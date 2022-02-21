'Gutfeld!' on woke culture overtaking modern Democrat Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: It's almost the weekend. Yes. Almost the weekend. Clap away, my little friends. Happy Friday, everyone. Well, it's been a good week and a bad one. Legendary writer and humorous P.J. O'Rourke passed away. It sucks. But he was kind enough before he went to leave so much behind for all of us. And not just cigar butts and empty whiskey bottles, which sounds like the name of Kat's autobiography.



He left us some amazing books like Parliament of Whores, Modern Manners and the one that changed me. Republican Party Reptile which is now Liz Cheney's nickname. He also gave us two of the greatest pieces of satire ever written the National Lampoon 1964 high school yearbook, and the Sunday newspaper parody. O'Rourke was one of the greatest editors of one of the greatest magazines ever, National Lampoon.



He may not have written Animal House, but he lived it, he made it happen. And he made me happen too. OK. You can't win them all. But he gave me hope and he gave me a path. A place to go for someone who didn't fit in really anywhere. I bring this up tonight because what we're seeing in today's culture is in part P.J.'s legacy. What he did for the right is make it OK for them to be wrong.



In the best sense of the word, to be funny, to be loose, to be high, to be horny. Which sounds like the name of my autobiography. He told us -- he told us it's OK to be alive, which was everything that stereotype of the right was not. We didn't always have to be staid or stiff or judgmental. And you didn't have to cede culture to the left. The left had their Abby Hoffman's and their Merry Pranksters.



And O'Rourke said they might be onto something. And then came Andrew Breitbart, our Merry Prankster. So it works thesis was simple. Politics ruins everything, so fight back with fun. When I was younger, I wrote a piece called The Dean Wormer Effect. Based on this fellow from the movie Animal House.



JOHN VERNON CANADIAN ACTOR: 0.25. Drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, so, you're out. Finished it paper expelled. I want you off this campus at 9:00 Monday morning.



GUTFELD: Love him. I know that that's John Vernon. I noted that in every narrative, the framework always stayed the same. We Republicans were always Dean Wormer and the Dems were Animal House. The cheerful troublemakers, the wise guys.



GUTFELD: So, in every situation the right had a stick up their ass. Meanwhile, the left had a joint in their mouths. My goal was to flip that - - reverse the Dean Wormer effect. And my inspiration was PJ. He made it clear that to find politics, the weapon was always going to be fun. And now it's happening. The big flip. We're having fun. They aren't. It's driving them crazy. And we really didn't have to lift the finger.



And when we do thanks to P.J., it's always the middle one. All it took was a little Trump and a lot of wokeism. Donald Trump showed us that we could be as obnoxious, funny and feisty as they are and when. Now P.J. was definitely no fan of Trump. But Trump was all Animal House and no Dean Wormer. He was more like Rodney Dangerfield character in Caddyshack.



Americans no longer had to choose between robotic helmet haired Hillary Clinton, or robotic helmet haired Mitt Romney. Somehow allowed by billionaire from Queens taught Republicans how to have a good time. In an instant we found ourselves laughing at the hapless CNN which became a gibbering Dean Wormer. In fact, their entire lineup became a string of minor wormers shrieking all as well, while the real world ran them over.



And that wokeness came along and turn to once tolerant Democratic Party into a political version of Jonestown. Adhere to an ideology or die. The party that once said, keep the government out of my bedroom is now the party that forces men to bring their lawyer with them on a date. The party that wants to advocated for a colorblind society now sees pigment, but nothing else.



The party that was pro women now replaces moms with birthing persons. So, the Dems are in all-out panic because voters now think their party is too preachy and judgmental. Probably from the constant preaching and judging. The brand is now more toxic than a cup of Drano. That's wokeism. Political Drano. They're so puritanical they make Jerry Falwell look like Gene Simmons.



The Democratic Party is now as repressive as a bag full of Ayatollahs as woke as suck the fun out of everything. I had a friend who in order to lose weight, would eat some of his meal and then empty an ashtray on the rest. It worked. He stopped eating, and it ruined everyone else's appetite too. That's what woke ism has done to the Democratic Party, but also the Women's Sports, Awards Shows, Disney, our justice system.



It's an ashtray, loaded with carcinogenic orthodoxy. Because it can't create, all it does is destroy. It's a political construct that forces humans to comport to a natural demands. That may be fun in bed but not in politics. It pretended to be about tolerance, intimidating a party through threats of cancellation, obey, or they will ruin you using social media and its media accomplices. Like your wife's driving.



Their success was based on scaring you, not convincing you. So why make a good argument when you could have rioters burning businesses in media hacks doxxing private citizens for speaking the truth? That -- that's how they took over the Democratic Party. Then, like Brian Stelter trapped in a Frito-Lay warehouse. They ate everything from the inside. It's funny, and cheap. I would say the Dems are Dean Wormer. But right now it's worse. It's Reagan from The Exorcist.



