'Hannity' on Biden, Afghanistan update, Elizabeth Warren

Tonight, we're tracking multiple stories surrounding Joe Biden, the sham January 6 Committee, a new scheme from Elizabeth Warren to pack the Supreme Court. But we begin with a brief update from Afghanistan or the Islamic emirates of Afghanistan.



ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage Behind Enemy Lines, Day 123.



HANNITY: Day 123, 136 days since Joe Biden promised not to abandon Americans and not only are our fellow Americans trapped in Afghanistan, the administration still does not know how many people Americans are left behind.



But don't worry, this arrogant, this insulting retort from Jen Psaki, the chief propagandist at the Biden White House should bring comfort to all especially in lieu of the holidays of those now hopelessly suffering in Afghanistan, with seemingly no hope on the horizon whatsoever. Take a look.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I would just reiterate that the United States does not track or put a tracker on American citizens traveling overseas, whether they're in Afghanistan or any country around the world. That would be quite a FOX News story, wouldn't it be, if we did that. We don't do that.



HANNITY: You don't put trackers on people. Let me translate what Jen is saying there. The Biden administration has written our fellow Americans that they abandoned off completely and basically they're saying to them drop dead. You're on your own.



Jen Psaki doesn't care. She's tired of answering any questions, which are very few anyway, about the human tragedy that was caused by her boss and now according to a new report, the Biden administration's quote making it impossible for even private rescue organizations to remove those threatened with retribution by the Taliban for their work with the U.S.



Now that would include American citizens that they left behind, thousands of green cardholders, even military families and our Afghan allies. The State Department is even reportedly blocking those organizations from negotiating flights to third-party countries. Wow.



Now, this is a humiliating self-inflicted disaster, no end in sight. But a betrayal on a level I can't even bring words to.



Now, America's enemies all over the world, they are smelling blood in the water. We see Russia fully emboldened. They're threatening to invade Ukraine. Iran is quickly developing nuclear capabilities, so not be surprised if Israel and Iran are in some type of conflict soon. China is getting a free pass for the global pandemic. They should be paying reparations. They caused the entire thing and they by the way are planning their post-Olympics takeover or they call it reunification of Taiwan.



Joe Biden thinks this is all I guess pretty funny. I don't see anything funny about it. You decide.



REPORTER: President Biden, on the 800,000 coronavirus deaths, do you have statement on your responsibility? And why haven't you asked China to do more to be transparent on the origins?



HANNITY: That funny. Allow me to let you know a little secret, Joe Biden probably didn't answer the question because probably wasn't able to think of one fast enough.



Ultimately, there is no good answer. After promising to shut down the virus as a candidate, more people have died from COVID-19 in this year under Biden 2021 than under Donald Trump in 2020. But according to Joe, it's not his fault, it's not China's fault, it's your fault.



Are you the American people, you just value your freedom way too much. And if so many have said, F your freedom. No, I believe in freedom. I believe in medical privacy. I believe also in doctor-patient confidentiality, although they seem to be rare concept these days. Take a look.



BIDEN: This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated, the unvaccinated. Not the vaccinated. The unvaccinated. That's the problem.



And so, everybody talks about freedom and not to have a -- to have a shot or have a test, well guess what? And so how about patriotism? How about making sure that you're vaccinated so you do not spread the disease to anybody else? What about that? What's the big deal?



HANNITY: What's the big deal? Well, the vaccinated, they're getting COVID too, and just a little vaccine mandate, then a booster, then another booster, then more boosters, then vaccine passports, and five-year-olds need to get their shots, mask mandates are back, draconian measures forever and ever and ever, no end in sight?



Mark my words, with Democrats in charge, this country will never return to normal. They won't allow it.



Now, there's always going to be a new scary variant and life will have to be put on hold yet again. It'll always be new mandates, always be mask mandates, always be employee shortages, and massive government spending.



Inflation, that'll only get worse as we now know, a 39-year high. But again, Joe Biden thinks this is all funny, somehow. Take a look.



UNIDENTIIFED MALE: There are still concerns about supply chain issues across the nation. Do you feel comfortable speaking to parents and telling them that gifts are not going to be a problem for Santa on December 24th?



BIDEN: Well, they're not going to be. You're going to -- the problem is they're going to be available, it's going to cost you money. But it's going to cost Santa some money.



