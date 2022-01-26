'Hannity' on Biden's shortcomings, border crisis

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on January 25, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. And, Tucker, we'll be watching. Thank you.



Welcome to HANNITY.



Tonight, we're tracking multiple major stories, including a new alarming development from the ongoing border crisis. Now, the Biden administration, they are dispersing droves of single male illegal aliens all over the U.S. Sara Carter just spoke to a newly retired U.S. Border Patrol commander about the ongoing nightmare at the southern border. We're going to play this exclusive tape, obviously, in shadow so he can keep his pension.



Plus, we'll detail the explosive allegations surrounding the Biden family's very lucrative ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence. Peter Schweizer will join us with more from his brand new investigative reporting and book. Let's put it this way, the communist Chinese party pretty much owns the entire Biden family syndicate.



And also tonight, we'll ask Geraldo, along with Dan Bongino, if Joe Biden is mentally fit to serve as president, and tonight, a little different from last night, we have the real videotape. And then later, get this, the Biden administration is now blocking the state of Florida from accessing those life-saving monoclonal antibodies. I guess the cult of vaccines and vaccine only and one-size-fits-all medicine strikes again. We have a full report tonight that you don't want to miss because it's dangerous.



But first, it was a big day for Joe Biden. Don't take my word for it. Just listen to the always honest and ever forthcoming White House propagandist Jen Psaki circling back.



REPORTER: So the president has nothing on his schedule today aside from the PDB. Can you shed any light on how he's spending his day?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, let's see. This morning, I think he had some policy meetings, also a PDB meeting. He later this afternoon I think is doing some remarks review. There are some days that we spend some time doing internal meetings and discussions with policy experts, with policy leaders and that's what's happening today.



He would say he doesn't have nearly enough time of free time on his schedule because it is packed no matter whether people see him or not.



HANNITY: That's right. Zero official events on the schedule. The average is less than one a day. Anyway, zero today, but that doesn't mean Joe was doing nothing.



Take a look at your screen. Here he is out and about in beautiful Washington, D.C. at a woman's clothing boutique doing a little shopping. Joe even picked out a brand new mug with Kamala Harris's face on the front. See how wonderful it is. They really don't hate each other at all like the press has been suggesting, even though it's clear the relationship is extremely tense.



And, of course, he also took some time to gaze at women's blouses. Very important work for president. And when you look at this, here he is enjoying some much-needed ice cream and Joey even got his favorite flavor chocolate. What inflation. What COVID. What border crisis. What Russia- Ukraine crisis.



No doubt for a guy who doesn't often leave the house, it was a really, really big day. He's probably sleeping by now, filled with fun and adventure and yet somehow, Joe still managed to find time to answer this important question. Take a look.



REPORTER: Can you tell me whether you think, sir, that the risk of an invasion is increasing or decreasing or steady just as it has been these recent days?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You know, I'll be completely honest with you. It's a little bit like reading tea leaves.



HANNITY: There you have it. The Biden doctrine, reading the tea leaves, just like he read the tea leaves in Afghanistan. You remember what Joe proclaimed, we had all the leverage over the Taliban and he'd never abandoned any Americans. By the way, it's been 164 days.



ANNOUNCER: Americans held hostage, abandoned behind enemy lines, day 164.



HANNITY: In Joe Biden's world of sunshine, cotton candy, lollipops, rainbows, chocolate ice cream, there's nothing to worry about. Not Afghanistan, not a 40-year high of inflation, no supply chain crisis, no worker shortage, no border crisis, no COVID crisis. You know, think about it. You're now ongoing catastrophes at home and abroad.



Europe is on the cusp of war. Joe Biden is in a clothing boutique looking at a lady's blouse. Anyway, with no other events on his schedule, none.



Tonight, I have a message -- whoever's really running the show at the White House, we the American people are not stupid. Now, it is now painfully obvious to everyone, Joe is not fit to serve. U.S. presidents don't just hang out at ice cream parlors and then call it a day at three o'clock in the afternoon. That is not normal.



And, of course, by all accounts Joe has never been -- well, to be blunt, the sharpest tool in the shed anyway. Remember, he plagiarized speeches, cheated in law school, still finished near the bottom of his class, lied about that, too. High-level officials in the Obama administration, they even openly mocked Joe for getting pretty much everything wrong. But now, it's serious and much worse.