GUTFELD: Yes. The party's a child possessed by a demon, which definitely needs an exorcism. Because if it doesn't happen soon, they're toast. Voters deserve more than the bad ideas. They barf up like so much split pea soup. I'd like to help but frankly, I'm having too good time. And for that, I'd like to say thank you, P.J.



GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. She cause Andrew Cuomo more pain than his rusty nipple ring. Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean. He's so patriotic, he sleeps with his hand over his heart. Oklahoma Transportation Commissioner and former Obama Speaker of the House, T W. Shannon. And her blood type is Mohito. Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf. And when there's an earthquake, San Andres says it's his fault.



That's cute. My massive sidekick and the NWA World Television Champion, Tyrus. Janice, how are you?



JANICE DEAN, CNN METEOROLOGIST: I'm good.



GILLESPIE: That's good.



DEAN: It's good to see you and good to see everyone. I'm so glad I got to see Tyrus because it's been -- I'm a big fan of you --



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Pound for pound bigger face.



DEAN: Oh.



GUTFELD: Wow. How sweet. Maybe we should just call it a day, you guys.



T W. SHANNON, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE, TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION: I'm your fan too, Greg.



GUTFELD: Oh, thank you.



GUTFELD: Thank you. That was --



TYRUS: Who you -- you got to pick. Janice Dean or Greg.



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Obviously, Janice.



SHANNON: Damn. Oh.



TIMPF: Look at her.



GUTFELD: You know, we've been getting a lot of mail about how we should be changing up the co-host thing.



TYRUS: Crazy because we get the same letters about the host.



GUTFELD: I think you'd be a pretty good co host.



DEAN: Oh.



GUTFELD: Yes. Give some time off for Kat.



TIMPF: So you agree with Janice. I'm not offended.



DEAN: I could do some weather.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEAN: In between.



GUTFELD: Have you noticed the shift? Do you -- do you see -- you look at what I'm talking about this theory of the shift that it's taking place?



DEAN: Of course. And I think moms are going to change the world by the way. I really feel that, you know, don't mess with our kids should be a hashtag for the midterms.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEAN: Because what's happening in schools, what's happening with our kids, you know, moms are starting to rise up. They're going to the meetings, they're saying we're not going to take it anymore. And when one mom stands up and says something, the other moms behind stand up as well. And I think now more than ever. There's a revolution of moms wanting change in this country.



GUTFELD: It's funny because generally activists and protesters don't have kids, which gives them the free time. So, it's like when you see -- when you see like a parent that's protesting that's actually a lot of work, T.W.



SHANNON: Like date night. Yes.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHANNON: The shift is happening. You can see it, Greg, even you know, used to be when you disagree with liberals, they would just consider you unenlightened. Not that smart, not that informed.



GUTFELD: Right.



SHANNON: If you disagree with conservatives, we just considered you godless, right? I mean, that's the way it work.



GUTFELD: Exactly.



SHANNON: But now, it's completely different. Not only do liberals consider you not to be worthy intellectually, but they also think that you have a moral deficit. If you don't agree with me in lockstep 100 percent and there's something wrong with your morality. You know, that's the reason they called every American a white supremacist. They called everybody who disagreed with them, some -- everything but an American.



And unfortunately -- or fortunately for us, I think they're going to get rewarded at the ballot boxes midterm. Republicans are going to see a huge wave because of the way the world woke left has chosen to go.



GUTFELD: It is -- like there is this weird -- it is a -- what's the word I'm looking for? A pendulum. So what, T.W. is talking about is that like, OK, so when we were not even born, let's say the 50s, we always heard about a repressive 50s culture. That it was a moralism, a puritanical, obsessed with a moral behavior. That directly applies to wokeism that is the new religion. That is why they're obsessed with behavior.



They want everybody to come to comport to the things that they believe is morally true, even though it's kind of a -- an -- it's kind of an amoral life.



TYRUS: Well, in the 50s, it was backed by like stringent religious beliefs.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: And now it's backed by fantasy beliefs or what sounds good in the think tank.



GUTFELD: Yes.



SHANNON: And if I could just -- this week, yes, this week. What I'm saying it's forever changing.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: But I would -- we have seen a big change and honestly, I think you started it. I think Janice Dean started because no one ever -- whenever the Democrats or whenever that that left liberal group was challenged it just didn't happen.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: People did not challenge them because they were always on the right side of everything. They lead with your heart and your challenge over what happened with your family has changed things to where now we're seeing more people are willing to fight against the liberal left before they -- it wasn't worth it because you just didn't get it, conservatives don't like you what you had to sit in the back of a church pew



SHANNON: Yes.



TYRUS: You know what I'm saying? Or you don't get to wear a tie. But when the Democrats and Liberals don't like you, you can't go to a concert.



SHANNON: You can't work.



