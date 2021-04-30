Hannity: Democrats' Taylor Greene precedent will 'backfire' in a GOP House

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 4, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Tucker, thank you.



And welcome to "Hannity."



Tonight, Democrats -- they've been in charge of Congress, the White House, for just 16 days and as predicted, their own vindictive radical extreme agenda is now taking center stage in that swamp.



As we speak, the Biden the administration now is quickly implementing AOC's insane Green New Deal agenda, destroying tens of thousands of high-paying career jobs in the process, all with the stroke of a pen, signing now 47 executive orders and actions, which is over two and a half times more than Obama, Bush, and Clinton combined.



Now, meanwhile, next week, the U.S. Senate is set to hold another pointless, vicious, unconstitutional impeachment Schiff show. It serves no purpose. The outcome is predetermined other than to vent their rage, and to smear President Donald Trump in exile one last time.



And in the House, Democrats are waging a campaign against an obscure Republican freshman lawmaker who has been on the job for one month and one day.



Joe, by the way, if you're still awake, if you're still with us now, you are leading a country with great unity. Got to give you applause for that.



And tonight, during a House-wide vote, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of all committee assignments because of things that she has said, some conspiracy theories we talked about last night that she floated before getting elected.



House Democrats went ahead with their punitive measures even though Congresswoman Taylor Greene has now disavowed about her previous beliefs and conduct during an unscripted speech on the House floor today. Let's take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-GA): When I started finding misinformation, lies, things that were not true in these QAnon posts, I stopped believing it. And I want to tell you, any source -- and I say this to everyone -- any source of information that is a mix of truth and a mix of lies is dangerous.



You see school shootings are absolutely real. And every child that has lost, those families mourn it.



I also want to tell you that 9/11 absolutely happened. I remember that day crying all day long watching it on the news. And it's a tragedy for anyone to say it didn't happen. And so, that, I definitely want to tell you that I do not believe that it's fake.



These were words of the past and these things do not represent me.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I'm glad the congresswoman delivered that speech. But ultimately for Democrats, this is not at all about Marjorie Taylor Greene, a new congresswoman. Instead, it's a mere political ploy. The idea, they want to smear all conservatives, all Republicans as extreme conspiracy theorists. And almost every single sanctimonious Democrat that voted today, they are all guilty of the biggest hoax, the biggest conspiracy, the lies that they have told for three straight years.



That's right, the big Trump Russia collusion lie. They have put this country through -- for three years and everything they told the American people was false.



Now working in support of the big lie, they have their allies, their press office. We referred to them as the media mob. And listening to these lying Trump Russia collusion truther's running nonstop wall-to-wall coverage of the Marjorie Taylor Greene, it's pretty sickening.



Marjorie Taylor Greene, she apologized. She said that her beliefs were wrong, misguided. She doesn't have them today. So, my question is when the Democrats going to follow suit? When will the media mob apologized and correct the record on so many stories they all got wrong?



Here is my prediction. Hell, you know, down there will freeze over. First, don't hold your breath. They are feigning their phony outrage as usual and playacting, like this is the most important story of our time.



It's not. Congresswoman Greene, she doesn't set the agenda for the Republican Party, the way the radical squad led by the real speaker of the house, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez does for the Democratic Party.



Few people know Congresswoman Greene. I don't know a conservative or a Republican that supports or condones those past beliefs that she disavowed today.



The real story here is that Democrats have now opened the floodgates with alarming new precedent. Apparently voters at elections, they no longer matter to them. According to those who voted to remove Congresswoman Greene from committees, a standard that doesn't believe dell might apply to themselves, the people in Georgia, those that voted for her by a whopping 70 percent of the boat don't matter to the people who voted today.



Think about that. Their votes just discounted. Lawmakers outside of her district, they are calling the shots including many truly insane conspiratorial Democrats, the ones that have never apologized for their past radical views, anti-Semitic statements, and so much more. We'll have more in a moment.



Now, members of Congress can apparently be penalized and stripped of important committee assignments for something that they once believed. And hours ago, Congressman Jim Jordan asked this all-important question -- who's next?



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDE CLIP)



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Who's next? Who is next? Everyone has said things they wish they didn't say. Everyone has done things they wish they didn't do. So who's next? Who will they cancel culture attack next?



Today, it's Ms. Greene? Who is a going to be tomorrow? Who's going to be tomorrow?