As a reminder, here is Joe Biden throughout the years. Take a look.



BIDEN: In our bilateral relationships with nations with whom we deal and have serious trade deficits, we have to be willing to put more cards on the table.



And in that neighborhood, there was filled with women and men, mothers and fathers who taught their children if they believed in themselves, if they were honest, if they worked hard, if they loved their country, they could accomplish anything. We believed it and we did.



Now, they got a new plan. Trust me, it's not going to cost you any more. Folks, follow your instincts on this one.



They put one foot in front of the other. They keep going. That's the unbreakable spirit of the people of America.



HANNITY: I would say that was a pretty cognitively aware sharp combative Joe Biden now let's take a moment and compare what you just heard to Biden's recent press conference from just last week. See if you notice a discernible difference. You decide.



Take a look.



BIDEN: The idea that --



The --



But the nature not when the political coverage --



That look -- some of the political players and some of the --



Let me ask a rhetorical question --



No, anyway.



HANNITY: Ask yourself, how does that make you feel? For me, I'm embarrassed and humility -- I find it humiliating for our country.



Here's an obvious question that no one in the media mob will dare ask, does Joe Biden have the mental strength and capacity to serve as the president of the United States?



Now, we're going to ask two doctors this very question. Now, I'm not a medical professional but it appears to me to be very transparent, very obvious, very clear and so many others that Joe Biden is in a steep cognitive decline. It seems to be accelerating to me. We know that he required not one but two potentially degenerative brain surgeries from aneurysms during his time in the U.S. Senate and we can all see that Biden now struggles to find words, these long awkward pauses of his, often confusing names and places and dates.



He has these, you know, bouts of sudden anger are very real. Over the past few days, Joe called not one but two Fox News reporters stupid, even one a son of a bitch, even accused another reporter of not knowing how to read.



Today, Jen Psaki did her very best to try and clean up that mess without apologizing, of course. Why would they say they're sorry? Not that I care, but take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: Forgive me, it's sort of the elephant the room, and many people in the country were talking about it last night and this morning. Does the president regret saying what he said about Peter? Can you shed some light if you haven't had any conversations with him today about what happened last night?



PSAKI: Well, I would say what's most important and I -- it's Peter's sitting here so this is kind of a funny thing. But the president -- the president called Peter and I -- he confirmed this. So this is only why I'm speaking to this and if you have private conversations with the president, I will assure you, I'm not going to convey that on your behalf.



But Peter spoke to this. The president called him. He conveyed to him that it was nothing personal, man, and also acknowledged that all of you are going to ask him a range of questions. So I think that speaks for itself.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: No hard feelings, pal.



By the way, unlike fake news CNN and every liberal in the country, you know, we're not going to fake and feign moral outrage. I don't really give a rip what Joe Biden says to anybody. It's not personal? Fine, I'll take it that way.



Joe is apparently unable to control his burst of anger and so many other cognitive troubles.



All right. So, last night we did this on the program and our friend Geraldo Rivera does not believe Joe Biden is mentally unfit. He doesn't think that the president is in a steep cognitive decline.



Before we get to Geraldo, I want to play a clip. Unlike, Joe Biden, Geraldo, sorry to do this to you, over the years, we went back and we did the same thing with you. You have not changed at all. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE: Right. This is the big Bagram Air Base, our main base in Afghanistan, and this is the Falcon DiFac, DiFac. That's dining facility to those of you who don't speak military jargon.



He's a political pundit. A martial arts champion, of course, a best-selling author most recently of "Black Belt Patriotism: How to Reawaken America". He is Chuck Norris.



It was the trial of the 20th century. The longest in the history of California, 10 months, 150 witnesses, called to the courthouse here in downtown Los Angeles.



This is where they are seeing an enormous influx of migrant families coming without documentation.



Major dangerous stoners there. Hi, everybody. I'm Geraldo Rivera. Welcome to "Cops All Access". The revival season is rolling out exclusively right here on Fox Nation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Exact same guy 20 years later. So I have another question after seeing this, does our friend -- and he is our friend -- Geraldo Rivera, now believe Joe Biden has lost more than just a step? And with so much at stake, it's the most important job, hardest job in the world, don't the American people deserve to see the results of a cognitive test like Donald Trump took so that we can know that this president is okay.



