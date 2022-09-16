'Hannity' on the latest city overwhelmed by Biden's border policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Seven seconds. All right, I'll take the seven seconds.



All right. Tucker, thank you, and good point on Denmark and the vaccines.



Welcome to "Hannity".



We begin tonight in Martha's Vineyard which is descending tonight into chaos. For years, this ultra wealthy liberal enclave featured signs like this all over the town. Look closely, it reads, quote, we stand with immigrants and refugees. All are welcome here.



So, yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent 50 illegal immigrants on chartered planes to Massachusetts so they could take advantage of the inclusive environment that they claim is Martha's Vineyard and what they have to offer.



But as it turns out -- well, the elite residents there are not actually all that inclusive. They are not all that welcoming. And they don't really stand with the immigrants and refugees and now they want them gone. Take a look.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The difficult challenges are we have -- at some point in time, they have to move from here to somewhere else, right. We cannot -- we don't have the services to take care of immigrants, and we certainly don't have housing. We're in a housing crisis as we are on this island. And so, we don't -- we can't house everyone here that lives here and works here. We don't have housing for 50 more people.



HANNITY: Now, for years, I've always said liberals are generous with other people's money. In this particular case, they're all, let's see, pro- immigrant and sanctuary cities, but not their city. They have to move from here to somewhere else. They can't be here. Only 50 people.



Remember, Arizona, Texas, they're dealing with millions. They don't have space for 50 migrants, not in any of the beautiful homes in Edgartown, not in any of the palatial beachfront of states starting the island, not even where Obama has a seven bedroom, eight bathroom, seven thousand square feet thirty-acre vacation home, probably sitting empty as we speak.



What? No guests allowed? No illegal -- why don't we build on of the 12 acres a tent city for illegal immigrants? They have dozens -- they have 30 acres, that's a lot of acreage.



Now, keep in mind, nearly 80 percent of the island's residents are hardcore Democrats. They voted for Obama. They voted for Biden. They support open borders. They support sanctuary cities and states. And yet, just 50 migrants later, and the entire island has now entered into a full-blown state of panic -- racism, according to their definition, and xenophobia.



And, of course, they're blaming Republicans and Ron DeSantis for their inner rage. They can't handle that they were exposed. Take a look.



DYLAN FERNANDES (D), MASSACHUSETTS: To ship families here, children here on a lie and use them as political pawns is a truly inhumane thing to do.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We woke up to the news this morning that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida sent two plane loads of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts and kids and whatnot. And I'm not saying this is not a one for one, this is not a parallel here in any way. But it does address some of the same themes that are part of this documentary.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The abstraction of human life.



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, TV HOST: I get there they're trying to make a point, but it's -- these are people you're playing with. These are real live people with children and older people. And you know, we can work it out, but if you're going to be a bonehead, who wants to play with you.



HANNITY: Joe Biden has been flying illegal immigrants in the dark at night to every state in the country.



One local state rep tweeted, quote, Republicans who call themselves Christians have been plotting for some time to use human lives as political pawns. It is evil. It is inhumane.



Who knew Martha's Vineyard was such an inhumane place to be?



And meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for the DOJ now to arrest Governor Ron DeSantis for kidnapping.



Governor, I know you're not particularly bright, but if you want to go down this road, let's -- we'll play and your sanctuary state is not abiding by federal law.



Joe Biden and his sanctuary policies for the U.S., that's not abiding by the law of the land. You're both aiding and abetting law breaking, and you're both involved in human trafficking. So if Merrick Garland has not -- did not weaponize the DOJ, both of you would probably be arrested, and by the way, with good cause.



Now keep in mind, for more than a year, the Biden administration has been flying thousands and thousands of migrants all over the country. You know, those secret 2:00 a.m. flights, regional airports in the dark a night, dozens of states. This includes 70 late night flights from the border to Florida, oh, so that inhumane treatment happened to Ron DeSantis in his state.



The administration is now clearly attempting to quietly resettle the roughly 3 million, I repeat, 3 million illegal immigrants who have poured across our southern border since Joe Biden's inauguration.



In July alone, nearly 200,000 illegal immigrants entered Texas, Arizona, California illegally. And remember these are the people who are apprehended by border patrol. So we have no idea how many more may have entered the country undetected.



