Gutfeld: You only need a tiny minority to destroy society

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you -- in terms of the red lines that you laid down, is military response an option for a ransomware attack? And President Putin had called you in his press conference inexperienced person. You famously told him he didn't have a soul. Do you now have a deeper understanding of him after this meeting?



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you very much.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't think he understands how questions work. It's Wednesday, or as Kat likes to call it blurred, blurred vodka. Why am I waking up in a hedge day? I kid the Timpf. And the landscapers who found her. Although she really should take better care of herself.



GUTFELD: Getting worse. So here's a funny question. Is it wrong to be against arson? You think Greg, that's a dumb question. But setting fire to things is bad, very bad, unless it's one of Hunter's paintings. But we should all condemn arson, correct? Well, not so fast hypothetical viewer I'm having an imaginary conversation with. You haven't heard the story of Daniel Elder, a talented musical artist specializing in left-wing religious music.



He made the horrible mistake of publicly scolding arsonists after a George Floyd protests in his hometown of Nashville. It turned violent, resulting in assaults, vandalism and the torching of a historic courthouse. Elder again, a very liberal dude posted this, "Enjoy joy burning it all down, you well-intentioned blind people. I'm done." That sounds like what I say after I use the bathroom. Susan.



Then he deleted his Instagram account, and then he was deleted himself. It began the next morning when the online mob caught wind of his offense. How dare you condemn violent lawlessness they seem to say. They spammed his Facebook accusing him of racism, and of course, being a white supremacist piece of garbage, which according to statistics now makes up 85 percent of the country.



In fact, you don't even need to be white anymore to be a white supremacist. You could be a black conservative. And if you're Asian, it depends if you're getting beaten up or trying to get into Yale. Hell, you can be a Christmas tree worm, sorry, holiday tree worm. But all you need is a pulse and a wacky desire to not see your neighborhoods burn. But that's not what the story is really about. It's about corporate cowardice.



We spend a lot of time on canceled culture here, focusing on the mobs thirst for scalps. Again, my apologies to Liz Warren. But the real ire should be directed at companies who when faced with a mob, toss a scapegoat into their grubby, ghoulish hands, like Pontius Pilate heading Jesus to the Romans. I'm referring to GIA a. It originally stood for Gregorian Institute of America, but now it stands for Groveling Idiotic (BLEEP).



GIA is the leading publishers of contemporary Catholic liturgical music. Songs you might find on the Pope's playlist right after all that death metal. I'm not going to pretend that I've ever heard of this company, so I'm not going to say well, I used to be a fan. But damn, I'm no fan now. GIA is an offence to Gregorian monks. They should have taken a vow of silence on this. But when faced with temporary online backlash, what did they do to one of their composers?



GIA President Alec Harris and media editor Susan LaBarr contacted Elder and demanded an apology. Even after admitting he did nothing wrong. But they were so spooked by losing money over boycotts that these greedy capitalists actually wrote the gutless apology for him. Here's a sample. "Over the weekend, I made a post that was insensitive and wrongly worded. I deeply apologize for the anger, offense and harm that this post caused."



There is no justification for my post. So rather than try to offer an excuse for what was done, I offer a promise for what I will do going forward. I commit to making amends to dialogue. I continue -- I commit to continue educating myself about privilege and bias. My work begins now. All that was missing, him telling his family that they're treating very well to put the unmarked bills in a gym bag. That was a kidnapping reference, audience.



Elder said he wouldn't do their sniffling vomitus apology. So the GIA back him up against the temporary bring mob. Nope. They chose the mob dropping him like Bill de Blasio trying to hold the groundhog. They immediately terminated the relationship over his incendiary remarks. Funny how his incendiary remarks are actually worse than actual incendiary action, like arson. So are jokes about O.J. Simpson actually worse than what O.J. Simpson did?



Well, only if Jimmy Kimmel is delivering them. I wonder what the angry white male has to say.



GUTFELD: So the real story isn't about cancer culture. We talk about that a lot. So much so my head hurts. It's like when Kat does math, or meth. It's about companies who after benefiting from your work at banding with the slightest negative pressure. This is no small crime because in every case in which a person is sacrificed to the hoard of torch toters we assume this hoard is large when it's actually smaller than AOC's book collection.