Here now, he's now the co-host of "The Five" on his A-game as always, Geraldo Rivera, along with the host of "Unfiltered", there's no such thing as a filtered Dan Bongino. I'm not sure why they came out -- you're always unfiltered -- is with us.



Geraldo, I mean this sincerely. We've been friends a long time. You have not changed mentally. You are as sharp as you've ever been.



And I did not do this to set you up. We're good friends. We're dear friends. You have not changed. Now, are you going to after seeing those tapes over the years of Joe Biden and Joe Biden today, are you going to stand by your statement last night that there's not a dramatic, obvious, clear mental cognitive decline in Joe Biden?



RIVERA: Yes, I am and I love you, Sean. But I think the montage you put together of the 46th president was deeply insulting and highly political.



Let me -- let me -- just want to read you one sentence.



HANNITY: Okay.



RIVERA: My heart sank as he floundered his way through his responses, fumbling with his notes, uncharacteristically lost for words. He looked tired and bewildered. Ron Reagan wrote that about his father Ronald Reagan.



You know, you lose your step when you get older.



HANNITY: What year did he write it?



RIVERA: You get -- you forget names.



HANNITY: Ronald Reagan when he left office, he had definitely slowed down a little bit but Ronald Reagan was still sharp and it was pre his Alzheimer's diagnosis.



But you know what? You're distracting from the question here. Let me throw it to, Dan.



Dan, it is so obvious. It is so dramatic. It is so bad that we have to ask this question. Now, Democrats had no problem asking about, let's see, Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, John McCain. Why can't we ask it and what's the answer?



DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, we can and we are going to ask it on this show. I'm not intimidated even remotely by leftist hacks. When leftist hacks tell me not to say something, I say it twice just to flip them kind of the double barrel family friendly --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: I'm a leftist hack? Am I the left hack you're referring to?



(CROSSTALK)



BONGINO: -- on this segment, but yes, Geraldo, I completely again disagree with you for the second night in a row here. I cannot believe you're going to die on this hill. The evidence of the man's problems with his cognitive processes to retrieve information are not weekly, they're not monthly, they're literally daily.



He can't retrieve information. It is one of the basic symptoms of a frontal lobe type dementia or the various categories of dementia we see out there. He can't remember names. He looks at Mitch Landrieu, pretty popular guy in Louisiana, right, names of what the infrastructure czar and he's like, hey, this cat to my right here whatever his name is.



His defense secretary, man, the guy's name is Lloyd Austin, he, you know, he's involved in only the biggest defense decisions of our time, he can never remember the guy's name. He's like, this guy, the general, I mean, he's a big guy Lloyd Austin. He's hard to miss.



I mean, Geraldo, you even said it last night, what are you going to do say, hey, Fred, and his name is Lloyd? I mean, come on, it's time to take the L on this. Admit the guys cognitively compromised, drop the loss. And let's just move on.



RIVERA: First of all --



BONGINO: You're defending a dying argument.



RIVERA: I think it is shocking and outrageous that you, Dan, and you know you are such an effective commentator but for you to make this medical diagnosis of the president of the United States is incredibly irresponsible.



HANNITY: He's not making a medical diagnosis. He's not playing doctor. He's saying based on --



RIVERA: Dementia is a specific mental condition.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: -- based on the tapes we played, that is not the same guy. There's an obvious clear cognitive decline. It's not a medical diagnosis. It's an obvious observation.



Now, the question is how bad is it?



RIVERA: It is a political diagnosis.



BONGINO: Sean, can I respond? This is kind of important. You know, it's fascinating, Geraldo because you and I had it out on this show and you were like cursing at me and everything over COVID stuff and you seem to opine on that --



RIVERA: I like you.



BONGINO: You're not a medical doctor. No, I like -- I like you too, but that is something to do -- but you opine on COVID. You have no medical credentials yet.



You know, I never cite my education because I think it's for jerk wads when you would incite -- when you invoke your education, you're typically a moron. But, you know, I did do my graduate degree in neuropsychology behavior learning at the City University of New York. So it's not like I have no experience in the space of you know where mental health professionals operate.



I'm not diagnosing him. I'm simply suggesting to you what I said if you go back and watch the tape is he shows symptoms of a very common sad, sad tragic thing that happens to people in their older age who show symptoms of cognitive decline, notably frontal lobe dementia.



RIVERA: Did you see the two hours press conference that I saw? Did you -- wait, Dan, did you see the two-hour press conference?



