'Gutfeld!' on 'woke' young Democrats

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Happy Wednesday, everyone. So it turns out there are only two sexual orientations, leftists and everyone else. It's true. According to a new poll, 71 percent of Democrat college students wouldn't go on a date with someone with opposing views versus only 31 percent of Republicans. That's a difference of like a thousand percent, Kat. Yes. Although 40 percent of young Dems refuse to be friends with the other side compared to just five percent of Republicans.



So apparently the newly woke prefer to judge you as good or evil based on political affiliation, which can explain how a child rapist rioter attacking someone in Kenosha suddenly became a martyr. Also 30 percent of Dems but only seven percent of Republicans wouldn't work for someone who voted differently from them, which sucks for Democrats since all bosses are Republicans.



But on the bright side, Democrats everyone at the unemployment office, they vote blue. Gender affects the divide and that fewer women would go on a date with someone who voted for an opposing candidate than men. Probably because men don't see politics when they see hotness. Meaning if a guy has sex with a woman who looks like a young Brigitte Bardot and suddenly notices her Obama tattoo, I'm pretty sure that won't be a deal breaker.



Fact is if we saw politics before looks, politics wouldn't exist, because neither would we. The study also shows fewer women would shop at a business owned by someone of the other party. Although I'm sure that changes when there's this shoe sale. Am I right, Kat?



GUTFELD: Yes. Because chicks like shoes. Big kids, you know, they'll throw it, they'll just go buy shoes.



GUTFELD: They got -- they buy shoes.



GUTFELD: All right. Shut up. So the partisan divide is real, but it is one sided as the French made apron I were at Stuart Varney's place. Axios who did the polling conclude such a divide makes future discord all the more likely. I mean, you got to wonder how far a liberal might take this.



JOE DEVITO, COMEDIAN: Good morning, Mr. Farrell, you are a very lucky man. We found a donor for your transplant.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wait a minute. Whose kidney is that?



DEVITO: Oh, we don't know. But he did say the donation was part of being a good American.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, a conservative's kidney? I'd rather die.



DEVITO: Without this kidney, you will die.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don't understand. He had hate in his heart, it's probably in his kidneys too. I don't -- I don't need bigoted organs.



GUTFELD: They're plotting the death of Jean. I'm with you. So that -- this divide isn't the real story. It's really why the spoiled brats can no longer recognize that other perspectives have value. Instead, it just means you're evil. So if you're low taxes, you're an evil greedy person. If you're for strong law enforcement, you must hate minorities. If you want school choice, you must be a domestic terrorist.



All of these beliefs, however, are not original. They are dispersed by the triple t-shirt cannon. That is the media academia and the arts. They're the Super Soakers of bad ideas. And there's nothing unique or rebellious about them. And once again, we find that tolerance as practiced by the left is as real as Kat's hair. Oh. It's not tolerance if you tolerate only those who accept your beliefs.



It's just like how anti racist really means racist. So where does this new hate actually come from? It's not like it's simply erupts in the brain, it's exactly at the same age for everyone. It's not like puberty where you suddenly get aroused by the legs of an ottoman. And by you, I mean me, or like Kat where she suddenly her voice is deeper than James Earl Jones.



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: Nope. Hate is assigned to you like a social security number from somewhere else. Think about it. All those deranged political kids used to be OK. They were part of loving families. At some point, Buffy was a decent, fun loving, open minded kid who played well with others. And then one day like a remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers. That spirit of fun and cooperation got replaced by robotic rage.



The kid comes home infused with anger and their youthful good looks deliberately defaced like the side of a graffiti covered train sitting on the tracks. The cheap piercings, the horribly-dyed shaved hair. The ugliness is the work uniform for the unemployable. If you don't know what I mean, just Google Antifa mug shots, or go to the Supercut's web site. So the transformation is no product of some biochemical change.



It's so conforming, that it tells you it's a well packaged ideological virus designed to pitch human against human. The Shia and the Sunni is have nothing on us. That's wokeism which relies only on one single variable, identity. This dark spiteful movement is given a wide berth because normal people are terrified of them. It's like being berated by a homeless guy high on bath salts.



It's better to appease that become a target of a mostly peaceful protest. But beneath these superficial changes, looks at dark fascism that's fed daily on campus by elites who decide the best way to get revenge against a country they despise is to poison impressionable minds and then release them into the wild. It's not that they won't want to work for you or don't want to date you, they want you destroyed.



They want to cancel you. Your business, your bank account, your right to free speech. It's what brought us Antifa and the riots. Being politically apart to them means the same thing it does to a serial killer who has you tied to a radiator in his basement. They can do anything to you and they will. They're not robbing expensive handbags. They're punching Hitler by stealing expensive handbags.



