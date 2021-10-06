'Hannity' on Democrats losing control of their party

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Sadly, day 52, Biden's State Department is, quote, not in a position to say as of yet how many Americans remain trapped behind enemy lines hostage to the Taliban. They have no clue. They have no earthly idea. Joe Biden abandoned them.



And by the way, the media mob, they just ignored this story as if it didn't happen. Imagine if this happened and Donald Trump was president.



There are zero over-the-horizon capabilities to get them out. All this leverage Joe Biden claimed that he has, he has none. It's been nearly 35 days since Joe Biden even mentioned these Americans he's abandoned.



According to a breaking report from "The New York Times", scores of CIA assets in Afghanistan and around the globe, they have been captured, they have been killed or they have been compromised -- make no mistake: all caused by Joe Biden and all completely preventable. And by the way, and he does as John Ondrasik song says -- Joe Biden has blood on his hands.



Joe's cowardice on the world stage will haunt this country and the world for years to come. Who will trust us again?



Look at the aggressive nature of China in Taiwan today. He didn't even help his own fellow Americans. He's not going to help you. They're sending a message loud and clear that they're emboldened today as a result of Joe Biden.



And Biden, today, is not thinking about those that he left behind in Afghanistan, never mentions them. He's not thinking about the crisis at our southern border, never mentions it. Truth be told, Biden probably doesn't even form many cogent thoughts anyway.



But his staff did send him off to Michigan today to give a speech about his $3.5 trillion Build Back Better socialist spending disaster which is now stalled in Congress thankfully and caused -- causing a Democratic civil war. Needless to say, the speech didn't particularly go well. Not hard to predict. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And by the way, parenthetically, when you build a charging station, it's like back in the day when my grandpop worked for the American oil company back in the turn of the -- in 1920, in that area. They went from state to state convincing people that they put -- allow them to put 20,000 gallons of gasoline under the ground. They didn't want them around. But guess what happened? Everything builds up around them.



You put these charging stations along the highway, you're going to see a significant economic development go well beyond the charging station.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All right what on earth is Joe Biden actually trying to say here?



You know, he's no Donald Trump. Notice he doesn't get big crowds, a lot of people, doesn't seem to make a lot of sense and he mumbles a lot. He fumbles a lot. He bumbles a lot, and frankly, I don't even think he knows what he's reading on that teleprompter.



Regardless, he's desperately trying to save this insane domestic socialist agenda. Why? Because his radical party is demanding it. Pelosi, zero control over her caucus, her instincts would be -- get as much as you can and let me go back to San Francisco and let me eat a lot of designer ice cream.



But anyway she's getting rolled by the devout socialists in her base. And as I've said many times before, the real speaker of the House, that would be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Frankly, it's a humiliating culmination of Nancy Pelosi's, what, 3,582 years in the Washington swamp. And now, of course, with the stalled agenda, the radical left, they're implementing one of their favorite tactics -- mob rule. Their victim, latest victim: Senator Kyrsten Sinema. One of two Democratic senators that refused to rubber stamp this $3.5 trillion socialist welfare madness.



Yeah, she's now getting stalked all over the country. We told you about last weekend in Arizona. You got a group of deranged left-wing activists, illegal immigrants harassing and filming the senator, filming the senator while she's in a stall in the ladies room.



Now, just stop for a minute and ask yourself what would the reaction of the mob and the media be and the Democrats if it was a Trump supporter with a MAGA hat on? And by the way, on her flight back, midair, Sinema again in air harassed and filmed by another left-wing activist. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ACTIVIST: I just want to know if you can commit, as my senator, if you can commit to passing a reconciliation that could provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrants who have been waiting for this for too long. I just need to know if you can commit to passing a budget reconciliation that would include immigration and citizenship for people to be protected like me and many others.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BURNETT: Why is she being allowed on a commercial airline to harass a senator? Why is that allowed to happen? And where are the Democrats sticking up for her? Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, you're going to stand up to your -- for your own colleagues being stalked and harassed now daily? I doubt it because you're probably afraid of their radical socialist base. You're afraid it's going to happen to you.



