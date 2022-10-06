'Hannity' on Biden's energy failures

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on October 5, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: A man that nobody messes with, Sean Hannity, next.



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Yeah. Nobody -- sorry. I forgot. Joe Biden.



I was thinking as you were playing that -- let's go Brandon, you know what? Does he -- does he remember what people said at that time? You can't make this stuff up.



Tucker, thank you.



And welcome to HANNITY.



And tonight, we begin in Florida where hurricane recovery efforts, they are ongoing. Earlier today, Biden made that special trip to the Sunshine State where he was in fact caught on that hot mic saying exactly what we just told.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You were raised the same way I was.



MAYOR: I was. I was.



BIDEN: No one (EXPLETIVE DELETED) with a Biden.



MAYOR: There you, (EXPLETIVE DELETED) right.



BIDEN: And you can't argue with your brothers outside the house.



MAYOR: That's exactly right.



BIDEN: Right.



MAYOR: That's exactly right.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Such a tough guy. I'm going to take him behind the school and beat him up. Tough guy, you blow -- but he falls over with the wind going on Air Force One. Nobody Fs for the Biden except for, let's see, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, every other OPEC nation. We'll explain in detail.



Recently, Biden got on his knees, hands and knees, begging and pleading the Saudis crown prince to please produce more oil. He's been begging OPEC as well. The same crown prince in this case that Biden openly referred to as a pariah, that he accused of torturing and murdering the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



Well, this week, Saudi Arabia, OPEC, they just announced today that they would be actually reducing oil production by a whopping two million barrels a day, that will artificially reduce supply and increase the price of a barrel of oil, which means you're going to pay a hell of a lot more every time you fill up yet again.



Now, this is not only deeply humility humiliating for Joe Biden and the U.S., more importantly, it is painful to millions of Americans. Now, GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan is predicting OPEC's decision today will drive prices up 15 to 30 cents a gallon. Keep in mind, gas prices are already on the rise yet again. They're getting higher.



Look at this, $5.99 a gallon in Reno, $6.42 in California, that's the average, $5.47 cents in Oregon, $4.51 cents in Arizona and here we go again. This year alone, American families, they are shelling out a whopping to cover costs associated all due to Biden's inflation, reckless spending and, of course, spiking gas prices. Seven thousand two hundred dollars per household.



Now, this is beyond devastating to the poor the middle class and, of course, it's clobbering those people on fixed incomes. But remember, according to Karine Jean-Pierre, nothing is ever Biden's fault. He gets credit when gas prices go down but he doesn't take the blame when they go back up.



Last week, they were lashing out, blaming oil companies. Now, they're accusing OPEC of colluding with Mother Russia. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Look, it's clear that OPEC Plus is aligning with Russia with today's announcement and I'll leave it -- I'll leave it as that. As I just laid out, you know, we're dealing with a time where we are -- you know, the global markets are -- the global economy is responding to Putin's war.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now that's the thing about exporting your energy needs. You cannot control what other countries do. Joe Biden caused all of these problems when he abandoned the energy independence policies that he inherited from Donald Trump and, of course, capitulating to the Democratic Party's climate alarmist cult. So, now, what's Biden's response?



Get this -- you're going to love this. He now plans to beg another anti- American country, a dictator thug, to get more oil and has a new proposal to lift sanctions on Venezuela. In other words, they are more than happy to line the pockets of an evil dictator that hates us if there's a chance it could help salvage a few seats for the Democrats in the midterms. This is insanity, but it even gets worse.



Today, the White House announced another 10 million barrels of oil will be released from the strategic petroleum reserve despite promising to do the exact opposite only yesterday. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the -- run out -- runoff or release of one million barrels a day ends this month. Is there any conversations about releasing more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? How's the president going to keep the supply up.



JEAN-PIERRE: So, we're not considering new releases, releases from the strategic petroleum reserve beyond the 180 million which is what you're talking speaking about, about the 1 million that the president announced months ago. We don't have anything more to share or we're not going to be considering new releases.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Now, don't forget, the Petroleum Reserve, that is intended for national emergencies. Look at that, look at how much he has depleted those reserves. It's for an emergency.



Biden has almost completely drained the supply. We're now at a 40-year low. It is not a national emergency Joe that Democrats are likely to lose an election so you artificially raise the world's supply of oil in the lead-up to an election to lower the price to create a false perception that oh you've done something good.



You're now creating a national security vulnerability because you're draining the very reserves before an election to reduce and lower prices. It's only a band-aid. I told you it was only a band-aid and you will only do it to election day and then, of course, you're going to have to pay the piper.



