'Hannity' on Democrats playing politics with Jan. 6

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: By the way, we've got to -- we've got to face the reality. It truly is Watters world and we're just a part of it. It's all Watters' world.



CARLSON: I'm okay with that.



HANNITY: I'm okay. Listen, congratulations. He's worked hard and we're very all very happy for him. He's been a big part of our team here at FOX. So, Tucker, thank you.



CARLSON: Amen.



HANNITY: And welcome to the special edition of HANNITY: Failure of the liberal elites.



Now, tonight, we will expose the left's misinformation campaign on everything from vaccines to COVID testing, treatments, therapeutics.



But we begin with the misinformation surrounding the Democrats' favorite and basically only topic of conversation and that is January 6, 2021.



Now, for the past year, if you turn on fake news CNN or MSDNC, it's pretty much all that they talk about. Obviously, they can't talk about Joe Biden's successful programs because there are none.



Also, of course, for them, it's not about the lawlessness, the violence on January 6 that we frequently condemn, that we condemned on live on radio on the 6th and on this TV show that night.



Remember they all but endorsed the fiery but mostly peaceful protests, anti-Trump riots in the summer of 2020. Dozens of dead Americans, thousands of police officers injured, billions in property damage, arson, and looting. And sadly for the left, it's not even really about protecting the Capitol and it should be. And the lawmakers, by the way, that work inside.



This should not be political. Their outrage is though political. It's about purging Donald Trump from American politics forever. That's it. Liz Cheney even said Trump could never ever get near the White House ever again. Wow, that would be a predetermined outcome.



The American people -- they will decide that question. But now, this is why the January 6 committee is ignoring President Trump's decision. We now know and it has been confirmed and corroborated by numerous sources right here on this show that Donald Trump authorized up to 20,000 national guard soldiers to protect the capital. He authorized this two days before January 6.



Now, why would he authorize that? Everybody knew a massive demonstration was planned, everybody knew tensions were running high in the country, and given what happened over the summer, 574 riots and all these people dead and all these cops hurt, everyone knew that any large protest would be vulnerable to bad actors. We saw what had just happened in the summer of 2020.



Now, after President Trump approved up to 20,000 National Guard troops, the chain of command works this way -- it then became the responsibility of both Nancy Pelosi and the Washington, D.C. mayor, that's Mayor Muriel Bowser, to approve the president's request. We now know they blocked the National Guard assistance on multiple occasions. They refused to even call up the Guard after the Capitol police chief literally was begging for the National Guard on at least six separate occasions that we've chronicled.



So, the question tonight is why? Why? Why not approve the extra security that the president allocated for? Why choose to leave lawmakers vulnerable with such a massive crowd that they knew would be going to the Capitol?



And now, we know that sadly, the January 6 committee is totally uninterested in finding an answer to that question. In fact, according to the January 6 committee chair, Nancy Pelosi is off limits. She's the one that said no to the National Guard. Is that not important for those of us that want to have a secure institution? That's the people's house, that's where our elected officials live? We need to protect them. But Nancy Pelosi who said no to the guard is off limits?



Take a listen to the chairman.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: Lots of questions, but as you know, the speaker she made a major decision. Are Speaker Pelosi's decisions on and ahead of January, do you believe that would also be fair game for Republicans if they join this committee to investigate?



REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D-MS): Well, no, I don't, Wolf.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: No, I don't, Wolf. Nancy is not fair game. Really?



Now, Friday, Liz Cheney tried to tell us that nothing was off limits but, of course, Cheney's powerless in this committee, even though she's vice chair. In fact, she's being used frankly as a pawn by the very same people as I've been reminding her accused her father of being an evil war criminal, he wasn't, a murderer, he wasn't, a crook of which he wasn't -- the same people that unfairly went after his chief of staff Scooter Libby who didn't deserve what he got and Donald Trump pardoned him.



And look at this -- look at the makeup of this committee it includes Adam Schiff, a congenital liar, a constant fixture of every anti-Trump committee.



The same conspiracy theorist liar who never accepted the results of the 2016 election, referring to Trump repeatedly as an illegitimate president all while lying about ample evidence of Russia collusion, the same Democrat who defended Hillary Clinton's dirty Russian dossier and still does well after it was completely debunked. He is the single biggest purveyor of election fraud and lies in the history of this republic and they're trying to tie -- well, Donald Trump's discussion and everybody that had questions about the integrity of the 2020 election or response -- what about him? Why is he on the committee?



