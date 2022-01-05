'Hannity' on COVID tests, drug crisis at border

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on January 4, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

And tonight an important message that I have to the cowardly swamp creatures all of you in Washington, D.C., both the political swamp creatures that are elected and the media mob swam creatures who don't seem to understand their role in the federal government or the media or why in the case of politicians they were elected and hired in the first place. That important message coming up straight ahead.



But, first, more importantly, our count that nobody else pays attention to, we won't stop, continues.



ANNOUNCER: Americans Held Hostage Behind Enemy Lines, Day 143.



HANNITY: Speaking of swamp politicians, swamp media mob, they have all quote turned the page but really, they have turned their backs on our fellow Americans, military family members thousands of green cardholders and, of course, our tens of thousands of Afghan allies.



And it is now 143 day, no end in sight, abandoned, trap behind enemy lines in the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan. On this program, unlike them we're not turning the page we will not stop our count until all of them our fellow Americans are home safely.



Now, we begin tonight with yet another crisis. The ongoing COVID-19 surge that is happening as we speak. Yesterday, the U.S. just reported a record number of COVID-19 infections, over 1 million. This is without a doubt a humiliating catastrophic failure for a man who ran an entire campaign that he would shut down this virus, said it again and again and again. I'm going to shut it down.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'll put in place a plan to deal with this pandemic responsibly. I've already done it.



Look, there is no federal solution.



I'm going to shut down the virus.



I'm going to shut down the virus.



Look there is no federal solution.



I'm not going to shut down the country but I'm going to shut down the virus.



I'm going to shut down the virus.



Look, there is no federal solution.



I'm going to shut down the virus. I'm going to shut down the virus.



Look, there is no federal solution.



We will deal honestly with the American people and we'll never ever, ever quit. That's how we'll shut down this virus.



Look, there is no federal solution.



I'm going to shut down the virus.



Look, there is no federal solution.



HANNITY: There is no federal solution? Clearly, Biden's plan to shut down the virus was a farce. So, today, the White House once again, they tried it -- trotted out the weak, frail, cognitively struggling Joe Biden to what is a very bizarre, make-believe Oval Office set complete with a miniature oval office desk, not the real one, and snow is magically falling in the digital windows.



With a set like this, anyone I guess can pretend to be president. Take a look at my background. Even I can make pretend like Joey.



Now, I'm not sure what's worse, is it Joe with the fake snow or is it maybe Kamala Harris and the image makeover attempt with child actors? You decide. Now, of course, the real Oval Office was only across the lawn, but Joe seems to prefer the fake Oval Office with the fake snowflakes.



Now, if this were President Trump at a tiny desk in front of fake windows, can you just think and imagine for a moment the constant, never-ending, mocking from the mob and the media. Of course, they have a different standard for Joe Biden. He was in the candidate protection program. Now, it's the presidential protection program from the media mob.



And today, well, in his fake oval office set, Joe Biden doubled down on his equally fake plan to stop the spread of COVID. He said just get vaccinated and boost it and wear a mask even if it doesn't actually stop the spread. Take a look.



BIDEN: Those are fully vaccinated, especially those of the booster shots. And by the way, we have booster shots for the whole nation, okay? We -- you can still get COVID but, it's highly unlikely -- very unlikely that you become seriously ill and we're seeing COVID cases among vaccinated in workplaces across America including here at the White House.



But if you're vaccinated and boosted, you are highly protected. You know, be concerned about omicron, but don't be alarmed.



HANNITY: I thought they said to follow the science. Biden continues to refer to COVID-19 as the pandemic of the unvaccinated. We all now know that simply is not true, because we have fully vaccinated people getting omicron, fully vaccinated people with boosters. They're getting covered.



And so are people fully vaccinated with boosters and people with natural immunity are all testing positive for COVID and passing COVID on to the fully vaccinated other boosted people. This is a big reason why testing is so important.



Now, the question is, where is Joe Biden? Where are the tests, Joe? Because a year ago, you vowed to make testing a top priority in your administration. You said it's a travesty that we don't have enough tests when Donald Trump was president. Now, those tests for most Americans are nowhere to be found.



But don't worry, because today, Biden unveiled the solution. He told you to use Google. No federal solution, use Google. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Is it just me or is this cognitive condition deteriorating before our eyes? We'll let you decide that too.



