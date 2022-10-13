'Hannity' on Biden's recession comments, his plan for gas prices

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on October 12, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Do you have to cheat in a fishing contest? Put weights in the fish to seem heavier than it is? I mean, really? Is that -- is winning that important? You have to ask yourself.



CARLSON: It's like baiting deer. We're opposed. Thank you.



HANNITY: You'll win honestly.



All right. Welcome to HANNITY.



And breaking tonight, moments ago, the trust fund brat that never worked a day in his life in a hoodie John Fetterman was forced to answer why he is unwilling to come on this program and defend his radical positions. Here's a slight tease.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



INTERVIEWER: Sean Hannity said that he is repeatedly issued an invitation to your campaign to be his guest solo for the three hours of his radio show and one full hour of his national TV show. He said he's got no response from you, which I assume means you are no. So my question is, sir, as the United States senator and I worked for one that would be the late John Hines, you have to do this -- you know, debating the opposition thing all the time and I was just curious as to what your reasoning is for not doing that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Well, we got an answer. We'll play Fetterman's full answer coming up tonight.



Also tonight, we have just obtained exclusively for this program, two full hours of body cam footage from the 2020 incident involving Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia and his ex-wife where she accused him of running her over with his Tesla following a domestic dispute, two hours. Now, those on the left who believe -- you know, say believe all women, are they feigning outrage over Herschel Walker? Because he allegedly paid for an abortion many years ago are they only caring about uh believing women that accuse Republicans? Is this going to change the race in Georgia? We've got that tape coming up exclusively right here on the show.



And also, Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs is running and hiding literally from questions and she still refuses to debate Kari Lake. We have exclusive footage from Project Veritas showing Hobbs frantically avoiding a reporter. We'll play that.



But, first, we begin with Joe Biden tonight who just sat down for one of the coziest -- they could have lit a fire and toasted marshmallows interview with fake news's CNN's fake Jake Tapper who coddled the president with a variety of softball questions virtually no follow-ups. That's fine, I expect that.



Make no mistake, fake Jake, he's not a journalist, he's a Democratic activist. He is a talk show host, I'm a talk show host. We're members of the press, I'm honest, he's not.



It's okay. All he needs to do is be honest with his viewers that he has a political side. He's a Trump-hating liberal Democrat like almost everyone else on fake news CNN and MSDNC.



Now, still despite Tapper's best effort to be gentle with the president, the ever so -- well, compromised president even politely picking up Joe's cheat sheet at one point. Biden still mangled you know at the end to make a total complete fool of himself, mangling one word after another. He said he was so proud of his son hunter the smartest guy he knows.



There may be true to that because he made all this money with no experience, he's got to give him give the devil is due. He said the vast majority of Americans approve of his decisions in office, I beg to differ, the polls do as well. And get this, he claimed that we are definitely not in a recession he said it.



Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: Should the American people prepare for a recession?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No. Look, they've been saying this now how, every -- every six months, they say this. Every six months, they look down. The next six months and see what's going to happen.



It hadn't happened yet. It hadn't been there -- there has -- there is no -- there's no guarantee that they're going to -- I don't think there will be a recession. If it is, it'll be a very slight recession. That is we'll move down slightly.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: See after two straight quarters of negative growth, consecutive quarters of negative growth, we are officially in a recession, not to mention the housing crash, the bear market, spiking interest rates. And to top it all off, inflation still at a 41-year high, gas prices are now more than double what they were under President Trump and they're going much higher very quickly.



And that brings us to Biden's utter humiliation at the hands of OPEC and Saudi Arabia. Remember, after you went begging and pleading with MBS, the guy he once called the murderer of Jamal Khashoggi and begged them to please produce more oil, the country that he said was a pariah nation, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia -- well, they in conjunction with OPEC, in full alignment with Vladimir Putin and Russia, they decided to do the exact opposite of what Joe wanted and they produced less. He got on his hands and knees, kissed the ring in the ass of MBS and it didn't work. Even fist pumped them.



Anyway, two million barrels a day less, thanks to Joe's diplomacy. Last night, according to Joe Biden, it was never about the oil. This is a lie. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TAPPER: Do you think it's time for the U.S. to rethink its relationship with Saudi Arabia?



BIDEN: Yes. And by the way, let's get straight where I went. I didn't go to -- went about oil. I went about making sure that we made sure that we weren't going to walk away from the Middle East, and what was going on.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Okay. He went there for the oil. He went there to beg Saudi Arabia for help in the midterms. We now have a new report, a bombshell report from "The Wall Street Journal" that Joe Biden was pleading with OPEC and Saudi Arabia to delay the production decrease of oil for a few months, meaning it's likely that MBS and OPEC told Joe Biden right to his face that he would not only produce -- not produce more oil, but he can cut production and he would cut production dramatically.