And yet, gas prices continue to rise drastically and here's a news flash for the White House. There is a clear-cut way I'll give them the answer to increase America's supply of oil, gas and bring down cost. And it doesn't involve groveling to foreign dictators like Joe has been doing, or lifting sanctions on Venezuela and Iran or emptying our petroleum reserves.



Right now, American companies with American workers, they can produce more oil and gas right here in America because we have hundreds and hundreds of years worth of resources. All they need Joe is your permission and commitment that you're not going to undercut them in a year from now after they invest hundreds of millions of dollars.



So that's it. It's that simple. Approved federal oil leases are at a four decade low, domestic drilling and exploration restrictions are at an all- time high, and the U.S. Oil and Gas Association, they just tweeted, quote, the White House has one option left and it is the one option they should have never turned away from in the first place and that is the U.S.-based oil and gas industry.



Now, sadly, that option would require logic and common sense that doesn't seem to exist inside the climate alarmist cult. For whatever reason, this religious cult and it is a cult, it gives Democrats a free pass to import oil from anywhere in the world so long as we don't produce it right here at home domestically and use American workers and give them high paying career jobs. That doesn't seem to make sense at all whatsoever.



But remember, this is the same group of people that believe that every single weather event, if it's a hot day in the summer, if it's a hurricane during hurricane season, if it's snow in the winter, all of it is climate change.



In fact, just today, Biden proudly announced that Hurricane Ian settled the debate surrounding global warming once and for all. I can't believe it but he said it. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: Reservoirs out west are down to almost zero. We're in a situation where the Colorado River looks more like a stream. There's a lot going on, and I think the one thing this has finally ended is a discussion about whether or not there's climate change, we should do something about it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Explain all the hurricanes in the 1920s, '30s, `40s, `50s how does it explain that?



So think about it, Joe Biden is so deeply concerned with climate change that he now refuses to produce oil and gas in the U.S. instead will try to import it from Venezuela. Let me ask, does it impact mother earth if you import oil from Venezuela, Iran, Saudi Arabia, OPEC countries or Russia? Does it have the same impact on mother earth?



Now, this is a country in Venezuela that has almost zero environmental regulations especially on massive gas powered oil tankers across the ocean. The Biden White House is a disaster and I fear it's only going to get worse from here.



Joining us now from the FOX Business Network, our friend Charles Payne is back with us.



Charles, good to see you.



Let's talk about the oil fiasco. Is he really going to make Venezuela rich again? We're going to reward this thug two-bit dictator? We're going to make a deal with the Iranians?



CHARLES PAYNE, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK: Absolutely. That's it. You know, it's -- and here's the crazy thing -- you know, you talk about environmentally, you know, poor, you know, track record in Venezuela. That's also some really heavy crude. It takes a lot of energy to refine it. It is just so stupid, so dumb. It just it doesn't make sense on any level, from a humanitarian point of view, from an economic point of view, from a geopolitical point of view for the defense and safety of Americans and the world and the western hemisphere.



It doesn't check any of those boxes in fact it makes every single one of them absolutely worse. And by the way, it's going to get a whole lot worse, Sean. You know, this conversation we're having right now we're going to have another conversation similar to this a year from now and two years from now and three years from now because the lack of investment in fossil fuels in this country is going to be cataclysmic to us.



It is going to crush us. This whole notion that somehow we're going to flip a switch, no pun intended, and be on solar and wind in two or three years, it's mind-boggling, it's wrong. Everyone involved must know what it's wrong. I'm reminded of what's going on --



HANNITY: Charles --



PAYNE: Yeah. Go ahead.



HANNITY: You know, all these oil producing countries have one thing in common, they're filthy rich. They make a lot of money off their natural resources. They've got to be looking at the U.S. and thinking we're pretty dumb because they are as aware as you and I are that in fact, we have more natural resources than they do and if we ever became energy independent and took it to the next level which would be energy dominance and we provided all of Western Europe with all their energy needs.



Wouldn't that make America filthy rich also?



PAYNE: It would and it's secure and safe. And, you know, but here's the thing -- it's not just America, right? I mean, in Germany, I used on my show yesterday a schematic from 1974 when Germany predicted overwhelmingly all their power will be coming from nuclear power plants. Of course, they've scratched that they wouldn't build liquefied natural gas facilities. Now, they're trying to expedite them, takes years to build them.



It's just a -- yet the suicide that we are seeing by Western nations all again genuflecting to this green utopia that they think is right around the corner but instead they're killing they're crushing their citizens. The big question mark going into Europe this winter is, how will they keep everybody warm? How would it get everyone heat and electricity?



