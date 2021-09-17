‘Hannity’ on Biden taxes, southern border

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 16, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."



ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage, Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines, Day 33.



HANNITY: Day 33, our fellow Americans hostage trapped by enemy lines, abandoned by Joe Biden. And tonight, the level of incompetence inside the Biden State Department -- wait until you hear the latest updates -- they're beyond shocking, their coordination with the very professional and business-like murdering terrorists in the Taliban is not going as planned to say the least. Now, by the way, children as young as nine and ten are getting executed. Lara Logan has a full report.



Later also, we'll bring you an important update. The young woman named Gabby Petito who has been missing now for weeks after her fiance returned home from a cross-country trip that they were taking together without her, and he's clamming up. Gabby's mother, father, stepfather will all be here. Why won't he try and help them?



But, first, Joe Biden is desperate to move on from the crisis that he created his own making in Afghanistan. And frankly, everywhere else. He hasn't even mentioned it since last week. Now, his poll numbers have never been lower, and he is desperate for a political win.



Well, first, he tried to shift the focus to COVID-19, announcing his brand new, clearly unconstitutional vaccine mandate during a nasty speech, where he was scolding and vilifying half the country. But with infections spiking nationwide Biden's poll numbers surrounding the pandemic, they're also in the tank tonight.



So, today, he tried to shift the focus once again, this time, he targeted corporations and millions of Americans who, according to Biden, just aren't paying their fair share. Okay, top 10 percent pay 90 percent of the bill.



Anyway, I wonder if this includes zehuro experience Hunter who's reportedly being investigated but not paying taxes. Is Hunter included Joe?



Now, regardless, Biden's remedy, a massive tax hike or tax hikes in order to raise funds for something Democrats are now calling human infrastructure. In other words, big government socialism from welfare to childcare to Medicare to more Obamacare to pre-K to daycare to free college to college tuition forgiveness, all in the name of climate change.



You see climate change as defined in the swamp as swamp jargon, that equals socialism. Now, of course, any tax hike on corporations, you will pay that. That will be passed on to the consumers, and the inflation from any massive spending bill, that will hurt lower income Americans the most. In fact, after this year's reckless federal spending of Biden, "Wall Street Journal" is reporting, quote, for the lowest paid Americans, real wages adjusted for rising prices fell 0.5 percent in August. That is a dramatic decline. People are paying more for energy to fill their tanks with gasoline, to heat and cool their homes and they're paying more for every product they buy in every store because it costs more to ship it there.



That means the spending power for lower income Americans went down. Their salaries were essentially slashed because of Biden's policies. But today, as per usual, you didn't get the truth from Joe Biden. Instead, we get a whole lot hacking and coughing, I don't know Biden's been battling this mysterious illness for weeks. Take a look.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm not sure you know it, but if you didn't know what you should. Meanwhile - meanwhile, for these Republican governors, it isn't about public health, about the health of the people, it's about politics. Mississippi, children are required to be vaccinated against measles.



And we can continue to do it and COVID -- the data shows the overwhelming majority of Americans agree with my proposal, that there's no surprise. We're also going after the bad actors and pandemic profiteers and our economy. The amounts that come into their bank accounts and what amounts go out of the bank accounts.



HANNITY: Joe, it's called Ricola. You might want to get some. It works. I use my voice four hours a day.



But don't worry, Jen Psaki claims that her boss Joe Biden is totally fine, healthy as an ox. If that's the case, the ox may need medical attention and, of course, Biden's coughing fits are not unprecedented maybe no one in the history of American politics had a worse cough than failed presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton. It was getting pretty bad, then when she fell down at Ground Zero, that was even worse. Take a look.



(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)



HANNITY: I don't know, I have my own suspicions. Anyway, we are happy that Hillary eventually got better, even though she will never fully recover from her humiliating defeat to President Trump.



But for what it's worth, at least Hillary could usually remember names and dates and was not the complete cognitive mess that Joe Biden is.



This week, yet another example. Joe couldn't remember the name of Australia's prime minister during a meeting with Australia's prime minister. Take a look.



BORIS JOHNSON, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: Thank you. Over to you, Mr. President.



BIDEN: Thank you, Boris. And I want to thank that fellow Down Under. Thank you very much, Pal. Appreciate it, Mr. Prime Minister.