So maybe it's time for a national intervention. Back in the eras of cult. Cults, we call the deprogramming. And today this is a cult and like a cult, they take impressionable people and isolate them from any family or friends that hold a different view to take advantage of them. So where do they go after college when they can't date, converse or work with half the population and their only skills are painting crude signs and making a decent Molotov cocktail. They become more and more reliant on the colt, or they get a job at CNN.



GUTFELD: :Let's welcome tonight's guests. Jim Acosta sends her his therapy bills. Former White House Press Secretary, cohost of "OUTNUMBERED" and author of the new book, For Such A Time As This, Kayleigh McEnany. He represented Oklahoma better than a tornado lifted up a cow. CEO of Chickasaw Bank and former speaker the House in Oklahoma, T.W. Shannon. He's the top comic in Alaska which explains why his careers on ice. Comedian, writer and actor, Jamie Lissow.



And you can find her in Manhattan's finest restaurants stealing waiters' gift. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. Kayleigh McEnany, before we get to the topic, congratulations on your new book. Though I do have a question for this. I can tell pink is your favorite color, right?



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, HOST, OUTNUMBERED: Yes.



GUTFELD: This is very pink book.



MCENANY: There we go.



GUTFELD: This is like -- it's like a baby shower (INAUDIBLE) for such a time is this, what does that mean?



MCENANY: Hey, it's from the bible. You said -- you thought it was from a song I think, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCENANY: During break, but it's from the bible.



GUTFELD: So right now --



MCENANY: Easter.



T.W. SHANNON, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CHICKASAW COMMUNITY BANK: Easter.



GUTFELD: T.W. and Kayleigh are bible shaming me.



MCENANY: We are. Yes.



GUTFELD: I mean, bible -- I read the bible when I was like seven.



SHANNON: Greg, this is the point where you can tell your audience, look under your chairs. Look under your chairs.



GUTFELD: I'm afraid of what they'll find. We don't (INAUDIBLE) anyway, so Kayleigh, are you surprised by this discrepancy that -- like Republicans have always been portrayed as narrow minded and yet we're willing to date anybody.



MCENANY: Yes. I'm so proud of my Republicans, will date across the aisle, will work across the aisle, will have friends across the aisle and the liberal women are the ones driving all the hate but hey, I have a theory on this. I think for the left for a lot on the left, politics is their religion.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCENANY: So therefore they take this Uber personally.



GUTFELD: That's true.



MCENANY: And also you hit the nail on the head Michigan Universities. These -- I've been on three of them. They are bastions of just self-reinforcing your own ideas. If you're a conservative, you're hide, if you're a liberal you're just reinforced and you become this hater, big time because you think there's only one way to think.



GUTFELD: Well -- and before I move on, I mean, you -- when you were on CNN you were surviving in living outside the conservative bubble. So, like you have every authority in write to crap on these people because you -- every day had to -- you're like - you're the pin cushion.



MCENANY: Hey, I was hiding behind doors from menacing liberals. I thought they pushed me off the set at one point.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. You heartbroken over Chris Cuomo?



MCENANY: Oh, yes.



GUTFELD: All right, Jamie, welcome back to the United States.



JAMIE LISSOW, COMEDIAN, WRITER AND ACTOR: Good to be back.



GUTFELD: I'm kidding. Would you date someone who voted differently than you?



LISSOW: Oh sure. And by the way I wasn't up on the bible stuff either.



GUTFELD: Really?



LISSOW: Like if I had read the bible after today, I would have thought they got it from that book. I don't notice about the bible. No more bible stuff, you know, the part where they're like, oh, there's a Gospel according to Mark. I always wondered, is that sarcastic? Like, oh, there's the gospel. According to Mark. I just don't know what -- I'm sorry, Greg.



GUTFELD: You are going to get angry letters from me as a fiercely religious person.



LISSOW: OK.



GUTFELD: What are your thoughts on it?



LISSOW: I live in Alaska. I just want a letter from anybody. Greg, I would absolute -- when I read this article, like young Dems are being so picky. They want to be the perfect political party. How nice to have options.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: How nice. Yes, I would date a girl from the Republican Party, the Democratic Party, of the bachelorette party, a slumber party. I'm 47. I'm 47 and divorced. I would date a girl from the Communist Party. I just don't want to die alone. I just don't want to die alone. And so I'm in a weird spot because I was married for, you know, I was married for 16 years.



GUTFELD: Right.



LISSOW: And then you got to go back into the dating pool which is not easy. And I had a friend of mine go, dude, I'm excited for you. Like you're not that old. He said these exact words. I've never heard this word but you're going to be able to get out there and get some strange.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: Which does sound kind of exciting because I tell you guys like the God's honest truth. I wasn't even getting any familiar.