I've heard several times on the floor today from the Democrats. Conspiracy theory. The Democrats peddled the biggest conspiracy theory of all time, the Russia hoax.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, come to think of it, what Republicans do take back the majority, they've got a pretty good shot for my position here in 2022. There are plenty of conspiratorial Democrats. They should be removed from their committees, right? Apply standards equally.



Every Democrat that pushed the Trump Russia conspiracy theory, the lies, they should all be stripped of their committees if we are going to have a one standard fits all. And as you pointed out last night, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, she told voters that the world was going to end in 12 years. Congresswoman Omar tweeting once that evil is real is hypnotizing the world.



Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, dozens of others, they all push the Russia lies and the openly speculated the 2016 election was rigged or stolen, while ignoring Hillary's dossier and ignoring what, oh, we now know on the record about Christopher Steele and the source and that this was all Russia disinformation that Hillary paid for, never wanted to comment on the truth. They said that the president of the United States was Putin's puppet. Pretty crazy stuff.



Forgetting, of course, Obama says, tell Vladimir I will have more flexibility after the election. That doesn't even take into account their violent inciting insurrectionist language based on their definition that we have detailed on this program many times.



So, mark my words, tonight's -- today's political stunt, it will backfire for Democrats in keeping with their while this action does absolutely nothing to improve the lives of you, the American people.



This is nothing more than yet another political ploy. But, by the way, don't ask them to say the pledge of allegiance. Why? Because at the beginning of the committee meetings, Jerry Nadler said that would not be necessary in his committee. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): In the spirit of national unity and national pride, which I know we all aspire to a greater extent at the beginning of each meeting, the chair or one of the designees of the chair will have the opportunity to lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance. We are all aware that in these times, it's important for the country to see members of Congress working together on some things.



REP. JERRY NADLER (D-NY): I recognize myself to speak in opposition to the amendment. It is unnecessary. The House begins every day with the Pledge of Allegiance. We are covered by that. There is no necessity to say the Pledge of Allegiance twice during the same day.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: It's interesting. Nadler is still awake for this hearing.



Here with the reaction, the author of the best selling book "Firebrand", Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.



Big moments for both of you tonight.



All right, Jim Jordan, I'll take the bait. Who is next? Who's next?



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Well, exactly, it could be anyone and Americans don't want to live in fear, Sean, because we have this thing called the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the First Amendment.



But I said three weeks on the House floor, three weeks ago on the House floor during the impeachment debate, I said don't think, I spoke to Democrats, I said, don't think the cancel culture won't come after you too. Sean, it took all of 13 days for that statement to be proven true, because what happened last week? In San Francisco, the school board said that Dianne Feinstein Elementary School will no longer be named after Senator Feinstein.



So even a liberal icon in the state of California who has the represented that state in the United States Senate for decades, even -- even she is not woke off and she gets canceled for something she said 37 years ago. That is how dangerous this is and the Democrats are playing with fire. And we should not do this.



And that's why the Judiciary Committee is going to stand up and talk about what the cancel culture mob is doing, how they are attacking our First Amendment liberties and make sure that we push back on this and it stops happening, because it should not take place in this great country.



HANNITY: You know, I watched closely your -- the hearing with Nadler today, Matt Gaetz. What does it take all of 10, 15 seconds to say the Pledge of Allegiance? I guess this is unacceptable to Congressman Nadler?



REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): Jerry Nadler gave us the "I gave it the office" version of patriotism today. Jim Jordan and I are speaking to you today from the capital city that is draped in barbed wire, that is crisscrossed in barricades.



And inside the capitol building, a woman who got over 75 percent of the vote in her district was denied her opportunity of full service because Democrats believe that the people inside of Washington, D.C., here for this occupation know better than the people throughout this great country. It's a travesty.



I'm glad that Jim and I are, you know, here fighting to ensure that there is that opportunity to have people who disagree on substance without trying to totally cancel one another.



I think it's also interesting that as they were objecting to the Pledge of Allegiance, the reasoning was rather tortured. Democrat Congressman Cori Bush said that the Pledge of Allegiance was a symbol of white supremacy, and to accept a statement of the Pledge of Allegiance would just reinforce racism in our country.



I thought, gosh at a time there is a search for unity, we could do a lot better than this type of divisive rhetoric emerging from House Democrats.



HANNITY: You know, Jim Jordan, nobody can defend the comments about the plane hitting the Pentagon or these school shootings didn't happen or all of the other things that we talked about last night. I have no idea what caused her to think those things. She says she doesn't believe them any longer.