But all kidding aside, there are problems with the supply chain as it relates to food, relates to used cars, relates to oil.



HANNITY: Blame the American consumer. I don't know if it's his cognitive decline which seems to be getting worse by the day or if Joe Biden is really, really that dumb, or maybe it's a combination of both. But either way, he's living in an alternate reality.



Now, case in point, this midterm prediction from Joe Biden just last night, now, you got to listen to this clip very closely, because he messed it up bad. Take a look.



BIDEN: Now, we look at 2022. I want to tell my Republican friends, get ready, pal, you're going in for a problem. And we need to stay unified.



HANNITY: Get ready, pal. Okay, in for a problem.



If you want President Biden to sound tough, I guess you're going to have to bring in a body double because he can't handle it. According to Nancy Pelosi, though, Joe Biden, your president is perfect for this job, perfect. Take a look.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Mr. President, it is an honor and of course a pleasure to be here at this time of challenge and with the coronavirus financial insecurity for families national disasters and more, our country could not be more -- could not be better served than with this most experienced capable hands than yours, President Biden. He's just perfect.



BIDEN: He's perfect. Whatever they were serving at that party, I want some.



Anyway, Nancy Pelosi clearly has been drinking too much spiked ice cream, doesn't realize inflation is out of control. That there is a massive crisis on a southern border, a supply chain crisis originating at the ports in her own state. And as for spiking crime rates, Nancy Pelosi has no idea what's happening. How could this possibly be happening?



Let's see, defund, dismantle the police, no bail laws, never holding people accountable, I don't know, I'm just guessing. What do I know? But take a look.



PELOSI: It's absolutely outrageous. You know, obviously, it cannot continue. But the fact is that there is an attitude of lawlessness in our country that springs from I don't know where. Maybe you do. And we cannot have that lawlessness become the norm.



HANNITY: Nancy, it's not rocket science. Criminals are not being prosecuted on the state and local level in places like your home state of California and New York and other places. Those that are charged with a crime, they are let out with zero bail.



In fact, if you steal under a thousand bucks in California, you're not even going to get arrested. If you don't enforce the laws, guess what? Lawlessness will take over. It always will, it always has.



Here with reaction, former senior counsel to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, co-host, "FOX and Friends Weekend," Pete Hegseth.



Kellyanne, we'll start with you.



You know, all of this now though is collapsing. It's collapsing in terms of their poll numbers, something you're an expert at. But it's also collapsing in terms of they can't even get it done in Congress as it looks like Build Back Better is dead for 2020, or 2021, I apologize.



KELLYANNE CONWAY, FORMER SENIOR COUNSEL TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes, Americans -- Americans have lost total confidence in the competence of the Biden- Harris administration and the Democrats who continue to support them. I'm really amazed, Sean, that there are so many, quote, moderate centrist Democrats self-proclaimed who are willing to risk their own careers in 2022 to be part of a Build Back Better plan that goes in the wrong direction for a country that is under the yoke of inflation and rising prices under Joe Biden.



It's the wrong thing to do to spend money we don't have on things we don't need. They're going in the wrong direction. But in addition, you know, Joe Biden is channeling his inner Kamala Harris with all his cackling and laughing of late.



It's no joke that we have stranded Americans and allies in Afghanistan and, you know, there's -- there are international volunteer groups who are tracking this. And Jen Psaki can joke about it. She can have FOX News arrangement syndrome all she wants in answer to a very simple question about are you helping these dozen or so Americans who are still stranded behind enemy lines in Afghanistan.



But the fact is, we have about 10,000 Afghan American allies who would qualify for the SIV, and maybe thousands or more family members. And they're facing a Taliban controlled winter that's coming with food shortages, human rights abuses. To say nothing of the fact that we left $85 billion worth of American equipment, there are 600,000 small weapons and 75,000 or so vehicles. It's really very cons -- all the intelligence, Bagram Air Base. These are real facts.



And Americans are saying to Joe Biden, you're not doing anything well. You've got these liberal networks, when they're not obsessed with FOX News's ratings, how jealous they are, they are obsessed over who can actually succeed Joe Biden because they don't think Joe Biden can succeed.



And look at just Ukraine. You mentioned Russia salivating over Ukraine, China's looking at Taiwan, Iran's always staring at Israel -- you know, Donald Trump sent javelin anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, Obama sent pillows and blankets. Joe Biden sent Hunter Biden to Ukraine.