By the way, we're also getting people on terror watch lists that are being caught and some are getting by. That is not good for the country security.



But we do know that while the spoiled liberal virtue signaling residents of Martha's Vineyard are freaking out over 50 illegal immigrants, border towns and states are in an actual state of crisis. They have had to deal with millions of illegal immigrants, not 50.



And tonight, the city of El Paso is totally and completely overwhelmed with around a thousand illegal immigrants now sleeping on the streets, no access to toilets, showers, clean clothes. The city's congressman called it apocalyptic according to the left.



What you're seeing here is totally fine but, what, sending 50 migrants to Martha's vineyard is evil and inhumane, and we can't take a few of the acres of Barack Obama has and turn it into a tent city?



Now, tonight, Bill Melugin is reporting that even the Democrats in charge of El Paso just to prove a two million dollar contract to bus these migrants out of town for the next months, including to New York City, another sanctuary city.



So let's be clear. When the Democrats of El Paso or Governor Abbott or the governor of Arizona or the governor of Florida bus migrants to -- let's say, oh, that's right -- Kamala -- Kamala's D.C. mansion or the White House or New York or Chicago or Martha's Vineyard, they're trying to draw attention to what they have had to deal with and that is Joe Biden's policy of not enforcing the law of the land, aiding and abetting law breaking and actually giving preferential treatment to illegal immigrants.



It's a dire crisis. Some people are dying because they are coming here and by the way, it's made worse by the Democrats far away from the border. They're more than happy then ignore and lecture the rest of the country. In fact, not only is the White House refusing to address Biden's border crisis, they're not even willing to admit there's a problem. Take a look.



REPORTER: Does the White House stand by those comments that the border is secure?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: What we stand by is that we are doing everything that we can to make sure that -- that we follow the process that's been put forth. That's why we have historic funding to do just that to make sure that, you know, to make sure that -- to make sure that the folks that we encounter at the border be removed or expelled.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Well, Karine Jean-Pierre is really bad at her job. But that is what it is. She knows what's happening at the border and she knows it looks really bad. She also knows that her boss Joe Biden not going to do anything about it except light of the American people because both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don't seem to care about the suffering on either side of the border.



And just last week, Kamala said our border is secure. That's an outright lie. They don't seem to care about the human smuggling, the drug smuggling, the fentanyl or the opioid crisis, and according to them, securing the border and finishing the wall is racist.



So here we are with the crisis that is spiraling out of control and they're in full complete denial and they're aiding and abetting in the law breaking.



Here with a full investigative report from El Paso tonight, our own FOX News contributor Sara Carter is with us.



Sara, I hear it's a mess down there.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, it sure is, Sean.



You know as the sun setting here in El Paso, we're at a bus terminal that's kind of nestled in between all the tall buildings here. You can see behind me, hundreds of people that have been dropped off here by border patrol daily. So it's a rotating factor.



Every single day, more and more people, illegal immigrants are brought here, dropped off and released. They have nowhere to go. I spent the day talking to them. They have no place to go, no shelter, they don't know what to do.



Many of them who have family here are trying to collect dollars to buy bus tickets to go see their family in Miami or go to New York City. I hear a lot of people that want to go to New York, a lot of people that want to go to Chicago. Some people are going to Utah. Some are going to Indiana.



And what's worse, Sean, is when you hear the stories. Many of the young women, there's actually some children in here right now, there weren't any children earlier in the day, now there's more little children under 10 years old. But many of the women that I spoke to talked about these harrowing trips, you know, through Panama, through the very dangerous Darien gap, where they said many people would lose their lives either from dehydration, either being killed, children starving to death. Some people took four months to get here. Others took maybe more than a month.



And just to put this into perspective, Sean, how bad the situation is here, the El Paso police department which has been incredible, I've been talking to officers throughout the day, they've increased their presence here to protect the people, to protect the migrants, to protect the citizens.



And while we were here interviewing migrants, the police on an undercover operation, plainclothed police officers gave chase. It was a massive foot chase here right here at this bus terminal. There was apparently a suspect with narcotics which is what we were told. They were running with the narcotics and they were yelling at the migrants, you know, get that guy to stop, get him to stop.



And sure enough, the Venezuelans, mostly Venezuelans here with us tonight, were able to stop this man with narcotics who was running from the police. They tripped him into the street, they held him down, they pinned him down.



