‘Hannity’ on Black Lives Matter, Biden admin

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "Hannity".



Tonight, all is not well at the White House inflation record levels. Businesses, they can't find employees. More lockdowns are now imminent, even supported by the administration. A southern border -- well, that's an unmitigated disaster.



Violent crime is rising in almost every major city in this country. Russia is hacking critical supply lines each and every month. China is openly now threatening the United States, our military and our allies.



Iran is back to enriching uranium at an alarming rate and the withdrawal from Afghanistan is a poorly planned debacle. Now, we're leaving behind tons of arms and munitions for the Taliban.



Now, this administration is unraveling far faster than we even expected, and worst of all, no one knows who is in charge. As we told you earlier in the week, 57 percent now of Americans they see what we've been talking about and few others have and that is and by the way, 58 percent of independents, even a third of Democrats see it and so does America's enemies. The one thing that most agree on, it's definitely not Joe Biden running the show.



And today, yet again, he struggled to get words out during his one and only publicly scheduled event. Such a tough schedule he has. Take a look.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We went for two reasons. One to -- bring Osama bin Laden to the gates of hell, as I said at the time. The second reason was to eliminate al Qaeda's capacity to deal with more attacks in the United States from that territory. We accomplished both of those objectives, period.



HANNITY: Let's keep counting, one 1,000, two 1,000, three 3,000, four 1,000, maybe when you get to 10 1,000, Joe will speak. And by the way, Joe, you oppose the raid to get bin Laden.



As I said earlier this week, I honestly can no longer laugh. I can't joke about Biden's cognitive struggles. Everyone can see, he is in really bad shape. Our allies see it. Our enemies see it. The majority now the American people, they're seeing it, and it's downright dangerous.



Now, things are so bad, Joe needs the help of note cards even after briefings with his staff less than an hour prior. Now, Joe's not calling the shots. He's not making decisions. Instead, it appears that he's just trying to barely, barely get through that one scheduled event a day.



It is pathetic. And here's the next obvious question, who is making the decisions? And who knew what, and who knew what when about Joe's condition?



For reference, let's take a look at Joe Biden. This is from 2012. You'll notice two things in this upcoming clip. One, Joe Biden brags about being against the bin Laden raid that took out the world's worst terrorists, and two, Joe Biden was -- well, let's put it charitably, in a completely different cognitive state in 2012 than he is today. You decide.



BIDEN: He said, I have to make decision, what is your opinion? He started the national security advisor, the secretary of state, and he ended with me. Every single person in that room, hedged to their bet except Leon Panetta. Leon said go. Everyone else said, 49, 51, this.



So, he got to me, he said, Joe, what do you think? And I said, you know, I didn't know we had so many economists around the table. I said, we owe the man a direct answer. Mr. President, my suggestion is don't go.



HANNITY: My suggestion is don't go. That Joe Biden, by the way, is long gone. Today's weak, frail, cognitively struggling Biden is getting steamrolled by America's enemies. This week alone, we showed you China's hostile rhetoric and violent threats against American and Japanese military bases. China now openly talking about reunification with Taiwan, warning of dire military consequences if America dares to help our ally.



Now, we covered many and the latest cyber attacks from Russia. We covered Iran's new uranium enrichment program. We showed you how Russia and China, they have now aligned themselves and teamed up to supply the Iranians so they can fight their proxy wars all over the world, the number one state sponsor of terror. Clearly, none of these hostile actors fear or respect Joe Biden. Neither does the Taliban.



As America withdraws now, forces from Afghanistan, we have Taliban extremists, they are moving in and moving in quickly. And now, we see that they are seizing U.S. weapons and supplies in the process. Then the question is: why on earth would we ever leave munitions, weaponry behind like this knowing the Taliban would get ahold of it? That is simply madness.



It's so bad that today, Biden was even asked if he trust the Taliban. Take a look.



REPORTER: Mr. President, do you trust the Taliban?



BIDEN: Is that a serious question.



REPORTER: Absolutely a serious question. Do you trust the Taliban?



BIDEN: No, I do not. I do not trust the Taliban.



(CROSSTALK)



REPORTER: Mr. President, you amplify that question, please? Will you amplify your answer, please, why you don't trust the Taliban?