It's nuts and we're watching this and we're going down the same path. And here's the thing, we were blessed. We have this under our feet at this very moment. Very few countries have as many proven reserves as we do, the technology that we have, fracking is a technology miracle. And you know for anyone out there that thumbs their nose or, you know, suggests that somehow oil is evil, I guarantee you, they don't go an hour without using oil or oil byproducts in some part of their lives.



So let's just stop with the games for a moment if you really think you're going to get to some sort of green utopia, at least be smart about it. It's 20 years away, 30 years away, if it's ever possible at all.



HANNITY: Right. Charles Payne, great to have you. Thank you, my friend.



Now, we turn to a tweet from our colleague, our friend Geraldo Rivera. He seems to think that, quote, Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida's Latino voters for sending a plane load of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard.



Now, tonight, sorry to say and we'll talk to Geraldo in a minute, the polls say otherwise. The latest Mason-Dixon survey shows Ron DeSantis with a commanding lead, including historically high support among Florida's Hispanic voters.



Now these same voters also overwhelmingly support Ron DeSantis and his decision to relocate the volunteers and the volunteer to go -- that he sent to Martha's Vineyard. They volunteered to go.



Now, these voters also support the governor's tough on crime policies, including a recent arrest of any of illegal immigrants who are attempting to loot areas ravaged by Hurricane Ian.



Here now with reaction, he's the co-host of the new FOX Nation special, "The Doping of America", Geraldo Rivera, along with "FOX and Friends Weekend" co-host, Pete Hegseth.



All right. Geraldo, I'm going to tell you what, I'm going to ask you tonight to put you money where your mouth is. Every year, I'm because my honor to donate to your charity. You name the price, you name the amount and I will bet you that Ron DeSantis will do dramatically better with Hispanic voters in Florida this elections election year, in 34 days, than he did in 2018.



You -- you tell me the amount of money you want to bet, charity to charity.



GERALDO RIVERA, "THE FIVE" CO-HOST: Well, we'll do the same thing we did last year, Sean. I think though that the charity should benefit regardless of who's right on who wins the governorship --



(CROSSTALK)(



HANNITY: -- charity, I'm talking above --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: You're a wonderful and compassionate person, and I want to say hello to Major Hegseth also.



But I think that there are some points I have to make here. I -- I don't think that there is a person in this country who doesn't think that what Governor DeSantis did in sending those Venezuelans to Martha's Vineyard was a political stunt.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: -- when the props are human beings, I mean, come on.



HANNITY: Excuse me, Joe Biden is doing it every single day, Geraldo. And by the way, he's giving -- he's letting people and he's not enforcing the law, aiding and abetting human trafficking, giving them a free Biden phone, preferential treatment, no COVID test, no vaccine mandate, transportation, all over the country in the dark at night.



So don't lecture me about Ron DeSantis sending 52 people to Martha's Vineyard and the people there got rid of those -- those immigrants within 24 hours, 52 people. So I don't think what he did hurt them.



RIVERA: There's no doubt that DeSantis is trying to play this to his political advantage. My goodness, look at the press conference he had today about the looters, the illegal alien looters, which is five guys in a liquor.



HANNITY: Is it true or false?



RIVERA: I condemn what they did. I want -- I want Governor DeSantis to crack down on anyone who is -- who's taking advantage of what's happening in Florida. I think it's -- it's horrible, it's despicable.



But on the other hand, you know, while a punk is a punk in terms of these criminals and what they did, would he have made such a fuss over these guys if they were not illegal aliens, you know, regardless of the immigration status, what they did was wrong.



HANNITY: Joe Biden, and I'll throw this to Pete Joe Biden has allowed a record up to this point 2 million illegal immigrants into the country. He gives them preferential treatment. He transports them all over the country in the dark at night, and Geraldo wants to focus on the 50 people that Ron DeSantis sent to a sanctuary island called Martha's Vineyard.



Now they volunteered to go, Pete, and all of them seemed pretty happy at the opportunity.



PETE HEGSETH, CO-HOST OF FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND: They volunteered to go from a non-sanctuary state to a sanctuary state.



Geraldo, my dear friend, you and others told us that that Donald Trump would bleed support amongst Hispanics because of his stances on illegal immigration. Instead they supported him in spades. Beyond what Republicans had before because Hispanic voters believe in rule of law and borders and equal justice.



