'Hannity' on Biden admin playing blame game on crises

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to this special edition of HANNITY. I'm Tammy Bruce, in for Sean.



And tonight, the most incompetent administration in American history strikes again. Now a dire baby formula shortage is causing panic understandably among parents nationwide. Of course, there is no mystery behind this new crisis. Way back in February, Biden's own FDA halted production at one of the largest baby formula plants in the country.



But today, our very indignant president declared that there's just no way he could have seen this coming. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REPORTER: A lot of parents are watching about baby formula. If you have a message to those parents that you can share while they're listening?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well -- three questions, I'll answer the baby formula question because, all of a sudden, it's on the front page of every newspaper and that's important that I'd be responded to.



REPORTER: Should you have taken those steps sooner before parents got to these shelves and couldn't find formulas?



BIDEN: If we'd been better mind readers, I guess we could have. But we moved as quickly as the problem became apparent to us and we have to move with caution as well as speed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BRUCE: Wow, because it's on the cover of the newspapers, he's got to deal with it.



Now, instead of fixing this nightmare, the administration and their allies are deflecting blame. A "Washington Post" fact-checker called the shortage a faux outrage.



Yesterday, Jen Psaki told concerned parents to call a doctor.



On Twitter, Bette Midler, she should know, suggested that Americans, quote, try breastfeeding. It's free and available on demand.



Meanwhile, Eric Swalwell blamed GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and accused her of wanting to starve small children because she raised concerns over the government's stockpile of baby formula earmarked for illegal immigrants.



And on "The View", Sunny Hostin blamed the United States for not having federally paid maternity leave. Yeah, that's the culprit.



Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But I think the fault lies in the fact that we have terrible uh maternity leave, because a lot of women would love to be able to stay home and breastfeed their children and take care of their children and the fact of the matter is we can't do that because we have very limited maternity leave and we have to immediately go back to work to take care of our families and feed our families and the government doesn't support us in that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BRUCE: My goodness. It just never ends. Now, while liberals deflect and distract, this crisis is not going away. In fact, no one at the White House seems to know when this serious problem will be resolved. Check this out.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Kate, at this point, do you -- does the White House consider this a crisis?



KATE BEDINGFIELD, WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Well, I don't think it's about a label.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Isn't part of this figuring out what the timeline is when you think it's going to be fixed?



BEDINGFIELD: As -- and we are working to do it as quickly as possible. I'm not -- you know, I -- it is in -- I'm not going to stand here and tell your audience that I can give you a hard timeline that I can't give you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BRUCE: Gosh, yea, even CNN there seems unhappy. Those are good questions and they didn't get answers.



Not content to wait around for the Biden administration, my next guest has launched a website to help parents locate baby formula in her district, Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne joins us, along with former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and FOX News contributor Charlie Hurt who is very well-informed about -- well, everything over at "The Washington Times".



Let me start with you actually, Pam, if I could start here because what shocked me about the Biden administration response. He effectively confessed at this press conference that he has to address it because it's in the news. There is this disconnect with the fact that individual human beings and children are impacted with this every single day what is driving the Biden administration and would Trump have done what could he have done differently which we would expect he would have done something differently in the face of this crisis.



PAM BONDI (R), FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: You know, Tammy, I think they said it the news is what's driving them, they're reactive. And you know, as being part of America First Policy Institute, we advance the policies that put America first. Most of our chairs were all people that came out of the Trump White House and I can tell you definitively what Donald Trump would have done.



Those CEOs of those four corporations, the four corporations that manufacture the majority of baby formula in our country they would have been sitting in the Oval Office with the CEO of our country, Donald Trump, and they would have come up with a solution. Donald Trump would have invoked the Defense Protection Act. He would have a point person assigned immediately to make sure this crisis was solved, and it is a crisis and he would have put the FDA on warp speed as we've seen him do in the past.



And if someone didn't help solve this, they would be fired. That's what President Trump would have done and we wouldn't have been faced with the reactiveness that we're seeing now from this White House. And it's just a shame that our country is coming to this.



BRUCE: Representative Van Duyne, it seems as though there is this re -- it is a reactionary framework where there's a crisis, a new crisis every minute. They seem to not have any leverage of like forward thinking plans, and yet you -- like you're a mom, you're -- you're a person, you're -- you know, a congresswoman, but you're doing something functional that the Internet allows, which is connecting people up to find the products they need. Other people are doing this.



