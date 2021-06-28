'Hannity' on border cartels, Biden's press conference behavior

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 25, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to this special edition of "Hannity": Biden in Crisis. I'm Jesse Waters, in for Sean.

And tonight, we start at the southern border where after months of public shaming, Biden's borders czar, Kamala Harris, finally found the time to make a visit. Needless to say, she wasn't happy to be there. Watch.

REPORTER: How did you decide that right now was the right time to make your first trip to the border?

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, it's not my first trip. I've been to the border many times.

REPORTER: As vice president, as the person in charge of the response?

HARRIS: So the important aspect of this visit is leading this visit after the work that we did in Guatemala and Mexico because as I've long said -- I said back in March, I was going to come to the border. But this is not a new plan.

But the reality of it is that we have to deal with causes and we have to deal with the effects.

WATTERS: Quick question, why does Vice President Kamala Harris seem to think it's somehow beneath her to visit the border? The country is facing the biggest migrant surge in more than two decades. Many of these migrants are unaccompanied children, but it took borders czar Kamala Harris 93 days to make it to El Paso.

As one protester in Texas put it, her visit's too little too late.

Now, as Lara Logan reports, dangerous cartels are emboldened and profiting off the ongoing surge.

Take a look.

LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST: What are you hearing about the cartels on that side? What are you hearing?

JAESON JONES, RET. CAPT. TEXAS DPS INTELLIGENCE AND COUNTER-TERRORISM DIVISION: Still battling. I mean, they're trying to redraw the lines all the time. But the interesting part right now is we're really focusing on it much bigger (INAUDIBLE).

What's down here as to what the -- what the movements, strategic movements are. But specifically here, CJNG have been moving into the area a lot more recently. So there's a lot of new players that people don't know.

The other thing that they're bringing in is new -- their own communications. So the way they're marrying up the two that I'm being told is that bringing in their crews, their heavy hitters and who are have their own internal coms, they're given CDG radio. So when they need help back up or to communicate just like you would see in multiple agencies on the U.S. side, right, doing their own thing running their own coms.

The fees that are being charged to migrants to come and the violence that's taking place is also playing a part in that movement to the west that we're seeing in Del Rio, and the data shows that. The data shows the number of people now crossing there versus what we've seen in the past.

LOGAN: So what does that tell you about the cartels right now?

JONES: Tells you exactly that what happens in Mexico always affects us on the U.S. side, and that's why you have to monitor those tripwires because as the violence is increasing in Tamaulipas and as CJNG is moving in and as CDG is operating affects us. It affects all of the movements of narcotics on the Mexico side and the movements of people into the United States.

WATTERS: Joining us now with more is FOX Nation host and investigative journalist Lara Logan.

So, Lara, just looking at that package, these guys have very sophisticated communications technology. They're redrawing the map south of the border and just imposing their will on the Biden administration. And the Biden administration doesn't seem to have any clue what to do. In fact, I don't think I've ever heard the president mention a drug cartel.

What's your understanding of the latest developments as you saw it?

LOGAN: Well, Jesse, when you talk to law enforcement officers who worked the border for years, some of them decades, and also to cartel specialists, counterintelligence people, intelligence people, they all say the same thing. What you're seeing is the Biden administration, it's not that they don't know what to do. It's that they've taken action to create this situation they know perfectly well what all of the people that I talk to know, which is that the cartels are the most violent criminal organizations on earth and extremely powerful and sophisticated.

And what they have feared for a very long time has now come into being, that Mexico really is a narco state. And there is one particular cartel CJNG which has become really the de facto government in Mexico. The AMLO government is taking its orders from this particular cartel more than any of the others, according to these sources that that we have spoken to who have worked this issue for many years.

And what that really means is that you now have you know the most violent sophisticated trained organizations, criminal organizations on earth that have really the resources of the Mexican government at their disposal and the Biden administration has purposefully intentionally opened the border for them, and they've done nothing to mitigate that nothing to change those policies, nothing to make it more difficult. In fact, every single thing they do makes it easier and easier and easier. And the biggest question is, why?

WATTERS: You have to wonder if it's by design because their actions are just pathetic, and the only way to deal with this and we know because we've talked about it, you designate those cartels as terrorist organizations like Trump threatened and that'll get the Mexican government into gear because as you said, they are corrupt to the core.

Thank you very much for that reportage, Lara. Very brave and we appreciate it.

LOGAN: Thanks.

WATTERS: Joining us now with reaction is Arizona attorney general and Republican Senate candidate, Mark Brnovich.