So imagine the chaos for the people that live here, right? And now imagine what happens tonight in the darkness of night when all of these people are left to sleep on the streets and wonder, you know, where are they going to get a meal from next? You know, are they going to find a place to sleep?



And they've been granted temporary protective status by the Biden administration. So I can tell you this, everybody I talked to said that the border is wide open. It didn't matter if they were from Cuba, Sean, Venezuela, if they were coming from El Salvador, Honduras, if they were coming from China.



The people that I spoke to here said people from all over the world made this journey with them. It wasn't just Central America. It wasn't just South America. It was people from the Middle East, people from China, people from the African continent.



So this is a very serious situation. It's a dire situation and for many of the people here, it was a tragic situation on their journey to America -- Sean.



HANNITY: All right. Investigative reporter Sara Carter, thank you for that report.



Now, perhaps, no one in the Senate has played a bigger role in perpetuating the border crisis than Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto.



Now she voted in favor of stimulus checks for illegal immigrants. She voted to fund all sanctuary cities. She voted to end Title 42 which allowed the federal government to quickly deport illegal immigrants during COVID.



And now, Senator Cortez-Masto could be the deciding vote to confirm now Biden's radical FCC nominee who once called FOX News, quote, dangerous to our democracy and also supports the insane defund the police movement.



Here with more on that is her Republican opponent who's making great strides has shown up with a slight lead in the polls recently, Adam Laxalt is with us.



This is a winnable race. This would be a pickup for Republicans. You are now in the lead but it's still very close.



Let's talk about first the borders which Nevada has to deal with on a pretty high level.



ADAM LAXALT (R), NEVADA U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE: Yeah. Look, my opponent has said that this is misinformation and the border is not open. This is what we are dealing with in these huge Senate races where these Democrats have unlimited money and they get to absolutely distort their record to our voters and they just do it non-stop.



If she would stand up to Joe Biden, then we could actually get a secure border. She has that much power in this swing state. But instead, she can continues to stand with him and to see the left lose their mind over the Martha's Vineyard planes.



I went to the border and the people are dying on the border now. That's the humanitarian crisis of the trip. And for them to act like they're going to try to go after human trafficking charges for Governor DeSantis, when human trafficking by these cartels is an all-time high, people like Catherine Cortez-Masto are not standing up for women that are being human trafficked. Instead, they're lying on commercials, Sean.



We certainly need help in my race at AdamLaxalt.com, I could tell you that. But we feel strongly about the race that people are going to see through these lies, and they understand that this race will decide who has control over the Senate.



HANNITY: I think that's -- you have a critical race and it's a pickup as I said for Republicans.



Let's talk about Cortez-Masto and her support for this FCC nominee who has shown nothing but disdain and hostility towards conservatives and their opinions and maybe even more importantly, somebody that's been very anti- police, radical in her opinions and you'll put out a statement that she must oppose Biden's anti-police FCC nominee. Have we gotten any response yet?



LAXALT: Well, of course not, and the media still hasn't answered the question.



But here's the key, she is hanging on by a thread this nominee. If Catherine Cortez-Masto actually did what she claims to voters and stood against her president said this nominee is too extreme for this appointment, she could actually get this nominee knocked out. The Fraternal Order of Police have said this is the most anti-police nominee in the Biden era and Masto pretends like she supports cops, Of course, the Fraternal Order of Police are standing with me and law enforcement in my state because they know I'll be with them when they actually need them. She'll be there in rhetoric.



But it is important to point, in this area with this nominee, with the massive Inflation Reduction Act, with our border, she is the deciding vote that could have gone against Biden and actually started saving our country.



HANNITY: Well, we're going to follow your race. This would be a very important pick up for the Republicans, only 54 days. Adam Laxalt, thank you for being with us. We'll follow the race closely.



Here with more reaction is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.



First, your reaction, I -- between, honestly, Governor Abbott, Governor DeSantis and other governors. This is like the greatest political jujitsu move ever. He got a state of Texas already this year have had to deal with 1.1 million illegal immigrants. You send 50 to Martha's Vineyard, oh, they can't -- we can't accept that 50 people. Look what happened in Washington, D.C.



They asked for $50 million. They declare a state of emergency, calling the National Guard for, you know, a few dozen busloads of illegal immigrants. Interesting when it happens to them, they can't handle what Texas and other border states have been going through.



