'Hannity' on Biden's struggling presidency, Hunter Biden scandal

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.



Tonight, the Biden White House is in crisis. The big guy Joe Biden is both cognitively struggling and, of course, he's ethically compromised, he's a mess. His crack-addicted son facing a federal investigation that directly implicates the president of the United States himself, his VP Kamala Harris doesn't seem to fully comprehend -- well, any serious issue.



The entire administration is controlled by a religious climate alarmist cult and now, with record-setting inflation, a 40-year high, the highest prices we've ever paid for a gallon of gasoline, war in Europe, disaster in Afghanistan, the poll numbers for the Democrats, they are catastrophic and the midterms are but a few months away. We have a lot more on this coming in a moment.



But first, a gut-wrenching new development out of Ukraine tonight after failing to encircle Kyiv, Russian forces now have retreated from many of their occupied positions but not before leaving behind a depraved scene of chaos and absolute carnage. This is a viewer warning what you're about to see what we're about to play is extremely graphic but it's important to see the truth, the reality that is the blood on Vladimir Putin's hands.



Look at your screen. Now, in the suburb of Bucha just a few miles from Kyiv, these horrific images show a trail of dead bodies just sprawled out in the street. Look at that person there, literally is hands tied behind their back. They're not soldiers. These are not combatants. They're not innocent -- these are innocent civilians, men, women and children, hands tied behind their back, many of them, all tortured and murdered by Russian soldiers on the orders of Vladimir Putin.



In one mass grave, 280 Ukrainians were put to rest, hundreds more are still yet to be buried. Their bodies are rotting in the open air, the mayor and the -- her entire family from a nearby town were all killed. Others were hit by rockets or artillery. Some were executed for no apparent reason, entire apartment complexes buildings wiped out, neighborhoods reduced to rubble.



We told you about what happened in Mariupol, the entire city was wiped out, at least 95 percent of it. We're witnessing a truly evil war of aggression in our time thousands dead millions displaced entire towns wiped off the map now rubble all because of Vladimir Putin's territorial ambitions. Now with that said, Ukraine can still win this war. They are fighting for every inch of their land and their people.



And they have shown incredible valor and courage and a willingness to fight and die for their country, but they desperately need drones and Javelins and Stingers and anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems and yeah, Joe shouldn't have vetoed those MiG fighter jets that Poland was offering. And they need all of these vital weapons sooner rather than later and Biden needs to stop dragging his feet the same with NATO and they all need to start providing and proving to the world that they actually want Ukraine to win this war. No more delays, no more red tape, no more weakness, we don't need a task force to try to figure out how to get energy to NATO countries and Western European countries.



To reiterate, I want to be very clear supporting the Reagan doctrine like he did with the mujahidin in Afghanistan and the Contra rebels in Nicaragua to re -- I'm not calling for American boots on the ground nor should they be on the ground. But we can give the brave Ukrainian people the tools they need as they have been doing so successfully up to this point to drive Putin's forces out of their country.



Unfortunately, Joe Biden rarely makes good decisions and now with a steep cognitive decline, it's getting worse by the day, it's clear that -- it's not even clear that he actually grasped the seriousness of Russia's invasion or anything else for that matter. Over the weekend, he referred to his wife, the first lady, as Obama's vice president. You can't make this up. And by the way, it used to be funny. It hasn't been funny for a long time. Take a look.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: She always holds our military and their families in her heart and that is not hyperbole, that's real, and I'm deeply proud of the work she's doing as first lady with joining forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was vice president and now carries on.



HANNITY: And, of course, today, more awkward moments from the president, this afternoon once again told his favorite tall tale about the time he was a truck driver. Big problem, he never was. Take a look.



BIDEN: It's no surprise. So many drivers left their jobs the workforce is getting older. Not that I am, but they are. I used to drive a truck. It's a long story anyway.



It's getting hard -- and I thought I was going to get to drive one of these suckers today, but anyway, it's another story too.



HANNTY: Tat's actually total bull-Schiff as an Adams Schiff. It never happened.



Thankfully, Joe was not allowed to get behind the wheel of tractor-trailer. After all, today was not a good day mentally for our commander-in-chief which is basically an average day. Take a look.



BIDEN: Thank you, thank you.



HANNITY: What do we do now? I'm not allowed to take questions because they're going to get really mad at me, and everything, and if they get mad at me, I -- you know, I get yelled at when I go when I go back inside, they're going to yell at me.



