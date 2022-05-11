'Hannity' on inflation, protests at Supreme Court justices' homes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY.



We begin with breaking news tonight. Now, we have good news and bad news out of the Biden White House.



All right. First, the good news, the most pompous and dishonest press secretary in American history, she will be gone at the end of the week. The bad news, her replacement is a full-blown tin foil hat conspiracy theorist who thinks that many of our political opponents are racist and we've got a full HANNITY investigation into Karine Jean-Pierre coming up.



But we begin tonight with this, the big guy Joe Biden, his genius new plan to battle inflation. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And I agree with what Chairman Powell said last week that the number one threat is the strength in -- in that strength that we built is inflation. Look, I know you got to be frustrated. I know I can taste it.



REPORTER: Translation, in this country, do you take any responsibility to your policies?



BIDEN: I think our policies help not hurt. Think about what they say. The vast majority of the -- of the economists think that this is going to be a real tough problem to solve but it's not because of spending.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I'm screaming at the TV, how have they helped Joe? Now since Joe has clearly lost any ability to communicate because of his cognitive decline, allow me to try to translate for him. There's no plan to curb inflation. By the way, it's not transitory either. There's no plan to lower gas prices. There's no plan to spur on economic growth or as Bloomberg reported, quote, inside the administration, there is a sense of frustration doom and some say magical thinking about inflation. Magical thinking?



We're now on the verge of what is a devastating recession, coupled with record-setting inflation and of course on top of that a supply chain crisis and gas prices, yep, they just hit a brand new record high along with diesel prices.



Now, the stock market is plunging right before our eyes. Fortunes, I mean fortunes are being lost by the middle class in this country and people on fixed incomes in this country. That means their pensions, retirement funds, 401ks, they're getting wrecked in the market.



There's a nationwide shortage of baby formula and the White House is thinking about the economy in a magical way. Well, it's time for heads to roll. Joe's economic and energy policies, they're nothing but a complete and utter disaster.



Biden's inflation is now costing you, the average American, the average American household over $5,200 annually and new numbers out today show the average American is paying $2,000 more per year just for gasoline. But nothing is going to change because the Democratic Party is ruled by socialists that are all part of this religious climate alarmist cult and they will never retreat from their radical agenda. I don't see that ever happening.



They don't seem to care if you, the American people suffer. They don't care if the country implodes, so long as the system is fundamentally transformed the way they want and capitalism becomes a thing of the past and according to them, we all must pay for our sins against Mother Earth and beg Iran and Venezuela and OPEC to produce the oil we could be producing ourselves.



So, no matter how high gas prices go, Biden's not going to open up drilling and fracking. He's not going to green light the Keystone XL pipeline. The Alberta premiere said we'd be getting 9,000 barrels of Canadian oil a day had he let that continue to be finished by now.



And no matter how bad inflation gets, Joe's not going to stop spending either, as the economy gets worse and worse, the administration -- they keep peddling more dumb excuses one after another, you know, the usual Biden excuse.



For example, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, she was supposed to be a brilliant economic mind. As it turns out, Janet has lost all touch with reality. She now wants you to believe that a future Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade is the cause of Joe Biden's economic and energy policies and all the problems we had. I thought this was all caused by Putin and Donald Trump. I guess I was wrong.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. BOB MELENDEZ (D-NJ): If the draft of the court's majority holding in Roe versus Wade is the actual decision, what impact will the loss of abortion access mean economically for women?



JANET YELLEN, TREASURY SECRETARY: Well, I believe that eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: There won't be a loss of abortion access. There might be restrictions in some states but there to be plenty of opportunities for everyone that wants one.



Now, remember, this is the same Janet Yellen that promised inflation was transitory. Janet was wrong. Inflation is not transitory. Our economy is a train wreck and yet Janet Yellen continues to toe the party line.



At this point, she really is nothing more than a useful idiot and it's past time that she sell off into retirement.



Here now with reaction is FOX Business anchor Larry Kudlow.



Larry, am I mistaken? Aren't we to get new inflation numbers consumer price index numbers tomorrow if I'm not mistaken?



LARRY KUDLOW, FOX BUSINESS ANCHOR: Yeah, you'll get it tomorrow. CPI comes out tomorrow.



HANNITY: So it's interesting that Joe held the press conference on inflation today because I would assume that tomorrow's numbers even if they decrease from the previous month are still going to be a 40-year high. Is that a fair assumption?



