Hannity: Biden painting 'scary, dark picture' of US before election

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "Hannity".



Tonight, with just five days until the election, Joe Biden is painting scary, dark picture of the United States of America. Holed up in his basement bunker for month after month after month like a shut-in, Joe seems to think the country is hopeless and in shambles, and according to Joe cowering in fear is going to be our new normal. The coronavirus is spiraling back out of control with no end in sight.



And on one rare occasion outside of the bunker, Joe predicted the dark winter full of dread and misery. Now, believe it or not, that is Joe Biden's final pitch to you, the voters. Like always, he happens to be dead wrong.



Look at the news today on the economy. Third-quarter GDP report is out.

America, what we talked about, a V-shaped recovery, is now a reality.

Shattering every and all expectations, the economy grew at a whopping 33.1 percent.



Let me put it this way. That is the highest quarterly growth ever in American history. Nearly double the previous high.



And according to the report, personal consumption increased another whopping 40.7 percent. While private domestic investment grew by 83 percent. Massive gains in the real estate sector.



And that's not all. Jobless claims dropped to the lowest level now since the start of the pandemic. Since April, over 11 million new jobs have been created. Remember the CBO, Congressional Budget Office, was predicting a 10 percent unemployment rate through December. Remember, they even said we'd go as high as 25 percent. We're now under 8 percent.



And meanwhile, Democrats, the media mob once again predicting the coming of the second Great Depression. Remember this?



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Herbert Hoover said let's do nothing. That's what these guys are saying. And doing nothing could well create the second Great Depression.



GARRETT GRAFF, CNN CONTRIBUTOR: This is not the financial crash of 2008.

This is not the great crash of '87. That we are very much in a situation where when you look at the data, if we're lucky, we might escape only with a Great Depression.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm getting worried about not a recession but a depression.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We could have a depression, because so many people are out of work, and that's why we have to get the system really energized and working.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are almost surely headed for an unemployment rate close to 20 percent, maybe above. And that's -- that is great depression level unemployment.



HANNITY: All right. The worst never happen, thank God. The left was wrong.

The presidents pro-growth agenda work for three years, setting record after record after record and now, the country's economy is surging at historic numbers.



And keep in mind, this V-shaped recovery is coinciding with sharply declining COVID death rates.



Look at this, even the New York toilet paper "Times", even they had to admit even seriously ill patients are seeing significantly improved outcomes thanks to these cutting edge treatments and procedures. One NYU study showed, quote, even when they controlled for differences in the patient's age and sex and race and underlying health problems, and severity of COVID symptoms like blood oxygen levels, admission, their death rates had dropped significantly. In other words, we've learned how to treat the virus.



And let us not forget and somebody please tell Joe that a safe, effective vaccine is around the corner with multiple immunizations now in final stage human trials. This is great news for America, and the world. But not according to Mr. Dark Winter.



At times, the ever frail, weak, ailing 77-year-old, cognitively struggling Biden appears afraid to leave its own house. And even far left host Chuckie Todd over at MSDNC openly wondering if Biden has taken COVID "too seriously."



When Joe Biden staff and his morning brings him in his applesauce and starts feeding him spoonfuls, maybe they can tell him about the new therapeutics like Regeneron, or tell him about remdesivir or they can tell Joe about the multiple final stage human trials on numerous vaccines, not just one, that will likely be completed within weeks, and mass produced and distributed by the logistic experts in the military.



Can someone tell Joe, by the way, between the spoonfuls of oatmeal, that

99.9 percent of younger people are having zero complications from COVID?

And even "The New York Times" reporting that even people that get really sick from COVID are not dying like they were, by any stretch, down dramatically? And while they're at it, maybe they can inform them of the

33.1 percent growth in GDP. Unprecedented, history in the making.



Because today, doom and gloom Joe couldn't bring himself to say one positive thing about the historic GDP report. And, by the way, in a statement, he said that 33.1 percent growth was not nearly enough to dig us out of a deep recession. According to Joe, the only way to grow the economy is to raise taxes, increase regulation, nationalize major industry, and get rid of the lifeblood of the world's economy, fossil fuel.



And to that end, far left Senator Elizabeth Warren now reportedly auditioning for the role of treasury secretary in a Biden administration.

And Senator Warren hates free markets and loves taxes. In fact, she even called for the wealth tax which would then allow the government to confiscate even more money that you saved and invested after you already paid taxes. And Warren would just be one of many radical individuals in a potential Biden administration.