It's sad. It's embarrassing. It's humiliating. And even worse and all that this is dangerous. Joe Biden, weak, frail a cognitive mess, a shell of his former self, everybody knows it. My sources, yeah, they tell me, people that actually have time with them, he's even worse behind closed doors. And what about all these people that cover for him.



Now, while Joe Biden is struggling, his administration is force-feeding the American people a heavy dose of green new deal socialism. That's not going well. We have a 40-year high of inflation. The highest price -- gas prices we've ever had, energy prices through the roof and the cost of everything we buy in every store we go to the prices are now through the roof.



And now, the administration wants everyone to just go out, just pick up a $60,000 electric car. That'll solve all your problems. You might even eventually 30, 40 years from now save money. It'll pay for itself. Take a look.



JENNIFER GRANHOLM, ENERGY SECRETARY: Electric vehicles can help break our reliance on fossil fuels, so that we don't have to do that again. They can shield American families from the boom and bust of these high gas prices, and they can certainly negate the ability of other countries to determine whether it's ours or other -- other countries' citizens paychecks being spent on fuel for vehicles.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Not to be outdone, small town mayor Pete Buttigieg who was promoted to transportation secretary with his vast array of experience has his own take on rising prices and just like John Kerry, the climates czar, energy's secretary Granholm who you just saw, he wants Americans to suffer in silence because our planet is at stake.



Take a look.



PETE BUTTIGIEG, TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: But here's the thing to remember, even if all of the oil we use in the USA were made in the USA, the price of it is still subject to powers and dynamics outside of the USA, which means that until we achieve a form of energy independence that is based on clean energy created here at home, American citizens will still be vulnerable to wild price hikes like we're seeing right now during Putin's war.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: No, Joe's war on the energy sector artificially reduce the world supply of energy. Now, if demand remains constant or increases, you have demand and supply and demand crisscross, that dictates the price. That's called economics 101 and it seems nobody in this administration has a clue and if their answer is -- well, until we get green new clean energy, you're just going to have to pay more -- that is not an answer for the American people.



As we told you last week, Bloomberg estimates now that their estimate is five thousand two hundred dollars per household in Biden's inflation tax. Every single household disproportionately impacting negatively the poor and the middle class in this country, you know, the people Democrats claim to have a monopoly of compassion on.



This is not a mystery here. The Biden administration they hate the fossil fuel industry they hate the free market, they hate capitalism. They want to transform this great country into a socialist hellhole, a green energy hellscape.



And even if Americans suffer as a result and even if they would go hungry or cold, they won't retreat from this idiotic position of artificially reducing the world supply of energy. They simply don't care. They don't care about the impact on you or your family because the religious cult of climate alarmism, new green deal socialism trumps all. And there's no sympathy for non-believers.



Take a look.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Imagine all the heavy- duty vehicles that keep our supply lines strong and allow our economy to grow. Imagine that they produced zero emissions.



BUTTIGIEG: Clean transportation can bring significant cost-savings for the American people as well. Last month, we announced a $5 billion investment to build out a nationwide electric vehicle charging network, so the people from rural to suburban to urban communities can all benefit from the gas savings of driving an EV.



JOHN KERRY, CLIMATE CZAR: Massive emissions, consequences to the war, but equally importantly, you're going to lose people's focus. You're going to lose certainly big country attention because they will be diverted and I think it could have a damaging impact.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America?



GRANHOLM: Oh my god. That is hilarious. Would that I had the magic wand on this.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, remember, John Kerry flies around the world in a private jet, always has, always will, big carbon footprint. I don't understand that laugh by Granholm, maybe you can figure it out, and maybe somebody can explain the insanity of why our vice president either giggles at inappropriate moments or talks to us like we're all in first grade.



In November, you the American people can stop this madness. Right now, the polls for Democrats are really bad, Republicans can flip the House and the Senate, but you have to take nothing for granted. Unfortunately, with Democrats in charge, our economy and our way of life will only get worse. There's no way out of this unless Joey is willing to admit that he made a mistake and go back to the energy independence policies that he inherited from Donald Trump and bring America to the point where it's once again a net exporter of energy.



Somebody knows a thing or two about energy is Texas Senator Ted Cruz.