KUDLOW: Yeah. I think that's fair. The trend line's not going to change and, you know, Joe Biden, he probably got that number sometime in the middle to late afternoon. I used to be in that loop.



But look, all he did was play -- you played the Biden playing game today. There's nothing new. He wants to continue to spend. He wants to continue to restrict fossil fuels of all kinds, gasoline prices hit a record high. He also wants to continue to tax. He's also blaming ever -- I just love that he blamed Putin.



There's one in there he blamed Rick Scott. He blamed -- what's it, Ultra MAGA? I don't know what that is, Sean. Maybe you could help me. I may be Ultra MAGA. I'm not really sure, but he blamed that. He blamed congressional.



HANNITY: You're just an irredeemable deplorable to cling to your -- cling to your god, guns, bibles, religion and probably shop at Walmart like I do and you probably smell when you shop. There was a piece --



KUDLOW: but can I say something, Sean, just one point. I just want to mention, look, I'm very, very strong pro-life, defending the life of the unborn. And what Janet Yellen said today in that Senate hearing was bizarre, deplorable, it's one of the worst things I've ever seen.



Since Roe v. Wade, Sean, I'm sure you know these numbers, since Roe v. Wade, over 63 million abortions have been performed. Those are 63 million of God's created babies who would never see the light of day, who never would grow up, who never would become productive people in our economy and our society.



We lost 63 million. That is a great damaging blow to the economy. Apart from the moral problem involved in that, what Yellen said today was grotesque and deplorable and she ought to take it back because there's no - - and nobody could respect somebody who comes out and makes a statement like that that actually more abortions would be -- would be uh good for the economy. It's just utter nonsense, bizarre, grotesque.



HANNITY: Okay, let me ask you this, I'm sorry --



KUDLOW: I just want to say that.



HANNITY: Well, I don't disagree and even people that I know that say they're pro-choice, they're not as extreme as where the modern Democratic Party is which is you can have an abortion even hours before giving birth and that would be perfectly legal and acceptable to some of them.



I want to ask you this economic question, we now had a report today two- thirds of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck. I mentioned in my opening monologue that the average American household is paying, according to Bloomberg, about $5,200 extra in Biden inflation.



Now if you put those two facts together and then you artificially reduce the supply of the lifeblood of the world's economy and that is oil gas and coal like Joe Biden did when he became president and now you beg Iran and Venezuela and OPEC to produce the oil that we could be producing ourselves, when you do that, Larry, isn't that a guarantee that everything you buy in every store you go to is going to cost more because supply and demand crisscross and dictate the price and you reduce the supply, demand remains constant that means we're paying more for everything and he caused it.



Am I wrong in that analysis?



KUDLOW: No, you're -- look, you're basically right.



HANNITY: Basically, I get B, okay.



KUDLOW: Inflation is the cruelest.



HANNITY: B-minus, go ahead.



KUDLOW: Yeah, no, you're working on a good solid B. Okay, we can -- we can work with that.



HANNITY: Thanks a lot.



KUDLOW: Inflation is the cruelest -- inflation is the cruelest tax of all. So your point about $5,200 a year for typical American family is a very important point. But here's the strangeness of this whole progressive agenda which has failed so badly.



Here's Biden up there blaming everybody else, but -- but, but, but he wants to keep spending which means more inflation. In other words, spend and borrow. He wants the Federal Reserve to purchase the bonds and inject more money, but he also is blaming fossil fuel producers.



If -- you know, his issue on gasoline, he has no sense of how important it is to produce more oil and gas, including LNG. He has no sense of that. So his White House people have the most restrictive environmental permitting in our history, which will knock out oil and gas pipelines, LNG.



But here's the bizarre part, it'll also knock out the infrastructure, bridges, roads and highways, will not pass their environmental tests. And even more bizarre, the Green New Deal people who want more solar and more wind turbines and so forth, they won't pass muster the way these regulations have been reconstructed.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: We're now predicting brownouts. We're now predicting brownouts around the country because of these insane energy policies.



Larry, I got to run as a guest. You get about a C plus. I really appreciate you being with us.



(LAUGHTER)



HANNITY: But in all -- but it's the poor, it's the middle class, people on fixed incomes, they're getting slaughtered unnecessarily. They -- we do not need to force suffering on people. Yeah, last word.