Can you give us a sense of how your district has reacted and the success of this effort?



REP. BETH VAN DUYNE (R-TX): Sure, I mean we're not just throwing money at this is an arsonist administration what we're seeing is they're not just reactionary they're causing the problem and then they blame other people they throw their arms up as if there's nothing they can do about it, and they had no way of knowing that this was going to happen.



It's just common sense, if you -- if you shut down, you know, a factory that's producing it, that this might happen and I didn't even think ahead. I got a call from one of my -- my moms in the -- in the -- in the district, and she has a small child a four-month-old named Beckett.



And she sent me a video of Beckett screaming. He has a particular need that she can't find the formula that she needs for this baby and my heart went out for this woman. Instead of just throwing my hands up and saying there's nothing that we can do, what I did was we started a website. It's DFWonbabyformula.com and we're trying to connect moms who are searching for formula with stores in the area live time that have it.



It's practical. It's being proactive, but we need to do more of that. What we're seeing with this administration is just one crisis after another crisis, and moms babies in this country cannot continue to see this the fires that this administration starts and then has absolutely no solution for.



That very, very good point. And Charlie, we know, of course, it's -- was the plant shut down that affected this, but we also know that I believe it's about of the baby formula in this country comes from China and when you have the trade issues, the -- of course, the pandemic.



We know that there's so many different elements in this track that can cause a problem. He was talking about food shortages, Charlie, that we should expect. Why would baby food, baby formula be exempt from that.



CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah, no, it's because these people care more about trade for example with China than they do the American people and that quote that you showed of Biden talking about the about the thing -- about this being in the headlines, you know, that's his only concern. This is a dire crisis that that I know mothers who are terrified of what could possibly happen here if they do run out of if they run out of the baby formula, and he only views it as a as a political situation. That's all that matters to him is the politics of it.



And I guess it maybe -- it shouldn't be a big surprise to us. These are the same people, they believe in abortion up to the ninth month. They believe in sexualizing kindergarteners, teaching race hatred to children, and genital mutilation for teenagers.



At some point, we ought to sort of wake up and realize that these people do not care about us. They don't care about children. They care about their own power and they care about their globalist agenda, but they hate us and they hate America.



BRUCE: You know, I -- up until recently, I was a Democrat, and I can't -- certainly, this is not JFK's Democratic Party. Something awful has happened. Women who are liberal, independent, conservative see that.



And, Pam, we know that they knew even earlier because there was a whistleblower about the problem of the infection at the, I believe, the Abbott Laboratory back in October, when we have the supply chain crisis, everything was going on.



And there was this delay for months up until February. They -- so they did know, this was not a surprise. How can you explain with -- they're supposed to be the champions for women and they're screaming about abortion right now, when women notice that, you know, they're going to be more concerned about not being able to feed their children as opposed to having an abortion at this point.



BONDI: That's right which is a true crisis right now, and they're doing nothing to help it. They're reading the news they're doing nothing and I applaud this great Congressman Beth, you're doing a great job in the state of Texas for all of your constituents because you're acting, and that's what the Trump White House did right when President Trump was in office.



And this isn't the only thing, Tammy. Look what they're doing with immigration. Look at the crisis at our border. Look at gas prices through the roof.



Look at everything -- look at Ukraine, what's happening in Ukraine now. They saw that coming, but they did nothing. Afghanistan was a total debacle and thousands of lives -- hundreds of lives were lost and they did nothing.



They put America last instead of putting America first.



BRUCE: You know, Beth, if I may it -- this seems to be when it comes to governance, you're of a younger generation. You're, you know, a woman. You know what's going on with everyone's lives. Every issue is a woman's issue.



And yet, we've got this country moving in a trajectory where women are impacted first because of the economy, marginalized people are impacted first when the economy is awful. We've effectively have been told that there's -- we should expect a recession and now, prices, the inflation, on top of not being able to get staples to feed your brain development babies, it happens very early. This is something you don't notice if it's impacted until much later in -- in their adolescence.



Is there something if you were to tell Joe Biden one thing, what would you tell him to do now to get out from behind this eight ball?



VAN DUYNE: Stop with your -- with your policies that are meant out of spite to take back what was working in the last administration. Start thinking, start connecting.



This administration is so absolutely out of touch with what normal everyday working Americans are going through. They're absolutely out of touch. They don't talk to the constituents. He barely even comes out of the White House.