GUTFELD: Oh, that was a nice little journey into the tortured brain of Jamie Lissow. T.W., the bottom line is --



SHANNON: I cannot follow that. There's no way.



GUTFELD: You know what I think, I think Kayleigh hits on it which is that it's not -- it's not just left and right. It's the people who take their politics so seriously that it is personal. And it makes forgiveness, like - - or a tolerance or forgiveness, just impossible.



SHANNON: Yes. But we shouldn't be surprised as Kayleigh mentioned that it starts in comedy, it's starts way early and that the left starts this indoctrination. This is what that critical race theory is all about, where they start this hatred at a very, very early age. And they've launched a war against the three C's that made this country great, right? It's Capitalism, it's Christianity. and it's the Constitution. That's what built this country and made it great.



GUTFELD: You left out carbs.



SHANNON: And then carbohydrates, of course. But that's what -- that's what's, you know, that's really been the foundation of this country. In the left, they're attacking it on every front. When you read the headlines, just look again, every single time it's those three pillars that they're going after. And this is just another great example of that. They hate -- they hate what this country stands for.



And they tell the kids very early that, you know -- and by the way, they're very tolerant of every other religion they're very tolerant of every other economic system, they're very tolerant every other governmental system except for those three when it comes to that it's all-out war. And we see it happening right now. And it's become part of the culture war. And now you've got big tech, who's part of it.



I mean, it is it is a scary time for young people. So I'm not surprised because the hate starts very early.



GUTFELD: And the other C is Chick-fil-A.



SHANNON: Chick-fil-A. Yes, that's true.



GUTFELD: If you want to get --



SHANNON: That's the Lord's chicken.



GUTFELD: Yes. Also it's like even leftists, that's like -- I'm not going to date anybody but their stomach wants Chick-fil-A. So they'll just suspend all ideology to eat there. Kat, did you -- my point being that these things are assigned to people, right? Do you -- like you know somebody that's been radicalized? It's so obvious that that somehow it was assigned to them externally, nobody comes to these weird conclusions. Just, you know, one minute, they're nice, then they come back and they're all.



TIMPF: I have experienced that. I -- because it's easier probably than doing your own thinking. But obviously, none of this could apply to me. Because, you know, if I only dated people that, you know, agreed with my political views, I would have never been able to date anyone. We all know that's not true. So, I have limits. There's this one guy that -- he on our first date, though, he said that we should do speech in this country, the way that they do it in China. And that was -- I -- that was that much for me. Like I only saw him four times after that.



GUTFELD: You mean he was against freedom of speech?



TIMPF: Yes. But that's all because I was such an open-minded person. I was willing to give it a chance. It had nothing to do with my tragic attraction to neck tattoos.



GUTFELD: Yes. Well, there's, you know, the thing is, you're the only person that repeatedly dates people with neck tattoos. But maybe --



TIMPF: There's been a few but now you make something it's a lot.



GUTFELD: One is too many. Kat --



TIMPF: How about for you?



GUTFELD: Don't you think that freedom of speech when he's bringing it up, he was just applying it to you?



TIMPF: Oh, because he did want me to talk?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I mean, that's probably also true but I didn't have that. I wasn't interested what he had to say either.



GUTFELD: There you go. It was a neck tattoo you were after. Yes.



LISSOW: Greg, if I had a neck tattoo, it would say I didn't get the job. Did I?



GUTFELD: Perfect. Way to button it up, Champ. Up next. The arsonist fiery ploy won't destroy our Christmas joy.



GUTFELD: An arsonist has been busted as our Christmas tree combusted. How dare you laugh of almost 24 hours ago a bum torched Fox's all American Christmas tree. It went up in smoke faster than Chris Cuomo's career. Not to worry though, Fox is already in the process of erecting a new tree. And if Chris Cuomo is erecting anything we don't want to know. Actually, we'll be -- we'll be rewriting it on "THE FIVE" tomorrow.



But try telling the New York Times that it's the fault of a homeless man. The rags headline reads Fox News Christmas tree catches fire in Manhattan. Catches fire. Isn't that cute? I guess they only ever hate crimes when they're phony. So our tree caught fire spontaneously just like Kenosha did or SUVs that magically drive into crowds. Maybe the truth -- he pulled Smollett and torched itself while it was getting a sandwich.



Yes. You know what, maybe the tree was asking for it. That's what it gets for wearing that short skirts. Called the skirt. But sadly, season's greetings have turned into seasons beatings. New NYPD data shows there have been 503 hate in bias crimes doubling last year's output. There are 129 hate crimes against Asians that's up from 28 from last year, 183 anti- Semitic crimes compared to 121 last year.



