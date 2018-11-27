Hannity: Does America have the right to sovereignty?

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 26, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

Tonight, America's sovereignty is facing a monumental challenge. Over the weekend you witnessed hundreds of so-called asylum-seekers rushing the fencing along our southern border. They attempted to make an illegal crossing by force, hurling rocks, bottles and other projectiles at our U.S. border patrol agents and they were rebuffed with non-lethal tear gas.

This is the crisis, yes, we have been warning you about and it's about to get much worse.

Now, many on the left -- they are demonizing border patrol agents. Why? For protecting themselves and our country against what is blatant lawlessness. Some are accusing them of launching chemical weapon attacks and others literally calling them terrorists. Others comparing this to the Holocaust.

We have all the madness, we'll call at the left's ignorance, pathetic political posturing on what is a very serious issue.

We will also show you what's really going on at the southern border. DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, she will join us exclusively tonight.

Plus, huge news tonight, Jerome Corsi and Paul Manafort refuse to go along with the narrative, lies of Robert Mueller. This is huge. We will explain why.

And also tonight, we will preview tomorrow's special election. This is important in Mississippi. The outcome there will determine the future of the U.S. Senate.

Also, we'll take you like tonight, President Trump's rally is coming up in a few short minutes.

First, it's time for our breaking news opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. As you are watching our monologue, think about these three simple questions. Do we as a constitutional republic, do we have the right to sovereignty? Do you believe in borders? Do you believe we have a right to protect those borders, protect our sovereignty?

Now, for weeks, we've been warning about the looming crisis out of the southern border, now at least 5,000 migrants have already arrived in the Mexican border city of Tijuana with thousands more still on the way. Now, they are all demanding entry into the U.S., most under an asylum designation.

But over the weekend, we saw several hundreds of these so-called asylum- seekers, look at what they're doing, they are rushing the U.S. border. They are hurling rocks, bottles, other objects over the fencing. Three border patrol officers were struck. We have broken windows, damaged vehicles of border patrol in order to protect the border themselves, U.S. Border Patrol agents fired non-lethal teargas to disperse the mob of migrants trying to break across by force.

Earlier today, Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost, she described this tense and the scary situation, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLA PROVOST, U.S. BORDER PATROL CHIEF: Our agents were being assaulted, large group rushed the area and there were throwing rocks and bottles at my men and women, putting them in harm's way as well as other members of the caravan. We needed to disperse the group and with that assaultive nature, it was imperative that we disperse them from the area.

STEVE DOOCY, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: So it wasn't because they seem to be running towards the United States, it was because they were hitting your border patrol with rocks and bottles?

PROVOST: Yes, sir, they were.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And meanwhile, over at fake news CNN, San Diego's chief border patrol agent, Rodney Scott, had this to say about those who rush the border. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE TV ANCHOR: Explained the decision to use the teargas, because that is one question I think people have this morning.

RODNEY SCOTT, CHIEF PATROL AGENT, SAN DIEGO SECTOR BORDER PATROL: So, one of our primary missions is to make sure that we keep the border safe and secure. I kind of challenge that this was a peaceful protest or that the majority of these people were claiming asylum.

We ended up making about 42 arrests, only eight of those were females and there were only a few children involved. The vast majority of people we are dealing with here are adult males.

Similar to what we saw the first wave of the caravan that came up about a week or so ago, the group immediately started throwing rocks and debris at our agents, taunting the agents. Once our agents were assaulted and the numbers started growing, we had two or three agents at a time initially facing hundreds of people at a time. They deployed teargas to protect themselves and to protect the border.

If they were truly asylum-seekers they would've just walked up with their hands up and surrendered, and that did not take place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And just a few moments ago on "The Story," Chief Scott also had this to say about the migrants. Just take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCOTT: We took this caravan very serious from day one. It's like no caravan we've ever seen before. You've heard reports that caravans happen all the time. That's true, but not caravans that have a propensity for this type of violence and not these massive numbers of people.