TYRUS: Can't do anything.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Your social media attacked by everybody. And I think we can't -- when history looks back at when this thing changed, you're going to be at the front of it because you started to where people started going, you know what, there's no reason to be afraid. Right is right.



GUTFELD: You don't want to put up with an angry wokester, because they'll go on social media, they will create mobs. Also they'll -- they have the time to just make your life a living hell.



SHANNON: They'll come to your house.



GUTFELD: They'll come to your house. So that's what -- that's what shut up -- that's what shut up the Democrats. So they couldn't even go after this stuff. But then you have, you know, Janice. Once called you Dana. See how bad it is?



DEAN: That's -- all right. That's a huge compliment.



GUTFELD: Oh, stop it.



DEAN: It is.



GUTFELD: I'm kidding. But it's like -- when somebody stands up, it makes it easier for everybody else to stand up, Kat. What do you think of this? You've been targeted before?



TIMPF: Yes. Well, it's really actually crazy because -- OK, I'm not a Republican. I'm not a Democrat. I am a mostly lawless heathen, right?



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: So, it's crazy that I actually feel more comfortable to, you know, that I can say things in a room full of conservatives than in a room full of leftists.



GUTFELD: Of course.



TIMPF: Which is -- which is crazy, given the fact that I am a lawless heathen.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Right?



GUTFELD: I'm terrified when I'm in a room full of leftists. And they asked me any questions like where do you work? I just got to leave.



GUTFELD: Yes. They will be --- they will chase you out --



TIMPF: I just have to say, you know what, I'm going to go home.



GUTFELD: But I think you can also see this when you think of like lawless heathens like Kat. You see it on Bill Maher's face every Friday. He's looking at -- he's -- he saw this coming, that when he looks at the other side, Trump was having fun. His rallies were having fun. People were laughing and his audience wasn't. His audience was in lockstep and he was fed up with it. That's why you see him distancing himself from his own party's hostilities in wokeism.



And you're going to keep seeing that now with -- I think a lot of other maybe vocal Democrats because --



TYRUS: They turn on them.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Because he's not part of them anymore.



GUTFELD: Yes. Up next. Nervous Democrats try to cope why Hillary thinks she's their only hope. Yes.



GUTFELD: Oh, shut up, Greg. Internal polls have shown Dems will pay for making loved ones die alone. Yes, it looks like the midterms will be a flogging for the party that made his mask up while jogging. According to Democratic internal polling, what the Cuomo brothers called sex. A majority of voters agree Dems -- I know, yes. Dems went too far on COVID mandates. Talk about understatement, that's like history saying, hey, if you invade Russia in wintertime, wear a scarf.



The pole covered voters in so-called competitive congressional districts. 57 percent agree the Dems went too far in their pandemic response. 66 percent of swing voters, not those kind, Kat.



TIMPF: Oh.



GUTFELD: Agreed. In other words, the Dems overstepped and are about to pay. So, what should the party do? Well, just in time, Hillary's back on stage making everyone asked why.



HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: We can't get distracted. Whether it's by the latest culture war nonsense, or some new right-wing lie on Fox or Facebook.



I know many of us hoped that defeating Trump would start to heal our divisions. But now it should be clear to all of us that the struggle for unity and democracy is far from over.



GUTFELD: You know, it's hard to hear that. God should just stop there. It's hard to hear that and not think she's considering running again in 2024. She's already looking at a map to see who she can accuse of for collusion. But at least there's some good news for America. Joy Behar will wear a mask indefinitely.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



BEHAR: So I -- if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater, if I go into -- where else would I go?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A crowded spot.



BEHAR: A crowded place, I would wear a mask and I might do that indefinitely.



GUTFELD: Where do I go again? Where do I go? You don't go anywhere, Joy. You don't ride that subway.



TIMPF: Yes. Ah.



GUTFELD: Ah. But I'm all for it, Joy. You feel safe. Cover your face. It's a win-win for everyone. Kat, I -- you know what Hillary is? I realize Hillary is like the legacy media's ex-girlfriend. You know, when things are bad. The media looks her up, confides in her. She pumps their pillows. She's a therapy pet for the press.



TIMPF: Yes. And I don't think she ever has to like, worry about getting a new speech written.



GUTFELD: No.



TIMPF: That was like -- it sounded exactly like something I hear in 2016. She just switched some names around.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: It was pretty much it. And yes, I mean, again, the mask stuff, I don't think it's a problem with individuals want to wear a mask.



GUTFELD: Of course, yes.



TIMPF: She can -- she can mask forever. That's fine. But again, do not insult my intelligence by expecting me to believe that you not only ride the subway, you also ride the bus.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: You don't ride the -- when is the last time you were on the bus?



GUTFELD: I think that's -- for her that's a euphemism for using the toilet.



TIMPF: Maybe. That's the only explanation. You had to work that in there. I'm proud of you.