So, Mark, you just watched what we saw down there and you're seeing the same thing on the Arizona border.

Today, kamala Harris went down to El Paso. Not really even the border, she just went to the airport on the way to California. She says they're making progress on the border.

What do you think about that?

MARK BRNOVICH, ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, if this is progress, I would hate to see what failure means because the only people that seem to be benefiting from this are the very cartels in the package you just had.

You know, Jesse, I was a gang prosecutor. I was a federal prosecutor and, you know, I grew up here in Arizona. We've seen firsthand the impacts the cartels have had in their lives.

Right now, there are 1.2 million people in this country with deportation orders. We have a lawsuit against the Biden administration because they're refusing to deport people, including those with criminal records, assaults, rapes and arsons. Instead, they're being released in our communities, not here just in Arizona, all over the country.

We've seen a 300 percent increase in the amount of fentanyl coming across our border. Fentanyl is 50 times more dangerous than heroine. That's going to pollute not only Arizona, but it's going to pollute this entire nation.

Meanwhile, the cartels are enriching themselves, becoming more and more powerful and wealthier and wealthier. And that's going to have an impact on my kids, your kids and kids throughout this country. And we have to do something.

I mean, they literally -- the Biden administration is literally breaking the law by not enforcing existing law.

WATTERS: You said the cartels chipping fentanyl over. They're putting Americans in body bags to the hundreds of thousands if you look at the opioid overdoses. If you care about the death toll for coronavirus, you can't say the death toll for the fentanyl ODs don't matter.

Do you think they have a hold on the situation or do you think the Biden White House broke the border on purpose? They broke it on purpose to turn Texas blue and they don't really care about the effects. They only care about the politics.

BRNOVICH: Yeah, I think that's the sad thing, Jesse. If we look at what's going on in this country, there is the systematic attempt to concentrate power in Washington, D.C. And whether it's these election-related bills that are unconstitutional, whether it's these massive tax increases and, you know, the federal government doling out you know favors crony capitalism to their favorite industries.

And now, we see this with what's going on in the border, literally. You know, since she's been border czar, 500,000 people have illegally crossed our southern border. It's estimated that more than two million people will cross just this year alone.

So these are record amounts. So they can say whatever they want about, you know, whatever they're doing or not doing, but the reality is they have decriminalized, they incentivized and they're essentially monetizing now by putting up migrants in lavish hotels in Scottsdale, Arizona, without any sort of coordination with our local communities.

I mean, they literally are overwhelming the system, they're overwhelming law enforcement and it's just not fair -- not only to Arizona, it's not fair to anybody that pays their taxes in America or cares about their kids and public safety in our neighborhoods.

WATTERS: Talk about caring about the kids, they say that all the time. That's all they care about, the children, the children, the children.

Well, these smugglers are making bank, trafficking these children across the border. They use them as product basically for smuggling fees, use them for sex trafficking for child slavery once they get on this side.

And then it's also a big distraction for our Border Patrol. While our guys are babysitting them, they're sending single men across, and we don't even know who's coming. We say a million were apprehended in six months of the last fiscal year. Think about how many we're not catching. And what you don't know is going to kill you.

BRNOVICH: Jesse, we know that there are tens of thousands of gotaways, and that's the term they use in with Border Patrol. And we know that literally, sometimes, you'll have groups you know you mentioned the border Del Rio, Texas. Maybe Kamala, that's where she should have gone, to real border ports of entry, gone down to Yuma and see what's really going on.

And we know that sometimes, there are groups of 80, 100 migrants at a time that are literally giving themselves up. As they do that, the agents have to process them and then the cartels are literally driving trucks across the border with God knows what, but we know it's dangerous drugs, maybe even arms shipped here into this country.

And so, it is a danger and we know -- I know from talking to the local sheriffs here, every day now, there's pursuits. And so, you -- we know that people are voluntarily, you know, turning themselves in because they know they're going to get government benefits and get put up in a hotel enough, there's going to be no consequences.

So, you have to ask yourself, what about these people that are getting in high speed pursuits or trying to elude the police, what are they up to? And I think that's one of the things that's so dangerous about this situation.

This may be a game or some sort of political power grab by the Democrats, but we are all going to pay the costs whether you're a Democrat Republican or independent in terms of public safety. And we know -- we know that there are literally people being released from custody that ICE is refusing to pick up because the orders of the Biden administration.