I've never heard a Democrat or anybody in the media mob ever apologize, not one time for the lies they told America and what they did to this country, dragging this country through their entire conspiracy theory over three long years. All of it got debunked. Nobody said a thing.



JORDAN: Yeah. No, I mean, James Clapper said publicly that, oh, there was this collusion. But what did he say behind closed doors when he was under oath in front of the Intelligence Committee? He said there was no evidence of any type of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to meddle with the election.



So, it was a fraud from the get-go and yet they pushed that conspiracy theory so much. Guess what? On January 6th 2017, when it came time to count the electors for President Trump's victory, the Democrat chair of the Rules Committee, Sean, objected to Alabama, the same guy who started today's debate of, went after Marjorie Taylor Greene, that individual who started the day going after her, that individual was four years ago the one who said, we can't accept the electors from Alabama based on that conspiracy theory.



So, talk about a double standard. I mean, Alabama, Sean. President Trump won Alabama by 30 points. So, he tried to overturn the rule of the people in that state based on a conspiracy theory.



But today, they take Marjorie Taylor Greene's committee assignments from her. And as Matt just said, she can't represent the people in her district like she is supposed to. This is ridiculous.



HANNITY: You know, Matt Gaetz, the firebrand, if he had a start with apologies, Jim Jordan, I don't think there's enough hours in anyone's broadcasting to go through the entire list of the firebrand.



JORDAN: He was great on committee today.



(CROSSTALK)



GAETZ: Hey, listen, we all need more grace, Sean.



HANNITY: Amen.



(CROSSTALK)



GAETZ: All of us should extend that grace as well.



HANNITY: All have sinned and fallen short. I only kid you because what you are a bit of a firebrand. We like it. It's an appropriate title for your bestselling book.



All right, that would be a good show one day, you can host it.



GAETZ: There you go.



HANNITY: Firebrand with Matt Gaetz. What do you think?



All right. Thank you both.



GAETZ: Jim Jordan would be my first guest.



HANNITY: All right. Well, not me. Great, I'm low on the list.



Anyway, after years of heaping praise on the radical socialists, Democratic conspiracy theorists and so-called "squad", the media mob, of course, they are now treating the newly elected female Republican lawmakers much, much differently. What a shock. More rampant bias from the pretend journalists, you know, typical places fake news, CNN, MSNBC.



Here with more, former senior advisor for the Trump campaign, Lara Trump.



One thing that I liked, Lara, is I like the fact that more Republican women are getting elected in droves actually.



LARA TRUMP, FORMER SENIOR ADVISOR FOR THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN: Yeah. It's a great thing to see, Sean. We need more of it. I hope more women on the Republican side to side to run for office.



But we had a really incredible 2020 election for Republican women. So, kudos to all the ladies out there.



But, you know, I heard you in your open talk about this. Why not have the same standard, by the way, across the board for everyone?



Whenever we were talking about, you know, the way that, you know, Congresswoman Greene has been treated, it's terrific to see but it shouldn't shock anybody because hypocrisy runs so deep in Washington, D.C.



But it's exactly why we have to pay very close attention to 2022. It's exactly why we need good Republicans to get out there and run for these offices, because the American people are tired of the games and the politics in Washington, D.C. They just want people to get the job done.



HANNITY: You know, and to me as a lifelong movement conservative, and that's what I am. I'm a Reagan -- Reagan, America first, Contract with America conservative. To me, I keep it simple.



You know, the president's agenda, Donald Trump's agenda was very clear cut and those of the things that he fought for, the promises he made and delivered on. I want to keep it -- focused on that and it seems like the last thing Democrats want to have is a debate on raising taxes, bureaucratic regulation, affordable health care, borders, energy, et cetera.



L. TRUMP: Yeah, well, but you are exactly right. I think Republicans need to remember, our elected officials need to remember, not to take the bait from the Democrats. They want us to go down these rabbit holes. They want to distract everybody.



What the American people care about, Sean, is exactly what you saw from Donald Trump. He is the reason why he is so beloved by so money in this country, why he got a record of 75 million people to come out and vote for him, probably more in account of the votes they threw away and this past election.



But it's because people care. They want their kids to go to good schools and they care about good trade deals. They care about energy independence like we saw for the first time under President Donald Trump. They care about a secure border. They care about all of the things that he delivered.