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): They can't. But what's happening along this border is now making every city in America a border city. And the hypocrisy of the Democrats, the vice president to declare that the border is secure. You've got the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who says they should applaud the inflation they created. You've got a president that's continuing to divide America.



But we're going to unite America with a plan. We have a plan to restore America to where we need to be, and it's the Commitment to America, where we will secure our border, lower our gas price, make us energy independent, bring back the supply chain from China to America to create American jobs. We'll let parents have a parent's bill of rights so they have a say in their kids education.



And then we're going to hold this government accountable --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: In the next week or two, you are going to for the first time in years basically put out a Contract with America. You're calling it commitments to the American people and every Republican that is running for the House of Representatives, you expect is going to sign this document, this pledge, this promise to the American people. You're describing the contents of it.



Now what I like about it is we're going to hold you accountable and everybody else accountable to your promise and I love the idea that you put it in writing, and when do you think you'll be announcing?



MCCARTHY: We're going to announce next Friday. We'll be -- we'll be in Pittsburgh. It's not that we own Washington because the Democrats own of Washington and look what they have done.



But what we're going to do is we're going to make an economy that is strong, a nation that's safe. We won't defund police. We will fund 200,000 new police officers. We'll secure the border.



End fentanyl from coming into our nation from China to those cartels. It is killing 300 Americans every day. That's the equivalent of one commercial airline crashing every single day and this president does nothing about it. This vice president says the border is secure.



We will bring jobs back from China.



HANNITY: Let's go through the list really quick.



MCCARTHY: Yes.



HANNITY: So you will secure the border, bringing America back to energy independence, you will give choices choice in education -- go ahead.



(CROSSTALK)



MCCARTHY: Choice in education, will stop runaway spending that created inflation.



Even Steve Rattner, a Democrat adviser to Obama, calls the original sin of inflation was that American Rescue Plan that only Democrats voted for.



We'll bring accountability back to Washington, where we'll hold these agencies accountable. Don't you want to know the origins of COVID? Don't you want to know what really happened in Afghanistan? Who made those decisions that created 13 more Gold Star families? Don't you want to know why the DOJ went after parents who wanted to go to school board meetings and call them terrorists?



These things have got to stop, so we have a plan to put us on track. This really bad part here is the Democrats created these problems with no plan to fix it. So we know -- we need everybody to go to takethehouse.com. Join with us.



HANNITY: All right. Kevin McCarthy, 54 days to the midterm elections, I look forward to the release of that document.



All right. Coming up, John Solomon joins us. Major breaking news about the Mar-a-Lago raid.



And we have an investigative report tonight. Peter Schweizer has done a deep dive into how agencies within our government like the IRS and the NIH are spending billions of dollars on weapons. Are we weaponizing the entire government? Straight ahead.



HANNITY: And this is a FOX News alert, breaking tonight, long time New York Judge Raymond Dearie has now been named as a special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Now, the order requires the judge to complete the review by November the 30th, and the order also denies Biden's DOJ access to any classified information seized at Mar-a-Lago, and they don't even go along with the order that in fact any of it is classified.



Here with all the latest is the editor-in-chief and founder of justthenews.com, John Solomon, investigative reporter.



This is a huge win for the Trump team tonight.



JOHN SOLOMON, FOUNDER OF JUSTTHENEWS.COM: It is, and it's also a rebuke of the Justice Department. The Justice Department has been making the argument we have an honor system, your honor, where you can trust us. And the judge said today, you know what, I'm not willing to accept your representations.



And when you think of that statement, you think of the last six years of the history of the FBI, the honor system. They violated with the FISA warrant. The honor system, they violated when they failed to protect the young women on the Olympian team from the sexual abuse. The honor system, they failed to do when they over collected evidence at Mar-a-Lago.



That judge's statement is a very strong statement that the judiciary no longer trusts the FBI to follow its honor system.



HANNITY: You know, it's really interesting here. Gregg Jarrett has been arguing on this program by refusing to grant Garland's request for a state, the judge adopted the same points he'd been making right in this program when he was on with you the other night, and meaning that Garland's case is predicated on the assumption.



