



Okay, Dr. Fauci. I gave you the benefit of the doubt for a long time. You're turning out to be political, dishonest, unethical, and, frankly, just a Democratic hack. Now, he obviously is not follow the science. Instead, he's using that as a shield, but only whenever he faces legitimate criticism.



You criticize me, you're criticizing science, he said. For example, look at face masks. Remember Dr. Fauci? March of last year?



Face masks don't work. They might stop one itsy-bitsy drop. But that's it. They don't work. He held every position possible, every opinion possible.



But according to the great Dr. Fauci, he can't be criticized. He is the science. Wow. Pretty arrogant.



He went from no mask, they don't work, to one mask works -- well, one mask works. Maybe we should wear two masks. Then mask while you're jogging. Then no masks outside to mask for the unvaccinated -- it's either vaxed or masked, and then it's vaxxed and masked. Can you keep up? I can't.



Now, we're back to masks indoors, vaccinated or not vaccinated that make sense? No. It shouldn't either.



And he also wants children to be masked at school at all time but don't make them to present any scientific data to back up that demand. Look.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



FAUCI: We would feel very badly if we all have said, OK, kid, don't wear masks and find out retrospectively that this virus in a very, very strange and unusual way is really hitting kids really hard. That's the thing. Nobody feels comfortable at all about having children be put in a situation where it might ultimately the way some people study have some impact on them. But, hopefully, this will be a temporary thing. Temporary enough that it doesn't have any lasting negative impact on them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Did you catch all that? Because now, Dr. Flip-flop Fauci is saying hopefully -- the word "hopefully", keyword here, masks won't have a lasting impact on your children hopefully. Now, how's that following the science?



Remember, last week, the NIH director said you parents need to wear your mask at home in front of your children.



Now, in addition to mask mandates and vaccine mandates, Fauci approved that as well. It's popping up now all across the country. Forget about any medical privacy, I think -- I think I'm like the only one on television talking about it or doctor-patient confidentiality or making your own decisions based on your unique medical history, your current medical condition the advice of your doctor in the privacy of his office with you.



Now, there are new vaccine mandates for the U.S. military. What if somebody says no, what if they have a rare condition with they can't get a vaccine? What if they had COVID and they're following the science of the ever prestigious Cleveland Clinic that says if you got COVID, you don't need any vaccination?



Along with vaccine mandates for government contractors and vaccine passports in cities like New York and now California, and one major teachers union now pushing for a vaccine mandate for all teachers -- mandate after mandate after mandate after mandate.



Now, one senator thankfully is fighting back with a bill to ban many of the mandates. Here with more, Texas Senator Ted Cruz.



Senator, I'll say it quickly, I've said it often. I've seen the worst of this.



I know people right now who's -- have loved ones on ventilators. I've seen people die. I'm telling everyone, take it seriously. You have to take into account your unique medical history, your current medical condition.



I urge everybody, research. If you own a telephone, you can do a lot of research on your own phone.



Then in consultation with your doctor, doctors or other medical professionals, you've got to make the decision. Everybody knows about masks, social distancing, three vaccines.



I'm not a doctor, Senator. I'm not going to play one on radio and TV. I'm not qualified.



Your thoughts?



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Well, I think with any serious disease, you have to take it seriously and you have to take reasonable precautions.



But in a time of crisis, people's character is revealed and the character of Democrats -- whether it is Joe Biden, whether it is Andrew Cuomo, whether it is Bill de Blasio, whether it is Gavin Newsom, the character from their perspective that they do not respect your liberty. They do not respect your right to make your choices about your health care, about your children, about your lives.



My views were very simple. There should be no mandates, zero, concerning COVID. That means no mask mandates, regardless of your vaccination status. That means no vaccine mandates. That means no vaccine passports.



And I've introduced legislation, a bill to ban vaccine passports. This week, I'm introducing a bill to ban vaccine mandates. And this will, I'm -- week, I'm introducing a bill to end mask mandates.



Now, that doesn't mean is the media likes to characterize that I'm opposed to vaccines. I actually think vaccines are terrific. I've taken the vaccine. My family's taken the vaccine, but I believe in individual choice, individual responsibility.