If you think his strategy on testing sounds stupid, you should check out his plan to keep your kids safe in school because apparently Joe now wants plenty of social distancing on buses or something. Take a look.



BIDEN: And for patients who still haven't gotten your kids vaccinated, please get them vaccinated. Look out for their interest here. It's the best way to protect them.



And for parents with kids too young to be vaccinated, surround your kids with people who are vaccinated. Ventilation systems in the schools, social distance in classrooms, even larger classrooms, on buses and -- everything from bus drivers to buses, the actual bus.



There's a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020, but for god's sake, please take advantage of what's available. Please? You're going to save lives, maybe yours, maybe your child.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Can you make tests and monoclonals and antivirals available, Joe?



By the way, did you catch any of that? So many reasons to be hopeful, Joe said in 2020, he said 2020. Joe, it's 2022. God help us.



But I don't know what's worse here, is it, A, that he doesn't know what "let's go, Brandon" means? Is it, B, that he had no clue his own administration was pushing for $450,000 payouts to illegal immigrants that had family separation issues while breaking our laws and not respecting our borders and sovereignty? Or, C, is it that Joe doesn't know what year it is? We'll let you decide that, too.



Now, of course, Biden's plan for schools doesn't begin and end with buses. From the very start of his failed presidency, Joe all but outsourced his education policy to major far-left teachers union, including one led by Randi Weingarten, a real-life radical extremist who worked as hard as she could to keep your kids out of school for nearly two years. Now, she's lobbying in favor of a vaccine mandate for all public school kids. So don't be surprised if Joe Biden tries to require vaccines for all public school children as young as five, even though the science is not showing a lot of five to eleven year olds dying.



Now, you see what's happening here? The administration has no plan or strategy to deliver on Joe's lofty campaign promise that he was going to stop the virus. Oh, okay, shut it down.



So they're doubling down they're tripling down they're looking for ways to deflect the blame and right on cue, one White House spokesperson, what do they do?



When all else fails and you screwed up that bad, just blame Donald Trump for leaving Biden with no plan. Listen to this.



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRINCIPAL DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: We have COVID, we saw an economic shutdown, with 10 million Americans out of work. We saw COVID-19 raging just across the country. Schools, businesses across the country closed, and there was no plan. There were absolutely no plans left for us on how to move forward from the previous administration to address any of it.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



HANNITY: A year in, no testing, no -- there's no testing in the country. He did nothing. We've had this virus for two years.



Joe was presented a plan. Read "Vanity Fair". He had an opportunity to buy 732,000 tests a month, he didn't do it, and that was back in October. No plan.



Ever hear of Operation Warp Speed? Three vaccines Joe got handed off, mass distribution of ventilators, PPE, therapeutics, monoclonal antibodies. A proven strategy to send military doctors and nurses to COVID surge areas.



Biden had all the tools that he needed to succeed, he promised to shut down the virus and he still dropped the ball and there's no federal solution.



And tonight, the result of his failure, more than 419,200 Americans have died from COVID under Joe Biden's watch that means more dead Americans from COVID in 2021 than 2020. But in October 2020, Biden claim -- well, 220,000 Americans dead, if you heard nothing else I say tonight, hear this -- anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States.



So, tonight, I call on Joe to take his own advice. There's a porch on a beach in a house somewhere in Delaware calling his name and I would encourage him to answer that call.



Here with reaction, former senior counsel to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown.



You know, two years now plus in Kellyanne and you were there in the beginning when we didn't know a lot about this. More people dead this year than in last year 2021 than 2020. Then, we have a situation where we don't have enough testing. We've had monoclonal antibodies for 18 months and we don't have enough.



They didn't see the surge coming they said. That to me is failure, incompetence and frankly it's incoherency to me. They're just -- that deaf- blind and stupid on every level.



KELLYANNE CONWAY, FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SENIOR COUNSEL: Sean, it's complete malfeasance by the federal government. I mean, Joe Biden wants to be a good big government socialist until it comes to testing. Then he wants you to go find out through Google in your local pharmacy how to stand in line for two hours and be one of the one million new cases we have as of today.



Sean, today, we had more cases than we've had in any day during the pandemic which is almost two years old. Let's look at the facts.