I mean, just look at the difference in the way presidents of late have dealt with that entire region. And guess what? The polls are catching up with them. You're absolutely right about polls.



Very quickly, the center has completely collapsed for Joe Biden. Any president needs the support of independence which are the dominant part, quote, nonpartisan group in so many of our states now. They outnumber Republicans and Democrats in registration roles in many of our states. They have left Joe Biden.



In just the last month, the Monmouth poll says on COVID, which had been Joe Biden's number one issue, the handling of COVID, he has completely lost independence. And Gen Z, they are Generation Z, is done with COVID, these articles say. They're going to be mad at the Democrats and punish them for making them mask up and just really ruin their adolescence in so many their high school and college years.



HANNITY: You know, Pete, when she says about abandoning Americans in Afghanistan, oh, we don't put trackers on American citizens, or tragedy of the treadmill, or her -- you know, we're not UPS, we're not the post office, because when -- because we have supply chain issues, it's not even sarcastic. It's rude, condescending, mean and out of touch and it's that typical Democratic coastal elitism that you see that is dominating now the Democratic Party.



Well, it's completely dismissive, Sean, because they know they won't help won't be held accountable no one's going to actually follow through to question why they said there were a dozen as Kellyanne pointed out, a couple hundred people that were still there now. We're revealing nine hundred, a thousand. We know there are thousands of Americans still there that can't get out and folks like you are highlighting it when the rest of the media goes away.



They count on no accountability across the board , and it -- you know, Nancy Pelosi -- I'm construct, I'm sorry, Nancy Pelosi stands at a podium and says he's perfect. I mean, she is lying through her false teeth and she knows that she's lying because every Democrat wants someone else to be at the podium and someone else to run in 2024.



In fact, as a representative of San Francisco, the mayor of San Francisco recently came out and said crime is out of control. In fact, Mayor London Breed had a press conference where she said I don't care if the left doesn't like what I'm going to have to do, but we have to crack down on the fact that our city is out of control.



They're telling the American public, don't believe your lying eyes. From crime to inflation to COVID, what we know about omicron and the reality that it may be transmissible but thank goodness it's not as deadly in its implementation -- pay no attention. We're in charge. Build Back Better is the answer.



They know voters are going to reject that. Just like in Virginia where they rejected the critical race theory, just like in New Jersey where they almost beat Phil Murphy, one of their golden children, they know they're on the precipice of a wave. They have to lie. They have to pretend like they feel good about it. They know they're not.



So they're going to get -- if they can't get Build Back Better, Sean, you know this -- they're going to go for a voting bill because they're worried about the ballot box in to project their majority. They know what bad news is coming, they're still going to press it forward.



HANNITY: All right. According to Joe, he disagrees, but I don't think he knows what day it is.



Pete Hegseth, thank you. Kellyanne, as always, thank you.



And now let's return to some good news from Capitol Hill. Biden's five trillion dollar Build Back Better/New Green Deal socialist spending spree is now officially stalled in Congress. Democrats are now reportedly very angry with Joe Manchin for refusing to bend the knee to their radical plans. Now, Manchin is feeling the heat, even though by the way, even having to lash out at reporters or lying to him about what he supports and doesn't support. They're stalking him as they have now been for several months.



Manchin doesn't answer to the media mob or to Joe Biden. He should rightly answer to the people of West Virginia. And if this bill passes, all middle and lower income Americans will suffer even more from higher inflation.



They already disproportionately negatively impacted by Joe's increase in energy and the increase in prices of everything we buy from every store we go to. New taxes, a huge new army of IRS agents, tasks with auditing as many as you as possible kind of like you'll get the HANNITY treatment.



And here now with more is South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.



I'm hearing and reports are that -- for this year at least -- that Build Back Better/New Green Deal socialism is dead for this year. But that doesn't mean it's going away.



I watched Manchin today and he had to say that's total B.S., because Democrats have turned on him and they're trying to make the case that he is trying to kill the child tax credit, which, by the way, is a lie. He's always been for the child tax credit.



So they've -- now, his own party has turned against him and he's trying to look out for the energy sector which is such a big part of the West Virginian economy.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Yeah, I think Build Back Better is dead forever and let me tell you why, because Joe Manchin has said he's not going to vote for a bill that will add to the deficit. Well, if you do away with the budget gimmicks, Build Back Better, according to the CBO, adds $3 trillion to the deficit. He doesn't want to vote for a bill that makes inflation worse.