Meanwhile, Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio, Jim Banks of Indiana, they were booted from the committee by Nancy Pelosi. Now ask yourself why. Because they would ask the serious questions Nancy Pelosi, Mayor Bowser, they would have been held accountable. Well, that can't happen.



This committee needs to subpoena Nancy Pelosi, if they're serious. Mayor Bowser, the sergeant-at-arms, the Capitol Hill police chief. They need to demand all their emails, texts, phone records of all of these people if they care about solving the problem and making our capital safe and secure and protecting our elected officials. That's what I want them to do.



This committee is not about getting to the truth unfortunately. Nancy Pelosi is off limits, according to the chairman, and safeguarding our lawmakers at the capitol -- well, it should be a top priority. Instead, it's all about smearing Trump and his supporters. Are you or have you ever been a Donald Trump supporter? Anyone focused on securing the Capitol would look into additional fencing barriers, I would suggest that. Other security measures need to be put in place, anyone actually interested in the truth and what went wrong would subpoena everyone responsible for bringing in the proper amount of security based on the conditions.



Instead they are demanding testimony from, what, Steve Bannon, Congressman Jim Jordan, who had no role in securing the Capitol. Jim Jordan noted in a letter to the January committee and the chair, quote: I'm aware of no effort by the select committee to solicit testimony from Speaker Pelosi, House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren, or any other Democratic members with responsibility for an oversight of the security posture at the Capitol complex on January 6.



So the double standard confirms our suspicion that Democrats are now using this select committee as a partisan weapon against their political adversaries and not to advance any legitimate legislative purpose. Just another day in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives led by, oh, lifelong politician who was well past her prime and oh every member on the committee voted to impeach Trump. That tells you all you need to know.



Now, Republicans should do their own investigation and they should subpoena the emails. When they get the time to do it, I hope they do.



On Saturday, Nancy Pelosi almost pulled a full Joe Biden as she stumbled off the stage. On Sunday, during an interview -- well, let me put it, nicely, she looked completely out of touch and claimed that opposition to a radical agenda's the legislative continuation of January 6. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): There's nothing more important for us to do than protect our Constitution and our democracy. What the Republicans are doing across the country is really a legislative continuation of what they did on January 6, which is to undermine our democracy, to undermine the integrity of our elections, to undermine the voting power which is the essence of a democracy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Pelosi specifically referring to the Democrats so-called voting rights legislation that would unconstitutionally federalize every election. It would end voter ID. It would make it easier for voter fraud. Go back to the Carter, Baker commission after what happened in the year 2000.



But anyway, just as Democrats in New York City, they have now made it legal in New York city for illegal immigrants to now vote in municipal elections.



Joining us now is a man officially running for re-election to stop this destructive Democratic agenda, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.



I will admit you had me a little nervous, Senator, because you've been one of the few that that people can count on to stand by their promises and their principles every day and every night. And I know you take a lot of hits for it. You were not going to run. Why did you change your mind?



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Well, Sean, well, like you and like your viewers, I love this country, and I recognize that our nation is in peril right now. It feels like our nation's being torn apart. Democratic governance is just a disaster for this country.



And the reason they're focusing so much on January 6 is they don't want people taking a look at the summer riots where we had a couple billion dollars worth of property damage, 2,000 law enforcement officials injured, a couple dozen people murdered in some way, shape or form.



They don't want to look at the open borders, the embarrassing and dangerous surrender of Afghanistan, the out-of-control debts, spending, rising inflation. I mean, the litany -- the list of horribles is just so long. It's just hard to comprehend how much damage Democratic governance has done to America in less than a year. And so, this is a big distraction play on the part of Democrats.



And let's face it, the House committee is not seeking the truth. They're on a witch hunt. They should have wrapped up this investigation. The American public should really understand what happened on January 6th, there's a much larger story to be told here.



And by the way, I have done investigations. It's my investigators that uncover the fact that more than 300 people entered into a door that was open from the inside and just walked into the Capitol. What else do we need to know and understand about January 6th?