Fact: Donald Trump's administration developed three vaccines. Biden's administration has developed zero. All they had to do was a marketing plan we did the science for them. I was there in early March of 2020 in the cabinet room when the pharmaceutical companies, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna and others came there. They came to talk about prescription drug crisis and the president immediately had them focus on therapeutics and vaccine development.



And I was there when he said: don't tell me that these things take too many years. We don't have enough years. People tell me this is a serious virus. Let's get moving.



And, of course, through Operation Warp Speed, 12 million Americans while Donald Trump was still in the White House were able to get shots in the arm, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Had Joe Biden been president and not Donald Trump, Joe Biden would not have been vaccinated a year ago.



Not only do they not have a plan but they don't have a clue, and the polls are catching up with them. Fifty-five percent of Americans in a poll released today said that they disapprove of Joe Biden's handling on the virus. That used to be his most positive issue and let's face it, it was the big lie that he ran on to shut down the virus.



People didn't vote for Joe Biden to pull us out of Afghanistan and strand Americans behind enemy lines. They didn't vote for Joe Biden to have rising gas prices and grocery prices and inflation and a supply chain crisis. They didn't vote for Joe Biden to shut down energy pipelines and all the jobs that go with them.



They voted for him because he promised to shut down the virus and he and his administration have become everything they accused Trump and his people of being. They said we didn't have a plan. We gave him vaccines and therapeutics.



We surged PPE. We had military ships go to Los Angeles and New York and New Jersey to help people, to help the overruns of cases. We actually gets no coverage that we surge the food and meals for the school children that weren't going to have them because they were out of school. Sunny Perdue and Donald Trump did that.



We also made sure that PPP existed. You know what, Sean, the biggest crisis that Joe Biden is creating is with our kids in our schools, there is no PPE -- to make PPP to make our kids whole again. These kids are suffering according to a Gen Z poll mental health. They can't have fun. They can't nurture healthy relationships. They say they can't focus on their education and career.



And First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump last may had a Zoom, I was there in the Situation Room with the governors and the spouses saying, hey, let's all work together to focus on the physical and mental well-being of these children. Their lockdown screen time is school time. Let's make sure that we're treating the, quote, whole student.



They ignore that because it was Trump's idea and even today, "The New York Times" admits that we have locked down these kids and their minds in a way that their mental health is suffering.



HANNITY: It's really well said, and I believe all of that's true. And I've talked to medical doctors and interviewed them and they confirm what you say.



Senator Scott Brown, no federal solution and if you need tests, just go to Google. How about Operation Warp Speed and produce as many tests as the country needs immediately? How about Operation Warp Speed for monoclonals? How about Operation Warp Speed for these new antivirals that are out there that every doctor I talk to seems to be very hopeful about? Why can't we do that?



SCOTT BROWN (R), FORMER U.S. SENATOR FROM MASSACHUSETTS: Yeah, well, first of all, Sean, I want to wish you and Kellyanne and everybody listening and watching a happy New Year. And I pray every day for a very successful 2022. I want to make sure that we get through what we're going through. I hope it's not going to be continued to be politicized because I want the president to succeed. I want him to beat this virus so we can get back to normalcy.



But I will reflect being President Trump's ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa for almost four years, I remember with fascination looking and listening at the media criticizing his tweets in his in his words and not focusing on the very things that both of you have talked about, and not looking at the amazing toolbox that President Biden was given to try to stop or -- or really put some damage -- a million cases today? Really, that that's his idea of success?



Listen, he needs to get a new team. He needs to get a new face because between the CDC, Fauci, and the White House, everybody is so confused. Everybody wants to do the right thing. They want to wash their hands. They want a social distance. They want to wear a mask.



Should we get vaccines? Should we not get vaccine? He's demonized the vaccine versus the unvaccined.



Now, right now, that narrative is falling apart because I know people and you do as well and everybody knows they've been vaccined, they've been boosted, they've had the monoclonal antibodies and they still get the virus. So --



HANNITY: By the way, I know people -- I know people with previous infections that have had it.



B the way, Scott Brown's wife is running for Congress in New Hampshire and I'm paying very close attention to that race and look for -- I actually am going to put the better Brown on the show one day. I just -- I've -- I've you've been on so often I think it's time to bring your wife who's running for Congress on.



BROWN: It's a deal. That's a deal.



HANNITY: All right. I got to run. Thank you both. Kellyanne, Scott Brown, thank you.