We're having -- we're having roundtables all the time. We're connecting with our constituents. We're talking to them we're filing out what their issues are and we're trying to address them in practical manners as well as we can.



This administration, the folks that he's connected in his cabinet aren't doing their job. I mean, you talk about what's going on the border, the fact that you've got all of that formula down at the border, we wouldn't be having this problem if his administration actually did their job went down to the border and talked -- we got a border czar who won't even do her job and get down there and talk to the people who are on the front lines.



This administration needs to start doing their job connecting and coming up with solutions, as opposed to just throwing more fire -- more gas on a fire.



BRUCE: Congresswoman, thank you very much, because we do know with the pallets of the baby formula getting down to the border, they do know how to do things, which means they're choosing to not do them for the American people. Thank you so much, Charlie, Pam and Congresswoman Van Duyne, thank you very much.



Now, more on America's struggling economy. According to the Pew Research Center, a whopping of Americans are deeply concerned understandably with inflation and now the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is warning that getting inflation under control will not be easy and he cannot guarantee a, quote, soft landing, and that's key. That's it's important phrase in other words buckle up because we are in for a rough ride.



Joining us now with reaction is FOX Business contributor, Phil Flynn, and the chairman of the Conservative Political Action Coalition, Matt Schlapp.



Phil, if I could start with you. When people hear -- some people might not realize that when you talk about a soft landing, that means that if you can't have that, that we would be then expecting the economy to be damaged and moving into a recession as a result of this trying to control inflation. Can you explain what's happening here a little bit more for the audience?



PHIL FLYNN, FOX BUSINESS CONTRIBUTOR: I sure can and you know you really hate when the captain of the plane tells you, hey, be careful, we're going hard, right? And in Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman, is basically trying to thread the needle here. He knows that there's so much inflation and the only way to fight inflation is to put more pain in the economy by raising interest rates, you know, making housing prices go higher, credit card debt go higher.



And already, the consumers are getting smashed because they have to go to the gas tank and fill up their gas tank right and so the cure for inflation is probably worse than the disease and that's what he's warning us about. And the problem really is, is that Jerome Powell can't do it by himself. He needs help from the White House and the White House is doing everything they can to make inflation worse, especially when it comes to energy.



You know, they've been fighting fossil fuels the whole way. They've -- you know, prices are at record highs and they're canceling leases and Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico. This is crazy and this is why it's not working.



BRUCE: You know, I'll tell you, Matt, we know that with President Trump, the action he took was cutting regulations. We have basic common sense things, right? Lowering taxes, encouraging the growth of the economy, which if the econ -- if businesses and the economy was growing, that would deal with inflation.



Matt, what do you see as being the end game? It does seem like Biden is doing these things deliberately, making it as though he wants the country to be a dumpster fire.



MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIRMAN, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNON: This is the thing -- this is the great hypocrisy. First of all, I think many experts are already saying that we're in a recession and basically what Jerome Powell is saying when he says we can't have a soft landing is we could have a very deep and painful recession.



BRUCE: That's right.



SCHLAPP: By the way, presidents who go through those deep recessions are always punished at the polls and that's what's going to happen to Joe Biden in November and I believe that's what's going to happen to the Democrats in two years.



But, Tammy, take energy prices in and of themselves the Green New Deal has in its opening salvo the desire to raise fossil fuel prices so people will switch from fossil fuels to these renewable forms of energy. This is what they want to happen. He can now blame Putin and Ukraine and all these other things, their policies themselves actually self-evidence all of what's now happening. So do they hate America? I don't know, I can't get inside their heads. I can tell you what? Their policies hurt America.



BRUCE: Yeah, Phil, you know, it's interesting because we have heard the energy secretary in particular talk about the -- you know, get an electric car. We've heard that refrain that if you had an electric car, this wouldn't be hurting you.



So we do seem to have an admission that this in fact is deliberate but we really don't see the human destruction that comes in emotionally intellectually financially especially on the heels of a pandemic, that this kind of an economic situation causes to people.



SCHLAPP: Yeah, this Green New Deal is built on the backs of the poor and middle class. You know, the Democratic Party says that's the people they want to help. These are the people they're hurting, but not only that, it is short-sighted from a geopolitical risk viewpoint.



Look at the war in Europe. This is the first war of the Green New Deal, right, because Europe you know Europe decided to get more dependent, you know, on green energy and it's failing. And we want to repeat the same mistakes here.