BIDEN: That's a silly question. Do I trust the Taliban? No.



HANNITY: Then why did you live weaponry behind?



Believe it or not, the Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the messaging today on Afghanistan that was even worse than him and she said there would be no celebration for the troops coming home because the war had not been won militarily. OK. Take a look.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: In terms of plans for the end of -- for our men and women coming back, I don't have anything to preview, but we don't we're not going to have a mission accomplished moment in this regard. It's a 20-year a war that has not been won militarily.



HANNITY: If the war was lost, Jen, there's only one reason and it's a political one. Blame Joe, your boss and company. Militarily, the brave men, the brave women that fought in Afghanistan and decimated al Qaeda and heroically fought to maintain order in a failed state for two decades, Jen Psaki, you can't be bothered to take the time to give them the appropriate credit tour after tour after tour that these men served, these women served.



I wonder, you know, how -- how does this make the families of soldiers that died in Afghanistan feel tonight? Jen, you might need to circle back and do something called an apology at the very least.



The Biden administration has now botched -- totally, completely botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan, just like they're botching America's economic and political response to COVID. And under Biden, the U.S. is now printing money faster than at any point in history. And as a result that's called inflation, it's running through the roof.



That's causing rising prices, massive shortages, a massive financial burden on every single American. Now, thanks to Joe's New Green Deal, the cost of a gallon of gasoline is now at $3 and above in most places, even $5 and higher in places like California, nearly double what it was under Donald Trump.



Great job, Joe. The cost to heat and cool your home, that's also going through the roof. The cost for goods and services, that's costing more. That is being passed on to you as well.



Now, there's a nationwide shortage of even patio furniture. Just added to the list of shortages under Biden that would be, oh, beef shortages, chicken wings, lumber, gas and don't forget the historic shortage of workers.



And thanks to the administration's generous, never-ending shutdowns that are draconian and their handouts, employers cannot find workers anywhere. There are right now 9.2 million job openings in the United States. That would be an all-time high. The restaurant industry as if they weren't hurt enough during the draconian shutdowns, they're probably suffering the most.



According to one report, a third of the industry's workers, they're refusing to return to work. Large cities are also having a hard time hiring police -- oh shocker -- after local national Democrats have spent more than a year vilifying the police and stripped their budgets defunding, dismantling, reimagining law enforcement, many police departments are operating now reduced capacity and those that are working, they're kind of afraid to do their job because they know they won't get support from their leaders, their elected officials.



And can you believe it? Oh, what a shock. As a result, violent crime is now spiking in all of these cities. It's so bad that some Democrats are trying to pretend that it's Republicans that are responsible for the defund the police movement. Others are just doubling down on their defund dreams. Take a look. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): So, the answer to that question is we must eliminate funding for our CBP, ICE and their parent organization DHS. Time after time, we have seen it, as advocates on the ground, as human sources agency on the ground, to continue to see over and over again that these agencies are inept.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Defund the Department of Homeland Security, I ask all of America tonight, have you forgotten? Have you forgotten 9/11? Have you forgotten radical Islamic terrorists, what they did that day?



According to the radical socialist Democrats, we just stop enforcing laws at the southern border, this crisis will magically end. Can they really be that dumb and that radical?



And many illegal immigrants -- guess what? They're testing positive at a very high rate for COVID.



So we have open borders overcrowded cages that Biden and Harris have built in the middle of a pandemic and then they're giving them free transportation to states all across the country. And by the way, the crisis at the border is yet another unresolved disaster and that's only getting worse. Without a doubt, this administration is an absolute -- well, we'll honor the great Adam Schiff -- it's a Schiff show.



Whoever's in charge at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, whoever you are, you're doing a pretty terrible job. And tonight, the American people are suffering on all levels tonight as a result.



Here with reaction, former Trump chief of staff, Mark Meadows, along with former senior adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller.



Mark Meadows, we start with you. Look, socialism always fails. The New Green Deal would always fail. Getting rid of energy independence would always fail. Open borders, amnesty will fail.



Now, you see how the world is not showing, well, Joe any respect, that's scaring me.



MARK MEADOWS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, it's scaring me, too. I talked to President Trump this afternoon and when we looked at what's happening in the job market, the fact that you have more help wanted signs out than perhaps is healthy for the economy, I can tell you where we need a help wanted sign, it's at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.