And Pelosi, speaker in name only, Schumer -- well, he only answers to Bernie Sanders. Joe Biden, the Biden-Bernie manifesto, he doesn't even know what the hell is going on. And as a result, we, you, the American people, and frankly the entire world is suffering. At the border where Joe Biden should be today, a crisis continues to spiral out of control there.



Listen to this, according to former border patrol chief, Rodney Scott, he just retired in June, 30 years of service. Terrorists from around the globe, they are now attempting to capitalize on all of this chaos, something we have been warning you is likely true you will have people that have agendas to bring harm to this country and we're not vetting them. We don't look and see if they have radical associations.



We're not even giving them COVID tests and guess what? They get preferential treatment and they don't even get a vaccine mandate. They just get a -- here will you please show up but we're only requesting you don't have to. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RODNEY SCOTT., FORMER BORDER PATROL CHIEF: We have nation state threats we have terrorist threats we can't get into in this type of a forum, but they're real, they exist and they want to come across that border. Statistically, it always includes rapists, murderers, potential terrorists, every single year. If you look at CBP statistics publicly available, those all exist in who we actually catch.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: As I've said many, many times, this is a national security crisis. It is a humanitarian crisis. It is a health crisis, of course, in the middle of a pandemic. I'm here legally, I don't care where you come from legally. Respect our laws, borders and sovereignty.



We need to know you don't have radical associations. We need to know in the middle of a pandemic you're healthy and that you won't be a financial burden to the American people. If you have that background check, you do it legally, welcome to our country. And I don't care where you come from.



And yet, Joe Biden, he won't even visit the border. In fact, he's never, ever visited the border. Not a single time, not once as a senator, not as vice president, not as president and he's been in the swamp 8,927 years. He's been there longer than Pelosi.



And now because Joe is unable and unwilling to secure the borders, a group of Republican governors, they're now having to do his job, step up to the plate, but they can't enforce the laws that he won't enforce because he's aiding and abetting the law breaking. You can't make this Adam Schiff up. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANNOUNCER: We have a crisis at our border, unprecedented, heartbreaking and completely avoidable. And to understand the magnitude, you need only look at the numbers. When Joe Biden took office, he immediately stopped construction of the border wall. Since then, there's been a surge of immigrants flooding our southern border. Border apprehensions are up 500 percent and border patrol facilities are beyond max capacity.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Investigative journalist and reporter Sara Carter will follow these governors as they tour the border with our full coverage tomorrow night right here on "Hannity".



Now, if Joe Biden had any decency at all -- well, he'd head to the border let him talk to the people that live in border communities. Let him hear from them, how hard this has been on them. Let's look at the cost. Why is Joe Biden giving preferential treatment to people that don't respect our laws, our borders, our sovereignty?



But Joe Biden -- well, he is who he is. He's a liar, he's a con man, a plagiarist and has been his entire life. Well, he's just maybe a slight bit better than zero experience Hunter, only difference now is Joe is in a very steep cognitive decline. He is cognitively weak, he is frail.



Anyway, his dishonesty and incompetence is now more obvious than ever. And now, Democrats are rightfully very worried about the midterm elections in 2020. Here with more from the White House, our very own Peter Doocy.



Peter, a lot is going on there. This has turned into a bit of a disaster for them. I want you to explain exactly what's happening. You've got -- you know, you've got the squad insisting, they want that $3.5 trillion New Green Deal money first or they're not going to vote for the infrastructure bill. Then you've got more moderate Democrats saying we can't afford to spend that kind of money, especially after the money we've spent on COVID.



Tell us where everything stands.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Something new started happening today, Sean. The president went out to Michigan. He is trying to make it look like there is public support elsewhere to pressure the senators from other states like West Virginia and Arizona who are not with him right now for these plans. But what he's doing now for the first time is he's talking about -- not just the policy, this human infrastructure they call it, but also his popularity last year. He was talking about how he won 81 million votes, how that is the most in U.S. history and so that is why he thinks that people should trust him that he knows what is best for the next generation of the United States.



There is a lot going on in the world as you just detailed in your monologue. He wants all the attention right here. And there is a big math problem in Washington, D.C. because they think they've got Joe Manchin, and the president said he saw Joe Manchin on TV, it sounds like he's willing to maybe spend a little bit more on this progressive wish list, this infra -- the non-infrastructure, the human infrastructure they call it.