You know, I saw a report today, Texas is already talking about you know rolling blackouts. California is warning that we can't keep the lights on, you know, and we're going to these green energy sources that are not reliable. And everybody pays the price.



BRUCE: You know speaking of that, in California, Newsom now -- Governor Newsom is making noise about maybe it's not a really good idea to shut down our last nuclear reactor. You know, because everyone's thinking -- you know, nuclear power is clean.



You want -- this is not 1950. Everything we do is better, it's cleaner, it's certainly cleaner than the oil we're trying to buy, Matt, from Venezuela or from Russia. I mean the dirty oil, it's -- it contradicts everything they want.



SCHLAPP: This is the problem, Tammy, is that when the federal government decides what a preferred form of energy is because it's politically correct, we've seen all these things whether it's hydrogen or windmills or bicycles or whatever you want to talk about, they always choose through the tax code the form of energy they want.



And you know what they always do, they choose wrong each and every time. How about this? I have this crazy idea. You use the tax code to allow people to use our resources to create different and diverse forms of energy, don't pick one over the other and let's see what is the best.



So far, in the history of humankind, there's nothing like fossil fuels. And if that is the form of energy that allows more middle class and lower class people to get to the upper echelons, it allows America to compete and make things, then I'm all for it, and let's stop setting the rules against the forms of energy that can make America grow again.



BRUCE: Now, Phil, you touched on this, about the first war of the Green New Deal. This is a national security issue, isn't it? Ultimately, this is about whether or not the economy is involved. All of this is about whether or not this country can defend herself if under the gun by tyrants in China or in Russia or in North Korea or anywhere else.



FLYNN: You're absolutely right. You know, every world war has been won in part by you know control of energy, whether it be nuclear or oil or whatever you're absolutely right. And if you look at the Biden administration they don't get this. You know, it's like they didn't live through the 1970s oil embargo.



You know, if you remember those days, you know, the United States had an economic shock -- no, you're too young, but you know, there's economic shock in there. And you know, at the end of the day you know we were so fearful in this country. What -- what if they cut off our oil? What are we going to do?



And then we work generations to become independent and we throw it all away and now, we're going back to where we were before and putting ourselves in that vulnerable situation. It's just nuts.



BRUCE: Well, the good news is, gentlemen, is that as we've seen, Donald Trump change things on a dime with optimism and warp speed and commitment, and then we saw Joe Biden burn it all up within a few months. It can come back. Things can come back. The American sensibility is strong.



And I do remember Carter. I was working at a car wash during the gas rationing as a kid to make extra money because of the recession that, you know. So we all remember this.



Gentleman, thank you very much, but I'm optimistic that we're going to get this done.



Up next, it was Jen Psaki's last day at the White House. We'll give her a proper send-off straight ahead.



Plus, a big new update from the Durham probe as HANNITY continues.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PSAKI: Now, Jen Psaki signed off as White House press secretary today, ending her tenure as Biden's chief spokeswoman and propagandist, where she spewed endless lies, flip-flops, false narratives and played a never-ending blame game. Here's a quick trip down memory lane. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: You may have noticed this week that your gas prices have gone up. I want to talk to you a little bit about why. A lot of it has to do with Vladimir Putin.



It's broadly known and widely known, Peter, that there was a broad range of Russian disinformation back in 2020.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWSD WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Why is the administration flying thousands of migrants from the border to Florida and New York in the middle of the night?



PSAKI: Well, I'm not sure that's in the middle of the night.



As individuals come across the border and they are both assessed for whether they have any symptoms. If they have symptoms, they are -- the intention is for them to be quarantined. That is our process. They're not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time.



REPORTER: Does the president still believe that Build Back Better will not add a dime to the national debt?



PSAKI: Correct, it won't.



REPORTER: Why would -- why should Americans believe that?



PSAKI: Because it won't.



REPORTER: People, it was -- it was crystal clear that things were not improving on supply chain. People couldn't get dishwashers and furniture and treadmills delivered on time not to mention all sorts of other things. So why is --



PSAKI: The tragedy of the short -- the treadmill that's delayed.



And last thing I just want to do before we get to your questions, I often know what I'm going to circle back. I hate to disappoint conservative Twitter, but I am going to circle back on a number of things as we often do directly.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BRUCE: Yeah, boy, that's not what we were working for in the `80s and `90s. All these dead generations with feminism.