KUDLOW: Think of this -- think of this: this is the ultimate failure of the left-wing progressive agenda and the really good news here is that most Americans have a lot of common sense. So you look at these polls and they are completely rejecting the progressive agenda, big government socialism and so forth and so on.



And so, the cavalry is coming, Sean. The cavalry is coming.



HANNITY: Let's start in November.



Larry Kudlow, thank you.



Now, while Americans do suffer under crippling inflation, record high gas prices, we're paying more for everything we buy at every store we go to, Democrats are spending almost percent of their time and energy lying about Roe v. Wade as we just showed you.



Now, if the Supreme Court does in fact overturn Roe and Casey, abortion will still be legal in the United States. But according to the left, we are now living in a real life version of handmaid's tale and the only way to stop it is to take to the streets. Forget about boating or contacting your state representative, the people that will actually decide, Democrats, they prefer mob rule, political intimidation and harassment.



And today, once again, Jen Psaki speaking on behalf of her fearless leader Joe Biden encouraged far left lunatics from Arlington, Virginia and suburban Maryland to stalk their local Supreme Court justice and show up at their homes. This is so extraordinarily dangerous, they're trying to delegitimize an institution, branch of government.



And on top of all of it, it's against the law. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: So I know that there's an outrage right now I guess about protests that have been peaceful to date and we certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges homes and that's the president's position, but the silence is pretty deafening about all of the other intimidation that we've seen to a number of people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Yeah. Let's send a mob right outside the House of elected officials, Supreme Court justices, anybody we disagree with. This is not going to end well.



Now, on this program, we have consistently condemned all acts of violence and intimidation. We condemn the riots of the summer of 2020, 574 of them. We had dozens of dead Americans, billions of property damage, thousands of injured cops and the Biden administration -- well, they were either quiet or they kind of supported it. They weren't going to take on the base of their party that was responsible for it.



On this program, on my radio show in real time, I condemned the violence on January 6th. I condemned it that night on this program. We also now condemn the doxxing of Supreme Court justices demonstrators stalking.



Now, justice Alito and his family and Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Roberts, and in some cases forcing them to flee their own homes, can't, Jen, you know be bothered a little bit, not see the danger in this philosophy of a president of the United States putting his tacit seal of approval on this type of behavior, even though it's against the law, but I guess they aid in a bit law breaking all the time down at the border, right?



Now a pro-abortion group is now planning to hold more protests at justice's private homes. And by the way, this is not only wrong. It is unlawful as I've been saying.



Look at the law, section 1507, title 18 of U.S. Code, it is illegal to protest near a residence occupied or used by a judge, juror, witness or court officer with the intent of influencing the discharge of his duty.



And get this, one of the reasons it's illegal to protest outside the private homes of public officials is because of a case that actually protected the privacy of an abortion doctor. So, now, is the White House going to apply the law equally or are they just going to wait around see if something really bad happens first?



Now, this week, Senator Susan Collins of Maine, she got multiple death threats because of her support for constitutionalist judges. I can only imagine the kind of threats that the justices themselves are receiving and, by the way, not a word from FBI Director Wray, not a word from the DHS secretary, who just last week, Mayorkas was saying domestic extremism is the single biggest threat to America. Not a word from the Attorney General Merrick Garland, not one word at all. They're the ones that were scared of parents protesting at school board meetings and wanting to investigate whether they were domestic terrorists.



And, of course, none of that matters to the genius over at "The View", Joyless Behar. Now she thinks this kind of intimidation is just wonderful. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have the right to peaceably assemble and that's so far what we're seeing outside of justice's houses. I will say this, I think the more appropriate venue is the steps of the Supreme Court. I worry it could begin to look like intimidation when it's at someone's doorstep. I'm someone --



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST, THE VIEW: That's so funny, so does what Alito wrote, looks the same way to me. It looks like intimidation.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well --



GOLDBERG: And, yeah, it's kind of the same thing.



JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, THE VIEW": But it also shows Alito what it feels like to lose your freedom of choice. He cannot leave the house easily. So maybe that's a good lesson for them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Oh, a good lesson for them. Oh what if we send people over to Joyless's house, not that anyone would want to go, that anyone would care. How is she going to feel about that?



Here with reaction, Florida Senator Marco Rubio.



Senator, this is harassment. This is intimidation, and the law couldn't be any more clear. I read the statute. What part of that law is Merrick Garland missing here?



SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): He's missing the whole thing. First of all, it is illegal. Look, I can't call a Supreme Court justice tonight and say, hey, I know you have a case before you I really like you to rule that way. You can't do that. If I can't call him on the phone and say that, how can you assemble a mob with pitchforks and torches and go outside their private home and people say peacefully assembled? That's not true.



The message behind showing up at someone's house is we know where you live. We're going to make you uncomfortable. We're going to make your family uncomfortable. And by the way, there's a hundred of us here, 99 of us are going to go home and you never know if one whack job either here or somewhere else is going to show up in the middle of the night and try to harm you. That's the message behind showing up at people's home.



It is an open effort to intimidate Supreme Court justices on their decision. It's illegal. It's improper. It should be condemned and it's going to lead to bad places.



This is going to become a two-way street unfortunately because you'll see this happen the other way at some point. We shouldn't be doing this. They should put a stop to it right now.



HANNITY: Senator, imagine if I gave out the address of a congressman or a senator or justice -- a liberal justice somewhere, I would never do it. It's too dangerous.



You know, maybe you can explain the logic behind this. I mentioned the 574 riots in the summer of 2020. I mentioned January 6th, I mentioned what's happening now in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices. My question to you is, why is it of all of those incidents Democrats only are outspoken about one when we're outspoken anytime any violence any place anywhere is going on?



RUBIO: It's the same pattern. So, for the left, right, violence, intimidation, all these things are appropriate as long as the people doing it hold the position that they agree with. We saw that in the summer of 2020 when they were saying, look, you know, you know, riots are the language of people that feel like they have no power and they can't speak out, and it's the same here. They're saying -- well, you know, these are people that are outraged and they're cheered on.



You know, why these groups do it, because they know people like those whoever those ladies were there talking, you know, people like that are going to be out there cheering them on and they know political leaders in the Senate. We have Senate leaders that are saying I don't see a problem with people showing up outside their homes they know they're going to be cheered on and it's across the board. This is a radical left-wing party, radical left-wing party who believes and supports an abortion paid for by taxpayers on demand up to the date of birth.



That's their position. That's the vote they want here tomorrow. That's why they're running somebody against me in Florida. They want to take me out and replace me with someone named Val Demings, a do-nothing Pelosi puppet congresswoman who supports taxpayer-funded abortion on demand up to the moment of birth.



By the way, I've asked everybody out there. If you don't want Florida to go crazy or in a crazy direction, you know, go on my website. Learn more about this crazy congresswoman, MarcoRubio.com, and help me. Because otherwise, we got to beat these people at the ballot box in November, but this needs to be stopped. These protests right now, and leaders who refuse to condemn it should be called out for it.



HANNITY: Senator, your re-election is pivotal if the Republicans are to have any chance of taking back the Senate and you've done a great job for the people of Florida and I hope people go to your website and I hope they learn a lot about your campaign. You know, as we look at all of this happening and we see everything going on with the economy, is there a single thing that you can point to that you can say is a success for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.



And what has happened to this party? Because it's unrecognizable to me. Democrats used to hide their radicalism. Now, they're more outspoken. You're going to vote on a bill tomorrow I understand that would allow abortion, what, up until the moment of birth? That is that really taking place tomorrow?



RUBIO: You cannot be a Democrat nominee for a major office and support a single exception or a single restriction. You can't -- you can't support a single one of them. The position of most Democrats today, the press never asks them about it, ask them. I hope the press will ask them, what restrictions do you support? They will not answer that because you can't get the NARAL endorsement unless you are in favor of taxpayer-funded abortion at any time during the pregnancy, on demand, up to the moment of birth. That's the only way you can get their endorsement.



And every Democrat either doesn't want to talk about it or admits it or just refuses to answer the question and they know the media won't ask them.



HANNITY: All right. Senator Rubio, your election is pivotal. We need you back in the Senate. Thank you for being with us.



Coming up is the incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, we're going to tell you everything you need to know about Biden's radical new spokesperson as we continue tonight on HANNITY, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Right now, chief Biden propagandist, circle back Jen Psaki, as we've been telling you, will leave the press secretary podium this Friday and will be replaced with the current deputy press secretary, and that's Karine Jean-Pierre, who is yet another far-left activist with a history of radicalism, extremism, and, of course, baseless attacks against conservatives and even FOX News, what a shocker. Take a look.