It's the companies that are large but their spines are as weak as weed was in 1992. Fact is, you only need a tiny minority to destroy society. Revolutions are not unleashed by the masses. The masses do it to themselves when faced with an immovable minority. In this case, four tweeters sitting home alone with their 10 cats and zero friends. They could bring a company of thousands to its groveling knees by scaring their cowardly execs.



It's a microcosm of all the bloodiest revolutions. It's never tens of millions, but a handful of over educated radicals who get the population cowering. And they run right through them like COVID-19 through a Cuomo-run nursing home. This is the blueprint for revolution and it's tearing through our education system, our government, our businesses. GIA should be ashamed of themselves, and they should apologize.



In fact, I'm going to do it for them. We are sorry, we abandoned one of our artists just to protect our bottom line. If Jesus Christ were asked about this mess, what do you think he would say? It wouldn't be sorry if my remarks upset the Pharisees maybe we should have more money changers in the temple. He might say forgive them father, they know not what they do. And under his breath say what a bunch of A-holes.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She's broke for ground and that asteroid that killed the dinosaurs, Fox Business Correspondences Susan Li. He has a brain like Einstein and also his hair. Host of and James Altucher Show podcast, James Altucher. He split more sides in a cheap friend at Applebee's. Comedian, Terrence K. William. And she gets her cardio for falling down the stairs, Fox News Contributor, Kat Timpf.



Oh. So I read the story in reason. It was another great story by Robby Suave. I don't know where he gets the energy. I hate him for that. But Susan, you claim to be an expert in business.



SUSAN LI, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CORRESPONDENT: I claim.



GUTFELD: Yes, you claim. You have yet to show us any proof and then frankly, it's disappointing. But -- OK.



LI: Harsh. Harsh.



GUTFELD: I'm sorry. Because you weren't the color of Pepto-Bismol. Why do you think corporations are so quick to give into the mob when they -- I mean, they must know it's not a large mob.



LI: I did some homework for you.



GUTFELD: Oh dear.



LI: On cancel culture because the last time I was here, I spoke to my mother afterwards so -- because she watched the show and she hates it when I talk about her on television. But she lived through a horrible time in history called the Cultural Revolution.



GUTFELD: Right.



LI: Right? And that was a time when you were finger and point and tattletale on people.



GUTFELD: Right.



LI: To prove your own virtuousness.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



LI: And this is exactly what's happening once again.



GUTFELD: Did she -- did she note that to you? Did you say oh my god, this is -- this doesn't look like a good thing is happening?



LI: Well, think about what happened in history. I mean, lives were destroyed, right?



GUTFELD: Look. Do I look like somebody that knows about history?



LI: Because I'm being serious.



GUTFELD: I know. I know. Of course, I know about the great leap forward in the million. That's what it's called.



LI: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LI: And Mao, Chairman Mao.



GUTFELD: Yes. Mao. Chairman Mao. Not a good day.



LI: Yes. But not a good time. That's what she's saying.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LI: Cancel culture is not good. Like the Cultural Revolution.



GUTFELD: That is true. So James, you've been through stuff like this and you're in the -- you own a comedy club. Um, this is kind -- is this -- this is kind of frightening that they would throw this guy under the bus so quickly?



JAMES ALTUCHER, HOST, THE JAMES ALTUCHER SHOW: Yes. People seem to think now that if you even say the wrong thing, if you think the wrong thing, then they have the right to destroy your career, destroy your property, destroy everything about, you know, delete you. And so, here's a guy who, you know, 50 years ago, everyone was saying, oh, you can't -- you can't burn books. But now they're saying, oh, but if you don't -- if you criticize burning down courthouses, that's fine.



Don't burn books, but burn courthouses. We're all cool with that. And then if you disagree with that, they're going to -- they're going to burn you. Like you said. And, you know, to Susan's point, if you look at every fascist movement in history, it starts off with socialism. These things are called National Socialist movements or, you know, Mussolini's original party was the Socialist Party.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ALTUCHER: And that's what you're seeing here. And they don't realize that somehow, they're not being taught curiosity. They're being taught -- they're being taught opinions rather than facts.



GUTFELD: Yes. Which is how I make my living by the way. You know, I don't like him going after books. I don't like to go after courthouses. And if they ever go after your luscious hair, I will be there in the frontline.