BONGINO: I did, I did.



RIVERA: When he was asked every hostile in the world and he handled himself quite gracefully.



HANNITY: Oh my gosh.



RIVERA: I mean, he stumbled a couple of times, he totally --



BONGINO: He did. Did we watch the same press conference?



RIVERA: That thing about the minor incursion into Ukraine, but generally speaking, he had a grasp of this issue and he certainly was the --



(CROSTALK)



RIVERA: That's what you're talking about. Dan, you are talking about the 25th Amendment. That's what you want to bring up here. Just like they attacked Trump on the 25th Amendment.



BONGINO: You brought that up, I didn't bring that up.



RIVERA: You want to make the case that he can be replaced.



(CROSSTALK)



BONGINO: Did you watch the same press conference?



HANNITY: I agree with Dan, I don't know what presser are you watching.



BONGINO: Did you mistake those things for gummy bears and they were edibles or something? I mean I know you lived through the party `80s at studio 54.



HANNITY: All right. I got to roll guys.



BONGINO: But did you have some leftover stuff? That same press conference we couldn't have watched the same thing.



HANNITY: You couldn't have watched the one I watched.



BONGINO: You watched it on hallucinogenics or something. You know, I'm sorry, man.



RIVERA: Maybe we all are. Let's have a party.



BONGINO: Whatever you were taking, I want some, seriously.



HANNITY: I want -- I'll take some too.



Anyway, thank you both, Dan and Geraldo. Wow, priceless.



Without a doubt, the president of the United States has one of the toughest, most consequential jobs on earth. That's the serious part of this. If a president is publicly exhibiting symptoms that he may be unwell or mentally unfit, that's real cause for the concern.



So is Joe Biden exhibiting some symptoms?



Joining us now with more are FOX News medical contributors, A-Team, Dr. Marc Siegel and Dr. Nicole Saphier.



Look, I would -- I wouldn't wish this. If this was a family member, now, the serious side of this for me, Dr. Siegel, I'm not a doctor. I don't play one with COVID. I'm not going to play one here.



I see with my own eyes a dramatic, significant decline cognitively with the president. I tried to show it over the years. He was a very different person.



My question is, you -- I know you haven't examined him yourself. What do you see? Are these classic symptoms of somebody that is in such a decline?



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, first of all, I can't say for sure because I haven't examined him as you said I have examined Geraldo, and I have to tell you he's eight months younger and I agree I don't see a single cobweb in that man. I completely agree with you, not one. I see that --



HANNITY: Bernie Sanders, same thing, yeah.



SIEGEL: I mean, I'll stick with Geraldo. He's a genius and he's he hasn't lost a thing.



In terms of President Biden, I think it is on the table for us to say and even Chuck Todd said last week that the American public is questioning his competence, right? And I -- when I spoke to President Trump in the White House last year, in 2020, he brought up the issue of cognitive testing for elderly presidents. And I think that that puts it on the table.



And I saw his last physical, President Biden's, and it didn't mention cognitive testing.



Now, why would I be concerned? First of all, there have been erratic emotional outbursts. There have been lapses. There have been memory losses.



I ran this by one of the top experts in the country on cognition and he said, my eyebrows are raised too.



There's also the issue of the surgical repairs of his brain aneurysms that he had in 1988 before all-stars like Dr. Saphier's husband, Dr. Paul Saphier, who does some elegant technique by the way that wasn't available in 1988. They opened the skull in '88, and there's a study that shows a risk of long-term cognitive problems.



Atrial fibrillation, he has an irregular heartbeat. Study out of "Nature Cardiology" in 19 -- in 2018 shows twice the risk of cognitive problems as a result.



So, we have enough reasons to be questioning this, to have eyebrows raised, especially these outbursts.



And one more thing, Sean, that wasn't a hot mic moment with Peter Doocy. He was talking into the mic one minute, and the next minute, he's calling him SOB into the same mic. Why would he think the mic was off? It was on a second before.



So all of this is eyebrow-raising and needs investigation.



HANNITY: Dr. Nicole, I concur about your husband being a brilliant surgeon in this field and you -- in your own right a brilliant doctor. Your thoughts, maybe you've shared -- maybe your husband has shared his thoughts as this is his specialty.



