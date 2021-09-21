'Hannity' on Biden's foreign, immigration policies

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity" September 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY.

All right. Can you believe it? Thirty-seven days, Americans trapped hostage behind enemy lines, and we want every single one of our fellow Americans home safely.

Joe Biden hardly talks about it, never mentions it, maybe he's forgotten about them. We will not forget about them ever on this show.

And sadly, tonight, this is just one of many serious crises that Joe Biden has now caused and is now unable or unwilling to resolve.

This weekend, the terrible news just kept coming and coming and coming. First, after weeks about bragging about America's over the horizon anti- terror capabilities -- yeah, the Biden administration was finally forced to admit that last month's drone strike in Kabul -- yeah, it actually killed a humanitarian worker, 10 civilians, seven children, and zero terrorists.

And next, after Biden promoted COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, well, his own FDA refused to approve that shot and granting authorization to only high-risk individuals and people over 65.

Next up, Biden bragged that America was once again respected in the world and on the world stage. Well, France recalled their ambassador to the U.S. after getting shafted on a nuclear submarine deal. Now, this is the first time in history that France ever recalled its ambassador to the U.S.

And that's not all. The administration is also dealing with accusations of treason that is leveled at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that General Milley needs to be put on administrative leave, pending full investigation sooner than later.

And then we move on to Biden's border disaster now a crisis worse than ever. Seven months after it started, eight months after he lifted nearly all of President Trump's border protections, okay, how was Joe Biden dealing with the multitude of crises that he all -- he caused every one of them?

Here's what he had to say over the weekend.

REPORTER: Mr. President, does anybody need to be fired? Mr. President, what will you tell Emmanuel Macron?

REPORTER: Mr. President, who you're going to call --

HANNITY: Nothing. He said nothing. Then went back to writing on what's that a tricycle, I don't know, mountain bike, whatever you want to call it.

Maybe, Joe, your time would be better spent, maybe getting the Americans you abandoned behind enemy lines now subject to the terrorists , the Taliban. How about working on getting them home? How about securing our border? How about getting your message straight on COVID?

Looks like a crisis right now, Joe, we have nearly -- under your watch -- nearly 2 million illegal immigrants this year alone. You're going to set a 20, 25-year record by the way in the middle of a pandemic and also no testing of all these illegal immigrants. No vaccine mandates and then they get dispersed all around the country after they spend time in your overcrowded cages with a high rate of COVID positivity.

And as you can see, he was at the beach all weekend. He answered zero questions, gave zero speeches, riding his little bicycle, conducting zero important meetings. There are twelve thousand now as we speak illegal immigrants under that bridge in Texas and hundreds of Americans trapped behind enemy lines in Afghanistan you include green card holders that's thousands of Americans.

And COVID cases around the country are surging everywhere and now he's playing politics with COVID and monoclonal antibodies we'll get into that later, and Joe is by the way spending his long weekend at the beach doing nothing.

And according to circle back Jen Psaki, Biden -- oh, he's doing his best to protect people. What? On his bicycle? Take a look.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: If you're talking about the situation on the ground in Del Rio, one, it's a challenging situation, it's devastating to watch this footage. I think it's important though for people to also know that what we're trying to do is also protect people.

HANNITY: Protect people? Maybe you should have tested the one and a half plus million people that came into this country illegally in the middle of the pandemic. And you should have well had your first vaccine mandate there.

And by the way, we have a vaccine mandate for millions of American citizens but not for one single illegal immigrant? Look at your screen, look at the numbers of people look at the high rate of COVID positivity, look at the cages for kids that Joe had been putting people in. There are numerous international travel restrictions for Americans but not at the border, not if you're an illegal immigrant.

You get special Joe Biden treatment, over a million and a half of these migrants from all over the world pouring across our border illegally, not respecting our laws, our borders, our sovereignty.

And as we speak, thousands are packed together and what are squalid conditions under the Del Rio Bridge in Texas. And according to the "AP," some families have been under that bridge now for more than six days and -- get this -- at least two women have given birth under the bridge one later tested positive for COVID-19.

Now when these illegal immigrants are eventually processed well many of them will be put on buses and planes that you pay for, and then dispersed all over the country, tickets paid for by you the American people. No COVID testing, no vaccine mandates.