What about Mr. Epps? Did he -- did he work for the FBI? You look pretty professional to me. Why hasn't he become under scrutiny by the FBI and Department of Justice? There are so many unanswered questions, the American people deserve --



HANNITY: I want to focus on these questions.



JOHNSON: -- the answer to questions.



HANNITY: Because, look, Kash Patel was on this program. Mark Meadows was on this program. Both were in the Oval Office with the secretary of defense, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs.



On numerous occasions, they have told me that Donald Trump authorized as the law requires 20,000 National Guardsmen and Women to be utilized.



Now, the question is -- now, the chain of command then goes to the speaker of the house who we're now being told by the chairman, his name is Bennie Thompson, he's a congressman from Mississippi, that it -- she's off limits. We can't ask her any questions.



Muriel Bowser, they're not asking her to appear before the committee. They're not demanding emails from the three of them, and -- meaning the sergeant-at-arms as well, and the Capitol police chief asked on six separate occasions.



Now, if 20,000 National Guard troops as by law, that Donald Trump called up, would January 6 likely not happen?



JOHNSON: No, of course not. And it's eerily similar to what happened in Kenosha, where President Trump offered National Guard troops and Governor Tony Evers refused them. And so, Kenosha burned for two extra nights and people lost their lives the result of that.



So, no, you stop rioting by having sufficient manpower present to deter it. Just like in foreign policy, you achieve peace through strength. You have to show strength.



And the question that's not being asked in terms of what happened on January 6, is what did Nancy Pelosi know? When she knew it? Why she did -- deny that type of manpower to prevent, you know, what happened on January 6th?



We need to get to the bottom of that. The American public needs to know that.



And by the way, the eyewitness account that I entered in the Senate committee record that the chairwoman claimed as a conspiracy theory by J. Michael Waller, that is standing the test of time where you basically had agitators, they were whipping this thing up, kind of whip the crowd into -- you know, the violence. That needs to be investigated further.



HANNITY: Yeah. Senator, we're glad you're running for re-election. We'll have you on often. We're going to watch.



Wisconsin obviously is a very key race, very important race and we're glad you stayed in it and we need strong principled conservative voices in Congress and you have been one and I know the people of Wisconsin see that. Thank you, sir.



JOHNSON: Well, Sean, Sean, real quick, I'm going to need a lot of help. They've already started the politics of personal destruction.



HANNITY: Oh, they're targeting you.



JOHNSON: So, please, RonJohnsonforSenate.com, I need support because they are targeting me and they're just out to destroy me. They're out to destroy this country. We can't let them win.



So, RonJohnsonforSenate.com. Please help me.



HANNITY: That you are the number one target. Democrats are openly saying it, that they're going after in this election cycle this year. We'll be watching closely.



Senator, thank you for being with us.



All right. Now, we turn our attention to the country of China where the Winter Olympics are set to begin in less than a month. The malignant communist party is promising a green safe simple Olympic Games.



But as "The New York Times" even put it, quote, diplomatic boycotts increasingly, the fast spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus may make safety and simplicity near impossible to achieve.



And get this -- according to CNBC tonight -- well, one major city is dealing with an undisclosed number of new high mortality disease transmitted by rodents. It's getting scary. What's going on in China? Is it really a good idea to send anyone to those Olympic Games just simply for health reasons? Never mind the political and territorial ambitions of China.



Meanwhile, back at home, the Biden administration is dealing with a collapsing narrative on COVID 19. Peter Doocy was on his game today and his questions about vaccines were dead on. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death. But I'm triple vaxxed, still got COVID. You're triple vaxxed, still got COVID. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I think, Peter, there's a significant difference between -- and you just -- you just experienced this and not to expose your public health experience but I can speak to mine as well. I had been triple vaxxed. I had minor symptoms. There is a huge difference between that and being unvaccinated.



DOOCY: Will the president update his language at some time to be more reflective of the fact that people who are triple vaccinated are catching and spreading COVID?



PSAKI: I think people president has said, as have we a number of times, that there will be breakthrough cases, there will be people who get COVID.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Psaki also had a difficult time explaining why the less favored Supreme Court justice was spewing COVID misinformation from the bench, and it was bad. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: You guys have been very aggressive countering COVID misinformation. So what do you guys think about COVID misinformation coming from the Supreme Court and Sonia Sotomayor's false claim that over 100,000 children are in serious condition many on ventilators?