Now, I'm sure Psaki will be right at home over at MSDNC where she can continue to act as an arm of the Democratic Party and continue to spend endless spin endlessly for what is an imploding Biden presidency and failing agenda.



On Monday, new White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will take over the podium where we can expect to hear more of the same excuses for the same reckless far-left policies.



Here now for a reaction FOX News contributors Joe Concha and David Webb.



You know, Joe, as I've intimated here, you know, a lot of women and men have worked for a couple of generations now to get women in positions of power. And we are now watching this with the first female vice president, a woman who's the head of the Department of Energy, women who are generally now the press secretaries and they have thrown their lot in with the lying batch and they've just sold it all out.



And that, you know, it's heartbreaking for this country but we have a chance to change it and fix it. For Jen Psaki, maybe a year and a half here for Joe Biden, what do you think she's going to try to do when she's actually on television? More of the same or will she change it up?



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Oh I think it'll be more of the same. The problem is, Tammy, is that without Peter Doocy there as a foil, then Jen Psaki becomes patently very not interesting, right? She was with CNN for years.



BRUCE: That's right.



CONCHA: And I don't remember any segment where she stood out as some sort of great communicator or someone who could make a really compelling argument, passionate argument. So I don't see her really being this big success that people are portraying her to be when she goes to her next job. And I can't remember, by the way, any press secretary who had this sort of self-congratulatory farewell tour like this one she's had over the last month. And some have said, including one former Sunday anchor on this network, that Jen Psaki was one of the best and greatest press secretaries like ever. Wow, if that's the case, then why has her boss and Joe Biden and his agenda failed so craptastically both in practice and on the messaging front?



Let's look at the scoreboard, right? Ms. Psaki s reportedly the brainchild behind Putin price hike, right? That hashtag. In regards to inflation's been rising for months, how is that message resonating? Because a recent NBC News poll, her future network, Tammy, only 6 percent of American voters blame Vladimir Putin for the current inflation crisis.



So if she's just great communicator, then what's going on here?



BRUCE: Well, yeah, and, David, maybe you can shed some light here, because my sense is with so many flip-flops, you know, the press secretary is supposed to be someone who comes out of the meetings, knows the narrative, the conversations, the work that's being done in the White House and in the administration comes forward with the binder of information that we saw Kayleigh McEnany do all the time, answering the details of questions about the missions and what was being accomplished.



She says something one day to clarify what Joe Biden says. He says something that then contradicts her. It's like, David, it's like they're winging it, and like there's no meetings that she's going to. Is she been just a front person or is she really someone who's learned something in this process?



DAVID WEBB, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: First of all, never follow the circus and never follow Joe Concha on media analysis. But I'll give it my best.



Did Jen snarky actually read the job description? Let's go and look at Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Let's look at Dana Perino, two people we know well here. Their job was to bring the administration's message forward.



BRUCE: Right.



WEBB: Jen snarky put her message forward like her farewell tour. She was still playing the front woman in this case rather than the messenger for the administration. She made it up, she circled back.



This move to MSNBC will be no different. They're looking for a replacement at some point, maybe for Rachel Maddow who know will show up for work maybe once or twice like a Democrat congressman. Maybe they'll do something. She's going from a federal salary to a high paying salary.



She's failed upwards while the American people pay the price and she just steps circling back and circling back or blaming it on someone else. So she didn't do her job according to the description of the job which is messenger for the White House and the message that's not saying their message was coherent. At times, it was incoherent and all they could think about was new clever catch phrases that are pull tested for months to see how far they could use something which then turns on them.



This is -- this is monumental failure, Tammy. And sadly, the world is watching this. Wait until we get KPJ.



BRUCE: Yeah, that that's -- I don't -- nothing will change. Look, these are women who I think -- Joe, they understand that their job is to protect the image that there is a functioning White House. And that's what it seems like she's been doing, what -- whoever is behind that podium, who they can get to do it that's going to be their job. And so they're activists effectively.



Symone Sanders who left the Kamala Harris office also has had a new show and that has not done well.



Joe, do you think it's going to translate? Do you think Democrats will watch this because she works for Biden? Or do you think that it's because she's famous? Do you think she'll fail at this? What do you think her future will end up being?