SHANNON: When my kids were here last night, I thought we were here for Christmas. We -- they insisted on riding the subway. I tried to warm them. But, you know, from Oklahoma, they want to experience. I just tell you when you're in the New York City subway at night, the last thing you're worried about is a mask. You have a lot of other things you're concerned about than a mask.



TIMPF: Generally they might be wearing a mask. And that's it.



SHANNON: Yes, yes. That's exactly right. Yes.



GUTFELD: Which I, you know, it's not bad, depending on, you know, if they're in shape or not, T.W. How many comebacks is a person allowed? It feels like -- it feels like every four months that Hillary has another comeback.



SHANNON: Yes. She is for sure the ultimate tragic figure in American politics. You just think again, you know, I've always said it. But people run for office when I was Speaker of the House, we always, you know, we're recruiting candidates, finding people to run. People run for one of two reasons. They either want to do something, or they want to be something. Hillary never really told you what she wants to do. She just wants to be the first woman president.



GUTFELD: Right.



SHANNON: At any cost, right? This is a woman with, you know, shameless ambition, willing to do anything to get there. And I just wish she would go away because again, any other American would probably be locked up for the things that she's done, whether we're talking Benghazi, or you're talking the server debacle. I mean, her first lady immunity, she's played that card to a tee. And I just can't believe that the Democrats have nobody else. What does it say about --



GUTFELD: She shows up.



SHANNON: -- to Hillary Clinton.



GUTFELD: She shows up and then it's like your -- you go wow. Oh, wait, that's because she's the only person there, Tyrus.



SHANNON: Yes, yes.



TYRUS: I told you.



GUTFELD: Yes, you did.



TYRUS: I told you.



GUTFELD: Yes, you did.



TYRUS: She's not going anywhere. You know --



GUTFELD: Like my love for you.



DEAN: Oh.



TYRUS: No, no, no, no. That's not that kind of love. Don't (INAUDIBLE) this is partly cloudy with a chance of creep.



DEAN: Oh, it's cute.



TYRUS: Thank you.



GUTFELD: That should be the title of my book.



TYRUS: I'm not writing it.



GUTFELD: Partly cloudy with a chance of creep.



TYRUS: Chance of creep.



DEAN: That's not bad actually.



GUTFELD: It is really good.



SHANNON: Is that off the cuff or --



TYRUS: Yes, everything I do is --



GUTFELD: -- mocked up as a cover for my book because I am party cloudy.



TYRUS: Yes.



DEAN: Chance of creep.



TYRUS: Sixty percent. Yes. Yyou know, Janice Dean, isn't it nice when you can make your own choices? Because she's telling us what she would like to do when she literally just spent the last three years telling us what we can't do.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: And if we try to do our own thing, we're flipping. And there's something wrong with us. And how dare you go against the CDC? And now what she's saying I'm going to wear mask when I feel like -- it doesn't -- must be nice.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: What do we all like to decide when we're going to wear a mask or not wear a mask.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: You know, and we know it's going to be difficult to get car service in the subway. But you know what, she's such a bad person that she'll find a way to get it in there.



GUTFELD: You know what's great about Joy Behar is that -- OK. She's got to be closing in on 80. Right? She's been up there.



TIMPF: She's 81 and I --



(CROSSTALK)



GUTFELD: She's 81. OK. Believe me, I love old people, I'm going to be there. But we have to be honest here. She can accept any restrictions she wants, because it's not like she's got -- she's not like 40 and going out. She's like -- she's going to go home, she's going to eat her soup. You know, and she's also rich. So when you're rich and old, just saying like, I'm going to do this. It's like Joe Biden does it. I'm going to mask up.



Of course, because you're also 81. And you're not going to go out and have a good time. You're not going to go -- you're not going to get on a bike and go across the city in -- or go to Central Park and enjoy.



TIMPF: To be fair, I'm not going to do that either.



GUTFELD: By the way, I'm saying this as a shut in. I've been shut in --



TYRUS: But you have the option.



GUTFELD: I have the option of shutting in, Janice. This is -- I'm the one person who doesn't care about your weather forecast because I'm never outside.



DEAN: Oh, come on.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEAN: We were just talking about whether you should have a coat or not in Dallas.



GUTFELD: We're going to have to do a whole segment on that. Why the only week we're going to Dallas, it's going to be 30 degrees? Is that punishment for coming from New York? What is it about you people in Dallas? I -- you have not answered one question in this segment, Janice. Mainly because I haven't asked you one.



DEAN: You know what, Joy Behar is like the guy saying get off my lawn, the female version of that. Do you think that she actually does wear a mask though?



GUTFELD: I don't know. Because I -- personally, I've never seen her -- I've never seen her outside of The View. Isn't that weird? Do you think she --



DEAN: We should. We should get a camera to see when she comes outside, if she actually puts the N95 and then the pantyhose.



