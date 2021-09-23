'Hannity' on Americans behind enemy lines, Day 39

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on September 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. And thank you, Tucker.

And welcome to HANNITY

ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage, Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines, Day 39.

HANNITY: Day 39, still estimates of hundreds of Americans, thousands of people with green cards that allows them into our country, thousands of Afghan allies completely abandoned by Joe Biden behind enemy lines, left to be tortured and murdered by the Taliban terrorists. And four U.S. marines, they are still in the hospital tonight nearly a month after the terror attack at the Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Now, Joe Biden, he now claims that he has officially turned the page on Afghanistan, taking I guess a victory lap? What an insulting thing to say.

He's not lifting a finger to help our fellow Americans that he abandoned.

This isn't Republican or Democrat. There are fellow Americans come home and try and get me fired. Bring them -- bring the Americans home. He hasn't even mentioned them in 22 days. How wais that possible?

I wonder if the families of those trapped inside of Afghanistan behind enemy lines, I wonder if they've turned the page. I wonder if the families of the brave soldiers that died last month in Afghanistan, I wonder if they've turned the page when Joe could have easily evacuated everybody and all our military equipment, and our allies, and their families before he allowed the Taliban that was on the march all throughout the spring and early summer, he had full control.

I wonder if the family of the seven children killed in Biden's botched drone attack, I wonder if they've turned the page.

But Joe Biden thinks that he can simply move on, turn the page and the media mob always gives them a free pass -- just like they did, you know, on that fateful drone strike in Afghanistan. Joe Biden killed 10 innocent civilians including humanitarians and seven children.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Biden is warning that last night's drone strike against ISIS-K that was condemned by the Taliban just a short time ago will likely not be the last.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Studies of our drone strikes have suggested that maybe out of times we are hitting the wrong target we have killed thousands of civilians. Unfortunately, it would be par for the course if there was significant collateral damage from our -- from a drone strike in Afghanistan.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Drone strikes have been a feature of the 20-year war on terror. There are thousands of U.S. drone strikes that have resulted in thousands of civilian casualties in several countries. And so, you know, this has actually been something that has been fairly characteristic of the U.S. mission overseas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: What would the media reaction be if it was Donald Trump that killed humanitarians and children in that drone strike instead of Joe Biden? The mob in the media, they would be hysterical, apoplectic.

Even during President Trump's successful drone strike, the one that took out the world's biggest terrorist Soleimani, one of the world's worst evil terrorists for decades, responsible for the deaths of countless American soldiers in Iraq and elsewhere, even during that successful strike, one without collateral damage -- oh, the media mob, they found a way to be outraged.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Trump -- Donald Trump gave them exactly what they wanted by killing Soleimani and then the other element of it, now, all the bets are off on the nuclear capacity and ambition.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: By any means, if the Americans thought or if Trump thought that by taking out Soleimani, Iran is going to recalculate or recalibrate its posture or policies in the region, I think what we've seen is the exact opposite. They're going to double down in the next phase of this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was evident within the first hours that by taking out Qassim Soleimani, Trump has made the situation worse, and that's dangerous for our country.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: His decision to strike Soleimani has the result of endangering U.S. troops and embassies and diplomats everywhere.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, Donald Trump could have followed the model of let's say Obama and Biden and send cargo planes full of cash and other currency and try and bribe the mullahs. Please be nice to us and then they say down with the United States and chant "death to America", anyway, and burn our flag.

Less than two years later, Biden drones an innocent family, kills humanitarian aid workers seven kids, and America's so-called journalists barely yawn. You don't think the media is corrupt? They are. They have no intention of holding Biden accountable. They never have.

On the campaign trail, we witnessed the media -- Joe was in the media, you know, protection program, candidate protection program. They allowed him to hide in his basement for months and not say a word. They never asked them tough questions.

And now, Biden's presidency is an abject failure. His approval numbers, they have plummeted in key battleground states which according to even fake news CNN should terrify Joe Biden. Look at the Gallup numbers, Joe's poll numbers have never been lower and for good reason.

Inflation is skyrocketing and predicted to get much worse. Gas prices up about a buck a gallon since he took of the presidency -- became president on January 20th. That's a lot per gallon.