You can make the choice for your family. These mandates are coming, and as you noted a few minutes ago talking about Dr. Fauci, what they're talking about is political. It's not tied to the science.



One example, Dr. Fauci and the CDC and the Biden administration repeatedly ignores natural immunity. It ignores the immunity of tens of millions of people that had COVID. That's politically inconvenient. So, they pretend it doesn't exist.



And you look at schools. You know, what Dr. Fauci -- when Hugh Hewitt was asking about him mandating masks in schools, the reason they mandated mask in schools was because the teachers unions demanded that. It was a political demand. That's why he had no scientific basis for it because there are no hard data that support that, but there was a political reason. The teachers' union bosses demanded it.



And I think this is just abusive. It is dangerous where these government figures believe they have the right to impose rules on you -- rules that they don't intend to follow, as all the people partying up at Martha's Vineyard demonstrated.



HANNITY: I support your bill, and I support your explanation. Like you, I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccinations.



CRUZ: Yeah.



HANNITY: You really can't deny vaccines like the polio vaccine, let's start there.



CRUZ: Sure.



HANNITY: My question is, what do you do with the people that have rare conditions?



CRUZ: Yeah.



HANNITY: Or if we're really following the science, I'm sure you agree with me that the Cleveland Clinic is a prestigious medical institution.



CRUZ: Sure.



HANNITY: And their studies show that if you got COVID-19, even if your antibody levels decrease, you still have T-cell antibody immunity. In other words, if you come into contact with COVID, again after you've had COVID, even the variants, that your body will recognize it immediately and begin to activate its own immune system, the natural immunity process.



CRUZ: Right.



HANNITY: What, we're not going to follow the science of the Cleveland Clinic? It's going to be one-size-fits-all medicine? And, oh, by the way, you happen to have a rare disease, you can't get vaccinated, so you're shut out of restaurants, sporting events, movies -- living pretty much?



CRUZ: Well, and that's so what's so damning about how these left-wing Democrats have approached this, is their exercise of power is arbitrary. It's not driven by the science. It's driven by the momentary politics.



And if you have a reason why medically it's a bad idea for you to take the vaccine, well, their view is tough for you. Then you lose your job, then you can't get on an airplane, then you can't go to school, then you can't go to a restaurant, then apparently you're cast into utter darkness.



And it would be one thing -- look, if we were dealing with the zombie apocalypse where anyone who came near this was dropping dead, you could understand at least why they were proposing some of this stuff. But they know what they're saying is nonsense.



The reason Barack Obama's party is so revealing is that when they're alone, the Democrats demonstrate they think all of this is nonsense. They take off their masks and they party like it's 1999. You know, they know this is a crock.



In the Senate, the Senate Democrats who pontificate, when they get in a room, they take their damn masks off. But when the TV cameras turn on apparently, it is only dangerous to be without a mask if a TV camera is pointed at them.



HANITY: Let me ask you this --



CRUZ: I mean, it is arbitrary power. It's not about science.



HANNITY: Are there any Democrats -- any of them that are supporting your common sense bill?



CRUZ: Zero.



HANNITY: Not one?



CRUZ: And I can tell you a little bit of history. So, on the Senate Commerce Committee, several weeks back, we had an amendment to end the mask mandate on airplanes, because it no longer makes sense based on the science. And we had a vote on it and it was a party line vote. All the Republicans voted to end it, all the Democrats voted to keep the mandate for flying on airplanes.



Now, one of the senators there, Brian Schatz, who's a Democrat from Hawaii. And he just gotten off I think a long flight from Hawaii wearing the stupid mask, he was like, look, I can't stand this mandate. I agree with you. The science doesn't back it up, but I don't want us to tell the federal government what to do.



How about we just pass a sense of the Senate that we should end the mask mandate on airplanes? And I'm like, okay, look, I don't know why we -- apparently, Congress under the Constitution, doesn't have the power to tell the federal government what to do. I thought that was actually what Article 1 was all about. But, fine, you want to make it a sense of the Senate, great.