But you know what, Jen Psaki? You're right about one thing -- these images they are hard to watch, especially knowing that President Trump gifted President Biden with a secure border and energy independence and three vaccines and also monoclonal antibodies -- Joe only mentioned it for the first time last week.

But Joe Biden screwed everything up. He ended Trump's stay in Mexico policy stopped the construction on the border wall. He pulled out of reciprocal immigration enforcement agreements with neighboring countries, and he actually told migrants come surge the water, he said it.

Well, Joe, they've been surging now for seven months, another two hundred thousand last month alone. No solution.

This is so bad that even Barack Obama -- that's right -- Barack Obama's department of homeland security secretary is sounding the alarm.

Joe, are you listening? Joe, this is the crisis. You said isn't a crisis. Are you listening?

JEH JOHNSON, FORMER DHS SECRETARY: We have to get control of our borders. Two hundred thousand a month is a lot of people. DHS just released the numbers for August, it's 200,000. August is typically a month where it's very low. And those kinds of numbers and the images you just showed your audience saps the ability it overwhelms the ability of DHS, the Border Patrol, ICE to cope with the incoming.

HANNITY: Now, don't worry. Joe's bike riding. I'm sure Biden's borders czar, Kamala Harris, she's all over it, right? Seven months into the crisis, Biden's DHS secretary did actually visit the border over the weekend. But again, we're seven months too late, 1.5 million plus illegal immigrants into the crisis in the middle of a pandemic. A little too little too late and they're still not getting it right.

Here with the full report at the border is Del Rio -- in Del Rio Texas, investigative journalist, FOX News contributor Sara Carter.

Sara, I know that you and your team have been accumulating a lot of video over the weekend. First, give us a snapshot of what's going on now. We'll also walk through what you've been seeing in the days, you know, the last number of days.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I got to tell you, Sean, I've never seen anything quite like this and neither has the Texas Department of Public Safety, nor the national guardsmen that are out here, as well as the Border Patrol. You can see right behind me, there is a onslaught of border patrol agents and more than 12,000 Haitians, as well as people from Ghana and other parts of the world, huddled up underneath the bridge here in Del Rio.

The temperatures have exceeded over 106 degrees today. It is scorching hot. I had an opportunity to just chat with them briefly before coming on with you. We didn't even get a chance to video that chat. But what the people here were telling me was that they are frustrated. They're hot. They're dehydrated.

DPS said they've had a number of people that have had to go to the hospital. There are small children there as well. Some of the women that were pregnant in this group behind me actually miscarried their children because of this heat.

There isn't enough food. There isn't enough water. And another big complaint that they have for the Biden administration and the reason we see so many people behind us right now is because they had become so agitated they were holding up signs protesting chanting, until the Border Patrol came up here and kind of calmed things down, is the fact that they're wondering why they might be sent back to Haiti when everybody else was let into the United States.

And I think that's a really big question, Sean, that the Biden administration has to answer is why are the Haitians being returned, while everybody else appeared to be let into the country.

Now, I also spoke to Border Patrol officials who told me that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is not being forthright with the American people when he says they are returning people back to Haiti. He said the 300-plus that were sent back to Haiti don't actually show, that there were 200-plus actually released adults into the United States. That is adults without children. So that's a question that has to be answered as well.

Over the weekend, we just saw the numbers grow. In the -- in the darkness people were laying in this in this terrain which I can tell you from my experience is filled with all kinds of elements, from rattlesnakes to tarantulas to brown recluse spiders which are very dangerous and deadly, we've seen children harmed by those elements out here and there's just not enough resources. The lieutenant governor was out here today taking a tour. We know Governor Greg Abbott is keeping a watchful eye on what's happening here.

And the biggest concern right now, Sean, for DPS and for everybody else that's out here guarding this area of the border is what if they lose control of it, what if something goes wrong? What if the Haitians decide, well, we're just not going to sit here and wait, we're going to move our way in?

And I think there's a lot of questions that the Biden administration needs to answer because we're facing a national security and a humanitarian crisis that we've never seen here before.

