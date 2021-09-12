'Hannity' on Biden's unity 'lie'

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on September 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage, Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines, Day 27.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Day 27, Americans held hostage behind enemy lines. We have a lot of news to bring on that front tonight.

Now, tonight, let's start with your freedom is under assault. Dr. Joe Biden, not sure what medical school he went to, won't take no for an answer. Now, it's your -- it's your body, it's his choice, with an unconstitutional, illegal, unethical, federal vaccine mandate that, by the way, he said he would never support, one that Jen Psaki told us that it is not the role the federal government to do, one that Nancy Pelosi said they don't have the authority to do it, and Kamala Harris was the one that said, it's your body, you get to make the choice.

And to make matters worse, this has nothing to do with your health or safety. Instead, this is a cold, it is a calculated, it is a political ploy. Biden's presidency has been a complete disaster in every single way.

Think of one thing, can you name one thing that he's done that you could point to that you think is a success? He abandoned Americans behind enemy lines, can't even tell us how many he abandoned. Darrell ISIS says around 500. Thirteen American heroes are now dead because of Joe's Afghan disaster. When he had control of Kabul, he could have gotten every American out safely. Every Afghan ally out safely, all our equipment out safely.

His poll numbers are in the basement. He's desperate to galvanize support around a shared common enemy. That enemy is some Americans that don't buy into his one size fits all unscientific medicine.

Think about this one -- one size fits all. No medical exemptions, let's start there. How is that following science? It's not, especially those who refuse to follow his vaccine rules and mandates, including Republican governors by the way who won't act like many dictators who actually believe strongly in a principle that Joe gives lip service to and it's called liberty and freedom and choice.

Joe says it's not about freedom. It's not about choice. It is about freedom. It is about your choice. It is about your unique medical history, and your current medical condition and what your doctor thinks. Not a phony doctor or TV guys that think the doctor or play doctor on TV.

Americans that value their medical privacy, Americans that value doctor- patient confidentiality and anyone else who believes in personal freedom, Joe Biden's heartfelt unity pledge -- oh, that lasted all but seven months.

Now, it's us versus them, and Dr. Joe's patience is wearing thin. He wants to lecture you and scold you for not listening.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words, requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy -- unity.

This is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting yourself.

My whole soul is in this, bringing America together, uniting our people.

My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: what more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?

With unity, we can do great things, important things.

We've been patient but our patience is wearing thin. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge and unity is the path forward.

And your refusal has cost all of us. So please do the right thing.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

HANNITY: Now, clearly, Joe's unity pledge was a lie. Now, half the country is what enemy number one, because they don't want to follow Dr. Joe? In fact, Democrats say nicer things about illegal immigrants and even the Taliban some of them than the 80 million unvaccinated Americans. I guess it's open season on them. Do you know anything about their medical condition, their medical history? Do you know anything about what their doctors are advising them?

According to the Biden administration, 20 years after 9/11, the Taliban is professional and they are business-like. But if you're unvaccinated and you're an American unvaccinated, you're ignorant, you're selfish and he's -

- his patience is running out.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Time to start prioritizing ICU beds for people who are vaccinated.

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDSENT: He's saying the Taliban is business-like and professional. Their interior minister has an FBI wanted poster. He's got a $10 million bounty on his head.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: In order to get those people out, we had to work with some members of the Taliban to press them and to work in a business-like manner to get them out.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I just think if you don't want to play by any of those rules, then all of a sudden you end up in the hospital, I feel bad that you

-- but maybe you shouldn't go and take up the resources from someone else.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Immigrants coming to our country with newcomers coming with their hopes and dreams and aspirations with their optimism and determination to make the future better for their families, well, those are American traits.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So according to the left crossing our borders illegally, breaking our laws, that's heroic. No vaccine mandates for illegal aliens, no mandatory tasks. Just Joe's overcrowded cages in the middle of a pandemic with a very high rate of COVID positivity, including those not tested. And then by the way, then you get to pick the state of your choice. You'll be dispersed all over the country not even getting a COVID test. Joe's following the science really and you want to lecture Americans and scold Americans and tell them how bad they are and how they should be hated and give license to attacks on people that have different views or medical conditions you might not even know about.