Let's walk this through. According to reports, devout socialist Bolshevik Bernie, well, he may be tapped to serve as labor secretary. I guess it means the New Green Deal czar, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez could be in charge of Biden's energy policy.



What about the corrupt, lying Obama sycophant Susan Rice? Is she going to be appointed secretary of state? More lies from her?



And after signing off on that disaster is zero bail policy of New York which led to a massive spike in violent crime, is Governor Cuomo going to be picked as the AG for Biden?



And let's not forget about Biden's guns czar, yes, hell, yeah, we are coming for your guns Beto Bozo O'Rourke.



And, of course, this group of extreme left politicians will be led by none other than Joe's running mate, Kamala Harris.



Now, given his performance on the campaign trail, it's pretty obvious that the ever weak, frail, cognitively struggling Biden, Mr. Doom and Gloom, won't be doing much of anything after the election and Senator Harris will likely be in charge when he takes his 9:30 a.m. lid or nap, as we call it.

And she's no moderate.



One nonpartisan group labeled her the most liberal senator of 2019, to the left of Bolshevik Bernie. From each according to their ability, to each according to their needs, right, Senator Harris? In five days, everything is on the ballot, capitalism, checks and balances, our Constitution, our Bill of Rights, packing the courts, amnesty, open borders, higher taxes, you name it, and everything they promise is free. It's not going to be free.



Senator Harris, Joe Biden, the radicals that would fill out the Biden administration would fundamentally transform this country into a system that would give them power in perpetuity. You know, D.C., Puerto Rico statehood, four more Democratic senators, a Democratic Senate majority in perpetuity.



But only you the American people in five days can stop this and shock the world again. And tonight, more and more Americans are backing the president's pro-growth, pro-freedom agenda.



Look at this. Lil Wayne has come forward, praising the president for his work with criminal justice reform, his ongoing efforts to increase opportunities in the African-American community.



Here with reaction, coauthor of the new book "The Cost: Trump, China, and American Revival", the host of "Mornings with Maria" on the FOX Business Network, we see her every weekend here on the FOX News Channel, Maria Bartiromo.



Congrats on the book.



Thirty-three-point-one percent.



MARIA BARTIROMO, HOST, "MORNINGS WITH MARIA": Thank you so much.



HANNITY: Thirty-three-point-one percent, you know markets as well as anybody I know. Would you like to explain?



BARTIROMO: Yeah, Sean, thank you so much. Things are getting better for sure.



That GDP number, better than unexpected, a number at 33.1 percent annually.

When you dig deeper into this number, it really is stunning what's going on. Automobile production was up almost 1,200 percent. You just mentioned business equipment spending, 70 percent higher. The consumer is holding up incredibly well here.



We are seeing a rebound and we are going to see continued growth in the fourth quarter and into 2021. What's really stunning, Sean, is how well the consumer is handling this pandemic and how he or she is holding up so well, even in the face of a lack of any more stimulus.



This morning, I spoke with Larry Kudlow and he said an interesting thing happened today. Nancy Pelosi sent Secretary Mnuchin a letter about the stimulus negotiations that somehow "Politico" got a hand of that -- got a hold of that letter before it actually reached Steven Mnuchin. It was leaked to "Politico" before it even got to the treasury secretary.



Larry Kudlow said, we are out. This is game over. She stringing us along and as you see from the numbers, it's okay so far. We are going to need some stimulus at some point, but right now, the economy is certainly showing the rebound in a V-shaped recovery and it's looking good, Sean.



HANNITY: You know, nobody ever talks about Joe and Barack's agenda. Number one, they didn't do criminal justice reform, police reform, opportunity zones, they never had a Platinum Plan, nor did they ever set record low unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women in the workforce, youth unemployment and African-American youth unemployment. Donald Trump did that.



So I look at their record. Now, correct me if I'm wrong, because if memory serves me well, Biden and Obama added 13 million more Americans to food stamps, 8 million more in poverty, the lowest labor per dissipation rate since the '70s, the worst recovery since the '40s, the lowest homeownership rate in 51 years and accumulated more debt than all 43 presidents before them. Right or wrong?



BARTIROMO: It was right -- that's right. It was the slowest recovery on record.



One thing that this administration has done is really reach out to create a bigger tent. This morning on "Mornings with Maria", I had an exclusive with Ice Cube, and Cube was telling me how he worked with the administration to actually come up with new ideas to reach out to the black community, reach out to Hispanics.



That Platinum Plan is really resonating and one issue there is the fact that wages started to rise before COVID showed up. Remember back in January and February of this year, we had an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, the lowest on record. Every income level felt that tax cut plan and every income level saw wages going up.