We're paying more for everything we buy, more to heat and cool our homes, more to fill our tanks up. And after shuttering pipelines here at home, Biden is now begging OPEC to produce more oil in the Middle East. By the way, they turned him down. And of course, he gave a waiver for Vladimir Putin to build his pipeline. Does that make sense?

Violent crime is on the rise in every major city. COVID is spreading faster than at any point under Trump. Biden is rationing crucial monoclonal antibody treatments seemingly to hurt red state governors that are using those therapeutics like Regeneron to save lives.

By the way, Biden never mentioned Regeneron or monoclonal antibodies until just a week ago. How pathetic.

Afghan, we know it's a disaster and a mitigated failure. Our allies, rightly, no longer trust us. France, they just recall their ambassador.

Israel, they're threatening to do the same. Every enemy around the world is emboldened and China's threats grow worse by the day.

Our southern border, another unmitigated disaster. You know, for seven straight months, Joe and his incompetent border czar Kamala Harris, they twiddle their thumbs.

"The Washington Post" of all places, they went down to Texas, they asked migrants why they're making the perilous trek to the border. And even "The Post" reported, quote, they decided to risk everything on a dangerous journey north after hearing from friends and relatives and smugglers that the Biden administration is going to let them in.

By the way, Joe and Kamala, we didn't forget. You want to know the root cause of mass migration? Look in the mirror, you caused it. You also invited this mess. You see the images of migrants camped out under this bridge some eleven thousand of them in Texas, as we speak.

They're now being led into our country by the thousands, without so much as a simple COVID test, not even a rapid test. No vaccine mandate, shoddy vetting, little to no vetting actually very little paperwork, process, release. That's the Biden immigration policy.

In other words, come into the U.S. on a promise that they will show up for a future court date. Almost none of them ever show up.

And this week, foxnews.com, they actually followed some of these migrants after they were processed at the border by Biden's team and then put on the bus, in this case headed to Dallas. But they're being dispersed without COVID test all around the country and no vaccine mandates either. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SUBTITLE: With immigration papers in hand, migrants pack private buses to destination across Texas.

This bus is going to Dallas.

One hour after departure, the bus arrives at a CBP checkpoint.

Migrants show papers provided by ICE showing their notice to appear in court.

Two hours later, the bus stops for lunch north of San Antonio.

Migrants are provided a meal.

When migrants arrive at the Dallas bus station, no one from the charity or the government is on site.

Their final destination is unknown.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Free food, free transportation, no COVID tests, no vaccine mandate. The migrants, the very people that violated our laws, did not respect our sovereignty, our borders, they entered this country illegally.

And now, with the help of Joe Biden, he's aiding and abetting, they now are dispersed all over the country.

This administration is currently unable and unwilling to say exactly how many, but we do know that these illegal aliens have not been vetted like those who immigrate here legally. That's why I support legal immigration.

Keep in mind, some of the Haitian migrants have been incredibly violent.

One group actually attacked U.S. pilots and assaulted ice officers on a transport flight and another group took over a DHS bus and then fled the scene before being apprehended. And even worse, HHS documents reveal that during one month a one-month period in February, there were dozens of incidents of sexual and physical abuse of those unaccompanied migrant children that Joe put in those cages in the middle of the pandemic.

And to his credit, Texas Governor Greg Abbott on this program last night, he's now investing $3 billion state of Texas dollars, he has now surged state security forces, called up the guard in his state to the border, even forming a miles long makeshift border wall with the fleet of vehicles.

But that's how desperate he is because Joe Biden is aiding and abetting the whole process, but there's only so much that Texas can do. The Biden administration is just processing and releasing the migrants into the country. They have total jurisdiction. Biden is not only ignoring the laws of this country, he took an oath to uphold the laws in the Constitution of the United States. He's aiding and abetting the law-breaking.

Donald Trump had all of this under complete control and Joe abandoned every single thing that was working. We got to a 25-year low of illegal immigrants coming into the country, a humanitarian crisis, a national security crisis, a public health crisis. I support legal immigration, with checks and vetting to make sure people don't have radical associations, proof that you have the ability to take care of yourself and your family financially and yes in the middle of a pandemic, we need to know that you don't have COVID-19 or any other disease.