And what they see at our southern border is a complete abdication of retreat on the belief that we are a nation-state. So they support the idea that if you come to Florida illegally and you want to volunteer to go to a sanctuary state, go right ahead.



And, oh, by the way, if your first action coming into this country was breaking our laws, which illegals are doing, then why wouldn't we think your second or third action might be, hey, if I break another law, I won't have consequences. Ron DeSantis is merely saying we believe in citizenship and laws in Florida. And if you don't want to play by those rules, go somebody -- somewhere else. We'll have to help you with is.



RIVERA: Ron DeSantis, he's using human beings as political props.



HEGSETH: No person is illegal, don't want them in their backyard, never have --



RIVERA: They're not political props. When is he going to use little school children to make some other point? I mean, you can't use people to make your political points in the way that he did that.



HEGSETH: They volunteered to get on the flights to the one of the richest places in America.



RIVERA: He's so ambitious. He's political ambition is --



(CROSSTALK)



HEGSETH: -- but they ship them off with the Massachusetts national guard as fast as they can because it never really was about that. It was always about a campaign slogan. Donald -- Ron DeSantis --



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: Go after a politician, go after the -- I have no problem with that. I have no problem going after the politicians.



Hold on a sec, I have no problem going after the politician. But this is a real person, a flesh and blood person that you're using as a prop to go -- oh, I got a great idea, says DeSantis, when he only gloms onto Abbott's airplanes, sending them -- yeah, just he's so sharp elbow to make any kind of political game for himself.



(CROSSTALK)



HEGSETH: Do you know that? Do you know if they know where they're told where they're going to go? Do you know if they volunteer to go to those places? You have no idea.



(CROSSTALK)



HEGSETH: -- illegality across the country and you have no idea in the dead of night because Ron DeSantis does it one time in front of television cameras, now they're props? The facilitation was happening beneath our noses.



(CROSSTALK)



RIVERA: Aren't they props? Come on, Major, it may be wicked clever, but it was a -- it was a stunt that used people in an exploitive way and I think that the Venezuelans in south Florida will remember what he did with the Venezuelans sending them to Martha's Vineyard. That's my prediction.



HANNITY: What about the articles after article that came out that says that Maduro is sending -- emptying his prisons and sending people to the border, Geraldo? Does that bother you at all?



RIVERA: These -- this group -- I mean, all I can say is what I --



HANNITY: Does that report bother you?



RIVERA: This was not a swaggering bunch of thieves. This was -- you know, men and women and children.



HANNITY: Geraldo, you're ducking. Does that report bother you?



RIVERA: There has to be some decency. There has some decency.



HANNITY: Is it decent to --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: -- and send them to the U.S.? Is that decent?



RIVERA: Maduro, I was there. I've been in Venezuela. I was there in 2002 when the -- in the coup. I was there with the street demonstrations and all the rest and the seething and the destruction of South America's most successful democracy. I condemn that. Of course, I do.



HANNITY: All right.



RIVERA: We're talking about exploitation of people for political gain.



HANNITY: That's right. Joe Biden exploiting the two million people that he allowed in illegally in the country. That's absolutely right.



All right. Thank you both.



And coming up, with less than five weeks until the all-important midterms, 34 days, we continue vetting the left's radical candidates. The media won't do it.



Ron Johnson, J.D. Vance will join us with the very latest on their campaign, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. More disturbing developments tonight surrounding far left Wisconsin Senate candidate Democrat Mandela Barnes who is actually refusing to apologize for mocking Republican Congressman Steve Scalise. You remember back in 2017 after Scalise was shot by a craze leftist on a Virginia baseball field. Barnes tweeted that Scalise was quote taking one for the team by standing up for gun rights.



Now, of course, these are sick and pretty despicable comments and only a small sample of the kind of extreme candidate Mandela Barnes really is, and how he's repeatedly attacked police and repeatedly defended violent left- wing rioting. This is a must-win hold and Senator Ron Johnson is continuing to gain more and more momentum as more and more has learned about Mandela Barnes and Senator Johnson joins us now.



Senator, great to see you.



Let's see -- he wants to defund the police, he wants to open up the prisons. He believes that it legal immigrants should get in-state tuition and driver's licenses, supports every part of the socialist Green New Deal, even was part of the radical working families party. He wants to get rid of the legislative filibuster, no restrictions on abortion, legalized marijuana, he logged more than 10 times as many hours for personal security, even though he wants to defund the police and, of course, the Steve Scalise comments.



I think you're a lucky man senator because you exposing that record means you will win the state of Wisconsin.