And he suggested to me, he said, Ted, let's do this together. Let's make it bipartisan. So I went and drafted it and, you know, what? At the end of the day, he wasn't willing to join because the rest of his caucus, the other Democrats, they crack the whip.



And it's a weird thing, Sean, that there is a herd mentality among congressional Democrats that they obey Chuck Schumer and their only answer is "sir, yes, sir".



And so, we filed the bill, even it was the weakened sense of the Senate bill because that's what a Democratic senator suggested he might support, and even that, not a single Democrat was willing to support.



HANNITY: Senator, keep fighting. You're fighting hard. You were right also on the infrastructure bill.



I mean, why Republicans went along with that scam, I have no idea.



CRUZ: No (ph).



HANNITY: It's ridiculous.



Thank you for being with us.



Also, tonight, while Democrats, the mob, the media ignored the single biggest super spreader event, that being at our southern border, well over a million illegal immigrants -- well, they're now trying to trash Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pretty much around the clock because he won't force Floridians to wear masks. And, by the way, schools in-person learning has been going on an entire year in the state of Florida.



Immediately upon the start of COVID-19, well, Governor DeSantis mobilized every single state agency to protect the elderly population. Quite significant in the state of Florida and did a great job doing so.



And guess what it didn't send COVID patients into nursing homes to infect people where tens of thousands would die. In reality, they're obviously attacking DeSantis because they believe well if Donald Trump doesn't run in 2024, well, he probably will and would likely win a nomination, or have a good chance of winning the nomination.



Right on cue, you got fake news as CNN's most obnoxious Democrat, the one and only fake news Acosta, he's now calling the delta variant -- he thinks he's so clever, ha, ha, the DeSantis variant.



Way to go, Jim. A lot of thought went into that. Wow, you made it funny. Not really.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JIM ACOSTA, CNN HOST: People should not have to die so some politicians can own the libs. They're not owning anybody, but they may end up owning the pandemic because they're prolonging it. Perhaps it's time to start naming these new variants that may be coming out after them. Instead of the delta variant, why not call it the DeSantis variant. We could sell beer koozies that say don't Florida my Fauci, and use the money to help pay for all the funerals that will be coming in the days to come.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: When's Jimmy going to talk about the illegal immigrants crossing the border that are not vaccinated with the high rate of COVID positivity? I'm just wondering. Why would I ask such a silly question? Actually doing news over there.



Here with reaction, someone who frequently had to encounter the great Jim Acosta, fake news himself. Anyway former White House press secretary, "Outnumbered" co-host, Kayleigh McEnany is back with us.



Kayleigh, good to see you. Thanks for being with us.



All right.



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, "OUTNUMBERED" CO-HOST: Good to see you.



HANNITY: Never mind the fact that he doesn't know what he's talking about. Ron DeSantis mobilized every state agency. He didn't do what they did in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or in Michigan, which has put COVID in nursing homes where -- incalculable number, tens of thousands of older people died.



Number two, if I recall, it was your president that you were serving at the time, Donald Trump, he's the one that put the racist, xenophobic, hysterical travel ban in effect 10 days after the first COVID case. He's the one that sent the navy hospital ships. He's the one that built the hospitals. He's the one that manned the hospitals, provided all the PPE. He's the one that gave us not one not two but three vaccines and great therapeutics all like Regeneron, which is probably the most underutilized therapeutic in this whole pandemic.



So, not really sure uh what Joe Biden has contributed except well he's dispersing a lot of illegal immigrants with a high rate of COVID positivity into the country.



MCENANY: That's exactly right. He has squandered the great hand that President Trump gave him. I was there in the administration, every day when I'd go to the podium, I'd say what are we doing on COVID, and it seemed like every day, there was a new therapeutic. Regeneron, you named it, record speed vaccine.



We gave this to President Biden. He squandered it. He had his real test when this delta variant came in.



And what has he done, he's bungled everything. No one trusts the federal government. They are the greatest purveyor this moment of misinformation when you look at the masked debacle, President Joe Biden standing up saying, get vaccinated, you can toss the mask. Now, they're saying wear the mask if you're vaccinated.



How does this instill confidence? It doesn't. President Trump was right on the science. School should be open. Churches should be open. We lock down briefly.