But Bernie Sanders is out there saying, no, I think $3.5 trillion is a conservative number. So if you placate somebody like Joe Manchin, you lose Bernie Sanders. It doesn't help you at all with the math.



And all the while you've got somebody like Kyrsten Sinema who you mentioned was chased into a ladies room when I asked the president about that directly yesterday, he said he doesn't approve of the tactics but it's just all part of the process. When I asked Jen Psaki about it, she said that she thinks it's inappropriate but that the president still supports the right to protest.



HANNITY: Amazing.



Peter Doocy, thank you as always.



Joining us now, Donald Trump Jr. I don't care if it's Afghanistan, the border, on every single issue -- as you watch the Democrats now go back and forth and they can't get even their own act together and get a bill that's going to -- you know, that they can get consensus on. You got the socialists, then you got the radical communist socialist. So it's sort of like the battle between the two extremes.



And there's nobody like your father that I see is leading the Democratic Party on an agenda that they're going to get behind.



Your thoughts on this bill?



DONALD TRUMP, JR., EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AT THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION: A hundred percent, Sean. I mean, you know, Joe Biden can't go in there and whip up these caucuses and get them together to fight for a common goal of the American people. It seems that the vast majority of the Democrat caucuses are actually much more concerned about anyone other than the American people. These are people that are so good at math that they're going to pretend that $3.5 trillion is somehow going to be free, that there's going to be no ramifications to working class Americans. But they have no problem right now, Sean, mortgaging your children's future to the hilt.



And that's what they're doing to America, to pay off a radical agenda, to create amnesty and programs for illegal immigrants who again these days are treated better than actual Americans in their own country. There is no leadership in the Democrat Party. It's controlled by a bunch of radical lunatics. It's never been this bad before, Sean.



We've seen the Democrats slowly going off of the deep end I think Donald Trump broke them. But the problem is there are no more moderates left in the Democrat Party. There are no more blue-collar Democrats, they're controlled by the radical left, they're controlled by the AOCs. They don't even have the decency to let a Democratic senator use the bathroom in peace.



Now, I have a feeling if that was a conservative going after a liberal or one of the radicals somewhere, they'd have a problem with it. But according to Joe Biden, you know, it's just part of the process. It's a clown show, Sean, and it's not changing anytime soon.



HANNITY: You know, you said something and this is very true. So Americans now have vaccine mandates, right? Okay, everybody's got to be tested once a week if they're going to work if they didn't have their vaccine passport, okay.



So, Mayorkas is saying we may have 400,000 illegal immigrants in the month of October alone. We're averaging 200,000 every single month that we know about, and we're not even discussing all of the resources funneled to one area which leaves the rest of the border opener human traffickers, drug traffickers gangs and cartels, okay.



So we we've now got a situation where all of this is unfolding before our eyes and nobody seems to have any solution whatsoever except that we're going to give preferential treatment to illegal immigrants over American citizens -- no COVID testing, no vaccine mandate, and free transportation and dispersed all over the country to whatever state you want to go to.



Tell me how that America last agenda is going to play out in the end.



TRUMP JR.: Well I think it's going to be a disaster for the Democrats in midterms as America working class America tries to reclaim some sort of semblance of their country. You know, we talk about the crisis at the border in Texas, but it's disaster in California. It's a disaster in Arizona.



You know, when you have that many people, 400,000 in one month, what do you think that does to school systems? What do you think that does to already overworked health care systems, especially in the midst of a pandemic, Sean? I mean, this is a disaster.



And again, you can't -- if you live in New York City, you can't go to work. You can't go to the gym, you couldn't go to a restaurant without a vaccine passport. But if you come in from Mexico and you're COVID positive, enjoy America, welcome. What can we do for you?



This policy doesn't work. This is a disaster for the future of our country. It's a disaster for our children and I think again, it's going to be a disaster for the Democrats.



Unfortunately, I don't know if by the time we get to midterms, there's going to be much of a country left because of the policies that are destroying the framework of our nation, of our freedoms, of the systems that our American taxpayers have been paying so dearly into. You know, now, the IRS, they get to look at your bank account for every little transaction.