SHANNON: Well, first she puts on the black face. That's the first thing, right? That's why you don't recognize her out.



GUTFELD: As she always says, I never wore blackface, it was a brown shade.



SHANNON: Yes.



GUTFELD: Who was she trying to be? Diana Ross? I can't remember. She was trying to be somebody. I love that. OK. We got to go. We got to go.



DEAN: Bring your coat.



GUTFELD: Bring your coat. Yes. Where's -- where did BLM's donations go? Amazon says it wants to know.



GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: This, this is so creepy. I just got an e-mail from a viewer, Terry Gauss, who said: "I look forward to attending your show in Dallas. We're on a thermal roller coaster. Please be advised the temperature will be in the 60s and 70s this weekend with lows in the 50s and 60s.



But Tuesday, bring in a cold front dropping the overnight low to 30 and a Wednesday high to 36, and a chilly remainder of the week." This guy, this person -- and then he left the phone number. Wait, I'm going to call like at 6:00 in the morning. I'll be so wasted, Terry. And cold, very cold. All right to the second -- is that creepy?



JANICE DEAN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL METEOROLOGIST: How does he have your e-mail?



GUTFELD: I don't know. But that was creepy -- is that he? He could hear our thoughts? All right. They marched in the streets, but won't show their receipts. True BLMs woes are mounting because of no accounting. A BLM charity can't locate 65 million bucks so Amazon tells them you're (BLEEP) out of luck. Yes, they booted Black Lives Matter off its charity platform, Amazon Smile, over the organization's shady financials.



BLM has come under fire for not disclosing where tens of millions of dollars of donations have gone. But perhaps, bricks are an all-cash business. Any who, that's what they call a no-no in the nonprofit world. On the bright side, it's how the mob build casinos. Amazon Smile which gives a portion of eligible purchases to charities temporarily suspended BLM foundation for falling out of compliance with nonprofit rules in several states.



Spokesman telling the New York Post they'll be suspended until Amazon needs something to distract us from workers peeing in bottles. It's true. So, could this mean the beginning of the end for the controversial organization now that their accounts suspended like it's Judge Jeanine's driver's license? We go to our chief nonprofit correspondent for reaction.



I don't even know what that was. You know, Tyrus, you know, this is why I don't give to charities. Not enough oversight, not enough oversight.



TYRUS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, this is why. This is why. That's what it is?



GUTFELD: Oh, yes, I'll see the Salvation Army and go -- I don't know if that buckets really going to end up that way. They look very shifty.



TYRUS: You do your due diligence when it comes --



GUTFELD: I do, I do. I do so much research.



TYRUS: You're going to give to a charity, why not give it to yourself?



GUTFELD: Yes. And then, I spend it wisely.



TYRUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: So, whit my chariTYRUS: waiters, bartenders, masseuses.



TYRUS: Yes. Things of that nature. That's tremendous. Black Lives Matter. And I said mattered. Past tense. Here, here's the thing, and one thing that is even better is Amazon is also frozen all the assets. So, the money they've raised, they're not getting.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: So, not just so they're stopping it, you're not getting it. And this is what pains me the most in, in with my people, with every time we are in the struggle. It's not the biggest predator that we have to worry about. And we never see coming is not the man, it's our own. And I can tell you where the money went. Take a look at the leaders' lifestyle.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: Farms, and planes, and houses, jewelry, and trips, because that's what happens. No one exploits us, unfortunately, more than us, because they love to create a monster that doesn't exist. So, you -- the fights never over and you always need more. And I'm proud of Amazon for having the balls to do this. Because of course, they're going to cry racism and they're going to cry.



They're, shutting us down, because we're power -- and they're going to do everything they can, except tell the truth because you were never going to see where that money went. You know, and we're still -- people who were that relied on Black Lives Matters mission to help them are still waiting for help.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Because it's not coming.



T.W. SHANNON, FORMER OKLAHOMA HOUSE SPEAKER: Every dollar they raised was raised on the backs of dead black men. Never forget that.



TYRUS: Yes.



SHANNON: Every single dollar that was raised was raised on the backs of dead black man. And BLM stands for Black Line Marxist, first of all.



TYRUS: Yes, yes.



SHANNON: And those millions, hundreds of millions of dollars. I don't know one brother, one sister, who's ever been helped by BLM.



TYRUS: How many schools could they have built with that?



SHANNON: Absolutely --



GUTFELD: Fix the, fix the businesses that were torched.



TYRUS: Or turn projects into nice departments? Quite a few.



GUTFELD: Yes. We have to rely on Brad Pitt for that.



TYRUS: But that's the problem.



GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. Although, I will say, let's -- I'll take I'll take the artificial stance, there are a lot of corrupt charities, right? You know, maybe this is a sign of equality, right, that even BLM could be as corrupt as a white charity.