HANNITY: Thank you, Boris, and my -- that guy from Down Under guy. For the record, Joe, he's the prime minister. His name is Scott Morrison.



I think we can see you know why Vice President Harris frequently conducts all these meetings with foreign leaders instead of Biden. And, of course, she does have plenty of time. Biden's borders are Kamala has done absolutely nothing to fix the crisis at the southern border.



Now, this is the scene at the border -- look at your screen. Over the past 24 hours, 4,000 migrants crossed into Texas were apprehended by border patrol, including many unaccompanied children. On Tuesday night, two babies rescued by border patrol after they were abandoned right in the middle of the Rio Grande.



And as you can see, the situation is so dire that Texas Governor Greg Abbott attempted to shut down six points of entry with Mexico and then the bight administration blocked his efforts. So far this year, in the middle of a pandemic, more than a million and a half illegal immigrants have been apprehended and then processed and allowed into the country from the southern border, including over two hundred thousand alone in the month of August, and a lot of them are put in those overcrowded Biden cages in the middle of a pandemic with a high rate of COVID positivity, oh, and by the way, they're not tested and there's no vaccine mandate and then they are dispersed to the rest of the country, many with COVID.



This is a essentially officially now the biggest super spreader event in human history and the financial and human toll is extreme. Joe Biden doesn't seem to care. In fact, Joe Biden hasn't said one word about the border crisis in over a month.



And breaking tonight, according to our own Bill Melugin, we showed you, this is drone footage from FOX News, the FAA, they just implemented a flight restriction over this international bridge right there, trying to prevent FOX's drone from showing you the American people the truth and capturing images just like this. In other words, the FAA is being used to cover up for Biden's failures.



We're going to let that stand. I don't think so.



Here now at the Del Rio international bridge in Texas where thousands of illegal immigrants wait to be processed, the Senator Ted Cruz.



And, Senator, first of all, the FAA -- we know the DOJ has been weaponized. Now, the FAA is going to be weaponized?



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): It really is ridiculous. I've never seen anything like that.



The drone footage started this morning and people across the country were horrified and I guess the political operatives at the Biden White House saw that and decided the last thing they want is FOX News actually reporting on what's happening down here. So, now, the FAA is saying, please, no journalists allowed.



As you know, they did the same thing in the Donna tent facility in the Rio Grande Valley where they wouldn't allow FOX News to come in when I brought 19 senators to the Rio Grande Valley. I had to go in with my cell phone and photograph and take videos.



I'll tell you. I'm right there -- that bridge is behind me, and I just finished going again with my cell phone taking videos of what's happening there. It is the most horrific thing I've ever seen.



HANNITY: There are --



CRUZ: Right now, as we're speaking --



HANNITY: Yeah, go ahead. Go ahead, sir.



CRUZ: Right now, as we're speaking, there are 10,503 people under that bridge. It is packed in as a mass of humanity, and it is -- the scope of it, until you see it, and I'm putting those videos out tonight. You'll get a chance to see it.



They take your breath away because it just goes on and on and on. Infants, little children, people -- people struggling enormously. And something stunning that I discovered today as I discovered the cause of why this is happening.



HANNITY: By the way, Senator, we're showing your video right now. Your team was able to get it over to us. Thank you for sharing.



CRUZ: Oh, good.



HANNITY: And by the way, we wouldn't have had the video inside of Joe Biden's overcrowded cages -- you're right. Our cameras were with you when you were there. They wouldn't allow our cameras in, and the only video we had came from people like you that shared it with us. I appreciate it and we're showing that video right now that you took earlier tonight.



By the way --



CRUZ: And this is the FOX News undercover drone right here.



HANNITY: FOX News undercover drone. You know, I don't know how much we're allowed to pay a senator, you do have another job.



But we do -- honestly, the American people need to see it. Now, we're going to weaponize the FAA. We can't fly our drone because God forbid the American people see the mess created.



Can you explain to me with the vaccine mandates that Joe Biden is placing on the American people how is it possible that Democrats rejected the plan to mandate vaccines for illegal immigrants? They're not even testing them. You showed us, the overcrowded cages in the middle of a pandemic. We know the high rate of COVID positivity. Then they're dispersed throughout the country.



How many Americans get sick and die that we will never know about because of what these open borders?