But, importantly, the lowest of the income earners were actually seeing their wages go up even higher than the top earners. That was really incredible, and for the first time in decades, we actually saw the beginning of the income inequality story beginning to narrow.



The black community is now seeing this and understanding that President Trump has actually made an impact on their lives. That's why there are some expectations that the black vote is going to come out for president Trump to the tune of 20 percent to 30 percent, Sean. That's a huge number. I don't think we've ever seen anything like it.



HANNITY: Let me ask you this -- OK, you look at all the blue cities and all the blue states run by liberal Democrats for decades. Look at Chicago.

Biden-Obama, president and vice president, eight years, 4,000 homicides.

20,000 shootings, they barely mentioned it.



OK. You got all these cities. How would you grade them with law and order, and safety and security? I would give them a F.



How would you grade them with education? I'd give them a F.



How did Obamacare work out? Millions lost doctors. Millions lost plans and we all paid about 200 percent more.



So, what -- why would people put their faith, hope and trust when they don't even do the fundamentals of keeping people safe and educating our kids well at all? Why would give them more responsibility?



BARTIROMO: You're right -- well, exactly. And the truth is, economic security equals national security. That's why the economy is so critical here, ensuring that all income levels are getting what they need in terms of opportunities to work and make as much money as they can, that creates safety. That creates law and order.



So you really need to start with the economy and start with policies that actually reach all income levels. That's what this administration has done.

Look, the open borders policy, the other policies and a lot of these Democratic cities have clearly failed. Look at Nancy Pelosi's district in San Francisco, homelessness, drugs on the street, the places a wreck unfortunately.



I was there earlier this year and it's a sad state of affairs. You look at different Democrat-run states and clearly the policies are not working.



You need a policy that is inclusive and a policy that actually creates economic security, which leads to safety and national security.



HANNITY: And then we have candidate doom and gloom.



Would somebody tell Joe, I'm sure he gets his oatmeal in his applesauce every day, in between spoonfuls, just tell him that the vaccine is on the horizon. Therapeutics are working and the economy has come back in spite of his doom and gloom.



Maria, congrats on the book.



All right, five days to go until you are the ultimate jury. It's here.

There are at least a dozen critical states now in play according to new polling from the Trafalgar Group, which got it right in 2016. President Trump now has taken a lead in several of these very important key states.



By the way, Joe, keep hiding in your basement bunker and talking about dark winters. You're not going to like the numbers. Look at the state of Michigan. President Trump is now leading by two and half points.

Pennsylvania, by the way, the newest members to show the president up by less than a point. In Wisconsin, the polls show the president down by less than a point.



Look at this, in Minnesota, I have a feeling about Minnesota. I'm not sure why, a state that most Democrats took for granted. The president is down by less than four points. And Kanye West gets about four of those points.



Meanwhile in Florida, a brand-new Susquehanna poll has the president opening up of four-point lead on Joe Biden.



So how does the president get to 270?



Joining us now, nobody does that Hannity big board better than Bill Hemmer.



I'm amazed at the skills you have and I can watch this all night. Go ahead.

Take it away.



BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: You can play around with it, too, and you can figure it all.



So, Sean, good evening to you.



We -- how do you get to 270, right? I mean, that's the magic number here.

Joe Biden has gotten easier path and Sean, I showed you this the other night, I showed to you again how Joe Biden gets to 270. He wins in Michigan by flipping that state -- come here, Mr. Machine -- and picks up the 16 electoral votes.



He flips Wisconsin. He takes Minnesota as well. You just mention Minnesota.

I'm going to come back to that in a moment here, and show you something very intriguing that I find anyway.



Then he takes Pennsylvania. At that point, he gets very close to be the next president. He's at 269.



Where does he go to find one more electoral vote? You could perhaps come out to the American west and pick up Nevada and that would give him the 270 plus he needs to win the White House.



What about President Trump? There's a minimum of six -- say half a dozen states where a Republican has to win this year. The usual suspects -- it's Texas, and it's Ohio, two biggies, too, by the way. It's Georgia and it's North Carolina, two more biggies, too.



Florida and the state of Iowa, and if he does that, he's only at 248. So where does he go to get to 270? Possibly, let me go ahead and flip this here, Sean. Hang with me one moment, OK? We have a machine malfunction, because it did not fill in Pennsylvania.



So, I do not want to mislead you, OK? But if the president were able to take those six states, all right, and Georgia and then take Pennsylvania, he's at 268. So, he's not even there yet.