And, of course, all of this could be resolved if Joe Biden would tell the migrants not to come end this idiocy of process and release and go back and finish the wall Donald Trump was building and by the way deport anyone that crosses illegally, and, by the way, bring back the state of Mexico policy and just simply enforce the law. That's not going to happen.

Biden's socialist base does not believe in borders, doesn't believe in U.S.

sovereignty, doesn't even believe in property rights or the Constitution or the rule of law, because there's no outrage from the left. And Democrats even trying to push through their amnesty using the reconciliation process rather than actually changing the law and that $3.5 trillion New Green Deal socialist monstrosity.

And tonight, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she's the real speaker of the House. She's apoplectic over report that certain Asian Haitian migrants could be temporarily held at a facility in Gitmo. Maxine Waters is calling Biden's treatment of the Haitian migrants worse than slavery.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): I'm pissed. I'm unhappy and I'm not just unhappy with the cowboys who were running down Haitians and using their reins to whip them. Unhappy with the administration.

We are following the Trump policy. He is the one that does not follow the Constitution and would not allow those seeking refuge to be able to petition to get into the country. What the hell are we doing here? What we witness takes us back hundreds of years. What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: This is Biden's policies. By the way, Trump's been out of office a solid nine months. By the way, make no mistake: an all-out civil war is about to break out in the Democratic Party. Right now, Maxine Waters, AOC, the radical squad, they hold all of the cards.

Nancy Pelosi knows it. She's speaker in the house in name only. She's terrified of all of them.

Now, this is why the Iron Dome funding that was left out of the Democrats new budget. That's why Democrats are trying hard to pass this insane $5 trillion new -- Green New Deal socialist legislation, human infrastructure they call it. This is why the crisis at the southern border has imploded.

Here with the full report from the border in Del Rio tonight, in Texas, our very own Bill Melugin.

Bill, what's the latest down there?

BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, good evening to you.

The latest is look the bottom line is catch and release is in full effect down here at the southern border and when it comes to this migrant camp over my shoulder, Border Patrol sources here on the ground in Del Rio are telling me they are essentially releasing every family unit as well as every woman who claims to be pregnant. The idea being they want to get this cleared out as fast as possible. I'll step out and give you a live look at the camp right now as the sun goes down and it starts to get dark out here.

Thousands of people still living in this camp. At last check, it's just about 5,000, many of them still waiting, some of them have been here days since last week waiting to see if they're too going to be released into the country.

But you can take a look at some video we shot this evening from our drone before the sun went down so you can see how the camp is starting to change.

It was at 15,000 on Saturday, it's now at about 5,000. They're trying to clear it out as fast as they can.

And the "AP" had a bombshell report today reporting that they are releasing these Haitian migrants by the thousands, just giving them future court dates that as you mentioned they may or may not ever show up for. Border Patrol sources are telling me pretty much the only people being deported are single adult males and single adult females who are not pregnant.

And we want to show you what this mass release looks like out here in Del Rio. Take a look at this video. Earlier today, we were tipped off that migrants were being dropped off in big numbers by the bus load at a local NGO, non-governmental organization. We saw Haitian migrants being dropped off right there. The NGO stocked them up with some food some water some supplies and they were on their way to go wherever they want elsewhere in the country.

And take a look at these other photos. Local journalists here sending me -- sending me these photos. Ali Bradley (ph), she was flying out of Del Rio and had Haitians on her flight. She talked to some of those families they told her they had been under the bridge and they are now heading for Maryland, Florida and New York.

So catch and release in full swing down here, despite the fact that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said to the public, these people will be sent back if they try to cross their journey will not succeed, our border is closed. Migrants are being released into the United States.

And just to wrap up for you live here, what I'm being told by border patrol is here in Del Rio, the migrants who are released are being given what's called an NTR. That is a notice to report. What that is, is a request to please show up to an immigration office within the next 60 days. It's not an NTA. An NTA is a notice to appear. That gives a specific date that migrants have to show up on at a specific time. I'm told they're doing NTRs right now because they're much quicker to fill out, about 20 minutes. An NTA typically takes a border range in about one hour.

And again, right now, agents are telling us the goal of the federal government is to get this cleared out as fast as possible.

We'll send it back to you.

HANNITY: All right, Bill. Thank you.

