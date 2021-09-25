'Hannity' on Americans behind enemy lines, Day 41

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on September 24, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage, Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines Day 41.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY.

Americans and their families and our allies and green card holders all remain hopelessly abandoned behind enemy lines.

And today, after spending most of the week in hiding, Joe Biden finally issued a public statement and even answered four questions. But he's proud of his work in Afghanistan. Hmm, I wonder how their families feel. I wonder how the people caught behind enemy lines feel.

Now, of course, the reporters were all pre-selected. As per usual, Joe -- well, he called their names from his little list. He put to -- obviously put together by his staff, and at no point did Joe mention the Americans that he abandoned and left behind to suffer under the Taliban that have now brought back full Sharia law and that means -- yes, the death squads exist, women and children can't go to school, girls can't go to school, women and girls that is, and nor did he mention his drone strike that killed humanitarians and -- yeah, seven children and zero terrorists.

Instead, Joe again congratulating himself on what was his debacle of a withdrawal from Afghanistan, says he won't make apologies for the way it all went down. Wow, pretty arrogant, Joe.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There's no easy way to end that, and we're now still getting people out but it's -- it's really there's no picture book way to say, okay, the war has ended, let's get everybody out, and we'll go home. No war has ever ended that way other than there's been a surrender, and it's a totally different circumstance.

So, anyway, there's a lot I'm sure along the line that there are things I could have done better, but I make no apologies for my proposals, how I'm proposing -- how I'm proceeding and why I think by the end of the year, we're going to be in a very different place.

HANNITY: There was an easy way. No apologies? Why didn't you take out when you had full control of Kabul, and the Taliban was only beginning their march and running over the Afghan military that you brag so much about in July, why didn't you get Americans and their families and green card holders and Afghan allies and our military equipment out in March? Why didn't you do it in April, May, June, July when you had full control of Kabul and could have done all of that safely and gotten everybody home?

You said you wouldn't abandon them and you did. You should apologize for that, Joe.

It's only one small part of his bizarre rambling defensive speech where a very irritated looking Joe Biden attempted to blame -- to blame everybody but himself, for every crisis he created, he caused them all. You know, scolding border patrol and people that won't listen to his one-size-fits- all medicine from a guy that never went to medical school and frankly was a horrible student on top of all of it.

First, with COVID cases spiking all around the country, 300 percent higher than last year, condemning every American who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine, lecturing them. What about people with rare conditions, Joe? What about people that just had COVID and it's recommended they not get the vaccine while their antibody level is high?

According to Joe Biden, they're destroying this country. And now, more vaccine mandates are headed your way. Thanks to Joe, Dr. Joe.

BIDEN: They are causing a lot of damage. The unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals, over-running emergency rooms and intensive care units beyond vaccinated also put our economy at recovery at risk, causing unease in the economy around the and causing unease around the kitchen table. The refusal has cost all of us, refusal to get vaccinated cost all of us. And I'm moving forward to vaccination requirements wherever I can.

HANNITY: And why, Joe, are you controlling all the monoclonal antibodies and rationing it, considering it's shown such great success? I know you only heard about them a week and a half ago. Federal mandates are not only unconstitutional. But they're also deeply unpopular especially for whatever reason, I don't know, like New York City. African-Americans in New York City, it's a little over 30 percent that have been vaccinated.

But according to Joe, he's just following his science, unless, of course, it interferes with his political agenda. Today, what is being called a, quote, boost for Biden's campaign to give a broad segment of Americans access to boosters, the CDC director single-handedly actually overruled her own agency, the CDC advisory panel, to recommend COVID booster shots for a variety of American workers.

And according to even "The New York Times," it's highly unusual this decision. So, what, politics first, science second? Joe?

It's also highly unusual that the Biden administration is rationing these therapeutics, monoclonal antibody treatments like Regeneron in red states.

Now, Governor Ron DeSantis who actually set up centers all throughout the state of Florida, now he's had to go out on his own and buy them himself.

Joe never mentioned these until last week.