But you better get the vaccine or Dr. Joe Biden is going to unleash the full force of the federal government against you and your loved ones and your employer, and you will be cancelled in society all together you'll be shut out of everything.

Illegal aliens, by the way, I see that Mayorkas won't use that term anymore, starting today apparently or yesterday. They -- they get no mandates and free trips to the state, right? They get free trips no mandates, get to go to the state of their choice and they get free health care and free education you pay for that, all while totally exempt from this mandate.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: -- United States.

DOOCY: But it's a requirement for people at a business with more than 100 people. It's not a requirement for migrants at the southern border. Why?

PSAKI: That's correct. Go ahead.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The rules don't apply to illegal immigrants, or members of Congress or their staffers. It wasn't even going to apply to postal workers until public pressure forced the administration to reverse course late today. But it does apply to millions of law-abiding Americans.

It doesn't matter if you have a rare pre-existing condition and your doctor thinks taking the vaccine is very risky and not the right choice for you.

It doesn't matter if you had COVID and you have T-cell immunity from a prior infection. Cleveland Clinic says the science is pretty clear on that so far.

It doesn't matter if you prefer to keep your medical decisions private. The frail, the weak, the mentally incompetent impaired president, Dr. Joe, knows best. And, of course, the mandate is deeply unconstitutional on top of all of this. At least 10 governors are now planning legal action, including Governor Noem, Governor Abbott, Governor DeSantis.

And shadow president, Chief of Staff Ron Klain, he's now apparently congratulating himself calling the new mandate the ultimate workaround for a federal vaccine requirement but anyone with a functioning brain knows that the mandate is in serious legal jeopardy. Even fake news CNN attorneys recognize this.

And that's why a few months ago, several top Democrats promised there would be no federal vaccine mandate because it's not the role of the federal government. Take a look how things change.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Do you think COVID vaccines should be mandatory?

BIDEN: No, I don't think it should be mandatory. I wouldn't demand to be mandatory.

REPORTER: Perhaps, the federal government should step in and issue mandates? And if not, are you putting the needs of unvaccinated people ahead of the needs of vaccinated people?

PSAKI: Well, I think the question here, one that's not the role of the federal government. That is the role that institutions, private sector entities and others may take.

PELOSI: We cannot require someone to be vaccinated. That's just not what we can do.

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: I am all for more vaccination, but you know, I have nothing further to say on that except that we're looking into those policies and quite honestly, as people are doing that locally, those are -- those are individual local decisions as well.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: I don't think you'll ever see a mandating of vaccine, particularly for the general public.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, okay. Another big change of -- their goalpost moves like every day. Why would anyone have any faith? Want to know where vaccine hesitancy comes from? The people that change their mind every five seconds, and the people that were wrong in every prediction they ever made.

They keep changing everything. Every single day, no mask, one mask, two masks, vax or mask, now, it's vaxxed and masked, now, it's vax, mask, and add a booster to it.

Apparently, they were all lying, and now, Biden is in a desperate attempt at a political scapegoat and unvaccinated Americans fit the bill same guy that left open borders and no testing of illegal immigrants with a high rate of COVID positivity and then dumped in Joe's cages. That's right. A Petri dish if you will.

And, Dr. Joe just can't understand why anyone would be vaccine hesitant.

Why on earth would anyone not trust the experts, you know, the ones that were wrong about the origins of COVID, and some actually really lied, we now know. The transmissibility of COVID, the use of ventilators, the vaccine timeline, the threshold for herd immunity, the ones who promised two weeks to slow the spread, the ones who told us not to wear masks, and one mask, then two masks, and mask outdoors and no mask outdoors, vax and mask, vax, mask, and now boostered. And on and on, can you keep up?

Even Joe and Kamala, they expressed a hesitancy over the vaccine. Maybe they forgot.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Let's just say there's a vaccine that is approved and even distributed before the election, would you get it?

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, I think that's going to be an issue for all of us. I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump.

Getting vaccinated is the single best defense against COVID-19 and its variants. It's the single best defense.

BIDEN: I trust scientists but I don't trust Donald Trump. At this moment, the American people can't either.