I have a feeling they're not going to have the same level of scrutiny over the people that are just walking across the border. They're certainly not scrutinizing the drug cartels, the human traffickers, the sex traffickers - - all of which are just running rampant in our country right now. You know, they're too busy making sure if someone's grandmother was within a thousand miles of the capital on January 6th.



That's what's going on in the institutions in our country and honestly, I just hope we don't have to hit rock bottom for America to realize that we are slowly losing to the communists because that's exactly what's happening in my opinion.



HANNITY: I said last night uh if it's a an issue or a choice between leaving and abandoning Americans behind that enemy lines in Afghanistan, or a few mean tweets that people would melt and bubble and fizz like Alka- Seltzer over.



TRUMP JR.: Yeah.



HANNITY: I'm going to take the mean tweets. If it's the chaos at the border, in the middle of a pandemic, with no background health checks whatsoever, I think I'll choose the mean tweets again. If it's energy independence and mean tweets over begging OPEC for oil, I think I'll choose the mean tweets again. If it's inflation and an economy that is not going to rob our kids and our grandkids and our great grandkids, I think I'll choose the mean tweets.



And I say that because you and I both watched for five years if your dad tweeted one little thing, oh, the media is the enemy of the people, you know, it would be like a one month never-ending loop of Democrats and media mob people attacking your father. But meanwhile, real substantive issues, media, Democrats nowhere to be found.



TRUMP JR.: No, they didn't and you know what that's what the American people are figuring out. They're realizing that the Democrats and the media which is the just the marketing arm of the Democrat parties that goes with social media as well they lied to the American people. They told you that Joe Biden was going to be a moderate and the adults were going to be back at the White House.



And to all the points that you're listening, I mean, I'm an American citizen, I'm watching America. The American military abandon American citizens to a terrorist regime in Afghanistan. I'm watching us cancel pipelines, jobs and the security and the economics that go with it for Americans but freely give them to Vladimir Putin and the Russians while then paying the money to protect the Europeans who are going to benefit from those same Russians that they're enriching.



It's policy after policy that is designed to destruct America and our power in the world. Look no further than what China is doing over Taiwan. They're flying dozens if not over a hundred aircraft into and around Taiwanese airspace saying that, hey, guys, you and I both know, America's not going to have your back. It's time to just roll over.



As I said a few weeks ago and I said I think on this show a few weeks before this started happening, if you're in Taiwan, you're scared because you're realizing that America no longer has the backs of their allies. China took notice and the only problem is, Sean, I figured it out long before the clown generals that we have running the show figured out that should scare all of us, because they're too busy focusing on making sure that they understand white rage and pushing critical race theory in the military to figure out how to actually deal with our biggest threat -- obviously, China.



HANNITY: I think it proves too that when I would point out that the media was feigning all this outrage, they weren't really outraged. You raised great points.



TRUMP JR.: No, they weren't.



HANNITY: Let me tell you something, America, we're all going to suffer and the world will suffer because we have a president that is a cognitive mess and is being dominated by the radicals of his party.



Donald Trump, Jr. -- thank you.



All right. Now, let's turn to a shocking story from John Solomon breaking tonight. A stunning example of far left hypocrisy. Solomon now reporting that the chairman of this Democrats January 6 commission, Bennie Thompson, yeah, apparently, now once sympathized with a secessionist group that killed police officers. We've reached out to the congressman's office for comment, for some reason, they don't want to get back to us.



Here with the full report, he is the editor-in-chief of justthenews.com, also investigative reporter, John Solomon.



This is an amazing story. So he's ahead of the commission supposedly indignant and outraged over the insurrection. They're not investigating in any way the 534 riots that killed dozens of Americans and where thousands of cops were injured pelted with rocks and bricks and bottles and Molotov cocktails, I don't see any commission on that.



But -- so, they got the he's leading this commission and his position and he one time associated with who?



JOHN SOLOMON, CEO AND EDITOR IN CHIEF OF JUST THE NEWS: Yeah, the Republic of New Africa, a group that the FBI warned was preparing for guerrilla warfare in the 1970s against the United States. Its goal was to seize if necessary by force land from Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina and make a new African state on U.S. soil.