CRUZ: The answer is simple: that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolute hypocrites.



Those 10,000 people there, do you know how many Border Patrol has tested? Zero, not a one. They don't have the capacity to do that.



And let me tell you something stunning that I learned tonight about why this happened, because this is a man-made crisis. Eight days ago, on September 8th, under that same bridge, there were between 700 and a thousand people. That was what was coming a day about a thousand, sometimes eleven hundred, but it would range between seven hundred and eleven hundred.



Then eight days ago on September 8th, the Biden administration made a political decision. They announced that they were no longer going to fly deportation flights back to Haiti. Eighty-five percent of the people under there are from Haiti, they're fleeing from Haiti.



They announced they weren't going back. There were about 900 Haitians who were getting ready to board the flights when the political operatives in Washington canceled the flights.



Well, what happened? Those 900 people, they all pulled out their cell phones and they emailed their friends, and they emailed their families and they texted their friends and their families.



That was eight days ago on September 8th. Today, it's September 16th, eight days later, and 700 people has grown to 10,500 because the word has gone out, if you're from Haiti, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have said we have open borders, come to Del Rio and they will let you in.



Everyone under that bridge is turning themselves in and it's a political decision that Joe Biden could end tonight by simply following the law and saying, we are going to send people back to Haiti which is what federal immigration law requires until Biden and Harris got into office.



HANNITY: I -- why do I feel if I just pick and choose the laws that I like to abide by, and the ones -- and ignore the ones they don't, it wouldn't work out as well.



Senator, I guess now you're unofficially and not paid reporter reporting live on the ground in Texas -- Texas Senator Ted Cruz, thank you for sharing the videos with us, on a serious note. It's an important story. Thank you, Senator.



Now, the crisis at the border, that's just one of many self-inflicted catastrophes of the Biden administration. As we speak, the situation in Afghanistan also remains dire. We have, according to Darrell Issa, and many other contacts we have, up to 500 Americans still trapped. Even Blinken admits thousands of our friends, Americans with green cards, Afghan allies, tens of thousands have been left behind.



And the terrorists, the Taliban, they're growing more violent by the day. According to a report, "The New York Post", a former U.S. Army officer working to rescue at-risk individuals inside Afghanistan is claiming two children, one age 9, one age 10, recently beheaded by the ever business- like and professional Taliban as Joe Biden calls them. As Biden's State Department is allegedly encouraging those trapped inside Afghanistan, they're actually telling them, you might want to visit. You're trapped as a hostage to the Taliban behind enemy lines, the State Department, Blinken is advising that you visit an embassy in a neighboring country if you need a visa.



Mr. Blinken, how on earth is someone held hostage by the whims of the Taliban behind enemy lines that your -- that you and Joe Biden abandoned, how are they going to get to that neighboring country? Your stupidity is beyond shocking.



Here with more, FOX Nation host, Lara Logan.



Lara, welcome back.



You've been following this closely. There are rescue efforts that we will hear many stories of heroism. But what's happening is real. The numbers are very high, even Blinken admitted thousands of green card holders trapped, Darrell Issa says at least 500 Americans, over a thousand if we count their families, what are you hearing?



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST: Well, let's look at some of the terrible things they say, Sean. They say, well, you know, we've helped all the people who wanted to leave, or all the people who tried to leave. Those lies as dishonest as saying that all the Afghans gave up and all the political leaders fled the country and Afghans loved the Taliban. That's why they didn't fight them, right? None of this is true, and it's hard to really describe the depth of evil that is really implicit in these false statements, because every single one of these people knows when they say those words how far it is from the truth.



And more than that, when they have yet to explain why when you have Afghans who you know are at risk, who you know are vulnerable, the most vulnerable in the entire country right, because they've worked for your intelligence agencies, they have capabilities like biometric capabilities right, and they have sources and methods and all kinds of top secret even above that you know capabilities, why would you not protect these people why would you instead take their lists of them their contact numbers, their addresses their family members, their biometrics and hand that to the very people who want to kill them, in fact who are killing them, who are going to their homes every night at around local time and taking them from their homes.



If you're an Afghan and they see a light on that's from a phone that's filming, you go with them. These people have not been seen again. The Taliban is executing and torturing and doing extrajudicial killings of people all across the country.