HANNITY: And lead to health crisis. And Mark Morgan confirmed for me earlier today what you said is true, there have been a few men that have been sent back, but very few, and most people are getting in. We're going to keep an eye on the border all throughout the night and all week actually, by the way things are looking.

Sara, thank you.

Now, during his inaugural address, Joe Biden vowed to unite America, bring us all together. Oh, we have a brand new FOX News poll out, a vast majority of you the American people believe he has done the exact opposite. Fifty- four percent of Americans think the country is less united under Biden, you think?

This is just one of many broken promises from the president maybe the worst I've seen in my lifetime -- leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan after promising George Stephanopoulos, no, we'll stay as long as it takes. Now, these abandoned Americans reportedly in hiding. Why? Because the Taliban is conducting mass killings all over the country.

And, by the way, the so-called professional and business-like Taliban as the Biden administration likes to define them, they just closed the ministry for women's affairs and they told female government employees in Kabul, stay home. And by the way, schools, they're closed now for girls. Day 37, Americans and our allies that we promised to get out if this day ever came, abandoned behind enemy lines to die and rot in hell on earth, and Joe never even hardly talks about it.

Here with reaction, Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

Senator, thank you for being with us.

You know, it's been like a week and a half that he's not even mentioned Afghanistan. Then you got all these other crises that I'm mentioning. You see what's going on down at the border. You see what's happening with the economy. You see what's happening with COVID. Now, we're begging OPEC to produce more oil.

Senator, I don't think in my lifetime a presidency could be this bad this quickly but it's happening before our eyes.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Yeah, Joe Biden was elected on the promise that he was going to return normalcy, competency to the American government. That's what he argued and said as if there was an absence of it.

And what you see now is a cascade of calamities and disasters and they were all created by him and by actions he took. You can't go around for months sort of arguing that there's not going to be any border security and creating the perception and the reality that people can enter the country and they're going to get to stay and not expect for thousands of people to come.

And what we're witnessing now look it's heartbreaking to see. It's also unsustainable and it's a hundred percent caused by everything they've said and done up to this point that's led to this.

And, by the way, where's the vice president who's supposed to be in charge of the border response? I think right now, she seems to be in the witness protection program because she's nowhere to be seen on that.

And I could go on. I mean, we could spend an hour here talking about the cascade of calamities and disasters that have all been brought about by this administration, their incompetence and the wrong decisions that they've made.

HANNITY: Let me ask you, Senator. We've got the Pentagon now admitting drone strikes killing humanitarians and children. We got an FDA panel rejecting Joe's booster shots that he said we all needed. France recalling their ambassador.

Milley under fire -- as you rightly say -- you know, I agree with you, at a minimum, he should be put on administrative leave until we find out whether or not what is reported by Woodward and Costa is true.

Then, we've got, you know, Blinken now totally out to lunch lecturing the Taliban on inclusivity. They shut down the women's affairs office today. The border crisis exploding, COVID crisis exploding, and they want to spend $3.5 trillion on the New Green Deal, Senator.

Which one would you like to take first because that's a pretty long list?

RUBIO: Yeah, it really is. I mean, look the one about not just Americans but American permanent residents, green card holders, that are literally in hiding. "The Associated Press" today wrote about it, documented how these people live in darkness, hiding jumping from place to place every night so the Taliban doesn't hunt them down and we know that that is an ongoing situation there.

And then, of course, we talked about the border the situation. The situation with General Milley, they didn't create it, but they've got to address it. You can't have the highest ranking military official in this government bragging to a reporter about how they stepped in and superseded the authority of an elected commander-in-chief and actually undermined him by talking to a potential adversary.

I mean, I just don't -- and the one more thing about the FDA and the booster shot, this was all produced out of the White House. They wanted to show, remember these were the guys that were saying I'm not going to politicize COVID, we're not going to politicize the vaccine and the science. Those pronouncements out of the White House about an additional booster shot was a political statement, and the scientist at the FDA, I believe it was 16 to 20 rejected it for anyone other than those over a certain age.

So, on issue after issue, it's a broken promise and incompetence and the country -- it's not even ideological anymore. It's incompetence and a lack of leadership. And the country is beginning to pay a tremendous price for it.