ALTUCHER: They go after that.



GUTFELD: If they do, they're going to come back to you with some clippers. Number three's I would imagine. Right?



LI: A curling iron?



GUTFELD: Maybe a curling iron? I don't know. Enough of me. You know, why are you making fun of his hair?



LI: It's gorgeous.



GUTFELD: Terrence K., GIA behavior. This is the thing that I find so ironic is the exact opposite of Christ like behavior, right?



TERRENCE K. WILLIAMS, COMEDIAN: You know, I'm bothered right now because I just found out that I'm a white supremacist. So, I'm really -- I'm last words right now. Because I'm against burning down buildings. I'm against Black Lives Matter burning down buildings, but to assume that it's racist to burn down buildings, you are saying that only white people own businesses and buildings.



GUTFELD: That's -- yes.



WILLIAMS: So that's racist. But there were a lot of black businesses that were burned down. So, that's actually racist burning down black businesses. I just don't get it. But really, I have a lot to figure out today because I didn't know I was a white supremacist. So, you know --



GUTFELD: And you know what's worse --



(CROSSTALK)



WILLIAMS: This is a bad day for me.



GUTFELD: You know what's worse about you being a white supremacist? You being a white supremacist is cultural appropriation.



WILLIAMS: Exactly. Exactly.



GUTFELD: Because you are like actually -- you are taking it from the actual white supremacists who've been working so hard to be bigots.



WILLIAMS: Exactly. You know what, and if our -- if I had on a red hat and I burned down a building, please believe me, I'm going to jail.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WILLIAMS: Please believe me. I'm going to prison. OK?



GUTFELD: Yes.



ALTUCHER: By the way, if you weren't wearing a red hat, you probably get all three.



WILLIAMS: Exactly. Exactly. I might burn some stuff. You know what --



ALTUCHER: You needed to burn down that courthouse.



WILLIAMS: You know what, I might burn some stuff down tonight.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WILLIAMS: Yes. But what's next? Are they going to abolish the fire department?



GUTFELD: Yes.



WILLIAMS: Evidently, the fire -- evidently, firefighters are all racists.



GUTFELD: They are.



WILLIAMS: They are against arson.



GUTFELD: They are.



WILLIAMS: So, you know, it's crazy.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Yes. They wear red hats too. Fire Department.



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: That's a good point.



WILLIAMS: Racist.



GUTFELD: My god. Everything is racist, Kat. Kat, are you going to join me and boycott left-wing social justice, liturgical music?



TIMPF: Yes. I've been boycotting that for a year. I -- look, I -- this is obviously an example of cancel culture. And people have talked about that, because it is so obvious. But it -- I think this is also an example of the consequences of our current widespread binary view of politics, which is something that I've experienced for a while because I don't have views that fit within to either major party.



So if I espouse a view that happens to be one that one of the major parties has people assume I agree with everything else from that side and use it to attack me. That's what happened to this guy. He said, I don't like these people burning down these building.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: And so they assumed that he also believed that the protesters who were protesting peacefully, were doing the wrong thing and that he could not support that movement, even though those things are in no way mutually exclusive.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: It could be against arson, but also support the, you know, movement against racial injustice and for police reform. I've said for a while that we need more independent thinking. I think that we need to just take smaller steps now and just say, OK, we need to be able to recognize the possibility that independent thinking might occur in someone's head. We can just start there, because this is not something that has happened to this guy.



It's happening all over the place. And it's dumb, and it's not logically correct and it creates dumb narratives and dumb is bad.



GUTFELD: You've been watching a lot of the view.



ALTUCHER: Wait, do we have in his music to listen to? We don't know if he got -- maybe they got rid of him because he's a bad musician.



GUTFELD: You know, that is -- that might be the -- that's the unspeakable truth.



GUTFELD: Wait until you see the next topic. Holy crap. Up next, Chicago's Mayor gets vicious by being repetitious.



GUTFELD: The mayor that has no guts is certifiably nuts. Yes, our city is rife with crime but don't mess with our office time. It was confirmed this week that what many of us have suspected about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. She's raving bonkers. Even Jussie Smollett says I find her hard to believe. This Chicago Tribune obtained an e-mail she sent to a scheduler back in January in which she complained she wasn't getting enough of what she called office time.