So, again he has to find something on the map. Perhaps you get something like Arizona. That would put him over the top. But if you don't get Arizona, or perhaps not Pennsylvania, where do you look around? Maybe it's accommodation of Michigan and Arizona, that would do it. 275. But again, the needle is tougher for him to thread that it is for Joe Biden.



Now, come out here for a moment and let me tell you two stories, Sean. Tell you a story for what happened today in this campaign. I'll tell you the story which I think is developing for tomorrow.



Let's go back to 2016, the state of Florida. This is Miami. This is Tampa, this is Jacksonville. You can break down the state of Florida because Democrats vote in the southeast and Republicans vote in the Panhandle. This middle section is where you win the state.



Today, Joe Biden and Donald Trump were in the same town of Tampa, Florida, same county of Hillsboro. Pretty fair amount of votes there, close to 600,000, in 2016. Also to the west, Pinellas County, again, about half a million votes total in that county. That's where they were working the state of Florida today, and I think that was really the story for today.



Tomorrow, the president goes to Michigan. He goes to Wisconsin. Then he goes to Minnesota in the afternoon around 5:00 East Coast time.



Joe Biden meanwhile goes to Minnesota as well and why is that? Minnesota hasn't gone red since 1972 when Richard Nixon. So, what's moving in Minnesota?



Joe Biden is going to be here in St. Paul, Ramsey County. He's going to pick up the media attention from Minneapolis as well. Hennepin County just to the west.



The president is going to another blue county, Rochester, Minnesota. Down here in the southeast, Olmsted County, Minnesota.



Now, why -- why would Joe Biden be going there? I want to show you something from 2012. Just look at the red and the blue on the map from eight years ago. This is Obama and Romney.



See all these blue counties in the south, the western border of the Dakotas in the north. Here's what happened in 2016. Those counties dissolved from blue to red and they flipped for President Trump. And we know the Trump campaign is been working the southern third. They've been working the northern part come into the Iron Range, even though you know you have a lot of Democratic votes out here.



That campaign -- the Trump campaign thinks they've got something moving there. Why would Joe Biden be going there? Maybe there's something happening in these numbers here that were not quite picking up.



Here's one thing I'm going to leave you with tonight, Sean. In 2016, Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in Minnesota by 44,000 votes. Also in 2016, pop over here to the state of Pennsylvania -- in 2016, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 44,000 votes. You can't make that up.

In 2020, that's the way it came out.



Today, right now, the early vote is substantial. It's prominent. Americans are taking advantage of this, 80 million plus by midnight tonight. They will have voted already.



I mean, that easily eclipses where we were four years ago at some 59 million advanced votes cast throughout the country.



So, that's the state of affairs tonight, Sean. Four and a half days and counting, pretty close.



HANNITY: All right. In five nights, when I'm watching with my sweats on and my baseball hat and a beer in hand, I will be paying the most attention to that board and your analysis because that's where it matters. That's where the magic happens.



Bill Hemmer, thank you so much for coming in.



HEMMER: Good to be with you.



HANNITY: We appreciate you being with us.



Now, coming up, Joe Biden defending his son, Hunter. We'll tell you what he said. Senator Ron Johnson will join us next.



Also, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the great one, Mark Levin. He is wound up with a monologue, you do not want to miss. As we continue.



Five days, you're the ultimate jury.



HANNITY: Right now, the candidate of doom and gloom and corruption, Joe Biden, continues to be protected at all costs by the big mob in the media and, of course, big tech companies now -- playing defense for every blunder, every failed campaign event, ignoring all evidence surrounding what is now a full-blown Biden family corruption scandal.



But believe it or not, Joe did talk about his son Hunter yesterday during a virtual event with Oprah, calling him, quote, the smartest guy I know.



You know, there might be some truth to this. Let stand back and think about this. If you can make millions and millions of dollars and have no experience whatsoever, maybe he's not so dumb. Or maybe he's corrupt. Take a look.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: So I got off the train, went home.

True story. And we sat down in the back and I had my deceased son Beau, who was then attorney general of the state of Delaware and I had my son Hunter, the smartest guy I know, my daughter is a social worker, and my -- and the whole family was there. We sat in the back porch, my wife and so on.



And we sat there, and we talked about it, and I didn't take my family would want me to run. And so, everybody surprised me. They said, you've got to run, dad. You've got to run, Joe, my wife telling me.