And I talk to the agents and it breaks their heart. It breaks their heart because they are so worried now about getting in trouble the Biden administration. They can't enforce the law. And law enforcement officials, that's their job, and they want to enforce the law and Biden won't let them do it.

WATTERS: It's a tragedy.

Attorney General, thanks so much for your assessment.

BRNOVICH: Thank you, Jesse.

WATTERS: Now, let's turn our attention back to Washington where President Biden's gearing up for another restful weekend. And for Joe, the weekend can't come soon enough. Yesterday at the White House, he was acting a little odd. Watch.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Employers can't find workers and I said, yeah, pay them more. This is employees -- employees' bargaining chip now.

What's happening? I got them $1.9 trillion relief so far. It will be getting checks in the mail that are consequential this week for child care. The bill on the environment, why would I not before it?

WATTERS: After President Biden was done aggressively whispering into that microphone he started to walk away until VP Harris reminded her boss that he wasn't done speaking. Watch this.

BIDEN: I've got to get a helicopter --

(CROSSTALK)

REPORTER: Will you travel to Florida, sir? Can we ask you about Florida? What you've learned --

BIDEN: Oh, yes, I apologize. Yes, thank you. We're working on it and I made it clear, I say to the people of Florida -- whatever help you want, the federal government can provide. We're waiting. Just ask us, we'll be there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Wow. Tonight, while Joe Biden struggles, his radical base is gaining traction. According to a scary new "Axios" poll, socialism is increasing in popularity and capitalism is declining.

Joining us now with reaction is FOX News contributor Charlie Hurt and FOX News contributor Jason Chaffetz.

Jason, the whispering. I mean, this guy's going viral twice, that's it, just for tripping and now whispering, doesn't really make an impact. But when he does, what do you think here?

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's very creepy. I can't believe it. It's just weird.

WATTERS: It is, it is.

CHAFFETZ: I mean, come on, Uncle Joe. You just don't do that stuff. You're talking about the economy and trillions of dollars and you're whispering like you're talking to some -- I don't know. They got -- did they get the meds all balanced out, Jesse? I can't explain this.

WATTERS: Charlie, what is the whispering to you? What is you -- you're a Biden whisperer. Tell us what you think is going on here. Is he trying to like lower his cadence and bring everybody into attention?

CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't know what he's trying to do and I don't know -- and if the idea is to try to get attention for himself, he's obviously getting attention for himself but not in a good way. It's really creepy. It's really weird.

And then the other thing is that the thing that he had forgot to mention, I don't know, was a building collapse in Florida.

WATTERS: Yeah.

HURT: And then he comes back to the microphone and starts joking around about it. I'm sorry. This is not funny. That's not funny. It's a -- and it's beyond creepy because uh it really does raise serious questions about, who the heck is in charge over there at the White House right now?

WATTERS: Well, I mean, you can even see the puppet strings. The media won't even talk to you about it. It's the creepy thing comes up because when you hear the whisper, you think of the hair nuzzling. Remember the massaging, the sniffing of the hair and that's what he was known for. And now he's bringing it back.

I have a theory, Jason, you tell me if I'm accurate here. The guy's not a strong communicator, we know that, and he's got three tells. Number one, when he says "come on, man", he's basically given up. He can't persuade. So he just says, come on, man.

Second tell, the temper. That's when he wags his finger. That's when he loses his cool.

The third tell is the whisper. That's when he wants to say, hey, guys. I got everything under control.

And yesterday, he thought he did have everything under control because he thought he cut a deal on infrastructure, turns out he really didn't cut that deal.

CHAFFETZ: Well, that's a problem. He goes out and goes in front of the media then they went back and they whispered in his ear and they said, Mr. President, you can't do that deal. You're not allowed to do that.

It's like when he goes to the microphone, Jesse, and he's going to talk to the media. The few times he does it and he says, I'm going to get in trouble if I don't call on the right person. I mean, you bet. You're right, come on, man. He just he doesn't know what to say.

WATTERS: Well, maybe he's getting in trouble by Kamala. You never know who really is running the show there.

So I hate even to talk about this poll because it makes me depressed, Charlie, this "Axios" poll. What's happening? Why is this country now have positive feelings about socialism? You -- explain this to me. Has the right done a poor job explaining the benefits of capitalism, and just kind of let the left come fill that void?

HURT: Well, I think without a doubt and Donald Trump exposed all of this where we saw this huge cleave between regular Republican voters and the Republican Party, which is far more beholden to corporate interests than they are to their voters.