PSAKI: Well, I'm not going to speak to Supreme Court arguments or statements made in those arguments.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: A hundred thousand kids, 750 million Americans, and last but not least, Peter Doocy also pressed Jen Psaki on why Joe Biden was so unprepared for the winter, sir. We didn't see it coming, he said.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: Why is it that you guys were so unprepared for the need for testing after the holidays?



PSAKI: Well, Peter, I'm happy to see you back and well. I would second say that there has been a massive surge in cases as you know and we're a part of in D.C. and New York, and there's been an unprecedented -- in other parts of the country as well. There's been an unprecedented demand for tests.



DOOCY: The president talked about a winter of severe illness and death. At the rate you guys are going, these tests are not going to be available until spring. So will you admit that these free tests you guys promised are not going to be ready until after the omicron surge?



PSAKI: I think I gave an update earlier that we'll have to start to have tests out the door in the coming weeks very soon.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, by the way, tests are not available. America's supply chain crisis is still ongoing. Picture after picture showing empty shelves all across the country. It is clear to America tonight, Joe Biden is failing at a very high level, thankfully, in less than a year. A massive referendum is now forthcoming.



Joining us now, FOX News White House correspondent, our friend Peter Doocy is with us.



So here's a quote of Joe Biden, if you get the vaccine, you're not going to get COVID. The great Dr. Fauci himself, if you get the vaccine, it'll prevent you from getting COVID. Do they have an answer to that?



DOOCY: They do. And, Sean, what we have seen over the course of the last year plus is that the vaccines are great. They were developed beginning under the Trump administration with Operation Warp Speed in record time. They reduce debts. They reduce hospitalizations, but they are not at this point with this variant the entire ball game.



This is an administration that from day one chose to go all in on vaccines. Every single COVID event that they do, they say the number one thing you got to be doing is get vaccinated. That is great and that worked for a long time, and we even got to a point for like two weeks here where people who were vaccinated didn't have to wear masks. It was great.



HANNITY: Christmas, all I found is every American couldn't get a test, and Joe Biden said in the -- under Donald Trump, oh, it's a travesty. It would -- we're now in year three, how do we run out of tests? How -- he never mentions monoclonal antibodies, except one time in his vaccine mandate speech, then he mentions it and, all of a sudden, they become in short supply. Why did that happen? Where are the antivirals that every doctor is raving about? Where's Operation Warp Speed for all three of those things?



DOOCY: So, the two things about that. Number one, Jen Psaki alluded to it there. I tested positive here at the White House last Monday morning for COVID. I wasn't positive that I had it because I felt okay. I wanted to get another test, near where I live and I did what Joe Biden said on Tuesday, just Google test near me, not available, they were all jammed up.



If -- and the White House was telling me to isolate, so you're basically on ice. This website that they've been promising that was going to be ready -- they were talking about it weeks ago, ready sometime in January, where you can just put in your address and the administration will send you a test through the post office. That's not available right now either.



So they missed their opportunity to help people who were traveling over Christmas as at the same time that Joe Biden's on TV warning about a winter of severe illness and death. So they've been preparing central transition in Delaware last year, but here we are. Tests are tough.



HANNITY: Well, first of all, we're glad you're okay. Great job today. You're on your A-game as always. Thank you.



All right. Straight ahead, new guidance from the Biden administration says that your race may decide what COVID treatments you can get. What? Leo 2.0 Terrell and former Senator Scott Brown.



And New York's attorney general caught on tape admitting her bias against all things Trump and the Trump family. Eric Trump will react, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Now, more disturbing developments tonight in the Biden administration's efforts to fuel racial division as we're now learning that the Biden team is actually prioritizing race in new guidance to determine who can quickly qualify for access to life-saving therapeutics like monoclonal antibodies, antiviral treatments, et cetera, which Biden hardly ever mentions to begin with. We only count one time.



Now, we've had these treatments available for 18 months. They were handed to him and all he needed to do was mass produce them, so we can give them to everybody. In other words, warp speed monoclonals, warp speed antivirals. He ran out of tests over Christmas, same guy lecturing Donald Trump in the beginning days of the pandemic on not having enough tests.