They need some help and some decision makers there because they're not in control of the border, they're not in control of the job market, they're not in control of our international relationships with China and Russia, and quite frankly, they're not even in control of their own narrative as they put it up.



Tlaib, Congresswoman Tlaib is talking about shutting down DHS, but yet at the same time, they're talking about we're going to hire new IRS agents or perhaps send people door to door to check on vaccines. I mean, come on. It is just beyond belief that progressive would go this far to the left that quickly.



HANNITY: And what is the net result of this? Where do you see this going, Stephen Miller?



STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER SENIOR ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: No president in history has been dealt a better hand on day one than President Biden. Think about what President Trump left him and what it's become.



He left him a Middle East that was at the dawn of a new peace, the most secure border in American history, energy abundance. We had more energy than we knew what to do with. We had an economy that was primed to roar. We had a viable path towards a peace in Afghanistan.



All of this and more was left at the doorstep for Joe Biden, and what do we have? We have cities out of control with crime. We have open borders. We have the Middle East in tatters. We have Afghanistan falling to pieces.



We have an economy with massive inflation, runaway spending, and we have jobs that should be filled not to be filled but unwise fiscal stimulus policy is keeping workers out of the workforce. This is a disaster. Where is it leading, Sean? It's leading to an era of malaise, suffering and economic stagnation, low wages, high unemployment and massive crime coming across our border and staying in our cities.



HANNITY: Let me ask you this. The Trafalgar Convention of States poll that came out this week, Mark, 57 percent of Americans don't think Joe's in charge. Fifty-eight percent of independents, a third of Democrats don't think he's running the show.



Pretty amazing because outside of this little one hour, we have here and a couple of other hours on FOX and some of us in talk radio, the rest of the media is hiding Joe's cognitive struggles. What would that number be if the media did their job and actually showed America how bad this is deteriorating?



MEADOWS: Well, I think the economy is already showing the signs that no one's in charge. And if you really looked at an accurate poll and if the broader spectrum of the media would actually cover this, what you would see is, is the tough questions fail to get answered by Joe Biden. And when he tries to answer them, he really stumbles all over his words.



You know, if it's something more difficult than his favorite color or actually flavor of ice cream, he has a real tough time answering it. And so, what we do know is that indeed Stephen is exactly right. He was dealt a great hand. All he had to do is sit in the Oval Office and allow much of this to go on autopilot and instead what he's done is put progressive, socialist policy in place that is harming the American people.



HANNITY: And, Stephen, you got China, they're talking about reunification. I can't imagine them saying this with Taiwan -- right now --



MEADOWS: They wouldn't have said it under President Trump. You know that, Sean.



HANNITY: They had a fear and respect. They feared Donald Trump and they respected him.



MILLER: Whether you're talking about the Taliban, whether you're talking about the drug cartels, whether you're talking about the communist regime in China, they're all on the march, they're all on the run because they don't respect this president, they don't respect this administration and they know that no one's in charge.



And in fact, they know that these socialist Marxist policies are going to lead to a steep American decline, if not reversed.



HANNITY: Liberals won't believe me, Mark Meadows. I wish I was wrong and pointing out that this guy is a cognitive mess. I really do, for the sake of the country and frankly the sake of the world. But under Donald Trump, I can't imagine that the Chinese would be talking about reunification with Taiwan.



I can't imagine the Chinese and Russians applying the Iranians weapons to fight their proxy wars in the Middle East. I can't imagine under Donald Trump that Iran would have the guts to start the enrichment of uranium once again. I can't imagine any of those things happening because I think they feared Donald Trump.



MEADOWS: Well, they did fear him and they had every right to because he was willing to call them out you know and we've gone on this apology tour once again abroad, this appeasement tour, and appeasement never works. Our enemies respect power and that's what Donald Trump would show them and they're getting exactly the other.



You know, they're getting a tulip and a carnation instead of tough rhetoric and yet, the progressives were all afraid that Donald Trump was going to lead us into a war and exactly the opposite happened. We had a more peaceful Middle East as Stephen pointed out under President Trump than ever before.



HANNITY: They were offended by --



MILLER: Donald Trump was the peace president because he understood peace through strength. He could bring our boys home from overseas, because we were strong.