Senator, I would imagine instead of doing an idiotic deal with the mullahs of Iran, and sucking up to the murdering thug dictator in Venezuela Maduro, and begging OPEC, only to be rejected again and again and again to produce more oil -- I would imagine Texas, Oklahoma, Alaska would be very open to producing as much as possible in terms of oil, and West Virginia and Pennsylvania and Ohio would be open to giving us natural gas. But what do I know? I'm just a talk show host.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Well, Sean, you're absolutely right.



But, you know, as you know, the Democrats are in panic mode. They're in free fall, because they created this crisis.



You know, I enjoyed watching your video of Pete Buttigieg talking about wild price fluctuations. When Joe Biden became president, gasoline, the average price was $2.38 a gallon. Today, it's $4.23 a gallon. It is nearly doubled in 15 months under Joe Biden.



They've waged a war on domestic energy production. They canceled the Keystone pipeline. They shut off leases on federal lands. They shut down drilling in ANWR.



All of that's deliberate. It's what Joe Biden promised. He told Democratic primary voters: if you elect me, I will halt drilling. And you know what? That's a promise that he has been working overtime to keep.



And now, the Democrats are in panic mode because they realize that people don't like paying four, five, six -- you know, in California, it's nearly $7 a gallon for gas.



And so, on inflation, the White Houses had five separate lies on inflation. Their first lie was, it's not happening. Don't believe your eyes, there is no inflation.



Their second lie was -- oh it's transitory. Yes, it's happening, but it's transitory, just for a moment.



Their third lie -- this was from Ron Klain -- is it's a high class problem. It's there, but it's a high class problem. Aren't you lucky to have inflation?



Their fourth lie was it's happening, it's not transitory, it's not high class, but it's a good thing. It's a sign of how great the economy is that you can't afford to pay for your groceries or fill your car.



And then lie number five, that every Biden apparatchik is repeating is Putin, Putin, Putin. They've decided politically -- let's blame this train wreck of a Biden energy policy on Vladimir Putin. Well, you know what the gasoline prices had ridden -- had risen 48 percent before Putin invaded Ukraine. As the sticker say on the gas pumps, "I did this, Joe Biden did this".



HANNITY: You know, and what do you make of the president, for example? I thought his trip abroad was a disaster, telling our troops, oh, you'll get to see it in Ukraine yourself -- revealing that our troops America might be training Ukrainian troops, I doubt that's something that maybe we wanted the world to know or Vladimir Putin to know. I would consider that in the covert operation, plausible deniability category.



Then, calling for regime change, only to be corrected by his own staff as they clean up his mess. And then to double down and do it again after they cleaned up the mess and now there's no way to clean it up this time, on top of every other gaffe that he makes.



Your reaction? I don't think he's cognitively up to this job, Senator, and it's dangerous.



CRUZ: Look, it's gaffe after gaffe after gaffe, and the White House team desperately tries to keep --



HANNITY: Is it a gaffe, or is he in a cognitive decline? It seems to me obvious.



CRUZ: Yeah. Look, he's clearly in major decline. I can tell you, it's strange Biden, they don't allow him to talk to most Republican senators. When we have lunch together, Republican senators almost to a person, none of us have spoken to him since he became president. That's weird.



Look, Joe Biden swore me into office 10 years ago. We all know him. He served in the Senate for four decades, but the White House is terrified that anyone who interacts with him realizes he's not up to the task.



So they keep him protected. They keep him on talking points. They give him a narrow script -- and even that, he screws up.



And you know, you've got this war in Ukraine -- Joe Biden caused this war in Ukraine. How did he do it? When he waived sanctions on Nord Stream 2, sanctions that I authored, that I wrote, that Donald Trump signed into law, when he waived those sanctions, he let Putin build the natural gas pipeline to get his gas to Europe which is why Putin invaded Ukraine.



The president of Ukraine told us the reason Putin invaded Ukraine is because of Nord Stream 2, and I got to say, Sean, it's an amazing thing that there's one pipeline and one pipeline on Planet Earth that Joe Biden and his cronies like and that's Nord Stream 2 because it helped Vladimir Putin. But if they're pipelines in Americas that create jobs here at home, they want to shut them all down.



HANNITY: Can you explain the difference? If you drill for a barrel of oil and one of the OPEC nations, or Venezuela, or Iran, or Russia, or the United States, explain to me what the difference is in terms of the impact of Mother Earth. Because I would argue our guys probably do it cleaner and better than anybody else, but yet they're okay with importing oil and begging tyrants for oil.