(BEIGN VIDEO CLIP)



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, INCOMING WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: When you look at FOX News, FOX News was racist before coronavirus. They are racist during the coronavirus. FOX News will be racist after the coronavirus. So there is nothing new here.



I think the difference is they have been -- they are all in on being state TV for Donald Trump. And so they will continue to give them misinformation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Okay, and that's not all because Jean-Pierre has a long record of promoting debunk far-left conspiracy theories, that's why she fits in so well at MSDNC when she's there.



Anyway, especially about the 2016 election , she claimed that election was stolen. She also tweeted in 2016, quote, stolen emails, stolen drones, stolen election, welcome to the world of the unpresidented Trump.



And in April 20 -- of April 2020, she posted, quote: Reminder, Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.



And like any unhinged Democrat, she was a huge purveyor of the Russia hoax. Quote: Distraction, misdirection, cover-up. We have to keep asking about Trump-Russia ties, hashtag Russiagate, totally debunked.



On this show, we will do what the mainstream media mob will never do and that's actually vet the Biden White House. Here is just a small sample of the low lights from her appearances on MSDNC and fake news CNN, their hero.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)



JEAN-PIERRE: Donald Trump is the first president to have purposefully had made has made racism the center of his, of his campaign of his administration clearly.



So not only is Donald Trump a puppet for Putin, Putin's puppet, he's also a puppet for the NRA.



Donald Trump is indeed Putin's Manchurian candidate.



I don't know where Donald Trump is wants to take this, but it's -- wherever it is, it's going to be dangerous. It could lead to some sort of horrible civil war.



And he looked really like a child, like a man-child sitting there. But it really goes back to that's why he loves dictators, that's why he wants to be a dictator.



We're torturing these five, six year olds, these babies and just one other story, just one more story of the inhumane kind of nature and treatment by this administration.



Every fear that we've had about Donald Trump which is that his reckless and dangerous behavior is now in national security.



Donald Trump is just -- he stands with the abusers. He doesn't stand with the abused. It's almost as if he's projecting.



But we know that Donald Trump is a liar. He's the chief liar and -- you know, he's like the chief liar of the presidency and he never stops.



(END VIDEO CLIPS)



HANNITY: All right. As Jen Psaki departs, what can we expect from the new press secretary? It sounds like we're set to hear the same old, same old lie, same old propaganda, same old conspiracy theories, same old attacks, talking points against FOX News.



Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Joe Concha, along with the co-host of "The Five," there he is, Geraldo Rivera.



You know what, Geraldo, unlike most liberals --



GERALDO RIVERA, CO-HOST OF THE FIVE: Hi, Sean. Hi, Joe.



HANNITY: -- I'm not going to demand that that she be fired or cancelled or boycotted. I'm just going to point out the obvious, she's not qualified for this job. She is too -- she's a rigid, radical, leftist partisan that spews lies and propaganda conspiracy theories. I don't think she's qualified for the job based on her own words.



RIVERA: Well, I think she's qualified. She's a graduate of Columbia. She is and I think that it is of note that we haven't discussed at all the historic nature of her appointment. the first Black person. And not just Black woman, but a Black person since 1929, to hold the office.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: You just heard -- you heard her, we played it for you, spew one lie after another, does that bother you at all? Do the lies bother you at all?



RIVERA: It is -- it is unfortunate and untrue --



HANNITY: Unfortunate?



RIVERA: -- that she went, that she smeared us here at FOX News. I think that it is a lazy way of doing business and she has to do much better as press secretary.



Joe Biden is a person who needs someone to translate for him --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: What about conspiracy theories? You didn't answer my question what about the lies? What about the conspiracy theories? I mean, are you just going to sit there and --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: This is a partisan -- this is a partisan -- a partisan position. It is not --



HANNITY: So that's okay?



RIVERA: We're not picking a judge here. You're picking a press secretary, a flak for the president, a president who has a difficult time communicating.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: So you expect that -- I want to be clear, so you're saying we should expect her to lie, we should expect that she will lie like this and spew conspiracies.



RIVERA: You should expect her to be a politician. She's a politician and the fact that she's married to an NBC News --



HANNITY: Okay, that's different, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. You're driving me -- Joe Concha help me.



This isn't -- no -- that's not being political, that's outright lying. There's a big difference to me, Joe?