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Well, Sean, you're right. He's a radical leftist, but he's hiding in sheep's clothing and, of course, he's got the media that's -- you know, amplifying the lies he's telling about me. He raised $20 million this last quarter. So we're going to need the resources.



RonJohnsonforsenate.com to tell the truth about Mandela Barnes, but you mentioned the security he have used the state patrol over six hundred thousand dollars it cost through I think last November, 13-1/2 hours per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.



So this is somebody who wants to defund police. He's hostile the law enforcement and he's happy to use them as his personal chauffeur service all around the state, and out of state as well.



So he's a hypocrite. He's a radical leftist. He needs to be defeated but I'm going to need the resources, RonJohnsonforSenate.com.



HANNITY: Well, and obviously that's the case. Are people in Wisconsin fully aware of that record that I just outlined? In other words, do they know it? Are they being told it? Is it coming out? Will you have debates with him?



JOHNSON: Well, I think there has been a shift in the polls because the truth is getting out but again he's pretty well been in hiding. We're kind of smoking him out now we're going to have a debate on Friday and another one next Thursday, he's starting to be interviewed, but you know, Sean, I've done hundreds you know more than interviews since he was became the nominee he had done until recently about four.



So he's in hiding. He doesn't want Wisconsinites to know who he really is. The ads he's running he's buying milk. You know, he's making a peanut butter jelly sandwich.



He doesn't talk about his hostility toward law enforcement. He doesn't talk about the fact that he said that the founding of America was awful, that he implies that our national parks are racists. So he won't -- he won't in the news meeting here in Wisconsin won't tell Wisconsinites the truth. That's why I need help from your viewers, RonJohnsonforsenate.com so we can get the true thought about Mandela Barnes so he does not serve in the U.S. Senate.



HANNITY: Well, Senator, this race is a must hold if Republicans are to have any chance of winning back the Senate, and having control, which is critical and we appreciate you being with us and updating us. Thank you. We'll have you back.



Now, with just 34 days until these all-important midterm elections and they are really important, Democrats in key swing states are all on defense -- on defense. They're doing everything that they can do to rewrite their record and, of course, none of them want to be seen campaigning with Joe Biden.



Now listen to this spin from Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan about why Biden won't be joining him on the campaign trail. See if you believe this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: I'm guessing you're not inviting the president to join you here in the campaign trail anytime soon?



REP. TIM RYAN (D-OH): No. I am not, and I'm really not inviting anybody like I think, you know, JD has to invite Trump. He's got to invite Don Jr. He's got to invite Lindsey Graham. He's got to invite, you know, Ron DeSantis. Like he's got to invite everybody to prop him up.



It's like, look, brother, you're in a competition, you're in a race, stand on your own two feet.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And, of course, Tim Ryan has been all in on the Biden agenda. He's backed every major piece of legislation endorsed by Biden. As a matter of fact he's a hundred percent in terms of Biden's support on issues.



Ryan wants to abolish the filibuster. He's all in on the new green deal socialist agenda. He wants to ban gas powered cars by 2040. He voted against the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. He has signal support to ban fracking he's called the criminal justice system the new Jim Crow and so much more.



Here with reaction, Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance.



Your race, just like Ron Johnson's, is critical if Republicans had to take the Senate. Thirty-four days to go, is word about his radical views getting out.



J.D. VANCE, OHIO SENATE CANDIDATE: Yeah, it's starting to get out, Sean, and, look, you're exactly right. This is a guy who runs away from Joe Biden because even though he supports Joe Biden's policies 100 percent and that's not an exaggeration, he knows that the people of Ohio are too smart. They don't want Joe Biden's policies and so he has to sprint away from the Biden administration.



Sean, he's running an entire campaign of lying to the people of Ohio about where he actually stands. He lies about defunding the police. He lies about supporting the open border. He lies about destroying the Ohio energy economy. And we need everything that we can get from your viewers, from everybody else, to help us tell the truth about Tim Ryan, because we tell the truth about Tim Ryan, we're going to win this race and win big.



So, I'd encourage everybody, go to jdvance.com, send whatever you can because this guy is trying to lie his way into the U.S. Senate and if he succeeds, he's going to be a rubber stamp for Joe -- for Joe Biden, a rubber stamp for Chuck Schumer. He's going to continue the two years of radicalism we've seen instead of helping us and Ohio fight back against it.



That's why folks have to go to jdvance.com and help us out.



HANNITY: Maybe one of the worst moments is when he said Senator Schumer is here and I want to make sure that he's my future boss and I got to suck up a little bit. And you're right, it's not an exaggeration. He voted with Biden a hundred percent of the time. He's never gone against his own party.