CRUZ: Yeah.



HANNITY: But they're not okay with drilling our own oil and using our own resources. I can't explain that one. Can you?



CRUZ: You're exactly right. America produces oil and produces gas cleaner than just about anybody else on Earth, and what Biden has done is hammered U.S. production and shifted production overseas.



To give you -- give you an example of that, natural gas production in the United States, in Texas or in Pennsylvania and Ohio, it is about six times cleaner than production in Venezuela. But Biden wants to put billions in the pockets of Maduro in Venezuela, of the ayatollah in Iran, Putin in Russia, and he wants to do it at the same time that they produce more oil and gas that pollutes more, that emits more CO2.



He's not doing this for the environment. The environment keeps getting worse because he is reducing clean U.S. production and shifting to dirty foreign production.



But the thing to understand when I talk to leaders in the energy industry is listen, you can't talk to the Biden administration with facts or reason or substance. They are zealots. This is a religious conviction. They want to bankrupt all American energy domestic production and you're seeing the results of your gas pump.



HANNITY: All right. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, thank you as always.



Now, joining us with more, Florida Senator Marco Rubio.



Senator Rubio, thank you for joining us.



Senator, you believe -- and you've not been wrong on any of this. You were the first to tell us that this invasion by Putin began, thank you for informing us. But you think the possibility of Putin using chemical weapons is very real. Explain.



SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Yeah. I think if Putin thinks he's going to lose and he's running out of options. There's all kinds of dangerous things he's prepared to do.



And I think part of what you were just discussing there with Ted, with Senator Cruz, about -- you know, the lack of -- look, there's two things happening right now. Americans are losing confidence in Joe Biden and his ability to manage the job and to get results and changes for our country. But it's not like foreign leaders and foreign adversaries don't watch the same video, and they watch the same things.



And that's the part that concerns me the most with all these gaffes. It's not just the impact that it's having here domestically on Americans, but we think Americans understand our system's a lot more just about Joe Biden, although his administration is doing a lot of damage.



But our adversaries, and our allies -- our allies start to lose confidence in our country, and our ally and our adversaries start to wonder whether they can get away with certain things. And that's the part that really concerns me when it comes to Putin is I think he invaded because he didn't think Biden would do anything about it and I think he's willing to do other things now potentially because of the same.



HANNITY: All right. So we've been showing these videos. We've got entire cities leveled, you got innocent men, women, and children, civilian -- obviously they're civilians dead in the street. You got mass grave.



Look at your screen. You can't see it probably, Senator, but we're putting it up on the screen now, mass graves. You have entire cities now that are in rubble. It's been -- you know, just bombing on a level that we haven't seen like this, just indiscriminate bombing anybody, and he's gone pretty scorched-earth in this conflict.



It seems to me NATO and America need to do two things and two things only. One is they need to get the weapons to Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians as fast as possible. They don't seem to have a sense of urgency. And two, most of our NATO allies and most Western European countries are still reliant on Putin and Russia for energy, and they're throwing billions of dollars in his pocket every day. That has to end immediately.



RUBIO: Yeah, that's absolutely right. The fir -- on the energy front, you know, they've allowed him to use it as leverage as a weapon and he still holds that over Europe's head and he and in many ways over the head of the rest of the world because of the European energy markets collapse, the whole world will feel the pinch from it. And then you talked about the weaponry.



Look, that's critically important. I think we have to stop talking about giving Ukraine the weapons they need to defend themselves and start talking about it this way -- the weapons Ukraine needs now to win, to have a real chance here not just to achieve a strategic victory but an operational one, which would do, you know, permanent damage on the Putin regime in Russia, and for years to come, I think send a very powerful message.



I mean, you don't think China's watch watching this and saying but we really better think twice before going into Taiwan, we don't want to wind up the way the Russians did with the suffering the kind of damage. It's an important thing. They deserve the credit for fighting it.



HANNITY: Why do I think -- why do I think that President Xi is seeing just the opposite. I think President Xi is calculating tonight, if he goes to take or reunify with Taiwan, we both know what that means, he wants to take over Taiwan. He -- I don't think he expects any resistance.



RUBIO: Well, there -- that's a great point because I think the difference between China and Russia is this and that is they have a much larger economy. It's going to be a lot harder to sanction Russia -- for China for one simple reason, we depend on them way too much. A lot of the things that we use in this country are made in China by Chinese and if we cut them off, we're hurting ourselves, and they know it, and they plan to use that against us as leverage.