The NYPD commissioner says it's driven by lower incarceration rates. Who would have thought? Case in point, this freak was busted after attacking to women and back to back beatings this month that left them hospitalized. But surprise, he was out on liberal bail reform after a similar attack last year. And get this, the D.A.'s office says these new charges weren't enough to hold him on bail.



So he's already out under supervised monitoring of course, which I'm sure will be a great comfort to his next female victim.



GUTFELD: So, Jamie, when you come to New York, are you scared for your life? Because in Alaska you know, you only get mugged by elk.



LISSOW: I do. I do get scared, man. Like when the -- I have to be honest. When the tree caught fire in front of Fox News I immediately thought where was the cast of The View when this happened? Ye. You see some weird stuff and crime is on the rise. At my hotel in New York City they're charging $6.00 per bottle of water. And I do -- I do get nervous around people though. I think people are kind of crazy.



Like I was walking just yesterday and this -- like beautiful girl buying a bicycle. And one of the guys, the group ahead of me looks around, he goes - - he goes, man, look at her. I wish I could be that bicycle seat. Bicycle and I'm like, what? Don't you think it's a little bit of an unrealistic goal? You know, besides if you're going for it, why not just aim to be the guy that's sleeping with it.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: Like maybe some that doesn't require sorcery.



GUTFELD: Yes, that is true.



LISSOW: I didn't think that was going to come up during the segment. But, T.W., a lot of this crime, every time it's committed, it's like -- it's fueled by homeless mentally ill people on the street. As if we can't do anything about it. It's like we have to live like they're stray dogs from the 1970s where dogs were allowed to just roam around. That -- we just have to live like it.



SHANNON: Well, first of all, let's give the guy a little bit of a break, Greg. I mean, here in -- here in New York, Greg, Fox is about the only place you can really find a Christmas tree. Everything else is just a tall Douglas fir that identifies as a holiday tree. Look at that. But, you know, absolutely this wave -- this crime wave, the Biden crime crisis that's sweeping the country, it didn't just start when he was elected.



Remember, he and Kamala, they spent a year talking about defunding the police and made the Police Public Enemy Number One, it's no wonder that we have a whole subset of our culture who's out to do wrong because they don't think they're going to be any consequences when you got D.A.s' this, or letting people run free. Run away. I mean, it's no wonder that we're living in a land of lawlessness and oh, by the way, they want to take away your guns, they want to suspend the Second Amendment.



They don't want you to be able to defend yourself. But they're OK with the guys across the water who are in Afghanistan. They're OK with, you know, the Taliban having guns. I mean, it's a scary time in our nation, and it's all about the last war on police. And we're seeing the results of it, I think.



GUTFELD: Yes. And apparently, I -- Kat, this guy because of what he did, it's not enough to keep him in -- because it's like arson is not like -- you have to set fire to a house or a car to stay in jail. But this is like a tree. You know, it's half a million dollars.



TIMPF: It's not a tree.



GUTFELD: Yes, no. That's the -- it's just like setting fire to trash in the garbage can. So he's going to be out. He might be out right now. He might be at your apartment, Kat. I gave him your address because he needed a place to stay. He's actually not a bad guy. We had some coffee.



LISSOW: He's got a neck tattoo.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes. I borrowed --



TIMPF: Yes. I was going to say does have a neck tattoo?



GUTFELD: But what do you think? When you -- did you -- what did you think when you first heard this news? I couldn't believe it. I was watching the tree on fire on T.V.



TIMPF: Yes. I -- yes. I couldn't believe it either. I think it's crazy. But when this keeps happening, where people are out doing things and they have been locked up, and they had to be let out. They have all these (INAUDIBLE) it really is going to ruin -- I watch a lot of Dateline, right?



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: It's going to ruin all of the episodes because there's not going to be the neighbor. That's like, I had no idea he would do this.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: He seemed like such a nice gentle man. There -- that narrative -- now it's like yes, he's done this, like that guy that beat up these women, he was stomping somebody.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Like he's done this before. Now he's did it two more times. He's -- I might think he might do it again.



GUTFELD: That's so true though. It's like there's no more -- there's no more -- wow, we -- he didn't -- he seemed like such a quiet person instead it's like you could just go, oh no, just look at this newspaper. This year, this year, this year. Everybody knows, Kayleigh, but I guess the bright side is -- the good news is tomorrow, we're going to rebuild the tree. And we're going to -- like, I think it's on THE FIVE, we're going to be out there with a bunch of carolers.



I hate carolers but we won't think, they're not watching. I really do. Thank them and them and triplets. Right?



MCENANY: Oh Greg. No, it's about 21 hours to build the first tree. So it's amazing they're going to rebuild this thing on THE FIVE.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCENANY: But what kind of craven maniacal psychopath burns down a Christmas tree? Like, where are we in society where we burn Christmas trees and then burn churches St. John's Church, you remember that with rioters?