DR. NICOLE SAPHIER, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, sure, I can tell you, Sean, anyone who has had a ruptured brain aneurysm, you do have a higher risk of post-hemorrhagic dementia. But I can tell you as our life expectancy has drastically increased over the last century, you know, our body and brain has aged more. And with that, by the age of 71, about 15 percent of Americans will have some form of dementia and that is manifested by confusion, difficulty finding words and agitation.



Now, you know, age is the greatest risk factor for dementia --



HANNITY: Dr. Nicole, I don't mean interrupt. Hang on, one --



SAPHIER: Yeah?



HANNITY: I don't mean to interrupt, you just describe Joe Biden.



SAPHIER: Well, I can tell you, Sean, I tend to tune out anytime these pressers are happening right now because I do find myself frustrating. But I can tell you that the people who notice these changes are the ones that are closest to them family, friends and those in the public eye, they can tell when there have been subtle changes over time and that can lead to potential cognitive impairment. Anyone over the age of 65 should be routinely screened for some level of cognitive impairment.



And while his physicians may not have publicly mentioned it in his recent physical as Dr. Siegel mentioned, you know, they have to be screening for his cognition because there are prevention strategies, treatment strategies and you know it would be great for the American public if they did make that accessible to us to see.



HANNITY: I think he needs to take the same cognitive test that the media wanted Donald Trump to take, that Donald Trump aced and I think it needs to be done by a third party objective medical professional and we need to get the real results, find out what we're dealing with.



Anyway, we appreciate your insight. Thank you, Dr. Nicole, thank you -- oh, Dr. Marc Siegel, I remembered.



Anyway, straight ahead, we're getting a glimpse into what socialized medicine looks like here in the U.S. Florida surgeon general and Senator Lindsey Graham will react. A lot of HANNITY straight ahead. Thanks for being with us.



HANNITY: Now, the Biden administration tonight, they are making their disastrous covert response strategy even worse, as Biden's FDA abruptly has now halted access to life-saving monoclonal antibody treatments, now forcing states like Florida to shut down the antibody clinics they have all throughout the state that have saved many people's lives. You know, now, we have breakthrough cases, fully vaccinated, boostered, natural immunity, you're still getting COVID.



Now, the FDA removed the emergency use authorization, claiming it doesn't protect against the omicron variant. They provided no clinical data and from what I can find, there is none.



Governor Ron DeSantis slammed the decision, rightly so, in a strong statement. There are real world implications to Biden's medical authoritarianism and Americans access to treatment is now subject of the whims of a failing president.



The Biden administration now playing petty politics with American lives, denying access to life-saving treatments. Now, we have to give credit to the state of Florida for opening up these centers, especially once breakthrough cases started with the delta variant. We've got to give credit to Regeneron, Eli Lilly, their science, their monoclonal antibodies were phenomenal and save lives.



But we do need to warp speed, let's see, oh, tests, Regeneron, Eli Lilly, get them to be able to adapt to the new variants. We need to warp speed the GSK sotrovimab monoclonal antibodies which seem to do a little bit better with omicron or a lot better, doesn't matter. We should be sharing this information, warp speeding all of it.



And we still need antivirals. Every doctor I talked to says they're phenomenal. Why aren't they being mass produced? How did we run out of tests? How -- why are we taking away the one therapeutic everybody said worked? They shouldn't be shutting down centers. They should be giving everyone what they need when they need it.



It's all the dangerous consequence of the cult of that one size fits all medicine. Vaccines, boosters, vaccines, boosters only.



Here with reaction is the Florida surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo is with us.



Doctor, thank you.



First of all, I give you and I give the governor of Florida so much credit. You set up when the delta variant, we learned we had breakthrough cases, fully vaccinated people were still getting COVID, and the next option was therapeutics. The therapeutic that saved lives then for original variant, right from the beginning, the delta variant, was Regeneron and Eli Lilly's version of monoclonals.



Now, I understand GSK, sotrovimab, is better for omicron. Why aren't we mass producing all of this so its' readily available for everybody? Wouldn't that be the answer?



DR. JOSEPH LADAPO, FLORIDA SURGEON GENERAL: Thanks for having me on, Sean. You're completely correct that it would be a huge benefit to the American population if they had access, ready access to outpatient therapy. But the situation we're in is actually reflective of the situation we've been in basically the entire pandemic, which is that the federal leadership has just failed to see the value in treating people and has created this one track for managing the pandemic and it doesn't work for everyone.