Tonight, COVID is raging two full years in. Tests are in short supply -- most Americans want them, can't get them. The workers shortage is now getting worse, four and a half million people leaving jobs in November.



Naturally, Joe Biden is now focused on America's evil meat conglomerates. And according to Biden big meat is hurting this country. Who caused the problems, Joe?



Take a look.



BIDEN: But I was sitting in my kitchen yesterday and there's a sunroom off the kitchen and my wife was there with her sister and a good friend named Marianne and she was saying, do you realize it's over five dollars for a pound of hamburger meat? Five dollars?



And the big companies are making massive profits. All their profits go up, the prices you see the grocery stores go up commensurate. I've said it before and I'll say it again, capitalism without competition isn't capitalism. It's exploitation.



That's what we're seeing in meat and poultry and those industries now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: We didn't have that problem under Donald Trump.



Here with more, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.



I know you know a thing or two about the meat industry, Governor, and if we didn't have higher energy prices, a buck 50 more a gallon for gasoline, diesel's costing about the same, it costs more to get it to the store, I would blame Joe Biden. A 40-year high in inflation, I'd blame Joe Biden. Joe Biden's economic policies have resulted in more people leaving jobs and taking jobs.



Your thoughts?



GOV. KRISTI NOEM (R), SOUTH DAKOTA: Well, Sean, our ranchers have been getting screwed for decades. In fact, we asked back when I was in Congress and Joe Biden was vice president of the United States to do something about it. The big packers do control the majority of the market. In fact, 85 percent of production in the beef industry goes through four big packers.



So, he correctly identified the problem. The issue is, is that he's not willing to do what President Trump did. And President Trump started an investigation into these packers to make sure that they're not manipulating the markets. That they're not hiding the prices, manipulating contracts, to steal from our ranchers, and to drive up costs to the folks that have to buy their groceries and pay for it on very tight budgets.



So that's what's frustrating to me. It's not that Joe Biden didn't identify a problem. It's that he's not willing to enforce the law again.



And he's willing to go out there and spend more money and pursue other ideas and not just do the basic job of government, and that's to make sure that you're implementing the laws correctly, you're making sure people are following the rules and his Department of Justice has every single tool to make sure that people aren't attacked under the situation that they're in today.



And, listen, what's alarming to me is that you saw Joe Biden attack capitalism. You saw him attack free markets. He's attacking America and what has made this country so special, and he's starting to do that on an issue that he has a little bit of credibility that it is a problem. The problem is he's just not willing to fix it in the way it should be fixed.



HANNITY: Let me ask about COVID-19. Are tests available to the degree you need them in South Dakota? What about monoclonal antibodies?



Doctors are raving about the antivirals. I don't know much about them. Pfizer, I think it's Merck that created them, but I'm hearing many good things about them. Are these things in short supply in your state?



NOEM: We've been offering free tests for over a year in South Dakota. There have been plenty of tests and that really is the key to making sure that people have all the information that they need to make the best decisions for themselves and for their family. So we'll continue to do that.



Unfortunately, the federal government makes promises they don't follow through on. They're not to doing what they need to do to make sure that they're getting the opportunity for testing and antibodies and treatments to get out there, therapeutics for individuals and for families.



It's incredible to me to listen to this White House and how inept they are at literally everything, Sean. They left me a voicemail on my phone. A senior advisor in the White House asking me if I needed any help in my home state of Montana. So they don't even know what state I'm the governor of.



HANNITY: Oh, man.



NOEM: There's not a lot of us. There's only of us.



So, you know, come on, guys. Let's get something right. We would appreciate it.



The American people are suffering because they're so inept.



HANNITY: Mount Rushmore will be South Dakota. I've been there.



Governor, that made my day. Thank you very much for sharing that.



NOEM: Thank you, Sean.



HANNITY: All right. Straight ahead, John Solomon with breaking news about election integrity in Georgia, an investigation also as usual the left is resorting to fear-mongering ahead of the midterms. Mike Huckabee's with us.



And I have a message for the creatures in D.C., both the elected ones and the media mob ones, straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Tonight, we have some big breaking news out of the state of Georgia tonight, where officials are now opening an official investigation into serious allegations of the illegal ballot harvesting during the 2020 election and the 2021 runoff for the Senate.



Here's what the Georgia secretary of state is now telling John Solomon. Take a look.