Tonight, there is something deeply concerning. Keep in mind, according to a bioweapons specialist, intel agents, our own Lara Logan reporting that a migrant surge is a potential way for America's enemies to actually launch a virus attack. In light of COVID, sounds pretty scary.

Lara Logan joins us with more.

Lara, well, first of all the administration's lying because they are letting these illegal immigrants -- they're deporting them, and they're transporting them all across the country while they'll tell us otherwise.

So I don't like being lied to.

Let's go into what the intel people you are talking to, your sources are telling you about a possible attack and that people that would infiltrate this migrant community.

LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST: Yeah, Sean. Well, what they call it in biological warfare is a virus bomb, right, because you know that you have mass numbers of people who are carrying this virus and now you're distributing all them all over the country, and there are a number of, you know, law enforcement and intelligence and special operations professionals who've been working on this for a while with computers and mapping out the spikes in COVID across the country and mapping out what they can of the movement of illegal immigrants.

Because you'll notice something, there's a couple key features here, Sean.

The strategy is to hide the truth right we don't want anybody to see what exactly is happening. Number one, you can't identify the problem. Number two, you don't have to be accountable for it. And number three, this is the plan, right, this has been planned from the very beginning. So this is the actual policy, they want but they it's not a policy the American people want. It's not a policy that as you said so eloquently people who believe in the sovereignty of this nation and the borders and the Constitution.

It's not what any of them want, in spite of the fact that Maxine waters somehow doesn't seem to know what's in the Constitution from her remarks.

And what you see happening here is the United Nations came up with a global compact on safe and orderly migration, right? And if you listen to what Jen Psaki is talking about, if you remember that there are U.N. observers down on our border that have been there from the start of the Biden administration, what you're looking at is not an illegal immigrant crisis or a problem. To these people, it is the safe and orderly movement of people, a human right that now supersedes the rights, the God-given natural rights that are enshrined in the Constitution.

And so, what you have is just a wave of irregular migration. It's not illegal anymore. That language has been removed. Border patrol agents, the law -- no one's even allowed to enforce it or talk about it.

So what is the purpose of that? Well, you just had Biden at the U.N. and he says, one point, you know, the U.N. says it's going to be 1.2 billion refugees from climate change who have a human right to migrate in a regular, you know, orderly, safe fashion and need to be protected. And sure we're going to have waves when there's incidents from climate change like an earthquake in Haiti, which is what Secretary Mayorkas was blaming on this.

But what's hidden beneath that is that as you know your reporter did so well there, saying what Mayorkas said. But they're not doing what they're saying. They say the border is closed but it's not closed.

And they don't want you to see it because today, you know, what they were having to do? They were actually bringing migrants in buses, right, to Del Rio and to those C-170 transport planes which by the way most of the press cannot get to, they cannot see, it's behind on private land and you can't film it, you can't show the American people what's happening.

And homeland security investigators and tactical agents were shown up in force and they were having to take these people off the buses one by one, they were in full tactical SWAT gear, they had armored vehicles, four armored vehicles, and 15 other agent vehicles. And they were escorting them just to get them from the buses to the planes.

And these are the single adult males who are distinct from the families and others that are being released. And this is what -- you know, then those planes take off, four planes today, four C-130s that we know of. And as you mentioned, there's -- this is the response right to the take over the plane and the taker of the bus.

So, you've got all of this going on, but wait, they won't call it a problem, they won't change the policy, they won't acknowledge that it's a crisis and all the time they talk about regular and irregular waves of this new human right to migrate that supersedes all borders, all sovereignty and all U.S. law.

HANNITY: Your reporting has been phenomenal. And I saw your special. Great job and we're going to continue to get updated from you. We appreciate you sharing that with us.

Here with more, FOX News contributor Lara Trump and nationally syndicated radio host Dana Loesch.

Lara Trump, I start with you.

I always say, you know, what if your father-in-law were president and he abandoned Americans behind enemy lines. If he had to beg OPEC for the lifeblood of our economy, oil, give Putin a waiver and fire American oil workers and energy workers, kill children in a drone strike and say, oops, that's about it, I understand pain too. Open borders in the middle of a pandemic, inflation -- and you know, I'm just touching the surface here -- you know, there would be a very different reaction in the media and elsewhere.

Thoughts?

LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, it's complete hypocrisy, we know.