So on all of these issues, from eliminating the filibuster, no restrictions on abortion, he's a climate alarmist cult member, he is the radical left but is he portraying himself that way on the campaign trail or is he lying to the people of Ohio?



VANCE: He's lying to the people of Ohio, Sean. You would think that this guy was a conservative Republican based on his TV ads. He acts like he's tough on China even though he's trying to destroy the American energy sector, which is a critical part of fighting back against China. He says that he supports tough on border policies. He's never seen an amnesty piece of legislation, Sean, that he hasn't voted for.



And he's just -- it's a crazy campaign strategy to effectively lie about every position you've ever had in order to win a Senate seat and it came out today, Sean, that he's helping -- he's being funded -- if you're in Ohio, you see a TV commercial, it's being funded by some of the companies that helped cause the opioid problem. This is the kind of guy that Tim Ryan is, and if we want to stop him from getting in the Senate, people have got to support me at jdvance.com.



HANNITY: Let me ask you, will there be debates? A lot of Democrats are saying, sure, I'll debate you like three days before Election Day. After many states have early voting going on for six eight weeks ahead of time.



VANCE: We're going to have debates. Actually, our first debate is on Monday in Cleveland, Sean. He ran away from the debates a little bit but it looks like we finally got some agreement on some debates.



And look, I'm really looking forward to it, because I'm going to stand on that stage, Sean, and I'm going to tell the people of Ohio exactly what his record is and how that record totally contradicts the person he pretends to be. Across the country, Sean, Democrats know that we are wise to the failures of Democrat policies, so they're trying to pretend to be something that they're not.



But guarantee when he says that Chuck Schumer is his boss, what he's saying is the people of Ohio are not his boss. When I go to the Senate, Sean, the people of Ohio are going to be my boss. Not Chuck Schumer, not Joe Biden, not any political leader of any party. If you want to be a good senator, you got to stand for your own people.



HANNITY: All right. JD Vance, all important state of Ohio, thank you for being with us.



Straight ahead, we'll do the job of the media mob. We'll vet the candidates. Turn our attention to the all-important Senate races in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. We'll check in with Dr. Oz, Ted Budd, and we'll discuss the state of their races, 34 days to election day. It's time to pay attention. We'll continue.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. A good friend to the trust fund brat in a hoodie, the guy that tries to look like a working guy with tattoos, John Fetterman's campaign has gone from bad to worst tonight as poll numbers are sinking as Pennsylvania voters now learn more and more about his really extreme record, probably the most extreme candidate the Democrats are running this election season, and which we continue to show you night after night. It is up on the screen right now.



John Fetterman has an undeniably pro-criminal record. Last night on MSDNC, he again struggled with a basic softball question. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LT. GOV. JOHN FETTERMAN, PENNSYLVANIA: And I suspect he ever will because he understands how extreme is it and he wants to lie and make sure people pretends that he doesn't have the exact same views as Doug Mastriano is.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Don't forget about this ad. It highlights Fetterman and how soft he is on crime. He probably, if we look at the record, there's been nobody running for office that ever supported the release of more murderers than John Fetterman. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AD ANNOUNCER: News reports show he shot and killed a teenager in cold blood for money to buy heroin. Against the concerns of the victim's family, John Fetterman voted to set him free. As crime rages, John Fetterman wants to take his radical voting record to the Senate.



Pennsylvania can't afford Fetterman.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Here with reaction, Pennsylvania Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz is with us.



So, no restrictions on abortion, moratorium on fracking, he's released more murderers than any other Senate candidate that we can find in the history of the country, supports groups like BLM and the Crips, that was new to me, wants taxpayer-funded heroin injection sites. He wants to sue oil companies for providing the lifeblood of our economy, supports sanctuary cities and states.



My favorite incident is he takes on an innocent African-American who did nothing wrong and chases him down and puts a shotgun in his face and holds him there, and he won't debate until the last week of this campaign but he wants closed caption a teleprompter and this is the guy that said in the primary that the people of Pennsylvania deserve three debates at least so they can see the candidates together. What happened to that point of view?



MEHMET OZ (R), PENNSYLVANIA SENATE CANDIDATE: Well, he's not holding that view closely to his heart these days. It's been tough wrestling him down to a partial debate which we're hoping to do two weeks before the election.



Here's the deal -- he's not answering questions from anybody. All the points you just made should require him to articulate some response, but he doesn't do that. He doesn't answer the questions on the campaign trail from voters, from the press, won't talk to me.