Remember, you're supposed to be innocent until proven guilty, but it's based on the assumption that these documents are classified and other documents are not protected by executive privilege, Cannon literally said the court does not find it appropriate to accept the government's conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by our neutral third party.



HANNITY: I mean, meaning we're not going to trust you.



SOLOMON: Yeah. Listen, that is the legacy of the last six years of the FBI that started with James Comey and Andy McCabe has continued under Christopher Wray. The judiciary, many Americans, tens of millions of Americans no longer trust the FBI to have an honor system and that is going to be a problem for this.



I have a story coming out tomorrow, several prominent voices, including the FBI's former intelligence chief, Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, all saying it's time to have another Church Committee. I don't remember what that was but in the `70s --



HANNITY: I do, I wrote about it.



SOLOMON: -- the J. Edgar Hoover -- yeah, the Edgar Hoover committee was a -- J. Edger Hoover, FBI had committed so many abuses. There was a committee that laid them there and created new guard rails.



There is momentum building in Washington with prominent people to actually bring back that sort of concept starting next year.



HANNITY: And that goes back to the story earlier this week that you broke on this program and that has to do with the Danchenko trial, and the fact, we never knew this, we knew he was the main source for Christopher Steele's dirty dossier that Hillary paid for, the dirty Russian dossier, the one that was needed according to Andrew McCabe to acquire the FISA application, success that they had.



It was unverifiable. They swore under oath that was verified. Jim Comey did three of them, and in fact, this -- then he went on the payroll after he had earlier debunked everything in the dossier in January of 2017. Is that correct?



SOLOMON: Yeah. It is listen, they thought he worked for Russian intelligence and they knew he had lied and still they hired him and put him on the payroll with your and my tax dollars for three years.



It's a remarkable. It's why so many people distrust the FBI now.



HANNITY: All right. So the FBI is politicized and the DOJ's weaponized. Is that where we are?



SOLOMON: That's what many tens of millions of Americans now fear, and that's why the momentum is building for some independent committee to come out and take this apart, find out the truth and get us a better FBI in the future.



HANNNITY: All right. John Solomon, great reporting as always. Thank you.



Also developing tonight, Judge Reinhart unsealed the additional portions of that Trump Mar-a-Lago affidavit, but still, major unanswered questions remain, like why did the judge sign off on a search that was so broad? Why did that happen?



FBI agents took everything. Remember, they took Donald Trump's medical records, his private records, attorney-client privilege records, estimated to be over 500 pages, tax records that they had no right to take, passports they had no right to take. They pretty much took everything. They rifled through Barron Trump's room and Melania Trump's closet.



The warrant was so broad they could and did take anything that they wanted, but the FBI's abuse of power didn't stop there, because now these explosive filings with John Durham, we were just talking about John Solomon, revealed that yes, your FBI in fact did pay for Russian disinformation and they paid the number one sub source of that dirty Russian dossier that Hillary Clinton paid for, disseminated to a compliant media to smear Donald Trump before the election and then was used to spy on them as a candidate and as a president.



They knew directly from that source that the dossier was completely false, bar talk, never meant to be taken seriously. People like Jim Comey continue to sign off using that dossier to get FISA warrants anyway.



And this is now without question the biggest abuse of power, corruption scandal in American history that the media will ignore. And while the Biden DOJ continues to target Donald Trump and his allies, the FBI is being exposed sadly as weaponizing disinformation to illegally spy on Donald Trump. Where's Merrick Garland here? Where's the raids of these people's homes?



Here with reaction is Trump attorney Alina Habba, along with FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.



Gregg, we'll get to you in a minute you were dead on accurate. I just quoted you.



Alina, let me get to you and get your reaction and being part of President Trump's legal team.



ALINA HABBA, TRUMP ATTORNEY: Outrage, complete outrage, not surprised but outrage. This is now the third person that we found out has been indicted and was on the payroll of the FBI. That is you know it's unbelievable. I'm the domestic terrorist because I'm a MAGA Republican, but the FBI can pay informants that we now know we're serving disinformation to the Clinton campaign and to serve the DNC and all of them, but were the domestic terrorists, explain that to me.



Plus, one thing we didn't mention, October 2020 was when Mr. Danchenko got fired do you know when that was, Sean, I know you do, but for your people watching, let's just be clear -- October 2020 was when Durham was appointed special counsel. That's when the FBI said, oh, you know, we better get you off payroll now because this might not look so good. That we've been paying you for three years and you're a paid informant, unbelievable.