And I think that that's more what that poll reflects than necessarily an embrace of socialism. But without a doubt, there's an alliance and nobody has done more coverage of this than you, Jesse, in terms of going on to college campuses and talking to young people and finding out the stupid things that they believe. And that they've been taught.

And it seems really sort of bad timing. I mean, if you're, you know, at a moment when the government has never been richer, more powerful and more incompetent, you have more young people going towards a form of government that believes the government should be in charge of every aspect of our lives. And it's so -- it's sort of weird, but you have to remember, we're in the late stages of this of this strategy by Democrats which is to attack education and destroy education, so kids have no history whatsoever.

The second part is to attack work and destroy work because work does not benefit you under socialism. And the third thing is to turn everybody against one another, preferably along racial lines apparently, if the -- if the Democrats get their way.

And those three things together and we're at the late stages of this strategy. This is what you wind up with and it's truly terrifying.

WATTERS: Now, I'm glad you mentioned me hitting the streets because I did that on "Watters World", you'll see it on Saturday at 8:00. And I asked about the crime wave and I asked New Yorkers about it and a couple of them blamed capitalism. You got to see this thing.

Jason Chaffetz, I'll give you the last word.

CHAFFETZ: No, this is also what happens, Jesse, when more than half of the Americans don't pay taxes.

WATTERS: Yeah.

CHAFFETZ: And they just think that everything's for free, root beer, and all the drinking fountains.

WATTERS: Root beer and the drinking fountains, do they have that out in Utah? Is that what you --

CHAFFETZ: That's Utah.

WATTERS: That's a Utah thing.

CHAFFETZ: Yeah, that's a Utah thing.

WATTERS: I knew it. I knew it.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTESR: And you can find -- and you can find Jason by all those drinking fountains.

All right, gentlemen, thank you guys. We appreciate it.

Straight ahead, the left's total obsession with race. Now, infrastructure is racist. Larry Elder and Congressman Byron Donalds are next.

Plus, an outrageous lawsuit brought by the Biden administration. Gregg Jarrett has a full report.

Stay with us.

WATTERS: Welcome back to the special edition of "Hannity".

Here's a simple rule to remember when it comes to the Democrats and the far left -- everything they don't like is racist. That includes a new Georgia voting law they've been trashing ever since it passed, you know, the one that makes the election rules there far less restrictive than in Joe Biden's home state of Delaware.

Today, Biden's Justice Department announced it's filing a lawsuit against the state of Georgia because the law is -- you guessed it -- racist. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KRISTEN CLARKE, ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: The black population in Georgia continues to steadily increase and after a historic election that saw record voter turnout across the state particularly for absentee voting which black voters are now more likely to use than white voters, our complaint challenges several provisions of SB-202 on the grounds that they were adopted with the intent to deny or abridge black citizens' equal access to the political process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Here with more is FOX News chief legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

All right. Gregg, does the Department of Justice -- the Biden administration have a shot to do anything about this Georgia law or not?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS CHIEF LEGAL ANALYST: Only a long shot, Jesse. You know, this is the lawsuit right here. It is in terms of substance anemic. The arguments are weak. The reasoning is tortured.

You know, it's pages but most of it is filled with irrelevant historical information. The core of the argument here is the Department of Justice says that in Georgia, black voters are being restricted. It's actually just the opposite, voting access is expanded in many of the provisions. This is ignored by Merrick Garland, the attorney general in the lawsuit.

Instead, he focuses on two things, absentee ballots voter identification, no longer in Georgia will election workers be allowed to hand out absentee ballots like cotton candy. Voters will have to ask for a ballot as they do in most states.

It's hard to see how that's unreasonable much less racially discriminatory and the DOJ offers not a scintilla of empirical evidence otherwise. The DOJ also claims that is racially discriminatory for an absentee voter to be asked to prove who they are. But that's commonplace in states across the nation. Thirty-six states have voter identification laws, including many of the blue state.

And in Georgia, it's actually easier you can just show a utility bill you don't have to have a driver's license or even a Social Security number. So it's actually easier in Georgia.

Seventy-two (ph) percent of Americans approve of voter ID. In Georgia, a majority of black residents approve of voter ID. Why? It makes sense, prevents voter fraud.

So this lawsuit by Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice has enormous art obstacles.

I think frankly, Jesse, it's driven by the demagoguery of Joe Biden who kept saying over and over, this is the ghost of Jim Crow resurrected. Well, if so, Joe, Jim Crow must be hanging out in Delaware because you pretty much have the same in your home state -- Jesse.

WATTERS: All right. Thanks a lot, Gregg. We appreciate it.