We've seen it firsthand throughout the course of my father-in-law's administration. And now, you compare that to the Biden administration.

And you're right. It hasn't been enough, that the first order of business for Joe Biden and the Democrats was killing the XL Keystone pipeline, putting thousands of energy workers out of a job. It hasn't been enough that they're paying people to stay home from work. There are small businesses out there that can't even run and can't even open now because they can't find workers to work after the pandemic. This is what the Biden administration is doing.

It hasn't been enough that you're right, we have Americans behind enemy lines, 13 dead individuals. We also have been giving U.S. military equipment, now $84 billion of it to terrorist organizations. Now, we have an open border. Now, we have millions of people flowing in, and we are paying on taxpayer dime to send them all over the country on planes and buses.

In case you haven't noticed America, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the Democrats do not care about you. They do not care about squandering your taxpayer money. They do not care about your livelihood. They do not care about your constitutional rights, and your civil liberties.

They care about themselves. They care about remaining in power. The media has been covering up for them and now Americans are outraged. I can't wait for 2022 and 2024.

HANNITY: Dana, I don't like being lied to. Mayorkas is lying to us. We only got 90 seconds but I want you to really hone in on that.

DANA LOESCH, TALK RADIO HOST: Yeah, no, Mayorkas has lied to us. He needs to step down. But, Sean, I got to say something that piggy backs right on what Lara said, and please oh my gosh, I miss your father-in-law for the love. I miss -- I miss all of it. I miss the press conferences and I miss being informed daily about what my administration was doing.

Sean, the Biden-Harris administration could send planes for people crossing the border illegally and they couldn't send them for American allies in Kabul. They couldn't send them for the SIVs. They couldn't send them for the informants and for the translators, but they'll send them for people who are illegally entering at the border, that's what this administration's priority is.

They've lied. People have died, the borders open and we need more -- we need to do more to contain it. Look, if they can pick and choose what federal laws they're going to follow, then by God I think the governor of Texas can pick and choose what federal laws he's going to follow. We've had enough.

HANNITY: Well said, and I'll tell you, I never thought any of this could happen. We're only eight months in. And on top of it, I don't even think he knows what day it is.

Thank you both, biting commentary.

All right. When we come back, Jen Psaki stumped by Peter Doocy and the question of if Biden ever visited the border. He will join us. Senator John Kennedy joins us.

Stay with us. A busy news night tonight on HANNITY.

HANNITY: Now, tonight, the borders are spiraling out of control. The Biden administration is now overseeing what is a full-blown humanitarian and health crisis and security crisis, all caused by Joe Biden. And now, they're lying about it.

White House -- well, they have no answers for why they let this go on for so long and go so wrong so fast. Earlier today, circle back Jen Psaki, propagandist for the president, was stumped in a presser by our own Peter Doocy about whether Biden himself ever went to the border. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Has President Biden ever been to the southern border?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: In his life?

DOOCY: Yes.

PSAKI: I will have to get look back in my history books and check the times he's been to the southern.

DOOCY: We have been looking all morning and we cannot find any record of him visiting the border as president, vice president, senator or even as a concerned citizen. Why would that be?

PSAKI: I can check and see when the last time or when he may have been.

But tell me more about why you're asking.

DOOCY: Because this is a president who makes a point when there are disasters in this country like a wildfire or a hurricane to go and see for himself firsthand what the needs are of the local community so that he can have an informed POV to make policy. Why doesn't he do that -- why does he go down to Del Rio, Texas, and see what's going on?

PSAKI: Well, first of all, Peter, I think the situation at the border is the result of a broken system, and the president certainly relies on his experience.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Our own Peter Doocy joins us.

Peter, great to have you.

Did you ever get an answer, number one? And do you believe the answer that Jen Psaki gave when she said that well they don't need a COVID test because they're not going to be here long? And we know that the DHS secretary said that in fact they're not coming into America, our borders are secure, and we know that's an absolute lie. Have you gotten an answer on any of those three questions?

DOOCY: So, it has been about seven hours since Jen Psaki said, she was going to check the history books for a previous -- back in history Joe Biden visit to the border, we haven't heard back yet. And so, if he had ever been and for some reason myself and the three guys from our brain room that spent a couple hours looking at this, this morning, missed it, we probably would have heard by now.

