Hangover Helper: Chef Diane Hendriks with food to cure your hangover

Chef Diane Hendriks joins us to talk about the best foods and beverages to beat a hangover.

BEVERAGES

Bacon Bloody Mary: This classic tomato juice concoction is typically heralded as the perfect hangover cure due to the combination of nutrients from each ingredient. Take it to another level by adding bacon which replenishes amino acids and replaces sodium.

Fernet-Branca: An Italian spirit said to have medical properties and does a great job of settling the stomach, which is why it’s referred to as digestives.

Ginger Beer: Very intense ginger flavor. Can sip on it all day.

Water: Alcohol is a diuretic which leads to increased water loss. Use water to rehydrate.

Coconut water: Coconut water contains lots of electrolytes including sodium and more potassium than traditional sports drinks. It is great for rehydration.

Pickle juice: Quick electrolyte replenish-er. Staple for hangovers in Poland and they drink a lot of vodka – vinegar, salt and water (2 shots).

Coffee: Improve your hangover fatigue and become more alert, coffee is not a bad choice.

FOODS

Protein rich foods: Alcohol is taking your amino acids to detox the liver so you need to replenish by way of protein like eggs, meat, fish, cottage cheese, sunflower butter, beans.

Carbs: Whole grains, oats, beans, multigrain bread, crackers - fast and slow-acting carbs that can increase your blood sugar during a hangover and improve related symptoms.

Electrolytes: Alcohol blocks the production of a hormone that helps your body hold on to water, leading to dehydration and the loss of electrolytes like potassium and sodium.

Potassium: Sweet potatoes, avocado, salmon, tomatoes, spinach (folate), bananas.

Sodium: Pretzels, soup.

Watermelon: High water content helps with rehydration.

Honey: Has a high natural fructose content which may help rid your body of alcohol more quickly and possibly help you feel better after drinking too much.

Nuts: Drinking too much can deplete magnesium in your cells and nuts can replenish.

Blueberries: Blueberries are rich in nutrients that fight inflammation in your body.

Oranges & Kiwi: Rich in vitamin C, help prevent your body from losing antioxidants that help rid your body of alcohol.

Peppermint and Ginger: Can help sooth nausea. Try fresh ginger, crystallized ginger and ginger tea.