We watched as they came up through Mexico, the violence that they were subjecting the Mexican police and the military too. We prepared accordingly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: More violent than previous caravans. This is a serious situation. We don't want anybody to get hurt and we do know a lot about those now trying to cross our border.

By the way, even on conspiracy TV MSNBC, a reporter actually stumbled upon the truth and told it. The majority of migrants at the border, they are not asylum-seekers, they are mostly men looking for a better life and I believe that probably about 99 percent of them, but we will tell you more in a second.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE REPORTER: She says she is hoping they give her a chance to work. That's what we've heard from this family, this family hasn't really talked about asylum per se, they are saying they don't even want to come to the United States and definitely, they are going to be asking for permission to work for three to four years.

From what we've seen, the majority are actually men and some of these men have not articulated that need for asylum. Instead, they have talked about, you know, going to the United States for a better life and to find work.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Border security should not be a partisan issue. While most individuals who try to integrate into the U.S., I understand that they come from countries, no opportunities, poverty, good, decent people. They want what we often take for granted.

But that's not always the case. Bad people constantly trying to gain access into our country. I've been down to the border more than anyone else that I know when the media, about 13 times. I've witnessed illicit drug smuggling operations, drug warehouses, human trafficking, violent gang members arrested.

I've sat through a briefing with then Governor Rick Perry showed, what, 642,000 crimes committed against Texans alone at the hands of illegal immigrants in just a seven-year period. This week, a suspected illegal immigrants charged with killing a Texas teacher during a hit-and-run incident and according to the DHS, they have identified, along with Mexican officials, over 500 criminals that have infiltrated the migrant caravan.

Bad people moving among those that want opportunity. Those with criminal records always actively trying to get into the U.S. in order to protect the safety and security of everyone living here, we've got to protect our borders. If we had a secure wall right now, nobody would be in harm's way.

In lieu of a robust border wall, this country will always be vulnerable. If you saw it this weekend, look at the videos, look at the pictures, as agents forced to defend themselves against hundreds of so-called asylum- seekers who were attempting to break into the United States by force. By the way, those who seek asylum don't generally assault U.S. border patrol officers.

And there are about 10,000 or up to 10,000 more people coming. But not according to the left. Liberals, Democrats, the media now waging a full- scale smear campaign against those defending our rule of law, our country.

One Democratic senator actually tweeted, then deleted, a suggestion that the border patrol engage in a chemical weapons attack. Why? By firing teargas?

Rihanna called the Border Patrol's actions, quote, terrorism. And then there's that Democratic, well, I guess, rock star, Ocasio-Cortez, tweeting, quote, this: asking to be considered a refugee and applying for status isn't a crime. It wasn't for Jewish families fleeing Germany. It wasn't for targeted families fleeing Rwanda. It wasn't for communities fleeing war-torn Syria.

By the way, last time I checked throwing rocks and bottles at law enforcement generally doesn't count as an application for refugee status. In any comparison, by the way, as Lindsey Graham pointed out in a tweet today of the Holocaust to modern-day Central America does an extreme disservice to those who suffer and were murdered with unbelievable evil under Nazi Germany.

The demonization of the Border Patrol, Trump administration continued all over TV. Predictable but sad. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDOE CLIP)

PADMA LAKSHMI, TV HOST AND AUTHOR: We have plenty in this country, plenty to share, plenty for everybody and I think we need to remember that the reason we are great is because of this melting pot of immigrants.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There has got to be a pragmatic and compassionate answer here that does not involve teargassing children. That is not who America is.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Using teargas in this situation does not seem justified. We are investigating the facts on the ground but the Border Patrol has a history of using unnecessary force.

SEN. BEN CARDIN, D-MD.: Here we look at children being subjected to teargas, that's the United States causing that. That's outrageous.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT.: She's on the wrong side of history and the wrong side of decency.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are not a military dictatorship. And the military does have a certain level of independence as a commander-in-chief. But the military also does have the authority to decide for themselves where there are more lines that they will or won't cross.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: So what should border patrol do when they are being hit with rocks and bottles and other things?