But for Joe Biden, finding someone to blame for his failures, that's more important than protecting American lives. Look at the border, for example.

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that is an unmitigated disaster of his making and has been for seven months -- yeah, a real crisis that they've been denying.

Thousands of migrants packed together in horrific squalid conditions, many infected with COVID-19, women and children are being trafficked, physical sexual assault is occurring on a large scale, virtually none of the migrants undergo any proper vetting whatsoever about radical backgrounds.

There's no COVID-19 testing, and people are then being released into the U.S. and no vaccine mandate for them either.

This week, Haitian illegal immigrants attack pilots and ICE officials on multiple transport flights. Clearly, health and background checks are very important but according to Joe Biden the real crisis -- well, he's going after border patrol agents and their horses. They are fighting back fiercely saying this is all a lie, but here's what Joe is saying.

REPORTER: Given what we saw at the border this week, have you failed in that promise? And this is happening under your watch. Do you take responsibility for the chaos that's unfolding?

BIDEN: Of course, I take responsibility, I'm president. But I was horrible what to see as you saw, to see people treat it like they did, horses really running them over people being strapped. It's outrageous.

I promise you, those people will pay. They will be -- an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. There will be consequences.

It's an embarrassment but it's beyond an embarrassment. It's dangerous.

It's wrong.

It sends the wrong message around the world. It sends the wrong message at home. It's simply not who we are.

HANNITY: Joe, you caused this disaster. You ended the stay in Mexico policy. It was working. You stopped border wall construction. It was working.

You not only brought back catch and release, it's process and release you're responsible. You and Kamala both invited people to come.

Those people will pay? I guess forget about due process or presumption of innocence, what about the people that ordered the don't drone strike, Joe?

Oh, that would be you, the one that killed seven innocent children and humanitarian workers.

What about the people who planned the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in 13 dead American soldiers, trapping hundreds of our fellow Americans behind enemy lines? What about the people that you abandon in Afghanistan that have green cards, our Afghan allies, all their families?

What about the people who cause this border crisis and told these migrants to surge the border?

If I become president -- think about it -- according to Joe Biden, his twisted logic, a border patrol agent on horseback with a long rein is evil but leaving thousands of Americans and our allies behind in Afghanistan that will be tortured and many killed by the Taliban that are very professional and business-like as he quote turns the page, that's a success?

Make no mistake, American enemies are all watching. All our enemies know, China knows, Russia knows, the Iranian mullahs know. Kim Jong-un knows, that Joe Biden is a cognitive mess and weak and frail and incompetent on virtually every major issue.

They don't respect and they don't fear Joe Biden. China, for example, oh, they've been circling Taiwan where they planned their reunification with fighter jets. What are you going to do, Joe? Because yesterday, the People's Republic of China, they sent 19 jets and today, they sent 24.

They know you are too weak and spineless and you won't lift a finger, will you, Joe? You'll abandon Taiwan, just as you abandon people in Afghanistan, your own citizens.

Now, Joe Biden has harsher rhetoric for the American people than he does for the communist party of China. Hmm, probably China has compromising materials on Hunter. For example, Joe Biden now likes to lecture and scold Americans for not paying your fair share in taxes, which is ironic. I'll explain.

BIDEN: Just say hey, step up, step up and pay like everybody else does.

Look, I really mean this and look my whole career, I come from -- you know, the corporate state of America. I just think it's about just paying your fair share for Lord's sake.

HANNITY: Pay your fair share -- okay, Joe. How about this, Joe? How about you and Hunter? Why don't you both start paying your fair share and your taxes before lecturing the rest of us?

And keep in mind, Hunter, your son -- that's right the guy that used crack, that's probably compromised by Russia and China and Kazakhstan and Ukraine and Libya -- yeah, he's under federal investigation. Why? International tax evasion and money laundering.

And tonight, according to the Congressional Research Service, nonpartisan, Joe, you yourself you might owe up to a half a million dollars in back taxes. Hmm, I wonder if the AG in Delaware is going to go after you, like they're doing to Donald Trump in New York, for the exact same, quote, allegation.