HANNITY: Doctor, I know people that got the omicron variant and got Regeneron and the Eli Lilly monoclonals. They all swear to me that it helped a lot. Not one of them had any problems, not one of them needed hospitalization. Nobody died. They got it early as is advised by you and by the state of Florida.



Have you found the same experience?



LADAPO: Yeah, it's really important question and, unfortunately, we actually don't have a valid scientific answer to that question and we should have had one before we made the before the FDA made the decision to pull it. So you're asking something that's so basic.



HANNITY: I thought they follow the science.



LADAPO: There is -- there's laboratory science and we were aware of those studies, so the laboratory studies show a decreased affinity for the omicron variant in terms of the spike protein and that's -- you know, that's very important information. But ultimately, what we care about is whether that same laboratory finding translates to patient findings and we're studying that in Florida.



But there's data out there, and the federal leadership hasn't released those data. They haven't analyzed them as far as I know. And that's really want you want to know. You want to know whether it actually -- does it help patients anymore, or helps patients a little bit, or helps patients a little bit more than that. It's such a basic question, and if our leadership was oriented, yeah.



HANNITY: Could we warp speed -- let's say -- the GSK monoclonals are more efficient with omicron, let's say that's true. Could we warp speed the production? Could we actually partner GSK and Eli Lilly and Regeneron because they've done such a phenomenal job and get the needed therapeutics to people when they need it, whether they have a breakthrough case, whether they're fully vaccinated, boosters or had natural immunity and they're still getting it?



LADAPO: Almost anything is possible with the right leadership. I think Florida is a great example of that. The governor here, Governor DeSantis, has done things that no one else around the country has done, and it's because of his leadership. So, yeah, I think the answer to your question is yes with the right leadership.



HANNITY: I can't believe they're doing this to the people of Florida. This is -- let their governor run this. Joe wanted the -- he never mentioned monoclonal antibodies until his vaccine mandate speech, and then all of a sudden -- we never had a shortage before, then all of a sudden, we have a shortage? Then we run out of tests, and these antivirals that everyone brags about and raves about that not available to anybody. There's no excuse for any of this, Doctor.



Thank you for being with us. Thanks for what you do every day.



Now, amid Biden's imploding presidency and failing Democratic agenda, Speaker Pelosi, oh, she's running for reelection in 2022, claiming she's running for the children. It's always about the children. Take a look.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): When people ask me, what are the three most important issues facing the Congress, I always say the same thing, our children, our children, our children. That is my why. Why I am in Congress, for the children.



As you hear me say, when you're in the arena, you have to be able to take a punch or throw a punch for the children. That is why I am running for re- election to Congress and respectfully seek your support.



HANNITY: I'm actually running for the opposite reason, to get rid of the incompetent adults that are screwing everything up. Imagine that.



Now, that's good for the children too. Now, of course, no one has stood more in the way of children's success than the Democrats. They're the ones that are keeping schools closed and putting mass on kids and bending, you know, the need to far left teachers unions. They let them write COVID laws, advocate against school choice.



Here with reaction, Senator Lindsey Graham.



I'm sure you're happy to hear that she's running again.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): It can't be good for kids, for the parents of the children to lose ground to rampant inflation. How is it good for a kid to have rampant crime, rising crime, little kid -- young kid was killed walking in the streets in Chicago?



So the best thing you do for kids is to fire these people because they're going to ruin the next generation's life. But with Nancy Pelosi, you're damned if you do or you damned if you don't, because if she doesn't run, that would be an admission they're going to lose the House and if she does run it allows Republicans to tell the American people they're doubling down on this failed leadership.



So we're in a great spot as Republicans. We just need to stay focused and come up with a positive America first agenda as we attack their failed policies.



HANNITY: You know, last time you were on this program, you said that you can't have a Senate leader that doesn't agree with American first policies, make America great again agenda. I agree with you.



GRAHAM: Right.



HANNITY: But those are the policies that work. Look at what we were just discussing with the Florida surgeon general.



How is it possible, now in the third year, at Christmas, when you know there's going to be a higher incidence of whatever variant there is -- oh we didn't see it coming, Joe said, meaning omicron. How is it they didn't ran out of tests, they ran out of monoclonal antibodies, they didn't prepare or we've had these antiviral medicine? How'd they run out of those, Senator?