And one thing we haven't talked about tonight but was mentioned today, the child care provisions and Build Back Better prohibit religious institutions from receiving money.



So if you've got a child in a religious institution, providing child care, you will not be eligible for money from the government because that child goes to religious institution. It increases the wages of child care providers to the point that the average family will have to spend $13,000 more because this is a federal takeover of child care. It's declaring war on religious institutions. It's $5 trillion, not $1.75. It's an inflation bomb.



And at the end of the day, Joe mentioned as promised, the people of West Virginia, will no -- I will not vote for a bill that adds to the deficit. That's full of gimmicks. So I think it's dead forever.



HANNITY: Well, okay, so now, the question is, what do we do in the meantime? The Republicans, even much to my chagrin as you know, allowed for the Democrats to raise the debt ceiling. I believe it comes up again next in February.



So, now, Chuck Schumer is signaling he wants all of these radicals, including that FCC head to get through and all these appointments to go through.



Are Republicans going to support all those radicals on Joe's list?



GRAHAM: Well, you know, the FDA director Joe Manchin won't support. You know, they got some pretty out there people that they want to put into the government. But let's slow down for a minute -- a minute.



The Build Back Better was the signature issue of the radical left. It died in the Senate because the CBO, which I do not control. I laugh when I hear Democrats say it's a fake number.



The CBO number, it used to be the gold standard. I haven't hypnotized the CBO. They looked at the bill, Sean, as if all the programs like child tax credits go for years, not one year. And they said it's $5 trillion. The child tax credit over 10 years is $1.6 trillion.



So, the bill is written in the Senate is a lie. The CBO exposed that lie and when it comes to deficit spending, it has $3 trillion to the deficit. The CBO and the inflation number last Friday I think kill Build Back Better.



They were trying to pass a lie and God bless Joe Manchin for sticking to his guns.



HANNITY: All right. I'm going to make predictions on foreign policy and I hope I'm wrong on every one.



Now, with the new news out of Afghanistan that we can't get anybody out now, my prediction is that every person Joe abandoned is stuck there and many will die. My prediction is Putin will invade Ukraine. My prediction is there will be a conflict with Israel and Iran in the near future. And my last prediction is, after the Olympics, that China will, in fact, fulfill their territorial ambitions and they will take over Taiwan.



Am I wrong? I hope I am.



GRAHAM: Well, I hope you're wrong, but here's what I think to be honest with you, you're probably more right than wrong. We've left so many people behind in Afghanistan that fought bravely along our side, without a plan to get them out. Our friends in Israel are watching the Iranians getting ever closer to making a bomb, and they're going to have to act because one Holocaust is enough.



When it comes to Russia, I'm going to introduce sanctions to hit Russia for the buildup, not the invasion. And if we don't get this right, Taiwan will be invaded by China. There's so much at risk in this world.



Here's the good news. I think Build Back Better is dead, the path to socialism has been stopped I think -- I think for the rest of this Congress.



But pray for the people we left behind in Afghanistan and pray for our friends in Israel. I'm going to Israel on Christmas Day to let them know that I, along with many Republicans and some Democrats, has Israel's back.



So I'm going to tell the Iranians, if you --



HANNITY: I have their back. I have their back. Joe Biden I don't believe has their back.



GRAHAM: Well, if Iran doesn't believe Joe Biden has Israel's back, there will be a war between Israel and Iran because the Israelis are not going to allow a religious zealot, the ayatollah of Iran, to have a nuclear weapon to destroy the Jewish state.



HANNITY: So, my four predictions --



GRAHAM: -- against Iran, we're in trouble.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: -- if any Americans in Afghanistan. Putin will invade Ukraine.



HANNITY: Iran and Israel will -- are headed for a conflict that will happen. And post the 2022 Olympics, China's taken over Taiwan. I hope to God I'm wrong.



GRAHAM: Well, the only thing that can change it is for Biden to changes up his game when it comes to the Iranians, to let them know that we have red lines, too. I'm going to go to Israel and find red lines for the United States and tell the Iranians if you cross these lines, we will use military force.



I'm not the commander in chief --



GRAHAM: The world is a dangerous place.



HANNITY: You know what, the first thing we ought to do is produce enough energy and supply our Western European allies. That'll bankrupt Putin.