That's why we need to bring manufacturing capacity back to this country. Bring back factories, bring back the ability to make things in this country. And if it can't be made here, make it somewhere close to here, an allied country. But if we depend on China, we are allowing ourselves to be vulnerable to them and that's one of the things I'm certain he's calculating is that we won't be able to do to him what you've seen the world do on sanctions to Vladimir Putin.



HANNITY: It is exactly the same thing. Half of their economy is based on exports. Half of Russia's economy is based on energy and oil. And as susceptible and vulnerable as Western Europe is on energy, we will be as susceptible with China.



Senator, we're --



RUBIO: Yeah, we're the Western Europe of China.



HANNITY: You're right. You're right, 100 percent, and we should fix it right now.



RUBIO: Absolutely.



HANNITY: Thank you, Senator.



All right, coming up, amid reports of unrest in her office and tanking -- I mean tanking approval ratings, Kamala Harris -- yup, has lost another high- level staffer. We'll tell you who quit this time. And Kellyanne Conway and Reince Priebus will preview that and more.



At the end of the show, we have a big programming announcement. Stay with us.



HANNITY: More trouble tonight for the Vice President's Office as Kamala Harris's deputy chief of staff is now headed for the exits -- now, in just the latest key staff departure. And according to new numbers from Rasmussen, only 40 percent of voters have a favorable view of Harris, a whopping 54 percent of voters don't believe she's qualified to be president. For the record, they're the ones that are right.



And just like clockwork, Biden and Harris are struggling to keep their story straight, as it relates to Russia.



Now, here's the vice president's response when asked about Joey's blunders abroad. Now, pay close attention, follow the bouncing ball and see if you hear an answer here.



Just a test. Take a look.



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: When the president was there, he gave a speech in Warsaw. It was -- it was well-received by many but he also said something that I think was received well by some but kind of surprised others. He said that Vladimir Putin should no longer be the leader of Russia. Do you agree?



HARRIS: Listen, I think that you framed the point quite accurately and well, which is America's policy has been and will continue to be focused on the real issue at hand. I was in France before that, speaking with heads of state about this issue, among many other issues, but most recently about this issue. And I will tell you in sitting down with prime ministers and presidents, often the first thing they would say to me is thank you to the United States and this administration for bringing us together.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Can you interpret that word salad because there's no answer that I heard there? You know, maybe she's again back to her speech, passage of time and a passage of time. And then, of course, whenever she talks to the American people, it's the same thing. It's either inappropriate, giggling at the wrong time.



Or it's Ukraine as a country in Europe and Russia is a bigger country next to Ukraine and Russia invaded Ukraine.



Here with reaction, former counsel of President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, along with former White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus.



Kellyanne, we'll start with you.



So, we have Joey in the lead as the president. She's in line to be number two, God forbid, one heartbeat away from the presidency as they say. And then you got a cognitive mess in Nancy Pelosi, Americans in a poll last week want both Pelosi and Joe to take a cognitive test. I don't think either one of them can pass it.



Those being the three potential presidents in order, we're really -- we're really in bad shape in my opinion. People are very fearful and this is why I sent Joe Biden another shipment of vitamins and fresh fruit today.



I mean, that -- it's possibly more scary to have Kamala Harris as the president than him. She has gone from being historic to histrionic. She is melodramatic. She is unprepared, and ladies and gentlemen, I want you to check out her schedule. It's not easy to find.



It is provided on a daily basis to media and some of them tweet it out. But her weekends are a mystery to those of you paying her to be your vice president. I can't see much of work on the weekends. We always put out the schedules even if it said no public events for the vice president when we were in the Trump-Pence administration.



So you see her as doing nothing but literally some days, she's doing nothing. Look, this would be funny if it weren't so sad. And I want to point out something. Number one, Donald Trump's beating her in the Harvard- Harris poll, 49 to 38. Number two, I think her favorable 40 percent rating is high, because I think many people are not being honest with pollsters and how they truly feel about the nation's first black female vice president.



So her numbers are actually lower than they appear. Let's get your take, Reince Priebus.



REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, I mean, first of all, the problem is that number one, she's acting extremely weird, as you have pointed out very eloquently. Not just the crazy comments, the weird explanations, the things like praising a -- you know, a student that accused Israel of genocide. She's extraordinarily unpopular and her staff is leaving.