GUTFELD: Right.



MCENANY: And then an alternate in the Olympics is I want to win a medal so I can burn an American flag on the podium.



GUTFELD: There you go.



MCENANY: I mean, this is crazy. Like these are symbols that used to unite us American flag church, Christmas tree, now we just burn them.



GUTFELD: They do -- I think, you know, it's the -- I was talking to security guys. They do think this guy is mentally ill. But at the same time, he was hanging around here for a while, like a week or something. Any -- I mean, he was -- he wasn't crazy enough to figure out how to do it. Like he climbed up that tree.



LISSOW: Yes.



GUTFELD: He said the thing set on fire. I mean, he did -- he actually did it.



TIMPF: Yes. I would not know how to set a tree on fire. I would be like -- I'd like my lighter like the wind keeps blowing it out. Then I go home.



GUTFELD: Yes, no, I can't -- I can't barely start a fire in my fireplace. You know, I mean --



TIMPF: -- on the fireplace.



GUTFELD: Thank you.



LISSOW: I think there's a switch on your wall.



GUTFELD: That's for something else.



LISSOW: You're -- I read that part of the story stuck out to me too, though, that the guy climbed up the tree to set it on fire.



SHANNON: He started at the top. Yes.



LISSOW: Isn't there a tree towards the ground? Wasn't that even easier? There will be like an arsonist and you set a fire and hide in the attic.



GUTFELD: Yes. I mean, no, it's -- that's why I don't think it's crazy. But, hey, you know what, audience when you're out tonight you might run into him. Because that's the way New York is.



LISSOW: He might be in the alley.



GUTFELD: Oh, I didn't think about that T.W.



SHANNON: He might be mentally ill, he could have just been confused. Maybe he said the tree on fire and put a bunch of presence underneath the cigarettes.



GUTFELD: It's idiotic. All right. Up next. Biden hates singing the blues so he's demanding better news.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Instead of leading, Joe Biden's White House is pleading. Yes, they've been secretly begging news organizations to give more favorable coverage to Old Joe, which is like Jesse begging for more hair gel. Seriously, too much is never enough.



Apparently, the White House has sent a team to speak to newsrooms about the unflattering headlines over the supply chain and the economy. I guess unflattering means dangerously accurate. The message they're trying to convey to anchors and producers that the economy isn't in terrible shape. Kamala Harris is in a huge (BLEEP) joke, and Joe Biden hasn't lost his mind, and also Dr. Jill is a real doctor. Apologize for swearing.



So, what does this mean? I don't really apologize. That means more editorials about having less money is a blessing and then inflation can be fun. Also, all the smash and grab robberies are caused by climate change or white supremacy, you pick. Thankfully, there's always one show that's got Joe's back.



WHOOPI GOLDBERG, THE VIEW HOST: I guess the people, the question is, why don't people want to hear the good news for a change?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I believe that that's because the media is not portraying him as a winner. They are minimizing what he is doing. He's a good manager, though. He manages the country.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When the chips are down, Americans are going to understand that if Republicans take control of this country again, we are done as a country. We are done.



GUTFELD: Yes, she knows. You got to worry when "The View" is doing your P.R. I guess Jussie Smollett was busy. For more, let's check in with what the big guy has to say about all this.



TOM SHILLUE, COMEDIAN: What are you kidding me? I get these guys right where I want them. I mean, they're responsible for me getting this job in the first place. They ignored my flaws, buried the Hunter story, act like it was normal for a guy to be hiding in his basement for the whole campaign. They're investors. They got a vested interest in Old Joe. So, hearken, they admit anything's wrong. They're responsible for it.



GUTFELD: Kayleigh, you worked in the White House. We know that President Trump at the time he would call people at Fox but he will call this shoot (BLEEP). Like, he wasn't like --



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Yes.



GUTFELD: He was -- and he didn't, he didn't even call the hard news people he called like his friends, blah, blah. Talk about stuff he calls.



MCENANY: You got a few calls.



GUTFELD: I did get a few calls. Yes. I put them on hold a lot because I was busy. But no, but um, this is -- I mean, this is weird, no?



MCENANY: Yes. You have to be really, really, really bad to be a Democrat president and lose the press.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCENANY: And all you've got left is "The View." I mean, those women, I'm not sure what they're smoking, but it's, it's something strong because that was crazy. No, but he, they're expecting a Hunter treatment, and the women on "The View" and Joe Biden, they all want us to believe Ron Klaine's Twitter feed, that's the Chief of Staff.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCENANY: This is the guy who you miss the jobs numbers and he says, the jobs numbers are good news. You report high inflation. It's time to think Joe Biden. This guy's twitter feed is a total and complete fairy tale, but that's what we're supposed to believe and CNN supposed to report, they just didn't know it until they met with the White House.