BRAD RAFFENSPERGER, GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE: If people give us, you know, credible allegations, we want to make sure that we do that and we have that right now as an ongoing investigation.



JOHN SOLOMON, JUST THE NEWS: And one of the steps is that in order for you to do investigations I guess the state elections board has to issue subpoenas to compel information. Is that part of the process that you're pursuing right now?



RAFFENSPERGER: That will be one of the processes we're looking at if we have people that don't want to come forward for whatever concern, because we really need to get to the bottom of it. We just can't let it you know sit there and lie. So if it comes to that, then that's probably the next step that we'd be looking at.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here to explain a lot more, Just the News founder and editor-in- chief, investigative report reporter John Solomon.



John, wow, so you talked to Raffensperger and what did you learn and did he indicate the full scope of this investigation.



SOLOMON: Well, what he -- what he said is exactly what you just heard which is we have opened an investigation in Georgia to allegations received from the group True the Vote. That's a group run by Catherine Engelbrecht, a very respected elections expert, that there may have been as many as 242 people who participated in a what we would call a harvesting campaign in Georgia.



In most states except for California, harvesting is illegal. You can't go out and collect someone else's vote and put it into a ballot box. But Catherine's group put together compelling evidence video footage cell phone records and testimony from one of the participants that there was a widespread effort people trips to drop boxes to deliver ballots during the November 2020 election and the January 5th runoff in Georgia that settled control of both the White House and the U.S. Senate.



That is a large-scale operation. If those allegations turn out to be true, Raffensperger said he considers them credible he's begun an investigation may need to issue subpoenas in the next few days to escalate the investigation.



HANNITY: Give us a time frame and more specifically you mentioned evidence. What evidence?



SOLOMON: Yes. So I started working on this in the summer when I heard that Catherine had approached Governor Kemp with this information. Governor Kemp didn't really pursue it aggressively, Brad Raffensperger has. Bt there is video footage.



When Brad Raffensperger made an agreement to have these ballot boxes out there, he required surveillance cameras to be on them 24/7. Catherine's group went through the footage. I've seen some of the footage.



You can see people taking stacks of ballot, by the way, not at nine o'clock in the morning but at two in the morning, three in the morning, between midnight and five in the morning, taking stacks of ballots, sometimes dropping them on the ground. They have so many stuffing them into the ballot boxes. That is a classic definition of harvesting.



That video footage is very strong. Then they took a tactic the FBI uses. Cell phone geospatial data and they identified who these people most likely are because of the only cell phone at the box at that moment. So very strong evidence and then a cooperating witness.



HANNITY: All right. When will we get -- if you have video evidence is what you're saying, when will we get to see that?



SOLOMON: I think -- it's -- right now, a matter of investigation. I think at some point, if the Secretary Raffensperger sees enough evidence to pursue criminal prosecutions, those videotapes will be released along with other evidence that he's gathered.



HANNITY: He has that evidence and he's seen that evidence?



SOLOMON: He's trying to secure that -- he has, my understanding is his staff has seen the evidence. He's trying to secure it through subpoenas. So that it's officially obtained through, you know, an official proceeding and then the investigation will start.



The key thing here, Sean, cooperating witness, somebody who said he participated in it. That's the person Raffensperger's office most wants to speak to. He's identified as John Doe in the complaint, but that's the key person that Raffensperger wants to get to.



HANNITY: Wow, this could be huge.



John Solomon, thank you.



Now, of course, rather than focus on the issues that matter most, Democrats, they want to stoke more baseless fear, hysteria, as they watch the Biden agenda fail on every single front.



For example, Democrats, their allies, the media mob, are now worried that a Republican victory in 2022 may be the end of our democracy as we know it. That's what they're saying. Take a look.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The midterm elections, especially, if you have a significant win for a Trump-led Republican Party, means that 2024 is going to be seen as illegitimate and potentially a constitutional crisis.



REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections, that voting as we know it in this country will be gone. If they are able to win the House, the damage they could do, you know, to permanently make it difficult to vote and just alter the way that we participate in a democratic process could be irreversible. And so, this may not be -- as I said, this is not only the most important election. If we don't get it right, it could be the last election.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Joining us now with reaction, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.