They don't care about the nonsense and all of the politicking in Washington, D.C. Again, they care about putting food on their table and putting money in their pockets. And I think Republicans in Washington, D.C., would really serve themselves well to keep that in mind from time to time.



HANNITY: Boy, that just -- it keeps it simple. Stick to the agenda. Make promises, fulfill the promises you make and it probably ends up being good politics. Well, the president got 12 million votes the second time around he ran.



Lara Trump, thank you.



All right, tonight we are just days away from, well, Schiff show 2.0. Democrats, their unconstitutional, their impeachment charade is now set to begin. Nancy Pelosi has some words of encouragement for her colleagues in the Senate.



Go Nancy, cheer everybody up. March down the field to stupidity. Go ahead.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: The House managers are walking in to a pile where all signs point to acquittal. What does --



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: They don't know that. They don't know that. They haven't heard the case. They haven't heard the case.



And the court of the Senate, they will make the case in the court of public opinion, they will make their case. And for history and posterity, as our founders said to ourselves and our posterity, they will make the case. But I have great confidence in them and we'll see. We'll see if it's going to be a Senate of courage or cowardice.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: They're going to make their case. What case?



Nancy Pelosi thinks it's courageous to spend America's money on a kangaroo court with a predetermined outcome and in abusively biased judge that already made up his mind before conviction?



Well, Pelosi thinks it's a waste of time to figure out, by the way, why there was such a massive security failure at the capitol? Really, Nancy? Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: As far as the impeachment by trial is concerned, Senator Graham said if the Democrats call any witness that they'll be prepared to do -- Republicans will be prepared to call in the FBI and, quote, tell us about people who planned this attack and what happened with the security footprint at the capitol. What's your response to that?



PELOSI: Your question is a waste of time.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Oh! Do we not want this to stop completely, make sure it never happens again?



By the way, Nancy Pelosi is in charge of the House. Why did she work with the sergeant and arms and the capitol police to prepare for plan march when they knew hundreds and thousands of people would be going to the capitol that day?



We now know the FBI court documents, capitol police, "Washington Post," fake news CNN, and yes, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they have all provided evidence that the breach was in fact planned well in advance of the president's remarks.



And keep in mind, one of the impeachment managers, Jamie Raskin, actually, as Jim Jordan had mentioned, challenged a 2016 election results. You can't make that up.



And so, Democrats don't actually believe that challenging election results is incitement. And certainly, their rhetoric is quite over-the-top as we have been chronicling in the recent days and weeks, a political stunt, a waste of time and money.



But while congressional Democrats play their dumb, predictable, stupid, hate Trump games, the Biden administration is unilaterally enacting an insane climate agenda, all with the stroke of a pen, bypassing an entire branch of government. Press Secretary Psaki announcing that Biden might cancel all oil and gas pipelines. Great. Well, we'll end up sending more pink slips to thousands of more Americans killing their high-paying union career jobs.



Here with more, FOX News contributor, Dan Bongino.



Start with -- start with the Raskin part of this that Jordan was talking about, which, you know, it's ironic, isn't it? The guy leading the charge is the guy that challenged Donald Trump and the Alabama delegation in 2016, Dan.



DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you know what's even worse about Raskin?



Let me just say before we start, this is an impeachment for dopey people. So if you are dopey, you believe it's a real impeachment. If you are smart, you are laughing at the stupidity of the document.



Raskin sends a letter, Sean, that David Schoen, one of President Trump's lawyers, and Bruce Castor responded to, and in the letter he says, listen, President Trump, former President Trump, you are a failure to respond and to testify. We will draw a negative inference from that. Apparently, Raskin who laughably is a member of Congress from my former state of Maryland hasn't read the Constitution.



You know, Sean, we got this crazy thing called the Fifth Amendment where you don't have to testify against yourself. He doesn't know -- I'm really happy David Schoen is an actual lawyer and cleared that up for Raskin who comically made that dopey mistake.



But again, the charges in there are utterly absurd. We already have the transcript of what President Trump said. We have repeated it on the air. How you're inciting violence by asking people to march and, I quote "patriotically -- excuse me, and peacefully", I really don't understand how that it's inciting violence.



It doesn't even follow the law which requires you to ask for imminent, lawless action, not obstruction. And how does that not implicate people like Maxine Waters which we heard a thousand times with her ridiculous quotes?



Again, this is an impeachment for idiots. If you believe this is serious, you should take cognitive-enhancing supplements quickly before you lose anymore IQ points.