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: If those tweets, Sean, that you showed in your monologue aren't the first three or four questions to Karine Jean- Pierre in her first day on the job, then we have no hope for the White House press corps outside of Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich. She launched, as you mentioned, several chilling attacks on democracy, as you pointed out, said without ambiguity, 2016 election was stolen from Hillary Clinton. Not true. 2018 gubernatorial election in Georgia was stolen from Stacey Abrams, not true.



That sounds for the lack of a better word that doesn't actually exist, insurrectiony, right? And it should be noted that Karine Jean-Pierre is married to a CNN political analyst and comes from MSNBC.



She called this network as you guys were just talking about, racist simply because some analysts and pundits pointed out that COVID maybe just maybe came from a lab in Wuhan that studies, you know, coronavirus? Even many on the left see that's probably in the -- is the case now.



But let's have some sympathy here, okay, guys? Karine Jean-Pierre is now inheriting arguably the most difficult white collar job available in the country. She has to defend this president on inflation at a 40-year high, gas prices at an all-time high, skyrocketing crime, police officers being targeted like we haven't seen in recent memory, a border that is an outright catastrophe with more than 4 million people, including those on FBI terror list, projected to enter this country illegally in the span of two years.



So defend that? No thanks. But that's what Karine Jean-Pierre has signed up for and I have a feeling even just a few weeks from now, Geraldo, Sean, that she's going to regret it bigly.



HANNITY: You know, Geraldo, I'm trying to really understand -



RIVERA: I disagree. She's not an elected official, Sean. She's not representing, you know, a district in the United States. She is the PR person for --



HANNITY: Geraldo, you are telling --



RIVERA: -- the president of the United States.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: -- for the president.



HANNITY: Her job description entails lying.



RIVERA: Her job is to translate his malaprops.



HANNITY: You are -- you're basically saying, yeah, that goes with the job. She should lie for the president.



RIVERA: She was -- she was a political pundit on MSNBC. She was a political pundit on MSNBC.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Did she say things that are demonstrably false? Yes or no?



RIVERA: Yes. Yes, she did.



HANNITY: OK.



RIVERA: Yes, she did as an MSNBC political analyst.



HANNITY: And that doesn't disqualify her, in your view?



RIVERA: She said things I disagree with 100 percent. It does not disqualify her.



HANNITY: Why not? Why not?



RIVERA: You know, a person who can now attempt to translate for Joe Biden what he really meant when he talked about his second for inflation today.



HANNITY: Hang on a second, I need my blood pressure medicine. Hang on, I got some here somewhere.



All right. Geraldo, driving me nuts. Thank you. Joe, thank you.



When we come back, Elon Musk, he says he would reinstate Donald Trump's Twitter account. Plus, Biden continues to attack all Trump supporters. Donald Trump Jr. weighs in as we continue.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Right now, Joey Biden's speech on inflation today, short on solutions and heavy on more massive blunders, including this bizarre remark about the, quote, "Ultra MAGA" agenda and Senator Rick Scott apparently Biden thinks is from Wisconsin. Unbelievable. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I happen to think it's a good thing when American families have a little more money in their pockets at the end of the month. But the Republicans in Congress don't seem to think so. Their plan has actually made working families -- going to make working families poorer.



You don't have to take my word for it. It's in writing. They've made their intentions perfectly clear. Senator Rick Scott of Wisconsin, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, laid it all out, and the plan is the ultra MAGA agenda.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Ultra MAGA, you mean, the one that gave us prosperity second to none, secure borders, oh, let's see, trade deals, free and fair for the first time with all of our trading partners all over the world, let's see, record low unemployment for every demographic group. The lowest gas prices we've seen in decades.



Now, we have inflation at a 40-year high under Biden, the highest gas prices we've ever had. We set another record today. Parents across the country now even struggling to find baby formula amid what is a nationwide shortage.



Ask yourself, did you hear any solutions from Biden today? You hear any answers to the growing self-inflicted crises? So, for all of Biden's bluster if you can even call it that about the Ultra MAGA agenda, the America First agenda, the Make America Great Again agenda that worked, he delivered re -- he at least delivered results, meaning Donald Trump, for common sense Americans. Low taxation, deregulation, free and fair trade deals, school choice, safety and security, law and order for every community, secure borders, originalists on the bench, national sovereignty, border security.