Quote: Saudi officials dismissed Biden's request which they viewed as a political gambit by the administration to avoid bad news ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. They were right. They laughed in his face. This is not just humiliating for Joe Biden and it is humiliating, but he was groveling to the guy that he called a murderer.



The murderer literally spit in his face and spit in the face of the entire country the USA.



And despite Biden's efforts to keep this quiet, we now know the truth and Joe has no long-term solution for spiking gas prices, no plan to tap into our own domestic resources, no new pipeline deals on deck, just the political gamut and it failed and it failed miserably and we're all paying the price for it.



And now, he's accusing Saudi Arabia and OPEC of aligning with Putin which had already happened. How stupid can Joe be? They have been aligning for quite some time, all in an effort they have been coordinating to drive up energy costs by manipulating the world's supply, knowing that Joe Biden is so stupid and so beholden to the new green deal socialist Democrats that he's going to artificially reduce the world supply, which means they get even richer.



They will continue to deny Joe Biden begging and pleading again and again. Joe will keep begging and humiliating himself and humiliating our country, all because he's too stupid to produce it domestically and become energy independent like Donald Trump did.



Unfortunately for the country, Joe Biden does not value logic or truth. He bows at the dark altar of the climate alarmist religious cult, never forget it. And with each passing day, reality becomes more and more blurred for the president.



In fact today, he falsely claimed that his son Beau lost his life in Iraq. This is pretty scary. It's like a -- you know, "where's Jackie?" moment. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Just imagine, I mean this sincerely. I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star of the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: That didn't happen. His son tragically died from cancer shortly after his second term as Delaware's attorney general. Tonight, it is not clear if Biden is confused, lying, or both. I suspect it is the significant cognitive decline that we chronicle regularly.



Either way, it's not a good look from the guy who has checked his watch remember over and over again during the dignified transfer of service men and women that were killed in Afghanistan because of Joe's awful and deadly withdrawal from Kabul. And frankly, Biden seems pretty classless, pretty self-absorbed.



Right on cue, here's Joe talking about himself yet again. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: I grew up in Claymont, Delaware, and across, I went to a little school called Holy Rosary Grade School across from the Claymont fire hall. And all my buddies that came -- either became a firefighter, a cop or a priest. I wasn't qualified for any of them, so here I am.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Well, the last part's true. You don't qualify for those jobs and you certainly not qualified to be president. Now, given his first two years in office, that is painfully obvious for anyone with eyes to see.



Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Joe Concha, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.



You know, this report in "The Wall Street Journal", "Daily Mail" picked it up as well, that the Saudis rejected it. Now, we know that they probably rejected Joe right to his face and then Joe went to plan B, which is can you please not cut production until after the election. Now, wouldn't that be seeking outside influence in light and to -- in light of the upcoming midterm elections? In other words, if you're asking Saudi Arabia and OPEC to wait to reduce the world supply, are you trying to manipulate the country's vote?



(CROSSTALK)



MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Okay, I'll jump on it.



HANNITY: All right. Jump on it.



HUCKABEE: Yeah, I'll jump all over that one. What doesn't make sense is that we have not only an ample supply of energy for the next four or five hundred years, even if we had the kind of growth that we anticipate, so we could take care of our needs and even export energy. But the president shut that down. He can say that he didn't but he did.



And the fact is it not only has had a dramatic impact -- impact on prices, but it's also had an impact on our ability to be free. A country that has to beg people for its energy is a country that is enslaved to whoever it is supplying the energy. And right now, we are at the mercy of not the best actors in the world when it comes to our own needs of energy.



HANNITY: You know, it's so embarrassing, Joe Concha, and the media just totally ignores it, as they ignore the high price of gasoline. They were so anxious to report, oh, gas prices have come down, you know, 50 days in a row because of Joe, because Joe put a band-aid on the problem and that was releasing the strategic petroleum reserves, which by the way compromises our national security to artificially increase supplies which lower prices.



So we did that temporarily. Okay now that's had to stop because he's depleted half of them. So, now, prices are on the rise again in the media is silent.



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's amazing, and it's like me gaining 50 pounds, Sean, right? And my wife says, you know you look like you're in your second trimester at this point, I think you need to lose some weight.



So then I go out and I lose seven pounds in a month and then have the audacity to go back to her to say, you know, honey, I've never lost weight this quickly in my life and in this much weight so fast. That's the same thing with gas prices.