Except Lightfoot repeated several sentences over and over and over again, like a psychopath. It was shocking when people repeat themselves in Chicago, it's usually help, help, I've been shot I've been shot. So rather than summarize this e-mail and we are not making this crap up, we're going to read you the whole thing, just to show you how (BLEEP) this is. Take it away.



GUTFELD: We had to get Emily to do that because she's the fastest talker on the planet. But endlessly repeating the same thing is a sign of mental instability or that you work for CNN. But I repeat myself. Anyway, on Monday she defended the e-mail.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO: To write an e-mail like that comes after a lot of conversation and born of frustration. We got beyond that and solve the challenges at the heart of that e-mail, which was written five-plus months ago. So I think we're in a better place.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Oh, a better place. Anything is better than that place. But imagine if she expressed as much frustration about her city's murder rate as she does about her office time. But in the interest of fairness, here's Kat reading one of my recent e-mails. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TIMPF: Dear Kat, since my prior requests on this are routinely ignored, I am now resorting to this. Kilmeade is a liar, Kilmeade is a liar, Kilmeade is a liar, Kilmeade is a liar, Kilmeade is a liar. I didn't leave that in the hot tub, I didn't leave that in the hot tub, I didn't leave that in the hot tub, I didn't leave that in the hot tub, I didn't leave that in the hot tub. I've been constipated for five days, I've been constipated for five days, I've been constipated for five days, I've been constipated for five days, I've been constipated for five days. Have I made myself clear finally?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: Working for the Chicago Mayor doesn't seem so bad. Now does it? All right, Kat. Do I ever do weird e-mails?



TIMPF: Yes. I don't think working on this show I've ever gotten an e-mail that was not very strange. For example, that one.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



TIMPF: But yes, I mean, it's weird, it's aggressive. I don't know that it was effective.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I -- although I think that just the general fear that our employees have of her probably is but on the list of things that I don't like about Lori Lightfoot. This is pretty low on the list, just more so the general way in which she mayors the city I'd pretty much the worst part.



GUTFELD: Yes. You know, James, I know -- there has to be a correlation between how bad the city is and what's going on in there. Because that e- email male is crazy.



ALTUCHER: She -- out of three million people, she's the best person in Chicago they can pick.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ALTUCHER: And second, I think she needs less office time.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ALTUCHER: She's afraid to leave her office because there's been three mass shootings in the past week.



GUTFELD: That's true.



ALTUCHER: Like how do you -- how do you -- and by the way, she says her staff is better. Her staff from when she wrote that e-mail, they're all gone now.



GUTFELD: Right.



ALTUCHER: They quit.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.



ALTUCHER: The person she wrote that e-mail to has quit the job. So --



GUTFELD: That's true.



ALTUCHER: Of course it's better now.



GUTFELD: Yes. They all left screaming at the building.



ALTUCHER: I don't know if anybody works there. She's by herself in her office now.



GUTFELD: Exactly. She now has her alone time.



ALTUCHER: Yes.



GUTFELD: Right. Exactly. Oh my god. Terrence, have you ever sent an e-mail like this?



WILLIAMS: Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. So here you have the mayor from Hale sitting in her office, writing the same sentence over and over while her city is turning into Gotham.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes.



ALTUCHER: By the way, she wrote that e-mail during her office time.



WILLIAMS: Exactly.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WILLIAMS: This is absolutely crazy. But I have something for her to do since she likes to write. Write down all of the names of the young people that are gunned down weekend after weekend in Chicago. And Lori Lightfoot, start with the name Jaslyn Adams, a seven-year-old who was shot and killed in a drive thru. Start with that name, Lori Lightfoot.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's a great point. Susan, it's -- this was actually -- I think this was --



LI: I'm (INAUDIBLE) he does a comedy. So (INAUDIBLE) great job.



GUTFELD: What about -- that wasn't even a personal e-mail. Can you imagine what she does on her personal e-mails? It's pretty scary. What -- have you ever seen this kind of stuff in your career?



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: Had Stuart Varney ever sent e-mails like this?



LI: No. He just -- he just yells at me in person. Like, no, I mean, in the corporate world, would you be fired --



GUTFELD: Yes.



(CROSSTALK)



LI: -- behavior?



GUTFELD: Yes.