And you know what, Sean? It's not just the Taliban. I wish we could just stop lying about this. It's ridiculous. The intelligence agencies know they're tracking in real time that al Qaeda is leading the assault, the military assault in the Panjshir Valley, and their higher ups, they don't want to know about it, don't talk about al Qaeda. That has been the political narrative since the Obama administration.



It has been the political narrative of all of these Democrats and Republicans and staffers who have lied to this about this to the American people and to see them on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 to see them stand up and say never forget. What are you talking about? You just gave al Qaeda their caliphate, and you're taking American tax dollars to pay for it.



You're financing it with the blood money of Americans they have murdered. Why would they do that?



HANNITY: Here's my question. So, the beheadings now and I've seen I actually have the pictures of them that we see the beatings of women that we see, and the mistreatment of women, and the deaths and the shootings in broad daylight that we're reporting on, they're not -- this is just the beginning. This is the reality. This is who they are.



What part -- you know why would Tony Blinken try to talk to them about inclusiveness when this is who they are? Why do you not know that? I'm having a hard time understanding his mind.



LOGAN: It's a lie. It's a lie. Why would you try to understand his mind? I mean, because clearly, he's either brain dead or he's lying.



There's -- I mean, no one in Afghanistan, no honest person I mean really believes any of that, right? It was obvious from the very, very beginning. This is a political construct.



You know what it reminds me of, Sean? The same lie that says, oh, I don't know, al Qaeda is decimated or on the run. Do you realize that -- I mean, there are Taliban leaders in the cabinet today who are on the U.N. sanctions list? They've been there designated terrorists by the U.N. since 2001. Where did they come from? Pakistan. You know, Anas Haqqani, Suraj Haqqani, the entire network, these are foreign terrorist organizations and we are giving them our intelligence capability, our weapons, our allies. We're helping them kill the best people in Afghanistan.



HANNITY: Unbelievable.



LOGAN: The soldiers we trained who are still fighting for, what, Sean, for freedom. So we can recognize and legitimize terror as a form of governing. What does that say?



HANNITY: All right. Not with our military equipment that he gave them, everything.



Biden and Blinken as John Ondrasik's new song says, they have blood on their hands. Americans are dying, our allies are dying, green card holders are dying, Afghan allies are being hunted down and beheaded and murdered.



LOGAN: Yeah.



HANNITY: Wow. Thank you, Laura. Sad and it's all preventable, that's the sad part.



All right. Coming up, major development in the Durham probe tonight. Oh, he's still working? The grand jury has indicted a lawyer whose firm represented Hillary Clinton's campaign. How close does this get to her? Yep, the Durham report, the Durham indictments, oh, okay, little -- too little too late. But we'll follow it.



Gregg Jarrett, John Solomon weigh in. We're going to give you that update and much more, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Now, after crickets from John Durham and for months and years, well, we have a significant tonight, it is significant, as Steele dossier- linked Democratic lawyer Michael Sussman has now been indicted by a grand jury in the special counsel probe. accused of making false statements to the FBI.



Here with the latest, FOX News legal analyst, Greg Jarrett, along with Just the News founder, investigative reporter John Solomon.



Gregg, as you read the indictment it was very revealing as Jonathan Turley said for a lot of reasons. I'll let you explain it.



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, it was one of the many lies that was conjured up by the dirty tricks department of the Hillary Clinton campaign at the helm of that of course was Hillary Clinton herself. Sussman, the defendant in this indictment, is one of the minions that was spreading the lie at the behest of Hillary Clinton and now he's been caught allegedly lying about his lie.



The person who should really be indicted is Hillary Clinton. One of the things I discovered as I pored through thousands of pages of documents as I was writing my book "Witch Hunt", I kept asking myself, who invented the lie the Russia hoax? What was the genesis?



I discovered it was Hillary Clinton. It was drawn from the insidious depths of her fictive imagination that was magnificently devious and classic Hillary Clinton, meant to distract from her own email scandal and to frame her opponent in the presidential campaign with crimes he didn't commit. Guess who caught on to it? The CIA.



In the summer of 2016, before the election, they discovered that Hillary Clinton had invented this lie, financed the lie, and threw her minions like Sussman disseminating the lie. So alarmed with CIA Director Brennan he rushed to the White House to tell Obama about it who buried it.