So, you know it's not just voter ID that's racist. According to the left, so is bipartisanship apparently. AOC denounced the bipartisan infrastructure package unveiled yesterday at the White House, saying that structural racism would be the prime beneficiary.

Also racist, according to ESPN, the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team. ESPN host Jalen Rose said the inclusion of Cleveland Cavalier star and Olympic gold medalist Kevin Love as the only white player on the team's lineup is an example of, quote, tokenism and slam the USA for, quote, not having the courage to send an all-black team to the Tokyo Games.

Joining me now with reaction is Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds, and syndicated talk radio host Larry Elder.

I will just start with the AOC thing at the top, Larry.

I know why politicians don't want to deal with AOC and the Squad, and it has nothing to do with skin color. It's because they're nuts, and they can't compromise, am I right?

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: You're absolutely right. They're never going to be satisfied. Until and unless there's a Green New Deal, a $15 minimum wage, reparations, debt forgiveness, free college tuition. Until they get all the things they want, including, of course, Medicare for all, they're going to be upset.

Now, as for Jalen Rose, slamming the Team USA for not having the, quote, courage, close quote, to send an all-black team, is he aware that they sent an all-black team in 2016 in Rio?

WATTERS: Yeah. And they had all black teams a couple of times before that.

So I don't know, Byron. I don't know what you want to take a shot at here. The Jalen Rose comment or the AOC comment. The floor is yours.

REP. BYRON DONALDS (R-FL): Well, let me start with my colleague from the city of New York.

News flash, you're not going to get your way because your ideas are just too radical. And don't blame it on race when you have bad ideas. Look yourself in the mirror and understand that, number one, we can't continue to spend money we don't have, we can't put inflation through the rafters, and by the way, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema aren't going for your deals. It's just that simple.

So to be upset that you had white members of the Congress, House -- of the Senate, they crafted a deal with Joe Biden who's the Democrat president, frankly, that's insane. It's insanity. And it's divisive and it's destructive of our politics.

She does this all the time. This is actually what seeps into the narrative with the comment from Jalen Rose.

Let me -- first of all, let's just say this, the one thing I'll agree with Jalen Rose on, Kevin Love shouldn't be on the team. They could have went and got Ben Simmons. They could have got Julius Randle from the New York Knicks because they were better basketball players.

But this isn't tokenism. Kevin Love is an Olympian. He was on the 2012 team and won a gold medal. So I think when it comes to basketball I would have gone with Ben Simmons.

But the fact of the matter is that this divisive rhetoric that's invaded now culture is coming from the halls of Congress. The things that AOC is laying out, calling an infrastructure deal systemically racist just because she and her squad weren't at the table. It's awful and it's bad for the country.

WATTERS: Well, I just agree with you on everything except one thing, Simmons. I'm a Philly guy. I don't want him anywhere near the Olympic squad. Guy can't shoot. At least Kevin Love can take a shot.

(CROSSTALK)

DONALDS: I got to be honest.

WATTERS: I mean, at least Kevin Love can let it go.

Larry, go ahead.

ELDER: And, Jesse, and, Jesse, real quickly on the Love thing, we have no idea what went into this. It might have been about chemistry. It might have been they wanted somebody to pass the ball and not be offensive minded. We have no idea.

WATTERS: You're right.

(CROSSTALK)

ELDER: When you make a charge like this, you better bring some proof, you better bring some evidence.

WATTERS: Yeah, he has no evidence and he's probably just trying to be provocative. Who can imagine a guy in the media just trying to be provocative? Who does that? Who does that?

(LAUGHTER)

ELDER: We're talking about him.

WATTERS: I got to run. Thank you guys so much.

And again, leave Ben Simmons off the Olympic team. Sorry. Can't shoot.

Straight ahead, we'll have another report from the border.

Plus, President Trump is hitting the campaign trail. Two of the candidates he's endorsing will be with us next.

WATTERS: Welcome back to the special edition of "Hannity".

Now let's turn back to the crisis at the southern border. Will Kamala's big trip to El Paso actually improve anything?

Joining us now is former ICE director and FOX News contributor Tom Homan.

All right. Tom, looks like you're standing in front of the wall back there. What have you seen today?

TOM HOMAN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I'm right outside of Sierra Vista, Arizona. I'm down here on the border wall because walls work, something Kamala Harris don't understand.

But I'm here with -- what I'm seeing is the men and women that make up this community are angry because this country's in trouble right because the borders are in chaos. I'm here with about sheriffs. And sheriffs are making a point. This isn't just about illegal immigration.