TYRUS: No, because it's worse -- because they're, they're fighting for us. They're using our name. They're using martyrs in our community who were who were supposed to be fighting for.



GUTFELD: That's a good point.



TYRUS: This is, this is abysmal. This is this is disgusting. It's -- and they don't, and when you do attack them on it, or they're, they're found out like this is found this blatant. They'll just say, no, it's the man messing with our numbers. You know how it is they'll always recreate the evil White Dragon, even though most of the time -- and then, white people also the ones who donating.



GUTFELD: Yes, I mean, and also -- I mean, you know --



SHANNON: Not, Greg.



TYRUS: No.



GUTFELD: No, no, no.



TYRUS: But he also doesn't do, he doesn't regret anything.



DEAN: The charity of Greg.



GUTFELD: Yes, it's true. You -- and by the way, that is a, it's a nonprofit charity of Greg, you can send cash in the mail. I'll take it. Janet's --



DEAN: Do you get a mug?



GUTFELD: Yes, you get a mug.



DEAN: Can I take this home?



GUTFELD: Janice, you can either comment on this topic or tell me what to wear in Dallas?



DEAN: Well, here's the thing. My sister-in-law runs a charitable organization.



GUTFELD: Oh, really?



DEAN: Yes. Operation Gifts for Seniors in honor of her parents that she lost. She brings gifts to nursing homes. And she has to follow the rules. Like there's a lot of rules that you have to follow to have one of these charitable foundations. And when she posts on Twitter, she has to make sure it's not political. And it's very, you know, to the letter, so why aren't these people following the same rules and regulations as my sister-in-law that's trying to do good for seniors?



GUTFELD: Gifts for Seniors, what kind of gifts?



DEAN: Gifts for Seniors.



GUTFELD: What kind of gifts?



DEAN: Well, they go and they, they bring, you know --



GUTFELD: Porn? They bring porn?



DEAN: That, it's not that kind of gifts for senior. You obviously have a different kind of --



KAT TIMPF, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: He's going to start his own.



TYRUS: Partly cloudy with a --



DEAN: Chance of weird.



TYRUS: Creep.



DEAN: Oh, yes, creep.



GUTFELD: Chance of strange. Kat, last words to you. You're an expert in this in this area.



TIMPF: I am.



GUTFELD: I just wanted to put pressure on you.



TIMPF: Thank you. I appreciate that.



GUTFELD: You're an expert in charitable giving.



TIMPF: Sure. I just think that despite -- this is like the bajillion story about this that we've heard. And still if you say like you don't support that organization, and like you're a horrible racist, right?



GUTFELD: Right.



TIMPF: But there's a huge difference between like the slogan Black Lives Matter and the organization, Black Lives Matter. Totally, slogan awesome. Yes. Obviously, Black Lives Matter, racial issues are important. Criminal justice issues are important. You know, you know, I think not so much freeing violent criminals.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Posting their bail. I think it's actually pretty important that you don't.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: but that is where some of this money has gone.



GUTFELD: Now, you're right. Absolutely. All right. I'm so excited about the next topic. Will you behave on Uber trips, if your rating slips?



GUTFELD: Uber now let's choose to see your bad reviews. Is your cab behavior highly rated, or are you like Jesse Watters and hated? And will barfing in the back of Uber cars drop your rating to zero stars? It's a question for everyone going anywhere with Kat. Uber has added an additional feature to its ride sharing app allowing users to see a breakdown of the star ratings they've received from their drivers.



Uber says, they hope the new information will help you stop being (BLEEP). Speaking of, turns out New York City has the lowest average rider rating in the country, maybe because so many trips are from parole to felons. If you improve your score, Uber recommends being on time, not making a mess, and don't eat boiled cabbage unless you plan to share. Janice, I bet you have a flawless score, don't you? Do we have your score?



DEAN: I don't. I don't go anywhere.



GUTFELD: You don't go anywhere?



DEAN: No, so the score that I have is I guess it's OK. I gave it to the producer.



GUTFELD: You guys are -- that's a good score. 4.91 --



DEAN: But who gave me a one? Who gave me the one?



TIMPF: Nobody. Nobody.



TYRUS: I'm assuming a Cuomo cousin.



GUTFELD: Yes, Cuomo cousin. You know what, it might have been Chris Cuomo doing Uber? You know, he's got to work somehow. You are driven by Chris Cuomo and he looked in the rearview and he gave you, but he still, like, he gave you give you two-star, right?



DEAN: Yes.



GUTFELD: That's nice.



TIMPF: Oh, man.



GUTFELD: Two stars. Yes, well -- we'll get --



DEAN: Can you go back and see who gave you the two-star?



GUTFELD: I don't think so.



TYRUS: I tried. No.



GUTFELD: Like, let me get, T.W., are you -- do you take Uber a lot?



SHANNON: Yes.



GUTFELD: All right. Well, let's see your, how you did on this. This is fun. This is like playing poker.