It went to an all-time high, they bring it down to the $3.50 range, which remember when Donald Trump left office, it was about two dollars and thirty cents a gallon. So still well above that, and they blame Vladimir Putin, Putin price hike and that whole hashtag before prices came down and now we see it going back towards it's almost at four dollars a gallon. It will only go higher.



And the fact that we have to depend on Venezuela and OPEC+ which is basically Russia and Saudi Arabia instead of energy independence that we had here at home, gas and oil leases off of the gulf coast, off of the Alaska coast, ANWR, obviously, XL pipeline.



And now we're dependent on all these other countries we backed ourselves into this corner and with the midterm coming, I don't see how this reverses at this point. But to talk about that interview last night, Sean, not many people watched. Twenty-ninth place overall among cable news shows. Your program more than tripled its audience, Jake Tapper's audience and you didn't have the leader of the free world on at last check so that's embarrassing.



And the interview was also pre-taped by the way. Why wasn't it live?



And when Joe Biden has done the three TV interviews he's done this year, whether it was with "60 Minutes", NBC and now CNN for whatever reason, they're taped a couple days beforehand so they could go to something called post-production, edit what they need to, homogenize it and make the president perhaps look better than he would in a live setting. That's how these interviews should go. But the president will never agree to that in these news organizations are going to allow that.



Overall, I think Jonathan Turley asked a great question. Quote: If Hunter was a hopeless addict, incapable of criminal intent or sound decision making, why were foreign interests clamoring at his door to give him millions of dollars as a board member, lawyer or consultant? I would have liked to have heard Jake Tapper ask the president about that or the fentanyl crisis that's killing 300 Americans a day on average due to overdoses. But, of course, we didn't get those questions because we don't want to make the president uncomfortable or anything on national television, now, do we, Jake?



HANNITY: Yeah, we kind of do.



Governor, let me go back to you. By the way, it was great to have Sarah back on the program and she's doing great. Thank -- thank god she's cancer- free. She will be the next governor of Arkansas, I'm pretty confident.



As you look at the house and the Senate, the Senate in particular, we got Florida, we got Georgia, we've got North and South Carolina. We've got New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Ohio. We got Wisconsin. We got Nevada. We have Arizona.



We seem to think that maybe Patty Murray is in trouble in the state of Washington. Maybe even we're in play in Colorado. Where do you see this falling out? We're 27 days away from what I believe is an inflection point, a tipping point election, midterm election in this country. Where do you see the result going?



HUCKABEE: I honestly think Republicans are going to have a much better night than anybody predicts largely because the polling information is simply unreliable. And there's a reason that it's unreliable. Right now, if you're pro-life, if you're Christian, if you're conservative, if you are a MAGA Republican, which means you just think that America is a great country and we ought to preserve it and protect it and pass it on that way.



If you're one of those people, you're kind of thinking that any given day, the FBI may show up, bang your door down and haul you in. If not, they may put you on a list, they may call you a domestic terrorist, a threat to democracy.



So conservatives simply don't answer polls. So I think we're seeing something that really can't be factored in. And I was talking to Robert Cahaly of the Trafalgar Group, one of the few polling organizations that has some credibility. He's very blunt and saying no white men between 30 and 50 will answer a poll question.



And for the most part, most, all of the Trump supporters simply will not answer a poll. They don't put yard signs up anymore. They don't put a lot of bumper strips. But they will go vote because they know it's the last line of defense they have to protect their country and their families.



HANNITY: Governor, thank you for being with us. We're glad Sarah's healthy.



Joe's book "Come On, Man" is doing very well. Congratulations, Joe Concha.



Thank you both for being with us.



(MUSIC)



All right. There you have it, 27 days still the all-important midterm elections. We're looking at the gubernatorial race out of New Mexico. It is now uncomfortably closed for the Democratic incumbent. Take a look at this brand new ad exclusively provided to this program by the Republican Governors Association. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, POLITICAL AD)



AD ANNOUNCER: During COVID, Michelle Lujan Grisham locked down New Mexico but led hundreds of criminals out of prison early. Many went on to commit more crimes, including career criminal Chris Beltran. After Lujan Grisham released him early, Beltran violated probation, got sent back to jail.



Then, Lujan Grisham's administration released him early again. Days after his early release, he hunted his ex-girlfriend down, shot her in the face, murdered her.



This should never have happened.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Defund, dismantled, no bail. How's that working out?



Her Republican opponent Mark Ronchetti is now within a few points in the latest poll. It would be a long shot but this is a winnable race clearly for the GOP.