And then if China keeps showing that they have these territorial ambitions, I would stop importing their products because they rely -- their entire economy relies on imports.



As it relates to the Iranians, I put sanctions back on them. There are things that Joe can do short of -- obviously, I don't want America involved in any conflict.



But have a safe trip to Israel. We'll get a report from you when you get back, sir. Thanks for being with us.



All right. Straight ahead tonight, as the left continues it's January 6 political hit job, oh, it looks like the corrupt, congenital liar that's compromised, Adam Schiff, in other words the shift show continues, he actually distorted texts between Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan.



Congressman Jordan and Laura Trump are here and will weigh in next, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Well, he's back. The corrupt, compromise, congenital liar Adam Schiff, he's bringing another shift show to Washington again tonight, caught red-handed doctoring a Mark Meadows text message as part of the January 6 sham investigation, and as reported by the federalists, it turns out that Schiff on Monday falsely claimed to have text message evidence that a congressman -- who turned out to be Congressman Jim Jordan, texted the former White House chief of staff, that would be Mark Meadows, to instruct Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results.



But, of course, it was a total, complete, utter lie from Schiff as per usual. He totally misrepresented and then doctored what the message said, which was actually a summary of a legal theory not from Jim Jordan but from a Washington lawyer. And there were no instructions at all coming from Jim Jordan.



So just like we've been telling you, this investigation is a complete sham. It has a predetermined outcome, and Schiff and company are now creating fake text messages to push their far left January 6 hysteria and hold Meadows in criminal contempt, all because they hate Donald Trump and want to purge Donald Trump from the Republican Party, and his supporters.



Joe Biden's reaction today? Well, I'm not sure he knows what day it is, but take a look.



REPORTER: What is your reaction to Congress holding Meadows in contempt?



BIDEN: I don't know enough -- well, that's what I've seen. I've not spoken to anyone. It seems to me he's worthy of being held in contempt.



HANNITY: He's worthy of being held in contempt. We ought to have a no- confidence vote.



Anyway, ask yourself, if this were a serious investigation, wouldn't they be focused on how to protect the Capitol from future attacks or investigate why we now know there were requests from President Trump days before January 6 from Mark Meadows, from the Capitol Police chief for the National Guard, knowing hundreds of thousands of people were coming to town. And, of course, in the background was all of the 574 riots at the previous summer. They were told again and again to have the guard ready.



And guess what? They didn't do it. All just a giant distraction, of course, from the disastrous failures that is Joe Biden.



They're failing COVID policy, never-ending restrictions, vaccine mandates they said they'd never shoved down our throat and also being knocked down in the courts, begging OPEC and Russia to produce more oil because they lost American energy independence, abandoning Americans in Afghanistan a 39-year inflation high, the supply chain disaster and, of course, an all- out super spreader catastrophe because of wide open borders, all caused by Joe Biden.



The media mob desperately looking for anything else to talk about. Here with reaction, Congressman Jim Jordan himself, FOX News contributor Lara Trump.



First, when you and Jim Banks were kicked off this committee to investigate what happened on January 6, why were you -- you're given a reason why?



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): No, they just -- I think the reason is what you just said, Sean, because this is totally partisan.



Understand this, Sean, today, after Sean Davis's (ph) story, here's what the Select committee said -- the Select Committee is responsible for and regrets the error (ph).



You know what that is, Sean, that is a government speak, that is a fancy way of saying we got caught. We got caught lying. We got caught altering a document.



And here's the scary thing -- this is a pattern with these guys. Ten years ago was the IRS targeting conservatives. Five years ago, they said they weaponized the Department of Justice, went to the FISA court, lied to the FISA court, alter the document in front of the FISA court so they could spy on President Trump's campaign.



And guess what? Two months ago, we caught them doing what? Going after moms and dads at school board meeting using the power of the Justice Department in the counterterrorism division at the FBI. And now this -- all because of their lust for power and their intensity for going after President Trump because they're afraid he's going to run and they know he's going to win if he does. That is what is so sick about all this.



And it got to the worst point yesterday where they try to put a good man in prison and hold him in contempt. It is disgusting.



HANNITY: By the way, they hadn't done that -- before Steve Bannon, just before Meadows, they hadn't done that since 1983. So we know it's political.



But the minute that -- look, I would like a full investigation.