We got the therapeutics. We got a vaccine. That has always been the model we've been consistent. Joe Biden has been this is over at the map.



HANNITY: But this is -- you know, this bias by omission. Now, if Donald Trump had wide open borders, we have some estimates as high as 20 percent of the illegal immigrants crossing that border with COVID, okay. Then they're putting the overcrowded cages that Biden built. Then they're dispersed in the dark of the night to every state in the country.



Now, based on fake news Acosta's standard, any American that gets COVID and gets hospitalized and maybe dies because we won't control the border any longer, we have the lowest rate of illegal immigrants coming into the country, now, we're going to break a year record under Biden. Is Joe responsible for any American that dies getting this -- getting COVID from these illegal immigrants?



MCENANY: Well, he's directly responsible for the variance coming through the southern border, absolutely by that logic, no doubt about it. Seven thousand illegal immigrants released in McAllen, Texas, COVID positive.



And get this, right now in New York, you want to go to a restaurant in a few weeks. You have to show a vaccine card. But, hey, you want to immigrate legally to the United States, you don't have to get a COVID vaccine. You have more rights immigrating to this country than being a New Yorker, sad state of affairs.



HANNITY: All right. Kayleigh, great to have you. Thank you as always.



Now, after the break, will the massive super spreader event that's going on right now today at our southern border cost Democrats the 2022 midterms? What's the impact potential? That and more and a HANNITY special investigation, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. This massive super-spreader event still ongoing at our southern border tonight and the root cause, it's simple. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, open borders agenda, ending the "stay of Mexico" policy, stop building the wall, bringing back catch and release and making it even more liberal. It's now process release.



Now, some border agencies their saying the COVID positivity rate among illegal immigrants is as high as 20 percent. That's one in five. And then, remember, people in the dark at night are dispersed all around the country after living in Joe's overcrowded cages and not getting tested for COVID and certainly no vaccine mandates.



And then, of course, your law abiding Americans -- all of you have to show vaccine passports if you want to eat in New York City, in a restaurant, go to a concert, a sporting event or even basically leave your house, although the director of the NIH is saying, even there, you need to wear a mask indoors in front of your children. And, by the way, these rules don't apply to COVID infected illegal immigrants at the border, as they waltz across the country in what will be a 25, 30-year record.



And it's getting so bad, even "The Washington Post" editorial board, even them, this says a lot. They're slamming Biden's incoherent border agenda.



Here with reaction, he's on the front lines, Arizona attorney general, now a Senate candidate -- he's going up against Mark Kelly -- Mark Brnovich is with us, along with FOX News contributor Newt Gingrich.



Mr. Speaker, we've been friends for a long time. You've seen a lot of hypocrisy over the years, as have I. You're watching this go on mandates, vaccine, masks, shutdowns, shut out of, you know, basic living for Americans but not for illegal immigrants. Maybe you can help me understand.



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I mean, it's not very complicated. First, you need to either have Fauci retire or fire him because what he's doing is totally incoherent and totally political. Second, you need to recognize -- and you sort of said it -- I mean, it's not complicated. It's just hard to believe.



Biden favors illegal immigrants over Americans. They've allowed 210,000 people in July to cross the border illegally. That's the equivalent of the city of Birmingham, Alabama. Of that, the current estimate is that 42,000 were positive for HIV.



They haven't told me -- they're positive for COVID. They haven't told us how many of them have criminal records. They won't tell us where they're going.



And I think every citizen who's watching us tonight should say to their congressmen and their senators, you got to demand that Biden tells you how many people are in my town, in my county, in my state without anybody knowing it. This is the most destructive, anti-American policy. I don't know of any occasion where a president United States has chosen to side with illegal immigrants, many of whom have COVID, others of whom have criminal records against the American citizens.



And that's exactly what's going on, and once you understand that, it's not complicated. That's who they are. The American hard left favors illegal immigration. They don't care if they are come to us with COVID. They don't care if they come to us as MS-13 gang members. They prefer illegal immigrants to Americans and they will defend the illegal immigrants against the right of Americans.



It's pretty simple. It's just hard to believe.