Governor Huckabee, if you want to visit the president, and you visited many president in your day or go to the Capitol and see a congressman or a senator, or go to a DNC convention or buy a six-pack of beer or a jewel pod, you need a photo ID. Simple things for election integrity -- voter ID, signature verification, chain of custody control to maintain integrity, updated voter rolls, partisan observers, watch the count up close start to finish, and you have to be a legal -- be in this country legally to vote.



Is that burdensome?



MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, it's not a burden. It's a necessity. You know, I didn't think Swalwell could lower himself any more than he already has, but he's done it. He's succeeded and he's done it well.



I mean, here's the funny thing he says, is that we couldn't end up with a worse situation in the House. Yeah, we actually couldn't because under people like Swalwell and Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler and Nancy Pelosi, things have gotten about as bad as they can. But he makes it out to be that if somehow Republicans take the House, they will turn off the water in every American city, cut the electrical lines and outlaw avocado toast. It's going to be a terrible day.



And it's just unbelievable that anybody would take this guy seriously. I certainly don't and I don't think most Americans take seriously the notion that if we actually have honest, fair and consistent elections, that somehow that is going to end voting as we know it. It's going to restore voting as the law says it's supposed to be.



HANNITY: And we know they want new Green Deal socialism. So far, that has failed. We know they want to pack the courts. That so far has failed, end of filibuster, D.C., Puerto Rico statehood.



I can't name a single thing and maybe you can that Joe Biden can point to that that he can identify as successful. So we had 500 -- around 574 riots in the summer of 2020, dozens of Americans died, billions in property damage arson and looting, thousands of cops injured, many seriously, where's that committee? Because they only seem to care about the one riot that they can politicize.



I condemned on January 6, I condemn tonight, any rioting, any place anywhere. Why won't they investigate those riots?



HUCKABEE: Doesn't fit their narrative, Sean. They want to make it as if that what happened on January 6, a year ago, was an insurrection. It wasn't.



If it even was an attempted one, it was the most boneheaded in the world trying to take down a nuclear power with flagpoles. I mean, just think about the absurdity of that. I'm with you. I condemn that on the day it happened and said it was the dumbest thing that people could have done and those who broke into the capital and who insulted or assaulted any police officer should have to pay. That's criminal activity.



But I also was consistent as you were and others were in saying that what happened in the summer, those were not peaceful protests. Those were violent, outrageous attacks on the very democracy that Democrats pretend they want to protect.



HANNITY: Now, they focus on that, so they don't have to focus on Joe's failures.



Governor, great to see you. The beard's getting big. I don't know. Next year, we might have a role for you around Christmas. I don't know. Thanks for being with us.



HUCKABEE: Joe Biden --



HANNITY: Oh, I missed that. We wanted to hear that.



All right. Coming up, Kamala Harris is being slammed for tweeting America's moving again. She said it as hundreds of people stranded on I-95, amid a major winter storm. Joe Concha, Lara Trump are here to react.



And later, my message I have for all you swamp creatures, politicians and media mob creatures in D.C., straight ahead.



HANNITY: Hundreds and hundreds of motorists stranded along I-95 in Virginia from outside D.C., all the way down to near Richmond. Cars, trucks at a standstill, freezing cold temperatures backed up for miles and miles and miles, some were stranded for over 24 hours after a snow storm paralyzed the entire region. And, of course, far left liars on Twitter tried to blame newly elected Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin. One problem, he's not been sworn in yet. Northam is still your governor.



And get this, amid the I-95 chaos, Vice President Harris sent out a tweet posting "America is moving again". In just the latest tone-deaf baffling moment, she may want to bring back the child actors.



Here with reaction: FOX News contributors Joe Concha, Lara Trump are with us.



Lara, I look at this and I'm thinking, you know, you can't make this up. But she does a really good job with child actors, so that image makeover -- you know, we might need the kids to come back in and do another session.



LARA TRUMP, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. She's very relatable now, Sean, after that NASA video. You're right. It worked wonders for Kamala Harris.



Look, if she didn't have bad timing and bad communication skills, she would have none at all. Obviously, this tweet was terrible from start to finish no matter how you look at it.



What is moving again, by the way, Kamala? Is the supply chain crisis now over? Is that moving again? Is inflation moving in the right direction? Are people moving off their couches out of their houses and back to work because the government has stopped paying them to stay home?



No, of course, not. So I don't know what her tweet was all about. Nothing is moving in the right direction as long as Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are in charge.