They had renounced their U.S. citizenship. They signed their own declaration of independence and they engaged in several conflicts with law officers who were trying to execute search warrants or arrest people who were duly ordered to be arrested. And in at least three occasions, from '68 to '71, this group killed a police officer in the line of duty.



Now, at that moment, Bennie Thompson wasn't a congressman. He was a young alderman from a tiny town in Mississippi and he went to the defense of this group. He sympathized with them. He criticized the police suggesting it was the police fault that this group was having so much trouble and that they should let them build their republic in Mississippi.



And then when an officer, Officer Skinner, was killed on August 19th of the 1971, he held a news conference with other black leaders blaming the police for getting themselves killed, saying it was their fault for raiding this group, that's why they got killed. They were focused. They should just leave this group alone.



Very different from the man you saw trying to console Capitol Hill police just a few weeks ago.



HANNITY: John Solomon, great reporting. Thanks for being with us.



All right. Now, straight ahead, the government now wants to spy on your personal bank account even if you only have 600 bucks in it. We'll explain. We got reaction tonight from Louisiana Senator John Kennedy as we continue.



HANNITY: All right. Now, the Democrats tonight are ramping up their efforts to politicize the IRS and actually increased surveillance of your financial activity because a proposed mandate in the Democrats' massive $3.5 trillion socialist spending spree, that would give the agency power to review financial transactions of every single account with over a $600 balance. Did they not have better things to do?



In other words, the IRS would like to snoop on you, will spy on you, wants to track your spending, and now, Democrats, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, they're trying to claim it's just about collecting more revenue and targeting tax cheats. Okay, 600 bucks is hardly in the realm of real dollars. You'll pay more to get the 30 cents that you're going to get.



Remember, we've seen this before under Obama with Lois Lerner. Tea Party groups, they were targeted with heightened scrutiny. And conservatives, they were targeted over their political beliefs.



Now, this would be a major privacy violation and a major threat to the integrity of the IRS and dangerously politicize one of the most powerful government agencies.



Here for reaction, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.



Senator, great to have you back, sir.



Let's start with this, and then let's talk about the billions they want to add new agents and they say it's all about compliance. Do you believe that's what -- that's what it's all about?



SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): No, President Biden has two bills that he's pushing. The fake infrastructure bill which will spend $400 billion that we don't have, and the bill to which you referred, the spending orgy reconciliation bill which, by the way, President Biden says is free.



I would remind you that mice die in mouse traps because they think the cheese is free. This bill is not free it'll cost everybody.



The bill would have $4 trillion worth of new spending, $2 trillion worth of new taxes, $2 trillion worth of new debt. And it includes the provision to which you were referring, Sean. It would require our banks to report the daily transactions to the IRS of everyone's checking account. If you have a job in America, you're going to have your daily transactions, hourly transactions reported to the IRS.



As one of my colleague, Senator Lummis, says, whether you buy a couch or a cow, the IRS is going to know about it. I don't know about you but it gives me the creep vibes.



If you -- if you want to learn more about it, I put a piece on my website at JohnKennedy.com, JohnKennedy.com. But this is one more example why at least in my state, President Biden is about as popular as a fever blister. They just don't understand this stuff, and that's why --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: By the way, I've read they might have medicine for that. I don't know. Maybe that -- we should get a list of Joe Biden's (INAUDIBLE) anyway.



KENNEDY: Well, the medicine is to kill this bill. The medicine is to kill this bill, and look, I'm not -- Republicans aren't perfect, but there's so many members now the other side, including President Biden, that are crazy. I mean, I've never seen anything like this.



HANNITY: I -- the idea though there's a lot going on here I want to get your thoughts - because you have good relationships with people on both sides of the aisle. It doesn't mean you're going to agree politically.



But this -- the Democratic Party that I've been following every second, minute, hour of every working day and for the last 33 years of my life has never been this radical and socialist. Now, the infighting is as bad as I've ever seen it.



I see the real potential Nancy Pelosi could be pushed aside. I don't see that Biden has the appeal or the power of, say, a Donald Trump to go out there and really get people behind the bill and then put the pressure on Congress to make it happen. Do you?