LI: It's like Tom Cruise screaming at the crew. We just -- it's just not acceptable in a bank or in an actual business.



GUTFELD: There's something going on there. I don't know what it is. I mean, it's like she can't be competent. And it's -- to your point. It's like how did this ever happen? And we see this, they got it because this is a great city.



WILLIAMS: Yes.



GUTFELD: This is a great city and it's just like people just writing it off. It's sad. It's sad, but you know what? We got more stuff. Still ahead. They're resorting to doing less reporting. Why crime is up and real journalism is down. That's next.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: If the facts don't fit the narrative, then secrecy is imperative. There's a growing trend in American journalism to avoid reporting descriptions of criminal suspects lest they stereotype a particular community. For example, leaving out the "D" for Democrat. Thank you. I got a little I got a weird little giggle from Susan over here. Is that or I might have been gas, hence the pepto-bismol.



SUSAN LI, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CORRESPONDENT: Yes.



GUTFELD: Now, the Associated Press announced that suspect names will no longer be included in their minor crime stories. Why is that? Because naming them can make it difficult for the suspects to later gain employment or just move on in their lives, especially if they're murderers. But at least they admit the goal of reporting is to make sure criminals don't face consequences. The A.P. will also stop publishing mug shots too. So, no names no faces pretty soon no crime.



Maybe they can use a generic picture and just draw Tippy, remember Tippy? I loved Tippie. I could never draw him. After the recent mass shooting in Austin, Texas, their local paper ran and editor's note, "People have only released a vague description of the suspected shooter as of Saturday morning, the American statesman is not including the description as it is too vague at this time to be useful in identifying the shooter and such publication could be harmful and perpetuating stereotypes." That heaven forbid you protect your readers.



We can't describe that maniac with an axe. It's unfair to lumberjacks. No wonder crimes out of control. Nationwide gun violence is up 40 percent from a year ago, and here in NYC the numbers nearly 70 percent. Defunding cops didn't help, and crime reporting that says, hey, look out for a guy wearing a thing isn't going to help either. I think Plato summed it up best when he said, I wish someone would invent pizza. James, what's the point of calling them as suspect if you can't suspect them?



JAMES ALTUCHER, HOST, THE JAMES ALTUCHER SHOW: I think, I think what's interesting here is the media is just saying, look, we give up. We're done trying to give you facts, because it's, it's useless. And we're trying to protect ourselves. And they're also admitting, listen, I know you've heard in school and everything. But the rule is, you're guilty now until you're proven innocent. And rule number two, is you're guilty forever, because we're never going to report they're innocent. It's just done.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ALTUCHER: Like, we're only going to say they're guilty. It's not interesting to anybody that they're innocent. So, it was another way of just saying we just give up being a source of news for you guys.



GUTFELD: That's true. You know, Susan, I feel like the media is weighing the costs and benefits and they've decided they would rather risk the health of citizen night not to piss off the woke or anybody else who might call it racist.



LI: Yes. So, right. So, public safety should trump political correctness all the time?



GUTFELD: Yes.



LI: So, I have an example though. I was just talking to my colleagues upstairs. What people come up to me on the street and say, hey, you're the Asian girl from Fox. I have no problem with that. Because yes, I'm Asian, and very proud to be Asian, mind you, and I work at Fox. Yes. What is wrong with describing somebody as African American with dreads?



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. When people come up to me this go, you're the, you're the hottest guy at Fox.



LI: You get that all the time.



GUTFELD: Do you think I get pissed off about it? No. I mean, I do feel a little bit objectified in the steam room, but that's only because I'm naked.



LI: With or without the towel.



GUTFELD: Yes. Oh, who needs a towel these days, sister? Why deprive them, really?



LI: Right.



GUTFLED: Why don't we just say gender -- why don't we just get rid of everything and just say Earthling? An Earthling committed the crime?



TERRENCE K. WILLIAMS, COMEDIAN: You know, listen, the left, they're all -- they are the ones committing all the crimes. OK. So, they don't want their names out there evidently. You know, my brain sales are depleting right now. I can't even think straight. This stuff is so ignorant. It's so ignorant. So, I guess they're going to ban background checks. OK. So, now, employers are not allowed to know that you burned down a building.



GUTFELD: Right?