HANNITY: You know, it's scary. As you look at the border, Senator. I think in light of the pandemic, we ought to have health checks. Certainly, a testing. Certainly, if we're going to have vaccine mandates, that ought to be part of it.

Also national security backgrounds, because who knows who's going to try and infiltrate whatever population is there that might have bad intentions for every American.

We're not doing any of these things. It's -- we're going to set a 25-year record, probably at a minimum by the end of the year of illegal immigrants. And they don't -- they won't even recognize it as a crisis.

If you won't acknowledge the problem, how do you ever solve that problem?

RUBIO: Well, first, they won't acknowledge it because they created it. I mean -- and the interviews and as you as people have talked to some of these people that are down that have come over, they're all surprised and angry. They're said, we were told that if we came with the child, we could stay. We weren't even -- others have said they weren't they didn't even give us a deportation letter. They knew some of the legal steps that had to be taken.

Others have been lied to and told the borders wide open. Just come on in, it's legal now to enter the United States. Some of them spent thousands of dollars to make that journey. All of it created by the perception, by the words, by the actions of Joe Biden when he was a candidate and then when he took over as president.

And one more interesting point. There are multiple countries around the world that you can't come to the United States from some parts of Europe and other parts of the world legally. You can't buy a plane ticket and fly here with a visa because of COVID restrictions.

But we are allowing -- we are basically allowing thousands of people to enter the country illegally, no vaccine, as you said, no checks whatsoever, and it's just one more absurdity of it.

And it would be -- frankly, I mean, it sounds almost so crazy that you can't believe it's true, but it's happening and it's happening all at once. And that's what happens when incompetent people get a hold of the government.

HANNITY: And Milley just gets pushed under -- you know, pushed aside. Americans abandoned in Afghanistan, we're just going to forget about them and not talk about them or not try and get them home? Because that's what's happening.

(CROSSTALK)

RUBIO: Yeah, we're not going to talk about that.

It is what's happening. I'm glad your show and others are not letting that happen.

But that's -- they want to move on. They don't want to talk about bad news. I mean, like I said, I mean, I don't know where to begin or end an interview like this because we could go on all day about one thing after the other.

And more to come, I think more to come. I mean, we're going to have a COVID surge in other states outside of the South as we get into the winter and fall, and they're restricting access to these antibody treatments that have been phenomenal.

And in Florida, they've kept thousands of people out of the hospital, including vaccinated people.

HANNITY: Unbelievable. Oh, now that -- now, they're rationing that. And meanwhile you fought for it, Governor DeSantis fought for it, and built centers all around the state. These are rough times.

Senator, thank you for your time tonight. Thanks for being with us.

When we come back, another bad weekend for the mob in the media. Okay, I've got a message for the liars and those that like to only selectively play parts of this program and forget the other important parts. You need to hear. Also, Joe Concha, Ari Fleischer will react.

Mike Rowe joins us, as we continue busy breaking Monday news night. Thank you for being with FOX.

HANNITY: Right now, the media mob they can never seem to help themselves, can they? And they continue to spew never-ending hate, rage, hysteria towards everyone and anyone who dare to value -- let's see, oh, something like medical privacy, doctor-patient confidentiality, dares to tell people to make informed medical decision based on information and reason and research and humbly, yeah, I do admit, I'm not qualified to be your doctor. I never went to medical school.

Now, of course, their latest target is yours truly. Listen to Democratic sycophants Humpty Dumpty and some guy that has no audience, Trevor Noah.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN STELTER, CNN HOST: And that's the problem, do your own research. Everybody has a super computer in their hand that empowers them to do their own research, which is great right, isn't it?

TREVOR NOAH, TV HOST: Can we all stop saying, I need to do my own research? Nobody who's saying that is getting in a lab and doing tests. At best, you're reading other people's research. And more likely, you're probably reading a tweet about a headline, about a blog post about someone else's research.

STELTER: Sean Hannity could learn a thing or two from Trevor Noah.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Okay, Dr. Humpty, the epitome of health.

Okay, so these people on TV, are they really that stupid, low rated as they are? Do your own research does not mean you need to get in your own virology lab and do research on COVID and the genomes and the breakdown of the sequence of the virus. That's not what we're talking about. Of course, I've been telling people over and over again, take this virus seriously. I have seen the worst of this virus. Talk to medical professionals, your doctor, your doctors.