SHANNON: This ruined my weekend.



GUTFELD: That's still not bad.



TIMPF: That's nothing.



GUTFELD: That's nothing.



TIMPF: That's nothing.



GUTFELD: That's nothing. I'm around there. Let's do mine. Because I'm going to -- I'm saving the worst for last. Let's take a look at this crap. OK. So, I have 4.82 but I didn't --



TIMPF: You have zero one star, how?



GUTFELD: Because look at how many, how many rides I've had.



TIMPF: That's why, because you have a driver.



DEAN: You don't go anywhere.



TIMPF: You have a driver.



GUTFELD: No, I don't --



TYRUS: He takes the subway.



GUTFELD: I've never --



SHANNON: He's on the subway with Joy Behar.



GUTFELD: I'm almost never in a car drunk unless I'm going somewhere. But when I'm coming home, I'm never drunk because I never go home.



DEAN: Are you chatty?



GUTFELD: You see my point?



DEAN: Are you a chatty?



GUTFELD: Oh, it depends. It depends. If I know the driver, like if it's Jeeves, we'll have a long discussion. Tyrus.



TYRUS: I'm calling foul on this one because --



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Because they have to do extra stuff for me. And I know, I know all - -



GUTFELD: How many one stars?



TYRUS: I got 12.



GUTFELD: Geez!



TYRUS: I know what they are from because I always tell them to push the seat forward. And several times, the car's been too small and be like bruh, they're saying XL. You don't say it. So --



SHANNON: I know exactly what you're saying.



TYRUS: Yes, and I've had to send them away. All too small.



GUTFELD: That is a problem that I will never have.



TYRUS: No, when you tell them to move the seat up and they get mad, you can see the going around and then it goes really slow. And then they have to get back around and get back in and then I know that it's, it's going to be bad,



GUTFELD: But so it was -- there are 12, but that was still a high. You have still --



TYRUS: Oh, I had a bunch of fives. I just know whenever I told someone to adjust the seat, they, they have to get up and go around.



GUTFELD: Yes, they don't like to get out of their seat because then there's the big gulp is here. The Big League Chew.



TYRUS: Giant backpack with stuff in it.



GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. Yes, exactly. What now, so I guess we should just get, get to the ugly, ugliness of this. Kat, um, let's see what you got.



TYRUS: Damn.



GUTFELD: 25 one stars.



TIMPF: Look, I'm not for everyone. It turns out that a lot of the people for whom I am not just happen to drive for Uber.



DEAN: I think that should be the title of your book.



TIMPF: It's true. OK, I have 4.9 stars on Lyft. So, I don't know, like, what am I doing wrong?



GUTFELD: I don't know. You know what's interesting, though?



TYRUS: Are you not wearing your seatbelt?



TIMPF: 25 people are like -- absolutely not.



GUTFELD: Out of 500.



TIMPF: They see me. Absolutely not.



GUTFELD: Yes.



DEAN: You can't get a zero though, right?



TIMPF: No, or I probably would have 50.



GUTFELD: Yes. I love that. Like, we, the customer, are being judged by what we, I guess you would call the servant even though it's not, it is kind of a servant. What if you monetize this?



TIMPF: I always give them five stars. So, like, it's not fair. I'm not getting what I put in out of this.



GUTFELD: But think about this, think about this. What if you monetize good behavior? Like so, like so -- so, what Uber should be doing right now, is they should be going: OK, if you have a -- anything above a 4.8 gets 10 percent off their rides.



DEAN: That's smart.



GUTFELD: That is how -- and what if that spread. So, that if you're at Starbucks, this is the China -- this is China, China, social --



TIMPF: It would ruin my entire life.



GUTFELD: It would ruin you -- it would actually -- this is how you cure (BLEEP).



TIMPF: But I'm not an (BLEEP), I'm a delight.



TYRUS: 25 people would disagree.



TIMPF: 25 people who happen to drive for -- yes, they're not apparently, they're not 25 people -- they're not, I'm not their demographic I get it.



DEAN: Kat's not for everyone.



TIMPF: I'm not for everyone.



GUTFELD: Up next, a picture meant to excite won't have them swiping right.



GUTFELD: Welcome back, it's time for.



ANNOUNCER: "RESEARCHERS ARE PERVERTS."



GUTFELD: It's true. Hot photos don't bring cupid, they just make you look stupid. And do potential daters get a sickening feeling if your profile photos are too revealing, Janice?



People who post sexy photos on dating apps are more likely to be seen as unlikable and incompetent, according to research from the University of Arizona, which is apparently the top school for meeting gross, horny scientists who like to swipe through Tinder and call hot people dumb.



In addition to thinking they were idiots, participants also rated the people who posted sexy photos, such as pictures in revealing clothes or making suggestive poses. They were seen as being less likely to want a serious relationship, which on Tinder, it is a good thing.