And, of course, these life-saving treatments are not available because of his incompetent mess that we have, a cognitive mess in the White House. And now, never letting a good crisis go to waste, according to a fact sheet from the FDA, quote, medical conditions or factors such as race or ethnicity have the potential to place individual patients at high risk for progression to severe COVID 19, making medical decisions that are, what, in part based on race? Isn't that racism? How about we just produce enough therapeutics for everyone? For crying out loud, we still are the United States of America. We can do anything.



And why does Joe Biden continue to downplay these therapeutics in the first place? How many times has he even mentioned monoclonal antibodies? Only one time.



Then, all of a sudden, Joe gets involved, and for the first time, we had never had a shortage. We have plenty of it. Now he starts rationing it. And governors like DeSantis and Noem and Abbott have to buy their own.



Joe, last week he said it was a disease of the unvaccinated. Wrong. Originally, you told us, if you got the vaccine, you won't get COVID. Wrong again. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The various shots people are getting cover it. They're okay. You are not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Wrong again, Joey.



Here with that reaction, Leo 2.0 Terrell, along with former Massachusetts senator, Senator Scott Brown is with us.



All right. So, Senator, he is handed three vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and that we have antivirals. And we run out of tests. We run out of therapeutics. We had these therapeutics for 18 months.



Why isn't he warp -- now we know that if you're fully vaccinated, you can still get COVID. If you are fully vaccinated with a booster, you can still get COVID. If you are fully vaccinated with a booster and natural immunity, you can still get COVID.



So, explain to me why they're not focusing on having enough tests available going into the holiday. They were given a plan according to "Vanity Fair."



And number two, why haven't they mass-produced the therapeutics and why don't they ever talk about it?



SCOTT BROWN (R), FORMER U.S. SENATOR FROM MASSACHUSETTS: Well, there's no excuse and it's a continuation when the Biden administration said -- well, President Biden in particular they're going to crush COVID, it's not happening. It's this misinformation that's leading to confusion and it's no longer a pandemic of the unvaccinated as you've so -- you know, rightly pointed out tonight.



This is a situation where we need an absolute reboot. We shouldn't be classifying people on their race and ethnicity or on their politics. We should let the doctors do their jobs as they've been doing for hundreds of years -- rely on the experts, let them make the best determination.



But can we stop pitting people against each other, especially with this pandemic? And can the president and his team come out with a coherent plan that allows us to live with this virus, which is going to be around for a while, continue to assess the risks on our own, our own family our own personal needs and work through this together? Because the lack of -- the incompetence I should say of this administration, the misinformation by many different government agencies is just leading to tremendous confusion to the American people, and therefore a lack of trust.



So my advice to the president is reboot. Get rid of Fauci. Get a new team in there, and let's work together and get this thing under control so we can live our lives, you know, with the pandemic, with the virus, like we do with many other viruses that have been around for forever.



HANNITY: And I don't think you can have as epic a fail.



Leo 2.0 Terrell, you know, there's no excuse that this is not readily available -- tests, antivirals, monoclonal antibodies. There's no rationale. These are the same people in the beginning of the pandemic condemning Donald Trump for not having everything produced in a month. But he got it done and we ran out of nothing.



How is it he was handed everything and can't produce them so that every American would have access when needed if needed?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Donald Trump handed him a silver platter of options, alternative therapeutics and three vaccines. And yet you have President Joe Biden, if you want to call him that, because I think he's being controlled by the left wing. He has now decided to play race into the distribution of drugs that people need for COVID-19.



Any doctor who uses race as a basis for handing out drugs or any type of medication should turning their license right now, because right now, it is illegal, it is wrong for even race to be used. But, Sean, ever since Joe Biden has become president, he has injected race everywhere he can, in our schools with critical race theory, in our military, and now, he's going to divide this country on the distribution of therapeutics based on skin color, when the number one obligation of a doctor is to look at the risk afforded to the patient?



You can't have affirmative action in medical decisions. You cannot.



HANNITY: It's unbelievable. By the way, I have somebody to endorse. You see actually, there's a better member of the Brown family that's running for office and that would be Scott Brown's wife that's running for a congressional seat in New Hampshire. You know, I don't know why you saved the best for last in the family senator but, I know your wife is going to do a great job and we wish you the best.