I'm like a broken record. Why? because I know I don't have this camera in front of me but for all of you out there that give this camera to me, I want every American regardless of politics to be healthy. Take it seriously. We've seen what's happened here.

Here's a quick refresher of what I've said in full context.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Heroic actions are now underway all over the country. This pandemic is a serious crisis.

But I'm not a doctor either and I'm not going to play one on TV and tell you what you should do. That would be your individual choice.

Be smart, protect the people you love, follow the science, read talk to your doctor and doctors.

I said many times, I'm not a doctor. I can't tell you what to do. I don't know anything about your medical history. I don't know anything about your current medical condition.

But I'm not a doctor. You are.

I'll say it again, do your own research, take into account your very unique medical history.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: See they crop out the -- one small part of my very clear, consistent, unambiguous message and I can read everything. By the way, I'm saying read even the CDC website, NIH website as wrong as they've been.

Read all opinions, all the medical studies, the efficacy of three separate viruses, take ownership in other words of your health. I'm being very clear.

And at the end of the day, what do I always say? Talk to your doctor and/or -- and/or doctors, research. Do you know the difference for example between the mRNA vaccines versus the J and J vaccine?

The Epoch Times last week interviewed Robert Malone. Now, he actually has been saying natural immunity is better than the mRNA technology. He himself discovered, he founded the mRNA technology for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Should we listen to his science? Research monoclonal antibodies like Regeneron, Eli Lilly.

If God forbid you contract COVID, vaccinated or your breakthrough case, you're fully vaccinated and you still test positive, research the therapeutics if you could contract COVID. But also again, ask your doctor, talk to the people that went to medical school.

Whether it's a breakthrough case, if you're fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, I want every American to stay healthy. In other words, educate yourself.

What medical school did Humpty Dumpty go to? He looks like the epitome of health or any of these other fake news CNN commentators. You know, where did they go? They're one size fits all medicine, or all the other TV commentators. Did they go to medical school?

Now, I've said over and over again, I believe in science. As a matter of fact, I did a whole special on face transplants and hand transplants. I've been in operating rooms watching brain operations because I love science so much.

I believe in the science of vaccinations I've said it over and over again. Now, take a look at that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: This program has long touted the belief in science, the belief in the science of vaccines.

Very pro-science, very pro-vaccine.

I'm pro-science, I'm pro-vaccination science, and I'm also pro-freedom.

I actually believe in the science. I believe in the science of vaccination.

I believe in science. I believe in vaccines science, I do.

And I do believe in science, and I believe in the science of vaccination.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And by the way, what medical school did Dr. Joe Biden go to, or Dr. Nancy Pelosi or any doctor senator? Except Rand Paul who's actually a medical doctor and so are some others.

What medical schools did any of these one size fit all medical doctors on TV go to? They didn't. Do they know anything about you? Did they know anything about your unique medical history, or your current medical condition?

No, they do not. They can all choose to practice medicine without a license if they want. I am being honest. I am just not qualified to do so.

But please take it seriously. Talk to the medical professionals you trust in your life, protect the people around you. Real doctors that went to real medical schools, I choose not to listen to the medical advice of the clowns on TV that have zero medical training.

So, Dr. Humpty Dumpty, Dr. Trevor whoever your name is, Dr. Joe Biden, they don't exactly look like the epitome of health and fitness any of them to me. Talk to your own real doctors.

By the way, what's the opposite of do your own research? Don't do any research? Listen to those phony doctors? I don't think so, or all the other I'm not a doctor but I'm going to play one on TV, and I actually know absolutely nothing about your medical history or current condition.

But, of course, that wasn't the only media malpractice we saw over the weekend because after endless hysteria from the media mob about the D.C., January 6 rally on Saturday, the event was a complete and total dud. And there was more media apparently, more cameras apparently there than actual participants.

Now, should people who have been part of the riots on January 6, should they be charged for their actions when they break the law? Yeah, we've been saying that. We've been clear from day one. You can't riot and expect not to pay the consequences, period. We must protect our elected officials and our institutions.