Fake news CNN, MSDNC, ABC, CBS, NBC - do you hear that? Maybe you should be speculating about jail time and indictments like you do with everything Donald Trump, or does Joe just get the presidential protection program like he had the candidate protection program because he's a liberal Democrat and he's not Donald Trump?

One of the only members of the press who actually asked tough questions is our very own Peter Doocy. But, naturally, Joe Biden today avoided Peter Doocy, like the plague. there's no exception. Take a look. He only took four questions.

HANNITY: Here with more, FOX News White House correspondent, our own Peter Doocy is with us.

Okay, so you see the -- well, I know you're in the press room tonight.

All right. So the question is they didn't take your question. That's not a press conference, four questions. He's yet to do a prime time press conference. Donald Trump talked to the press a lot.

My question for you is, what are the questions the media are not asking?

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, to your point from just a few minutes ago, we still have not heard him address in a meaningful way or in any way that drone strike that they told us seven days ago now killed the seven innocent children and the three innocent adults. Ten total people, no ISIS-K terrorists, he has not addressed that.

He did talk a little bit about the border though, and what I was doing with that question was trying to build on what we started here a couple days ago. I asked Jen Psaki if President Biden had ever been to the border because we can't find any evidence of him ever going during his five decades of public service. So, today, I asked her what he didn't want to answer, why is it that he doesn't go to the border? Listen to this.

DOOCY: Why hasn't President Biden ever visited the southern border?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: What would you like him to do at the southern border and what impact do you think that would have on the policies?

DOOCY: Why doesn't he want to go?

PSAKI: I don't think it's an issue of wanting to go. I think it's an issue of what's most constructive to address what we see as a challenging situation at the border in a broken immigration system.

DOOCY: Something else we're hearing from both Jen Psaki and the DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who both briefed us today that despite President Biden's very, very strong language for those mounted officers at the border saying that people are going to pay and there will be consequences, they are telling us he is not prejudging the investigation -- Sean.

HANNITY: Wait a minute, that's not prejudging? And our count is 23 days.

We have hundreds of Americans, we still don't have the exact number held behind enemy lines in Afghanistan and their families and as Tony Blinken said, thousands of people with green cards and our Afghan allies and billions of dollars of military equipment that we left for terrorists. He's not apologizing at all for abandoning Americans behind enemy lines? Has he answered a question?

I can't find an instance where he has reached out to the families of those Americans that he did abandon. Is anyone in the press room asking that question?

DOOCY: There was nothing that I can recall about Afghanistan today or yesterday in the briefing. But you want to talk about numbers. Okay, so we still don't know precisely how many Americans might be left behind in Afghanistan.

We also did not know how many uh of these Haitian migrants were released into the United States. The administration talks a lot about how if you make the journey to the U.S., you will not be successful. Today, the DHS Secretary Mayorkas said there have been 12,400 of Haitian migrants from under the bridge in Del Rio who have been released into -- to initiate removal proceedings. What that means is they basically just start a process that on average because there's a one and a half million immigration case backlog in the courts, that takes about two and a half years.

So, we have gone from a couple days ago hearing from officials here that I these migrants do not intend to stay in the in the United States for a long period of time. Two, it's going to take at least two and a half years and many of them we understand are able to stay after their cases are adjudicated, Sean.

HANNITY: By the way, Jen Psaki, I have a message for her. The reason Joe should go to the border and I've been there almost 15 times, horseback, all-terrain vehicle, boats, helicopters, on foot, I've been there when gang members are arrested. I've been to the drug warehouses, I've seen the tunnels.

You need to go to Del Rio to see the humanitarian disaster that Joe created and maybe he'll stop it. That's a good reason.

Peter Doocy, great to see you. Thank you.

Here with more reaction, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus former White House press secretary himself, FOX News contributor, Ari Fleischer.

Ari, you're smiling. I mean, I'm listening to these answers -- well, the reason we're not cover testing illegal immigrants is because they're not going to be here very long. We're giving them request forms to show up.

They're not even mandatory dates to show up in court. We request you show up on this date but that we're not going to force you to show up.