KENNEDY: No, and I think what we're watching in terms of or seeing in terms of the disarray, President Biden has dug up more snakes than he can kill. He made all these promises. He said I'm a moderate, he's not. He's given in to the woke left.



He said -- first, he said the infrastructure bill is not connected to the spending orgy bill, and now, we know that it is. And the woke leftists in his party are refusing to advance the infrastructure bill until they pass the spending orgy bill and the less woke leftists, still woke but not quite as woke as the left woke leftists, are disagreeing with that and they're in disarray.



And meanwhile, the American people are looking at this with their mouths open and they're going, my God, these people do not trust me to make decisions for myself. They think that -- they really think Biden and the woke left -- they think that America can't survive unless President Biden and the woke left make every single decision for Americans about how to run their lives. That's what this bill is about.



It is going to extend the federal government into every corner of every American's life and that's why the president's poll numbers are dropping in my opinion.



HANNITY: All right. Senator Kennedy, appreciate you as always. Thanks for being with us.



When we come back, another day, another scandal for zero experience Hunter. This is now getting real. The walls are closing in, all while his father's administration continues to cover for him.



Jason Chaffetz, Congressman Jim Jordan, they've got a lot to say. That's coming up, straight ahead.



HANNITY: And tonight, more developments in the nefarious dealings of the Biden family corrupt business bureau, in other words, the Biden corrupt syndicate, because there are new reports that hunter Biden remains financially tied to that Chinese equity firm that invested in a technology company sanctioned in 2019 for committing human rights violations against Uighur Muslims.



And, of course, now, we still have more questions than answers surrounding zero experience Hunter and the shading art dealings like what exactly is the marketplace for that crappy drawing that I see on TV right now? Why all the secrecy? Oh, people can bid anonymously. Okay.



And get this, one of the guests at Hunter's recent art shows in L.A., that would be Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was recently nominated by Biden to be the ambassador to India.



Now circle back Jen Psaki is asked about Hunter's dealings, you know, sort of like portraits of a crack addict. But she refused to give a straight answer. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: There was concern when President Biden took office about his son's business dealings with China. He was supposed to divest himself of his stake in a Chinese private equity firm in December with ties to the Chinese central bank. As of April, he had not yet done that, and at some point, you were going to get back to us on that.



Do you have an update on that? Has he dissolved that interest now?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I'd point you to his representatives on that. He doesn't work in the administration.



You should talk to his representatives, that remains his policy. He's been working to wind that down. Beyond that, if they would talk to his representatives.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: How about, is Joe compromised, could Hunter made money without any experience with China, a Russian oligarch, Kazakhstan oligarch, and then of course, Burisma Holdings. Oh and the Libyan government did not have a very favorable opinion about Hunter Biden and his private life, his drug use, and well, use of prostitutes.



Anyway we did reach out to Hunter Biden for a comment. Shockingly, he has yet to get back to us.



Here for reaction, FOX News contributor Jason Chaffetz, along with author of "Do What You Said You Would Do", Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.



By the way, if Republicans would do that, you , Donald Trump gave the Republican Party a spine, a backbone, to fight for the things they say that they're going to fight for. Some of them I see especially in the Senate raising the debt ceiling, they may be losing that that stiffer spine that Trump gave them.



I want to talk about this -- if I'm the son of a vice president and the vice president of the United States leverages a billion dollars to get a prosecutor fired because they're investigating your son, if your last name's "Trump", Jim Jordan, what happens? If your last name is Trump and you're getting money from Kazakhstan, China and Russia, what's the difference in the coverage and what's the difference from the Democratic Party?



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Yeah, you're Don Jr., and you got you got business ties with China, you got some new found art talent, you got anonymous sales to people, and let's say Newt Gingrich's wife Callista Gingrich is up for nomination to be ambassador to the Vatican, you don't think that's a story for goodness sake?



So, but -- no, no, what's the Justice Department looking into right now? Not Hunter and his China business ties and other ties with, you know, questionable people or these art sales. What is the Justice Department looking into? Parents, parents who objected school board meetings to critical race theory are now going to be defined as domestic terrorists with the latest memo that Attorney General Garland sends out.