HANNITY: They were offended by a few tweets.



MEADOWS: And we need to be welcoming these men and women who are coming home from Afghanistan.



HANNITY: Well said.



MEADOWS: We need to say welcome home. Jen needs to walk that back.



MILLER: Amen.



HANNITY: Maybe we should have logistically planned to take our weaponry out of there before they left instead of giving it to the Taliban. That's about as dumb as their nuclear deal with Iran.



Thank you both, Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller.



Also tonight, in addition to socialism, defunding the police, open borders, yeah, giving up energy independence, another staple of the radical Democratic Party is their love of mixing politics with sports. Now, unfortunately, this includes major league baseball. I have some friends in Georgia. They shared this -- this is a draft of an ad they intend to air during the all-star game in Georgia.



It will be run by a new super PAC launching next Monday. If you want more information, they have a website. It's getgeorgiaright.com.



Look at this powerful ad.



AD ANNOUNCER: Tonight's all-star game was supposed to be in Atlanta, but Democrats who oppose voter ID lied about our election law and pressured baseball to move the game.



STACEY ABRAMS, FAIR FIGHT ACTION: Do you absolutely agree that it's racist? It is a redux of Jim Crow.



SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D-GA): Some people don't want some people to vote.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do you think about the possibility that baseball decides to move their all-star game out of Atlanta?



BIDEN: I would strongly support them doing that.



AD ANNOUNCER: Aren't you tired of Democrats pushing politics in sports?



HANNITY: And then another powerful ad, Major League Baseball's commissioner is now getting called out for, I guess taking a knee or staying in the locker room to the woke mob and the country of China. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



Because of his terrible record, viewership way down, ticket prices way up, sketchy deals in China. And Manfred has been so bad that Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders agree, maybe the league should pay taxes like everyone else.



Rob Manfred, Major League Baseball, serve your customers, not woke politicians.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here now, nationally syndicated radio talk shows Dana Loesch, the executive director of Consumers Research, Will Hild, is with us who just put out the ad that you saw.



You know, here we have Georgia's new law. It is far less, less restrictive. It is more inclusive with more accessibility to voting then Joe stated of Delaware, how does he get away with the nerve of calling it Jim Crow 2.0, or Stacey Abrams? That estimate show, that's a hundred million dollar hit to the economy of Georgia -- Will.



WILL HILD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CONSUMERS RESEARCH: Well, I can't speak to Stacey or President Biden, but what I can say is that the Commissioner Manfred got it wrong and he betrayed the fans of Major League Baseball, sacred sport part of our national pastime, and he did so to distract and to cozy up to woke politicians when he should have been serving the fans, he should have been serving the customers and he betrayed the city of Atlanta.



HANNITY: And you're planning on going after the corporations that went along with the -- with the lies, with the false narrative, and you're holding them accountable?



HILD: Absolutely. This is part of the consumer's first initiative. It's an ongoing seven-figure ad campaign delivering a very simple message to corporate America. They need to stop cozying up to woke politicians and serve their customers. Stop trying to distract from your own failings.



HANNITY: You know, Dana, my entire career, I've never called for people to be fired, canceled. I don't support boycotts. Some people get mad that I don't, but I don't, in principle, I don't.



But I will tell you, here you have sports, you have a common passion, people from all races and all backgrounds coming together, their shared passion, their home team, you're high-fiving strangers, you know, you're sharing your food and popcorn whatever and now politics center sports, I find personally my interest is waning every day more and more. I have no interest in it anymore as a result.



Thoughts?



DANA LOESCH, NATIONALLY SYNDICATED RADIO HOST OF "THE DANA SHOW": Yeah, yeah, you're right. You're right, Sean. And you and I think the same way on boycotts. I'm just so anti-authoritarian that it's difficult for me to even get behind a boycott. So I just we kind of do our own thing, don't we?



But you're right. I mean, look, I all of these companies and the Major League Baseball commissioner, if they wanted to be really consistent and they wanted to show America that they really do believe in what they are saying, they would leave every single state with laws even stricter than Georgia's. I mean, quite frankly, they're parts of Georgia's new voting law that I don't even agree with because I think it's too lax. But you know what? Georgia voters and Georgia lawmakers, the people that Georgia voters sent into those offices, they get to make those decisions.