Now, Lara, there's an interesting process because your father-in-law said days before January 6, knowing what happened in the summer of 2020, that the National Guard should be on the ready. Mark Meadows said the same thing, the Capitol police chief requested over six times, everybody was denied.



Now, the person in charge of the Capitol police that would make that decision is none other than Nancy Pelosi. Now, I doubt this Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger "I hate Trump" committee uh has any intention whatsoever of getting to the bottom of why Nancy Pelosi didn't bring in the National Guard as everybody requested.



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it's a great question, Sean. I think you're right. I think we would love a legitimate and full investigation as to what happened on January 6, because, look, these people know, whether it's Adam Schiff, whether it's Liz Cheney, whether it's Kinzinger, they all know that Donald Trump didn't orchestrate this whole thing. He didn't tell people to go to the Capitol and break in. He said, let's peacefully and patriotically make our voices heard.



But he tried to warn them. So many people tried to warn Nancy Pelosi. So why didn't they have the adequate security there? It is a great question.



But at the end of the day, they know the answer. And it -- the outcome is already predetermined, you're right. With this group of people, the outcome is predetermined and it is exactly what you said, and it is exactly what Congressman Jordan just said.



They are petrified that Donald Trump is going to run again in 2024. They know if he runs, he will win. And look, in 2016, he won. He started peeling back the onion and exposing the swamp and all of these people in it for exactly who they were.



They know that if he gets back in there, the jig is up. The game is over for them. They're doing everything they can to discredit him now. They're doing everything they can to prevent him from running in 2024.



And hey, it doesn't hurt that it is a distraction from the disaster that we have seen under President Joe Biden. Everything he touches turns to garbage. He has not had one accomplishment that he can point to.



Everything he's done has been bad for Americans. They feel it every day, so they want this distraction. They want to have this story out there.



But they're not going to find ultimately what they want because, at the end of the day, they're never going to find that anybody said to go do this.



No one wanted to see this sort of thing happen, but it is a shame we don't have a legitimate and full investigation because we'd all love to see why this ultimately happened.



HANNITY: Well, I'd also like Liz Cheney, Congressman, now that she loves to reveal people's private text messages. I'd like to see all Cheney family texts, emails, transcripts, phone calls kissing Donald Trump's ass to get a pardon for Scooter Libby, and what was the aftermath of that? So maybe she could release that in the process of releasing other people's private text messages.



But let me ask you, executive privilege. This is important.



If you eliminate executive privilege and if everybody that is giving advice to a president knows that at some point down the line that what they say, what advice they offer might be made public, that will probably prevent people from being completely, totally honest with a president, with advice that might be crucial in terms of even national security. That's why executive privilege should matter.



Nobody's discussing that aspect of this.



JORDAN: No, you're exactly right. The Supreme Court has been clear. Executive privilege exists for the country, for We, the People. It's not about the president. It's not about the chief of staff. It's not about any of his close advisors. It's for the benefit of the country.



And guess when it was first asserted? 1794, George Washington asserted it. So this is an important privilege.



And Democrats are going to destroy -- here's what they said yesterday with what they did to Mark Meadows. They said, oh, Adam Schiff can have a so- called whistleblower, anonymous whistleblower and use that in secret hearings in the basement of the bunker of the Capitol to impeach the president of United States. We're not allowed to know who that guy is, but we're going to destroy executive privilege and we're going to alter documents in our quest to go after Mark Meadows and President Trump?



It is sickening as I said. It is so darn wrong and the American people see it for what it is.



HANNITY: You and Jim Banks should lead the committee and release the exact same day as Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger's committee, the report -- asking the important questions, why didn't Nancy Pelosi call up the guard as everybody asked her to do? I'd like an answer to that.



And please also set up a commission looking into the 575 riots that killed dozens of Americans, that resulted in billions of dollars of property damage and injured thousands of cops. I want that committee, too.



Thank you both, Laura Trump and Jim Jordan.



Coming up, the left continues to push their radical court-packing agenda. The great one, Mark Levin, weighs in on that and his thoughts on January 6, and the corrupt committee of Liz Cheney, straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Now, with the Democrats' Build Back Better Bolshevik spending bonanza in peril, Senator Elizabeth Warren is doubling down on yet another power grab and far left fantasy and endorsing a radical court packing scheme. Now, that would add four justices to the U.S. Supreme Court claiming quote the current court threatens the Democratic foundations of our nation.