GUTFELD: It's -- well, here's the thing, Kat. So, I didn't notice this, but that -- they're like today and yesterday, there were all these stories come out. I think Jim Cramer was one of them. This is the big, biggest bullish economy, and then you see "The View", and then it was like three other stories that came out. And I just suddenly realized, holy crap, they did coordinate it; it actually worked.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: But like, why?



GUTFELD: I don't know.



TIMPF: Why do you want to do a favor for Joe Biden?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: I don't know why. I think it proves how screwed they are, though, that, like we're not hearing about any ways that they're trying to make anything better, I guess they've given up on that, they're like: OK, let's try to make the crap look better.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: That's a really bad sign. I think, I don't think that -- I wish they didn't care. I wish like no president ever cared, you know, how would, you know, about their image as much as you know, actually, results?



T.W. SHANNON, FORMER OKLAHOMA HOUSE SPEAKER: Greg, can we just pause, though? I mean, was it not just great to -- I mean, has there ever been a press secretary more missed than Kayleigh is right now? If you look around -- honestly, honestly, when you were speaking, I was just, it took me back to when, you know, gas was, you know, under $5.00; we could actually go to the grocery store and afford to buy things --



GUTFELD: And not get beaten to a pulp.



SHANNON: Yes, absolutely. But, you know, this, this White House has created such a spin machine, you know, they think that they can tell the American people anything that they want to that there's no accountability, because they've got the social media oligarchs, who support whatever the CNN is saying, and then it just becomes this vicious, nasty cycle of regurgitated, you know, you know, beliefs that aren't even based in fact, at all.



I mean, there's no basis -- I'm OK with opinions, but opinions should be based around facts, and we should be able to reason about them. If you disagree, don't even want allow you to reason with, and that's I think the scariest thing that's happening to our First Amendment right here in this country.



GUTFELD: This just reminds me of a bird, you know, that eats the food, and then goes to the nest and spits it into the baby's mouth.



TIMPF: How, how much time do you spend thinking about that?



GUTFELD: That's the media. So, the White House is the bird, I love explaining my analogy.



MCENANY: Stelter is the baby.



GUTFELD: Stelter is the -- Stelter don't want to always --



MCENANY: The big baby.



GUTFELD: Well, yes, pushing people out of the way because he's rather large. Jamie.



JAMIE LISSOW, COMEDIAN: Yes.



GUTFELD: I'm anxiously awaiting your insight into this topic.



LISSOW: Well, I think it's insane. Well, first of all, if the White House wants us to be more gentle on Joe Biden, they should maybe turn off the T.V. just until I'm done talking. It's, it's crazy, because I don't think it's so much the commentary. We're just watching the crazy things that are happening. And they're telling us to stop making -- they got to sit Biden down and go, hey, stop talking and quit falling up the stairs.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: Because that's all this -- I mean, this is, this is just he's giving everyone fodder to make. And whether it's jokes or commentary, this is what we've been given. I just read that they had to turn off the President or red phone, because Biden kept calling asking for the time and temperature. And -- it's stuff like that, but isn't it kind of crazy that - -



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: That we're, we're working with what they're giving us and I even think like, if you look back to like the, even the debates with like Trump, I felt like that he was treated more kindly. I've I feel like the some of the questions were easier. Like, I remember Trump did go like, what's your, you know, views on foreign policy? And what about the national debt and then they would turn to Biden and go, how many fingers am I holding up? It was just an easier and easier time.



GUTFELD: It was. It was an easier gentler time. And now it's just a disaster and everybody wants to get it. Everybody's distancing themselves, including even the Democrats and perhaps even the media because they want something even worse. Coming up, he lost his show, then his clout. Now, more things he'll go without.



GUTFELD: He couldn't keep his hands to himself. Now, his book won't be on anyone's shelf. Yes, his future is endangered and his book is remaindered. The fallout of America's greatest journalist, Chris Cuomo, continues this week. The ink hasn't even dried on the announcement. He was fired from CNN. Oh, wait, that's not ink, that's some of Stelter's barbecue sauce. Now, HarperCollins Publishers has confirmed they're no longer going to publish his book. The upcoming memoir was titled: "Deep Denial," possibly referring to the belief he has talent. That's a cheap shot, but accurate. Who said that?



But sadly, they're already starting a fire to burn the manuscript and melt his crayon. So, does Chris deserve to be de-platformed like this? Yes, he's an idiot, and a liar and a blowhard. But frankly, we'd rather see his book published, just to laugh at how poorly it sells. We've been cheated. He's also losing his SiriusXM Radio show called "Let's Get After It." Cuomo says he wanted to step back to focus on what's next, which hopefully means visiting his brother in prison. Kat, should he be canceled on everything?