And if anyone else has a problem with it, they can pick up and they can sit here and explain and try to reconcile how it's not racist for them to leave a state like Georgia and to leave cities like Atlanta where you have so many black businesses, so many black voters, and try to reconcile that along with their rhetoric. They can leave. They can go to -- they can go find another state that does it better. Don't let the door hit you where the good lord split you.



HANNITY: But they went along, including the corporations and Major League Baseball. if we compare Georgia's law with Joe's home state that I think he's represented 5,822 years, Delaware, one of the most restrictive states, and he had the unmitigated gall to lie about Georgia, as did Stacey Abrams. And then these companies that are woke go along with it, the Major League Baseball goes along with the lie. That is infuriating to me and what an insult to the people of Georgia.



Dana?



LOESCH: Yeah. No, I think you're correct on that. And two things -- two things on this. There was the I think it was the National Bureau of Economic Research that did a study that showed that when you're incorporating voter ID into actually voting, it doesn't hamper turnout. Furthermore, there was a study that came out from an Emory University professor that showed that even after voter ID was implemented for absentee ballots, et cetera in Georgia, that actually minority voter turnout increased.



So there's a lot of data that goes into the claims that they're making here. And, Sean, you also hit on the head. There are a lot more states that have further -- that have stricter laws. Blue states that have New Jersey, Delaware, as you just said, Colorado, they have way stricter laws than Georgia does.



HANNITY: All right. Dana, thank you. Will, good luck. We'll watch it closely.



When we come back, the White House arranged a secret arts scheme for zero experience Hunter. Portraits of a crack addict. It might sell the paintings for half a million dollars. Obama's ethics chief is speaking out.



Gregg Jarrett, Joe Concha, they weigh in, and much more. Please stay with us.



HANNITY: Well, it's another day and another controversy for zero experience Hunter, because today, former Obama administration ethics chief, Walter Shaub, he blasted the White House, quote/unquote, ethics plan surrounding the controversial sale of zero experience Hunter and his new artwork to anonymous buyers. Instead of simply releasing the names of people that may up to half a million dollars for his art, he is not a trained artist from what we've heard. The White House said that to make it ethnical, Hunter would not know who was purchasing his art either.



Now, the media refuses to ask questions about countless controversy surrounding the Bidens, including any concerning the knowledge of Joe, and what he had in regards to Hunter's shady business dealings, which we all know that Joe outright lied on at least 5 occasions, despite mounting evidence of his involve with Hunter's business, and Hunter whining and complaining about paying Joe's bills.



And that includes photos of Joe as vice-president with Hunter's foreign business associates. You know, the ones he said that he and Hunter never at one time discussed. He denied any knowledge repeatedly. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS REPORTER: How many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?



BIDEN: I have never spoken with my son about his overseas business dealings.



I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses, period.



REPORTER: Do you stand by your statement that you did not discuss any of your son's overseas business dealings?



BIDEN: Yes, I stand by that statement.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Let's stand by it. We have evidence to the contrary.



Here with reaction, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, FOX News contributor Joe Concha.



Let's see -- Gregg, we've got the big guy. We have Hunter complaining about paying daddy's bills as vice president, and we actually have something called -- it's a picture. It's a great new invention. You take photographs.



And in the photographs are Joe Biden, vice president, and Hunter and his foreign business associates, that would be contrary to what we just played. That would be in the world I grew up in.



My father would have called it a lie.



GREGG JARETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yeah. Well, look, let's be clear, this is not an ethics policy. This is a protection racket run by Joe Biden's White House to conceal what looks like Hunter Biden's latest influence peddling con.



No surprise, in the in the pantheon of scammers, swindlers and scoundrels, Hunter Biden is a rock star. He's a greedy predatory hustler and grifter who built a lucrative career running cons and capers.



And Joe Biden, Sean, has always protected Hunter Biden. And you know, Joe's doing it again. Obama's ethics chief should be commended for calling it what it is, and his argument is this, by shrouding these art sales in secrecy, the White House is concealing potential corruption crimes. That is to say people paying absurd, ludicrous prices for crappy artwork from a rank novice, probably to gain access or influence to Joe Biden.