Now, Ari, I have a funny feeling nobody's going to show up.

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: A funny feeling, you have an accurate feeling. But, Sean, today is one of the most distressing lowest moments I have ever seen in the United States government. Everything that Joe Biden said today about this is not the American way, that this is a tragedy, that this is not how people should act -- everything, he said today should have been said about those who were trying to enter America illegally and not about the people who were doing their job and enforcing America's laws.

This is a perfect illustration of how the Democrats led by Joe Biden are anti-police, anywhere and everywhere. That's his message today. Don't enforce America's laws. When you see somebody breaking into our country, let them in.

He's also saying to police forces everywhere, no more horse patrols anywhere. Has anybody's ever been to Bourbon Street? They have horse patrols there. Is that somehow inhumane?

The purpose of those patrols is to deter people from coming into the country. The result of Joe Biden's policies is going to invite many more people into the country. This is open borders at its worst, encouraged by the president of the United States.

HANNITY: Just pick a few issues here, Reince. Okay, now, we've achieved energy independence for the first time in 75 years. For national security reasons, it's great. We don't have to ask countries that hate us to import oil. We didn't import any oil from Saudi Arabia in the final months of the Trump administration. We don't have to care about what happens in the Straits of Hormuz where Iran plays a lot of games with the world's oil supply, what, a third of which comes through there.

And then we're going to -- now, Joe is begging OPEC to increase production.

Why doesn't Joe go back to Trump's policies of energy independence, like you can go back to Trump's policies on the border, like you go back to Trump's policies on monoclonal antibodies and not abandoning Americans in Afghanistan?

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Because they don't want to, because it's not who they are. I don't think they care about sovereignty. I don't think they actually care about borders. This is who they are.

And every once in a while, their competency or their incompetency comes to light. You know, you mentioned before, Joe Biden playing the blame game. He blames the border patrol for mistreating illegal immigrants. He blames Trump for the Taliban being in power. He even blames his staff for not calling on certain reporters that he doesn't want to call. Unlike Trump, he'll just say I'm not calling on you because I think you're a liar, he just blames other people.

Let's -- here's my point, that he can -- he has the opinions on these issues. You know that Biden rescinded -- and I just wrote a list of like things in a second during your monologue -- he rescinded the wall, he rescinded zero tolerance, he rescinded the Paris agreement, he rescinded the travel ban, he rescinded Keystone, he rescinded Trump's policy on transgender in the military.

They have this view of America that is not the view that most people in this country have, and the problem that Biden has now is that when -- because he ran as this guy of competency, when this mess on the border comes to light because they don't care if hundreds of thousands of people pour over the border. But every once in a while, they got a really bad camera shot and they've got 15,000 Haitians under a bridge and people start wondering, wait a minute, this guy's not very competent.

They see what happens in Afghanistan. Thirteen service people are killed tragically. Wait a minute, this guy is not competent. And now you have Democrats which usually don't agree with us on the border or on foreign policy, a chunk of those people are saying this guy is not competent.

That's why his numbers are sinking.

HANNITY: You know, I know a lot of people in the media, Ari, would feign outrage over Donald Trump's mean tweeting they didn't like it.

FLEISCHER: Right.

HANNITY: Donald Trump wouldn't have abandoned Americans. He wouldn't have given up energy independence. He wouldn't beg OPEC. Donald Trump wouldn't -

- you know, we had a 25-year low in terms of illegal immigrants coming into the country. We didn't have a single American killed in Afghanistan in 18 months under his policies. They believed he would kill them. I don't see that deterrent factor with Joe Biden.

FLEISCHER: No. That's exactly it. Look, Donald Trump was rude when he wanted to be rude. He could be a bull in the china shop and everywhere he went he brought a new china shop with him. That's his style.

But he caught people's attention he changed the way we did business and he was tremendously effective across the board. Lowest poverty rate since 1959. China changing its behavior. No new war started. That's a result of policy.

And it's why I'm a policy first person. I don't care if Joe Biden tweets or doesn't tweet. It's not what's relevant to how you protect America, enforce America's laws, move America forward. Policy matters.