And get this: even Elon Musk, you know, says he's going to reinstate President Trump on Twitter, calling permanent bans morally wrong. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ELON MUSK, TESLA CEO: You know, I've talked with Jack Dorsey about this and he and I are of the same mind which is that permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for people where they're trying to -- for accounts that are bots or spam scam accounts, where there's just no legitimacy to the account at all.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Even former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk, although Dorsey was the one to ban president Trump in the first place.



Here to react to all of this, Donald Trump Jr. He has his own social media site. It's a media gathering site.



You want to tell people about that part now that you're now entering the space as well?



DONALD TRUMP JR., EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AT THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION: Well, listen, I think Truth Social is a place that was created because there was no level playing field anywhere else. I mean, the engagement that I see there just in a few weeks, Sean, versus all of the other social media platforms I'm on, it's just through the roof. I mean it's nice to see some place that's just not totally biased against you.



And you know that's what you get from the media. That's what you get from existing social media and so creating truth was a really important thing and I think people should really go check it out because I think they will experience something that no conservative has experienced on social media in quite some time now.



HANNITY: Look, I like the idea of Truth Social. I think there's a need for it. I thought it was gracious of Elon Musk to open the door for your dad to come back. Your dad has been pretty clear -- I don't think he has any plans to go back as he's building out that whole new site at Truth Social. You also have a media website where you link to articles and news that you believe is more fair. Tell us about that part.



TRUMP JR.: Well, that's MXM News. Some friends of mine and I created that, because again, like the Hunter Biden story, like the Durham stories. There's news that's out there that you just won't see. You know, it won't show up in a Google search. It won't show up on social media sites. It won't be there.



So, you know, I just created MXM News, so people can actually see the news that's out there. Not what big tech wants you to see, and that's a big difference. There's a huge distinction between what big tech, what the Democrats, what their lackeys in the media want you to see and what's actually out there.



And I want people to be able to see all of that. What's great about just the radical insanity of the Biden administration and really what it is, Sean, it's Democrat policy. You saw, you know, his speech earlier. He's blaming everyone.



It's Trump. It's the Russians, inflation, it's transitory, no, no, it's actually a good thing. It's everyone but what it actually is, which is the asinine policies that Democrats promised you. They are delivering what they said they were going to deliver. Americans are feeling it.



You can't find baby formula in America, but they're going to make sure that you can get abortions at 42 weeks, maybe a little bit post-term. I mean, what difference does it make right, Sean? This is the insanity of the radical left agenda, but it's been very domineering but what's great about Donald Trump, Sean, is he brought out the fight in conservatives. He made them learn to be able to stand up for themselves to speak out, to not just be put in a corner and to be afraid of cancellation. It's creating entire economies.



Whether that be again, you know, Truth Social and the boom that's going on on there, whether it's MXM news, whether it's what's happening to Disney in the reverse effect. When you see corporate woke America taking asinine positions where you know they want to really get into the explicit details of sexual innuendo with young children, and if you can't, it's over. You see it with Netflix.



America is waking up. There's going to be a red wave in the elections but more importantly there's going to be a push back against the woke corporate America that's been owned by the left for so long and it's about time, Sean.



HANNITY: Do you -- I actually like the comments of Elon Musk. I think he's a great innovator. I'm not sure why the left hates him so much. I mean, he's producing their precious electric cars and I'm told that they're really good. I've not had one a friend of mine loves his. Do you think he means it --



TRUMP JR.: They hate him, Sean, because they --



HANNITY: Go ahead.



TRUMP JR.: They hate that they no longer have a distinct advantage. If someone even levels the playing field, that's too much. You saw the reporters. Well, they could -- they could manipulate an election by just turning up someone, you mean like what they've been doing to conservatives for the last decade?



HANNITY: Yeah.



TRUMP JR.: You know, they can't stand that they could actually be in a fair fight. They're used to having trillion dollar corporations have their back and function as their marketing department. But that's not happening anymore and just the notion of a level playing field and free speech is far too far for them. That's why they're going nuts and losing their minds.



HANNITY: All right. Don Jr., always good to see you. Thank you for being with us.



All right. When we come back left-wing outrage over the league Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade continues. It was a draft opinion.