And if you get Leo's endorsement, that's a guaranteed win.



TERRELL: I want to come out there and meet Mr. Brown and Mrs. Brown.



HANNITY: You're going to come out -- all right.



TERRELL: Yes, I'll meet you, Scott.



HANNITY: All right. Leo Terrell, thank you. Scott Brown, thank you.



Now, more hysteria from Washington and the sewer, the swamp tonight doubling down on their January 6th obsession and, of course, their sham investigation, the one with the predetermined outcome. And, of course, Nancy Pelosi is off limits and their obsession with all things Donald Trump.



Listen to Adam Kinzinger who's now trying to blame talk radio hosts taking aim directly at the First Amendment and something known as freedom of speech, just like they don't believe in freedom of the press. It obviously bothers him. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHUCK TODD, NBC NEWS HOST: Did Donald Trump reveal what the Republican Party is or change it?



REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): You know, I think it's actually a little of both. So I think on the one hand, Donald Trump is a symptom of years and years of leaders, you know, profit-driven radio shows, whatever turning the base into this angry, fearful, you know, victimized group of people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Adam, interview Pelosi and Bowser. Ask them why they didn't take the 20,000 troops, because if your committee is really interested in truth and interested in protecting the Capitol from future attacks, which is your job, and we need to protect all our elected officials, you need to call them to testify.



But, of course, the Democratic Party, they never let truth or facts get in the way of a good narrative because this false narrative is being used to justify more intelligence abuses, more baseless attacks against conservatives. Listen to this deep state swamp creature and that's disgrace, former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe comparing Trump supporters to domestic terrorists.



This is a guy, by the way, that was referred to the AG for lying to the FBI and also fired, but nothing happens to him. He's a liberal. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANDREW MCCABE, FORMER FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR: Are you going to catch this threat if your focus is only on the traditional right-wing extremists, those groups that we know about the, quote-unquote, fringes of the right- wing movement? And I think the answer to that is no. And it's entirely possible that when the intelligence community, the law enforcement community looks out across this mainstream that Professor Pape will describe, they didn't assume that that group of people, business owners, white people from the suburbs, educated, employed, presented a threat of violence. And now we know very clearly that they do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: I'm a mainstream conservative. I condemn the violence in the summer of 2020 and on January 6. We're consistent, intellectually honest.



Now, that's the same Andrew McCabe, by the way, that got caught lying under oath to the inspector general about the leaks to the media in 2016, the same Andrew McCabe who helped carry out Jim Comey's dirty work at the FBI. He helped fuel the Russia hoax and dirty Steele dossier lies to spy on all things Donald Trump. Remember, he's the one that said no dossier, no FISA warrant, and, by the way, carrying out one of the biggest abuse of power corruption scandals in political history.



Democrats, their deep state allies, are hell-bent on weaponizing our justice system to smear all things Donald Trump and his family and his supporters. They are deranged. They're obsessed.



For example in New York state, listen to the state attorney general. Letitia James is now doubling down on her endless investigation into the Trump businesses, subpoenaing his children as part of what years-long witch hunt. What did they find? Oh, they have a company car and they gave a scholarship and a company apartment, like every other company in New York.



But James has no objective prosecutor and has no interest apparently in equal justice. How do we know? Listen to her in her own words while she was campaigning for the job.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LETITIA JAMES, NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL: We'll never be afraid to challenge this illegitimate president when our fundamental rights are at stake. I believe that the president of these United States can be indicted for criminal offenses.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Will you sue him for us?



JAMES: OH, we're going to definitely sue him. We're going to be a real pain in the (EXPLETIVE DELETED). He's going to know my name personally.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here with reaction to all the big news is Eric Trump is with us.



When you have a position as powerful as an attorney general and they say that they're going to target a family, doesn't that -- does doesn't that create a situation that you need some type of recusal?



ERIC TRUMP, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION: It does. And frankly, Sean, that's why we sued her last week. It's exactly that.



I mean, I've sat in this very chair talking to you, you know, while we were being spied on. The campaign was being spied on by the FBI. And you know, during impeachment number one, and during impeachment number two and as they weaponized every system against my father because they saw that he created the greatest movement in political history, and they can't help themselves.