GRAHAM: Well, the same people that did all that also allowed too many illegal immigrants to come across the border, took the most secure border in December of 2020 to make it the most broken border in the history of the country. These are the same people that pulled the plug on Afghanistan, that left Americans behind in enemy lines, that allow the Taliban to run the country and al Qaeda and ISIS to rise.



These are the same people let Putin walk right all over them and these are the same people that are trying to kiss the ayatollah's ass. They don't know what they're doing. These are dangerous group of people. When Nancy Pelosi said that she's going to run again for the House of Representatives, that's the best news I've heard as a Republican in a very long time, but very sad for the country.



So to the American people, if she runs, make sure you fire her as speaker.



HANNITY: By the way, the way they're treating your fellow South Carolina - - South Carolinian, your fellow Senator Tim Scott, is repulsive. And he's up for running this year and I will tell the people of South Carolina, you -- no offense -- he's the real senior senator, but he is a great man and the things that have been said about him make me want to puke. It's repulsive in this day and age.



I want to ask you one last question, Joe Biden is having and calling up a higher state of preparedness for 8,500 of our military, about the Ukraine- Russia crisis. Now, we're not going to war with Russia. I don't want to go to Russia. It would be stupid to go to war with Russia.



GRAHAM: Yeah.



HANNITY: But we can -- we can stand up against the invasion of a innocent country in this case, or the sovereignty of a country, and the way you do it is you mass produce oil and energy which is half of Putin's economy and we benefit for national security reasons and the American people would do them a service everything would get cheaper it would help with the 40-year high of inflation. Why don't we do that?



GRAHAM: Well, number one, I support sending more troops to the Baltic regions, members of NATO. As Putin tries to dismantle NATO, we need to make it stronger and have a greater presence in his backyard. But the one thing I want to leave with you tonight, the Ukraine is far more important than just the Ukraine. The Chinese are watching and if Putin gets away with dismantling the Ukraine, the Iranians will break out and try to get a bomb because they see weakness everywhere.



So if you care about world order, you better get the Ukraine right.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Senator.



Coming up, shocking video shows the mass release of migrants into the U.S. Sara Carter has an exclusive interview with the recently retired U.S. border official. He reveals the Biden administration everything they don't want you to know. He has to do the interview anonymously so he can keep his pension. We'll explain next.



HANNITY: Now, Biden's destructive open borders madness is hiding in plain sight tonight, because look at your screen, new footage from FOX's own Bill Melugin showing adult illegal migrants being released and transported in Texas on their way to the U.S. interior.



And tonight, investigative reporter Sara Carter has an exclusive report with a recently retired U.S. Border Patrol official who is blowing the whistle on Biden's indefensible border policy. Sara, she joins us with more.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, Sean, as the border crisis continues to deteriorate, I've been speaking more and more to senior officials in the border patrol agency, as well as ice. Here is a senior border patrol agent who recently retired and he wants to make clear what is happening on the border is being purposefully done by the Biden administration, and their hands are tied behind their backs.



CARTER: Let's talk about that. What you're seeing now, what are you seeing?



RETIRED BORDER PATROL AGENT: What I'm seeing now is something that I -- I have never seen before. This career is always ups and downs, but this what I see now is something that I've like -- like I've never seen before like I said. And the most concerning thing is that it's being done on purpose, in my view, my opinion.



Before, like you work under different administrations and they have their feelings and their policies regarding the border and I worked under Obama, the Obama administration and there were some issues. But when those issues were confronted and they were brought up, there was a feeling of oops I got caught let me correct let me see what uh what I can do this time around what I see is I mean we can bring politicians down here do our what we call a dog and pony shows and all that and we show them.



And it's like we keep screaming, it's like look at this. I mean, look at our processing center, look at the border, look at the deaths. Look at all this. But nothing is done.



It's like they double down and they continue on. All we do is cleaning up, moving people around, was no --



CARTER: Do you think this is the Biden administration's policies are they failed policies or are they policies that are allowing this to take place?



RETIRED BORDER PATROL AGENT: Oh, this is -- in their view, this is success. This is a successful policy decision. I don't think this is by mistake.



CARTER: Describe some of what it's like for them out on the front lines? What is it like when you're out there with them?