Meanwhile, out in the state of Washington, Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley is now within two points of the state's longtime Senator Patty Murray in what is a clear rebuke of the Biden agenda. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, POLITICAL AD)



AD ANNOUNCER: With Biden and the D.C. politicians in charge, gas prices more than doubled. Senator Murray votes 96 percent with Biden. She just goes along. Groceries, housing, everything costs more with Biden and his D.C. cronies in charge. And Senator Murray just goes along, 96 percent with Biden.



Baby formula shortage, empty shelves, crime in our streets, and Senator Murray fades away and just goes along.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All right. Here with more is Washington Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley is with us.



All right. This race now is within the margin of error. A lot is going on out there. It's the same issues we see in the rest of the country and that is record high inflation, 41-year high, double the prices for a gallon of gasoline that we were paying under Donald Trump, wide open borders, no bail laws, defund, dismantle the police and school systems that are a disaster and pushing a woke agenda.



That seems to even be impacting a state of Washington which maybe many people didn't predict would be in play.



TIFFANY SMILEY (R), WASHINGTON SENATE CANDIDATE: Yes, Sean, you're exactly right. I mean, these aren't Democrat or Republican issues, they're American issues.



And when I stood up and fought for my husband and then and then took on V.A. reform, I was fighting for every Democrat, every Republican, and every independent, disabled service member and their family. So I've been at this for 18 months. I've listened to the voters of Washington state.



You know, a year ago, they were worried about the rising cost of living, gas prices, crime in our streets, overdoses from fentanyl. We are looking to super exceed 2021 in our over overdoses from fentanyl. I mean, this has to be stopped. These are life and death issues.



You know, I'm a nurse. Washington state needs healing, they need hope. And that's what we have been talking about from the very beginning. That's exactly why you are seeing these polls tighten. We've ran a great campaign, raised good money, we're still raising money because we know our message is a winning message.



We're seeing these polls tighten because we've gone up on air and shared our message. We double down and meet that with the voters on the ground everywhere. You know, not that long ago, I was at DeSoto homeless encampment, helping clean up a homeless encampment, cleaning up dirty needles. And I wanted to talk to the residents to understand their hardships and their barriers to getting help and having hope.



And as I was there cleaning up, a woman from across the camp who's helping cleanup as well. She said Tiffany Smiley, you know, I was kind of like, yes, that's me, I'm really a nice person, I don't know what ad you're watching but we're doing great work here in Washington. She said, I've voted for Patty Murray every single time. This year, I'm honored to vote for you.



And it was a special moment where we're standing in the middle of just destruction where people are poisoning themselves to death and no one's helping them. Senator Patty Murray is silent on the issues that are affecting Washington voters every single day. That's why we will win this race. Washington state wants hope and anyone can join us at smileyforWashington.com. We need money to continue to share our winning message all across Washington state.



HANNITY: And Patty Murray has been hand in hand, arm in arm, with all these failed policies that are hurting the American people and that includes the people in Washington state. Your state -- this is going to be an interesting race to watch.



Tiffany Smiley, thanks for being with us.



All right. Coming up, we have obtained the disturbing body cam footage, two hours of it, from the incident where Raphael Warnock allegedly ran over his ex-wife with his car. We're going to show you all of what she had to say. Now the media is playing defense in Georgia and they're playing defense in Pennsylvania. We'll talk about both those races. That's all coming up, straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Now, a breaking news HANNITY exclusive surrounding the all-important Georgia Senate race, as we have obtained the full body cam footage of Raphael Warnock's dispute with his ex-wife in March of 2020, where she accused him of trying to run her over with his car and he actually ran over her foot with his car, and where his -- well, crying ex- wife told police that Warnock is a great actor and they'd done all this and suggested that he has a violent past.



As always, we'll play with -- play the tape. We'll let you decide. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK'S WIFE: And he just starts backing the car up and it wasn't going fast like I'm not -- I'm not bleeding, but I can't believe he would have run me over.



POLICE OFFICER: So you think it was intentional that he ran (INAUDIBLE) --



SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK'S WIFE: I just don't think he cares. I think, obviously, I was standing here the door is open and I'm leaning into the car. How can you drive the car when I'm leaning into it?



He knew it was a risk and he doesn't care. He's just curious about his own stuff. He's got a flight to catch and that's all that matters.



This man's running for United States Senate and all he cares about right now is his reputation. I've tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time and today he crossed the line.