CONCHA: Tammy, I'm not sure there's much of a base for the Joe Biden brand overall, right? When you're at 33 percent approval, and when you're at Nixon kind of numbers, like Nixon last days Nixon numbers when it comes to your handling of the economy or inflation or the border, I don't see that being something that transfers because there's not much of a base there to begin with.



And again, Jen Psaki was Joe Biden's spokesperson. Is she really going to the press secretary hall of fame at this point considering how low his numbers are and how the message has so badly resonated? It's a rhetorical question actually Tammy.



BRUCE: It's the lack -- it's the lack gentlemen of empathy that this is what they seem to all share, right? I mean, Joe, it's like her comment about the treadmill, the thing about call a doctor because of the shortage. You're supposed to be -- you've been hired by the American people to not only not ruin our lives but to make it better.



And her reaction, Jen Psaki's reaction is to mock and to ridicule people who are suffering in this country. Joe, am I going too far in describing her attitude?



CONCHA: No, I mean this is the same press secretary, Tammy, that insisted that skyrocketing crime, police officers being targeted like we've never seen before in this country is only a FOX News talking point.



BRUCE: Right, right.



CONCHA: You know what? Why not go to ask any of those police chiefs in New York or Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, if the record murder rates there is a talking point of this network? They will tell you that is not the case.



So, yes, she is patently condescending. That will not play well on television. Good luck with your new job. You've had it basically for a year and a half -- for a month and a half anyway and you should have resigned six, eight weeks ago, but she did not.



BRUCE: The left -- the left tends to try to take care of their own and we'll see what that brings them.



In the meantime, the rest of us are saving the country and saving the future for the families of this nation.



David, Joe, thank you very much, sir. I think appreciate you being here.



Now, coming up, we'll bring you up to speed on the Durham probe, and tell you what this could mean for Hillary.



This special edition of HANNITY continues after the break.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BRUCE: Now, more developments tonight in the Durham probe which yes is still going on, as the judge in the Michael Sussmann case has ordered Clinton hired Fusion GPS -- we know them well, don't we -- to turn over 22 emails to the special counsel, as part of Durham's broader investigation into the Russia hoax.



Sussmann is accused of lying to the FBI about his work for the Clinton campaign when he went to the FBI in the months leading up to the 2016 election, and pushed a phony story that the Trump campaign was communicating with Russia through a secret server at Alfa Bank. All of that was a complete fabrication. It disrupted -- almost destroyed the country.



This trial kicks off on Monday. So -- but ask yourself here, will we ever get a full apology from the fake news frauds in the media who pushed this year's long hoax and used it as a political cudgel against Donald Trump and his allies?



You know, there was no collusion. That was a lie/ The Steele dossier was a Clinton bought and paid for bundle of lies and it was the basis for illegal spying against team Trump, candidate, president-elect, president, just obscene events that we were dealing with.



Here for reaction, not that they have any, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, along with FOX News contributor Jason Chaffetz.



Gregg, I'd like to start with you because this news is it -- you know, Michael Sussman, it's not a name we all knew and now we know of course that he seems to be a key, but this decision by the judge matters because they fought to keep these emails secret, isn't that right? And they lost that fight. Can you describe why this is important?



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, it's important because Fusion GPS, this sleazy oppo research firm in Washington and its founder, the notorious Glenn Simpson, were really instrumental uh in this information laundering scheme illicit scheme by Hillary Clinton.



The value of the Durham indictments is that they expose in vivid detail how Hillary Clinton personally invented the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, declassified documents now show that. Her campaign funded the hoax and her confederates are the ones who disseminated the hoax, first with the phony dossier and then with this computer data that they claimed showed a back channel communication between Trump and the Kremlin, when in fact, it was nothing more than manipulated data.



It came from a mass marketing email campaign on a server housed in Trump Tower that had nothing whatsoever to do with Donald Trump. It is gratifying, I grant you, that some indictments are being had. But the real people behind this, Hillary Clinton who engaged in a vast conspiracy to defraud the government with lies, and James Comey whose malfeasance is really epic in lying to the FISA court to spy on the Trump campaign --



BRUCE: Yeah.



JARRETT: -- those people will escape culpability, and that's a tragedy.



BRUCE: Well, you know, and this is why, Jason, you know, Americans are increasingly concerned about what seems to be a two-tier framework of justice that certain people do get away with anything and this seems to be really at the core of it. You were in Washington. You survived, you got out which is a brilliant decision.