As for the Secretary Mayorkas' comment two days in a row under oath on Capitol Hill saying that he doesn't know how many people are being released into the U.S. and how many people are being sent back from under the bridge, I asked if we just don't know because we don't know or because the reality is that there are way more people being released into the U.S. then sent back? Jen Psaki assured us that was not the case, but she also said we were going to have numbers about how many are staying and how many are being sent back by this afternoon.

Again, it's 9:30 at night here. A lot of the lights are off in the offices, I don't know that we are going to get that information tonight. As for her comment yesterday, that they don't need COVID tests, because they're not planning on staying for a lengthy period of time.

That is in conflict with what we heard a few minutes ago from our colleague Bill Melugin down under the bridge in Del Rio. He said that the feds are basically just trying to clear out that area and get people to go somewhere else, give them a piece of paper -- come, you know, we would like you to show up at an immigration office. But, of course, we know from Bill's description that if they don't show, it's a whole process to go and find

these people and we don't know --

HANNITY: They're only requesting.

DOOCY: Right.

HANNITY: They're only requesting it. They're not demanding it. And the idea, well, they don't need a COVID test because they're not going to stay long, I don't know. Maybe I'm a little more harsh where I grew up, we call that a lie. Just like they say they're not being released into the United States, that's a provable lie, and you -- them not circling back to you doesn't surprise me.

DOOCY: And I would say, Sean, yesterday, when the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in the Oval Office with the president, he decided to call on two British reporters to ask questions of President Biden, President Biden did not want to take any from -- or at least his handlers started piping up before any U.S. reporters could get a question in.

But the U.S. reporter who was representing the pool was trying to ask about immigration and it's just indecipherable because he's wearing a mask, there's a lot of shouting, it's a very confined space in the Oval Office and so I that was the last crack that we had on the --

HANNITY: I know answer to that, you can't stump me, he's not allowed to because he's going to get in trouble. He's told us many times. I'm not allowed, they get mad at him and he doesn't want his staff to get mad at him.

All right. Great job, Peter Doocy, we appreciate you being with us.

Here now, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.

Senator, you actually had an interesting line and you said the Biden administration as it relates to the border, they lie like they breathe about illegal immigration. I'll let you explain that to us.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Sean, I can't think of a single presidential administration that has broken more plates in its first nine months than the Biden administration. I mean, think about it, you were talking about it earlier -- Afghanistan, inflation, crime, critical race theory, gas prices, the destruction of America's energy independence.

And yet, of all of the president screw-ups, there's not a single one greater than the crisis at the border, and it is a crisis. This year, over

2 million people will come into this country illegally and we don't have the slightest idea who they are. Now, I think it's worth asking why?

And to me, there are only one or two possible explanations. The first is incompetence. It may be that the president has put in charge of his immigration policy a bunch of pink-haired wokers who don't know their ass from their elbow. I use ass in the King James Bible sense.

It may be that the president's put in charge of his immigration policy people who shouldn't be allowed to think for themselves because it's too dangerous. It may be that the president is put in charge of his immigration policy people who are (INAUDIBLE) lingual. They speak English -- speak English and stupid.

Now, the second part, the second possibility is that this is all intentional. That the president believes in an open border policy and you have to watch what people do not what they say, and that he doesn't want to say it to the American people because he knows that that'll be about as popular with the American people as a --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: So, in other things, in other words, would this, Senator, be -- oh here's the greatest thing we can give as a gift, American citizenship -- we know they're trying to force amnesty in the reconciliation bill -- in the hopes that they'll vote for Democrats? We're going to give you the greatest gift we can give you, free citizenship. We're going to sneak it under the radar and not even have a vote on it. Is that a possible motivation?

KENNEDY: Sure, we just don't know, but we do know one thing. There's a solution and it's very simple. All the president has to do is go back to what we were doing in December, the month before he took office.

HANNITY: Thank you.

KENNEDY: I'm talking about the "remain in Mexico" program, the safe third country agreements, the border wall and deportation.

It'll work. It work then, it'll work now. All he's got to do is go back and do it.

HANNITY: You know, Senator, you speak from a place of good old common sense. We did that, we'd solve the problem. But why would we ever want to do that?