I'm going to continue to do everything I can to encourage the unvaccinated to get vaccinated. That includes addressing hesitancy and misinformation head on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Actually, unlike Joe and Kamala, I actually believe in the science. I believe in the science of vaccination under Trump and I believe in them now. And as I said many times, I'm not a doctor. I can't tell you what to do. I don't know anything about your medical history, I don't know anything about your current medical condition. But you better take this seriously. People die, I know people that ended up on ventilators, some that barely survived and some that died.

I am a radio and television host. That's right, I'm a member of the mob in the media, except we're the good side of the mob.

And we also are members of the press. I'm not a medical doctor. I didn't go to medical school.

Now, we will do our best to keep you informed and bring on experts with all different points of view, but only you know your unique medical history and current condition and only you in consultation with your doctors should make that informed important decision about a vaccine. Not any television host and frankly not any swamp member in D.C. Not any of the wannabe doctors on fake news CNN or MSDNC, certainly not Dr. Joe Biden. I'd like to know what medical school he went to or anybody in the federal government without a medical license.

You have a personal responsibility to protect yourself, your family and others. And how you do that is your business, not mine. But you do have that responsibility. Not Dr. Joe's either.

Individual freedom, liberty is a precious right in this country. Once you lose it, it will be gone forever.

Here with more is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Arizona attorney general, now running for the U.S. Senate against Mark Kelly, we have Mark Brnovich is with us.

We'll start out in Arizona. Mr. Attorney General, I look at this and I see more constitutional challenges that I can even count. Your thoughts, sir?

MARK BRNOVICH (R), ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Thank you, Sean.

And absolutely, we as a country cannot have a serious or even a scientific conversation about addressing COVID without a first beginning at our southern border. As you indicated, you said more than two million people will cross our southern border illegally. According to ICE, 80 percent of them are unvaccinated. In countries like Honduras, the vaccination rate is one percent.

So the Biden administration is saying that if you have entered the country illegally, you have the option whether you want to get the vaccine or not, and yet he's going to mandate it for hard-working American taxpayers. And I think that just exposes the hypocrisy of Joe Biden that he cares more about Central America than Middle America.

And at the end of the day, me and my colleagues, we have sued the Biden administration and what this is, it's an unconstitutional mandate and I plan on suing the living Adam Schiff out of him.

HANNITY: Yeah, okay, okay, I like the line. You got me. Pretty good.

Ken Paxton, let me start with you -- let's talk about -- it is interesting because both of you have had to deal with this, you know, 25, 30-year record, hundreds of thousands of illegal uh immigrants crossing that border, facilitated by Joe every month, high rate of COVID positivity, overcrowded cages, we've shown it all. And then people not tested dispersed all over the country.

You want to talk about a super spreader event? That's it right there. Good job, Joe. And talk about delta variant -- great job, Joe. So there's hypocrisy.

But, Ken Paxton, let's talk about the law. What legally will you be doing and other attorneys generals around the country?

KEN PAXON (R), TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, look, we're not only fighting this immigration issue. We have a president who has completely ignored all federal law, whether it was a stay in Mexico program, whether it was releasing felons into our states after they're out of prison. We've continued to win and have victories in those situations, and we've also continued to push for building the wall in Texas, because we believe that that wall it will be effective in preventing people from coming across.

But you do make an incredibly good point about Joe Biden being the greatest super spreader of COVID of maybe anybody in history, because he's allowed hundreds of thousands of people in our country with COVID, and he's secretly moved them all over the country while lecturing us about vaccines and masks. It's incredibly hypocritical.

HANNITY: Attorney Generals Paxton, Brnovich.

Now, regardless of the forthcoming legal challenges, the mob, the media, they're elated that Biden decided to vilify unvaccinated Americans. A lot of cheering in liberal media mob land. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mandates around vaccines and quarantines around diseases, is as American as apple pie and has gone on since the beginning of the country. We live in an age of misinformation and an age of insanity.

And enough is enough is enough. Reality is reality and it's time to end the BS. And so, I think that he should approach this with an iron fist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: An iron fist. Wow. Anyway, that's as American as apple pie? The left, they've kind of lost their minds.