I talked to one sheriff already found 42 dead migrants within this county that put themselves in the hands of criminal cartels to make this trip. They're talking about the high-speed chases, the amount of fentanyl coming across this border that killing Americans. I'm here with angel moms and dads whose children were murdered by illegal aliens, which wouldn't happen if we had a wall and had better security. Other moms and dads who lost their children to fentanyl overdoses that wouldn't happen if we had border security so the fentanyl could come across.

With a border crisis like it is, Jess, we talked about it before, when half of the border goes tied up with families and children, that's when the cartels could get the gang members in here, that's when they get the drugs in here, and that's why the sheriffs are having such a huge problem down there. A story is not being told is a violence the sheriffs are dealing with all around the southwest border.

WATTERS: Just like what you've seen with the defund the police situation, Tom. Are we going to get to the point where you're going to see mass retirements among law enforcement on the border and Border Patrol agents?

HOMAN: I don't think so because the border agents are American patriots. I started my career as border agent. They're angry. And they have zero respect in the president, zero respect in the secretary of homeland security. But I think they'll keep doing their job.

And you -- I might hear you mention about Kamala Harris at El Paso border today. What a shame. She should have been embarrassed. She's going to go down there and see the men and women who she called Nazis. She's going to see the men and women she said run concentration camps.

She claimed the Border Patrol treated these illegal immigrants with zero compassion and humanity. And one thing she didn't do while she was down there, why don't you talk to the men and women wearing their green uniform, ask them, does the wall work? And they would have said, yes, it does work. It stops drugs. It stops illegal immigration. Why did you stop building it?

And she would have said, why we had a crisis? They would have told her, because of your policies, your open border policies.

We had success. President Trump dropped immigration by 80 percent. How many children didn't die across that river? How many women didn't get raped coming across that border? How many children didn't dive over fentanyl overdoses? How many millions did the cartels not make when the President Trump had declining immigration?

This president has failed American people. We have the first president in the history of this nation that's actively facilitating illegal immigration across border crime, and it disgusts me.

WATTERS: All right, Tom, I couldn't say it better myself. Thank you so much. We appreciate it.

As we approach the upcoming midterm elections, President Trump playing a huge role in the Republican primaries. He is backing challengers. We're rising up in a number of high-profile races while candidates fight for his endorsement.

Recently, he announced his support for Lisa Murkowski's primary challenger Kelly Thsibaka in the Alaskan Senate race. And tomorrow Trump is set to hold his first campaign-style rally in the midterm cycle, traveling to Ohio to campaign for Max Miller who's challenging Congressman Anthony Gonzales, one of those House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump.

Alaska Senate candidate Kelly Thsibaka and Ohio House candidate Max Miller join us now with reaction.

All right. Ladies first. We'll start with you, Kelly.

You think President Trump's going to go all the way to Alaska? And if he does, what kind of impacts do you think that will have?

KELLY TSHIBAKA, ALASKA GOP SENATE CANDIDATE: Well, absolutely, he'll come here. And by the way, welcome from Kodiak, Alaska, the largest Coast Guard base in the nation.

Look, President Trump is hugely popular here. He was the best president Alaska has ever had. He won by double digits in both elections, and for good reason. You know, he let us responsibly develop our own resources. He knows that we are owed land by the federal government and he was working to give us back millions of acres.

He respected our constitutional rights by appointing judges like Kavanaugh and Barrett and he supports our military and border security.

But, Senator Murkowski, she opposed all of that and that's why I'm opposing her and Alaska is opposing her. I have a 20-point lead in the polls and the Alaska Republican Party has officially censured Lisa Murkowski. She's not allowed to be a Republican in our state.

And America you can help us oust Murkowski by donating at KellyforAK.com.

WATTERS: So, 20-point lead, I expect you to hang on to that after the president comes for a visit. Yeah, she's squishy on judges, the border, pretty much everything.

All right. Max, the president's going to be in your neck of the woods on Saturday, big rally. Crowd is expected. What do you think about that? I'm sure you're going to get a lot of love out there.

MAX MILLER, OHIO GOP CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: So far, it's been great, Jesse. Thanks for having me.

Look, President Trump's support and his endorsement is the most important endorsement politics has ever known. And we've been able to see that right here in Ohio. Grassroots support for me in this movement, in the America First agenda, has never been stronger, and that's thanks to President Trump. You know, people are going to my website votemaxmiller.com, and we've seen it tons of small dollar support and grassroots support and we're energized here.