HANNITY: Hey, Dan -- let me lean on your former law enforcement background here both in the NYPD and Secret Service.



All right. So apparently now we have court documents. We have investigators. We have capital police department. Every indication that this was preplanned, they've identified specific groups, even reported by the fake news media.



How do you make the argument that the words of Donald Trump that you accurately quoted, which as many of you will peacefully patriotically march to the capitol so your voices can be heard, and it was apparently preplanned by these groups that they are now in the process of identifying? We see pipe bombs being laid out the night before. How do you make the claim that this incitement based on the words Trump to call for peaceful march, when in fact they were doing it anyway?



BONGINO: Well, I'm glad you brought that up because if there were, say, a two-prong test here, it fails on both prongs. They are trying to prove President Trump incited it. Yet you actively stated there was some post-op intelligence that came out that this was preplanned, which would take away that first leg of the stool suggesting that President Trump somehow had something to do with the planning? That's utter absurdity.



But again, on the incitement front, there is a clear standard, the Brandenburg case. You have to ask for any imminent lawless action, Sean. Not obstruction. You can -- not that you should. I'm just talking about the law, how you should or shouldn't do.



You can talk about violence, not that you should, but you can. You have to be clear and recommend or incite an imminent, lawless action, not some obstruction. Not only -- he didn't even do that. He said go march peacefully and patriotically for an operation that appears by all the intelligence we have now have been preplanned.



Again, this is an impeachment for stupid people. If you believe it, I'm sorry. You're just really stupid.



There is a thing called evidence. You don't have any. That's kind of a problem in your case.



HANNITY: All right, real quick. Any date when we're going to get Parler back up? Quite.



BONGINO: We're shooting for Monday. Monday looks good, fingers crossed.



HANNITY: All right. We'll say -- we'll say our prayers. We'll light the candles. We'll do whatever we have to do.



All right. Our -- we want our freedom of speech back.



All right, Dan Bongino, thank you.



Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez being accused of exaggerating the danger that she faced during the capitol riot. What's the truth? Up next, a congresswoman whose office is just two doors down from AOC tells us what really went down, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez is under scrutiny tonight accused of misleading the public about her experience on January the 6th, during the violence at the U.S. Capitol building. And she is accused of falsely implying that she was inside the capital when rioters stormed the building when in fact she was in the nearby Cannon Building.



Now, we want to be fair, of course. No one is discounting the shock, the stress, the suffering that people felt that day.



But here are the events as she described them on Instagram live this past week. As always, we let you decide.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): Just bang, bang! Shoots, I'm banging over again. Bang, bang, bang, bang!



And so, I opened the door when all of a sudden I hear that whoever was trying to get by got into my office. And then I just started to hear these yells of "Where is she? Where is she?"



I mean, I thought I was going to die. There was -- no one was yelling. He wasn't yelling like, this is capitol police. This is capitol police.



And he was looking at me and all of this anger and hostility. The situation felt so volatile with this officer that I run over. I grabbed my bag. And we just start running over to that building.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, following those remarks #itwentviral, Alexandria Ocasio Smollett trended on Twitter.



And freshman Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace also pointed out the apparent misleading nature of her recounting the events tweeting: You seem to be triggered by facts, so let me be clear. I have not once discounted your experience. It was harrowing for all of us.



Fact: insurrectionists weren't in our hallways. It's your eagerness to politicize absolutely anything that deserves condemnation.



And earlier today, Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters off-camera claiming that Mace was misrepresenting her remarks.



Joining us to react to that, South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace.



Nancy, thank you for being with us.



REP. NANCY MACE (R-SC): Thank you, Sean. Thanks for having me on this evening.



HANNITY: There's a band called Three Doors Down. So, we'll say you're two doors down I guess from --



MACE: Just two doors down.



HANNITY: OK. She was claiming that there was banging on the door. Where is she? Where is she? That was screaming loudly on the halls.



I would imagine if you were there at the time. Did you see and hear that?



MACE: No, and the capitol police were there to protect us, because the only thing protecting us between us and the violent rioters on capitol -- at the capitol dome which was a 7-10 minute walk away and the tunnel is under the capitol, quite far actually, were the capitol police.



So, they were there to protect us and evacuate us. There were two threats, one at the Democratic headquarters and one at the Republican headquarters. There were two pipe bombs discovered there that day.



And thank goodness the police were there to protect us. And they were there to evacuate us not once, but twice that afternoon.



HANNITY: Okay. So, now, I understand the two buildings were actually connected underground. What do you say, it's 10-minute?