HANNITY: Gregg, you nailed it the other night. I mean, I just quoted you and that the DOJ's cased and completely predicated on that assumption that the documents are classified and not protected by privilege. And the judge couldn't be any more stern saying I'm not buying that assumption of yours.



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Yeah, the almighty imperious Merrick Garland seems to think he's judge and jury, still wearing a black robe elevated above everybody else, and the judge in diplomatic terms spanked him and said, look, you're arguing assumptions and you haven't given the other individual here Donald Trump an opportunity to make a counter-argument. You're assuming that there's no executive privilege. You're assuming the alleged classified documents are indeed classified when Trump says they were declassified.



And so, the judge said it's not up to you. These are issues of law and fact that are to be litigated and we're first going to have an independent neutral individual go through all of these documents and then will it litigate things like classified and executive privilege.



And the judge you know also once again in her order this evening sort of spanked Merrick Garland, saying, you're your own worst enemy. Instead of seizing documents you claim you want, you took everything under the roof. You took things with no evidentiary value that are not only covered by attorney-client privilege, you took personal possessions, tax and accounting and medical records and clothing, and newspaper articles, photographs, and you won't give them back.



And so, you know, I think this judge really smells something fishy going on with Merrick Garland and the DOJ because his arguments make no sense. You know, he claims we have no time for a special master, everything's urgent here, well, then why are you appealing to the 11th Circuit which will only prolong the process. Why are you so vigorously opposed to a special master, somebody who's neutral and independent that would reassure Americans that the process is fair and objective?



And so, the judge I think made the right decision and called out Merrick Garland.



HANNITY: Alina, are the medical records, the tax records, attorney client privilege records, I know the passports have been returned. Have they been returned? Number one. Number two, the FBI did ask that Mar-a-Lago turn off their security cameras? You did not turn them off. Will you be releasing those videos?



HABBA: We will always cooperate, Sean. We always have. We always will. Every investigation --



HANNITY: I mean, somebody like me, I'll take them. I'd love to have them, yeah. Hello. I'm a guy working in the press.



HABBA: You know what, you know, we're -- Sean, you'll have me on and I'll talk about them but I don't know if we'll release them. The truth is unlike some of these federal agencies, we don't leak. We follow the rules and I'm actually really proud of the Trump team today. It was a major win. We won on all counts and I think it's important. It relays faith.



And at the end of the day, they delay it until November 30th. So their plans of messing around with the election yet again with midterms got a little screwed up today. Sorry about that, guys, but you shouldn't have been so far-reaching. Yeah.



HJANNITY: Is there anything that prohibits you from releasing those videotapes?



HABBA: You know why? We wouldn't honestly, Sean, because the president cares too much about the agents and the enforcement that we're just doing their job, and we have been told --



HANNITY: You can pixel out their faces.



HABBA: -- that their lives put it at risk.



HANNITY: We can pixel out their faces.



HABBA: Yeah. Well, maybe then. We can -- maybe then. You know, this isn't my --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: We do that to Gregg Jarrett occasionally. He's having a bad hair day. We'll just you know pixel it out, but same with me.



All right. Thank you both, Alina and Gregg Jarrett. We appreciate it.



All right. Now, another major investigation tonight, Peter Schweizer at it again, into what he is calling the militarization of our government. According to these findings, looking at this, there are more federal bureaucrats that are armed and armed heavily that there are members of the entire United States Marine Corps. Now, that includes thousands and thousands of armed bureaucrats in agencies like the IRS for example.



This year alone, the IRS spent on $700,000 in ammunition. Why do they need ammunition? They're not a military branch of the government. They're not a police force in the government.



And from 2015 through 2019, the Health and Human Services Department spent $14 million on guns, ammo, military equipment. The veterans, the V.A. spent over $11 million. The IRS nearly $9 million. NASA spent over $350,000.



And according to Schweizer's findings, civilian agencies in the federal government spent a whopping $1.5 billion on guns, ammo, military equipment between 2006 and `14. And this is the same people that want to take away your Second Amendment rights.



Anyway, here to explain more, he is the president of the Government Accountability Institute and an investigative reporter Peter Schweizer. Can you explain why agencies within our government that have no police authority, military authority, why they would need to spend one dime on weapons?