This is what just ticks off Americans so much, Sean, and it's ridiculous.



HANNITY: Jason, I'm not trying to be insulting to the guy's artwork. He's not a real artist. I mean, with all due respect, I mean, even the Libyans said, yeah, he's a crack addict. What is his portraits of a crack addict paint by numbers, and you're going to get up to 500 grand for one of these paintings?



I don't think anybody in their right mind would pay $500,000 for this crap.



JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, it looks like a blood clot that somehow got captured on a piece of paper.



And look, Joe Biden himself brought -- as the vice president, brought Hunter Biden to China on Air Force Two. He brought him on Air Force Two to -- and Mexico, and he has ties to Ukraine.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: He took him to China too. He went on that trip to China. Ten days later, he's making the money with the Bank of China, yeah.



CHAFFETZ: That's right. And so, Joe Biden as the candidate, Joe Biden as the president-elect, Joe Biden as the president said none of his family would have any relationships, no investments in any foreign entities. But the Chinese filings that took place just two weeks ago show that Hunter Biden has divested none of his investment, which some are estimating is up to work worth up to $20 million dollars based on a $400,000 or so investment in 2017.



And so, this is a very legitimate thing because the president keeps lying to us. It is relevant to the oversight committee. It is relevant to Congress. It is relevant to the White House and the American people because he's using the assets of the United States of America.



HANNITY: All right, let me take it a step further.



Jim Jordan, I'm watching these planes of China, their saber-rattling over Taiwan.



JORDAN: Yeah.



HANNITY: I see that Vladimir Putin gets a waiver for his pipeline while firing American Keystone XL pipeline workers and eliminating high-paying career jobs. As I look at those two instances and -- can you connect the dots, the first lady of Moscow, $3.5 million to Hunter Biden, $1.5 billion deal Bank of China, $100,000 shopping spree.



Why isn't anyone asking the question, are the Bidens compromised by Russia, by China, Kazakhstan and by Ukraine? Because it seems to me they might be.



JORDAN: Yeah, no, I think it's twofold. I think that's a real question it should be investigated. But in today's world, when you're on this march towards communism as the left is, you don't do the real investigations that need to be done.



Plus, also, when you project weakness, Sean, from the Oval Office, which is we know exactly what Joe Biden's doing, bad people could become emboldened and do bad things. We saw that with the whole debacle that was the withdrawal from Afghanistan.



So those two things coupled together I think is why I am so nervous and so many people are so nervous about how we look around the world and what may happen to -- as you say -- Taiwan or one of the former Russian satellite countries that that are now independent. So I think that is very concerning.



But this is what happens when you have -- when you have Fauci say that, oh, you do it for the greater good, forget your freedom, when you have a attorney general investigate parents who he calls domestic terrorists because they go to a school board meeting objectives critical race theory be taught, and then when you have something like what happened to Senator Sinema with the left -- that is what it looks like when you have the left on this rapid march towards socialism.



HANNITY: Thank you, Jim Jordan. Thank you, Jason Chaffetz.



When we come back, the mob, the media actually defending the radical Democrats harassing Senator Kyrsten Sinema in the bathroom. We're going to show you what they said. Joe contra reacts, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Now to the mob and the media tonight, they continue to justify left-wing activists harassing Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin for that matter, and continue to play defense for the far left rage mob. For example, look at this tweet from far left "View" host, that hard-hitting news show on ABC, Ana Navarro, quote: chasing anybody into a bathroom to me is beyond the pale. But if Kyrsten Sinema spent less time in fundraisers with corporate donors and held town halls to listen to constituents and answer their questions, they wouldn't chase her into the damn bathroom.



And it gets worse as the failing far left website Jezebel had the headline, quote, Absolutely bully Kyrsten Sinema outside of her bathroom stall.



And Biden while he says this harassment is -- it's just part of the process, I guess it's just part of the process when people say, um Joe Biden all over the country.



Again, I'll ask, imagine if these were conservatives chasing any Democrat into a bathroom, you know, the mob and the media, they'd be apoplectic bubble and fizz like Alka-Seltzer and water and they would feign their moral outrage and it would be non-stop hysteria and somehow they'd find a way to blame Donald Trump.