MACE: It's a 7 to 10-minute walk. If you walk fast, you could probably get there in five or 6 minutes. But it is a hike.



At one point during this entire event, I was stuck under the tunnels. I mean, this was a traumatic experience and I'm not going to go into discount that for anyone that lived through that day. It was a very harrowing experience.



But we have to separate fact from fiction. And the facts are there was no violent mob in the hallways. The folks who were there to riot weren't in the Cannon Office Building. And so we have to be very clear and not exaggerate this experience or take advantage of it and politicize it in any way, shape, or form.



And that was -- that was my entire point, was just to be truthful about it.



HANNITY: You actually said that the problem with her story is that the rioters didn't storm the building in question.



MACE: Right.



HANNITY: Insurrectionists never stormed the hallway. Did we ever --



(CROSSTALK)



MACE: They didn't get anywhere near us, uh-huh.



HANNITY: I'm sorry, say that?



MACE: They didn't get anywhere near us, at Cannon Office Building.



HANNITY: So they weren't anywhere in the hall. There was no yelling on the hall. There was no one was banging on anything of the hall, and there was a strong police presence in the hallway you were, which I'm sure probably was comforting, knowing -- I mean, I don't think anybody would want to live through anything like that.



MACE: No, you never want to go through what we went through, and I'm not going to discount those feelings at all. This was a very traumatic and harrowing day. It was a dark day in our nation's history.



But we have to be truthful when we share our stories and experiences because we want everyone to understand what we went through and believe us when we talk about it. But when you exaggerate it and are dishonest about how you represent what actually happened, it waters down everyone's trauma.



I've been very vocal about the experiences of that day.



HANNITY: You know, it's a big difference if -- if they were outside your door and basically saying they were coming for her, you know?



MACE: Right.



HANNITY: And they are out there shouting, where is she? Where issue?



And if they are not in the building and they're not in the hall and the police are in the hall, and I'm sure the police were calmly guiding everybody and protecting everybody in that process. Not anything anyone wants to go through.



(CROSSTALK)



MACE: No.



HANNITY: But certainly, the story she is telling then, you're basically saying is absolutely not true.



MACE: It's not true. And I simply made that statement of fact earlier today. And she literally lost it on her favorite social media top platform, Twitter.



And so, I know I'm doing the right thing, doing the right job when I've got members of the Squad coming after me all day long on Twitter. And, you know, as the old adage goes, Sean, judge a woman by the enemy she keeps. And I'm totally fine with that.



This was a terrible and awful experience, but we have to separate truth and facts from fiction when we -- when we share our experiences about this. It's very important to make that very clear in this instance.



HANNITY: I want -- you know, like every American, I look at what happened, the breach. We knew hundreds of thousands of people were in town. We since learned the capitol police requested troops even before the events. Six separate occasions they asked for troops.



MACE: Right.



HANNITY: Now, we are finding out that there was intelligence and investigators are now finding out that there were people that preplanned a lot of -- a lot of this and I don't see anybody really uniting behind the idea of a 9/11-style commission to make sure this never happens again to our country.



MACE: There should be an investigation. There should be hearings. We should know what happened and when it happened.



I sent my children home. I'm a single working mom with two kids in middle school. I flew them up for my swearing in. I was excited to have them there that week, but someone threatened to shoot me, a Republican threatened to shoot me on social media in the days leading up to the events of January 6th.



And I send my kids home early. I got home the first flight home Monday morning because I was worried and if I was worried without having a lot to go other than the rhetoric I was seeing on social media and online and coming out of different voices online, then, you know, I would hope that our law enforcement monitoring the situation might have better, clearer information.



And I remember at one point, I was stuck in the tunnels under the capitol and a red two weeks ago that there were rioters that knew that people were stuck in the tunnel under the capitol at one point during the riots, and they were trying to find a way to get down there and find us.



And I remember during all of this, I was standing right next to Congressman Dan Crenshaw and thinking, if anything happens, I'm going to be safe because I had this military war hero who I admire and respect. He's going to save everybody in that tunnel.



But this was a traumatic experience and it's not okay to exaggerate or politicize it.



HANNITY: Let me just say this. I agree with you about politicizing something but I will say this, too. We have to protect our institutions.



MACE: Yeah.



HANNITY: How this can happen in a post-9/11 United States is inexplicable to me. We've got to fix it and we've got to protect all elected officials. This isn't about Republican, Democrat, conservative, liberal. We've got to protect elected officials, period.