And a truly ethical policy would be just the opposite. It would be transparency.



So, Sean, this is a shameless cover-up masquerading as ethics. Nobody should be surprised. It's not so much clever as it is devious.



HANNITY: Joe Concha, you're not part of the Twitter blue checkmark cult out there known as the media. The most honest media guy we have. I've been saying I hope you get your own TV show up with us here on FOX because you stand apart and thank you for doing that.



Now, I know it's a cliched question, I've asked it many times. But if the last name is Trump and it deals with -- oh, let's see millions with no experience with Burisma, Joe leveraging a billion, the first lady of Moscow millions, Kazakhstan oligarchs, Chinese national shopping sprees and a billion five from the Bank of China with ties to the Chinese military, and you've replaced the name Trump with Biden, I don't know, I'm guessing that your friends in the media -- you're not part of the blue checkmark -- media cult on twitter but I would imagine they'd be feigning outrage every second minute hour of every 24-hour day.



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Apocalyptic is the word that comes to mind here, Sean, as far as what the reaction would be if this was Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump. If they were a first-time artist, for example.



And by the way, what first-time artists ever since Da Vinci got $500,000 for a painting? We're adjusting for inflation, of course.



But again, this is another example of selling off the family name and a media yawning as it happens. It's the ultimate bias of omission. And look, what's happening here is and Walter Shaub said this best, he said, look, the purchasers are gaining access to government. The White House tried to make sure we will never know who they are. The White House has outsourced government ethics to a private art dealer. We're supposed to trust a merchant in an industry that's fertile ground for money laundering.



Think about that. So what is -- how does China look at this or how does Russia look at this? Because if you look at China, think about what an emboldened China means for the world. Unification, you talked about it earlier, to address the Taiwan issue is openly being discussed. Think about what emboldened Russia means for the U.S.



Because now, we have major companies being hacked time and time and time again under --



HANNITY: But Joe got caught. Joel lied. Hunter paid his bills. Joe lied. He met with foreign business associates. I'd like to know the degree to which he's compromised.



Let me add one thing, we were just showing some of -- some of Hunter, portraits of a crack addict art. Now, I'm looking at the art there and I'll be the first to admit, I have zero artistic talent. You see that artwork right there, I could actually do that. That's like -- that would be the equivalent of a Hannity finger painting.



Is that going to go for a half a million dollars, Gregg Jarrett?



JARRETT: No, yeah. Listen, I've been painting landscapes for a decade and my best work -- I'm not good, I admit it. My best work might fetch 50 bucks --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: I can do it. If I can do it, it's not art I promise you.



JARRETT: You know what it looks like, it looks like the h pylori bacteria under the microscope it's hideous but look hunter Biden has never accomplished anything in his miserable life that didn't exploit his father's prominence and power. He has no real skills or experience. Yet he's pocketed millions of dollars from foreign entities, leveraging the name Biden, peddling access and influence.



Look at the millions of dollars derived from the very countries where his father was involved in U.S. foreign policy. It's obvious where it's going.



HANNITY: And lo and behold, Vladimir -- and Hunter made money from Russia. Vladimir is now basically doing a cyber attack a day, people in Russia. The Chinese are talking about reunification of Taiwan, and other territorial ambitions, and threatening our military. I think it's a fair question -- are the Bidens compromised? Is that why Joe can't stand up to them?



All right. Joe Concha, thank you. And, Greg Jarrett, thank you.



After the break, the left's anti-American agenda continues. BLM chapter, Black Lives Matter now declaring the American flag is a symbol of hate. We have Larry and Leo 2.0.



And yeah, remember the videotape of, well, masturbation for first graders and six-year-olds, we've got an update on that uplifting story, straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. It looks like BLM, Black Lives Matter, is just the latest far left radical group to wage a war in the American flag. They have a Utah chapter, they spent the Fourth of July trashing the U.S. flag, condemning those who display it, and even declaring it a symbol of hatred.



Take a look at this Facebook post from Sunday which reads, quote: When we black Americans see this flag, we know the person flying it is not safe to be around. We see this flag, we know that the person flying it is a racist. When we see this flag, we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence and we know to avoid you. It's a symbol of hatred. And they go on to taunt those in the comments section.