Where's the commission though looking into the approximately 574 riots all throughout the summer of 2020? Hmm, where's that commission? You know, the riots that injured thousands of police officers you know pelted with bricks and rocks and bottles and Molotov cocktails. The riots that killed dozens of innocent Americans the riots where police precincts and vehicles were burned the riots were entire city blocks were taken over is this a case where I guess the only riot that matters in the swamp is the one that impacted them? Are they saying that they're more important than all of these other Americans some killed all these thousands of police officers hurt?

Where is the concept of equal justice for all? The writers last summer, where are those arrests?

Do we have equal justice and want equal justice and equal application of our laws in this country or not? Why is there one standard for Democrats and their allies and another standard for everyone else? Democrats pretty much never said a word about the writing over the summer of 2020.

Kamala Harris, we know what she did by promoting the bail fund. We know what happened with that too when -- yeah, one of the people that got bailed out ended up killing somebody.

Day after day, the media mob is playing defense for the failures of Joe Biden. Look at this, an "AP" reporter is even calling Biden's self- inflicted crises, quote, uncontrollable events. Seriously? How are they uncontrollable when he caused them? At the border, he caused it. In Afghanistan, he abandoned Americans. The chaos, the crisis is a direct result of him and his bad agenda.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributors Ari Fleischer, Joe Concha.

Ari, you know what I love about some of the things you do is you're great at messaging. I think -- I've said these things about COVID over and over again, because I do care about people and I think telling people to talk to the real doctors is better than playing one on TV.

But maybe I'm wrong.

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Dr. Hannity, you nailed it. You nailed it and one I think is one of the most responsible monologues I've ever heard. Yes, people should be vaccinated. People should follow the science.

But you know what? When you watch CNN and some of these other shows, they try to bully and shame people and they're totally ineffective. It's like saying to somebody who's overweight, put that food down, stop eating, what's wrong with you? And that's how CNN is treating people who aren't getting vaccinated.

You know I want everybody can who can get vaccinated to get vaccinated but you don't shame them and you don't treat them that way if you want to be effective.

As for the riot and the coverage, the bigger problem, Sean, was not the coverage of what just took place the dud of a protest. I get it, there's a protest after January 7th, they want to cover it heavily. It was the hype beforehand.

It was CNN and MSNBC indicating how dangerous this was going to be, how the chatter was out there, what a threat, it could be a repeat of what happened in January. They hyped it because they have a political interest in stirring that anti-Republican pot and painting everybody with a broad brush as if all Republicans and all Trump people are rioters. That was an even bigger problem than the coverage of the dud event.

HANNITY: Joe, I look at you as probably the -- you stand alone from the I what I call twitter blue check mark media cult, and that you're more honest than they are, and I guess some people don't like you for it. Let's get your thoughts on both topics.

JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, there's a lot to unpack here. First of all, regarding media tone and coverage of this administration, look no further than what Jen Psaki and Ari had the same job that Jen has now. She really is the face of this administration, more than the president and the vice president are basically absentee for the most part. And you look at the coverage that she's been the beneficiary of because know this, she has received the most glowing treatment of any White House press secretary in history as evidenced by that wet kiss we saw from "The New York Times" recently, a "Vogue" profile last month.

Well, today at the daily press briefing, Sean, Ari, she went full Baghdad Bob. I mean, you got to listen to this exchange. Peter Doocy, quote, if someone walks into the country across the river, does somebody ask to see their vaccination card? Psaki responds, quote, they are both assessed for it if they have any symptoms. They're not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time. It's not the same thing, unquote.

Wait, not planning on staying here for a lengthy period of time. Why would some families with young children walk hundreds of miles perhaps risking their lives along the way to sit under an underpass? And look, this isn't a vacation for five nights at a Disneyworld resort these folks have in mind, they're coming to stay here permanently.

My hair hurts from hearing that argument, and anyone who did hear it is now dumber for having listened to it. I award her no points and may God have mercy on her soul, Sean.

HANNITY: Ari Fleisher, Joe Concha, thank you both.