In order to cover his butt, Brennan then sent a criminal referral against Hillary to James Comey. What did he do with it? He buried it, and instead he proceeded to use the lie as a pretext to spy on the Trump campaign and to pursue an investigation of Donald Trump to ruin his forthcoming presidency and to some extent he succeeded.



So the people who should be indicted are people like Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok and I got a long list of others.



HANNITY: Let me get your take on this, John Solomon. What basically I take out of this is the whole thing was made up from the beginning as Greg said to distract from Hillary's email server problems, so they make up this whole Trump Russia collusion, they disseminate it and they're even using campaign dollars to do it and then they have the willing accomplices in the deep state to help pull it off.



You're -- let's get your interpretation.



JOHN SOLOMON, FOUNDER, CEO AND EDITOR IN CHIEF AT JUST THE NEWS: A hundred percent right. In the book that I wrote a year ago, we talked about this poll that Hillary Clinton did in the summer that showed her and Bill Clinton's dealings in Russia, the money that was changing hands and the closeness to the Putin regime was the single greatest liability to her being elected president, and they set out to neutralize that by making the eventual Republican nominee Donald Trump look like he was in bed in Russia, not her.



And they created a three-legged stool. The first leg of the stool was Christopher Steele and his bogus dossier.



The second leg of the stool, we saw fully exposed today, a lawyer named Michael Sussman going in and creating a computer piece of garbage, basically suggesting that there was secret communications going on and then giving it to the FBI after he was warned, after he and his team was warned that this was a red hearing, meaning it wasn't real. He gives it to the FBI and then he lies to the FBI saying, I'm giving to this to you because I'm a good citizen, I don't have any client. He was being paid by Hillary Clinton for every moment he worked on that including the day he met with the FBI.



That's the second leg of the stole. The third leg of the stool are the deep staters, the Bruce Ohrs, and the people at the State Department and others that joined in Hillary Clinton in flooding the FBI with all this Russian disinformation, this collusion allegation to make it look real on the final days of the election.



HANNITY: Will anyone be held accountable for the premeditated fraud on the FISA court even though they were warned that this was a dirty Russian dossier repeatedly? And they did -- you know, they would -- they affirm and attest that it's true to the best of their knowledge. They found out it wasn't. They used it anyway.



Are they going to be held accountable, John? Last question.



SOLOMON: Yes, absolutely. There's more grand jury activity, more criminal investigation going on. It's a year too late, but it is going on. And the focus on that are the FBI people who worked on the FISA court and submitted those knowingly false documents. I think you might see some more indictments there and then finally a report where the whole story is told from beginning to end.



HANNITY: All right: Greg Jarrett, John Solomon, we'll follow the story. You're right, a year late.



Now, also tonight, an upcoming book is blockbuster revealing more of the nefarious behavior of the Biden family syndicate and also revealing how they use their political status to profit and enrich themselves. And remember, it's not just zero experience Hunter Biden because Joe's brother Jim Biden is also a key player as well. For example, he teamed up with Hunter back in 2006 to start a hedge fund reportedly telling one financial executive, quote, don't worry about investors, we've got people all around the world that want to invest in Joe Biden.



And that's not all, because the book which is called "The Bidens" explores Biden's very troubling history on race relations and more. We did reach out to the Biden White House for comment, and Jen Psaki has yet to circle back, and we have yet to hear anything.



Here to explain this and much more is the author the new book "The Bidens: Inside the First Family's 50-Year Rise to Power", political reporter Ben Schreckinger is with us.



Ben, welcome to the program.



BEN SCHRECKINGER, AUTHOR, "THE BIDENS": Thanks for having me.



Let's start on the issue of race. I talked a lot about Biden and race and the things that he said about oh we can't go to a 7/Eleven - Dunkin Donuts, for the first time ever, clean, bright, articulate that storybook. Then I talked about his relationship with Robert "KKK" Byrd standing against integration of schools and busing. You chronicle that and more what is your take on the issue of Joe Biden in the issue of race and why does he going to pass when Republicans wouldn't?



SCHRECKINGER: Well, certainly, Joe Biden has a long history -- a long public record positions that he held in the 1970s are not ones that he ran on in 2020 when he won. One of the big ones that you referred to is his position on bussing. We go into that in depth in the book.