"The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette" asked him to release his medical records. We have some idea what's going on, doesn't respond. The challenges around having more debates having earlier debates having longer debates doesn't answer.



And here's the reality, is lieutenant governor he led an administration that offered crippling anti-energy and anti-business policies you pointed out a few of these but the rhetoric is crippling to our the energy industry you know it's a hard-to-working industry when the lieutenant governor is saying it's a state on Pennsylvania or we should have a moratorium on drilling.



And we pointed out that he wants to prosecute energy executives for doing their job. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed me and it endorsed me because they know that John Fetterman is not going to do good things for the working people of Pennsylvania, independent of many of the other issues we can talk about. That's why if you're concerned and you should be, please go to droz.com and support our effort, to make sure we tell the truth about John Fetterman.



HANNITY: I want to get to the nitty-gritty here. You started this campaign down double digits. You're now within a point, point and a half of him, and closing quickly.



It seems like the message has finally gotten out. It's amazing that the people of Pennsylvania, that the media in your state unfortunately has not done a good job vetting him, and they've allowed him like Joe Biden -- they allowed Joe Biden in to hide in his basement. He's never answered a tough question.



The rare interviews he he's been doing is on MSDNC, and he's not answering any questions from the mainstream media and when he makes an appearance, he might talk for five minutes and let other people talk for minutes and then walks off the stage without taking a question. How long is that going to be allowed to go on? Through the rest of the campaign? Because we only got 34 days left.



OZ: Sean, I'm stunned it's still happening. I call on the media every day because I do talk to the media, answer questions, do public events. Yesterday, I was getting the support of the Fraternal Order of Police in the north -- east part of Pennsylvania. I have the state endorsement already. They don't like John Fetterman because they realize he said they're in present danger.



And I had all the press there. The press gaggle and I asked, what you're asking me? Why aren't you asking these difficult questions? Why aren't you helping a -- John Fetterman at least clarify his stance on public safety?



And some of these issues on drugs are really harmful to our young ones. He believes that we should decriminalize all drugs and have heroin injection sites, and I was a North Philly at a prayer vigil because we've got so many homicides that we're just trying to come together to bring some peace to the streets. Of course, Fetterman doesn't show up in Philadelphia for these kinds of meetings.



But he endorsed a program that Oregon has already put forward with decriminalization of drugs that resulted in a 50 percent increase in drug deaths and a 40 percent increase in homicides. This is what he wants for Pennsylvania and I say, no way. We're not going to let that happen. So please again, come to droz.com. Support our movement. We're going to win this race.



HANNITY: And he's been a trust fund brat. This guy's never worked. The hoodie, the tattoos, I don't -- listen, there are real working people. He tries to portray himself as one. He's never had a real job in his life.



He got a home from his family. He was supported by his parents all until he's 50, buys a home from his sister for a dollar, shows up -- he owns six homes, where did he get the money for? Because he didn't work.



And then he didn't pay taxes on them, but he wants to raise taxes for the people of Pennsylvania. Explain that one. We have about 10 seconds.



OZ: It's unexplainable, and he hasn't paid his own taxes 67 times. I think the decision is clear here. We just got to stay focused on the three big issues, the economy, crime and the border with fentanyl rushing across it. That will win for Republicans.



HANNITY: And, Fetterman, release your medical records, stop hiding. Anyway, Dr. Oz, thank you.



All right. We now head down to North Carolina where Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd, he is on the rise. He's gaining momentum and exposing the radical positions of his opponent Cheri Beasley, the far left former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.



Now, Beasley has a pro-criminal history on the bench. She also amplified the violent rioting in the summer of 2020. She has made it clear she is a sure vote for the Democrats anti-police, defund, dismantle, no bail, pro- crime agenda. And this race is tight.



As of now, Ted Budd is in the lead, and he joins us right now. North Carolina Republican Senate candidate and Congressman Ted Budd.



All right. You're ahead in this race, but it's closer than it should be. And what I'm noticing is a trend and that is that only now are people beginning to catch up with the radicalism of candidates that the Democrats are running. Do you think the people in North Carolina are fully aware of her record?



REP. TED BUDD (R-NC): Well, Sean, most people out there aren't really political, and they're just trying to make their lives work especially under what Joe Biden's done to them in the last two years. Gas is more expensive, groceries are more expensive. It's harder. It is cost as you said earlier, $7,800 more for the average family out there.



But now they're seeing why. They see policies like Cheri Beasley would support and instead of -- in supporting energy, she wants $87,000 more IRS agents. She's anti-police, which is, you know, she's voted or she's supported defund the police movement, done fundraisers with leaders that defund the police.