President Trump has done so much for the Ohio people but not only that, for the 16th district in terms of manufacturing jobs, securing our border and everything all together. We're going to open them with -- greet him with open arms and we're excited to have him.

WATTERS: I'm sure that crowd will be rocking and rolling on Saturday.

And it's funny that everything the president predicted would happen has happened. Joe Biden -- puppet of the radical left, high energy prices, critical race theory in the school, he broke the bank, Biden broke the border. I -- he warned everybody. It just didn't go that way unfortunately.

How do you see him, Kelly, doing in the midterms in terms of endorsements and fundraising? And then after 2022, what's the game plan? Does he lay in wait and kind of gauge the situation and see if he's going to make another run at the White House?

TSHIBAKA: I think anyone with President Trump's endorsement is going to do really well in the midterms and it's because I think President Trump has tapped into the heartbeat of Americans. We are looking for courage and common sense in our leaders and he is projecting that from the front and that's what we're looking for.

So people who stand up and say I'm ready to lead and he puts that stamp of endorsement on us, those are the people that America is following not because it's like this -- Trump crusade, it's because it's an American crusade. And President Trump is just the one who vocalized it and led it best and he continues to lead it best in my opinion.

For 2024, you know, I don't know what President Trump has in mind, but I do know that I think that the left has overplayed their hand and we are all paying the price for it. From Lisa Murkowski to radical Joe Biden, and I think America has a lot to say about it and we're going to see it in `22 and `24.

WATTERS: All right. Kelly, Max, good luck on the races and have a great weekend. We appreciate you joining "Hannity".

TSHIBAKA: Thanks, Jesse.

WATTERS: Coming up, live report from Jonathan Serrie on the scene in Surfside, Florida, where over 150 people remain unaccounted for.

Plus, the highly anticipated UFO report was released today. Retired navy master at arms, Sean Cahill, and our own Sara Carter will be here next with their reaction.

Stay with us.

WATTERS: Welcome back to the special edition of "Hannity".

Rescuers are still searching for survivors in the stunning building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Jonathan Serrie is on the ground with the latest -- Jonathan.

JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Jessie, the medical examiner has identified the first victim pulled out of the wreckage, 54-year-old Stacy Fang, died from blunt force injuries that she suffered during the building collapse.

Her 15-year-old son Jonah survived the incident trapped in the rubble, he called for help from a passerby who alerted first responders, firefighters carried the boy to safety. All that happened shortly after the building fell on Thursday, while authorities have determined 120 residents of the building are safe, 159 remain unaccounted for. The death toll remains at 4.

DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA, MIAMI-DADE MAYOR: Unfortunately, the numbers are the same. We have not found anybody else in today's search but through the night, we will continue and God willing, there will be some good news.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SERRIE: Firefighters continue to grapple with a fighter which they believe is located deep under the collapsed structure, making it hard to get water at the source. At times, the flames flare up, creating a smoky haze surrounding the building site. But rescuers press on with the hope of finding survivors -- Jesse.

WATTERS: Thanks, Jonathan. So sad.

Breaking news tonight, the director of national intelligence has just released a report on UFOs, documenting over 140 incidents of unidentified flying objects sightings but finding no confirmation of alien life.

Joining me now for reaction, FOX News contributor Sara Carter, and retired Navy master at arm, John Cahill.

All right. Sean, so they say they're not American, but they don't know what they are. So what could they be?

SEAN CAHILL, RETIRED NAVY MASTER-AT-ARMS: Well, Jesse, at this point, if they're not American and they're not Russian or Chinese, this sky is the limit at that point. We're going to need a lot more people to come in and help us with those answers.

WATTERS: I agree.

Sara, your opinion about this? I think they have to be aliens. You can't -- Russia is broke, they don't have the technology. And the Chinese, their last aircraft carrier is like a Soviet knockoff from the `80s. It's got to be aliens.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, when you put it that way, Jesse, yeah, I think you have a point there.

Look, this is a preliminary report. It was very narrow in its scope. It looked at incidents that occurred from 2004 until 2021, mostly documented in 2019, as well as 2020 with the Navy and Air Force.

There were hundreds of documents that I've gone through, hundreds that have been declassified actually by the United States intelligence community as well as the Department of Defense. That even in the 1950s, pilots were seeing very similar objects to what pilot Sean Cahill saw as well.