When it comes to policy, Joe Biden is showing he is not up for the job. His judgment is wrong and he's a liberal, and liberal as liberal as it gets and everything he's trying to shove through is a left-wing wish list.

HANNITY: Will Donald Trump try and come back, Reince Priebus?

PRIEBUS: I think almost certainly he's going to run again. But, look, Joe Biden, you become a failure when you start blaming others for your own mistakes and policy is who you are. Ari is right and the policies of Joe Biden is what will undo him.

But, yeah, now, Trump's going to run and -- we'll have a -- we'll have a big race upcoming in 2024. But we'll worry about 2022 next.

HANNITY: That's true. And I will tell you this, I think people will be less concerned about the tweets and more concerned about being competent and actually knowing what day of the week it is. Just my guess.

PRIEBUS: It doesn't matter.

HANNITY: I never would have guessed we'd abandon Americans and that this disaster at the border, I never guessed we'd be begging OPEC to produce more oil, and that's just touching the surface. Thank you all.

All right. When we come back our own Sara Carter spoke with border patrol about Biden's attacks from today. We'll get reaction from her and Charlie Hurt and Matt Schlapp and much more as we continue.

HANNITY: All right. President Biden rushing to judgment yet again. This time, he's demonizing Border Patrol agents, clearly not knowing all the facts. The border agents are furious.

Here with reaction, she's once again reporting from the border in Del Rio, Texas, investigative reporter Sara Carter is with us.

Sara, as universal, every border patrol contact I have, every -- every member of the union I've talked to, they are apoplectic and they are angry and they feel they have been unfairly demonized, lied about and they want an apology.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely, Sean, there isn't a border patrol agent or law enforcement official here in Del Rio who isn't outraged by President Biden's statements that these agents will pay or by Vice President Kamala Harris's statements comparing what happened here in Del Rio to slavery. I'm here at the international bridge, this international bridge border area is right here with Mexico. It's been shut down for more than a week.

The community has been feeling it. They've not only been feeling it economically, but right now, the community is apoplectic as you said about how the agents have been treated. We watched as community members, just regular folks, came over here to the bridge to bring water to the agents to talk to law enforcement officials. They were bringing food to them.

I want you to hear from a former, he's just recently retired, a mounted police border patrol trainer what he had to say. His name is Rowdy Ballard

(ph) and he had a lot to say to President Biden.

CARTER: Biden had said these border patrol agents will pay the price. How do you feel about that when you think about what they're saying, this is the president?

FORMER BORDER PATROL HORSE COORDINATOR: It's honestly heartbreaking to know that -- you know, we work for a outfit like this that they ask us to do our job and we do it to the best of our abilities and then we get this kind of backlash.

CARTER: Do you think it's dangerous that the administration is making these kind of comments to law enforcement officers?

FORMER BORDER PATROL HORSE COORDINATOR: Of course. Yeah, they were -- they weren't asked to do anything other than their job and there was no -- I've looked at the videos and the pictures and there was no they weren't whipping the Haitians at all. I mean, if anything they were just using the reins to either create distance from the Haitians that some of them were grabbing at the horse reins in the bits, either -- they were either using the reins to keep them away or they were using the reins to drive the horses into the Haitians to move them off, because they were resisting -- resisting the commands of the agents.

CARTER: Sean, it's extremely frustrating for many of the agents here. This is a really dangerous situation. This border region is filled with mountainous terrain, rocky conditions. The area in which they apprehended the migrants was actually an area where they normally patrol with boats.

That area was they were unable to get their boats there that's why they were trying to move the migrants.

They say what's worse is that what president Biden and the administration did was put a big target on them, basically giving others the right to target law enforcement in a time that's really stressful and strenuous for them. They've got to say that they want the Biden administration to back down. They want an apology and they want it right away. And by the way so do the people of Del Rio.

HANNNITY: All right. Sara Carter, thank you. We appreciate you that report as always.

Joining us now with reaction, FOX News contributor Charlie Hurt, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp is with us.