Unbelievable, and we wouldn't abandon Americans behind enemy lines. I think I'll take mean tweets and a tough American president over this disaster.

Thank you, sir, for being with us.

When we come back, as the crisis mount, Biden's approval rating and a free fall. Congressman Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, they react.

Stay with us.

HANNITY: Another day, another round of disastrous approval numbers for Joe Biden, Gallup approval now sunk to a whopping 43 percent, a new low there, and that includes a massive plunge among independents. Now, the fact is everyday Americans see what we've been showing you on this program night after night. And that's simple, Joe Biden is failing on every front. I can't name a single thing that he's done that's successful.

He's not taking responsibility for any of his failures, avoiding any questions and any scrutiny along the way. And you know, the media gets shushed and they take -- they take it every day.

Anyway, here with reaction, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

You know, Mark Meadows, you with President Trump, I imagined if -- I can't imagine any scenario Donald Trump would abandon Americans behind enemy lines the way Joe Biden did. I -- we -- he got us to energy independence for the first time in 75 years, I can't imagine him begging OPEC for more production. I can't imagine the media would give him a pass if he kills humanitarians and seven kids with a failed drone strike. I can't believe if the Donald Trump was president and that disaster we see at the border would be happening, and I can keep going, Mark, but it would take up the entire segment. Boy, a lot has changed.

MARK MEADOWS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, you can't -- you can keep going, Sean, because you're exactly right.

Listen, Joe Biden begged Saudi Arabia and OPEC to lower our gas prices.

Then he begged the Taliban to protect American citizens while he left them behind. Now, he's begging the media to cover for him while he's not even sitting for interviews.

And what we see each and every day is the American people see exactly what Joe Biden is failing at. You know, we have 13 soldiers that lost their lives because of his inadequate disastrous response.

And then in retaliation, we saw innocent life taken because of a failed intel and a strike. I mean, you can't make it any worse than this other than just to look at the border and see how they're ignoring it there as well.

HANNITY: You know, Jim Jordan, I've been telling people the first step is we need election integrity measures in every state. That would be state legislators, voter ID, signature verification, updated voter rolls, chain of custody control and partisan observers, count from start to finish. I've been saying it every day.

The next most important thing is November of next year, and that's when America gets to take over the House and hopefully the Senate, and that will stop this disaster right in his tracks or will it considering he doesn't even abide by the laws, Joe Biden.

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): No, it will. Americans -- you said at best earlier, Sean -- Americans don't like being lied to. They're going to come out, they're going to come out in big numbers, put the Republicans back in control the United States Congress, because they don't like -- they don't like Joe Biden and Mayorkas telling them things that aren't true.

I mean, think about this, the very week that the French pull their ambassador, Joe Biden gives a speech at the U.N. and says, we're going to build back our relationships with our allies, at the exact time he's saying that, the Democrats in Congress are pulling money for the Iron Dome defense system of our best ally Israel.

Mayorkas says the border is secure, and we see thousands -- our lies tell us the truth -- our eyes tell us the truth. We see thousands of people under the bridge. We see Democrats trying to give amnesty to 8 million people who previously broke the law.

Americans are going to come out in a big way and put Republicans back in charge.

HANNITY: Do you believe that --

(CROSSTALK)

MEADOWS: Jim -- Jim's exactly right, Sean. And one of the things that you need to look at, today, we saw a prime example. The prime minister of Great Britain actually took more questions in the Oval Office than the president of the United States. When will this end?

HANNITY: Hey, Chief, you've got to understand, Joe has explained it over and over. He's not allowed. They're going to get mad at them and yell at them and everything and they might take away his little ice cream at the end of the night.

Do you believe there's no COVID testing or vaccine mandates because the people that they're letting in illegally and they're aiding and abetting do you believe, Mark Meadows, it's because they're not going to be here very long?

Because, you know, when my kids would get in trouble, which they don't, they're older now thank God, but when they get in trouble, they wouldn't get in trouble for what they did, but when they try to insult my intelligence and lie to me, then they'd really get in trouble.

MEADOWS: Listen, this is -- this is the whopper of all time. For the Biden administration to pretend like they're sending people back and they're not giving them COVID tests and they're not doing vaccines, they're saying all of that because it actually displays the hypocrisy of what they're doing against U.S. citizens and yet holding a different standard at our southern border. It was a whopper.