(END AUDIO CLIP)



HANNITY: And get this, the Biden campaign was actually asked about Hunter and Joe's shady business dealings on a program called Cheddar News. They refused to answer the question. What a shock. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, CHEDDAR)



INTERVIEWER: I was curious if that is so your position that because we saw a big tech react the way they did on "The New York Post" story that the allegations in it are off the table. They are false as far as your concern.



JAMAL BROWN, NATIONAL PRESS SECRETARY, JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT: Look, we're not going to waste any second on this smear campaign. If you want to talk about corruption, let's look at Donald Trump. We're not going to waste any time on it. It's another distraction. We need to keep our eyes on the prize.



HANNITY: OK, waste time. That's all you do is waste time and hide in the basement.



Anyway, did you notice the Biden campaign, they still will not deny the authenticity of the emails and won't directly respond to the story. Is it because they know it's true or more -- and if so, damning?



And, by the way, now, of course, rather than cover the scandal, and hold the Biden campaign accountable, the mob, the media, the biggest contributor to all things Joe Biden and radical socialist, they ignore it. They team up with their friends and big tech. They suppressed, they censor.



And remember, the FBI, DNI agree. DOJ agrees. This has nothing to do with Russian disinformation. No evidence whatsoever.



Another Russia, Russia, Russia hoax from the congenital liar Adam Schiff, the Democrats, and the mob and the media. Pay attention. Not hard to understand.



According to Senator Ron Johnson's report, zero experience Hunter Biden and his partners were making millions of dollars from America's adversaries.

They sold us out. All these foreign clients believed they were buying access and favor to then VP Joe Biden through the son with no experience Hunter.



And new explosive evidence from Tony Bobulinski reveals just how aware and deeply involved Joe was in all of this and that he knew that money was being put aside for him. It's not just a scandal about Hunter Biden. It's a scandal about that guy, Joe Biden. And Hunter and associates cutting deals in China, in Ukraine, with the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, a Russian oligarchs, with a Kazakh oligarch, and Joe Biden let his son use the Biden name to create a pipeline to the Obama-Biden White House.



Joe's corrupt and he's an embodiment of everything that is 47 years in the swamp in D.C. and it's why in five days you get to be the ultimate jury and you have the chance to shock the world again.



Here with reaction, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.



Senator, good to have you back again.



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Hello, Sean.



HANNITY: Hello, I don't think I want you to treat me the way you treated @Jack on Twitter, which was a great beat-down.



Let me go through this -- did Hunter Biden have any expense in oil, gas, energy or Ukraine?



JOHNSON: Certainly not that we are aware of. He had the right last name.



HANNITY: Right. OK, and he said so in a "Good Morning America" interview, but he made millions of dollars, right?



Did Joe Biden on tape bragged that he was withholding a billion taxpayer dollars unless they fire the prosecutor investigating his son?



JOHNSON: Yeah, very publicly and that was brought up during the impeachment trial.



HANNITY: OK. It sounds like a quid pro quo to me. Do you know anybody that gets paid millions with no experience because I don't?



JOHNSON: No. I was actually on another program, I heard one of the financial experts talk about how Hunter Biden probably made double what an ExxonMobil member of the board makes. So, no, this is -- this money was clearly out of line what is normal just in U.S. business.



And we know -- we know why it was. We know what -- why Burisma paid Devon Archer and Hunter Biden so much more. It was for influence.



HANNITY: In your report, you have a money line and see the wire transfer of money from Kazakhstan oligarch to Hunter Biden's firm, earmarked for a new car. Did you find that?



JOHNSON: Yeah, that was kind of a strange one. That's the exact same day that Joe Biden was in Ukraine talking to the Rada, which is their legislature and preaching anticorruption. There was a little strange. There were some oil deals going on there.



We don't have all that pieced together but people are starting to connect the dots.



HANNITY: Yeah.



And the first lady of Moscow, a Russian oligarch, was there a $3.5 million wire transfer as Donald Trump claims or did that not happen?



JOHNSON: Three and a half million dollars, and a few hundred thousand dollars more transferred eventually to a business called BAK USA. We haven't tracked that one do down either.



You know, Sean, the bottom line is -- our report didn't answer all the questions. It just raised serious, serious questions. It requires great investigation and kind of broke a logjam. It was kind of a catalyst for people like Tony Bobulinski and the repair shop owner to come forward and tell us what they know. And now, there are some people looking into this.



But let me also say, I take no joy in uncovering this truth about Joe Biden. He's had so many tragedies in his life.



But the American people deserve the truth before they go to the polls and it's coming awful late in the process. It's very unfortunate.