HANNITY: Mr. Attorney General, now Senate candidate -- okay, you know the law. How is it possible -- why do I believe that if I pick and choose which laws I want to obey, that's not going to work out very well for me even if you were working in private practice, I doubt you could probably save me from going to jail.



However, we have laws. The laws are not only not being enforced, there's the aiding and a betting process. And this is by Joe Biden's administration themselves. How do they get away with that?



MARK BRNOVICH, ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, they shouldn't. And as you know, Sean, we have three active lawsuits in the federal court system right now trying to stop the Biden administration and hold them accountable.



As the speaker just alluded to, he talks about the number, the record number, the generational numbers just this past month. But since Mayorkas has been appointed the secretary, there a million people have illegally been apprehended crossing our southern border. That's like the entire population of Biden's home state of Delaware.



So, people watching this and listening should make no mistake about it. The Biden administration is intentionally and systematically incentivizing and essentially allowing this border crisis to occur.



Now, why they are doing that? I'm not sure Joe Biden knows, but make no mistake about it, his enablers in the U.S. Senate like Chuck Schumer and cartel Kelly are empowering the cartels in Mexico, enriching them, and basically overwhelming our system -- by not only allowing criminals to come in, but as you alluded to, Sean, the fact that nearly percent of the people now coming in are COVID positive.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: By the way, let me point out, these are not my numbers. This is the Department of Homeland Security. Their documents show that more than of family units crossing the border percent of unaccompanied minors are testing positive for COVID. Those are their numbers.



So if you've got 2 million, and there may be as many as three by the time the year is over crossing the border, 20 percent infection rate, that's 400,000 new COVID cases, and then every one of those people will be dispersed around the country. That's --



BRNOVICH: That's crazy.



HANNITY: We're now talking about infecting millions of Americans, sir.



BRNOVICH: They are endangering our communities and this crisis will not end until Joe Biden and cartel Kelly love American -- the children of American taxpayers more than they love the children of people that have entered the country illegally. It's as simple as that, Sean.



HANNITY: Your reaction to that number based on their numbers, Mr. Speaker.



GINGRICH: Look, listen -- this is a crisis of the first order. It's a crisis of public health. It's a crisis of public safety, and frankly, it's not going to end until Biden is no longer in office.



This is what they are dedicated to. They favor illegal immigrants over Americans. That's a fact. It's obvious every single day and people like Senator Kelly are a huge part of the problem because they could be doing something to stop it and they're walking lockstep in favor of illegal immigration and people who have COVID and people who have criminal records coming into their states.



HANNITY: You know, I think I choose the -- oh ever so offensive tweets of Donald Trump but secure borders over this Adam Schiff show that's happening down there. Thank you both.



When we come back, evidence continuing tonight to mount against embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Now, his top aide has resigned and a previous previously anonymous accuser tells what is an extremely credible story. We've got the tape. You'll get reaction to that tape with Tammy Bruce, and we'll talk about the law with Gregg Jarrett when we return.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: In other news tonight, the walls are closing in on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Tonight, the evidence is just piling up. Impeachment calls are growing. Cuomo is under official criminal investigation all across the state, including Westchester -- Westchester, Albany and Manhattan. You got at least three ongoing criminal investigations and up until now, anonymous accuser and former assistant is revealing her identity and detailing his disturbing groping allegations against the governor.



And what she is describing is criminal behavior. Take a look at this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRITTANY COMMISSO, GOV. CUOMO ACCUSER: This was a dream job and it unfortunately turned into a nightmare came back to me and that's when he put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself, oh my God, this is happening.



It happened so quick. He didn't say anything when I stopped it. He just pulled away and walked away.



What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, remember, Cuomo now accused of harassing 11 women. And tonight, two more reportedly have contacted the attorney general's office.



And his top aide Melissa DeRosa recently announced her resignation. Two accusers are now slamming her as being the governor's, quote, enabler-in- chief. And according to "The Post", Cuomo is apparently trying to stave off impeachment by agreeing not to run for re-election.



But as it looks tonight, if Cuomo refuses to resign, impeachment will move forward, likely successfully. And the issue of criminal probes apparently are moving forward.