What you just saw is just pure politics in motion. People literally lying to you. You saw the video, we will show it again tonight.

In 2013, interestingly during the height of the Obama administration, guess what? Border Patrol agents did the exact same thing. Quote: They used pepper spray to fend off a group of 100 migrants who attempted to rush the same exact port of entry.

So where is the mainstream left-wing media's outrage then? You know, where were Democratic tweets, Democrats tweeting dramatic tweets accusing the president of all sorts of things?

Of course, that was then, this is now, and while the security threats of unvented immigration remain the same, the politics of the left have changed and changed dramatically. We've shown you the video over and over again. They now believe it's politically expedient to push for open borders, unfettered immigration, sanctuary cities, the end of ICE.

And that's what Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris actually compared, said, well, there's a perception out there, isn't there, with ICE and the KKK. Now, the left is trying to score political points over what is now an actual real crisis.

Our border patrol agents deserve our protection. The rule of law needs to be adhered to. They don't seem to care about the 500 criminals that Mexico and the U.S. have identified as having infiltrated the caravan. They don't care about the extreme security risks associated with illegal immigration.

They sure don't care that each illegal immigrant according to the study held three weeks ago that successfully enters the country cost you the American taxpayer around $70,000 per year.

And sadly, the left only cares about winning, no matter the cost, no matter the damage, no matter the risk. They are not getting rocks hurled at them, or bottles hurled at them, clearly political. Sadly this is just the beginning.

Let me make a prediction. Over the next two years, the left's sole focus will be destroyed Trump, for years, I have warned you, what, about the five forces out to destroy this president. We had two years of nonstop attempts at delegitimizing a duly elected president.

The Democrats, one, the mainstream media, two, the deep state, three, weak Republicans four, and never Trumpers, they want to be proven right.

So, mark my words. As we now had into January, the hate Trump House of Representatives, when they take power, those five forces will align and spew anti-Trump vitriol every second, every minute, every hour, every day.

Good news for us -- they will overreach. They will really extend what they think is a mandate that is not. What they won't to do, sadly, is anything that will help the people of this country. You, the people, we, the people.

And that is the most -- right now, we have the most radical left-wing House of Representatives this country is ever seen. There are no more moderates. And, of course, the deep stateside, we've been witnessing Mueller's destroyed Trump partisan witch hunt play out for, what, the past 558 days.

And breaking tonight, this is huge news, Mueller is alleging that his top target, Paul Manafort -- remember, the target was about loan applications years ago, tax violations years ago. They are saying that he lied to investigators after agreeing to his plea deal.

We also learned that Roger Stone's associate Jerome Corsi, he has rejected a plea deal from Robert Mueller. The deal involved Corsi pleading guilty to one count of perjury.

Gregg Jarrett will join us in a moment.

Here's what he noted, what we are seeing here is the classic Mueller- Weissmann tactic, using threats and coercion to get people basically to test the lie. In other words, what that usually means is you either tell us what we want you to tell us, you lie, or you are going to get punished.

Think about this. If they said what Mueller wanted, Corsi and Manafort, all they have to do is saying what they're basically saying they want to hear. They would likely get a better deal. By not doing this, it means both those men know that they may be risking spending the rest of their lives in jail and they have decided not to do it. This is a profound development and I can't wait to hear the full back story in both cases.

Look at General Flynn, 30 plus years serving his country. The FBI didn't even think he lied. Comey didn't think he lied. Strzok didn't think he lied.

But he was on the brink of bankruptcy, had to sell his home to pay his attorneys, so they turned the screws, probably threatened to go after his own son and now he's awaiting sentencing. And, by the way, and they didn't even believe he lied.

Then there's George Papadopoulos. He's now in jail for two weeks. He feels like he was set up big time, just look at his tweets. He will be locked up for the next 14 days. We'll talk to him afterwards.