He was a leading opponent of busing in the Senate in the 1970s, and, obviously, that's not a position he is trumpeting today.



HANNITY: Okay. Also, his family apparently lived in a house and over a decade apparently, he moved into the house that his parents had vacated in Delaware, and it was a house that had a restrictive covenant. What was that restrictive covenant about?



SCHRECKINGER: There had been a restrictive covenant on that house. It was owned by his father. Biden lived in it for a few years in the 1970s, barring ownership by any black person. By the time Biden lived in that house, the Supreme Court had rendered that clause completely unenforceable.



But this is something that came out actually during the Robert Bork hearings in the 1980s when there was questions about covenants on a house that Bork had lived in. It emerged that Biden had also lived in a house with one of these covenants as well.



HANNITY: Okay. What is your conclusion then? You did all the research. You discover all this information on Biden and race. What do you conclude?



SCHRECKINGER: You know, I conclude that he held a number of positions over the course of his career that he's not sticking to today and are not the positions that he was running on in 2020.



HANNITY: Okay, it sounds like you're ducking. Does this sound like somebody that is has evolved on racial issues or somebody that's being politically expedient on racial issues? Because I can't see you know uh when Robert Byrd died, why anybody would praise the former Klansmen that filibustered the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, and Joe Biden worked hand in hand in to stop the integration of public schools and busing, because they didn't want public schools to be racial jungles, those are Joe's words.



So what do you conclude?



SCHRECKINGER: You know, I can't -- I can't say what is going on in Joe Biden's heart. I do know that those are not things that he's eager to highlight today. And things that are sort of uncomfortable for him to revisit when you --



HANNITY: Okay, let me ask the question another way. Why does the media give him a pass? Why did they give him a pass on that issue? Do you think they would give Donald Trump that pass?



SCHRECKINGER: You know, I -- and again I can't speculate on --



HANNITY: Ben, Ben, apply common sense here. Donald Trump, if he was involved in stopping the integration of public schools because he didn't want schools to be racial jungles, if he said it, it would be all over the place, wouldn't it? Joe Biden got a pass because he's a Democrat, isn't that really what happened?



SCHRECKINGER: What I can say, Sean, is that I do not give Joe Biden a pass in this book. There's a lot of very, very tough scrutiny both of his record on race a lot of it deals with his family's business dealings over the years and it's something that I've also been covering at "Politico" for the last two years, and it's told in the most complete form in this book.



HANNITY: All right. So our friend Peter Schweizer, "Secret Empires", broke the story. He discussed a lot about the money he was making abroad. Let me ask you this -- well actually we're just out of time. I will bring you back for more, but the book is interesting. I learned things that I hadn't learned before. I appreciate you being with us.



But here to get reaction to it is "New York Post" columnist, FOX News contributor Miranda Devine.



Miranda, he didn't want to go there but yet it's in there. The answer was pretty obvious, that there's a double standard and if Donald Trump did it, we know what the reaction of the media would be.



MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, of course, and I mean you don't really need a degree in Bidenology to see that. We saw that during the campaign. Joe Biden's sort of innate racism just leaked out. He -- you know, his cognitive issues mean that I guess his inner feelings are less easy to cover up, but we saw him in a -- with a black talk show host saying if you don't vote for me, then you ain't black.



You know, we've seen a lot of examples such as that and we know that during his career when he was compos mentis, when he was a high flyer in the Senate, he presided over an absolutely appalling judiciary confirmation hearing in which he treated Clarence Thomas in the most appalling way, that Clarence Thomas felt that that he was being racially discriminated against.



And we've just seen this history of Joe Biden. Remember when he talked about crime and his sons not wanting them to grow up in a jungle? When he presided over the most draconian crime laws in the country that targeted specifically black men. So, you know, he now has done a complete and unfortunately, you know, he's serving penance for himself -- that's between himself and his maker.



But he's making the rest of the country be complicit in his -- you know, previous racism and it's not a systemically racist country, but Joe Biden is projecting his own problems onto the entire country. We're all suffering for it.



HANNITY: Well, I can't wait for your book to come out, Miranda, because you actually have the goods on what's in the laptop and you've already given me an answer.



DEVINE: You have the receipts.