But really when we think about all the tentacles and everything we've learned, it's a miracle we got Durham because this is the kind of thing, Jason I don't -- would you agree that we never would have heard about any of this had it not been for Durham and this probe?



JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, fortunately, it started to move forward with Durham, and I think he has exposed it, and I think his final report will expose a lot of things that people haven't yet heard. I think we still need to follow the money. I think Gregg Jarrett who essentially wrote the book on this whole thing, and if you really want to get in depth, his book is really the best thing that's been written about this..



But Durham, I think it is important, that they're at least getting some sort of prosecution out this. Gregg is right. Follow the money, follow the money, follow the money. How they hide the money by trying to claim attorney-client privilege, they poured millions of dollars to do this and not have to disclose it publicly.



This is the notorious Clinton family who gets away with so much, and quite frankly, we're seeing it with Biden and Hunter Biden now. If you're -- if you're a Biden, if you're a Clinton, the Department of Justice just is not interested in pursuing you.



BRUCE: You know, this is -- I I'll tell you, Gregg, and everybody go to Amazon, type in Gregg's name, you'll get his author page and get his books, some in paperback now, but whatever they've got, get it, that will give you the accurate background about what's happening here.



But you know, this is what's what is disturbing and the legitimacy of government. It's not just Hillary. Not just Bill, not Monica Lewinsky, it's not, you know, Michael Sussmann or just James Comey, they're all part of this like this creature that has been developed for half a century if not longer.



Gregg, what do you see -- do you see an outcome here to where we can overcome it as a people and as a nation, this kind of corruption?



JARRETT: Not until we honor what is inscribed on the pediment of the United States Supreme Court "equal justice under the law". There are two systems of justice here, one for the privileged elite, and most recently that's Democrats who get a pass on everything, and Republicans who are persecuted and in some cases prosecuted.



You know, I think it's a shame that it's come to this, but the media bears key responsibility here. They will never admit that they got the story fundamentally wrong. They so loathe --



BRUCE: Well, they didn't care.



JARRETT: -- and hated Donald Trump, that they decided they wanted to believe that he was a Russian asset, instead of actually doing their jobs examining the facts and corroborating the evidence before reporting it. Had they done it correctly, this wouldn't have happened.



BRUCE: Yeah. You know, Jason, like 10, 15 seconds here, that really is the crux. Without the media colluding here and moving false information, this wouldn't have had the legs that it had.



CHAFFETZ: The media never apologized. They never corrected the record. They've certainly never given back their awards, and they were culpable in pushing forward a narrative because they wanted to, and they didn't do their jobs.



BRUCE: Oh, the Pulitzer, "The New York Times" still hanging on to the Pulitzer for that great coverage of that fake story.



Gentlemen, thank you very much. Have a lovely weekend. I appreciate you being here with me now.



Up next, chaos in Chicago, violence in Philadelphia, and all of a sudden, Democrats now want to refund the police? The very latest straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BRUCE: Now, more evidence tonight of left-wing lawlessness in Democrat-run cities. Just look at your screen. New video shows a mob of teens overtaking city streets in downtown Chicago this week. And at one point, the chaos was reportedly just blocks away from a home owned by the Illinois governor, prompting police finally to stage snow plows to protect the area.



And that's not all, in Philadelphia, new video shows a deadly ambush at a gas station on the city's north side. The suspects fired multiple times at the victim, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Dixon. The victim reportedly leaves behind a five-year-old daughter.



Now, this senseless violence is just the latest of the failure of the Democrats "defund police" policies that have left cities less safe, less secure and more violent. But Joe Biden, he wants you to forget about the summer of 2020, and to forget about all this violent crime. So he's now calling on cities to hire more cops as the crime surge intensifies and becomes a political liability for Democrats.



But it was Democrats themselves who pushed to reduce the number of officers on the streets what we are seeing across this entire country. It's a complete devolution of the Democratic Party, a complete disdain for the country and a complete unwillingness to admit their failures, as great American cities continue to spiral out of control.



Here for reaction, FOX News contributor Leo Terrell, along with New Hampshire congressional candidate, Gail Huff.



Thank you both for being here with me on this Friday the 13th. We're making Friday the 13th great again, by really getting into these issues that really affect all of these issues, transcend partisan line, Gail, it doesn't matter what party you belong to. You know, whether it's -- especially if you're middle class, you're a regular person working hard for a living.