So just like everything else in this administration, that tweet was an epic failure. But I'm wondering as it relates to Virginia, you know, how you could fail the people of your state so badly.



Ralph Northam, you are still the governor of this state. Maybe he was too busy cleaning out his office because, yes, Glenn Youngkin is fortunately for the people of Virginia, I know they're so happy about this, taking over soon. Of course, they deferred to blaming a Republican even though, Sean, as you just pointed out, he wasn't even in office yet for this mess.



I knew about the snowstorm coming and I live in Florida. So why didn't they have anything prepared? They could have used the signs all down I-95 to tell you to mask up in your car with your whole family to warn people about the snowstorm. Failure across the board, it's all mind-boggling.



HANNITY: I'm surprised they didn't blame your father-in-law, Donald Trump.



Joe Concha?



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, one can only imagine what the coverage would look like speaking of Florida if Ron DeSantis, Republican governor of Florida, had handled this the way Governor Northam Democrat did if a snowstorm had crippled his state. And by the way, it can snow in Florida. Trust me, it happened to be in spring break in the 1990s in Panama City. Talk about a buzzkill, but that's a story for another time.



Look, here's a gut feeling. President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, almost certainly don't write their own tweets and whichever intern is handling them needs to be reassigned to do something else.



Let Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, handle the tweeting instead, just based on experience alone. Besides, interns can do lots of things in the White House.



But look, one quick note, by the way, Sean. I was on the network earlier and I said the deaths had occurred as a result of this storm and unfortunately, there were fatalities, not in Virginia as stated however, but in states including neighboring Maryland. So that said, apologies for the error, no excuse, that's all.



HANNITY: Yeah. You know, Laura, I look at this and I can't cite a single thing that is done effectively. Two years in, we don't have enough cover tests. Monoclonal antibodies been around 18 months, we ran out of those.



I'm -- I mean, what does this guy do? Name one thing that he's done successfully. I have about 30 seconds.



L. TRUMP: I would love to name one, but by every metric, he has failed the American people. There's not one positive thing you can point to within this administration, between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that they have been successful on for the American people. People are paying more for everything. They can't meet their basic needs. We're embarrassed on a world stage day after day. We have a wide open southern border.



And Americans feel the difference. They feel the difference with a Joe Biden presidency and they know how much better they had it when President Donald Trump was in there. That's why it's going to be a red wave this November and that's why in 2024, I guarantee you, a Republican -- I won't say which one yet -- will be taking back the White House.



HANNITY: Well, a Rasmussen poll today, Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, a double-digit 13, 14-point win.



Thank you both.



When we come back, as Biden's border crisis -- well, it gets worse than ever. There's more fentanyl than heroin now being seized at the border, killing more Americans. Sara Carter was given exclusive access by the Texas DPS drug lab. She shows us next.



And my important message for the D.C. swamp creatures, both the elected ones and, of course, their willing allies and basically press secretaries in the media mob, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, the real cost of Biden's open border crisis is now as obvious as ever tonight as we are now learning more fentanyl than heroin was stopped at the border this past year. That's the first time ever on record.



Our very own Sara Carter has an exclusive report tonight on this fentanyl crisis. She was given exclusive access to the Texas DPS as they try to do the job that the Biden administration just refuses to do. Take a look -- Sara.



SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, thousands -- Sean, tens of thousands of bereaved parents as well as law enforcement officials across the country are trying to warn the nation about a crisis -- a drug crisis of non-addicts where fentanyl pills, counterfeit fentanyl pills and fentanyl is killing our children and killing people regardless of age.



I want you to take a look at the exclusive video that we were able to obtain as well as a special interview with our Texas crime lab, the Texas Department of Public Safety in Houston. Listen to this.



CARTER: So I look at this lab and it is just incredible. I mean this is a lab where you guys are testing all kinds of narcotics that you're finding on the streets. I mean, is that challenging?



JENNIFER HATCH, SEIZED DRUG SYSTEM TRAINER FOR THE TEXAS DEPS CRIME LAB: Yeah, I mean, it's a changing of things now. There's always new drugs emerging. There's new analogs coming out and so it's a lot of you know utilizing these guys to the best of their ability to figure out what that new thing is, looking -- doing kind of different research into it and trying to identify all of the stuff that we're seeing.



And this is an actual kilo of fentanyl that was seized, one of a few that were seized in a case.



CARTER: When I think about fentanyl, you need chemicals, you need precursor drugs, right?