HANNITY: Okay, it's a little frustrating. Can we tell the publisher to print a little faster? I've been waiting for it, but --



DEVINE: I want it -- I want you -- you will get I'll get you a copy as soon as I can. I think end of October.



HANNITY: I'm waiting.



All right. We look forward to it and you'll tell the truth of what's in the laptop that the media we know covered up.



All right. Now, when we come back you're not going to want to miss a shocking new information, the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito. This story, the twist that turns, why won't this boyfriend help this family? It is unbelievable.



Trace Gallagher with the latest and Gabby's family pleading, begging for information from the boyfriend about their missing daughter. We'll speak to her parents, coming up, straight ahead.



HANNITY: And tonight, we're continuing to follow the sad developments in the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, now whose last known location was on August the 25th in Wyoming's -- one of their Grand National parks.



And tonight, even more developments after Utah police earlier today releasing an August 12th bodycam footage after a 9/11 call about a possible domestic violence incident.



Here with the very latest is our own Trace Gallagher.



Trace, what's inexplicable to me, why is this boyfriend not telling this family that's missing their daughter where he last saw her and left her?



TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And that is the baffling part, Sean, because Brian Landrie traveled the country with his fiancee Gabby Petito for months. They visited national parks, documented the entire trip on Instagram and drove in a camper van owned by Gabby. Then on September 1st, Landrie shows up at his home in Florida with Gabby's van but without Gabby.



It wasn't until days later that Gabby's family reported her missing. That's 10 missing days.



Police and Gabby's family say time is running out and they are begging Brian Landrie to cooperate, but he refuses and his lawyer says it's because whatever Landrie says can be used against him, but police counter with, if he's not involved, why would he not help find his fiancee?



And we now have as you mentioned that police body cam video of Gabby in Utah. This was taken after she was in a physical altercation with her fiance. She was upset. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



POLICE OFFICER: Did you grab the steering wheel?



GABBY PETITO: No, I didn't.



POLICE OFFICER: You did not touch the steering wheel?



PETITO: Only for a second because I just saw the lights come on and it was more just like, you're an idiot, like you know?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GALLAGHER: Police say there was a lot of slapping and grabbing, but they say the fight was more of a mental break than a domestic assault. We should note the last text message from Gabby's phone to her parents came on August 30th. But the parents do not believe Gabby wrote that text -- Sean.



HANNITY: All right. Trace Gallagher, thank you.



Now, joining us is Gabby's mother Nicole Schmidt and her stepfather Jim Schmidt. Also with us, Gabby's father Joe Petitto and her stepmother Tara is with us.



Nicole, let me start with you as a mom. I'm looking -- I'm just trying to stand back and as a parent myself, I have a son and a daughter, trying to put myself in your shoes. It's impossible. Believe me, I understand that and I'm very sorry to all of you for living through this.



I'm trying to understand why this boyfriend, ex-fiance ends up back at his home in Florida and will not tell you where he last saw your daughter? Why won't he -- why -- any human being with a soul would be doing everything possible to help you get the answers to find your daughter. And every day that passes, now it gets more difficult doesn't it?



NICOLE SCHMIDT, GABBY PETITO'S MOTHER: It's scary and heartbreaking. I don't know how to describe it to be honest with you. We are we are running out of time and we're scared for Gabby. We think she might be in danger and we just -- we just want him to talk. Just tell us, where was she? Where did you leave her?



You know, I wanted to just know what happened and I'm getting angry now at this point as you can tell. I'm -- I'm beyond frustrated. You know, as a mother to another mother, I beg his mother to make him speak or at least for the parents to say something.



HANNITY: Yeah, let me go to Joe Petito, Gabby's dad.



And let me ask you, Joe, you asked the right question. You want to ask the boyfriend, where did you leave, Gabby? Where did you last see her? Now, you suspect that this August 30th text was not actually sent from Gabby. Why do you suspect that, and what has been the outreach to this young man and his family in terms of will you please help us find the -- our daughter that you were with and you took her van home?



JOE PETITO, GABBY PETITO'S FATHER: The outreach is -- I think 350 million plus people asking, where's Gabby? I mean, everyone's asking, you got one person not doing it. So, in all honesty, it's -- we're all trying to find the answer, and the only person who knows it is -- you know, is sitting over in their house over there and you can't have a more frustrating situation. I mean, I mean, think about it. Look where we are, you know?