You know, let's compare that to the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup last night, congratulations to them. Now the Islanders fans started this. I hope this now becomes the norm. Fans taking over the singing of our national anthem like they did for the Islanders semifinals series and like they did last night in Tampa. Congratulations to Lightning.



Watch.



(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)



HANNITY: I hope this becomes the norm, loudly, proudly, unapologetically.



Here with reaction, FOX -- radio talk show host Larry Elder, and FOX News contributor Leo 2.0 Terrell, who's now supporting Larry for governor, if Larry runs for governor, anyway.



Is there a chance that a movement has begun here? It started with the Islanders, now Tampa did it to their credit. I'd like to see every sporting event start this way. Let the people take over the singing of the anthem. Let's see what happens.



Leo?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I'll tell you right now, I got mixed blessings on this. Black Lives Matter Utah is imploding and it's showing America how racist Black Lives Matter. So I'm happy that they're out there displaying themselves.



But I want to be very -- I'm glad -- I'm glad they're doing this because it's tearing the country apart and people that Black Lives Matter Utah is a is a very small group.



But here's the point, Black Lives Matter, when they say, we black Americans, they don't speak for me. I love this country. I love the American flag. They don't speak for all black Americans.



And I'm sick of organizations like Black Lives Matter or Al Sharpton trying to speak for black Americans. The 99.9 percent of black Americans support the flag, love this country and do not associate with Black Lives Matter Utah.



HANNITY: You know, Larry, I mentioned this to Dana Loesch earlier in the program. You know, I love sport -- I love sports. I've played sports my whole life. And you go to games, I don't care if it's football, I don't care if it's the NBA, I don't care if it's the NHL, whatever the sport is - - Major League Baseball.



You go and you have a group of people all socioeconomic background, all races, all creeds, et cetera, everybody, united by a common passion and that is a love of their home team. I think this is one way for fans to take their sports back and get rid of the politics that is poisoning what should be the most unifying moment with strangers of all backgrounds.



LARRY ELDER, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Absolutely. As Leo 2.0 often says, these people do not speak for black people. That chapter of Black Lives Matter, I just saw an article in "The Wall Street Journal", only seven percent of black people say they're not proud of their country. The majority of black people say they're either extremely proud or very proud.



Sean, as you know, my dad was a staff sergeant marine. He was a Montford Point marine, served his country on Guam, Congress gave the Montford Port mariners a congressional Gold Medal. I guess my father was a chump, according to Black Lives Matter.



It's an absolute outrage. This is a fantastic country and back in the `90s, I mentioned that a professor from Harvard who's still there, Orlando Patterson, said America with all of its problems is the least racist white country in the world, majority white country in the world, provide better opportunities for any country on the face of the earth including all of those of Africa.



It's an outrage to assault the flag when America has been so good for black people. We've had troubles but we've struggled through it to become a more perfect union to the point where somebody like Barack Obama could get elected and re-elected in America for crying out loud.



HANNITY: You know, this is the point is that, are we a perfect country? No, striving as you said towards a more perfect union, Leo. That's the goal. We've made gains. We have plenty more to make and we will make them, and I -- and I just look at this as an opportunity that you can have people with a shared passion, a natural togetherness and unity, and you're just ruining it.



And I don't know -- and it's turning me off to watching any of it to be honest.



TERRELL: No, I'm telling you right now, sports is the great equalizer. We come together. We have an Olympics coming up and I guarantee you, 99.9 percent of those athletes, American athletes will parade around the stadium with the American flag because they love this country and they understand this country is the land of opportunity.



HANNITY: Am I wrong to say, Larry, I want them to kick ass at the Olympics because I really like to win, I'm not sick of winning?



ELDER: I'm not sick of winning either. I'm going to root for the red, white and blue like I always do. No, Ben Affleck once said, when he sees an actor, he knows he's a Republican. He finds it difficult to suspend disbelief.



When I see an athlete who I know has trashed the American flag, it's difficult for me to enjoy his or her achievement.



HANNITY: Yeah. By the way, Leo, where's Larry's hat for governor? What's up with that?



No, that's not amazing that doesn't say Larry for governor. Are you going to make him a hat?



TERRELL: Yes, I'm going to make him a hat.