TIMPF: Yes, I actually think this is huge for him.



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: Now, he can finally start his Only Fans. I know -- I'm seeing -- do you really believe that this man does not want to be naked on the Internet? Like, he's, he faked being naked on the Internet once already and pretended it was an accident.



GUTFELD: That's true.



TIMPF: You remember that? That was not an accident. He can't -- he's lost everything now he can go after his dream and his brother too. Because nobody gets nipple rings if they want to keep their shirt off, right?



GUTFELD: That is so true.



TIMPF: That's why he didn't wear a bra during that press conference.



SHANNON: You have spent some time thinking about that.



TIMPF: I certainly have.



SHANNON: This is not your first --



TIMPF: I certainly have. He wants to be naked on the Internet, they both do, they can start they're Only Fans, and you know, this -- I think this will be started something great for them. They're finally, you know, fulfilling what they really want to do.



GUTFELD: It's not, you know, it's not her first nipple ring rodeo.



TIMPF: No. Unfortunately, not.



GUTFELD: I never thought I put those words together. T.W., I understand he's done some bad things but I think what grosses me out is about like how everybody sticks by somebody. But then when one bails, everybody bail. So, CNN stuck by him, but then when he -- CNN left, then Sirius Radio says OK, then his publishing company. It's like nobody ever stands by anybody.



SHANNON: No.



GUTFELD: He's not being charged yet with anything.



SHANNON: But I think this is even bigger than just Cuomo and the Cuomo brothers, right? This is really the demise and fall of CNN. You have seen this network which kind of the first and the cable news network space, they have just become the last laughingstock of journalism. There's no journalism integrity. You got stories now about Don Lemon, you know, helping --



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHANNON: And you know doing things to support, you know, people that are under trial, the Smollett deal. It's just, I can't believe what I'm watching. As a kid, I remember when CNN actually had some credibility, but the last, you know, five or six years especially this last year when they doubled down against Donald Trump when they made him public enemy number one, and they've completely subscribed.



GUTFELD: After helping to getting, get him elected.



SHANNON: Absolutely, absolutely, but they completely subscribed to this wokeism philosophy and man it's just you're seeing the cards crumble. And by the way, nobody's watching anymore, right? The ratings, people have completely, you know, stopped watching CNN, and I think it's because of this kind of well, disaster.



GUTFELD: I think that ratings aren't as important to them as reach. They like the identity politics because it created infuriating clips that they think, then they could get out on the Web. And that they get a lot of views in the Web site, but no views on T.V. they just clip it out, Jamie.



LISSOW: Yes.



GUTFELD: What do you think? I was -- look, I was just checking to see if you're awake.



LISSOW: Yes, I'm good. Even more shocking than Cuomo having his radio show canceled is finding out that Cuomo had a radio show.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: And even more shocking the fact that his book getting full, this the fact that he had a book -- like I, it's, it's crazy. I think that you should always, in a go to the other way. I think you should always stand up for your brother unless your brother's Andrew Cuomo.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: And how good of a -- how good of a Christmas should these guys going to have, though? The Cuomo brothers? They're going to be drinking it up, they're going to be partying all night. You know why, because nobody has to get up for work in the morning.



GUTFELD: So true. What do you, what -- should they, should they go into business together?



LISSOW: I feel like this should.



GUTFELD: Yes, like a cup of, cup of Cuomo -- a coffee shop.



SHANNON: Oh, there'll be a comeback.



GUTFELD: Cup of Cuomo?



SHANNON: Oh, there'll be a Cuomo comeback. The left will rally around them. They'll create some type of narrative to make them the victims. They will have a comeback. That's what they always do.



GUTFELD: They -- but they should get a show. Where would that show be?



TIMPF: Only Fans.



MCENANY: Oh, I guess, I guess Only Fans. I guess that was his dream. I used to work with this guy, though.



GUTFELD: Yes. Give us the scoop, the dirt.



MCENANY: I mean, I worked at CNN. And I mean, I go on with him and he demanded in this like viral 15-minute exchange: I demand that you call Donald Trump a liar right here right now. You're his campaign spokesperson call him a liar. You've lost all credibility with my viewers; you'll never be invited back. And I'm just so intrigued to -- now find out what a paragon of virtue.



GUTFELD: I forgot about that.



MCENANY: Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes. He said like you -- he said you lost all credibility.



MCENANY: Right. Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



MCENANY: Amazing, paragon of virtue, Chris.



GUTFELD: I love the fact that you are not dancing on his metaphorical grave.



MCENANY: I kind of feel bad for him.



GUTFELD: Yes, yes.



MCENANY: I don't know, I believe in forgiveness.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly.



MCENANY: I've got out.