Let me ask you both. Now, the White House, Matt, they're claiming that in fact -- you -- they will pay -- oh, when they're not rushing to judgment.

Now, when Biden was with Obama, they rushed to judgment on Cambridge police on the Trayvon Martin case, on Freddie Gray in Baltimore. They rushed to judgment in Ferguson, Missouri. That was a signature of theirs. They will pay, sounds like a rush to judgment to me, and trying to back off that statement is nearly impossible.

MATT SCHLAPP, ACU CHAIRMAN: Yeah, this is a threat, Sean. You're not allowed to just go out and threaten your employees remember Joe Biden is ultimately their boss, and as much as federal employees are sometimes maligned, they have rights.

And think about these people who are simply doing their job. You know, we're supposed to prevent illegals from crossing the border. That's what our law says.

Joe Biden is the president. He has to enforce all of our laws. Instead, he's demonizing law enforcement in the same cavalier way he left Americans behind in Afghanistan, and this is outrageous. This attack on men and women who are simply doing their job and following their oath, to have the president United States threaten them is a line we haven't seen since Hillary Clinton went after the travel office with all the Clinton scandals.

And the irony Charlie is he caused it all. They caused this. You know, by not enforcing the laws.

CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Exactly. No, it's important to remember, Sean, all of this is intentional. All of this -- you know, there's plenty of blame going back decades that both parties can share in, but President Trump solved the immediate crisis at the border. Joe Biden came in and undid all of the things that President Trump put in place that solved the immediate crisis at the border.

And then what you wound up with was this catastrophe that I guess was getting out of hand even for -- even for the Biden administration, which is really remarkable if you stop and think about what they're intending to do with the border, which is to completely remove it.

But the idea -- the other thing that I think find so astounding about all of this is the kind of language that they're willing to use as Matt says to attack the people that are that are charged with the duty of enforcing the border. And to bring up slavery and racism, and to equate slavery with enforcing our border, this is just nuts like nothing we've ever -- I mean we've seen some pretty crazy stuff over the last five years, Sean, this is a new level of just wacko crazy that that I don't even think regular Democrat voters -- at least not the ones I know and I know plenty of them around here are willing to go along with.

This is -- this is a new level of crazy.

HANNITY: Yeah, and it's getting worse every day, on every major issue that the country is facing.

All right. Matt, Charlie, thank you both.

When we come back, an awkward appearance for Vice President Kamala Harris on the view today. We'll explain why. We'll get reaction.

Tammy Bruce, Joe Concha, when we return.

HANNITY: Now, Vice President Kamala Harris, your border czars, anyway, she was slated to appear on the award-winning news show, hard-hitting news show, "The View", this morning, in what was billed as her first in-studio interview since taking office. But the show got off to a rocky start. Two of the co-hosts Sunny Hostin and also Ana Navarro were asked to leave this set on live television. Apparently, they had tested positive for COVID.

Now, it's no secret we have many political disagreements with the ladies over there at "The View", nothing is more important than health and all politics aside, I very sincerely wish both of them a speedy recovery, and I mean it. And trust me, no one knows better than I do, anything can happen during live TV. That was one of those moments.

Vice President Harris was able to eventually join the show virtually and when she did, Harris, of course, wasted no time slamming once again our border patrol agents and becoming the latest Democrat to compare them to slave drivers.

Take a look.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I've been very clear about the images that you and I both saw of those law enforcement officials on horses. I was outraged by it. It was horrible and deeply troubling.

There's been now an investigation that is being conducted which I fully support and there needs to be consequence and accountability.

The human being should not be treated that way and as we all know it also evoked images of some of the worst moments of our history, where that kind of behavior has been used against the indigenous people of our country, has been used against African Americans during times of slavery.

HANNITY: Now border patrol's union and border patrol agents vehemently deny the characterization of Both Biden and Kamala Harris on this issue, and they are fighting back strongly. They're saying that this is being used as a distraction as we reported earlier in the show tonight uh for their failure at the borders.