Now, also tonight, amid the Democrats efforts to brand anything and everything as so-called human infrastructure and their ongoing efforts to create a massive entitlement state and massive government dependency, let us not forget the value of hard work and the value of the jobs that hardworking Americans do every day to keep the lights on food on the table, gas in their car, heat and air conditioner, and by the way, our economy running.

And right here on FOX, we're getting a glimpse into the lives of these extraordinary men and women because a new show from Mike Rowe called "How America Works" explores the nitty-gritty work and reminds us of the true meaning of infrastructure because what you'll find is it is you, the hard- working men and women in this country, working class Americans, you make this country great. Not these idiots in the swamp.

And even amid efforts by some in Hollywood and the mob to minimize them, you know, look at the Emmys last night. High profile celebrities, just like at that big Met party, you know, the Met Gala, they called it. You know, they're partying maskless, while the workers, they were forced to wear masks.

Here to react to all this, narrator of the new show, "How America Works" on FOX Business premiered today by the way, our friend Mike Rowe is back.

Great to see you, sir.

MIKE ROWE, NARRATOR, "HOW AMERICA WORKS": Great to see you, Sean.

HANNITY: I'm like the most jealous guy. You have the two shows in life that I would want to do, "Deadliest Catch" and "Dirtiest Job".

ROWE: What do you wish for?

HANNITY: No, I get it on that. But it really -- the fact that you went out, how many years with all these guys and the hardest jobs that people do and they are dirty and they work for real hard, and it makes this country great. And people, we kind of -- we forget those people, we shouldn't.

ROWE: Well, look, it's out of sight, out of mind. You know, that's a platitude for good reason. It's true. If we can't see it, we can't appreciate it, and if we can't appreciate it, we can't hope to remain connected to it.

Therefore, when we walk into a room and flick the switch and the lights come on, we don't pause, right? We're not properly gobsmacked. We just expect it. Same thing when you flush the toilet and everything in there goes away, we don't pause to say, wow, that's a that's a modern miracle.

This program tonight on FOX Business is just another way to remind the country that the work that's being done that keeps us all connected is not necessarily glamorous. It's not necessarily obvious. We go everywhere from the inside the Hoover Dam to the very bottom of oil shafts to commercial fishing vessels to foundries and forges and all sorts of things.

And unlike dirty jobs, the show you mentioned, this is -- I'm more a fly on the wall. I'm just narrating this, but as a result, you get to see unfiltered exactly what the work looks like. And, honestly, Sean, as you know, you know, you can either tell it or you can show it. And when it comes to work, there's really no substitute for showing it.

I'm just mesmerized by this. You know, I've said many times and people -- you know, they look at me like well why'd you get into this radio and TV business, I just feel I was blessed beyond anything I deserve. But you know, I think things that have kept me grounded in life are very simple.

One, I do believe in God, a creator of all of us. Natural law and 20 years starting as a dishwasher and every job you could possibly do in a in a restaurant and then years in construction, and doing real work, I think, really helped me keep my feet on the ground, because I know what it's really like to work hard to earn, you know, five dollars an hour because that's what I was making some years.

ROWE: But this is the thing, work ethic has nothing to do with what you do and everything to do with how you do it. So, it's slightly different. On the one hand, we celebrate jobs. On the other hand, we celebrate the people who do them.

But we can't forget also to look at the impact on the vast majority of people who benefit and prosper as a result of that.

You can approach your job here as anchor with the same work ethic as a plumber, or steamfitter, a pipefitter, or welder.

Anybody can adopt the mind-set of a true tradesman, but when it really comes down to celebrating the jobs that keep symbolization on the rails, you have to peel back a few layers of the onion, and you have to spend time with the people who actually do it.

HANNITY: All right. Mike Rowe, thank you. Don't forget Mike's new show, "How America Works," Monday nights, 8:00 p.m. Eastern on FOX Business.

Straight ahead, major developments in the Gabby Petito case unfolded over the weekend. Sad updates. We'll talk to Nancy Grace when we return.

Stay with us.

HANNITY: Now, more major developments in the disappearance of Gabby Petito. As authorities have recovered a body and a national park out in Wyoming matching the description of the 22-year-old. Her boyfriend, Bryan Laundrie, has gone missing or gone into hiding. The FBI has executed a search warrant at the Laundrie's Florida home.