And as any of us have anything to do with Russia collusion? Nothing. Because there is none. There is no Trump-Russia collusion.

But we have been able to reveal on this program Clinton collusion. But they cared about collusion, they certainly don't care about that because if they did, they would look at surveillance abuse, oh, unmasking abuse, leaking intelligence abuse, lying to FISA courts and committing fraud upon the courts. They would look at the circular leaks of the phony dossier. They would look at how the dossier was used to lie to the American people before the election and how Hillary paid for those Russian lives.

They never told the FISA court this. No one seems to care in Mueller's office. Hillary's bought and paid for Russian lies.

This has literally become the biggest travesty of justice, a one-sided witch hunt that has no interest in truth or real Russia collusion. Hillary can pay for Russian lies, they don't care. They can propagandize and lie to the American people, they don't care. Even the author of the dossier, Christopher Steele, even he doesn't stand by the dossier.

So, my warning is buckle up because Democrats are going to rehash all of it Democrats take the House. We'll have a lot more later in the program.

But first, and just moments, we're going to take your life, as you can see, to Mississippi, the president is currently about to rally voters ahead of this important runoff tomorrow between Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and liberal Democrat Mike Espy. This is a really important race that is definitely in play, if you are in Mississippi, because a win for the Republican Hyde-Smith, well, that means an opportunity for the GOP to solidify its lead in the Senate. It's either going to be 53-47 or 52-48, and remember, votes in the Senate are so important, especially when it comes to things like, oh, confirming, constitutionalist, originalist justices, for the president to make important appointments like replacing Jeff Sessions.

And you have Democrat Mike Espy, a far liberal that clearly supports Chuck Schumer and the rest of his radical Democrats already in Washington. He has been dodged by many ethical questions stemming from his recent work, lobbying work for an alleged war criminal from the West African country, the Ivory Coast. Espy was also forced out of the Clinton administration back in '94 while under investigation for allegedly receiving improper gifts.

While he was acquitted for the 30 felony charges, the independent counsel found a pattern of, quote, improper behavior.

Now, regardless of what the mainstream media wants you to believe, this race is very simple, Hyde-Smith is a vote for the Trump agenda. That means confirming originalist justices, a vote for Espy is a vote for the swamp and Chuck Schumer, it's that simple. So, Mississippi, this race matters and I hope you vote tomorrow.

OK. Now, we are awaiting any minute now the president I believe, if I see right, and might be put Mike Pence up there, I think it is, and he's not on stage yet. We have a lot of news also about the deep state that we are going to get to.

Joining us with analysis, the author of the number one New York Times best seller, "The Russia Hoax", Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, The Hill's executive vice president, investigative columnist John Solomon, FOX News investigative reporter and contributor, Sara Carter.

Gregg, let's start with Manafort and Corsi. Both of them know what the special counsel wants to hear.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Sure.

HANNITY: They are not giving it to them. That means they are risking, maybe both of them, they are older, may be risking their whole life in jail as a result of just not saying what Mueller's team wants. Explain the process here.

JARRETT: Well, if it's true, they are to be commended for refusing to lie. All too often, overzealous prosecutors don't care about the truth, they care about charges and convictions. And so, they use tactics of coercion and threats and bribery and extortion to get people to sign a sheet of paper that they know is a lie in order to implicate someone else based on false evidence.

You know, if you and I did that, Sean, it would be suborning perjury, but somehow over the years we've allowed the government to do it and it is unconscionable and it is wrong. And that appears to be what's happening here. But we just don't know quite yet.

HANNITY: Think about this, they know what they want these guys to say. They know what they want them to say to them. They say it, they probably get out of jail, get a get out of jail free card, get out of jail early card.

They both are saying they refused to do it.

JARRETT: That's right.

HANNITY: To me, that means -- that takes an act of courage because spending the rest of your life in jail is not a fun prospect.