RETIRED BORDER PATROL AGENT: Uh-huh. Yeah, and a lot of people think that Border Patrol agents are demoralized because, you know, that is definitely one of the things, you know? Because we sign up to protect this border, to protect this nation, and we're not being allowed to do that. But there's another aspect of this, and it's the suffering that we see directly because of these policies.



We see things that no human should be seeing, should see ever in their lives. We see death. We see suffering and when this suffering is being brought off, you know, brought on by the very same people that feign so much concern about that population, okay, it makes it even worse. These policies like I said they're successful for them because this is what they want from the -- from the get-go.



CARTER: Sean, we'll be bringing more of this exclusive interview to the viewers. But want to stress here that this a senior official from the border patrol that had been there for decades has said that the national security of this country is at risk that he wants to get the message out and he'll explain why when we bring you back an interview with this anonymous official with the border patrol.



HANNITY: Aiding and abetting law breaking, if it was Donald Trump, he'd be impeached and convicted.



CARTER: Right.



HANNITY: Anyway, great report, Sara Carter, thank you.



When we come back, the Biden ties to China are deeper than ever imagined. We have an investigative report. Peter Schweizer is next.



HANNITY: Now tonight, even more explosive developments surrounding zero experience Hunter and the corrupt Biden family foreign syndicate because Biden's ties to China are way deeper than we ever knew or imagined. Here to break it all down, it's a brand new book just out today in bookstores everywhere, amazon.com, hannity.com. He's the author of the new book, you know, "Red-Handed", there you have it, Peter Schweizer.



Look, we're going to do a series of interviews because it's not something anybody can absorb like your last book, "Secret Empires" in one sitting or one interview. Let's give tonight a broad overview of how involved the Bidens are with China and others.



PETER SCHWEIZER, AUTHOR OF "RED-HANDED": Well, what's interesting about the Biden story, Sean, you know, we first broke the relationship between the Biden family and the Chinese back in 2018 on your show, and at that time, it seemed like a story about corruption and influence peddling. We basically took the laptop and other information and traced back who in China actually made those deals happen for the Biden family.



And what we discovered is that is some $31 million were provided to the Biden family by five individuals in China and those individuals all have ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence. So what has been a story about corruption and cronyism increasingly is a story about spying, espionage and national security.



HANNITY: And so, we have the same corruption in Ukraine, in Russia and in China. So if it was -- if the last name is not Biden but Trump, what would the reaction of the media and Democrats in this country be?



SCHWEIZER: Well, I think the reaction would be that we need to investigate and probe. That has not happened in this case and, Sean, what's really stunning about it is you know you have this connection with the vice minister for state security in China, you have this connection with a former head of the ministry of state security in China who runs the entire spy apparatus, you have those relationships. But in the midst of Hunter Biden striking these deals in China, he does something really shocking. He goes to the U.S. Secret Service and says, I do not want any protection when I travel overseas.



So that means he's going to China elsewhere around the world, he clearly does not want certain elements in the federal government to know exactly what he's doing and where he's going.



So this demands investigation. This is not just about politicians getting money from their office or from a foreign power --



HANNITY: Let me ask you this, because Libya had a dossier on Hunter and in the dossier, they knew he was a drug addict and he had a proclivity like to hire working women of the night, I will say it that way.



Do you believe, in all likelihood, the odds are very high, China, Russia, Ukraine and a lot of these countries have the Biden family compromised?



SCHWEIZER: Oh, absolutely, there's no question. I mean, look, if Chinese ministry for state security is trying to engage in elite capture as they call it with the Bidens, and $31 million has been provided, they would view it as a catastrophic intelligence failure if they did not achieve leverage and compromise on the Biden family. That's what makes this so troubling, and requires investigation because if we don't, the president is going to be basing decisions on his family financial interests and the fact that Beijing has leverage over his family.



HANNITY: It's pretty unbelievable. The book is very comprehensive. It goes into other industries, especially big tech and others about they're getting rich off of China and we ignore all their human rights abuses and everything in between.



We'll have a lot more. We're going to do more with Peter. Thank you, Peter, for being with us.



More HANNITY right after this.



HANNITY: Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left for tonight. As always, you make this show possible. Thank you so much for being with us. We hope you will set your DVR. It's not complicated, figure it out, so you never miss an episode of HANNITY. And don't forget our website, hannity.com.



In the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled, why? Because Laura Ingraham, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE," is next. And she has great show. Have a great night.