Translation, the court doesn't have enough far left liberal activists that don't believe in separation of powers and co-equal branches of government.



Here for a reaction to all of tonight's big breaking news -- now, Mark's book you see right there, "American Marxism", not only was number one on `The New York Times" list for weeks in a row, it is the number one best- selling book, all books for the entire year. He also hosts "Life, Liberty and Levin" right here on the FOX News Channel. I call him the great one for a reason.



Congratulations, my friend. That is a monumental achievement, sir.



MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN": Thank you, Sean.



Let me try and unravel some of this. First of all, when it comes to Adam Schiff doctoring evidence, Adam Schiff is a lawyer. He's got a license in the state of California, maybe in other places too. So rather than us just whining about this reprobate, rather than us just whining about this unethical hack, let's do something about it.



Lawyers are not free to doctor evidence, particularly when they're doctoring evidence for the purpose of trying to put people in prison. And that's exactly what Adam Schiff in this committee did when they were manipulating and doctoring those text messages.



They removed paragraphs. They changed punctuations. They made it public. They used it as a basis to vote against Mark Meadows, to seek criminal contempt, the Democrat House doing the same thing.



It's time that people file a serious ethics complaint I would ask the Republicans on Capitol Hill to do what any citizen can with the ethics arm of the Supreme Court of California and seek the license of Adam Schiff because enough is enough. We can whine about it all we want, he's got the media playing out of his hand.



This guy is unethical. This guy does not deserve to be a member of the bar. He's worse than a slip and fall lawyer. He's a slip and fall congressman, that's number one.



Number two, ladies and gentlemen, if you want to see what the old Soviet Union was like, you look at this January 6 Committee, you have these clowns making pronouncements about the innocent and guilt and mostly guilt of individuals who they're supposed to be investigating.



They want their text messages. They want their emails. They're going to phone companies to get their phone calls.



And why are they doing this? Because they want to get to the bottom of the insurrection they say. And for what purpose? We have a legislative purpose. And what's that? What law are you going to pass?



Liz Cheney gave it up the other day. She said that they may look at a criminal aspect for Donald Trump dereliction of duty.



Well, speaking of dereliction -- dereliction of an IQ in the case of Liz Cheney. Number one, Congress does not have the power to do criminal investigations. Number two, dereliction of duty, as we've discussed or you have, is Nancy Pelosi. She's in charge of protecting the House of Representatives.



She was offered the National Guard, that's all the president can do. There's nothing else he can do. It's up to her. She didn't call in more Capitol Police. They report to her.



The Democrat Mayor Bowser, who's another disaster in Washington, she didn't call in more Metropolitan Police. The Norfolk FBI office, the NYPD warned about more people coming and what did she do and why didn't she call in the National Guard? You know why she didn't? We know why.



She doesn't like the National Guard. She doesn't like the Insurrection Act. She was attacking Trump, along with the phony generals in the media who was thinking about using the Insurrection Act to stop the riots all during the summer. She said no.



So imagine if she brought in the National Guard as was offered by the president of the United States, what a hypocrite she would look like. Imagine if she called in more cops including federal cops, she called federal cops that were protecting the federal building, the courthouse in Portland, storm troopers.



So she wasn't going to call in the storm troopers. She wasn't going to call in the National Guard having attacked the Insurrection Act. So, she Liz Cheney has been derelict in duty to protect the Capitol building. The president United States did everything he could.



Moreover, there are no criminal statutes whatsoever to that apply to this former President Donald Trump. None, period. Or if they are, they're hiding with weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Maybe her father can help her find those. But the fact of the matter is there aren't.



This committee is violating the Bill of Rights. It's violating due process. This committee is on a, quote/unquote, criminal hunt, trying to get people humiliated and embarrassed. Why would you have a vote for criminal contempt on a serious issue like executive privilege that does apply in certain respects to former presidents of the United States?



How do I know? The Supreme Court said so. And for good reason. Separation of powers carries forward regardless of your president now or president later.



So what is it exactly that they're doing? They're holding people in contempt, the fraud who's the attorney general who wants to put parents in jail using the Patriot Act, he goes ahead and indicts Steve Bannon and wants to indict other people, this is an issue that's before several judges that has to be adjudicated, the extent of executive privilege.



And then we have these two Obama judges and one Biden judge and what do they said? That the current president hasn't asserted it and he's in the best position to assert executive privilege.