But has Kamala thought about what happened now that she and Joe abandoned Americans in Afghanistan, including American women, thousands of green card holders to this country, Afghan allies, are they not seeing the beatings that are taking place, are they not watching the murders taking place? Are they not witnessing women can't go to school and they can't go to work anymore and they facilitated that with that botched, you know, withdrawal if you want to call that, they abandon Americans behind enemy lines?

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Tammy Bruce, media columnist for "The Hill", FOX News contributor, Joe Concha.

It's interesting the photographer whose photo they keep using and showing has said that's not what happened as it relates to the reins. I'm not a horse person you know but apparently there's what's called a long rein.

So I'll defer to you on that, Tammy, and I'll ask you and interestingly how we can compartmentalize outrage to one thing and ignore a total mess of their creation both there and in Afghanistan.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I mean, isn't that convenient right? I mean, this is what they do for a living.

The reins, by the way, are instead of wearing spurs and the long reins allow you to move that horse around and we know living in New York, there's horses that the NYPD uses, they're intimidating. They're meant to keep people away and to move them away. The horses can also get frightened by certain environments and those reins are used to maintain control of those horses as well.

Of course, a photograph has to be looked at in context and that's what the photographer is saying. I would argue and Secretary Mayorkas said something remarkable today in his statement. That this was an example of systemic racism, absolutely absurd and remarkably a disgusting statement.

The fact is there is Democratic racism. It is systemic in the Democrats, and it is this environment that they've created -- having rhetoric and policy and encouragement for people of color effectively, Hispanics and black people coming to this border undergoing sex trafficking, child molestation, indentured servitude, sickness, suffering and you know what their reward's going to be low-wage jobs that the Americans won't take.

That is the racism putting those people in this position and then having the border patrol do their job.

But let me tell you, is that there is no one the Democrats and Biden won't throw under the bus. Whether it is an innocent family in Afghanistan by droning them with a bomb or the border patrol. If they want to win a new cycle, they want to distract nothing is off the table and that's what we're watching here.

HANNITY: And, Joe, even Mexican-American agents have defended their fellow agents on this saying, that is not the case, you know? But if we're going to look at root causes of things, because Kamala, the borders czar, had to go Central America to find the root cause of why people are coming, it couldn't be her invitation, and Joe's invitation.

But if we're going to look for root causes, they invited people. They're not enforcing the laws. By not enforcing the laws and processing people into the country, they have encouraged these large groups of people to keep coming and coming. We went from a 25-year low under Trump's policies which they abandon and we're probably now headed to a 25 or 30-year high of illegal immigrants, that they are just processing into the country, aiding and abetting the lawbreaking.

JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: And instead of going too central Del Rio or instead of going to La Jolla, the vice president goes too Central Park in essence, ABC studios, to go on "The View". How tone-deaf. I mean, if the vice president, currently pulling at 35 percent approval in "The USA Today", if she need a state say space, Sean, this was the Wrigley Field of friendly media confines.

And a couple of thoughts on this interview today, OK, and what happened during the show. After Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin two we're escorted off the set made show, Joy Behar could be seen and heard coughing loudly on several occasions which completely encapsulated this moment perfectly.

And, look, when the interview finally did begin, you want to hear some of the questions that the vice president got? Here's Behar while not coughing, quote, is it time to get tougher on mandates and make to life tougher for the unvaccinated, unquote? Sarah Haines, the other co-host, quote, Madame Vice President, we've been discussing those images of U.S. border agents on horseback, inhumanly corralling Haitians of the U.S. border and you've been tasked with immigration. How do you explain this?

And as you justly before, Harris has used the slavery analogy when talking about border agents, considering she once compared ICE to the KKK. This is totally on brand. And in a related story, by the way as you said the photographer who took those viral images said Border Patrol was not whipping anyone and the photos were being misconstrued that guy should be on "60 Minutes" this Sunday and put an end to this narrative that the president is pushing as well when he says that border agents will pay, they'll pay for their actions. Oh that sounds like a very fair investigation.

Here's another question from Haines which was really an advocacy position in the form of a question. Haines, quote: will the Biden administration halt all deportations of Haitians at the Texas border and allow for Haitians to apply for asylum?