I had to draw the line today, I've had enough of him thinking he can do whatever he wants because of who he is and treat me any kind of way and I just keep taking it and being quiet for his reputation's sake and I've had it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, she's making an accusation that he was using his car as a weapon to run her over and in fact ran over her foot in the process, as a result of this domestic dispute. It raises a question, why wasn't Raphael Warnock arrested and charged in the incident? Which does in and of itself raise a lot of ethical questions, because isn't it pretty much standard operating procedure for police departments and all around the country when there's a domestic dispute and there is an allegation of violence that one person has taken and down to police headquarters, the one that is charged?



Anyway, Warnock's troubles don't stop there. He wants to end cash bail. He demonized police. You know, even referred to them as thugs and gangsters.



He also said you cannot serve God and the military. He compared America's legacy to, let's see, Fidel Castro. He praised, oh, Louis Farrakhan and the Reverend Jeremiah Wright. He wants CRT in our schools.



He supports abortion on demand through the ninth month, no restriction on abortion. He's been a rubber stamp for everything Biden and the new green deal climate cult alarmists. He's hell-bent on destroying pretty much our way of life in this country.



But Warnock is just one of many extreme socialists that are running for office. That includes the ever-struggling socialist to the left of Bernie Sanders, trust fund brat on a hoodie that's never worked a job in his life, John Fetterman. An NBC News reporter even denoted the Fetterman struggled to speak didn't seem to understand the conversation prior to the interview. But, of course, that reporter faced pushback from left wing host Savannah Guthrie, the expert that she is. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DASHA BURNS, NBC REPORTER: NBC News agreed to Fetterman's request to use a transcription program during this interview because he's still experiencing auditory processing issues from the stroke, meaning he can't always understand what he's hearing.



Walk me through why we need the closed captioning, how it works.



JOHN FETTERMAN (D), PENNSYLVANIA SENATE CANDIDATE: Yeah, it's really just how things happen because I sometimes will hear things in a way that's not perfectly clear. So I use captioning, so I'm able to see what you're saying on the -- in captioning.



BURNS: And, Savannah, we did find that in small talk before the interview without captioning, it seemed it was difficult for Fetterman to understand our conversation.



SAVANNAH GUTHRIE, NBC ANCHOR: And, Dasha, you had mentioned that last night on "Nightly". Since then, other journalists who've also dealt with Fetterman came forward and said they had a different experience.



BURNS: Yeah, and, Savannah, that's completely fair that that was their experience. We can only report our own.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Maybe somebody can show Savannah Guthrie the tape of Fetterman saying kick the balls in authority and maybe calling Joe Biden Joe bin.



And by the way, get this, during an interview today with the Penn Live editorial board, well, board member Jeffrey Lord, a friend of this program, he asked Fetterman about my open invitation for him to join this program for the full hour and to do my radio show if he wants for the full three hours.



Here's the response.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEFFREY LORDD, PENN LIVE: Sean Hannity said that he has repeatedly issued an invitation to your campaign to be his guest solo for the three hours of his radio show and one full hour of his national TV show. He said he's gotten no response from you which I assume means you are no.



So my question is, sir, as the United States senator and I work for one that would be to late John Hines, you have to do this, you know, debating the opposition thing all the time and I'm just curious as to what your reasoning is for not doing that?



FETTERMAN: I just -- I just don't believe that -- I mean, it's actually a fact. That FOX News and part of -- that Sean Hannity is a part of has spent the last five or six weeks, you know, unloading on us and saying outrageous things and going after us in a way more so than every other of the -- the other Democratic candidates combined. So this is not necessarily a fair and serious, you know, venue. And I just would not take that. It's an unserious invitation because he's all in for Dr. Oz and that's the truth.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All right. Here with reaction, radio talk show host Larry Elder, along with Outkick founder Clay Travis.



Larry, let me start with you. Well, the thing that he doesn't really want to do is answer a question because he hasn't been asked a lot of hard questions. Here, in Pennsylvania, $81 billion industry, he wants a moratorium on fracking. He wants absolutely no restrictions on abortion. He wants uh the taxpayers to fund heroin injection sites that are safe.



This guy has advocated for more convicted murders to be released than any other candidate in the history of running for the U.S. Senate. He wants to open up the prisons in Pennsylvania and let out a third at least of the population. This guy is more left than Bernie Sanders on every issue, Larry. No wonder he won't come on this program or answer anybody's questions.



LARRY ELDER, RADIO HOST: Yeah, and it's interesting, Sean, he says he won't come on your program because you're, quote, all in for Dr. Oz. For crying out loud, I ran for governor as you know out here in California, the newspapers were all in on my opponent Gavin Newsom, "The Sacramento Bee", "The L.A. Times", I still did interviews.