Chicago Mayor Lori lightweight is now urging for a call to arms. Monica Crowley, Leo 2.0 Terrell weigh, in on the rhetoric of her next, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Now, prominent Democrats, they are once amplifying the lies of left wing rage and rage mob. For example, failed Chicago Mayor Lori lightweight is claiming that the Supreme Court won't stop at its abortion decision if in fact it comes down that way. They are coming for the LGBTQ rights next, even writing, quote: This moment has to be a call to arms. We will not surrender our rights without a fight."



It sounds to me like she is calling for an insurrection and is trying to use force to intimidate political opponents. But to the mob and media, one rule for the Democrats, one for the rest of the world.



Here's our friend Whoopi Goldberg defending like fun's remarks. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOLDBERG: I think that Lori, when she says call to arms, that is something we in the '60s, we know what that means. That doesn't mean to go and do any fight. That means to pay attention and make sure you're there voting, doing what you need to do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here for reaction, former Trump Treasury official, Monica Crowley, along with FOX News contributor, Leo 2.0 Terrell.



Monica, we'll begin with you. Imagine a conservative talks about a call to arms. How is that going to be interpreted?



MONICA CROWLEY, FORMER TREASURY OFFICIAL: Yeah, two things with that, Sean. Number one, she talks about -- she is invoking fear seeing that, you know, conservatives at the Supreme Court are going to come to us gays next, when in that draft opinion written by Samuel Alito, he explicitly says multiple times that this would only apply to abortion. Not gay marriage. Not any other social issue, just that. So she is lying there.



To your question about conservatives -- look, I guess called for violent incitement, I guess that's now cool, with the left right?



Look, President Trump on January 6 talked about a call for a peaceful protest at that capital. Okay?



So if people like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on the January 6 commission, if they had any political integrity whatsoever, they would then propose an investigation into this because this language for Mayor Lightfoot looks like an actual call for violence, it looks like an actual incitement to violence with a call to arms.



And Whoopi Goldberg can make all of the excuses in the world about the phraseology of Mayor Lightfoot and whatever. But we know exactly what they may because that left has been engaging in the threats of violence and actual violence, since the 1960s and even before that, Sean, to achieve their communist gains.



HANNITY: A call to arms, doxxing, Leo and 574 riots in the summer of 2020, virtual silence. They only care about one riot. Why don't you care about all the other riots? Why don't they care about that violence in Chicago that we talk about a lot?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I will tell you, Sean, it is funny, when she talks about call to arms, and for us to take up arm, she wants to turn America into Chicago. Call to arm, that goes on 24/7, seven days a week in Chicago.



You have a disgraced mayor trying to look for an issue in order to salvage her reelection chances and it won't work. There is no nexus between Roe v. Wade and LGBT community or, you know, the challenge to interracial marriages.



I'm so sick of Whoopi Goldberg and those who keep talking about the `60s. A third of this country was not even born. And so after 1960, so they keep going back to this Jim Crow civil rights movement in order to get people upset, to basically tear down this country's value system.



This is nothing more than an attempt to change what is great about this country, the heritage, the Supreme Court. They wanted to tear it down because they are interested in his power and control. They don't care about rules. They don't care about anything like that. All they want is power and control.



HANNITY: Why did they not arrest people in the summer of 2020 rioting? Why did -- why do all those people go free? How come they are silent and even the tacit approval of Joe Biden as it relates to doxxing? We got 20 seconds, Monica?



CROWLEY: Yeah. You know, you are hitting on the really critical the point here, Sean, which is the double standard, the two tier justice system, the uneven application of the law and the republic just cannot go on like this. It needs to be fixed or we're not going to survive as a country.



HANNITY: All right. When we come back, we actually have some good news coming up next right here on HANNITY.



(COMMERICAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Occasionally, we have actually great news and I got some big news and a big congratulations to friends of mine, Whitney and Drew. Now, they already have three beautiful girls, 12, 10 and 6, and they just had their son, there he is, Pierce James, born yesterday.



And Whitney and Drew, I know God has a great plan for his life just like your incredible daughters and both of you. By the way, he is going to grow up like I did, three older sisters. It wasn't that easy.



But anyway, I want to say congratulations. God bless all of you. Looking forward to meeting him hopefully soon, and welcome to the world, Pierce. Go out and make a difference. We're glad you're born, and may God bless you every day of your life. The life that he had and the plan map out for you. I'm so happy for you.



All right. That is all the time we have. Never miss an episode. Thank you for making the show possible.



In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled. Laura is next. We'll see you back here tomorrow night.