MACE: Right.



HANNITY: Thank you for sharing your story.



MACE: And we've got to protect our police. AOC disparaged our Capitol Hill police earlier this week. And if folks want to learn more, it's nancymace.org.



Thank you so much for having me on tonight, Sean.



HANNITY: Well, thank you, Nancy, and you're welcome back anytime. And I assume you'll be attacked by the mob and the media any second now.



All right. Coming up, zero experience Hunter Biden, well, he continues to profit off of his father's name. He just found a new way to do it. There are no oligarchs involved, no Chinese nationals, no Bank of China, no Burisma -- but he figured out a way. We'll explain.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Believe it or not, Hunter Biden has an upcoming memoir. It's called -- coming out. It's called "Beautiful Things." The book expected to focus on Hunter's relationship with his father, as well as chronicle his struggles with substance abuse.



Interestingly, the book is being published by Gallery Books, which is part of a publishing giant, Simon and Schuster. Full disclosure, they published my last book, only one published book of mine, the same publisher that axed their deal with Senator Josh Hawley amid his post to restore election integrity.



Joining us now with reaction, author of "The Tyranny of Big Tech," Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.



I hope they gave you a big -- I hope they gave you a big advance and you don't give it back. I'm not sure if that's part of the equation.



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Well, you know, Sean, this is just a classic, left-wing hypocrisy. What we are seeing here is woke capital. They have an agenda. They want to push their cronies. They want to push their ideological agenda and they want to silence and punish conservatives.



And they tried to do it with me although I'm not going to be silenced. But you and I both know they are trying to do it across the board, on social media. They're trying to go after small business people who donated to Republicans. It's unbelievable and we just have to stand up and say no.



HANNITY: They're going to be putting on this big loud show next week with a predetermined outcome. First, do you agree it's predetermined?



HAWLEY: It is predetermined. Yeah, impeachment -- I mean, listen, I can't imagine that there's any way that the Democrats get to the numbers that they need.



It is totally unconstitutional. It is a sham trial and it's a disgrace to have the Senate even going through with this.



HANNITY: Okay. Now, I'm glad you did get another publishing deal. I believe you got it with Regnery, and I'm glad to hear that. Marji Ross I knew for a long time. She has since left the company but was there a long time.



So, what bothers me in all of this is they are choosing sides here. And that's a problem for me. And if big tech, for example, they never censor. They never fact-check the Russia collusion we know to be lies and conspiracy theories, but they are silencing conservatives left and right.



And then big tech companies join forces to shut down a group like Parler and shut down the president of the United States and silence the -- the story of "The New York Post" about Hunter Biden and the laptop. And there is now a full on criminal investigation into him.



All I know, Senator, is there any criminal investigation into you right now going on? Are you a target of an investigation?



HAWLEY: Not that I know of, Sean, and this goes back to the double standard. I mean, the woke capitalists, the corporate media, they will push their ideological line. You mentioned the Russia hoax, pushed it for years. It turns out that there was no collusion. There were no crimes committed. It's just absolutely unbelievable.



And now, with Hunter Biden, the guy who is under investigation for numerous potential crimes, including money laundering, potentially connected to his father. And yet, the woke media celebrates him with what they are trying to punish conservatives.



I'll just go back to the fact this will only succeed if conservatives agreed to go along with it, if we agree to be silenced, and I for one I'm not going to be silenced.



HANNITY: So, the person that is leading the case in the -- from the House is a guy that actually challenged the 2016 election results. Doesn't that seem a little -- a little bit of irony there?



HAWLEY: Well, it's pretty amazing, Sean, that these Democrats who objected to states after Republicans won the election in 2001, and 2005, and 2017, now they said that if Republicans do that, if Republicans do the same thing, they raise specific objections. Oh, then, they're seditious. Then, they're traitors. Then, they are criminals.



It's total hypocrisy. It's a total power grab. They know it's a power grab. That's why they are doing it.



And, again, we've just got to stand up and expose that life for what it is.



HANNITY: Has there been any other push back? I know they were talking about, oh, we've got to remove Senator Cruz and Senator Hawley.



You were asking for an audit. It's all it was, an election audit, something that you have the right to do. Any other consequences that you have faced as a result beyond that which we know?



HAWLEY: Well, the Democrats, as you say, they wanted us to be stripped of this or that, expelled some of them said. But I can tell you, Sean, I'm not going anywhere. I'm not going to bow down to the woke mob.