(CROSSTALK)

JARRETT: It is an act of courage. And the question is, is Mueller capable of this? Well, as you pointed out, all we have to do is look at his treatment of Michael Flynn, who told the truth and yet Mueller went after him, threatening his son and broke Flynn financially in order to get him to cop a plea to something he honestly didn't do.

HANNITY: Let me go to John Solomon.

JARRETT: FBI agents determined he told the truth and yet Mueller charged him with lying.

HANNITY: You can comment on this, John, but you've also been following this migrant story.

JOHN SOLOMON, INVESTIGATIVE COLUMNIST, THE HILL: Yes, I --

HANNITY: I'm looking at this video. Go ahead.

SOLOMON: Yes, a couple of quick things. First, one of the clearer things tonight is that Bob Mueller is clearly winding down. He's ready to sentence Manafort, that's one of the headlines that doesn't get noticed.

But he's ready to move forward, he's going to sentence Manafort. He's wrapping this investigation up. This thing is winding down. We're going to find out these facts and work through them and I think people will know the truth soon.

On the migrant crisis, one of the top officials on The Hill TV show this morning he said three things that I thought were really important.

One is those troops that the president sent to the border, they are not window dressing or eye candy. They've been very helpful for establishing security. Two, it would be more helpful if they had a wall. And, three, you thought that was a peaceful protest Sunday on the border, you weren't there.

And I think those are three things that aren't cutting to the message of the media but they are important to listen, these other guys on the ground telling us what they really need. It's time that we start to listen to them.

HANNITY: Let me go to you, Sara. You've been following both stories. We'll give you an opportunity to respond to both. Let's start the border.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, with the border, let's start with the border first. You know, as we are all focused on Tijuana and we see what's been happening there, we know that the majority of people that are amassing of the border are mostly men.

I decided, let's call the people down in the Rio Grande sector in Texas, let's talk to the people in Yuma. And what I'm hearing is just as astounding, over the last two months, Sean, 5,000 a week have been going in to the Rio Grande Valley sector, the McAllen Sector.

Last week, they have 242 beds for holding in that sector. Guess how many people were in a holding center? Twenty-seven hundred.

And I got this from the union representative Chris Cabrera just tonight before I came on the air. So, there is a huge problem not just in Tijuana, but while we are all focused there, let's not forget about the rest of the roughly nearly 2,000-mile border.

And if we're going to talk about Mueller in the investigation, this is what the special counsel does, right? So, they are pressurizing -- they're putting pressure on everybody, that Paul Manafort, everyone else, Jerome Corsi, they are wrapping up. But this is standing a message to the judges because they want the maximum effect -- the maximum sentencing because this is all they have. No collusion. Nothing.

HANNITY: Paul Manafort in jail for the rest of his life because he won't give it a lie you are asking for. That's basically it. All right.

CARTER: Yes, and Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, we are seeing what's happening with that. Look, he's coming up for sentencing and we know what John said was a fact. There was no collusion, that's exactly what the FBI had been saying from the beginning.

HANNITY: We got to break. Thank you all. Great work. We appreciate it, we will follow this in more detail tomorrow.

We expect when we come back we will take you live. The president, it's an important race in Mississippi, very big race tomorrow. It's either 53-47 or 52-48. If you're in Mississippi, it's important.

Also tonight, an exclusive interview with Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen on the migrant crisis, caravan and more.

We'll go to Mississippi when we get back.

HANNITY: All right. Perfect timing, the president is in Biloxi, Mississippi, right now. He just took to the stage campaigning for Senate candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of tomorrow's special election against Mike Espy. It's an important Senate election. It's either going to be 53- 47, 52-48, it's a big race.

Take a look.

(TRUMP RALLY)

HANNITY: All right. As the president goes through his introductions, and I assume that he will next be introducing Cindy Hyde-Smith, we go really quickly -- we will get back to that in a second as he gets back to substance.

The author of a brand-new book by the way, "Trump's Enemies: How the Deep State is Undermining the Presidency," former Trump campaign manager, Cory Lewandowski, former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie.