If we Republicans don't do interviews because the media is all in on the other side, we wouldn't do any interviews.



And regarding Raphael Warnock's videotape, that's very compelling stuff, Sean. But you and I both know there is a double standard. When a female accuses a Democrat versus when a female accuses a Republican, the media has a very different attitude.



Remember Tara Reade, she's the woman who claimed that that Joe Biden essentially assaulted her, and Kamala Harris even said she believed Tara Reade. Now, Kamala Harris works for Joe Biden. So either she's working now for somebody she accused of a sexual assault or now she believes Tara Reade is a liar.



And you and I both interviewed Juanita Broaddrick who alleged that Bill Clinton raped her and that two weeks after, the alleged raid. Hillary Clinton verbally intimidated her. To my knowledge, Sean, Hillary has never been asked about what Juanita Broaddrick said. So the double standards are just all in your face.



HANNITY: You know, Clay, let's go to Raphael Warnock for a second. You saw this tape of his ex-wife alleging that he was using his car as a weapon to run her over and in fact ran over her foot. He's been taken to court for not paying child support.



We also know that he obstructed justice. He was arrested for obstructing justice in a child abuse investigation for a camp that he was running and that ultimately found five examples of child abuse.



Now, why isn't the media in the great state of Georgia have been questioning Raphael Warnock the way they've been hammering Herschel Walker?



CLAY TRAVIS, OUTKICK FOUNDER: You know, and Larry knows, and everybody out there listening to us knows why, because Georgia is the firewall now, Sean. What you offered to John Fetterman, I would extend the offer the same way maybe, maybe he won't be able to claim that I've been as vociferous of a critic of his, although I'd like to think that I have because he is the worst candidate that either party has nominated for a statewide elective office in all of 2022, and that was before, Sean, he didn't have the health status to be able to be a United States senator.



Look, the job of a senator is to articulate in a convincing manner and advocate for your state. He cannot do that. He cannot speak. He has to conduct interviews using a desktop computer screen in order to be able to see what's being asked.



And, Sean, if you watch that NBC interview, he wasn't even consistent in being able to answer those questions. And so, if you look at these numbers, Dr. Oz is going to win in Pennsylvania, and I think what's going on and I would just say to the people of Pennsylvania but certainly the people of Georgia, just listen to this case. Do you believe that Joe Biden has done a good job as president? If you do, then you should vote for Raphael Warnock no matter what because he is a rubber stamp for Joe Biden.



HANNITY: Yeah, well-said.



TRAVIS: If you however believe as most Georgians do and most Pennsylvanians and most Americans do, that Joe Biden has been an awful president, then how in the world could you vote for someone to be a rubber stamp for him? Look, Herschel needs to win. It's a big deal.



We're 27 days out. The people of Georgia have a chance to redo the error that they made in January of 2021, when they put Raphael Warnock in office. He needs to be gone.



And John Fetterman quite simply cannot do the job. If he had any sense of decency, Sean, he would step down and allow someone else to run because he doesn't have the health ability to do this.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: He doesn't have that, but he's the most radical candidate ever to run in the country.



And, Larry, I didn't even mention he wants, you know, Pennsylvania to be a sanctuary state. I didn't mention that as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, he chased an innocent African-American jogger down the street, held him with a shotgun to his face. The guy did nothing and nothing even happened in the town to justify that. Imagine if a Trump did that or any Republican had done that.



ELDER: They've got two issues. Their issue is abortion and their issue is, by the way, these Republicans over there are systemically racist. They've got that and that's it.



They can't talk about prices. They can't talk about gas prices. They can't talk about the borders. They can't talk about the pull out of Afghanistan. All they can do is pound the table about abortions and about calling the people on the right systemically racist.



That's all they've got and come November, they are going to be toasts in the House and hopefully in the Senate.



HANNITY: I hope you're right both of you. Anyway, thank you both. Clay, appreciate it. Larry as always, thank you.



Straight ahead, we're going to bring you the latest on the deep state as the Danchenko trial continues. Senator Ron Johnson is surging in the polls ahead of the midterms in November, 27 days from now. He will join us on the latest against the radical he is running against, Mandela Barnes. That's straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. Big breaking developments in the state of Wisconsin and the Senate race tonight as Republican Ron Johnson, he continues to surge and now has a six-point lead according to a brand new poll from Marquette of likely voters. But like I always say, you have to run as if you're 10 points behind, take nothing for granted.