PETER SCHWEIZER, PRESIDENT. GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY INSTITUTE: It's a great question, Sean. I don't know the answer to it. But it's happening and it's happening with all these government agencies that you wouldn't think would need it.



And what's happening here, Sean, is we see on the one hand this sort of defund the police movement but at the same time, we see the arming of bureaucrats. And the numbers are quite clear. An organization called Open the Books ran the data, looked at the numbers, and the numbers you just cited come from the federal government itself.



So what you're seeing is an expanding role for these government agencies as it relates to not only their ability to use firearms, but they are also being given arrest capabilities, and I think that's a dangerous trend especially when you look at an agency like the IRS or the EPA, where all kinds of things can and do go wrong when these confrontations take place.



HANNITY: Well, let me go through them all. I mean, we're talking about -- you know, a large number of agencies here, not only the IRS, I mentioned the V.A., Department of Veteran Affairs, Executive Office of the President, the EOP, Health and Human Services, Social Security Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, NASA, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services.



Now, I can understand if there are instances where maybe they need security, we have people for that that are paid to be in that role. They would be required to have those weapons, not other people in the agencies. That makes no sense to me at all whatsoever.



SCHWEIZER: You're right, Sean. And the other thing that's happening is increasingly these agencies are using force or showing power, that is showing guns to ordinary Americans. There was an incident a few years ago in a town in Alaska, a town called Chicken, Nebraska, there's full-time residents there. There was a dispute about whether somebody was violating the Clean Water Act. The EPA showed up with eight agents with flak jackets heavily armed.



You know, what should be happening in these circumstances is the EPA should be showing up and local law enforcement will be happy to be there with them. Local law enforcement often knows who these people are. They know the situation.



And you also with local law enforcement, you have an independent arbitrator who if something you know bad happens, you've now got an independent party explaining what happened. If the federal government shows up basically with the specialists and with the armed agents, you're relying on one government agency to tell you the truth, and unfortunately, that's not happening as much in America anymore.



So this is not just about waste and you know misuse of government funds. This is about civil liberties and of how disputes and conflicts with the government are going to be handled, and this is certainly not the way to do it.



HANNITY: "The Washington Examiner" in June of 2021 reported on EPA armed agents, 12 armed agents that had little EPA badges on and everything, did a raid -- were doing raids on car shops. Why would the EPA armed be going into a car shop with their guns drawn? What, there's too many emissions coming out of the facility or what?



SCHWEIZER: Yeah. Well, you're very close, Sean. The claim was that certain auto shops were violating the Clean Air Act. Rather than you know a couple of bureaucrats showing up to run tests, maybe you have the sheriff there if you think the guy is going to be hostile, they showed up at one shop with 12 armed agents.



And, of course guess what, no violations of the Clean Air Act were found. So this is the problem and, Sean, when we see all these polls that show people distrust the government, what Washington wants to say and convince us is we just trust the government because there's all this anti-government rhetoric. No, the reason people distrust the government is precisely because of things like this. The EPA should not have armed agents. The IRS should not have armed agents. And by the way, there are government audits that show these agencies are not good at training these agents because that's not what they're designed to do.



So let's leave it for law enforcement and let's not keep arming federal bureaucrats. It's a very dangerous route for us to go.



HANNITY: I -- great reporting. I can't believe that this is happening in these government agencies. Americans need to wake up to this and be very aware of it.



Peter Schweizer, great job as usual. We appreciate it.



When we come back, all right, Gavin Newsom, not the brightest guy in the world, is now asking the Department of Justice, which in fact has been weaponized, to consider kidnapping charges against Governor Ron DeSantis and Governor Greg Abbott for moving migrants out of their states. Well, if he does that, he'd have to include himself and Joe Biden in the warrant because they're just as guilty. We'll check in with Leo 2.0 Terrell, Larry Elder, they're next, as we continue.



HANNITY: Now failing and not so bright, California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the free state of Florida, to be investigated for kidnapping, for sending 50 migrants to liberal enclaves. In this case, Martha's Vineyard.



And just his latest attempt to grab attention and really his far left supporters. So ask yourself, why aren't these liberal enclaves in sanctuary states like California, cities like New York and Massachusetts, and D.C., why aren't they more welcoming of these migrants that they say they're so welcoming of?