GUTFELD: I'm saying, no -- I'm saying, I sincerely believe you're not, you're not taking a victory lap. You're actually just saying what he did to you.



MCENANY: Yes, I'm just saying what he did. Hey.



GUTFELD: Yes, you're not taking it. I would take like four or five victory laps.



TIMPF: That was nonfiction.



GUTFELD: That was nonfiction. You didn't, you didn't do any grandstanding, you didn't exaggerate, you wouldn't do what I would do.



MCENANY: Never.



GUTFELD: I would be doing a little tap dance like a little leprechaun. A bottomless leprechaun.



LISSOW: Of course.



GUTFELD: Why? Why? Why not? All right, up next, will uphill to pump and grind also food aging mind?



GUTFELD: If you don't want your mind to go downhill, should you take a boner pill? Can you avoid going senile if your medication is penile? These are all words you can hear on "LAW AND ORDER." Well, experts evaluated data on 7.2 million Americans and found that regular Viagra use cuts their chances of getting an Alzheimer's diagnosis within the next six years by 69 percent.



Yes, and they all looked at each other and said 69? Ha-ha -- get it? Get it, 69? Stupid doctors. Jack Outtie, from the University of Tasmania, called the research exciting stuff, and then wondered how the hell he ended up in Tasmania. But then he added, at least I'm not in Alaska like that idiot Jamie Lissow.



LISSOW: Well, Greg --



GUTFELD: Do you think this could create more problems than it solves?



LISSOW: That's -- I was thinking the exact same thing. It's like, you know, you're like oh my God, grandpa remembered my name, but I'm never letting him hug me again. Oh --



MCENANY: Yikes.



LISSOW: Yes, I feel like if they discover that like Xanax is also good for heart disease, this will finally explain everything in my medicine cabinet.



GUTFELD: Yes.



LISSOW: You know?



GUTFELD: You know, I -- Kayleigh, did "OUTNUMBERED" cover this and what were your talking points?



MCENANY: Yes, you know, we're in an all-female shows, we talk about Viagra often -- not. I'm 33, I don't know a lot about Viagra, I don't know a lot about Alzheimer's, so I guess I'll send it back to you Jamie.



GUTFELD: Oh, this isn't like a game show, you can't pass.



MCENANY: I got potato.



LISSOW: I did just hear that Biden wants to replace his entire cabinet with Viagra.



GUTFELD: Kat?



TIMPF: You've never wanted to try it just to see what would happen?



MCENANY: Never in my life.



GUTFELD: Wait, you've tried it?



TIMPF: No, I never have but I'm curious. Don't pretend you're not.



GUTFELD: I am, I knew a woman who tried the female version of it.



TIMPF: No, no, I want to try the male version of it --



MCENANY: There's a female version?



TIMPF: And see what it would do.



GUTFELD: Well, but you know what's going to happen.



TIMPF: No, you don't.



GUTFELD: It used to be hypertension drug. So, isn't this how they discover drugs?



LISSOW: Yes.



GUTFELD: That they always, they find a side effect that's actually positive, and then they market the side effect because it's positive. They never invent drugs; they just repurpose them. What do you think of that?



TIMPF: Chewy drugs is field research?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Cool.



LISSOW: Like, Propecia was not even for hair.



GUTFELD: No, it was for --



LISSOW: It was for like --



GUTFELD: Growing, it was like, I don't know. You're right, thanks for taking a stand at dead, dead end.



LISSOW: And they were like --



GUTFELD: I thought maybe you're going to add to this. T.W., save me from that terrible segue.



SHANNON: This is a hard one for me. You know, the --



TIMPF: I get it.



SHANNON: The problem with this story is that you know there are so many people already you said seven million?



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHANNON: I mean seven million was just a trial?



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHANNON: This is probably good news for a lot of people. I mean --



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHANNON: You know, we -- my only problem is, if this actually works. What did the Biden administration starts forcing people to add? What if there's a mandate for Viagra?



TIMPF: If were president, I would definitely do that.



GUTFELD: It's probably just a correlation, meaning the people that aren't suffering from Alzheimer's might actually be more sexually active. So, it's just it's just like a marker rather than a --



SHANNON: It reminds me of Propecia, Greg.



GUTFELD: Really? Tell me more.



LISSOW: I just turned on that same dead end.



GUTFELD: You know why? You have Alzheimer's?



LISSOW: Follow it up. I was wondering why Biden gave Viagra the emergency use authorization --



GUTFELD: Now, I get it.



LISSOW: That's a wrap.



GUTFELD: Yes, that is. Don't go away, we'll be right back.



GUTFELD: We are out of time, America. Thanks to Kayleigh McEnany, T.W. Shannon, Jamie Lissow, Kat Timpf, our studio audience. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream -- I'm Greg Gutfeld, I love you America. Buy her book!