HANNITY: How does somebody get $1.5 billion deal with the Bank of China and not have any experience in that field?



JOHNSON: Again, it's obvious. They were peddling influence, they were trading off the Biden name, and you can also see after Joe Biden left office, you know, Hunter starts getting panicked, he's kind of losing what he had to sell. And you can see it through a lot of these emails.



HANNITY: Can you confirm the laptop, and Tony Bobulinski, and what he said to Tucker Carlson this week?



JOHNSON: All I can say is that all the verification, all the validation we're doing, we haven't turned up any discrepancies. Everything appears to be authentic that we've looked at so far.



HANNITY: All right, Senator. Will Donald Trump hold the state of Wisconsin?



JOHNSON: The enthusiasm for him is sky high, albeit his rally in Green Bay looking forward to tomorrow. But his enthusiasm counts. That drives more people to the polls. People want to vote for him, bring out their friends, family and neighbors as well.



So, that's his ace in the hole here I think in Wisconsin.



HANNITY: All right. Senator Johnson, thanks for looking for the truth of the American people.



Now, also tonight, even the Girl Scouts are caving to the far left cancel culture mob, actually deleting a tweet celebrating the newest Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett that read, quote: Congratulations, Amy Coney Barrett, on becoming the fifth woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court since its inception in 1789.



Now, instead of standing up to the backlash, the Girl Scouts organization apparently caved, saying in a statement that the post was, quote, quickly viewed as a political and a partisan statement. Wow.



But other social media users pointing out the hypocrisy, highlighting a

2013 tweet about Hillary Clinton and, of course, it's only one of many double standards that we see from the left, the mob, the media. For example, look at how the fake news is celebrating the former low level staff return CNN contributor recently revealed as "Anonymous", the writer behind the anti-Trump piece at "The New York Times", supposedly high-level

-- apparently never met Donald Trump.



Joining us now, Kayleigh McEnany.



Kayleigh, now, was this somebody that knew the president or ever met the president? Does the president remember ever meeting him?



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: No. This is someone who is not in the Oval Office. He's someone -- there's a picture, one picture of them I think, with Miles Taylor smiling with his thumbs up.



But this was not someone who was regularly in the White House. I talked to Dan Scavino who was like, I never saw this guy walked throughout our oval.

He's someone who was irrelevant. As Ari Fleischer said, it's someone who back when he was press secretary, he'd never interacted with.



So, for "The New York Times" to elevate his position, called him anonymous, a senior administration official, to allow him to lie about this president, now he's a lying contributor at CNN, it's appalling. And "The New York Times" should be held accountable, along with the rest of the media.



HANNITY: You know, you deal with the media every day. I don't know how you do your job, God bless you. I know you have strength and powers that I know I don't have and restraint that I certainly wouldn't have.



But you've got major forces. You got the media mob, you got big tech companies, you've got the deep state, you know, all aligned, and the Democratic Party, all aligned -- and RINO Republicans, I'll add them, too -

- against his president.



It seems like they are all part of that swamp, the whole group of them together, where they'd even censor news about Hunter Biden and not even ask Joe any tough questions during an entire campaign, allow him to hide in the basement.



When you look at the double standard, do you ever talk to your cohorts in the media and asked them, do you think you're fair?



MCENANY: Oh, yeah. Today, just on the record, on the plane, I was like, where's the curiosity about Hunter Biden? Now we know there's a DOJ source who has confirmed that there was an FBI investigation, opened into Hunter Biden and his associates back in 2019, still ongoing. Why aren't they asking the question?



It is a job of a reporter to go to DOJ, try to find out if this is true.

But they don't do it. Instead, they will run stories on sources who have described the documents to them.



But in this case, we have the emails. We have the text. We have a first- hand witness and now a DOJ source that the media just doesn't care because it hurts Joe Biden. It helps President Trump. It exposes that Joe Biden is compromised by China.



HANNITY: By the way, we are going to be doing four and five rallies a day and 11 in two days. Is there truth to that?



MCENANY: Oh, yes, there is. We will have many five-a-day rallies coming soon. This president, man, he worked so hard. He fights for the vote of the American people.



And ask yourself this, if Joe Biden won't fight for the vote of the American people, he's not going to fight for U.S. president. He simply won't.



HANNITY: He could barely get through one 15-minute rally with 10 people, even Bon Jovi, if he's there.



MCENANY: Yeah.



HANNITY: All right, Kayleigh. Thank you.