Joining us now with reaction, FOX News contributor, media columnist for "The Hill", Joe Concha, who should have his own media show on FOX, I am advocating for it openly. I would love to see that show.

All right. Let me start --

JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Once or twice, yeah.

HANNITY: Aren't these the same people that have been silent about the hundreds of thousands, 25-plus year record, almost 200,000 on average a month crossing the border illegally, high rates of COVID positivity, Joe Biden's cages that are overcrowded and no testing and then dispersing people all over the country? Not a peep about that super spreader, Joe Concha. It reeks of utter hypocrisy.

CONCHA: And the vice president was put in charge of the border you described months ago, Sean, and she's only visited once she stopped in for about five minutes wasn't near the actual border, and then left. And yet, the American media is barely reporting on what's going on at that U.S.

border. And obviously, the COVID problem that's happening when you then siphon all these undocumented immigrants that have COVID-19 in different communities across the country.

For whatever reason, that's not particularly an issue with this administration. But this decision, you know, it's crazy as far as what we're talking about with Kamala Harris for example who I just bought up, because she just did a speech a couple days ago. And she was talking about your body, your choice and that argument.

And she said, quote: when people are able to make choices without government interference for themselves in terms of their well-being and the well-being of their family, we are a stronger society.

Ah, okay, she wasn't talking about vaccines though. She was talking about abortions. So news outlets should press the White House on this contradiction, but it sounds to the lambs at this point. And it's pointless anyway because you'll find the knife that OJ used before you'll find Kamala Harris holding a solo press conference.

But I think, Sean, we have to look at an example that we're not talking about very often, and it involves ESPN reporter Allison Williams, and this is the other side of the story or one of these people aren't talking about.

She says that she and her husband want to have a second baby and she says the most important role I have is as a mother. Throughout our family planning with our doctor as well as our fertility specialist, I've decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time while my husband and I try to have a second child. This is a very deeply difficult decision. It's not something I take lightly.

So, now, she won't be on the sidelines for ESPN tomorrow for the first time in 15 years during a college football Saturday, and I just want somebody to ask the president or Jen Psaki about this, because Disney has a mandated -- you have to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They talked about this in July. We're at that 60-day point that they said you have to get the vaccine.

And now, she actually won't be working this weekend. So, she -- again, you had this woman who consulted with her doctor, her fertility specialist, decided it wasn't right for her. So what do you say, Mr. President? I think it's a fair question.

HANNITY: All right. Great point. Joe Concha, thank you. Always good to have you.

Twenty years after 9/11, the Taliban is back in charge of Afghanistan. It's unimaginable, and Americans caught behind enemy lines, hostage to the whims of the Taliban, day 27. Congressman Ronny Jackson, Reince Priebus, they will weigh in next.

Also later, big controversy over the black national anthem before last night's NFL game. Jason Whitlock takes in -- checks in.

And you're going to want to roll tape we've got Michael W. Smith's song "There She Stands", special version, coming up, straight ahead.

ANNOUNCER: Americans held hostage, abandoned behind enemy lines, day 27.

HANNITY: Day 27, Americans held hostage behind enemy lines.

And just like we've been telling you, Joe Biden self-inflicted Afghanistan exit disaster so preventable has now emboldened terrorists all around the globe and made the world less safe, less secure and a lot more dangerous. A terror attack -- well, that took place at a Karzai International Airport.

We watched what happened. It took the lives of 13 U.S. service members, our national treasure, after Joe Biden needlessly put them in harm's way.

And despite the lies from the Biden administration about the Taliban being, quote, so business-like and professional, we are seeing the grim reality of life under the Taliban. Look again at your screen. We showed you this video of women being beaten, why for having the unmitigated gall to freely demonstrate in Kabul.

We've documented the massive human rights abuses against innocent men, women and children in Afghanistan. Those that are standing up for their rights after being abandoned by Joe Biden. And now on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, America, well, it may be once again facing a new terror threat and, of course, that would mean a new era of Islamic radical extremism. And the Taliban, they are doing even more to embarrass America on the world stage, reportedly now preparing to hold their so-called government inauguration day on that's right 9/11.