WILLIAMS: They're not allowed to know that you killed someone, they're not, they're not allowed to know that you're going to rob them eventually, you know. So --



GUTFELD: That's it. I mean, all of these trends are pointing in that direction. You have the bail reform, which you don't have to, you don't have to pay spring bail to get out the defunding the police, the early release of criminals in California, all of this stuff. This progressive change is not about safety or security, it's undermining that, Kat.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. And this also undermines what it's trying to do because they're trying to avoid, you know, bias narratives. But if you remove the ability to learn facts, then your assumptions are going to be all that's left for you to make a decision about a situation. It makes absolutely no sense. And I think more information is better than less information, but apparently, that is an offensive idea.



GUTFELD: If you committed a crime, I wonder how they describe you.



TIMPF: Um, scrawny, like Macaulay Culkin with a wig on.



ALTUCHER: Or they would describe you Fox News regular.



GUTFELD: I was going to say second baseman from the original bad news bears.



TIMPF: With a wig on.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



TIMPF: With the wig on.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



TIMPF: Well, it's offensive.



GUTFELD: Yes, it is. You know that's supposed to get worse in New York, James. I was in "Hell's Kitchen" last night. It was not pretty.



ALTUCHER: Yes, no, New York City crime is up almost 100 percent. It's at a 12-year high right now.



GUTFELD: Yes.



ALTUCHER: And people, and de Blasio are strong Mayor here in New York is saying, Oh, no, the city is safe. There's shootings, there was a shooting yesterday and people shot, so you we maybe we just need more mayor's who lie and then we'll just feel good about it. So, we need more people like that, by the way --



TIMPF: Great campaign slogan.



GUTFELD: Last night, a guy rested in Times Square for masturbating. Did you see that in the post?



ALTUCHER: Well, at least he was getting pleasure from it.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. That's true. Well, you know when your ratings drop 70 percent at CNN, what are you going to do?



WILLIAMS: They're called fake news for a reason. We're not putting out real news. We're not putting out facts.



GUTFELD: Yes, that is true. All right, up next, the flight where you're risking harm if you want to rest your arm.



GUTFELD: They came to blows over their elbows. Yes, the flight attendant hadn't passed out the snacks before they were dealing with nuts. Two men were kicked off the United flight bound to Las Vegas when an argument about elbow room on the armrest turned physical. The plane had to return -- look at the stock photo. Here's a plane, the plane had to return -- the plane had to return to the gate before takeoff because of the two joint jackasses who were briefly detained and then released after they both declined to press charges for first degree (BLEEP).



The FAA has logged 1300 reports of unruly passenger behavior since February, and there's been a lot of speculation as to why there's been an uptick, some blame alcohol, but that's been there before, others blame extended lock downs. Perhaps, this is a sign that we're returning to normal? But it's like my dad used to say to us on vacation, we need a bigger hole to bury gramps. Terrence, is it, you know, people keep talking about the lock downs, is it because we've been apart so long that we can't settle disputes amicably or amiably? I never know which one of those to use.



WILLIAMS: I mean, we were locked away from the population. We don't know how to interact anymore.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



WILLIAMS: People don't know how to interact. And, but I don't have to deal with elbows basically got a little arms, I'm a little man. So, you know, I want to run back into a fight but maybe they should start teaching the flight attendants Taekwondo, Jujitsu, so they can handle that in my flight back to the airport.



GUTFELD: Yes, you know. James, I have a thought, I brought this up a while ago that I think that over time, we as a species, if that's the correct phrase, has lost -- we've lost the skill to ratchet down conflict in social media. And like the "Real Housewives," has taught his to ratchet it up. So, like, every moment now is like, if you say the wrong pronoun, I'm going to throw a glass of wine at you because that's what I saw in "Real Housewives."



ALTUCHER: Yes, I think that's true. I think, I don't think anybody in the history of my life at least has ever woken up and said, you know, I'm going to tell James today that he was right and I was wrong. So, like, all that all that is off the table, but I think this pandemic and the economic lockdowns really brought out what was already inside everyone. And if so, if someone was seemed irritated before, now they're a total (BLEEP) you say like they're -- and, and, and by the way, Kat, if we're sitting next to each other on a plane, that's my arm wrestle right, you just better back off because I've got.



TIMPF: I'd be vaping under a blanket, don't worry.



GUTFELD: Is that what you call it?