And, of course, this entire scandal has exposed the left selective moral outrage and we're also learning that the chairwoman of the group Time's Up which ostensibly claims to support victims of harassment is resigning amid revelations that she played a key role in trying to discredit one of the accusers.



Here to react to all of this, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, along with FOX News contributor Tammy Bruce.



Tammy, this is now the second woman that has come forward with very specific allegations describing criminal behavior. First thing after watching that interview, my assessment, independent, objective, watching the interview -- I found the -- this young woman to be extremely credible.



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, and you know, this is important because the attorney general's investigation also found that. This is important when it comes to, you know, even during the Kavanaugh situation, it wasn't just believe women because they're women. It really does require a due process dynamic, an investigation to determine the credibility of someone, their background, the nature of what they were arguing, what happened to them.



And you make all -- you come to these conclusions with evidence and we know this. So this is about taking women seriously, so we have the benefit of the attorney general's investigation but her coming out and being personal about this is important.



I understand completely when women want to remain anonymous considering the weapons that are used against them in media and against their jobs et cetera. It's not a safe environment. But her coming out reminded people that this is personal, that this could be your daughter or your sister or your best friend.



And this is key to individuals realizing the monster that not just Cuomo is but the environments that can be created against young women, women in general, who are working at their dream job.



What struck me though, Sean, which was surprising is her need to remind people and that reporter she was speaking with that this is a crime, that this isn't just about being made uncomfortable, that this is a physical sexual assault. And a sexual assault can be a variety of things, but clearly, that's what she described.



Americans are tired, Sean, of watching politicians -- in particular Democrats -- commit these kinds of acts and the biggest price they pay is that they have to leave their job. Normals will end up in a dungeon if we did what Cuomo is alleged to have done. And yet, it's still about these political back-and-forth.



So we've got to see a dynamic where he faces a system of justice in an equal framework as any other person out there would, and I think that that is absolutely key.



And one last thing about the Time's Up revelation. The fact that Democrats establish these groups, I contend is to grab a hold of these issues to be able to control it and then what you see is that they become either purchased or they've been fronts all along, and then this woman -- I think it's Kaplan and Tina Tchen who's also with Time's Up, the information was shared with her, and they both allegedly participated in helping to -- helping Cuomo and to smear this victim.



That's what the Democrats do. That's what the system does, and it's and it's nice to see this slow motion crash of the entire setup.



HANNITY: On the legal side, Gregg Jarrett -- I had a conversation with a number of attorney friends of mine this weekend. And the consensus was that if you -- if you look at it, individually, as I would assume these cases might be tried, it's hard because there's always a he said/she said aspect to every individual charge, especially if you're not allowed to bring in the evidence the other accusations. Thoughts?



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: A credible, compelling competent witness who's sufficient alone to make a case absent any eyewitness or corroborating evidence. And so, you know, if Andrew Cuomo thinks he can survive this, he's absolutely wrong. He's a ghost.



Everyone is headed for the exits. They've deserted him. Nobody is defending him, and there is nothing more loathsome in politics than an abusive tyrant who clings to the reigns of power in the face of overwhelming universal public condemnation.



And yet, Andrew Cuomo refuses to resign.



HANNITY: That's the least of his worries, isn't it? That to me is the least of it. His problems is the criminal aspect and they will I'm sure be -- probably, all these women will file civil cases.



JARRETT: Oh, absolutely, civil liability for money damages, for sexual harassment and retaliation. And don't forget, there's still an investigation into obstruction of justice for covering up nursing home deaths to avoid the Department of Justice investigation. There's also -- you know, the conversion of government resources for personal financial gain in the peddling of his $5 million book deal.



Andrew Cuomo is in a world of trouble right now.



HANNITY: All right. Tammy, thank you. Craig Jarrett, thank you.



When we come back, another extremely violent weekend in Chicago, where a police officer was killed. A young officer during a traffic stop there's no such thing as a routine one, as crime continues to skyrocket under the failed far left Mayor Lori Lightweight.



We'll have Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez and Leo 2.0 Terrell react. Do you know the name of the officer we're going to tell you about? If you don't, ask yourself, why do you think that is?