You used to be a TV reporter. We've been hard on the media, but the fact is that, you know, when you're running for New Hampshire at -- for the U.S. House seat in New Hampshire, when it comes to what can be done here and what the messaging has been when it comes to defund the police, what do you think has been the largest impact and how can this be reversed at the federal level?



GAIL HUFF (R), U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE: Well, we have a lot of problems, no question about it, and thank you very much for having me on.



This is a problem that is happening all across the country including here in New Hampshire. I am a law and order candidate. I believe that we have to get back to basics. We have to get back to funding the police. We have to make sure that they have the resources they need.



It is unbelievable -- when I saw that video, I almost cried. I mean, the reason I got into this race is because I was angry and I'm still angry. I'm angry at Joe Biden's administration. I'm angry at what they're doing to American families.



What if that was me in that gas station with my granddaughter little CeCe?



BRUCE: It could have been anybody. Could have been anybody.



HUFF: Can you imagine?



BRUCE: Yeah, I mean it could have been anybody.



BRUCE: It could have been you -- every people should know that you're married to Scott Brown, you understand politics, you know what can and cannot be done, and you're stepping up now to try to make a difference.



And, Leo, I have to say that, you know, Los Angeles -- we're both from Los Angeles. You know, we see this random crime but it comes not just from defunding the police but the rhetoric of antagonizing the police, of condemning the police, of an attitude that the police somehow are the bad guys and we still see that manifesting in Los Angeles, don't we?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely. First of all, I just want to be very clear, I endorse Gail because she is a law and order congressional candidate. But, Tammy, basically you know this well as I do, the Democrats have surrendered their cities to the criminals. I mean, we already know as we sit here today on Friday, there's going to be crime, murders and arson in Chicago, in Los Angeles.



And this whole idea that Joe Biden wants to fund the police, that's a gimmick.



BRUCE: Exactly.



TERRELL: Because, Tammy, even if you have a thousand police officers, if they're not prosecuting these career criminals, they're back on the street. It's a game. The Democrats have abandoned law and order. That's why we need people like Gail in Congress because the Democrats do not care about the crime.



Those -- Tammy, the Antifa, the Black Lives Matter, the criminals, the career criminal, that's the Democratic base, and they don't put their base in jail.



BRUCE: You see, Leo, that's a great point because, Gail, as I've noted, it's one thing about funding the police but what we hear constantly at the federal level is rhetoric from officeholders and these activists that condemn law and order, that condemn infrastructure and isn't that in a way when you're running for -- yes, you'd be representing New Hampshire, but it's like every voice matters, because we're all in this together.



TERRELL: Oh, we are all in this -- in fact, I went down to the southern border. I was so concerned about not just security or national security, but also about the fentanyl that's coming up to New Hampshire.



BRUCE: Exactly, literally killing our young generation. I went down there, I got the endorsement from the National Border Patrol Council, and I was very proud to get that because I understand that we have to close the border. We have to get back to the "stay in Mexico" policy. It was working under President Trump, we have to get back to that.



We have so many problems in this country right now, and one of the things we have to do is stop throwing money at things that aren't important and start spending our money where it is important. And that is law and order, and that is giving the police and border patrol and all the law enforcement out there the tools they need to do the job.



BRUCE: Yes, and, Leo, great point. You got about 10 seconds here because this is about the lawless DAs, isn't it? And George Gascon in L.A. is a perfect example of that.



TERRELL: Absolutely. And let me be very clear, to Mayor Lightfoot, to the mayor in L.A., in New York, attack your Democratic prosecutors, force them to do something and lock up these career criminals. Stop allowing them back on the street.



BRUCE: Well, thank you. Both of you, great job.



And, Gail, good luck to you. It sounds like you're going to be good for New Hampshire.



TERRELL: Good luck, Gail.



BRUCE: Leo, thanks for joining me on this Friday.



More of this special edition of HANNITY right after the break.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



BRUCE: Well, welcome back to this special edition of HANNITY. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. Thank you for joining us. Sean will be back on Monday.



I want to thank Sean's entire team who are just the best professionals in the world. And remember, you can catch my show "Get Tammy Bruce" streaming exclusively on FOX Nation. You can also read my column at AMAC.us, that's AMAC.us. And you can find me at tammybruce.locals.com.



Have a great weekend, everyone. "INGRAHAM ANGLE" is up next.