TIMPF: Yes.



WILLIAMS: We're supposed to be social distancing still.



GUTFELD: Yes.



WILLIAMS: So, how are they fighting? They shouldn't be that close, right?



GUTFELD: No, they removed the middle, they removed the middle seat, right, Susan?



LI: I've traveled for the first time in 15 months. Have you been traveling?



GUTFELD: Yes, I travel all the time.



LI: Yes, he's a, he's an easy traveler.



GUTFELD: I'm a world traveler.



LI: No.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LI: But for the first time, I went to Miami and it was a packed triple seven plane.



GUTFELD: Must be nice.



LI: Yes. Well, that was surprise. You know, they're there for a Bitcoin conference.



GUTFELD: What day was it when you went?



LI: I think it was Tuesda, no Wednesday.



GUTFELD: Tuesday. You haven't been to bed since, have you?



LI: No. Nope. Nope. Miami is fun. Floyd Mayweather was there. Yes, he's your friend, right?



GUTFELD: Yes, the golfer?



LI: Yes, something like that.



GUTFELD: Yes, a little guy.



LI: Contacts sport.



GUTFELD: Yes, I can take him.



LI: You think?



GUTFELD: Yes, I think so. I don't know.



LI: Is it the lightweight.



GUTFELD: I know he could kill me, Susan.



LI: It's the lightweight class.



GUTFELD: Yes, you know --



LI: I couldn't help it. I'm sorry.



ALTUCHER: By the way, what genius invented the armrests on the plane?



GUTFELD: Yes, it's a good point.



ALTUCHER: It was it was made to create a fight like this.



GUTFELD: But don't, that, that's -- I was going to say this to Kat, we are -- humans are set off by small things, right? We hate our neighbors more than we hate strangers because their lawn slightly larger than ours and whatnot. The elbow conflict is, is kind of impossible to resolve, and it's dealing with your own personal space.



TIMPF: I'm just shocked that this happened on a flight to Vegas and not a flight from Vegas. Because you can see I've been, I've been from Vegas, you just got no dopamine left. You're in a miserable mood. And I think a lot of those flights would happen. But you know, this stuff never happens when I'm on a flight.



GUTFELD: No, why?



TIMPF: Well, I don't know.



GUTFELD: Because you're in first class?



TIMPF: No.



LI: Champagne.



GUTFELD: Private? Do you only fly private now?



TIMPF: Yes, yes. I only fly private, Greg. I've been meaning to tell you.



GUTFELD: Ever since you made all that money off the podcast.



TIMPF: Yes, yes, the Tyrus and Timpf podcast is complete, I have -- we both have jets now.



GUTFELD: Up next, are sitcoms true to life when a chubby dude has an attractive wife?



GUTFELD: Can a gal -- who wrote this? Can a gal that's cute and thin be with a man with an extra chin? In another example of the left having no sense of humor, the New York Times lauded an upcoming show called Kevin Can F Himself. See what I did there? I didn't say that (BLEEP). That satirizes, satirizes the sitcom cliche of fit women married to portly man. Port is a great word. It's a trend that dates back to the honeymooners all the way to Kevin Can Wait, notably not mentioned, of course, Roseanne.



Ironically, the satire completely missed the point of the joke. The woman who is beautiful and ethical is the straight person that reacts to the devious and portly man. The Times note an episode of King and Queens where Kevin James who is obese schemes to make sure his wife stays thin. They say the joke is evil and hypocritical. That's the point, you idiots. It's not meant to be a shining example of model behavior. For more, let's go to macho corresponded Joe Machi.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE MACHI, COMEDIAN: That's right, Greg. Women want funny, man. They can't laugh at me because my body is so perfect. That's why I switch to junk food.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GUTFELD: I hate it when I see people eat chips like that. Do you ever see that where they tried to get all of it out of the bag? It drives me nuts.



TIMPF: I did that today.



GUTFELD: Don't you love it when people eat chips like that out of a bag? You see, cancel culture got me on this. Is, Terrence, is a sense of humor more important than looks for a guy?



WILLIAMS: Listen, this is another form of fat shaming. So, now you're saying fat gods are not allowed to have thin skinny beautiful women? So, you know you're taking their rights away. You know, I mean, it's love, you know a lot of -- listen, it's love in his relationship way. We all know when you fall in love, you get fat.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. That's true.