HANNITY: And those that speculated you were doing this to run for president in 2024. You said, no, you're not?



HAWLEY: I'm not -- I'm not doing this to do anything other than my job, which is represent the people of Missouri. And I was representing their voice on January 6th, Sean, and I'm going to keep doing it.



HANNITY: You know what? If we have more senators like yourself that take strong stance and fight for their beliefs, and also stand up for this very important principle of liberty, freedom, freedom of speech, we'll be better off.



Senator, thank you. Appreciate it.



HAWLEY: Thank you.



HANNITY: Good luck. We're looking forward to seeing the book.



Now, coming up, Democrats are coming for your Second Amendment rights and it's serious this time. We'll get reaction. Dana Loesch speaks out, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: We're also learning tonight that the FBI's January gun background checks statistics show people buying firearms in what experts are calling a blistering pace where Americans apparently very wary of Biden's lack of reverence of the Second Amendment.



For example, a new Democratic bill reportedly would force all gun owners to go through psychological evaluations. Let me examine you from the government I'm here. Along with your family members and furthermore, the legislation introduced by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson would dramatically expand the Justice Department's ability to surveil legal gun owners and raise the age to owning a firearm to 21 years old.



Here with the reaction, syndicated radio talk show host Dana Loesch.



Dana, I also read that they will talk to and ask for a psychological evaluation of the person's ex if they have a divorced spouse?



DANA LOESCH, NATIONALLY SYNDICATED TALK RADIO HOST: Yeah, Sean, good to see you again. Thanks for having me. You're absolutely right.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: I'm sure the spouse will have wonderful things -- yeah.



LOESCH: I know, right? And not just the spouse, because the way that HR-127 is written, Sean, is it even includes associates. So, not just your family members but associates also, which I'm sure you know in this era of our parents (ph), it's going to go so well when people call the cops over somebody not wearing a mask in their backyard.



But I think, honestly, the people who should have the psych evals are the people in Congress who proposed this type of legislation. Those are the people who need any kind of psychiatric evaluation before they do anything, or members of congress. Not law-abiding Americans.



Now, if we're going to apply this precedent to the Second Amendment, are we also now going to establish a pattern to apply it to every single right? The Second Amendment is not the second class right, and this bill is bonkers.



HANNITY: Are you or have you ever been a supporter of Donald Trump? Is that going to be one of the psychological profile questions by your government psychologist?



LOESCH: Right. Yeah, I can only imagine some of the questions they will ask.



And the other troubling part of this is that this is going to -- I mean, in terms of how this is going to be determined, what is the criteria to determine whether or not someone I guess mental health renders them ineligible to purchase or carry is entirely left up to the A.G. It's not actually medical professional, Sean, that are determining the criteria, at least according to the language of the bill.



But it's actually a bureaucrat -- it's actually a lawmaker, a politician. It's the A.G. that's going to be determining that. So, that's kind of scary. I mean, it kind of reminds me under the Obama-Biden administration when they were determining that anyone who is a social security beneficiary, and this includes veterans too, that simply needed help with their finances, was suddenly ineligible to carry a firearm because they needed the assistance.



And they decided this. It was bureaucrats who determined it without any aid of any mental health professional. So, this is -- this just compromises so many rights.



HANNITY: Yeah. By the way, you know, I always ask people, Dana, OK, God forbid, a bad person breaks into your house, business, wherever, what are you going to do? I know what I will do. What will they do?



All right. I got to make a comment. I think you're the guest that gets the best score ever in the history of the show for their own background. Is that your own studio? It is?



LOESCH: It's my own studio in-house, God bless America. Yeah, and my husband --



HANNITY: No, look straight. No --



LOESCH: -- and friends actually help to did this. So, hat tip to Chris.



HANNITY: Everybody's doing this kind of zoom appearances and, you know, that's a great background. So, congratulations. Dana, great to have you back.



LOESCH: Well, thank you. I want to feel like I'm -- I want to feel like I'm surrounded by patriotism.



HANNITY: Yeah. All right.



LOESCH: I just need the eagle.



HANNITY: All right. More "Hannity" after the break.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. We hope you'll set your DVR so you never miss an episode. We hope you'll join us. Get ready for next week, because they're going to go nuts. And we'll be here to chronicle all of it and we will fight back as they say they fight back.



Anyway, let not your heart be troubled. We're always be independent. We're not the media mob.



Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.