Here now with reaction, the author of the number one bestseller "New York Times", "Unfreedom of the Press", the host of the number one show, Sunday night, 8:00, "Life, Liberty, Levin", special times, 7:00 p.m. Saturday this weekend. I call him the great one.



Great one, you know, what are things that I admire the most about you, are your books like "Liberty and Tyranny", and they become huge bestsellers.

You're a constitutional scholar. It's your area of expertise.



I've quoted you a lot over the years when you said we live in a post- constitutional America.



When you look at Chuck Schumer and everything is on the table, packing the courts, adding additional Democratic senators, amnesty for 15 million people, eliminating the legislative filibuster, what do you see constitutionally?



MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, "LIFE, LIBERTY, & LEVIN": Right. Well, first of all, as I'm listening to you and watching a program, thinking to myself, you know, when my father was 17, he enlisted in the United States Air Corps right after the attack on Pearl Harbor. My grandfather, my mother's father, he enlisted in the Marines. He was 34.



My grandfather trained with about 110 men. Five of them lived, including him. He fought at Iwo Jima in Guam. I'm going to tell you what my father, who recently passed, and my grandfather would tell me -- you fight like hell to get this Donald Trump elected. You fight like to defend this Constitution, you fight like hell to pass on this Republican to your kids and grandkids, the way that we passed on to you. And that's what I'm going to do and that's what I want my fellow Americans to do.



Now, let me be very clear about something. The Supreme Court does not belong to Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat Party. Keep your damn hands off the Supreme Court. That belongs to the American people.



They were talking about packing the Supreme Court long before Donald Trump even knew who Amy Coney Barrett was. So, they are using that as an excuse.



Keep your damn hands off the United States Senate. They've been talking about the Senate with D.C. and Puerto Rico for years and years. Now they think they have an opportunity.





Keep your damn hands off the Electoral College. They want to get rid of it, so all of us who live in red states, all of us who live in states that people want to live in, are disenfranchised, because they only want the blue states and the blue cities.



Keep your hands off the damn filibuster that's been in existence for 200 years to protect us from the mob. That's exactly why it's there.



These same Democrats have attacked the Bill of Rights. They've made an effort to amend the First Amendment of the Constitution because they don't believe in free speech.



And Kamala Harris has talked about using executive orders to eliminate the Second Amendment. They have gone after religious liberty. They have gone after freedom of the press.



That's who these people are. This is a party that's tyrannical, and this party, the Democrat Party -- listen to me -- they want to take over the federal government. They want to take over the Supreme Court. Take over Congress, take over the voting system.



That's exactly what they did in California.



In other words, you and I will be swearing allegiance to the Democrat Party, not the United States of America. It's one thing to operate within the boundaries of the Constitution, to fight and play fair.



They don't believe in that. They want to destroy the founders of the Constitution, which they hate anyway with their 1619 Project.



I have a question for those people who are thinking about voting for Joe Biden. What the hell has Joe Biden done in 47 years? What does he have to show for it?



He never fixed anything. He never led anything. He never said anything memorable. He never accomplished a damn thing.



Now they want to destroy the energy sector, who does that help Americans?

Does it help Americans? They're going to drive up the cost of air conditioning, drive up the cost of heating, drive up the cost of electricity, drive the cost of everything including running your automobile.



Do you know who that helps? Communist China and fascistic Russia. They sit back and they say, these damn fools are going to destroy their energy system. We don't have to lay a finger on them.



What else to they want to destroy? Well, they want to destroy our ability to do what? Our economic system, the most powerful economic system on the face of the Earth. They think this is great. They think it's hilarious.



Massive tax increases. Joe Biden wants to increase personal income taxes, corporate income taxes, capital gains taxes, increase or reduce the lid on the heritage tax, the inheritance tax. They are going to make us uncompetitive.



Joe Biden says, oh, they're not going to eat our lunch. They will if Joe Biden is president of the United States.



Let me tell you what's on the ballot come America. This -- the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States. Or this crap, 110- page Sanders-Biden-AOC manifesto. This 110-page document will replace these documents.



Do you know it's in here? Every aspect of your life, your lifestyle, your family, your community, your neighborhood is going to be micromanage by these crackpots on the left. And if they get power, the courts, the Congress, the voting system, legislative system, they're not going to surrender. We will never get it back.



So I ask you this. My father, my grandfather, so many of your ancestors and parents and grandparents, they signed up to fight for liberty and the Constitution and fight against socialism and Marxism and the destruction of our Constitution and our flag and our national anthem.