They're getting just a tiny glimpse of what border states and communities are suffering from day after day because of Joe Biden's open borders plan, his unwillingness to enforce the law of the land.



Here with reaction, host of "The Larry Elder Show" for the "Epoch Times", Larry Elder, along with Leo 2.0 Terrell. I think it's the greatest political jujitsu move ever.



Whoa, wait a minute. Check this out Leo 2.0, you see what I'm seeing. You see -- you see what I see there?



Now, the reason Larry's 1.0 is Larry has been on the right side of the issues all these years we've been together. The reason you're 2.0 --



LARRY ELDER, RADIO HOST: Sean, it took me 25 years to covert Leo. Finally, 25 years, I've been working on Leo's brain. I've been talking about all the taxes and the porous border --



(CROSSSTALK)



ELDER: Finally, finally, Leo, Leo, has come to the bright side.



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It took Joe Biden -- it took Joe Biden and defunding the police, along with Sean and Larry. But, Joe Biden, thank you very much.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Larry never ripped off his earpiece, Larry never ripped off his microphone and walked off my show.



TERRELL: Sean, let's not go back to the past. Sean, you two softened me up, but Joe Biden -- Joe Biden is responsible and I'm very happy being Leo 2.0.



HANNITY: I think Donald -- you're 2.0 because you used to be a leftist.



Larry?



(CROSSTALK)



ELDER: Let's talk a little bit about get -- let's talk a little bit about Gavin Newsom. This hasn't gone far enough. We need a couple of busloads of illegal aliens to go to Napa Valley, right near Gavin Newsom neck of the woods. I hear the French laundry is hiring.



You know, Ronald Reagan used to say if they won't see the lights, you got to make them feel the heat. Bravo to Governor Abbott, bravo to Governor DeSantis, for bringing this problem to their doorstep. All the fentanyl coming across the borders you've been talking about all day, all the costs, the expense, the drugs, the pressure on the borders, the educational expenses, the medical expenses.



If illegal aliens turned residents turned citizens would vote Republican, we wouldn't be having this conversation. The border will be shut tighter than the clamps behind. It's all for votes and it's outrageous.



Until independents and sane Democrats realize the level of the problem, we're going to keep having this problem. So it's finally going to come to their doorsteps and maybe then something will happen.



HANNITY: Leo?



TERRELL: And you know, you know, Sean, let me be very clear. This trip to Martha's Vineyard got the left-wing media enraged because Ron DeSantis took the illegal aliens, the people who they love, they took them to their backyard, to their playground, to their recreational park, and that's why the left-wing media cover this ad nauseam. They're upset because what they claim that people -- what's good for America, they don't want.



They show their true biases, their true hatred. They don't want illegal aliens.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: But if you're better investigate --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: If Gavin wants the DOJ to investigate this, they ought to investigate Joe Biden because Joe Biden's been flying illegal immigrants in the dark of night all over the country. So the same application of the law should apply -- it should apply to him.



TERRELL: Let me be clear, the kidnapping is ridiculous. It's insulting. There is no kidnapping charges here.



Gavin Newsom is not a lawyer, doesn't know what he's talking about. There's no confinement. There's no detention. These people went on these planes on their own.



They got air-conditioned airplanes, they got food and water. Where's the kidnapping? It is nothing more than grandstanding. He's running for president.



HANNITY: Larry?



ELDER: If you're -- if you're an illegal alien, would you rather go to New York City, would you rather go to Martha's Vineyard. They're going voluntarily. This is ridiculous. I'm surprised he hasn't charged him with insurrection. That'll be next.



HANNITY: Barack Obama's got 30 acres. We could take half of that and turn them into tent cities and we he can adopt a lot of people that are in the country illegally. I think it's a great idea.



All right. I'm going to have to buy a few hundred of these hats and sell them on my website and give the money to charity.



Larry 1.0, checkmate, Leo 2.0. Thank you both.



More "Hannity" next, straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. As always, we thank you for joining us. Thank you for making the show possible. We hope you will set your DVR so you never miss an episode of "Hannity". Not hard to do.



Don't forget, for news anytime, foxnews.com, hannity.com.



And in the meantime, let not your heart be troubled, stay tuned, Laura Ingraham and "The Ingraham Angle" start right now and she's ready to kill it tonight.