And also tonight, the trial for the sub source for Hillary Clinton's bought and paid for dirty Russian disinformation dossier, the Steele dossier is continuing in Washington this week, as we learn more and more about the FBI's abuse of power, how they've been politicized all about the Russia hoax, the spying scandal, an FBI agent literally testified the FBI offered Christopher Steele one million dollars to corroborate the lies in the dossier. But, of course, Steele couldn't corroborate anything.



And we also learned that Danchenko told Clinton operative Charles Dolan another source for the dossier that their goals, quote, clearly coincide. It was always one giant hoax designed to help Clinton and destroy Donald Trump in 2016, and clearly, the FBI was on board with all of it.



Here with reaction, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.



Senator, let me get this straight. So we know that the FBI was warned by Bruce Orr in August of 2016 not to use the dossier, that it was a political document. They used it anyway, says on the top of a FISA application verified. We know that it was unverifiable because it was all false.



And then as we move forward and they have three subsequent renewals, in the interim, Danchenko tells them none of that dossier is true. But then they put him on the payroll, the FBI is paying him. Then they offer, again, after they already passed off as the dossier to get the FISA warrant, then they offer a million dollars to Christopher Steele if he can corroborate it. The FBI -- is that -- that sounds like a bounty on Donald Trump's head if they can prove it that he's guilty after the fact, after they got the warrant, then we'll give you a million dollars? Does that sound ethical to you?



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Not at all, and this is another stunning disclosure. It was my staff that uncovered the classified footnotes to Michael Horowitz's FISA report that showed the FBI knew that the Steele dossier was tainted with Russian disinformation from Danchenko probably, as early as October 2016.



Certainly by January 2017, and yet they continued to use that had moved ahead with the Mueller probe, put this country through four years of political turmoil. Now, the FBI, at some of the highest levels, some of the actors in there are just corrupt. This needs to be fully disclosed, fully exposed and we need full accountability.



HANNITY: Let me go to your election. Your opponent Mandela Barnes is also a radical like Fetterman, like Raphael Warnock. Your -- Mandela Barnes wants to defund the police, no bail laws, he supports that. He supported draconian COVID lockdowns.



He wanted illegal immigrants to get in-state tuition rates and legal driver's licenses. He's a thousand percent in support of the new green deal. He wants no restrictions at all on abortion, you can have an abortion up until, you know, the day before birth. He wanted to eliminate the legislative filibuster and he won't apologize for mocking Steve Scalise after he got shot on that ball field and nearly died, saying, oh, he just took one for the team.



No wonder why I think "Real Clear Politics" has you up by nine combined.



JOHNSON: Well, Sean, you're just scratching the surface in terms of what a radical leftist Mandela Barnes is. I put him up against Fetterman any day. My problem is he just raised $20 million, and the media --



HANNITY: From whom?



JOHNSON: -- is completely on it out -- from wherever.



HANNITY: Anybody in Wisconsin donate to that? I doubt it.



JOHNSON: Well, maybe, maybe a couple. But again, $20 million, he's out raising me. The media is amplifying his lies, his distortions, his character assassination.



So, you know, we've got to assume that this is a dead even race. We've got to run hard through the tape through Election Day. I'm going to need the resources, RonJohnsonforSenate.com. Your audience has been very generous. Don't let me down now. We need to raise the resources to -- so we can compete and make sure that he never becomes U.S. senator.



HANNITY: Twenty-seven days, it is critical that you remain in the U.S. Senate. Ron Johnson, thank you.



All right. Coming up, Project Veritas infiltrated the Katie Hobbs campaign. You're not going to believe what they were captured on films saying. We have the tape, that's next, straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. More troubles tonight for Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs and his struggling gubernatorial campaign as Project Veritas has now uncovered even more bizarre behavior inside of the campaign, including not wanting to debate Kari Lake. And evidence that Hobbs is trying to hide her radical anti-Second Amendment agenda from Arizona voters.



As always, we let you decide. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KATIE HOBBS, CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR, ARIZONA: And he's like, oh, what do you do? And I was like, I work for a campaign, and I don't know why I said, that, cause I just did not want to have this conversation and I'm like shut up, shut up, shut up. He's like, oh, Kari Lake? And I was like, (EXPLETIVE DELETED) no!



I don't want to talk to you. I don't want to talk politics to anyone who I don't know.



JASPER ADAMS, FIELD ORGANIZER: I'm scare. Yeah. we have a lot of concerns about Katie's campaign.



PVA JOURNALIST: Why?



ADAMS: She's not debating Kari Lake which is --



PVA JOURNALIST: Why not?



ADAMS: We don't know. So, it's that sort of thing. So --



PVA JOURNALIST: Would Katie support something like an assault weapons ban?