What are you going to do about it, America? You need to show up. You need to vote. You need to bring five or ten people with you. Vote for the man who loves this country and is going to stand up for us, and who we need to back.



And that's simple. That's Donald Trump. There is no issue. That's it.



Tuesday, we all meet and will meet in huge wave and we surprise everybody.

That's it.



HANNITY: Mark Levin, a lot at stake, Mark, in five days. We'll be watching special Saturday time, 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, the great one, Mark Levin.



Up next, cities all across the country are bracing for potential unrest on Election Day or after election day. In some cities, like New York, well, luxury apartment buildings are hiring armed security guards to keep their residents safe. Dan Bongino, Pete Hegseth, they're next as we continue.



Glad you're with us.



HANNITY: All right. Now, only five days and you are the old jury, the election -- well, we have cities all across the country taking precautions, preparing for even more rioting as results were announced on Tuesday and beyond. Some luxury New York City apartment buildings are now going so far is to hire armed guards.



Here with more, "FOX & Friends" weekend co-host Pete Hegseth, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino.



I can't say I blame people in light of all that's happened, Dan Bongino. I don't know what the answer is going to be because there are groups telegraphing they're going to be involved in this.



DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, Sean, this reminds me of the old football coach Danny Green when he was coaching the Arizona Cardinals. And they took a loss and he came out and said, you know, they are who we thought they were.



Well, the left is telling you -- I'm not talking about all Democrats. I'm talking about the radical left. They are telling you they are going to be violent.



I was just reading an article today in the "Washington Examiner", a group called Shut Down D.C., calling for an uprising in D.C., that's a quote.

They said it for the liberals listening.



Also calling for direct action in D.C. if Trump doesn't leave the White House, according to their demands. Again, they are who you thought they were. They are telling you.



This is the left-leaning city phenomena. This isn't happening where I live in Martin County. It's always where liberals are in charge.



HANNITY: Pete, look, we all know about how to defend ourselves, our homes, our families. A lot of people don't.



Now, if you're in a city where there has been some violence, what do you tell people? To stay inside and locked the door and get a dog and, you know, hope for the best?



PETE HEGSETH, FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND CO-HOST: Or maybe defund the police. I mean, this is typical of the privileged class, right? They say no guns in my city and the police are evil. Then when things get dicey, they hire their own personal security while also telling the rest of America, you're not allowed to have a Second Amendment and the police and your communities are evil.



So, ultimately, it's very revealing of the way the privileged elite class view their lives. Ultimately, I need someone to call and someone to defend myself but you, you in Middle America who would dare to vote for Donald Trump, you shouldn't protect your Second Amendment and how dare you believe in the thin blue line and this police to do the tough job.



You know, I'm in St. Paul. I will be a Donald Trump's rally tomorrow. I talked to the St. Paul police officer today, active duty police officer who said our job is nearly impossible no matter what we do, no matter what action we take we are demonized which does incentivizes us to do our job the right way. That's what's happened in New York. People are hiring private security, because listen, everyone wants to feel secure at the end of the day. That's not happening in liberal cities right now. Donald Trump wants to change that.



What happens on November 3rd will mean everything, Sean.



HANNITY: You know, there was a recent poll that showed 43 percent of Biden supporters would not accept a Donald Trump victory. Hillary Clinton said under no circumstances, Dan Bongino, should Joe Biden concede the race.



What are they telegraphing? They say Donald Trump won't accept the results.

He wants a free, fair election.



BONGINO: Well, I can tell you because again, I'll use the left's own words.

You don't need Dan Bongino's words on this. I will quote the left.



The Transition Integrity Project, a far left group, one of the people was involved in a pseudo-kind of a death threat online, not a pseudo but an implied death threat online to be precise, they said they are preparing for a street fight after the election. Not a legal one. Again, for the liberals, that's a quote, meaning they actually said it.



HANNITY: Yeah.



BONGINO: I don't need -- all you have to do is listen to the left's own words and one more thing, Sean, remember, the problem is conservatives have an emergency brake and their behavior. We believe everyone has our God- given rights, even our political opponent and it prevents us from doing that. A lot of people on the left don't have that and that's what worries me.



HANNITY: All right, guys. Five days.



Pete, have fun on the campaign trail. Dan, thank you.



More "Hannity" right after this.



HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left. Five days. I wrote a book, "Live Free or Die: America in the World on the Brink." Everything that you value is on the ballot. Law, order, safety, security, borders, taxes, judges, you name it, foreign policy.



Four days.



Let not your heart be troubled, Laura Ingraham is taking it away. How are you?