Guys, this election -- by the way, I want to get into the substance of your book. It's really well written, a little scary. Let's talk a little about - - I'm sorry, guys? Dave Bossie, let me, all right, they are talking in my ear. Dave Bossie, this race tomorrow is very important as the president goes here 53-47, 52-48, in the Senate, a big difference.

DAVID BOSSIE, FORMER TRUMP DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER: You know what, this race has to go our way. We have to have the senator get reelected. Senator Hyde-Smith must get reelected tomorrow and it's important for the president's agenda, for our America first agenda. This president is working, again, as hard as he can for every candidate, to get every single voter to the polls tomorrow.

HANNITY: You know, you look at the importance. It's so funny because in his first midterm, Clinton lost eight Senate seats, 52 House seats.

BOSSIE: That's right.

HANNITY: Obama lost six Senate seats, 63 House seats, 69-60 and this president nets, it looks like, you know, what we netted Florida, big change in Missouri, North Dakota, Indiana. Huge wins for the president and the places he campaigns the hardest.

BOSSIE: That's exactly what we just heard the president talk about. This president is the greatest campaigner we've ever seen and it is exciting to watch him during the midterm elections in September and October really turning up the volume.

He's here again in Mississippi for a must win tomorrow and I think he's going to get her across the finish line. And that way we have an easier time in the Senate getting our nominees through, getting judges through and passing important legislation to move America forward.

HANNITY: You know, Corey Lewandowski, I know you and Dave co-authored this book, your second, by the way. "Trump's Enemies," about the deep state and I talk about the five forces. Explain to people exactly what's going on and why this is so dangerous, something we have been delving into deeply, doing a deep dive here on this program almost every night.

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Well, Sean, you know, the permanent bureaucracy and Washington, D.C., is one that transitions from one administration to the other and what they have done particularly to Donald Trump, who is a change agent when he came to Washington, was to stop his agenda by obfuscation, by subverting the will of what he wants to get done, by putting things out to pasture, by using the bureaucracy.

And what this president wants to do now is he's very clear, he's going to get his agenda done and that includes draining the swamp and bringing people to Washington, D.C., who understand that putting America first is not just a slogan, but as a way of life.

HANNITY: We saw that in the last election, interestingly. Although the media won't give him credit.

All right. So the book is called "Trump's Enemies, About the Deep State," at Amazon.com, bookstores everywhere. Guys, I can't help it but the president is taking your time, so you have to forgive me. But congratulations, both of you on the book. Thanks for being with us tonight. We'll have you back soon.

LEWANDOWSKI: Thanks, Sean.

BOSSIE: Thanks very much.

HANNITY: All right. What we are going to do is while we are now watching Cindy Hyde-Smith speak, we are going to take a break. When we come back, we will go back to the president, his rally in Mississippi in the lead up obviously to tomorrow's important special election there.

A lot at stake in Mississippi that open Senate seat. We'll hear the president talk more about the borders, Mueller's investigation I'm sure will come up. We'll carry it live right here.

HANNITY: Thanks for sticking with us as we go back to live, Biloxi, Mississippi, the president holding a rally for Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of tomorrow's special election. This is a big deal, it's either going to be 53-47 or 52-48. This election is important for the U.S. Senate confirmations for Supreme Court justices. Back to the president.

(TRUMP RALLY)

HANNITY: All right. So, the president continues the speech in Biloxi, Mississippi. This runoff election is really important because the difference between Republicans having 53-47 in the Senate majority or 52- 48, big difference when it comes to judges, big difference when it comes to confirmations. So, we'll get to -- we'll watch that very closely. We will have results tomorrow.

Also, tomorrow, an exclusive interview with the Homeland Security Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen on exactly what happened at the border, we'll cover that. We'll tell you the truth other networks are not. Lindsey Graham will join us. That's all the time we have left. But we'll see you tomorrow at 9. Let not your heart be troubled. There she is.