HATCH: Yes.



CARTER: To help make the fentanyl, right? And it used to be that it was the fentanyl was coming directly from China.



So you got these precursor drugs, explain that. And then they use those to make the fentanyl, is that what it is?



HATCH: Yeah. So they just adjusted based on what was controlled overseas. And so now, instead of getting the fentanyl like you were saying, they're getting the precursors and then they're synthesizing it or kind of assembling the drug themselves in Mexico and then sending it across.



I mean, there's some that could still you know come through the mail directly in the U.S., but it seems that the primary route is through the southern border.



CARTER: People that think they can tell the difference between a real OxyContin and one that's been manufactured in some labs somewhere it's maybe even a trailer somewhere in Mexico, right? Tell me how a layman can tell the difference, can they?



HATCH: It's -- yeah, it's really hard, because a lot of times in the lab for us, they fool us. And so, we don't usually know that it's not a real tablet until we run it on our instruments and then it tells us, nope, that's something totally different.



CARTER: For a child that's -- or a teenager that got a pill from someone at school, they would never be able to really tell the difference.



HATCH: No, yeah, it would be really hard to know.



CARTER: So explain to me how much fentanyl in a pill can kill?



HATCH: So the rule of thumb that people say is about two milligrams.



CARTER: You really cannot even see the two milligrams of fentanyl in here. It's really that that minute.



Two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially lethal enough to kill an average human being. Right here, we have one kilogram of fentanyl. According to law enforcement officials, this is potentially lethal enough to kill 500,000 people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARTER: Sean, the Texas Department of Public Safety actually seized over 918 pounds of fentanyl as of December 30th for 2020. You can imagine how much that is on the streets.



They're telling me that this is just a small portion of what they've been able to see is because they believe so much more has entered the country.



One of the greatest fears they have is that the fentanyl is being transported across state lines. It's -- they're finding it in schools. We've seen children as young as and people as old as 65, non-addicts who have actually like taken a pill from a friend or borrowed something from a neighbor, maybe taken a Percocet or an OxyContin or picked up an Adderall who have dropped dead by taking just one pill.



Sean, parents want to warn everyone out there that this is truly a crisis and that it needs to be investigated by the Biden administration and something absolutely must be done.



HANNITY: The number one killer of Americans aged 18 to 45, fentanyl. We don't talk about it enough. This is -- we'll have part two of this series tomorrow night. thank you, Sara.



When we come back, I have a message. If you live in the D.C. swamp, you're a politician, elected official, part of the media mob, of press secretary for the Democrats, you don't want to miss it.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. I have an important message to all you elected swamp creatures in Washington, D.C., your willing accomplices, your press secretaries and the media mob -- you know, it is frankly repulsive, just repulsive that all of you Biden's sycophants, you sit idly by, you say nothing, you do nothing as Joe Biden completely mismanages COVID-19. You're supposed to be public servants, right? You're elected to be a public servant, serve your constituents who now two years into the pandemic over the Christmas holiday, most Americans can't find a cover test or get one or they have to wait for hours. That is inexcusable.



You're putting petty partisan politics over the right of any American at this late date to have access to testing on demand. You know what that makes you? You're all enablers of failure.



Would you give Donald Trump a pass like that? Never.



The American people don't even have the therapeutics and monoclonal antibodies. We've had them for 18 months. Americans desperately need them. And guess what? We could bring it to them. We just use Operation Warp Speed, make all the tests we need. Operation Warp Speed for monoclonal antibodies, Operation Warp Speed, we can do that for the antiviral drugs that are now being released.



We have fully vaccinated Americans, those with fully vaccinated and boosters, those with natural immunity are now testing positive in the millions. We've had monoclonal antibodies for 18 months, and again, you won't speak up because Joe is a Democrat. Just like you protected him, you let him stay in the in the candidate protection program in 2020, you let them be in the presidential protection program now, and that makes all of you repulsive. It is beyond inexcusable.



When do you stand up for the American people? You know, what did Joe say? He said, I'm going to shut down the virus. There's no federal solution. You need a test, just go out and Google it.



How about for once you stand up for the American people and what is right and that would be testing on demand, therapeutics on demand, antivirals on demand -- not that complicated.



That's all the time we have left this evening. Please set your DVR, never miss an episode.



Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham, hi.