JOE WOLF, HEAD POLITICAL CONSULTANT: If she could, yeah. I mean, the problem is that's a federal issue, right?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This conversation happened following Wolf driving our journalists around with an AR-15 in the car.



PVA JOURNALIST: Is that an AR-15?



WOLF: That is an AR-15. He had it broken down in the backpack when we started, and he just pulled it out.



PVA JOURNALIST: It can fit in a backpack?



WOLF: Yeah, this folds down. It's a crowd control weapons. Easier to fire than a handgun.



R.C. MAXWELL, PVA: R.C. Maxwell from Project Veritas Action.



I want to ask you a brief question about the statements that you made.



HOBBS: You have a great day.



MAXWELL: Oh, you've spilled your soda.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now we did reach out to Katie Hobbs and her campaign for comment. They've yet to respond.



So why won't these Democrats debate? Why won't they agree to debates earlier before voting begins? They're all adopting a Joe Biden hiding their basement bunker mentality and the media is letting him once again get away with it.



Here with reaction, Trafalgar chief pollster Robert Cahaly, along with Insider Advantage poster Matt Towery.



I'm going to ask you both a general question. Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, not the gubernatorial race in Arizona, more Blake Masters who has a libertarian to compete with. New Hampshire, General Bolduc.



As you look at those important Senate races, where do you see them going, Matt Towery?



MATT TOWERY, CHAIRMAN, INSIDER ADVANTAGE: Well, as you know, I poll for a lot of the FOX affiliates in those in those states. So I call it as I see it. The Republicans started rising in almost all of these states about two and a half to three weeks ago. And I don't know if it's going to continue, you never know.



But for the moment, what we are seeing in general, and I have a new poll in Arizona coming out tomorrow, so I can't tip my hand on that. But in general what we're seeing are the Republican candidates in all of these states hanging in there, even against incredible attacks like Herschel Walker has taken in Georgia for example.



Herschel Walker I think, Robert Cahaly has his own poll right now showing Herschel's within three or four points. So this is becoming a very interesting thing, yeah, even less of that.



Let me just say one other thing, these gubernatorial candidates in states like Florida with DeSantis, Georgia with Kemp, they're running even stronger and it tells me that something's going on. There is a new wave developing, whether it will hold, you don't know. But it's certainly beginning to develop.



HANNITY: A lot of attention's been paid to Georgia and Herschel Walker. But we're laying out a case against Raphael Warnock that the people of Georgia have not really heard Robert Cahaly. When they find out that he used his car as a weapon and his wife alleges that he tried to run her over and ran over her foot and that they didn't pay child support and that he was arrested for covering up a scandal involving child abuse at a camp he ran and in fact that they found some child abuse, do you think Raphael Warnock's in trouble?



ROBERT CAHALY, POLLSTER, TRAFALGAR GROUP: Oh, I definitely think he is. I mean, what you're seeing now is all these this onslaught of attack against Herschel, and it was a lot. and it went over two solid weeks, and now, with Matt Towery's poll out at three points down and ours at two and also Emerson at two, I mean, it's like this is -- this entire storm and all this spending has come and moved right out of Herschel, and it is not -- you know, there's no huge fall. I mean, two points is virtually nothing in this race and it's moved that way back and forth.



And the Walker campaign has really spent any time attacking -- I mean, they've been focused on the issues and everybody around Warnock has been attacking Herschel. So I think a little fair game is due, and certainly, it will -- it -- with those negatives start to kind of stock up and with -- his running mate being Joe Biden, I think it's going to be tough.



HANNITY: Less than a minute, predictions. House and Senate, at the end of the day, when do Republicans land after this election, Matt Towery?



TOWERY: Well, the House, the Republicans take. That's pretty obvious, just from redistricting, but with the wave you have developing. In the Senate, I think it's going to boil down to one thing. It's going to boil down to Herschel Walker and Warnock being in a runoff in December in Georgia.



HANNITY: Wow, so you're saying 51-49.



Okay, Robert?



TOWERY: Maybe. Yeah.



CAHALY: I think -- I think if the trend continues as it is now, it took me -- to change, look to the Republicans to have the House by 25 seats or more and get the Senate by one or two seats.



HANNITY: One or two, so you're picking 51 or 52 in 51-49, 52-48.



All right. Thank you both.



We'll take a break. We'll come back. More HANNITY right after this.



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. As always, thank you for joining us. You make this show possible. We can't thank you enough. Please set your DVR so you never, ever, ever miss an episode.



And don't forget, for news anytime, foxnews.com, hannity.com.



In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham, "THE INGRAHAM ANGLE" is on.