And the knives from the White House -- the knives that are the microphones of the White House that leaks to the press are going after Kamala Harris. And let me just explain to people, Kellyanne knows it well and so do you, Sean, but the vice president's office is literally about 50 feet down the hallway from the Oval Office.



And so, the press leaks are coming straight from the president's press team and they're telling her loud and clear this is what we think of you.



Now, the unpopularity, Sean, if you're at 28 percent, what that means is, is that you are unusable on the campaign on the campaign trail you can't go to those moderate districts that are in play across America when you're at 28 percent.



And if I can put this in perspective, "The L.A. Times" did a study recently of all of the vice presidents in recent time, let me compare for you -- because everyone thinks that Dick Cheney was very unpopular -- Dick Cheney at the same time in 2002 as compared to this period of time in the Biden administration was 50 points higher than where Kamala Harris, Al Gore was 40 points higher.



This is -- she is an anchor on the Democrats in that are running across America. So she's only hurting herself. She's embarrassing to the Biden administration, not just the American people, and they're the ones that are syncing her every day with press leaks to "Politico" about their own vice president 50 feet down the hallway.



HANNITY: I'll ask you both the same question. I don't see that the Democrats have a bench. I mean, okay, so I don't think -- I don't think Biden can run for another term. If he ever did, I'd be shocked. Kamala Harris, I would assume, out of the box would be the favorite.



Who's next on the list, Kellyanne? Is it Pete Buttigieg? Because I don't think that's going to work either.



CONWAY: Well, he sort of ruined himself by going into this administration's cabinet and saying this other crazy stuff. I know Pete Buttigieg is a smart guy who speaks eight languages, but he doesn't seem to make much sense to the rest of America when he tells us --



HANNITY: Just buy an electric car.



CONWAY: -- to buy electric cars and --



HANNITY: Yeah.



CONWAY: You know? But seriously speaking, a couple of things it'd be so easy for the vice president United States a female at that to take on children to say I'm going to do something on education the drug crisis stuff where America will say okay great that's a non-partisan issue where you get bipartisan support. She doesn't even try.



They gave her a Russian title to work on the southern border. She's the border czar and she went one time, her boss has gone no times. Don't believe us, believe her staff. Eleven high-profile people director of speechwriting, communications director, national security advisor, they're all gone.



These are dream jobs and she's turned them into a nightmare. Very frightening.



HANNITY: Maybe besides Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg, who are the top potential Democratic nominees, Reince? Last question, real quick.



PRIEBUS: They -- I don't know who they are. There's some -- there may be a small town mayor, some governor that we're not talking about.



But you're right, Schumer, Pelosi, Biden, Kamala -- who are they going to send out there to those moderate districts across America? They don't exist.



We've got Haley, DeSantis, Pence, Pompeo, and many others. I mean --



HANNITY: And Kellyanne.



PRIEBUS: The difference couldn't be more stark.



HANNITY: I think she'd be a great candidate.



Anyway, thank you both.



All right. Straight ahead, panic starting to set in for the mob in the media over the impending red wave in November Mike Huckabee, Kayleigh McEnany, they weigh in.



And later, a big announcement about a guest on this show tomorrow night, straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Now, full-blown anxieties gripping Democrats and the media mob ahead of the 2022 midterms. For example, "New York Times" recently ran an opinion piece entitled "Democrats are making life too easy for Republicans".



And get this, the media is so desperate that they're even trying to convince you that everything is going great in our country. Okay.



Just look at this article in "The Washington Post" entitled "Biden's economy is extraordinary, but inflation is still the Achilles heel of Democrats". Yes, Biden's economy is extraordinary, that's true -- extraordinarily bad.



And that's not all, Democratic strategists speaking to the Hill are warning about a total electoral bloodbath ahead of the midterms. Don't get too -- don't -- don't get too overconfident.



And meanwhile, as a federal probe is reportedly ramping up into the shady business dealings of zero experience Hunter, "Washington Post," "New York Times" now being forced to admit -- yeah, oh, that Hunter laptop was authentic all along. Sorry, cover up.



But according to Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain -- well, the president's son did nothing wrong. I'm sure he would say the same exact thing if it was one of Donald Trump's kids. Take a look.



GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Is the president confident that Hunter Biden didn't break the law?



RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Of course, the president's confident that his son didn't break the law. But most importantly as I said, that's a matter that's going to be decided by the Justice Department, by the legal process. It's something that no one at the White House has involvement in.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here with reaction, "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany, along with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.



Kayleigh, start with you. Now, I say all of these countries, China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia, the entire Biden family syndicate is compromised. I believe the president of the United States is compromised.



Remember, the emails refer to the big guy getting his cut of the money. Joe Biden lied when he said he never talked to his son about his foreign business dealings, but we got pictures of Joe with Hunter's foreign business partners. We have Hunter Biden whining that he has to pay daddy's bills. I guess that means less money for crack and hookers, but you know, so be his lifestyle.



So I think this is a big -- big exposure for Joe himself. What do you think?



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, CO-HOST OF "OUTNUMBERED": That's exactly right sean why do you think the media in lockstep with Democrats is saying ad nauseam, remember everyone, remember Joe Biden wasn't involved with this. The president of the United States wasn't involved. You know, thou doth protest too much as they say.



They're protesting too much because you just laid out the facts. First of all, Tony Bobulinski came on this network and said the big guy is Joe Biden. That was the former business partner of Hunter. We know that Hunter flew on Air Force 2 with then Vice President Biden. Twelve days later, after that trip to China, he registers for an investment partnership in China. There's a 2015 email from a Burisma partner saying, nice to meet Joe Biden, and then that Cafe Milano dinner that Joe Biden attended, there are pictures of it.



The president of the United States was involved when he was vice president. They protest too much because there is something to conceal and something to hide.



HANNITY: We really have an information crisis, Governor, and that is very simple, is that they lied to the country with conspiracy theories about Trump-Russia collusion all debunked based on a Russian disinformation dossier paid for by Hillary, they immediately dismissed this as Russian disinformation. They were wrong, and I can't think of a bigger in-kind campaign contribution.



Is there any way legally that you think Republicans have recourse?



MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's hard to know what they're going to be able to do if -- if they get power I know what they could do they certainly could have the hearings and force people to come and testify. And if they don't do that, then Republicans shouldn't be in power. They're going to have to show up and play the game.



And by the game, I don't mean some phony game. I mean play so that the American people can find out if the president of the United States is compromised, because ultimately, Sean, this isn't about Hunter. It's not about his laptop. It's about what's on that laptop that identifies the big guy getting 10 percent of cushy deals that the president's son has made with nations that are adversarial like China. And if that's true, then we've got the biggest scandal in the history of America. There's not anything like it.



And the cover-up is like putting yourself up under grandma's quilt so nobody can find you. And that's what the press is trying to do, give them the quilt.



HANNITY: Okay. But it's China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Russia. I mean, we've got a precedent. God only knows what President Xi and Putin have on the Bidens, am I wrong, Governor?



HUCKABEE: No, you're not wrong. I mean, what we're looking at is something akin to the Corleone family and that's what really is disturbing, matched only if not exceeded only by the fact that the press just doesn't have the natural curiosity. They don't want to go after this story because I think deep down they know what the story is.



That's why they don't want to uncover it, because if they do, you know, this is a baseball that keeps unraveling until you get to the little rubber ball of the center. And the rubber ball at the center is uh bouncing Joe Biden and it's not going to be pretty.



HANNITY: Yeah. And, Kayleigh, I'm sure they would act the same way if the last name was Trump, right?



MCENANY: Right. We've already done this experiment, Sean. We saw how it worked. It's funny, "The Washington Post" out today they did a reckoning, they -- a reckoning because they didn't cover Hunter. I remember asking the reporters, why won't you cover Hunter? They just looked at me blankly.



So this reckoning, I don't believe it, forgive me, because "The New York Times" did a little reckoning of their own back in 2016 with that lame letter to their readers, where they promised to cover the new administration fairly. Well, they didn't. They won a Pulitzer on a Russian hoax.



Just need to echo what Governor Huckabee said, if you don't have anything to hide in the Hunter Biden scandal, I surmise you do, because in fact, we know that Joe Biden lied about talking and having conversations with Hunter about his businesses. If you have nothing to hide, you should be subpoenaed by Republicans in Congress and investigated and come forward.



HANNITY: That's why November matters big time.



All right. Thank you both.



Coming up, Donald Trump went after the radical mob at his weekend rally. The -- and we'll bring you the latest. Our own Sara Carter is in Orlando speaking with people about Disney going woke. She'll join us along with Lara Trump. That's next, straight ahead.