And just look at the new ad from the Senate GOP. It's entitled "20 Years Later, America Abandoned."

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT: Last night, the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice.

BIDEN: Good afternoon.

REPORTER: Is the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan now inevitable?

BIDEN: No, it's not.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: This is not just about the overall idea of leaving Afghanistan. This is about leaving hastily and ineptly.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Breaking news and it's difficult, that a number of U.S.

service members were killed at the Kabul airport.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sirajuddin Haqqani, a wanted man in the eyes of the U.S.

Department of Justice, he's now Afghanistan's new interior minister.

PSAKI: First of all, I think it's irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Journalists are beaten, women protesters on the streets are beaten. What else do you want to see? Planning for another 9/11?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joining us now with reaction , congressman also medical doctor, Ronnie Jackson, along with former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Ronny Jackson, you know, there was an effort this week. I found this pretty interesting. Republicans wanted to have an accounting of all the military equipment that Joe Biden left in the hands of terrorists in the Taliban, leaving the military equipment behind that infuriates me. What's your reaction?

REP. RONNY JACKSON (R-TX): Oh, absolutely. It's unbelievable.

We've, Sean, we've established a new terrorist training ground that's going to be utilized. There are jihadists all over the world that are scrambling to get to Afghanistan right now because they're emboldened by what's happened there. And simultaneously, we have trained a lot of these people that are going to become terrorists now, they're going to want to hunt us down and kill us, and we have armed them to the teeth.

Look at the old photos you used to see. You used to see Taliban walking around with AK-47s all the time. Look at the ones now, they all have M4s.

They have our optics on them. They have infrared lasers or infrared sights on these things. It's insane we've done.

We have set future soldiers, sailors and marines up for a really bad event when we have to go back over there and do something about what's going on.

I'm very upset about it, Sean.

HANNITY: And I -- you know, I never thought, Reince Priebus, I'd ever see the day.

You know, for all the indignation and the horror and the feigned outrage over Donald Trump's mean tweets that upsetted the media they would -- upset the media so much, I mean, that tweet was mean. That was offensive.

One thing I can say with a hundred percent certainty is Donald J. Trump, President Trump would never leave a single American behind and if the Taliban didn't abide by every dotted I, cross T, every comma and period, he would have obliterated them like he did Baghdadi and associates, the al Qaeda leader in Yemen, Soleimani, and yes he beat the hell out of the caliphate, defeated them, while Joe Biden and Barack Obama let them grow.

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Ben Carson used to talk about the fact that little kids had built-in hypocrisy antennas and it doesn't take a kid to figure out what's going on here. I mean, you talked about it before and you're opening a segment there about the women are being mistreated by the Taliban.

And the reality is is that Democrats and liberals use gender equality as a political weapon when it's convenient. They're silent as hundreds of American women are in Afghanistan stuck.

And where is the State Department, Sean? I mean, they can figure out -- they can figure out where this -- how many American women are in Afghanistan. They know how many kids are in Afghanistan. They know how many Americans are in Afghanistan. It's called passports, travel documents, they know.

But they don't want to tell us because transparency equals responsibility.

And responsibility, Sean, equals, obviously, accountability and it equals people in the -- in the voters in America knowing what the truth is about what Joe Biden did.

They do it with women. Democrats and liberals do it with race. Look what they did the other day with Larry Elder and they had this woman in a gorilla mask swinging at security guards, screaming at Larry Elder. The sheriff called it a hate crime.

And where is Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein in their own state of California? They're silent, Sean, because it's all hypocrisy.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both, Ronny Jackson, Reince Priebus.

When we come back, L.A. County sheriff is saying the recent attack on Larry Elder may be a hate crime. Democrats apparently have nothing to say about the assault, not a word. Larry Elder, he joins us next, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now, Election Day in California, the recall, that's this coming Tuesday, and Democrats are desperate. They're pulling out every stop to try and save Governor Gavin Newsom from a massive political upset.