TIMPF: Yes, look at me.



GUTFELD: That's called pregnancy, though.



WILLIAMS: Yes, exactly.



ALTUCHER: Terrence, who is standing up for the rights though of hot wives? Finally, somebody is standing up for this oppressed group of hot wives.



GUTFELD: That is true. The next thing is forget about straight white men having hot wives on --



WILLIAMS: Women, women love to eat. Women love to go out to eat. So, of course, they're going to be with some fat guy who loves to eat. It all makes sense.



TIMPF: The whole argument of this article was that beauty standards are much more strict for women in sitcoms than they are for men.



LI: Amen, sister. Yes.



TIMPF: They're stricter for women everywhere. It's not just sitcoms. If you're a fat guy, you're fine. You can get girls unless of course you're not funny. In which case you got to be a video game guy.



LI: But what about the opposite? I've never seen the opposite.



GUTFELD: What a skinny man with a fat --



LI: Yes.



GUTFELD: Oh man, you aren't on the Internet. Complete chat rooms devoted to the phrase which I'm not going to use but it's blank chasers.



LI: But yours is depicted in Hollywood. When was the last show you watch where you had --



GUTFELD: Yes.



LI: A skinny man. I can't think of one.



GUTFELD: Yes, that skinny man and a large wife, that is literally like the embodiment of the number 10. Right? So, it's a perfect 10 and I think we should embrace that. I believe that beauty is inside you, it's not outside you. I'm just trying to say --



LI: Would you rather have a six pack or be funny and charming?



GUTFLELD: I have both, Susan. Here's my theory on this skinny girl, fat guy thing. They were both skinny at, at one time because during the mating process, you have to be at your very attractive, best, right? But then when the guy finally gets the girl, he starts to let himself go. It's you know, it's like go it's like the freshmen 20 or whatever they call it acceptance the marriage 20, and then sometimes the guy just gets super huge and then she starts having sex with a personal trainer, named Ryan, Ryan Stevenson. Equinox 2014. No, there's probably a guy that by that name, because it sounds like the name of a personal trainer.



ALTUCHER: You just cancelled him.



GUTFELD: Yes, I just cancelled them. Is anybody going to save me from this horrible monologue I'm doing right now?



LI: I would prefer humor and charm over a six-pack. A lot of women would.



TIMPF: Yes, but men don't.



LI: Exactly.



TIMPF: Big Fat men are like, Oh, I want a girl that's got a six pack and huge boobs, but she also likes to drink beer and eat wings.



GUTFELD: Yes, two kinds of six packs. She should have a six-pack and a six- pack. None of that non-alcoholic crap.



TIMPF: And she should never talk.



GUTFELD: Where do you live? It's like, are you living in the --



TIMPF: Reality.



ALTUCHER: Wait, aren't you about to get married?



TIMPF: I am married and he is a very lucky man.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's why nobody can find him. We are laughing at his mysterious disappearance.



TIMPF: It is funny.



GUTFELD: It is funny that he's gone. But you know what it last -- Kat, the last took longer than we expected. You know what, I mean, it's been how many, six weeks since you've been married?



TIMPF: Yes, something like that.



GUTFELD: So, yes, it lasted the life of a mayfly. All right, be right back.



WILLIAMS: You know what? I want to be fat.



GUTFELD: Yes, animals are jerks. And it's important to remember that, like this guy, for example, check him out. See this little monkey there? Oh, he's adorable. He's adorable, isn't he? Nope. He just likes to push turtles into water. Just can't help himself. That's all he does. He just goes around town every day pushing little turtles into the water. And those turtles, they can't swim yet because they're baby turtles. And he just goes around. He's known as the turtle pusher. Which by the way, was my nickname in prep school. They called me the turtle pusher. Because I had a fetish, Susan, that we can't talk about.



LI: Too much.



GUTFELD: Too much information. Is that what you're going to say? You know they have an abbreviation for that. I hear it's TMI.



LI: I heard that too.



GUTFELD: And that is why.



GUTFELD: That they are. Set your DVRs every night so you never miss an episode. Thanks to Susan Li, James Altucher, great job. Terrence K. Williams, a pleasure. Kat Timpf, and studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld. I love you, America.