Everyone's sitting here trying to -- trying to bring Gabby home, and the only one who doesn't care is the one who's supposed to care about it the most.



HANNITY: Did you reach out to his family and say, can you make -- can you ask your son to help us? Can you ask him o to put aside whatever legal advice? Why would you need legal advice if you're not involved in something nefarious? Why wouldn't you put aside everything when somebody's life may be in the line here?



PETITO: You know, you're asking the right questions and we've reached out. I mean, we've reached out -- I can't even tell you how many times in the media, you know? And now, and we we're asking everybody you know to continue looking because obviously, the three people or that live in that house just don't care. They can put whatever statement they want out, at the end of the day, they do not care. It's as cold and is as cruel as you could possibly be, and they're over there.



And so, the rest of us and the rest of the country are doing everything they can. I get emails from strangers I've never met, dying to help.



HANNITY: I'm so sorry. You know as a father I'm so sorry.



Nicole and Jim, let me ask you why do you believe the August 30th message was not sent by Gabby, and do you have any evidence so do you know where that ping came from because you can track where text messages actually originate from?



SCHMIDT: I'm sure the FBI has that information. I'm hoping they do. We know as little as you at that -- at this point, but -- I know my daughter and if you do the math, we know that she didn't send it because he was home September 1st, and they never went to Yosemite. They never had planned to go to Yosemite. So it's obvious.



HANNITY: Yeah, I -- and have you re -- I don't know if this young man's mother's alive, is his mother alive? Did you ever reach out to her and say, can you please help me find my daughter?



SCHMIDT: Yes, I reached out to her on Friday the 9th or the 10th, I'm sorry. I texted her, I'm worried about the kids I haven't heard from them and I got nothing. Called, left messages, got nothing.



HANNITY: She won't even call you back.



SCHMIDT: Nope.



HANNITY: And Joe and Tara, you've reached out, they won't call you back?



TARA: No.



PETITO: We've called on the 10th. I can't tell you how many times we sent text messages. We're worried. We're calling the police. I mean, if someone texted me that they're calling the police because they can't find my -- you know, my son, you know, I'm going to drop whatever I'm doing to call me back. But I guess it's evident how they -- how they run their household compared to other 350 other million people in the country.



HANNITY: Joe and Tara, what do you mean --



SCHMIDT: Because she knew her son was home at the time.



HANNITY: I'm sorry, Tara?



SCHMIDT: She knew her son was home at that time when we were texting her. At that point, we didn't know that that he was home.



HANNITY: Joe and Tara, what do you make of the video that was released from the police? This encounter, they said it was more emotional not physical. I guess they didn't see any signs of any physical altercations.



Could you glean anything from that video?



PETITO: I myself couldn't bring myself to watch the whole video, but that's me, all right? And I understand a lot of people have seen it and all the other stuff, but I get it. But really what does is --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Hey, Joe, you're a dad.



PETITO: Yeah, I get it. It was a distracting my main focus right now. That video does nothing to help me find my daughter, because that was on august 12th. I last talked to her on the 21st. So anytime after that, and when Nikki spoke to her, anytime after that, is where we are concentrating on. So that video is -- whatever you want to call it, as it can be, distracts from everything we are trying to do.



We are trying to find Gabby. The video, we got contacted after that. So, to me, at this moment, that video doesn't mean as much as her location.



HANNITY: Well, you ask the fundamental questions, where did you leave gabby, where did you see her last?



Nicole and Jim, let me ask you, have the police gone over that van with a fine-tooth comb?



JIM SCHMIDT, GABBY PETITO'S STEPFATHER: I believe the police do, they have it in their possession. I believe they have done whatever they had to do with it. Again, we don't have a lot of information on the investigation itself. It is a very fluid, very moving investigation. Unfortunately we wish they could divulge information to us but they can't and we understand why.



HANNITY: If anyone has any information, please contact the FBI.



I want to say to all of you, I'm sincerely sorry. We're all praying for your -- for Gabby to get home safely. Hopefully, he will step up and give the information you need.



More "Hannity" next.



HANNITY: Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. Please set your DVR so you never miss an episode.



Thirty-three days, Americans abandoned behind enemy lines, hostages to Taliban. Keep them in your prayers.



Let not your heart be troubled.