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Tonight, Chicago police, they are identifying the hero officer killed in a traffic stop over the weekend. Her name, Ella French. I doubt you know her name or any of the nearly 150 police officers killed in the line of duty so far this year alone.



Twenty-nine years old. Joined the department in 2018. Her brother called her the epitome of a Good Samaritan in an interview with "The Chicago Tribune".



The second officer also critically injured in the shooting.



Over the weekend, Chicago police gathered at the hospital. They turned their backs on the failed far left Mayor Lori Lightweight who refuses to take any of this violence seriously and refusing to take steps to increase safety and security in Chicago. Nothing but a national disgrace.



Now, breaking tonight, charges have been filed against two brothers in connection with the fatal shooting. Here with reaction, Leo 2.0 Terrell and Chicago alderman Raymond Lopez is back with us.



Raymond, we have 73 shot in your city this weekend, 11 died, including this officer and the one we're praying for. You know, how do we have numbers like this every weekend, you don't hear about the people's names and it continues? How does it keep continuing week after week?



I don't want to report on this anymore. I'm tired of reporting on innocent people getting shot -- shot and killed.



RAYMOND LOPEZ, CHICAGO ALDERMAN: I'd love to talk about something positive one day, Sean, about the city of Chicago. We've had 38 officers shot at since Lori Lightfoot has been mayor this year alone. We had Ella French who was gone down and viciously murdered this past weekend.



And I think the lesson that we've learned is that the only thing more dangerous than the gang bangers and criminals on the streets of city of Chicago is Mayor Lightfoot and her failed belief that she's in charge and helping the city of Chicago. She is, as you said, an absolute failure. And I think it's time that we have discussions on whether or not she needs to step aside, because clearly, she is unable to protect the people or the police in the city of Chicago.



HANNITY: In fairness, you know, Rahm, Rahmbo dead fish same thing. You know, Leo, we talked about this a lot.



I mean, this woman is 29 years old. 73 people shot this weekend. But we don't know their names, do we, Leo?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, we won't know their names because they don't focus on the victim. I want to say bravo to the officers, because they were not going to be used as a photo op. I'm glad you shunned Lori Lightfoot.



HANNITY: Amen.



TERRELL: Because everyone knows that Lori Lightfoot doesn't care about police officers. They were being used and they turned their back on her. She's been a non-supportive police officers.



Her -- and I've been really critical of the media. Her speech today was nothing more than snake oil. She's a fraud. She doesn't support police.



No police officer in Chicago should look at her. They should always take their back on her, always.



HANNITY: Yeah, I agree. Alderman?



(CROSSTALK)



LOPEZ: For two years, she's vilified the police. For two years, Lori Lightfoot has vilified the police. And now, she says divisive rhetoric must stop. She has fueled that rhetoric, blaming the police time and time again. She brought us to this point.



HANNITY: Ninety-nine years old.



TERRELL: Absolutely, you should run against her.



HANNITY: What's that, Leo?



TERRELL: If you're serious, Alderman, you should run against her. You should run against here and support the police.



If you support the police, I'll be down there.



HANNITY: Leo, would you consider running -- we need somebody to stop this.



TERRELL: I'll come down there and support you.



LOPEZ: Sean, I will say this. I'm 100 percent committed to ensuring that she doesn't get a second turn. My city cannot survive two terms of Lori Lightfoot. We have to put an end to this madness in 2023.



HANNITY: Chicago, 73 people, a 29-year-old cop is dead. Wake up.



TERRELL: We need a pro -- pro-police candidate. Find a pro-police candidate in Chicago.



HANNITY: Thank you both.



Our hero of the day, a hero next, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Our hero of the day, Olympic champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock is planning to use the $37,500 prize money that she got in the Olympics for winning gold to buy a food truck for her mom.



Now, Mensah-Stock, who is the first African-American woman to win gold in wrestling said that owning and operating a food truck was her lifelong dream after they lost their father in a tragic car accident. Wow. I love her, and she was the one that kept saying I love the USA.



My heart is not troubled, Laura Ingraham. That is a great -- she is the hero of the Olympics to me.