HANNITY: Yes. Oh, okay, I've been waiting for Larry 1.0 for a year, okay.



Thank you, guys.



When we come back, all right, remember the woman responsible for showing all explicit sexual content to six years olds and first graders at one of New York's very expensive elite private schools. Yeah, well, now is the subject of a "New York Times" article that actually tries to defend this behavior. Okay, we'll remind you of the controversy. Kayleigh McEnany weighs in.



By the way, viewer discretion is advised in the next segment..



HANNITY: All right. A while ago, we first brought you -- we brought to life a graphic video with masturbation reportedly shown to first graders, 6 years old, in one of New York City's elite expensive private schools. As a reminder, I've got to say it, to be honest they make me -- viewer discretion is advised.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BOY CHARACTER: How come my penis gets big sometimes and blinks up in the air.



FEMALE CHARACTER: That's called an erection.



BOY CHARACTER: Sometimes, I touch my penis because it feels good.



GIRL CHARACTER: Sometimes when I'm on my bath or when mom puts me to bed, I like to touch vulva too.



FEMALE CHARACTER: You have a clitoris there, Kayla, that probably feels good to touch the same way Keith's penis feels good when he touches it. But have you ever noticed that older kids and grownups don't touch their private parts in public.



BOY CHARACTER: They don't?



FEMALE CHARACTER: That's right, Keith. It's okay to touch yourself and see how different parts feel, but it's best to only do it in private.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Okay. I am glad my kids are older.



Now, we are learning that older students at one of these schools was treated to a porn literacy course. That included discussions electro-porn. Again, viewer discretion advised.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Somebody asked, what do I mean by a lot of these? OK, so these are all behaviors that people are into. So electro is like actual like electrocuting, like actual -- that they're doing on porn, but people are actually attracted and aroused by it. So even if it's actually fake and, you know, hopefully, the performers are protected, or we have real people who are searching for that because that's what they get off to. Because my goals as a sex educator is that my students, grades 1 through 100, have a safe, fulfilling, and pleasurable sexual lives, whenever it is going to be relevant for them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: The woman responsible for this is a sex educator Justine Ang Fonte, who left her role at one. Schools after parents expressed outrage. But now she is back as a subject of an extensive puff piece in the "New York Times." Shocker.



Here with reaction, co-host of "Outnumbered", Kayleigh McEnany.



All right. You have a young child. I don't. Thank God. I don't envy having to deal with this as a parent.



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, CO-HOST, OUTNUMBERED: Yes, thank goodness my daughter is sleeping right now or not attending a Manhattans private school. I mean, that is appalling what you just showed. You can pay $55,000 a year and send your first grader to Dalton where they learn about self pleasure via cartoon, or $47,000 a year and go to Columbia Prep where you taught about waterboard electro torture porn? What does that even mean? I've never even heard of that.



But apparently, if you are a junior at this elite private school, you know what that means. She taught about an app, a sexual worker app of some sort. I mean, this is disgusting and it led one student to text another to say, hey, I'm missing my advanced placement courses right now for this? This is just disgusting, Sean.



HANNITY: What are parents to do? What would you advise them?



MCENANY: Yeah, look, I used to say parochial schools. You know, no private school, no public school, parochial schools, schools of faith. But even now, you have to look at the Catholics schools and things being taught in these schools. But look. you've got to have a hard eye, look at the curriculum. I turn to the parochial school, I'm going to send my daughter to a faith-based education. But I'll tell you this, I'm gong to scrutinize the curriculum, the faculty and everything being taught to her lesson by lesson.



HANNITY: You know, parents are stuck because their option are the family public schools, for example, in New York or, you know, it's expensive. They can't afford to pay that because the tax dollars are already being spent on schools in New York City, for example, they're average $27,000 per study.



All right. Kayleigh, thank you.



MCENANY: That's right. Thanks, Sean.



HANNITY: More "Hannity" right after this.



HANNITY: Our video of the day, let's see it one more time. Tampa Bay Lightning fans singing the national anthem, taking over. Play it. I want this to become the norm.



I want fans to take over, every sport, loudly, proudly, unapologetically.



(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)



HANNITY: Fans take over, every sport, loudly, proudly, unapologetically. Please set your DVR.



Let not your heart be troubled.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.