I mean, now he's in the driver's seat again as the lead Republican undoubtedly. They see that Joe Biden is effectively handing him the election in 2024 if my father wants to run for it, and you have these prosecutors in New York state, they hand it over to her.



And you have Letitia James out there, probably the most unethical prosecutor in the history of the United States, who literally ran on the campaign, Sean, she said literally on video, we have dozens of videos. But I'm going to go into office every single day, I'm going to sue Trump and then I'm going to go home.



Meaning she ran on the campaign promise of suing my father because she didn't believe in his political party, because she didn't like us, because the people in Washington, D.C. told her to do that. It violates the Constitution. It's unethical. It's wrong.



And you don't need to take it from me. I mean, listen to the dozens of videos where I'm going to get him, I'm going to get his children. I'm going to take him down.



He's going to know my name personally. He's going to know Tish James. I'm going to follow his money. I'm going to follow -- that's not -- this is what you'd expect from Russia.



This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff and, you know, Sean, what really bothers me and the reason I'm fired up about this conversation, there was a little girl who was shot in Times Square last week. New York state is literally burning. It's rampant with crime, people are leaving by the tens and tens of thousands, fleeing for states like Florida.



And literally, you have the entire district attorney's office, the entire attorney general's office, trying to look into every aspect of my father's life to see if they can find or manufacture a comma that was out of place to try and get him because they know he's been the most influential politician and frankly probably the last hundred years in this country, and they know they can't stop him in Washington, D.C.



So they have to attack him at home and they have to attack his family and it's disgusting and it's going to stop. And it's going to stop because frankly we've assembled the best legal, ethical minds, and we're going to sue her for this abuse of power. And that's the only way we can fight back, to sue her for this abuse of power.



HANNITY: We don't have equal justice under the law or application of our laws anymore, and I say that sadly. We're now criminalizing political differences. I say that sadly.



Let me get your thoughts -- we now know and most of the media has not reported it that your dad authorized as the law requires in the lead up to January 6, 20 -- up to 20,000 National Guardsmen and Women to be utilized. The process then goes to the House of Representatives. That would be Nancy Pelosi. It goes to the jurisdiction also of the D.C. mayor, Muriel Bowser.



Muriel Bowser signed a paper, she would not call up the troops. Nancy Pelosi didn't call up the troops. The head of the January 6 ix committee says that Nancy Pelosi is off limits, they can't talk to her. The sergeant- at-arms, the communications between her and the others is not being subpoenaed by the committee.



Now, that's why I say it's a sham committee with a predetermined outcome and we need a real committee that's going to ask questions and I'll tell you why I want the answers, because I want our politicians elected officials safe and secure and I don't want to ever have another January 6 in this country. We're better than that.



E. TRUMP: By the way, there's no question, Sean. I mean, isn't it interesting that not single member on the committee -- you know, didn't vote for impeachment. Every single one of the members on the committee voted to impeach my father.



Isn't it also really interesting that -- you know, I was there at the time. Do you remember when they burned down the church right across from the White House? Do you remember when they were burning courthouses and you know in police stations all across the country, in Seattle and Portland and Chicago, and placing bricks on the side of you know streets in New York so protesters could throw them through windows? They didn't prosecute any of these people.



You know, where is that equal justice? So you can burn down a church in Washington, D.C., one of the most famous churches in the country, you can burn that down and you know what, no one's even called into town (ph) for that. But yet if you take a selfie in the capitol, Sean, it's wrong. It's wrong. I really hope Kevin McCarthy I think --



HANNITY: Yeah, I'm not interrupting you. Where's the committee to investigate the 574 riots in the summer or the attack on the White House? I think 60 Secret Service agents were hurt in that incident and your dad and family were brought down to the bunker in the -- in the White House.



But, Eric, we appreciate you being with us.



E. TRUMP: How about the end of the RNC convention, Sean? When they're attacking senators and congressmen as they're leaving the White House? I mean, no one to investigate that. That's a problem in this country. There's unequal scales of justice and has to stop and people are getting fed up with it.



HANNITY: Well said. All right. Eric Trump, thank you.



When we come back, Alec Baldwin in a weird video defending himself against reports that he hasn't handed over his cell phone to investigators. Wait until you hear what he said. We will play you that bizarre tape.



And Biden continues hiding from the press. Kayleigh McEnany, she'll react as this special edition of HANNITY continues.