JORDAN: Sean --

HANNITY: Let's ask about the $3.5 trillion and the coming, oh, Republicans are going to shut down the government. First of all, the government never shuts down, essential workers always work, the military works, Social Security checks will go out. But it's going to say (ph) the full faith and credit of the United States, and then all the government workers get weeks off and then they get back pay.

My question to you what's the best strategy for Republicans to deal with that $3.5 trillion in total new green deal monstrosity of socialism, Jim Jordan?

JORDAN: Vote no. I mean, holy cow. And how can Republicans shut down the government when the Democrats control all of the federal government?

And the last thing I'd say, Sean, is they're not sending anyone back.

They're going to send them to Guantanamo Bay, the very thing Joe Biden campaigned on with Barack Obama saying they were going to close. They're now going to send Haitians to Guantanamo Bay.

HANNITY: I got a great business idea now that Mark's in the private sector. Have a picture of Donald Trump, do you miss me yet? Hashtag 2024.

I don't know, I'm just guessing that would probably so. Maybe a red hat version. Whatever.

We got to keep Mark. We got to put food on the table.

All right. Coming up we have an exclusive interview, Army lieutenant colonel, he resigned. Why? Biden's vaccine mandate and he's condemning what he calls a, quote, Marxist takeover of the military, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now, a developing story tonight an Army lieutenant colonel issued a blistering resignation letter, slamming the military's COVID vaccine mandate. In the letter, Lieutenant Colonel Doug Hague said he was resigning after 18 years of active duty service and decried what he's calling a broader ideological Marxist takeover of the military.

And Army Lieutenant Colonel Doug Hague now joins us.

You're two years away from your pension, two years away from retirement with a full pension. You're walking away from a lot of money and a lot of security for you and your family. Tell us why.

LT. COL. DOUG HAGUE, ARMY OFFICER RESIGNS OVER COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE:

Yeah, that's correct, Sean. I've spent 18 years active duty service I've got two years until I'm eligible to pull my retirement, but -- and I'm -- I don't want the COVID vaccine and I don't plan on getting it.

But I've had all the other Army vaccines. I've had eight anthrax shots, I've had the smallpox vaccination, I've had them all. So it's really not about whether or not I'll get the shot, but this is really about the freedom of the American people, the right to choose your own medical procedures, the right to decide you know what's going to be injected into your body and what's not. Those are -- that's a natural human right that you know we can't take away from people.

And I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution which affords those rights to the Americans and --

HANNITY: Let me ask you this because there is a slight loophole in the vaccine mandate for companies of employees or more which is that you have to agree to get tested once a week. Does that option exist for the military?

HAGUE: No, not, not to my knowledge. That that does not exist for the military, no.

HANNITY: So, you pushed into a corner. Do you have any medical reason that perhaps, maybe a rare condition of some kind that would prevent you from getting the vaccine or is this just a matter of principle?

HAGUE: This is -- this is about principle. Like I said, it's about the freedom of the American people and I swore an oath to protect that freedom and I've got -- I've looked at -- the Army's published its recent guidance on how it's going to unfold this plan for implementing this. I've looked it over.

I do believe that if I wanted to, I could wiggle my way through the next two years and get my retirement. But I would have to sacrifice my personal integrity, and I'd have to turn my back on the oath that I took to protect Americans rights, and that's what I believe this is about it's -- it's not about me. It's not about my retirement.

You know, there's a -- there's a good quote that I reflect on sometimes I'm sure everybody's heard it and it goes something to the effect of the only thing necessary for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing, and that's what I would be doing if I -- if I wiggle my way through or if I submit an --

HANNITY: I like people --

HAGUE: -- for some --

HANNITY: I like people who stand up in principle. There might be another option, it's called the legal option, and that you might be able to get the weekly testing option. You've risked your life for your country, you earned a pension, I hope you get it. But I do admire anyone that stands up for principles.

We appreciate you sharing your story.

When we come back, our villain of the day. I'll give you a hint. It's from "The View".

HANNITY: How said, we don't have time for Joyless Behar. Maybe tomorrow.

All right. That's all the time we have left. And please set your DVR, never miss an episode.

In the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled -- Laura, big show.