Law enforcement organizations, Sean, which have previously endorsed hers when she was that leftist judge now said, whoa, this is too much.



Now, they have supported me the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association. The North Carolina troopers association. The North Carolina fraternal order of police, all organizations, Sean, which had once supported her, now they're supporting me. I'm grateful for law enforcement support. We got to win this in 34 days.



I just want to plead, Sean, with you. I want to plead with your supporters out there, with your viewers. Go to tedbudd.com because without them, we can't win this. We have to get our message out about how far left she really is.



HANNITY: All right. Well said. Ted Budd, you want to expand that lead I think the more that people learn about your opponent, the more support you'll get. I appreciate you being with us.



When we come back, another day, another gaff from Biden. You're not going to believe the latest hot mic moment. We'll play it.



Adam Carolla in his very unique special way, react, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Your President Joey had a very bizarre exchange earlier today, telling a Florida man that no one Fs with a Biden. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You were raised the same way I was.



MAYOR: I was. I was.



BIDEN: No one (EXPLETIVE DELETED) with a Biden.



MAYOR: There you, (EXPLETIVE DELETED) right.



BIDEN: And you can't argue with your brothers outside the house.



MAYOR: That's exactly right.



BIDEN: Right.



MAYOR: That's exactly right.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: That's exactly right.



Take a look at your screen. Now, this is odd. Ask yourself, why does Biden always need a third microphone? What's Joey doing there?



Anyway, here to try to answer that much more, Adam Carolla.



You know, in the beginning when I was talking about Joe's -- Joe being weak, frail, and a cognitive mess, not many people were willing to go there. It's -- when he got to where's Jackie, I think we hit a tipping point. Let's get your take on Joe's cognitive ability.



ADAM CAROLLA, COMEDIAN: Well, Jackie was top of mind, although what mind.



HANNITY: That's the excuse.



CAROLLA: And rather -- what mind are we talking about? Let's just approach it this way and you know all jokes aside, nobody Fs with a Biden. He didn't say nobody Fs with me. He said nobody asks with a Biden like he was Tony Soprano.



Think about that statement. Nobody Fs with a Biden and then he says I have no idea what my son's business dealings were, I have no idea what my brother's business dealings were, so they're doing business in Ukraine and China and Russia, and nobody Fs with a Biden but I've never spoken to them about the business? That doesn't make sense. The same mind wouldn't arrive at the same place.



HANNITY: Adam, we have pictures of Joe and Hunter and his foreign business partners. We know of 14 specific meetings he had with Hunter's foreign business partners. You heard from Tony Bobulinski on Tucker last night.



The guy -- he's -- they got him dead to rights but, of course, he's being protected by the politicized FBI and the weaponized DOJ. They're not touching them. Why?



CAROLLA: Yeah. Nobody -- well, nobody would F with a Carolla if I was surrounded by FBI agents either. I mean, let's just put that on the record. I think Bobulinski is going to F with a Biden at some point. I think it's going to come down. But language aside, it's more -- yeah?



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: But, you and I both know, there are crimes right there for our eyes to see in that laptop. What if -- what if Hunter's last name was Trump?



CAROLLA: I mean, obviously, if you do this application to the Trump kids, essentially Hunter is doing every single thing the media accused the Trump kids of doing with no proof, except for now we have the proof and the media is not interested at all, and neither is big tech.



HANNITY: I heard you did an interview with Gavin Newsom and you just tore them to shreds. Is that true?



CAROLLA: Yes, that is true, but that wasn't the intent of the interview. I just wanted to interview him and then he came in with his talking points and he started bloviating and I started challenging him and he wasn't prepared for that. And because we're in a podcast forum, he couldn't escape and so I destroyed him.



HANNITY: That may be way more important than you think. We've invited Gavin on the show. Gavin won't come on the show, and I think and I'm predicting he's going to be the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate. You agree or disagree?



CAROLLA: Well, I live in California. So if this goes nationwide, then we're just going to have to move to Hungary.



(LAUGHTER)



HANNITY: God help us then.



All right. Adam Carolla, thank you.



We'll take a quick break. More HANNITY right after this.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. As always, we thank you for being with us. Please set your DVR so you never miss an episode of HANNITY ever, ever. And always check out FOXnews.com, hannity.com for the very latest news information you need, any place, anytime, anywhere.



In the meantime, let not your heart be troubled. We're throwing to Laura early. I'm told there's a reason. I don't know what it is. But I'm told.



Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2022 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2022 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.