Here for reaction, FOX News contributor, media columnist for "The Hill" -- I think he'd have a great TV show here on FOX on media, that's Joe Concha is with us.



Sir, welcome back. Good to see you.



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Great to see you. You know, if I get that own show, I would call it truth or consequences. What do you think about that?



HANNITY: I think -- I think Joe Concha, setting the record straight. How's that?



CONCHA: All right. A little chunky but we'll work on that Steve Doocy came up with that that other title by the way.



HANNITY: Okay, you keep this up but I'm not going to stop advocating for the show.



CONCHA: Sorry about that.



HANNITY: Joe Concha, I'm not the mob. Anyway, there you go.



But the reality okay I -- I don't know Kyrsten Sinema. I've met -- I've talked to Manchin, interviewed Manchin. He's a nice guy. We have political disagreements but he's a good guy. It's amazing to me that you know in this day and age, the idea of chasing a woman into the bathroom and actually filming her stall while she's going to the bathroom is so deeply intrusive and offensive. And then you justify it. Why? Is it the ends justifies the means?



CONCHA: It's because she is playing against the wrong team, right? She's playing against the morally superior team and that's the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. So -- and by the way, you said that Ana Navarro was far left, she's actually considered the conservative on "The View". So it just shows you know where that show has gone at this point.



But, yeah, to your point, let's say pro-life activists chase a member of the squad like AOC into a bathroom, while live videotaping it. Which is, by the way, that's illegal. That's a class 5 felony in Arizona.



We'd be hearing from the same people attacking Sinema how this is a chilling attack on a duly elected official that can and must be condemned. And this could get dangerous by the way. As we've seen the recent past, Steve Scalise got shot on a baseball field, Senator Rand Paul was put in the hospital for weeks with a collapsed lung, broken ribs after he was physically attacked on his own front lawn, members of the Trump administration chased out of public places, restaurants, by far left groups who believe the only way to win an argument, Sean, is to threaten, to bully, and to shame.



All the while the president dismisses the harassment of Kyrsten Sinema. It happens to everyone, he says with the chuckle. It's part of the process.



So much for the unity president, this is a member of his own party that he's talking about. And I'll leave it with this point here, by a 17-point margin, FOX News poll, 54 percent of Americans believe that the country is less united under Joe Biden, only 37 percent believe it's more united. Another campaign broken in the eyes of the American people, Sean, it's now broken. He is not the unifier, he is anything but quite frankly.



HANNITY: Do you think this helps her in Arizona?



CONCHA: Well, here's the thing, in Arizona, Kyrsten Sinema, it wouldn't exactly be wise to jump on the president's non-existent coattails at this point because he is at 38 percent approval in Arizona. So probably this does help her because --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: And she's way more popular than Mark Kelly who's up for he's going probably will be going up against the attorney general, a guy I like, Brnovich. And based on -- he's just basically, you know, whatever Schumer and Pelosi and Biden tell him to do, he does. He has no identity at all whatsoever except to be a yes vote reliable every time for the radical socialist left.



CONCHA: That seems to be the case at this point based on his voting record. That's actual data. But this whole situation with Sinema, Sean, "The New York Times" perfectly encapsulates the patent hypocrisy we're seeing here. It was a piece titled "What's wrong with Kyrsten Sinema," that says, quote, there's a difference between being a maverick John McCain and a narcissist Kyrsten Sinema. So you see how this works right? When the late John McCain bucked his own party, he was a maverick. He helped save Obamacare. That made him, you know, iconic and courageous with that vote.



When Kyrsten Sinema bucks her own party, she's a reckless narcissist trying to destroy democracy or something. It's bias. It's hypocrisy in broad daylight, Sean.



HANNITY: All right. Joe Concha, thanks for being with us.



CONCHA: Consequences --



HANNITY: Concha versus the Mob. I like it.



CONCHA: Okay, I'll work on this.



HANNITY: More HANNITY right after this.



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left for this evening. As always, we thank you for being with us. Please we hope you set your DVR so you never miss an episode.



And in the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE" is up next and we'll see you back here tomorrow night.