And get this, a 911 caller back in mid-August reportedly described a domestic dispute where Laundrie was heading and slapping her weeks before her disappearance.

Now, here with reaction to all of this is the host of "Crime Stories" on FOX Nation, Nancy Grace.

You know, Nancy, when we talk at the end of last week, I've watched you for a long time, you've put your heart, blood, guts, every bit of your soul into the cases that you follow passionately. Both of us, without saying it, we knew instinctively this probably wouldn't end well. But we were hoping we might find this girl.

Where are we now?

NANCY GRACE, HOST OF "CRIME STORIES WITH NANCY GRACE": So much has happened, Sean. And you really are putting perfume on the pig when you say domestic dispute. He was slapping and hitting her.

Now, in addition to prosecuting, nothing but felonies for ten years in Atlanta. I also volunteered at the Atlanta Battered Women's Center for nine years manning the hotlines and I actually cringed. I didn't even want to keep watching that body cam video when the cops were called after a dispute between Gabby and Laundrie.

But as it turns out, as you accurately pointed out, there was another call, a 911 call, where someone not connected to Gabby or Laundrie described a man heading and slapping the woman. She was running up the sidewalk, ended up getting into the white van with Florida plates and driving off.

So it was about him hitting her. That tells me a lot about what you may have happened to her out of Bridger-Teton where her body was found. And it also tells me a lot about why he came all the way home, got there on September 1, by the way, new information, a license plate reader on I-75 caught him in the van -- caught the van coming into town to his parents September 1, 10:30 in the morning.

Where has he been since then? How do I even know he stayed up at home? And now, he is missing?

Another thing, they called off the search there at Carlton Reserve. He is not out there. If he had gone in there and killed himself, I think that the tracker dogs would have picked up on that. Instead, they picked up on nothing, including him getting out of the car and waiting in there. I wonder what the parents are keeping from us.

HANNITY: I can't believe, he comes back with Gabby's van --

GRACE: Her van. That's not his.

HANNITY: Her van, yeah. What this witness said, I've not heard the 911 call, I know you have gone more in depth than I have. It sounds like every parents of a daughter's worst nightmare, right?

GRACE: Awful.

HANNITY: Awful in every way.

And I'm thinking, then they'll talk to the police and then they got a lawyer. And this girl is missing. And there is only one reason somebody is not going to talk to the police in my humble opinion. And it just -- it just saddens me. Now, we've got to wait for an autopsy.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What?

GRACE: They also wouldn't let the sister talk to him or the sister hadn't talked to him, they wouldn't talk to Gabby's parents, why? What were they going to say? Tell them the truth whatever Laundrie had told them?

In the last hour, his Mustang that he allegedly drove to Carlton Reserve to camp out, what, 25,000 acres of swamp in the rainy season? They took that. It's being processed.

And the cop went into the Laundrie home, came out with a lot of evidence, that the parents were forced to sit, were taken to sit in a vehicle, so the FBI could search. I guarantee you they are looking at all of their iPhones, their laptops, their iPads. Maybe they are even asking Alexa what she heard to find out what Bryan Laundrie told his parents.

HANNITY: Where could this -- you have done so many more of these cases, and as I said, you go into each of them with so much passion, what is likely now with him, on the lam, on the run? Is he being assisted? What do you think?

GRACE: Well, a lot of people think he went off and killed himself. I don't see that because wherever he is, he may have been there since September 1 or 2. They have a big lead on us, and I think the only people know where he is are his parents. If he's still alive right now, I guarantee you they are using burner phones, they are using alternate IDs on emails. There have been a sighting of him near Mobile, Alabama, don't think I was him. But the world is looking for Bryan Laundrie.

HANNITY: Yeah. All right, Nancy. Prayers are with the family. We had them on last week, the mom and dad, stepmom, stepdad.

GRACE: Amen.

HANNITY: How do you ever recovered from something like this?

Thank your being with us --

GRACE: They told me they couldn't even look at that video. It just made them sick to look at their girl crying out there in the middle of nowhere.

HANNITY: All right. Nancy Grace, thank you. Make sure to check out Nancy's brand-new show on the Gabby Petito case which is available right now.

We have more HANNITY coming up, straight ahead.