No, he's not. That jerk has announced he's going to run for reelection, he doesn't care if there's executive privilege or not. He is working with Pelosi and the Democrats to go after Trump, to hell with the country, separation of powers and all the rest of it.



Now, let me get back to Elizabeth Warren and the Supreme Court of the United States. Elizabeth Warren is a thug and a liar. She got into college lying about her ethnicity. She continued to lie about her ethnicity in order to get big-time appointments as a professor. She didn't use her brain. She tried to use native Americans to get to where she is.



Now, this thug that says we should add four seats to the United States Supreme Court -- this thug wants to add four seats to the United States Senate. They want to add enough seats until they control everything. You know what that is? Totalitarianism, and that's what she is, a totalitarian. I'm done.



HANNITY: That's it. That's -- anyway, congrats on the book. Number one book for the entire year of 2021, Mark Levin.



Straight ahead, as questions about Biden's cognitive function mount, some in the media mob are begging him not to run again, even liberals, straight ahead. Newt Gingrich reacts.



HANNITY: Even the media mob is coming to terms with what we have been showing you night after night and that is Joe Biden -- weak, frail and seemingly deteriorating daily as it relates to his cognitive abilities and unable to carry out the duties of commander in chief.



Look at this new piece of liberal "New York Times" columnist Bret Stephens, quote: Biden should not run again and he should say he won't, laying out Biden's struggles and calling him alarmingly incoherent. That's an understatement.



And that's not all. Even over at fake news CNN, they are already floating possible 2024 replacements for Biden, including names like failing Vice President Harris, Pete Buttigieg, even failed gubernatorial -- Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.



Here with reaction, author of "Beyond Biden," former speaker of the House, FOX News contributor, Newt Gingrich.



I think they're actually following your lead, and they're thinking beyond Biden. But I don't see any good options either in the CNN list. I don't think there are good options for them.



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, I think, first of all, it is crazy to suggest before he's finished his first year that he announced now that he'll be a lame duck for three years. I mean, he'd have no authority, have no ability to do anything. If he is collapsing at the rate they're suggesting, the question should be, does he need to be replaced now? And, of course, the problem with that is that Kamala Harris of anything.



You know, Kamala Harris if totally cognizant is more dangerous and goofier than Joe Biden. So, you -- so in a sense, she's the insurance policy that will keep him in office. But as a citizen and as a historian, I'm really worried. I think that we have the American system for national security purposes as a commander in chief. It's a very deliberate term.



George Washington had been the commander in the revolutionary war. They knew what they were writing. And if we end up in a situation as these people are suggesting, where the commander-in-chief is incapable of doing his job, the world gets very, very dangerous, because you have people like Putin and the Chinese dictator and, you know, the head of North Korea, the head of the ayatollah in Iran. They're all watching this stuff.



HANNITY: And let me ask you this --



GINGRICH: Democrat starts to get sick enough -- go ahead.



HANNITY: Because, okay, let's assume that these policies continue their trajectory which I think predictably will fail. Let's assume Republicans win the H and maybe the Senate in 2022. Then the question is, do you believe the policies that worked under President Trump -- if President Trump wants a comeback, will people that maybe had issues with his style, not the success, would they -- would they openly be, you know, cheering for somebody that can form a sentence, a coherent sentence and also fight for the things that he promised and actually be engaged in the day-to-day activities and job of being the president?



GINGRICH: Yeah. Look, I think -- I think first of all, if President Trump decides to run and I think that'll depend on his health as much as anything, but if he reaches a conclusion that he can do the job because he certainly doesn't want to become another Joe Biden, I think he'll be the Republican nominee, and I think the Republican nominee in this setting is going to beat a big government socialist what -- no matter who it is, because that we're going to go into a couple years of really bad policies having a really bad effect on our lives.



HANNITY: There's no way for them to reverse course, unless they go back to Trump's policies, and I don't see that happening.



"Beyond Biden," bookstores everywhere, amazon.com. Mr. Speaker, thank you as always.



More HANNITY next.



HANNITY: The time flies. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left for this evening. As always, we thank you for joining us. You make the show possible. We hope you'll set your DVR so you never, ever, ever miss an episode.



And in the meantime -- well, the great news is, let not your hearts be troubled, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE," Laura Ingraham is next.



All right. What's the snappy comeback tonight? Come on.