And Behar running PR, quote, we're here today basically to make a big announcement around broadband access, Behar says to Harris. So I want to give you time to talk about that. This is like getting into the ring with Mike Tyson in his prime, isn't it, Sean? How did Kamala survive this onslaught, that's what I want to know.

HANNITY: Joe, thank you and also Tammy, always good to see you.

When we come back, Reverend Al Sharpton did not get a warm welcome when he visited the border. We're going to show you what happened with him -- and Leo 2.0 Terrell, he will react. That's straight ahead. You don't want to miss this tape.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Reverend Al Sharpton never misses an opportunity to make himself the center of attention. This week, he headed to the border. Sharpton did not exactly receive the warmest welcome from local residents. They were pretty pissed. Take a look.

REVEREND AL SHARPTON: The Trump supporters and the right wingers can scream all they want. We're going to continue to come back. We're going to stand with --

PROTESTER: This is a loving community. We denounce your racism and your hatred. Get out of Texas! Get out Texas!

SHARPTON: And we will continue to come back over and over again.

HANNITY: Here with reaction and this went on for quite a long period of time, FOX News contributor, Leo 2.0 Terrell.

They really were angry, and I will tell you -- I have spoken to a lot of the border patrol guys, they are apoplectic over the rush to judgment and the accusations of racism of the border patrol over this horse incident.

I'm not a horse person, I don't know if you are, Leo, I'm not. But these long reins, they use to control the horse. Also, if people are getting close to the animal, it could cause a situation where people can get severely injured. There's a lot of factors in play here that you know if you don't rush to judgment, you might actually hear a reasonable answer.

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, there is a rush to judgment. Joe Biden lied. Kamala Harris lied, and let me be very clear, there is no one who has been whipped. There's no victims. There's no evidence. It's purely a lie.

I am so happy tonight, I want to thank the state of Texas for telling Al Sharpton to get out of Texas, that they don't play the race card. Al Sharpton went down there to play the race card, and the people in Texas say, we don't play that here. Go back to New York.

Sean, what they were trying to do -- Al Sharpton -- was trying to change the narrative from the dereliction of duty of Joe Biden on the southern border and play the race card. People of Texas said, no, we don't play that here. You go back into New York, go back to Chicago, and L.A. We don't play the race card. Systemic racism does not exist.

I am proud of Texas for throwing Al Sharpton out of the state.

HANNITY: The main argument that Border Patrol is making and their union is making is that they are saying this to distract from the policies they put in place that caused this, that now has put us on a path where hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are entering this country each and every month and will send a 25, 30-year record high. They have put the border patrol in the worst position possible, in the middle of a pandemic.

Now not only a high rate of COVID positivity among those illegally entering the country. They're not being tested. There's no vaccine mandate, but border patrol have a very high incident of COVID positivity, because they're taking care of people in overcrowded cages and the unsanitary conditions that we see in Del Rio.

TERRELL: Sean, it's very clear. You know why this is happening? Because the progressive left do not want a border.

And I'll tell you right now about the border patrol officers, they have been defamed. They have been humiliated. They have been accused of racism, and there's not a single shred of fact. They have been basically attacked as pawns by the Democrats because, Sean, what you have just articulated about the border, it's a refugee camp, and what the Democrats and Al Sharpton tried to do was change the narrative.

No one can ignore what's happening at the southern border, it's a war zone and like I said, again, Al Sharpton, state of Texas does not play the race card, does not play. Play that stuff up back in New York.

But I am proud of the state of Texas for throwing Al Sharpton out. It's great day today.

HANNITY: All right. Leo 2.0 Terrell, we appreciate you being with us.

We'll have more HANNITY right after this.

HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. As always, we thank you for being with us. This show's impossible without you watching. Thank you. Please set your DVR. Never miss an episode of HANNITY.

We promised this, you'll never get this news from the media mob. In the meantime, have a great weekend and let not your hearts be troubled, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE" is next. Have a great weekend. See you Monday.