So there's no real explanation here, but what we do know from the report is that the United States government considers this a threat and they consider it a threat because we don't have the same type of capabilities that these vehicles or objects have displayed in the sky. I think it's pretty stunning that the government is actually come out and made this statement, saying, look, we don't know what this is. We need to look into it more and I think that's absolutely necessary when you think of the implications of what this could be.

WATTERS: I kind of wish the government said, I don't know more often, be a little more refreshing.

CARTER: Right.

WATTERS: Instead of being lied to.

Congressman, we have you here, Brian Babin. Do you have any insight as a member of Congress about what's going on in here that you could tell us?

REP. BRIAN BABIN (R-TX): I wish I did. I'm sorry, Jesse, but I am actually in possession of the report and certainly, I've also seen some of the videos over the last several weeks and months. I am -- I'm of the opinion that simply as the report says, we don't have enough data, we don't -- we don't have enough high-quality data in order to ascertain and determine what these things are, what they are, and who they are because as the report says, there were five categories, Jesse, that they could be.

And that's airborne clutter, natural atmospheric phenomenon, U.S. government developmental programs, foreign adversaries, or other. And other could be, you know, extraterrestrials. You know, I don't know. I sure hope not, I can tell you that.

And is it adversarial? I sure as hell hope not there as well.

So I think we just need more data and I think the U.S. government -- I am very thankful to see this -- are taking this very, very seriously because it does -- it does pose a threat to our -- you know, to aircraft, and to our U.S. military and also a possible threat to our national security.

WATTERS: I sure don't hope it poses a threat either.

Sean, you famously encountered that object that flashed across your vision, did you have a gut feeling of what you were seeing at all?

CAHILL: I did. When we were there, I believed what we had saw was something comparable to what we referred to as the Roswell event. I thought what we had seen was esoteric technology, and that this was going to be a bombshell on the landscape of the subject.

The fact that it went to the black until 2017, I don't think would surprise any of us. At the time, I thought it was an American project. But now, after Luis Elizondo resigned and brought some of this information to light and showed us how serious the study of this has been, it's obvious that that was not American technology at the time.

And the data from UAPTF indicates this is most likely not Russian or Chinese. So, therefore, as I said earlier, the sky is the limit.

WATTERS: So, Sara, these things -- the trajectory is something we have never seen on Planet Earth, it's kind of beyond physics as the human race understands it, the way it moves and stops and zigzags around like that in the air.

Do you have any ideas about what this could possibly be?

CARTER: Well, think of it this way, Jesse. I mean, the human body can withstand seven to nine Gs is what I've been told, and, Sean, correct me if I'm wrong here. Some of these objects have been clocked at 400 to 700 Gs.

WATTERS: Wow.

CARTER: Four hundred to 700 Gs.

CAHILL: That's correct.

CARTER: They have been spotted. They have been spotted in Moscow, around nuclear facilities. They have been spotted in the United States around our nuclear facilities as well. Other nations have discussed these objects.

We know that even the Chinese government, the communist, the Chinese party, has developed a group to study these objects. We also know that the Russians have done that as well. So they are just as concerned about this.

So I think that for the first time in human history, I mean, we have this concept that maybe we are not alone. We are not sure what these are. We don't know what they are.

But we need to understand them better. We need to study them, and I think we are actually taking this serious for the first time. And hopefully, more people will come forward like, Sean, and won't feel afraid of actually reporting these sightings.

And I think with our technology, Jesse, this is the reason we are seeing them more. Our radar systems are much more advanced and as our technology advances, I think we're going to be seeing more and more reports of this.

WATTERS: Well, if they come down and say, take me to your leader, who do we take them to? Joe or Kamala? I don't know.

CARTER: Whispers, maybe.

WATTERS: You know, if I were an alien and I saw humans, I turn right around.

More "Hannity" after the break.

WATTERS: Welcome back to the special edition of "Hannity."

Unfortunately, that is all the time we have tonight. But before we go, check out my new book, "How I Saved the World." You can preorder it now, go ahead and do it, it will be available on July 6th. And on July 1st, there's going to be an exclusive online event, "A day in the life of Jesse Watters".

You will see Jesse Watters from morning until night. You go and see me change diapers, walk rookie, go to the gym, you will get sick of me by the end. So, go to Wattersday.com to find out more details.

Also tomorrow night, of course, "Watters' World," 8:00 p.m. Eastern, I had to the street to find out what New Yorkers know about the crime wave. It will make you laugh.

And don't forget to tune in next Wednesday to Sean Hannity's town hall at the border with Donald Trump, Governor Greg Abbott.

Tonight, have a great one.