This was true for both men and women. Well, I'm glad I never had to use a dating app. Because I'd be in real trouble. Every photo of me is a sexy photo. Like this one. Yes. And this one. And this one. Yes. Amazing, isn't it? And this one? Oh. Finally. Yes. I don't know.



Didn't land the way I wanted it to, Kat. You met your husband on a dating app. But that app didn't have any pictures, right?



TIMPF: It did.



GUTFELD: Oh, it did?



TIMPF: Yes.



GUTFELD: I don't know anything about this.



TIMPF: Yes. And it's like, it's true. I think, I mean, I don't know like for guys, if I'd see like a picture of a guy with his shirt off like and then like, you just throw up.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TIMPF: Because it's like you just met, you couldn't envision him not hanging out with you because he wants to like do meal prep or like, go to the gym and bang his trainer. Like you don't want that.



GUTFELD: Yes, his male trainer.



TIMPF: Probably. Probably, everybody.



GUTFELD: Says a sexist.



TIMPF: A sexist?



GUTFELD: I don't know.



TIMPF: How is it sexist to say someone bangs everybody? It's like, the least sexist thing.



GUTFELD: That is.



TIMPF: They're banging everybody.



GUTFELD: Says, says a sexist.



TIMPF: No, no, no, still no.



TYRUS: Says no sexist ever.



GUTFELD: You know, here's the dilemma, Janice. Here's the dilemma. If you post too hot a picture, we know it's fake. But if it's just OK, a picture, then we think it's real, but the best the person has. So, you have to cut the attractiveness down by 40 percent.



DEAN: But what is the definition of like hot?



GUTFELD: Oh.



DEAN: Because I don't think I've been hot since maybe 1998.



GUTFELD: Oh, come on.



DEAN: I don't know what that is. And I've been with my husband for 20 years. So, and I didn't really do the dating app thing either. So, I don't know what hot is.



GUTFELD: Hot is whatever somebody puts up there that isn't real, correct? If it's, if it's hot, it's not real, right? Human beings, human beings are human. Like if you actually look at a human being, they're kind of gross. They're like weird. Like, what -- we, these things are just bizarre. This is disgusting. Stuff comes out of here. This is mucus. And if you touch it, it's like wet. Your eyeballs are wet. There's like crusty stuff in your nose. Then hair has grown out of places that's just embarrassing. If you look at the human body, Tyrus, it's disgusting.



TYRUS: Well, I'm not going to now. We're going to change that whole forecast. It is 100 percent creepy. You know, you know, how I feel about these.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Yes, yes, they're always, yes, somebody is hot, so they're not going to like them says a woman, says a guy never.



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: Guys, if -- even if they know it's fake, and it's got filters on it and angles, we're going to -- because someone else is in the speaking department going, do it. Worst-case scenario, we can get out of it. Guys will go. Guys will fall for that. There are a million guys who were sending money to Nigeria because of hot pictures.



GUTFELD: Yes.



TYRUS: Women on the other hand, like Kat says, what is that about, because --



GUTFELD: Right.



TYRUS: Because they're --



GUTFELD: Show them, show the bank account, you know, Shannon?



TYRUS: Yes, bank account and you'll get a lot of likes, but for guys, guys fall for it all the time.



DEAN: Or the uniform.



GUTFELD: There is a -- I just -- what would we call it, a Tinder that only just shows bank accounts?



TYRUS: Cash flow.



TIMPF: That's like what a sugar baby is.



GUTFELD: Never mind. That's a lousy idea.



TIMPF: That already exists. That exist.



GUTFELD: Here's a better idea, T.W. Just make sure that when you're on the date, you have a thing in front of your face. That is a filter, like you cook it on your neck, right? Goes like this, and like that -- and then wherever you go, it's exactly what you're always on your Tinder page.



SHANNON: That's a great idea. I just thank God for my wife every single day that we've been married for 20 years, because I can't imagine how dating now.



DEAN: Yes. No. Terrible.



SHANNON: Like, I wouldn't even know how to begin using an app for dating.



GUTFELD: That's why -- so when he get out --



SHANNON: Together, together.



GUTFELD: Well, yes, that too. I mean, if you're into that weird (BLEEP). Yes, that's creepy, but hey, whatever. Dating while married?



TYRUS: Your wife is not watching this show?



GUTFELD: No, she stopped watching years ago. She doesn't even know where I work.



TYRUS: Yes.



GUTFELD: Maybe don't repost this clip. There's a lot of married men at home going. That is the worst thing I ever heard, turn it off.



GUTFELD: We're out of time. Be sure and see us in Dallas. We're in Dallas all next week doing shows with a huge audience. Thank you, Janice Dean, T.W. Shannon, Kat Timpf, Tyrus. "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" with evil Shannon Bream is next. I'm Greg Gutfeld, and I love you America and Texas.