HANNITY: As the media mob, their left wing allies continue to double down on their lies about Florida's new parental rights law, former President Trump slammed the destructive Democratic agenda in a rally in Michigan over the weekend. Let's take a look.



DONALD TRUMP, FORMER PRESIDENT: Who the hell would have ever believed we'd even be talking about this stuff, right? Who would believe it? With their extremist sex and gender ideology, the Democrat party is waging war on reality, war on science, war on children, war on women! The Republican Party is now the party of American women and American children, and we will protect women in sports.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Our own Sara Carter down in Orlando. She talked to Floridians about the new law, and, of course, Disney going super woke.



Here's what they had to say.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm asking parents, I'm talking to folks how do you feel since we've got Abby here, we're not going to go too in-depth, but how do you feel about Disney going woke?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ha-ha. I don't know if you want me to answer that.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm not a fan at all. They won't be getting any more of my money and I'm going to cancel Disney Plus.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I just don't like it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everyone that I know that I've talked to thinks it's ridiculous they're pushing the sexuality and they're changing the culture of Disney to something that I don't want my kids involved with.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I agree with him, but I got to get that flamingo shirt.



Anyway, Sara Carter joins us now, along with FOX News contributor Lara Trump is with us.



Well, the people down there were pretty clear. Let's get Laura's reaction first because your father-in-law was on fire this weekend. They're going to war against reality, against science, against children, against women, and really that is the Democratic Party.



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's the new agenda, and, Sean, I thought I would get tired of saying it, but Donald Trump is right again. I'm still not tired of saying that, because every time the things that he talks about, he's spot on.



I mean, you just heard him lay out there that the Republican Party is the party of women. That's exactly right. We believe that women should be competing in women sports. The party of children, yes we do not want our children sexualized in school. We believe in parents' rights.



I'm going to add to that the party of parents as well, because if there's anything that we learned from the 2021 governor's race in Virginia is that when parents feel like their kids are in jeopardy, man, are they going to fight back. It's almost an instinctual thing, and parents have felt very much like while we've had Democrats in control of this country, that they have lost a lot of rights and they lost a lot of abilities to govern what happens with their own children whether we're talking about masking, forced vaccines or what these kids are learning in school. The parents are ready to fight back. And believe me, parents are paying attention as we head towards these mid-terms.



But as relates to Disney, what an egregious error on their part! First of all, I don't know why any corporation or company thinks they need to opine on anything political. Of course, we know what happened with this whole thing. This is called the Parental Rights Bill, but never mind that, because the Democrats do what they always do, they named it something else, and they pushed that lie out the "don't say gay" bill with their megaphone to the mainstream media, one of them did buy it hook, line and sinker.



One of them being Disney, without even knowing what's actually in this bill. All the bill says, Sean, is that K to third graders cannot be thought anything about sexual education.



But I'll tell you what, those parents are exactly right. Disney is going to feel it when the parents fight back again with their pocket books. They're not buying any more Disney.



HANNITY: I've got tell you, I think that's the net result. Is that feeling you got when talking to the people in Orlando, Sara?



CARTER: That's exactly the feeling I got, Sean, from talking to people out here. They're tired of Disney trying to strong arm Governor Ron DeSantis. They're tired of Disney trying to strong arm their own families.



And, you know, the real sad thing here is that so many grandparents, so many parents really remember Disney as being a place that was safe for their children, and now they're saying we don't feel safe with Disney. We don't feel safe with our children watching Disney. We're going to cancel our primetime with them and we're going to cancel our planned vacations.



And I met a few people that actually did cancel various expensive vacations with Disney. Disney is really going to be losing out, but parents are fighting back, just like Lara said.



HANNITY: There's no doubt about it. I think Disney is going to pay a huge price in the end and lose a lot of customers over this.



Thank you, both. Sara, thank you. Lara, thank you.



When we come back a programming announcement, probably that will surprise you, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Programming announcement, tomorrow night 9:00 Eastern, you don't miss my exclusive in-studio interview actor Sean Penn. He was in Ukraine when war broke out. He's been working on a new documentary highlighting Zelenskyy, the country, et cetera, et cetera. He'll be in studio with us tomorrow night, 9:00 Eastern.



Please set your DVR. Never miss an episode. Laura's next. Have a great night.