Now, Hollywood, big tech, major unions, along with -- oh let's see, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, even the imploding Joe Biden praised by Gavin Newsom, yeah, they're begging the people of California, keep Newsom in office despite his massive failures. He's given checks to about two-thirds of the people in southern -- in all of California at the time of a recall election. Timing is a little bit dubious to me.

Now, Biden will be in southern California with Newsom on Monday. And remember, Newsom actually said he's so proud of Biden amid the Afghanistan exit debacle, and the abandoning of Americans. Take that into account on the West Coast.

And here's a question: why hasn't there been widespread condemnation of the recent egg attack on Larry Elder in Los Angeles, which the L.A. sheriff now says looks like a hate crime?

Now, here's what happened earlier this week. Take a look.

(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder who is now leading by double digits.

Well, they missed by a mile with the egg. So that's good news.

You know, did any one of the people that took a swing at -- I believe somebody that was part of your security detail, did they get arrested? Did anyone get arrested for the attempted assault on you?

LARRY ELDER, CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Not so far, and as you pointed out, the L.A. County sheriff said, challenging the woke media if this had been a D at the end of my name, they'd be calling it a hate crime and talking about how this is an example of systemic racism.

But, Sean, this is the same kind of media double standard I've been dealing with ever since I've been running. As you know, there was an allegation that Larry Elder doesn't like women based on some 21-year-old article I wrote where I was quoting a left-wing organization and some allegation that I engaged in an act of violence against a woman which I vigorously denied.

But CNN, "Politico" and the other outlets ran with that for days and days and days. There's just been an allegation made by Rose McGowan. Rose McGowan is the actress who said her career was destroyed because she refused to sleep with Harvey Weinstein. It was because of Rose that Harvey Weinstein and because of other allegations is facing a series of rape charges.

Now, just yesterday, Rose McGowan said the wife of Gavin Newsom called her on behalf of Harvey Weinstein's lawyer and said to her six months before the Harvey Weinstein story really blew up, can I -- how can we make you happy, how can this story go away? And Rose McGowan even produced emails from Gavin Newsom's wife indicating that they had a correspondence.

Now, I don't know whether the story is true or false, Sean. All I know is if a an allegation was made that my significant other on behalf of Harvey Weinstein's lawyer called Rose McGowan and tried to get her to back off the story that's all they'd be talking about.

Now, Politico has this story. CNN has this story. We know they have the story, but they have not reported on it at all.

"Real Clear Politics" did. Newsmax did. I'm making the allegation here on your program and where's the investigation? Where's the investigative journalist? Where's journalism?

HANNITY: Yeah, and we've seen the hypocrisy. I mean, Gavin Newsom, restaurants closing down, he's in restaurants, no other Californian restaurants. His kids in public school, his winery stays open. And now, he's giving out checks.

We have 30 seconds. How do you -- how do you time the checks to what, 60, is it plus 60 percent of Californians just before the recall? Isn't that true?

ELDER: Yeah. All of a sudden, the new poll comes out. Look, the recall is within the margin of error.

I'm asking people to vote yes on the recall, make sure you sign your ballot. If you don't trust the mail, you can follow it online, or you can drop it off at a voting center. And then go to electelder.com if you see anything suspicious. We have a battery of lawyers ready to file lawsuits if anything suspicious goes down.

So, yes on the recall and electelder.com. Throw a little something in the tip jar because my opponent has raised $75 million so far, Sean, would probably spend about $100 million.

HANNITY: It would be the biggest political earthquake in the modern time and I believe in miracles. You know, Al Michaels, do you believe in miracles? I actually do.

All right, Larry. We're wishing you a lot of luck. We're watching it very closely. That's on this Tuesday.

Anyway, coming up, you won't believe what anthem was played ahead of last night's match between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys. My point is, can we please -- the most unifying event, sporting events, can we keep politics out of sports? We'll see what Jason Whitlock thinks next.

HANNITY: Now ahead of last night's NFL matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys, the pregame ceremonies including a playing of the black national anthem before "The Star-Spangled Banner". Take a listen.

(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)

HANNITY: As I've been saying this, politics everywhere else in life. Is it better to have the, you know, the one national anthem that we all agree on?

Can we leave politics out of sports?

Here with reaction "The Blaze" host Jason Whitlock is with us.