HANNITY: And now as the investigation into Alec Baldwin's film set shooting continues, the actor went on a weekend crazed rant as usual, where he found a bizarre way to connect this tragedy to January 6. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ALE BALDWIN, ACTOR: One of the quick note, any suggestion that I am not compliant with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that (EXPLETIVE DELETED), that's a lie. The best way, the only way we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth. But setting aside all the heat, setting aside all the January 6th of it all, there it is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here with the latest on the investigation, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.



You notice how -- clearly, he's a narcissist, right? How affected he is, like he's on stage with everything. Why won't he turn over the phone, Gregg?



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, he says he is cooperating but, Sean, the facts belie that. When the lead detective asked him to turn over his cell phone, as material evidence and their investigation, he refused. He said go get a warrant. She did. Twenty-five days later, he has yet to produce his cell phone. He claims, well, you have to go through New York authorities.



No, you don't. You can voluntarily comply with a lawful warrant. He hasn't done that. He refuses to do that.



He says, well, the warrant has to be specific. It is specific. I've got a copy of it. It's eight pages long. It details exactly what they want, all of which is material and relevant to their investigation, text messages, emails, video files, photographs, as well as private messages on social media. You can't get more specific than that.



Then he said well, you know, some of this has love letters to my wife on it. Yes, but authorities have promised in writing that they will seal and destroy that information. The alternative, he could easily and quickly negotiate for a neutral monitor to go through the cell phone and pick and choose that which is responsive and exclude that which is not.



One begins to get the sense, if you have nothing to hide, why are you hiding? Is he trying to conceal incriminating information contained on his cell phone? Or information on the cell phone that directly contradicts the story he told police or even worse, did he destroy information on his cell phone that's incriminating that result in obstruction of justice?



You know, this is -- this is a guy who has never been a model of wisdom, going on the Internet ramped while you are under criminal investigation is not smart, Sean.



HANNITY: All right. Gregg Jarrett, thank you.



Now, the ever struggling Joe Biden today once again refused to take questions from reporters when reporting from Camp David, despite it having been a whopping 69 days since his last formal press conference.



According to the "AP", Biden is finishing his first year in office holding fewer press conferences than any of his five predecessors at this point in their presidency.



All right. Now, here with reaction, her best-selling book "For Such a Time as This," Kayleigh McEnany.



He has now done fewer -- 22 media interviews fewer than any of his six most recent White House predecessors at this point in his presidency. I think I have the answer why. I don't think he's up to the job, and I think his staff, his family, everybody knows it in the world knows it.



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS ANALYST: Yes, exactly, Sean. Why would you not to press conferences when you've got the most corrupt, most compliant press corps probably in modern American history. I mean, maybe Obama's press corps was sick of frantically fawning over him much like Joe Biden's but why wouldn't you do press conferences? He doesn't have the ability.



And, Sean, my question then for the press corps is this, a lot of people don't realize the press corps is allowed to leave the briefing room and run up to the press secretary's office. If I didn't call on CNN's Kaitlan Collin or Jim Acosta or whomever, if I didn't call on one of them they would run to my office and ask why. Are they running to Jen Psaki's office asking where the Joe Biden press conferences are?



I have to guess no. He is not doing them because he simply has an inability to do so but we don't have a press corps that will demand a press conference.



HANNITY: The difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is -- Donald Trump could do his own press conferences in his sleep. That's a pretty big difference.



MCENANY: Yes. Yes, exactly and he took questions walking, any time he did to Air Force One, to Marine One. He took those questions. But still, they treated him like roaring hyenas out for a kill despite the fact that he took questions.



HANNITY: I have sources -- I have sources that tell me no, not again. He is going to spend another 40 minutes with these people. I think he gave them too much of his time.



Kayleigh, I don't know how you did that job. Congratulations on the best- selling book. It's quite a time.



We'll take a break and come back. More HANNITY right after this.



HANNITY: And welcome back to a special edition of HANNITY. Unfortunately, and I mean unfortunately, that is all the time we have this evening. As always, we thank you for being with us. We hope you set your DVR. Laura Ingraham will teach you how, so you never miss an episode of HANNITY or Laura Ingraham.



Anyway, let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham is up next. Have a great night.