You know, I always say this, Jason. You have the most unifying event. You go to a baseball game. You go to a basketball game. You go to a football game. You go to, you know, boxing.

You go to -- you know, I love UFC, as you know, I love, you know, the octagon. And, you know, it's one thing is everybody there all races, all people, all backgrounds, socioeconomic background, what do they have, it's the most unifying event. A shared passion for a sport, shared passion for a team, I high-five strangers, touchdown, grand slam, whatever it happens to be, you get to meet new friends -- every time, I've ever been to a stadium, I meet somebody new and I enjoy meeting new people.

And now, we're adding politics to this. It's a bad idea. Now what happens if other groups want their anthems played? Would it be fair to say, well, if we have one group, we have to do every group? Where does this end?

JASON WHITLOCK, HOST OF "FEARLESS WITH JASON WHITLOCK": Sean, you're talking about the injection of politics. I look at it as an injection of cowardice. Cowardice from Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, one of his top assistants, Troy Vincent. These guys have swallowed Marxism, Black Lives Matters, Saint George Floyd, they swallowed all of that BS, and so, now, we have two separate national anthems being played at NFL games.

The players that stood for that black national anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing", it's a fine song, it's appropriate for churches. But they don't know the lyrics to this song. They don't know the history to this song. It's a song that was made and constructed and it was in celebration of Abraham Lincoln in 1900.

And it's not -- it has become the so-called black national anthem, but even having a black national anthem violates every tenet that football and sports are supposed to be about. And it's about unity and coming together under one umbrella, under one goal, under one mission.

HANNITY: We have the most unifying event of people celebrating a shared passion. Sports fans are passionate. They're passionate about their sport, their home team, and it unifies everybody and I -- and I'm looking at this and I'm saying, you know something, this -- we are the United States of America and being together in an arena, in a stadium, wherever it happens to be, you're meeting new people. You're high-fiving strangers. You know, we have a national anthem that we all want to work one nation under god.

I want to get to the point where we judge people by the content of their character as Martin Luther King famously said. And I think in those moments when it's unifying, keep them unifying. You had politics, you start dividing people immediately.

WHITLOCK: And it's intentional though, Sean. There's people, Black Lives Matter, the trained Marxists of Black Lives Matter, there are people that don't want us unified. China, the communist Chinese party, they don't want us unified. And so, they are bullying cowards like Roger Goodell and Troy Vincent into adopting divisive Marxist principles such as having a black national anthem at an event that used to be unifying.

This is people -- this is men being cowards. No one has the testicular fortitude to stand up and tell the Marxists and the atheists and the people that want to divide this country and tear it down, go sit the F down. We're not allowing it here.

If Pete Rozelle and the people that built the National Football League into the powerhouse that it is and they did it by aligning the sport with patriotism and traditional American values they're rolling over in their graves watching these cowards tear it down.

HANNITY: All right. Jason Whitlock, we appreciate you being with us as always.

We got to take a quick break. We'll come back. More "Hannity" right after this.

Now, we do mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. We have a special tribute. You might want to set your DVR and record this next, straight ahea.

HANNITY: And tonight, as America remembers 9/11/2001, and, of course, Benghazi, 9/11/2012, but 20 years later, those towers fell the Pentagon was hit, with let's roll became an a national anthem if you will, and we reflect on that devastating day and the triumph of the human spirit on top of it.

I want to play this timeline and the song Michael W. Smith wrote at the request of George W. Bush after entitled "There She Stands".

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We have a very tragic alert for you right now an incredible plane crash into the World Trade Center here at the lower tip of Manhattan.

(MUSIC)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Twenty years later, and now we abandoned our fellow Americans behind enemy lines, hostage, with the whim of the terrorists, the Taliban, the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan will now become safe haven for terrorists to plot, plan, and scheme their next attack.

To all the families, all the people who tomorrow will have a tough day, to the kids that grew up not knowing mom and dad, all those families, our love, our thoughts, our prayers are with all of you. And they were at war with us, the 9/11 Commission report said. We weren't at war with them and look where we are today. My heart is troubled. Our prayers are with you this weekend. We'll see you Monday.

